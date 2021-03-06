What a disastrous season for the franchise re the OL Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:40 am : 9:40 am

Andrew Thomas has soldiered through significant injuries and been decent and even really good at times.



The season-ending injuries to Lemieux and Gates were early signs that the team was going to be in trouble up front. The problem is Lemieux was a major question mark coming into the season before the injury. And Gates injury is potentially career altering. He was developing into a nice player, but unless he makes a Rich Seubert-like comeback from a terrible leg fracture, the team lost a promising center.



The jury is in on Hernandez. He's a liability. Whiff.



Peart could not have had a worse year. Whiff.



Solder is clearly done. He was done as soon as he signed his contract here a few years ago. Whiff.



Billy Price for B.J. Hill? Hill is a back-up with the Bengals. Price is starting. But that trade still doesn't look good. Price doesn't look like an NFL starter.



4th round pick for Ben Brederson? (Giants also got a 5th and 7th). Ouch.



Matt Skura and Wes Martin were picked off the wire late. Neither should be starting, but the Giants were desperate.



Long story short, almost everything the front office and coaching staff had planned for failed miserably. The two injuries were outside their control (though I'm still pissed Gates got hurt as soon as he was strangely moved to guard). But what a mess!