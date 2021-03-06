Per Schefter Giants plan to bring back Judge & DJ next year

The Giants want to see things through with Joe Judge after firing their previous two coaches after 2 years. He cleaned up a lot of the behind-the-scenes messes so far. Now will have a chance to get the talent (and offensive line) that gives them a chance to succeed.
Scary to think things were bad behind the curtain....
The Giants want to see things through with Joe Judge after firing their previous two coaches after 2 years. He cleaned up a lot of the behind-the-scenes messes so far. Now will have a chance to get the talent (and offensive line) that gives them a chance to succeed.
What do you mean when you say Joe Judge has, "...cleaned up a lot of the behind-the-scenes messes so far"?
The Giants want to see things through with Joe Judge after firing their previous two coaches after 2 years. He cleaned up a lot of the behind-the-scenes messes so far. Now will have a chance to get the talent (and offensive line) that gives them a chance to succeed.
What do you mean when you say Joe Judge has, "...cleaned up a lot of the behind-the-scenes messes so far"?
I’m not saying it. Have no idea what he means. Certainly not the front office.
I don’t have a problem with Jones as long as they sign a better No. 2
Agreed about both, especially Judge being a joke. There is nothing about him that I can take seriously. His stupid face, his mannerisms, what he says. He just looks like some dork who won a " Live Your Dream and be the coach of your favorite NFL team!" contest.
He looks like the last ever Blockbuster employee at the store that closed for business because he is proud to go down with his ship. 14 years of "service and civic engagement"!
has become one of the worst owners in the NFL. What GM will walk into a situation like this? Say hello to your new GM Kevin Abrams. The man who has been at the side of the last 2 GMs and is just as responsible for the failures of this team for the past decade. Sad what this organization has turned into.
It is a total no brainer. Blaming the QB for having a disaster on the front line makes no sense. Fix the OL once and for all and we will win nothing else matters.
I've really been amazed this season how much flack Daniel Jones has taken even though he's operating behind a Bottom 3 offensive line all year long. The other amazing thing is that so many BBIers have a bi-modal view of Daniel Jones. It's almost like... if he's not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, then he sucks.
It is a total no brainer. Blaming the QB for having a disaster on the front line makes no sense. Fix the OL once and for all and we will win nothing else matters.
I've really been amazed this season how much flack Daniel Jones has taken even though he's operating behind a Bottom 3 offensive line all year long. The other amazing thing is that so many BBIers have a bi-modal view of Daniel Jones. It's almost like... if he's not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, then he sucks.
Carson Wentz just beat a playoff team with his entire offensive line out.
I've really been amazed this season how much flack Daniel Jones has taken even though he's operating behind a Bottom 3 offensive line all year long. The other amazing thing is that so many BBIers have a bi-modal view of Daniel Jones. It's almost like... if he's not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, then he sucks.
No. He's not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers. Lol. Not at all.
I actually see it the opposite from your crowd. It's as if because Jones can't make a play or be successful in a game, well then, it must be an impossible play to be made by the likes of Rodgers or Brady.
He's not fucking Aaron Rodgers or even close to it. I'd take Rodgers 10 years after he died over Jones.
to Judge getting another year. Yes he has made a lot mistakes, but nobody is that good in two years with the quality of players the Giants have. And it is hard on a team to keep changing coaches every two years.
Ok, bring back Jones, but get a young QB with some potential. I'd rather they trade Jones for whatever they can get along with almost everyone else.
However, if they do not get an outside opinion GM, they will be stuck in this quagmire for a long time.
It is a total no brainer. Blaming the QB for having a disaster on the front line makes no sense. Fix the OL once and for all and we will win nothing else matters.
I've really been amazed this season how much flack Daniel Jones has taken even though he's operating behind a Bottom 3 offensive line all year long. The other amazing thing is that so many BBIers have a bi-modal view of Daniel Jones. It's almost like... if he's not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, then he sucks.
Carson Wentz just beat a playoff team with his entire offensive line out.
Not really defending jones but the colts backup offensive line might be better than our starting unit.
to Judge getting another year. Yes he has made a lot mistakes, but nobody is that good in two years with the quality of players the Giants have. And it is hard on a team to keep changing coaches every two years.
Ok, bring back Jones, but get a young QB with some potential. I'd rather they trade Jones for whatever they can get along with almost everyone else.
However, if they do not get an outside opinion GM, they will be stuck in this quagmire for a long time.
What do the quality of players have to do with mismanaging timeouts and punting from your opponents 45?
Did we forget Judge called a timeout when the clock for the 1st quarter would have ran out before the play clock?
I was very high on him last year, as was a lot of BBI. I don’t think he has a good enough roster or QB. I doubt he gets a long with Gettleman, and I believe there was a lot of bullshit in the building he needed to clean up. With that said, he was bad this year.
As for Jones, I just can’t believe Judge will want to hitch his wagon to a poor QB with neck issues. It makes no sense, and Judge won’t have anymore chances if next year bombs as well. My guess is the Giants are leaking this to make sure there is value in a potential trade. I just can’t believe how they would just roll it back with him. It makes no sense.
If team knew Judge was a lame duck how would they respond? Also, if you state that Jones is a goner you remove any trade value he has and you make it more expensive to bring in a QB that can compete for the starter job.
Bringing back Judge is only logical even if you don’t like it.
I would love to know what Judge has on Mara. If a new GM wants to bring in their own coach, he or she should have that right. We shouldn't be forcing a coach on the GM. And let's be frank...if JJ is a prerequisite for a GM, some big names are going to take a pass. This has 'Eli has to be the starter going forward' after the '17 debacle vibes.
JJ has shown nothing-NOTHING-to warrant a third season. And he's improved stuff behind the scenes? GTFO with this nonsense.
If team knew Judge was a lame duck how would they respond? Also, if you state that Jones is a goner you remove any trade value he has and you make it more expensive to bring in a QB that can compete for the starter job.
Right; they might lose more games if they knew he was getting fired!
RE: Bringing back Judge is only logical even if you don’t like it.
This won’t be a playoff team next year. Gonna give Judge a 4th year then? Going to extend Jones?
It just feels like they’ve paralyzed themselves into a prayer and hope approach on so many what ifs. No doubt they’re promoting Abrams.
Also people need to stop blaming the OL again and again for Jones failing to play better. I’m seeing QBs around the league win and use their playmakers with sieve OLs. He is a part of the problem here too. Significantly so. Good QBs make clutch plays and players around them better. If your QB needs everything around him perfect and other players to make him better, you need a new QB.
Giants are going to remake the OL again this off-season and when that struggles just a bit as it’s likely to do with so many new players and a few rookies, Danny Jones bandwagon will keep blaming it again and again.
I would love to know what Judge has on Mara. If a new GM wants to bring in their own coach, he or she should have that right. We shouldn't be forcing a coach on the GM. And let's be frank...if JJ is a prerequisite for a GM, some big names are going to take a pass. This has 'Eli has to be the starter going forward' after the '17 debacle vibes.
JJ has shown nothing-NOTHING-to warrant a third season. And he's improved stuff behind the scenes? GTFO with this nonsense.
Again, didn’t you like him last year? So many posters have done a complete 180 so quickly on Judge. His game management has sucked this year, but so has the roster construction. Giving him a third year is not outrageous to me.
And, any smart GM would not care about this. If anything it buys the new GM even more time. Any GM will be able to bring in their own HC after Judge. Not really a big deal.
I’m far more concerned with Jones coming back than Judge. I’d be fine firing Judge too.
Best thing now is for Fromm to come in and play well, that will force the Giants to realize Jones cannot simply be brought back.
I would love to know what Judge has on Mara. If a new GM wants to bring in their own coach, he or she should have that right. We shouldn't be forcing a coach on the GM. And let's be frank...if JJ is a prerequisite for a GM, some big names are going to take a pass. This has 'Eli has to be the starter going forward' after the '17 debacle vibes.
JJ has shown nothing-NOTHING-to warrant a third season. And he's improved stuff behind the scenes? GTFO with this nonsense.
One tidbit from the article did mention a "wrinkle" if a new gm wants to bring in his own coach, but that conversation won't happen for a while.
I agree, I'd like to move on from Judge and think this is yet another example of a meddling owner, but I took a glimmer of hope from that anecdote lol.
I would love to know what Judge has on Mara. If a new GM wants to bring in their own coach, he or she should have that right. We shouldn't be forcing a coach on the GM. And let's be frank...if JJ is a prerequisite for a GM, some big names are going to take a pass. This has 'Eli has to be the starter going forward' after the '17 debacle vibes.
JJ has shown nothing-NOTHING-to warrant a third season. And he's improved stuff behind the scenes? GTFO with this nonsense.
Any outside candidate would hang up the phone on Mealy Mouth. He will perform another sham search, only to promote that weasel Abrams.
If they are also retaining Gettleman and planning on playing the season for a high draft pick and to entice a new GM and coach when some of the cap gets cleaned up. Just be honest and tell the fans that you are not trying to win football games next year. Give out another medium Pepsi and tell everyone they need to be patient.
Just don’t pretend you expect more than 17 points per game or more than 5 wins.
If they are also retaining Gettleman and planning on playing the season for a high draft pick and to entice a new GM and coach when some of the cap gets cleaned up. Just be honest and tell the fans that you are not trying to win football games next year. Give out another medium Pepsi and tell everyone they need to be patient.
Just don’t pretend you expect more than 17 points per game or more than 5 wins.
They score 17 points and only win 5 when they actually try. I honestly think it wouldn’t be much different if they didn’t try.
If Jones is on the roster next season, he is the starter. He is on scholarship and ownership will sacrifice season after season to prove what most other have seen going on two year now - Jones is a very limited player.
(1) Judge endorses the move to keep Jones 100% because he actually thinks Jones is a good QB to hitch his wagon to. Which certainly makes you question Judge's ability to evaluate talent and provides more evidence that he's in over his head as a HC.
Or...
(2) Mara has issued another QB code red mandate and told Judge he could be the HC in '22, but he would have to keep Jones on as the starting QB. And Judge, desperate to keep his job, complied. Proving once again, Mara is convinced that Dave, Chris and he found Eli 2.0 and the "Giants Way" will prevail.
I only hope season ticket holders do the right thing this offseason. Cancel.
(1) Judge endorses the move to keep Jones 100% because he actually thinks Jones is a good QB to hitch his wagon to. Which certainly makes you question Judge's ability to evaluate talent and provides more evidence that he's in over his head as a HC.
Or...
(2) Mara has issued another QB code red mandate and told Judge he could be the HC in '22, but he would have to keep Jones on as the starting QB. And Judge, desperate to keep his job, complied. Proving once again, Mara is convinced that Dave, Chris and he found Eli 2.0 and the "Giants Way" will prevail.
I only hope season ticket holders do the right thing this offseason. Cancel.
Right, save the money and use it for something more productive.
to Judge getting another year. Yes he has made a lot mistakes, but nobody is that good in two years with the quality of players the Giants have. And it is hard on a team to keep changing coaches every two years.
Ok, bring back Jones, but get a young QB with some potential. I'd rather they trade Jones for whatever they can get along with almost everyone else.
However, if they do not get an outside opinion GM, they will be stuck in this quagmire for a long time.
What do the quality of players have to do with mismanaging timeouts and punting from your opponents 45?
Did we forget Judge called a timeout when the clock for the 1st quarter would have ran out before the play clock?
TC mismanaged timeouts for years and never learned. I do find it annoying, but I see long time NFL coaches eff it up on a weekly basis.
I have no problem punting from the 45. I could give a rats ass about analytics, because the Giants offense is so below grade vs NFL average which reduces chances of success - but I guess you did not think of that. Not all analytics are equal. Big difference between Aaron Rodgers/Lamar Jackson going for it and Mike Glennon(or DJ).
Is coming here to work for Judge (especially after seeing him fire Colombo and Garrett mid season two years in a row) and with Jones.
Classic set up for failure.
BS, you pay someone, they come. Everyone has their price and some will jump at the opportunity. The only thing we do not know, is what is being said inside the coaching circles about Judge. Could be he is toxic. Could be coaches like him.
I find it funny that you mention Colombo and Garrett. For two years 80%(or better) of BBI excoriates JG and now that he is fired all of a sudden it is a "sign" of some kind. Garrett sucked and he shit on his linemen in public. It is pretty obvious Colombo defied the HC and Garrett may have been doing so too - but shitting on the line in season(even if it was true) is a mortal sin.
Is coming here to work for Judge (especially after seeing him fire Colombo and Garrett mid season two years in a row) and with Jones.
Classic set up for failure.
BS, you pay someone, they come. Everyone has their price and some will jump at the opportunity. The only thing we do not know, is what is being said inside the coaching circles about Judge. Could be he is toxic. Could be coaches like him.
I find it funny that you mention Colombo and Garrett. For two years 80%(or better) of BBI excoriates JG and now that he is fired all of a sudden it is a "sign" of some kind. Garrett sucked and he shit on his linemen in public. It is pretty obvious Colombo defied the HC and Garrett may have been doing so too - but shitting on the line in season(even if it was true) is a mortal sin.
Like whom? Whom with any credibility and resume and proven record is jumping at the opportunity to come work with a micromanaging conservative coach, a front office that struggles to find players, and a major question mark at best at QB to highly likely be fired en mass’s next off-season. Then I will have to hear more excuses about how Jones had to learn another system with new OL and that’s why he couldn’t win more games (I can hear the future echos already from the ghosts of BBI future).
Judge put together this coaching staff. It’s quite poor despite its massive size and investment. If he let Mara dictate some coaching hire like with Garrett, that’s another bad mark on Judge, like some want to excuse Judge for it, how does Judge recover from that patsy like approach? Is this part of learning on the job or simply struggling to know what the job is in this Giants way of doing things. Neither inspires confidence in the organization or the head coach.
I guess Freddie Kitchens is happy to take the job. But should we sleep well at night with that? Maybe they can bring Cutcliffe in so he can “fix” Jones. I’m surprised I haven’t heard that ridiculous idea proposed yet.
Not if it’s going to be Abrams. Sadly everything is pointing to Abrams.
This is exactly right. If Mara is making these calls this soon, he already knows who the next GM will be and knows they are in lock step. Mara will hold fake interviews with random “candidates” to make it look good and then tell us all that after a thorough search they have decided Abrams is the right man for the job.
It’s not difficult to connect the dots here. You’ll all see.
Jones is still on his rookie contract, and there are no better replacements currently in site. No one is saying extend him, but why not keep him because he is relatively cheap. Also there is no clear cut top QB in the draft. Bring back Jones, bring in a good vet for competition, use the draft for its strengths (OL, DL), and potentially draft a QB in the next draft. I'd also consider a QB in Rd 2 or 3 of this draft.
Judge coming back makes sense too. Can’t keep firing guys every 2 years.
Why not? What has Judge done to earn another year? Just so we can say we didn't fire a third consecutive coach after his second year?
That was the risk when we hired a guy who has never been a HC at any level and was about to be hired by his alma mater Mississippi State.
JFC.
Lot wrong with this franchise, and crappy roster is at the very top of the list.
Imv, Judge gets a third year by simply not being the worst of all of the bad problems that require immediate attention which are change the GM, fix player evaluation process, add better talented players.
than me about the personnel here but what concerns me here about DJ is this. Yes, his offensive line has been lacking and yes his offensive weapons cannot stay on the field, but I feel his biggest flaws are pocket awareness, which has not improved much year to year and his inability to quickly read and adjust to defensive schemes. What scares me here is that his strength has been his ability to pull it down and run. With this neck injury that was serious enough to make him miss a significant number of games, you have to wonder if that part of his game will diminish. If he runs less, it becomes imperative he make quick reads and adjust. I like DJ but I just feel by the time we fix the peripherals, he will be gone. As for the draft, Matt Corral is not the answer, nor any other QB in this draft. I would love Watson if his legal issues come to an end. The alternative maybe Carr until someone better in the next draft or 2 come along. I am not a fan of trading for Wilson at this point in his career and the contract he will demand.
Jones is still on his rookie contract, and there are no better replacements currently in site. No one is saying extend him, but why not keep him because he is relatively cheap. Also there is no clear cut top QB in the draft. Bring back Jones, bring in a good vet for competition, use the draft for its strengths (OL, DL), and potentially draft a QB in the next draft. I'd also consider a QB in Rd 2 or 3 of this draft.
Like it or not, this is a sensible approach
That’s all fine and I agree with you for the most part. The issue I have is that these decisions shouldn’t be getting made without the new GMs input. If they bring someone in that is highly regarded and qualified and they decide that bringing both back makes sense, fine. Mara should not be making these kinds of decisions in a vacuum. He’s not qualified and makes decisions based on sentimentality.
But like I said in my earlier post, he’s probably already got the buy in from the next GM because he’s already in the building….
Is a huge problem
But it’s not the only problem with this team. Even with a good Oline Jones would be at best slightly above average. That’s forgetting that he has a neck injury. His future isn’t bright. Stop lying to yourselves.
The guy was worse than Daniel Jones for 4 years, suddenly has a productive season and is now a 1st Round pick. I don’t see much long term upside other than he is probably the only QB in 2022 class who can play Week 1.
We all know how this ends up but the NYG are content with wasting a yr
This time next year, it’ll be apparent to all both are dead men walking. This also is worrisome as it might mean Abrams is a lock for next GM because what candidate worth a damn is going to agree to rolling the dice in year 1 with Jones and Judge?
Like whom? Whom with any credibility and resume and proven record is jumping at the opportunity to come work with a micromanaging conservative coach, a front office that struggles to find players, and a major question mark at best at QB to highly likely be fired en mass’s next off-season. Then I will have to hear more excuses about how Jones had to learn another system with new OL and that’s why he couldn’t win more games (I can hear the future echos already from the ghosts of BBI future).
Judge put together this coaching staff. It’s quite poor despite its massive size and investment. If he let Mara dictate some coaching hire like with Garrett, that’s another bad mark on Judge, like some want to excuse Judge for it, how does Judge recover from that patsy like approach? Is this part of learning on the job or simply struggling to know what the job is in this Giants way of doing things. Neither inspires confidence in the organization or the head coach.
I guess Freddie Kitchens is happy to take the job. But should we sleep well at night with that? Maybe they can bring Cutcliffe in so he can “fix” Jones. I’m surprised I haven’t heard that ridiculous idea proposed yet.
You keep talking BS. How do you know he micromanages? What evidence is there? Firing JG? Seems to me he lets the OC and DC make their own calls. Did you want JG still here?
I think the staff is probably ok. But if you are dealt bad players, there is not much you can do with it. Just what is Freddie Kitchens supposed to do with the offense when Glennon won't pull the trigger?
Am I happy with the job that has been done this year? No. Is he struggling? Yes. Would I be upset if he was fired? No. If he stays, he either starts producing or is sent packing. Me, I leave it up to the next GM to decide.
AND
The only thing that matters is the next GM. Unless the quality of player is improved, it doesn't matter if Andy Reid is HC.
(1) Judge endorses the move to keep Jones 100% because he actually thinks Jones is a good QB to hitch his wagon to. Which certainly makes you question Judge's ability to evaluate talent and provides more evidence that he's in over his head as a HC.
Or...
(2) Mara has issued another QB code red mandate and told Judge he could be the HC in '22, but he would have to keep Jones on as the starting QB. And Judge, desperate to keep his job, complied. Proving once again, Mara is convinced that Dave, Chris and he found Eli 2.0 and the "Giants Way" will prevail.
I only hope season ticket holders do the right thing this offseason. Cancel.
Or, defacto, Jones comes back only because he is still under contract, and JJ comes back with authority to draft his guy to see how the chips fall with the scholarship being officially over.
Not optimistic Mara is making the right decision but plausible if he allows JJ to draft his own QB, which is indicative of the conservative play calling/ lack of confidence in the offense.
Ive soured on JJ like most here but truly think he knows the roster is shit and had to roll with Jones which was Mara's mandate.
Why would they even bother to float this to the media
It doesn’t benefit the team in anyway, this basically tells us Mara Chris or John are the GM. We’re terribly run. If my father ever owned an nfl franchise I hope I’d have a lot more wisdom than these idiots. Let’s hope the tishes step in and put an end to this
No GM will come here if Judge is the coach.
Well let's look at that. Any GM who takes this job know he's inheriting a salary cap which is not conducive to a quick turn around. So he's facing a three year rebuild most likely. If he inherits Judge and Jones and the team goes 5-12, who's going to blame him. He's got a built in mulligan. If the team goes 9-8 he's a genius and he's had a year to assess both Js. His regime really starts a year later when he knows his personnel better and when he can realistically shed some of Gettleman's bloated contracts.
Unless he believes the Mara's will interfere with his decisions in the future, having Judge and Jones thrust on him is a positive not a negative.
delete
@gints86life
Couple points (check previous tweets for more explanation)
-Yes Judge and Jones will be “back.” But jones will not be on the active roster next year.
-Abrams is the next (really current) GM.
-Judges loves Pickett, remains for be see if Mara will allow QB in round 1.
Who's that?
A cryptic twitter account who some think is an insider. You can read his timeline of tweets.
Saw this one somewhere from this dude..sounds great:
Giants will announce Dave’s retirement on January 10th, citing focus on health and family, there will be no press conference. In the same press release Kevin Abrams will be elevated to GM, with a presser to follow that week.
No GM will come here if Judge is the coach.
Well let's look at that. Any GM who takes this job know he's inheriting a salary cap which is not conducive to a quick turn around. So he's facing a three year rebuild most likely. If he inherits Judge and Jones and the team goes 5-12, who's going to blame him. He's got a built in mulligan. If the team goes 9-8 he's a genius and he's had a year to assess both Js. His regime really starts a year later when he knows his personnel better and when he can realistically shed some of Gettleman's bloated contracts.
Unless he believes the Mara's will interfere with his decisions in the future, having Judge and Jones thrust on him is a positive not a negative.
The whole problem with your premise is you’re not paying attention to how the Giants operate and the fact they do interfere and manipulate the decision making structure.
Like whom? Whom with any credibility and resume and proven record is jumping at the opportunity to come work with a micromanaging conservative coach, a front office that struggles to find players, and a major question mark at best at QB to highly likely be fired en mass’s next off-season. Then I will have to hear more excuses about how Jones had to learn another system with new OL and that’s why he couldn’t win more games (I can hear the future echos already from the ghosts of BBI future).
Judge put together this coaching staff. It’s quite poor despite its massive size and investment. If he let Mara dictate some coaching hire like with Garrett, that’s another bad mark on Judge, like some want to excuse Judge for it, how does Judge recover from that patsy like approach? Is this part of learning on the job or simply struggling to know what the job is in this Giants way of doing things. Neither inspires confidence in the organization or the head coach.
I guess Freddie Kitchens is happy to take the job. But should we sleep well at night with that? Maybe they can bring Cutcliffe in so he can “fix” Jones. I’m surprised I haven’t heard that ridiculous idea proposed yet.
You keep talking BS. How do you know he micromanages? What evidence is there? Firing JG? Seems to me he lets the OC and DC make their own calls. Did you want JG still here?
I think the staff is probably ok. But if you are dealt bad players, there is not much you can do with it. Just what is Freddie Kitchens supposed to do with the offense when Glennon won't pull the trigger?
Am I happy with the job that has been done this year? No. Is he struggling? Yes. Would I be upset if he was fired? No. If he stays, he either starts producing or is sent packing. Me, I leave it up to the next GM to decide.
AND
The only thing that matters is the next GM. Unless the quality of player is improved, it doesn't matter if Andy Reid is HC.
So are you okay with Kevin Abrams as GM? Because then both arguments on either side are really moot.
DG is going to retire, which means most of us get what we wanted all along a new GM.
Judge should not be fired after the amount of injuries he's had to endure over the past 2 seasons. Also he's only been here for 2 fucking seasons.
There is no QB in this draft that will do better then Jones next year. Also pretty sure we all agree we want a pass rusher and offensive lineman with the top 2 picks in the draft. We will probably sign a better backup though.
Most of you people need to chill and go outside and go for a walk or something, you get too angry about bad football. I stopped caring a long time ago.
can be found on Pat Traina's recent podcast with Mark Schofield (USA Today). Schofield explains how the bad OL causes young QBs like Jones (and Darnold) to speed up their drop backs, putting them ahead of their receivers in their routes and shallower in the pocket than they should be. This causes two persistent problems, and Jones will have to be retrained to stop this from happening.
First, because he has sped up his drop back, the QB is a second or two ahead of his receivers, he has to stand there watching them reach the point in their routes where he can hit them. This also means he locks his eyes on his number 1 target waiting for his break or the precise moment to release the ball. DJ has that problem for sure.
The second part is that the OL is blocking for a 5 step drop when DJ has shortened it to a three step drop and they are blocking to protect a deeper pocket. The result is more pressures and sacks. This part is probably exacerbated by bad and inexperienced lineman.
After 3 years of being conditioned to speed up - out of fear of being hit / sacked, can Daniel now be slowed down? Or is he permanently f'd up?
For those who are pissed about Judge coming back..
DG is going to retire, which means most of us get what we wanted all along a new GM.
Judge should not be fired after the amount of injuries he's had to endure over the past 2 seasons. Also he's only been here for 2 fucking seasons.
There is no QB in this draft that will do better then Jones next year. Also pretty sure we all agree we want a pass rusher and offensive lineman with the top 2 picks in the draft. We will probably sign a better backup though.
Most of you people need to chill and go outside and go for a walk or something, you get too angry about bad football. I stopped caring a long time ago.
The GM is going to be Abrams. That doesn’t bother you a bit? The fucking cap guy who has a 4-10 team in a bad spot, cap wise heading into 2022. The guy who has been a huge part of the stench coming out of the facility over the last 10 years?? Not sure about you, but I’m pretty fucking upset..
Just because you change something doesn’t mean improvement..
This isn’t a good year to draft a QB and RW trade will cost a lot. There is no better “stop gap” QB that still has some upside. That’s what DJ will be for the new GM.
And as for Judge, let’s hope he learns from his mistakes. 12 months ago, I loved the Judge hire and felt fantastic about where this team was headed. This years team has been saddled by injuries. Are we really going to knock JJ for losing a bunch of games with this Oline and Glennon/Fromm at QB?
OC Idea- Dan Mullen. Great offensive mind who struggled with the recruiting side of things at Florida. But he knows how to get the best out of his playmakers. He used Toney and Pitts so well in that UF offense.
DG is going to retire, which means most of us get what we wanted all along a new GM.
Judge should not be fired after the amount of injuries he's had to endure over the past 2 seasons. Also he's only been here for 2 fucking seasons.
There is no QB in this draft that will do better then Jones next year. Also pretty sure we all agree we want a pass rusher and offensive lineman with the top 2 picks in the draft. We will probably sign a better backup though.
Most of you people need to chill and go outside and go for a walk or something, you get too angry about bad football. I stopped caring a long time ago.
People want a new and outside GM, they don't want Abrams (more of the same, with the Maras basically still running the show, as Abrams isn't a personnel guy)
DG is going to retire, which means most of us get what we wanted all along a new GM.
Judge should not be fired after the amount of injuries he's had to endure over the past 2 seasons. Also he's only been here for 2 fucking seasons.
There is no QB in this draft that will do better then Jones next year. Also pretty sure we all agree we want a pass rusher and offensive lineman with the top 2 picks in the draft. We will probably sign a better backup though.
Most of you people need to chill and go outside and go for a walk or something, you get too angry about bad football. I stopped caring a long time ago.
The answer is more than obvious.
Since George Young was hired, the team supposedly operated under the premise that the GM ran football operations.
If Gettleman is gone, then the two most important figures on the team have been forced on him: the head coach and the QB.
So either Abrams has already been promoted (just not made public and they are going to pretend to go through a search) or any outside GM must accept Judge and Jones as a precondition of being hired.
Does that really sound smart to you?
RE: This only makes sense under two circumstances:
offensive system. he is coming back as a player. the key is who will be the offensive coordinator and how do they use jones and his weapons. adding another qb may also give jones some competition and could lead to improvement.
Judge leaves graham to run the defense and that seems ok. we now need judge, maranandnew gm to get an offensive coordinator and let him put that in action.
Judge will learn from his mistakes in his third year and so will jones who with a decent offensive scheme and line shoul thrive with his wrs and rbs.
stop being fixated on needing to keep changing the parts.
RE: get a life here. DJones is a good qb who has been stuck in a bad
offensive system. he is coming back as a player. the key is who will be the offensive coordinator and how do they use jones and his weapons. adding another qb may also give jones some competition and could lead to improvement.
Judge leaves graham to run the defense and that seems ok. we now need judge, maranandnew gm to get an offensive coordinator and let him put that in action.
Judge will learn from his mistakes in his third year and so will jones who with a decent offensive scheme and line shoul thrive with his wrs and rbs.
stop being fixated on needing to keep changing the parts.
is not surprising. As others have said, the Giants fired the previous two head coaches after just two years, and don't want to do so again. Jones is also relatively cheap, and they likely believe many of his problems are because of the poor OL. That of course is debatable.
I do agree that retaining both likely limits which GM candidates will take the job, but not that much. The new GM would know that they would only have to keep Judge and Jones for one year. Jones will likely also get some serious competition.
RE: get a life here. DJones is a good qb who has been stuck in a bad
offensive system. he is coming back as a player. the key is who will be the offensive coordinator and how do they use jones and his weapons. adding another qb may also give jones some competition and could lead to improvement.
Judge leaves graham to run the defense and that seems ok. we now need judge, maranandnew gm to get an offensive coordinator and let him put that in action.
Judge will learn from his mistakes in his third year and so will jones who with a decent offensive scheme and line shoul thrive with his wrs and rbs.
stop being fixated on needing to keep changing the parts.
The defense isn't okay; we keep giving up first downs and can't get pressure on the quarterback, both things that are needed in the NFL. We can't even stop the run as effectively as we boast. Unless you like the defense being a sieve...
RE: get a life here. DJones is a good qb who has been stuck in a bad
offensive system. he is coming back as a player. the key is who will be the offensive coordinator and how do they use jones and his weapons. adding another qb may also give jones some competition and could lead to improvement.
Judge leaves graham to run the defense and that seems ok. we now need judge, maranandnew gm to get an offensive coordinator and let him put that in action.
Judge will learn from his mistakes in his third year and so will jones who with a decent offensive scheme and line shoul thrive with his wrs and rbs.
stop being fixated on needing to keep changing the parts.
Well said ... I’m not keen on Graham coming back but he’s JJs buddy so it will happen. The whole thing rests on fixing the OL.
He has started on building a culture and has the team playing. Just does not have the talent. The clock management and game day stuff is fixable.
GM may want to keep Judge. Most of the BBI experts never even consider that. Worst case scenario - he has Judge on a prove it year.
Building a culture of what? Remember when we drafted all of these team captains and good character guys? We won absolutely nothing with those good “culture” guys. JJ talks a decent game but his coaching ability is clearly in question. You can only hide behind the succes of your past bosses for so long. He has not demonstrated to be a top notch HC.
As has been stated, there is no way this team should allow this to get out but more importantly shouldn’t be decided without the ne GM being announced. Now if Getts is getting a new contract, that would make sense for the leak.
Given how low fan confidence is in the team mgmt structure, the team should be on top of controlling the messaging.
The guy was worse than Daniel Jones for 4 years, suddenly has a productive season and is now a 1st Round pick. I don’t see much long term upside other than he is probably the only QB in 2022 class who can play Week 1.
I said this exact thing on twitter and got roasted for it. I don’t see it with Pickett imho. Yea he had a good year but those 4 previous years he didn’t do Jack shit and now he has one good year and it’s like everyone has amnesia. I’d rather wait and try for Bryce
All this means is that they aren’t cutting or firing now. You don’t know that this means they are being forced on a GM who has not even been brought in yet. JJ and DJ are the guys until they are not. But BBI is really one massive bitch frost these days anyway.
RE: RE: get a life here. DJones is a good qb who has been stuck in a bad
offensive system. he is coming back as a player. the key is who will be the offensive coordinator and how do they use jones and his weapons. adding another qb may also give jones some competition and could lead to improvement.
Judge leaves graham to run the defense and that seems ok. we now need judge, maranandnew gm to get an offensive coordinator and let him put that in action.
Judge will learn from his mistakes in his third year and so will jones who with a decent offensive scheme and line shoul thrive with his wrs and rbs.
stop being fixated on needing to keep changing the parts.
Well said ... I’m not keen on Graham coming back but he’s JJs buddy so it will happen. The whole thing rests on fixing the OL.
Oh God... he can't bring Graham back if he wants to have an aggressive defense. When Judge says he gives the ball back to the opposing team so the defense can be aggressive, he's either delusional or a liar.
RE: For those who are pissed about Judge coming back..
I got motherfucked by everyone here when I suggested trading draft compensation for Tomlin or Payton (something I think would be the BEST move), so what is the answer?
Brian Daboll? He might actually get fired as OC in Buffalo.
Todd Bowles?
Raheem Morris?
Vance Joseph?
I’m curious.
For some reason you are continually missing the point on this thread. Almost like you’re not even reading the posts and what people are saying. The point is, Judge coming back isn’t the major issue. The issue is that decision shouldn’t be getting made already without input from the new GM. And since the decision has already been made without a new GM in place, it’s a CLEAR indication that Abrams is already the choice. And THAT is the issue. Bringing Judge back can be defended. Promoting Abrams without even attempting to find the most qualified candidates is an absolute disgrace.
Most People are more pissed at the timing of announcing Judge will be back than the fact he’s coming back. Because it’s very telling on what’s to come…
DG is going to retire, which means most of us get what we wanted all along a new GM.
Judge should not be fired after the amount of injuries he's had to endure over the past 2 seasons. Also he's only been here for 2 fucking seasons.
There is no QB in this draft that will do better then Jones next year. Also pretty sure we all agree we want a pass rusher and offensive lineman with the top 2 picks in the draft. We will probably sign a better backup though.
Most of you people need to chill and go outside and go for a walk or something, you get too angry about bad football. I stopped caring a long time ago.
The answer is more than obvious.
Since George Young was hired, the team supposedly operated under the premise that the GM ran football operations.
If Gettleman is gone, then the two most important figures on the team have been forced on him: the head coach and the QB.
So either Abrams has already been promoted (just not made public and they are going to pretend to go through a search) or any outside GM must accept Judge and Jones as a precondition of being hired.
Does that really sound smart to you?
ah eric, don't think we have crossed before.
So I generally agree, however I don't think Judge/Jones combo is some black sheep deterrent for getting a outside candidate to agree to to adopt. Personally I think both individuals have a good reputation in the NFL.
is not surprising. As others have said, the Giants fired the previous two head coaches after just two years, and don't want to do so again. Jones is also relatively cheap, and they likely believe many of his problems are because of the poor OL. That of course is debatable.
I do agree that retaining both likely limits which GM candidates will take the job, but not that much. The new GM would know that they would only have to keep Judge and Jones for one year. Jones will likely also get some serious competition.
You and I usually agree on football matters, but this is really going to limit any GM search (if there is even a GM search, which I'm beginning to doubt).
You are basically arguing it is OK to throw away another year before really rebuilding.
If the new GM wants to keep both, fine. But that should be his call. Not Mara's.
We’ll be having the exact same discussion a year from now, putting…
The guy was worse than Daniel Jones for 4 years, suddenly has a productive season and is now a 1st Round pick. I don’t see much long term upside other than he is probably the only QB in 2022 class who can play Week 1.
I said this exact thing on twitter and got roasted for it. I don’t see it with Pickett imho. Yea he had a good year but those 4 previous years he didn’t do Jack shit and now he has one good year and it’s like everyone has amnesia. I’d rather wait and try for Bryce
A short dude who has a small stature, and only has had one good year?
All this means is that they aren’t cutting or firing now. You don’t know that this means they are being forced on a GM who has not even been brought in yet. JJ and DJ are the guys until they are not. But BBI is really one massive bitch frost these days anyway.
It's the only thing I am hoping for. I expect them both back, but is there a slight chance Mara actually hears new GM candidates out? Unlikely, but maybe? There has been rumors we have started reaching out to potential candidates.
I think you’re underestimating the fact that maybe they think Abrams is a better option than anyone from the outside and they actually want him to be the GM of the team, whether that is the wrong opinion or not.
I think you’re underestimating the fact that maybe they think Abrams is a better option than anyone from the outside and they actually want him to be the GM of the team, whether that is the wrong opinion or not.
Actually, the opposite is true. I've said all along they are likely to hire Abrams because Reese and Gettleman have been grooming him for GM.
But that doesn't leave me with a warm and fuzzy feeling. That's like saying you are happy with the second-in-command of the Titanic,
I think you’re underestimating the fact that maybe they think Abrams is a better option than anyone from the outside and they actually want him to be the GM of the team, whether that is the wrong opinion or not.
How would they possibly know this and what exactly would that opinion be based on?
Maybe Joe Judge's vision for this team is to keep losing
The guy was worse than Daniel Jones for 4 years, suddenly has a productive season and is now a 1st Round pick. I don’t see much long term upside other than he is probably the only QB in 2022 class who can play Week 1.
I said this exact thing on twitter and got roasted for it. I don’t see it with Pickett imho. Yea he had a good year but those 4 previous years he didn’t do Jack shit and now he has one good year and it’s like everyone has amnesia. I’d rather wait and try for Bryce
It depends. If there was a mechanical or coaching tweak that corrected a flaw then development is potentially sustainable. Anything short of that I think it is a fluke of just a more experienced QB versus less experienced D besieged by Covid adjustments.
They also said they did t sign OBJ just to turn around and trade him. Nothing they say today will mean anything next year. It may be the only thing they can afford and they want it to seem like what they believe in. What should they leak? “Jones isnt the guy and Judge sucks but we are broke and we are stuck with them at least one more season. Sorry fans!”
RE: RE: For those who are pissed about Judge coming back..
I got motherfucked by everyone here when I suggested trading draft compensation for Tomlin or Payton (something I think would be the BEST move), so what is the answer?
Brian Daboll? He might actually get fired as OC in Buffalo.
Todd Bowles?
Raheem Morris?
Vance Joseph?
I’m curious.
For some reason you are continually missing the point on this thread. Almost like you’re not even reading the posts and what people are saying. The point is, Judge coming back isn’t the major issue. The issue is that decision shouldn’t be getting made already without input from the new GM. And since the decision has already been made without a new GM in place, it’s a CLEAR indication that Abrams is already the choice. And THAT is the issue. Bringing Judge back can be defended. Promoting Abrams without even attempting to find the most qualified candidates is an absolute disgrace.
Most People are more pissed at the timing of announcing Judge will be back than the fact he’s coming back. Because it’s very telling on what’s to come…
As arniefez has laid out multiple times in detail, John Mara hires the head coach within this organization, not the GM. Both the HC & GM report directly to Mara.
-Accorsi didn’t hire Coughlin, Wellington Mara did.
-McAdoo hire was most likely heavily influenced by Mara, Eli & Beckham.
-Perhaps Gettleman had some influence over the Shurmur hire, but I’d bet it was driven by Mara as well.
-Gettleman was probably just along for the ride with the Judge hire.
I’m not saying all this is right, in fact it’s bad. But, I think that is the case here.
Where the new GM comes in and tries one year with Judge. If that works they go from there, if not, Judge goes.
I think MOST 1st-time GMs would absolutely take JJ to get the job. The problem is this team doesn't need a 1st-time GM. They need someone with experience and success.
And we've ALL KNOWN for a very long time, that Abrams would be the front-runner if Mara is left to his own devices.
It's time for Tisch to step-up again and say: "We need someone from outside the building and our comfort zone."
FWIW, I don't think Jones is the problem with this team. I'm not convinced he's the solution either, but I also know the deck has been stacked against him. I'd MUCH rather ride Jones one more year than flip those high draft picks. Use those picks and fix the OL so WHOEVER is the QB has a fucking chance to succeed.
And while Judge has a LOT to still learn, I think he could still be a good coach IF he's not saddled with crap talent and having guys like Garrett forced on him.
NBA Warriors coach Steve Kerr did a recent interview with Jon Stewart said something that's seems blindingly obvious when you think about it. He said:
I almost became the Knicks HC when Phil Jackson was the GM, but when the Warriors came along, and they have Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green . . . I talked to coaching friends of mine, and they all said the same thing: "Your TALENT is EVERYTHING in coaching." And I said, "but Phil Jackson is my guy." And one of my friends said, "which job do you think Phil would take?" And that got me. Phil took on the Bulls when he had Jordan and Pippen, and his career took off. Pat Riley takes the Lakers Job when he has Magic Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar. WE ARE ALL DEPENDENT ON OUR TALENT AS COACHES.
If you believe that, Judge has literally had GARBAGE to work with. Garbage players, garbage OL, garbage offensive game plan. I've said all along, Vince Lombardi couldn't win with this roster, and under these circumstances.
I think Judge's ideas on how to build a program are likely quite sound. AND he hasn't lost the locker room despite all the losing. It would be interesting to see how he does with some actual TALENT.
is not surprising. As others have said, the Giants fired the previous two head coaches after just two years, and don't want to do so again. Jones is also relatively cheap, and they likely believe many of his problems are because of the poor OL. That of course is debatable.
I do agree that retaining both likely limits which GM candidates will take the job, but not that much. The new GM would know that they would only have to keep Judge and Jones for one year. Jones will likely also get some serious competition.
You and I usually agree on football matters, but this is really going to limit any GM search (if there is even a GM search, which I'm beginning to doubt).
You are basically arguing it is OK to throw away another year before really rebuilding.
If the new GM wants to keep both, fine. But that should be his call. Not Mara's.
DJ is the QB until they draft or sign someone better. Joe Judge is still coaching and has three games left. I guarantee you no one in the media has any direct information from Mara. So this notion that the QB and head coach are going to be forced on any GM candidate they look at is pure speculation. This is as bad as when everyone starts crying over some predraft report claiming who the Giants are going to select.
Mara might as well give the middle finger to us fans.
I know I will probably fold, but I will think long and hard about investing my time in the Giants next fall if that is the case. Mara is destroying my passion for this team I used to live and die with.
The guy was worse than Daniel Jones for 4 years, suddenly has a productive season and is now a 1st Round pick. I don’t see much long term upside other than he is probably the only QB in 2022 class who can play Week 1.
I said this exact thing on twitter and got roasted for it. I don’t see it with Pickett imho. Yea he had a good year but those 4 previous years he didn’t do Jack shit and now he has one good year and it’s like everyone has amnesia. I’d rather wait and try for Bryce
A short dude who has a small stature, and only has had one good year?
Seeing that he’s only a true sophomore and this was his first year starting and he won the Heisman with way less weapons than any of the previous QBs, idgaf how small he is at the moment, the kid has skills and can play. Get off of the size thing, shit doesn’t matter in the league anymore. He can throw from the pocket and outside of the pocket. Kid is great, and if you can’t see it then I don’t know what to tell you.
All this means is that they aren’t cutting or firing now. You don’t know that this means they are being forced on a GM who has not even been brought in yet. JJ and DJ are the guys until they are not. But BBI is really one massive bitch frost these days anyway.
You're a fucking moron. Why wouldn't the fans be pissed? Team has sucked for a decade. How stupid are you?
RE: RE: For those who are pissed about Judge coming back..
For some reason you are continually missing the point on this thread. Almost like you’re not even reading the posts and what people are saying. The point is, Judge coming back isn’t the major issue. The issue is that decision shouldn’t be getting made already without input from the new GM. And since the decision has already been made without a new GM in place, it’s a CLEAR indication that Abrams is already the choice. And THAT is the issue. Bringing Judge back can be defended. Promoting Abrams without even attempting to find the most qualified candidates is an absolute disgrace.
Most People are more pissed at the timing of announcing Judge will be back than the fact he’s coming back. Because it’s very telling on what’s to come…
+1. This post is a must read. I keep wondering how they’ve decided these things without a GM under contract for next season.
The fact that two years ago, people were doing cartwheels on this website over Joe Judge, and now everyone is saying that they are going to stop watching games if Mara keeps him and makes Abrams GM, is extremely funny to me.
The Giants have a systemic problem. They don’t know how a modern NFL organization operates. A company vet, Abrams almost certainly doesn’t know how one operates. The solution to this is to hire a GM from a successful organization to fix the systemic problems.
I get it. But here’s the thing. Kevin Abrams has never selected a player in a draft. We have no clue what his philosophy is as a GM.
Ton of fans here just automatically assume that some guy outside the organization is going to come in and knock some heads around and be so much better than Abrams would be.
I really think that’s bullshit.
Guys like Ed Dodds have long track records with different teams and have actually drafted people. I would rather have someone like him or McClay than the names talked about from Cleveland or Philadelphia.
(and I’ve come to agree with them) , that continually harp on ownership. Personnel doesn’t matter, coaching doesn’t matter, if the owners can’t get their head out of their collective asses, the organization has NO hope. They would have to get very lucky despite themselves. It is likely this team ( like the Jets and Lions) is going to be a joke for years to come.
Abrams isn't going to come in and go against what Mara wants and Mara probably likes Judge. Because, why wouldn't he? Mara has made terrible decision for a decade now. Bringing Judge back is just one more. No big deal.
RE: get a life here. DJones is a good qb who has been stuck in a bad
offensive system. he is coming back as a player. the key is who will be the offensive coordinator and how do they use jones and his weapons. adding another qb may also give jones some competition and could lead to improvement.
Judge leaves graham to run the defense and that seems ok. we now need judge, maranandnew gm to get an offensive coordinator and let him put that in action.
Judge will learn from his mistakes in his third year and so will jones who with a decent offensive scheme and line shoul thrive with his wrs and rbs.
stop being fixated on needing to keep changing the parts.
offensive system. he is coming back as a player. the key is who will be the offensive coordinator and how do they use jones and his weapons. adding another qb may also give jones some competition and could lead to improvement.
Judge leaves graham to run the defense and that seems ok. we now need judge, maranandnew gm to get an offensive coordinator and let him put that in action.
Judge will learn from his mistakes in his third year and so will jones who with a decent offensive scheme and line shoul thrive with his wrs and rbs.
stop being fixated on needing to keep changing the parts.
Daniel Jones fucking stinks.
And we now have confirmation that he is Judge's QB. Judge is horrendous at everything.
The fact that two years ago, people were doing cartwheels on this website over Joe Judge, and now everyone is saying that they are going to stop watching games if Mara keeps him and makes Abrams GM, is extremely funny to me.
No one was doing cartwheels after Judge was hired. They started doing cartwheels after his first press conference because he SOUNDED great.
The proof is in the pudding.
He's been a bad head coach. Not only has the team not improved, but his game-day decision-making has been bad.
Can he grow into the position? Perhaps. But when was the last time you felt Judge out-coached his opponent in a game?
Where the new GM comes in and tries one year with Judge. If that works they go from there, if not, Judge goes.
I think MOST 1st-time GMs would absolutely take JJ to get the job. The problem is this team doesn't need a 1st-time GM. They need someone with experience and success.
And we've ALL KNOWN for a very long time, that Abrams would be the front-runner if Mara is left to his own devices.
It's time for Tisch to step-up again and say: "We need someone from outside the building and our comfort zone."
FWIW, I don't think Jones is the problem with this team. I'm not convinced he's the solution either, but I also know the deck has been stacked against him. I'd MUCH rather ride Jones one more year than flip those high draft picks. Use those picks and fix the OL so WHOEVER is the QB has a fucking chance to succeed.
And while Judge has a LOT to still learn, I think he could still be a good coach IF he's not saddled with crap talent and having guys like Garrett forced on him.
NBA Warriors coach Steve Kerr did a recent interview with Jon Stewart said something that's seems blindingly obvious when you think about it. He said:
I almost became the Knicks HC when Phil Jackson was the GM, but when the Warriors came along, and they have Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green . . . I talked to coaching friends of mine, and they all said the same thing: "Your TALENT is EVERYTHING in coaching." And I said, "but Phil Jackson is my guy." And one of my friends said, "which job do you think Phil would take?" And that got me. Phil took on the Bulls when he had Jordan and Pippen, and his career took off. Pat Riley takes the Lakers Job when he has Magic Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar. WE ARE ALL DEPENDENT ON OUR TALENT AS COACHES.
If you believe that, Judge has literally had GARBAGE to work with. Garbage players, garbage OL, garbage offensive game plan. I've said all along, Vince Lombardi couldn't win with this roster, and under these circumstances.
I think Judge's ideas on how to build a program are likely quite sound. AND he hasn't lost the locker room despite all the losing. It would be interesting to see how he does with some actual TALENT.
All this means is that they aren’t cutting or firing now. You don’t know that this means they are being forced on a GM who has not even been brought in yet. JJ and DJ are the guys until they are not. But BBI is really one massive bitch frost these days anyway.
You're a fucking moron. Why wouldn't the fans be pissed? Team has sucked for a decade. How stupid are you?
Clearly not as intelligent as you, I can see. Apparently not smart enough to be ranting and screaming, like you Dave. I’ll try harder though, lol.
All this means is that they aren’t cutting or firing now. You don’t know that this means they are being forced on a GM who has not even been brought in yet. JJ and DJ are the guys until they are not. But BBI is really one massive bitch frost these days anyway.
You're a fucking moron. Why wouldn't the fans be pissed? Team has sucked for a decade. How stupid are you?
Clearly not as intelligent as you, I can see. Apparently not smart enough to be ranting and screaming, like you Dave. I’ll try harder though, lol.
No one is dumber than the guy wondering why fans are made when the team has been a joke for a decade.
Keep trying to figure it out. You might figure it out one day!
All this means is that they aren’t cutting or firing now. You don’t know that this means they are being forced on a GM who has not even been brought in yet. JJ and DJ are the guys until they are not. But BBI is really one massive bitch frost these days anyway.
You're a fucking moron. Why wouldn't the fans be pissed? Team has sucked for a decade. How stupid are you?
Nice post Dave. You must be a real peach to be around.
The fact that two years ago, people were doing cartwheels on this website over Joe Judge, and now everyone is saying that they are going to stop watching games if Mara keeps him and makes Abrams GM, is extremely funny to me.
No one was doing cartwheels after Judge was hired. They started doing cartwheels after his first press conference because he SOUNDED great.
The proof is in the pudding.
He's been a bad head coach. Not only has the team not improved, but his game-day decision-making has been bad.
Can he grow into the position? Perhaps. But when was the last time you felt Judge out-coached his opponent in a game?
so hypothetically speaking, lets say Judge is out. Whole new coaching staff again.
Who gets an interview, I surely hope it would be a veteran HC.
Not sure this fanbase can endure another young inexperienced 1st time HC.
All this means is that they aren’t cutting or firing now. You don’t know that this means they are being forced on a GM who has not even been brought in yet. JJ and DJ are the guys until they are not. But BBI is really one massive bitch frost these days anyway.
You're a fucking moron. Why wouldn't the fans be pissed? Team has sucked for a decade. How stupid are you?
Nice post Dave. You must be a real peach to be around.
This guy has been posting for the entire year now about why would Giants fans not be happy.
Not entirely sure if you’ve read my posts for the last year, or if you’re just pissed off at life and trying to be a complete and utter asshole.
I said this was the year for DG and Jones to make it work, and if they didn’t, it would be time to move along.
I never proclaimed to be right or have the answers. I was willing to stick with the plan, but was wrong about DG.
I’ve seen enough football in my life to know that as soon as fans want to move on to the next thing, they’ll quickly find a way to bitch about something else.
If the next GM sucks people will have a right to bitch. You think if the outside GM selects two players with the first round picks who are playing well but the team stinks, people are going to yell for that GM to be fired after a year?
again, not sure what you’re going through but I’m sorry. I was wrong about DG, do you want me to say anything else? Why are you such an angry person? I was wrong about the guy.
Because you spent years (and not just you, to be fair) shouting anyone down who had the nerve to question DG and many of his moves. You were told many times he had the worst record in the league as Giants GM and still came back with your nonsense until just earlier this season.
In fact, Accorsi wasn’t a huge issue on the forum when he was GM. Most of the focus was on the coaches and players. The attention to the GM and owners here in recent years is because the situation has declined to the catastrophic.
doesn’t care about winning?! He has convictions about the HC and would like to give him a chance to succeed before cutting ties this time. Abrams is another story IMO. I don’t believe he’s the guy. I think they will conduct an exhaustive search to find the right guy and they will ask that guy to consider evaluating Judge for a year and then making a decision on him. I know it goes against popular opinion, but so did the choice of Joe Judge.
You do realize that just because everyone isn’t freaking out screaming calling people morons doesn’t mean they are happy do you? That you can be unhappy even disgusted with the team without every single aspect being utter dumpster fire? Do such things honestly need to be explained? Wow. Just… wow.
is not surprising. As others have said, the Giants fired the previous two head coaches after just two years, and don't want to do so again. Jones is also relatively cheap, and they likely believe many of his problems are because of the poor OL. That of course is debatable.
I do agree that retaining both likely limits which GM candidates will take the job, but not that much. The new GM would know that they would only have to keep Judge and Jones for one year. Jones will likely also get some serious competition.
You and I usually agree on football matters, but this is really going to limit any GM search (if there is even a GM search, which I'm beginning to doubt).
You are basically arguing it is OK to throw away another year before really rebuilding.
If the new GM wants to keep both, fine. But that should be his call. Not Mara's.
I'm saying it's not surprising, not that I approve.
I have said in other threads that I would fire Judge. I don't care that he'd be the third coach they've fired after just two years. His clock management is atrocious, and there is no excuse for being outscored 65-0 in the last two minutes of a half.
I am not averse to trying to trade Jones, but don't think we'd get much for him, especially coming off his injury. But he is relatively cheap, and could be a decent stopgap for a year.
I would also fire Abrams. I reject the idea that he isn't at least partially responsible for this debacle.
But I don't think that many good GM candidates will refuse to take or be considered for the job because of Judge, Jones, and Abrams. The new GM would only have to put up with them for a year, we likely won't be competitive in 2022 anyway, the Giants have two top 10 picks, and we are one of the most storied franchises in the NFL and sports.
The question of course is how much authority the Mara's give the new GM. They might promote Abrams just to avoid that problem, which would prove they are still interfering in football operations like Snyder used to with the WFT. If the Giants do promote Abrams, then I agree that nothing has changed. Whether retaining Judge indicates they will do so is undetermined.
and hasn't shown anything in his coaching that is worth bringing back. If he had, I'd be all for bringing him back.
Right now, the only thing he has was a great introductory press conference when he first got hired. Compare that to his current press conferences. He's a completley different person and not in a good way.
Again, Giants will have two picks in the top 10. If Abrams makes two awesome picks there, everyone will call him a genius. And that will be after 1 season. He could come back in year two and take two busts in rounds 1 and 2 and then everyone will call him an idiot. The circle of GM criticism goes round and round.
It is a coach and QB league, and make some smart picks to surround them.
We have legitimately no idea what Abrams’ opinion of Daniel Jones is. It sounds like he really didn’t have any input on drafting him. And it sounds like he legitimately had no input on hiring Joe Judge.
again, seen enough football in my lifetime to realize that fans will form opinions and jump ship on something and then as soon as the next thing sucks, they’ll move on again and want change again.
The Giants need to start winning but it’s not going to happen if you change the team and head coach every 2 seasons.
So you keep a bad head coach for optics? This bored would love to not have a new coach every year or have to worry about changing the quarterback. That’s why you can’t just promote people from within who have had a hand in it.
You do realize that just because everyone isn’t freaking out screaming calling people morons doesn’t mean they are happy do you? That you can be unhappy even disgusted with the team without every single aspect being utter dumpster fire? Do such things honestly need to be explained? Wow. Just… wow.
That's not what you did, though. You're sitting there wondering why fans aren't happy when the team has been terrible for a decade.
Again, Giants will have two picks in the top 10. If Abrams makes two awesome picks there, everyone will call him a genius. And that will be after 1 season. He could come back in year two and take two busts in rounds 1 and 2 and then everyone will call him an idiot. The circle of GM criticism goes round and round.
It is a coach and QB league, and make some smart picks to surround them.
We have legitimately no idea what Abrams’ opinion of Daniel Jones is. It sounds like he really didn’t have any input on drafting him. And it sounds like he legitimately had no input on hiring Joe Judge.
So why promote the assistant GM whose input you didn’t value enough in major decisions? Makes total sense. Shill away.
The one thing Abrams was in charge of was the cap.
For the last fucking time, I’m not defending Abrams. You guys have serious issues with reading comprehension and it’s fucking annoying beyond hell at this point.
I’m saying that he could end up being a really good GM, he could suck at it. His chances of being successful are the same as anyone else.
We could hire Ossenfort and everyone would LOVE it, knowing that hey this guy is from somewhere else, cool! That happened with Joe Judge and he’s currently 10-20.
Ryan, I'm curious what your point is here in general because, respectfully, people are too irrate and tired of losing for "let's just wait and see" as a plan of action when the proposed move here is a continuity hire.
More of the same is going to get this reaction when they've been 18-41 at a franchise. You are trying to stop the tide by standing in front of it.
Again, Giants will have two picks in the top 10. If Abrams makes two awesome picks there, everyone will call him a genius. And that will be after 1 season. He could come back in year two and take two busts in rounds 1 and 2 and then everyone will call him an idiot. The circle of GM criticism goes round and round.
It is a coach and QB league, and make some smart picks to surround them.
We have legitimately no idea what Abrams’ opinion of Daniel Jones is. It sounds like he really didn’t have any input on drafting him. And it sounds like he legitimately had no input on hiring Joe Judge.
If...if...if....
If Abrams and Judge botch these two picks, we're screwed, screwed, screwed.
Again, Abrams was in the room as the Assistant GM when the team made all of its draft decisions in recent years. He's not an innocent figure in any of this.
At this point, I think this guy enjoys being wrong.
Again, Giants will have two picks in the top 10. If Abrams makes two awesome picks there, everyone will call him a genius. And that will be after 1 season. He could come back in year two and take two busts in rounds 1 and 2 and then everyone will call him an idiot. The circle of GM criticism goes round and round.
It is a coach and QB league, and make some smart picks to surround them.
We have legitimately no idea what Abrams’ opinion of Daniel Jones is. It sounds like he really didn’t have any input on drafting him. And it sounds like he legitimately had no input on hiring Joe Judge.
He’s an insider. You do understand it’s not just optics but logic here being applied to being appalled at him being promoted?
It is a coach and QB league and by any reasonable appearance we have a mediocre at best HC who is struggling to find his bearings after two years and a QB who is injured perhaps significantly and frankly didn’t play the position well enough when he wasn’t.
Again, Giants will have two picks in the top 10. If Abrams makes two awesome picks there, everyone will call him a genius. And that will be after 1 season. He could come back in year two and take two busts in rounds 1 and 2 and then everyone will call him an idiot. The circle of GM criticism goes round and round.
It is a coach and QB league, and make some smart picks to surround them.
We have legitimately no idea what Abrams’ opinion of Daniel Jones is. It sounds like he really didn’t have any input on drafting him. And it sounds like he legitimately had no input on hiring Joe Judge.
If...if...if....
If Abrams and Judge botch these two picks, we're screwed, screwed, screwed.
Again, Abrams was in the room as the Assistant GM when the team made all of its draft decisions in recent years. He's not an innocent figure in any of this.
Jesus Christ Paul Dottino how many damn alias's can one man hjave.
Career probably over, Diffuse cervical stenosis similar to David wilson, not IRing him yet to keep fan base from becoming hysterical. Trying to keep him on active roster till offseason.
Link - ( New Window )
there have been some whispers that hie career is over
Again, Giants will have two picks in the top 10. If Abrams makes two awesome picks there, everyone will call him a genius. And that will be after 1 season. He could come back in year two and take two busts in rounds 1 and 2 and then everyone will call him an idiot. The circle of GM criticism goes round and round.
It is a coach and QB league, and make some smart picks to surround them.
We have legitimately no idea what Abrams’ opinion of Daniel Jones is. It sounds like he really didn’t have any input on drafting him. And it sounds like he legitimately had no input on hiring Joe Judge.
So why promote the assistant GM whose input you didn’t value enough in major decisions? Makes total sense. Shill away.
The boobs in this thread are out in force today. Have to wonder if they all work for the same ad agency for Mara.
I’ve often wondered how Gettleman hasn’t been fired yet, but he’s not going to. I’m starting to realize there won’t be a GM search. DG “retires” and Abrams takes over. That’s it. No interviews, no search.
Judge & Abrams are then linked and they sink or swim together. I think that’s what’s going on here.
RE: RE: Has anyone read this @Gints86life Twitter handle?
Career probably over, Diffuse cervical stenosis similar to David wilson, not IRing him yet to keep fan base from becoming hysterical. Trying to keep him on active roster till offseason.
Link - ( New Window )
there have been some whispers that hie career is over
Wait a minute... if Schefter says that Jones will be back next year and this other guys says his career is probably over, who's lying?
I have no idea what is going on behind the scenes...
nor does anyone else here. But what if--IF--Judge is working on convincing the owners to stay the F out of the way, and bring in independent voices?
If that's the case, and he's part of the long-term solution, then I will give him a pass for doing such a shitty job on gamedays. Who the hell knows what kind of nonsense is going on in that building. All we see is the results, and they suck.
Finally, all I know for certain is that I have NO confidence in ownership. Didn't Wellington hire Coughlin? (And if not, a broken clock is right at least twice a day, and the "Giants Way" was luck--I give John Mara zero credit for XLII and XLVI). The Maras need to get the F out of the way and let independent, professional voices steer this ship. It really can't get much worse.
Career probably over, Diffuse cervical stenosis similar to David wilson, not IRing him yet to keep fan base from becoming hysterical. Trying to keep him on active roster till offseason.
Link - ( New Window )
there have been some whispers that hie career is over
Curious as to why they would think the fan based would get hysterical? This has been the most benign, boring, accomplishment of nothing, that I could ever remember in my 30 years of following this team.
and hasn't shown anything in his coaching that is worth bringing back. If he had, I'd be all for bringing him back.
Right now, the only thing he has was a great introductory press conference when he first got hired. Compare that to his current press conferences. He's a completley different person and not in a good way.
Hard to disagree. I was all aboard the Judge train. Totally fooled by his football oratory skills.
But as a game day coach and strategist, Judge is a failure. He's over his head. A classic example of style over substance.
I’ve often wondered how Gettleman hasn’t been fired yet, but he’s not going to. I’m starting to realize there won’t be a GM search. DG “retires” and Abrams takes over. That’s it. No interviews, no search.
Judge & Abrams are then linked and they sink or swim together. I think that’s what’s going on here.
Insanity. But on brand for the Maras. Total clowns.
KEVIN ABRAMS HAS BEEN IN THE ROOM CHIMING IN UNDER DG. GOOD LORD.
Not only that but people keep giving Judge a pass on the OL and blaming Gettleman and Garrett and I’m getting sick and tired of it.
Judge has been here involved in player evaluations for two full of seasons and seasons. He’s not an innocent bystander. He’s complicit and it’s fair to question if he’s capable of fixing a problem he’s stamped some approvals on and nurtured to poor results.
I’ve often wondered how Gettleman hasn’t been fired yet, but he’s not going to. I’m starting to realize there won’t be a GM search. DG “retires” and Abrams takes over. That’s it. No interviews, no search.
Judge & Abrams are then linked and they sink or swim together. I think that’s what’s going on here.
And you do not understand why that is a horrifically bad idea?
I guarantee you that either deliberately or not, this information IS leaking out.
yeah, just like it does predraft. And that’s always 100%, right?
There is no reason to deceive in this situation. None.
This reeks of prepping the fanbase for what is coming.
We have not replaced DJ yet right? There may not be a good option for us in the draft. Saying they plan to move on especially with no GM yet makes zero sense and Joe Judge is still the coach and had three games left. If it comes down to then not getting the right guy in because it’s forced on him, then this is a massive failure, of course. I’ve been on record that I do not believe Abrams will. E promoted and I’ll stick to that until I see otherwise. But the media games can mean a lot of things including feelers to sample fans reaction. This team has given me enough heartache over years. I crony want to spend my days reacting negatively to every piece of speculative news out there. Just not worth it.
I’ve often wondered how Gettleman hasn’t been fired yet, but he’s not going to. I’m starting to realize there won’t be a GM search. DG “retires” and Abrams takes over. That’s it. No interviews, no search.
Judge & Abrams are then linked and they sink or swim together. I think that’s what’s going on here.
Yes. This causes little to no disruption in the transfer of duties and the Giants Way is maintained.
I doubt the Giants are a sophisticated, modern organization.
A sophisticated, modern organization would be doing user and customer sentiment interviews and analysis while they do a massive deep dive into their operations floor to ceiling.
The scary part is opinions like Ryan’s are probably decently common.
User sentiment for the Giants probably just consists of putting happy and sad faces on a print out of Hanlon’s Twitter feed, and when Pat gets liquored up on New Years he goes to town on the sad faces.
I doubt the Giants are a sophisticated, modern organization.
A sophisticated, modern organization would be doing user and customer sentiment interviews and analysis while they do a massive deep dive into their operations floor to ceiling.
The scary part is opinions like Ryan’s are probably decently common.
User sentiment for the Giants probably just consists of putting happy and sad faces on a print out of Hanlon’s Twitter feed, and when Pat gets liquored up on New Years he goes to town on the sad faces.
Careful you’ll get a ban warning if you talk bad about Pat
if you want my HONEST opinion, I’ll tell you and I’ll tell the rest of everyone here. I don’t really understand though - because you guys say you want opinion and then when someone tells you their opinion, you act like it isn’t valid. It’s like politics. Don’t open the door if you don’t want to see what’s behind it.
My true opinion is that Daniel Jones has been absolutely screwed by the Giants his first three seasons. They gave him shit to work with early on in his career. They protected him with a fairly bad OL and weren’t proactive with his development. Instead, DG relied on thinking that whoever he brought in for the OL was just going to work and that it would be fine. They spent high 2019 picks on the wrong players. They finally made investments around the OL in 2020 which was a good move. Problem there was that only 1 of them has actually shown to be a very good ascending player. There isn’t a single team in football who would start Nate Solder on their OL, for some reason they were still doing it. They relied on career backups and bad players. Hernandez has never been benched. He’s not good. Why is this? And why is this Jones’ fault?
I think the defense under Judge and Graham is vastly improved, and are a pass rusher or two away, and a bit more depth at LB from being a very good unit.
Judge coaches the team as if it’s 1990. They don’t let Jones throw the ball around the field. They don’t go for it on 4th and short past the 50. That is insane. Maybe that’s because of protection, maybe it’s because of lack of skill players, whatever. But is it really just a coincidence when every time they open the playbook and just let him play, he actually plays really well? Is it a coincidence that when guys are healthy it seems to be working? It didn’t help that essentially every starting player on the offense was hurt at one point during the season. Literally every player.
My opinion is that there’s no downside to bringing Jones back for 2022 to see if he can salvage his career here and finally do something with it. We don’t owe him any additional contract. We will have a brand new offense that might actually work for him. Maybe play to his strengths. Play action. Quick throws. Up tempo. We aren’t blindly just giving him anything. If he sucks, ok let’s just end it. But he has been giving close to nothing. We signed a receiver who can’t get open, is always hurt, and drafted a receiver who has been hurt and out with Covid the whole year. We didn’t draft any additional OL help this year.
My opinion is that Gettleman will absolutely be canned and should be, but the 2020 and 2021 drafts actually look fairly good for the future talent of the team.
Again - these are just my opinions. Take it for what it is. Some people here can’t take it or just get pissed off cause the Giants suck. Yeah - they do suck. I want them to be great just like the rest of you.
We could take Kenny Pickett and he could be the next Drew Brees or fall out of the league. Just make the smart picks, make the correct decisions and the team is closer than it may appear based on the overall talent on the roster.
interest in Pickett in the top 10. I watch a fair amount of college football, and am not enamored with the idea of any of the major QBs in round one. A possible argument though could be made if we traded down, but unless it's for a future, I'd rather not do that with a top 10 pick. If we did trade down, I'd want picks next year that could be packaged to move up to get a QB.
I doubt the Giants are a sophisticated, modern organization.
A sophisticated, modern organization would be doing user and customer sentiment interviews and analysis while they do a massive deep dive into their operations floor to ceiling.
The scary part is opinions like Ryan’s are probably decently common.
User sentiment for the Giants probably just consists of putting happy and sad faces on a print out of Hanlon’s Twitter feed, and when Pat gets liquored up on New Years he goes to town on the sad faces.
I took a look at the Giants org chart recently - it's stunning how many people have been here 5+ years. The idea the Giants ever turned over the front office is a myth.
They're AT&T and don't realize it.
If they are intent on bringing Judge back one more year
it makes sense to just keep Jones for year 4 of his rookie deal. Especially if there are no terrific QB’s in the draft. If he sucks again in year 4 you go get a QB in what is hopefully a stronger 2023 class.
The question then becomes do you spend those two high firsts in the 2022 draft? Or trade one away for another 2023 first and other draft picks if you are doubting Jones is the guy and know you are likely taking QB in 2023? I would personally stock up the 2023 draft because Jones doesn’t seem to have the instincts at this level.
Now if Fromm looks good these next two weeks (dream scenario) I am using both of those 2022 firsts and will let Jones and Fromm compete for the starting job next season.
You and I see the Giants world in a similar light....(you were also one of few who wanted Parson, too with me).
BBI live in this black/white world..."burn it down" mob!....with little to no solutions.
Asshat information : Daniel Jones felt he would not have missed a game, if the Giants were contenders. He does not believe his career is in jeopardy. He was told they are shutting him down only to play it safe....the Giants are all in with him and want him to come back fully healthy next year. He knows nothing about where rumor of his injury being career threatening.
It is a disgrace that this OL continues to be a disaster. It ruinee Eli golden years....and it give Jones little to no hope. Not to mention, an unreliable running game.
I do not care if they draft 10 OLmen....this OL must get fixed and stay fixed...with good starters and decent back ups.
if you want my HONEST opinion, I’ll tell you and I’ll tell the rest of everyone here. I don’t really understand though - because you guys say you want opinion and then when someone tells you their opinion, you act like it isn’t valid. It’s like politics. Don’t open the door if you don’t want to see what’s behind it.
My true opinion is that Daniel Jones has been absolutely screwed by the Giants his first three seasons. They gave him shit to work with early on in his career. They protected him with a fairly bad OL and weren’t proactive with his development. Instead, DG relied on thinking that whoever he brought in for the OL was just going to work and that it would be fine. They spent high 2019 picks on the wrong players. They finally made investments around the OL in 2020 which was a good move. Problem there was that only 1 of them has actually shown to be a very good ascending player. There isn’t a single team in football who would start Nate Solder on their OL, for some reason they were still doing it. They relied on career backups and bad players. Hernandez has never been benched. He’s not good. Why is this? And why is this Jones’ fault?
I think the defense under Judge and Graham is vastly improved, and are a pass rusher or two away, and a bit more depth at LB from being a very good unit.
Judge coaches the team as if it’s 1990. They don’t let Jones throw the ball around the field. They don’t go for it on 4th and short past the 50. That is insane. Maybe that’s because of protection, maybe it’s because of lack of skill players, whatever. But is it really just a coincidence when every time they open the playbook and just let him play, he actually plays really well? Is it a coincidence that when guys are healthy it seems to be working? It didn’t help that essentially every starting player on the offense was hurt at one point during the season. Literally every player.
My opinion is that there’s no downside to bringing Jones back for 2022 to see if he can salvage his career here and finally do something with it. We don’t owe him any additional contract. We will have a brand new offense that might actually work for him. Maybe play to his strengths. Play action. Quick throws. Up tempo. We aren’t blindly just giving him anything. If he sucks, ok let’s just end it. But he has been giving close to nothing. We signed a receiver who can’t get open, is always hurt, and drafted a receiver who has been hurt and out with Covid the whole year. We didn’t draft any additional OL help this year.
My opinion is that Gettleman will absolutely be canned and should be, but the 2020 and 2021 drafts actually look fairly good for the future talent of the team.
Again - these are just my opinions. Take it for what it is. Some people here can’t take it or just get pissed off cause the Giants suck. Yeah - they do suck. I want them to be great just like the rest of you.
We could take Kenny Pickett and he could be the next Drew Brees or fall out of the league. Just make the smart picks, make the correct decisions and the team is closer than it may appear based on the overall talent on the roster.
Holy shit with the Daniel Jones screwed argument. Tell me please in all of his football career were he has shown to be a successful productive player??? When and where?
You and I see the Giants world in a similar light....(you were also one of few who wanted Parson, too with me).
BBI live in this black/white world..."burn it down" mob!....with little to no solutions.
Asshat information : Daniel Jones felt he would not have missed a game, if the Giants were contenders. He does not believe his career is in jeopardy. He was told they are shutting him down only to play it safe....the Giants are all in with him and want him to come back fully healthy next year. He knows nothing about where rumor of his injury being career threatening.
It is a disgrace that this OL continues to be a disaster. It ruinee Eli golden years....and it give Jones little to no hope. Not to mention, an unreliable running game.
I do not care if they draft 10 OLmen....this OL must get fixed and stay fixed...with good starters and decent back ups.
I defended Daniel Jones for a long time on this site, but how in the hell could anyone be "all in" on Jones at this point.
And if he can play, he should play. WTF kind of logic is that? We're not talking about 31-year old Phil Simms here. We're talking about a young QB who still hasn't proved jack shit.
You and I see the Giants world in a similar light....(you were also one of few who wanted Parson, too with me).
BBI live in this black/white world..."burn it down" mob!....with little to no solutions.
Asshat information : Daniel Jones felt he would not have missed a game, if the Giants were contenders. He does not believe his career is in jeopardy. He was told they are shutting him down only to play it safe....the Giants are all in with him and want him to come back fully healthy next year. He knows nothing about where rumor of his injury being career threatening.
It is a disgrace that this OL continues to be a disaster. It ruinee Eli golden years....and it give Jones little to no hope. Not to mention, an unreliable running game.
I do not care if they draft 10 OLmen....this OL must get fixed and stay fixed...with good starters and decent back ups.
so the doctors would have cleared him for contact if the giants were contenders? that's a scary thought, medical professionals shouldn't be making decisions based on a team's position in the standings.
RE: RE: I didn’t realize Abrams is only 50 years old
but if the Giants are less than .500 AGAIN at the end of next year, then Chris Mara....OUT and back to horse racing only, Daniel Jones TO THE BENCH, Joe Judge, OUT, David Gettleman, FIRED, Abrams FIRED.
You and I see the Giants world in a similar light....(you were also one of few who wanted Parson, too with me).
BBI live in this black/white world..."burn it down" mob!....with little to no solutions.
Asshat information : Daniel Jones felt he would not have missed a game, if the Giants were contenders. He does not believe his career is in jeopardy. He was told they are shutting him down only to play it safe....the Giants are all in with him and want him to come back fully healthy next year. He knows nothing about where rumor of his injury being career threatening.
It is a disgrace that this OL continues to be a disaster. It ruinee Eli golden years....and it give Jones little to no hope. Not to mention, an unreliable running game.
I do not care if they draft 10 OLmen....this OL must get fixed and stay fixed...with good starters and decent back ups.
I defended Daniel Jones for a long time on this site, but how in the hell could anyone be "all in" on Jones at this point.
And if he can play, he should play. WTF kind of logic is that? We're not talking about 31-year old Phil Simms here. We're talking about a young QB who still hasn't proved jack shit.
So if he can’t play and for some reason the Giants are bringing him back as the starter, should the GM at least have some say in whether or not bringing him back is feasible?
Just some silver lining thinking on this whole situation.
Judge and Jones staying - regardless of future injury talk - can be enticing for a new GM to come in for a number of reasons:
A) That new GM gets a first year mulligan. If ownership wants to keep them, fine, but the new GM will get his own pick in the 2nd year. Jones will be gone due to injury/contract and Judge will be fired because of 3 failed years. Mara can tell himself he let Judge have his shot.
B) That new GM will have a ton of draft capital to either trade down and get picks if he doesn't see a QB in this years draft or just start rebuilding his team. For all of DG's failures, he really set this team up in a good spot for this years draft.
C) Year 2 of the new GM, the cap will be in a much better position.
--
I kind of feel for Judge. He never got to pick his QB, he was handed a TERRIBLE roster and I assume he didn't have much of a voice on picking players because he was a young rookie headcoach that was a previous special teams coordinator.
If Abrams is the new GM, then maybe the silver lining is Judge gets more say in what kind of players he wants. Who knows. Big problem with Abrams being the GM, assuming he's bad at the job, is that we're stuck with him for 2 or 3 years minimum because Mara will want to feel like he deserved time to do it.
It is a total no brainer. Blaming the QB for having a disaster on the front line makes no sense. Fix the OL once and for all and we will win nothing else matters.
I've really been amazed this season how much flack Daniel Jones has taken even though he's operating behind a Bottom 3 offensive line all year long. The other amazing thing is that so many BBIers have a bi-modal view of Daniel Jones. It's almost like... if he's not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, then he sucks.
Carson Wentz just beat a playoff team with his entire offensive line out.
You know my source....so I do not know doctors position on the issue.....all I know...daniel feels he would have been playing....if the games mattered.
Our guess and pure speculation ... would be....he wouldn't have mentioned it....as he did that in HS a couple of times.....he is a very tough kid.
I don't question the legitimacy of your info. I question the rationality of it. In what world is the needle pointing up on Jones? He's either OK to play or he isn't. And if he can play, he should be playing because he hasn't proven a damn thing.
lot depends on whether the Giants are really willing to conduct a legitimate search for the next GM, or will just do a bunch of show interviews with outside candidates because Abrams has already been promoted. That's what they did with DG. There was no search. it was his job from the beginning. I don't see how anyone can justify promoting Abrams to GM.
But I'm not willing to conclude that bringing back Judge necessarily means that Abrams has already been promoted. Better proof might actually be that Tynes, who has been critical of the Giants, is now supporting Abrams.
but there are so many fundamental flaws in this Giants roster. Not only the roster, but resource allocation has been absolutely screwed by thinking that we were just a few players away from competing.
I don't have a problem bringing back Judge or Jones as we have so many other pieces we need to get. If those two fall further on their petards, so be it. It is critical that we get a forward thinking GM that uses the next year and the draft capital wisely and is thinking for 2023 and beyond. Unfortunately, I see next year as another building year and hopefully some of the useless salary cap fat can be trimmed after 2022.
if Jones is done, I'd still prefer to punt the QB decision to 2023, unless we trade down. If he can play next year, then I'm OK having him return to compete for the job, but obviously won't pick up his fifth year option.
With a top 10 pick would be a bigger reach than Daniel Jones.
Please. At least Pickett put up a GREAT year.
Pickett is a much more talented passer than our QB-by-the-numbers Daniel Jones. Who has no feel for the pocket or decision making.
I'm a Pitt fan. Kenny Pickett was as mediocre as mediocre gets for 4 years. He had one really good year behind a great offensive line and a super talented WR. He was a 3rd or 4th rounder prior to this year. Great kid. I'm not picking him in the 1st round let alone a top 10 pick and I've seen almost every one of his games.
if Jones is done, I'd still prefer to punt the QB decision to 2023, unless we trade down. If he can play next year, then I'm OK having him return to compete for the job, but obviously won't pick up his fifth year option.
See... this is where it is getting messy.
In your scenario where Jones is done and Abrams is the GM and Judge is the HC, if they are in love with Pickett, the can and should draft him. They are either in control or they are not.
The only way it makes sense that it has already been determined that Judge returns is if Abrams is the next GM and he really believes in Judge. If this ins't true, then Mara hasn't learned a damn thing because he is setting preconditions on the next GM, which would turn off possible candidates.
So if you stick with Judge and Abrams, and they want a new QB and believe it is Pickett, you can't wait.
Pickett is a much more talented passer than our QB-by-the-numbers Daniel Jones. Who has no feel for the pocket or decision making.
Then why was he worse than Jones until this year?
You and I have discussed this. I don't know.
While I understand your POV, I'm viewing Pickett's situation similar to what happened with Burrow. Everything finally clicked and the results were stupendous. So, I'm just focusing on his physical attributes and if they can convey to the next level. Pickett certainly isn't a sure thing, and I'm concerned about his potential hand size and wearing a glove on his throwing hand, but I like what I see and think he's a solid, red-chip mid-to-late first round talent.
DG is going to retire, which means most of us get what we wanted all along a new GM.
Judge should not be fired after the amount of injuries he's had to endure over the past 2 seasons. Also he's only been here for 2 fucking seasons.
There is no QB in this draft that will do better then Jones next year. Also pretty sure we all agree we want a pass rusher and offensive lineman with the top 2 picks in the draft. We will probably sign a better backup though.
Most of you people need to chill and go outside and go for a walk or something, you get too angry about bad football. I stopped caring a long time ago.
What has Judge done to deserve a 3rd season. No one is able to answer this.
"I defended Daniel Jones for a long time on this site, but how in the hell could anyone be "all in" on Jones at this point.
And if he can play, he should play. WTF kind of logic is that? We're not talking about 31-year old Phil Simms here. We're talking about a young QB who still hasn't proved jack shit."
DJ was shut down when it was obvious we're not making the playoffs. It could be a combo of tank and playing it safe. He may not be great, but he does give us the best chance to win this season. If the decision has already been made to keep Judge, winning games is not an objective.
We may not like DJ, but there isn't much alternative for next year, so go with the narrative that he's still the man. Doesn't mean we can't draft someone if one falls to us. Let others think we don't want a QB, so other teams won't trade for a jump ahead of us. Right now, 'All in' is a pretty meaningless publicity comment. What truly matters in a few months is if they cement the option year. Until they do, we won't know if they're 'all in'.
Pickett is a much more talented passer than our QB-by-the-numbers Daniel Jones. Who has no feel for the pocket or decision making.
Then why was he worse than Jones until this year?
You and I have discussed this. I don't know.
While I understand your POV, I'm viewing Pickett's situation similar to what happened with Burrow. Everything finally clicked and the results were stupendous. So, I'm just focusing on his physical attributes and if they can convey to the next level. Pickett certainly isn't a sure thing, and I'm concerned about his potential hand size and wearing a glove on his throwing hand, but I like what I see and think he's a solid, red-chip mid-to-late first round talent.
I would rather use a late first on Desmond Ridder and get someone like Mariota as a stopgap. If Daboll is fired by Buffalo, he would work nicely with that combo.
if Jones is done, I'd still prefer to punt the QB decision to 2023, unless we trade down. If he can play next year, then I'm OK having him return to compete for the job, but obviously won't pick up his fifth year option.
See... this is where it is getting messy.
In your scenario where Jones is done and Abrams is the GM and Judge is the HC, if they are in love with Pickett, the can and should draft him. They are either in control or they are not.
The only way it makes sense that it has already been determined that Judge returns is if Abrams is the next GM and he really believes in Judge. If this ins't true, then Mara hasn't learned a damn thing because he is setting preconditions on the next GM, which would turn off possible candidates.
So if you stick with Judge and Abrams, and they want a new QB and believe it is Pickett, you can't wait.
A lot of "ifs" in this.
At this point, with the understanding that the evaluation process is just beginning, I'd be surprised if Judge and Abrams thought Pickett was worth a top 10 pick.
Jones being done might be the best argument to try and trade down. We'd be able to either take one of the QBs late in the first round, or get draft capital for 2023 that we could use to trade up for the next one.
With a top 10 pick would be a bigger reach than Daniel Jones.
Please. At least Pickett put up a GREAT year.
Pickett is a much more talented passer than our QB-by-the-numbers Daniel Jones. Who has no feel for the pocket or decision making.
I'm a Pitt fan. Kenny Pickett was as mediocre as mediocre gets for 4 years. He had one really good year behind a great offensive line and a super talented WR. He was a 3rd or 4th rounder prior to this year. Great kid. I'm not picking him in the 1st round let alone a top 10 pick and I've seen almost every one of his games.
"I defended Daniel Jones for a long time on this site, but how in the hell could anyone be "all in" on Jones at this point.
And if he can play, he should play. WTF kind of logic is that? We're not talking about 31-year old Phil Simms here. We're talking about a young QB who still hasn't proved jack shit."
DJ was shut down when it was obvious we're not making the playoffs. It could be a combo of tank and playing it safe. He may not be great, but he does give us the best chance to win this season. If the decision has already been made to keep Judge, winning games is not an objective.
We may not like DJ, but there isn't much alternative for next year, so go with the narrative that he's still the man. Doesn't mean we can't draft someone if one falls to us. Let others think we don't want a QB, so other teams won't trade for a jump ahead of us. Right now, 'All in' is a pretty meaningless publicity comment. What truly matters in a few months is if they cement the option year. Until they do, we won't know if they're 'all in'.
There are numerous alternatives to going with a known poor quantity at quarterback.
Throwing away the last six games of a 17 game season (35 percent of the games) doesn't sit well with me when it's pretty clear that the jury is still out (at best) on Jones.
You know what thought has passed into my head? That the Giants are protecting Jones from continuing to look bad. I don't think that is the case, but their lack of transparency on this whole issue opens the door for wild theories.
The Colts didn’t stick with Brissett until they found someone better in the draft, they went and made a move for a QB. Washington didn’t stick with Haskins, they found alternatives. The Chargers could have rolled with Rivers til he decided to retire, but that took the chance on Herbert, instead of being scared he would be bad.
Again, I think the Judge piece is more significant than Jones..
I think an alternative to Jones will be brought in wherever the draft, FA or trade. Jones is coming off a NECK injury. If the Giants are just putting their head in the sand and handing him the starting QB job I fucking give up. That has to be impossible.
I think Judge likes moxy at the QB position, I could see him banging the drum for Pickett in the draft, or Baker Mayfield.
"I defended Daniel Jones for a long time on this site, but how in the hell could anyone be "all in" on Jones at this point.
And if he can play, he should play. WTF kind of logic is that? We're not talking about 31-year old Phil Simms here. We're talking about a young QB who still hasn't proved jack shit."
DJ was shut down when it was obvious we're not making the playoffs. It could be a combo of tank and playing it safe. He may not be great, but he does give us the best chance to win this season. If the decision has already been made to keep Judge, winning games is not an objective.
We may not like DJ, but there isn't much alternative for next year, so go with the narrative that he's still the man. Doesn't mean we can't draft someone if one falls to us. Let others think we don't want a QB, so other teams won't trade for a jump ahead of us. Right now, 'All in' is a pretty meaningless publicity comment. What truly matters in a few months is if they cement the option year. Until they do, we won't know if they're 'all in'.
There are numerous alternatives to going with a known poor quantity at quarterback.
Yeah I’m not sure I get the rationale of why we have to stick with Jones. There are plenty of other means of procuring a QB, it’s kind of just lazy to say “rookie contract- run it back” . Jones hasn’t won at any level, but we need to see more of him?
Put in the work, Giants. Scout QB prospects and free agents. Do your homework. Don’t be lazy about this. Giving DJ the reigns in 2022, despite the injuries and lack of production, screams laziness and/or unfounded faith on the part of the Giants.
Joel Corry
✔
@corryjoel
The NY Giants planning to bring Daniel Jones back in 2022 when $765,000 of his $965,000 base salary & $3,229,644 3rd day of training camp roster bonus are fully guaranteed isn't a shocker. Picking up a fully guaranteed 5th year option in 2023 for a projected $22.386M would be.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
The worst thing about Judge coming back is that it means that a real GM from outside the family won’t be coming in. The best you can hope for is Scott Pioli.
But I assumed as much....both still have much to prove
Jones red zone must be fixed
Judge has a ton to learn.
OL and pass rush must get fixed....and re-enforce the rush defense
Pretty obviously it's the Maras. And pretty obviously what they tell the new GM about Judge and Jones won't be a "preference" but a decision already made.
As far as "the Giants" wanting to give Judge a chance with new personnel, the Maras have been the ones running the personnel decisions with DG as their front man.
And if the Maras feel entitled to tell the new front man who the QB and coach are going to be, who can sensibly believe they will stop there?
What do you mean when you say Joe Judge has, "...cleaned up a lot of the behind-the-scenes messes so far"?
Quote:
The Giants want to see things through with Joe Judge after firing their previous two coaches after 2 years. He cleaned up a lot of the behind-the-scenes messes so far. Now will have a chance to get the talent (and offensive line) that gives them a chance to succeed.
What do you mean when you say Joe Judge has, "...cleaned up a lot of the behind-the-scenes messes so far"?
I’m not saying it. Have no idea what he means. Certainly not the front office.
Pretty obviously it's the Maras. And pretty obviously what they tell the new GM about Judge and Jones won't be a "preference" but a decision already made.
As far as "the Giants" wanting to give Judge a chance with new personnel, the Maras have been the ones running the personnel decisions with DG as their front man.
And if the Maras feel entitled to tell the new front man who the QB and coach are going to be, who can sensibly believe they will stop there?
No one of any stature from the outside would want the GM spot under those conditions. Especially with the coach.
Agreed about both, especially Judge being a joke. There is nothing about him that I can take seriously. His stupid face, his mannerisms, what he says. He just looks like some dork who won a " Live Your Dream and be the coach of your favorite NFL team!" contest.
He looks like the last ever Blockbuster employee at the store that closed for business because he is proud to go down with his ship. 14 years of "service and civic engagement"!
I've really been amazed this season how much flack Daniel Jones has taken even though he's operating behind a Bottom 3 offensive line all year long. The other amazing thing is that so many BBIers have a bi-modal view of Daniel Jones. It's almost like... if he's not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, then he sucks.
The OL has no chance of being fixed by next year and other QBs have won with not the best OLs. Let the new GM make these decisions, not a dinosaur of an owner who clearly doesn’t know what he’s doing.
I’d expect to see a GM with ties to Judge or the Pats in the mold of Monti Ossenfort or someone similar since Judge is staying
Quote:
It is a total no brainer. Blaming the QB for having a disaster on the front line makes no sense. Fix the OL once and for all and we will win nothing else matters.
I've really been amazed this season how much flack Daniel Jones has taken even though he's operating behind a Bottom 3 offensive line all year long. The other amazing thing is that so many BBIers have a bi-modal view of Daniel Jones. It's almost like... if he's not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, then he sucks.
Carson Wentz just beat a playoff team with his entire offensive line out.
No. He's not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers. Lol. Not at all.
I actually see it the opposite from your crowd. It's as if because Jones can't make a play or be successful in a game, well then, it must be an impossible play to be made by the likes of Rodgers or Brady.
He's not fucking Aaron Rodgers or even close to it. I'd take Rodgers 10 years after he died over Jones.
Ok, bring back Jones, but get a young QB with some potential. I'd rather they trade Jones for whatever they can get along with almost everyone else.
However, if they do not get an outside opinion GM, they will be stuck in this quagmire for a long time.
Quote:
In comment 15510967 Chip said:
Quote:
It is a total no brainer. Blaming the QB for having a disaster on the front line makes no sense. Fix the OL once and for all and we will win nothing else matters.
I've really been amazed this season how much flack Daniel Jones has taken even though he's operating behind a Bottom 3 offensive line all year long. The other amazing thing is that so many BBIers have a bi-modal view of Daniel Jones. It's almost like... if he's not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, then he sucks.
Carson Wentz just beat a playoff team with his entire offensive line out.
Not really defending jones but the colts backup offensive line might be better than our starting unit.
Ok, bring back Jones, but get a young QB with some potential. I'd rather they trade Jones for whatever they can get along with almost everyone else.
However, if they do not get an outside opinion GM, they will be stuck in this quagmire for a long time.
What do the quality of players have to do with mismanaging timeouts and punting from your opponents 45?
Did we forget Judge called a timeout when the clock for the 1st quarter would have ran out before the play clock?
As for Jones, I just can’t believe Judge will want to hitch his wagon to a poor QB with neck issues. It makes no sense, and Judge won’t have anymore chances if next year bombs as well. My guess is the Giants are leaking this to make sure there is value in a potential trade. I just can’t believe how they would just roll it back with him. It makes no sense.
Regarding Jones, I’m going to wait to see what happens with the option and what the QB depth chart looks like before I get crazy.
Bringing back Jones without picking up his option and adding legitimate competition to the roster is probably the smartest decision they can make given other options out there.
Unless you’re a believer that a Russel Wilson trade involving multiple high draft picks is the way to go.
Actually fine with both decisions as long as they don’t assume Jones just needs more time. Shop him for a trade if able, and if nothing then keep him to earn a spot on roster, preferably as a backup.
In meanwhile, scout the next set of rookie QBs hard, or sign a medium priced experienced QB as a backup plan for next year or so.
And move on with the rest of a roster rebuild...
JJ has shown nothing-NOTHING-to warrant a third season. And he's improved stuff behind the scenes? GTFO with this nonsense.
Right; they might lose more games if they knew he was getting fired!
Actually fine with both decisions as long as they don’t assume Jones just needs more time. Shop him for a trade if able, and if nothing then keep him to earn a spot on roster, preferably as a backup.
In meanwhile, scout the next set of rookie QBs hard, or sign a medium priced experienced QB as a backup plan for next year or so.
And move on with the rest of a roster rebuild...
They'll just sign more trash like Glennon to "compete" with Jones for the job and Jones will inevitably be the starter come week 1 of the 2022 season.
It just feels like they’ve paralyzed themselves into a prayer and hope approach on so many what ifs. No doubt they’re promoting Abrams.
Also people need to stop blaming the OL again and again for Jones failing to play better. I’m seeing QBs around the league win and use their playmakers with sieve OLs. He is a part of the problem here too. Significantly so. Good QBs make clutch plays and players around them better. If your QB needs everything around him perfect and other players to make him better, you need a new QB.
Giants are going to remake the OL again this off-season and when that struggles just a bit as it’s likely to do with so many new players and a few rookies, Danny Jones bandwagon will keep blaming it again and again.
Jones can be traded or be the backup. If we don’t bring in a serious competitor at QB I’ll be concerned as well but pointless to worry about that now.
Judge coming back makes sense too. Can’t keep firing guys every 2 years.
JJ has shown nothing-NOTHING-to warrant a third season. And he's improved stuff behind the scenes? GTFO with this nonsense.
Again, didn’t you like him last year? So many posters have done a complete 180 so quickly on Judge. His game management has sucked this year, but so has the roster construction. Giving him a third year is not outrageous to me.
And, any smart GM would not care about this. If anything it buys the new GM even more time. Any GM will be able to bring in their own HC after Judge. Not really a big deal.
I’m far more concerned with Jones coming back than Judge. I’d be fine firing Judge too.
Best thing now is for Fromm to come in and play well, that will force the Giants to realize Jones cannot simply be brought back.
Jones can be traded or be the backup. If we don’t bring in a serious competitor at QB I’ll be concerned as well but pointless to worry about that now.
Judge coming back makes sense too. Can’t keep firing guys every 2 years.
Then he sucks wang after year 3 and then it's definitely appropriate.
JJ has shown nothing-NOTHING-to warrant a third season. And he's improved stuff behind the scenes? GTFO with this nonsense.
One tidbit from the article did mention a "wrinkle" if a new gm wants to bring in his own coach, but that conversation won't happen for a while.
I agree, I'd like to move on from Judge and think this is yet another example of a meddling owner, but I took a glimmer of hope from that anecdote lol.
JJ has shown nothing-NOTHING-to warrant a third season. And he's improved stuff behind the scenes? GTFO with this nonsense.
Any outside candidate would hang up the phone on Mealy Mouth. He will perform another sham search, only to promote that weasel Abrams.
This is what "use injuries as an excuse" means. Everyone will get a mulligan. As frustrating as it is, this season was doomed because of injuries.
The sacrificial lamb was Garrett (and Gettleman's expected retirement). It's BAU, beyond that.
10 years and they haven't fixed the OL and 10 years of loosing. That is the problem.
Quote:
Bringing back DJ doesn’t mean he is the de facto starter nor guaranteed an extension. It’s the last year of his contract so this one is logical too.
Actually fine with both decisions as long as they don’t assume Jones just needs more time. Shop him for a trade if able, and if nothing then keep him to earn a spot on roster, preferably as a backup.
In meanwhile, scout the next set of rookie QBs hard, or sign a medium priced experienced QB as a backup plan for next year or so.
And move on with the rest of a roster rebuild...
They'll just sign more trash like Glennon to "compete" with Jones for the job and Jones will inevitably be the starter come week 1 of the 2022 season.
If they do then that will be a mistake. This is why some here advocate hard to shed Jones no matter what. Because they don’t trust their crappy logic
I would like to think some of these decision makers will look in the mirror and see the franchise is at rock bottom and will start thinking differently. A new GM needs to drive that change...
Consistency is the priority of this franchise.
Just don’t pretend you expect more than 17 points per game or more than 5 wins.
Not if it’s going to be Abrams. Sadly everything is pointing to Abrams.
Consistency is the priority of this franchise.
Consistency is the Giants way. It matters more to them than winning.
Just don’t pretend you expect more than 17 points per game or more than 5 wins.
They score 17 points and only win 5 when they actually try. I honestly think it wouldn’t be much different if they didn’t try.
That’s what rock bottom is...
Or...
(2) Mara has issued another QB code red mandate and told Judge he could be the HC in '22, but he would have to keep Jones on as the starting QB. And Judge, desperate to keep his job, complied. Proving once again, Mara is convinced that Dave, Chris and he found Eli 2.0 and the "Giants Way" will prevail.
I only hope season ticket holders do the right thing this offseason. Cancel.
Or...
(2) Mara has issued another QB code red mandate and told Judge he could be the HC in '22, but he would have to keep Jones on as the starting QB. And Judge, desperate to keep his job, complied. Proving once again, Mara is convinced that Dave, Chris and he found Eli 2.0 and the "Giants Way" will prevail.
I only hope season ticket holders do the right thing this offseason. Cancel.
Right, save the money and use it for something more productive.
Quote:
to Judge getting another year. Yes he has made a lot mistakes, but nobody is that good in two years with the quality of players the Giants have. And it is hard on a team to keep changing coaches every two years.
Ok, bring back Jones, but get a young QB with some potential. I'd rather they trade Jones for whatever they can get along with almost everyone else.
However, if they do not get an outside opinion GM, they will be stuck in this quagmire for a long time.
What do the quality of players have to do with mismanaging timeouts and punting from your opponents 45?
Did we forget Judge called a timeout when the clock for the 1st quarter would have ran out before the play clock?
TC mismanaged timeouts for years and never learned. I do find it annoying, but I see long time NFL coaches eff it up on a weekly basis.
I have no problem punting from the 45. I could give a rats ass about analytics, because the Giants offense is so below grade vs NFL average which reduces chances of success - but I guess you did not think of that. Not all analytics are equal. Big difference between Aaron Rodgers/Lamar Jackson going for it and Mike Glennon(or DJ).
Now I don’t get Judge hitching his wagon to Jones though, that makes no sense.
Brand new offense, same garbage quarterback
Classic set up for failure.
It's fine if you want to put a premium on field position.
But Graham's approach to defense (at least with the Giants) does not.
I can’t imagine any relevant would come here if they have to keep judge.
Judge coming back makes sense too. Can’t keep firing guys every 2 years.
Why not? What has Judge done to earn another year? Just so we can say we didn't fire a third consecutive coach after his second year?
That was the risk when we hired a guy who has never been a HC at any level and was about to be hired by his alma mater Mississippi State.
JFC.
Quote:
why is this news? I’d be concerned if they pick up his 5th year option but until that happens (or doesn’t) there’s not much that can be reported on Jones’ future that we didn’t already know.
Jones can be traded or be the backup. If we don’t bring in a serious competitor at QB I’ll be concerned as well but pointless to worry about that now.
Judge coming back makes sense too. Can’t keep firing guys every 2 years.
Then he sucks wang after year 3 and then it's definitely appropriate.
Sure.
Classic set up for failure.
BS, you pay someone, they come. Everyone has their price and some will jump at the opportunity. The only thing we do not know, is what is being said inside the coaching circles about Judge. Could be he is toxic. Could be coaches like him.
I find it funny that you mention Colombo and Garrett. For two years 80%(or better) of BBI excoriates JG and now that he is fired all of a sudden it is a "sign" of some kind. Garrett sucked and he shit on his linemen in public. It is pretty obvious Colombo defied the HC and Garrett may have been doing so too - but shitting on the line in season(even if it was true) is a mortal sin.
Quote:
Judge coming back makes sense too. Can’t keep firing guys every 2 years.
Why not? What has Judge done to earn another year? Just so we can say we didn't fire a third consecutive coach after his second year?
That was the risk when we hired a guy who has never been a HC at any level and was about to be hired by his alma mater Mississippi State.
JFC.
I don't care whether we keep Judge or fire him. Kinda doesn't matter to me until we know what's happening at GM. I also don't care to argue about it.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Is coming here to work for Judge (especially after seeing him fire Colombo and Garrett mid season two years in a row) and with Jones.
Classic set up for failure.
BS, you pay someone, they come. Everyone has their price and some will jump at the opportunity. The only thing we do not know, is what is being said inside the coaching circles about Judge. Could be he is toxic. Could be coaches like him.
I find it funny that you mention Colombo and Garrett. For two years 80%(or better) of BBI excoriates JG and now that he is fired all of a sudden it is a "sign" of some kind. Garrett sucked and he shit on his linemen in public. It is pretty obvious Colombo defied the HC and Garrett may have been doing so too - but shitting on the line in season(even if it was true) is a mortal sin.
Like whom? Whom with any credibility and resume and proven record is jumping at the opportunity to come work with a micromanaging conservative coach, a front office that struggles to find players, and a major question mark at best at QB to highly likely be fired en mass’s next off-season. Then I will have to hear more excuses about how Jones had to learn another system with new OL and that’s why he couldn’t win more games (I can hear the future echos already from the ghosts of BBI future).
Judge put together this coaching staff. It’s quite poor despite its massive size and investment. If he let Mara dictate some coaching hire like with Garrett, that’s another bad mark on Judge, like some want to excuse Judge for it, how does Judge recover from that patsy like approach? Is this part of learning on the job or simply struggling to know what the job is in this Giants way of doing things. Neither inspires confidence in the organization or the head coach.
I guess Freddie Kitchens is happy to take the job. But should we sleep well at night with that? Maybe they can bring Cutcliffe in so he can “fix” Jones. I’m surprised I haven’t heard that ridiculous idea proposed yet.
Quote:
decisions that a GM should make?
Not if it’s going to be Abrams. Sadly everything is pointing to Abrams.
This is exactly right. If Mara is making these calls this soon, he already knows who the next GM will be and knows they are in lock step. Mara will hold fake interviews with random “candidates” to make it look good and then tell us all that after a thorough search they have decided Abrams is the right man for the job.
It’s not difficult to connect the dots here. You’ll all see.
Judge blows chunks.
He has a crappy staff that has no idea how to build a team.
Like it or not, this is a sensible approach
Quote:
Judge coming back makes sense too. Can’t keep firing guys every 2 years.
Why not? What has Judge done to earn another year? Just so we can say we didn't fire a third consecutive coach after his second year?
That was the risk when we hired a guy who has never been a HC at any level and was about to be hired by his alma mater Mississippi State.
JFC.
Lot wrong with this franchise, and crappy roster is at the very top of the list.
Imv, Judge gets a third year by simply not being the worst of all of the bad problems that require immediate attention which are change the GM, fix player evaluation process, add better talented players.
and/or
(2) the new GM has been knee-capped from the start.
Of course, the third possibility is that Mara is just plain stupid.
It's that they're making fundamental football decisions NOW. Without a GM. That is very, very bad.
As Eric pointed out it's now likely an in house or GM with ties is coming in.
Which means the GM search will be half assed.
I really can't stand what this organization has become. Jim Dolan level ineptitude.
Like it or not, this is a sensible approach
That’s all fine and I agree with you for the most part. The issue I have is that these decisions shouldn’t be getting made without the new GMs input. If they bring someone in that is highly regarded and qualified and they decide that bringing both back makes sense, fine. Mara should not be making these kinds of decisions in a vacuum. He’s not qualified and makes decisions based on sentimentality.
But like I said in my earlier post, he’s probably already got the buy in from the next GM because he’s already in the building….
But it’s not the only problem with this team. Even with a good Oline Jones would be at best slightly above average. That’s forgetting that he has a neck injury. His future isn’t bright. Stop lying to yourselves.
delete
@gints86life
Couple points (check previous tweets for more explanation)
-Yes Judge and Jones will be “back.” But jones will not be on the active roster next year.
-Abrams is the next (really current) GM.
-Judges loves Pickett, remains for be see if Mara will allow QB in round 1.
Lovely.
and/or
(2) the new GM has been knee-capped from the start.
Of course, the third possibility is that Mara is just plain stupid.
Abrams is going to be the next GM. I am resigned to it.
Mara is a buffoon.
Lovely.
The Giants made this bed last spring when they decided to go all in this year.
Quote:
delete
@gints86life
Couple points (check previous tweets for more explanation)
-Yes Judge and Jones will be “back.” But jones will not be on the active roster next year.
-Abrams is the next (really current) GM.
-Judges loves Pickett, remains for be see if Mara will allow QB in round 1.
Who's that?
WTF? Why doesn't Mara just appoint himself as GM? I fucking hate this man.
That those arguing that John and/or Chris Mara are the de facto GMs are correct.
Quote:
In comment 15511051 Sammo85 said:
Like whom? Whom with any credibility and resume and proven record is jumping at the opportunity to come work with a micromanaging conservative coach, a front office that struggles to find players, and a major question mark at best at QB to highly likely be fired en mass’s next off-season. Then I will have to hear more excuses about how Jones had to learn another system with new OL and that’s why he couldn’t win more games (I can hear the future echos already from the ghosts of BBI future).
Judge put together this coaching staff. It’s quite poor despite its massive size and investment. If he let Mara dictate some coaching hire like with Garrett, that’s another bad mark on Judge, like some want to excuse Judge for it, how does Judge recover from that patsy like approach? Is this part of learning on the job or simply struggling to know what the job is in this Giants way of doing things. Neither inspires confidence in the organization or the head coach.
I guess Freddie Kitchens is happy to take the job. But should we sleep well at night with that? Maybe they can bring Cutcliffe in so he can “fix” Jones. I’m surprised I haven’t heard that ridiculous idea proposed yet.
You keep talking BS. How do you know he micromanages? What evidence is there? Firing JG? Seems to me he lets the OC and DC make their own calls. Did you want JG still here?
I think the staff is probably ok. But if you are dealt bad players, there is not much you can do with it. Just what is Freddie Kitchens supposed to do with the offense when Glennon won't pull the trigger?
Am I happy with the job that has been done this year? No. Is he struggling? Yes. Would I be upset if he was fired? No. If he stays, he either starts producing or is sent packing. Me, I leave it up to the next GM to decide.
AND
The only thing that matters is the next GM. Unless the quality of player is improved, it doesn't matter if Andy Reid is HC.
Quote:
Quote:
delete
@gints86life
Couple points (check previous tweets for more explanation)
-Yes Judge and Jones will be “back.” But jones will not be on the active roster next year.
-Abrams is the next (really current) GM.
-Judges loves Pickett, remains for be see if Mara will allow QB in round 1.
Who's that?
A cryptic twitter account who some think is an insider. You can read his timeline of tweets.
Because the Maras are the de facto GM and/or Kevin Abrams will be the GM, even in title.
Or...
(2) Mara has issued another QB code red mandate and told Judge he could be the HC in '22, but he would have to keep Jones on as the starting QB. And Judge, desperate to keep his job, complied. Proving once again, Mara is convinced that Dave, Chris and he found Eli 2.0 and the "Giants Way" will prevail.
I only hope season ticket holders do the right thing this offseason. Cancel.
Or, defacto, Jones comes back only because he is still under contract, and JJ comes back with authority to draft his guy to see how the chips fall with the scholarship being officially over.
Not optimistic Mara is making the right decision but plausible if he allows JJ to draft his own QB, which is indicative of the conservative play calling/ lack of confidence in the offense.
Ive soured on JJ like most here but truly think he knows the roster is shit and had to roll with Jones which was Mara's mandate.
Well let's look at that. Any GM who takes this job know he's inheriting a salary cap which is not conducive to a quick turn around. So he's facing a three year rebuild most likely. If he inherits Judge and Jones and the team goes 5-12, who's going to blame him. He's got a built in mulligan. If the team goes 9-8 he's a genius and he's had a year to assess both Js. His regime really starts a year later when he knows his personnel better and when he can realistically shed some of Gettleman's bloated contracts.
Unless he believes the Mara's will interfere with his decisions in the future, having Judge and Jones thrust on him is a positive not a negative.
GM may want to keep Judge. Most of the BBI experts never even consider that. Worst case scenario - he has Judge on a prove it year.
They don't give a shit about the fans, winning, the team. It's all about them and having fun with their toy.
I just don't get it. I really don't get it. This team has been the worst team in the NFL since 2018. It needs a thorough house-cleaning.
I get that Mara will lose money if they fire Judge, but he'll lose even more in the long-run if these embarrassing seasons continue.
Mara needs to go away. Jerry Jones (at least prior to 2013) levels of ineptitude.
Quote:
In comment 15511098 Sean said:
Quote:
Quote:
delete
@gints86life
Couple points (check previous tweets for more explanation)
-Yes Judge and Jones will be “back.” But jones will not be on the active roster next year.
-Abrams is the next (really current) GM.
-Judges loves Pickett, remains for be see if Mara will allow QB in round 1.
Who's that?
A cryptic twitter account who some think is an insider. You can read his timeline of tweets.
Saw this one somewhere from this dude..sounds great:
Giants will announce Dave’s retirement on January 10th, citing focus on health and family, there will be no press conference. In the same press release Kevin Abrams will be elevated to GM, with a presser to follow that week.
Well let's look at that. Any GM who takes this job know he's inheriting a salary cap which is not conducive to a quick turn around. So he's facing a three year rebuild most likely. If he inherits Judge and Jones and the team goes 5-12, who's going to blame him. He's got a built in mulligan. If the team goes 9-8 he's a genius and he's had a year to assess both Js. His regime really starts a year later when he knows his personnel better and when he can realistically shed some of Gettleman's bloated contracts.
Unless he believes the Mara's will interfere with his decisions in the future, having Judge and Jones thrust on him is a positive not a negative.
The whole problem with your premise is you’re not paying attention to how the Giants operate and the fact they do interfere and manipulate the decision making structure.
Quote:
In comment 15511065 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15511051 Sammo85 said:
Like whom? Whom with any credibility and resume and proven record is jumping at the opportunity to come work with a micromanaging conservative coach, a front office that struggles to find players, and a major question mark at best at QB to highly likely be fired en mass’s next off-season. Then I will have to hear more excuses about how Jones had to learn another system with new OL and that’s why he couldn’t win more games (I can hear the future echos already from the ghosts of BBI future).
Judge put together this coaching staff. It’s quite poor despite its massive size and investment. If he let Mara dictate some coaching hire like with Garrett, that’s another bad mark on Judge, like some want to excuse Judge for it, how does Judge recover from that patsy like approach? Is this part of learning on the job or simply struggling to know what the job is in this Giants way of doing things. Neither inspires confidence in the organization or the head coach.
I guess Freddie Kitchens is happy to take the job. But should we sleep well at night with that? Maybe they can bring Cutcliffe in so he can “fix” Jones. I’m surprised I haven’t heard that ridiculous idea proposed yet.
You keep talking BS. How do you know he micromanages? What evidence is there? Firing JG? Seems to me he lets the OC and DC make their own calls. Did you want JG still here?
I think the staff is probably ok. But if you are dealt bad players, there is not much you can do with it. Just what is Freddie Kitchens supposed to do with the offense when Glennon won't pull the trigger?
Am I happy with the job that has been done this year? No. Is he struggling? Yes. Would I be upset if he was fired? No. If he stays, he either starts producing or is sent packing. Me, I leave it up to the next GM to decide.
AND
The only thing that matters is the next GM. Unless the quality of player is improved, it doesn't matter if Andy Reid is HC.
So are you okay with Kevin Abrams as GM? Because then both arguments on either side are really moot.
Judge should not be fired after the amount of injuries he's had to endure over the past 2 seasons. Also he's only been here for 2 fucking seasons.
There is no QB in this draft that will do better then Jones next year. Also pretty sure we all agree we want a pass rusher and offensive lineman with the top 2 picks in the draft. We will probably sign a better backup though.
Most of you people need to chill and go outside and go for a walk or something, you get too angry about bad football. I stopped caring a long time ago.
You can’t just beat up Gettleman totally and let Judge get a pass. It’s on him too. The shitty offense is on him too.
First, because he has sped up his drop back, the QB is a second or two ahead of his receivers, he has to stand there watching them reach the point in their routes where he can hit them. This also means he locks his eyes on his number 1 target waiting for his break or the precise moment to release the ball. DJ has that problem for sure.
The second part is that the OL is blocking for a 5 step drop when DJ has shortened it to a three step drop and they are blocking to protect a deeper pocket. The result is more pressures and sacks. This part is probably exacerbated by bad and inexperienced lineman.
After 3 years of being conditioned to speed up - out of fear of being hit / sacked, can Daniel now be slowed down? Or is he permanently f'd up?
I got motherfucked by everyone here when I suggested trading draft compensation for Tomlin or Payton (something I think would be the BEST move), so what is the answer?
Brian Daboll? He might actually get fired as OC in Buffalo.
Todd Bowles?
Raheem Morris?
Vance Joseph?
I’m curious.
Judge should not be fired after the amount of injuries he's had to endure over the past 2 seasons. Also he's only been here for 2 fucking seasons.
There is no QB in this draft that will do better then Jones next year. Also pretty sure we all agree we want a pass rusher and offensive lineman with the top 2 picks in the draft. We will probably sign a better backup though.
Most of you people need to chill and go outside and go for a walk or something, you get too angry about bad football. I stopped caring a long time ago.
The GM is going to be Abrams. That doesn’t bother you a bit? The fucking cap guy who has a 4-10 team in a bad spot, cap wise heading into 2022. The guy who has been a huge part of the stench coming out of the facility over the last 10 years?? Not sure about you, but I’m pretty fucking upset..
This isn’t a good year to draft a QB and RW trade will cost a lot. There is no better “stop gap” QB that still has some upside. That’s what DJ will be for the new GM.
And as for Judge, let’s hope he learns from his mistakes. 12 months ago, I loved the Judge hire and felt fantastic about where this team was headed. This years team has been saddled by injuries. Are we really going to knock JJ for losing a bunch of games with this Oline and Glennon/Fromm at QB?
OC Idea- Dan Mullen. Great offensive mind who struggled with the recruiting side of things at Florida. But he knows how to get the best out of his playmakers. He used Toney and Pitts so well in that UF offense.
As Eric pointed out it's now likely an in house or GM with ties is coming in.
Which means the GM search will be half assed.
I really can't stand what this organization has become. Jim Dolan level ineptitude.
Are we absolutely sure Gettleman is out? I could see them extending him one more year at this rate.
I got motherfucked by everyone here when I suggested trading draft compensation for Tomlin or Payton (something I think would be the BEST move), so what is the answer?
Brian Daboll? He might actually get fired as OC in Buffalo.
Todd Bowles?
Raheem Morris?
Vance Joseph?
I’m curious.
Daboll is rumored to be whom Judge wanted as OC. Wouldn’t stun me if he tried to make another run. Am concerned at the sudden struggles and acrimony between him and McDermott.
Judge should not be fired after the amount of injuries he's had to endure over the past 2 seasons. Also he's only been here for 2 fucking seasons.
There is no QB in this draft that will do better then Jones next year. Also pretty sure we all agree we want a pass rusher and offensive lineman with the top 2 picks in the draft. We will probably sign a better backup though.
Most of you people need to chill and go outside and go for a walk or something, you get too angry about bad football. I stopped caring a long time ago.
People want a new and outside GM, they don't want Abrams (more of the same, with the Maras basically still running the show, as Abrams isn't a personnel guy)
Judge should not be fired after the amount of injuries he's had to endure over the past 2 seasons. Also he's only been here for 2 fucking seasons.
There is no QB in this draft that will do better then Jones next year. Also pretty sure we all agree we want a pass rusher and offensive lineman with the top 2 picks in the draft. We will probably sign a better backup though.
Most of you people need to chill and go outside and go for a walk or something, you get too angry about bad football. I stopped caring a long time ago.
The answer is more than obvious.
Since George Young was hired, the team supposedly operated under the premise that the GM ran football operations.
If Gettleman is gone, then the two most important figures on the team have been forced on him: the head coach and the QB.
So either Abrams has already been promoted (just not made public and they are going to pretend to go through a search) or any outside GM must accept Judge and Jones as a precondition of being hired.
Does that really sound smart to you?
and/or
(2) the new GM has been knee-capped from the start.
Of course, the third possibility is that Mara is just plain stupid.
Yup. 3 possibilities, none of them good.
Judge leaves graham to run the defense and that seems ok. we now need judge, maranandnew gm to get an offensive coordinator and let him put that in action.
Judge will learn from his mistakes in his third year and so will jones who with a decent offensive scheme and line shoul thrive with his wrs and rbs.
stop being fixated on needing to keep changing the parts.
Judge leaves graham to run the defense and that seems ok. we now need judge, maranandnew gm to get an offensive coordinator and let him put that in action.
Judge will learn from his mistakes in his third year and so will jones who with a decent offensive scheme and line shoul thrive with his wrs and rbs.
stop being fixated on needing to keep changing the parts.
Again, not exactly the point.
I do agree that retaining both likely limits which GM candidates will take the job, but not that much. The new GM would know that they would only have to keep Judge and Jones for one year. Jones will likely also get some serious competition.
Judge leaves graham to run the defense and that seems ok. we now need judge, maranandnew gm to get an offensive coordinator and let him put that in action.
Judge will learn from his mistakes in his third year and so will jones who with a decent offensive scheme and line shoul thrive with his wrs and rbs.
stop being fixated on needing to keep changing the parts.
The defense isn't okay; we keep giving up first downs and can't get pressure on the quarterback, both things that are needed in the NFL. We can't even stop the run as effectively as we boast. Unless you like the defense being a sieve...
Judge leaves graham to run the defense and that seems ok. we now need judge, maranandnew gm to get an offensive coordinator and let him put that in action.
Judge will learn from his mistakes in his third year and so will jones who with a decent offensive scheme and line shoul thrive with his wrs and rbs.
stop being fixated on needing to keep changing the parts.
Well said ... I’m not keen on Graham coming back but he’s JJs buddy so it will happen. The whole thing rests on fixing the OL.
GM may want to keep Judge. Most of the BBI experts never even consider that. Worst case scenario - he has Judge on a prove it year.
Building a culture of what? Remember when we drafted all of these team captains and good character guys? We won absolutely nothing with those good “culture” guys. JJ talks a decent game but his coaching ability is clearly in question. You can only hide behind the succes of your past bosses for so long. He has not demonstrated to be a top notch HC.
As has been stated, there is no way this team should allow this to get out but more importantly shouldn’t be decided without the ne GM being announced. Now if Getts is getting a new contract, that would make sense for the leak.
Given how low fan confidence is in the team mgmt structure, the team should be on top of controlling the messaging.
I said this exact thing on twitter and got roasted for it. I don’t see it with Pickett imho. Yea he had a good year but those 4 previous years he didn’t do Jack shit and now he has one good year and it’s like everyone has amnesia. I’d rather wait and try for Bryce
All I know is that I rather have Jones than Baker Mayfield
Quote:
offensive system. he is coming back as a player. the key is who will be the offensive coordinator and how do they use jones and his weapons. adding another qb may also give jones some competition and could lead to improvement.
Judge leaves graham to run the defense and that seems ok. we now need judge, maranandnew gm to get an offensive coordinator and let him put that in action.
Judge will learn from his mistakes in his third year and so will jones who with a decent offensive scheme and line shoul thrive with his wrs and rbs.
stop being fixated on needing to keep changing the parts.
Well said ... I’m not keen on Graham coming back but he’s JJs buddy so it will happen. The whole thing rests on fixing the OL.
Oh God... he can't bring Graham back if he wants to have an aggressive defense. When Judge says he gives the ball back to the opposing team so the defense can be aggressive, he's either delusional or a liar.
I got motherfucked by everyone here when I suggested trading draft compensation for Tomlin or Payton (something I think would be the BEST move), so what is the answer?
Brian Daboll? He might actually get fired as OC in Buffalo.
Todd Bowles?
Raheem Morris?
Vance Joseph?
I’m curious.
For some reason you are continually missing the point on this thread. Almost like you’re not even reading the posts and what people are saying. The point is, Judge coming back isn’t the major issue. The issue is that decision shouldn’t be getting made already without input from the new GM. And since the decision has already been made without a new GM in place, it’s a CLEAR indication that Abrams is already the choice. And THAT is the issue. Bringing Judge back can be defended. Promoting Abrams without even attempting to find the most qualified candidates is an absolute disgrace.
Most People are more pissed at the timing of announcing Judge will be back than the fact he’s coming back. Because it’s very telling on what’s to come…
Quote:
DG is going to retire, which means most of us get what we wanted all along a new GM.
Judge should not be fired after the amount of injuries he's had to endure over the past 2 seasons. Also he's only been here for 2 fucking seasons.
There is no QB in this draft that will do better then Jones next year. Also pretty sure we all agree we want a pass rusher and offensive lineman with the top 2 picks in the draft. We will probably sign a better backup though.
Most of you people need to chill and go outside and go for a walk or something, you get too angry about bad football. I stopped caring a long time ago.
The answer is more than obvious.
Since George Young was hired, the team supposedly operated under the premise that the GM ran football operations.
If Gettleman is gone, then the two most important figures on the team have been forced on him: the head coach and the QB.
So either Abrams has already been promoted (just not made public and they are going to pretend to go through a search) or any outside GM must accept Judge and Jones as a precondition of being hired.
Does that really sound smart to you?
ah eric, don't think we have crossed before.
So I generally agree, however I don't think Judge/Jones combo is some black sheep deterrent for getting a outside candidate to agree to to adopt. Personally I think both individuals have a good reputation in the NFL.
That said I don't want Abrahams.
I hope this is unintentionally hilarious.
Even the Defenders of the Vale can’t come up with more than He’s started to put on his shoes, and he’s wearing pants.
I do agree that retaining both likely limits which GM candidates will take the job, but not that much. The new GM would know that they would only have to keep Judge and Jones for one year. Jones will likely also get some serious competition.
You and I usually agree on football matters, but this is really going to limit any GM search (if there is even a GM search, which I'm beginning to doubt).
You are basically arguing it is OK to throw away another year before really rebuilding.
If the new GM wants to keep both, fine. But that should be his call. Not Mara's.
Quote:
The guy was worse than Daniel Jones for 4 years, suddenly has a productive season and is now a 1st Round pick. I don’t see much long term upside other than he is probably the only QB in 2022 class who can play Week 1.
I said this exact thing on twitter and got roasted for it. I don’t see it with Pickett imho. Yea he had a good year but those 4 previous years he didn’t do Jack shit and now he has one good year and it’s like everyone has amnesia. I’d rather wait and try for Bryce
A short dude who has a small stature, and only has had one good year?
GM may want to keep Judge. Most of the BBI experts never even consider that. Worst case scenario - he has Judge on a prove it year.
What culture? It is a culture of losing, that’s the culture. Win and then the culture will change.
It's the only thing I am hoping for. I expect them both back, but is there a slight chance Mara actually hears new GM candidates out? Unlikely, but maybe? There has been rumors we have started reaching out to potential candidates.
Next year is going to suck, no matter what. The new GM will have limited ability to rebuild the team. A new coach and GM won't be able to bring in his own players to match a new scheme.
2023, however, is a totally different story. At that point, it'll be feasible to effect real changes, which could include jettisoning both Judge and Jones.
Folks need to stop thinking J and J are written in with a permanent pen marker.
Let it play out first.
Actually, the opposite is true. I've said all along they are likely to hire Abrams because Reese and Gettleman have been grooming him for GM.
But that doesn't leave me with a warm and fuzzy feeling. That's like saying you are happy with the second-in-command of the Titanic,
Dude has zero credibility. He is good at absolutely NOTHING when it comes to coaching. Nothing.
Let it play out first.
I think we have a pretty good idea what will happen:
GM: Abrams
Coach: Judge
QB: Jones
Giants: Last place in the NFC East in 2022 with a record somewhere around 5-12.
How would they possibly know this and what exactly would that opinion be based on?
Quote:
The guy was worse than Daniel Jones for 4 years, suddenly has a productive season and is now a 1st Round pick. I don’t see much long term upside other than he is probably the only QB in 2022 class who can play Week 1.
I said this exact thing on twitter and got roasted for it. I don’t see it with Pickett imho. Yea he had a good year but those 4 previous years he didn’t do Jack shit and now he has one good year and it’s like everyone has amnesia. I’d rather wait and try for Bryce
It depends. If there was a mechanical or coaching tweak that corrected a flaw then development is potentially sustainable. Anything short of that I think it is a fluke of just a more experienced QB versus less experienced D besieged by Covid adjustments.
- Maybe the Giants want Abrams to be GM, without having conducted a search or interviews
- It’s OK to burn another year, because you can fire Jones and Judge next time
- Judge done good because the players played
I guess it really would be too much to ask for the Giants to do some real soul searching and deep analysis, with maybe some outside help.
Quote:
Which HC do you want? I’m honestly curious.
I got motherfucked by everyone here when I suggested trading draft compensation for Tomlin or Payton (something I think would be the BEST move), so what is the answer?
Brian Daboll? He might actually get fired as OC in Buffalo.
Todd Bowles?
Raheem Morris?
Vance Joseph?
I’m curious.
For some reason you are continually missing the point on this thread. Almost like you’re not even reading the posts and what people are saying. The point is, Judge coming back isn’t the major issue. The issue is that decision shouldn’t be getting made already without input from the new GM. And since the decision has already been made without a new GM in place, it’s a CLEAR indication that Abrams is already the choice. And THAT is the issue. Bringing Judge back can be defended. Promoting Abrams without even attempting to find the most qualified candidates is an absolute disgrace.
Most People are more pissed at the timing of announcing Judge will be back than the fact he’s coming back. Because it’s very telling on what’s to come…
As arniefez has laid out multiple times in detail, John Mara hires the head coach within this organization, not the GM. Both the HC & GM report directly to Mara.
-Accorsi didn’t hire Coughlin, Wellington Mara did.
-McAdoo hire was most likely heavily influenced by Mara, Eli & Beckham.
-Perhaps Gettleman had some influence over the Shurmur hire, but I’d bet it was driven by Mara as well.
-Gettleman was probably just along for the ride with the Judge hire.
I’m not saying all this is right, in fact it’s bad. But, I think that is the case here.
I think MOST 1st-time GMs would absolutely take JJ to get the job. The problem is this team doesn't need a 1st-time GM. They need someone with experience and success.
And we've ALL KNOWN for a very long time, that Abrams would be the front-runner if Mara is left to his own devices.
It's time for Tisch to step-up again and say: "We need someone from outside the building and our comfort zone."
FWIW, I don't think Jones is the problem with this team. I'm not convinced he's the solution either, but I also know the deck has been stacked against him. I'd MUCH rather ride Jones one more year than flip those high draft picks. Use those picks and fix the OL so WHOEVER is the QB has a fucking chance to succeed.
And while Judge has a LOT to still learn, I think he could still be a good coach IF he's not saddled with crap talent and having guys like Garrett forced on him.
NBA Warriors coach Steve Kerr did a recent interview with Jon Stewart said something that's seems blindingly obvious when you think about it. He said:
I almost became the Knicks HC when Phil Jackson was the GM, but when the Warriors came along, and they have Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green . . . I talked to coaching friends of mine, and they all said the same thing: "Your TALENT is EVERYTHING in coaching." And I said, "but Phil Jackson is my guy." And one of my friends said, "which job do you think Phil would take?" And that got me. Phil took on the Bulls when he had Jordan and Pippen, and his career took off. Pat Riley takes the Lakers Job when he has Magic Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar. WE ARE ALL DEPENDENT ON OUR TALENT AS COACHES.
If you believe that, Judge has literally had GARBAGE to work with. Garbage players, garbage OL, garbage offensive game plan. I've said all along, Vince Lombardi couldn't win with this roster, and under these circumstances.
I think Judge's ideas on how to build a program are likely quite sound. AND he hasn't lost the locker room despite all the losing. It would be interesting to see how he does with some actual TALENT.
Quote:
is not surprising. As others have said, the Giants fired the previous two head coaches after just two years, and don't want to do so again. Jones is also relatively cheap, and they likely believe many of his problems are because of the poor OL. That of course is debatable.
I do agree that retaining both likely limits which GM candidates will take the job, but not that much. The new GM would know that they would only have to keep Judge and Jones for one year. Jones will likely also get some serious competition.
You and I usually agree on football matters, but this is really going to limit any GM search (if there is even a GM search, which I'm beginning to doubt).
You are basically arguing it is OK to throw away another year before really rebuilding.
If the new GM wants to keep both, fine. But that should be his call. Not Mara's.
I know I will probably fold, but I will think long and hard about investing my time in the Giants next fall if that is the case. Mara is destroying my passion for this team I used to live and die with.
Quote:
In comment 15511108 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
The guy was worse than Daniel Jones for 4 years, suddenly has a productive season and is now a 1st Round pick. I don’t see much long term upside other than he is probably the only QB in 2022 class who can play Week 1.
I said this exact thing on twitter and got roasted for it. I don’t see it with Pickett imho. Yea he had a good year but those 4 previous years he didn’t do Jack shit and now he has one good year and it’s like everyone has amnesia. I’d rather wait and try for Bryce
A short dude who has a small stature, and only has had one good year?
Seeing that he’s only a true sophomore and this was his first year starting and he won the Heisman with way less weapons than any of the previous QBs, idgaf how small he is at the moment, the kid has skills and can play. Get off of the size thing, shit doesn’t matter in the league anymore. He can throw from the pocket and outside of the pocket. Kid is great, and if you can’t see it then I don’t know what to tell you.
Hes 10-20. Hes done nothing. What culture? What's the culture hes built?
You're a fucking moron. Why wouldn't the fans be pissed? Team has sucked for a decade. How stupid are you?
Most People are more pissed at the timing of announcing Judge will be back than the fact he’s coming back. Because it’s very telling on what’s to come…
+1. This post is a must read. I keep wondering how they’ve decided these things without a GM under contract for next season.
Ton of fans here just automatically assume that some guy outside the organization is going to come in and knock some heads around and be so much better than Abrams would be.
I really think that’s bullshit.
I did, the article read that perception overall is awful which I agree with.
But from what I recall jones and judge write up's seemed to convey that both have been affected by DG's decision making.
Judge needs to get the right OC in place and let Jones play on his contract year.
That's the only good thing about this.
I really think that’s bullshit.
If to guys were up for a promotion, and one had done really well at his current role, and the other had done really poorly at it — which guy would you hire?
Got it?
If a new GM has to inherit Judge for a year, I don’t think that is a huge issue either way.
Ton of fans here just automatically assume that some guy outside the organization is going to come in and knock some heads around and be so much better than Abrams would be.
I really think that’s bullshit.
You have way too much faith in an organization that has become a joke in the NFL.
Why the hell would you have any confidence Abrams? Again, he's the deputy GM. He's the one who has handled the salary cap. He's been involved in personnel decisions for the past decade.
Ton of fans here just automatically assume that some guy outside the organization is going to come in and knock some heads around and be so much better than Abrams would be.
I really think that’s bullshit.
Guys like Ed Dodds have long track records with different teams and have actually drafted people. I would rather have someone like him or McClay than the names talked about from Cleveland or Philadelphia.
Judge leaves graham to run the defense and that seems ok. we now need judge, maranandnew gm to get an offensive coordinator and let him put that in action.
Judge will learn from his mistakes in his third year and so will jones who with a decent offensive scheme and line shoul thrive with his wrs and rbs.
stop being fixated on needing to keep changing the parts.
Daniel Jones fucking stinks.
Ton of fans here just automatically assume that some guy outside the organization is going to come in and knock some heads around and be so much better than Abrams would be.
I really think that’s bullshit.
Put it this way: In his years as Assistant GM, Abrams has either done nothing to help the Giants get better or has dug a bigger hole for them. Neither is a good thing for his credibility.
I’m saying that he could end up being a really good GM, he could suck at it. His chances of being successful are the same as anyone else.
We could hire Ossenfort and everyone would LOVE it, knowing that hey this guy is from somewhere else, cool! That happened with Joe Judge and he’s currently 10-20.
Quote:
offensive system. he is coming back as a player. the key is who will be the offensive coordinator and how do they use jones and his weapons. adding another qb may also give jones some competition and could lead to improvement.
Judge leaves graham to run the defense and that seems ok. we now need judge, maranandnew gm to get an offensive coordinator and let him put that in action.
Judge will learn from his mistakes in his third year and so will jones who with a decent offensive scheme and line shoul thrive with his wrs and rbs.
stop being fixated on needing to keep changing the parts.
Daniel Jones fucking stinks.
And we now have confirmation that he is Judge's QB. Judge is horrendous at everything.
No one was doing cartwheels after Judge was hired. They started doing cartwheels after his first press conference because he SOUNDED great.
The proof is in the pudding.
He's been a bad head coach. Not only has the team not improved, but his game-day decision-making has been bad.
Can he grow into the position? Perhaps. But when was the last time you felt Judge out-coached his opponent in a game?
I think MOST 1st-time GMs would absolutely take JJ to get the job. The problem is this team doesn't need a 1st-time GM. They need someone with experience and success.
And we've ALL KNOWN for a very long time, that Abrams would be the front-runner if Mara is left to his own devices.
It's time for Tisch to step-up again and say: "We need someone from outside the building and our comfort zone."
FWIW, I don't think Jones is the problem with this team. I'm not convinced he's the solution either, but I also know the deck has been stacked against him. I'd MUCH rather ride Jones one more year than flip those high draft picks. Use those picks and fix the OL so WHOEVER is the QB has a fucking chance to succeed.
And while Judge has a LOT to still learn, I think he could still be a good coach IF he's not saddled with crap talent and having guys like Garrett forced on him.
NBA Warriors coach Steve Kerr did a recent interview with Jon Stewart said something that's seems blindingly obvious when you think about it. He said:
I almost became the Knicks HC when Phil Jackson was the GM, but when the Warriors came along, and they have Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green . . . I talked to coaching friends of mine, and they all said the same thing: "Your TALENT is EVERYTHING in coaching." And I said, "but Phil Jackson is my guy." And one of my friends said, "which job do you think Phil would take?" And that got me. Phil took on the Bulls when he had Jordan and Pippen, and his career took off. Pat Riley takes the Lakers Job when he has Magic Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar. WE ARE ALL DEPENDENT ON OUR TALENT AS COACHES.
If you believe that, Judge has literally had GARBAGE to work with. Garbage players, garbage OL, garbage offensive game plan. I've said all along, Vince Lombardi couldn't win with this roster, and under these circumstances.
I think Judge's ideas on how to build a program are likely quite sound. AND he hasn't lost the locker room despite all the losing. It would be interesting to see how he does with some actual TALENT.
great post. 100% agree
I’m saying that he could end up being a really good GM, he could suck at it. His chances of being successful are the same as anyone else.
We could hire Ossenfort and everyone would LOVE it, knowing that hey this guy is from somewhere else, cool! That happened with Joe Judge and he’s currently 10-20.
Shut the fuck up already. You've been wrong about EVERYTHING for years now. EVERYTHING.
Quote:
none of us know what will happen and any of the behind the scenes information that is being withheld from the public.
Let it play out first.
I think we have a pretty good idea what will happen:
GM: Abrams
Coach: Judge
QB: Jones
Giants: Last place in the NFC East in 2022 with a record somewhere around 5-12.
Well, that would be consistency. Johnny Boy wants to be consistent, winning be damned.
Quote:
All this means is that they aren’t cutting or firing now. You don’t know that this means they are being forced on a GM who has not even been brought in yet. JJ and DJ are the guys until they are not. But BBI is really one massive bitch frost these days anyway.
You're a fucking moron. Why wouldn't the fans be pissed? Team has sucked for a decade. How stupid are you?
They need to start winning games - I could care less who the fucking GM is.
Quote:
In comment 15511181 UberAlias said:
Quote:
All this means is that they aren’t cutting or firing now. You don’t know that this means they are being forced on a GM who has not even been brought in yet. JJ and DJ are the guys until they are not. But BBI is really one massive bitch frost these days anyway.
You're a fucking moron. Why wouldn't the fans be pissed? Team has sucked for a decade. How stupid are you?
Clearly not as intelligent as you, I can see. Apparently not smart enough to be ranting and screaming, like you Dave. I’ll try harder though, lol.
No one is dumber than the guy wondering why fans are made when the team has been a joke for a decade.
Keep trying to figure it out. You might figure it out one day!
Quote:
All this means is that they aren’t cutting or firing now. You don’t know that this means they are being forced on a GM who has not even been brought in yet. JJ and DJ are the guys until they are not. But BBI is really one massive bitch frost these days anyway.
You're a fucking moron. Why wouldn't the fans be pissed? Team has sucked for a decade. How stupid are you?
Nice post Dave. You must be a real peach to be around.
Ton of fans here just automatically assume that some guy outside the organization is going to come in and knock some heads around and be so much better than Abrams would be.
I really think that’s bullshit.
You don’t have defend everything they do.
The defense has less of an excuse; we only lost two starters to injury (Martinez and Peppers) and have still not played well.
Quote:
The fact that two years ago, people were doing cartwheels on this website over Joe Judge, and now everyone is saying that they are going to stop watching games if Mara keeps him and makes Abrams GM, is extremely funny to me.
No one was doing cartwheels after Judge was hired. They started doing cartwheels after his first press conference because he SOUNDED great.
The proof is in the pudding.
He's been a bad head coach. Not only has the team not improved, but his game-day decision-making has been bad.
Can he grow into the position? Perhaps. But when was the last time you felt Judge out-coached his opponent in a game?
so hypothetically speaking, lets say Judge is out. Whole new coaching staff again.
Who gets an interview, I surely hope it would be a veteran HC.
Not sure this fanbase can endure another young inexperienced 1st time HC.
Good. Everyone needs the comic relief. Tell us more about great of a GM DG is and how the team is on the right track!
Dipshit.
Quote:
In comment 15511181 UberAlias said:
Quote:
All this means is that they aren’t cutting or firing now. You don’t know that this means they are being forced on a GM who has not even been brought in yet. JJ and DJ are the guys until they are not. But BBI is really one massive bitch frost these days anyway.
You're a fucking moron. Why wouldn't the fans be pissed? Team has sucked for a decade. How stupid are you?
Nice post Dave. You must be a real peach to be around.
This guy has been posting for the entire year now about why would Giants fans not be happy.
I'll take that over being that guy.
Ah now people are entitled to their opinions.
Big surprise. Ryan wrong yet again about something.
How's DG doing, buddy?
I said this was the year for DG and Jones to make it work, and if they didn’t, it would be time to move along.
I never proclaimed to be right or have the answers. I was willing to stick with the plan, but was wrong about DG.
I’ve seen enough football in my life to know that as soon as fans want to move on to the next thing, they’ll quickly find a way to bitch about something else.
Like...5 straight double digit losing seasons. Seasons pretty much over by Columbus Day, if not earlier.
I said this was the year for DG and Jones to make it work, and if they didn’t, it would be time to move along.
I never proclaimed to be right or have the answers. I was willing to stick with the plan, but was wrong about DG.
I’ve seen enough football in my life to know that as soon as fans want to move on to the next thing, they’ll quickly find a way to bitch about something else.
And before that you defended DG non-stop on here about how he had the team on the right track and was building a cultre and all of that nonsense.
This isn't on the "fans." You were wrong for many years straight. Like, you couldn't have been wrong if you tried.
And since we really do not know how personnel decisions are made we really don't know who is to blame for the current state of affairs.
And John Mara wants to keep it this way so he can always blame someone other than him or Chris Mara.
Ned, you’re always wrong - ( New Window )
Like...5 straight double digit losing seasons. Seasons pretty much over by Columbus Day, if not earlier.
It’s actually worse than this. Losing is one thing, losing all faith in the intelligence and organizational ability of the franchise’s leadership is another.
You did it on this very thread.
I said this was the year for DG and Jones to make it work, and if they didn’t, it would be time to move along.
I never proclaimed to be right or have the answers. I was willing to stick with the plan, but was wrong about DG.
I’ve seen enough football in my life to know that as soon as fans want to move on to the next thing, they’ll quickly find a way to bitch about something else.
If the next GM sucks people will have a right to bitch. You think if the outside GM selects two players with the first round picks who are playing well but the team stinks, people are going to yell for that GM to be fired after a year?
Nonsense coming from your keyboard as usual.
Because you spent years (and not just you, to be fair) shouting anyone down who had the nerve to question DG and many of his moves. You were told many times he had the worst record in the league as Giants GM and still came back with your nonsense until just earlier this season.
You're a joke.
Because the GM is responsible for the entire team, is he not? That’s what we’ve been told.
Why?
Why wouldn’t you blow it all up?
Wtf is wrong with this owner.
Do you WANT to STAY the worst team in the league?
Quote:
I guarantee you that either deliberately or not, this information IS leaking out.
yeah, just like it does predraft. And that’s always 100%, right?
There is no reason to deceive in this situation. None.
This reeks of prepping the fanbase for what is coming.
Because the GM is responsible for the entire team, is he not? That’s what we’ve been told.
Nobody is going to want the GM fired if his draft picks next year perform well. Everyone knows next year is already pretty much lost in terms of making the playoffs.
Your inventing hypotheticals to talk yourself into Abrams being an ok hire, because you bow down to the Giants.
We all love the Giants just as much as you. We all want them to win just as much as you do.
But you’re an actual asshole, that’s the difference.
It really is a Stockholm Syndrome for some posters. The losing is the abuse and the medium Pepsi is just enough for them.
We all love the Giants just as much as you. We all want them to win just as much as you do.
But you’re an actual asshole, that’s the difference.
Would rather be an asshole than an idiot. Not my fault you were incredibly wrong on an elite level for the past 4 years.
You're an actual idiot. Please tell us more about how great of a GM DG is.
I got motherfucked by everyone here when I suggested trading draft compensation for Tomlin or Payton (something I think would be the BEST move), so what is the answer?
Brian Daboll? He might actually get fired as OC in Buffalo.
Todd Bowles?
Raheem Morris?
Vance Joseph?
I’m curious.
All depends on who the GM is.
Quote:
They've been wrong for the past 10 year, might as well continue that streak, I suppose.
It really is a Stockholm Syndrome for some posters. The losing is the abuse and the medium Pepsi is just enough for them.
Yup. Definitely something on a mental/emotional level.
Quote:
you and Terps need to go on vacation together, get some sunshine.
We all love the Giants just as much as you. We all want them to win just as much as you do.
But you’re an actual asshole, that’s the difference.
Would rather be an asshole than an idiot. Not my fault you were incredibly wrong on an elite level for the past 4 years.
You're an actual idiot. Please tell us more about how great of a GM DG is.
Nothing is better than the weekly, “we’re not eliminated from the playoffs they can still turn it around” posts
The Giants need to start winning but it’s not going to happen if you change the team and head coach every 2 seasons.
Quote:
Not ever once.
You did it on this very thread.
Quote:
is not surprising. As others have said, the Giants fired the previous two head coaches after just two years, and don't want to do so again. Jones is also relatively cheap, and they likely believe many of his problems are because of the poor OL. That of course is debatable.
I do agree that retaining both likely limits which GM candidates will take the job, but not that much. The new GM would know that they would only have to keep Judge and Jones for one year. Jones will likely also get some serious competition.
You and I usually agree on football matters, but this is really going to limit any GM search (if there is even a GM search, which I'm beginning to doubt).
You are basically arguing it is OK to throw away another year before really rebuilding.
If the new GM wants to keep both, fine. But that should be his call. Not Mara's.
I'm saying it's not surprising, not that I approve.
I have said in other threads that I would fire Judge. I don't care that he'd be the third coach they've fired after just two years. His clock management is atrocious, and there is no excuse for being outscored 65-0 in the last two minutes of a half.
I am not averse to trying to trade Jones, but don't think we'd get much for him, especially coming off his injury. But he is relatively cheap, and could be a decent stopgap for a year.
I would also fire Abrams. I reject the idea that he isn't at least partially responsible for this debacle.
But I don't think that many good GM candidates will refuse to take or be considered for the job because of Judge, Jones, and Abrams. The new GM would only have to put up with them for a year, we likely won't be competitive in 2022 anyway, the Giants have two top 10 picks, and we are one of the most storied franchises in the NFL and sports.
The question of course is how much authority the Mara's give the new GM. They might promote Abrams just to avoid that problem, which would prove they are still interfering in football operations like Snyder used to with the WFT. If the Giants do promote Abrams, then I agree that nothing has changed. Whether retaining Judge indicates they will do so is undetermined.
Right now, the only thing he has was a great introductory press conference when he first got hired. Compare that to his current press conferences. He's a completley different person and not in a good way.
It is a coach and QB league, and make some smart picks to surround them.
We have legitimately no idea what Abrams’ opinion of Daniel Jones is. It sounds like he really didn’t have any input on drafting him. And it sounds like he legitimately had no input on hiring Joe Judge.
The Giants need to start winning but it’s not going to happen if you change the team and head coach every 2 seasons.
So you keep a bad head coach for optics? This bored would love to not have a new coach every year or have to worry about changing the quarterback. That’s why you can’t just promote people from within who have had a hand in it.
Quote:
In comment 15511265 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Not ever once.
You did it on this very thread.
You do realize that just because everyone isn’t freaking out screaming calling people morons doesn’t mean they are happy do you? That you can be unhappy even disgusted with the team without every single aspect being utter dumpster fire? Do such things honestly need to be explained? Wow. Just… wow.
That's not what you did, though. You're sitting there wondering why fans aren't happy when the team has been terrible for a decade.
Keep thinking. You might figure it out one day.
It is a coach and QB league, and make some smart picks to surround them.
We have legitimately no idea what Abrams’ opinion of Daniel Jones is. It sounds like he really didn’t have any input on drafting him. And it sounds like he legitimately had no input on hiring Joe Judge.
So why promote the assistant GM whose input you didn’t value enough in major decisions? Makes total sense. Shill away.
Oh. Okay. Yeah. Perfect candidate for a GM.
I’m saying that he could end up being a really good GM, he could suck at it. His chances of being successful are the same as anyone else.
We could hire Ossenfort and everyone would LOVE it, knowing that hey this guy is from somewhere else, cool! That happened with Joe Judge and he’s currently 10-20.
Ryan, I'm curious what your point is here in general because, respectfully, people are too irrate and tired of losing for "let's just wait and see" as a plan of action when the proposed move here is a continuity hire.
More of the same is going to get this reaction when they've been 18-41 at a franchise. You are trying to stop the tide by standing in front of it.
It is a coach and QB league, and make some smart picks to surround them.
We have legitimately no idea what Abrams’ opinion of Daniel Jones is. It sounds like he really didn’t have any input on drafting him. And it sounds like he legitimately had no input on hiring Joe Judge.
If...if...if....
If Abrams and Judge botch these two picks, we're screwed, screwed, screwed.
Again, Abrams was in the room as the Assistant GM when the team made all of its draft decisions in recent years. He's not an innocent figure in any of this.
It is a coach and QB league, and make some smart picks to surround them.
We have legitimately no idea what Abrams’ opinion of Daniel Jones is. It sounds like he really didn’t have any input on drafting him. And it sounds like he legitimately had no input on hiring Joe Judge.
He’s an insider. You do understand it’s not just optics but logic here being applied to being appalled at him being promoted?
It is a coach and QB league and by any reasonable appearance we have a mediocre at best HC who is struggling to find his bearings after two years and a QB who is injured perhaps significantly and frankly didn’t play the position well enough when he wasn’t.
You are looking at this as rational, informed outsider. Huge mistake.
These decisions require one to look at this by asking: "How will John Mara approach this?"
And invariably you get to highly predictable outcomes based on a clear history of decision making.
This is 99% Abrams job.
Quote:
Again, Giants will have two picks in the top 10. If Abrams makes two awesome picks there, everyone will call him a genius. And that will be after 1 season. He could come back in year two and take two busts in rounds 1 and 2 and then everyone will call him an idiot. The circle of GM criticism goes round and round.
It is a coach and QB league, and make some smart picks to surround them.
We have legitimately no idea what Abrams’ opinion of Daniel Jones is. It sounds like he really didn’t have any input on drafting him. And it sounds like he legitimately had no input on hiring Joe Judge.
If...if...if....
If Abrams and Judge botch these two picks, we're screwed, screwed, screwed.
Again, Abrams was in the room as the Assistant GM when the team made all of its draft decisions in recent years. He's not an innocent figure in any of this.
Jesus Christ Paul Dottino how many damn alias's can one man hjave.
Career probably over, Diffuse cervical stenosis similar to David wilson, not IRing him yet to keep fan base from becoming hysterical. Trying to keep him on active roster till offseason.
Link - ( New Window )
Career probably over, Diffuse cervical stenosis similar to David wilson, not IRing him yet to keep fan base from becoming hysterical. Trying to keep him on active roster till offseason.
Link - ( New Window )
there have been some whispers that hie career is over
Quote:
Again, Giants will have two picks in the top 10. If Abrams makes two awesome picks there, everyone will call him a genius. And that will be after 1 season. He could come back in year two and take two busts in rounds 1 and 2 and then everyone will call him an idiot. The circle of GM criticism goes round and round.
It is a coach and QB league, and make some smart picks to surround them.
We have legitimately no idea what Abrams’ opinion of Daniel Jones is. It sounds like he really didn’t have any input on drafting him. And it sounds like he legitimately had no input on hiring Joe Judge.
So why promote the assistant GM whose input you didn’t value enough in major decisions? Makes total sense. Shill away.
The boobs in this thread are out in force today. Have to wonder if they all work for the same ad agency for Mara.
Judge & Abrams are then linked and they sink or swim together. I think that’s what’s going on here.
Quote:
Here is the first tweet, on December 10:
Career probably over, Diffuse cervical stenosis similar to David wilson, not IRing him yet to keep fan base from becoming hysterical. Trying to keep him on active roster till offseason.
Link - ( New Window )
there have been some whispers that hie career is over
Wait a minute... if Schefter says that Jones will be back next year and this other guys says his career is probably over, who's lying?
If that's the case, and he's part of the long-term solution, then I will give him a pass for doing such a shitty job on gamedays. Who the hell knows what kind of nonsense is going on in that building. All we see is the results, and they suck.
Finally, all I know for certain is that I have NO confidence in ownership. Didn't Wellington hire Coughlin? (And if not, a broken clock is right at least twice a day, and the "Giants Way" was luck--I give John Mara zero credit for XLII and XLVI). The Maras need to get the F out of the way and let independent, professional voices steer this ship. It really can't get much worse.
Maybe this is why there is Pickett talk?
Maybe this is why there is Pickett talk?
Quote:
Here is the first tweet, on December 10:
Career probably over, Diffuse cervical stenosis similar to David wilson, not IRing him yet to keep fan base from becoming hysterical. Trying to keep him on active roster till offseason.
Link - ( New Window )
there have been some whispers that hie career is over
Curious as to why they would think the fan based would get hysterical? This has been the most benign, boring, accomplishment of nothing, that I could ever remember in my 30 years of following this team.
Right now, the only thing he has was a great introductory press conference when he first got hired. Compare that to his current press conferences. He's a completley different person and not in a good way.
Hard to disagree. I was all aboard the Judge train. Totally fooled by his football oratory skills.
But as a game day coach and strategist, Judge is a failure. He's over his head. A classic example of style over substance.
Quote:
Schefter report is hot air. Jones will never be cleared to play by the giants again.
Maybe this is why there is Pickett talk?
Rumblings that this guy is an insider. He called the Jones news before the beats got to it when he tweeted about Jones getting “bad news”
Judge & Abrams are then linked and they sink or swim together. I think that’s what’s going on here.
Insanity. But on brand for the Maras. Total clowns.
And the fact that there is someone actually defending this after they themselves have been wrong for years on here about this stuff.
It's just ridiculous on every level. Sorry to anyone I offended. But this is insanity at this point.
Not only that but people keep giving Judge a pass on the OL and blaming Gettleman and Garrett and I’m getting sick and tired of it.
Judge has been here involved in player evaluations for two full of seasons and seasons. He’s not an innocent bystander. He’s complicit and it’s fair to question if he’s capable of fixing a problem he’s stamped some approvals on and nurtured to poor results.
Judge & Abrams are then linked and they sink or swim together. I think that’s what’s going on here.
And you do not understand why that is a horrifically bad idea?
Also, if Jones is done, there IS a good reason to deceive about his status if they can keep it quiet until after the draft.
Quote:
In comment 15511219 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I guarantee you that either deliberately or not, this information IS leaking out.
yeah, just like it does predraft. And that’s always 100%, right?
There is no reason to deceive in this situation. None.
This reeks of prepping the fanbase for what is coming.
Judge & Abrams are then linked and they sink or swim together. I think that’s what’s going on here.
Yes. This causes little to no disruption in the transfer of duties and the Giants Way is maintained.
I mean, hard to dispute...unfortunately.
It is so insulting to diehards. I don't even know why I care anymore.
A sophisticated, modern organization would be doing user and customer sentiment interviews and analysis while they do a massive deep dive into their operations floor to ceiling.
The scary part is opinions like Ryan’s are probably decently common.
User sentiment for the Giants probably just consists of putting happy and sad faces on a print out of Hanlon’s Twitter feed, and when Pat gets liquored up on New Years he goes to town on the sad faces.
Please. At least Pickett put up a GREAT year.
Pickett is a much more talented passer than our QB-by-the-numbers Daniel Jones. Who has no feel for the pocket or decision making.
A sophisticated, modern organization would be doing user and customer sentiment interviews and analysis while they do a massive deep dive into their operations floor to ceiling.
The scary part is opinions like Ryan’s are probably decently common.
User sentiment for the Giants probably just consists of putting happy and sad faces on a print out of Hanlon’s Twitter feed, and when Pat gets liquored up on New Years he goes to town on the sad faces.
Careful you’ll get a ban warning if you talk bad about Pat
My true opinion is that Daniel Jones has been absolutely screwed by the Giants his first three seasons. They gave him shit to work with early on in his career. They protected him with a fairly bad OL and weren’t proactive with his development. Instead, DG relied on thinking that whoever he brought in for the OL was just going to work and that it would be fine. They spent high 2019 picks on the wrong players. They finally made investments around the OL in 2020 which was a good move. Problem there was that only 1 of them has actually shown to be a very good ascending player. There isn’t a single team in football who would start Nate Solder on their OL, for some reason they were still doing it. They relied on career backups and bad players. Hernandez has never been benched. He’s not good. Why is this? And why is this Jones’ fault?
I think the defense under Judge and Graham is vastly improved, and are a pass rusher or two away, and a bit more depth at LB from being a very good unit.
Judge coaches the team as if it’s 1990. They don’t let Jones throw the ball around the field. They don’t go for it on 4th and short past the 50. That is insane. Maybe that’s because of protection, maybe it’s because of lack of skill players, whatever. But is it really just a coincidence when every time they open the playbook and just let him play, he actually plays really well? Is it a coincidence that when guys are healthy it seems to be working? It didn’t help that essentially every starting player on the offense was hurt at one point during the season. Literally every player.
My opinion is that there’s no downside to bringing Jones back for 2022 to see if he can salvage his career here and finally do something with it. We don’t owe him any additional contract. We will have a brand new offense that might actually work for him. Maybe play to his strengths. Play action. Quick throws. Up tempo. We aren’t blindly just giving him anything. If he sucks, ok let’s just end it. But he has been giving close to nothing. We signed a receiver who can’t get open, is always hurt, and drafted a receiver who has been hurt and out with Covid the whole year. We didn’t draft any additional OL help this year.
My opinion is that Gettleman will absolutely be canned and should be, but the 2020 and 2021 drafts actually look fairly good for the future talent of the team.
Again - these are just my opinions. Take it for what it is. Some people here can’t take it or just get pissed off cause the Giants suck. Yeah - they do suck. I want them to be great just like the rest of you.
We could take Kenny Pickett and he could be the next Drew Brees or fall out of the league. Just make the smart picks, make the correct decisions and the team is closer than it may appear based on the overall talent on the roster.
A sophisticated, modern organization would be doing user and customer sentiment interviews and analysis while they do a massive deep dive into their operations floor to ceiling.
The scary part is opinions like Ryan’s are probably decently common.
User sentiment for the Giants probably just consists of putting happy and sad faces on a print out of Hanlon’s Twitter feed, and when Pat gets liquored up on New Years he goes to town on the sad faces.
I took a look at the Giants org chart recently - it's stunning how many people have been here 5+ years. The idea the Giants ever turned over the front office is a myth.
They're AT&T and don't realize it.
The question then becomes do you spend those two high firsts in the 2022 draft? Or trade one away for another 2023 first and other draft picks if you are doubting Jones is the guy and know you are likely taking QB in 2023? I would personally stock up the 2023 draft because Jones doesn’t seem to have the instincts at this level.
Now if Fromm looks good these next two weeks (dream scenario) I am using both of those 2022 firsts and will let Jones and Fromm compete for the starting job next season.
You just can't make decisions that bad
They're AT&T and don't realize it.
The Giants are the worst types of failures — they fail because they do not try.
If the Giants promote Abrams, keep Judge, and keep the primary players on the team in place — they’re effectively saying Dave Gettleman was the only problem.
And if Dave Gettleman was this Typhoid Mary type character — why hasn’t he been fired?
Abrams started with the Giants after interning in the league office. He’s never worked anywhere else in his professional life.
BBI live in this black/white world..."burn it down" mob!....with little to no solutions.
Asshat information : Daniel Jones felt he would not have missed a game, if the Giants were contenders. He does not believe his career is in jeopardy. He was told they are shutting him down only to play it safe....the Giants are all in with him and want him to come back fully healthy next year. He knows nothing about where rumor of his injury being career threatening.
It is a disgrace that this OL continues to be a disaster. It ruinee Eli golden years....and it give Jones little to no hope. Not to mention, an unreliable running game.
I do not care if they draft 10 OLmen....this OL must get fixed and stay fixed...with good starters and decent back ups.
I do, it wastes time. Period. Once again holding on for the sake of holding on.
Quote:
With a top 10 pick would be a bigger reach than Daniel Jones.
Please. At least Pickett put up a GREAT year.
Pickett is a much more talented passer than our QB-by-the-numbers Daniel Jones. Who has no feel for the pocket or decision making.
Then why was he worse than Jones until this year?
My true opinion is that Daniel Jones has been absolutely screwed by the Giants his first three seasons. They gave him shit to work with early on in his career. They protected him with a fairly bad OL and weren’t proactive with his development. Instead, DG relied on thinking that whoever he brought in for the OL was just going to work and that it would be fine. They spent high 2019 picks on the wrong players. They finally made investments around the OL in 2020 which was a good move. Problem there was that only 1 of them has actually shown to be a very good ascending player. There isn’t a single team in football who would start Nate Solder on their OL, for some reason they were still doing it. They relied on career backups and bad players. Hernandez has never been benched. He’s not good. Why is this? And why is this Jones’ fault?
I think the defense under Judge and Graham is vastly improved, and are a pass rusher or two away, and a bit more depth at LB from being a very good unit.
Judge coaches the team as if it’s 1990. They don’t let Jones throw the ball around the field. They don’t go for it on 4th and short past the 50. That is insane. Maybe that’s because of protection, maybe it’s because of lack of skill players, whatever. But is it really just a coincidence when every time they open the playbook and just let him play, he actually plays really well? Is it a coincidence that when guys are healthy it seems to be working? It didn’t help that essentially every starting player on the offense was hurt at one point during the season. Literally every player.
My opinion is that there’s no downside to bringing Jones back for 2022 to see if he can salvage his career here and finally do something with it. We don’t owe him any additional contract. We will have a brand new offense that might actually work for him. Maybe play to his strengths. Play action. Quick throws. Up tempo. We aren’t blindly just giving him anything. If he sucks, ok let’s just end it. But he has been giving close to nothing. We signed a receiver who can’t get open, is always hurt, and drafted a receiver who has been hurt and out with Covid the whole year. We didn’t draft any additional OL help this year.
My opinion is that Gettleman will absolutely be canned and should be, but the 2020 and 2021 drafts actually look fairly good for the future talent of the team.
Again - these are just my opinions. Take it for what it is. Some people here can’t take it or just get pissed off cause the Giants suck. Yeah - they do suck. I want them to be great just like the rest of you.
We could take Kenny Pickett and he could be the next Drew Brees or fall out of the league. Just make the smart picks, make the correct decisions and the team is closer than it may appear based on the overall talent on the roster.
Holy shit with the Daniel Jones screwed argument. Tell me please in all of his football career were he has shown to be a successful productive player??? When and where?
But Joe Judge deserves a third year. Ok.
BBI live in this black/white world..."burn it down" mob!....with little to no solutions.
Asshat information : Daniel Jones felt he would not have missed a game, if the Giants were contenders. He does not believe his career is in jeopardy. He was told they are shutting him down only to play it safe....the Giants are all in with him and want him to come back fully healthy next year. He knows nothing about where rumor of his injury being career threatening.
It is a disgrace that this OL continues to be a disaster. It ruinee Eli golden years....and it give Jones little to no hope. Not to mention, an unreliable running game.
I do not care if they draft 10 OLmen....this OL must get fixed and stay fixed...with good starters and decent back ups.
I defended Daniel Jones for a long time on this site, but how in the hell could anyone be "all in" on Jones at this point.
And if he can play, he should play. WTF kind of logic is that? We're not talking about 31-year old Phil Simms here. We're talking about a young QB who still hasn't proved jack shit.
BBI live in this black/white world..."burn it down" mob!....with little to no solutions.
Asshat information : Daniel Jones felt he would not have missed a game, if the Giants were contenders. He does not believe his career is in jeopardy. He was told they are shutting him down only to play it safe....the Giants are all in with him and want him to come back fully healthy next year. He knows nothing about where rumor of his injury being career threatening.
It is a disgrace that this OL continues to be a disaster. It ruinee Eli golden years....and it give Jones little to no hope. Not to mention, an unreliable running game.
I do not care if they draft 10 OLmen....this OL must get fixed and stay fixed...with good starters and decent back ups.
so the doctors would have cleared him for contact if the giants were contenders? that's a scary thought, medical professionals shouldn't be making decisions based on a team's position in the standings.
Quote:
.
Abrams started with the Giants after interning in the league office. He’s never worked anywhere else in his professional life.
Says something doesn't it?
Quote:
You and I see the Giants world in a similar light....(you were also one of few who wanted Parson, too with me).
BBI live in this black/white world..."burn it down" mob!....with little to no solutions.
Asshat information : Daniel Jones felt he would not have missed a game, if the Giants were contenders. He does not believe his career is in jeopardy. He was told they are shutting him down only to play it safe....the Giants are all in with him and want him to come back fully healthy next year. He knows nothing about where rumor of his injury being career threatening.
It is a disgrace that this OL continues to be a disaster. It ruinee Eli golden years....and it give Jones little to no hope. Not to mention, an unreliable running game.
I do not care if they draft 10 OLmen....this OL must get fixed and stay fixed...with good starters and decent back ups.
I defended Daniel Jones for a long time on this site, but how in the hell could anyone be "all in" on Jones at this point.
And if he can play, he should play. WTF kind of logic is that? We're not talking about 31-year old Phil Simms here. We're talking about a young QB who still hasn't proved jack shit.
So if he can’t play and for some reason the Giants are bringing him back as the starter, should the GM at least have some say in whether or not bringing him back is feasible?
Judge and Jones staying - regardless of future injury talk - can be enticing for a new GM to come in for a number of reasons:
A) That new GM gets a first year mulligan. If ownership wants to keep them, fine, but the new GM will get his own pick in the 2nd year. Jones will be gone due to injury/contract and Judge will be fired because of 3 failed years. Mara can tell himself he let Judge have his shot.
B) That new GM will have a ton of draft capital to either trade down and get picks if he doesn't see a QB in this years draft or just start rebuilding his team. For all of DG's failures, he really set this team up in a good spot for this years draft.
C) Year 2 of the new GM, the cap will be in a much better position.
--
I kind of feel for Judge. He never got to pick his QB, he was handed a TERRIBLE roster and I assume he didn't have much of a voice on picking players because he was a young rookie headcoach that was a previous special teams coordinator.
If Abrams is the new GM, then maybe the silver lining is Judge gets more say in what kind of players he wants. Who knows. Big problem with Abrams being the GM, assuming he's bad at the job, is that we're stuck with him for 2 or 3 years minimum because Mara will want to feel like he deserved time to do it.
It sounds like you haven't read any of my previous comments on this thread.
But those decisions should be made by the general manager.
And when you’ve lost 10 games or more in 5 straight seasons, you must have a competitive, thorough search for general manager.
Not conducting that search is the intellectually dishonest part. And it’s so Giants to do it like this.
Lol, one can dream! We need to stay away from Duke QB’s. Taking a top 10 first round QB from a basketball school. What could go wrong?
It sounds like you haven't read any of my previous comments on this thread.
I guess I’m confused by the conflicting reports on Jones’ neck, his ability to play, and if keeping him as the starter is feasible given said neck issues.
But those decisions should be made by the general manager.
And when you’ve lost 10 games or more in 5 straight seasons, you must have a competitive, thorough search for general manager.
Not conducting that search is the intellectually dishonest part. And it’s so Giants to do it like this.
The GM did make the decision.
John and Chris are the GM.
But GT...he looks like Eli & played college ball under Cutliffe!
Quote:
In comment 15510967 Chip said:
Quote:
It is a total no brainer. Blaming the QB for having a disaster on the front line makes no sense. Fix the OL once and for all and we will win nothing else matters.
I've really been amazed this season how much flack Daniel Jones has taken even though he's operating behind a Bottom 3 offensive line all year long. The other amazing thing is that so many BBIers have a bi-modal view of Daniel Jones. It's almost like... if he's not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, then he sucks.
Carson Wentz just beat a playoff team with his entire offensive line out.
arizona is a shell of itself right now
Publicly, the Giants say he will be fine. Jones is also telling people he is fine.
So if you believe that, then Jones will be the starting QB on the team if Schefter is accurate.
If Jones is done, the team needs a new QB.
*******
This a related but separate issue from whether or not the new GM should have a say in who the coach or QB should be.
Our guess and pure speculation ... would be....he wouldn't have mentioned it....as he did that in HS a couple of times.....he is a very tough kid.
Our guess and pure speculation ... would be....he wouldn't have mentioned it....as he did that in HS a couple of times.....he is a very tough kid.
I don't question the legitimacy of your info. I question the rationality of it. In what world is the needle pointing up on Jones? He's either OK to play or he isn't. And if he can play, he should be playing because he hasn't proven a damn thing.
But I'm not willing to conclude that bringing back Judge necessarily means that Abrams has already been promoted. Better proof might actually be that Tynes, who has been critical of the Giants, is now supporting Abrams.
Oh great, another excuse for Jones next year. This is his third new offense in four years!
The GM hire is irrelevant.
I don't have a problem bringing back Judge or Jones as we have so many other pieces we need to get. If those two fall further on their petards, so be it. It is critical that we get a forward thinking GM that uses the next year and the draft capital wisely and is thinking for 2023 and beyond. Unfortunately, I see next year as another building year and hopefully some of the useless salary cap fat can be trimmed after 2022.
Quote:
With a top 10 pick would be a bigger reach than Daniel Jones.
Please. At least Pickett put up a GREAT year.
Pickett is a much more talented passer than our QB-by-the-numbers Daniel Jones. Who has no feel for the pocket or decision making.
I'm a Pitt fan. Kenny Pickett was as mediocre as mediocre gets for 4 years. He had one really good year behind a great offensive line and a super talented WR. He was a 3rd or 4th rounder prior to this year. Great kid. I'm not picking him in the 1st round let alone a top 10 pick and I've seen almost every one of his games.
See... this is where it is getting messy.
In your scenario where Jones is done and Abrams is the GM and Judge is the HC, if they are in love with Pickett, the can and should draft him. They are either in control or they are not.
The only way it makes sense that it has already been determined that Judge returns is if Abrams is the next GM and he really believes in Judge. If this ins't true, then Mara hasn't learned a damn thing because he is setting preconditions on the next GM, which would turn off possible candidates.
So if you stick with Judge and Abrams, and they want a new QB and believe it is Pickett, you can't wait.
A lot of "ifs" in this.
Not conducting that search is the intellectually dishonest part. And it’s so Giants to do it like this.
The GM did make the decision.
John and Chris are the GM.
Likely true. I can easily imagine the Chris and John meeting to take things in their own hands after John beat up the trash can.
Please. At least Pickett put up a GREAT year.
Pickett is a much more talented passer than our QB-by-the-numbers Daniel Jones. Who has no feel for the pocket or decision making.
Then why was he worse than Jones until this year?
You and I have discussed this. I don't know.
While I understand your POV, I'm viewing Pickett's situation similar to what happened with Burrow. Everything finally clicked and the results were stupendous. So, I'm just focusing on his physical attributes and if they can convey to the next level. Pickett certainly isn't a sure thing, and I'm concerned about his potential hand size and wearing a glove on his throwing hand, but I like what I see and think he's a solid, red-chip mid-to-late first round talent.
Judge should not be fired after the amount of injuries he's had to endure over the past 2 seasons. Also he's only been here for 2 fucking seasons.
There is no QB in this draft that will do better then Jones next year. Also pretty sure we all agree we want a pass rusher and offensive lineman with the top 2 picks in the draft. We will probably sign a better backup though.
Most of you people need to chill and go outside and go for a walk or something, you get too angry about bad football. I stopped caring a long time ago.
What has Judge done to deserve a 3rd season. No one is able to answer this.
Jones feels he could have played and wanted to play....and the Giants did not agree. They did not want to risk it.
And if he can play, he should play. WTF kind of logic is that? We're not talking about 31-year old Phil Simms here. We're talking about a young QB who still hasn't proved jack shit."
DJ was shut down when it was obvious we're not making the playoffs. It could be a combo of tank and playing it safe. He may not be great, but he does give us the best chance to win this season. If the decision has already been made to keep Judge, winning games is not an objective.
We may not like DJ, but there isn't much alternative for next year, so go with the narrative that he's still the man. Doesn't mean we can't draft someone if one falls to us. Let others think we don't want a QB, so other teams won't trade for a jump ahead of us. Right now, 'All in' is a pretty meaningless publicity comment. What truly matters in a few months is if they cement the option year. Until they do, we won't know if they're 'all in'.
Quote:
In comment 15511343 bw in dc said:
Please. At least Pickett put up a GREAT year.
Pickett is a much more talented passer than our QB-by-the-numbers Daniel Jones. Who has no feel for the pocket or decision making.
Then why was he worse than Jones until this year?
You and I have discussed this. I don't know.
While I understand your POV, I'm viewing Pickett's situation similar to what happened with Burrow. Everything finally clicked and the results were stupendous. So, I'm just focusing on his physical attributes and if they can convey to the next level. Pickett certainly isn't a sure thing, and I'm concerned about his potential hand size and wearing a glove on his throwing hand, but I like what I see and think he's a solid, red-chip mid-to-late first round talent.
I would rather use a late first on Desmond Ridder and get someone like Mariota as a stopgap. If Daboll is fired by Buffalo, he would work nicely with that combo.
Quote:
if Jones is done, I'd still prefer to punt the QB decision to 2023, unless we trade down. If he can play next year, then I'm OK having him return to compete for the job, but obviously won't pick up his fifth year option.
See... this is where it is getting messy.
In your scenario where Jones is done and Abrams is the GM and Judge is the HC, if they are in love with Pickett, the can and should draft him. They are either in control or they are not.
The only way it makes sense that it has already been determined that Judge returns is if Abrams is the next GM and he really believes in Judge. If this ins't true, then Mara hasn't learned a damn thing because he is setting preconditions on the next GM, which would turn off possible candidates.
So if you stick with Judge and Abrams, and they want a new QB and believe it is Pickett, you can't wait.
A lot of "ifs" in this.
At this point, with the understanding that the evaluation process is just beginning, I'd be surprised if Judge and Abrams thought Pickett was worth a top 10 pick.
Jones being done might be the best argument to try and trade down. We'd be able to either take one of the QBs late in the first round, or get draft capital for 2023 that we could use to trade up for the next one.
Quote:
In comment 15511338 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
With a top 10 pick would be a bigger reach than Daniel Jones.
Please. At least Pickett put up a GREAT year.
Pickett is a much more talented passer than our QB-by-the-numbers Daniel Jones. Who has no feel for the pocket or decision making.
I'm a Pitt fan. Kenny Pickett was as mediocre as mediocre gets for 4 years. He had one really good year behind a great offensive line and a super talented WR. He was a 3rd or 4th rounder prior to this year. Great kid. I'm not picking him in the 1st round let alone a top 10 pick and I've seen almost every one of his games.
^This.
At the end of the day, NFL is a business. The business spread sheet doesn't matter to us, but it matters to the owners. How good a job John Mara does is judged largely on that spreadsheet.
And if he can play, he should play. WTF kind of logic is that? We're not talking about 31-year old Phil Simms here. We're talking about a young QB who still hasn't proved jack shit."
DJ was shut down when it was obvious we're not making the playoffs. It could be a combo of tank and playing it safe. He may not be great, but he does give us the best chance to win this season. If the decision has already been made to keep Judge, winning games is not an objective.
We may not like DJ, but there isn't much alternative for next year, so go with the narrative that he's still the man. Doesn't mean we can't draft someone if one falls to us. Let others think we don't want a QB, so other teams won't trade for a jump ahead of us. Right now, 'All in' is a pretty meaningless publicity comment. What truly matters in a few months is if they cement the option year. Until they do, we won't know if they're 'all in'.
There are numerous alternatives to going with a known poor quantity at quarterback.
You know what thought has passed into my head? That the Giants are protecting Jones from continuing to look bad. I don't think that is the case, but their lack of transparency on this whole issue opens the door for wild theories.
At the end of the day, NFL is a business. The business spread sheet doesn't matter to us, but it matters to the owners. How good a job John Mara does is judged largely on that spreadsheet.
I have some suggestions about saving money on free Pepsi.
I think Judge likes moxy at the QB position, I could see him banging the drum for Pickett in the draft, or Baker Mayfield.
Quote:
"I defended Daniel Jones for a long time on this site, but how in the hell could anyone be "all in" on Jones at this point.
And if he can play, he should play. WTF kind of logic is that? We're not talking about 31-year old Phil Simms here. We're talking about a young QB who still hasn't proved jack shit."
DJ was shut down when it was obvious we're not making the playoffs. It could be a combo of tank and playing it safe. He may not be great, but he does give us the best chance to win this season. If the decision has already been made to keep Judge, winning games is not an objective.
We may not like DJ, but there isn't much alternative for next year, so go with the narrative that he's still the man. Doesn't mean we can't draft someone if one falls to us. Let others think we don't want a QB, so other teams won't trade for a jump ahead of us. Right now, 'All in' is a pretty meaningless publicity comment. What truly matters in a few months is if they cement the option year. Until they do, we won't know if they're 'all in'.
There are numerous alternatives to going with a known poor quantity at quarterback.
Yeah I’m not sure I get the rationale of why we have to stick with Jones. There are plenty of other means of procuring a QB, it’s kind of just lazy to say “rookie contract- run it back” . Jones hasn’t won at any level, but we need to see more of him?
Put in the work, Giants. Scout QB prospects and free agents. Do your homework. Don’t be lazy about this. Giving DJ the reigns in 2022, despite the injuries and lack of production, screams laziness and/or unfounded faith on the part of the Giants.
✔
@corryjoel
The NY Giants planning to bring Daniel Jones back in 2022 when $765,000 of his $965,000 base salary & $3,229,644 3rd day of training camp roster bonus are fully guaranteed isn't a shocker. Picking up a fully guaranteed 5th year option in 2023 for a projected $22.386M would be.