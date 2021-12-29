Paul Schwartz Article on GM

may actually be an awesome GM. But he was assistant GM during this mess and thus can't separate himself from it.
I also have a hard time believing he was the contrarian in the room. He most likely endorsed Judge and most likely endorsed most, if not all, of the personnel decisions.
So how can you go with him?
I get he definitely played up Abrams nicely there but also wrote a lot of what most of us want to hear. Mara is looking for an outside GM, does not need to have ties to Judge, and is open to moving on from both Judge and Jones.
Yeah, that’s true. He’s not the guy everyone wants and likely, maybe, not even the best “candidate.” He’s attached to this mess for sure.
However, he is absolutely qualified and prepared to be a GM, and has literally the same amount of chance to hit on these picks as someone else does. Reese worked for the Giants for 12 years before he was named GM, hardly any fan knew who he was because they had success in stretches during the time Reese was with the team, before he was named GM. The. He had some nice drafts early on and everyone loved him, until he completely bottomed out the franchise from 2009-2017 with just awful, awful drafting.
The success of the Giants will depend on whether Joe Judge can be a really good NFL coach, and whether or not they have their QB on the roster now or have to start all over again there. We don’t know what Abrams thinks of Jones. One thing I do agree with in the Schwartz article….we have no clue what Abrams would have done with the Eli/Jones thing. If you’re working for the Giants and want to be a GM one day, you likely do your job the best you can, try and keep your mouth shut, and get your interview when it’s time.
Ownership wants to keep Judge and will keep Judge unless someone in the interview process lays out compelling reasons why Judge has to go — and offers a compelling replacement for head coach. Likewise, ownership sees enough in Jones to give him another season, unless the new general manager has a different plan that includes a more intriguing quarterback scenario.
That is complete propaganda from Jints Central to Schwartz. I have little to no doubt there are a series of mandates Mara will issue at time of hire for ANY GM. And keeping Judge and Jones will be non-negotiable.
Nah, you'll find most fans of most teams, including the Giants, are naturally willing to give a new guy a chance. Look at what fans did with Gettleman, Petitt, McAdoo, Shurmur, and Judge.
Judge's resume was a joke. He's never even been a HC at any level. But fans believed in him because of ONE press conference. We all fell for it. Dumb, but we did.
But the team is broken.
We're not fans? The people still here are the ones who have watched a pathetic excuse for a football team for 10 years. These are fans who actually watched last Sunday's game.
We're making fun of the team because they are a joke.
If you can't see how low this team has fallen, it makes even discussing this with you tough.
This I think is actually on the mark.
It’s gonna’ be an interesting offseason. Not everything discussed on this site or surmised as a problem is. There is a lot to change and turnover but most of it comes from the GM office and the playing field...
I’ve been a season ticket holder since MetLife opened and either go to or watch every Sunday with two young kids. My investment in this team is large. If I’m not happy with the product, which I’m not, I’m well within my right to voice my opinion. This organization is getting what they deserve. They are the worst run franchise in ALL of football.
Ryan- I read a lot of your stuff but it’s not easy. You really have zero pulse for the state of this team, what they need to do and how to post about it.
I’m sorry Eric but this is barely a fan site anymore. It’s a bunch of people making fun of the Giants. Cool.
This organization is reaping what that they have sowed for a decade.
Questioning the fandom of this site…really? The more important question is if the Giants are running a legit football operation! A team that has has been horrific and sucked for ten years decided it a great idea to offer season ticketholders a free Pepsi in the midst of another s&@? season that was over soon after it started. Now they are strongly considering promoting someon hat was 2nd in command the entire way?
I agree with you on most stuff - but I still think it’s premature to say Judge is terrible head coach. He’s had nothing to work with this year, an unbelievable amount of injuries and a terrible offensive line. He deserves another year.
Team isn't getting better. It's getting worse. He has had a ton of say in personnel matters. He's a terrible game-day coach. He hasn't even helped the Giants special teams despite the fact that he keeps signing all these special teams players.
Eric, I see and understand how low the team has fallen.
However, I’m not going to stand up on my chair and act like a lunatic about it, when I know that these things are cyclical, just like they were with every period of the team I’ve seen (or remember) since 1990 or so. I’m 36. I don’t have the luxury of being a season ticket holder so, I can admit that I likely would be a lot more pissed if I was.
I just recall that everyone nearly hated Tom Coughlin. Everyone pretty much wanted Eli gone. Fassel was great until everyone wanted him out. McAdoo was a genius in year 1 and then became a punchline. Fans turned on him. And they’ve turned on John Mara now, pretty much every single person has. And that’s fine. I still think Jones can be really good if we can get people to block. Every single person on the roster being hurt this year didn’t help either. Just my football opinion, but nobody wants to hear it anymore and I get it.
His in-game decisions including clock mgmt has regressed significantly and has no relation to the issues you mentioned. Coming into this season I believed strongly they had the right guy. In fact Judge was about the only thing I believed the team had going for it. But he has been absolutely terrible this year.
People want to win. We like to win. Winning feels good. It’s a drug. Losing is a cancer.
You are 100 percent correct about Manning and Coughlin. Even though the Giants snuck into the playoffs in 2006, many had turned on both. In may ways, that was the toughest season for me to run this site. That year took a lot out of me. And I was dead wrong about Coughlin based on that season (I still supported Eli).
The problem is this team is so far removed from that "bad" 8-8 season it isn't even funny. We're not talking about 1, 2, 3 bad seasons here. The Giants have been at the bottom of the NFL for years now.
It’s not cyclical if you don’t run a competent organization, see the Lions. The Giants aren’t competent right now.
I’m not sure how many times this has to be said but this is nowhere near the same as the Coughlin/Eli situation.
Stop making excuses for this pathetic franchise and quarterback.
I bought into some progress but I saw through his tough guy tell you what you want to hear routine. Too many people got taken by his broadside against Pederson and the Eagles. It conveniently hid the fact the team essentially faded the end of the year after a strong middle of the season. They didn’t quit on him, but they weren’t good enough to win tough games despite some opportune situations presented to them to do so. I don’t see a head coach. I see a position coach.
I guarantee if you if they hired a new GM, cleaned house, stripped the roster down, and started 0-whatever .. well, they do that now anyway. At least there would be a plan. People would be understanding.
but here’s the thing, nobody knows what the Giants should do. Nobody knows that if they hire Abrams, he’ll be a failure. Nobody knows that if they hire Ossenfort, he’ll be some savior. Everyone thinks that Mara is some complete bafoon. Last I checked he was the owner of 2 super bowl wins, he’s not some incompetent loser like everyone says. The team is in a horrible stretch right now. And the owner always takes the blame for that. Fair enough.
But everyone thinks they know, and they love posting about it. I just say what my opinion is and people get really angry. I think Barkley needs another year healthy and blocking. I think the draft picks recently have been fairly good. I was the one saying let’s just wait a minute on Andrew Thomas while everyone was calling him a complete and utter joke his rookie season and the preseason game this year. Lemieux and Gates having major injuries didn’t help. One of our best linebackers tearing his knee didn’t help. Our entire WR corp basically not playing didn’t help.
A new GM from the outside would come in, draft CB and WR in round 1, we would suck again, and everyone will want that person fired too. Until the Giants start winning, this place is going to be pretty miserable.
I don’t agree with that. The Giants fan base and this sire does not tolerate losing.
Joe Judge has been the coach of the team for 2 seasons with a mostly bad roster and they have won 10 games thus far in those two seasons, and everyone, and I mean everyone, wants Judge gone pretty much.
How’s it going to look if we are even worse in the next 2 years with a new coach? Fans will still be mad. They’ll want answers. They’ll wonder why the new picks aren’t playing well. And they’ll want to hire a new coach and a new GM again.
so take off bro...take your sunshine and rainbows to J-E-T-S land... we are real fans here. Trust me, no one will even know you left..
but here’s the thing, nobody knows what the Giants should do. Nobody knows that if they hire Abrams, he’ll be a failure. Nobody knows that if they hire Ossenfort, he’ll be some savior. Everyone thinks that Mara is some complete bafoon. Last I checked he was the owner of 2 super bowl wins, he’s not some incompetent loser like everyone says. The team is in a horrible stretch right now. And the owner always takes the blame for that. Fair enough.
But everyone thinks they know, and they love posting about it. I just say what my opinion is and people get really angry. I think Barkley needs another year healthy and blocking. I think the draft picks recently have been fairly good. I was the one saying let’s just wait a minute on Andrew Thomas while everyone was calling him a complete and utter joke his rookie season and the preseason game this year. Lemieux and Gates having major injuries didn’t help. One of our best linebackers tearing his knee didn’t help. Our entire WR corp basically not playing didn’t help.
A new GM from the outside would come in, draft CB and WR in round 1, we would suck again, and everyone will want that person fired too. Until the Giants start winning, this place is going to be pretty miserable.
We do know Gettleman and Judge have both been abject failures. If you want known quantities, there you go. Should we wait around another 4 or 5, 10 years until they "start winning"?
Every team has injuries: the Ravens for example, were practically wiped out and had to pick guys off the street to play. Even so, they didn't look like dogshit and let themselves get trampled by a .500 team or anyone for that matter. But they have a competent GM, competent scouts and a competent coach- we don't have any of that.
right…”we are real fans here” - that’s the problem with you. You think die hard fans of the team who have a different opinion or don’t cry and scream when the giants suck aren’t real fans. I would probably rather spend the next six months with my in laws than see the Giants have another losing season. But you’re some tough guy so you’re gonna spout off. Relax.
to how accessible information is in 2021. The crap from Banks. Schwartz, Papa even Tynes is so obviously team promoted garbage you can spot it from a mile away. People like Dan Schneier, who are informed people who cover the team and aren’t employed by the team/dependent on them for access have made the garbage others put out so easy to spot
I am assuming this article was co-written by the Mara family. It sounds like Gints central is having trouble getting outside candidates to interview. I think a lot of the messaging is intended for potential candidates. Some take-aways:
*Abrams won't be the next GM
*But Abrams and Chris Mara aren't going anywhere
*Chris Mara won't have a veto power over draft picks/signings, but he almost certainly did in the past (this is crazy). The expectation is that his voice will be heard and carry a lot of weight given his experience.
*Prior to the season, the plan was for Judge to hire the next GM, whether that was Abrams or one of his Patriots buddies (likely Montifort or Ziegler). This is no longer the case. Judge will still sit in on the interviews, but I think Mara would prefer to hire someone who doesn't have ties to Judge. However, this means that a candidate would need to say it's okay that Abrams and Chris Mara stay, that they support Judge, but have no ties to Judge.
*Judge isn't going anywhere. The only feasible way Judge would get fired is if a new GM candidate came in and gave Mara a completely different vision for the organization that Mara likes better. This seems highly unlikely.
*A new GM won't be allowed to draft a QB this year. A requirement for any GM candidate needs to be that they still see a lot of potential for Daniel Jones. I might be reading too much into it, but from reading this, I think if the new GM made a hard sale on trading for Russell Wilson, the Maras would be into it.
What’s funny is that Mara’s “plan” might actually be the best thing for the team right now. Don’t force a QB pick because he wants to keep Jones. So take BPA and add some blue chip talent. If Jones continues to struggle in 2022, then you get your QB in 2023 in a better class anyway.
Homer, yeah, you’re right about the Ravens. They’ve done a really nice job navigating through the injuries.
However, Harbaugh has been the coach of the Ravens for 14 seasons. He can run circles around Judge at this point, as he should be able to.
The Texans have a bad roster, a rookie qb and a rookie coach and they’re strung together a couple of good weeks offensively. The Giants have been embarrassingly bad all season. You defend them more than 99% the posters on the site. Maybe it’s not because everyone else hates the team. Look inward
nah, the Giants have not been bad all season with Jones at QB. They actually have more wins than the team you just mentioned. They beat the Saints with a healthy offense. Beat the Raiders, went toe to toe with the Chiefs on the road when basically everyone was hurt.
To say they haven’t been competitive all year is a lie.
But they didn’t beat the Raiders because of anything Daniel Jones did. They lost to the Chiefs partly because of Jones. The Saints game the defense kept them alive when they only had 10 points with 6 minutes to go in the game. Hardly fantastic performances. Lots of NFL teams are competitive week to week. The Lions even blew out the Cardinals. The Giants have been bad all season regardless of who has played quarterback.
someone tell me ONE memorable special teams play in the past two years on Joe Judge's team that did not involve Gano?
What is there to like about Judge?
Not trying to be a dick here, but what does he bring to the table?
To me...he's involved in everything. You see him coaching players on the sideline...offensive and defensive players. I watch all of his press conferences...he knows more about the game than any coach we've had here since Coughlin (I know not saying much), but unlike Shurmur or McAdoo...he just screams head coach to me vs. being a coordinator. His Special Teams have been very solid. He has strong endorsements from both Nick Saban and Bill Belichik. That should carry weight. I'm not calling him a great one...but he deserves another year. The deck has been stacked against him.
Daniel Jones beat the raiders with basically zero offensive linemen and zero receivers.
The defense beat the Raiders. Daniel Jones’ 110 yards led the Giants to 16 points. The defense scoring a TD of their Own, forcing 3 turnovers and holding the Raiders to like 1 of 8 in the Red Zone won the Giants the game. If the Raiders are even average in the red zone the Giants get blown out because of Jones’ impotence.
Jones had zero receivers? Golladay, Engram, Toney and Rudolph all played vs Oakland. Or does he need more than that?
based on the fact that he talks about using spreadsheets. So that to me covers a lot of the innovation people acted like he was bringing in prep. Can’t get much done in terms of innovating and prep on spreadsheet.
In terms of on field innovation. What have we seen?
Yeah, I would say he needs more than 2 tight ends who literally should not be getting snaps from any NFL team, and two receivers who can’t catch the ball without pulling something or getting injured. He could also use a few healthy OL other than Thomas (who didn’t play in that game) who know what the fuck they are doing and don’t get blown past on every fucking snap.
And yet, we should give Abrams chance cause “we don’t know if he’ll suck”, while being a part of bringing those players in.
Kenny Golladay was productive with someone named David Blough throwing him the ball. He's been non-existent on the Giants. That belies a deeper problem: talent comes to the Giants and gets significantly worse. Players leave the Giants and become significantly better. It's an indictment on the coaching, scouts, GM and entire organization.
You have Davis Webb, Taylor Heinicke, Garrett Gilbert (?) And other jamokes off the street playing better QB than the Giants field. Josh Johnson was cut off the practice squad of the other team that plays at MetLife, goes to the Ravens and has a better game off the street than anything the Giants have had since DJ's rookie year.
This team is comically bad. Its frustrating and the fact that a majority of Giant fans see what the ownership doesn't is a huge indictment on the Mara family
Take the #8 jersey off.
RE: Sean I’d bet against that JJ brought new ideas
based on the fact that he talks about using spreadsheets. So that to me covers a lot of the innovation people acted like he was bringing in prep. Can’t get much done in terms of innovating and prep on spreadsheet.
In terms of on field innovation. What have we seen?
Nothing on field. But, I do wonder if he challenges the status quo more than anyone else in the building. I’d guess he was the influence behind trading back multiple times in the 2021 draft.
The offensive line is. Not sure what people watched this year, but I've seen how the back ups did with the same line and sucked.
Multiple things are allowed to be true at once. The offensive line stinks. Jones stinks. The backup QBs stink more.
There’s roughly 150 3 star recruits coming out of high school each year, Daniel Jones was not one of them. Daniel Jones wasn’t an elite college QB. He’s stunk for 3 years in the NFL. So we’re supposed expect a guy who for 11 years has been nothing but marginal at quarterback to become a franchise guy in year 12 and 13? The odds are slim.
The only thing that’s been consistent in Jones’ career is the excuses. It’s always there’s never enough talent around him.
Refute what many believe which is that the are set on an in house candidate, and I have heard they plan to go outside as well. Says candidate will not necessarily have ties to Judge and offers that having ties could actually be a negative. Also refutes what has been reported that Judge and Jones will be forced on next GM.
When are you going to leave this site Paul Dottino? You promised liked ten times already.
Wait, you're buying that? Unless a GM with real gravitas walks into the interview room - like an Ozzie Newsome or Bill Polian - there is NFW Mara is letting an upstart GM dictate the coach and QB. That statement is Schwartz writing what Jints Central wants him to write.
Isn’t it amazing that so many people think the Giants are the only team with a bad OL? Go look at Burrow and the Bengals.
I used to think that was amazing - yes. But I realize that a majority of the board doesn't watch other games.
I don't think the Raiders OL has been very good. I don't think the Dolphins OL has been very good. The Eagles OL hasn't been great. The Saints have had issues all year with their OL. Yet, all of those teams are in the playoff hunt. They aren't great teams, but they figure it out and win games.
Hell, the Colts beat the Cards last weekend with 4 starting OLs out with Covid/Injuries.
I disagree with the optimism - but do we need to call him a fucking shill? Its gets vicious on this board.
My issue with Abrams is that he’s a cap guy. The Giants have a big time talent evaluation problem, they need a fresh perspective there. I seriously doubt Kevin Abrams has strong enough connections around the league to revamp the Giants scouting department.
I also look at Howie Roseman, another cap guy. Scouts told him to take Jefferson & Chinn, he overruled them. Doesn’t mean it would happen here, maybe Abrams would rely on his scouts. But again the scouting is an identified problem.
John Mara will not completely gut the football ops, its his team so he’ll keep some soldiers in the fray. Abrams will not be promoted but is also not fireable is my guess.
Eli 2.0... the coach... the whiteness... the dopey facial expressions... he's got it baby!
Boylhart agreed...
Quote:
Daniel reminds me a lot of the Giants Eli Manning. He has the same ability in the pocket to extend plays and the same quiet leadership on the field. He also seems to have that inner strength that allows him to deal with his mistakes and his teammates mistakes without getting too high or too low during the game. He has the arm talent and accuracy to make teams defend his ability to pass the ball down the field opening up the running game. His mechanics are mature moving his feet consistently to keep his balance when under pressure in the pocket. Daniel does an excellent job managing the game plan and is like a coach on the field helping his teammates at all times. The potential to be a Franchise quarterback is what you get when you select Daniel and I think in this draft if you want him you just might have to trade up to get him. If I needed a quarterback I would trade up to get him.
But not without caveats...
Quote:
Daniel will at times try to do too much and although he is athletic, he is not a running quarterback because he lacks the quickness to get away from being run down. Daniel also can manipulate the pocket to extend plays but takes a lot of late hits because he doesn’t feel the pressure when he doesn’t see it or anticipate it. This leads to big hits out of the pocket and injuries. That being said Daniel is smart when he anticipates the blitz, can extend plays and re-set and throw with accuracy. Daniel likes to throw down the field and at times is late to throw to his check downs and must learn to take more of what a defense gives him during a game.
It's misplaced because you literally just argued that good GMs and bad GMs have the same probability of success in the draft, and by extension, building a winning roster.
You seem to genuinely suggest that what is happening with the Giants over the past half decade is simply bad luck, and that it would be exactly the same even if they had Ozzie Newsome as GM.
And your biggest concern is fans "making fun of the Giants"? You are on the verge of circling the drain like jtgiants.
So the personnel department who assembled that POS supporting cast miraculously got it right with DJ? Is that your conclusion?
but this kind of feels like the Giants are angling for an opening to make Abrams be the GM but to bring in a President of Football Operations over him who is an outside guy and see if they can avoid firing Abrams without drawing ire from the fan base by trying to appease them with an outside director. The problem for Mara is the fan base will see right through it an know whoever was brought in was brought in with the condition they keep Abrams since nothing Abrams has on his resume would make an outside guy ever consider him for a GM position.
A couple quotes from Schwartz though that just make me batty, "If the environment, as far as public unrest, was not so toxic, Mara could justify promoting Abrams". Yet again another Giants shill laying blame on the fans. Its not the publics fault that Mara cant justify promoting Abrams, its that as Abrams has been elevated in the organization during his 20 year career the Giants have performed worse and worse. The other quote being in regards to Chris Mara "He could have left the organization for general manager jobs with several other teams but opted to stay with the Giants." SUUUUUUUUUUUREE, several other teams have been clamoring over hiring Chris Mara as their general manager. Why even add that line other than to show that your kissing the owners ass with the article.
but here’s the thing, nobody knows what the Giants should do. Nobody knows that if they hire Abrams, he’ll be a failure. Nobody knows that if they hire Ossenfort, he’ll be some savior. Everyone thinks that Mara is some complete bafoon. Last I checked he was the owner of 2 super bowl wins, he’s not some incompetent loser like everyone says. The team is in a horrible stretch right now. And the owner always takes the blame for that. Fair enough.
But everyone thinks they know, and they love posting about it. I just say what my opinion is and people get really angry. I think Barkley needs another year healthy and blocking. I think the draft picks recently have been fairly good. I was the one saying let’s just wait a minute on Andrew Thomas while everyone was calling him a complete and utter joke his rookie season and the preseason game this year. Lemieux and Gates having major injuries didn’t help. One of our best linebackers tearing his knee didn’t help. Our entire WR corp basically not playing didn’t help.
A new GM from the outside would come in, draft CB and WR in round 1, we would suck again, and everyone will want that person fired too. Until the Giants start winning, this place is going to be pretty miserable.
Plenty of opinions which is good, makes site interesting. Debates even moreso. Learn to sift thru the opinions and the NYG moves that are crap, it’s not hard.
The next most most important move is a new GM so while nobody knows for sure who will be good or bad, they know changing from this current regime almost has to be better. Or even if not lends some change to assess a new day.
We all know they have injuries, players need time to develop, wait and see excuses, but can’t keep going back to that well if the team wins at a 30% clip. Those are the lesser type posts. You know the type...
What’s funny is that Mara’s “plan” might actually be the best thing for the team right now. Don’t force a QB pick because he wants to keep Jones. So take BPA and add some blue chip talent. If Jones continues to struggle in 2022, then you get your QB in 2023 in a better class anyway.
I subscribe to this plan. Don’t put Mara on it though as nobody in that front office can figure out what they should have been doing the last four years...
after the season ends. Abrams is great but is nothing more than another candidate, Chris Mara’s role with the organization is greatly overstated, keeping Judge and Jones is not a prerequisite for the next gm, yada yada yada. It’s all bullshit, but it will be enough for at least half the fan base guaranteed.
What’s funny is that Mara’s “plan” might actually be the best thing for the team right now. Don’t force a QB pick because he wants to keep Jones. So take BPA and add some blue chip talent. If Jones continues to struggle in 2022, then you get your QB in 2023 in a better class anyway.
I subscribe to this plan. Don’t put Mara on it though as nobody in that front office can figure out what they should have been doing the last four years...
Meant subscribe to all that but not have Jones be the de facto starter any longer...
You two are funny. Jones through for 110 yards, 5.5 yards per attempt against the Raiders. The Giants won by basically putting Jones in a jar so he couldn't fuck it up.
Against that "good" squad in Carolina (they are currently 5-10), Jones threw for 200 yards and a td and 6 yards an attempt. Yawnstipating.
Oh but he can win with his legs: he ran 12 times for 45 yards in the two games combined.
So there is the qb you are tying yourself to: he's basically Case Keenum. His stats this year and last are basically the same. Why waste further time?
I deleted my post when I saw this. Didn't Schwartz also write
I don't think it (as in the article, not the state of the team....that is abysmal) is as bad as it is getting credit for here.
I've said it on some other threads - to me, the fact that they already floated the decision that Judge and Jones are coming back is the smoking gun that the process is broken and they've learned nothing.
But, taking those decisions as a given, I think it's actually my preference that they just bump Abrams for this "show me" year that is being granted to Judge and Jones.
It's important to me that they break this cycle of onboarding new decision makers with significant coaching and personnel decisions already made.
RE: I deleted my post when I saw this. Didn't Schwartz also write
the last "trial balloon" article that they were definitely bringing back Jones and Judge about 2 weeks ago? Or was that somebody else?
That was Adam Schefter. Story was posted 6 a.m. Sunday. Maras could see that another bad loss was coming and wanted to get the story out beforehand.
Schefter's story didn't actually say Judge and DJ are "definitely" coming back. Rather, it said "the Giants" believe Judge and DJ deserve to come back and that ownership would express its "preference" in that regard to the new GM.
The conclusion that many/most people drew is that J&J are in fact definitely coming back. The way Schefter's story is worded keeps him in good stead with his ownership source, just like Schwartz's.
I think it's actually my preference that they just bump Abrams for this "show me" year that is being granted to Judge and Jones.
It's important to me that they break this cycle of onboarding new decision makers with significant coaching and personnel decisions already made.
Can't do it - no Abrams. We've already wasted 2 years on a head coach who had no prior experience as a head coach, OC or DC. You can't hand a draft, in which we'll have at least one and potentially two top 10 picks, to a guy who has been part of the shit show here for the last 4 years. We need a GM who has proven he can build a winner or at minimum, been a key part of a winning organization's personnel department. It should be noted, I don't include any ex-Patriots employees as "key" parts of a personnel department. That's completely Belichick's show.
As far as the "significant coaching and personnel decisions already made"...where have they gotten us? There have been "significant" decisions made under the current regime. Sadly, they've been significant in a very negative direction. Change is needed. Consistency will come when improvement and ultimately wins, begin to occur.
Man, I can’t wait for the days if they actually strip it down and are even worse than they are now. That’ll be fun on BBI. I’m sorry Eric but this is barely a fan site anymore. It’s a bunch of people making fun of the Giants. Cool.
+1
I hate to break it to you chuckle heads but those days are here right now. The team is worse in Judge year 2 than they were in Judge year 1. In addition, if not worse, then certainly no better in Gettleman year 4 than they were in the year before Gettleman.
I disagree with the optimism - but do we need to call him a fucking shill? Its gets vicious on this board.
My issue with Abrams is that he’s a cap guy. The Giants have a big time talent evaluation problem, they need a fresh perspective there. I seriously doubt Kevin Abrams has strong enough connections around the league to revamp the Giants scouting department.
I also look at Howie Roseman, another cap guy. Scouts told him to take Jefferson & Chinn, he overruled them. Doesn’t mean it would happen here, maybe Abrams would rely on his scouts. But again the scouting is an identified problem.
John Mara will not completely gut the football ops, its his team so he’ll keep some soldiers in the fray. Abrams will not be promoted but is also not fireable is my guess.
Everyone else, fair game.
Abrams as GM means that Chris Mara is the one picking the players. Abrams isn't going to have a voice on the "committee" one way or the other beyond how it will impact the cap.
The Giants the day Reese was fired would beat the current Giants - even at full strength I believe.
-John Mara would like to hire Abrams, but might not because fans are angry
-BUT, Abrams wouldn't be so bad. He's different than Gettleman (and presumably that means better) and hey check out this quote from an NFL source that says Abrams is definitely GM material
-Chris Mara is TOTALLY not involved in personnel decisions and we're lucky to have him because he's a "respected voice in the room" who had GM jobs available to him for other NFL teams. But don't worry, he doesn't do any real scouting anymore, he's just a member of ownership who gives his opinion and nothing more between horse races.
(I guess it never occurred to Schwartz that if Chris has virtually no role in choosing player personnel he shouldn't be the fucking Senior VP of Player Personnel, but let's not get bogged down with practical issues like that)
-Don't worry, this hiring process won't be a total sham. The Giants are going to cast a wide net in the GM search, you'll see!
(Aside from Gettleman, nobody currently in the building is going to lose his/her job. The new GM will need to accept the structure as it is, which will limit the pool of acceptable options)
I think it's actually my preference that they just bump Abrams for this "show me" year that is being granted to Judge and Jones.
It's important to me that they break this cycle of onboarding new decision makers with significant coaching and personnel decisions already made.
Can't do it - no Abrams. We've already wasted 2 years on a head coach who had no prior experience as a head coach, OC or DC. You can't hand a draft, in which we'll have at least one and potentially two top 10 picks, to a guy who has been part of the shit show here for the last 4 years. We need a GM who has proven he can build a winner or at minimum, been a key part of a winning organization's personnel department. It should be noted, I don't include any ex-Patriots employees as "key" parts of a personnel department. That's completely Belichick's show.
As far as the "significant coaching and personnel decisions already made"...where have they gotten us? There have been "significant" decisions made under the current regime. Sadly, they've been significant in a very negative direction. Change is needed. Consistency will come when improvement and ultimately wins, begin to occur.
I'm not advocating for what they've done. It's awful.
Like I said, the fact that they've essentially told us Judge and Jones are coming back, prior to carrying out a GM process in earnest, is ridiculous. And proves that they have learned absolutely nothing.
I am simply saying that GIVEN they've seemingly already made those decisions, then just bump Abrams and show all of Abrams/Judge/Jones the exit after next season if and when it all flops pathetically again.
I like the cleanliness of New GM, New Coach, New QB all at once. Hire a GM, let the GM find his coach, and let the GM and Coach work together to decide who their Quarterback is, without any of the already-in-place bullshit decision-making .
(Of course - I'd rather they just skip to that part right now. But we're already being spoon-fed the concpet that Judge and Jones have already been decided for 2022)
with the idea that the Giants might be foisting Jones and Judge on a GM. To not properly take the Giants to task over how badly this backfired with Eli a much better QB than Jones could ever hope to be is what screams shill.
There is a right answer here. Hire a new GM and let them make these key evaluations with an open mind. The fact that this article acts like there is any good argument for Abrams is complete BS. You can’t play devils advocate with this like the Giants and the polyanna’s love to. You can’t “well you don’t know” your way into a promotion argument when the giants have been this bad. Well no, have we caught Abrams red handed doing something incredibly dumb? No. But given how bad the Giants have been you really need to be able to point to more solid successes than “well what are his failures” especially when there have been mostly failures.
When your team has been this bad, you want the fresh eyes to make these decisions regardless. That’s in a vacuum. But Judge has said so many things this season that has made him look either stupid or insecure, pretty frequently. Either are terrible qualities in a leader. And the giants have more terrible leaders in the building for not understanding you have to let anyone who really wants to turn this around to be able change anything. It’s even more nauseating that the Giants use mouthpieces to make their ideas seem better because they know how bad they are and they will take selling. They just suck on so many levels
one of the messages the giants have pushed out through the media for years is how collaborative everything is. it was the argument mara made for keeping DG this year - about how he and Judge worked so well together. yet with year after year of failure - and their inability to identify talent has been pretty much a decade long problem - they see no reason to make major changes except to satisfy fan anger? if you read the Schwartz article, you'd think the Giants have been a winning team that's had a bad year, not one of the two worst teams in football for four years, with one playoff appearance in the last decade. you get the sense they think it's all been a run of really bad luck, not the consequence of a massive organizational failure.
Yes, but the team can become less and less competitive.
Look at the offense now.
We've gone from a team the struggles to score 20 points a game to a team that has trouble scoring a touchdown.
We're seeing more blowouts now too, against division "rivals" no less.
We're the joke of a division that in reality isn't all that good.
Eric, I view that as preferable to the world where the team lies to itself about the issues and does something like promotes an internal candidate with minimal changes to the scouting staff, org structure, etc.
If the Giants aren't the worst situation in the league, they're probably bottom three.
I agree in that respect.
I think if a GM came and “tore” it down, it would look like the group fielded against Philly. All things equal, I don’t think the offense could get worse if you tried. But that’s an injury + covid thing.
I just mean worse in the philosophical sense of worse for the franchise.
In the article Scwartz quotes an "NFL source";
"He can be assertive if he needs to be. I think he’s ready to be a front man as opposed to the back-office guy that got no credit but did a lot of stuff."
So Abrams deserves some "credit" for the results over the past few years?
If he did "a lot of stuff" directly connected to the product on the field, how the hell can you think he's ready to be the GM? I say fire his ass. If none of the stuff he did had anything to do with the product on the field, once again, how can you think he's ready to be the GM? Let him keep his job but don't even entertain the thought of promoting him to anything tied directly to play on the field.
I disagree with the optimism - but do we need to call him a fucking shill? Its gets vicious on this board.
My issue with Abrams is that he’s a cap guy. The Giants have a big time talent evaluation problem, they need a fresh perspective there. I seriously doubt Kevin Abrams has strong enough connections around the league to revamp the Giants scouting department.
I also look at Howie Roseman, another cap guy. Scouts told him to take Jefferson & Chinn, he overruled them. Doesn’t mean it would happen here, maybe Abrams would rely on his scouts. But again the scouting is an identified problem.
John Mara will not completely gut the football ops, its his team so he’ll keep some soldiers in the fray. Abrams will not be promoted but is also not fireable is my guess.
Everyone else, fair game.
Abrams as GM means that Chris Mara is the one picking the players. Abrams isn't going to have a voice on the "committee" one way or the other beyond how it will impact the cap.
Chris Mara is not nearly as hands on as many here believe. And with that being the case, he shouldn't the title he has. He's more invested in his ponies at this point I wouldn't even be surprised if he stepped away soon.
I'd advise everyone to go to The Draft Network and read the scouting reports there on Jones from 2019. Three different evaluators, and it's like they had a Delorian and had come back from the future.
- Locks on first read
- Poor pocket presence; makes his OL's job harder
- Long, slow delivery
- Doesn't process well
3rd/4th round prospect!
Between these guys, Sy ("There isn't a quick mind here"), and Matt Waldman...in those sources alone the Giants had enough warning. What the hell were they thinking? Link - ( New Window )
Just wanted to chime in and say thanks Terps for your dogged defense of the truth during these years in the wilderness. Being a fan of a perennial loser is tough enough, but having to suffer through the utter nonsense being spouted by the head coach, Giants communications team, shill reporters and the delusional optimists on BBI is truly back breaking. The stalwarts who are the true Giants fans will not forget the knowledgable football guys as compared to the shills and know nothings.
Keep up the good fight - your views are much appreciated. I would say that the coming year can't possibly get any worse, but we know it can get worse. And it will. There is no stopping this slow moving train wreck now given the cap problems and gross mismatch between committed dollars in relation to level of talent. Absolutely vulgar mismanagement. Not a single coach or player on this team is worth keeping.
The fact that the Giants needs to have Schwartz write this article explains the last decade. It also tells me they don't think Giant fans are very smart.
Then they got one thing correct…
Seriously.
I get he definitely played up Abrams nicely there but also wrote a lot of what most of us want to hear. Mara is looking for an outside GM, does not need to have ties to Judge, and is open to moving on from both Judge and Jones.
I'm trying to look for positives here!
Can anybody remember ANYTHING Abrams did as the interim GM when Accorsi was conducting his fake GM search? Anything? JFC, what was there to actually do? Turn the lights on in the conference room?
Is this info from Jints Central to Schwartz to paint Abrams in some kind of good light?
It's a broken franchise.
And Joe Judge is a terrible head coach.
I like how you’ve added mind reader to your CV above always being wrong.
Your football insights plain crush it.
this tells me they'll hire outside the organization but Abrams is tenured and still in line to eventually be GM.
Why does he have a title then?
That is complete propaganda from Jints Central to Schwartz. I have little to no doubt there are a series of mandates Mara will issue at time of hire for ANY GM. And keeping Judge and Jones will be non-negotiable.
Schwartz the Shill.
It means they will pick the GM that tells them want they want to hear. Just like Gettleman did with Eli.
He's a shill for corporation, not a reporter.
Quote:
The command he (Abrams) showed was impressive as the interim general manager for the final four games of the 2017 season
Can anybody remember ANYTHING Abrams did as the interim GM when Accorsi was conducting his fake GM search? Anything? JFC, what was there to actually do? Turn the lights on in the conference room?
Is this info from Jints Central to Schwartz to paint Abrams in some kind of good light?
Quite the command he displayed.
A shameless ridiculous outflow of PR to introduce their flawed candidate.
Just feels like this may not end until the team is sold...
These morons just can't help themselves. They are creatures of habit.
Either Chris should be made the GM or he should give up his title.
Tired of the Mara shell games. where is the GM, who is the GM, who is calling the shots....etc
Nah, you'll find most fans of most teams, including the Giants, are naturally willing to give a new guy a chance. Look at what fans did with Gettleman, Petitt, McAdoo, Shurmur, and Judge.
Judge's resume was a joke. He's never even been a HC at any level. But fans believed in him because of ONE press conference. We all fell for it. Dumb, but we did.
But the team is broken.
We're not fans? The people still here are the ones who have watched a pathetic excuse for a football team for 10 years. These are fans who actually watched last Sunday's game.
We're making fun of the team because they are a joke.
If you can't see how low this team has fallen, it makes even discussing this with you tough.
This organization is reaping what that they have sowed for a decade.
No, the front office and scouting department need to be napalmed. Start fresh. Nobody is worth keeping.
Is it?
This I think is actually on the mark.
It’s gonna’ be an interesting offseason. Not everything discussed on this site or surmised as a problem is. There is a lot to change and turnover but most of it comes from the GM office and the playing field...
Quote:
Would you lose in keeping Abrams in his current role and bringing in a new GM? Isn’t that the best of both worlds?
Is it?
If he is “so good” at managing the cap, keep him in that role
He's right there with Dolan and his handling of the Knicks and Rangers
I’ve been a season ticket holder since MetLife opened and either go to or watch every Sunday with two young kids. My investment in this team is large. If I’m not happy with the product, which I’m not, I’m well within my right to voice my opinion. This organization is getting what they deserve. They are the worst run franchise in ALL of football.
The article does make an observation I’ve posted before — being an ops guy doesn’t preclude you from being a good GM. Loomis is a perfect example.
What should preclude you from being the GM is having done a shitty job at leading ops when you got your chance.
This is the pulse... - ( New Window )
Quote:
I’m sorry Eric but this is barely a fan site anymore. It’s a bunch of people making fun of the Giants. Cool.
This organization is reaping what that they have sowed for a decade.
Maybe ryan is angling for a Dottino's job. What a fucking shill.
Ryan- I read a lot of your stuff but it’s not easy. You really have zero pulse for the state of this team, what they need to do and how to post about it.
Good luck in 2022...
Not sure but I learned on here that they don’t have to be because it’s fluid...
How the fuck do you show anything as a GM in a 4 week interim position? Who did he draft. Who did he hire or fire? Who did he sign? Whose contract did he renegotiate? Schwartz is a hack.
Quote:
I’m sorry Eric but this is barely a fan site anymore. It’s a bunch of people making fun of the Giants. Cool.
This organization is reaping what that they have sowed for a decade.
Questioning the fandom of this site…really? The more important question is if the Giants are running a legit football operation! A team that has has been horrific and sucked for ten years decided it a great idea to offer season ticketholders a free Pepsi in the midst of another s&@? season that was over soon after it started. Now they are strongly considering promoting someon hat was 2nd in command the entire way?
We just gotta see how it plays out.
Team isn't getting better. It's getting worse. He has had a ton of say in personnel matters. He's a terrible game-day coach. He hasn't even helped the Giants special teams despite the fact that he keeps signing all these special teams players.
What a bunch of bullshit
Yep.
His in-game decisions including clock mgmt has regressed significantly and has no relation to the issues you mentioned. Coming into this season I believed strongly they had the right guy. In fact Judge was about the only thing I believed the team had going for it. But he has been absolutely terrible this year.
People want to win. We like to win. Winning feels good. It’s a drug. Losing is a cancer.
You are 100 percent correct about Manning and Coughlin. Even though the Giants snuck into the playoffs in 2006, many had turned on both. In may ways, that was the toughest season for me to run this site. That year took a lot out of me. And I was dead wrong about Coughlin based on that season (I still supported Eli).
The problem is this team is so far removed from that "bad" 8-8 season it isn't even funny. We're not talking about 1, 2, 3 bad seasons here. The Giants have been at the bottom of the NFL for years now.
But the way the Giants operate, Mara gives guys the GM job because he feels like he owes them. Because they hung around long enough and waited their turn.
It’s not cyclical if you don’t run a competent organization, see the Lions. The Giants aren’t competent right now.
I’m not sure how many times this has to be said but this is nowhere near the same as the Coughlin/Eli situation.
Stop making excuses for this pathetic franchise and quarterback.
I guarantee if you if they hired a new GM, cleaned house, stripped the roster down, and started 0-whatever .. well, they do that now anyway. At least there would be a plan. People would be understanding.
But everyone thinks they know, and they love posting about it. I just say what my opinion is and people get really angry. I think Barkley needs another year healthy and blocking. I think the draft picks recently have been fairly good. I was the one saying let’s just wait a minute on Andrew Thomas while everyone was calling him a complete and utter joke his rookie season and the preseason game this year. Lemieux and Gates having major injuries didn’t help. One of our best linebackers tearing his knee didn’t help. Our entire WR corp basically not playing didn’t help.
A new GM from the outside would come in, draft CB and WR in round 1, we would suck again, and everyone will want that person fired too. Until the Giants start winning, this place is going to be pretty miserable.
But the way the Giants operate, Mara gives guys the GM job because he feels like he owes them. Because they hung around long enough and waited their turn.
Thing is - who out there has had Abrams on their short list for GM? Who's in on this guy?
Even the Eagles pretended to be interested in McAdoo, but Abrams hasn't even had that to my knowledge.
Joe Judge has been the coach of the team for 2 seasons with a mostly bad roster and they have won 10 games thus far in those two seasons, and everyone, and I mean everyone, wants Judge gone pretty much.
How’s it going to look if we are even worse in the next 2 years with a new coach? Fans will still be mad. They’ll want answers. They’ll wonder why the new picks aren’t playing well. And they’ll want to hire a new coach and a new GM again.
from your lips to God's ears...
We are supposed to believe that other NFL teams are going to offer their GM spot to the owner of another team?
Specious on its face, casts doubt on everything else he asserts and is insulting to the readership.
Schwartz, with intent, persists in the fallacy that John Mara and Steve Tisch are "the co-owners" of the team rather than the representatives of the families that co-own the Giants.
Yo Paul, we ain't buying.
so take off bro...take your sunshine and rainbows to J-E-T-S land... we are real fans here. Trust me, no one will even know you left..
But everyone thinks they know, and they love posting about it. I just say what my opinion is and people get really angry. I think Barkley needs another year healthy and blocking. I think the draft picks recently have been fairly good. I was the one saying let’s just wait a minute on Andrew Thomas while everyone was calling him a complete and utter joke his rookie season and the preseason game this year. Lemieux and Gates having major injuries didn’t help. One of our best linebackers tearing his knee didn’t help. Our entire WR corp basically not playing didn’t help.
A new GM from the outside would come in, draft CB and WR in round 1, we would suck again, and everyone will want that person fired too. Until the Giants start winning, this place is going to be pretty miserable.
Every team has injuries: the Ravens for example, were practically wiped out and had to pick guys off the street to play. Even so, they didn't look like dogshit and let themselves get trampled by a .500 team or anyone for that matter. But they have a competent GM, competent scouts and a competent coach- we don't have any of that.
You know I can’t reason with my 7 and 10 year old either when they are super mad about something. Sometimes you just need to let them cool off for a bit. Then talk about it.
*Abrams won't be the next GM
*But Abrams and Chris Mara aren't going anywhere
*Chris Mara won't have a veto power over draft picks/signings, but he almost certainly did in the past (this is crazy). The expectation is that his voice will be heard and carry a lot of weight given his experience.
*Prior to the season, the plan was for Judge to hire the next GM, whether that was Abrams or one of his Patriots buddies (likely Montifort or Ziegler). This is no longer the case. Judge will still sit in on the interviews, but I think Mara would prefer to hire someone who doesn't have ties to Judge. However, this means that a candidate would need to say it's okay that Abrams and Chris Mara stay, that they support Judge, but have no ties to Judge.
*Judge isn't going anywhere. The only feasible way Judge would get fired is if a new GM candidate came in and gave Mara a completely different vision for the organization that Mara likes better. This seems highly unlikely.
*A new GM won't be allowed to draft a QB this year. A requirement for any GM candidate needs to be that they still see a lot of potential for Daniel Jones. I might be reading too much into it, but from reading this, I think if the new GM made a hard sale on trading for Russell Wilson, the Maras would be into it.
However, Harbaugh has been the coach of the Ravens for 14 seasons. He can run circles around Judge at this point, as he should be able to.
It's a propaganda piece written by narrative engineer.
-Acknowledges Abrams is a tough sell and Mara likely needs to hire outside the building for GM.
-Judge & Jones are not set in stone to come back depending on what prospective GM wants.
What is there to like about Judge?
Not trying to be a dick here, but what does he bring to the table?
“Chris Mara had several GM offers but he chose to stay with the Giants.”
The first two paragraphs of the article were promising before it took a nose dive
To say they haven’t been competitive all year is a lie.
What is there to like about Judge?
Not trying to be a dick here, but what does he bring to the table?
Culture, losing culture!
What is there to like about Judge?
Not trying to be a dick here, but what does he bring to the table?
You’re 100% correct. The special teams suck. And his hardon, often in the opponents territory, with a bad punter and a passive defense is mind boggling
What is there to like about Judge?
Not trying to be a dick here, but what does he bring to the table?
…
The closest thing I have is the Seattle game last year where one of Dixon’s punts was blocked out the end zone for a safety. At least that was memorable ;)
Quote:
Most on there look at this as a positive piece. I’m surprised this is getting negativity.
To say they haven’t been competitive all year is a lie.
But they didn’t beat the Raiders because of anything Daniel Jones did. They lost to the Chiefs partly because of Jones. The Saints game the defense kept them alive when they only had 10 points with 6 minutes to go in the game. Hardly fantastic performances. Lots of NFL teams are competitive week to week. The Lions even blew out the Cardinals. The Giants have been bad all season regardless of who has played quarterback.
That has nothing to do with coaching though.
The defense beat the Raiders. Daniel Jones’ 110 yards led the Giants to 16 points. The defense scoring a TD of their Own, forcing 3 turnovers and holding the Raiders to like 1 of 8 in the Red Zone won the Giants the game. If the Raiders are even average in the red zone the Giants get blown out because of Jones’ impotence.
Jones had zero receivers? Golladay, Engram, Toney and Rudolph all played vs Oakland. Or does he need more than that?
Take the #8 jersey off.
The fact that we scored 16 points should be counted as a miracle.
In terms of on field innovation. What have we seen?
The fact that we scored 16 points should be counted as a miracle.
How heavy are those goalposts? Don’t hurt your back. Daniel Jones stink as an NFL QB. He was marginal at quarterback every other stage of his career. Why you continue to dig this ditch is beyond me.
And yet, we should give Abrams chance cause “we don’t know if he’ll suck”, while being a part of bringing those players in.
Let’s just see how it plays out.
Quote:
In comment 15519433 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I’m sorry Eric but this is barely a fan site anymore. It’s a bunch of people making fun of the Giants. Cool.
This organization is reaping what that they have sowed for a decade.
Maybe ryan is angling for a Dottino's job. What a fucking shill.
Maybe he is Dottino.
Quote:
Kenny Golladay was productive with someone named David Blough throwing him the ball. He's been non-existent on the Giants. That belies a deeper problem: talent comes to the Giants and gets significantly worse. Players leave the Giants and become significantly better. It's an indictment on the coaching, scouts, GM and entire organization.
You have Davis Webb, Taylor Heinicke, Garrett Gilbert (?) And other jamokes off the street playing better QB than the Giants field. Josh Johnson was cut off the practice squad of the other team that plays at MetLife, goes to the Ravens and has a better game off the street than anything the Giants have had since DJ's rookie year.
This team is comically bad. Its frustrating and the fact that a majority of Giant fans see what the ownership doesn't is a huge indictment on the Mara family
In terms of on field innovation. What have we seen?
Nothing on field. But, I do wonder if he challenges the status quo more than anyone else in the building. I’d guess he was the influence behind trading back multiple times in the 2021 draft.
Kenny Golladay was productive with someone named David Blough throwing him the ball. He's been non-existent on the Giants. That belies a deeper problem: talent comes to the Giants and gets significantly worse. Players leave the Giants and become significantly better. It's an indictment on the coaching, scouts, GM and entire organization.
You have Davis Webb, Taylor Heinicke, Garrett Gilbert (?) And other jamokes off the street playing better QB than the Giants field. Josh Johnson was cut off the practice squad of the other team that plays at MetLife, goes to the Ravens and has a better game off the street than anything the Giants have had since DJ's rookie year.
This team is comically bad. Its frustrating and the fact that a majority of Giant fans see what the ownership doesn't is a huge indictment on the Mara family
Multiple things are allowed to be true at once. The offensive line stinks. Jones stinks. The backup QBs stink more.
There’s roughly 150 3 star recruits coming out of high school each year, Daniel Jones was not one of them. Daniel Jones wasn’t an elite college QB. He’s stunk for 3 years in the NFL. So we’re supposed expect a guy who for 11 years has been nothing but marginal at quarterback to become a franchise guy in year 12 and 13? The odds are slim.
The only thing that’s been consistent in Jones’ career is the excuses. It’s always there’s never enough talent around him.
I completely agree here.
When are you going to leave this site Paul Dottino? You promised liked ten times already.
Are you suggesting the play of two back-up QBs, an NFL journeyman and one who never started an NFL game until last week, somehow elevates Jones to not being a problem?
The offensive line is indeed a problem. But so is Jones. The two are not mutually exclusive. I don't know why that is so difficult to embrace and accept.
But at some point, it’s worth considering if Jones has the worst luck in modern football. Or is Jones part of the mediocrity.
Does Jones have command of the pre-snap alignment and play adjustments?
Does Jones process the development of the play downfield quickly and get the ball to targets at the right time?
Does Jones move well in the pocket and find real estate when there is pressure?
Wait, you're buying that? Unless a GM with real gravitas walks into the interview room - like an Ozzie Newsome or Bill Polian - there is NFW Mara is letting an upstart GM dictate the coach and QB. That statement is Schwartz writing what Jints Central wants him to write.
I used to think that was amazing - yes. But I realize that a majority of the board doesn't watch other games.
I don't think the Raiders OL has been very good. I don't think the Dolphins OL has been very good. The Eagles OL hasn't been great. The Saints have had issues all year with their OL. Yet, all of those teams are in the playoff hunt. They aren't great teams, but they figure it out and win games.
Hell, the Colts beat the Cards last weekend with 4 starting OLs out with Covid/Injuries.
- Locks on first read
- Poor pocket presence; makes his OL's job harder
- Long, slow delivery
- Doesn't process well
3rd/4th round prospect!
Between these guys, Sy ("There isn't a quick mind here"), and Matt Waldman...in those sources alone the Giants had enough warning. What the hell were they thinking?
I can answer that...
He is fiercely loyal to the Giants and to the chain of command
This means he will allow the Maras to be the backstage puppeteers without resistance. It means the perpetuation of the current mess.
I think Darius Slayton is pretty cool and works hard. Does he deserve a quarterback who can stay healthy and read a defense more quickly?
I think Andrew Thomas is good and gutsy. Does he deserve a QB who can step up in the pocket and make a tough throw now and again?
What is there to like about Judge?
Not trying to be a dick here, but what does he bring to the table?
I haven’t seen anything this year Eric
Quote:
The offensive line is. Not sure what people watched this year, but I've seen how the back ups did with the same line and sucked.
Are you suggesting the play of two back-up QBs, an NFL journeyman and one who never started an NFL game until last week, somehow elevates Jones to not being a problem?
The offensive line is indeed a problem. But so is Jones. The two are not mutually exclusive. I don't know why that is so difficult to embrace and accept.
If One of them had looked good and played well, would YOU have used that as proof that Jones Sucks?
Tell the truth
There’s plenty of proof out there
There’s plenty of proof out there
That wasn't the question. The question requires a simple yes or no. I remind you, sir, you are under oath
My issue with Abrams is that he’s a cap guy. The Giants have a big time talent evaluation problem, they need a fresh perspective there. I seriously doubt Kevin Abrams has strong enough connections around the league to revamp the Giants scouting department.
I also look at Howie Roseman, another cap guy. Scouts told him to take Jefferson & Chinn, he overruled them. Doesn’t mean it would happen here, maybe Abrams would rely on his scouts. But again the scouting is an identified problem.
John Mara will not completely gut the football ops, its his team so he’ll keep some soldiers in the fray. Abrams will not be promoted but is also not fireable is my guess.
Everyone else, fair game.
2 HC’s, 2 schemes, oft-injured skill players, shitty o line. I don’t think he could have been elite, but above average. Thats probably set sail though.
I’ll always wonder after that Saints game.
I'd probably be able to do a quasi-amateurish job with it---which isn't too far off the mark considering their current situation.
There is room to move if they want to.
There is no one on the team that will have earned a big 2nd contract next year. And there is lot of draft picks.
We can't do any big ticket shopping next year in FA. Only thing i would want for FA is TE (if we cut rudolph) and depth
I'd rather draft OL and edge.
It's misplaced because you literally just argued that good GMs and bad GMs have the same probability of success in the draft, and by extension, building a winning roster.
You seem to genuinely suggest that what is happening with the Giants over the past half decade is simply bad luck, and that it would be exactly the same even if they had Ozzie Newsome as GM.
And your biggest concern is fans "making fun of the Giants"? You are on the verge of circling the drain like jtgiants.
The fact that we scored 16 points should be counted as a miracle.
With DJ at QB, it pretty much is.
So the personnel department who assembled that POS supporting cast miraculously got it right with DJ? Is that your conclusion?
A couple quotes from Schwartz though that just make me batty, "If the environment, as far as public unrest, was not so toxic, Mara could justify promoting Abrams". Yet again another Giants shill laying blame on the fans. Its not the publics fault that Mara cant justify promoting Abrams, its that as Abrams has been elevated in the organization during his 20 year career the Giants have performed worse and worse. The other quote being in regards to Chris Mara "He could have left the organization for general manager jobs with several other teams but opted to stay with the Giants." SUUUUUUUUUUUREE, several other teams have been clamoring over hiring Chris Mara as their general manager. Why even add that line other than to show that your kissing the owners ass with the article.
But everyone thinks they know, and they love posting about it. I just say what my opinion is and people get really angry. I think Barkley needs another year healthy and blocking. I think the draft picks recently have been fairly good. I was the one saying let’s just wait a minute on Andrew Thomas while everyone was calling him a complete and utter joke his rookie season and the preseason game this year. Lemieux and Gates having major injuries didn’t help. One of our best linebackers tearing his knee didn’t help. Our entire WR corp basically not playing didn’t help.
A new GM from the outside would come in, draft CB and WR in round 1, we would suck again, and everyone will want that person fired too. Until the Giants start winning, this place is going to be pretty miserable.
Plenty of opinions which is good, makes site interesting. Debates even moreso. Learn to sift thru the opinions and the NYG moves that are crap, it’s not hard.
The next most most important move is a new GM so while nobody knows for sure who will be good or bad, they know changing from this current regime almost has to be better. Or even if not lends some change to assess a new day.
We all know they have injuries, players need time to develop, wait and see excuses, but can’t keep going back to that well if the team wins at a 30% clip. Those are the lesser type posts. You know the type...
I subscribe to this plan. Don’t put Mara on it though as nobody in that front office can figure out what they should have been doing the last four years...
That was the Panthers game. They actually have a very good squad. Jones played great and his best WR that game was Dante Pettis. Just 75 yards rushing from Booker and Penny. Panthers blitzed 13 times out of his 33 attempts. Remember this was the game Garrett called 16 rollout passes. Severely limits the production and downfield attempts. Jones was extremely efficient with it.
The Raiders game, fans who don't like Jones wanted to discredit him saying he had short attempts. Against the best pass rushing DE's with Peart and Solder at Tackle. You gotta wonder what their intentions really are.
One of the best rushing teams in the league. Not that great.
If Hurts wasn't a terrible QB, they'd be a dangerous group going into the postseason. But they'll be one and done because he is a problem to his own team.
Seems like Schwartz is bucking to become Pat Hanlon's successor someday.
I've said it on some other threads - to me, the fact that they already floated the decision that Judge and Jones are coming back is the smoking gun that the process is broken and they've learned nothing.
But, taking those decisions as a given, I think it's actually my preference that they just bump Abrams for this "show me" year that is being granted to Judge and Jones.
It's important to me that they break this cycle of onboarding new decision makers with significant coaching and personnel decisions already made.
That was Adam Schefter. Story was posted 6 a.m. Sunday. Maras could see that another bad loss was coming and wanted to get the story out beforehand.
Schefter's story didn't actually say Judge and DJ are "definitely" coming back. Rather, it said "the Giants" believe Judge and DJ deserve to come back and that ownership would express its "preference" in that regard to the new GM.
The conclusion that many/most people drew is that J&J are in fact definitely coming back. The way Schefter's story is worded keeps him in good stead with his ownership source, just like Schwartz's.
Lmao.
It's important to me that they break this cycle of onboarding new decision makers with significant coaching and personnel decisions already made.
Can't do it - no Abrams. We've already wasted 2 years on a head coach who had no prior experience as a head coach, OC or DC. You can't hand a draft, in which we'll have at least one and potentially two top 10 picks, to a guy who has been part of the shit show here for the last 4 years. We need a GM who has proven he can build a winner or at minimum, been a key part of a winning organization's personnel department. It should be noted, I don't include any ex-Patriots employees as "key" parts of a personnel department. That's completely Belichick's show.
As far as the "significant coaching and personnel decisions already made"...where have they gotten us? There have been "significant" decisions made under the current regime. Sadly, they've been significant in a very negative direction. Change is needed. Consistency will come when improvement and ultimately wins, begin to occur.
I also look at Howie Roseman, another cap guy. Scouts told him to take Jefferson & Chinn, he overruled them. Doesn’t mean it would happen here, maybe Abrams would rely on his scouts. But again the scouting is an identified problem.
John Mara will not completely gut the football ops, its his team so he’ll keep some soldiers in the fray. Abrams will not be promoted but is also not fireable is my guess.
Everyone else, fair game.
Abrams as GM means that Chris Mara is the one picking the players. Abrams isn't going to have a voice on the "committee" one way or the other beyond how it will impact the cap.
-BUT, Abrams wouldn't be so bad. He's different than Gettleman (and presumably that means better) and hey check out this quote from an NFL source that says Abrams is definitely GM material
-Chris Mara is TOTALLY not involved in personnel decisions and we're lucky to have him because he's a "respected voice in the room" who had GM jobs available to him for other NFL teams. But don't worry, he doesn't do any real scouting anymore, he's just a member of ownership who gives his opinion and nothing more between horse races.
(I guess it never occurred to Schwartz that if Chris has virtually no role in choosing player personnel he shouldn't be the fucking Senior VP of Player Personnel, but let's not get bogged down with practical issues like that)
-Don't worry, this hiring process won't be a total sham. The Giants are going to cast a wide net in the GM search, you'll see!
(Aside from Gettleman, nobody currently in the building is going to lose his/her job. The new GM will need to accept the structure as it is, which will limit the pool of acceptable options)
There is a right answer here. Hire a new GM and let them make these key evaluations with an open mind. The fact that this article acts like there is any good argument for Abrams is complete BS. You can’t play devils advocate with this like the Giants and the polyanna’s love to. You can’t “well you don’t know” your way into a promotion argument when the giants have been this bad. Well no, have we caught Abrams red handed doing something incredibly dumb? No. But given how bad the Giants have been you really need to be able to point to more solid successes than “well what are his failures” especially when there have been mostly failures.
When your team has been this bad, you want the fresh eyes to make these decisions regardless. That’s in a vacuum. But Judge has said so many things this season that has made him look either stupid or insecure, pretty frequently. Either are terrible qualities in a leader. And the giants have more terrible leaders in the building for not understanding you have to let anyone who really wants to turn this around to be able change anything. It’s even more nauseating that the Giants use mouthpieces to make their ideas seem better because they know how bad they are and they will take selling. They just suck on so many levels
Worse for the Giants is a brain dead management or personnel that keeps the Giants languishing where they are.
The only difference between winning 3-6 and 1-3 games for five years is a lower chance you draft the best QB one year.
Look at the offense now.
We've gone from a team the struggles to score 20 points a game to a team that has trouble scoring a touchdown.
We're seeing more blowouts now too, against division "rivals" no less.
We're the joke of a division that in reality isn't all that good.
Look at the offense now.
We've gone from a team the struggles to score 20 points a game to a team that has trouble scoring a touchdown.
We're seeing more blowouts now too, against division "rivals" no less.
We're the joke of a division that in reality isn't all that good.
Eric, I view that as preferable to the world where the team lies to itself about the issues and does something like promotes an internal candidate with minimal changes to the scouting staff, org structure, etc.
If the Giants aren't the worst situation in the league, they're probably bottom three.
Look at the offense now.
I agree in that respect.
I think if a GM came and “tore” it down, it would look like the group fielded against Philly. All things equal, I don’t think the offense could get worse if you tried. But that’s an injury + covid thing.
I just mean worse in the philosophical sense of worse for the franchise.
I've never felt worse as a fan. Maybe I should have in 2017, but I had a lot more confidence in the franchise then.
"He can be assertive if he needs to be. I think he’s ready to be a front man as opposed to the back-office guy that got no credit but did a lot of stuff."
So Abrams deserves some "credit" for the results over the past few years?
If he did "a lot of stuff" directly connected to the product on the field, how the hell can you think he's ready to be the GM? I say fire his ass. If none of the stuff he did had anything to do with the product on the field, once again, how can you think he's ready to be the GM? Let him keep his job but don't even entertain the thought of promoting him to anything tied directly to play on the field.
Quote:
I disagree with the optimism - but do we need to call him a fucking shill? Its gets vicious on this board.
My issue with Abrams is that he’s a cap guy. The Giants have a big time talent evaluation problem, they need a fresh perspective there. I seriously doubt Kevin Abrams has strong enough connections around the league to revamp the Giants scouting department.
I also look at Howie Roseman, another cap guy. Scouts told him to take Jefferson & Chinn, he overruled them. Doesn’t mean it would happen here, maybe Abrams would rely on his scouts. But again the scouting is an identified problem.
John Mara will not completely gut the football ops, its his team so he’ll keep some soldiers in the fray. Abrams will not be promoted but is also not fireable is my guess.
Everyone else, fair game.
Abrams as GM means that Chris Mara is the one picking the players. Abrams isn't going to have a voice on the "committee" one way or the other beyond how it will impact the cap.
Chris Mara is not nearly as hands on as many here believe. And with that being the case, he shouldn't the title he has. He's more invested in his ponies at this point I wouldn't even be surprised if he stepped away soon.
- Locks on first read
- Poor pocket presence; makes his OL's job harder
- Long, slow delivery
- Doesn't process well
3rd/4th round prospect!
Between these guys, Sy ("There isn't a quick mind here"), and Matt Waldman...in those sources alone the Giants had enough warning. What the hell were they thinking? Link - ( New Window )
Just wanted to chime in and say thanks Terps for your dogged defense of the truth during these years in the wilderness. Being a fan of a perennial loser is tough enough, but having to suffer through the utter nonsense being spouted by the head coach, Giants communications team, shill reporters and the delusional optimists on BBI is truly back breaking. The stalwarts who are the true Giants fans will not forget the knowledgable football guys as compared to the shills and know nothings.
Keep up the good fight - your views are much appreciated. I would say that the coming year can't possibly get any worse, but we know it can get worse. And it will. There is no stopping this slow moving train wreck now given the cap problems and gross mismatch between committed dollars in relation to level of talent. Absolutely vulgar mismanagement. Not a single coach or player on this team is worth keeping.
Next stop: 0-16 rock bottom. Yay.
Quote:
It can always get worse.
Worse for the Giants is a brain dead management or personnel that keeps the Giants languishing where they are.
The only difference between winning 3-6 and 1-3 games for five years is a lower chance you draft the best QB one year.
Yeah, I am at a level where it cannot get any worse.
Worse is only this continuing...
The fact that the Giants needs to have Schwartz write this article explains the last decade. It also tells me they don't think Giant fans are very smart.
The fact that the Giants needs to have Schwartz write this article explains the last decade. It also tells me they don't think Giant fans are very smart.
Then they got one thing correct…