Why has Gettleman not been fired? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/27/2021 7:13 pm

It is all but inevitable that DG-a buffoon who I hope I never hear from again-is gone, but why the wait? As Sean astutely points out quite often, firing him now let's us get a jump start on potential GM hires (unless Mara has already zeroed in on Abrams, to which I will now bang my head on the wall.) We should already have publicly started the process of looking for his replacement.



Also, why should Gettleman be given the courtesy to 'resign' or 'retire' & not be canned unceremoniously? WTF? Jerry Reese-for all his flaws-did a helluva lot more good for this franchise that this clown Gettleman & he got the axe midseason. Gettleman is-IMO-the worst hire of my life, surpassing Handley. He has been a complete & utter failure...having made the Giants that laughingstock of the league. Also, he's been a complete boob publicly & reportedly privately.



The thought of him 'retiring or 'resigning' & Mara penning some BS letter thanking him for his 'contributions' to the Giants makes me nauseous.