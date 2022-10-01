Why has Gettleman not been fired?

It is all but inevitable that DG-a buffoon who I hope I never hear from again-is gone, but why the wait? As Sean astutely points out quite often, firing him now let's us get a jump start on potential GM hires (unless Mara has already zeroed in on Abrams, to which I will now bang my head on the wall.) We should already have publicly started the process of looking for his replacement.
Also, why should Gettleman be given the courtesy to 'resign' or 'retire' & not be canned unceremoniously? WTF? Jerry Reese-for all his flaws-did a helluva lot more good for this franchise that this clown Gettleman & he got the axe midseason. Gettleman is-IMO-the worst hire of my life, surpassing Handley. He has been a complete & utter failure...having made the Giants that laughingstock of the league. Also, he's been a complete boob publicly & reportedly privately.
The thought of him 'retiring or 'resigning' & Mara penning some BS letter thanking him for his 'contributions' to the Giants makes me nauseous.
He's gone after the season. The important question is whose seat is he keeping warm.
They could start interviewing candidates that are on teams starting tomorrow, I believe. A new rule that was just passed. So, there actually IS a good reason to let Gettleman go now as opposed waiting
He's gone after the season. The important question is whose seat is he keeping warm.
It does make a difference. It’s negligent. New rule allows for early virtual interviews.
And, those who are interested have probably already put out feelers as well. I would think that started more than ayear ago.
Quote:
So that the Giants can get first crack at the best GM candidates, who don't currently hold an NFL job.
They could start interviewing candidates that are on teams starting tomorrow, I believe. A new rule that was just passed. So, there actually IS a good reason to let Gettleman go now as opposed waiting
The Maras are so myopically stunted they are afraid of the optics of firing yet another GM in season. It is all about saving face for them, that is the world they live in. They do not want to be known as an owner who fired 3 coaches back to back to back after two years and both GMs respectively in season. NO MATTER WHAT.
And, those who are interested have probably already put out feelers as well. I would think that started more than ayear ago.
The early interview period allows you to interview and speak to people currently employed.
Feelers or not, this would be the first time the Giants can formally interview these people.
And more importantly, these sought after candidates can take a job.
Again, John, if you're reading...NO ONE GIVES A FUCK IF YOU FIRE JUDGE & HIRE THE RIGHT COACH. IF, SAY COME DECEMBER 2023, WE ARE 10-4 PEOPLE AREN'T GOING TO REHASHING YOU CYCLING THROUGH COACHES YEARS BEFORE.
And, those who are interested have probably already put out feelers as well. I would think that started more than ayear ago.
Well if they’ve started the search, that would be illegal. And tampering. They are allowed to contact candidates that are employed unless they have an opening (they don’t) and not until starting tomorrow in that case
If you are talking from a punishment standpoint, Gettleman was part of the front office team from 1998 to 2012. That means he was involved in the construction of three teams that went to the Super Bowl. Mara doesn't want to embarrass the man.
Again, and this not a rhetorical question - how many GM vacancies will there be this off season?
He has set this franchise back years. He has long time BBI posters-diehards mind you-not even watching the fucking games anymore!
If you are talking from a punishment standpoint, Gettleman was part of the front office team from 1998 to 2012. That means he was involved in the construction of three teams that went to the Super Bowl. Mara doesn't want to embarrass the man.
Gettleman should do the right thing and announce his retirement now if the plan is to let him retire after the season. Why is he waiting? He’s handcuffing the organization that is covering his ass and allowing him to go out with “dignity”. The least he could do is show himself the door so they can begin the process.
cocksucker - you saw him suck a cock?
I can see the Giants playing chicken, and seeing if anyone fires their GM first.
I thought that rule was exclusive to head coaches, and a quick Google seems to support that.
From a human standpoint, you let him walk out the door when his contract is up; there is no need to humiliate him publicly. He's not making any decisions, he knows he did a lousy job and I am sure he is mortified by that knowledge, the owners know he did a lousy job, the head coach (to follow him shortly if there is any justice) knows he did a lousy job, the players, except for those he made wealthy, know he did a lousy job. Let it go at that.
Have to keep up appearances that your a classy organization..
worst owner in NY
This is why I can't take the POV seriously that the Giants are committed to winning a championship.
If covering Gettleman's pride is more important than hunting down any advantage, I'd call them interested not committed to winning.
Let's see who cans their GM this week and gets a jump start on the good candidates.
I thought that rule was exclusive to head coaches, and a quick Google seems to support that.
Yeah Pete, that is what I thought too - refers to HCs not GMs.
lol I just couldn't think of anything else to say about this POS
Quote:
agree this cocksucker should be fired asap. He don't deserve to retire. What a fucking joke ! That wimp Mara should be serving him up to us !
cocksucker - you saw him suck a cock?
That fucking asshole won’t even get to face the media who would (if they’re doing their jobs) would go line for line failure for failure over his abhorrent tenure here. Fucking pussy…
link - ( New Window )
He has set this franchise back years. He has long time BBI posters-diehards mind you-not even watching the fucking games anymore!
Let it rest. Skip the next 2 weeks and turn the tv back on for the playoffs.
Quote:
interviewing potential GMs two weeks early?
I thought that rule was exclusive to head coaches, and a quick Google seems to support that.
Yeah Pete, that is what I thought too - refers to HCs not GMs.
The owners voted on both, the results were not made public.
Link - ( New Window )
He has set this franchise back years. He has long time BBI posters-diehards mind you-not even watching the fucking games anymore!
Why exactly does anyone deserve to be embarrassed for failing at their job? Fired? Yes. Embarrassed? Why? This is an older man, who, as Eric pointed out made major contributions to prior successes for this franchise, and by the way, battled for his life against cancer while holding this position.
I obviously am glad the man beat cancer. That goes without saying.
-He got booed heavily at Eli’s number retirement, it probably spooked him.
-He opted NOT to speak at Strahan’s number retirement. Why? Had to be concern over booing.
I don’t think he’s got the stomach to take questions after another mid season firing. I’d bet he’s very embarrassed.
For once he needs to forget about optics, own up to this & frankly, fire himself. Get out of the way and hire the best person to run football operations.
I obviously am glad the man beat cancer. That goes without saying.
I mean that’s a little different than what you originally said and fine I guess. But a move just to embarrass him? I don’t understand that.
I obviously am glad the man beat cancer. That goes without saying.
C'mon now, sure he does.
He's had a really nice career as a personnel guy, last four years excluded of course.
He'll be replaced, what does it matter if he's actually canned? Everyone knows the deal.
Quote:
the search hasn't already started because why...?
And, those who are interested have probably already put out feelers as well. I would think that started more than ayear ago.
The early interview period allows you to interview and speak to people currently employed.
Feelers or not, this would be the first time the Giants can formally interview these people.
And more importantly, these sought after candidates can take a job.
It’s only for coaches and your coach has to have been fired or told they were not coming back.
Quote:
He doesn't deserve to 'resign' or 'retire'. He's been THAT bad. Also...do we know what role he played in the organization between '98-'12?
I obviously am glad the man beat cancer. That goes without saying.
C'mon now, sure he does.
He's had a really nice career as a personnel guy, last four years excluded of course.
He'll be replaced, what does it matter if he's actually canned? Everyone knows the deal.
He deserves the embarrassment
Of course, he will do nothing of the sort. He’ll thank the Maras for the opportunity and affirm his belief that they have the franchise on the right track, blah, blah, blah.
Quote:
He deserves to be embarrassed for the teams he's constructed since coming back to NY.
He has set this franchise back years. He has long time BBI posters-diehards mind you-not even watching the fucking games anymore!
Why exactly does anyone deserve to be embarrassed for failing at their job? Fired? Yes. Embarrassed? Why? This is an older man, who, as Eric pointed out made major contributions to prior successes for this franchise, and by the way, battled for his life against cancer while holding this position.
Jerry Reese was scapegoated along with Coughlin and fired in-season and was a central figure in 2 world championships. Dave Gettleman is 18-42 as GM and is leaving the franchise in worse shape than he received it.
Who deserved to have his keyboard taken early?
I really hope so. That's an interesting thought. I have little faith the Maras are truly conducting an exhaustive search however. I hope you are right.
He also said a lot of other things that make me wonder if he's qualified to give opinions on the Giants or if he's being used as a propagandist. The Mara's care, they really care and they lived through the Wellington years so they know how bad this is.
Also he really wanted to trade for Russell Wilson. Russell Wilson is a better Eli Manning that's his go to and he keeps repeating it over and over. Russell Wilson when he walks through the door will be the best QB in Giants history. Russell Wilson has 6 good years left. He would trade 3 first round picks for Russell Wilson but since Wilson is coming off his first down year it probably won't cost that much.
That's quite a lot to digest.
If you are talking from a punishment standpoint, Gettleman was part of the front office team from 1998 to 2012. That means he was involved in the construction of three teams that went to the Super Bowl. Mara doesn't want to embarrass the man.
The jump start only matters if you are seeking permission of guys on teams in the league right now. Since I don't see many other GM spots open right now then there is no real need to fire him now. Plus I think Pioli will be the guy anyway.
Even worse, it is quite possible they will keep Gettleman on as consultant to Abrams.
- the Mara’s think it makes them look like a better organization if they don’t fire people mid-season (the only reason they did it before was to “avenge” Eli)
- they run a highly hope based organization and I’d bet their blow hard coach and the owners are eating their own bullshit and thinking they are going to close out the season strong sparing themselves some embarrassment
- they seem to have contempt for their fans right now. So buckle up, not sure how dark this year will get yet…
In the link I posted above it says at the latest owners meeting they were voting on allowing both GM and coaches. Was there reporting that was shit down? I didn’t catch that.
Quote:
In comment 15515958 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He doesn't deserve to 'resign' or 'retire'. He's been THAT bad. Also...do we know what role he played in the organization between '98-'12?
I obviously am glad the man beat cancer. That goes without saying.
C'mon now, sure he does.
He's had a really nice career as a personnel guy, last four years excluded of course.
He'll be replaced, what does it matter if he's actually canned? Everyone knows the deal.
He deserves the embarrassment
Can’t expect much more from a shit stain like you.
Quote:
In comment 15515925 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He deserves to be embarrassed for the teams he's constructed since coming back to NY.
He has set this franchise back years. He has long time BBI posters-diehards mind you-not even watching the fucking games anymore!
Why exactly does anyone deserve to be embarrassed for failing at their job? Fired? Yes. Embarrassed? Why? This is an older man, who, as Eric pointed out made major contributions to prior successes for this franchise, and by the way, battled for his life against cancer while holding this position.
Jerry Reese was scapegoated along with Coughlin and fired in-season and was a central figure in 2 world championships. Dave Gettleman is 18-42 as GM and is leaving the franchise in worse shape than he received it.
Who deserved to have his keyboard taken early?
What does one have to do with the other? Both deserved to be fired. No one is saying Reese deserved to be embarrassed, nor was he. And Reese was the far better executive while here. There’s 2 weeks left, what are some of you hoping to gain with his firing right at this moment? Lol.
Your pound of flesh will come most likely 2 weeks from today. Patience.
That ain't right.
Jerry Reese was scapegoated along with Coughlin and fired in-season and was a central figure in 2 world championships. Dave Gettleman is 18-42 as GM and is leaving the franchise in worse shape than he received it.
Who deserved to have his keyboard taken early?
I think Dave has "led" us to 19 wins so far. ;)
In addition to this being fantastic for the league, I hope this forces Mara to open his eyes to the talent outside of his hallway.
But also in practically, lots of work to do. Two minority external candidates and the good ones are currently employed. Get to work interviewing Ryan Poles and Adrian Wilson tomorrow.
He has set this franchise back years. He has long time BBI posters-diehards mind you-not even watching the fucking games anymore!
So you think Mara is going to try to embarrass Gettleman and give him something other than a soft landing despite knowing the he (John) and his brother (Chris) had a hand in some of these bad decisions?
That ain't right.
Yea, ok. Not gonna sit here and see the totality of Reese’s work warranted the way he was canned but he got caught up in a PR nightmare the franchise had with Eli.
Also, let’s be real about Reese’s ownership for where we are even right now. Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, Evan Engram?
Again, DG has been a disaster but there’s blood on the hands of virtually everyone this franchise has employed since 2012.
Gettleman will be gone this time 2 weeks from now. Go have a drink.
That ain't right.
He was fired in late November 2017.
Regardless, Reese was fired for following direct orders from Mara. One of the more classless acts I've seen by this organization. Same for McAdoo.
Season ticket holders and fans that win a lottery get to throw rocks at him and spit on him as he walks a gauntlet. The entire gauntlet will be about a mile.
there was internal discussions whether they would have enough people show up. Secret polls and state media surveys have shown that the interest is overwhelming. So sit tight. You will get better then a firing!
Isn’t it about time to see what we have in the young quarterbacks?
Quote:
It just irks me that Reese-who did a much better job as GM-was fired midseason while it looks like Gettleman will get to 'retire'.
That ain't right.
Yea, ok. Not gonna sit here and see the totality of Reese’s work warranted the way he was canned but he got caught up in a PR nightmare the franchise had with Eli.
Also, let’s be real about Reese’s ownership for where we are even right now. Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, Evan Engram?
Again, DG has been a disaster but there’s blood on the hands of virtually everyone this franchise has employed since 2012.
Gettleman will be gone this time 2 weeks from now. Go have a drink.
A medium Pepsi to be exact.
Quote:
It just irks me that Reese-who did a much better job as GM-was fired midseason while it looks like Gettleman will get to 'retire'.
That ain't right.
Yea, ok. Not gonna sit here and see the totality of Reese’s work warranted the way he was canned but he got caught up in a PR nightmare the franchise had with Eli.
Also, let’s be real about Reese’s ownership for where we are even right now. Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, Evan Engram?
Again, DG has been a disaster but there’s blood on the hands of virtually everyone this franchise has employed since 2012.
Gettleman will be gone this time 2 weeks from now. Go have a drink.
Evan Engram is responsible for the shit show that is currently masquerading as Giants football? Holy shit!
About as much as DG did in his tenure as GM of the NY Football Giants.
This would be the right approach.
He's gone after the season. The important question is whose seat is he keeping warm.
Rooney rule too. No reason to fire him (or not offer new contract) before end of the season.
Here in lies the problem. They already have their guy, so there is no rush. They will interview Louis Riddick from espn to say they interviewed a minority candidate. But they will immediately hire Abrams after that interview. And no I’m not calling them racist. Just saying they will do the interview just to skirt the rule and that will be it so they can quickly call Kevin and say “You're in the club man!!”.
Damn, I hate this ownership team.
Quote:
Mara doesn't want to embarrass the man.
This is why I can't take the POV seriously that the Giants are committed to winning a championship.
If covering Gettleman's pride is more important than hunting down any advantage, I'd call them interested not committed to winning.
Let's see who cans their GM this week and gets a jump start on the good candidates.
What’s really annoying is, if they are being so loyal to DG, why can’t he show some loyalty back and say “hey guys, I’ll go ahead and retire now to help the team get ahead on your search.”
But like I said in my other post, he doesn’t need to do this because they Giants already know who they are hiring. If they don’t, then both parties should do exactly what I said. Dg should bow out, and the Giants should ask him to bow out if he hasn’t already offered.”
Quote:
Firing him now would be to appease the fan base.
He's gone after the season. The important question is whose seat is he keeping warm.
Rooney rule too. No reason to fire him (or not offer new contract) before end of the season.
Two-time SG winning GM Jerry Reese actually got fired for following Mara's orders to create a plan to sit Eli. Just think about that...
Meanwhile, Gettleman, a bombastic, arrogant ass who looks and acts more like a tow-truck driver than an NFL GM, has a 19-44 record and has blown his opportunity to replace Eli with a franchise QB.
It's insane that he wasn't fired at the end of 2019 or 2020 or the end of September this year...
Quote:
In comment 15515917 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Mara doesn't want to embarrass the man.
This is why I can't take the POV seriously that the Giants are committed to winning a championship.
If covering Gettleman's pride is more important than hunting down any advantage, I'd call them interested not committed to winning.
Let's see who cans their GM this week and gets a jump start on the good candidates.
What’s really annoying is, if they are being so loyal to DG, why can’t he show some loyalty back and say “hey guys, I’ll go ahead and retire now to help the team get ahead on your search.”
But like I said in my other post, he doesn’t need to do this because they Giants already know who they are hiring. If they don’t, then both parties should do exactly what I said. Dg should bow out, and the Giants should ask him to bow out if he hasn’t already offered.”
you have no idea (nor do I) what he is or is not doing to facilitate his replacement. He could be working on a list, vetting candidates, compiling reports. or not. He could have been told to stay home and do nothing.
secondly there are still administrative tasks that need to be done weekly. especially with covid.
third, he may have offered to resign.
At minimum, he remains a meat shield (I saw that expression recently and am thrilled I get to use it) for everyone in the org. There is lots of vitriol. Some justified He is drawing fire from Judge (who has to manage the team), the owners, and everyone else.
Is it that people are worried he may retain his job, or that they want the pound of flesh? serious question.
If you're not getting paid by the Giants, you're doing it wrong.
Again, why should he be afforded to retire on his own terms?
Quote:
All you people have in life is NYG football, yea the team sucks, however DG will be allowed to retire on his own terms with class. Always so angry on here, get a life you incels.
If you're not getting paid by the Giants, you're doing it wrong.
Homie, love ya but try to look at the long term optics on this. If you treat your employees well from their hire to their departure then you will be viewed as a organization that has class and you will be favored by the better candidates to fill the role your are looking to hire for.
Eric said it in a previous post, DG was still part of both runs that gave the Giants 2 superbowls in the Reese years. You can't just look away from that cause it doesnt meet your I hate DG narrative.
I'm all for DG now moving on, I was wrong about my support I had toward him as this offensive line is just absolutely awful and that was his number 1 assignment.
-r
When does his contract end, and does that open them to the early interview period if it was ratified by the owners?
While you can never have enough DBs, when it come to the Giants, you cannot have enough Yes-men…or whipping dogs.
It makes me laugh that people here cannot see DG, Judge and a long line of others are just puppets. Nobody’s got that thick of a skin to take this kind of blame unless they’ve been paid handsomely to do so.
Put the blame where it ought to be: John, Chris and Tim. To many here are blaming the underlings is an exercise in futility.
They emailed him his termination but found out he hasn't checked his work email in 34 months.
While you can never have enough DBs, when it come to the Giants, you cannot have enough Yes-men…or whipping dogs.
It makes me laugh that people here cannot see DG, Judge and a long line of others are just puppets. Nobody’s got that thick of a skin to take this kind of blame unless they’ve been paid handsomely to do so.
Put the blame where it ought to be: John, Chris and Tim. To many here are blaming the underlings is an exercise in futility.
Two things:
1) DG's contract is up. Retaining him would require renewing him. And fans know that his contract is over, so renewing him in the face of fan unrest would be controversial
2) John Mara despises fan backlash more anything.
DG is not coming back even under the fictional scenario you're painting.
In my view what they need to be doing is a massive re-org of player scouting and pro personnel evaluation but I don't see them getting that process in gear. Perhaps they are focused on the meaningless remaining 2021 schedule but they are again dropping the ball on the future. It would suck to waste the draft capital they have accumulated. Even with their projected high picks, my expectations are low.
If the Giants had not already set that precedent with the Reese firing then we would not be having this discussion. It's as simple as that.
And no, the fact that there is only 2 weeks left is not a legitimate excuse - there was enough justification to fire him months ago (if not at the end of last season as some fans desired).
And no, the fact that he was apart of building championship teams between 1998 and 2012 is not a legitimate excuse - the same could be said about Reese who was just as much a part, if not moreso, of building those winning teams in a different capacity.
I don't like people being embarrassed unnecessarily, but for the ownership to take a different approach now when the franchise as whole as suffered embarrassment would be wildly inconsistent.
It's generally how it works in the NFL.
The only advantage is if:
1) the league did vote for an early GM candidate tampering period
2) the Bears or Jags make a move this week, and get first dibs
Practically, the Giants have to do at least 3 interviews. The two Rooney interviews, and Abrams will get an interview no matter what.
In a sane world the Giants would want a GM in place before the coaching interview period begins. Even if you don’t think you’ll fire judge now, who knows what the next two weeks bring.
This is how well ran teams, but of course this is the Giants.
I really don't think you can rule this out. Nor do I think you can rule out Gettleman actually getting an extension.
Why? Because the injury bug and Covid fall right into Mara's lap to exercise the "mulligan" lever and call '21 a lost year. And, thus, he really can't hold anyone accountable. So, 2022 is running this again with the same cast of characters.
Frankly, I don't think this is so far-fetched...
The Bears haven’t fired Pace yet (but they will), could argue the same for them. I wonder if some of these teams have already targeted their primary candidates.
Quote:
nothing to be gained by dumping him except a pound of flesh for their fans, which Mara granted after the Eli Benching and he clearly regrets it now. Not gonna be a repeat of it with DG, they'll just not renew his contract and move on.
The only advantage is if:
1) the league did vote for an early GM candidate tampering period
2) the Bears or Jags make a move this week, and get first dibs
Practically, the Giants have to do at least 3 interviews. The two Rooney interviews, and Abrams will get an interview no matter what.
In a sane world the Giants would want a GM in place before the coaching interview period begins. Even if you don’t think you’ll fire judge now, who knows what the next two weeks bring.
This is how well ran teams, but of course this is the Giants.
They can seek informal contact thru agents, me thinks.
good question
But let’s say Dodd is your guy and you’ve let his agent know.
Then the Bears act fast this week and get the boxes check and get an offer to him by Monday to make him the highest paid GM.
Is he going to wait for the Giants to get off their dick?
Quote:
Gettleman stays on another year as a co-GM, or a consultant to Abrams.
I really don't think you can rule this out. Nor do I think you can rule out Gettleman actually getting an extension.
Why? Because the injury bug and Covid fall right into Mara's lap to exercise the "mulligan" lever and call '21 a lost year. And, thus, he really can't hold anyone accountable. So, 2022 is running this again with the same cast of characters.
Frankly, I don't think this is so far-fetched...
I think he’d have to fire Judge to do this. Maybe he will. Like after Shurmur was canned, “I thought we could have won more games.” Mara extends Gettleman for 3 years and cites coaching as the primary reason he is 19-44 as GM.
Why? Because the injury bug and Covid fall right into Mara's lap to exercise the "mulligan" lever and call '21 a lost year. And, thus, he really can't hold anyone accountable. So, 2022 is running this again with the same cast of characters.
Frankly, I don't think this is so far-fetched...
Man you just love to pile on.
I am starting to chuckle, really.
Didn't you just say above this the Giants would be moving on from DG? lol
Of course he is, but there are still posters on here that want to bash the Giants for things that don't even exist...like this.
Makes the board unreadable sometimes.
Quote:
nor me.
Didn't you just say above this the Giants would be moving on from DG? lol
My rational mind says yes, for sure ... but that's my instinct which has no connection with what Mara will think and do. In other words, no scoop yet.
Quote:
In comment 15516880 JonC said:
Quote:
nor me.
Didn't you just say above this the Giants would be moving on from DG? lol
My rational mind says yes, for sure ... but that's my instinct which has no connection with what Mara will think and do. In other words, no scoop yet.
No scoop?
I didn't want breaking news, I just thought you contradicted yourself in agreeing with BWs absolute ridiculous possibility.
There's a bunch of us here trying to talk it into reality for awhile now.
I guess it isn’t impossible though.
So BillK, you don’t think Mara wouldn’t do that again with Abrams? I just don’t know anymore, and Dave has been quite tight lipped…don’t you think?
Well said Jon. Best wishes.
Same. I don't think us 'negative' ones are asking for a Championship. Just to be 'decent' and 'competitive' again would be nice.