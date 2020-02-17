I think you have to give Jones one more year

You can call it a scholarship... but he's the 6th overall pick and a QB, that's an investment (and I'd still hedge my bets and draft a QB on day 2) but I think you have to give him a fourth year. And if he doesn't make the playoffs, you move on.
Build up the line in the draft. Try to get some pass rushers. But this isn't the draft to go after a QB in the top ten. I'd rather gamble on Jones putting it together than using a top ten pick on one of these kids coming out especially when our line is 1/5 of the way built.
No QB born in the history of football is going to "make the playoffs" behind this shitshow, not next year anyway.
NYG need 20 new position players to stop being a joke. QB is the LAST piece of the puzzle, not the first.
You get the QB when he is available to you, not when it's convenient for you. That's the mistake they made when they overdrafted Jones. They were ready to fill the slot and went QB instead of waiting and drafting Herbert. That one sequence of decisions will haunt this franchise for 15 years.
If a great QB is there now you take him, even if you're not ready, like Cincy, like the Chargers, like Arizona.
I really dont care who plays QB in 2022, shore up the lines, trade Barkley and go get Bryce Young in 2023.
we fucking overdrafted for Jones.
Don't be afraid to overdraft again.
I could see the argument (even if I did overstate it a tad) IF we weren't so damn desperate at a lot of other positions, where it is far more likely we'd hit on a winner. Obviously, if there's a solid QB pick staring us in the face, pick him. I don't get the sense that there is, though.
That said - he's gotten 3 years now too. The only reason he should get another year is because of the utter dysfunction around him. And the fact he's now proven to be clearly better than the bottom rung QBs that replaced him.
But they've already wasted 3 of his most valuable years from an economic standpoint.
The biggest takeaway from all this, to me, is not drafting a QB when you don't have the roster to support him. It's a gigantic waste of time unless the guy is a Gold Jacket.
If 2022 is more of the same, NYG can look for a new head coach and draft a QB in 2023 with yet another high pick.
@adamg "And if he doesn't make the playoffs, you move on."
Cincy, Chargers, and Arizona all needed a QB when they selected Burrow, Herbert, and Murray respectively. I do not see you calling out Go Terps for suggesting we draft a 1st Round QB in 2022 as a possible 1 year stopgap (in other words overdrafting a poorer QB rather than waiting for the Herbert next year). That is precisely the mistake we made with Jones.
That said - he's gotten 3 years now too. The only reason he should get another year is because of the utter dysfunction around him. And the fact he's now proven to be clearly better than the bottom rung QBs that replaced him.
But they've already wasted 3 of his most valuable years from an economic standpoint.
The biggest takeaway from all this, to me, is not drafting a QB when you don't have the roster to support him. It's a gigantic waste of time unless the guy is a Gold Jacket.
Corporations don't waste time on capital investments that aren't working out. There is opportunity cost. Smart corporations don't compound the mistake.
You don’t build a winning culture by giving guys jobs they didn’t earn because of where they were drafted. Jones has not earned the benefit of the doubt and has not shown he is an NFL starter. If you don’t love a QB in this draft go get players at other positions and improve the team, and let Jones or another journeyman break them in until we are in a position to get a future QB.
Schneier brought up the Bengals and Burrow a couple of days ago. Said he was jealous of JBs "video game" performance. A couple of other tweets from that thread
@DanSchneierNFL: Don't forget the #Bengals ranked worse than the #Giants in pass protection. They no longer start Bobby Hart, but their IOL is a mess.
So no, you don't "need the OL" before you can worry about the QB. You need the game-changing QB. They win Super Bowls. They change franchises.
@DanSchneierNFL: These come ups (burrow, etc) shape my aggression at QB roster building wise — paraphrased as the same 5 QB have won the last 20 Super Bowls so you should swing to find one of those and keep swinging until you do — the assets lost along the way won’t matter once you find QB.
I want the Giants to follow the Bengals example. Get the QB while he's there. But Burrow is special. He can overcome a bad OL.
If you draft a QB who isn't special, it won't work.
You can't sit around and wait for the right QB draft. Forecasting out to 2023 is impossible.
If you like one of the quarterbacks (Judge is rumored to feel strongly about Pickett), then draft him and play him from the outset. Regardless of how good he is or isn't as a rookie we will still be able to draft another if desirable in 2023.
Some people talk like drafting one quarterback eats up an entire draft. We'll have other picks in the 2022 draft. If we're smart and trade players currently on the roster (including Jones) we'll have many picks.
The Daniel Jones experience has been so shitty that everyone is afraid of repeating it. I get that. But what those people aren't seeing is that the sin was less in drafting Jones than it was in sticking with him when it was clear we missed on him. That was the error, and it doesn't need to be repeated with the next QB we draft - whenever that takes place.
If you use another top 10 pick on another average/bust QB, who should never be drafted that high, you have to pay him $8 mil a year, AND MORE IMPORTANTLY,it's another Olineman you're not drafting.
You can't use your first round pick on a QB every year and expect the team as a whole to get better?
Draft OLine, make it serviceable or better, and give any future QB a real chance to succeed.
IMO Seattle can have Jones and one of the #1's from this year, one of the #3's from this year, a #2 next year max and I'd play hardball before I offered that. Anything that costs more than that forget it. Wilson can control where he goes and he wants the NY market for his wife and for his after playing career. The last thing the Giants need is a football version of the Carmelo Anthony trade. They get the player and don't have the resources to put the pieces around him to win.
It's time for the Giants to start being a smart team again.
This is really the reason...the team has to be set and then we draft a QB on a rookie contract. Once they start making 30-40M, its hard to keep the talent in place around.
100 percent agree. New GM makes the call.
Keeping Jones because he's cheap means nothing to me. He's a poor fit here and needs a new beginning. Following Eli, playing for an organization this inept, and not being a force multiplier QB has proven too steep a climb.
Another year of mediocre play should make all of us against a 4th year.
I'm all for drafting a QB in the first round this year if they have a conviction about the player, has a chance to become an NFL stud. I don't see where Terps said draft a stopgap in the first round. Sure the player may turn into a stopgap. And if he does move on quickly.
They had Daniel Jones as a 3rd/4th round guy in 2019.
I'm not suggesting using a first rounder on a guy with the purpose of trading him the next year. I'm saying there are QBs worthy of being drafted with one of our first picks of our coaches and scouts like him. I'm also saying that picking a quarterback this year shouldn't preclude us from picking one next year if there's a guy we like - that should just be general policy.
What we shouldn't be doing is sitting around for years and waiting for a "gold jacket" guy. That is ridiculous.
Keeping Jones because he's cheap means nothing to me. He's a poor fit here and needs a new beginning. Following Eli, playing for an organization this inept, and not being a force multiplier QB has proven too steep a climb.
Another year of mediocre play should make all of us against a 4th year.
I can’t get my arms much more than a 3rd or 4th round pick for him. Or like a 4th becoming some conditional higher pick based on starts or snaps.
They had Daniel Jones as a 3rd/4th round guy in 2019.
I'm not suggesting using a first rounder on a guy with the purpose of trading him the next year. I'm saying there are QBs worthy of being drafted with one of our first picks of our coaches and scouts like him. I'm also saying that picking a quarterback this year shouldn't preclude us from picking one next year if there's a guy we like - that should just be general policy.
What we shouldn't be doing is sitting around for years and waiting for a "gold jacket" guy. That is ridiculous.
I have similar feelings. I would say, as I have said before, the game within the game in the NFL is to add an elite QB. Period. This league is *haves* and *have nots*. There are approximately 24 *have nots*, teams without an elite QB. Having one exponentially increases the probability you can be a long term Super Bowl contender. I support a full court press to acquire such a talent, through draft, trade or FA.
I'll sign for that.
Look, you start with the Darnold package and negotiate off that. I could see interest from New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Atlanta...
They had Daniel Jones as a 3rd/4th round guy in 2019.
I'm not suggesting using a first rounder on a guy with the purpose of trading him the next year. I'm saying there are QBs worthy of being drafted with one of our first picks of our coaches and scouts like him. I'm also saying that picking a quarterback this year shouldn't preclude us from picking one next year if there's a guy we like - that should just be general policy.
What we shouldn't be doing is sitting around for years and waiting for a "gold jacket" guy. That is ridiculous.
Funny considering the last “gold jacket” guy we drafted isn’t even the best RB on the team.
2- Darnold had cache. He was a legit big prospect. He played in big games in college and did well. Jones played a bowl game against Temple. Jones is actually better than Darnold, but he is nowhere near as alluring.
He's a completely depreciated asset - trading him now is about clearing room for another prospect. Any snaps Jones gets are of no value as he is near certain to be off the roster in 2023 even if he's healthy.
I'll sign for that.
Look, you start with the Darnold package and negotiate off that. I could see interest from New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Atlanta...
I could go either way at 4th rounder. But any less would just keep on as presumed backup for next year.
That would have taken foresight, though.
2- Darnold had cache. He was a legit big prospect. He played in big games in college and did well. Jones played a bowl game against Temple. Jones is actually better than Darnold, but he is nowhere near as alluring.
Exactly. When GMs and scouts around the league looked at Darnold, they saw the kid they remembered from USC with enormous upside who could be a reclamation project after he landed in a terrible situation with the Jets.
Jones has none of that. He wasn't recruited out of high school, had a mediocre college career, and outside of the Giants is likely that no more than 1-2 teams even had a first round grade on him in 2019. There's no "untapped potential" in Jones. He is who he is, and with the exception of a few dreamers on this board, nobody thinks there's very much upside.
That would have taken foresight, though.
Yep, especially knowing they were high on Herbert.
I linked the report prior to the 2020 draft about how the Giants were scouting Herbert very closely. Did Judge push for Herbert but shot down? Who knows.
Link - ( New Window )
That would have taken foresight, though.
Yes, a good bit…
That would have taken foresight, though.
I actually think you and I may have explored that at the end of 2019. I know we did after 2020.
Gettleman has a litany of big mistakes. Jones was the most catastrophic.
Imagine the Giants had traded Jones for a first and a third and drafted Herbert. Shit, what if they'd done that and drafted Hurts in that same draft?
If you're good at scouting QBs it is NEVER a bad idea to draft a QB. They appreciate in value like no other position because demand is always enormous.
If there is one area to invest a HUGE amount of money and time in it's QB scouting.
I agree with everything in your post here but it did just now make me remember I believe the Broncos were one of those 1-2 teams that coveted Jones and were possibly looking to take him in the 1st round, which was used by some people on this board who defended Gettleman for not waiting until pick #17 to take him. I can't remember who the other team was that was rumored to possibly take Jones before #17, but in the Broncos' case they do technically still not have an answer at QB long term at the moment, so I wonder if they would consider giving up a 2nd rounder for Jones (more realistically maybe a 3rd rounder).
...Also possible all of that was bullshit and the Giants were literally the ONLY team that thought to take Jones in the 1st round.
Quote:
On the strength of those mirage games against poor competition.
We did. I said I would trade Jones, Barkley, and #6 to Cincy to take Burrow. Got laughed at.
Can't say I saw what Herbert would be though.
2- Darnold had cache. He was a legit big prospect. He played in big games in college and did well. Jones played a bowl game against Temple. Jones is actually better than Darnold, but he is nowhere near as alluring.
Not much disagreement. I'm just using the baseline the market set.
Darnold is shot. Someone might look at Jones and still see a pulse, and a chance to reprogram him.
I'm all for drafting a QB in the first round this year if they have a conviction about the player, has a chance to become an NFL stud. I don't see where Terps said draft a stopgap in the first round. Sure the player may turn into a stopgap. And if he does move on quickly.
To quote Go Terps earlier in this thread:
If you like one of the quarterbacks (Judge is rumored to feel strongly about Pickett), then draft him and play him from the outset. Regardless of how good he is or isn't as a rookie we will still be able to draft another if desirable in 2023.
He is advocating, no matter what happens with the QB he wants us to select in 2022 1st Round, if there is someone we like more with our 2023 1st Round selection we should take him. While I do not think there is a QB in this draft who can start Week 1 of 2022 season and also have the upside to be a QB you want to offer a second contract to, there is the possiblity that I am wrong. If a QB comes in and wins us a Super Bowl (I know it is unlikely), Go Terps is advocating completely overlooking that if there is a QB when we pick in 2023 Draft with a higher grade than our 2022 QB had. That is the very definition of stopgap. Every first round pick should be drafted with the idea that they are somebody we will want to offer a second contract to. If they do not have that upside they do not deserve to be ranked as a 1st rounder on our draft board. I know that means you won't have 32 players with 1st round draft grades, but if that happens that is when you trade out and acquire more draft capital.
Imagine the Giants had traded Jones for a first and a third and drafted Herbert. Shit, what if they'd done that and drafted Hurts in that same draft?
If you're good at scouting QBs it is NEVER a bad idea to draft a QB. They appreciate in value like no other position because demand is always enormous.
If there is one area to invest a HUGE amount of money and time in it's QB scouting.
When was the last time a QB was dealt for an unconditional 1st round pick and did not involve a salary dump? Josh Rosen sh*t the bed as a rookie, and the Cardinals did not recover what they traded when they dealt up for him.
No QB born in the history of football is going to "make the playoffs" behind this shitshow, not next year anyway.
NYG need 20 new position players to stop being a joke. QB is the LAST piece of the puzzle, not the first.
You guys have all these stupid fucking rules.
Let me see if I'm clear..you can't draft skill positions until the OL is 100% done right? And you have to wait for the entire fucking roster to be complete before you find your QB?
People around here spew this mindless drivel as if it made any logical sense.
This is nonsense.
The trick is drafting good players not forcing picks at positions or passing on good players because you have to draft in some particular order.
If we draft a QB this year and we find ourselves in a position to draft a QB we like next year, we shouldn't write that possibility off just because we already drafted one.
What we can't do is NOT draft a QB this year because there is one in next year's draft that we like now. Next year's draft can't influence this year's decisions.
Schneier brought up the Bengals and Burrow a couple of days ago. Said he was jealous of JBs "video game" performance. A couple of other tweets from that thread
@DanSchneierNFL: Don't forget the #Bengals ranked worse than the #Giants in pass protection. They no longer start Bobby Hart, but their IOL is a mess.
So no, you don't "need the OL" before you can worry about the QB. You need the game-changing QB. They win Super Bowls. They change franchises.
@DanSchneierNFL: These come ups (burrow, etc) shape my aggression at QB roster building wise — paraphrased as the same 5 QB have won the last 20 Super Bowls so you should swing to find one of those and keep swinging until you do — the assets lost along the way won’t matter once you find QB.
This point can’t be made enough, if you don’t have an NFL QB1 that can win Super Bowls then you don’t have a team. Yea, yea, the outliers with Dilfer and the Ravens. But, and Dan makes this point very effectively with lots of data and sound reason, no legit QB1 and your team is playing for second place.
If we don’t bring in Russ - who is absolutely an elite QB1 with gas left in the tank - then draft a QB1 to compete with Jones. Not a 3rd or 4th round tomato can to hold Jones clipboard while he fumbles on game day. Keep drafting for a legit QB1. And when you have him, you’ll know it and you build from there.
If we draft a QB this year and we find ourselves in a position to draft a QB we like next year, we shouldn't write that possibility off just because we already drafted one.
What we can't do is NOT draft a QB this year because there is one in next year's draft that we like now. Next year's draft can't influence this year's decisions.
I know the site you linked had Pickett and Corral rated higher than they had Jones, but that does not mean that they deserve to be selected with a Top 10 pick. If we are talking about the next Mitch Trubisky or Marcus Mariota, that would be a spectacular waste of a pick. Just because you "like" a QB does not mean you should reach for one. Personally the only QB I "like" among this year's first round picks is Ridder, but I do not think he is a 2022 Week 1 starter if you want him to reach his potential and I think the early to mid-20's is accurate for where he will eventually fall on my board. You don't just bump that up to Top 10 because he happens to be your #1 guy at that position if it means passing on much higher rated players at other positions.
Are all three going to hit? Probably not. But that can be said for every other prospect at every other position.
NYG need 20 new position players to stop being a joke. QB is the LAST piece of the puzzle, not the first.
I could not disagree more. You don't force a pick at QB (or any other position) in round 1. However, when a GM is trying to rebuild a franchise that needs help everywhere, you take the QB if you're sold on the QB. That is even more true if the pick does not require you to sacrifice future premium picks.
You have a chance to fill the most important position on the team, you jump on it fast. If you're afraid he'll get killed behind a horrible OL, you sit him a year until that line is improved. You can't slap together an all star OL in one year however you can show marked improvement with day 2 picks one year and more premium picks the following year. I know Rome wasn't built in a day but an actual GM doesn't need 4 years to build a competent OL.
Are all three going to hit? Probably not. But that can be said for every other prospect at every other position.
Yes, based on my evaluations I think neither Pickett nor Corral will be the type of QB you want to offer a 2nd contract to and that would be a disaster with a Top 10 selection. I agree with Thibodeaux. He will likely test well, but failing to live up to the hype concerns me and requires further digging. Hutch is not the same player athletically, but watching him perform even when teams were gearing up to stop him I think he likely has a longer career in the NFL even if it is in more of a Kenny Holmes-type role.