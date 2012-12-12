for display only
Duggan update on Isaiah Wilson

Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2021 12:23 pm
Asked OL coach Rob Sale about how practice squad OL Isaiah Wilson has been behind the scenes as far as professionalism. Sale’s response: “Next question.”

In follow-up questions, it was pretty easy to read between the lines that Sale doesn’t view Wilson as being dependable.

https://twitter.com/DDuggan21/status/1476579643218141186
So Sales isn't a fan of Wilson and Peart. Nice.  
Blue21 : 12/30/2021 12:25 pm : link
Wonder who else 0n the Oline he thinks isn't worth their spot.
Follow up  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2021 12:28 pm : link
Fan question: Had you heard something and thus asked ? Or just was assuming based on prior history...

Replying to
@Smarty3385
Have heard plenty. There’s a reason why he can’t get on the field.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/30/2021 12:28 pm : link
Rob Sale is the best interview on this team in years.
Wow  
Essex : 12/30/2021 12:28 pm : link
tell us how you really feel. Why has he not been cut yet then?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/30/2021 12:29 pm : link
Darryl Slater
@DarrylSlater
Rob Sale declined to comment when asked about Isaiah Wilson’s progress. He clearly isn’t a fan of Wilson right now. Sale then repeatedly said Wilson needs to “be dependable.”
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/30/2021 12:30 pm : link
Well, that is fantastic...
OK so whis is the RT5 that  
NoPeanutz : 12/30/2021 12:31 pm : link
will start this week?
So much for the high character Giants  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/30/2021 12:31 pm : link
...honestly I think it's pretty embarrassing that the Giants signed this clown.
more from a writer I do not know  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2021 12:34 pm : link
@DarrylSlater
Rob Sale on Isaiah Wilson’s progress as a professional: “Next question.”
How far does he have to go?
“Be dependable.”
So he’s not dependable right now?
“Be dependable. Everybody likes somebody you can count on to be dependable.”
Dave can sure find those fucking Hog Mollies, huh  
The_Boss : 12/30/2021 12:34 pm : link
Wilson gonna be working his local Shell station real soon, it seems.
RE: ...  
GF1080 : 12/30/2021 12:34 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Rob Sale is the best interview on this team in years.


He knows he's leaving the team so he just doesn't care at this point and dropping the truth.
RE: Dave can sure find those fucking Hog Mollies, huh  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2021 12:36 pm : link
The_Boss said:
Quote:
Wilson gonna be working his local Shell station real soon, it seems.


Much as I love to blame Dave, taking a practice squad shot on him was smart. This one's on the player for absolutely fumbling a potential payday. All he had to do was fly straight and look good in practice.
At least we haven't heard anything about Sale laying out Judge  
ghost718 : 12/30/2021 12:39 pm : link
Mara could sell that as progress at the end of the year
That is going to do it  
Joey in VA : 12/30/2021 12:49 pm : link
For Wilson. This is his last chance and he's already blown it.
RE: Wow  
AcidTest : 12/30/2021 12:51 pm : link
Essex said:
Quote:
tell us how you really feel. Why has he not been cut yet then?


They need OL bodies to finish out the year.

I agree the comments are damning. We all thought Wilson was making good progress.
RE: RE: Dave can sure find those fucking Hog Mollies, huh  
BigBlueJ : 12/30/2021 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15520325 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15520320 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Wilson gonna be working his local Shell station real soon, it seems.



Much as I love to blame Dave, taking a practice squad shot on him was smart. This one's on the player for absolutely fumbling a potential payday. All he had to do was fly straight and look good in practice.


I think the bigger issue here is. Dave has been so bad in building this line, that 1) He felt the need to to take a chance on this nut job and 2) That we as fans were hoping to get something out of this...
What mean dependable?  
MattyKid : 12/30/2021 1:00 pm : link
I guess we should  
GoDeep13 : 12/30/2021 1:01 pm : link
Stop penciling in Wilson as a potential guy for the future on the OL.
What mean dependable?  
MattyKid : 12/30/2021 1:03 pm : link
Can't be worse than Hernandez  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/30/2021 1:04 pm : link
bench him already for the chonkster.
Man, I was hoping for once we’d  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 12/30/2021 1:05 pm : link
Catch lightning in a bottle. Wilson was a beast at UGA!
Next guy to get pinched  
section125 : 12/30/2021 1:05 pm : link
on the Turnpike at a rest stop with a trunk full of pot...
Hernandez is dependable  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/30/2021 1:06 pm : link
Dependably bad.
Eric did point out that he seemed to miss  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/30/2021 1:11 pm : link
quite a few practices a little while back.

Normally you would be a quick cut but maybe they also see the talent.

Sale doesn't seem to hold back. He'll be gone by the end of the day!
.  
Jints in Carolina : 12/30/2021 1:12 pm : link
Reading between the lines,  
Silver Spoon : 12/30/2021 1:17 pm : link
it sounds like Wilson is a fat slob.
RE: Next guy to get pinched  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/30/2021 1:18 pm : link
section125 said:
Quote:
on the Turnpike at a rest stop with a trunk full of pot...

Or hams.
Some poo poo'd it  
JonC : 12/30/2021 1:24 pm : link
but even after watching his pathetic body language in his first NYG practice, you had the sense his head still wasn't screwed on straight. Seems he's just not made for the NFL.
and for those who keep asking  
JonC : 12/30/2021 1:24 pm : link
why Peart and Wilson don't play, just listen to Sale, he's told us why.
Ranaan said he was still at 400 pounds a couple weeks ago  
Go Terps : 12/30/2021 1:25 pm : link
It never made sense to think he'd be a factor.
It’s not surprising  
BigBlueShock : 12/30/2021 1:27 pm : link
But what is surprising is if he truly has not even been dependable why was he given a game jersey this past week?
How many times  
Big Al : 12/30/2021 1:28 pm : link
have we seen saviors like him appear and disappear over recent years? Please make it quick this time.
RE: and for those who keep asking  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/30/2021 1:30 pm : link
JonC said:
Quote:
why Peart and Wilson don't play, just listen to Sale, he's told us why.


Why doesn't anyone ask him why Hernandez is starting?
My  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/30/2021 1:48 pm : link
guess is that same people pining for Isaiah Wilson were the same ones who were pining for Jake Fromm.
The Rambo question  
RollBlue : 12/30/2021 1:53 pm : link
was actually "what mean expendable"? At this point, the whole coaching staff, including Sale, are expendable...
Sounds like Gettleman’s next starting  
Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2021 1:56 pm : link
Hog Mollie is on track…
There was no reason not to gamble on Wilson (and Fromm). Every  
Ira : 12/30/2021 1:56 pm : link
now and then a long shot pays off - but not this time.
RE: My  
mphbullet36 : 12/30/2021 1:56 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
guess is that same people pining for Isaiah Wilson were the same ones who were pining for Jake Fromm.


Seems like a Mara/McDonnell call to bring him in and the coaching staff is just appeasing them to keep him on the roster.

If your position coach doesn't like you and the coach just hired that position coach (so assume they are on the same train of though) at least I would hope so.

With DG almost certainly to be gone...it has to be a Mara/McDonnell thing to be keeping him on the roster, which is very concerning.
 
christian : 12/30/2021 1:58 pm : link
Sale is a straight shooter, but no one and nothing got better under his coaching this year. He might need to take a look in the mirror.
I'm not pining to see anyone  
pjcas18 : 12/30/2021 2:03 pm : link
play, but wanting to see Wilson play (a not-too-long-ago 1st round pick) is different than wanting to see Fromm.

Seeing Wilson helps answer the question if he has long-term sticking potential as a starter on the OL which would be huge for the future of the OL.

Fromm is morbid curiosity, he does not have the same pedigree that Wilson does and seeing him play is basically answering could this guy maybe be a backup for the Giants sometime down the road.
RE: My  
Go Terps : 12/30/2021 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15520436 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
guess is that same people pining for Isaiah Wilson were the same ones who were pining for Jake Fromm.


No one was pining for Fromm; it just made sense to look at options. It still makes sense - I'd start Fromm the next two weeks.
RE: RE: and for those who keep asking  
JonC : 12/30/2021 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15520408 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15520395 JonC said:


Quote:


why Peart and Wilson don't play, just listen to Sale, he's told us why.



Why doesn't anyone ask him why Hernandez is starting?


Whomever is in there figure to be the least bad options at this point.
Wouldn't  
Toth029 : 12/30/2021 2:21 pm : link
Dislike the guy who can't make Skura, Price, Hernandez and Solder into all-stars.
RE: The Rambo question  
MattyKid : 12/30/2021 2:22 pm : link
RollBlue said:
Quote:
was actually "what mean expendable"? At this point, the whole coaching staff, including Sale, are expendable...


I know. It was a play on words
RE: RE: My  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/30/2021 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15520490 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15520436 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


guess is that same people pining for Isaiah Wilson were the same ones who were pining for Jake Fromm.



No one was pining for Fromm; it just made sense to look at options. It still makes sense - I'd start Fromm the next two weeks.


I think the balanced opinion of bbi was Fromm can't be worse then Glennon. We still stand by it.
I like Sale  
kelly : 12/30/2021 2:43 pm : link
Straight shooter. No coach can make chicken salad from chicken shit.

Why blame the coaches for this trash heap of talent.
RE: …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/30/2021 2:59 pm : link
christian said:
Quote:
Sale is a straight shooter, but no one and nothing got better under his coaching this year. He might need to take a look in the mirror.


Andrew Thomas got way better this year.
RE: RE: My  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/30/2021 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15520490 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15520436 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


guess is that same people pining for Isaiah Wilson were the same ones who were pining for Jake Fromm.



No one was pining for Fromm; it just made sense to look at options. It still makes sense - I'd start Fromm the next two weeks.


We had one BBI poster who said he was the next Tom Brady.
RE: RE: RE: My  
nochance : 12/30/2021 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15520556 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15520490 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15520436 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


guess is that same people pining for Isaiah Wilson were the same ones who were pining for Jake Fromm.



No one was pining for Fromm; it just made sense to look at options. It still makes sense - I'd start Fromm the next two weeks.



We had one BBI poster who said he was the next Tom Brady.




He probably meant the next Mike Brady (The brady Bunch)
RE: RE: My  
Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2021 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15520490 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15520436 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


guess is that same people pining for Isaiah Wilson were the same ones who were pining for Jake Fromm.



No one was pining for Fromm; it just made sense to look at options. It still makes sense - I'd start Fromm the next two weeks.


No one pining for either Fromm nor Wilson.

Just disgusted with the current product on field and were fine to see what happens in a no-loss scenario…
Ranaan's Podcast  
Samiam : 12/30/2021 3:13 pm : link
A few weeks ago, he said that Wilson did not look like he lost much weight and did not look like he was in shape and doubted Wilson could play many snaps if asked to. I could see Sale reacting to that.

By the way, put me in the camp of not caring if Sale leaves or not. I would like the Giants to hire one of these experienced OL coaches who have a track record of improving the line like a Munchak or Callahan. Flaherty is probably too old. Still, if you remember how bad Thomas was in the NE preseason game, somebody should get credit for the huge improvement Thomas made since then.
“I’m dependable”  
jeff57 : 12/30/2021 3:15 pm : link
Mr. French in The Departed.
Has he dipped below 400 pounds yet  
jeff57 : 12/30/2021 3:16 pm : link
?
RE: RE: RE: My  
Go Terps : 12/30/2021 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15520556 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15520490 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15520436 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


guess is that same people pining for Isaiah Wilson were the same ones who were pining for Jake Fromm.



No one was pining for Fromm; it just made sense to look at options. It still makes sense - I'd start Fromm the next two weeks.



We had one BBI poster who said he was the next Tom Brady.


I did make that exact joke at some point...is that what you're referring to?

Obviously, that's crazy talk.

I think the point is there's just no value to seeing any more of Jones or Glennon. I'd rather see Lewerke than either. I know it can always get worse, but so what if it does? We know it's already bad with Jones and change is needed.

Different issue with Wilson - I don't know why they even wasted their time with him.
RE: RE: My  
AcidTest : 12/30/2021 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15520490 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15520436 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


guess is that same people pining for Isaiah Wilson were the same ones who were pining for Jake Fromm.



No one was pining for Fromm; it just made sense to look at options. It still makes sense - I'd start Fromm the next two weeks.


^This. Play Fromm the last two weeks. He was awful, but that was his first start and Glennon won't be here next year. There's still a small chance Fromm will be as a back up.
RE: RE: Next guy to get pinched  
batman11 : 12/30/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15520387 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15520367 section125 said:


Quote:


on the Turnpike at a rest stop with a trunk full of pot...


Or hams.


Bahahaha! That's some funny stuff right there!
I don't know if "Pining" would be correct  
montanagiant : 12/30/2021 3:34 pm : link
But there sure as hell was a few talking him up big time in that Fromm thread
Terps  
JonC : 12/30/2021 3:35 pm : link
Figure it was probably familiarity with Thomas, and their coaches from the SEC prior.
If  
g56blue10 : 12/30/2021 3:38 pm : link
He’s not doing what he needs to do then why is he still here with his track record ? Or are we putting to much into what he is saying ? This gives me more questions not less
RE: RE: …  
christian : 12/30/2021 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15520555 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15520466 christian said:


Quote:


Sale is a straight shooter, but no one and nothing got better under his coaching this year. He might need to take a look in the mirror.



Andrew Thomas got way better this year.


That’s fair, outside of Thomas, no one got better. And as a whole, the offensive line did not get better.
It's silly  
k2tampa : 12/30/2021 3:51 pm : link
to make any judgments based on two or three word answers to questions about a guy they have refused to talk about since bringing him on board, who they have not made available to the media, even though the league policy is that they do, and who they said early on was a signing for next year. They have consistently refused to discuss or answer questions about Wilson from day 1.

However, they did elevate Wilson from the practice squad last week over two other offensive tackles, both of whom have been on the PS about as long as Wilson. So obviously they like him better than those two.

You also have to think that if he had done anything outside the rules and expectations they have set for him that he would be gone.
Go Terps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/30/2021 3:54 pm : link
...
Fromm = Tom - ( New Window )
RE: “I’m dependable”  
Joey in VA : 12/30/2021 3:57 pm : link
jeff57 said:
Quote:
Mr. French in The Departed.
Reliable.
Giants PR department  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/30/2021 4:04 pm : link
edited the shit out of the assistant coach interviews today.

They completely wiped Sale's comments on Wilson...
Giants.com video - Sale is about halfway through - ( New Window )
RE: Giants PR department  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/30/2021 4:08 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
edited the shit out of the assistant coach interviews today.

They completely wiped Sale's comments on Wilson... Giants.com video - Sale is about halfway through - ( New Window )


That's a great look...
RE: Giants PR department  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/30/2021 4:12 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
edited the shit out of the assistant coach interviews today.

They completely wiped Sale's comments on Wilson... Giants.com video - Sale is about halfway through - ( New Window )

Guess it took Pat a day and a half to dry out.
More unintentional gold from the first rate department  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2021 4:26 pm : link
Known as Giants PR
 
christian : 12/30/2021 4:39 pm : link
I doubt anyone expects the Fromms, Pearts, Wilsons, etc. on this team to come in and turn things around.

It’s another lost season, so they might as well see what they have.

There’s no upside in seeing Solder, Hernandez, and Glennon get beat like a bag.

Judge has spent a ton of air time and energy on espousing teaching. Let’s see it. Let’s see the players they’ve taught to be better.
The latest from East Rutherford  
JohnF : 12/30/2021 4:41 pm : link


"Our Great Leader, John Mara, has announced everything is well at Giants Central! Our players are the BEST! There is nothing to worry about. Our fine coaches, in particular Rob Sale, has nothing but praise for our latest acquisition, Isaiah Wilson! That is all!"
Must be like Jonestown  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/30/2021 7:32 pm : link
with coaches openly critical of the team.
big mistake to delete those answers  
bc4life : 12/30/2021 8:19 pm : link
By deleting, it only makes it worse.

Saw Wilson at the sleds, did not look that overweight. 400 pounds for a natural 36o player means he was about 10-12% overweight. That is not the saying as being in football shape though.

I would like to see those questions and answers.

He may be unreliable. I would just like to see how Duggan came to that conclusion.
May have some  
bc4life : 12/30/2021 8:20 pm : link
mental health issues and be more complicated than he just isn't cut out for NFL football.
RE: More unintentional gold from the first rate department  
FStubbs : 12/30/2021 8:22 pm : link
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Known as Giants PR


This organization is a cesspool. On the field is one thing, but you could at least get PR right. That's a gimme.
RE: big mistake to delete those answers  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2021 8:22 pm : link
bc4life said:
Quote:


He may be unreliable. I would just like to see how Duggan came to that conclusion.


The coach literally said "he needs to be reliable".
Sorry, "dependable".  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2021 8:23 pm : link
He was not at all unclear about it.
haven't seen the interview  
bc4life : 12/30/2021 8:24 pm : link
they scrubbed it from Giants.com. and Duggan said he reached that conclusion by reading between the lines.
TTH  
bc4life : 12/30/2021 8:25 pm : link
Wonder exactly what that means. On the field, attitude, both?
strange  
bc4life : 12/30/2021 8:27 pm : link
he dressed last week. JJ has always said - if you suit up, they expect you to play.
RE: TTH  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2021 8:28 pm : link
bc4life said:
Quote:
Wonder exactly what that means. On the field, attitude, both?


He has never gotten as far as earning playing time as a pro. It's probably his attitude and how he conducts himself. I believe Eric said earlier he had missed practices even off the practice squad.
well  
bc4life : 12/30/2021 8:35 pm : link
even if he's done with the league soon, hope he gets his head right. he'll never succeed in anything if he doesn't
He seems like the archetype of guy that doesn't do well outside of  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/30/2021 8:39 pm : link
football. I hope for nothing but good things for him but he doesn't seem to be into it for anything more than the money, and that almost never works.
yeah  
bc4life : 12/30/2021 8:47 pm : link
and he already burned through most of that money
It took 3 days for the  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/30/2021 8:55 pm : link
Miami Dolphins to cut this guy after trading a draft pick for him. That tells me all I need to know about this guy. He’s a waste of a roster spot. Get him the fuck outta here.
RE: RE: RE: My  
Matt M. : 12/30/2021 11:34 pm : link
In comment 15520584 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15520490 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15520436 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


guess is that same people pining for Isaiah Wilson were the same ones who were pining for Jake Fromm.



No one was pining for Fromm; it just made sense to look at options. It still makes sense - I'd start Fromm the next two weeks.



^This. Play Fromm the last two weeks. He was awful, but that was his first start and Glennon won't be here next year. There's still a small chance Fromm will be as a back up.
+1
I remember when Pat Flaherty  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:40 am : link
was seen as a really good OL coach until he wasn't. Coaches do need a baseline of talent to have a chance. The Giants keep changing OL coaches and even HC's. Perhaps it is time to look for a different root cause that seems pretty obvious to many.
RE: I remember when Pat Flaherty  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:55 am : link
Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
was seen as a really good OL coach until he wasn't. Coaches do need a baseline of talent to have a chance. The Giants keep changing OL coaches and even HC's. Perhaps it is time to look for a different root cause that seems pretty obvious to many.


It is casual fan thinking that coaching "fixes" a talent gap when the problem is that players who are not starting caliber are being used as/expected to play like starters.

This OL is comprised of Andrew Thomas (who is having a career year under Sale), a burnt toast veteran RT, and 3 NFL washouts.



RE: What mean dependable?  
Red Right Hand : 8:19 am : link
MattyKid said:
Quote:
Dependable means that you show up,everyday,on time,ready and able to work,and do so at a level of basic capability
Today's update from Bobby Skinner  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:03 pm : link
Isaiah Wilson missing practice today is at least the 3rd separate occasion that he's missed practice due to a non-covid illness.

No comment.
