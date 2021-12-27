Highsmith/Dorsey Speculation

This is merely speculation it seems. Didn't Dorsey have some issues in Cleveland? Highsmith is intriguing... Maybe the voice from the outside we need if the Mara/Tisch contingent decides to go in that direction. Highsmith/Dorsey - ( New Window )
Because the ownership wanted analytics to be the “be all and end all” whereas Dorsey also put value in what scouts were seeing with their eyes when the two did not mesh
Hmm, ok. I think I like that.
Dorsey could be more of a people person and more receptive to analytics, but the Browns were so extreme that they wanted gameplans vetted by analytics staff before implementation. Personally I think you need the right balance between the two.
Dorsey and Pioli both come with difficult personalities
Dorsey, who in two years turned around a roster that went 0-16 in 2017 to one loaded with talent, left after refusing to accept a reduced role in the organization offered by owner Jimmy Haslam. So, once again, Haslam and his wife, Dee, are restructuring the team’s front office while saying goodbye to another GM.
Dorsey, who in two years turned around a roster that went 0-16 in 2017 to one loaded with talent, left after refusing to accept a reduced role in the organization offered by owner Jimmy Haslam. So, once again, Haslam and his wife, Dee, are restructuring the team’s front office while saying goodbye to another GM.
has a tendency to fall in love with guys who have ridiculous talent but can’t stay clean off the field. He likes to take risks on playmakers but he also wouldn’t arrogantly ignore the most important positions like QB, OL, ER. He also has a keen eye for LB talent, having played the position, something we have been terrible at for years.
He largely rebuilt that KC front office but lost power struggle to Reid when Hunt sided with Reid.
Concern I would have with him is he has a bit of Gettleman in him. Has he been humbled by Cleveland firing?
Highsmith is intriguing and is probably due for an opportunity.
has a tendency to fall in love with guys who have ridiculous talent but can’t stay clean off the field. He likes to take risks on playmakers but he also wouldn’t arrogantly ignore the most important positions like QB, OL, ER. He also has a keen eye for LB talent, having played the position, something we have been terrible at for years.
He largely rebuilt that KC front office but lost power struggle to Reid when Hunt sided with Reid.
Concern I would have with him is he has a bit of Gettleman in him. Has he been humbled by Cleveland firing?
Highsmith is intriguing and is probably due for an opportunity.
Easier to tolerate a douche if he can put talent on the field
He built a 2-14 Chiefs team into a Super Bowl winner and drafted guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill.
He helped turn around a Browns team that went 0-16 before he got there and made them into a respectable franchise.
It's his communication style that turns off most people
On a scale of 1 to 10 with a 1 being a normal functioning adult and a 10 being Dave Gettleman, where does Dorsey rank on the scale of communication style? Feel free to consult with your computah folks honey.
He built a 2-14 Chiefs team into a Super Bowl winner and drafted guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill.
He helped turn around a Browns team that went 0-16 before he got there and made them into a respectable franchise.
It's his communication style that turns off most people
On a scale of 1 to 10 with a 1 being a normal functioning adult and a 10 being Dave Gettleman, where does Dorsey rank on the scale of communication style? Feel free to consult with your computah folks honey.
No clue, but that's always been the knock on Dorsey
He had a long run as GM of the Falcons, with some success. He has the New England background, and I remember him being touted as a top talent evaluator.
He also left Atlanta without a lot of talent and in cap trouble because of big contracts to Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Also a lot of complaints from fans that he did not adequately address DL/pass rush and when he did they were usually busts. Not to mention OL sucked. In other words Dave Gettleman.
RE: RE: RE: The departure I'd be worried about was KC
guess is that the next Giants GM will be a recognized name with previous experience and success. That is especially true because the team is a train wreck. If that happens, I'm OK with Dorsey or Dobbs, but have no interest in Pioli or Dimitroff. My preference would be someone like Highsmith. I am tired of recycling GMs, coaches, and other FO personnel.
IMO his track record is one of the 10 best of all current GMs.
He inherited Pioli’s mess in KC and immediately turns a 2-14 team to an 11 win playoff team. Then, over the next 4 years, drafts the core of the KC super bowl teams
-identified Mahomes and aggressively traded up
- Tyreek Hill
- Travis Kelce
- Chris Jones
Plus other guys who are starting caliber players like Eric Fisher, Dee Ford, Duvernay-Tardiff, Kareem Hunt, Marcus Peters, Mitch Morse, Steven Nelson etc
Gets a raw deal in KC IMO, gets hired by CLE on the heels of 0-16. With his drafts, the browns are now a contending NFL Team..they just played in the AFC divisional playoff game last year where they lost to another team that Dorsey put together.
So if you’re hiring a guy to turn things around, history says Dorsey is a great choice.
I have no proof, I just think Mara wants to change it up. It WAS going to be Abrams (or Petit) you could see them ramping them both at the draft. But after this year I do think it will be an outside hire. Its just been that bad.
That’s a very slanted take in what happened with the Chiefs. Pioli drafted some seriously good players, but with high draft picks, and managed in a deranged way. He had a lousy year whereupon Reid was hired. Reid and Dorsey built on a solid foundation of talent which Pioli helped provide.
That’s a very slanted take in what happened with the Chiefs. Pioli drafted some seriously good players, but with high draft picks, and managed in a deranged way. He had a lousy year whereupon Reid was hired. Reid and Dorsey built on a solid foundation of talent which Pioli helped provide.
Mahomes was drafted in a trade up, Hill, Hunt, and Kelce were day 3 guys. And Chris Jones was a 2nd rounder. Those are 5 players that are better than anyone the Giants have drafted in the last decade.
Dorsey has a top track record of draft. Mayfield is arguably his worst pick but still the best QB Cleveland has had in 20 years, and turned out better than Darnold who was the only other realistic QB option to take at #1 (Allen/Lamar Jackson would have been a shocker)
Steven E Verderosa
@SteveV_PFN
Sure its nice to stack up draft choices, especially high ones but would you rather have 2 firsts or Micah Parsons ? Have to remember, who is going to pick those 2 first round picks next spring for NYG ? Even if GM goes how about the underlings that stay who learned from him.
RE: Dorsey has a terrific eye for talent, there is no doubt of that
He rolled the dice with McAdoo & Judge. Shurmur was perceived as safe, but had a shitty record in Cleveland.
NFL GM is hard, and I’d argue given the structure in place here, a strong personality is needed. I recall Dorsey losing a power struggle to Reid, not all surprising since Reid runs the show.
I linked an article from Schefter regarding the Giants intent to interview Dorsey in 2017.
I fully expect Mara to look for a track record of success in HC/GM. If Mara moves on from Judge, hard for me not to see him pushing hard for Mike Zimmer if available. I could totally see a Pioli-Zimmer partnership. Link - ( New Window )
Steven E Verderosa
@SteveV_PFN
Sure its nice to stack up draft choices, especially high ones but would you rather have 2 firsts or Micah Parsons ? Have to remember, who is going to pick those 2 first round picks next spring for NYG ? Even if GM goes how about the underlings that stay who learned from him.
You mean the same underlings that worked with Steve Verderosa? Heck, Chris Pettit was in a draft room for YEARS with him.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
In comment 15514596 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15514553 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
GMs in Football.
Why did Cleveland let him go after 1 season?
Because the ownership wanted analytics to be the “be all and end all” whereas Dorsey also put value in what scouts were seeing with their eyes when the two did not mesh
Hmm, ok. I think I like that.
Dorsey could be more of a people person and more receptive to analytics, but the Browns were so extreme that they wanted gameplans vetted by analytics staff before implementation. Personally I think you need the right balance between the two.
He's a spring chicken compared to the dinosaur in the chair right now.
Beast - ( New Window )
Quote:
He believes in falling in love with a player and doing whatever it takes to get him.
He doesn't trade down, only up.
He is VERY anti analytics.
He got fired from KC for being a jerk and generally not including others in the decision making process.
His draft track record is actually pretty poor outside of Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Nick Chubb.
These characteristics might sound familiar. Dorsey would be hiring another Gettleman.
Didn’t he also draft Fisher, Kelce, Jones?
Mahomes Hill Hunt
He doesn't trade down, only up.
He is VERY anti analytics.
He got fired from KC for being a jerk and generally not including others in the decision making process.
His draft track record is actually pretty poor outside of Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Nick Chubb.
These characteristics might sound familiar. Dorsey would be hiring another Gettleman.
This is ridiculous
Quote:
GMs in Football.
Why did Cleveland let him go after 1 season?
Dorsey, who in two years turned around a roster that went 0-16 in 2017 to one loaded with talent, left after refusing to accept a reduced role in the organization offered by owner Jimmy Haslam. So, once again, Haslam and his wife, Dee, are restructuring the team’s front office while saying goodbye to another GM.
Quote:
GMs in Football.
Why did Cleveland let him go after 1 season?
Dorsey, who in two years turned around a roster that went 0-16 in 2017 to one loaded with talent, left after refusing to accept a reduced role in the organization offered by owner Jimmy Haslam. So, once again, Haslam and his wife, Dee, are restructuring the team’s front office while saying goodbye to another GM.
Quote:
He believes in falling in love with a player and doing whatever it takes to get him.
He doesn't trade down, only up.
He is VERY anti analytics.
He got fired from KC for being a jerk and generally not including others in the decision making process.
His draft track record is actually pretty poor outside of Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Nick Chubb.
These characteristics might sound familiar. Dorsey would be hiring another Gettleman.
This is ridiculous
It's also a waste of time to debate. Dorsey and Highsmith, if this is a legit leak, are just noise before an Abrams promotion.
Thought that was a bad choice for a number one overall because BM was the option with the lowest apparent ceiling: fifth year senior, short, limited athleticism.
I don't buy Haslam supposedly wanting Barkley but Haslam did make a show of personally attending Sam Darnold's pro day and it's possible Mayfield wasn't Haslam's QB choice.
Even though Darnold turned out worse, just the fact Dorsey crossed ownership, if he did, may have cost him.
He largely rebuilt that KC front office but lost power struggle to Reid when Hunt sided with Reid.
Concern I would have with him is he has a bit of Gettleman in him. Has he been humbled by Cleveland firing?
Highsmith is intriguing and is probably due for an opportunity.
Dorsey was abruptly fired in KC.
He largely rebuilt that KC front office but lost power struggle to Reid when Hunt sided with Reid.
Concern I would have with him is he has a bit of Gettleman in him. Has he been humbled by Cleveland firing?
Highsmith is intriguing and is probably due for an opportunity.
Easier to tolerate a douche if he can put talent on the field
Dorsey was abruptly fired in KC.
Drafted Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt -both bad stuff off the field. Had to go. FYI drafted Mahomes.
Quote:
Not the Browns.
Dorsey was abruptly fired in KC.
Drafted Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt -both bad stuff off the field. Had to go. FYI drafted Mahomes.
Why would Hills off the field stuff led to Dorsey getting fired if Hill is still on the team? “We have to fire you for taking this shitty person, but we’re gonna keep the player”
He helped turn around a Browns team that went 0-16 before he got there and made them into a respectable franchise.
It's his communication style that turns off most people
On a scale of 1 to 10 with a 1 being a normal functioning adult and a 10 being Dave Gettleman, where does Dorsey rank on the scale of communication style? Feel free to consult with your computah folks honey.
Who?
Quote:
But he wouldn’t be a bad hire. I don’t see them hiring Highsmith.
Who?
Dobbs, Hortiz.
Quote:
He built a 2-14 Chiefs team into a Super Bowl winner and drafted guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill.
He helped turn around a Browns team that went 0-16 before he got there and made them into a respectable franchise.
It's his communication style that turns off most people
On a scale of 1 to 10 with a 1 being a normal functioning adult and a 10 being Dave Gettleman, where does Dorsey rank on the scale of communication style? Feel free to consult with your computah folks honey.
No clue, but that's always been the knock on Dorsey
He also left Atlanta without a lot of talent and in cap trouble because of big contracts to Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Also a lot of complaints from fans that he did not adequately address DL/pass rush and when he did they were usually busts. Not to mention OL sucked. In other words Dave Gettleman.
Quote:
In comment 15514756 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
Not the Browns.
Dorsey was abruptly fired in KC.
Drafted Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt -both bad stuff off the field. Had to go. FYI drafted Mahomes.
Why would Hills off the field stuff led to Dorsey getting fired if Hill is still on the team? “We have to fire you for taking this shitty person, but we’re gonna keep the player”
Hill was the first shoe --Hunt was the second and worse and was immediately cut. Dorsey took a bullet there.
Quote:
In comment 15514664 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But he wouldn’t be a bad hire. I don’t see them hiring Highsmith.
Who?
Dobbs, Hortiz.
Dobbs maybe but Hortiz no.
Quote:
In comment 15514788 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15514664 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But he wouldn’t be a bad hire. I don’t see them hiring Highsmith.
Who?
Dobbs, Hortiz.
Dobbs maybe but Hortiz no.
Hortiz age is attractive. Ideally you want someone who would be here 10+ years. Will Dorsey be?
Quote:
In comment 15514769 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15514756 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
Not the Browns.
Dorsey was abruptly fired in KC.
Drafted Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt -both bad stuff off the field. Had to go. FYI drafted Mahomes.
Why would Hills off the field stuff led to Dorsey getting fired if Hill is still on the team? “We have to fire you for taking this shitty person, but we’re gonna keep the player”
Hill was the first shoe --Hunt was the second and worse and was immediately cut. Dorsey took a bullet there.
Hunt was arrested in 2018. Dorsey was already in Cleveland
He drafted decently with the Packers when he was there
He inherited Pioli’s mess in KC and immediately turns a 2-14 team to an 11 win playoff team. Then, over the next 4 years, drafts the core of the KC super bowl teams
-identified Mahomes and aggressively traded up
- Tyreek Hill
- Travis Kelce
- Chris Jones
Plus other guys who are starting caliber players like Eric Fisher, Dee Ford, Duvernay-Tardiff, Kareem Hunt, Marcus Peters, Mitch Morse, Steven Nelson etc
Gets a raw deal in KC IMO, gets hired by CLE on the heels of 0-16. With his drafts, the browns are now a contending NFL Team..they just played in the AFC divisional playoff game last year where they lost to another team that Dorsey put together.
So if you’re hiring a guy to turn things around, history says Dorsey is a great choice.
Agreed.
And who is the Assistant GM in Atlanta? Pioli.
Next to the Giants Atlanta is another roster that is about as putrid.
If we had talent like Mahommes, Hill, Kelce, Hunt (who busted in KC), Chris Jones and others... I would sign up for that right now. Some of these guys are all time players and Dorsey identified them.
If the Giants need a particular personality type, maybe it is an asshole to shake things up in that family country club we have going on. Gives me the same vibes when the Giants hired Coughlin.
Quote:
what do you see that suggests future success is enroute? They stink, they keep building speed teams for turf, they're stuck in neutral.
Agreed.
And who is the Assistant GM in Atlanta? Pioli.
Next to the Giants Atlanta is another roster that is about as putrid.
Dimitrioff and Pioli had putrid drafts.
If we had talent like Mahommes, Hill, Kelce, Hunt (who busted in KC), Chris Jones and others... I would sign up for that right now. Some of these guys are all time players and Dorsey identified them.
If the Giants need a particular personality type, maybe it is an asshole to shake things up in that family country club we have going on. Gives me the same vibes when the Giants hired Coughlin.
Exactly! "We lost the game because of Illegal procedure!!"
It would have been window dressing even if the interview had happened.
Gettleman was the GM before the interview process even began. He could have farted in Mara's face and gotten the job.
If we had talent like Mahommes, Hill, Kelce, Hunt (who busted in KC), Chris Jones and others... I would sign up for that right now. Some of these guys are all time players and Dorsey identified them.
If the Giants need a particular personality type, maybe it is an asshole to shake things up in that family country club we have going on. Gives me the same vibes when the Giants hired Coughlin.
Hunt never busted. He kicked a girl on video. He played great in KC though.
Mahomes was drafted in a trade up, Hill, Hunt, and Kelce were day 3 guys. And Chris Jones was a 2nd rounder. Those are 5 players that are better than anyone the Giants have drafted in the last decade.
Dorsey has a top track record of draft. Mayfield is arguably his worst pick but still the best QB Cleveland has had in 20 years, and turned out better than Darnold who was the only other realistic QB option to take at #1 (Allen/Lamar Jackson would have been a shocker)
Highsmith is an interesting up-and-comer (and satisfies interview requirements).
And Abrams will be declared the winner.
Mark it down.
I wouldn't be interested in either, at this point.
They need a younger, fresher perspective around these parts.
Someone with a little friggin foresight would help!
Steven E Verderosa
@SteveV_PFN
Sure its nice to stack up draft choices, especially high ones but would you rather have 2 firsts or Micah Parsons ? Have to remember, who is going to pick those 2 first round picks next spring for NYG ? Even if GM goes how about the underlings that stay who learned from him.
Nothing else matters
Quote:
has been a consistent theme. Tend to doubt Mara would introduce it to their safe bubble.
.
I wouldn't be interested in either, at this point.
They need a younger, fresher perspective around these parts.
Someone with a little friggin foresight would help!
This is one of the biggest misconceptions on this board. If a guy is over 50, he has no idea how todays game works and has 0 care for analytics
NFL GM is hard, and I’d argue given the structure in place here, a strong personality is needed. I recall Dorsey losing a power struggle to Reid, not all surprising since Reid runs the show.
I linked an article from Schefter regarding the Giants intent to interview Dorsey in 2017.
I fully expect Mara to look for a track record of success in HC/GM. If Mara moves on from Judge, hard for me not to see him pushing hard for Mike Zimmer if available. I could totally see a Pioli-Zimmer partnership.
Link - ( New Window )
Steven E Verderosa
@SteveV_PFN
Sure its nice to stack up draft choices, especially high ones but would you rather have 2 firsts or Micah Parsons ? Have to remember, who is going to pick those 2 first round picks next spring for NYG ? Even if GM goes how about the underlings that stay who learned from him.
You mean the same underlings that worked with Steve Verderosa? Heck, Chris Pettit was in a draft room for YEARS with him.