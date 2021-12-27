for display only
Highsmith/Dorsey Speculation

Allen in CNJ : 8:06 am
This is merely speculation it seems. Didn't Dorsey have some issues in Cleveland? Highsmith is intriguing... Maybe the voice from the outside we need if the Mara/Tisch contingent decides to go in that direction.
Highsmith/Dorsey - ( New Window )
Dorsey is 61  
cosmicj : 9:37 am : link
His age might be an issue.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Dorsey is one of the best  
Mike in NY : 9:42 am : link
In comment 15514674 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15514604 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15514596 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15514553 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


GMs in Football.



Why did Cleveland let him go after 1 season?



Because the ownership wanted analytics to be the "be all and end all" whereas Dorsey also put value in what scouts were seeing with their eyes when the two did not mesh



Hmm, ok. I think I like that.


Dorsey could be more of a people person and more receptive to analytics, but the Browns were so extreme that they wanted gameplans vetted by analytics staff before implementation. Personally I think you need the right balance between the two.
Dorsey and Pioli both come with difficult personalities  
JonC : 9:45 am : link
has been a consistent theme. Tend to doubt Mara would introduce it to their safe bubble.
RE: Dorsey is 61  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:46 am : link
In comment 15514687 cosmicj said:
Quote:
His age might be an issue.

He's a spring chicken compared to the dinosaur in the chair right now.
Alonzo Highsmith is a bad motherf*ucker  
Bergen346 : 9:49 am : link
….
Beast - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Reasons why Dorsey would be terrible  
TheBlueprintNC : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15514683 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15514673 AdamBrag said:


Quote:


He believes in falling in love with a player and doing whatever it takes to get him.

He doesn't trade down, only up.

He is VERY anti analytics.

He got fired from KC for being a jerk and generally not including others in the decision making process.

His draft track record is actually pretty poor outside of Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Nick Chubb.

These characteristics might sound familiar. Dorsey would be hiring another Gettleman.



Didn't he also draft Fisher, Kelce, Jones?

Mahomes Hill Hunt

Mahomes Hill Hunt
RE: Reasons why Dorsey would be terrible  
TheBlueprintNC : 9:50 am : link
In comment 15514673 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
He believes in falling in love with a player and doing whatever it takes to get him.

He doesn't trade down, only up.

He is VERY anti analytics.

He got fired from KC for being a jerk and generally not including others in the decision making process.

His draft track record is actually pretty poor outside of Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Nick Chubb.

These characteristics might sound familiar. Dorsey would be hiring another Gettleman.


This is ridiculous
RE: RE: Dorsey is one of the best  
TheBlueprintNC : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15514596 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15514553 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


GMs in Football.



Why did Cleveland let him go after 1 season?


Dorsey, who in two years turned around a roster that went 0-16 in 2017 to one loaded with talent, left after refusing to accept a reduced role in the organization offered by owner Jimmy Haslam. So, once again, Haslam and his wife, Dee, are restructuring the team's front office while saying goodbye to another GM.
RE: RE: Dorsey is one of the best  
TheBlueprintNC : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15514596 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15514553 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


GMs in Football.



Why did Cleveland let him go after 1 season?


Dorsey, who in two years turned around a roster that went 0-16 in 2017 to one loaded with talent, left after refusing to accept a reduced role in the organization offered by owner Jimmy Haslam. So, once again, Haslam and his wife, Dee, are restructuring the team's front office while saying goodbye to another GM.
What’s the opinion of Thomas Dimitroff?  
aimrocky : 9:51 am : link
He had a long run as GM of the Falcons, with some success. He has the New England background, and I remember him being touted as a top talent evaluator.
RE: RE: Reasons why Dorsey would be terrible  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15514723 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15514673 AdamBrag said:


Quote:


He believes in falling in love with a player and doing whatever it takes to get him.

He doesn't trade down, only up.

He is VERY anti analytics.

He got fired from KC for being a jerk and generally not including others in the decision making process.

His draft track record is actually pretty poor outside of Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Nick Chubb.

These characteristics might sound familiar. Dorsey would be hiring another Gettleman.



This is ridiculous

It's also a waste of time to debate. Dorsey and Highsmith, if this is a legit leak, are just noise before an Abrams promotion.
Dorsey has a terrific eye for talent, there is no doubt of that  
JonC : 9:52 am : link
.
Dorsey and Highsmith were both at CLE  
shyster : 9:52 am : link
when they drafted Mayfield number one.

Thought that was a bad choice for a number one overall because BM was the option with the lowest apparent ceiling: fifth year senior, short, limited athleticism.

I don't buy Haslam supposedly wanting Barkley but Haslam did make a show of personally attending Sam Darnold's pro day and it's possible Mayfield wasn't Haslam's QB choice.

Even though Darnold turned out worse, just the fact Dorsey crossed ownership, if he did, may have cost him.

Dimitroff ... look at the Falcons  
JonC : 9:53 am : link
what do you see that suggests future success is enroute? They stink, they keep building speed teams for turf, they're stuck in neutral.
Dorsey  
Sammo85 : 9:57 am : link
has a tendency to fall in love with guys who have ridiculous talent but can’t stay clean off the field. He likes to take risks on playmakers but he also wouldn’t arrogantly ignore the most important positions like QB, OL, ER. He also has a keen eye for LB talent, having played the position, something we have been terrible at for years.

He largely rebuilt that KC front office but lost power struggle to Reid when Hunt sided with Reid.

Concern I would have with him is he has a bit of Gettleman in him. Has he been humbled by Cleveland firing?

Highsmith is intriguing and is probably due for an opportunity.
The departure I'd be worried about was KC  
AdamBrag : 9:59 am : link
Not the Browns.

Dorsey was abruptly fired in KC.
RE: Dorsey  
ajr2456 : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15514753 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
has a tendency to fall in love with guys who have ridiculous talent but can’t stay clean off the field. He likes to take risks on playmakers but he also wouldn’t arrogantly ignore the most important positions like QB, OL, ER. He also has a keen eye for LB talent, having played the position, something we have been terrible at for years.

He largely rebuilt that KC front office but lost power struggle to Reid when Hunt sided with Reid.

Concern I would have with him is he has a bit of Gettleman in him. Has he been humbled by Cleveland firing?

Highsmith is intriguing and is probably due for an opportunity.


Easier to tolerate a douche if he can put talent on the field
RE: The departure I'd be worried about was KC  
TheBlueprintNC : 10:03 am : link
In comment 15514756 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
Not the Browns.

Dorsey was abruptly fired in KC.


Drafted Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt -both bad stuff off the field. Had to go. FYI drafted Mahomes.
RE: RE: The departure I'd be worried about was KC  
ajr2456 : 10:04 am : link
In comment 15514769 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15514756 AdamBrag said:


Quote:


Not the Browns.

Dorsey was abruptly fired in KC.



Drafted Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt -both bad stuff off the field. Had to go. FYI drafted Mahomes.


Why would Hills off the field stuff led to Dorsey getting fired if Hill is still on the team? "We have to fire you for taking this shitty person, but we're gonna keep the player"
RE: Dorsey would be a very solid choice  
trueblueinpw : 10:07 am : link
In comment 15514565 Anakim said:
Quote:
He built a 2-14 Chiefs team into a Super Bowl winner and drafted guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill.

He helped turn around a Browns team that went 0-16 before he got there and made them into a respectable franchise.



It's his communication style that turns off most people


On a scale of 1 to 10 with a 1 being a normal functioning adult and a 10 being Dave Gettleman, where does Dorsey rank on the scale of communication style? Feel free to consult with your computah folks honey.
RE: There's better options than Dorsey  
TheBlueprintNC : 10:08 am : link
In comment 15514664 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But he wouldn’t be a bad hire. I don’t see them hiring Highsmith.


Who?
RE: RE: There's better options than Dorsey  
ajr2456 : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15514788 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15514664 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But he wouldn’t be a bad hire. I don’t see them hiring Highsmith.



Who?


Dobbs, Hortiz.
RE: RE: Dorsey would be a very solid choice  
Anakim : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15514782 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
In comment 15514565 Anakim said:


Quote:


He built a 2-14 Chiefs team into a Super Bowl winner and drafted guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill.

He helped turn around a Browns team that went 0-16 before he got there and made them into a respectable franchise.



It's his communication style that turns off most people



On a scale of 1 to 10 with a 1 being a normal functioning adult and a 10 being Dave Gettleman, where does Dorsey rank on the scale of communication style? Feel free to consult with your computah folks honey.


No clue, but that's always been the knock on Dorsey
RE: What's the opinion of Thomas Dimitroff?  
Mike in NY : 10:11 am : link
In comment 15514731 aimrocky said:
Quote:
He had a long run as GM of the Falcons, with some success. He has the New England background, and I remember him being touted as a top talent evaluator.


He also left Atlanta without a lot of talent and in cap trouble because of big contracts to Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Also a lot of complaints from fans that he did not adequately address DL/pass rush and when he did they were usually busts. Not to mention OL sucked. In other words Dave Gettleman.
RE: RE: RE: The departure I'd be worried about was KC  
TheBlueprintNC : 10:12 am : link
In comment 15514770 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15514769 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


In comment 15514756 AdamBrag said:


Quote:


Not the Browns.

Dorsey was abruptly fired in KC.



Drafted Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt -both bad stuff off the field. Had to go. FYI drafted Mahomes.



Why would Hills off the field stuff led to Dorsey getting fired if Hill is still on the team? “We have to fire you for taking this shitty person, but we’re gonna keep the player”


Hill was the first shoe --Hunt was the second and worse and was immediately cut. Dorsey took a bullet there.
RE: RE: RE: There's better options than Dorsey  
TheBlueprintNC : 10:13 am : link
In comment 15514791 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15514788 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


In comment 15514664 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But he wouldn’t be a bad hire. I don’t see them hiring Highsmith.



Who?



Dobbs, Hortiz.


Dobbs maybe but Hortiz no.
RE: RE: RE: RE: There's better options than Dorsey  
ajr2456 : 10:16 am : link
In comment 15514800 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15514791 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15514788 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


In comment 15514664 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But he wouldn’t be a bad hire. I don’t see them hiring Highsmith.



Who?



Dobbs, Hortiz.



Dobbs maybe but Hortiz no.


Hortiz age is attractive. Ideally you want someone who would be here 10+ years. Will Dorsey be?
RE: RE: RE: RE: The departure I'd be worried about was KC  
ajr2456 : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15514798 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15514770 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15514769 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


In comment 15514756 AdamBrag said:


Quote:


Not the Browns.

Dorsey was abruptly fired in KC.



Drafted Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt -both bad stuff off the field. Had to go. FYI drafted Mahomes.



Why would Hills off the field stuff led to Dorsey getting fired if Hill is still on the team? “We have to fire you for taking this shitty person, but we’re gonna keep the player”



Hill was the first shoe --Hunt was the second and worse and was immediately cut. Dorsey took a bullet there.


Hunt was arrested in 2018. Dorsey was already in Cleveland
I like Highsmith  
dpinzow : 10:23 am : link
Went to the U in their glory days and knows a winning culture. He'd clean out the organization and bring in his guys

He drafted decently with the Packers when he was there
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:24 am : link
It has gotten to the point where I will bring out the bubbly if it isn't Abrams.
My  
AcidTest : 10:25 am : link
guess is that the next Giants GM will be a recognized name with previous experience and success. That is especially true because the team is a train wreck. If that happens, I'm OK with Dorsey or Dobbs, but have no interest in Pioli or Dimitroff. My preference would be someone like Highsmith. I am tired of recycling GMs, coaches, and other FO personnel.
Dorsey is the most proven GM out there  
Breeze_94 : 10:27 am : link
IMO his track record is one of the 10 best of all current GMs.

He inherited Pioli’s mess in KC and immediately turns a 2-14 team to an 11 win playoff team. Then, over the next 4 years, drafts the core of the KC super bowl teams
-identified Mahomes and aggressively traded up
- Tyreek Hill
- Travis Kelce
- Chris Jones

Plus other guys who are starting caliber players like Eric Fisher, Dee Ford, Duvernay-Tardiff, Kareem Hunt, Marcus Peters, Mitch Morse, Steven Nelson etc

Gets a raw deal in KC IMO, gets hired by CLE on the heels of 0-16. With his drafts, the browns are now a contending NFL Team..they just played in the AFC divisional playoff game last year where they lost to another team that Dorsey put together.

So if you’re hiring a guy to turn things around, history says Dorsey is a great choice.
It wont be Abrams  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10:32 am : link
I have no proof, I just think Mara wants to change it up. It WAS going to be Abrams (or Petit) you could see them ramping them both at the draft. But after this year I do think it will be an outside hire. Its just been that bad.
Breeze  
cosmicj : 10:38 am : link
That’s a very slanted take in what happened with the Chiefs. Pioli drafted some seriously good players, but with high draft picks, and managed in a deranged way. He had a lousy year whereupon Reid was hired. Reid and Dorsey built on a solid foundation of talent which Pioli helped provide.
RE: Dimitroff ... look at the Falcons  
GiantTuff1 : 10:39 am : link
In comment 15514743 JonC said:
Quote:
what do you see that suggests future success is enroute? They stink, they keep building speed teams for turf, they're stuck in neutral.


Agreed.

And who is the Assistant GM in Atlanta? Pioli.

Next to the Giants Atlanta is another roster that is about as putrid.
Dorsey is intriguing  
GiantTuff1 : 10:44 am : link
People are saying it's a strike against him that he drafted some guys with red flags...

If we had talent like Mahommes, Hill, Kelce, Hunt (who busted in KC), Chris Jones and others... I would sign up for that right now. Some of these guys are all time players and Dorsey identified them.

If the Giants need a particular personality type, maybe it is an asshole to shake things up in that family country club we have going on. Gives me the same vibes when the Giants hired Coughlin.
RE: RE: Dimitroff ... look at the Falcons  
TheBlueprintNC : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15514890 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15514743 JonC said:


Quote:


what do you see that suggests future success is enroute? They stink, they keep building speed teams for turf, they're stuck in neutral.



Agreed.

And who is the Assistant GM in Atlanta? Pioli.

Next to the Giants Atlanta is another roster that is about as putrid.


Dimitrioff and Pioli had putrid drafts.
RE: Dorsey is intriguing  
TheBlueprintNC : 10:57 am : link
In comment 15514907 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
People are saying it's a strike against him that he drafted some guys with red flags...

If we had talent like Mahommes, Hill, Kelce, Hunt (who busted in KC), Chris Jones and others... I would sign up for that right now. Some of these guys are all time players and Dorsey identified them.

If the Giants need a particular personality type, maybe it is an asshole to shake things up in that family country club we have going on. Gives me the same vibes when the Giants hired Coughlin.


Exactly! "We lost the game because of Illegal procedure!!"
I didn’t recall this but  
jeffro1 : 11:34 am : link
The Giants were to interview Dorsey in 2017 but Cleveland didn’t let him I leave. So there is some kind of prior connection.
RE: I didn't recall this but  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:37 am : link
In comment 15515034 jeffro1 said:
Quote:
The Giants were to interview Dorsey in 2017 but Cleveland didn’t let him I leave. So there is some kind of prior connection.

It would have been window dressing even if the interview had happened.

Gettleman was the GM before the interview process even began. He could have farted in Mara's face and gotten the job.

RE: Dorsey is intriguing  
cokeduplt : 11:39 am : link
In comment 15514907 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
People are saying it's a strike against him that he drafted some guys with red flags...

If we had talent like Mahommes, Hill, Kelce, Hunt (who busted in KC), Chris Jones and others... I would sign up for that right now. Some of these guys are all time players and Dorsey identified them.

If the Giants need a particular personality type, maybe it is an asshole to shake things up in that family country club we have going on. Gives me the same vibes when the Giants hired Coughlin.



Hunt never busted. He kicked a girl on video. He played great in KC though.
RE: Breeze  
Breeze_94 : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15514881 cosmicj said:
Quote:
That’s a very slanted take in what happened with the Chiefs. Pioli drafted some seriously good players, but with high draft picks, and managed in a deranged way. He had a lousy year whereupon Reid was hired. Reid and Dorsey built on a solid foundation of talent which Pioli helped provide.


Mahomes was drafted in a trade up, Hill, Hunt, and Kelce were day 3 guys. And Chris Jones was a 2nd rounder. Those are 5 players that are better than anyone the Giants have drafted in the last decade.

Dorsey has a top track record of draft. Mayfield is arguably his worst pick but still the best QB Cleveland has had in 20 years, and turned out better than Darnold who was the only other realistic QB option to take at #1 (Allen/Lamar Jackson would have been a shocker)
RE: This is the  
cokeduplt : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15514661 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
Dorsey is the experienced hand.

Highsmith is an interesting up-and-comer (and satisfies interview requirements).

And Abrams will be declared the winner.

Mark it down.
RE: Dorsey and Pioli both come with difficult personalities  
Carson53 : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15514705 JonC said:
Quote:
has been a consistent theme. Tend to doubt Mara would introduce it to their safe bubble.
.

I wouldn't be interested in either, at this point.
They need a younger, fresher perspective around these parts.
Someone with a little friggin foresight would help!
Another reason for Dorsey -He has his people.  
TheBlueprintNC : 2:24 pm : link

Steven E Verderosa
@SteveV_PFN
Sure its nice to stack up draft choices, especially high ones but would you rather have 2 firsts or Micah Parsons ? Have to remember, who is going to pick those 2 first round picks next spring for NYG ? Even if GM goes how about the underlings that stay who learned from him.
RE: Dorsey has a terrific eye for talent, there is no doubt of that  
TheBlueprintNC : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15514736 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Nothing else matters
At this point who gives an F  
Giants73 : 2:34 pm : link
As long as they can fire this piece of crap coach
RE: RE: Dorsey and Pioli both come with difficult personalities  
Breeze_94 : 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15515223 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 15514705 JonC said:


Quote:


has been a consistent theme. Tend to doubt Mara would introduce it to their safe bubble.

.

I wouldn't be interested in either, at this point.
They need a younger, fresher perspective around these parts.
Someone with a little friggin foresight would help!


This is one of the biggest misconceptions on this board. If a guy is over 50, he has no idea how todays game works and has 0 care for analytics
I think Mara will be ultra safe  
Sean : 6:02 pm : link
He rolled the dice with McAdoo & Judge. Shurmur was perceived as safe, but had a shitty record in Cleveland.

NFL GM is hard, and I’d argue given the structure in place here, a strong personality is needed. I recall Dorsey losing a power struggle to Reid, not all surprising since Reid runs the show.

I linked an article from Schefter regarding the Giants intent to interview Dorsey in 2017.

I fully expect Mara to look for a track record of success in HC/GM. If Mara moves on from Judge, hard for me not to see him pushing hard for Mike Zimmer if available. I could totally see a Pioli-Zimmer partnership.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Another reason for Dorsey -He has his people.  
Mike in NY : 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15515373 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:

Steven E Verderosa
@SteveV_PFN
Sure its nice to stack up draft choices, especially high ones but would you rather have 2 firsts or Micah Parsons ? Have to remember, who is going to pick those 2 first round picks next spring for NYG ? Even if GM goes how about the underlings that stay who learned from him.


You mean the same underlings that worked with Steve Verderosa? Heck, Chris Pettit was in a draft room for YEARS with him.
