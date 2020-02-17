I think you have to give Jones one more year adamg : 12/29/2021 11:34 pm

You can call it a scholarship... but he's the 6th overall pick and a QB, that's an investment (and I'd still hedge my bets and draft a QB on day 2) but I think you have to give him a fourth year. And if he doesn't make the playoffs, you move on.



Build up the line in the draft. Try to get some pass rushers. But this isn't the draft to go after a QB in the top ten. I'd rather gamble on Jones putting it together than using a top ten pick on one of these kids coming out especially when our line is 1/5 of the way built.