Duggan update on Isaiah Wilson

Asked OL coach Rob Sale about how practice squad OL Isaiah Wilson has been behind the scenes as far as professionalism. Sale’s response: “Next question.”
In follow-up questions, it was pretty easy to read between the lines that Sale doesn’t view Wilson as being dependable.
Have heard plenty. There’s a reason why he can’t get on the field.
Rob Sale declined to comment when asked about Isaiah Wilson’s progress. He clearly isn’t a fan of Wilson right now. Sale then repeatedly said Wilson needs to “be dependable.”
How far does he have to go?
“Be dependable.”
So he’s not dependable right now?
“Be dependable. Everybody likes somebody you can count on to be dependable.”
He knows he's leaving the team so he just doesn't care at this point and dropping the truth.
Much as I love to blame Dave, taking a practice squad shot on him was smart. This one's on the player for absolutely fumbling a potential payday. All he had to do was fly straight and look good in practice.
They need OL bodies to finish out the year.
I agree the comments are damning. We all thought Wilson was making good progress.
Wilson gonna be working his local Shell station real soon, it seems.
I think the bigger issue here is. Dave has been so bad in building this line, that 1) He felt the need to to take a chance on this nut job and 2) That we as fans were hoping to get something out of this...
Normally you would be a quick cut but maybe they also see the talent.
Sale doesn't seem to hold back. He'll be gone by the end of the day!
Or hams.
Why doesn't anyone ask him why Hernandez is starting?
Seems like a Mara/McDonnell call to bring him in and the coaching staff is just appeasing them to keep him on the roster.
If your position coach doesn't like you and the coach just hired that position coach (so assume they are on the same train of though) at least I would hope so.
With DG almost certainly to be gone...it has to be a Mara/McDonnell thing to be keeping him on the roster, which is very concerning.
Seeing Wilson helps answer the question if he has long-term sticking potential as a starter on the OL which would be huge for the future of the OL.
Fromm is morbid curiosity, he does not have the same pedigree that Wilson does and seeing him play is basically answering could this guy maybe be a backup for the Giants sometime down the road.
No one was pining for Fromm; it just made sense to look at options. It still makes sense - I'd start Fromm the next two weeks.
why Peart and Wilson don't play, just listen to Sale, he's told us why.
Whomever is in there figure to be the least bad options at this point.
I know. It was a play on words
guess is that same people pining for Isaiah Wilson were the same ones who were pining for Jake Fromm.
I think the balanced opinion of bbi was Fromm can't be worse then Glennon. We still stand by it.
Why blame the coaches for this trash heap of talent.
Andrew Thomas got way better this year.
We had one BBI poster who said he was the next Tom Brady.
In comment 15520436 Eric from BBI said:
We had one BBI poster who said he was the next Tom Brady.
He probably meant the next Mike Brady (The brady Bunch)
No one pining for either Fromm nor Wilson.
Just disgusted with the current product on field and were fine to see what happens in a no-loss scenario…
By the way, put me in the camp of not caring if Sale leaves or not. I would like the Giants to hire one of these experienced OL coaches who have a track record of improving the line like a Munchak or Callahan. Flaherty is probably too old. Still, if you remember how bad Thomas was in the NE preseason game, somebody should get credit for the huge improvement Thomas made since then.
In comment 15520436 Eric from BBI said:
We had one BBI poster who said he was the next Tom Brady.
I did make that exact joke at some point...is that what you're referring to?
Obviously, that's crazy talk.
I think the point is there's just no value to seeing any more of Jones or Glennon. I'd rather see Lewerke than either. I know it can always get worse, but so what if it does? We know it's already bad with Jones and change is needed.
Different issue with Wilson - I don't know why they even wasted their time with him.
^This. Play Fromm the last two weeks. He was awful, but that was his first start and Glennon won't be here next year. There's still a small chance Fromm will be as a back up.
on the Turnpike at a rest stop with a trunk full of pot...
Or hams.
Bahahaha! That's some funny stuff right there!
Sale is a straight shooter, but no one and nothing got better under his coaching this year. He might need to take a look in the mirror.
Andrew Thomas got way better this year.
That’s fair, outside of Thomas, no one got better. And as a whole, the offensive line did not get better.
However, they did elevate Wilson from the practice squad last week over two other offensive tackles, both of whom have been on the PS about as long as Wilson. So obviously they like him better than those two.
You also have to think that if he had done anything outside the rules and expectations they have set for him that he would be gone.
They completely wiped Sale's comments on Wilson...
Giants.com video - Sale is about halfway through - ( New Window )
They completely wiped Sale's comments on Wilson... Giants.com video - Sale is about halfway through - ( New Window )
That's a great look...
They completely wiped Sale's comments on Wilson... Giants.com video - Sale is about halfway through - ( New Window )
Guess it took Pat a day and a half to dry out.
It’s another lost season, so they might as well see what they have.
There’s no upside in seeing Solder, Hernandez, and Glennon get beat like a bag.
Judge has spent a ton of air time and energy on espousing teaching. Let’s see it. Let’s see the players they’ve taught to be better.
"Our Great Leader, John Mara, has announced everything is well at Giants Central! Our players are the BEST! There is nothing to worry about. Our fine coaches, in particular Rob Sale, has nothing but praise for our latest acquisition, Isaiah Wilson! That is all!"
Saw Wilson at the sleds, did not look that overweight. 400 pounds for a natural 36o player means he was about 10-12% overweight. That is not the saying as being in football shape though.
I would like to see those questions and answers.
He may be unreliable. I would just like to see how Duggan came to that conclusion.
This organization is a cesspool. On the field is one thing, but you could at least get PR right. That's a gimme.
He may be unreliable. I would just like to see how Duggan came to that conclusion.
The coach literally said "he needs to be reliable".
He has never gotten as far as earning playing time as a pro. It's probably his attitude and how he conducts himself. I believe Eric said earlier he had missed practices even off the practice squad.
In comment 15520436 Eric from BBI said:
^This. Play Fromm the last two weeks. He was awful, but that was his first start and Glennon won't be here next year. There's still a small chance Fromm will be as a back up.
It is casual fan thinking that coaching "fixes" a talent gap when the problem is that players who are not starting caliber are being used as/expected to play like starters.
This OL is comprised of Andrew Thomas (who is having a career year under Sale), a burnt toast veteran RT, and 3 NFL washouts.
No comment.