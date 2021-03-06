zach rosenblatt on ownership

these are the type of articles we need the media and fans to keep spitting out of the next months. Mara is sensitive to this sh*t and reads it...maybe if the entire NFL recognizes the problem he will cave??? One can only hope.
I think its too many people with zero football background that are only there because of nepotism.
John, Chris, and Tim have zero football background other than being born into privilege...and they are arguably the 3 most powerful men in the organization decisions all the way down to picking the players and coaches....that is the giants way...Nepotism.
And if they’re going to fix it, this has to be the year to look in the mirror and do it. If they don’t, the Giants aren’t going to be good again for a long time. Who knows when it will ever change if they don’t make the necessary changes this off-season.
I'm no defender of these guys, but thats not true at all. Both played at the NCAA level and entire career has been around football player personnel.
You would actually be hard pressed to find guys with more of a football background.
I'm not saying they are good at their jobs, but if they are bad its not due to a lack of a football background
Was this disliked by the fan base. I am 50 and was not around for the '70s mess so someone would need to comment if there was this much anger towards them then. Either way, I agree John needs to step away for a minute and hire someone to right the ship.
If Dolan can do it with the Knicks it can happen here, right?
John, Chris, and Tim have zero football background other than being born into privilege...
Did you not read the article? Chris was in player personnel and a scout with the Giants between 79-93, left the team and returned in 2003. Tim has worked for Notre Dame for 8 years and has 2 years in player personnel and 6 years as a scout for the Giants.
To say they have zero background is unfair. To say that they've more than likely have been elevated to duties beyond what they are capable of would be fair. And if the recent reports are true, Chris is a jerk and probably thinks very highly of himself, which is not a good recipe for a someone at the top of an organization.
That's why I think we should just give Tim the GM job. (assuming John and Chris won't step aside). Give him a chance to redeem the Mara name. This is also assuming he is not a complete numbskull.
If anyone has prepared his whole life to be a GM, its Tim M.
Like write sell the team on napkins and leave it all over the seats at the last home game. Mara to me doesn’t appear to be someone who’s self-awared, but he’s definitely thin-skinned. He needs to be embarrassed into action.
Otherwise we all need to choose another team or pick a new hobby for Sundays. For the love of god don’t make me go shopping with the wife.
They likely have their faults but how do you come to the conclusion they think they are the smartest guys in the room?
How do you even know what they know, say, opine on, not opine on?
if/when the team starts winning again. Until then though :(
That's EXACTLY what we fans who went through the late 60's and most of the '70's were saying. "Wait until the team starts winning".
Well, it didn't start winning until Pete Rozell came in and forced (along with Tim J Mara) Wellington to give up power. That's NOT going to happen in today's NFL (Goddell is a stooge for the owners), so all we can do is expose the Mara's for what they are.
Oh, and for the interns who are reading this, tell your masters they've been exposed for the bumbling idiots they are. The genie is out of the bottle, Mr. Mara; if you want to keep embarrassing yourself, that's your choice.
That whole anecdote about not being able to fire an owner is word for word from 2007
1. A new GM - no GM will be worse than Getty. It’s literally impossible to screw up more than Getty. Hopefully the Giants get someone who can identify talent on field and on sidelines. Here we need a good football person who is also a good manager. There’s obviously a lot of personalities to manage with the Mara’s but I think this is true at all NFL teams.
2. We need a real QB1. Jones isn’t the guy. Why do so many people seem to think Mara’s and Getty and the scouts the coaches are all incompetent but they somehow got the Jones pick right? They almost certainly did not. Jones was always projected to be a backup and that’s what he has been and that’s almost certainly what he will only ever be. Jones has held this team back mightily.
3. We need to rebuild the O line but at least we have a LT still on his rookie deal and when healthy he can play the position. They aren’t
Like that article from last week about getting Russell Wilson, a legit QB1 like Wilson solves like 75% of the Giants problems. It seems bad now but things can change in one off season with the right moves. LFG Big Blue!
I'm actually fine with the idea of making Chris Mara the official GM. Let him take a crack at it.
Because at that point, the accountability would be crystal clear, and we're not left trying to discern who is swinging the gavel on these decisions with personnel.
Time to finally unblur the lines at Jints Central...
I understand what you're saying but I have to disagree. Should Chris Mara not be a succcessful GM, can you imagine the HUGE PR machine that JOhn woild fire up to cover Chris' ass? In addition, he'd probably gey 5 years minimum regardless of whether he sucked or not. Can't do it.
It's Hard To Get Happy (or have hope) after reading that article.
I'm resigned to accept all of that. If we are going to half-ass this thing by threading so many needles, which will fail for any number of reasons we can name, I'd rather accelerate the race to rock bottom.
That is not evident at all in the article and, how it’s written. It’s pertaining to present day.
My thoughts as well. But lets go with Tim M, who might actually have a shot at being a good GM.
RE: The name Chris Mara has blown up on this board in recent weeks
Is have an outside unbiased group of experts come in and completely evaluate every aspect of the team. From ownership down to security, every single part of the team needs to be put under a microscope and critiqued. Once done, the suggestions given from that evaluation need to be adhered to.
They need a brutally honest critique to right this ship
About Wellington. Downplays the fact that he was forced to hire George Young. Among other things.
I’ve heard this several times lately. How did he “make” them hire Young? He was a commish, he worked for the owners. I’ve heard he suggested it to resolve the stalemate. That he knew having this situation in a flagship team in NY was bad. I’ve read that Frank Gifford was involved in convincing them. But this “forced them” narrative is new. How did that work? What evidence is there of that?
About Wellington. Downplays the fact that he was forced to hire George Young. Among other things.
I’ve heard this several times lately. How did he “make” them hire Young? He was a commish, he worked for the owners. I’ve heard he suggested it to resolve the stalemate. That he knew having this situation in a flagship team in NY was bad. I’ve read that Frank Gifford was involved in convincing them. But this “forced them” narrative is new. How did that work? What evidence is there of that?
Was this disliked by the fan base. I am 50 and was not around for the '70s mess so someone would need to comment if there was this much anger towards them then. Either way, I agree John needs to step away for a minute and hire someone to right the ship.
If Dolan can do it with the Knicks it can happen here, right?
They were even more disliked then. Culminating in the fumble and the plane.
About Wellington. Downplays the fact that he was forced to hire George Young. Among other things.
I’ve heard this several times lately. How did he “make” them hire Young? He was a commish, he worked for the owners. I’ve heard he suggested it to resolve the stalemate. That he knew having this situation in a flagship team in NY was bad. I’ve read that Frank Gifford was involved in convincing them. But this “forced them” narrative is new. How did that work? What evidence is there of that?
see the attached article NY Times - ( New Window )
From the article:
Terry Bledsoe, who had been hired last May by Wellington Mara and Robustelli as assistant director of operations — Tim Mara's letter to the corn: missioner objecting to that move was the first involvement by Rozelle in the Giants’ situation — will continue as Young's assistant. Bledsoe had been the first choice of Wellington Mara to replace Robustelli.
Tim Mara had objected to Bledsoe and Wellington Mara objected to Tim Mara's first choices — Gil Brandt, the personnel director of the Dallas Cowboys, and Don Klosterman, the Los Angeles Rams’ general manager..
Terry Bledsoe:
He was a sportswriter at the Milwaukee Journal for many years.[1] He would cover the Green Bay Packers from 1962 to 1968.[1] In 1973, he got a public relations job for the NFL Management council.[1] In 1979, Bledsoe became an assistant general manager for the New York Giants.[1]
1) the scout who is the source must be the guy Hanlon attacked last night
on Twitter
2) Wellington was the de facto GM until George Young was hired. He had GM’s but he was involved in every decision
3) The article makes it like Wellington and John are different in that John grew up as the owener’s son, but Wellington was a ball boy growing up
4) The Mara’s own half the team, but Chris and Tim McDonnell need to be out of football operations and go to ownership/business side if we are going to change. You can’t have an independent GM when that GM has an owner basically reporting to him.
5) We have been saying all this on sites like this for a while. Glad a more mainstream audience will get this though because the management is shockingly bad and full of nepotism
With the Mara fam. It became quickly apparent that they, the Maras, were just some awful people. Petty, egotistical and mean spirited. In that light I’m convinced that the franchise is doomed. I’ll watch Mahomes, SF, and others for entertainment.
Also the nugget about Rudolph being friends with McConnell is priceless. Definite insinuation that golden child is responsible for that horrific contract.
What a disaster.
This would be the year to fix this rancid mess. But are the Maras too stubborn?
The drafts started falling off around 2008 though they hit on most higher picks at least. Then they turned to horrible in 2011 and you see a clear shift in the type of player and position.
Hopefully continued articles like this pressure them to step away as the secret is getting out.
keep waiting
How do you not connect the dots? The stuff we're reading about is WHY the Giants keep losing.
Also the nugget about Rudolph being friends with McConnell is priceless. Definite insinuation that golden child is responsible for that horrific contract.
What a disaster.
Yup. That's the first media piece that has said it however. That's what I was waiting for, not just speculation. Why hasn't an article like this been written in the past 10 years?
But alas, they seem wed to the titles.
Find a new GM and let’s move on.
weird
What fun is winning if you cant say you had a hand in it?
If Dolan can do it with the Knicks it can happen here, right?
The drafts started falling off around 2008 though they hit on most higher picks at least. Then they turned to horrible in 2011 and you see a clear shift in the type of player and position.
Hopefully continued articles like this pressure them to step away as the secret is getting out.
And what was the big front office change at that time? There you have it.
And he did way in on the draft.
No, they are talking about 2007/8 when Reese was hired. Not current day. I think even Chris will admit his window has passed.
Yup, and the coaches too. On all decision moves.
Its probably why they do some many moves that contradict each other
How are we going to get out of our own way with this leadership in place who all smell like mothballs?
That's why I think we should just give Tim the GM job. (assuming John and Chris won't step aside). Give him a chance to redeem the Mara name. This is also assuming he is not a complete numbskull.
If anyone has prepared his whole life to be a GM, its Tim M.
Like write sell the team on napkins and leave it all over the seats at the last home game. Mara to me doesn’t appear to be someone who’s self-awared, but he’s definitely thin-skinned. He needs to be embarrassed into action.
Otherwise we all need to choose another team or pick a new hobby for Sundays. For the love of god don’t make me go shopping with the wife.
If he wasn't making decisions re personnel there would have been no need for him to get that tittle.
Put Chris as GM and let him and the Mara's sink or swim. They shouldn't get odd blaming the GM or coach for their shitty decisions.
Let the three stooges run the entire show.
They both think they are the smartest football guys in the room and only they can fix this mess.
They likely have their faults but how do you come to the conclusion they think they are the smartest guys in the room?
How do you even know what they know, say, opine on, not opine on?
He was prodded into hiring George Young. If Rozelle had left him and Tim J to their own devices, nothing would have been done and the Giants would have continued to flounder.
Wasn't TC losing complete control of the team? Admittedly, he was dealing with some loons but I remember TC not handling it well at all (similarities with OBJ here).
I can’t believe how inconsequential the NY Giant GM’s role had actually become over the past decade. And we really never knew it…
Don't hide behind titles and dodging responsibility.
Give it to Tim or Chris...at least things would be interesting!!!!!
Because at that point, the accountability would be crystal clear, and we're not left trying to discern who is swinging the gavel on these decisions with personnel.
Time to finally unblur the lines at Jints Central...
They are football guys, but suck at picking football players?
That's EXACTLY what we fans who went through the late 60's and most of the '70's were saying. "Wait until the team starts winning".
Well, it didn't start winning until Pete Rozell came in and forced (along with Tim J Mara) Wellington to give up power. That's NOT going to happen in today's NFL (Goddell is a stooge for the owners), so all we can do is expose the Mara's for what they are.
Oh, and for the interns who are reading this, tell your masters they've been exposed for the bumbling idiots they are. The genie is out of the bottle, Mr. Mara; if you want to keep embarrassing yourself, that's your choice.
That whole anecdote about not being able to fire an owner is word for word from 2007
2. We need a real QB1. Jones isn’t the guy. Why do so many people seem to think Mara’s and Getty and the scouts the coaches are all incompetent but they somehow got the Jones pick right? They almost certainly did not. Jones was always projected to be a backup and that’s what he has been and that’s almost certainly what he will only ever be. Jones has held this team back mightily.
3. We need to rebuild the O line but at least we have a LT still on his rookie deal and when healthy he can play the position. They aren’t
Like that article from last week about getting Russell Wilson, a legit QB1 like Wilson solves like 75% of the Giants problems. It seems bad now but things can change in one off season with the right moves. LFG Big Blue!
Because at that point, the accountability would be crystal clear, and we're not left trying to discern who is swinging the gavel on these decisions with personnel.
Time to finally unblur the lines at Jints Central...
I understand what you're saying but I have to disagree. Should Chris Mara not be a succcessful GM, can you imagine the HUGE PR machine that JOhn woild fire up to cover Chris' ass? In addition, he'd probably gey 5 years minimum regardless of whether he sucked or not. Can't do it.
His name has not been associated with any GM spots (including the Giants) anytime in the recent past.
They need a brutally honest critique to right this ship
I’ve heard this several times lately. How did he “make” them hire Young? He was a commish, he worked for the owners. I’ve heard he suggested it to resolve the stalemate. That he knew having this situation in a flagship team in NY was bad. I’ve read that Frank Gifford was involved in convincing them. But this “forced them” narrative is new. How did that work? What evidence is there of that?
That’s Wellington for you.
on Twitter
2) Wellington was the de facto GM until George Young was hired. He had GM’s but he was involved in every decision
3) The article makes it like Wellington and John are different in that John grew up as the owener’s son, but Wellington was a ball boy growing up
4) The Mara’s own half the team, but Chris and Tim McDonnell need to be out of football operations and go to ownership/business side if we are going to change. You can’t have an independent GM when that GM has an owner basically reporting to him.
5) We have been saying all this on sites like this for a while. Glad a more mainstream audience will get this though because the management is shockingly bad and full of nepotism