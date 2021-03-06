New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion

Our team is not watchable. In the past you hung onto the underdog vibe. Although I do recall many jumping ship from the Giants and Jets to become DallASS or Niners fans.
We are on the cusp of a lost generation of football fans ; with online viewing allowing easy access to other options.
I have to still chuckle ; Mara tech offers free soda while saving $$$ by not printing out and mailing tickets. The should refund the final home game and not charge for preseason until they can win at the .500 level.
That's five TDs in the last 24 quarters, with three in garbage time.
We just scored a TD. We fought to the end. That's earned Judge another year.
/s
Now we just need the D to get a three and out and we’ll be right back in it!
Kidding, but I bet Judge says something along those lines.
Lol the refs literally marched us down the field. Probably out of pity
the league leaders in garbage time TDs.
Yup.
Yeah, said he was tired of getting wrecked behind this OL and hung them up after halftime
34-3 against the Eagles and now a garbage time TD to make it 34-10.
Judge is the king of garbage time
YES!!!!
Yeah, it's fucking weird. Run some sort of play. Really stupid of them.
But the most important thing is for the Seahawks to beat the Bears
Beat me to it...did they pass the Giants, yet?
So we are all tied.
What is the picking draft order if we are all tied at the end?
Won
No. Giants still 5 and 6 due to strength of schedule.
Jets have Tampa Bay and Buffalo
Gnreat day today
All depends on strength of schedule at the end
Won
No. Giants still 5 and 6 due to strength of schedule.
Well Fromm and Glennon will see to it, they won't win again. At least it is getting interesting. Never thought Jets or Texans could win more...
We are on the cusp of a lost generation of football fans ; with online viewing allowing easy access to other options.
I have to still chuckle ; Mara tech offers free soda while saving $$$ by not printing out and mailing tickets. The should refund the final home game and not charge for preseason until they can win at the .500 level.
You’ll remember them alright. In the same vein as Ray Handley.