What a disastrous season for the franchise re the OL

Andrew Thomas has soldiered through significant injuries and been decent and even really good at times.
The season-ending injuries to Lemieux and Gates were early signs that the team was going to be in trouble up front. The problem is Lemieux was a major question mark coming into the season before the injury. And Gates injury is potentially career altering. He was developing into a nice player, but unless he makes a Rich Seubert-like comeback from a terrible leg fracture, the team lost a promising center.
The jury is in on Hernandez. He's a liability. Whiff.
Peart could not have had a worse year. Whiff.
Solder is clearly done. He was done as soon as he signed his contract here a few years ago. Whiff.
Billy Price for B.J. Hill? Hill is a back-up with the Bengals. Price is starting. But that trade still doesn't look good. Price doesn't look like an NFL starter.
4th round pick for Ben Brederson? (Giants also got a 5th and 7th). Ouch.
Matt Skura and Wes Martin were picked off the wire late. Neither should be starting, but the Giants were desperate.
Long story short, almost everything the front office and coaching staff had planned for failed miserably. The two injuries were outside their control (though I'm still pissed Gates got hurt as soon as he was strangely moved to guard). But what a mess!
Jones may not be the guy...but he never really had a chance IMO. And the Barkley pick was just horrendous when you consider they never gave him an OL.
That's why everyone thinks it's broken from the top. When NOTHING works, something you are doing systemically is dysfunctional.
The losing is in the walls. It's a huge problem only a gut renovation will fix.
My suspicion is that explains the interest in Ryan Poles. Ex lineman scouting for a team with an ability to identify OL.
had they just brought back everyone from last year, when the bad luck hit they'd have already had 1 option on the roster in Hernandez whether they still do the price deal or not. I actually think Price has been pretty decent all things considered. PFF has him down for just 1 sack allowed and 5 penalties in 900 snaps. They grade him better than Gates last year and as the 20th best C out of 37. if it's possible to bring him back on a cheap deal I wouldn't be opposed to letting him compete for a spot - with other viable alternatives be it Gates, a premium draft pick, etc.
If when discussing a player's ability to play OL for us next season and we have to use the word "IF" or "Develop", then we have to find a different starter.
We cannot go into the season unless we are sure about each of our starters in the OL. These IF and Develop guys can be backup players for us. It is that simple.
Quote:
is the most disappointing aspect of all of this for me.
It is bizarre how he has gotten worse each season.
This is one pick I remember seeing Sy pick apart a bit and he was spot on. Hernandez has not answered or improved upon the knocks in his scouting report.
He’s simply not a starting OL in the NFL.
Senior year in college never won a game. What is his win vs loss record? Best available loser. Happy for him to make the nfl. Helped him and his family. That’s great. Just wished it was with another team
Getting Price initially for depth, then moving Gates was a stopgap that should have stabilized the line.
Every seemingly sound move they made backfired. They were optimistic about Lemieux, optimistic about Peart, happy with Gates, still hopeful with Hernandez and nothing worked out. 10 players, none of whom could hold down a starting role. For what it’s worth, getting Price was the best move they made because he at least he showed up and held the job at a less than mediocre level.
The Giants have six lineman under contract next year: Gates, Lemieux, Peart, Thomas, Martin, and Bredeson.
Obviously Gates, Lemieux, and maybe now Peart have injury issues going into the year.
The Giants realistically are looking at replacing four starters.
Given how bad NYG at judging OL talent, I'd certainly consider trading him for the right two picks. No player on this team has proven untouchable on the football field.
NONE.
Quote:
how to identify actual OL talent.
My suspicion is that explains the interest in Ryan Poles. Ex lineman scouting for a team with an ability to identify OL.
What creates pause with Poles are his connections to the Mara family. Now we're stuck wondering if he's actually good at his job or the Maras love him and can't wait to hire another BC alum.
If when discussing a player's ability to play OL for us next season and we have to use the word "IF" or "Develop", then we have to find a different starter.
We cannot go into the season unless we are sure about each of our starters in the OL. These IF and Develop guys can be backup players for us. It is that simple.
that's not really possible. they have 4 open spots and to sign 4 starters in UFA would cost approx. $40m in AAV but the bigger issue is that there may not even be 4 guys worthy of that kind of contract on the market.
they could try to sign 2 and draft 2, but not sure it's realistic to expect anything other than a top 10 pick to be plug and play day 1. this would be my strategy but i'd only expect 2/4 to be ready to pencil in as starters right away so realistically I expect at least 2 positions to be camp competitions.
if I were GM I'd target someone reliable who can set the tone like Ryan Jensen (pff projects 3 years/30m but NYG would prob need to overpay) as the 1 big add in FA then use 1 of the first round picks on an OL, whether it's in the spot they are picking if a player makes the grade or via trade down. Neal and Ekwonu are both guys who I think make a lot of sense because they are physical freaks with histories of position flexibility. Either along with Thomas and Jensen would create building blocks at the key spots similar to what SD did last year adding Linsley and Slater.
for the G spots I'd value hunt and stack depth. maybe target someone like Zion Johnson in the 2nd/3rd. hope to find better vets than Price/Skura but if they can't they aren't bad backup plans. But make sure there's at least 4 viable players on the roster to compete for the 2 spots. Lemieux/Bredesen/Wilson may be viable contenders but you can't count on Gates until you know he's healthy. Peart can't be counted on anything more than a swing tackle.
Jones may not be the guy...but he never really had a chance IMO. And the Barkley pick was just horrendous when you consider they never gave him an OL.
Jones very likely is not the guy and I don't want to keep killing him solely or individually. But, the pick of Jones was kind of done in the same fashion as the OL, especially if that Ty Dunne report is even close to accurate. The Giants whole operation is flawed in how they scout, evaluate, identify and implement from forward planning to sustaining. Their picks are sloppy and haphazard. It's doomed to fail from the get-go and I think even the best coaches would have trouble getting these guys to fit together as a group.
In the same structure, the Giants would still have saved 8M against 2021 cap.
It’s unforgivable the Giants saved 30M+ in cap room over 21/22 by cutting and restructuring Zeitler/Solder and invested basically none of it in the line.
In the same structure, the Giants would still have saved 8M against 2021 cap.
It’s unforgivable the Giants saved 30M+ in cap room over 21/22 by cutting and restructuring Zeitler/Solder and invested basically none of it in the line.
failure of roster construction and evaluation across all levels of management that necessitates a new voice somewhere at the table.
Joe Judge spent 2 years as a low level assistant under Saban 10 years ago. I highly doubt Saban has a tight relationship with him. People act like he’s on the same level as Jimbo or Kirby Smart etc.
Anyone who watched this team knew they needed to add to the Oline. Instead they removed the only veteran they had who could play. It’s truly laughable.
Giants also need to not rely on Gates next season in terms of adding talent, imv. I'd also hedge against Lemieux's injury because they need the talent and depth regardless. Fookin mess trying to uncover four starters in short order.
Why can't they bring in a former good lineman (Seubert, Diehl or O'hara) to consult and find 5 guys that can play.
The fact that the line has sucked for as long as it has, should be reason for Mara to can the entire front office (his fucktard brother included)
and Sy'56 had him ranked as the 10th Guard that year.
Ugh.
In comment 15515036 M.S. said:
and Sy'56 had him ranked as the 10th Guard that year.
Ugh.
What offensive lineman is playing better? Thomas seems about it.
As mentioned, the starting lineup was a question going into the year, and when injuries inevitably hit you need some kind of talent pipeline to overcome.
They had no answers there. Zero. Zach Fulton? Jon Harrison?? Nate solder? Give me a break.
4 years of Gettleman and his hog mollies talk, - this team has 1 (1!) plus player coming back next year in the entire unit...and even he has not been durable.
They need to go into next year and figure out both guard positions, center, right tackle, backup IOL and a swing tackle.
Every thing they have there right now is either an injury concern, or total and complete dogshit. I am shocked that all of these years of sucking, and they are actually WORSE OFF on the OL than after 2017 when DG took over.
Good fucking riddance.
2) IF Lemieux and Gates were healthy, there was still no backup plan and no reliable depth. They put all their money on Lemieux, Hernandez, and Peart which turns out to be a big mistake. We still don't know how Lemieux will turn out, but Hernandez has continued his pattern of regression and Peart seems to be a big dud. He couldn't beat out a more than done Solder and then has bombed in his rare opportunities at RT this year.
3) One big mistake may have been Zeitler. Some people feel very strongly about this. I can go either way. One, he was cut more for cap room than anything else. Two, he was OK down the stretch last year, but overall was not very good for us. Either way, I think I'd rather have him on the OL and Golladay, if that's what it boiled down to.
BBI could literally do a better job than those guys
“It’s really apparent that we have more confidence in our offensive line than you guys do,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said on Saturday afternoon in a media session with reporters. “We’re happy with the group we have.”
OL, in my opinion, is Gettleman's biggest failure out of many. He came in and bragged about getting hog mollies and fixing the OL. If it's at all possible, it may actually be worse than 4 years ago, with or without injuries.
But they need new scouts to do the rankings, cause the current group can't ID starting-caliber talent.
As for all the stop-gap band-aid trades for backup-quality OLs. They literally needed BODIES. Period. None of those guys are solutions, but they didn't have anyone on the roster who could play.
Why can't they bring in a former good lineman (Seubert, Diehl or O'hara) to consult and find 5 guys that can play.
The fact that the line has sucked for as long as it has, should be reason for Mara to can the entire front office (his fucktard brother included)
It was one of those three who was openly begging the Giants to draft Nelson at #2.
Losing Gates was heart breaking....moving him was a sign of being desperate....I hope he returns.
DG ".... liking OL more than we do" should be mention during retirement ceremony.
OL, in my opinion, is Gettleman's biggest failure out of many. He came in and bragged about getting hog mollies and fixing the OL. If it's at all possible, it may actually be worse than 4 years ago, with or without injuries.
I completely agree..it's why I personally don't think the team is in any position to make a splash at QB.
Watch the performance of this offense on all 22, and every "drive" collapses on its face because of this line getting embarrassed at the snap. 3-4 guys whiffing or getting run over.
I don't even blame the players...they should have never been on this team playing meaningful snaps in an "all-in" season. Giants management created this mess.
Quote:
In comment 15514853 JonC said:
Quote:
how to identify actual OL talent.
My suspicion is that explains the interest in Ryan Poles. Ex lineman scouting for a team with an ability to identify OL.
What creates pause with Poles are his connections to the Mara family. Now we're stuck wondering if he's actually good at his job or the Maras love him and can't wait to hire another BC alum.
I agree. It would also be a 2-step promotion. I believe Poles reports to the Chiefs’ Asst GM so he would be skipping a level. Given the Giants incompetence, I’d really like then to make safe decisions at every stage.
The projected starters were all questionable. The only one who panned out was Thomas. The depth was not questionable. When Solder is your best backup on the OL, that’s a real problem. And, don’t give me Fulton and Looney. Fulton graded out as one of the worst linemen in 2020. And, Looney was in for a few weeks; there was something going on in his head.
Then, days before the season started, they bring in Price,Bredeson and Skura. On positions where you need time to work together and get coached up, these guys, who are not good anyway, get thrown in with no time to prepare. So, they lose a few winnable games at the start of the year.
Of all Getty mistakes, managing the OL was the worst. If not else, this is fireable. I’m hoping this is not Judge’s doing, if it is, same result. If not, keep him because I think this undermined everything
After this season, he won't be doing it at all...which means
he will have plenty of time to find a hobby!
For example - it sounds like the Giants scouts loved Quenton Nelson.
The OL isn't just about identifying "good OL" either. You have to have a scheme in place, and have a knack for picking good OL who fit your scheme, and who play together well. It's a lot more difficult than just picking a random collection of good blockers.
The Giants don't seem to have a plan offensively, and that creates a troublesome personnel situation. Look at last year - they went from a zone blocking scheme to a gap scheme when Barkley went down. I'm not sure how you acquire some zone RBs and some gap RBs - but that's what the Giants did.
They never just choose a direction and go with it. They want to be "versatile" and it ends up with no identity. That's where Judge fails from his master Lil Bill. Lil Bill's identity is versatility and the Pats can do a little bit of everything. Judge, using the same approach, has a team that does nothing well, with nothing to hang their hat on.
Who cares about drafting a probowl caliber guard when you can have Gary Brightwell on special teams.
We bring in Spencer and pass up a rookie DPOY candidate in Parsons.
It's ridiculous, and a comedy of errors.
Quote:
Losing Gates was heart breaking....moving him was a sign of being desperate....I hope he returns....
and as Eric said in the OP
Quote:
(though I'm still pissed Gates got hurt as soon as he was strangely moved to guard).
This still rankles the hell out of me. There was no immediate need to move Gates to LG when they did. Because of Lemieux there was going to be movement at the G positions: WHY WHY create more OL movement than you had to, you had a stable piece at C: build around him, don't move him. Shocker that with no reps, no continuity, no familiarity, Gates is stepped on by a klutz. It was avoidable.
+1.
“It’s really apparent that we have more confidence in our offensive line than you guys do,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said on Saturday afternoon in a media session with reporters. “We’re happy with the group we have.”
Gettleman has a huge catalog of asinine, bombastic quotes. But this is his quote of the year for 2021.
I am not making excuses for anyone because the results are the results, but I feel strongly that we are a much better team than we have become this season.
Given all the turmoil, hitting rock-bottom, embarrassment, injuries, etc., I just am not that down on the future as many others, though I understand it.
A strong focus on the OL through draft and FA, an upgrade at run-stuffing DL, another pass rusher, and we are easily a playoff team.
I'm certainly not sold on Judge, but I am all-in on Danny Dimes. He's a lot better than most of the QBs in this league when he has some time and a running game.
So, I am sad for how this season is turning out, but I expect vast improvement for next season.
We have more talented players on this team than we have had in a long time. My biggest worry is we don't have the coach to put it all together.
The Giants lost two presumptive starters to the line, and actually had functional backups.
The part of the offensive line that is non-functioning is Hernandez + Solder, which was the plan.