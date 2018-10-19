Continued Giants Drama: Chris Pettit Burner found?

Seems our boy Chris Pettit has been trying to do some “damage control” for the Giants via a burner account. Even Ben Allbright says in the comments that the account (which was new and quickly went to private after the pieces were connected.) seems to actually be Chris Pettit himself. Pettit Exposed
Bunch of clowns.
What an utter buffoon and an indictment on the morons in the building running this thing.
Blow it the fuck up.
“Just ask Paul Dottino, he’ll tell you everything is running smoothly, just like the good boy he is.”
This franchise has completely lost control and it's embarrassing.
At this point I hope that John Mara becomes so incensed by all of this chaos that he fires everybody and guts the front office. The Maras do want the Giants to be a "class" franchise. Right now we look worse than the Jets.
& the beat goes on. Pathetic.
This franchise could be more of a mess than even bw in dc thought.
The part that concerns me, is whether John Mara is cognizant of any of this? Is he scouring Twitter and/or BBI to see what is actually happening? Does he have a team that is responsible to report to him what is being said/revealed on social media/internet? And if so, are they being truthful? Or telling him all is good?
Link - ( New Window )
protected/blocked...can't see
Looks like you have to be approved as a follower first. I just sent a request and it's pending.
They need a good escape hatch at this point. Anybody have any recommendations?
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
12h
The New York Giants are being slandered by random people on an app & making up stories . Truly sad how far some will go. Nothing but a standup organization with true professionals in the building. Kevin, Chris & co are great.. Don’t believe what some people with agendas say …
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
12h
I find some of these ‘rumors’ about NYG interesting from ‘outsiders’…All of these “If I told you what I knew you’d be shocked” Well the same dirt can be pulled out on you
@NotSoAngryScout
..Those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Chris is a good man, alot of fake stuff..
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
12h
Dave is not a issue …The online stories and conversations are misleading.
@IamEliRacks
believe me there’s a lot more to stories then being shared.
Quote Tweet
Vibes - Eli Racks
@IamEliRacks
· 19h
The CDC said Dave Gettlemen should be fired in two weeks Hundred points symbol #TogetherBlue
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
12h
Billy is a strong young man. We’re all praying for him and Taylor. Just awful news.
Quote Tweet
Big Blue United
@BigBlueUnited
· 15h
Due to complications with their pregnancy, Giants C Billy Price and his wife lost their baby 15 weeks into the pregnancy. My heart goes out to the Price family…
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
12h
Much more there. People want a pound of flesh.. Daves been undercut and others need more time. Not as black and white as the media and fans make it. The story goes much deeper. John understands this and will make it right.
Quote Tweet
WBG84
@WBG84
· Dec 30
Per @NYPost_Schwartz,the next Giants GM isn't required to keep Joe Judge & Daniel Jones if someone in the interview process lays out compelling reasons why Judge has to go as well as a plan that includes a more intriguing quarterback scenario #TogetherBlue
https://nypost.com/2021/12/29/separating-fact-from-fiction-in-giants-upcoming-gm-hunt/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
12h
There was ‘internal’ disruption effecting the growth of multiple players. Those ‘variables’ were removed and the product on the field will follow ..Have patience. A lot of good men in the building that will get things moving. It takes time!
@giantswfan
is a great vouch for this.
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Much deeper. More to the scouting, developing, keeping healthy of an entire team. Stories pushed out are fueling a ‘fake fire’ inside the building that’s not there. John knows this and has made the necessary changes. Things will improve.
Quote Tweet
Will
@twentee7
· 12h
Replying to @Mustanglover_ and @IamEliRacks
Kick rocks twitter.com/schmeelk/statu…
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Just spreading truth. Deeply appreciate fans passion. More depth to the stories and conversations being had and it’s created for one purpose: CLICKS. That will be brought to light. Believe the men in the building care deeply and are working hard for the results to show!
Quote Tweet
WBG84
@WBG84
· 11h
And a PDOT supporter.
Yep, this has burner written all over it. Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughing#TogetherBlue twitter.com/Mustanglover_/…
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Barkley is an all world talent. And a standup young man but there’s more to things working/not working then one specific player. Arguing philosophy based on one decision will not show the whole ‘picture’ Dave has an understanding of things deeply, injures and ‘variables’ happen
Quote Tweet
Will
@twentee7
· 11h
Replying to @Mustanglover_
He blundered #2 overall on a running back and doubled down on his blunder three years later. He’s not fit to pass a high school economics exam let alone run a franchise
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Shame on you…..
Quote Tweet
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
· Dec 28
Replying to @WBG84
Oh look Barkley talking to a clown who forgot his makeup. Lol
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
And he is correct .
Quote Tweet
Big Blue United
@BigBlueUnited
· 15h
Joe Judge took a swipe at WFT in an interview with CBS. He said “you don’t see our players throwing punches when things are going bad.”
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
As someone who knows Paul personally, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Quote Tweet
RJ
@RJC__XIII
· 11h
Replying to @Mustanglover_ @njny and @giantswfan
Paul is not a stand up man. He blocks everyone on here that has a different point of view. He’s a shill
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Neither Chris is an issue. Kevin has a VERY bright future in NY. Fans should understand there’s a lot of things happening and sometimes those processes take time. John and co will make everyone proud in time . Fans like
@LicensePlateGuy
know this.
Quote Tweet
Greg V
@njny
· 11h
Replying to @Mustanglover_
If this is their best effort, they should all be fired. Chris Pettit is a fraud. Chris Mara should have no sway over personnel in any capacity. Dave Gettleman has ruined everything. And if Kevin Abrams is promoted, John Mara is gonna complete his own decade in the wilderness.
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Saquon is an incredible human being. Demeaning him with that type of language is why people such as
@giantswfan
block on here. It’s dehumanizing and disgraceful. Things happen that change the course of any season. The men in the building care deeply and are working tirelessly.
Quote Tweet
Will
@twentee7
· 11h
Replying to @Mustanglover_
Did they care in 2018? How the hell did we end up stuck wasting #2 overall on a mascot if the organization was run by competent people who cared?
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Again, much more to the nuances of running a franchise then ‘numbers’ .. Unfortunately things have gotten to this point of the season but Kevin has been brought on slowly for a reason. John sees his value as do others as well. And for good reason!
Quote Tweet
Greg V
@njny
· 11h
Replying to @Mustanglover_ and @LicensePlateGuy
Then start explaining. Also I just wanna point this out: Kevin Abrams has been here for over 20 years. He's supposedly the cap guru. Why is it that the Giants needed to restructure two contracts last week in order to operate within their salary cap in a season where they're 4-11?
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Joe is a deeply intelligent football guy. He’s cut from a different cloth and unfortunately the media and fans alike take things that are said and misinterpret it. More growth behind the scenes then what’s shown day to day unfortunately and the results will follow that process.
Quote Tweet
WBG84
@WBG84
· 11h
Unless the Giants bring in outside voices who are qualified to build a winning roster in the modern era and catch up with how the successful teams operate, they will continue to be left in the dust.
Giants employ a head coach who thinks results are overrated. Clown statement. twitter.com/Mustanglover_/…
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
10h
Calling someone a friend but going online to trash them with ‘anonymous’ and ‘baseless’ statements seems a bit misleading don’t you say
@NotSoAngryScout
? .. You can rile up the masses as much as you like but I would be careful with false allegations about someone’s livelihood.
Quote Tweet
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
· 11h
Replying to @drwillydimes @tjtoto and @Mustanglover_
I think most in every building work hard but a few who are lazy. I won’t say who but someone with Arizona is known to be lazy. That’s their rep around the NFL. They are a nice guy and a friend but heard multiple from Arizona and their old team in FL that they are over the years.
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
10h
More and more of the ‘reporters’ look for likes to upset fans and drive engagement. No desire for true journalism and actual WORK! Sad what these people do .
Quote Tweet
Darryl Slater
@DarrylSlater
· 23h
Freddie Kitchens said the Giants — wait for it — want to try to get the ball to Kenny Golladay.
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
10h
You’re awfully quick to drive attention back to yourself yet pretend to be a voice of ‘reason’ for fans. Pathetic! What’s sad is the baseless statements and need to pretend there’s a knowledge of things you have no idea of! ..Same as the ‘stories’ being pushed for engagement.
Quote Tweet
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
· 11h
Been away and was told some account just created this month is defending Petit and only Petit. Has no real details of anything to back up why he isn’t bad. Petit is likely behind the account or has one of his cronies behind it. It’s really desperate.
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
10h
Fans are upset and RIGHTFULLY SO!! but unfortunately a lot of that anger and heat is mixed at the wrong people. The media is driving so much and these ‘accounts’ on twitter are looking to stir things. Do not trust everything you read!! John sees all of this and it will be fixed.
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
9h
Joe is not going any where and the medias desire to vilify him is absurd. There’s more ‘dysfunction’ about the Giants then what people want folks to believe behind closed doors. STOP LISTENING!
Quote Tweet
The Carpenter
@ThyCarpenter
· 19h
Joe Judge is not being fired Black Monday and the idea he survives and may then be fired by a potential GM after the interview process is preposterous. Judge may one day be fired by the new GM, but it will not be this offseason. #TogetherBlue
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
9h
The people pushing for book deals and
‘anonymous’ names are just stirring. The organization is strong within. Unfortunately injuries and missteps have taken them off the track but Joe is trusted as is those in charge.There will be more changes just not the ones the media wants
Quote Tweet
GiantsCapitol
@GiantsCapitol
· 9h
Replying to @Mustanglover_
Then what’s the dysfunction? Is it going to get fixed?
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
9h
Daniel is everything an organization can ask for in a Franchise guy. He’ll continue to get that opportunity to lead as well. As he should. Regardless of what the media tries to tell people, he hasn’t been given enough time.
Quote Tweet
Alex Wilson
@AlexWilsonESM
· 18h
The reality is simple for Daniel Jones -- he came into the NFL with flaws, but the Giants WEREN'T ready to develop a rookie QB.
They had a degrading OL, minimal talent at WR, and a coaching staff that turned over faster than a McDouble.
Jones really never even had a shot.
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
9h
These ridiculous’fake’ accounts are constantly hoping for conversations to stir the fans. Absurd the level of desperation some will bow to.. Speaking about ‘hot topics’ to get interaction aligns well with the internet today. Keep it up ..
Quote Tweet
The Carpenter
@ThyCarpenter
· 9h
Replying to @mahrezfort and @Mustanglover_
The guy is no one. Kevin Abrams was being groomed as Gettleman’s successor. Everyone knew that. The Giants being awful foiled that “plan”. Everything else he wrote is fiction taking liberties following up on the Marc Ross hit piece & adding imaginary tales.
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
9h
He is a person and one look at the way you speak it’s no shock that type of behavior has resulted in someone looking to distance themselves from it. Fans have been let down and that’s something that warrants frustration but not dehumanizing anyone. No one deserves that.
Quote Tweet
Will
@twentee7
· 11h
Replying to @Mustanglover_ and @giantswfan
He’s a waste of draft capital and an embarrassment to Giants fans. The person he is doesn’t change that even if it excites kids
For the record @giantswfan blocked me because I liked a tweet from @DanSchneierNFL saying Paul was unprofessional for belittling him for an opinion
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
9h
Some people shouldn’t be on the internet!! Ridiculous!
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
9h
Maybe some of those issues with the record has to do more with injuries and not the players themselves ! A lot more to the ‘variables’ of a season. It is not as black and white as the media makes it .
Quote Tweet
Alex Wilson
@AlexWilsonESM
· 22h
Giants have 301 games missed by injured players combined this season...
When do we start putting more blame on the strength and conditioning staff? This is a problem EVERY. SINGLE. SEASON. twitter.com/ManGamesLostNF…
Quote:
i followed the account last night and its all open
Yikes
As Eric says, it can always get worse.
This is embarrassing especially for a storied franchise. It feels like amateur hour.
At least if they were lazy you couldn’t suggest they were incompetent...
Good.
Fuck.
Them.
All.
So we are 4-11-4 with 4 Front Office members Chris M/Chris P/Dave G/Kevin A who are good men working tirelessly?
Is there a separate playoff bracket for this?
Nothing happened. We just aren’t blind to it anymore.
Every beat reporter should be relentless in asking Mara & Tisch the following:
Is this Petit?
What is Hanlon doing?
Did you know anything about any of this?
What a bunch of losers. This might be it for me, too, if they don't bring in a George Young. I have zero respect for anyone involved with this.
Exactly. If that’s really a burner, it’s pathetic on its face.
But it also reveals the remarkable level of entitled arrogance of those involved. For most of us, being an abject failure at our jobs is bad for our future livelihood. But after being an abject failure at their jobs for a decade, they’re complaining that people posting something online about it is bad for their livelihood?
Assuming, of course, their job goal is to put a team on the field that wins football games. If that’s not really the goal, at least be honest about it, and then we can appreciate a bunch of “good men working tirelessly”
The food was consistently mediocre/bad and there were not enough choices if you didn't want what was available. Of course the school then had a committee that included students to do damage control.
After college I was talking with Frank about the food, and how bad it was, and he kept telling me, over and over again, about how nice everyone was that worked at the dining halls, and how they worked really hard, etc. All I could say back to him was "none of that matters if the food sucks", and "I don't care how nice they are or how hard they work."
And that's the Giants' philosophy. Hey, we work hard, and we are good people. But good NFL franchises actually are trying to improve their product and their front office talent is evaluated based on that product.
the only way a guy like him could reach the position he has, is working for someone who is even more tech illiterate than him.
this franchise is about 20 years behind the rest of the league.
Sounds like someone who works closely with the guys mentioned and cares about them, as he should. He could put his name on this...were is the smoking gun? What did he say that was so bad?
Do I believe he should be going to twitter to air his thoughts...no. But the reaction here, I just don't even know what to say...I must have missed something.
It wouldnt necessarily take a deep dive although pretty funny the tag is attached to him already on the open source net. They take us all for fools.
however, when you "break the fourth wall" everything you say, even if it's perfectly worded, is chum in the water. because it comes from a guy pretending to be someone other than who he is.
Sounds like someone who works closely with the guys mentioned and cares about them, as he should. He could put his name on this...were is the smoking gun? What did he say that was so bad?
Do I believe he should be going to twitter to air his thoughts...no. But the reaction here, I just don't even know what to say...I must have missed something.
It’s about accountability. It’s about insulting the intelligence of the fan base. We are all ears. If you want to say something, say it.
I think for many positions, doing this would lead to disciplinary action, up to and including firing. Is that why the account is anonymous? Because Pettit could have posted the things he allegedly did under his own name, otherwise.
This Twitter account was created in December 2021 for the express purpose of defending the Giants and then restricted access to the public the moment someone suggested that it might be a burner account.
It's terrible enough to have decision makers who are worried about what the Twitter masses think of them. It's even worse to have such a transparent and sloppy attempt to "fix" that problem.
Are you missing the point that this looks like it is probably a high ranking official in the front office creating a freakin burner account? Its absolutely pathetic. And embarrassing
So, John knows everything, including the Twitter BS abd he wil fix very ring, but it takes time. Fans don't know all that goes on behind the scenes and a lot of progress is made everyday by our football genius coach...it just hasn't made it to the end yet
And, part of the process is to recognize the issues and bri g Abrams, a 20 year guy in the organization, along slowly.
That about sum it up?
8t takes time.. like more than the decade of shitty football? Or, more than the 4 years Gettleman has been here to fix thi gs, but made them worse?
And telling fans that essentially they are dumb and don't know what's going on is always a good approach.
Just thought of a very basic example of this front offce stupidity. We have 2 (yes 2) FB on this roster, even though we almost never even have one on the field. We have multiple ST aces on a roster full of holesand still have a bottom of the league ST?
Yeah the line that came to my mind was the old political quote about someone being caught in a hotel room with a dead girl and a live boy.
Shit is unraveling, and it's great.
Fire them all, John.
Somebody is terrified they’re about to lose their job and probably be out of the NFL entirely.
The tweets about Barkley and Jones were also telling. Incredibly defensive and begging for excuses and time. What a joke.
This front office needs to be burned to the ground.
And injuries don’t affect 31 other teams? Signing a bunch of injury prone guys, and using top ten picks on a RB and running QB with high likelihood of injury, then blaming losses on injuries is the kind of thinking that created this losing culture in the first place.
Sorry. That’s a copout only stupid fans believe. Teams around the league are decimated by injury every year. I’ve been hearing injury excuses every year for the last decade. Half the teams in playoff spots have had their doors blown off from COVID or key stars go out for games at a time.
The Giants are a franchise that can’t build a functional roster with depth and can’t build a a coaching staff that can develop and put players into position to win.
I think for many positions, doing this would lead to disciplinary action, up to and including firing. Is that why the account is anonymous? Because Pettit could have posted the things he allegedly did under his own name, otherwise.
Speaking only from prior knowledge, Tom Coughlin dictated when and how his assistant coaches had open media availability thruout a season.. This is the privilege of head coaches to be able to do this.
I have never seen a director of college scouting of an NFL team go rogue and address the media on his own. So if it wouldn't be okay openly, it's certainly not okay to do it in concealed (poorly) fashion. This is why teams have GMs, to be the public-facing representative of the football department.
Is this guy slow? He's trying to not be found out and he makes his twitter name something that people around him knows that he likes alot (mustangs).
Wow. Shows the intelligence that is in that building these days. Not exactly the brightest or the best.
I think for many positions, doing this would lead to disciplinary action, up to and including firing. Is that why the account is anonymous? Because Pettit could have posted the things he allegedly did under his own name, otherwise.
Generally speaking, without seeing the Giants' policy, it would be a violation of a company's social media policy to speak on behalf of the organization without identifying yourself as an employee, yes.
The last line makes it seem far fetched
Such a great line and so true in the case of the Giants.
Is this guy slow? He's trying to not be found out and he makes his twitter name something that people around him knows that he likes alot (mustangs).
Wow. Shows the intelligence that is in that building these days. Not exactly the brightest or the best.
Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo did this same thing about 3 years ago.
"On May 29, 2018, The Ringer published an investigation alleging Colangelo used up to five secret Twitter accounts to disparage his predecessor, Hinkie, as well as several 76ers players including Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor.
The next day, the 76ers announced that they were commencing an investigation into the matter.[27] Colangelo denied the report in a statement.[28] On June 7, 2018, Colangelo resigned as a result of the Twitter scandal.[29]
The situation related to his wife, Barbara Bottini, creating three of the five fake Twitter accounts involved that leaked potentially sensitive information about the Philadelphia 76ers organization, among other details. Colangelo also had an account, but he never released sensitive information from it."
There was internal chatter about trading up in 2018 from 34 to grab Lamar Jackson. Ultimately the Mara’s nixed it. Chris said something along the lines that a qb should conduct himself like Eli, not like a rapper.
The last line makes it seem far fetched
Didn’t the carpenter refute this? It was brought up on other thread.
Listen I know the giants organization is moronic. And there are a lot of ugly people in this world - but this just doesn’t seem plausible.
What might this "internal distruption" be a reference to?
There are a couple of posters that I suspect are either Giant front office or Mara family accounts.
There was internal chatter about trading up in 2018 from 34 to grab Lamar Jackson. Ultimately the Mara’s nixed it. Chris said something along the lines that a qb should conduct himself like Eli, not like a rapper.
The last line makes it seem far fetched
If true, this alone could bring down the whole operation. It further sheds light on the antiquated thinking of the organization and lends to how much the NYG Central is a dinosaur.
There are a couple of posters that I suspect are either Giant front office or Mara family accounts.
There was something fishy about the 2 random threads started just to complain about Eric’s clown picture
I am sure there are folks from NYG as members of this board. BBI is known to the organization.
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
6m
@SteveV_PFN
You’re opening a ridiculous amount of fireworks on yourself and i’d be careful of your nonsensical comments… a defamation suit may find it back to you quicker then that dismissal did. Do not say you haven’t been warned !
ScoutingGems Retweeted
pat hanlon
@giantspathanlon
·
Dec 28
Steve,
@SteveV_PFN
for somebody who has a track record that only we know about, you sure have a lot of thoughts about our operation. There is a reason you’re no longer here, and every one of your tweets to revise your/our history confirms why. Keep talking.
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
2m
The organization would never hire someone with such little class. Regardless you’re full of crap and just as I stated to
@SteveV_PFN
a defamation suit very soon may find it’s way to you. You think you’re ‘anonymous’ but remember EVERYONE talks ! You have been warned.
Quote Tweet
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
· 9h
Replying to @NYGMason @dcpollaro and 2 others
Definitely don’t work for Giants. I would have slit my throat if I did. I do wonder if Giants have threatened access to anyone who shines a light. I’m going to shut up about it but I challenge Mara to interview all employees with guaranteed job immunity to get honest feedback.
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
32s
@giantspathanlon
Exactly. We are aware of the nonsense being spread and it won’t go unnoticed whatsoever.
@SteveV_PFN
You’re after a book deal NOT the truth. That lack of integrity is yet another reason why you are no longer in the building. Among many others .
Quote Tweet
pat hanlon
@giantspathanlon
· Dec 28
Steve, @SteveV_PFN for somebody who has a track record that only we know about, you sure have a lot of thoughts about our operation. There is a reason you’re no longer here, and every one of your tweets to revise your/our history confirms why. Keep talking.
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
6m
@SteveV_PFN
You’re opening a ridiculous amount of fireworks on yourself and i’d be careful of your nonsensical comments… a defamation suit may find it back to you quicker then that dismissal did. Do not say you haven’t been warned !
ScoutingGems Retweeted
pat hanlon
@giantspathanlon
·
Dec 28
Steve,
@SteveV_PFN
for somebody who has a track record that only we know about, you sure have a lot of thoughts about our operation. There is a reason you’re no longer here, and every one of your tweets to revise your/our history confirms why. Keep talking.
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
2m
The organization would never hire someone with such little class. Regardless you’re full of crap and just as I stated to
@SteveV_PFN
a defamation suit very soon may find it’s way to you. You think you’re ‘anonymous’ but remember EVERYONE talks ! You have been warned.
Quote Tweet
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
· 9h
Replying to @NYGMason @dcpollaro and 2 others
Definitely don’t work for Giants. I would have slit my throat if I did. I do wonder if Giants have threatened access to anyone who shines a light. I’m going to shut up about it but I challenge Mara to interview all employees with guaranteed job immunity to get honest feedback.
So ridiculous, this organization has sunk to a new low.
It also goes back to the image and optics the Maras are so concerned with, and also shows that the Giants will only consider certain types of people, with certain attributes, for the top spot.
I mean, Toney is a rapper, so i really have no idea or see any continuity in anything they do.
Is this guy slow? He's trying to not be found out and he makes his twitter name something that people around him knows that he likes alot (mustangs)
That’s what gives me pause here. It’s like whoever created that account wanted somebody to follow the breadcrumbs to Petit. Then they’re replying to every single thing about the giants with some of the same homer talking points we’ve heard over the years. All the hits are being played in his tweets. There’s zero effort to disguise that they’re allegedly FO too. All of it just way too on the nose.
Going private was a nice touch though and Allbright sort of endorsed that it could be him in a CYA fashion, so who knows. Wouldn’t be the first time this organization surprised me with how dumb they could be. I’d still lean toward that account being a decent trolling effort though.
I followed before the account went private - going private doesn't block any current followers at that time. Same thing probably happened to you.
@Mustanglover_
Another ringing endorsement for why you’re viewed as a completely unprofessional and rude ‘reporter’
@PLeonardNYDN
No surprise you’re ignored by players and staff alike in the building for the type of garbage you push off as ‘work’ Shameful how you to after our players.Disgusting
Quote Tweet
NY Daily News Sports
@NYDNSports
· 1h
PAT LEONARD | Given that Judge has built such a strong new Giants foundation, then, why is it worth it to tolerate personalities or habits that might undercut the standards set for the whole? @PLeonardNYDN https://trib.al/V8PsT6U
That’s actually my suspicion as well. Got a taste of the troll life with Barkley video getting picked up by big outlets.
This organization appears to be at the same level.
You'd think at the very least Hanlon would tell Petit to cut it out.
Could be. He’s been adamant the anonymous scout isn’t a scout. But wouldn’t be a good look for Bobby either
How is this a burner account?
@Mustanglover_
@SteveV_PFN
You’re opening a ridiculous amount of fireworks on yourself and i’d be careful of your nonsensical comments… a defamation suit may find it back to you quicker then that dismissal did. Do not say you haven’t been warned !
@Mustanglover_
The organization would never hire someone with such little class. Regardless you’re full of crap and just as I stated to
@SteveV_PFN
a defamation suit very soon may find it’s way to you. You think you’re ‘anonymous’ but remember EVERYONE talks ! You have been warned.
How is this a burner account?
The handle "Mustang Lover" would be a burner account of Petit's as he already has an account under his real name
Certainly explains the decisions we've seen out of this joke of a front office.
@Mustanglover_
Another ringing endorsement for why you’re viewed as a completely unprofessional and rude ‘reporter’
@PLeonardNYDN
No surprise you’re ignored by players and staff alike in the building for the type of garbage you push off as ‘work’ Shameful how you to after our players.Disgusting
How is this a burner account?
My question to you would be what NYG fan is gonna have these takes right now? He’s still tweeting as someone that’s personally attached to the situation. Also what regular person threatens defamation lawsuits on Twitter?
How is this a burner account?
He went private for a couple hours. Now he took privacy off. If he disappears now it looks too suspicious. If he keeps going and adjusts his tweets, he can potentially pass it off as “some fan.”
My question to you would be what NYG fan is gonna have these takes right now? He’s still tweeting as someone that’s personally attached to the situation. Also what regular person threatens defamation lawsuits on Twitter?
ryanmkeane would certainly fit the bill
Danny Kanell said it best, this organization isn’t only incompetent, they are arrogantly incompetent.
@Mustanglover_
Lol. This is ridiculous . ‘Anonymous’ accounts creating a frenzy for fans to latch onto. Lamar was very high on the Giants board and this allegation is lunacy.
I made this my Twitter banner lol
Danny Kanell said it best, this organization isn’t only incompetent, they are arrogantly incompetent.
They are also scared. They are being called out and worried if losing their jobs. The lull or veil of excuses and missteps has reached its end game.
That would kind of annihilate his credibility to me. I'd be done with his content.
What really bothered me, is the admission of PROBLEMS. Now,I’m not insinuating anything, you make your own judgements on what’s being accused. But Petit is CLEARLY saying ‘yeah we have issues, but don’t talk because we will release all of the skeletons in your closet too” HOLY FUCK, that’s some dysfunctional shit. Yeah, yeah, I get it. That’s how the real world and corporate America work. Buttttttttt
Good, tear it all down. This is as hopeful as I've been in a long time as I see this play out.
We just need the major media to start running with it so the "class" image is ripped away for good. That would force Mara's hand.
That would kind of annihilate his credibility to me. I'd be done with his content.
I highly doubt Bobby Skinner would be this stupid, he just inked a nice deal to be a credible NYG analyst. This would crater his credibility.
What really bothered me, is the admission of PROBLEMS. Now,I’m not insinuating anything, you make your own judgements on what’s being accused. But Petit is CLEARLY saying ‘yeah we have issues, but don’t talk because we will release all of the skeletons in your closet too” HOLY FUCK, that’s some dysfunctional shit. Yeah, yeah, I get it. That’s how the real world and corporate America work. Buttttttttt
If the blame is Garrett they're scapegoating. We had these problems before Garrett stepped into the building.
The thing that stood out to me is that this Steve V guy was a known terrible scout and the team kept him for 30 years anyway.
Good, tear it all down. This is as hopeful as I've been in a long time as I see this play out.
We just need the major media to start running with it so the "class" image is ripped away for good. That would force Mara's hand.
What deal did he ink?
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
Lol. This is ridiculous . ‘Anonymous’ accounts creating a frenzy for fans to latch onto. Lamar was very high on the Giants board and this allegation is lunacy.
I'd bet my fucking house Lamar Jackson was not high on their board.
Good, tear it all down. This is as hopeful as I've been in a long time as I see this play out.
We just need the major media to start running with it so the "class" image is ripped away for good. That would force Mara's hand.
Yes! This needs to gain more traction, I feel its the only way we will ever see significant changes made within the FO. Mara needs to can everyone including all family from their positions with managing this organization. This is dysfunction at its best, we are in late Al Davis management territory.
Jackson would have beat Eli out in camp. But Lamar, Saqoun and Odell might put us in a different position today
I think he just renewed with Jomboy but with a sizable raise.
Jackson would have beat Eli out in camp. But Lamar, Saqoun and Odell might put us in a different position today
Could you imagine a backfield of Lamar and Saquon running RPOs? Filthy.
Haha definitely thinking about it now!
@Mustanglover_
Rob needs to learn how to speak. Joe has had to play damage control more times then he should, Chris. Absolutely ridiculous how unprofessional it is to speak about a player publicly. And people wonder why Marc was thrown out of the building on his butt
In response to one of the Giant Insider guys ripping Rob Sale for his Wilson comments.
And I can’t believe you actually think this guy is Chris Petit
Because?
What's your issue with Rosenblatt and Allbright?
@Mustanglover_
Starters aren’t the issue. Injuries and lack of development have continued to be. Shane and Nick are thought of extremely highly and the rumors of Nick being ‘done for good’ are just the latest media garbage . Be better Dan
I can't believe people this stupid made their way to these jobs.
And I can’t believe you actually think this guy is Chris Petit
Let's just wait and see if it's Chris Pettit.
And Allbright constantly float things and pretends to be in the know - and when everything turns out to be nothing - he never comes out and apologies or says anything because he knows there is zero accountability in this business they are in - their job is to get clicks and “report” on things and pretend to have “sources” in the building.
I’m not saying I have “issues” with them - they just aren’t respectable.
It seems you don’t respect people who dare say bad things about your favorite team.
So, there is that.
You guys are like vultures right now waiting for your pound of flesh. Let’s just get past this season, hire someone, and get to the draft so we don’t have to put up with all of this bullshit on a daily basis
And Allbright constantly float things and pretends to be in the know - and when everything turns out to be nothing - he never comes out and apologies or says anything because he knows there is zero accountability in this business they are in - their job is to get clicks and “report” on things and pretend to have “sources” in the building.
I’m not saying I have “issues” with them - they just aren’t respectable.
who are you really?
Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.
Seriously. If he's not getting paid for this he's an even bigger loser than he portrays.
Maybe over a 5y deal? No way 500k annually, the TG footprint just isn't large enough for that kind of scratch.
You guys are like vultures right now waiting for your pound of flesh. Let’s just get past this season, hire someone, and get to the draft so we don’t have to put up with all of this bullshit on a daily basis
You call out people for having an obsession with you, yet I distinctly remember you following Go Terps around on every thread for months awhile back, trying to refute anything he said. Your willingness to call others out for their viewpoints while crying when you get the same back in return is a bad look.
Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.
You don’t like having the actual discussions about the team either.
Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.
We've been having discussions for a decade, and nothing has changed, except the franchise is WORSE than it was a decade ago. You're the only one who can't see that thus you get destroyed on here.
Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.
So maybe go find another message board that suits your own preferences? You dont have to be here. You aren’t a martyr for the Giants.
You guys are like vultures right now waiting for your pound of flesh. Let’s just get past this season, hire someone, and get to the draft so we don’t have to put up with all of this bullshit on a daily basis
You don't have to put up with anything. No one is coercing you under duress to sign on here every day.
Indeed. In John Mara We Trust.
John sees all of this and it will be fixed.
Indeed. In John Mara We Trust.
Jerry Reese... I am sooooo sooorrryyy for everything I EVER SAID!!!
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
·
14h
Been away and was told some account just created this month is defending Petit and only Petit. Has no real details of anything to back up why he isn’t bad. Petit is likely behind the account or has one of his cronies behind it. It’s really desperate.
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
·
14h
I won’t mention the account name because it would attract gain them followers. I told someone in DM yesterday that I expect an anonymous account just created this week to try and back him up. It’s what Petit would do.
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
·
14h
What is funny is that sense this started someone within the Giants building DMed me and gave evidence to prove they work there. I think I know them but promised I wouldn’t out them. They said the office is buzzing and cages have been rattled. It was interesting.
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
·
16h
Interesting to see all the NFL personnel names following now. Many with the generic profile photo and their real names. Makes me wonder how many total if you include those not going by their name.
Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.
You mean like this?
@rykeane: @ZackBlatt Yeah cause that’s what he teaches. You’re a clown.
It’s also the move I doubt Mara makes.
100% correct. This is what has been needed
Twitter is a great comparison to what BBI has turned into. A bunch of people offering opinions and calling each other clowns.
Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.
You mean like this?
@rykeane: @ZackBlatt Yeah cause that’s what he teaches. You’re a clown.
Lmao
Twitter is a great comparison to what BBI has turned into. A bunch of people offering opinions and calling each other clowns.
Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.
You mean like this?
@rykeane: @ZackBlatt Yeah cause that’s what he teaches. You’re a clown.
Haha. Good Lord.
Why? He was comfortably entrenched in this shit show with the same folks. He just ran out of excuses and the fan base was ready to revolt.
Man I can’t wait until the Giants are good again and you guys have nothing to do.
Pretty sure we’ll all be talking about the team is good, playoff position and maybe going to the super bowl.
I know you don’t believe it, but everyone wants the Giants to be good again.
Dude, what are you doing?
Quote:
John sees all of this and it will be fixed.
Indeed. In John Mara We Trust.
Scary as it is, he's actually the hope here. One thing I think we can all agree on is that John Mara actually does take pride in the Giants being seen a "classy, tentpole" franchise. The losing is one thing, but the stuff coming out now has to be bothering him at night as the franchise now looks more like a clown show than teams like WTF, Houston - and possibly even more importantly - the Jets.
I’m nuts for looking at what the Rosenblatt response was about, says the guy badgering Connor Hughes about Mike white on Twitter.
Jesus man. What is your problem?
@TheTriplePlay
I think you are missing something here. Some people think the only way we get better is if management is sufficiently shamed. This is something I have believed for a long time. I think you are losing the perspective that there is a point to this we aren’t just getting our jollies from putting down “good people.” Which id challenge the idea of. They are desecrating a proud franchise to puff up their egos and pal around with their friends and family. They deserve to be publicly shamed for that.
You don’t have to hate them. It would help if you would see people’s perspective here. If we went to the playoffs I think most people here would be very happy. I certainly would and I’m as critical as anyone. I have no grudge against the Mara’s but the way them comport themselves, I have BIG problems with. The second they start putting the team performance first over their personal preferences that’s over and done with for me
You guys fall for it every time like the vultures you are.
Fucking scumbag.
John Mara is not going to sell the team. He has made mistakes with GM and head coaches over the past 6 years.
For some reason, everyone thinks that because Mara is the owner, the Giants will somehow never be good again. And yet, he’s the owner of two Super Bowls, and thinks he’s hired a good head coach and won’t run from it and react to fan hysteria like the last two (although Shurmur definitely deserved to be fired.)
Everyone thinks that once the Giants strip everything down to bare bones, they will somehow magically rise again and be good, but only AFTER they’ve had some type of colonoscopy with the entire franchise.
Meanwhile, this is a team with talent that needs help at OL, DL, and better QB play.
But - if you don’t scream as loud as you can that Mara is a clown, Judge is a clown, every single employee at the organization is a clown, then somehow you aren’t seeing things clearly.
Fucking scumbag.
Dave - you don’t know how Twitter works. Just shut the fuck up honestly. You’re an embarrassing person.
You guys fall for it every time like the vultures you are.
I said you throw a hissy about people calling out your wrong opinions. Nothing about your Twitter handle.
You can call me whatever names you want it doesn’t affect me.
Everyone was making fun of Andrew Thomas after his first season. Did they end up being a “wrong opinion?” Or was it just there opinion, at that time, which ended up being misguided?
People like you make this message board impossible, because you actually don’t fully understand how someone could have a different opinion about the team or about Jones than you do, because you think your football knowledge is somehow better or higher than others. It’s not.
Ryan, no one cares what you say anymore. Your credibility on here was killed ions ago.
I am embarrassed to watch him represent the team I like. And I’m sorry the way the Mara’s meddle in football operations needs to be changed. I’m not calling for them to sell, I get that it’s unrealistic. But they need to separate themselves.
If that is unrealistic it’s because they don’t really care about the best results and they deserve every piece of criticism they get for that. It’s really that simple.
The choices for who they employ are quite clearly not made with winning in mind but comfort. I’m sorry they are clowns. I started criticizing the team harshly in DGs first season. I was at a saints game early in the year that was close but not hey chose to sit on 3 timeouts towards the end of the first half on a 1st and goal for the saints. They stupidly let the saints kill the clock. They’ve ruined my enjoyment of watching this team with their closed mindedness and general idiocy. If you think that gets solved without pressure from the fans you are wrong. Because the losing clearly isn’t enough for them sadly. The on and off the field embarrassment isn’t enough. They clearly need to be publicly dragged too. And I’ve known this and have been saying this for years. So as one of the people here that saw this further decline written all over the walls I can say even more confidently now if we don’t call them clowns and force them to change we will not see this turn around. I’m quite certain of this
The others, like me, just offer their opinion about the state of the team. You think it somehow hurts my feelings that you think I don’t have “credibility.”
I remember about 99% of the board was screaming to the mountain tops to fire Tom Coughlin and get rid of Eli Manning. All of those posters are still here, doing the same thing again. That doesn’t mean they do or don’t have “credibility” - it just means they are fans. Who know nothing about the way football organizations are run, but probably all think they can do it better than the Giants can. And that’s fine. It’s an opinion. If you don’t like what I have to say, you don’t have to respond to me.
I respect other peoples opinions, when they’re grounded in logic and backed up with evidence. You’re the one on here always getting agitated and calling people names. I’m not on here to impress anyone so I really don’t care what you think about my football knowledge, but I know it’s higher than yours
Yeah, real great job you’ve done putting the pieces together on that one.
I respect other peoples opinions, when they’re grounded in logic and backed up with evidence. You’re the one on here always getting agitated and calling people names. I’m not on here to impress anyone so I really don’t care what you think about my football knowledge, but I know it’s higher than yours
Ajr, you just proved my point. No need to discuss anything further.
That's where the hypocrisy comes.
So be it. When I see my favorite team in all of sports be AWFUL FOR A DECADE and there is someone here actually defending it, it's absolutely ridiculous.
Thankfully, I'm far from the only person who sees it or is calling it out.
I'm trying to be as nice as possible here when I say you are making yourself look like an idiot with the incessant defending of this team. I know you're going to say you don't care, but clearly you do.
On Thomas, me included. So?
I respect other peoples opinions, when they’re grounded in logic and backed up with evidence. You’re the one on here always getting agitated and calling people names. I’m not on here to impress anyone so I really don’t care what you think about my football knowledge, but I know it’s higher than yours
Ajr, you just proved my point. No need to discuss anything further.
You had no point.
https://twitter.com/KSIXI/status/1476725610592579605?t=VdnNK3EhanjboDDwQKhtXQ&s=19
I will say, I have no idea if this is Pettit. Adding another piece to all this is Unnamed Scout actually having front office people and media following them. I think this may be NYG Mark Koncz as I pointed out in this tweet.
Yep, injuries that last a whole decade.
Another late entry for post of the year...
I respect other peoples opinions, when they’re grounded in logic and backed up with evidence. You’re the one on here always getting agitated and calling people names. I’m not on here to impress anyone so I really don’t care what you think about my football knowledge, but I know it’s higher than yours
Jesus, is he still patting himself on the back over that one?
What I remember is, a few people being concerned about Thomas after preseason. Maybe a few people prematurely and definitively declared him a bust. And I'm sure Ryan applied his "let's see how it all plays out" thing.
But shit, Thomas is just one guy. What exactly does a 4th overall pick playing well in his second season despite some skepticism prove that people aren't already aware of?
Who are we missing?
Another thoughtful post from ryan. Woof.
I think you are missing something here. Some people think the only way we get better is if management is sufficiently shamed. This is something I have believed for a long time. I think you are losing the perspective that there is a point to this we aren’t just getting our jollies from putting down “good people.” Which id challenge the idea of. They are desecrating a proud franchise to puff up their egos and pal around with their friends and family. They deserve to be publicly shamed for that.
You don’t have to hate them. It would help if you would see people’s perspective here. If we went to the playoffs I think most people here would be very happy. I certainly would and I’m as critical as anyone. I have no grudge against the Mara’s but the way them comport themselves, I have BIG problems with. The second they start putting the team performance first over their personal preferences that’s over and done with for me
I disagree with this. No reason to shame people "just because." Gettleman deserves all the scorn he gets because on top of being the most incompetent GM in football the last 4 years, he's also been an insufferable, condescending prick to the media. But not sure it's necessary to fire him on the way out just to send a message.
Twitter is a great comparison to what BBI has turned into. A bunch of people offering opinions and calling each other clowns.
Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.
You mean like this?
@rykeane: @ZackBlatt Yeah cause that’s what he teaches. You’re a clown.
Lmaooo
What is so bad about Ryan’s posts? Its like some of you guys are set on trying to drive him off BBI. Posting his tweets while you stay anonymous is fucking cheesy.
What is so bad about Ryan’s posts? Its like some of you guys are set on trying to drive him off BBI. Posting his tweets while you stay anonymous is fucking cheesy.
Twitter isn't some super secret website and his profile is public. Also, I posted my handle, if someone wants to comb through 12.5 years of my tweets feel free.
https://twitter.com/KSIXI/status/1476725610592579605?t=VdnNK3EhanjboDDwQKhtXQ&s=19
I will say, I have no idea if this is Pettit. Adding another piece to all this is Unnamed Scout actually having front office people and media following them. I think this may be NYG Mark Koncz as I pointed out in this tweet.
Are you saying Koncz may be NotSoAngryScout? Thought he didn’t work for the Giants. Can you clarify what you meant?
https://twitter.com/KSIXI/status/1476725610592579605?t=VdnNK3EhanjboDDwQKhtXQ&s=19
I will say, I have no idea if this is Pettit. Adding another piece to all this is Unnamed Scout actually having front office people and media following them. I think this may be NYG Mark Koncz as I pointed out in this tweet.
Are you saying Koncz may be NotSoAngryScout? Thought he didn’t work for the Giants. Can you clarify what you meant?
Apologies, no, that members of the nyg front office are keeping tabs on him