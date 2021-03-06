for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

What a disastrous season for the franchise re the OL

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:40 am
Andrew Thomas has soldiered through significant injuries and been decent and even really good at times.

The season-ending injuries to Lemieux and Gates were early signs that the team was going to be in trouble up front. The problem is Lemieux was a major question mark coming into the season before the injury. And Gates injury is potentially career altering. He was developing into a nice player, but unless he makes a Rich Seubert-like comeback from a terrible leg fracture, the team lost a promising center.

The jury is in on Hernandez. He's a liability. Whiff.

Peart could not have had a worse year. Whiff.

Solder is clearly done. He was done as soon as he signed his contract here a few years ago. Whiff.

Billy Price for B.J. Hill? Hill is a back-up with the Bengals. Price is starting. But that trade still doesn't look good. Price doesn't look like an NFL starter.

4th round pick for Ben Brederson? (Giants also got a 5th and 7th). Ouch.

Matt Skura and Wes Martin were picked off the wire late. Neither should be starting, but the Giants were desperate.

Long story short, almost everything the front office and coaching staff had planned for failed miserably. The two injuries were outside their control (though I'm still pissed Gates got hurt as soon as he was strangely moved to guard). But what a mess!
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Hernandez  
Daniel in MI : 10:42 am : link
It’s really crazy to me that 4 years in college and another 4 in pros, and he STILL cannot pick up the most common, basic T-E stunt. He’s had multiple coaches, and still can’t do it. That’s mind boggling to me.
I have an awesome idea  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:43 am : link
Let’s trade away Andrew Thomas for 2 draft picks, since he has most value on the team. Let’s really rebuild that line. /s
It's actually shocking that  
AnnapolisMike : 10:43 am : link
They so lightly took the risk of another year of a bad OL. It would have been one thing if they had drafted a couple of OL last year and they were slow coming up to speed. Instead they let Zeitler go and crossed their fingers that Thomas, Hernadez etc would have a positive outcome. Outside of Thomas it has been a disaster.

Jones may not be the guy...but he never really had a chance IMO. And the Barkley pick was just horrendous when you consider they never gave him an OL.
You could  
mittenedman : 10:45 am : link
do this for every situation on the team. Everything this team has done has failed. It's incredible.

That's why everyone thinks it's broken from the top. When NOTHING works, something you are doing systemically is dysfunctional.

The losing is in the walls. It's a huge problem only a gut renovation will fix.
RE: they have no clue  
cosmicj : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15514853 JonC said:
Quote:
how to identify actual OL talent.


My suspicion is that explains the interest in Ryan Poles. Ex lineman scouting for a team with an ability to identify OL.
no way to disagree with this  
Eric on Li : 10:47 am : link
as much as Judge has left a lot to be desired on gameday his personnel management is the most disappointing aspect of year 2. Letting Zeitler walk in favor of using the cap $ on Engram and backfilling him with Hernandez flipping sides was a brutal decision at the coaching staff evaluation level that compounded the bad luck at LG/C.

had they just brought back everyone from last year, when the bad luck hit they'd have already had 1 option on the roster in Hernandez whether they still do the price deal or not. I actually think Price has been pretty decent all things considered. PFF has him down for just 1 sack allowed and 5 penalties in 900 snaps. They grade him better than Gates last year and as the 20th best C out of 37. if it's possible to bring him back on a cheap deal I wouldn't be opposed to letting him compete for a spot - with other viable alternatives be it Gates, a premium draft pick, etc.
The Tre Smith  
cosmicj : 10:47 am : link
Non selection drives me batty. Ok, you have some concerns, so you pass on him a few times. But he’s still sitting there in the 5th! Take him! I could have made that pick.
The only way to assess the OL and plan for next year is this...  
EricJ : 10:49 am : link
if the player is solid and has no question marks or development issues, then he can be penciled in as a starter.

If when discussing a player's ability to play OL for us next season and we have to use the word "IF" or "Develop", then we have to find a different starter.

We cannot go into the season unless we are sure about each of our starters in the OL. These IF and Develop guys can be backup players for us. It is that simple.
RE: RE: Hernandez  
NJLCO : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15514806 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15514780 PakistanPete said:


Quote:


is the most disappointing aspect of all of this for me.

It is bizarre how he has gotten worse each season.



This is one pick I remember seeing Sy pick apart a bit and he was spot on. Hernandez has not answered or improved upon the knocks in his scouting report.

He’s simply not a starting OL in the NFL.

Senior year in college never won a game. What is his win vs loss record? Best available loser. Happy for him to make the nfl. Helped him and his family. That’s great. Just wished it was with another team
Complete disaster starting with the free agents who decided to retire.  
Ivan15 : 10:52 am : link
Starting Lemieux was shaky but losing 2 veteran former starters who could have stepped in was totally unexpected. Hard to believe the Giants didn’t see that coming. Then they tried to add depth with Skura, Bredeson, Price. Then Lemieux got hurt too. Then Bredeson kept getting injured.

Getting Price initially for depth, then moving Gates was a stopgap that should have stabilized the line.

Every seemingly sound move they made backfired. They were optimistic about Lemieux, optimistic about Peart, happy with Gates, still hopeful with Hernandez and nothing worked out. 10 players, none of whom could hold down a starting role. For what it’s worth, getting Price was the best move they made because he at least he showed up and held the job at a less than mediocre level.
 
christian : 10:58 am : link
Let’s see what the MRI says on Peart’s knee.

The Giants have six lineman under contract next year: Gates, Lemieux, Peart, Thomas, Martin, and Bredeson.

Obviously Gates, Lemieux, and maybe now Peart have injury issues going into the year.

The Giants realistically are looking at replacing four starters.
......  
BrettNYG10 : 11:00 am : link
“It's really apparent that we have a little more confidence in our offensive linemen than you guys do."-Dave Gettleman
RE: I have an awesome idea  
JonC : 11:05 am : link
In comment 15514903 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Let’s trade away Andrew Thomas for 2 draft picks, since he has most value on the team. Let’s really rebuild that line. /s


Given how bad NYG at judging OL talent, I'd certainly consider trading him for the right two picks. No player on this team has proven untouchable on the football field.

NONE.
RE: RE: they have no clue  
JonC : 11:07 am : link
In comment 15514911 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15514853 JonC said:


Quote:


how to identify actual OL talent.



My suspicion is that explains the interest in Ryan Poles. Ex lineman scouting for a team with an ability to identify OL.


What creates pause with Poles are his connections to the Mara family. Now we're stuck wondering if he's actually good at his job or the Maras love him and can't wait to hire another BC alum.
RE: The only way to assess the OL and plan for next year is this...  
Eric on Li : 11:09 am : link
In comment 15514927 EricJ said:
Quote:
if the player is solid and has no question marks or development issues, then he can be penciled in as a starter.

If when discussing a player's ability to play OL for us next season and we have to use the word "IF" or "Develop", then we have to find a different starter.

We cannot go into the season unless we are sure about each of our starters in the OL. These IF and Develop guys can be backup players for us. It is that simple.


that's not really possible. they have 4 open spots and to sign 4 starters in UFA would cost approx. $40m in AAV but the bigger issue is that there may not even be 4 guys worthy of that kind of contract on the market.

they could try to sign 2 and draft 2, but not sure it's realistic to expect anything other than a top 10 pick to be plug and play day 1. this would be my strategy but i'd only expect 2/4 to be ready to pencil in as starters right away so realistically I expect at least 2 positions to be camp competitions.

if I were GM I'd target someone reliable who can set the tone like Ryan Jensen (pff projects 3 years/30m but NYG would prob need to overpay) as the 1 big add in FA then use 1 of the first round picks on an OL, whether it's in the spot they are picking if a player makes the grade or via trade down. Neal and Ekwonu are both guys who I think make a lot of sense because they are physical freaks with histories of position flexibility. Either along with Thomas and Jensen would create building blocks at the key spots similar to what SD did last year adding Linsley and Slater.

for the G spots I'd value hunt and stack depth. maybe target someone like Zion Johnson in the 2nd/3rd. hope to find better vets than Price/Skura but if they can't they aren't bad backup plans. But make sure there's at least 4 viable players on the roster to compete for the 2 spots. Lemieux/Bredesen/Wilson may be viable contenders but you can't count on Gates until you know he's healthy. Peart can't be counted on anything more than a swing tackle.
RE: It's actually shocking that  
Sammo85 : 11:09 am : link
In comment 15514904 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
They so lightly took the risk of another year of a bad OL. It would have been one thing if they had drafted a couple of OL last year and they were slow coming up to speed. Instead they let Zeitler go and crossed their fingers that Thomas, Hernadez etc would have a positive outcome. Outside of Thomas it has been a disaster.

Jones may not be the guy...but he never really had a chance IMO. And the Barkley pick was just horrendous when you consider they never gave him an OL.



Jones very likely is not the guy and I don't want to keep killing him solely or individually. But, the pick of Jones was kind of done in the same fashion as the OL, especially if that Ty Dunne report is even close to accurate. The Giants whole operation is flawed in how they scout, evaluate, identify and implement from forward planning to sustaining. Their picks are sloppy and haphazard. It's doomed to fail from the get-go and I think even the best coaches would have trouble getting these guys to fit together as a group.
 
christian : 11:11 am : link
Ultimately, the deal Zeitler ended up signing with Baltimore was very reasonable. 3/22.5M with 16 guaranteed.

In the same structure, the Giants would still have saved 8M against 2021 cap.

It’s unforgivable the Giants saved 30M+ in cap room over 21/22 by cutting and restructuring Zeitler/Solder and invested basically none of it in the line.
Would it surprise anyone if one or two of these guys  
UberAlias : 11:13 am : link
Land in other rosters and somehow look competent? We can’t identify talent and we can’t coach it either. We are at two offensive coordinators, two Oline coaches and a brain trust of Oline people and yet we have no clue. We can run our program like they do in NE but it works up there because BB has the best eye and mind for football of anyone who ever coached. That’s why he turns over coordinators and still succeeds. Joe Judge doesn’t have that. He’s completely dependent on his staff, incapable of enhancing them. Oline talent is huge issue. But we are woefully deficient in scouting and in coaching on the offensive side.
this is correct  
Eric on Li : 11:14 am : link
In comment 15514996 christian said:
Quote:
Ultimately, the deal Zeitler ended up signing with Baltimore was very reasonable. 3/22.5M with 16 guaranteed.

In the same structure, the Giants would still have saved 8M against 2021 cap.

It’s unforgivable the Giants saved 30M+ in cap room over 21/22 by cutting and restructuring Zeitler/Solder and invested basically none of it in the line.


failure of roster construction and evaluation across all levels of management that necessitates a new voice somewhere at the table.
RE: You'd like to think JJ would ask his friend Nick Saban  
TyreeHelmet : 11:18 am : link
In comment 15514898 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
"Who are the three best O-linemen in the SEC?" Saban would know better than any scouts on our payroll.


Joe Judge spent 2 years as a low level assistant under Saban 10 years ago. I highly doubt Saban has a tight relationship with him. People act like he’s on the same level as Jimbo or Kirby Smart etc.

Anyone who watched this team knew they needed to add to the Oline. Instead they removed the only veteran they had who could play. It’s truly laughable.
Uber  
JonC : 11:21 am : link
It could happen. I think Thomas will be a quality OL in the NFL. What bugs me about him were the chronic injuries were either ignored or missed and I think there were better players available at #4 of that draft. I think Bredeson and Skura both have some tools, but the zeroes we're playing at C and RT really put anyone next to them at risk. Price looks lost and overmatched.

Giants also need to not rely on Gates next season in terms of adding talent, imv. I'd also hedge against Lemieux's injury because they need the talent and depth regardless. Fookin mess trying to uncover four starters in short order.
Gates was the heart of the line  
NNJ Tom : 11:21 am : link
Easily the toughest guy we had. Losing him set everything back. Hopefully Nick can make a full recovery.

Why can't they bring in a former good lineman (Seubert, Diehl or O'hara) to consult and find 5 guys that can play.

The fact that the line has sucked for as long as it has, should be reason for Mara to can the entire front office (his fucktard brother included)
Opening Gettleman Press Conference.. Fix the OL  
blueblood : 11:27 am : link
four years later its actually WORSE than when he got here.
Will Hernandez taken with the 34th pick in the 2018 Draft  
M.S. : 11:35 am : link

and Sy'56 had him ranked as the 10th Guard that year.

Ugh.
I know he was a UDFA but would like to  
Joe in CT : 11:38 am : link
bring back Murphy and see if he could be adequate depth at C/OG especially with Gates being an unknown. Still should sign C/OG for FA and add more during the draft.
RE: Will Hernandez taken with the 34th pick in the 2018 Draft  
PerpetualNervousness : 11:44 am : link
and the Giants kept crowing about how they'd landed another 1st rounder!



In comment 15515036 M.S. said:
Quote:

and Sy'56 had him ranked as the 10th Guard that year.

Ugh.
Gettleman's statement to the press a few months back  
GeofromNJ : 11:45 am : link
"I don't do this as a hobby."
 
christian : 11:47 am : link
Also, where is Sale in all of this?

What offensive lineman is playing better? Thomas seems about it.
I've been banging this drum for weeks...  
bLiTz 2k : 11:48 am : link
The state of the OL, injuries and all, should absolutely cost people their jobs.

As mentioned, the starting lineup was a question going into the year, and when injuries inevitably hit you need some kind of talent pipeline to overcome.

They had no answers there. Zero. Zach Fulton? Jon Harrison?? Nate solder? Give me a break.

4 years of Gettleman and his hog mollies talk, - this team has 1 (1!) plus player coming back next year in the entire unit...and even he has not been durable.

They need to go into next year and figure out both guard positions, center, right tackle, backup IOL and a swing tackle.

Every thing they have there right now is either an injury concern, or total and complete dogshit. I am shocked that all of these years of sucking, and they are actually WORSE OFF on the OL than after 2017 when DG took over.

Good fucking riddance.
A few thoughts  
Matt M. : 11:55 am : link
1) Even before Lemiuex was out for good and Gates got hurt, they still had absolutely zero depth. Yes, 2 recently signed veterans thought to fill this need retired about as soon as they got here (that may have been a red flag in itself). However, they did absolutely nothing the rest of the summer except seemingly hope and pray Lemieux would be ready. When he wasn't they scrambled. Likewise with Gates. They had no viable backup OC. It's inexcusable.

2) IF Lemieux and Gates were healthy, there was still no backup plan and no reliable depth. They put all their money on Lemieux, Hernandez, and Peart which turns out to be a big mistake. We still don't know how Lemieux will turn out, but Hernandez has continued his pattern of regression and Peart seems to be a big dud. He couldn't beat out a more than done Solder and then has bombed in his rare opportunities at RT this year.

3) One big mistake may have been Zeitler. Some people feel very strongly about this. I can go either way. One, he was cut more for cap room than anything else. Two, he was OK down the stretch last year, but overall was not very good for us. Either way, I think I'd rather have him on the OL and Golladay, if that's what it boiled down to.
This quote sums it up  
ron mexico : 11:55 am : link
Let’s not forget that they cut every non-star OL to get down to 53 and signed back ups from scrap heaps of other teams

BBI could literally do a better job than those guys


“It’s really apparent that we have more confidence in our offensive line than you guys do,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said on Saturday afternoon in a media session with reporters. “We’re happy with the group we have.”
The worst part  
Matt M. : 11:57 am : link
is that this dreadful OL has clouded the ability to judge either Jones or Barkley 100%. It has also left the door open for the Giants to proceed with both.

OL, in my opinion, is Gettleman's biggest failure out of many. He came in and bragged about getting hog mollies and fixing the OL. If it's at all possible, it may actually be worse than 4 years ago, with or without injuries.
RE: I've said all along  
Matt M. : 11:57 am : link
In comment 15514831 David B. said:
Quote:
I'd be fine with the Giants drafting NOTHING BUT OLs and Pass Rushers this year.
But they need new scouts to do the rankings, cause the current group can't ID starting-caliber talent.


As for all the stop-gap band-aid trades for backup-quality OLs. They literally needed BODIES. Period. None of those guys are solutions, but they didn't have anyone on the roster who could play.
Agreed. And this is all scouts because they can't identify OL talent from either the college or pro ranks.
RE: Gates was the heart of the line  
FStubbs : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15515011 NNJ Tom said:
Quote:
Easily the toughest guy we had. Losing him set everything back. Hopefully Nick can make a full recovery.

Why can't they bring in a former good lineman (Seubert, Diehl or O'hara) to consult and find 5 guys that can play.

The fact that the line has sucked for as long as it has, should be reason for Mara to can the entire front office (his fucktard brother included)


It was one of those three who was openly begging the Giants to draft Nelson at #2.
They must over-fix OL....  
George from PA : 12:01 pm : link
Thomas is only one.

Losing Gates was heart breaking....moving him was a sign of being desperate....I hope he returns.

DG ".... liking OL more than we do" should be mention during retirement ceremony.

RE: The worst part  
bLiTz 2k : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15515085 Matt M. said:
Quote:
is that this dreadful OL has clouded the ability to judge either Jones or Barkley 100%. It has also left the door open for the Giants to proceed with both.

OL, in my opinion, is Gettleman's biggest failure out of many. He came in and bragged about getting hog mollies and fixing the OL. If it's at all possible, it may actually be worse than 4 years ago, with or without injuries.


I completely agree..it's why I personally don't think the team is in any position to make a splash at QB.

Watch the performance of this offense on all 22, and every "drive" collapses on its face because of this line getting embarrassed at the snap. 3-4 guys whiffing or getting run over.

I don't even blame the players...they should have never been on this team playing meaningful snaps in an "all-in" season. Giants management created this mess.
RE: RE: RE: they have no clue  
cosmicj : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15514989 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15514911 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In comment 15514853 JonC said:


Quote:


how to identify actual OL talent.



My suspicion is that explains the interest in Ryan Poles. Ex lineman scouting for a team with an ability to identify OL.



What creates pause with Poles are his connections to the Mara family. Now we're stuck wondering if he's actually good at his job or the Maras love him and can't wait to hire another BC alum.


I agree. It would also be a 2-step promotion. I believe Poles reports to the Chiefs’ Asst GM so he would be skipping a level. Given the Giants incompetence, I’d really like then to make safe decisions at every stage.
Totally Predictable  
Samiam : 12:11 pm : link
There were a lot of people who said that the weakness in the OL would undermine all the improvements in the skill positions and not allow for a good evaluation of Jones as a starting QB. This was before the season started.

The projected starters were all questionable. The only one who panned out was Thomas. The depth was not questionable. When Solder is your best backup on the OL, that’s a real problem. And, don’t give me Fulton and Looney. Fulton graded out as one of the worst linemen in 2020. And, Looney was in for a few weeks; there was something going on in his head.

Then, days before the season started, they bring in Price,Bredeson and Skura. On positions where you need time to work together and get coached up, these guys, who are not good anyway, get thrown in with no time to prepare. So, they lose a few winnable games at the start of the year.

Of all Getty mistakes, managing the OL was the worst. If not else, this is fireable. I’m hoping this is not Judge’s doing, if it is, same result. If not, keep him because I think this undermined everything
RE: Gettleman's statement to the press a few months back  
Carson53 : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15515058 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
"I don't do this as a hobby."
.

After this season, he won't be doing it at all...which means
he will have plenty of time to find a hobby!
I'd be careful blaming the scouts....  
mittenedman : 2:08 pm : link
If you're paying attention, it appears the Giants decision-makers are ignoring their real scouts in favor of the shadow scouting department made up of Chris & the nephew.

For example - it sounds like the Giants scouts loved Quenton Nelson.

The OL isn't just about identifying "good OL" either. You have to have a scheme in place, and have a knack for picking good OL who fit your scheme, and who play together well. It's a lot more difficult than just picking a random collection of good blockers.

The Giants don't seem to have a plan offensively, and that creates a troublesome personnel situation. Look at last year - they went from a zone blocking scheme to a gap scheme when Barkley went down. I'm not sure how you acquire some zone RBs and some gap RBs - but that's what the Giants did.

They never just choose a direction and go with it. They want to be "versatile" and it ends up with no identity. That's where Judge fails from his master Lil Bill. Lil Bill's identity is versatility and the Pats can do a little bit of everything. Judge, using the same approach, has a team that does nothing well, with nothing to hang their hat on.
Left out  
Giants73 : 2:48 pm : link
Judges joke of an off-season having Fuller and Looney retire. High hopes for Murphy this year who got injured in preseason. Peart is still an unknown because favor boy Judge leaving the turnstyle out there all year. Hernandez getting progressively worse each year with this sh!t staff. 4 years in and does not know who to pick up a stunt.
RE: The Tre Smith  
SleepyOwl : 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15514920 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Non selection drives me batty. Ok, you have some concerns, so you pass on him a few times. But he’s still sitting there in the 5th! Take him! I could have made that pick.


Who cares about drafting a probowl caliber guard when you can have Gary Brightwell on special teams.
Good point cosmicj.  
mittenedman : 2:50 pm : link
We bring in Pruitt, and pass up 2 Tennessee players (WR Josh Palmer and G Tre Smith) who are solid NFL players.

We bring in Spencer and pass up a rookie DPOY candidate in Parsons.

It's ridiculous, and a comedy of errors.
RE: They must over-fix OL....  
ColHowPepper : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15515099 George from PA said:
Quote:
Losing Gates was heart breaking....moving him was a sign of being desperate....I hope he returns....
and as Eric said in the OP
Quote:
(though I'm still pissed Gates got hurt as soon as he was strangely moved to guard).
This still rankles the hell out of me. There was no immediate need to move Gates to LG when they did. Because of Lemieux there was going to be movement at the G positions: WHY WHY create more OL movement than you had to, you had a stable piece at C: build around him, don't move him. Shocker that with no reps, no continuity, no familiarity, Gates is stepped on by a klutz. It was avoidable.
RE: RE: They must over-fix OL....  
Angel Eyes : 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15515545 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15515099 George from PA said:


Quote:


Losing Gates was heart breaking....moving him was a sign of being desperate....I hope he returns....

and as Eric said in the OP

Quote:


(though I'm still pissed Gates got hurt as soon as he was strangely moved to guard).

This still rankles the hell out of me. There was no immediate need to move Gates to LG when they did. Because of Lemieux there was going to be movement at the G positions: WHY WHY create more OL movement than you had to, you had a stable piece at C: build around him, don't move him. Shocker that with no reps, no continuity, no familiarity, Gates is stepped on by a klutz. It was avoidable.

+1.
RE: This quote sums it up  
bw in dc : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15515081 ron mexico said:
Quote:


“It’s really apparent that we have more confidence in our offensive line than you guys do,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said on Saturday afternoon in a media session with reporters. “We’re happy with the group we have.”


Gettleman has a huge catalog of asinine, bombastic quotes. But this is his quote of the year for 2021.
If we could somehow put a decent Oline together,  
Simms11 : 5:03 pm : link
I truly believe it would cure a lot of ills. That said, they still need a competent OC and modern scheme on O, as well. This is the draft to double up on Oline picks as it’s fairly deep. We at least have one thing going for us.
nothing to add to OP  
bc4life : 5:09 pm : link
weakest position - had the worst luck
Great post  
Mike in Marin : 5:17 pm : link
I've been thinking a lot about the same things. But more specifically, what the season could have been like if Gates and Lemieux didn't get hurt.

I am not making excuses for anyone because the results are the results, but I feel strongly that we are a much better team than we have become this season.

Given all the turmoil, hitting rock-bottom, embarrassment, injuries, etc., I just am not that down on the future as many others, though I understand it.

A strong focus on the OL through draft and FA, an upgrade at run-stuffing DL, another pass rusher, and we are easily a playoff team.

I'm certainly not sold on Judge, but I am all-in on Danny Dimes. He's a lot better than most of the QBs in this league when he has some time and a running game.

So, I am sad for how this season is turning out, but I expect vast improvement for next season.

We have more talented players on this team than we have had in a long time. My biggest worry is we don't have the coach to put it all together.
 
christian : 5:30 pm : link
Price and Skura are better football players than Looney, Fulton, and Harrison. I don’t buy the notion that the retirements sunk the interior line.

The Giants lost two presumptive starters to the line, and actually had functional backups.

The part of the offensive line that is non-functioning is Hernandez + Solder, which was the plan.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 