Duggan speculates on GM candidates

|
|Quote:
| Here’s a preliminary list of the Giants’ most likely targets based on conversations with sources:
Kevin Abrams
Current job: Giants vice president of football operations/assistant general manager
Breakdown: There is no doubt that ownership was setting the table for Abrams to succeed Gettleman. Abrams’ role has expanded beyond managing the salary cap behind the scenes, while his public profile has increased by appearing alongside Gettleman in news conferences in recent years. Ideally, for ownership, there would have been a seamless transition from Gettleman to Abrams to continue the George Young lineage.
But the Giants have not been living in an ideal world. Ownership cares about public relations, and an internal promotion would cause a segment of the fan base to revolt. Promoting the assistant GM from the Giants’ current decade of despair would be a tough sell. But Abrams, who has a measured personality and is an analytical thinker, would be a stark departure from Gettleman. Abrams and Judge are believed to have a good relationship, which should help his cause.
Monti Ossenfort
Current job: Titans director of player personnel
Breakdown: Ossenfort could be the early favorite. He has strong ties to Judge from their time together in New England. Ossenfort was in the Patriots organization from 2003 until leaving for his current role with the Titans last year. Ossenfort spent his final six seasons in New England as the director of college scouting. His star has been on the rise, as he has interviewed for general manager jobs with the Panthers (2021) and Browns (2020). Ossenfort has branched out to another successful organization in Tennessee to strengthen his resume.
Dave Ziegler
Current job: Patriots director of player personnel
Breakdown: Ziegler has risen through the ranks during his nine years in New England. He served as the team’s director of pro personnel for four years before getting promoted to replace Ossenfort as director of college scouting last year. Ziegler got promoted again this offseason after Nick Caserio left to become the Texans’ general manager.
Caserio would have been a slam-dunk hire if the Giants fired Gettleman after last season. Ziegler checks a lot of the same boxes. Ziegler interviewed for the Broncos’ GM job in the offseason, but he decided to remain in New England. His ties to Judge could draw him to New York.
Scott Pioli
Current job: NFL Network analyst
Breakdown: If ownership wants a more seasoned executive to pair with Judge, Pioli could be an attractive candidate. Pioli and Judge didn’t overlap in New England, but there will be plenty of shared philosophies from their extended time working in Bill Belichick’s program. Pioli was in New England from 2000 to 2008, mostly serving as the vice president of player personnel.
The Giants had interest in Pioli in 2007, but he declined their interview request. A New York native and the son-in-law of Bill Parcells, Pioli figures to be more interested now since he hasn’t been a GM since a rough stretch in Kansas City ended in 2012. Pioli was the Falcons’ assistant GM from 2014 to 2019. If ownership emphasizes experience, Pioli could rise to the top of the list.
James Liipfert
Current job: Texans assistant director of player personnel
Breakdown: Liipfert is a young executive who worked with Judge in New England. Liipfert was with the Patriots from 2009 to 2017, serving as a national scout in his final three seasons there. He left in 2018 to become the Texans’ director of college scouting. Liipfert was part of a four-person group that split general manager duties in Houston in 2019. He was promoted to assistant director of player personnel this offseason by Caserio. Liipfert is a dark-horse candidate due to his lack of high-level executive experience.
Eliot Wolf
Current job: Patriots front office consultant
Breakdown: Wolf was on the Giants’ radar in 2017, but he didn’t get an interview before the job went to Gettleman. The son of Hall of Fame former Packers general manager Ron Wolf, Wolf has been viewed as a rising star but hasn’t landed a GM job. He has interviewed for GM openings with the 49ers (2017), Colts (2017), Panthers (2018) and Packers (2018).
Wolf worked his way up the ladder in Green Bay for 14 years before getting passed over for the Packers’ GM job that went to Brian Gutekunst in 2018. Wolf then spent two seasons as the Browns’ assistant general manager under John Dorsey before landing in New England last year. The experience Wolf has gained in the past four years could make him more appealing as a general manager candidate to the Giants, especially since he has added familiarity with Judge’s roots in New England.
Joe Hortiz
Current job: Ravens director of player personnel
Breakdown: Hortiz has no connection to Judge, but if any candidate is going to overcome that in this process, it could be someone who has been groomed in one of the best front offices in the NFL. Hortiz has been in Baltimore since 1999, with an extensive background as a college scout.
There would be some overlap between Hortiz’s background and Judge’s Patriots roots. Ozzie Newsome, who was the general manager for most of Hortiz’s time in Baltimore, began his front office career working with Belichick in Cleveland in 1991. The parallels between the Patriots and Ravens organizations could bridge the gap between Judge and Hortiz.
But who knows?
Look at the Falcons roster and reevaluate that.
I also feel that foisting Judge upon a new GM is a disaster if that GM feels he needs another HC. Frankly, if they want out of this disaster, they have to nail the GM and let him make the decisions necessary. It will like be the proverbial blood bath.
Quote:
As the choice but am ok with anyone except Abrams.
Look at the Falcons roster and reevaluate that.
You're confusing Pioli with Dimitroff.
Quote:
In comment 15516577 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
As the choice but am ok with anyone except Abrams.
Look at the Falcons roster and reevaluate that.
You're confusing Pioli with Dimitroff.
Pioli was Dimitroff's right hand man
Hortiz maybe -but the Giants need a stud that has done it not a rookie GM. -Dorsey is the Guy, Unless Dallas loses their minds and lets us poach their AGM
Hortiz maybe -but the Giants need a stud that has done it not a rookie GM. -Dorsey is the Guy, Unless Dallas loses their minds and lets us poach their AGM
Once a Patriot. always an honorary Giant.
Quote:
In comment 15516577 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
As the choice but am ok with anyone except Abrams.
Look at the Falcons roster and reevaluate that.
You're confusing Pioli with Dimitroff.
Pioli had a big hand in how bad that roster fell apart
I've made this comment before, but Douglas has not only fired the coach but also stripped the Jets down to the studs. He is also on schedule with his HC and QB, essentially tied at the hip. This is what many on here want us to do.
How about just finding the best person for the job? If he wants to keep the coach, so be it. But just get the best GM candidate period. Crazy concept I know…
It’s insane they are building this GM search around a bottom 5 coach in the league.
hire someone like Depodesta (he just extended so presumably that can't just get him in the first place) to run the team unencumbered and let that person put fresh eyes on everything. if there's still reason to believe in Judge let that person make the decision.
@DDuggan21
Have to include him on the list, but I would be surprised if Abrams gets the job
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Have to include him on the list, but I would be surprised if Abrams gets the job
Thats my hunch too. They wanted it but they can't now.
Hortiz maybe -but the Giants need a stud that has done it not a rookie GM. -Dorsey is the Guy, Unless Dallas loses their minds and lets us poach their AGM
um, only retread I see on here is Pioli and wouldn't that make Dorsey a retread as well. also the Titans guy is appealing.
need to think before you post dude.
Quote:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Have to include him on the list, but I would be surprised if Abrams gets the job
Thats my hunch too. They wanted it but they can't now.
I'm beginning to think that way as well.
As for guys associated with Joe Judge, just wanna say that I am one of the few BBIers who DO NOT piss on this guy (I save that for the offensive line), but honestly now... what has Joe Judge done so magnificently well that he DESERVES to have a General Manger in place connected to his past in some way?
I mean, REALLY.
Judge has proven nothing. If anything, he looks like he doesn't know what he is doing.
And yet we are supposed to hire a GM because he may work well with a HC who could be fired in a year?
Stupid organization.
As for guys associated with Joe Judge, just wanna say that I am one of the few BBIers who DO NOT piss on this guy (I save that for the offensive line), but honestly now... what has Joe Judge done so magnificently well that he DESERVES to have a General Manger in place connected to his past in some way?
I mean, REALLY.
This. Judge is on the hot seat next year if he returns. Why hire a guy connected to him if he might not be here for year 4?
But in addition to being saddled with what appears to be a very dysfunctional and meddlesome ownership complex the Giants GM job also requires keeping Rah Rah Joe Judge. So, a GM is coming in knowing they have to deal with Mara and his favorite non family member Joe Judge. The cap is a mess and Jones sucks and sure there’s the draft picks but this isn’t really a cherry job if you’re a top candidate.
So you can probably strike the outsiders and execs that have no previous experience. In other words, since Mara has already deigned to keep his young prince Joe pretty much any well qualified super smart up and comer is going to avoid the swampy offices of New Jersey’s worst pro football team.
As I’ve been writing here - don’t bother planning on going to any games for the next few seasons - at least. Mara is gonna keep spinning the wheels of his inherited clown car which he’s driven into the proverbial ditch of the NFL. Sure, many of us will still watch on TV. But a medium Pepsi - or even a large Coke - won’t compel me to bring my family to the stadium of the NFL’s worst team. I see only more losing for Big Blew.
They're both guys originally from Philly too.
No interest in Pioli, he's probably drifted too far away from being effective on a daily basis and is reportedly a strange personality. A modern spirit of collaboration is more effective than being a heavy-handed weirdo.
Thats my hunch too. They wanted it but they can't now.
I'm beginning to think that way as well.
I don’t know why people keep thinking the Giants “can’t” do something because of fan reaction. Does anyone believe they are going to hire a GM who might want to clean house and fire everyone, including Abrams?
Maybe they’ll surprise me, but it seems pretty obvious that the Maras are primarily focused on maintaining the existing structure of the organization at all costs. Abrams will not be a popular choice among fans but he might be the only choice that won’t rock the boat.
Judge has proven nothing. If anything, he looks like he doesn't know what he is doing.
And yet we are supposed to hire a GM because he may work well with a HC who could be fired in a year?
Stupid organization.
Eric, been reading your commentary for years. You are always on the mark. Yes, another "Giants Way" half-measure seems to be in the making.
Judge has proven nothing. If anything, he looks like he doesn't know what he is doing.
And yet we are supposed to hire a GM because he may work well with a HC who could be fired in a year?
Stupid organization.
Another Johnny "Half-Measure" move. Made absolutely no sense to retain Gettleman after the dumpster fire he brought in here with Shurmur.
No interest in Pioli, he's probably drifted too far away from being effective on a daily basis and is reportedly a strange personality. A modern spirit of collaboration is more effective than being a heavy-handed weirdo.
Maybe Ossenfort ends up being the compromise.
Because Dodds has never had a beer with Joe Judge or any of his relatives
Quote:
Mostly New England Retreads... The new GM should be open minded not tied to the NE way. Every team doesnt have Tom Brady or Bill Belicheck.
Hortiz maybe -but the Giants need a stud that has done it not a rookie GM. -Dorsey is the Guy, Unless Dallas loses their minds and lets us poach their AGM
um, only retread I see on here is Pioli and wouldn't that make Dorsey a retread as well. also the Titans guy is appealing.
need to think before you post dude.
They are all tied to NE is the point.
As for Judge.. This guy has been in the shit since day one. Rookie coach w unknown QB with new OC and boom hit w Covid, new team and no training camp -anyway w the team that was already lacking talent and cohesion, finally seemed to be moving in the right direction by last seasons end. B
Season 2 Big draft and offseason to fill in many missing pieces -OK with the draft -Meh why did we pass onm Paarsons?!, but drafted some talent which immediately gets hurt, then loses his key guys he was counting on on both O and D to injury. They scramble to add players to fill in gaps but the team has very little to no preseason practices together to get his team headed in right direction. Think about this, the starting roster never played together before the season!
Rookie coach made some game day mistakes and played too conservatively at times -yes! But This guy has been fighting a battle uphill without any semblance of an NFL OL and weapons. The Wrs' haven't played more than 12% of the snaps together! Yet the team played hard with half the guys from the street. And fans are upset with his game planning and calling LMFAO! D cant protect a lead let alone get off the field, No run game, QB got hit on 60% of drop backs RB got hit behind los 50% of the time! and still won 4 games! Wake up The team is too thin and needs talent. Cant make chicken salad w chickenshit.
Judge needs a GM that can get talent and fast.
No interest in Pioli, he's probably drifted too far away from being effective on a daily basis and is reportedly a strange personality. A modern spirit of collaboration is more effective than being a heavy-handed weirdo.
Agreed. Virtually no one who leaves New England has any kind of real success elsewhere. Dimitroff probably came closest but there were some really questionable decisions he made that ultimately hurt the Falcons.
I'm with JonC here with someone from the Ravens or Chiefs at the top of the list - although I think Andy Reid is the reason for their success - he just wins.
So, Duggan's output is basically a reduced list of options based on similar sentiment, me thinks.
Quote:
Mostly New England Retreads... The new GM should be open minded not tied to the NE way. Every team doesnt have Tom Brady or Bill Belicheck.
Hortiz maybe -but the Giants need a stud that has done it not a rookie GM. -Dorsey is the Guy, Unless Dallas loses their minds and lets us poach their AGM
um, only retread I see on here is Pioli and wouldn't that make Dorsey a retread as well. also the Titans guy is appealing.
need to think before you post dude.
Oh, the irony.
I didn’t realize that Pioli had declined to interview when Accorsi retired. Is it possible he has again declined to interview?
But in addition to being saddled with what appears to be a very dysfunctional and meddlesome ownership complex the Giants GM job also requires keeping Rah Rah Joe Judge. So, a GM is coming in knowing they have to deal with Mara and his favorite non family member Joe Judge. The cap is a mess and Jones sucks and sure there’s the draft picks but this isn’t really a cherry job if you’re a top candidate.
So you can probably strike the outsiders and execs that have no previous experience. In other words, since Mara has already deigned to keep his young prince Joe pretty much any well qualified super smart up and comer is going to avoid the swampy offices of New Jersey’s worst pro football team.
As I’ve been writing here - don’t bother planning on going to any games for the next few seasons - at least. Mara is gonna keep spinning the wheels of his inherited clown car which he’s driven into the proverbial ditch of the NFL. Sure, many of us will still watch on TV. But a medium Pepsi - or even a large Coke - won’t compel me to bring my family to the stadium of the NFL’s worst team. I see only more losing for Big Blew.
The Maras meddle more than most owners. In most teams, the scouts report to the GM. Here the scouts report to the owner, who then makes suggestions - and "suggestions" - to the GM.
Surprised Poles from KC isn’t on the list, given the rumor that was floated.
So, Duggan's output is basically a reduced list of options based on similar sentiment, me thinks.
Wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve already gotten a no from Dodds
@NFLDraftBites
What #Giants John Mara won't tell you but a real reason he'd maintain status quo? The 2022 Salary Cap is an absolute mess. Needs to be reset. Not via June 1st Cuts / Restructures (kicking can down road). Actually Reset after the massive failures in 2021 Free Agency.
@NFLDraftBites
Giants GM / Head Coaching Job logically more attractive by 2023. Once the dead weight on the roster is cleared. And there's a lot of it. Any attempt to wiggle out of the financial mess this offseason will only prolong the suffering.
I'm hoping Mara will look outside for a qualified candidate, and Judge will get himself fired next year when the team stinks again.
New HC and cap space to finish cutting bad contracts and players loose to start over in 2023.
Judge has proven nothing. If anything, he looks like he doesn't know what he is doing.
And yet we are supposed to hire a GM because he may work well with a HC who could be fired in a year?
Stupid organization.
There is no plan.
If/when Judge falters, then what? New GM will have used up 1-2 years of goodwill sucking with Judge and will have to build something quickly with a new coach and new schemes on offense and defense. Mix in possibly picking another high first round QB in 2022 to play for Judge and you might have to saddle the next coach with someone they don't want under center.
No. Plan.
Quote:
Chad Forbes
@NFLDraftBites
What #Giants John Mara won't tell you but a real reason he'd maintain status quo? The 2022 Salary Cap is an absolute mess. Needs to be reset. Not via June 1st Cuts / Restructures (kicking can down road). Actually Reset after the massive failures in 2021 Free Agency.
Quote:
Chad Forbes
@NFLDraftBites
Giants GM / Head Coaching Job logically more attractive by 2023. Once the dead weight on the roster is cleared. And there's a lot of it. Any attempt to wiggle out of the financial mess this offseason will only prolong the suffering.
This is also why you don't give a GM "one more year" with a win now or else mandate.
The only person that attracts is someone who wants a pay check and the title.
They don’t understand that authoritarian styles only work as part of a successful legacy. Hell they probably think they have a successful legacy because they won 10 years ago. That’s how stuck in the past they are they don’t understand that the game changes in leaps and bounds on a 10 year scale now.
No one in that building seems to understand when your offense sucks you have to try to convert on 4th and short because your scoring chances are limited. Our offense is nightmarishly bad over long periods and we trip over ourselves year after year to pin it on oh it’s the players, nope it’s the coach! No players! GM!
They don’t know how to build a modern offense. They don’t know how to keep a defense on its toes, surprise them, and what’s worse they leave points on the table by not understanding something that most teams have understood for years.
Joe judge saying he’s seeing the right things in the eyes of his players when they are getting their asses whipped is straight up lunacy or idiocy. The fact that he said that after this game a straight up drubbing doesn’t say much for his little “eye” test.
Two plays I marked down. Slay dropping the easy interception, I’ve seen fans more involved in plays than Golladay was there. I don’t want to hear any horse shit about how his players play for him. Maybe Golladay needs to run 1,000 more laps because he’s not playing with pretty much everything JJ promised in his many early press conferences.
The second one I marked was AT BBIs golden boy getting beat in the 2nd quarter handily by Barnett on an outside run. People talk about him like a set it and forget it LT but the effort really was lacking on that play from my vantage point.
I agree with the people who have said that Mara won’t fire Judge because he is cheap. One note about New England people. They haven’t faired as well away from home base. I’ve said this time and time again, analytics and technology are tools to help you make better decisions. Ernie Adams and BB no doubt make any systems look better.
Unless we are getting one of them I want someone from Baltimore, Indy, SF. But honestly I think the more new ideas someone brings in the less chance they get hired. Because the Mara’s are cowards and are more afraid of new ideas threatening their ability to just pick whoever reminds them the most of Eli Manning instead of who presents the most value. And it’s pretty clear that’s why they hired Judge. They didn’t have to sell him on any bullshit like humans are ALWAYS better than “spreadsheets” he was the perfect hire, a meathead they could control and pass off as a modern hire.
Remember though, he's only been in there this year if I read the blurb correctly.
TN has has a run of success over multiple years now.
And yet we are supposed to hire a GM because he may work well with a HC who could be fired in a year?
Beyond that, if we hire someone because of his relationship to Judge, is this guy really going to fire Judge after a year, regardless of how awful Judge may perform?
So, Duggan's output is basically a reduced list of options based on similar sentiment, me thinks.
Haven't we heard this for years going back to the Reese/TC friction? That the GM is just one part of a committee/conflict structure the Maras like having in place?
Can you imagine a GM telling Mara that he wants to replace Ronnie Barnes? The interview would be over.
Talk about throwing shit against the wall. And we know who the beats are that actually have connections, and it aint duggan, rannan rosenblatt, or shefter.
When you see names from ian oconner, schwartz, vacciano that's when i would pay attention
The only person that attracts is someone who wants a pay check and the title.
Because the head coach would be on a one year prove it deal, basically. If he flames out you get to pick your coach and QB (assuming Judge flames out b/c Jones continues to struggle).
I don't want to get my hopes up but if the Giants do not hire Abrams that will be a small miracle. I hope Duggan is right.
As to why someone would want to be a GM of the NY Giants - massive ego boost.
Quote:
don't know anything anyone else does and so they are looking at guys with the NE connection. Happy for the article but I doubt there is anything in it other than informed speculation. That said, Judge does like his old friends.
Talk about throwing shit against the wall. And we know who the beats are that actually have connections, and it aint duggan, rannan rosenblatt, or shefter.
When you see names from ian oconner, schwartz, vacciano that's when i would pay attention
The Shills?
Why would you want to join a team that just casually throws away a season like that?
No thanks Mr. Mara, I want to interview with a team where I have say in the coach, QB, scouts, etc.
No interest in Pioli, he's probably drifted too far away from being effective on a daily basis and is reportedly a strange personality. A modern spirit of collaboration is more effective than being a heavy-handed weirdo.
Agreed. Hortiz is the best name from that list IMO. No interest in Pioli. I wonder if Dorsey would be considered, but I'd prefer they go in another direction. In any event, Judge should have no say in who is selected.
Judge has proven nothing. If anything, he looks like he doesn't know what he is doing.
And yet we are supposed to hire a GM because he may work well with a HC who could be fired in a year?
Stupid organization.
+2. Judge has proven nothing. Most teams would fire him.
So, Duggan's output is basically a reduced list of options based on similar sentiment, me thinks.
^This. We lose out on some of the best candidates because they understandably don't want to come to an organization with meddling owners and a coach they didn't hire who has been terrible.
Quote:
where Peppers and Sammo indicated Dodds/McClay would turn down the opportunity, due to the irregular structure above and surrounding them. I tend to agree with him.
So, Duggan's output is basically a reduced list of options based on similar sentiment, me thinks.
Haven't we heard this for years going back to the Reese/TC friction? That the GM is just one part of a committee/conflict structure the Maras like having in place?
Yes, indeed.
In my view, Duggan has been one of the better newer writers to cover the Giants.
This! They can't be much worse next year. So if they get to 7 or 8 wins, what happens? The new GM should pick the coach. Unfortunately Mara will make that decision and pick the GM accordingly.
Judge has made too many fundamental mistakes this year. We aren't sure if he actually knows what he is doing. Yet a 4 win team doesn't want the optics of another HC change? Perhaps those aren't the optics they should be focusing on.
If the new GM wants to keep Judge then fine, but if he wants to bring in his own choice he should be allowed to. Judge hasn’t earned anything.
The only thing I can think of is he's fired the last two HC's before JJ after two years.
This would be another two year fire...
What team over say the last 20 years has fired HCs at the greatest rate? I wonder if the Giants would qualify for that with three straight 2 years and done hires......
Gettlemen says he wants hog mollies and it seems our coaches are trying run this shot gun, RPO finesse style of offense. We have a highly paid 6’4” WR, finally have an inline 2 way TE in Rudolph and decent fullback in Penny and we don’t run a semblance of a power running game. It is honestly maddening, why is this team so disconnected from player acquisition to scheme fit. It’s our biggest problem.
At least with the defense I feel they are trying to get players that fit the 3-4 hybrid scheme, and if we had a semblance of an offense, our defense wouldn’t be so bad. Imagine our defense with a 2 TD lead. Complimentary football doesn’t exist on our team because we don’t score points.
As for Jones/Judge, Jones will be our QB1 next year until they find a better choice plain and simple. IMO, I think Judge understands this game on a high level. I can hear it when he breaks down plays. To me, we need less talk and more focus on deciding what kind of team we are going to be. I like fast and physical. Think back to the 1993 Giants. Phil Simms had a great run game and a stingy defense. He managed the game, protected the football. Didn’t make the big mistake, took some shots. I think we would all kill for a team like the 93 Giants.
I am not say Judge is a great coach, I am not saying Jones is a great QB, I am saying the main issue beyond injuries ( this year has been a shit show since preseason ) has been the disconnect between player acquisitions and offensive philosophy.
Regardless of who the GM is next year, this MUST be defined.
If the new GM wants to keep Judge then fine, but if he wants to bring in his own choice he should be allowed to. Judge hasn’t earned anything.
And one of the things I haven't read or seen comments on is if the GM candidate makes that pitch to Mara - the GM should be allowed to hire his own caoch - and Mara gets a different perspective.
I think JJ got the job because he nailed the interview.
A GM candidate could do similar.
That is my assessment as well. The Maras want a GM who will accept their involvement in football decisions, and that isn't Dorsey. The problem is that is also why the better GM candidates will say no. The Maras meddling in football decisions is a much bigger reason than our terrible 2022 cap situation for why prospective GM candidates will decline to interview for the job.
Quote:
We just saw what wasting a year to give a guy one more chance did. We saw it in 2018 too. And in 2015. In hindsight giving Gettleman one more year essentially screwed us for two.
If the new GM wants to keep Judge then fine, but if he wants to bring in his own choice he should be allowed to. Judge hasn’t earned anything.
And one of the things I haven't read or seen comments on is if the GM candidate makes that pitch to Mara - the GM should be allowed to hire his own caoch - and Mara gets a different perspective.
I think JJ got the job because he nailed the interview.
A GM candidate could do similar.
Maybe but it doesn’t seem likely. So no GM candidate made a good case for moving on from Eli and doing a true rebuild? Because the case was pretty simple.
Mara wants someone to agree with him. If he’s sold on Judge that will be criteria number 1 for who gets hired as GM.
.
The last thing the Giants need is their organizational philosophy to go even further back in time. That style doesn’t make you perennial title contender in todays NFL.
Gettlemen says he wants hog mollies and it seems our coaches are trying run this shot gun, RPO finesse style of offense. We have a highly paid 6’4” WR, finally have an inline 2 way TE in Rudolph and decent fullback in Penny and we don’t run a semblance of a power running game. It is honestly maddening, why is this team so disconnected from player acquisition to scheme fit. It’s our biggest problem.
At least with the defense I feel they are trying to get players that fit the 3-4 hybrid scheme, and if we had a semblance of an offense, our defense wouldn’t be so bad. Imagine our defense with a 2 TD lead. Complimentary football doesn’t exist on our team because we don’t score points.
As for Jones/Judge, Jones will be our QB1 next year until they find a better choice plain and simple. IMO, I think Judge understands this game on a high level. I can hear it when he breaks down plays. To me, we need less talk and more focus on deciding what kind of team we are going to be. I like fast and physical. Think back to the 1993 Giants. Phil Simms had a great run game and a stingy defense. He managed the game, protected the football. Didn’t make the big mistake, took some shots. I think we would all kill for a team like the 93 Giants.
I am not say Judge is a great coach, I am not saying Jones is a great QB, I am saying the main issue beyond injuries ( this year has been a shit show since preseason ) has been the disconnect between player acquisitions and offensive philosophy.
Regardless of who the GM is next year, this MUST be defined.
'93 Giants struggled painfully to score points, it was their achilles heal and undoing (tho the team really overachieved).
There's absolutely a disconnect. Need an OT? Try to sign Norwell to top open market dollars, and then pivot to an ordinary Solder.
Give KG $18M per when word was out his best offer was thought to be $10M, because his camp knew the Giants wanted him desperately, despite his warts. Same script with Adoree. Let your best DT walk so you can sign a CB and do little with the OLB/ILB spots. Run a 3-4? Don't pay a DE $21M per, it's poor design and asset allocation, repeatedly. No plan, no back checking.
There is no plan. There are knee jerk reactions to open the check book and try to pay for solutions. Their drafting stinks, their self-scouting stinks, their fit placement stinks, their player development is meh, the offense is dreadful, Graham coaches as scared as Judge does. See hole? Plug hole with the first draft pick possible and with a board set poorly in terms of value. Reactionary, time after time.
Not to mention he gets dinged and seems to check out mentally.
I am really starting to think Mara is just not terribly bright.
The biggest decision really seems to be with John willing to let go and unfortunately he may want more pain. I also wonder if finances playing a part. I can easily see the type of change people are talking about costing tens of millions of dollars.
He knows he fucked up. Everyone knows he fucked up. But he won't FULLY admit the mistakes just start over completely.
Instead we get half-assed changes that appear to be designed to convince people that he didn't FULLY screw the pooch all along, but at the same time appease the masses who want changes.
So instead of admitting the obvious, that is, this team is a complete mess and they need to just start from scratch, they fire the GM but keep the coach and QB and RB. Last time, they fired the coach, but kept the GM. See the problem?
Get over your ego Mara. The primary reason your team has been to five Super Bowls is that 40 years ago the NFL imposed a GM on your dad that he didn't want. That led to Young, which led to Accorsi. Your dad screwed things up until the league stepped in. The NFL isn't going to save you so save yourself.
Quote:
Where is this issue with the current group of management and coaches?
Gettlemen says he wants hog mollies and it seems our coaches are trying run this shot gun, RPO finesse style of offense. We have a highly paid 6’4” WR, finally have an inline 2 way TE in Rudolph and decent fullback in Penny and we don’t run a semblance of a power running game. It is honestly maddening, why is this team so disconnected from player acquisition to scheme fit. It’s our biggest problem.
At least with the defense I feel they are trying to get players that fit the 3-4 hybrid scheme, and if we had a semblance of an offense, our defense wouldn’t be so bad. Imagine our defense with a 2 TD lead. Complimentary football doesn’t exist on our team because we don’t score points.
As for Jones/Judge, Jones will be our QB1 next year until they find a better choice plain and simple. IMO, I think Judge understands this game on a high level. I can hear it when he breaks down plays. To me, we need less talk and more focus on deciding what kind of team we are going to be. I like fast and physical. Think back to the 1993 Giants. Phil Simms had a great run game and a stingy defense. He managed the game, protected the football. Didn’t make the big mistake, took some shots. I think we would all kill for a team like the 93 Giants.
I am not say Judge is a great coach, I am not saying Jones is a great QB, I am saying the main issue beyond injuries ( this year has been a shit show since preseason ) has been the disconnect between player acquisitions and offensive philosophy.
Regardless of who the GM is next year, this MUST be defined.
'93 Giants struggled painfully to score points, it was their achilles heal and undoing (tho the team really overachieved).
There's absolutely a disconnect. Need an OT? Try to sign Norwell to top open market dollars, and then pivot to an ordinary Solder.
Give KG $18M per when word was out his best offer was thought to be $10M, because his camp knew the Giants wanted him desperately, despite his warts. Same script with Adoree. Let your best DT walk so you can sign a CB and do little with the OLB/ILB spots. Run a 3-4? Don't pay a DE $21M per, it's poor design and asset allocation, repeatedly. No plan, no back checking.
There is no plan. There are knee jerk reactions to open the check book and try to pay for solutions. Their drafting stinks, their self-scouting stinks, their fit placement stinks, their player development is meh, the offense is dreadful, Graham coaches as scared as Judge does. See hole? Plug hole with the first draft pick possible and with a board set poorly in terms of value. Reactionary, time after time.
basically a perfect executive summary
When the did Belichick show where he said goodbye at the old stadium I remember him talking to I think Brady on the field at the old stadium. Something like, "All the same people are in still the building, they never get rid of anyone. Coaches, they get rid of them all the time."
Fast and physical as opposed to what? Doesn't everybody want their team fast and physical?
When they open the check book and spend to try and "finish" a roster they believe can win, I don't know if they see any part of the forest for the trees.
I think the 5-3 finish and the win in Seattle really stood out to them, despite the actual poor finish at the end. Looking for small (and largely false) indicators like that concern me, it suggests they just don't dig deeply enough to score the rotten aspects of their operations, and/or simply don't recognize them. This is also why elevating a "non-footbally guy" like Abrams fuels my concern, he just feels like more of the same will continue. He's been here 23 years? Why no outside opportunities to interview for? It just all smells like shite.
No, I don't think the Giants view themselves as the fans do. I'm doubtful reality has truly hit them in the face and suspect there are rationalizations internally (injuries, bad luck).
I'd bet part of the organization thinks that if PHI just played Hurts all game last year that the Giants could have prevented a Tampa Bay Super Bowl.
Quote:
mistakes as we are. I doubt there's someone in there with a line item list of the blunders.
When they open the check book and spend to try and "finish" a roster they believe can win, I don't know if they see any part of the forest for the trees.
I think the 5-3 finish and the win in Seattle really stood out to them, despite the actual poor finish at the end. Looking for small (and largely false) indicators like that concern me, it suggests they just don't dig deeply enough to score the rotten aspects of their operations, and/or simply don't recognize them. This is also why elevating a "non-footbally guy" like Abrams fuels my concern, he just feels like more of the same will continue. He's been here 23 years? Why no outside opportunities to interview for? It just all smells like shite.
It feels like a running theme that the Giants make determinations like a casual fan would. It's fine for fans to have their hearts swung by a "5-3" end of season run, but it only takes barely a second of looking into the box scores and matchups to know that was fools gold and misinformation and that was a topic of debate here on BBI.
Fans were understandably calling to fix the offense and WRs last offseason. Any fan could have said 'go get me the best WR and TE on the market', and they did, at maximum cost, and did nothing else. Not even a consideration that the Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Hernandez-Peart Offensive Line could do anything but improve, even though they hadn't showed or earned anything.
The Giants make roster and coaching determinations like a fan and it's insane to watch unfold.
we finished "strong" despite an awful eli season... and again just tried to put lipstick on a pig with the belief we were close.
its never ending
@DDuggan21
I really don't think Jones would scare away candidates. As of now, it's a one-year commitment at a reasonable rate for a serviceable QB. If a new GM has a plan to land Russell Wilson or whoever, I don't think Mara would block it to ensure Jones remains the starter
Quote:
don't know anything anyone else does and so they are looking at guys with the NE connection. Happy for the article but I doubt there is anything in it other than informed speculation. That said, Judge does like his old friends.
Talk about throwing shit against the wall. And we know who the beats are that actually have connections, and it aint duggan, rannan rosenblatt, or shefter.
When you see names from ian oconner, schwartz, vacciano that's when i would pay attention
BBI, let me introduce you to Pat Hanlon, the Dancing Blue Bear.
Hey Pat, John should can you too.
we finished "strong" despite an awful eli season... and again just tried to put lipstick on a pig with the belief we were close.
its never ending
It’s so true. It’s why I started the thread yesterday that the Giants still need to be embarrassed these last 2 weeks.
2013: Finish 7-3 after starting 0-6
2014: Finish 3-1 after starting 3-9
2015: ‘Retire’ Coughlin and promote McAdoo based on Eli having a better season
2017: Fire Reese but hire Gettleman (Giants Way)
2018: Finish 4-4 after starting 1-7 - Gettleman couldn’t reference this enough
2020: Finish 5-3 after starting 1-7
It needs to stop.
Quote:
In comment 15516801 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
mistakes as we are. I doubt there's someone in there with a line item list of the blunders.
When they open the check book and spend to try and "finish" a roster they believe can win, I don't know if they see any part of the forest for the trees.
I think the 5-3 finish and the win in Seattle really stood out to them, despite the actual poor finish at the end. Looking for small (and largely false) indicators like that concern me, it suggests they just don't dig deeply enough to score the rotten aspects of their operations, and/or simply don't recognize them. This is also why elevating a "non-footbally guy" like Abrams fuels my concern, he just feels like more of the same will continue. He's been here 23 years? Why no outside opportunities to interview for? It just all smells like shite.
It feels like a running theme that the Giants make determinations like a casual fan would. It's fine for fans to have their hearts swung by a "5-3" end of season run, but it only takes barely a second of looking into the box scores and matchups to know that was fools gold and misinformation and that was a topic of debate here on BBI.
Fans were understandably calling to fix the offense and WRs last offseason. Any fan could have said 'go get me the best WR and TE on the market', and they did, at maximum cost, and did nothing else. Not even a consideration that the Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Hernandez-Peart Offensive Line could do anything but improve, even though they hadn't showed or earned anything.
The Giants make roster and coaching determinations like a fan and it's insane to watch unfold.
Worse than a fan and there's no logic or identity as stated above. Mara's the big part of the problem aka Jerrel Jernigan.
Agreed. If it’s not BB coming in as part owner, GM and HC, pats connections have been more misses than hits in nfl
Quote:
In comment 15516594 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
Mostly New England Retreads... The new GM should be open minded not tied to the NE way. Every team doesnt have Tom Brady or Bill Belicheck.
Hortiz maybe -but the Giants need a stud that has done it not a rookie GM. -Dorsey is the Guy, Unless Dallas loses their minds and lets us poach their AGM
um, only retread I see on here is Pioli and wouldn't that make Dorsey a retread as well. also the Titans guy is appealing.
need to think before you post dude.
Oh, the irony.
would love to watch a game together, sunday?
Quote:
In comment 15516721 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
don't know anything anyone else does and so they are looking at guys with the NE connection. Happy for the article but I doubt there is anything in it other than informed speculation. That said, Judge does like his old friends.
Talk about throwing shit against the wall. And we know who the beats are that actually have connections, and it aint duggan, rannan rosenblatt, or shefter.
When you see names from ian oconner, schwartz, vacciano that's when i would pay attention
The Shills?
Obviously you don’t pay attention or can’t connect the dots, or understand how the world works.
All of those writers have been critical. Look no further the Swartz podcast this week. They have actual sources. And yes they are fed stories as well. But they have been respected beats for a long time
I'm hoping Mara will look outside for a qualified candidate, and Judge will get himself fired next year when the team stinks again.
New HC and cap space to finish cutting bad contracts and players loose to start over in 2023.
I would think this is likely. If for some reason JJ and Jones improve enough to keep, great. But probably not happening. Purge team, take on dead money and hopefully add around 6-7 quality draft picks that at least are a core. 2023 would be better cap position ( although it may be too early in the process to plug more than a couple glaring needs) rookie qb contract again and new HC. 2023 is the yr giants could look inviting again if they stop putting band aides that rip off too easily every chance they get
Hortiz maybe -but the Giants need a stud that has done it not a rookie GM. -Dorsey is the Guy, Unless Dallas loses their minds and lets us poach their AGM
Agreed. Except for Horowitz. He's worth a long, long look.
But I just browsed after Abrams. The clear front runner.
Quote:
In comment 15516750 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
In comment 15516721 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
don't know anything anyone else does and so they are looking at guys with the NE connection. Happy for the article but I doubt there is anything in it other than informed speculation. That said, Judge does like his old friends.
Talk about throwing shit against the wall. And we know who the beats are that actually have connections, and it aint duggan, rannan rosenblatt, or shefter.
When you see names from ian oconner, schwartz, vacciano that's when i would pay attention
The Shills?
Obviously you don’t pay attention or can’t connect the dots, or understand how the world works.
All of those writers have been critical. Look no further the Swartz podcast this week. They have actual sources. And yes they are fed stories as well. But they have been respected beats for a long time
Ok Pat.
Can you imagine a GM telling Mara that he wants to replace Ronnie Barnes? The interview would be over.
I see your Ronnie Barns and raise you Daniel Jones.
I believe he's mandated as well. Which is why Abrams is the easiest, least disruptive choice.
Quote:
In comment 15516623 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15516594 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
Mostly New England Retreads... The new GM should be open minded not tied to the NE way. Every team doesnt have Tom Brady or Bill Belicheck.
Hortiz maybe -but the Giants need a stud that has done it not a rookie GM. -Dorsey is the Guy, Unless Dallas loses their minds and lets us poach their AGM
um, only retread I see on here is Pioli and wouldn't that make Dorsey a retread as well. also the Titans guy is appealing.
need to think before you post dude.
Oh, the irony.
would love to watch a game together, sunday?
Sure, let's do it.
Quote:
In comment 15516775 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Where is this issue with the current group of management and coaches?
Gettlemen says he wants hog mollies and it seems our coaches are trying run this shot gun, RPO finesse style of offense. We have a highly paid 6’4” WR, finally have an inline 2 way TE in Rudolph and decent fullback in Penny and we don’t run a semblance of a power running game. It is honestly maddening, why is this team so disconnected from player acquisition to scheme fit. It’s our biggest problem.
At least with the defense I feel they are trying to get players that fit the 3-4 hybrid scheme, and if we had a semblance of an offense, our defense wouldn’t be so bad. Imagine our defense with a 2 TD lead. Complimentary football doesn’t exist on our team because we don’t score points.
As for Jones/Judge, Jones will be our QB1 next year until they find a better choice plain and simple. IMO, I think Judge understands this game on a high level. I can hear it when he breaks down plays. To me, we need less talk and more focus on deciding what kind of team we are going to be. I like fast and physical. Think back to the 1993 Giants. Phil Simms had a great run game and a stingy defense. He managed the game, protected the football. Didn’t make the big mistake, took some shots. I think we would all kill for a team like the 93 Giants.
I am not say Judge is a great coach, I am not saying Jones is a great QB, I am saying the main issue beyond injuries ( this year has been a shit show since preseason ) has been the disconnect between player acquisitions and offensive philosophy.
Regardless of who the GM is next year, this MUST be defined.
'93 Giants struggled painfully to score points, it was their achilles heal and undoing (tho the team really overachieved).
There's absolutely a disconnect. Need an OT? Try to sign Norwell to top open market dollars, and then pivot to an ordinary Solder.
Give KG $18M per when word was out his best offer was thought to be $10M, because his camp knew the Giants wanted him desperately, despite his warts. Same script with Adoree. Let your best DT walk so you can sign a CB and do little with the OLB/ILB spots. Run a 3-4? Don't pay a DE $21M per, it's poor design and asset allocation, repeatedly. No plan, no back checking.
There is no plan. There are knee jerk reactions to open the check book and try to pay for solutions. Their drafting stinks, their self-scouting stinks, their fit placement stinks, their player development is meh, the offense is dreadful, Graham coaches as scared as Judge does. See hole? Plug hole with the first draft pick possible and with a board set poorly in terms of value. Reactionary, time after time.
basically a perfect executive summary
Thanks, I've been practicing in parallel for a promotion lol.
It is really hard to build a winning team. Even harder to build one that consistently wins the physical battle. Those teams for the most part still win in the end. Even in the "modern" NFL.
Giants formula has always been pretty simple from 1980-2012 with some setbacks along the way. I agree with the poster who said franchise needs to have a identity first but really it was around here for a very long time.
He knows he fucked up. Everyone knows he fucked up. But he won't FULLY admit the mistakes just start over completely.
Instead we get half-assed changes that appear to be designed to convince people that he didn't FULLY screw the pooch all along, but at the same time appease the masses who want changes.
So instead of admitting the obvious, that is, this team is a complete mess and they need to just start from scratch, they fire the GM but keep the coach and QB and RB. Last time, they fired the coach, but kept the GM. See the problem?
Get over your ego Mara. The primary reason your team has been to five Super Bowls is that 40 years ago the NFL imposed a GM on your dad that he didn't want. That led to Young, which led to Accorsi. Your dad screwed things up until the league stepped in. The NFL isn't going to save you so save yourself.
I freaking love when Eric is posting. Haha. Eric has some cache with the organization because of BBI/history and the collection of die hards on this site.
I just pray Mara reads these type of posts or has the general consensus relayed back to him. We know NYG are aware of and monitor BBI, so thanks for always telling it EXACTLY as it is Eric… now if only we can pound this message into Mara’s frontal lobe… blow it up NOW Mr. Mara, it is the perfect time, if done 100% now.
We have one bad cap year ahead, but actually have the draft capital to make some real progress…yes, we’ll prob suck for a couple more years, but moving toward a new future, rather than half measuring our beautiful team further into something none of us can stand to see….
Not without a massive talent infusion on the OL.
I'd give the GM control of the roster and draft. Gut the team, clean up the cap and let Judge sink or swim with the scraps if Mara says he has to stay. Good QB's coming out in 2023 so next year is not a bad one stink. Then you add your HC with a QB in 2023. If Judge pulls a miracle the GM can make that decision.
Then if a head coaching change is required, he petitions for it in year 2.
Possible downsides but isn’t that true under most alternative approaches.
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
I really don't think Jones would scare away candidates. As of now, it's a one-year commitment at a reasonable rate for a serviceable QB. If a new GM has a plan to land Russell Wilson or whoever, I don't think Mara would block it to ensure Jones remains the starter
Yea, I just don't buy this. It's not strictly a contract/salary cap thing, it's the fact that the owners are telegraphing that they will constantly step in and tell you what players they "like" even though you're supposedly the GM. I think the candidate pool (if it's not just a straight Abrams promotion) will be very telling. Hell, Abrams might be the "save face" guy they hire when they realize no one good wants the job.
Quote:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
I really don't think Jones would scare away candidates. As of now, it's a one-year commitment at a reasonable rate for a serviceable QB. If a new GM has a plan to land Russell Wilson or whoever, I don't think Mara would block it to ensure Jones remains the starter
Yea, I just don't buy this. It's not strictly a contract/salary cap thing, it's the fact that the owners are telegraphing that they will constantly step in and tell you what players they "like" even though you're supposedly the GM. I think the candidate pool (if it's not just a straight Abrams promotion) will be very telling. Hell, Abrams might be the "save face" guy they hire when they realize no one good wants the job.
Of all the bad things a new GM would be dealing with, a functional QB would hardly be a complete turn off. Whomever it is may choose to draft another QB, but Jones is not going to scare away a GM. Being saddled with Judge yes, not much he can do with that. But Jones is just a player and can be replaced at any point.
The first is quite possible . The second part is, a hope,
Quote:
In comment 15516846 Sean said:
Quote:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
I really don't think Jones would scare away candidates. As of now, it's a one-year commitment at a reasonable rate for a serviceable QB. If a new GM has a plan to land Russell Wilson or whoever, I don't think Mara would block it to ensure Jones remains the starter
Yea, I just don't buy this. It's not strictly a contract/salary cap thing, it's the fact that the owners are telegraphing that they will constantly step in and tell you what players they "like" even though you're supposedly the GM. I think the candidate pool (if it's not just a straight Abrams promotion) will be very telling. Hell, Abrams might be the "save face" guy they hire when they realize no one good wants the job.
Of all the bad things a new GM would be dealing with, a functional QB would hardly be a complete turn off. Whomever it is may choose to draft another QB, but Jones is not going to scare away a GM. Being saddled with Judge yes, not much he can do with that. But Jones is just a player and can be replaced at any point.
But a point on another thread, staying with Judge gives the GM an extra year.
And I'd think the GM would make that clear in the interview process.
If Judge works out, everyone wins. If he doesn't, the GM installs his guy into a team he's started to already build.
It's almost like having a free year.
Tossing away years is insanely stupid and signs of a non functional organization. There’s no such thing as “free years”. Every season either has benefits or consequences.
Judge has proven nothing. If anything, he looks like he doesn't know what he is doing.
And yet we are supposed to hire a GM because he may work well with a HC who could be fired in a year?
Stupid organization.
BINGO. They pull another half assed paint job on this falling down house and we'll be having the same discussion in 2 years. There's no point in trying to hire a new GM unless he's given complete control to hire/fire whoever he wants.
It's very Giants to be the last team in the NFL to try to latch on to this 20 year old trend that's failed everywhere it's been tried except in College.
Then if a head coaching change is required, he petitions for it in year 2.
Possible downsides but isn’t that true under most alternative approaches.
Because then you are limiting your GM search while also not having your GM and HC be aligned.
Or you are forcing a GM hire around a former special teams coordinator that is 10-30 and his team is getting worse and worse.
You don't just waste years. What competent GM would be okay with that?
Just hire the best possible GM you can get. Enough worrying about Joe Judge- he's not a good head coach.
There’s no free years, every decision has consequences and potentially delays another year further the possibility of being a playoff team.
Quote:
In comment 15517041 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 15516846 Sean said:
Quote:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
I really don't think Jones would scare away candidates. As of now, it's a one-year commitment at a reasonable rate for a serviceable QB. If a new GM has a plan to land Russell Wilson or whoever, I don't think Mara would block it to ensure Jones remains the starter
Yea, I just don't buy this. It's not strictly a contract/salary cap thing, it's the fact that the owners are telegraphing that they will constantly step in and tell you what players they "like" even though you're supposedly the GM. I think the candidate pool (if it's not just a straight Abrams promotion) will be very telling. Hell, Abrams might be the "save face" guy they hire when they realize no one good wants the job.
Of all the bad things a new GM would be dealing with, a functional QB would hardly be a complete turn off. Whomever it is may choose to draft another QB, but Jones is not going to scare away a GM. Being saddled with Judge yes, not much he can do with that. But Jones is just a player and can be replaced at any point.
But a point on another thread, staying with Judge gives the GM an extra year.
And I'd think the GM would make that clear in the interview process.
If Judge works out, everyone wins. If he doesn't, the GM installs his guy into a team he's started to already build.
It's almost like having a free year.
It's easy to commit to a "free year" when hope spring eternal and you're interviewing someone. If the shit is still hitting the fan in 2-3 years, all bets are off. Even though Judge is tilting towards "safe" his job is still somewhat up in the air, despite being saddled with a GM who is "retiring" and a QB he didn't help select.
I agree with Eric here: it's stupid to hit the reset on the GM and the coach.
I'm saying it goes beyond the player. If an owner is sharing his personal preference to commit to ANY player, even for just 2022, that prospective GM knows from the get go that he doesn't have control over the roster. It's something that will rightfully scare off better candidates no matter how you slice it.
Quote:
Of all the bad things a new GM would be dealing with, a functional QB would hardly be a complete turn off. Whomever it is may choose to draft another QB, but Jones is not going to scare away a GM. Being saddled with Judge yes, not much he can do with that. But Jones is just a player and can be replaced at any point.
I'm saying it goes beyond the player. If an owner is sharing his personal preference to commit to ANY player, even for just 2022, that prospective GM knows from the get go that he doesn't have control over the roster. It's something that will rightfully scare off better candidates no matter how you slice it.
There is no good reason to jettison Jones before next year. Its not like he has any trade value right now
I dont think Mara has been reported on commenting on Jones, I believe its just reported speculation
I am usually an eternal optimist (to my detriment at times) but this thread truly illustrates how fucked we are for the few years at least
A chimp on a bicycle is an upgrade over Gettleman, and neither of Dimitroff or Pioli is an incompetent.
A chimp on a bicycle is an upgrade over Gettleman, and neither of Dimitroff or Pioli is an incompetent.
Agreed, and both would probably be able to tell the Mara’s/McDonnell to fuck off. Hard seeing that for a young first time GM.
Quote:
roster building in year 1 while he evaluates Judge and player relationship and development?
Then if a head coaching change is required, he petitions for it in year 2.
Possible downsides but isn’t that true under most alternative approaches.
Because then you are limiting your GM search while also not having your GM and HC be aligned.
Or you are forcing a GM hire around a former special teams coordinator that is 10-30 and his team is getting worse and worse.
You don't just waste years. What competent GM would be okay with that?
Just hire the best possible GM you can get. Enough worrying about Joe Judge- he's not a good head coach.
How do you know every good GM candidate has an opinion yet on Judge or that it is even bad? Or that they they would have a valid good one on an alternative?
Not saying Judge is the right HC but too many here are guessing his third year negatively affects a new GM. If it’s not guessing then give me a more compelling reason than that record because that’s why we are hiring a new GM and why posters want Jones traded too.
Quote:
Where is this issue with the current group of management and coaches?
Gettlemen says he wants hog mollies and it seems our coaches are trying run this shot gun, RPO finesse style of offense. We have a highly paid 6’4” WR, finally have an inline 2 way TE in Rudolph and decent fullback in Penny and we don’t run a semblance of a power running game. It is honestly maddening, why is this team so disconnected from player acquisition to scheme fit. It’s our biggest problem.
At least with the defense I feel they are trying to get players that fit the 3-4 hybrid scheme, and if we had a semblance of an offense, our defense wouldn’t be so bad. Imagine our defense with a 2 TD lead. Complimentary football doesn’t exist on our team because we don’t score points.
As for Jones/Judge, Jones will be our QB1 next year until they find a better choice plain and simple. IMO, I think Judge understands this game on a high level. I can hear it when he breaks down plays. To me, we need less talk and more focus on deciding what kind of team we are going to be. I like fast and physical. Think back to the 1993 Giants. Phil Simms had a great run game and a stingy defense. He managed the game, protected the football. Didn’t make the big mistake, took some shots. I think we would all kill for a team like the 93 Giants.
I am not say Judge is a great coach, I am not saying Jones is a great QB, I am saying the main issue beyond injuries ( this year has been a shit show since preseason ) has been the disconnect between player acquisitions and offensive philosophy.
Regardless of who the GM is next year, this MUST be defined.
'93 Giants struggled painfully to score points, it was their achilles heal and undoing (tho the team really overachieved).
There's absolutely a disconnect. Need an OT? Try to sign Norwell to top open market dollars, and then pivot to an ordinary Solder.
Give KG $18M per when word was out his best offer was thought to be $10M, because his camp knew the Giants wanted him desperately, despite his warts. Same script with Adoree. Let your best DT walk so you can sign a CB and do little with the OLB/ILB spots. Run a 3-4? Don't pay a DE $21M per, it's poor design and asset allocation, repeatedly. No plan, no back checking.
There is no plan. There are knee jerk reactions to open the check book and try to pay for solutions. Their drafting stinks, their self-scouting stinks, their fit placement stinks, their player development is meh, the offense is dreadful, Graham coaches as scared as Judge does. See hole? Plug hole with the first draft pick possible and with a board set poorly in terms of value. Reactionary, time after time.
The record of the 1993 Giants was 11-5 and won a playoff game. Say what you want about scoring points. They almost won the division.
The point I was making is the new what would work with the personnel the had.
The major issue with this team is identify. They don’t have one. Figure out who you want to be and coach the philosophy and draft and sign those players.
They had a decent defense in 2020. Injuries to Martinez and Carter hurt.
Losing our starting Center and LG didn’t help our offense. We have had zero games with all out starting position players. Barkley, Golluday and Toney didn’t play in the preseason. We saw if you have all 3 in the game what is positive like in New Orleans. I guess that is what this team could do when healthy and in the game.
We need to get scheme fit OL.....then a ER1. The first round should next both
I remember the '93 Giants very well. Good team, tough defense, could've won 13 games if they could've scored more. But it was an old team and often overrated a bit by fans due to the 16-13 loss to Dallas. The NFL's top teams would've curbstomped them in the playoffs as SF did, imv. Too much Dan Reeves and his AFC-styled personnel decisions, along with the 3 yards and a cloud of dust, pass short on third down, etc. My $.02
A chimp on a bicycle is an upgrade over Gettleman, and neither of Dimitroff or Pioli is an incompetent.
I think a Dorsey/Highsmith combo or the Tennessee guy (the latter because BB and Judge would likely talk him up) would be the best options if you are going with Mara comfort zone
To quote Clark Griswald from the original Vacation, I think Mara is "fucked in the head".
I mean this is a separate conversation but also would be a fascinating what if.
To quote Clark Griswald from the original Vacation, I think Mara is "fucked in the head".
Spot on regarding Belichick vs. "Patriot's Way".
No, because like virtually everything else that happened when I was three years old, it’s not relevant to me now that I’m 42.
To quote Clark Griswald from the original Vacation, I think Mara is "fucked in the head".
This is why I was skeptical of Judge (and Graham for that matter but for different reasons) because of the high failure rate of Belichick assistants once they leave for other places. How could I, who's never played a down of football, see that better than Mara, whose lifelong business has been football?
As far as identity is concerned, I would say that neither Gettleman nor Mara have really tried to implement things the Giants were great at, particularly with the defense and mid-round picks.
It's very Giants to be the last team in the NFL to try to latch on to this 20 year old trend that's failed everywhere it's been tried except in College.
Thank you. It's BS, GOATs aside (Bill and Tom).