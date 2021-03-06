FWIW, Peter King Thinks Giants Go Outside clatterbuck : 1:07 pm

for new GM and that Judge and Jones come back for a "prove it" year in 2022. From an answer to an email question:



"Joe, you’re one of several who have written in the last couple of weeks anguished and angry about the Giants. I know John Mara, and I think he understands the depths of the issues. I don’t think he will fire Joe Judge, but obviously Mara will replace GM Dave Gettleman, and I will be very surprised if Mara doesn’t go outside the organization to do so. The Giants have a long way to go, which you know, and the only way to start the process is to have zero sacred cows. The cap is a mess, and there are so many needs. It won’t get fixed overnight. They need a man who will value mid-round picks and who has the ability to turn rounds three through six into contributing, consistent players. Aside from getting a quarterback you can win with, that’s how you win today. Oh—and they should not give Daniel Jones a guaranteed deal for 2023. Assuming his neck injury can clear up before next season, Jones should be playing for his Giants’ future in 2022."