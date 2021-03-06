for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

More interesting nuggets from the scout

ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 11:37 am
Quote:
The funny thing here is had the Giants let go of Verdy back in early 2000s he would have almost no dirt on them. From what he has told people he knows a lot of skeletons on NYG. I don’t know what all of them are but if worse than what I heard they should be worried.


Sounds like it went downhill after Wellingtons death.
more  
DCPollaro : 12/30/2021 11:41 am : link
Quote:

NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
·
5m
The funny thing here is had the Giants let go of Verdy back in early 2000s he would have almost no dirt on them. From what he has told people he knows a lot of skeletons on NYG. I don’t know what all of them are but if worse than what I heard they should be worried.
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
·
5m
NYG fans should know that just getting GM out isn’t enough. Koncz, Abrams, Petit and all family members need to go from scouting. Jags people need to know that Baalke is your main one but anyone he hired needs to go. Raiders people should be happy if Mayock is gone.
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
·
4m
Mayock made a couple good hires in Vegas who might be good to keep around though.
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
·
10m
When you see people put their name on wrong doings happening and the team attack them you see why some people like me have to stay anonymous. Seeing what Pat Hanlon attempted on Verdy made me laugh. I don’t know Pat but my first impression is that he must know it’s all true.
He's been slamming  
2ndroundKO : 12/30/2021 11:42 am : link
Chris Petit a lot.
When Hanlon  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/30/2021 11:50 am : link
Went right for character assassination instead of denying anything or just calling it BS... you know there is truth to at least some of it
RE: When Hanlon  
EricJ : 12/30/2021 11:57 am : link
In comment 15520227 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Went right for character assassination instead of denying anything or just calling it BS... you know there is truth to at least some of it


I mentioned this in another thread this week. Hanlon as the VP of PR handled this like a PR intern.

He should have taken the high road by saying...

"We are sorry you feel that way. Thank you for your contributions to the organization. We wish you and your family the best."
Honestly  
Keaton028 : 12/30/2021 12:07 pm : link
I think the best move for Hanlon would’ve been to completely ignore it. Leave doubt that this guy is credible. By responding, even politely, you give him a little bit of credibility. Of course, Hanlon took the worst of all options. Now, we’re here.
A soured employee throwing dirt is not overly credible  
George from PA : 12/30/2021 12:13 pm : link
.
RE: He's been slamming  
The_Boss : 12/30/2021 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15520217 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
Chris Petit a lot.


Good.
The guy seems like a cock. He looks like a fucking weasel.
RE: A soured employee throwing dirt is not overly credible  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15520254 George from PA said:
Quote:
.


This guy has never worked for the Giants
RE: A soured employee throwing dirt is not overly credible  
GF1080 : 12/30/2021 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15520254 George from PA said:
Quote:
.


Until Hanlon made him credible.
RE: RE: A soured employee throwing dirt is not overly credible  
dancing blue bear : 12/30/2021 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15520258 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15520254 George from PA said:


Quote:


.



This guy has never worked for the Giants


Which is why it is weird to me that he has such a hard on for petit (who never worked anywhere else) so they never actually worked together. prob knew each other from the road, but feels disproportionate
RE: RE: RE: A soured employee throwing dirt is not overly credible  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15520294 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
In comment 15520258 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15520254 George from PA said:


Quote:


.



This guy has never worked for the Giants



Which is why it is weird to me that he has such a hard on for petit (who never worked anywhere else) so they never actually worked together. prob knew each other from the road, but feels disproportionate


He’s explained it. Petit has treated some of his friends terribly
RE: RE: RE: A soured employee throwing dirt is not overly credible  
rsjem1979 : 12/30/2021 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15520294 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
In comment 15520258 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15520254 George from PA said:


Quote:


.



This guy has never worked for the Giants



Which is why it is weird to me that he has such a hard on for petit (who never worked anywhere else) so they never actually worked together. prob knew each other from the road, but feels disproportionate


OR, it's an accurate reflection on how the NFL community at large views the Giants organization.

Is it so hard to believe?
feels personal  
dancing blue bear : 12/30/2021 12:34 pm : link
with petit. more then second hand
If this info is legit, and it feels like there's considerable weight  
JonC : 12/30/2021 12:37 pm : link
to it, I remain very concerned at how much will be changed after this season, especially if they elevate Abrams to GM.

It's been beaten to death here but worth repeating, the Giants have huge talent issues, and that falls on scouting, self-scouting, and what sounds like too many chefs in the decision equation who don't know what they're seeing these prospects.
I'd like to know who this guy is  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/30/2021 12:55 pm : link
personally I think its pretty weak that this guy is going around spreading dirt on front offices. My guess he probably stinks at his job as well.

That said it has been a decade of lots of hands in the cookie jar.

Super Bowl Clock..2012 Draft..WCO..Eli/TC..DG..now we wait for the next step.
Accountability  
Sean : 12/30/2021 12:57 pm : link
Does Hanlon even get reprimanded for those tweets?
*  
PakistanPete : 12/30/2021 1:05 pm : link
Dude is clearly a big enough fan to know a lot of minutiae.

But he is so unspecific in everything he posts. I could actually run his Twitter account having never been a scout at any level.

Look at his account history. He takes something that is common knowledge and puts his own spin on it. Could be real, but also completely unverifiable.

According to him, he hides behind anonymity to protect his career.

But earlier this year, he used his "Twitter retirement and unmasking" to drum up interest in his channel.

He's also seemingly had an axe to grind with the G-Men for a while.

I know Giants fans are pissed, but I 'm not sure why they are so eager to buy into these social media accounts.
I don’t know  
Sammo85 : 12/30/2021 1:07 pm : link
how you could argue anybody in the front office deserves to be kept on.


RE: A soured employee throwing dirt is not overly credible  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 12/30/2021 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15520254 George from PA said:
Quote:
.


There wasn’t Anything he said that was not true lol!
RE: *  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15520366 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
Dude is clearly a big enough fan to know a lot of minutiae.

But he is so unspecific in everything he posts. I could actually run his Twitter account having never been a scout at any level.

Look at his account history. He takes something that is common knowledge and puts his own spin on it. Could be real, but also completely unverifiable.

According to him, he hides behind anonymity to protect his career.

But earlier this year, he used his "Twitter retirement and unmasking" to drum up interest in his channel.

He's also seemingly had an axe to grind with the G-Men for a while.

I know Giants fans are pissed, but I 'm not sure why they are so eager to buy into these social media accounts.


He is not a Giants fan, and works for an NFL team. This seems like a coping mechanism for you.
RE: RE: *  
PakistanPete : 12/30/2021 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15520405 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
He is not a Giants fan, and works for an NFL team. This seems like a coping mechanism for you.


Based on what? You? You're full of shit too, chief.
This guy  
Jerry in_DC : 12/30/2021 1:35 pm : link
is making a late run for my 2021 Person of the Year Award.
I met Steve V’s son in a Raleigh area sports bar a couple of years ago  
Spider56 : 12/30/2021 1:38 pm : link
This was before Covid and Steve V was still in charge of the SE area scouting. He said then that his dad thought DG was a total jerk and that he had all the answers regardless of what the scouts said. There was no mention of Mara family interference.
All of this may or may not be true- and frankly some of it sounds like  
PatersonPlank : 12/30/2021 1:41 pm : link
it very well may be true. However I just don't like the idea of going onto social media and blasting people anonymously. It just doesn't sit well with me, and likely never will.
RE: RE: RE: *  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15520412 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
In comment 15520405 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


He is not a Giants fan, and works for an NFL team. This seems like a coping mechanism for you.



Based on what? You? You're full of shit too, chief.


I am not full of shit, but whatever you want to believe. I know people that know him. He’s legitimately an NFL scout, has been for a very long time.
RE: RE: RE: RE: *  
PakistanPete : 12/30/2021 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15520428 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I am not full of shit, but whatever you want to believe. I know people that know him. He’s legitimately an NFL scout, has been for a very long time.


OK. Prove it. I'll mea culpa and laugh my ass sheepishly out of this thread.

Otherwise, STFU and stop trying to be the cool kid on the Internet.
The thing is ...  
FStubbs : 12/30/2021 1:52 pm : link
... once again, everything these people are saying we can observe with our own eyes. Look no further than the last draft where the Eagles jumped the Giants to get Smith, and the Cowboys felt comfortable moving behind the Giants knowing they'd still get Parsons.

This front office is a joke.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: *  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15520435 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
In comment 15520428 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I am not full of shit, but whatever you want to believe. I know people that know him. He’s legitimately an NFL scout, has been for a very long time.



OK. Prove it. I'll mea culpa and laugh my ass sheepishly out of this thread.

Otherwise, STFU and stop trying to be the cool kid on the Internet.


If you think I come on this message board to be “cool” you’re mistaken. Not really up my alley to try to impress a bunch of middle aged men with anonymous message board handled (no offense to the good people here).

I’m not sure how you would like it to be proven without exposing his identity and the team he works for, which I’m not going to do.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: *  
PakistanPete : 12/30/2021 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15520443 ajr2456 said:
Quote:

If you think I come on this message board to be “cool” you’re mistaken. Not really up my alley to try to impress a bunch of middle aged men with anonymous message board handled (no offense to the good people here).

I’m not sure how you would like it to be proven without exposing his identity and the team he works for, which I’m not going to do.


Fine. Just prove why we should take you at your word on the Internet.

And if not, maybe just maybe stop with the calls to authority.
RE: Accountability  
rsjem1979 : 12/30/2021 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15520351 Sean said:
Quote:
Does Hanlon even get reprimanded for those tweets?


Reprimanded? He's the Giants' big stupid guard dog and attacks anybody who says anything bad about the organization.

They probably patted him on the head and gave him a treat.
I could care less if you take my word  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 1:59 pm : link
You seem really angry. Maybe go for a nice walk, get a cup of coffee.
RE: I could care less if you take my word  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15520470 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
You seem really angry. Maybe go for a nice walk, get a cup of coffee.


And to finish, there’s people on here that know my background. I’ll leave it at that.
Hanlon’s another example of a failed culture  
trueblueinpw : 12/30/2021 2:03 pm : link
It’s like when the equipment guys were involved in all that stuff that smeared Eli. Long time Giants employees that felt like they were above and beyond any code of ethics or professionalism I guess. I know the Skibas were eventually fired but it was a very strange and unseemly situation.

It comes from the head of the organization. Look, I don’t think Mara is a dirt bag like some of the really lousy NFL owners (looking at Dan Synder here). But he obviously has a real blind spot for people that have been hanging on the organization for a long time. The best thing Mara could do is bring in a GM that can really change the culture. And it has to go beyond the bromides - which Joe Judge obviously has covered - and people need to be held accountable and to a high standard of performance.

Head of PR Tweet fighting and dragging the already battered Giants name through the mud? Cool. Something isn’t quit right at Giants Way.
RE: This guy  
Drewcon40 : 12/30/2021 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15520417 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
is making a late run for my 2021 Person of the Year Award.


Jerry I typically laugh and move on but had to acknowledge you - I literally laughed out loud. Good job, sir.
RE: A soured employee throwing dirt is not overly credible  
mattlawson : 12/30/2021 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15520254 George from PA said:
Quote:
.


On what planet is this true? Sour grapes does not mean untruths
A lot of reasons to believe these reports  
Mellowmood92 : 12/30/2021 2:43 pm : link
But the most telling is Hanlon's response, which from the Senior VP of Communications is meaningful - especially WHAT he said in response.

Isn't like rule #1 in gaslighting to discredit anyone doubting what you're trying to sell?
RE: The thing is ...  
BlueVinnie : 12/30/2021 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15520442 FStubbs said:
Quote:
... once again, everything these people are saying we can observe with our own eyes. Look no further than the last draft where the Eagles jumped the Giants to get Smith, and the Cowboys felt comfortable moving behind the Giants knowing they'd still get Parsons.

This front office is a joke.

+1
RE: RE: I could care less if you take my word  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/30/2021 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15520471 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15520470 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


You seem really angry. Maybe go for a nice walk, get a cup of coffee.



And to finish, there’s people on here that know my background. I’ll leave it at that.


AJR has had some legit asshat info here, if I recall correctly.
RE: A soured employee throwing dirt is not overly credible  
uther99 : 12/30/2021 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15520254 George from PA said:
Quote:
.


This guy "angryscout" was not a Giants employee, I think. Just reporting what he has heard. Like most industries, I suspect NFL scout is a small one. Word gets around
His  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/30/2021 3:02 pm : link
relentless attacks on Pettit make me think that Pettit ran over his dog.
He is posting more now.  
DCPollaro : 12/30/2021 5:59 pm : link
Apparently Tim McDonnell has hiring power

Quote:

Until Tim and Chris are out of making decisions they will struggle though. Rumors are Tim is bringing in his friends and running things down. His left nut licker Chad thinks he is the man and he is worthless. So John has to remove Tim and Chris or else GM doesn’t matter.

Indeed. I’m told he is the man behind the curtain. Has more say than Dave is what the rumors are. And I have one source who is really high up at NYG who doesn’t agree with what’s happening and tells close friends he just goes along to keep job.

He definitely has been getting more power. I don’t know that he is calling all shots but rumors are that he has been adding power the last 15-20 months.
RE: *  
John In CO : 12/30/2021 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15520366 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
Dude is clearly a big enough fan to know a lot of minutiae.

But he is so unspecific in everything he posts. I could actually run his Twitter account having never been a scout at any level.

Look at his account history. He takes something that is common knowledge and puts his own spin on it. Could be real, but also completely unverifiable.

According to him, he hides behind anonymity to protect his career.

But earlier this year, he used his "Twitter retirement and unmasking" to drum up interest in his channel.

He's also seemingly had an axe to grind with the G-Men for a while.

I know Giants fans are pissed, but I 'm not sure why they are so eager to buy into these social media accounts.


Lets be honest....the way things are right now, any anti-Giants media is like holding out bloody steaks over a pack of hungry wolves. Are people gonna buy what this guy, or any other anti Giants person puts out there? Of course they are. And any positive Giants comments will be immediately shot down. The truth really doesnt matter...feed the mob...it really does work quite well.
.  
widmerseyebrow : 12/30/2021 7:06 pm : link
Quote:
From what he has told people he knows a lot of skeletons on NYG. I don’t know what all of them are but if worse than what I heard they should be worried.


Is there an Epstein connection or something?
RE: RE: *  
Greg from LI : 12/30/2021 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15520790 John In CO said:
Quote:
And any positive Giants comments will be immediately shot down.


I'm sorry, there are positive things to say about this franchise at this moment in time?
RE: .  
FStubbs : 12/30/2021 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15520810 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:


Quote:


From what he has told people he knows a lot of skeletons on NYG. I don’t know what all of them are but if worse than what I heard they should be worried.



Is there an Epstein connection or something?


I don't think anything that bad, but there was that thing about the physical abuse with the programmers or something.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: *  
montanagiant : 12/30/2021 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15520443 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15520435 PakistanPete said:


Quote:


In comment 15520428 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I am not full of shit, but whatever you want to believe. I know people that know him. He’s legitimately an NFL scout, has been for a very long time.



OK. Prove it. I'll mea culpa and laugh my ass sheepishly out of this thread.

Otherwise, STFU and stop trying to be the cool kid on the Internet.



If you think I come on this message board to be “cool” you’re mistaken. Not really up my alley to try to impress a bunch of middle aged men with anonymous message board handled (no offense to the good people here).

I’m not sure how you would like it to be proven without exposing his identity and the team he works for, which I’m not going to do.

Look AJ is a pain in the ass with his relentless anti-Daniel Jones stuff and I disagree with him with regards to other differing opinions but I've never seen him being an asshole or making shit up. He's a passionate fan and he brings some good football stuff to the table. But he's not someone who comes here working for a rep on an Internet football message board. There are only a couple of insecure individuals that do that on here and AJ is not one of them. If he says he knows this guy I have no doubt he does then.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: *  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15520909 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15520443 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15520435 PakistanPete said:


Quote:


In comment 15520428 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I am not full of shit, but whatever you want to believe. I know people that know him. He’s legitimately an NFL scout, has been for a very long time.



OK. Prove it. I'll mea culpa and laugh my ass sheepishly out of this thread.

Otherwise, STFU and stop trying to be the cool kid on the Internet.



If you think I come on this message board to be “cool” you’re mistaken. Not really up my alley to try to impress a bunch of middle aged men with anonymous message board handled (no offense to the good people here).

I’m not sure how you would like it to be proven without exposing his identity and the team he works for, which I’m not going to do.


Look AJ is a pain in the ass with his relentless anti-Daniel Jones stuff and I disagree with him with regards to other differing opinions but I've never seen him being an asshole or making shit up. He's a passionate fan and he brings some good football stuff to the table. But he's not someone who comes here working for a rep on an Internet football message board. There are only a couple of insecure individuals that do that on here and AJ is not one of them. If he says he knows this guy I have no doubt he does then.


Appreciate it. The respect is mutual, hopefully soon we’ll be agreeing about how we’re going to make the playoffs
No worries AJ  
montanagiant : 12/30/2021 9:16 pm : link
I think we all are on the same page when it comes to the big picture we see right now with this team
Burner alert!  
Sean : 12/30/2021 9:42 pm : link
Quote:
s
@Mustanglover_
I find some of these ‘rumors’ about NYG interesting from ‘outsiders’…All of these “If I told you what I knew you’d be shocked” Well the same dirt can be pulled out on you
@NotSoAngryScout
..Those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Chris is a good man, alot of fake stuff..
..  
Sean : 12/30/2021 9:44 pm : link
Quote:

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
6m
There was ‘internal’ disruption effecting the growth of multiple players. Those ‘variables’ were removed and the product on the field will follow ..Have patience. A lot of good men in the building that will get things moving. It takes time!
@giantswfan
is a great vouch for this.
RE: ..  
DCPollaro : 12/30/2021 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15520962 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:



ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
6m
There was ‘internal’ disruption effecting the growth of multiple players. Those ‘variables’ were removed and the product on the field will follow ..Have patience. A lot of good men in the building that will get things moving. It takes time!
@giantswfan
is a great vouch for this.


Is that Petit?
An account created this month  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 10:22 pm : link
95% a giants employee
RE: RE: ..  
FStubbs : 12/30/2021 10:22 pm : link
In comment 15520982 DCPollaro said:
Quote:
In comment 15520962 Sean said:


Quote:




Quote:



ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
6m
There was ‘internal’ disruption effecting the growth of multiple players. Those ‘variables’ were removed and the product on the field will follow ..Have patience. A lot of good men in the building that will get things moving. It takes time!
@giantswfan
is a great vouch for this.





Is that Petit?


Hanlon with a burner account or an intern most likely.
RE: An account created this month  
Scooter185 : 12/30/2021 10:25 pm : link
In comment 15521001 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
95% a giants employee


Today. The account was created today
"mustanglover" seems like a shot at Verderosa  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2021 10:26 pm : link
Who I think was known for his Corvette.
RE:  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15521009 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Who I think was known for his Corvette.


Embarrassing
RE:  
Scooter185 : 12/30/2021 10:29 pm : link
In comment 15521009 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Who I think was known for his Corvette.


Lol, Corvettes don't even compete with mustangs. However when asked what a Camaro was, Chevy replied "a small vicious creature that eats mustangs"

RE: RE:  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2021 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15521012 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15521009 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Who I think was known for his Corvette.



Lol, Corvettes don't even compete with mustangs. However when asked what a Camaro was, Chevy replied "a small vicious creature that eats mustangs"


I'm out of my depth on American Muscle cars. I'm just gonna assume you're right but this seems a bit too on the nose to not be a troll job.
Petit  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 10:35 pm : link
Apparently has a 2011 mustang
Petit - ( New Window )
From the anonymous scout  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 10:38 pm : link
Quote:
What is funny is that sense this started someone within the Giants building DMed me and gave evidence to prove they work there. I think I know them but promised I wouldn’t out them. They said the office is buzzing and cages have been rattled. It was interesting.
RE: Petit  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2021 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15521016 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Apparently has a 2011 mustang Petit - ( New Window )

lmao
Entertaining as fuck  
Sean : 12/30/2021 10:48 pm : link
Maybe this is Petit. Here is the profile. Looks like it’s all Gettleman’s fault based on how this is being framed.
Link - ( New Window )
Gotta laugh at this one  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 10:52 pm : link
.
Petit - ( New Window )
Is this his reddit  
DCPollaro : 12/30/2021 10:53 pm : link
?
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Petit  
FStubbs : 12/30/2021 10:54 pm : link
In comment 15521016 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Apparently has a 2011 mustang Petit - ( New Window )


Rotfl this is Petit? Should start calling him Petty Petit.
Internet being internet, it's probably just a random person joining in  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2021 10:55 pm : link
on the fun, but stranger things have happened. The Sixers GM ran a burner account to rip players and got fired for it.
RE: RE: Petit  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2021 10:57 pm : link
In comment 15521032 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15521016 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Apparently has a 2011 mustang Petit - ( New Window )



Rotfl this is Petit? Should start calling him Petty Petit.


Digging further it’s not his car or account. It references a track in California
RE: RE: RE:  
Scooter185 : 12/30/2021 10:59 pm : link
In comment 15521015 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15521012 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15521009 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Who I think was known for his Corvette.



Lol, Corvettes don't even compete with mustangs. However when asked what a Camaro was, Chevy replied "a small vicious creature that eats mustangs"




I'm out of my depth on American Muscle cars. I'm just gonna assume you're right but this seems a bit too on the nose to not be a troll job.


I agree with you, was more making fun of the Twitter handle if that's the reason why he's mustang lover.
RE: Internet being internet, it's probably just a random person joining in  
AcesUp : 12/30/2021 11:03 pm : link
In comment 15521033 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
on the fun, but stranger things have happened. The Sixers GM ran a burner account to rip players and got fired for it.


That’s my thought too. I don’t have a high opinion of our FO but there’s just no way these guys are this stupid. Much higher likelihood that it’s a troll account. Way too over the top.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: *  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/30/2021 11:07 pm : link
In comment 15520435 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
In comment 15520428 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I am not full of shit, but whatever you want to believe. I know people that know him. He’s legitimately an NFL scout, has been for a very long time.



OK. Prove it. I'll mea culpa and laugh my ass sheepishly out of this thread.

Otherwise, STFU and stop trying to be the cool kid on the Internet.

You're a fucking nobody dupe. Go back to the kiddie table.
Those comments are unbelievable by ScoutingGems...  
bw in dc : 12/30/2021 11:17 pm : link
Quote:
Again, much more to the nuances of running a franchise then ‘numbers’ .. Unfortunately things have gotten to this point of the season but Kevin has been brought on slowly for a reason. John sees his value as do others as well. And for good reason!


I really hope this isn't a signal that Abrams is actually the GM front runner. And all of this talk about Mara considering an outside GM is a ruse.
From ScoutingGems aka Chris Petit  
DCPollaro : 12/30/2021 11:50 pm : link
Quote:

@lt4kicks is speaking the god honest truth when he speaks about Kevin. He’s a bright mind and has a true passion for the Giants organization as well as its fans. Trust the process everyone. We’re going to get there!


RE: Entertaining as fuck  
montanagiant : 1:19 am : link
In comment 15521027 Sean said:
Quote:
Maybe this is Petit. Here is the profile. Looks like it’s all Gettleman’s fault based on how this is being framed. Link - ( New Window )

I think you absolutely nailed it because now that account has gone Private after your post
"Trust the process everyone."  
Chris in LA : 2:38 am : link
Are you fucking kidding me?!?! I sure hope that is not someone who works for the team. Because that is probably the worst statement to come out in the last week.

"Trust the process..." that had a sham GM search?

"Trust the process..." that led to three straight terrible HC hires?

"Trust the process..." that can't fix the OL in 4 years, after mocking the last regime for not doing so?

"Trust the process..." that doesn't trade down when it should (2018/Barkley), and then does when it arguably shouldn't (2021/Parsons)?

JFC...
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 