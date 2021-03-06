More interesting nuggets from the scout

|
|Quote:
|The funny thing here is had the Giants let go of Verdy back in early 2000s he would have almost no dirt on them. From what he has told people he knows a lot of skeletons on NYG. I don’t know what all of them are but if worse than what I heard they should be worried.
The funny thing here is had the Giants let go of Verdy back in early 2000s he would have almost no dirt on them. From what he has told people he knows a lot of skeletons on NYG. I don’t know what all of them are but if worse than what I heard they should be worried.
NYG fans should know that just getting GM out isn’t enough. Koncz, Abrams, Petit and all family members need to go from scouting. Jags people need to know that Baalke is your main one but anyone he hired needs to go. Raiders people should be happy if Mayock is gone.
Mayock made a couple good hires in Vegas who might be good to keep around though.
When you see people put their name on wrong doings happening and the team attack them you see why some people like me have to stay anonymous. Seeing what Pat Hanlon attempted on Verdy made me laugh. I don’t know Pat but my first impression is that he must know it’s all true.
I mentioned this in another thread this week. Hanlon as the VP of PR handled this like a PR intern.
He should have taken the high road by saying...
"We are sorry you feel that way. Thank you for your contributions to the organization. We wish you and your family the best."
Good.
The guy seems like a cock. He looks like a fucking weasel.
This guy has never worked for the Giants
Until Hanlon made him credible.
Quote:
This guy has never worked for the Giants
Which is why it is weird to me that he has such a hard on for petit (who never worked anywhere else) so they never actually worked together. prob knew each other from the road, but feels disproportionate
Quote:
In comment 15520254 George from PA said:
Quote:
This guy has never worked for the Giants
Which is why it is weird to me that he has such a hard on for petit (who never worked anywhere else) so they never actually worked together. prob knew each other from the road, but feels disproportionate
He’s explained it. Petit has treated some of his friends terribly
Quote:
In comment 15520254 George from PA said:
Quote:
This guy has never worked for the Giants
Which is why it is weird to me that he has such a hard on for petit (who never worked anywhere else) so they never actually worked together. prob knew each other from the road, but feels disproportionate
OR, it's an accurate reflection on how the NFL community at large views the Giants organization.
Is it so hard to believe?
It's been beaten to death here but worth repeating, the Giants have huge talent issues, and that falls on scouting, self-scouting, and what sounds like too many chefs in the decision equation who don't know what they're seeing these prospects.
That said it has been a decade of lots of hands in the cookie jar.
Super Bowl Clock..2012 Draft..WCO..Eli/TC..DG..now we wait for the next step.
But he is so unspecific in everything he posts. I could actually run his Twitter account having never been a scout at any level.
Look at his account history. He takes something that is common knowledge and puts his own spin on it. Could be real, but also completely unverifiable.
According to him, he hides behind anonymity to protect his career.
But earlier this year, he used his "Twitter retirement and unmasking" to drum up interest in his channel.
He's also seemingly had an axe to grind with the G-Men for a while.
I know Giants fans are pissed, but I 'm not sure why they are so eager to buy into these social media accounts.
There wasn’t Anything he said that was not true lol!
He is not a Giants fan, and works for an NFL team. This seems like a coping mechanism for you.
Based on what? You? You're full of shit too, chief.
Quote:
He is not a Giants fan, and works for an NFL team. This seems like a coping mechanism for you.
Based on what? You? You're full of shit too, chief.
I am not full of shit, but whatever you want to believe. I know people that know him. He’s legitimately an NFL scout, has been for a very long time.
OK. Prove it. I'll mea culpa and laugh my ass sheepishly out of this thread.
Otherwise, STFU and stop trying to be the cool kid on the Internet.
This front office is a joke.
Quote:
I am not full of shit, but whatever you want to believe. I know people that know him. He’s legitimately an NFL scout, has been for a very long time.
OK. Prove it. I'll mea culpa and laugh my ass sheepishly out of this thread.
Otherwise, STFU and stop trying to be the cool kid on the Internet.
If you think I come on this message board to be “cool” you’re mistaken. Not really up my alley to try to impress a bunch of middle aged men with anonymous message board handled (no offense to the good people here).
I’m not sure how you would like it to be proven without exposing his identity and the team he works for, which I’m not going to do.
Fine. Just prove why we should take you at your word on the Internet.
And if not, maybe just maybe stop with the calls to authority.
Reprimanded? He's the Giants' big stupid guard dog and attacks anybody who says anything bad about the organization.
They probably patted him on the head and gave him a treat.
And to finish, there’s people on here that know my background. I’ll leave it at that.
It comes from the head of the organization. Look, I don’t think Mara is a dirt bag like some of the really lousy NFL owners (looking at Dan Synder here). But he obviously has a real blind spot for people that have been hanging on the organization for a long time. The best thing Mara could do is bring in a GM that can really change the culture. And it has to go beyond the bromides - which Joe Judge obviously has covered - and people need to be held accountable and to a high standard of performance.
Head of PR Tweet fighting and dragging the already battered Giants name through the mud? Cool. Something isn’t quit right at Giants Way.
Jerry I typically laugh and move on but had to acknowledge you - I literally laughed out loud. Good job, sir.
On what planet is this true? Sour grapes does not mean untruths
Isn't like rule #1 in gaslighting to discredit anyone doubting what you're trying to sell?
This front office is a joke.
+1
Quote:
You seem really angry. Maybe go for a nice walk, get a cup of coffee.
And to finish, there’s people on here that know my background. I’ll leave it at that.
AJR has had some legit asshat info here, if I recall correctly.
This guy "angryscout" was not a Giants employee, I think. Just reporting what he has heard. Like most industries, I suspect NFL scout is a small one. Word gets around
Until Tim and Chris are out of making decisions they will struggle though. Rumors are Tim is bringing in his friends and running things down. His left nut licker Chad thinks he is the man and he is worthless. So John has to remove Tim and Chris or else GM doesn’t matter.
Indeed. I’m told he is the man behind the curtain. Has more say than Dave is what the rumors are. And I have one source who is really high up at NYG who doesn’t agree with what’s happening and tells close friends he just goes along to keep job.
He definitely has been getting more power. I don’t know that he is calling all shots but rumors are that he has been adding power the last 15-20 months.
Lets be honest....the way things are right now, any anti-Giants media is like holding out bloody steaks over a pack of hungry wolves. Are people gonna buy what this guy, or any other anti Giants person puts out there? Of course they are. And any positive Giants comments will be immediately shot down. The truth really doesnt matter...feed the mob...it really does work quite well.
Is there an Epstein connection or something?
I'm sorry, there are positive things to say about this franchise at this moment in time?
Quote:
From what he has told people he knows a lot of skeletons on NYG. I don’t know what all of them are but if worse than what I heard they should be worried.
Is there an Epstein connection or something?
I don't think anything that bad, but there was that thing about the physical abuse with the programmers or something.
Quote:
In comment 15520428 ajr2456 said:
Look AJ is a pain in the ass with his relentless anti-Daniel Jones stuff and I disagree with him with regards to other differing opinions but I've never seen him being an asshole or making shit up. He's a passionate fan and he brings some good football stuff to the table. But he's not someone who comes here working for a rep on an Internet football message board. There are only a couple of insecure individuals that do that on here and AJ is not one of them. If he says he knows this guy I have no doubt he does then.
Quote:
In comment 15520435 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
Look AJ is a pain in the ass with his relentless anti-Daniel Jones stuff and I disagree with him with regards to other differing opinions but I've never seen him being an asshole or making shit up. He's a passionate fan and he brings some good football stuff to the table. But he's not someone who comes here working for a rep on an Internet football message board. There are only a couple of insecure individuals that do that on here and AJ is not one of them. If he says he knows this guy I have no doubt he does then.
Appreciate it. The respect is mutual, hopefully soon we’ll be agreeing about how we’re going to make the playoffs
@Mustanglover_
I find some of these ‘rumors’ about NYG interesting from ‘outsiders’…All of these “If I told you what I knew you’d be shocked” Well the same dirt can be pulled out on you
@NotSoAngryScout
..Those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Chris is a good man, alot of fake stuff..
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
6m
There was ‘internal’ disruption effecting the growth of multiple players. Those ‘variables’ were removed and the product on the field will follow ..Have patience. A lot of good men in the building that will get things moving. It takes time!
@giantswfan
is a great vouch for this.
Quote:
Is that Petit?
Quote:
Quote:
Is that Petit?
Hanlon with a burner account or an intern most likely.
Today. The account was created today
Embarrassing
Lol, Corvettes don't even compete with mustangs. However when asked what a Camaro was, Chevy replied "a small vicious creature that eats mustangs"
Quote:
Who I think was known for his Corvette.
Lol, Corvettes don't even compete with mustangs. However when asked what a Camaro was, Chevy replied "a small vicious creature that eats mustangs"
I'm out of my depth on American Muscle cars. I'm just gonna assume you're right but this seems a bit too on the nose to not be a troll job.
Petit - ( New Window )
lmao
Link - ( New Window )
Petit - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
Rotfl this is Petit? Should start calling him Petty Petit.
Quote:
Apparently has a 2011 mustang Petit - ( New Window )
Rotfl this is Petit? Should start calling him Petty Petit.
Digging further it’s not his car or account. It references a track in California
Quote:
In comment 15521009 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Who I think was known for his Corvette.
Lol, Corvettes don't even compete with mustangs. However when asked what a Camaro was, Chevy replied "a small vicious creature that eats mustangs"
I'm out of my depth on American Muscle cars. I'm just gonna assume you're right but this seems a bit too on the nose to not be a troll job.
I agree with you, was more making fun of the Twitter handle if that's the reason why he's mustang lover.
That’s my thought too. I don’t have a high opinion of our FO but there’s just no way these guys are this stupid. Much higher likelihood that it’s a troll account. Way too over the top.
Quote:
I am not full of shit, but whatever you want to believe. I know people that know him. He’s legitimately an NFL scout, has been for a very long time.
OK. Prove it. I'll mea culpa and laugh my ass sheepishly out of this thread.
Otherwise, STFU and stop trying to be the cool kid on the Internet.
You're a fucking nobody dupe. Go back to the kiddie table.
I really hope this isn't a signal that Abrams is actually the GM front runner. And all of this talk about Mara considering an outside GM is a ruse.
@lt4kicks is speaking the god honest truth when he speaks about Kevin. He’s a bright mind and has a true passion for the Giants organization as well as its fans. Trust the process everyone. We’re going to get there!
I think you absolutely nailed it because now that account has gone Private after your post
"Trust the process..." that had a sham GM search?
"Trust the process..." that led to three straight terrible HC hires?
"Trust the process..." that can't fix the OL in 4 years, after mocking the last regime for not doing so?
"Trust the process..." that doesn't trade down when it should (2018/Barkley), and then does when it arguably shouldn't (2021/Parsons)?
JFC...