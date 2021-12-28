Duggan speculates on GM candidates

Here’s a preliminary list of the Giants’ most likely targets based on conversations with sources:



Kevin Abrams



Current job: Giants vice president of football operations/assistant general manager

Breakdown: There is no doubt that ownership was setting the table for Abrams to succeed Gettleman. Abrams’ role has expanded beyond managing the salary cap behind the scenes, while his public profile has increased by appearing alongside Gettleman in news conferences in recent years. Ideally, for ownership, there would have been a seamless transition from Gettleman to Abrams to continue the George Young lineage.



But the Giants have not been living in an ideal world. Ownership cares about public relations, and an internal promotion would cause a segment of the fan base to revolt. Promoting the assistant GM from the Giants’ current decade of despair would be a tough sell. But Abrams, who has a measured personality and is an analytical thinker, would be a stark departure from Gettleman. Abrams and Judge are believed to have a good relationship, which should help his cause.



Monti Ossenfort



Current job: Titans director of player personnel

Breakdown: Ossenfort could be the early favorite. He has strong ties to Judge from their time together in New England. Ossenfort was in the Patriots organization from 2003 until leaving for his current role with the Titans last year. Ossenfort spent his final six seasons in New England as the director of college scouting. His star has been on the rise, as he has interviewed for general manager jobs with the Panthers (2021) and Browns (2020). Ossenfort has branched out to another successful organization in Tennessee to strengthen his resume.



Dave Ziegler



Current job: Patriots director of player personnel

Breakdown: Ziegler has risen through the ranks during his nine years in New England. He served as the team’s director of pro personnel for four years before getting promoted to replace Ossenfort as director of college scouting last year. Ziegler got promoted again this offseason after Nick Caserio left to become the Texans’ general manager.



Caserio would have been a slam-dunk hire if the Giants fired Gettleman after last season. Ziegler checks a lot of the same boxes. Ziegler interviewed for the Broncos’ GM job in the offseason, but he decided to remain in New England. His ties to Judge could draw him to New York.



Scott Pioli



Current job: NFL Network analyst

Breakdown: If ownership wants a more seasoned executive to pair with Judge, Pioli could be an attractive candidate. Pioli and Judge didn’t overlap in New England, but there will be plenty of shared philosophies from their extended time working in Bill Belichick’s program. Pioli was in New England from 2000 to 2008, mostly serving as the vice president of player personnel.



The Giants had interest in Pioli in 2007, but he declined their interview request. A New York native and the son-in-law of Bill Parcells, Pioli figures to be more interested now since he hasn’t been a GM since a rough stretch in Kansas City ended in 2012. Pioli was the Falcons’ assistant GM from 2014 to 2019. If ownership emphasizes experience, Pioli could rise to the top of the list.



James Liipfert



Current job: Texans assistant director of player personnel

Breakdown: Liipfert is a young executive who worked with Judge in New England. Liipfert was with the Patriots from 2009 to 2017, serving as a national scout in his final three seasons there. He left in 2018 to become the Texans’ director of college scouting. Liipfert was part of a four-person group that split general manager duties in Houston in 2019. He was promoted to assistant director of player personnel this offseason by Caserio. Liipfert is a dark-horse candidate due to his lack of high-level executive experience.



Eliot Wolf



Current job: Patriots front office consultant

Breakdown: Wolf was on the Giants’ radar in 2017, but he didn’t get an interview before the job went to Gettleman. The son of Hall of Fame former Packers general manager Ron Wolf, Wolf has been viewed as a rising star but hasn’t landed a GM job. He has interviewed for GM openings with the 49ers (2017), Colts (2017), Panthers (2018) and Packers (2018).



Wolf worked his way up the ladder in Green Bay for 14 years before getting passed over for the Packers’ GM job that went to Brian Gutekunst in 2018. Wolf then spent two seasons as the Browns’ assistant general manager under John Dorsey before landing in New England last year. The experience Wolf has gained in the past four years could make him more appealing as a general manager candidate to the Giants, especially since he has added familiarity with Judge’s roots in New England.



Joe Hortiz



Current job: Ravens director of player personnel

Breakdown: Hortiz has no connection to Judge, but if any candidate is going to overcome that in this process, it could be someone who has been groomed in one of the best front offices in the NFL. Hortiz has been in Baltimore since 1999, with an extensive background as a college scout.



There would be some overlap between Hortiz’s background and Judge’s Patriots roots. Ozzie Newsome, who was the general manager for most of Hortiz’s time in Baltimore, began his front office career working with Belichick in Cleveland in 1991. The parallels between the Patriots and Ravens organizations could bridge the gap between Judge and Hortiz.