New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:13 pm
Mike Glennon…  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:04 pm : link
KING OF THE GARBAGE TOUCHDOWN.
We're  
AcidTest : 4:05 pm : link
the league leaders in garbage time TDs.

That's five TDs in the last 24 quarters, with three in garbage time.
RE: Hopefully this disaster  
Anakim : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15513071 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Gets Mara to fire everyone


We just scored a TD. We fought to the end. That's earned Judge another year.



/s
EE!  
trueblueinpw : 4:05 pm : link
Making plays! Here we offense!

Now we just need the D to get a three and out and we’ll be right back in it!
THIS TEAM JUST FIGHTS!  
Jersey Heel : 4:05 pm : link
No giving up here!

Kidding, but I bet Judge says something along those lines.
Garbage time Glennon  
Thunderstruck27 : 4:05 pm : link
To Garbage ass Engram
Just got home  
Chocco : 4:05 pm : link
Am I correct in assuming Fromm retired?
At least they know not to celebrate.  
short lease : 4:05 pm : link
They could do that right (not celebrating).
YES!  
AnishPatel : 4:05 pm : link
That should count as a super touchdown of 30 points.
There’s the moment judge finds something good  
The_Boss : 4:06 pm : link
From this shitty game…garbage time TD
Engram can still come up big  
Bill in UT : 4:06 pm : link
when it doesn't mean shit
Jets are going to fuck this up  
Anakim : 4:07 pm : link
Jaguars need a TD and they're inside the 5
Jets about to blow this game  
Giantfan21 : 4:07 pm : link
.
RE: We're  
Thunderstruck27 : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15513084 AcidTest said:
Quote:
the league leaders in garbage time TDs.

That's five TDs in the last 24 quarters, with three in garbage time.


Lol the refs literally marched us down the field. Probably out of pity
Is this loser HC...  
bw in dc : 4:07 pm : link
trying an onside kick?
Jags inside the 10  
jeff57 : 4:07 pm : link
.
RE: RE: We're  
AcidTest : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15513099 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15513084 AcidTest said:


Quote:


the league leaders in garbage time TDs.

That's five TDs in the last 24 quarters, with three in garbage time.



Lol the refs literally marched us down the field. Probably out of pity


Yup.
RE: Just got home  
Scooter185 : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15513089 Chocco said:
Quote:
Am I correct in assuming Fromm retired?


Yeah, said he was tired of getting wrecked behind this OL and hung them up after halftime
4th and Goal from the One Yard Line  
Anakim : 4:08 pm : link
Jaguars need to score a TD
Mosley had the INT in his hands  
jeff57 : 4:09 pm : link
.
Riley Dixon  
bluepepper : 4:09 pm : link
not just awful at punting but also at onside kicks.
One pathetic on sides kick attempt  
The_Boss : 4:09 pm : link
Awesome design Joe…
FUUUUUUUUUUUUCK  
Anakim : 4:09 pm : link
THERE'S A FLAG
So glad we are running this back!  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:09 pm : link
Oh yeah baby!
37-6 against the chargers but then garbage time TD got the game  
Giantfan21 : 4:09 pm : link
to 37-21.

34-3 against the Eagles and now a garbage time TD to make it 34-10.

Judge is the king of garbage time
Smart time out here!  
trueblueinpw : 4:09 pm : link
Need to set the right D.
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!  
Anakim : 4:09 pm : link
JETS HELD ON TO WIN!!!!!!


YES!!!!
 
Man In The Box : 4:09 pm : link
I don’t know why Jax spiked it there. Need to have two plays called there in the huddle
Jets just held Jacksonville at the 1 yard line  
dpinzow : 4:09 pm : link
they'll win 26-21
Jets win  
jeff57 : 4:10 pm : link
.
Jets and Texans won  
Giantfan21 : 4:10 pm : link
Great day today
RE: …  
Anakim : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15513119 Man In The Box said:
Quote:
I don’t know why Jax spiked it there. Need to have two plays called there in the huddle


Yeah, it's fucking weird. Run some sort of play. Really stupid of them.
Jets  
M.S. : 4:10 pm : link
Won

Stopped Jax on their own one yard line

RE: Jets and Texans won  
Anakim : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15513123 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Great day today


But the most important thing is for the Seahawks to beat the Bears
Nothing like getting trounced by a team on a short week  
Simms11 : 4:11 pm : link
as well
RE: Jets  
section125 : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15513126 M.S. said:
Quote:
Won

Stopped Jax on their own one yard line


Beat me to it...did they pass the Giants, yet?
Ok how many shots of  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 4:11 pm : link
Lane Johnson do we have to see?
RE: Jets and Texans won  
kcgiants : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15513123 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Gnreat day today


So we are all tied.
What is the picking draft order if we are all tied at the end?
RE: RE: Jets  
jeff57 : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15513130 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15513126 M.S. said:


Quote:


Won

Stopped Jax on their own one yard line




Beat me to it...did they pass the Giants, yet?


No. Giants still 5 and 6 due to strength of schedule.
Section125: SoS tiebreaker keeps Giants and Bears behind NYJ & HOU  
Big Blue Blogger : 4:13 pm : link
It could get interesting, though.
I'm not sure the Texans or Jets win again  
dpinzow : 4:14 pm : link
Texans have San Francisco on the road and Tennessee. If Tennessee wraps up the AFC South maybe they rest players

Jets have Tampa Bay and Buffalo
RE: RE: Jets and Texans won  
jeff57 : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15513135 kcgiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15513123 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


Gnreat day today



So we are all tied.
What is the picking draft order if we are all tied at the end?


All depends on strength of schedule at the end
RE: RE: RE: Jets  
section125 : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15513136 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15513130 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15513126 M.S. said:


Quote:


Won

Stopped Jax on their own one yard line




Beat me to it...did they pass the Giants, yet?



No. Giants still 5 and 6 due to strength of schedule.


Well Fromm and Glennon will see to it, they won't win again. At least it is getting interesting. Never thought Jets or Texans could win more...
 
christian : 4:17 pm : link
There are a good 15 guys active today whose names I will never remember. This is the most forgettable Giants season of my life.
I saw a lot of good things out there today  
trueblueinpw : 4:19 pm : link
A lot of guys making plays. They just weren’t Giants.
Ugly  
Simms : 4:19 pm : link
Our team is not watchable. In the past you hung onto the underdog vibe. Although I do recall many jumping ship from the Giants and Jets to become DallASS or Niners fans.

We are on the cusp of a lost generation of football fans ; with online viewing allowing easy access to other options.

I have to still chuckle ; Mara tech offers free soda while saving $$$ by not printing out and mailing tickets. The should refund the final home game and not charge for preseason until they can win at the .500 level.
Joe Judge brand of football  
thrunthrublue : 4:20 pm : link
Get ready 2022!
RE: …  
bradshaw44 : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15513157 christian said:
Quote:
There are a good 15 guys active today whose names I will never remember. This is the most forgettable Giants season of my life.


You’ll remember them alright. In the same vein as Ray Handley.
Disgusting  
NYPanos : 4:22 pm : link
I saw one quarter, then flip then back just for fantasy. Unwatchable. Terrible
The criteria now has got to be the very best most competent  
NYRiese : 6:27 pm : link
and experienced GM hire possible. Screw Joe Judge and his feelings and his teaching and his used car salesman schtik.
