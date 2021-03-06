Hanlon not happy

|
| pat hanlon
@giantspathanlon
Steve,
@SteveV_PFN
for somebody who has a track record that only we know about, you sure have a lot of thoughts about our operation. There is a reason you’re no longer here, and every one of your tweets to revise your/our history confirms why. Keep talking.
but is getting let of the hook regarding how badly he managed Ross and the draft after he was promoted. Good at talent evaluation horrible at administration/management
Also agree. Reese comes across as a guy who was good at what he did but not so much at choosing to whom he should delegate authority.
Sounds like Ross was blocked from implementing a lot of his ideas.
Not sure this franchise has ever been lower than where they are right now.
Only bright side I can see: I've been completely out on Judge this year, even though I know he's not going anywhere. But seeing the complete dysfunction he's had to deal with on the personnel side maybe gives some explanation for the back slide he's had this season and perhaps a more cleaned up operation with his input can get him back to the coach we thought we had in year one.
Sheesh...
Long story short - Hanlon got into a war with this scout the Giants fired, another anonymous non-Giants scout basically corroborated what he said, though also saying that this scout really did suck.
A bunch of other stuff got leaked, like the Giants front office is a league wide joke, and Chris Pettit is apparently the guy we though Marc Ross was.
@NotSoAngryScout
·
25m
Show up at the NYG office and protest. Make life uncomfortable and hit them in their revenue stream. You guys can force change. Don’t do anything violent but ask questions and make sure your voices are heard. With enough heat you can force them out of kitchen
quells merit. Loyalty and relationships appear to have trumped acumen and accomplishment. I have no horse in this race other than wanting to root for a good Giants team that is good year in and year out with a secondary goal of no sociopaths or misogynists.
I didn't think that much of Hanlon's tweets other than they were ill-advised and by responding he unwittingly lended some credence through acknowledgment. Again, none of the things that have spilled out of this tempest in a teapot are particularly new; its just vulgar, train-wreck - cant turn away nature in which they are now laid out.
Fix the org, field a team worth rooting for - thats all I want. Gettleman has been an unmitigated disaster along with his cronies. I can't remember anyone in the last 40 years who was so antagonistic to the fan base and so off in their perceptions. He and his trolls have set this organization back many many years with the added cost of alienating one of the most loyal, captive fan bases in all of sports.
Pat Hanlon fired off a defensive and unprofessional tweet directed at Steve Verderosa, former Giants long time scout and likely source of the Tyler Dunne pieces that have been making headlines.
In response an anonymous scout for another team aired aoad of Giants dirty laundry. Among the more interesting items he discussed
-Reese and Ross were hamstrung in finding Eli's replacement, something they wanted as early as 2015.
-Gettleman is about as liked as you would imagine
-Chris Pettit has that highly sought after management style of treating people poorly and being bad at his job
I remember reading someone saying that it was one of the Maras who insisted on drafting Davis Webb and Mykele Thompson.
What they can’t brush off his PH’s comments - they have to spin the fact that they kept a scout employed so long that wasn’t hitting their metrics (others have said he had connections)
Amy best writer worth their salt would be digging deeper into that. What is the metric in which you evaluate your scouts? How long wasn’t he performing? With so many failed draft picks, how are others measuring up?
This blew up since I went to bed last night. What happened?
Thanks, I saw Hanlon's tweet, but all the stuff from the other scout is news to me
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
·
25m
Show up at the NYG office and protest. Make life uncomfortable and hit them in their revenue stream. You guys can force change. Don’t do anything violent but ask questions and make sure your voices are heard. With enough heat you can force them out of kitchen
I was calling for this in a thread a few weeks ago. I'm down to organize a protest for the Washington game. Start outside and take it inside, either that or burn our tickets. For those who want to remain anonymous in the planning my email is in my profile.
The Giants only have one real problem and we can help fix it - ( New Window )
This blew up since I went to bed last night. What happened?
i take issue with the reese/ross wanting to replace eli as early as 2015 shit. i understand this guy is a scout and his bias is to support/protect scouts and personnel people he knows and who are nice, but what reese and ross should have been active in doing as early as 2012 is rebuilding the offensive line, which they failed miserably at doing (though remarkably the OL is in worse shape today than when they were fired in '17).
but the other takeaway is that there is not one current front office person we can root for to right this ship. john, chris, timm, gettleman, petit, koncz.. all of them appear to be terrible at their jobs, clueless, toxic, or some combination of the three.
of all the front office execs abrams seems to have the least amount of stink on him, but he is clearly a beta type yes man who takes orders and has stood idly by while things have burned down around him.
i always thought mara was a better and more likeable owner than guys like snyder and jones.. but it's clear now he's just as bad just in a different way.
Art - ( New Window )
Wow, the arrogance! The head of Public Relations for the NY Giants insulting people openly! No corporation I ever worked for would tolerate that.
I remember reading someone saying that it was one of the Maras who insisted on drafting Davis Webb and Mykele Thompson.
it was jordan raanan who said chris mara was responsible for these picks. also adam bisnowaty.
and russell okung was interested in signing with NYG but chris mara blocked it because okung's agent called him a mean name once.
we also now know that nephew timm was responsible for the kyle rudolph signing, because he kind of knew him in college.
as bad as gettleman, petit, and koncz come off, it's still a fish stinks from the head kind of a problem for NYG.
i take issue with the reese/ross wanting to replace eli as early as 2015 shit. i understand this guy is a scout and his bias is to support/protect scouts and personnel people he knows and who are nice, but what reese and ross should have been active in doing as early as 2012 is rebuilding the offensive line, which they failed miserably at doing (though remarkably the OL is in worse shape today than when they were fired in '17).
So with all this new information now in place, how do we know that they didn't want to pay more attention to OL and were just moved off the position by other people in the room. If Chris Pettit is "the WR scout", and also an asshole and a politicker in the front office that certainly seems to match up with how much emphasis the Giants put on WR from 2010-2014/2015.
What I never understood is why they drafted so many late day two or day three QBs, i.e. Bomar, Woodson, Nassib, Webb, and Lauletta. Those guys were never going to replace Eli, and since most teams only carry two QBs on the active roster now, the backup should be a veteran. Just because the GM and scouts may have been wrongly blocked from using a high pick to replace Eli, doesn't mean they had to make that problem worse by throwing away draft picks on guys who had no chance of doing so.
stunned that not one Beat Writer has run from this last night. Leonard/Lombardo or Raanan would have a field day with this
Our beat writers are either bad at their jobs or cooperate stooges.
Sports journalism is a bit of a double-edged sword. You want the guys who cover the team for a living to ask the tough questions, or write a scorched-earth article when it is clearly needed. But they also toe the line of not wanting to get blacklisted by the PR dept and lose credentials. The beats wants to keep in good favor of the organization as well. Which is why sometimes the stuff that is 110% apparent to us, doesn't get pressed by the beat reporters.
The Owners need to have a sit down with all the Scouts, Pat, and management and get back on the same page. To quote "Full Metal jacket" "It's a big $hit Sandwich and we all are going to have to take a bite"
you're right, it's entirely possible. but nothing the anon scout tweeted said this, but did say that reese-ross were looking to move off eli three-four years before they did.
re: pettit, i am just assuming that since he was only an area scout at that time that he didn't have as much influence in decision-making until he was promoted by gettleman in '18.
But I’d frame the problem a little differently: the family meddling became a problem with Accorsi gone and as the stature of Coughlin declined after the second Super Bowl. The promotion of Chris Mara was part of this, but only one part, and was certainly ill-advised.
I keep pointing to John Mara’s comments about Gilbride’s offense and Jerel Jernigan as an early warning of problems to come. Mara had no business advising experts like Coughlin and Gilbride on any aspect of their jobs, but he was making statements about those topics any way. So I’d say John is a big issue, not just Chris.
Art seems like a real fucking idiot. Anyone with a journalism degree understands the value of anonymous sources as long as what they tell you is reliably and demonstrably true.
At bare minimum, as a "journalist" he would want to do some investigating, but I guess it's easier to just listen to anything Pat Hanlon tells you without questioning it.
and Ross reportedly got more involved with running the draft, but suspect the timing was probably close to when Chris Mara was promoted. That timing could explain the start of the decline of the drafting quality, and how vital points like drafting a QB to groom behind Eli could be point of conflict in the building.
What I never understood is why they drafted so many late day two or day three QBs, i.e. Bomar, Woodson, Nassib, Webb, and Lauletta. Those guys were never going to replace Eli, and since most teams only carry two QBs on the active roster now, the backup should be a veteran. Just because the GM and scouts may have been wrongly blocked from using a high pick to replace Eli, doesn't mean they had to make that problem worse by throwing away draft picks on guys who had no chance of doing so.
I would think they were trying to manufacture backups and also try to catch lightning in a bottle to flip them for more assets. Woodson, in particular, I remember a lot of hype and talk of building him into a tradeable piece.
That’s why blogs and tweets are so important in understanding what’s what and one of the reasons why institutional authority has been crumbling.
Sports journalism is a bit of a double-edged sword. You want the guys who cover the team for a living to ask the tough questions, or write a scorched-earth article when it is clearly needed. But they also toe the line of not wanting to get blacklisted by the PR dept and lose credentials. The beats wants to keep in good favor of the organization as well. Which is why sometimes the stuff that is 110% apparent to us, doesn't get pressed by the beat reporters.
With very few exceptions, the modern state of being a beat reporter boils down to being a glorified stenographer.
Sports journalism is a bit of a double-edged sword. You want the guys who cover the team for a living to ask the tough questions, or write a scorched-earth article when it is clearly needed. But they also toe the line of not wanting to get blacklisted by the PR dept and lose credentials. The beats wants to keep in good favor of the organization as well. Which is why sometimes the stuff that is 110% apparent to us, doesn't get pressed by the beat reporters.
The problem is they don’t ask tough questions and are beholden to good graces and chummy relations with the team (and I’m sure this is intentionally navigated by the Giants too). Largely they’ve become an extension of Al-Giantzeera. Some of them are even attacking the fans now.
Reese replaced the retiring Marv Sunderland in 2003 as personnel director and then was promoted to GM in 2007. Ross took Reese's old job. Chris Mara also came back to the Giants in 2003.
Reese replaced the retiring Marv Sunderland in 2003 as personnel director and then was promoted to GM in 2007. Ross took Reese's old job. Chris Mara also came back to the Giants in 2003.
+1 Judge hasn’t even begun to start his project yet.
But I’d frame the problem a little differently: the family meddling became a problem with Accorsi gone and as the stature of Coughlin declined after the second Super Bowl. The promotion of Chris Mara was part of this, but only one part, and was certainly ill-advised.
I keep pointing to John Mara’s comments about Gilbride’s offense and Jerel Jernigan as an early warning of problems to come. Mara had no business advising experts like Coughlin and Gilbride on any aspect of their jobs, but he was making statements about those topics any way. So I’d say John is a big issue, not just Chris.
i think one of the problems was that it was john, i believe, who forced coughlin to get rid of hufnagel and lewis, two moves which, in retrospect, worked out. i think john also might have forced coughlin to move off of sheridan and hire fewell.
i think doing this emboldened john to force coughlin to move off of gilbride, to critcize coaching decisions like not playing jernigan more, to promote his brother to senior VP of player personnel, to interfere more in personnel etc etc.
i still remember after the 8-8 season in 2009 where the defense collapsed routinely with players like CC brown, john complaining that it felt like a 2-14 season and that 8-8 was absolutely not acceptable and changes would be made. just arrogance.
at this point it should be crystal clear to john that he's botched every decision since forcing coughlin to retire in 2015 and that NYG is in it's current state directly due to his poor decisions.
he is at once arrogant/entitled, meddlesome and interfering, clueless and out-of-touch.
Same here. Impossible situation.
That doesn't explain his TERRIBLE game day management, though. He embarrasses himself and the franchise every Sunday.
Let's just toe the line and respond with reflexive dismissive snark rather than take a look at what is clearly a failing organization. Definitely no story here.
Most of the Giants beats are stooges.
@NotSoAngryScout
·
25m
I don’t care if he does. If Art would talk to scouts candidly I think he would find out they don’t respect their people at the top. NYG doesn’t have a single person in their current brain trust with a good name in the NFL right now.
The problem is they don’t ask tough questions and are beholden to good graces and chummy relations with the team (and I’m sure this is intentionally navigated by the Giants too). Largely they’ve become an extension of Al-Giantzeera. Some of them are even attacking the fans now.
The bold is very funny.
In comment 15518533 JonC said:
Quote:
and Ross reportedly got more involved with running the draft, but suspect the timing was probably close to when Chris Mara was promoted. That timing could explain the start of the decline of the drafting quality, and how vital points like drafting a QB to groom behind Eli could be point of conflict in the building.
What I never understood is why they drafted so many late day two or day three QBs, i.e. Bomar, Woodson, Nassib, Webb, and Lauletta. Those guys were never going to replace Eli, and since most teams only carry two QBs on the active roster now, the backup should be a veteran. Just because the GM and scouts may have been wrongly blocked from using a high pick to replace Eli, doesn't mean they had to make that problem worse by throwing away draft picks on guys who had no chance of doing so.
I would think they were trying to manufacture backups and also try to catch lightning in a bottle to flip them for more assets. Woodson, in particular, I remember a lot of hype and talk of building him into a tradeable piece.
Probably true, but that whole concept of uncovering a "hidden gem" of a QB on day three that you can develop and flip for big assets is ridiculous. When was the last time that happened? The only one I can remember is Rob Johnson. The Jaguars took him in the fourth round and eventually traded him to Buffalo for first and fourth round picks.
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
·
25m
I don’t care if he does. If Art would talk to scouts candidly I think he would find out they don’t respect their people at the top. NYG doesn’t have a single person in their current brain trust with a good name in the NFL right now.
Not one. Damn. Wow
I have sympathy for Judge and he may have a shot at developing but even with talent he’s going to cost you football games.
If anything this whole fiasco reinforces the thought that they need a qualified GM/HC combo from outside the organization to consolidate enough power to actually make some changes. You can see how the silo’d structure with leaders on different timelines is contributing to the chaos.
^This. His clock management and use of time outs is enough to get him fired.
Imagine being an inexperienced and not fully qualified head coach in this situation. It’s impossible!
+1 Judge hasn’t even begun to start his project yet.
Yeah only silver lining I can find from this disaster. Imagine coming from the operation in New England to this!?
I'm way over that. Despite this oil spill, he's still regressed as a HC in terms of coach and game management.
My sympathy gauge is on E for everyone associated with this organization.
That’s why blogs and tweets are so important in understanding what’s what and one of the reasons why institutional authority has been crumbling.
The flip side though is that it's easier now than ever before for someone to dismiss a media report that challenges their perspective and find some blog or YT channel with no credentials that will confirm it.
I'm more inclined to blow it all up including Judge. But realistically knowing that won't happen. Maybe there's still some hope for Judge if they can clean out the personnel department.