New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion

In comment 15513471 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
In comment 15513342 trueblueinpw said:
He’s saying it’s the fans fault for not supporting Jones. He says that his friend Getty built a solid roster and Joe Judge is building a good culture the Patriots way. Says if we don’t like the losing we can’t have anymore Pepsi.
I laughed out loud. (Old School)
Dottino would be laughed out of BBI. His football acumen is nonexistent.
And it's on brand for the Giants to have him be a company mouthpiece.
Either because they think we don't know better, or because they don't.
Than the “bad old days” of the 1970’s when Tim and Wellington weren’t talking to each other but we’re running the team together.
So bad that the Commissioner had to step in and install a GM who was in the league office (still love Rozelle for that).
So bad that a bunch of fans chipped in to rent a plane to pull a banner that said, “15 years of lousy football . . . . We’ve had enough.”
And these days might be worse because this Mara thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room but the game has passed him by. And this time, there is no way the Commissioner steps in and even if he did, this Commissioner is a light weight.
Awww, now, c'mon.....we were told Fromm's "mechanics" were already better than Daniel Jones.
And that was on full display today.
We wanted to see Fromm because we knew Geoffrey Giraffe was not the answer at QB2. Fromm had a solid pedigree and it was worth seeing, because the season is already circling the drain; we're eliminated from the playoffs already. This is when you see what your depth chart can do, almost like another set of preseason games as you head into the offseason.
I'm not sure why that's confusing for some of you, other than wanting to win some games so you can wear your Giants sweatshirt when you walk the dog. If you care about the team's 2022 roster, you should be hoping to see the depth chart turned upside down at this point.
Why is this complicated?
It's not complicated, I'd play the other kid from the pre season next week.
But you're never going to hear me say any of them are better - in any way - than Daniel Jones until it's proven.
And that's not a support statement for Jones, it's a statement saying these guys suck (relatively speaking).
by the hit to his face that was ignored by the refs. When you suck like the Giants you don't even get respect from the refs. That play was the straw that broke the camels back. This team needs things to go their way and can't overcome a play like that. Also the multiple fumbles that the beagles managed to retain possession needed to go to the Giants but when you suck you have no luck either. Hopefully it will change for them next year.
we're around for the early 80's. If the 2021 Giants played the 1982 Giants strike team (with LT), who would win?
I was at those games. This team would beat the strike team for sure. The Giants' front office did not take the strike team thing seriously. It lasted longer than they thought. Meanwhile, The Redskins for example put a solid team together that was able to put themselves in position to I THINK win the division that year.
Eric--yeah I was in the seats too for those games. I'm exaggerating, but everytime I see a collection of players wearing a Giants uniform who look like they don't belong in the NFL. I think back to that strike team.
that Mara is really the GM. He and Chris make all the decisions. The position of GM could be manned by a squirrel. They’ve already announced Judge and Jones are here next year: Whose decision do you think that was? Not the GM and whether he’s here or not next year, whether it’s Abrams makes no difference. The Maras think they are the smartest guys in the room- just like their father did. It took divine intervention to Dave us once and it will be necessary for lighting to strike twice. I see only one path.
Enough fans do t show up and Cancel their season tickets AND the organization loses money, THEN Tisch may step in and either force the Maras to step away or get a 3rd party arbitrator to step in and broker a solution. That’s likely years away though.
is horrid. Good coaching makes them “serviceable”. Our coaches seam unable to accomplish anything! Thomas is the only player developing everyone else is regressing. That says a lot about this pathetic coaching staff. But let’s bring them back “ the Giants Way”
are they really practicing hard? i went to one of the Giants-Pats practices this year. The Pats were lined up running drills. The Giants were just standing around. Then once in a while a unit would line up, run a drill once or twice (per player) and then wander off with little interaction with the coaches.. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I thought no way they're learning anything.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Davis Mills today for the Texans
This is my point too. Sure our line is bad, but the bigger issue is the horrific coaching. The offense is completely broken. And there’s no one on the coaching staff, including Judge, that knows how to begin fixing this team. But sure, let’s bring back Judge because he’s building a good culture. What the fuck?
You started this talking about how well their backup QB did. I said he did well because he had a run game and he had a run game because the OL did it’s job today. That’s all I said. The reasons you speculate as being the cause of that could be true or not. Has nothing to do with my point.
Some keep falling into the trap of blaming one thing or person
Judge doesn't have a good enough roster and also he's done a shit job of navigating what was supposed to be a more capable roster given the money they spent. We've watched godawful offensive lines score points. There's NO excuse for the product on the field and EVERYone should share blame.
You started this talking about how well their backup QB did. I said he did well because he had a run game and he had a run game because the OL did it’s job today. That’s all I said. The reasons you speculate as being the cause of that could be true or not. Has nothing to do with my point.
Sorry not sure I’m getting your point. I thought it was that the Texans won today because they have a good o line? My point was simply that backup quarterbacks in the NFL win games and score more than three or six points. Just not the Giants. Maybe the question is simply, why do other teams score points when the Giants can not? To me, it’s not just the o line and there’s more talent on this team than the coaches are getting on game day. The truth is probably that it all broken - coaching, players, scouting, everything.
Hopefully the final two go down just like this one
Here spend so much time on a football message board and still think that QB is our biggest problem.
Yeah, our QBs stink..but that's not why our WRs are dropping balls and not getting in the endzone
This team might be the worst in the NFL at every skill position. The argument can be made. I don't care where you were drafted or what you're getting paid...if you don't produce and can't make plays, you shouldn't be on the field.
Every player on this offense has regressed under Judge. There wasn't much talent to begin with thanks to DG.
This team needs an enema. To blame just the QBs is ignorant.
You started this talking about how well their backup QB did. I said he did well because he had a run game and he had a run game because the OL did it’s job today. That’s all I said. The reasons you speculate as being the cause of that could be true or not. Has nothing to do with my point.
Sorry not sure I’m getting your point. I thought it was that the Texans won today because they have a good o line? My point was simply that backup quarterbacks in the NFL win games and score more than three or six points. Just not the Giants. Maybe the question is simply, why do other teams score points when the Giants can not? To me, it’s not just the o line and there’s more talent on this team than the coaches are getting on game day. The truth is probably that it all broken - coaching, players, scouting, everything.
You said you expected our backup QB to do as well as the Texans’ backup QB did. I said his RB went 22 for 146 and 2TD and that was why their backup QB was what he was today and when our OL could block for those numbers then your backup QB expectations would be reasonable. More than that is your speculation.
I didn’t watch the Bolts v Texans, not sure if you did. But I took a look at the game book and it seems to me as if the QB and the rest of the team worked together to score some TDs. But it doesn’t look to me like the Texans we’re running the ball down the Bolts throats and Mills tossed some late meaningless TDs. Looks like a good balance of run and pass and the there were some kicks and the defense scored a late pick six to salt away the game.
Any of the excuses punted about here for Big Blue can also apply to the Texans. The injuries, the lousy roster, the horrible owner and yet, they found a way to hang 41 points on a team that recently smoked us. With a backup QB. And the Giants went to Philly and couldn’t even manage to be respectable. So, yeah, back to my post which you commented on, I expected Fromm and the Giants to be better today. Texans v Bolts NFL Gamebook - ( New Window )
I didn’t watch the Bolts v Texans, not sure if you did. But I took a look at the game book and it seems to me as if the QB and the rest of the team worked together to score some TDs. But it doesn’t look to me like the Texans we’re running the ball down the Bolts throats and Mills tossed some late meaningless TDs. Looks like a good balance of run and pass and the there were some kicks and the defense scored a late pick six to salt away the game.
Any of the excuses punted about here for Big Blue can also apply to the Texans. The injuries, the lousy roster, the horrible owner and yet, they found a way to hang 41 points on a team that recently smoked us. With a backup QB. And the Giants went to Philly and couldn’t even manage to be respectable. So, yeah, back to my post which you commented on, I expected Fromm and the Giants to be better today. Texans v Bolts NFL Gamebook - ( New Window )
All of this while being without their #1 WR and weapon in Brandin Cooks and their 1A RB in David Johnson being out.
I didn’t watch the Bolts v Texans, not sure if you did. But I took a look at the game book and it seems to me as if the QB and the rest of the team worked together to score some TDs. But it doesn’t look to me like the Texans we’re running the ball down the Bolts throats and Mills tossed some late meaningless TDs. Looks like a good balance of run and pass and the there were some kicks and the defense scored a late pick six to salt away the game.
Any of the excuses punted about here for Big Blue can also apply to the Texans. The injuries, the lousy roster, the horrible owner and yet, they found a way to hang 41 points on a team that recently smoked us. With a backup QB. And the Giants went to Philly and couldn’t even manage to be respectable. So, yeah, back to my post which you commented on, I expected Fromm and the Giants to be better today. Texans v Bolts NFL Gamebook - ( New Window )
Your still making my point for me. As I said the Texans played a good game with balanced running and passing that lead to good stats all around. When was the last time the Giants put a balanced offensive game out there. You said you expected the Giants backup QB to do what the Texans backup QB did. But the Giants offense can’t execute a balanced offensive game and thus your expectations for the Giants backup QB aren’t justified.
The rest of your speculations are interesting and probably true but they don’t have anything to do with what I said.
So, for everyone asking “what did you expect” from the Giants today. That’s what I expected.
In comment 15513162 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Second, Lo’s got a big smile because, a) he’s almost outta of this shit show organization and b) he’s stringing together enough good tape to sign a decent contract next year.
He’s now got past a career threatening injury and is two games away from getting a contract that will set him up nicely for life. He should be happy.
So, for everyone asking “what did you expect” from the Giants today. That’s what I expected.
Their RB went 22 for 149. When a Giants RB does that your expectation might be justified.
Dottino would be laughed out of BBI. His football acumen is nonexistent.
And it's on brand for the Giants to have him be a company mouthpiece.
Either because they think we don't know better, or because they don't.
Dottino cracks me up, he's a super shill.
I always chuckle when he uses his favorite phrase, "What the fans don't understand...".
Incredible.
Enough fans do t show up and Cancel their season tickets AND the organization loses money, THEN Tisch may step in and either force the Maras to step away or get a 3rd party arbitrator to step in and broker a solution. That’s likely years away though.
On the team today.
Usually defenses get pounded into submission and raise the white flag, but today every guy on offense had a white flag sewn on his uniform.
They looked defeated early on and then it got worse from there.
How about we get rid of most of them and just keep Gano.
21/27 254 yards passing 2TDs his offense scores 41 points today
So, for everyone asking “what did you expect” from the Giants today. That’s what I expected.
Their RB went 22 for 149. When a Giants RB does that your expectation might be justified.
Yeah, it’s too bad we don’t have a back as good as Rex Burkhead because then our QBs could be as good as Mills.
In comment 15513500 trueblueinpw said:
21/27 254 yards passing 2TDs his offense scores 41 points today
So, for everyone asking “what did you expect” from the Giants today. That’s what I expected.
Their RB went 22 for 149. When a Giants RB does that your expectation might be justified.
Yeah, it’s too bad we don’t have a back as good as Rex Burkhead because then our QBs could be as good as Mills.
Its the OL, its obvious. Its mathematically impossible that every player who comes to the Giants magically sucks. No OL play, no way anyone looks good (including the immortal Davis Mills)
In comment 15513500 trueblueinpw said:
21/27 254 yards passing 2TDs his offense scores 41 points today
So, for everyone asking “what did you expect” from the Giants today. That’s what I expected.
Their RB went 22 for 149. When a Giants RB does that your expectation might be justified.
Yeah, it’s too bad we don’t have a back as good as Rex Burkhead because then our QBs could be as good as Mills.
In comment 15513500 trueblueinpw said:
21/27 254 yards passing 2TDs his offense scores 41 points today
So, for everyone asking “what did you expect” from the Giants today. That’s what I expected.
Their RB went 22 for 149. When a Giants RB does that your expectation might be justified.
Yeah, it’s too bad we don’t have a back as good as Rex Burkhead because then our QBs could be as good as Mills.
Actually, illustrates my point. If you got an OL that can turn a Burkhead into a 150 yard 2TD back, you can get good performance from your backup QB.
In comment 15513538 BillT said:
In comment 15513500 trueblueinpw said:
21/27 254 yards passing 2TDs his offense scores 41 points today
So, for everyone asking “what did you expect” from the Giants today. That’s what I expected.
Their RB went 22 for 149. When a Giants RB does that your expectation might be justified.
Yeah, it’s too bad we don’t have a back as good as Rex Burkhead because then our QBs could be as good as Mills.
Actually, illustrates my point. If you got an OL that can turn a Burkhead into a 150 yard 2TD back, you can get good performance from your backup QB.
The Texans line isn’t good
What? I heard "they got to Tynes" I thought he was afraid of losing his job?
In comment 15513538 BillT said:
In comment 15513500 trueblueinpw said:
21/27 254 yards passing 2TDs his offense scores 41 points today
So, for everyone asking “what did you expect” from the Giants today. That’s what I expected.
Their RB went 22 for 149. When a Giants RB does that your expectation might be justified.
Yeah, it’s too bad we don’t have a back as good as Rex Burkhead because then our QBs could be as good as Mills.
Its the OL, its obvious. Its mathematically impossible that every player who comes to the Giants magically sucks. No OL play, no way anyone looks good (including the immortal Davis Mills)
are they really practicing hard? i went to one of the Giants-Pats practices this year. The Pats were lined up running drills. The Giants were just standing around. Then once in a while a unit would line up, run a drill once or twice (per player) and then wander off with little interaction with the coaches.. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I thought no way they're learning anything.
In comment 15513602 trueblueinpw said:
In comment 15513538 BillT said:
In comment 15513500 trueblueinpw said:
21/27 254 yards passing 2TDs his offense scores 41 points today
So, for everyone asking “what did you expect” from the Giants today. That’s what I expected.
Their RB went 22 for 149. When a Giants RB does that your expectation might be justified.
Yeah, it’s too bad we don’t have a back as good as Rex Burkhead because then our QBs could be as good as Mills.
Actually, illustrates my point. If you got an OL that can turn a Burkhead into a 150 yard 2TD back, you can get good performance from your backup QB.
The Texans line isn’t good
They got 150 and 2 TD for Burkhead. Unless Burkhead has suddenly turned into a HOFer they did something right.
Link - ( New Window )
In comment 15513327 EricJ said:
In comment 15513323 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Please have Paul drug tested.
I would prefer to put my 12 gauge in his mouth... with John Mara standing right behind him
Over the line.
it wasnt serious... get a grip or find a safe space
This is my point too. Sure our line is bad, but the bigger issue is the horrific coaching. The offense is completely broken. And there’s no one on the coaching staff, including Judge, that knows how to begin fixing this team. But sure, let’s bring back Judge because he’s building a good culture. What the fuck?
You started this talking about how well their backup QB did. I said he did well because he had a run game and he had a run game because the OL did it’s job today. That’s all I said. The reasons you speculate as being the cause of that could be true or not. Has nothing to do with my point.
In comment 15513677 Dave on the UWS said:
Sorry not sure I’m getting your point. I thought it was that the Texans won today because they have a good o line? My point was simply that backup quarterbacks in the NFL win games and score more than three or six points. Just not the Giants. Maybe the question is simply, why do other teams score points when the Giants can not? To me, it’s not just the o line and there’s more talent on this team than the coaches are getting on game day. The truth is probably that it all broken - coaching, players, scouting, everything.
Yeah, our QBs stink..but that's not why our WRs are dropping balls and not getting in the endzone
This team might be the worst in the NFL at every skill position. The argument can be made. I don't care where you were drafted or what you're getting paid...if you don't produce and can't make plays, you shouldn't be on the field.
Every player on this offense has regressed under Judge. There wasn't much talent to begin with thanks to DG.
This team needs an enema. To blame just the QBs is ignorant.
I think he realized the futile waste of time telling a room full of angry people to "wait and see" about things.
In comment 15513794 trueblueinpw said:
In comment 15513677 Dave on the UWS said:
Sorry not sure I’m getting your point. I thought it was that the Texans won today because they have a good o line? My point was simply that backup quarterbacks in the NFL win games and score more than three or six points. Just not the Giants. Maybe the question is simply, why do other teams score points when the Giants can not? To me, it’s not just the o line and there’s more talent on this team than the coaches are getting on game day. The truth is probably that it all broken - coaching, players, scouting, everything.
You said you expected our backup QB to do as well as the Texans’ backup QB did. I said his RB went 22 for 146 and 2TD and that was why their backup QB was what he was today and when our OL could block for those numbers then your backup QB expectations would be reasonable. More than that is your speculation.
Any of the excuses punted about here for Big Blue can also apply to the Texans. The injuries, the lousy roster, the horrible owner and yet, they found a way to hang 41 points on a team that recently smoked us. With a backup QB. And the Giants went to Philly and couldn’t even manage to be respectable. So, yeah, back to my post which you commented on, I expected Fromm and the Giants to be better today.
Still feel that way?
Your still making my point for me. As I said the Texans played a good game with balanced running and passing that lead to good stats all around. When was the last time the Giants put a balanced offensive game out there. You said you expected the Giants backup QB to do what the Texans backup QB did. But the Giants offense can’t execute a balanced offensive game and thus your expectations for the Giants backup QB aren’t justified.
The rest of your speculations are interesting and probably true but they don’t have anything to do with what I said.
I've said it many times. It really feels like the Giants are playing an entirely different sport than everyone else.
I've said it many times. It really feels like the Giants are playing an entirely different sport than everyone else.
Well their gameplan from 1925 is pretty much a different sport
I've said it many times. It really feels like the Giants are playing an entirely different sport than everyone else.
It's evident watching this game:
- The Giants have no talent
- The Giants are poorly coached