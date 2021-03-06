Asshat info: Dodds

He'd rather work for Jim Irsay, an NFL owner that has been arrested, found guilty, on probation, and suspended by the league for six games for a documented drug problem. Who was paying his mistress 6k a month, and bought her a house through a team controlled trust fund.
That guy is running a more stable, appealing operation right now.
He hits the metric of "having enough personal issues to keep him out of the way of the people that make the football decisions".
Its sad this is more desirable than what the Giants currently have in a front office.
Potentially being told what to do regarding coaches and certain players. From how I take it he'd want to make a clean break from the coach and QB and thinks even if they let him fire Judge he'd be given a list of coaches acceptable to the Maras to choose from
won’t consider a situation where they have to navigate nepotism politics and a meddling shadow GM/owner. Best to hold off for an opportunity where they will have control . Sad, but we are only left with the leftovers.
…using your brains or your experience, but to be a highly paid puppet is only a job you take near the end of one’s career when you really don’t care, and are in it just for the $…:like Dave Gettleman, like Jerry Reese…
Good for you Dodds!!
Yo John, maybe if you get the two plants (Chris and Tim) out of their jobs and just be your “outside dinner table consultants”. Their track record internally to-date just sucks. Your “slight of hand” is truly no better than a Jerry Jones, Dan Snyder be or a Bill Bidwell move…let it go!!
If your pro personnel department, or has yes men, you’ll never win another Lombardi…js.
is demanding they keep Judge. This ties the new GM's hands, and also sets up an immediate power struggle between Judge and the new GM. Extremely bad management in any business. If you are hiring a top-line manager, you need to give him/her the ability to make the decisions to do the job
He means that for major decisions, you have Judge Gettleman JMara CMara and now Lil Tim all at the table with a POV. Until the Lucky Sperm Club stops meddling, the only GM candidates who are going to entertain coming here are those who are unemployed for a reason, vastly under qualified candidates looking for their big chance or recycled talent willing to hold their noses for another chance of relevancy.
Like if Mara can't comprehend the current model isn't working...
Right. Demeaning keeping Judge gives him a powerful voice
Well - because he is. Bottom line. He isn't digging around in personnel.
That’s my sense as well
This is why “just get a strong GM in here and the family stuff will disappear “ path is not so easy to achieve
Thanks for sharing but this is tough to read. Not even having top candidates consider the Giants all to save Joe Judge is beyond idiotic. Not saying Dobbs is the end all be all but this is discouraging.
But honestly can you really blame him or others for not being interested? Its perfectly logical- bad coach being forced on you, bad QB, multiple levels of ownership heavily involved in football OPs and not many if any building blocks on the roster.
There are only 32 of these jobs. And they don’t become available that often. If someone is willing to turn down an opportunity to interview for one of them, it speaks volumes to just how far this franchise has fallen, and the state of affairs due to Mara’s meddling.
RE: RE: Mara being forced to do what’s best for team
There are only 32 of these jobs. And they don’t become available that often. If someone is willing to turn down an opportunity to interview for one of them, it speaks volumes to just how far this franchise has fallen, and the state of affairs due to Mara’s meddling.
I disagree as it pertains to Dodds. Yes there are only 32 jobs, but he is in a very safe situation in Indy and he might be comfortable being the #2 guy. From looking at the YouTube videos the Colts have done it looks like that Ballard approaches things more as a 1A and 1B and takes Dodds's input more seriously than his title would indicate.
$$$ change people's mind. I wonder what Mara if he is serious
If you’re a young personnel guy and have aspirations to become a future GM you take the interview. You put yourself out there. Find out first hand from the horse’s mouth what the deal is. You don’t take for granite they’re going to saddle me with the incumbent head coach and QB. Sit down take the interview, find out the deal and go from there. Sorry I don’t buy it.
If you’re a young personnel guy and have aspirations to become a future GM you take the interview. You put yourself out there. Find out first hand from the horse’s mouth what the deal is. You don’t take for granite they’re going to saddle me with the incumbent head coach and QB. Sit down take the interview, find out the deal and go from there. Sorry I don’t buy it.
It's not just the incumbent coach and QB, it's the owners meddling in personnel.
Wait, does this mean Mara would mandate certain players as untouchable and, therefore, must start and play??
Wait, does this mean Mara would mandate certain players as untouchable and, therefore, must start and play??
Yea. Jones and possibly Barkley.
I think the Mara's consider offering someone . . . .
Wait, does this mean Mara would mandate certain players as untouchable and, therefore, must start and play??
Wait, does this mean Mara would mandate certain players as untouchable and, therefore, must start and play??
Wait, does this mean Mara would mandate certain players as untouchable and, therefore, must start and play??
Yea. Jones and possibly Barkley.
No insider facts from me.
But I am calling bullshit on this being the case. Relying on common sense logic...
Wait, does this mean Mara would mandate certain players as untouchable and, therefore, must start and play??
Wait, does this mean Mara would mandate certain players as untouchable and, therefore, must start and play??
Yea. Jones and possibly Barkley.
No insider facts from me.
But I am calling bullshit on this being the case. Relying on common sense logic...
And you're relying on common sense logic, because?
We’ve seen the Giants don’t operate with common sense and logic.
We may get a candidate outside the organization but Mara won’t give full control. He is making plenty of money and it is hard to change at his age. All the yelling screaming by a few people on a website probably won’t move the needle.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: the current power struggle
Wait, does this mean Mara would mandate certain players as untouchable and, therefore, must start and play??
Yea. Jones and possibly Barkley.
No insider facts from me.
But I am calling bullshit on this being the case. Relying on common sense logic...
And you're relying on common sense logic, because?
Because that’s what is reliable. After all the morons, the conjecture, and the conspiracy theories move towards after they die on vine...
won’t consider a situation where they have to navigate nepotism politics and a meddling shadow GM/owner. Best to hold off for an opportunity where they will have control . Sad, but we are only left with the leftovers.
a little out of control, based on "possibly" asshat info, from a third or fourth party. Nothing said or not said by a potential candidate has not been so different than the conjecturer said here on BBI. No self respecting highly coveted candidate is going to take the Giants job in its current organizational structure.
That’s my sense as well
This is why “just get a strong GM in here and the family stuff will disappear “ path is not so easy to achieve
Also agree. We're left with middling candidates because the Maras won't stop meddling in football decisions.
If you're a young personnel guy and have aspirations to become a future GM you take the interview. You put yourself out there. Find out first hand from the horse's mouth what the deal is. You don't take for granite they're going to saddle me with the incumbent head coach and QB. Sit down take the interview, find out the deal and go from there. Sorry I don't buy it.
Some people have the foresight not to flush their careers down the toilet for a shitty 3-4 year GM gig.
RE: RE: The Giants offseason is just so much more interesting
Wait, does this mean Mara would mandate certain players as untouchable and, therefore, must start and play??
Yea. Jones and possibly Barkley.
Jesus Christ. John is lost. He’s going to fuck up this opportunity because he’s afraid to admit a mistake on both Jones and Barkley. He had better not give Barkley an extension here. I’m crossing my fingers 26 asks for a trade after the season. This organization is real close to losing me..
Some people have the foresight not to flush their careers down the toilet for a shitty 3-4 year GM gig.
Some people have the foresight not to flush their careers down the toilet for a shitty 3-4 year GM gig.
There is a record of him turning down other opportunities because he didn’t like the set up, this isn’t that far fetched
This is what Dodds thinks will be the case, so they have to prove otherwise for him to take the job.
So you are saying there is a chance?!
Seriously though, I think that's the best we can hope for. A top candidate willing to take the job, but makes it clear to Mara here are the conditions. Whether or not he adapts remains to be seen. As I have said, probably doubtful.
ajr claims that Dodd's told the COLT's front office that he was not interested in going to the Giants. Then. when asked, he claims he will look into whether Monti Ossenfort will be interested in our GM job.
Boy, that is some asshat info: insight into both the Colts' and Titan's front offices. A truly valuable asset to this site.
ajr claims that Dodd's told the COLT's front office that he was not interested in going to the Giants. Then. when asked, he claims he will look into whether Monti Ossenfort will be interested in our GM job.
Boy, that is some asshat info: insight into both the Colts' and Titan's front offices. A truly valuable asset to this site.
Sweet baby Jesus. I’m glad I’m not alone. A sane person to an insane society must appear insane.
That’s my sense as well
This is why “just get a strong GM in here and the family stuff will disappear “ path is not so easy to achieve
If they do the former, let’s see what happens with the latter.
I’ll stand by the comment. Appreciate the quoting as well...
:- j
RE: RE: RE: The Giants offseason is just so much more interesting
ajr claims that Dodd's told the COLT's front office that he was not interested in going to the Giants. Then. when asked, he claims he will look into whether Monti Ossenfort will be interested in our GM job.
Boy, that is some asshat info: insight into both the Colts' and Titan's front offices. A truly valuable asset to this site.
You can be a sarcastic douchbag if you want, but I don't just post info to post and you can ask anyone who frequents the Knicks posts about my credibility.
nowhere did I say I could get information on Ossenfort, only that I would ask around. My job has made me a lot of connections in the NFL and NBA, so believe what you want.
Lets end the nonsense and make Chris the GM. At least then if things continue south there is no where for the Mara's to hide.
I'm actually coming around on this idea.
If the Maras aren't going to look inward to recognize they are the problem for his decade of despair, and show real courage by having a funeral for the "Giants Way", then just let Chris have his dream job and title.
And, to your point, there will be ZERO doubt where the accountability lies when this thing gets even worse and we need another intervention from the league office.
Or God willing, the Maras and Tisch are forced to sell.
whether the OP is correct or not, but I am bothered about certain points. First, what power struggle are we talking about. There is no evidence that DG is acting not in accordance with the demands of the Mara clan, and, if he was protesting, would have been retained after last year. Second, aren't you all bothered by Dodds presumably prematurely speaking about the Giants problems without formally being offered the GM job?
After Pepsi-gate and the general contempt they are showing for fans
I am also coming around on the Chris Mara as GM thing.
No more scapegoats. You get to see what the league really thinks of your crony-nepotism operation. No more planting articles on how bad the coach or GM are.
They are going to get roasted. Never going to happen though.
It's going to be Abrams or Pioli. They don't want to innovate or take the heat. I'll always be a fan, but they are really thrashing my hope and multiplying my apathy. It's just a vanity thing for them and it's gross. Literally no pride.
ajr claims that Dodd's told the COLT's front office that he was not interested in going to the Giants. Then. when asked, he claims he will look into whether Monti Ossenfort will be interested in our GM job.
Boy, that is some asshat info: insight into both the Colts' and Titan's front offices. A truly valuable asset to this site.
You can be a sarcastic douchbag if you want, but I don’t just post info to post and you can ask anyone who frequents the Knicks posts about my credibility.
nowhere did I say I could get information on Ossenfort, only that I would ask around. My job has made me a lot of connections in the NFL and NBA, so believe what you want.
Roll with the punches ajr.
I have found that there is just no way to avoid them.
Just smile and know that there's a reason that they are swinging at you.
The Maras aren't selling. Come on. That's a pipe dream. Of course I'd like that to happen, but it ain't.
I just hope Mara has a come to Jesus moment...takes a long look in the mirror...& realizes he is the one holding this organization back. Just GTFO out of the way John (& Chris & whoever the fuck this nephew is) & let someone who knows football run the show.
whether the OP is correct or not, but I am bothered about certain points. First, what power struggle are we talking about. There is no evidence that DG is acting not in accordance with the demands of the Mara clan, and, if he was protesting, would have been retained after last year. Second, aren't you all bothered by Dodds presumably prematurely speaking about the Giants problems without formally being offered the GM job?
Don't you think the Giants organizational structure is well know by NFL executives? The power struggle is if he Dodds wants a player there has to be agreement among the Maras and coach. The GM doesn't hire the head coach Mara does. Those are the types or organizational structure that creates power struggles.
ajr claims that Dodd's told the COLT's front office that he was not interested in going to the Giants. Then. when asked, he claims he will look into whether Monti Ossenfort will be interested in our GM job.
Boy, that is some asshat info: insight into both the Colts' and Titan's front offices. A truly valuable asset to this site.
You can be a sarcastic douchbag if you want, but I don’t just post info to post and you can ask anyone who frequents the Knicks posts about my credibility.
nowhere did I say I could get information on Ossenfort, only that I would ask around. My job has made me a lot of connections in the NFL and NBA, so believe what you want.
Ignore the anti-asshaters, they are just as deplorable as the Lucky Sperm Club ruining Jints Central. Most of us appreciate the info!
It makes sense. Why would any GM want Mara involved with
If you’re a young personnel guy and have aspirations to become a future GM you take the interview. You put yourself out there. Find out first hand from the horse’s mouth what the deal is. You don’t take for granite they’re going to saddle me with the incumbent head coach and QB. Sit down take the interview, find out the deal and go from there. Sorry I don’t buy it.
I agree 100%. If you are worth your weigh in salt as a GM you take the interview. You do it respectfully and with honesty. You tell them why you think the Giants has failed for the last 15 years. What you think went wrong. You tell them your vision of how the Giants needs to be run, what you will do to turn it around, what you need from them, how long you think it will take, what and who you will pick with their upcoming draft picks and why they should or shouldn't retain Judge and or Jones. Basically, you tell it like it is and what you can do to turn it around. All interviews are two way streets. They tell you what they want and expect and you do the same. If they say they want to keep Judge and Jones and you don't feel the same, you tell them why you don't feel the same and how you can make it better without them. If they don't agree with your vision of how you want to turn the Giants around or if there are curtain constraints you can't live with then you respectfully decline the GM position or they will not offer you the GM position. I think they will respect you for your honesty and words will leak on how you presented yourself so you will have a better chance with future GM interview.

You don't just say you don't want the GM position because of heresay.
You don't just say you don't want the GM position because of heresay.
ajr claims that Dodd's told the COLT's front office that he was not interested in going to the Giants. Then. when asked, he claims he will look into whether Monti Ossenfort will be interested in our GM job.
Boy, that is some asshat info: insight into both the Colts' and Titan's front offices. A truly valuable asset to this site.
You can be a sarcastic douchbag if you want, but I don’t just post info to post and you can ask anyone who frequents the Knicks posts about my credibility.
nowhere did I say I could get information on Ossenfort, only that I would ask around. My job has made me a lot of connections in the NFL and NBA, so believe what you want.
Roll with the punches ajr.
I have found that there is just no way to avoid them.
Just smile and know that there's a reason that they are swinging at you.
Ajr typically puts up no-nonsense objective viewpoints, and is a good read.
If you’re a young personnel guy and have aspirations to become a future GM you take the interview. You put yourself out there. Find out first hand from the horse’s mouth what the deal is. You don’t take for granite they’re going to saddle me with the incumbent head coach and QB. Sit down take the interview, find out the deal and go from there. Sorry I don’t buy it.
I agree 100%. If you are worth your weigh in salt as a GM you take the interview. You do it respectfully and with honesty. You tell them why you think the Giants has failed for the last 15 years. What you think went wrong. You tell them your vision of how the Giants needs to be run, what you will do to turn it around, what you need from them, how long you think it will take, what and who you will pick with their upcoming draft picks and why they should or shouldn't retain Judge and or Jones. Basically, you tell it like it is and what you can do to turn it around. All interviews are two way streets. They tell you what they want and expect and you do the same. If they say they want to keep Judge and Jones and you don't feel the same, you tell them why you don't feel the same and how you can make it better without them. If they don't agree with your vision of how you want to turn the Giants around or if there are curtain constraints you can't live with then you respectfully decline the GM position or they will not offer you the GM position. I think they will respect you for your honesty and words will leak on how you presented yourself so you will have a better chance with future GM interview.
You don't just say you don't want the GM position because of heresay.
Why should he pretend? He doesn't want the Giants job so why should he waste his time with a Giants job interview. This is a guy who has options and has refused two other GM interviews in the past. If you are a young upcoming guy you do the interview to get your name out there and if you are lucky you might even get the job. Dodds has been around and doesn't need interviews to get his name out there. It might even be worse for him taking interviews and not getting the job.
A lot of things don't add up with Giants,and it makes you wonder what's really going on.
We've seen Judge run Jones into the ground,Fired Garrett and the offense has gotten worse,you've got guys playing on partially torn Patella Tendons,fights with coaches,fights with players.But Mara wants to bring him back? Any rational human being would fire his ass for just one of those.
If you’re a young personnel guy and have aspirations to become a future GM you take the interview. You put yourself out there. Find out first hand from the horse’s mouth what the deal is. You don’t take for granite they’re going to saddle me with the incumbent head coach and QB. Sit down take the interview, find out the deal and go from there. Sorry I don’t buy it.
I agree 100%. If you are worth your weigh in salt as a GM you take the interview. You do it respectfully and with honesty. You tell them why you think the Giants has failed for the last 15 years. What you think went wrong. You tell them your vision of how the Giants needs to be run, what you will do to turn it around, what you need from them, how long you think it will take, what and who you will pick with their upcoming draft picks and why they should or shouldn't retain Judge and or Jones. Basically, you tell it like it is and what you can do to turn it around. All interviews are two way streets. They tell you what they want and expect and you do the same. If they say they want to keep Judge and Jones and you don't feel the same, you tell them why you don't feel the same and how you can make it better without them. If they don't agree with your vision of how you want to turn the Giants around or if there are curtain constraints you can't live with then you respectfully decline the GM position or they will not offer you the GM position. I think they will respect you for your honesty and words will leak on how you presented yourself so you will have a better chance with future GM interview.
You don't just say you don't want the GM position because of heresay.
Problem is apparently it's not hearsay, it's well known. It would be like a GM or coach interviewing with Dan Snyder back when he had control of WTF. He told every man that walked in that door "I'm giving you full control, and a blank check, execute whatever your vision is to make this team a winner." Then slowly but surely, he'd start interfering. And it was known so eventually people didn't even take the interview. It was the same with Al Davis toward the end.
If you’re a young personnel guy and have aspirations to become a future GM you take the interview. You put yourself out there. Find out first hand from the horse’s mouth what the deal is. You don’t take for granite they’re going to saddle me with the incumbent head coach and QB. Sit down take the interview, find out the deal and go from there. Sorry I don’t buy it.
I agree 100%. If you are worth your weigh in salt as a GM you take the interview. You do it respectfully and with honesty. You tell them why you think the Giants has failed for the last 15 years. What you think went wrong. You tell them your vision of how the Giants needs to be run, what you will do to turn it around, what you need from them, how long you think it will take, what and who you will pick with their upcoming draft picks and why they should or shouldn't retain Judge and or Jones. Basically, you tell it like it is and what you can do to turn it around. All interviews are two way streets. They tell you what they want and expect and you do the same. If they say they want to keep Judge and Jones and you don't feel the same, you tell them why you don't feel the same and how you can make it better without them. If they don't agree with your vision of how you want to turn the Giants around or if there are curtain constraints you can't live with then you respectfully decline the GM position or they will not offer you the GM position. I think they will respect you for your honesty and words will leak on how you presented yourself so you will have a better chance with future GM interview.
You don't just say you don't want the GM position because of heresay.
Problem is apparently it's not hearsay, it's well known. It would be like a GM or coach interviewing with Dan Snyder back when he had control of WTF. He told every man that walked in that door "I'm giving you full control, and a blank check, execute whatever your vision is to make this team a winner." Then slowly but surely, he'd start interfering. And it was known so eventually people didn't even take the interview. It was the same with Al Davis toward the end.
So if everyone thinks the Maras will interfere or dictate what they want to the GM then why does anyone care who the GM will be as the GM will only be a figurehead in name only.
But I don't believe that will be the case if they hire anyone besides Abrams.
In the world today, I think most interviews are a 2 way street. At least once you reach a certain level, have options, and know what you can and can’t live with. It’s about a mutual fit.
That said there are plethora of reasons a person would not leave a job even for a promotion. Mcdaniels and the GM for Baltimore come immediately to mind.
I love a good asshat, don’t get me wrong. It’s a time honored tradition. But the long and storied tradition of the asshat is that it is met with skepticism- and rightfully so. Sources will be questioned. veracity will be doubted, the ass hat themselves will be attacked. This is the way.
The chris John nephew stuff is hearsay. noun
information received from other people that one cannot adequately substantiate; rumor.
It doesn’t mean it’s not true. Just that it is not verified. People on this board treat it as it were fact. That doesn’t make it so. Again there is likely some truth to it, but the extent is not verified as true and many of the theories are openly disputed by people who are close to the situation (I understand that compromises the integrity of the defender)
The all 22 was not included in game pass this year.
As for disputing there was a thread last week about Carl banks on air disputing the chris Mara stuff the shadow GM theory etc. , papa as well. also some of the beat writers including trains, valentine, bizignotti, and stapleton have at various points in their podcasts said that chris maras involvement is way overstated.
Again. I’m not saying it’s a lie. I’m saying it’s not a fact, it’s not commonly known, or generally accepted. Read through some of the conspiracy threads. Posters in there are calling out the media for not digging into this, or not asking the tough questions etc. they want proof. When it exists then we can call it a fact
I would love to know as much as the next person. I really would. I would love to put my finger on the reason this team sucks.
Because John Mara wanted to win now with Eli. Classic case of Mara interference.
DG was terrible. But the Mara's drive the ship. DG went where they wanted to go. The result was predictable. They hit the ice burg.
And lead everyone to believe it was all on DG. 4 coaches, 2 GM's later we suck.
The three stooges are the constant. Start pointing more at them and less at others.
I agree with this. DG deserves all the criticism for his cavalier attitude and hubris but the picture is getting clearer.
The Maras hide behind their public facing hires, all the while meddling in every decision behind the scenes. And, when the GM comes up short, the Maras move on to another whipping boy and maintain their image. Who the fk would want to work under these conditions for owners with zero integrity?
Would anyone take a job if they were gonna be put in a situation to fail?
ajr claims that Dodd's told the COLT's front office that he was not interested in going to the Giants. Then. when asked, he claims he will look into whether Monti Ossenfort will be interested in our GM job.
Boy, that is some asshat info: insight into both the Colts' and Titan's front offices. A truly valuable asset to this site.
You can be a sarcastic douchbag if you want, but I don’t just post info to post and you can ask anyone who frequents the Knicks posts about my credibility.
nowhere did I say I could get information on Ossenfort, only that I would ask around. My job has made me a lot of connections in the NFL and NBA, so believe what you want.
ajr - Never mind some of the douchebags and mongos on this site. Your contributions are appreciated my man :-) Count me as one of those who thanks you. Some of these people are miserable and lash out their toxicity towards others because it's in their nature. They need help. Please keep the info coming. Hortiz from the Ravens intrigues me due to his age and front office pedigree with Ozzie Newsome and the Ravens.
ajr claims that Dodd's told the COLT's front office that he was not interested in going to the Giants. Then. when asked, he claims he will look into whether Monti Ossenfort will be interested in our GM job.
Boy, that is some asshat info: insight into both the Colts' and Titan's front offices. A truly valuable asset to this site.
You can be a sarcastic douchbag if you want, but I don’t just post info to post and you can ask anyone who frequents the Knicks posts about my credibility.
nowhere did I say I could get information on Ossenfort, only that I would ask around. My job has made me a lot of connections in the NFL and NBA, so believe what you want.
ajr - Never mind some of the douchebags and mongos on this site. Your contributions are appreciated my man :-) Count me as one of those who thanks you. Some of these people are miserable and lash out their toxicity towards others because it's in their nature. They need help. Please keep the info coming. Hortiz from the Ravens intrigues me due to his age and front office pedigree with Ozzie Newsome and the Ravens.
Because John Mara wanted to win now with Eli. Classic case of Mara interference.
DG was terrible. But the Mara's drive the ship. DG went where they wanted to go. The result was predictable. They hit the ice burg.
And lead everyone to believe it was all on DG. 4 coaches, 2 GM's later we suck.
The three stooges are the constant. Start pointing more at them and less at others.
Bingo.
Ugh
hahaha
Forget Judge too, Mara values the Patriot Way and Belichick. He probably would want a Patriot guy regardless if Judge was here.
He hits the metric of "having enough personal issues to keep him out of the way of the people that make the football decisions".
Its sad this is more desirable than what the Giants currently have in a front office.
Depressing stuff.
I fear word will travel fast if Mara seriously entertains an outside candidate...
Good for you Dodds!!
Yo John, maybe if you get the two plants (Chris and Tim) out of their jobs and just be your “outside dinner table consultants”. Their track record internally to-date just sucks. Your “slight of hand” is truly no better than a Jerry Jones, Dan Snyder be or a Bill Bidwell move…let it go!!
If your pro personnel department, or has yes men, you’ll never win another Lombardi…js.
I fear word will travel fast if Mara seriously entertains an outside candidate...
3 year extension for Gettleman looking more likely! “Rome wasn’t built in a day, dahlin.”
I’d guess it’s the family structure.
If you aren't on record saying it, no one will believe given what we already know and what's known behind closed doors of how the Giants operate that this change is gonna happen.
It won't happen and we'll probably end up with a B-C level candidate because of it.
This would also go a long way with fans to show you're really committing to winning.
+ a million
Our season is about to start!
Maybe the more this stuff gets out in the public forced Mara to change course
Nice guy though
Or best for the family. Force the hand to change. Outside chance this could turn in our favor.
Maybe the more this stuff gets out in the public forced Mara to change course
Right. Demeaning keeping Judge gives him a powerful voice
That guy is running a more stable, appealing operation right now.
Well - because he is. Bottom line. He isn't digging around in personnel.
That’s my sense as well
This is why “just get a strong GM in here and the family stuff will disappear “ path is not so easy to achieve
Anything on Abrams vs outside candidate?
I'd also be interested in the Tennessee guy since he seems to be well thought of around the league
any specifics on this part?
Potentially being told what to do regarding coaches and certain players. From how I take it he’d want to make a clean break from the coach and QB and thinks even if they let him fire Judge he’d be given a list of coaches acceptable to the Maras to choose from
Thanks for sharing but this is tough to read. Not even having top candidates consider the Giants all to save Joe Judge is beyond idiotic. Not saying Dobbs is the end all be all but this is discouraging.
But honestly can you really blame him or others for not being interested? Its perfectly logical- bad coach being forced on you, bad QB, multiple levels of ownership heavily involved in football OPs and not many if any building blocks on the roster.
On Hortiz, Dorsey and Mcclay this week
Anything on Abrams vs outside candidate?
Unfortunately don’t have any good connections inside the Giants.
There are only 32 of these jobs. And they don’t become available that often. If someone is willing to turn down an opportunity to interview for one of them, it speaks volumes to just how far this franchise has fallen, and the state of affairs due to Mara’s meddling.
Or best for the family. Force the hand to change. Outside chance this could turn in our favor.
Maybe the more this stuff gets out in the public forced Mara to change course
Thanks for sharing info ajr. Stuff like this is a body blow to getting out of the cellar of the NFL.
Also would like to think so regarding comment above.
There are only 32 of these jobs. And they don’t become available that often. If someone is willing to turn down an opportunity to interview for one of them, it speaks volumes to just how far this franchise has fallen, and the state of affairs due to Mara’s meddling.
I disagree as it pertains to Dodds. Yes there are only 32 jobs, but he is in a very safe situation in Indy and he might be comfortable being the #2 guy. From looking at the YouTube videos the Colts have done it looks like that Ballard approaches things more as a 1A and 1B and takes Dodds's input more seriously than his title would indicate.
Maybe the more this stuff gets out in the public forced Mara to change course
Thanks for sharing info ajr. Stuff like this is a body blow to getting out of the cellar of the NFL.
Also would like to think so regarding comment above.
The Maras could stand to inally take some blows. I hope it becomes more discussed and public that top GM candidates don't want to come near them.
If you're able, the one that intrigues me is Ossenfort.
Would love to know if he would be a possibility.
Thanks for sharing info ajr. Stuff like this is a body blow to getting out of the cellar of the NFL.
Also would like to think so regarding comment above.
The Maras could stand to inally take some blows. I hope it becomes more discussed and public that top GM candidates don't want to come near them.
You mean, of course, so they are forced to change their stripes. At least I hope you do.
If you're able, the one that intrigues me is Ossenfort.
Would love to know if he would be a possibility.
I’ll see what I can do
I hope he understands the magnitude his next decision has and the lasting ramifications to the fan base.
If they think a clown photo is the extent of the damage, just wait.
I think he still does some work with the Ravens, but they should make him an offer he can’t refuse. That dude can build a team reminiscent of the 80/90s NYG.
Everybody has a price. And if I was in Mara’s shoes, I’d take a shot. We need something like that to save the day.
Mara hires and ex specials coach and he’s a laughing stock. Newsome does it and he’s a 15 year constant division Winning, playoff appearing, super bowl winning volcanic rock of a coach.
We need that kind of eye for talent.
Such a brilliant point. Post of the Year candidate.
Thanks for sharing info ajr. Stuff like this is a body blow to getting out of the cellar of the NFL.
Also would like to think so regarding comment above.
The Maras could stand to inally take some blows. I hope it becomes more discussed and public that top GM candidates don't want to come near them.
You mean, of course, so they are forced to change their stripes. At least I hope you do.
I mean - yeah. That's what we want.
It's not just the incumbent coach and QB, it's the owners meddling in personnel.
Potentially being told what to do regarding coaches and certain players. From how I take it he’d want to make a clean break from the coach and QB and thinks even if they let him fire Judge he’d be given a list of coaches acceptable to the Maras to choose from
Wait, does this mean Mara would mandate certain players as untouchable and, therefore, must start and play??
Yea. Jones and possibly Barkley.
Oh, God!
Jesus Christ.
No insider facts from me.
But I am calling bullshit on this being the case. Relying on common sense logic...
Thx
Classic...JFC. Just so f-cking predictable.
BTW, great info. Thanks.
And you're relying on common sense logic, because?
Agreed.
He means that for major decisions, you have Judge Gettleman JMara CMara and now Lil Tim all at the table with a POV. Until the Lucky Sperm Club stops meddling, the only GM candidates who are going to entertain coming here are those who are unemployed for a reason, vastly under qualified candidates looking for their big chance or recycled talent willing to hold their noses for another chance of relevancy.
That’s my sense as well
This is why “just get a strong GM in here and the family stuff will disappear “ path is not so easy to achieve
Also agree. We're left with middling candidates because the Maras won't stop meddling in football decisions.
Some people have the foresight not to flush their careers down the toilet for a shitty 3-4 year GM gig.
Than their regular season.
Such a brilliant point. Post of the Year candidate.
Problem is that they've got a good chance of sucking more in the offseason than they did during this regular season.
Jesus Christ. John is lost. He’s going to fuck up this opportunity because he’s afraid to admit a mistake on both Jones and Barkley. He had better not give Barkley an extension here. I’m crossing my fingers 26 asks for a trade after the season. This organization is real close to losing me..
If you’re a young personnel guy and have aspirations to become a future GM you take the interview. You put yourself out there. Find out first hand from the horse’s mouth what the deal is. You don’t take for granite they’re going to saddle me with the incumbent head coach and QB. Sit down take the interview, find out the deal and go from there. Sorry I don’t buy it.
Some people have the foresight not to flush their careers down the toilet for a shitty 3-4 year GM gig.
There is a record of him turning down other opportunities because he didn’t like the set up, this isn’t that far fetched
So you are saying there is a chance?!
Seriously though, I think that's the best we can hope for. A top candidate willing to take the job, but makes it clear to Mara here are the conditions. Whether or not he adapts remains to be seen. As I have said, probably doubtful.
Boy, that is some asshat info: insight into both the Colts' and Titan's front offices. A truly valuable asset to this site.
Boy, that is some asshat info: insight into both the Colts' and Titan's front offices. A truly valuable asset to this site.
Sweet baby Jesus. I’m glad I’m not alone. A sane person to an insane society must appear insane.
Getting a new GM and then having him having to cow tail to the Mara's will get us no where.
There is a lot of dislike on this site for JJ and DG. But the real problem are Chris, McDonald and John.
Maybe we should refer to them as the three stooges
He means that for major decisions, you have Judge Gettleman JMara CMara and now Lil Tim all at the table with a POV. Until the Lucky Sperm Club stops meddling, the only GM candidates who are going to entertain coming here are those who are unemployed for a reason, vastly under qualified candidates looking for their big chance or recycled talent willing to hold their noses for another chance of relevancy.
That’s my sense as well
This is why “just get a strong GM in here and the family stuff will disappear “ path is not so easy to achieve
If they do the former, let’s see what happens with the latter.
I’ll stand by the comment. Appreciate the quoting as well...
:- j
I'm beginning to understand the appeal of schadenfreude.
Boy, that is some asshat info: insight into both the Colts' and Titan's front offices. A truly valuable asset to this site.
You can be a sarcastic douchbag if you want, but I don’t just post info to post and you can ask anyone who frequents the Knicks posts about my credibility.
nowhere did I say I could get information on Ossenfort, only that I would ask around. My job has made me a lot of connections in the NFL and NBA, so believe what you want.
I'm actually coming around on this idea.
If the Maras aren't going to look inward to recognize they are the problem for his decade of despair, and show real courage by having a funeral for the "Giants Way", then just let Chris have his dream job and title.
And, to your point, there will be ZERO doubt where the accountability lies when this thing gets even worse and we need another intervention from the league office.
Or God willing, the Maras and Tisch are forced to sell.
No more scapegoats. You get to see what the league really thinks of your crony-nepotism operation. No more planting articles on how bad the coach or GM are.
They are going to get roasted. Never going to happen though.
It's going to be Abrams or Pioli. They don't want to innovate or take the heat. I'll always be a fan, but they are really thrashing my hope and multiplying my apathy. It's just a vanity thing for them and it's gross. Literally no pride.
Roll with the punches ajr.
I have found that there is just no way to avoid them.
Just smile and know that there's a reason that they are swinging at you.
I just hope Mara has a come to Jesus moment...takes a long look in the mirror...& realizes he is the one holding this organization back. Just GTFO out of the way John (& Chris & whoever the fuck this nephew is) & let someone who knows football run the show.
Don't you think the Giants organizational structure is well know by NFL executives? The power struggle is if he Dodds wants a player there has to be agreement among the Maras and coach. The GM doesn't hire the head coach Mara does. Those are the types or organizational structure that creates power struggles.
I agree 100%. If you are worth your weigh in salt as a GM you take the interview. You do it respectfully and with honesty. You tell them why you think the Giants has failed for the last 15 years. What you think went wrong. You tell them your vision of how the Giants needs to be run, what you will do to turn it around, what you need from them, how long you think it will take, what and who you will pick with their upcoming draft picks and why they should or shouldn't retain Judge and or Jones. Basically, you tell it like it is and what you can do to turn it around. All interviews are two way streets. They tell you what they want and expect and you do the same. If they say they want to keep Judge and Jones and you don't feel the same, you tell them why you don't feel the same and how you can make it better without them. If they don't agree with your vision of how you want to turn the Giants around or if there are curtain constraints you can't live with then you respectfully decline the GM position or they will not offer you the GM position. I think they will respect you for your honesty and words will leak on how you presented yourself so you will have a better chance with future GM interview.
You don't just say you don't want the GM position because of heresay.
Ajr typically puts up no-nonsense objective viewpoints, and is a good read.
You might have some other issues going on...
Why should he pretend? He doesn't want the Giants job so why should he waste his time with a Giants job interview. This is a guy who has options and has refused two other GM interviews in the past. If you are a young upcoming guy you do the interview to get your name out there and if you are lucky you might even get the job. Dodds has been around and doesn't need interviews to get his name out there. It might even be worse for him taking interviews and not getting the job.
We've seen Judge run Jones into the ground,Fired Garrett and the offense has gotten worse,you've got guys playing on partially torn Patella Tendons,fights with coaches,fights with players.But Mara wants to bring him back? Any rational human being would fire his ass for just one of those.
DG was terrible. But the Mara's drive the ship. DG went where they wanted to go. The result was predictable. They hit the ice burg.
And lead everyone to believe it was all on DG. 4 coaches, 2 GM's later we suck.
The three stooges are the constant. Start pointing more at them and less at others.
I also wouldn’t take this so literally or set in stone. It could just be the way he is currently leaning.
I fucking hate John Mara. Chris Mara. & whoever this nephew is.
So if everyone thinks the Maras will interfere or dictate what they want to the GM then why does anyone care who the GM will be as the GM will only be a figurehead in name only.
But I don't believe that will be the case if they hire anyone besides Abrams.
If they don’t change, I agree it doesn’t really matter who they hire.
That said there are plethora of reasons a person would not leave a job even for a promotion. Mcdaniels and the GM for Baltimore come immediately to mind.
I love a good asshat, don’t get me wrong. It’s a time honored tradition. But the long and storied tradition of the asshat is that it is met with skepticism- and rightfully so. Sources will be questioned. veracity will be doubted, the ass hat themselves will be attacked. This is the way.
The chris John nephew stuff is hearsay. noun
information received from other people that one cannot adequately substantiate; rumor.
It doesn’t mean it’s not true. Just that it is not verified. People on this board treat it as it were fact. That doesn’t make it so. Again there is likely some truth to it, but the extent is not verified as true and many of the theories are openly disputed by people who are close to the situation (I understand that compromises the integrity of the defender)
Which is why I agree with him mora on this one.
Link - ( New Window )
The best you get is vague rebukes and personal attacks
Also funny thing about that Mora clip, the coaches fought tooth and nail against the NFL releasing the all 22 angle so they could hold on to that sense of superiority.
Well in this Information Age, it’s a lot easier to get a pretty damn good idea what is going on.
As for disputing there was a thread last week about Carl banks on air disputing the chris Mara stuff the shadow GM theory etc. , papa as well. also some of the beat writers including trains, valentine, bizignotti, and stapleton have at various points in their podcasts said that chris maras involvement is way overstated.
Again. I’m not saying it’s a lie. I’m saying it’s not a fact, it’s not commonly known, or generally accepted. Read through some of the conspiracy threads. Posters in there are calling out the media for not digging into this, or not asking the tough questions etc. they want proof. When it exists then we can call it a fact
I would love to know as much as the next person. I really would. I would love to put my finger on the reason this team sucks.
I
But there is enough info out there to get a general sense
DG was terrible. But the Mara's drive the ship. DG went where they wanted to go. The result was predictable. They hit the ice burg.
And lead everyone to believe it was all on DG. 4 coaches, 2 GM's later we suck.
The three stooges are the constant. Start pointing more at them and less at others.
I agree with this. DG deserves all the criticism for his cavalier attitude and hubris but the picture is getting clearer.
The Maras hide behind their public facing hires, all the while meddling in every decision behind the scenes. And, when the GM comes up short, the Maras move on to another whipping boy and maintain their image. Who the fk would want to work under these conditions for owners with zero integrity?
Would anyone take a job if they were gonna be put in a situation to fail?
I just want them to get this hire right. Same as you
It could happen, that's the scary part.
Getting a new GM and then having him having to cow tail to the Mara's will get us no where.
There is a lot of dislike on this site for JJ and DG. But the real problem are Chris, McDonald and John.
Maybe we should refer to them as the three stooges
Word
ajr - Never mind some of the douchebags and mongos on this site. Your contributions are appreciated my man :-) Count me as one of those who thanks you. Some of these people are miserable and lash out their toxicity towards others because it's in their nature. They need help. Please keep the info coming. Hortiz from the Ravens intrigues me due to his age and front office pedigree with Ozzie Newsome and the Ravens.
Appreciate it
DG was terrible. But the Mara's drive the ship. DG went where they wanted to go. The result was predictable. They hit the ice burg.
And lead everyone to believe it was all on DG. 4 coaches, 2 GM's later we suck.
The three stooges are the constant. Start pointing more at them and less at others.
Bingo.