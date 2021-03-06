FWIW, Peter King Thinks Giants Go Outside

for new GM and that Judge and Jones come back for a "prove it" year in 2022. From an answer to an email question:
"Joe, you’re one of several who have written in the last couple of weeks anguished and angry about the Giants. I know John Mara, and I think he understands the depths of the issues. I don’t think he will fire Joe Judge, but obviously Mara will replace GM Dave Gettleman, and I will be very surprised if Mara doesn’t go outside the organization to do so. The Giants have a long way to go, which you know, and the only way to start the process is to have zero sacred cows. The cap is a mess, and there are so many needs. It won’t get fixed overnight. They need a man who will value mid-round picks and who has the ability to turn rounds three through six into contributing, consistent players. Aside from getting a quarterback you can win with, that’s how you win today. Oh—and they should not give Daniel Jones a guaranteed deal for 2023. Assuming his neck injury can clear up before next season, Jones should be playing for his Giants’ future in 2022."
Shouldn't the GM make that call and not the owner?
Shouldn't the GM make the call on the QB?
Agree. To be fair, everything is still just ‘reports’ though. What is stopping Mara from coming out and announcing Judge is back?
Com'on Eric...half ass continues.
What if Mara says Gettleman is coming back and gets to make those two first-round picks?
THIS. Mara is the one that locked in Judge and the QB for next year. They fucking owner.
However, at the end of the day, so long as Judge & Jones are non starters from ownership perspective, I"m sure they will put out reports in the media of all the guys they are looking at on the outside, and many of them will do what Pioli did the first time around in 2007 "thanks but no thanks" & Giants went with Reese. Let's see if the same thing happens and this time they give it to Abrams to try to squeeze one more year out of Judge and Jones.
As an aside, my guess is that it will be Pioli. No asshat stuff, just seems like what will happen.
We need a smart man to come in and nail this draft. Remember, the talent pool will be one of the best ever due to many staying in school from Covid last year.. plus we have premium picks to make a real difference. There’s no way they can gamble this class with Joe Rah Rah Judge making any key decisions
Lord, please let Mr. Mara pick the right GM… this draft class could be a real turning point for us, or the alternative … 10 more years in the desert :(
So, are we doomed to some half ass hire because that person has to say "Yes Sir" to Judge and possibly Jones.
Look, I understand the owner wants some control over what is going to happen, but getting that outside talent is going to come at a cost of letting that talent dictate control of their management.
Quote:
Judge's future. But I doubt Mara will allow that.
Which is why I think if Mara believes in Judge so much just make him de facto GM/HC next season. Let Judge build his “culture” his way and make his choices. If it works, you have your Parcells/Belichick. Team sucks? Easy clean. GM/HC/(and probably)QB all vacant.
If Mara truly believed this you are quite possibly looking at least four years of Judge if not 5. The fact that he is two years in. Many of the fanbase have turned on him and it won't be long before the team follows imv. Players want to win. Preach/sell all you want but if the results don't show fairly quickly your are done in modern times.
Dont forget -Dorsey has a relationship with F Kitchens
But who really thinks someone like that exists.
And why the f-ck does Jones get another year??? JFC. Desperation to be right...
It’s interesting that a lot of people seem to think it makes sense to bring Jones back because he’s cheap (Lombardi on his podcast yesterday & Duggan for example). I guess he’s relatively cheap, but my main concern is temptation. Knowing how the Giants always look for reasons to keep someone, I could see one good game convincing everyone Jones is the guy.
I’d like to avoid that at all costs.
I don't think it's a prove it year anymore. There will certainly be competition for him.
The idea with bringing him back is simply he's under contract.
That's right now, subject to change. He could easily be traded.
Nobody would. Whether it's intentional or not, Mara makes the job undesirable for anyone who would actually be good at it.
"We'd like you to be our GM, but here's a list of people in the personnel department who are absolutely untouchable because of the vagina they flew out of, and you also can't choose the coach or replace the QB."
The Giants have made a public commitment to Joe Judge and don't want to fire yet another coach after just two seasons. That is arguably a strategic decision for the organization; even if Judge is fired, it will be more difficult to get a replacement if the organization looks "unstable." (As opposed to simply awful, I guess.) Presumably the new GM will make the call on him after the 2022 season.
Judge, in turn, has made a commitment to Daniel Jones. I think the HC makes the call on who plays. However, the new GM will make the call on whether to draft a QB or a acquire a veteran. If they trade for someone like Russell Wilson or draft a QB early, I assume that pretty much would be the end of DJ on the Giants' roster, and that would settle that. It might sting for Judge to be overruled, but it'll only hurt for a minute.
And why the f-ck does Jones get another year??? JFC. Desperation to be right...
People would want this job because of ego, and to prove they can make the Giants winners, in spite of all the challenges.
Of course, the person would be coming in with one hand tied behind his back. And the logical thing to do is give a new GM freedom to make his own choices. But people hoping for radical change from Mara are fooling themselves. His biggest flaw to me is valuing loyalty over expertise or ability. Not to mention he's risk averse and isn't someone who will take a chance.
As a fan I just hope he doesn't promote Abrams.
Guy is one of the least productive QBs in the NFL. But, hey, he's cheap!!
What standards...
Guy is one of the least productive QBs in the NFL. But, hey, he's cheap!!
What standards...
The other question to all your team builders is how much to you really want to win in 2022?
The QB class is supposedly in 2023......if we go 7-10 in 2022 do we blow our shot at one of those guys?
Look at the practical aspects. Can a new GM have the chance to fire Judge and hire a new HC in his first 2 weeks on the job? Even if a HC is available, is it going to be someone that the new GM will want? If I am the new GM, I will take the free year to take my time to evaluate Judge and/or find a new HC while evaluating and fixing all the other problems this organization has. If he hires a new HC now, he probably only gets 2 years for himself and the new HC. If he stays with Judge for 1 year, he will get at least another 2 years with his handpicked HC.
Quote:
But does that matter when you are incapable of producing points? Your key job description.
Guy is one of the least productive QBs in the NFL. But, hey, he's cheap!!
What standards...
The other question to all your team builders is how much to you really want to win in 2022?
The QB class is supposedly in 2023......if we go 7-10 in 2022 do we blow our shot at one of those guys?
I want to lose..a lot..just for that reason..I’d sign up for 3-14 right now and if it takes a thoroughly shitty Daniel Jones at QB to get us there, so be it..
Quote:
there are zero sacred cows, then why is Judge safe?
Look at the practical aspects. Can a new GM have the chance to fire Judge and hire a new HC in his first 2 weeks on the job? Even if a HC is available, is it going to be someone that the new GM will want? If I am the new GM, I will take the free year to take my time to evaluate Judge and/or find a new HC while evaluating and fixing all the other problems this organization has. If he hires a new HC now, he probably only gets 2 years for himself and the new HC. If he stays with Judge for 1 year, he will get at least another 2 years with his handpicked HC.
Interesting points.
Hopefully he is correct and that the "I don't think he will fire Joe Judge" followed by the contradictory "zero sacred cows" remark means that Mara won't fire Judge at seasons end despite the team getting blown out regularly and with players looking lost and/or disinterested, but rather that he will let a new GM make that decision?
But it really reads like Peter King is just throwing shit against the wall figuring something will stick.
Quote:
But does that matter when you are incapable of producing points? Your key job description.
Guy is one of the least productive QBs in the NFL. But, hey, he's cheap!!
What standards...
The other question to all your team builders is how much to you really want to win in 2022?
The QB class is supposedly in 2023......if we go 7-10 in 2022 do we blow our shot at one of those guys?
Posters demanding big time changes in 2022 have it right. But still needs to be orchestrated in an efficient manner and not try to rebuild every piece in desperate fashion.
That is how you waste picks and use up the cap. A better rebuild starts with core longer term pieces and then moves into different stages and areas. A good roster shouldn’t demand much patience but that ent what we have here.
Has Tisch ever made a football movie? anything close?
Quote:
In comment 15517016 bw in dc said:
Quote:
But does that matter when you are incapable of producing points? Your key job description.
Guy is one of the least productive QBs in the NFL. But, hey, he's cheap!!
What standards...
The other question to all your team builders is how much to you really want to win in 2022?
The QB class is supposedly in 2023......if we go 7-10 in 2022 do we blow our shot at one of those guys?
I want to lose..a lot..just for that reason..I’d sign up for 3-14 right now and if it takes a thoroughly shitty Daniel Jones at QB to get us there, so be it..
That's why I feel the Giants are in no-man's land.
No team, no new GM is going to tank for 2023. They want improvement immediately.
Chances are we improve enough to cost us a chance at those big names in 2023 (I don't even know who they are but have seen them mentioned). Lots of picks this year, install a more stable QB, new offensive system, etc.
Maybe the the answer is accumulate draft choices for 2023 in order to make a trade.
And why the f-ck does Jones get another year??? JFC. Desperation to be right...
What if Mara says Gettleman is coming back and gets to make those two first-round picks?
He absolutely shouldn't be. Hire the GM and let him make the call.
I really have no confidence that we hire a good GM. What a horrible state of affairs.
That should be the same here. Whoever is hired should be given a few days to review whatever they need, interview whomever they need, and make their own determinations on Judge, Jones, and Barkley and anyone else in the organization under them (scouting, personnel, coaches, etc.).
Eric, welcome to the resistance
Then you have a better roster with a high draft pick for 2023. That is attractive to potential HC candidates.
Quote:
there are zero sacred cows, then why is Judge safe?
Look at the practical aspects. Can a new GM have the chance to fire Judge and hire a new HC in his first 2 weeks on the job? Even if a HC is available, is it going to be someone that the new GM will want? If I am the new GM, I will take the free year to take my time to evaluate Judge and/or find a new HC while evaluating and fixing all the other problems this organization has. If he hires a new HC now, he probably only gets 2 years for himself and the new HC. If he stays with Judge for 1 year, he will get at least another 2 years with his handpicked HC.
Most teams that fire the GM, fire the head coach. There is a reason for that. So the GM has "his man" in place. In your scenario, Judge MAY work out, but it's most likely they are wasting another season. Great.
In any other organization that would be the case but not the Giants.
Quote:
there are zero sacred cows, then why is Judge safe?
I don't think it's quite as simple as it sounds.
The Giants have made a public commitment to Joe Judge and don't want to fire yet another coach after just two seasons. That is arguably a strategic decision for the organization; even if Judge is fired, it will be more difficult to get a replacement if the organization looks "unstable." (As opposed to simply awful, I guess.) Presumably the new GM will make the call on him after the 2022 season.
Judge, in turn, has made a commitment to Daniel Jones. I think the HC makes the call on who plays. However, the new GM will make the call on whether to draft a QB or a acquire a veteran. If they trade for someone like Russell Wilson or draft a QB early, I assume that pretty much would be the end of DJ on the Giants' roster, and that would settle that. It might sting for Judge to be overruled, but it'll only hurt for a minute.
It is as simple as it sounds.
You (and Mara) are making it more complicated.
You are basically arguing that the Giants OWE Judge (who has been a failure) and Jones (ditto) because they made some sort of "promise." So to uphold that "promise," the Giants have to throw away a season?
Talk about looking unstable.
The whole franchise is unstable and everyone knows it.
Mara is living in la-la land.
Quote:
there are zero sacred cows, then why is Judge safe?
Look at the practical aspects. Can a new GM have the chance to fire Judge and hire a new HC in his first 2 weeks on the job? Even if a HC is available, is it going to be someone that the new GM will want? If I am the new GM, I will take the free year to take my time to evaluate Judge and/or find a new HC while evaluating and fixing all the other problems this organization has. If he hires a new HC now, he probably only gets 2 years for himself and the new HC. If he stays with Judge for 1 year, he will get at least another 2 years with his handpicked HC.
This makes sense to me. Giants tell the new GM we want you to spend 2022 running the draft and evaluating Judge. I think Jones is a goner after 2022. This still leaves the issue of untouchables, like Chris Mara.
This is exactly what I was thinking.
Quote:
But does that matter when you are incapable of producing points? Your key job description.
Guy is one of the least productive QBs in the NFL. But, hey, he's cheap!!
What standards...
The other question to all your team builders is how much to you really want to win in 2022?
The QB class is supposedly in 2023......if we go 7-10 in 2022 do we blow our shot at one of those guys?
I would prefer to see anybody at QB in '22 except Jones. Maybe someone we draft, maybe someone we trade for, maybe a free agent pick-up. Because we should all know who Jones is right now; and he isn't the answer. But there is a long way to go to see how the market unfolds and what our option are. Who knows - maybe we draft someone, and it works? I'm willing to keep an open mind...
As for the '23 class, I only like Stroud right now. Maybe the Richardson kid out of Florida. Young looks decent, but I need to see more. So, I'm not seeing this bumper crop quite yet.
But, hey, I would draft a QB in '22 and again in '23 if the '22 prospect doesn't work.
And just as importantly, we need to have a real plan to solve this OL crisis. I don't trust anyone in that building to fix this - Judge, Abrams, Gettleman (obviously), Maras, etc. All of them need to be viewed right now as incompetent and unable to identify talent.
Quote:
?
I don't think it's a prove it year anymore. There will certainly be competition for him.
The idea with bringing him back is simply he's under contract.
That's right now, subject to change. He could easily be traded.
He could easily be trade? Really? If you don't think he is good enough to start for the Giants, why would another team give you anything of worth? What team fits the Carolina mold in that they think they have everything else in place and are desperate to find a starting QB and would give a 2, a 4, and a 6 for someone you think stinks? Pittsburgh looking for a replacement for Ben while they look for their next starter? San Fran as a placeholder till Lance is ready? No way either gives up much.
How many prove it years? Well, how many people want to throw out what he did as a rookie with a below average offensive group, while focusing only on two years with the dregs of NFL offensive players (how many would start on another team) and a massive injury list around him in an ultra conservative offense?
Sure the GM will be involved in the decision on Jones, but they sure as hell aren't going to cut him. If they sign a mid level free agent, where is the money coming from? They still have to fill out a team. Do you want to replace everyone who is going to be gone with vet minimum nobodies? Or extend bad contracts longer to make more cap room?
It would be foolish not to give Jones next year with hopefully a better offensive line and healthy skill players. Then you decide whether you want to try to re-sign him or look to a much better draft class in 2023 with a better offensive line in place. But of course, you still try to find someone to compete for the starting spot. However, the options aren't going to be great or cheap.
Someone on another post suggested our next three 1st round picks plus Jones for Wilson. And that person thinks Gettleman is a bad GM!
It's it really beneficial to have Jones produce another 15-ish TD pass season rather than draft someone and get them valuable training camp, preseason, and regular season snaps?
I understand Jones is paid for, but when he sucks again in 2022 he's going to walk out the door for nothing, and the snaps that he took in 2022 could have gone towards developing someone else.
I would trade Jones for anything. His presence adds no value.
It just seems to me that any smart GM candidate, regardless of the internal politics of Mara and co., would challenge the interviewer(s) with this sort of reply and not simply come out and state whether Jones stays or go.
Mind you, I am not a fan of Jones. But, I do not believe one draft and additional free agents and trades in 2022 will fix this 'mess'. The new GM needs to show vision, prudence and leadership.
Quote:
In comment 15516983 Go Terps said:
Quote:
?
I don't think it's a prove it year anymore. There will certainly be competition for him.
The idea with bringing him back is simply he's under contract.
That's right now, subject to change. He could easily be traded.
He could easily be trade? Really? If you don't think he is good enough to start for the Giants, why would another team give you anything of worth? What team fits the Carolina mold in that they think they have everything else in place and are desperate to find a starting QB and would give a 2, a 4, and a 6 for someone you think stinks? Pittsburgh looking for a replacement for Ben while they look for their next starter? San Fran as a placeholder till Lance is ready? No way either gives up much.
How many prove it years? Well, how many people want to throw out what he did as a rookie with a below average offensive group, while focusing only on two years with the dregs of NFL offensive players (how many would start on another team) and a massive injury list around him in an ultra conservative offense?
Sure the GM will be involved in the decision on Jones, but they sure as hell aren't going to cut him. If they sign a mid level free agent, where is the money coming from? They still have to fill out a team. Do you want to replace everyone who is going to be gone with vet minimum nobodies? Or extend bad contracts longer to make more cap room?
It would be foolish not to give Jones next year with hopefully a better offensive line and healthy skill players. Then you decide whether you want to try to re-sign him or look to a much better draft class in 2023 with a better offensive line in place. But of course, you still try to find someone to compete for the starting spot. However, the options aren't going to be great or cheap.
Someone on another post suggested our next three 1st round picks plus Jones for Wilson. And that person thinks Gettleman is a bad GM!
If you ignore all the bad games, Jones is a hall of famer!
I would prefer to see anybody at QB in '22 except Jones. Maybe someone we draft, maybe someone we trade for, maybe a free agent pick-up.
You already got your wish. Jake Fromm - he is part of anybody else.
No to any vet FA unless Jones' contract is elsewhere. Need that $4+ mill for players and they still eat $4+ mill. Cannot eat Jones salary and add decent vet. Jones will cost $8.6 next season.
The Cap situation is so bad they will need to get rid of almost everyone to have anything.
I would not mind drafting a QB as the start to the future, but 2nd or 3rd round so the contract is cheap unless they really like Willis, Corral or Pickett.
Quote:
In comment 15516907 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there are zero sacred cows, then why is Judge safe?
Shouldn't the GM make that call and not the owner?
Shouldn't the GM make the call on the QB?
Look at the practical aspects. Can a new GM have the chance to fire Judge and hire a new HC in his first 2 weeks on the job? Even if a HC is available, is it going to be someone that the new GM will want? If I am the new GM, I will take the free year to take my time to evaluate Judge and/or find a new HC while evaluating and fixing all the other problems this organization has. If he hires a new HC now, he probably only gets 2 years for himself and the new HC. If he stays with Judge for 1 year, he will get at least another 2 years with his handpicked HC.
This makes sense to me. Giants tell the new GM we want you to spend 2022 running the draft and evaluating Judge. I think Jones is a goner after 2022. This still leaves the issue of untouchables, like Chris Mara.
The other practical matter with A new GM replacing the coach is timing. Although we can't agree on much here, I think most people want a comprehensive search for a GM. How long does that take? several weeks I would think. Especially considering that most candidates are currently employed, and most likely working for a team whose season will not be over in 2 weeks. This takes time, and I think rushing through the process is a poor idea.
Then there is another process to find a coach. Also takes time.
Even with a GM in place and the coach fired on black monday, the hiring process is a frantic game of hungry hungry hippos. people racing to grab a coach and coaches racing to grab a staff.
I def would not want to be a week or 2 behind on that.
Yes, You could "retire" the current GM now and start early. It does not seem to be what ownership wants to do for a variety of reasons. And it doesn't seem like other franchises are taking advantage of the new window either.
Also, the new "model" is that a prospective GM already has "his coach" and that coach already has "his staff" If that is the case, then it will be apart of the discussions in the interview process. It may or may not be a non starter.
And BTW, ownership is involved in the coaching hire for most NFL franchises. Do you actually believe these billionaires are going to allow someone else to pick who is the face of their company and the representative of their product? That is fucking ludicrous.
The offense is absolutely broken, i'd argue not salvageable in one year. You are literally wasting a year with Judge, no one of note will want the job with his seat hot.
If you keep Judge its system #3 in 4 years. If you fire Judge, its system #3 in 4 years. Me personally, lets get a head start on the new guy. Flip coin is at least the defense stays in place. Eh.
I bring this up because I don't see the Giants promoting from within. Its a chess move with no justification. No spin on being this bad and promoting Abrams.
So, it will be an outside guy. I'd fire Judge at the same time as Dave leaves and just totally wipe the slate clean. If Judge may not be here in a year, I'm not letting him influence the new all important GM hire.
If you want to attract the best candidates you would publicly admit its time for a change, different vision etc. but actually mean it. Look into the camera and sincerely show the best guys out there they can come in & run shop.
Will it happen? Of course not. Ego & other factors involved.
It's it really beneficial to have Jones produce another 15-ish TD pass season rather than draft someone and get them valuable training camp, preseason, and regular season snaps?
I understand Jones is paid for, but when he sucks again in 2022 he's going to walk out the door for nothing, and the snaps that he took in 2022 could have gone towards developing someone else.
I would trade Jones for anything. His presence adds no value.
I think the question is do you have someone in the 2022 Draft that you like more than waiting until 2023 and getting Stroud or Young even if it means sucking for an extra season. The Giants just do not have the ability to fill enough roster spots with quality NFL players if they are spending back to back first round picks on a QB versus letting Jones or a cheap FA play it out in 2022. We don't have the cap room to sign top dollar FA's and the holes on this team are substantial. In all likelihood, the top tier when we pick will contain at least 1 player outside of a QB at a need position. If the BPA is a QB who you think might only last 1 year as a starter because a better option will be available going forward that is very damning about your talent evaluation of this draft that you purposely added more picks in.
The Giants can trade Daniel Jones at any point until then and save about 4.2M against the 2022 cap (roster bonus + salary).
I’ve posted this a number of times, if Shurmur is still the offensive coordinator in Denver - I believe they would trade a future mid round pick for Jones.
Early round picks underperforming. Middle rounds picks never developing. Late round picks and UDFAs hardly ever surprising.
Single biggest factor is lack of a competent GM.
Quote:
"He's paid for" is a pretty fucking low standard to have for your starting quarterback.
It's it really beneficial to have Jones produce another 15-ish TD pass season rather than draft someone and get them valuable training camp, preseason, and regular season snaps?
I understand Jones is paid for, but when he sucks again in 2022 he's going to walk out the door for nothing, and the snaps that he took in 2022 could have gone towards developing someone else.
I would trade Jones for anything. His presence adds no value.
I think the question is do you have someone in the 2022 Draft that you like more than waiting until 2023 and getting Stroud or Young even if it means sucking for an extra season. The Giants just do not have the ability to fill enough roster spots with quality NFL players if they are spending back to back first round picks on a QB versus letting Jones or a cheap FA play it out in 2022. We don't have the cap room to sign top dollar FA's and the holes on this team are substantial. In all likelihood, the top tier when we pick will contain at least 1 player outside of a QB at a need position. If the BPA is a QB who you think might only last 1 year as a starter because a better option will be available going forward that is very damning about your talent evaluation of this draft that you purposely added more picks in.
We can't sit tight on the hopes that Stroud or Young are available in 2023. What if they get hurt? What if they regress? What if they are drafted ahead of us?
I'm only thinking about the 2022 draft, and I'm not thinking about it in the context of 2023. There are 3 first round QBs I like - Corral, Ridder, and Pickett. I'd be happy drafting any one of those three and going into 2022 with them as the starter. If we get to the 2023 draft and Stroud, Young, or someone else is there for us that looks better - we can assess the viability of picking one of them at that point.
But from here to April 2023 is a long time and a lot can change.
I was paging through the Pats last 20 years under Belichick. I was curious to see how many HoFs he's drafted. But what really struck me was exactly your point - how many players BB nailed in later rounds as quality producers. It's a big factor in their longevity.
Plus, and this is where he's underrated as a GM, BB is terrific in free agency in acquiring both high end and low end players.
Quote:
In comment 15517229 Go Terps said:
Quote:
"He's paid for" is a pretty fucking low standard to have for your starting quarterback.
It's it really beneficial to have Jones produce another 15-ish TD pass season rather than draft someone and get them valuable training camp, preseason, and regular season snaps?
I understand Jones is paid for, but when he sucks again in 2022 he's going to walk out the door for nothing, and the snaps that he took in 2022 could have gone towards developing someone else.
I would trade Jones for anything. His presence adds no value.
I think the question is do you have someone in the 2022 Draft that you like more than waiting until 2023 and getting Stroud or Young even if it means sucking for an extra season. The Giants just do not have the ability to fill enough roster spots with quality NFL players if they are spending back to back first round picks on a QB versus letting Jones or a cheap FA play it out in 2022. We don't have the cap room to sign top dollar FA's and the holes on this team are substantial. In all likelihood, the top tier when we pick will contain at least 1 player outside of a QB at a need position. If the BPA is a QB who you think might only last 1 year as a starter because a better option will be available going forward that is very damning about your talent evaluation of this draft that you purposely added more picks in.
We can't sit tight on the hopes that Stroud or Young are available in 2023. What if they get hurt? What if they regress? What if they are drafted ahead of us?
I'm only thinking about the 2022 draft, and I'm not thinking about it in the context of 2023. There are 3 first round QBs I like - Corral, Ridder, and Pickett. I'd be happy drafting any one of those three and going into 2022 with them as the starter. If we get to the 2023 draft and Stroud, Young, or someone else is there for us that looks better - we can assess the viability of picking one of them at that point.
But from here to April 2023 is a long time and a lot can change.
You can't look at drafts in a vacuum, especially at a position like QB. That is how we ended up with Daniel Jones. Justin Herbert didn't declare so the Giants took BQBA rather than BPA. The only QB who I see as having the ability to start Week 1 is Pickett, but even then I have serious questions about his longterm upside. Not sure he is ever better than a Kirk Cousins-type. If you look at the teams that are consistently good, they have stability at QB position. If you are constantly looking for the next hot thing your offense will suffer. I do not believe Jones is good enough so I am not saying that you keep him for stablity reasons, but if none of the QB's expected to go near where we are selecting the team sees as someone that they will offer a 2nd contract to they are better off getting someone like Mariota in FA and draft a different position in 2022 Draft.
1. The Giants drafted Jones because he was a QB and because he looked like Eli
2. The scouting process on Jones was shambolic; he was a day 3 talent at best
3. When they had a chance to rectify the error and draft Herbert they passed on the opportunity
I like Corral, Ridder, and Pickett as players. Unlike Jones, I think they are worthy first round selections.
If they pick one and next year they have a shot at someone better, pick that guy too. That's fine.
What isn't fine is standing pat with a poor QB just because.
The offense is going to be a shit show in 22 regardless. The defense may surprise if they can find a pass rush in the draft. Even still they will take time.
Probably the best outcome is a sham GM for 22 and run it back with Judge/Jones. We know ownership isn’t going to allow the latter to be dumped anyways. Let Abrams be a placeholder GM then let the new GM clean house and the Mara’s can reassign Abrams to some other bullshit job.
Quote:
because there are only 32, but who would want this job under the current daft structure? It's really a dead end job unless Mara completely overhauls his thinking.
And why the f-ck does Jones get another year??? JFC. Desperation to be right...
Nobody would. Whether it's intentional or not, Mara makes the job undesirable for anyone who would actually be good at it.
"We'd like you to be our GM, but here's a list of people in the personnel department who are absolutely untouchable because of the vagina they flew out of, and you also can't choose the coach or replace the QB."
Absolutely correct, rsjem 1979! Mara is very difficult to work under because the Mara family exerts almost total control No personnel decisions go through until JM grants his consent. Yes, he is the owner. But he and his family have made some real poor decisions over the past 5-8 years. It is about time JM owns up to his buffoonery (e.g., in this past year's draft didn't the powers that be recognize that they were passing on a generational talent in Parsons to allow the Cowboys to select him????
Incredibly, the Giants are still one of the few teams in the NFL who have their ownership group hire the team coach (i.e., rather than the GM).
I have been a devout Giants' fan since the days of Chuckin' Charlie (Conerly) - 1959-60. I have been through the wilderness years of the late 60s and 70s. What we are presently experiencing as Giants' fans is (sadly) worse!!!! At least we had a great QB in Tarkenton in the late 60s and early 70s!
The offense is going to be a shit show in 22 regardless. The defense may surprise if they can find a pass rush in the draft. Even still they will take time.
Probably the best outcome is a sham GM for 22 and run it back with Judge/Jones. We know ownership isn’t going to allow the latter to be dumped anyways. Let Abrams be a placeholder GM then let the new GM clean house and the Mara’s can reassign Abrams to some other bullshit job.
Great idea. But if Mara hires Abrams for GM, you know it is going to be for at least several years!
Quote:
I have not seen in a number of years a player drafted by us in those rounds developing into a significant part of the team. IMO that has been the single biggest factor of our lack of progress towards rebuilding the team
I was paging through the Pats last 20 years under Belichick. I was curious to see how many HoFs he's drafted. But what really struck me was exactly your point - how many players BB nailed in later rounds as quality producers. It's a big factor in their longevity.
Plus, and this is where he's underrated as a GM, BB is terrific in free agency in acquiring both high end and low end players.
Hopefully, we actually might finally have one with Aaron Robinson. But we need those 4th-7th round picks to at least provide adequate depth which hasn't happened
Quote:
I have not seen in a number of years a player drafted by us in those rounds developing into a significant part of the team. IMO that has been the single biggest factor of our lack of progress towards rebuilding the team
Early round picks underperforming. Middle rounds picks never developing. Late round picks and UDFAs hardly ever surprising.
Single biggest factor is lack of a competent GM.
Chicks, I think you have to also add coaching to that. No one is getting coached up
Quote:
There will be at least 2, probably 3, maybe 4 new starters on the OL. Even if they get the players right it’s going to take some time for them to develop and gel.
The offense is going to be a shit show in 22 regardless. The defense may surprise if they can find a pass rush in the draft. Even still they will take time.
Probably the best outcome is a sham GM for 22 and run it back with Judge/Jones. We know ownership isn’t going to allow the latter to be dumped anyways. Let Abrams be a placeholder GM then let the new GM clean house and the Mara’s can reassign Abrams to some other bullshit job.
Great idea. But if Mara hires Abrams for GM, you know it is going to be for at least several years!
Probably right. There’s that coupled with the fact that the same band of assholes will be making the picks in a pivotal draft.
If someone wants to be the GM of one of a bedrock NFL franchise in the biggest and best sports market in the world and will have two first round picks/two third picks, to start what will be a multiple year rebuild, I don't think a prove it year for Judge/Jones that unreasonable. If they "prove it, so much the better, If they don't, he can make the call on a coach and QB in year two of a multiple year contract. The college QB class doesn't seem that great nor is the free agent market that compelling.
We all know what NEEDS to be done. Unfortunately, they won’t do it.
Which begs the question.
What top GM candidate would come into this situation (cap strapped, horrible roster) and have to take on the additional burden of keeping Judge and Jones for his first year?
If there was ever a situation set up for failure, this is it.
So not only do I believe Mara feels an obligation to Abrams, Abrams is the ONLY guy willing to carry on this mess without significant change. Honestly, if I were Abrams, I would refuse the offer.
Quote:
In comment 15517229 Go Terps said:
Quote:
"He's paid for" is a pretty fucking low standard to have for your starting quarterback.
It's it really beneficial to have Jones produce another 15-ish TD pass season rather than draft someone and get them valuable training camp, preseason, and regular season snaps?
I understand Jones is paid for, but when he sucks again in 2022 he's going to walk out the door for nothing, and the snaps that he took in 2022 could have gone towards developing someone else.
I would trade Jones for anything. His presence adds no value.
I think the question is do you have someone in the 2022 Draft that you like more than waiting until 2023 and getting Stroud or Young even if it means sucking for an extra season. The Giants just do not have the ability to fill enough roster spots with quality NFL players if they are spending back to back first round picks on a QB versus letting Jones or a cheap FA play it out in 2022. We don't have the cap room to sign top dollar FA's and the holes on this team are substantial. In all likelihood, the top tier when we pick will contain at least 1 player outside of a QB at a need position. If the BPA is a QB who you think might only last 1 year as a starter because a better option will be available going forward that is very damning about your talent evaluation of this draft that you purposely added more picks in.
We can't sit tight on the hopes that Stroud or Young are available in 2023. What if they get hurt? What if they regress? What if they are drafted ahead of us?
I'm only thinking about the 2022 draft, and I'm not thinking about it in the context of 2023. There are 3 first round QBs I like - Corral, Ridder, and Pickett. I'd be happy drafting any one of those three and going into 2022 with them as the starter. If we get to the 2023 draft and Stroud, Young, or someone else is there for us that looks better - we can assess the viability of picking one of them at that point.
But from here to April 2023 is a long time and a lot can change.
I have no issue with going after QBs until you get it right, with one caveat.
I believe that you should have a semblance of an offensive line first. It doesn't have to a top 10 or even top half of the league. It has to be good enough that the QB operate and grow. I believe really bad OLs ruin QBs. Call it the Carr effect. Once a QB gets in the habit of lowering their eyes for an instant to check the blocking, they lose the window to throw. Or they feel they have to get the ball out so fast, they don't allow the play to develop. It ruined Eli right in front of our eyes.
2015 9. RT Ereck Flowers vs LT Andrus Peat
2016 10. CB Eli Appls vs LT Laremy Tunsil
2017 23. TE Evan Engram vs LB/DE TJ Watt
2018 2. RB Saquon Barkley vs DE Bradley Chubb /OG Quentin Nelson/QB Josh Allen
2019 6. QB Daniel Jones vs DE Josh Allen
17. DT Dexter Lawrence vs DE Montez Sweat
30. CB Deandre Baker vs Do not Trade up
2020 4. OT Andrew Thomas vs LB/SS Isaiah Simmons/ QB Justin Herbert
2021 11. Trade to 20. WR Kadarius Toney vs LB Micah Parsons
So you're never going to 9 for 9 but it shows you what we could have been if we were a smart scouting team with an effective coach who can make players better by designing schemes they excel in and a GM who compliments a coaches style and preferences. Here's a scenario that could have happened.
2014 11. DT Aaron Donald
2015 9. OT/OG Andrus Peat
2016 10. OT Laremy Tunsil
2017 23. LB/DE TJ Watt
2018 Trade back from 2 with the Jets to get more picks and take QB Josh Allen
2019 6. DE Josh Allen 17. DE Montez Sweat
From there who know what would have happened with draft order but you could have had a nucleus of players to last for a decade of success.
If the Mara's don't treat the Giants like a public company and fire themselves they are criminals. They need to hand over control to real football personnel. Otherwise, they will continue to be the embarrassment of the league, who won't do what's right for their fans. The fans need to stop paying for this.
In 1981, the Saints gave us the chance to draft LT. He was the best ever and made our whole defense better because you needed at least 3 players to defend him.
We had another LT type of player in our sights in 2021 in Micah Parsons and we traded back. He's the type of player who comes along once in a few decades. It's nothing short of awful. Keeping a coach who doesn't have any creativity or solutions for another year only makes this franchise more awful.
when will there be a serviceable offensive line?
Quote:
?
when will there be a serviceable offensive line?
Your answer to this is Jones gets as many years as it takes for this club to assemble a decent line?
He'll be tom brady's age. Perhaps by then he reaches the 100 TD milestone.