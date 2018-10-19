for display only
Continued Giants Drama: Chris Pettit Burner found?

GoDeep13 : 8:41 am
Seems our boy Chris Pettit has been trying to do some “damage control” for the Giants via a burner account. Even Ben Allbright says in the comments that the account (which was new and quickly went to private after the pieces were connected.) seems to actually be Chris Pettit himself.
Pettit Exposed - ( New Window )
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:43 am : link
& I am assuming giants@wfan is Dottino's Twitter handle?

Bunch of clowns.
hahaha  
BigBlueJ : 8:55 am : link
this has been a awesome week for Giant fans.
As the Giants Turn  
Anakim : 8:55 am : link
.
Clown show.  
robbieballs2003 : 8:58 am : link
Who was offended by that picture?
This fucking idiot  
Brandon Walsh : 8:59 am : link
Must be so tone deaf and have no idea how now the MAJORITY of the fanbase- not a small fraction is on to the Giants and their shit ways that he thought creating a burner account would swing the tide for him and this moronic regime.

What an utter buffoon and an indictment on the morons in the building running this thing.

Blow it the fuck up.
Eric's picture made the comment section  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:00 am : link
There is a handle "Giants Realist" who is using the clown photo on the homepage.
RE: ...  
rsjem1979 : 9:03 am : link
In comment 15521164 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
& I am assuming giants@wfan is Dottino's Twitter handle?

Bunch of clowns.


“Just ask Paul Dottino, he’ll tell you everything is running smoothly, just like the good boy he is.”

What in the actual hell  
Giantophile : 9:05 am : link
Is going on with this team? If there was any doubt still left that there are a bunch of amateurish tools running this org...this should settle that.

This franchise has completely lost control and it's embarrassing.
This dude must sense the end is near.  
The_Boss : 9:07 am : link
And is panicking hard. Good. He's just as culpable as anyone for what has transpired here over the last decade. Fucking loser.
RE: What in the actual hell  
FStubbs : 9:15 am : link
In comment 15521181 Giantophile said:
Quote:
Is going on with this team? If there was any doubt still left that there are a bunch of amateurish tools running this org...this should settle that.

This franchise has completely lost control and it's embarrassing.


At this point I hope that John Mara becomes so incensed by all of this chaos that he fires everybody and guts the front office. The Maras do want the Giants to be a "class" franchise. Right now we look worse than the Jets.
I still see his tweets  
DCPollaro : 9:18 am : link
I was responding to him last night.
LMAO  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:19 am : link
RE: LMAO  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:22 am : link
In comment 15521189 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:


& the beat goes on. Pathetic.
The more embarrassment, the better  
Sean : 9:23 am : link
.
So what was the internal disruption?  
ron mexico : 9:24 am : link
And what variables were removed?
If this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:29 am : link
is true, this raises so many different issues, and none of them are good.

This franchise could be more of a mess than even bw in dc thought.
This shit is approaching the dysfunction of the Isaiah Thomas  
The_Boss : 9:34 am : link
Knick Era.

The part that concerns me, is whether John Mara is cognizant of any of this? Is he scouring Twitter and/or BBI to see what is actually happening? Does he have a team that is responsible to report to him what is being said/revealed on social media/internet? And if so, are they being truthful? Or telling him all is good?
can you guys not see these?  
DCPollaro : 9:34 am : link
i followed the account last night and its all open
Link - ( New Window )
RE: can you guys not see these?  
The_Boss : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15521199 DCPollaro said:
Quote:
i followed the account last night and its all open Link - ( New Window )


protected/blocked...can't see
RE: can you guys not see these?  
bigblue5611 : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15521199 DCPollaro said:
Quote:
i followed the account last night and its all open Link - ( New Window )


Looks like you have to be approved as a follower first. I just sent a request and it's pending.
If this is true  
bigblue5611 : 9:36 am : link
it obviously lends even more credibility to that NotSoAngryScout account.
It is comical these chuckleheads in the front office  
Jimmy Googs : 9:38 am : link
can’t stay off the internet with NYG related comments.

They need a good escape hatch at this point. Anybody have any recommendations?
ok ill try to post them in chronological order  
DCPollaro : 9:39 am : link
Quote:

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
12h
The New York Giants are being slandered by random people on an app & making up stories . Truly sad how far some will go. Nothing but a standup organization with true professionals in the building. Kevin, Chris & co are great.. Don’t believe what some people with agendas say …

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
12h
I find some of these ‘rumors’ about NYG interesting from ‘outsiders’…All of these “If I told you what I knew you’d be shocked” Well the same dirt can be pulled out on you
@NotSoAngryScout
..Those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Chris is a good man, alot of fake stuff..

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
12h
Dave is not a issue …The online stories and conversations are misleading.
@IamEliRacks
believe me there’s a lot more to stories then being shared.
Quote Tweet
Vibes - Eli Racks
@IamEliRacks
· 19h
The CDC said Dave Gettlemen should be fired in two weeks Hundred points symbol #TogetherBlue

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
12h
Billy is a strong young man. We’re all praying for him and Taylor. Just awful news.
Quote Tweet
Big Blue United
@BigBlueUnited
· 15h
Due to complications with their pregnancy, Giants C Billy Price and his wife lost their baby 15 weeks into the pregnancy. My heart goes out to the Price family…

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
12h
Much more there. People want a pound of flesh.. Daves been undercut and others need more time. Not as black and white as the media and fans make it. The story goes much deeper. John understands this and will make it right.
Quote Tweet
WBG84
@WBG84
· Dec 30
Per @NYPost_Schwartz,the next Giants GM isn't required to keep Joe Judge & Daniel Jones if someone in the interview process lays out compelling reasons why Judge has to go as well as a plan that includes a more intriguing quarterback scenario #TogetherBlue
https://nypost.com/2021/12/29/separating-fact-from-fiction-in-giants-upcoming-gm-hunt/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
12h
There was ‘internal’ disruption effecting the growth of multiple players. Those ‘variables’ were removed and the product on the field will follow ..Have patience. A lot of good men in the building that will get things moving. It takes time!
@giantswfan
is a great vouch for this.

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Much deeper. More to the scouting, developing, keeping healthy of an entire team. Stories pushed out are fueling a ‘fake fire’ inside the building that’s not there. John knows this and has made the necessary changes. Things will improve.
Quote Tweet
Will
@twentee7
· 12h
Replying to @Mustanglover_ and @IamEliRacks
Kick rocks twitter.com/schmeelk/statu…

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Just spreading truth. Deeply appreciate fans passion. More depth to the stories and conversations being had and it’s created for one purpose: CLICKS. That will be brought to light. Believe the men in the building care deeply and are working hard for the results to show!
Quote Tweet
WBG84
@WBG84
· 11h
And a PDOT supporter.

Yep, this has burner written all over it. Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughing#TogetherBlue twitter.com/Mustanglover_/…

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Barkley is an all world talent. And a standup young man but there’s more to things working/not working then one specific player. Arguing philosophy based on one decision will not show the whole ‘picture’ Dave has an understanding of things deeply, injures and ‘variables’ happen
Quote Tweet
Will
@twentee7
· 11h
Replying to @Mustanglover_
He blundered #2 overall on a running back and doubled down on his blunder three years later. He’s not fit to pass a high school economics exam let alone run a franchise
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:40 am : link
I love 'It takes time!' remark. Remember gents...'Rome wasn't built in a day darlin'
Holy shit.  
Silver Spoon : 9:40 am : link
What in the name of sanity is going on over there? To call it a clown show is extremely insulting to clowns.
RE: can you guys not see these?  
Jolly Blue Giant : 9:40 am : link
In comment 15521199 DCPollaro said:
Quote:
i followed the account last night and its all open Link - ( New Window )

Take
Some screen shots before they are gone
Sorry guy’s I’m not up on twitter.  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 9:41 am : link
How do we know that’s Pettit and not some troll?
some more...  
DCPollaro : 9:42 am : link
Quote:

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Shame on you…..
Quote Tweet
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
· Dec 28
Replying to @WBG84
Oh look Barkley talking to a clown who forgot his makeup. Lol

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
And he is correct .
Quote Tweet
Big Blue United
@BigBlueUnited
· 15h
Joe Judge took a swipe at WFT in an interview with CBS. He said “you don’t see our players throwing punches when things are going bad.”

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
As someone who knows Paul personally, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Quote Tweet
RJ
@RJC__XIII
· 11h
Replying to @Mustanglover_ @njny and @giantswfan
Paul is not a stand up man. He blocks everyone on here that has a different point of view. He’s a shill

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Neither Chris is an issue. Kevin has a VERY bright future in NY. Fans should understand there’s a lot of things happening and sometimes those processes take time. John and co will make everyone proud in time . Fans like
@LicensePlateGuy
know this.
Quote Tweet
Greg V
@njny
· 11h
Replying to @Mustanglover_
If this is their best effort, they should all be fired. Chris Pettit is a fraud. Chris Mara should have no sway over personnel in any capacity. Dave Gettleman has ruined everything. And if Kevin Abrams is promoted, John Mara is gonna complete his own decade in the wilderness.

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Saquon is an incredible human being. Demeaning him with that type of language is why people such as
@giantswfan
block on here. It’s dehumanizing and disgraceful. Things happen that change the course of any season. The men in the building care deeply and are working tirelessly.
Quote Tweet
Will
@twentee7
· 11h
Replying to @Mustanglover_
Did they care in 2018? How the hell did we end up stuck wasting #2 overall on a mascot if the organization was run by competent people who cared?

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Again, much more to the nuances of running a franchise then ‘numbers’ .. Unfortunately things have gotten to this point of the season but Kevin has been brought on slowly for a reason. John sees his value as do others as well. And for good reason!

Quote Tweet
Greg V
@njny
· 11h
Replying to @Mustanglover_ and @LicensePlateGuy
Then start explaining. Also I just wanna point this out: Kevin Abrams has been here for over 20 years. He's supposedly the cap guru. Why is it that the Giants needed to restructure two contracts last week in order to operate within their salary cap in a season where they're 4-11?

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
11h
Joe is a deeply intelligent football guy. He’s cut from a different cloth and unfortunately the media and fans alike take things that are said and misinterpret it. More growth behind the scenes then what’s shown day to day unfortunately and the results will follow that process.
Quote Tweet
WBG84
@WBG84
· 11h
Unless the Giants bring in outside voices who are qualified to build a winning roster in the modern era and catch up with how the successful teams operate, they will continue to be left in the dust.

Giants employ a head coach who thinks results are overrated. Clown statement. twitter.com/Mustanglover_/…

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
10h
Calling someone a friend but going online to trash them with ‘anonymous’ and ‘baseless’ statements seems a bit misleading don’t you say
@NotSoAngryScout
? .. You can rile up the masses as much as you like but I would be careful with false allegations about someone’s livelihood.
Quote Tweet
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
· 11h
Replying to @drwillydimes @tjtoto and @Mustanglover_
I think most in every building work hard but a few who are lazy. I won’t say who but someone with Arizona is known to be lazy. That’s their rep around the NFL. They are a nice guy and a friend but heard multiple from Arizona and their old team in FL that they are over the years.


ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
10h
More and more of the ‘reporters’ look for likes to upset fans and drive engagement. No desire for true journalism and actual WORK! Sad what these people do .
Quote Tweet
Darryl Slater
@DarrylSlater
· 23h
Freddie Kitchens said the Giants — wait for it — want to try to get the ball to Kenny Golladay.

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
10h
You’re awfully quick to drive attention back to yourself yet pretend to be a voice of ‘reason’ for fans. Pathetic! What’s sad is the baseless statements and need to pretend there’s a knowledge of things you have no idea of! ..Same as the ‘stories’ being pushed for engagement.
Quote Tweet
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
· 11h
Been away and was told some account just created this month is defending Petit and only Petit. Has no real details of anything to back up why he isn’t bad. Petit is likely behind the account or has one of his cronies behind it. It’s really desperate.
Show this thread

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
10h
Fans are upset and RIGHTFULLY SO!! but unfortunately a lot of that anger and heat is mixed at the wrong people. The media is driving so much and these ‘accounts’ on twitter are looking to stir things. Do not trust everything you read!! John sees all of this and it will be fixed.

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
9h
Joe is not going any where and the medias desire to vilify him is absurd. There’s more ‘dysfunction’ about the Giants then what people want folks to believe behind closed doors. STOP LISTENING!
Quote Tweet
The Carpenter
@ThyCarpenter
· 19h
Joe Judge is not being fired Black Monday and the idea he survives and may then be fired by a potential GM after the interview process is preposterous. Judge may one day be fired by the new GM, but it will not be this offseason. #TogetherBlue

Love, The Carpenter

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
9h
The people pushing for book deals and
‘anonymous’ names are just stirring. The organization is strong within. Unfortunately injuries and missteps have taken them off the track but Joe is trusted as is those in charge.There will be more changes just not the ones the media wants
Quote Tweet
GiantsCapitol
@GiantsCapitol
· 9h
Replying to @Mustanglover_
Then what’s the dysfunction? Is it going to get fixed?


ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
9h
Daniel is everything an organization can ask for in a Franchise guy. He’ll continue to get that opportunity to lead as well. As he should. Regardless of what the media tries to tell people, he hasn’t been given enough time.
Quote Tweet
Alex Wilson
@AlexWilsonESM
· 18h
The reality is simple for Daniel Jones -- he came into the NFL with flaws, but the Giants WEREN'T ready to develop a rookie QB.

They had a degrading OL, minimal talent at WR, and a coaching staff that turned over faster than a McDouble.

Jones really never even had a shot.
Show this thread

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
9h
These ridiculous’fake’ accounts are constantly hoping for conversations to stir the fans. Absurd the level of desperation some will bow to.. Speaking about ‘hot topics’ to get interaction aligns well with the internet today. Keep it up ..
Quote Tweet
The Carpenter
@ThyCarpenter
· 9h
Replying to @mahrezfort and @Mustanglover_
The guy is no one. Kevin Abrams was being groomed as Gettleman’s successor. Everyone knew that. The Giants being awful foiled that “plan”. Everything else he wrote is fiction taking liberties following up on the Marc Ross hit piece & adding imaginary tales.

Love, The Carpenter

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
9h
He is a person and one look at the way you speak it’s no shock that type of behavior has resulted in someone looking to distance themselves from it. Fans have been let down and that’s something that warrants frustration but not dehumanizing anyone. No one deserves that.
Quote Tweet
Will
@twentee7
· 11h
Replying to @Mustanglover_ and @giantswfan
He’s a waste of draft capital and an embarrassment to Giants fans. The person he is doesn’t change that even if it excites kids

For the record @giantswfan blocked me because I liked a tweet from @DanSchneierNFL saying Paul was unprofessional for belittling him for an opinion

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
9h
Some people shouldn’t be on the internet!! Ridiculous!

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
9h
Maybe some of those issues with the record has to do more with injuries and not the players themselves ! A lot more to the ‘variables’ of a season. It is not as black and white as the media makes it .
Quote Tweet
Alex Wilson
@AlexWilsonESM
· 22h
Giants have 301 games missed by injured players combined this season...

When do we start putting more blame on the strength and conditioning staff? This is a problem EVERY. SINGLE. SEASON. twitter.com/ManGamesLostNF…
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:46 am : link
Joe is a deeply intelligent football guy. He’s cut from a different cloth and unfortunately the media and fans alike take things that are said and misinterpret it. More growth behind the scenes then what’s shown day to day unfortunately and the results will follow that process.

LOL. LOL. LOL.
RE: RE: can you guys not see these?  
DCPollaro : 9:47 am : link
In comment 15521209 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
In comment 15521199 DCPollaro said:


Quote:


i followed the account last night and its all open Link - ( New Window )


Take
Some screen shots before they are gone


i took some screenshots now
DCPollaro  
Ben in Tampa : 9:49 am : link
Thanks for posting


Yikes
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:50 am : link
We got our coach making an ass out of himself every time he steps to a microphone, the head of PR-presumably a couple of drinks in-going off on people on Twitter, & now you got this clown very likely creating a Twitter burner account to defend the organization.

As Eric says, it can always get worse.
That is awful and definitely reads like Chris is behind this  
The_Boss : 9:52 am : link
The only thing missing is made up stories about Chris' sexual conquests...
I think this thread should be stickied  
DavidinBMNY : 9:53 am : link
The more heat placed on the Giants the better.
RE: ...  
Mdgiantsfan : 9:53 am : link
In comment 15521224 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
We got our coach making an ass out of himself every time he steps to a microphone, the head of PR-presumably a couple of drinks in-going off on people on Twitter, & now you got this clown very likely creating a Twitter burner account to defend the organization.

As Eric says, it can always get worse.


This is embarrassing especially for a storied franchise. It feels like amateur hour.
Which beat reporter  
Jolly Blue Giant : 9:54 am : link
Will have the courage to bring these stories to light? The Hanlon debacle was swept under the rug. Will this go under with it? The people that are probably asking the reporters to suppress the stories are probably going to be the ones that go down with the ship anyway. One of them needs to step up. Who will it be?????
Claiming the men in the front office work tirelessly  
Jimmy Googs : 9:55 am : link
is more damning than helpful.

At least if they were lazy you couldn’t suggest they were incompetent...
Notsoangry  
Scooter185 : 9:58 am : link
Said he's heard that the heat is being turned up at HQ and this Twitter account is a reflection of that
RE: Notsoangry  
The_Boss : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15521243 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
Said he's heard that the heat is being turned up at HQ and this Twitter account is a reflection of that


Good.
Fuck.
Them.
All.
I like how the burner account keeps saying this takes time.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:02 am : link
Is that ryanmkeane? Takes time? It's been 10 YEARS of failure. How much longer does it take for them to get their shit together?
I guess we  
GiantsRage2007 : 10:06 am : link
All missed the column on NFL.com in the standings for "good men working tirelessly" after the Win and Loss columns.

So we are 4-11-4 with 4 Front Office members Chris M/Chris P/Dave G/Kevin A who are good men working tirelessly?

Is there a separate playoff bracket for this?
This fucking organization makes the Jets look well-run  
Anakim : 10:07 am : link
What the hell happened?
RE: This fucking organization makes the Jets look well-run  
Jolly Blue Giant : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15521257 Anakim said:
Quote:
What the hell happened?

Nothing happened. We just aren’t blind to it anymore.
I’m glad this is happening now and not 2 months from  
Metnut : 10:11 am : link
now. Increases the odds of a complete house cleaning.
.  
Danny Kanell : 10:12 am : link
Reading all of that makes me understand why we have been the worst franchise in the NFL the past 5 years. The only thing worse than incompetence is arrogant incompetence.
Beats vs. beats  
RCPhoenix : 10:14 am : link
That should be the next battle - namely the beats who aren't shills for the Giants need to start calling out the beats that are shills (Dottino).

Every beat reporter should be relentless in asking Mara & Tisch the following:

Is this Petit?
What is Hanlon doing?
Did you know anything about any of this?


I think what happened is you have a franchise without real leadership  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:14 am : link
that hired some bad people. And those people were allowed to play around in the sandbox without parental supervision in positions of authority.
This is very sad  
mittenedman : 10:15 am : link
but completely explains the on field product since Coughlin was forced out.

What a bunch of losers. This might be it for me, too, if they don't bring in a George Young. I have zero respect for anyone involved with this.
RE: I guess we  
mfsd : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15521256 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
All missed the column on NFL.com in the standings for "good men working tirelessly" after the Win and Loss columns.

So we are 4-11-4 with 4 Front Office members Chris M/Chris P/Dave G/Kevin A who are good men working tirelessly?

Is there a separate playoff bracket for this?


Exactly. If that’s really a burner, it’s pathetic on its face.

But it also reveals the remarkable level of entitled arrogance of those involved. For most of us, being an abject failure at our jobs is bad for our future livelihood. But after being an abject failure at their jobs for a decade, they’re complaining that people posting something online about it is bad for their livelihood?

Assuming, of course, their job goal is to put a team on the field that wins football games. If that’s not really the goal, at least be honest about it, and then we can appreciate a bunch of “good men working tirelessly”
holy shit  
The Jake : 10:19 am : link
it can always get worse, indeed.
About the only thing we're missing is an allegation that someone  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:20 am : link
in the office sent a woman a dick pic.
The comments from the burner account  
RCPhoenix : 10:21 am : link
remind me of an argument I had in college with a former roommate of mine (let's call him 'Frank') about the food (I know, first world problems).

The food was consistently mediocre/bad and there were not enough choices if you didn't want what was available. Of course the school then had a committee that included students to do damage control.

After college I was talking with Frank about the food, and how bad it was, and he kept telling me, over and over again, about how nice everyone was that worked at the dining halls, and how they worked really hard, etc. All I could say back to him was "none of that matters if the food sucks", and "I don't care how nice they are or how hard they work."

And that's the Giants' philosophy. Hey, we work hard, and we are good people. But good NFL franchises actually are trying to improve their product and their front office talent is evaluated based on that product.
Not a safe garbage can at Jints central today  
NoGainDayne : 10:22 am : link
methinks.
think about  
The Jake : 10:24 am : link
how "tech illiterate" Chris Pettit must be if he thought he could do this, swing the tide of public perception, AND maintain anonymity.

the only way a guy like him could reach the position he has, is working for someone who is even more tech illiterate than him.

this franchise is about 20 years behind the rest of the league.
Wait, did i miss something?  
rasbutant : 10:25 am : link
What did he say that was so bad?

Sounds like someone who works closely with the guys mentioned and cares about them, as he should. He could put his name on this...were is the smoking gun? What did he say that was so bad?

Do I believe he should be going to twitter to air his thoughts...no. But the reaction here, I just don't even know what to say...I must have missed something.
Social Media Exploiatation  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 10:26 am : link
is actually fairly easy even if he used a fake number.

It wouldnt necessarily take a deep dive although pretty funny the tag is attached to him already on the open source net. They take us all for fools.
rasbutant  
The Jake : 10:27 am : link
you had the right instinct - it's more about the fact that a Giants employee would masquerade as a random twitter guy than it is about what he said.

however, when you "break the fourth wall" everything you say, even if it's perfectly worded, is chum in the water. because it comes from a guy pretending to be someone other than who he is.
RE: Wait, did i miss something?  
Jolly Blue Giant : 10:29 am : link
In comment 15521292 rasbutant said:
Quote:
What did he say that was so bad?

Sounds like someone who works closely with the guys mentioned and cares about them, as he should. He could put his name on this...were is the smoking gun? What did he say that was so bad?

Do I believe he should be going to twitter to air his thoughts...no. But the reaction here, I just don't even know what to say...I must have missed something.

It’s about accountability. It’s about insulting the intelligence of the fan base. We are all ears. If you want to say something, say it.
Honestly  
Bergen346 : 10:30 am : link
I don’t see where he is wrong in those comments. Injuries have been an major problem and the effect on the team has been massive. I do not understand how people don’t see that.
Fireable offense  
ajr2456 : 10:31 am : link
But probably got the ok from John
Any HR professionals reading this who can  
cosmicj : 10:32 am : link
Comment on whether Pettit would likely be allowed to make Giants related press comments by company policy?

I think for many positions, doing this would lead to disciplinary action, up to and including firing. Is that why the account is anonymous? Because Pettit could have posted the things he allegedly did under his own name, otherwise.
There's some very bad stuff going on with the Giants right now,  
an_idol_mind : 10:33 am : link
and the on-field product seems to be but a symptom.

This Twitter account was created in December 2021 for the express purpose of defending the Giants and then restricted access to the public the moment someone suggested that it might be a burner account.

It's terrible enough to have decision makers who are worried about what the Twitter masses think of them. It's even worse to have such a transparent and sloppy attempt to "fix" that problem.
I’d like to add  
Jolly Blue Giant : 10:34 am : link
It’s also about being professional, especially when you attach the comments from Pat Hanlon. When you are defending the organization from accusations of being poorly run, and you continue to act unprofessional in the face of the fan base, you’re going to get roasted for it.
RE: Honestly  
BigBlueShock : 10:35 am : link
In comment 15521305 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
I don’t see where he is wrong in those comments. Injuries have been an major problem and the effect on the team has been massive. I do not understand how people don’t see that.

Are you missing the point that this looks like it is probably a high ranking official in the front office creating a freakin burner account? Its absolutely pathetic. And embarrassing
Oh my Lord  
Matt M. : 10:36 am : link
What a disaster

So, John knows everything, including the Twitter BS abd he wil fix very ring, but it takes time. Fans don't know all that goes on behind the scenes and a lot of progress is made everyday by our football genius coach...it just hasn't made it to the end yet
And, part of the process is to recognize the issues and bri g Abrams, a 20 year guy in the organization, along slowly.

That about sum it up?

8t takes time.. like more than the decade of shitty football? Or, more than the 4 years Gettleman has been here to fix thi gs, but made them worse?

And telling fans that essentially they are dumb and don't know what's going on is always a good approach.

Just thought of a very basic example of this front offce stupidity. We have 2 (yes 2) FB on this roster, even though we almost never even have one on the field. We have multiple ST aces on a roster full of holesand still have a bottom of the league ST?
RE: About the only thing we're missing is an allegation that someone  
Go Terps : 10:36 am : link
In comment 15521284 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
in the office sent a woman a dick pic.


Yeah the line that came to my mind was the old political quote about someone being caught in a hotel room with a dead girl and a live boy.

Shit is unraveling, and it's great.

Fire them all, John.
Unsurprising  
Sammo85 : 10:37 am : link
The defensive nature of tweets and attempt to cuddle up to Mara and talk up Abrams says it all:

Somebody is terrified they’re about to lose their job and probably be out of the NFL entirely.

The tweets about Barkley and Jones were also telling. Incredibly defensive and begging for excuses and time. What a joke.

This front office needs to be burned to the ground.
Do we  
BigBlueJ : 10:37 am : link
have more burner accounts in this thread? Do you fools not see what is wrong and disingenuous to pretend to be someone else. Does that not yet lend to even more questions about a persons creditworthy no matter what they spin??
RE: Honestly  
mfsd : 10:39 am : link
In comment 15521305 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
I don’t see where he is wrong in those comments. Injuries have been an major problem and the effect on the team has been massive. I do not understand how people don’t see that.


And injuries don’t affect 31 other teams? Signing a bunch of injury prone guys, and using top ten picks on a RB and running QB with high likelihood of injury, then blaming losses on injuries is the kind of thinking that created this losing culture in the first place.
RE: Honestly  
Sammo85 : 10:40 am : link
In comment 15521305 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
I don’t see where he is wrong in those comments. Injuries have been an major problem and the effect on the team has been massive. I do not understand how people don’t see that.


Sorry. That’s a copout only stupid fans believe. Teams around the league are decimated by injury every year. I’ve been hearing injury excuses every year for the last decade. Half the teams in playoff spots have had their doors blown off from COVID or key stars go out for games at a time.

The Giants are a franchise that can’t build a functional roster with depth and can’t build a a coaching staff that can develop and put players into position to win.
RE: Any HR professionals reading this who can  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:41 am : link
In comment 15521307 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Comment on whether Pettit would likely be allowed to make Giants related press comments by company policy?

I think for many positions, doing this would lead to disciplinary action, up to and including firing. Is that why the account is anonymous? Because Pettit could have posted the things he allegedly did under his own name, otherwise.


Speaking only from prior knowledge, Tom Coughlin dictated when and how his assistant coaches had open media availability thruout a season.. This is the privilege of head coaches to be able to do this.

I have never seen a director of college scouting of an NFL team go rogue and address the media on his own. So if it wouldn't be okay openly, it's certainly not okay to do it in concealed (poorly) fashion. This is why teams have GMs, to be the public-facing representative of the football department.
So, Pettit is trying to go undercover,  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:41 am : link
but his twitter username is "mustanglover_" and apparently it's known by other people that he is a fan of Mustangs.

Is this guy slow? He's trying to not be found out and he makes his twitter name something that people around him knows that he likes alot (mustangs).

Wow. Shows the intelligence that is in that building these days. Not exactly the brightest or the best.
RE: Any HR professionals reading this who can  
The Jake : 10:42 am : link
In comment 15521307 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Comment on whether Pettit would likely be allowed to make Giants related press comments by company policy?

I think for many positions, doing this would lead to disciplinary action, up to and including firing. Is that why the account is anonymous? Because Pettit could have posted the things he allegedly did under his own name, otherwise.


Generally speaking, without seeing the Giants' policy, it would be a violation of a company's social media policy to speak on behalf of the organization without identifying yourself as an employee, yes.
From the account that got the Jones injury right  
ajr2456 : 10:43 am : link
Quote:
There was internal chatter about trading up in 2018 from 34 to grab Lamar Jackson. Ultimately the Mara’s nixed it. Chris said something along the lines that a qb should conduct himself like Eli, not like a rapper.


The last line makes it seem far fetched
RE: .  
Sean : 10:44 am : link
Quote:
Reading all of that makes me understand why we have been the worst franchise in the NFL the past 5 years. The only thing worse than incompetence is arrogant incompetence.

Such a great line and so true in the case of the Giants.
Ten Ton  
cosmicj : 10:44 am : link
Thanks, makes sense. I think Pettit has opened himself up to being fired for cause for these tweets. It helps that the tweets support the organization but still a terrible look if his bosses were to find out.
RE: So, Pettit is trying to go undercover,  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15521332 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
but his twitter username is "mustanglover_" and apparently it's known by other people that he is a fan of Mustangs.

Is this guy slow? He's trying to not be found out and he makes his twitter name something that people around him knows that he likes alot (mustangs).

Wow. Shows the intelligence that is in that building these days. Not exactly the brightest or the best.


Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo did this same thing about 3 years ago.

"On May 29, 2018, The Ringer published an investigation alleging Colangelo used up to five secret Twitter accounts to disparage his predecessor, Hinkie, as well as several 76ers players including Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor.

The next day, the 76ers announced that they were commencing an investigation into the matter.[27] Colangelo denied the report in a statement.[28] On June 7, 2018, Colangelo resigned as a result of the Twitter scandal.[29]

The situation related to his wife, Barbara Bottini, creating three of the five fake Twitter accounts involved that leaked potentially sensitive information about the Philadelphia 76ers organization, among other details. Colangelo also had an account, but he never released sensitive information from it."
RE: From the account that got the Jones injury right  
GNewGiants : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15521335 ajr2456 said:
Quote:


Quote:


There was internal chatter about trading up in 2018 from 34 to grab Lamar Jackson. Ultimately the Mara’s nixed it. Chris said something along the lines that a qb should conduct himself like Eli, not like a rapper.



The last line makes it seem far fetched


Didn’t the carpenter refute this? It was brought up on other thread.

Listen I know the giants organization is moronic. And there are a lot of ugly people in this world - but this just doesn’t seem plausible.
Did his burner have a BBI account?  
Section331 : 10:51 am : link
?
You all caught this one I am sure  
HomerJones45 : 10:57 am : link
Quote:
There was ‘internal’ disruption effecting the growth of multiple players. Those ‘variables’ were removed and the product on the field will follow ..Have patience. A lot of good men in the building that will get things moving. It takes time!


What might this "internal distruption" be a reference to?
RE: Did his burner have a BBI account?  
FStubbs : 10:57 am : link
In comment 15521347 Section331 said:
Quote:
?


There are a couple of posters that I suspect are either Giant front office or Mara family accounts.
RE: From the account that got the Jones injury right  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 11:00 am : link
In comment 15521335 ajr2456 said:
Quote:


Quote:


There was internal chatter about trading up in 2018 from 34 to grab Lamar Jackson. Ultimately the Mara’s nixed it. Chris said something along the lines that a qb should conduct himself like Eli, not like a rapper.



The last line makes it seem far fetched


If true, this alone could bring down the whole operation. It further sheds light on the antiquated thinking of the organization and lends to how much the NYG Central is a dinosaur.
RE: RE: Did his burner have a BBI account?  
mfsd : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15521361 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15521347 Section331 said:


Quote:


?



There are a couple of posters that I suspect are either Giant front office or Mara family accounts.


There was something fishy about the 2 random threads started just to complain about Eric’s clown picture
RE: RE: RE: Did his burner have a BBI account?  
BigBlueJ : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15521368 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15521361 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15521347 Section331 said:


Quote:


?



There are a couple of posters that I suspect are either Giant front office or Mara family accounts.



There was something fishy about the 2 random threads started just to complain about Eric’s clown picture


I am sure there are folks from NYG as members of this board. BBI is known to the organization.
I wouldn’t by the  
ajr2456 : 11:04 am : link
“Act like a rapper” line but I would totally believe part of their evaluation of Lamar was that he didn’t fit the bill of playing quarterback for a blue collar franchise with a blue collar fan base.
hes at it again  
DCPollaro : 11:04 am : link
Quote:

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
6m
@SteveV_PFN
You’re opening a ridiculous amount of fireworks on yourself and i’d be careful of your nonsensical comments… a defamation suit may find it back to you quicker then that dismissal did. Do not say you haven’t been warned !
ScoutingGems Retweeted
pat hanlon
@giantspathanlon
·
Dec 28
Steve,
@SteveV_PFN
for somebody who has a track record that only we know about, you sure have a lot of thoughts about our operation. There is a reason you’re no longer here, and every one of your tweets to revise your/our history confirms why. Keep talking.

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
2m
The organization would never hire someone with such little class. Regardless you’re full of crap and just as I stated to
@SteveV_PFN
a defamation suit very soon may find it’s way to you. You think you’re ‘anonymous’ but remember EVERYONE talks ! You have been warned.

Quote Tweet
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
· 9h
Replying to @NYGMason @dcpollaro and 2 others
Definitely don’t work for Giants. I would have slit my throat if I did. I do wonder if Giants have threatened access to anyone who shines a light. I’m going to shut up about it but I challenge Mara to interview all employees with guaranteed job immunity to get honest feedback.
heres some more  
DCPollaro : 11:06 am : link
Quote:


ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
32s
@giantspathanlon
Exactly. We are aware of the nonsense being spread and it won’t go unnoticed whatsoever.
@SteveV_PFN
You’re after a book deal NOT the truth. That lack of integrity is yet another reason why you are no longer in the building. Among many others .
Quote Tweet
pat hanlon
@giantspathanlon
· Dec 28
Steve, @SteveV_PFN for somebody who has a track record that only we know about, you sure have a lot of thoughts about our operation. There is a reason you’re no longer here, and every one of your tweets to revise your/our history confirms why. Keep talking.
RE: hes at it again  
bigblue5611 : 11:07 am : link
In comment 15521373 DCPollaro said:
Quote:


Quote:



ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
6m
@SteveV_PFN
You’re opening a ridiculous amount of fireworks on yourself and i’d be careful of your nonsensical comments… a defamation suit may find it back to you quicker then that dismissal did. Do not say you haven’t been warned !
ScoutingGems Retweeted
pat hanlon
@giantspathanlon
·
Dec 28
Steve,
@SteveV_PFN
for somebody who has a track record that only we know about, you sure have a lot of thoughts about our operation. There is a reason you’re no longer here, and every one of your tweets to revise your/our history confirms why. Keep talking.

ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
·
2m
The organization would never hire someone with such little class. Regardless you’re full of crap and just as I stated to
@SteveV_PFN
a defamation suit very soon may find it’s way to you. You think you’re ‘anonymous’ but remember EVERYONE talks ! You have been warned.

Quote Tweet
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
· 9h
Replying to @NYGMason @dcpollaro and 2 others
Definitely don’t work for Giants. I would have slit my throat if I did. I do wonder if Giants have threatened access to anyone who shines a light. I’m going to shut up about it but I challenge Mara to interview all employees with guaranteed job immunity to get honest feedback.
Just saw those as I was approved as a follower haha.

So ridiculous, this organization has sunk to a new low.
RE: I wouldn’t by the  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 11:11 am : link
In comment 15521372 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
“Act like a rapper” line but I would totally believe part of their evaluation of Lamar was that he didn’t fit the bill of playing quarterback for a blue collar franchise with a blue collar fan base.


It also goes back to the image and optics the Maras are so concerned with, and also shows that the Giants will only consider certain types of people, with certain attributes, for the top spot.

I mean, Toney is a rapper, so i really have no idea or see any continuity in anything they do.
Threatening lawsuits reeks of Dan Snyder bullshit.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:11 am : link
.
the way he is tweeting now is trying to spin it  
DCPollaro : 11:13 am : link
as a fanboy account
RE: So, Pettit is trying to go undercover,  
AcesUp : 11:15 am : link
In comment 15521332 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
but his twitter username is "mustanglover_" and apparently it's known by other people that he is a fan of Mustangs.

Is this guy slow? He's trying to not be found out and he makes his twitter name something that people around him knows that he likes alot (mustangs)


That’s what gives me pause here. It’s like whoever created that account wanted somebody to follow the breadcrumbs to Petit. Then they’re replying to every single thing about the giants with some of the same homer talking points we’ve heard over the years. All the hits are being played in his tweets. There’s zero effort to disguise that they’re allegedly FO too. All of it just way too on the nose.

Going private was a nice touch though and Allbright sort of endorsed that it could be him in a CYA fashion, so who knows. Wouldn’t be the first time this organization surprised me with how dumb they could be. I’d still lean toward that account being a decent trolling effort though.
I don’t think it’s a giants employee  
BeckShepEli : 11:15 am : link
I think it’s Bobby Skinner. He broke the internet two days ago with dubbing over the Barkley video. This person is being too idiotic to be a giants employee.
RE: can you guys not see these?  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15521199 DCPollaro said:
Quote:
i followed the account last night and its all open Link - ( New Window )

I followed before the account went private - going private doesn't block any current followers at that time. Same thing probably happened to you.
Don't like Leonard  
bigblue5611 : 11:16 am : link
But at least he's kind of going after this...

Quote:
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
Another ringing endorsement for why you’re viewed as a completely unprofessional and rude ‘reporter’
@PLeonardNYDN
No surprise you’re ignored by players and staff alike in the building for the type of garbage you push off as ‘work’ Shameful how you to after our players.Disgusting
Quote Tweet
NY Daily News Sports
@NYDNSports
· 1h
PAT LEONARD | Given that Judge has built such a strong new Giants foundation, then, why is it worth it to tolerate personalities or habits that might undercut the standards set for the whole? @PLeonardNYDN https://trib.al/V8PsT6U
RE: I don’t think it’s a giants employee  
AcesUp : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15521387 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
I think it’s Bobby Skinner. He broke the internet two days ago with dubbing over the Barkley video. This person is being too idiotic to be a giants employee.


That’s actually my suspicion as well. Got a taste of the troll life with Barkley video getting picked up by big outlets.
RE: Threatening lawsuits reeks of Dan Snyder bullshit.  
FStubbs : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15521380 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


This organization appears to be at the same level.

You'd think at the very least Hanlon would tell Petit to cut it out.
RE: I don’t think it’s a giants employee  
ajr2456 : 11:18 am : link
In comment 15521387 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
I think it’s Bobby Skinner. He broke the internet two days ago with dubbing over the Barkley video. This person is being too idiotic to be a giants employee.


Could be. He’s been adamant the anonymous scout isn’t a scout. But wouldn’t be a good look for Bobby either
Doesn't feel like to me that he is hiding  
rasbutant : 11:19 am : link
Thread title is misleading.

How is this a burner account?
Petit off and running today  
Sean : 11:22 am : link
Quote:
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
@SteveV_PFN
You’re opening a ridiculous amount of fireworks on yourself and i’d be careful of your nonsensical comments… a defamation suit may find it back to you quicker then that dismissal did. Do not say you haven’t been warned !
.  
Go Terps : 11:23 am : link
I can't believe people this stupid made their way to these jobs.
..  
Sean : 11:23 am : link
Quote:
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
The organization would never hire someone with such little class. Regardless you’re full of crap and just as I stated to
@SteveV_PFN
a defamation suit very soon may find it’s way to you. You think you’re ‘anonymous’ but remember EVERYONE talks ! You have been warned.
RE: Doesn't feel like to me that he is hiding  
ron mexico : 11:24 am : link
In comment 15521397 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Thread title is misleading.

How is this a burner account?


The handle "Mustang Lover" would be a burner account of Petit's as he already has an account under his real name

RE: .  
FStubbs : 11:24 am : link
In comment 15521401 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I can't believe people this stupid made their way to these jobs.


Certainly explains the decisions we've seen out of this joke of a front office.
..  
Sean : 11:25 am : link
Quote:
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
Another ringing endorsement for why you’re viewed as a completely unprofessional and rude ‘reporter’
@PLeonardNYDN
No surprise you’re ignored by players and staff alike in the building for the type of garbage you push off as ‘work’ Shameful how you to after our players.Disgusting
RE: Doesn't feel like to me that he is hiding  
GoDeep13 : 11:26 am : link
In comment 15521397 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Thread title is misleading.

How is this a burner account?
He went private for a couple hours. Now he took privacy off. If he disappears now it looks too suspicious. If he keeps going and adjusts his tweets, he can potentially pass it off as “some fan.”

My question to you would be what NYG fan is gonna have these takes right now? He’s still tweeting as someone that’s personally attached to the situation. Also what regular person threatens defamation lawsuits on Twitter?
RE: RE: Doesn't feel like to me that he is hiding  
DCPollaro : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15521410 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15521397 rasbutant said:


Quote:


Thread title is misleading.

How is this a burner account?

He went private for a couple hours. Now he took privacy off. If he disappears now it looks too suspicious. If he keeps going and adjusts his tweets, he can potentially pass it off as “some fan.”

My question to you would be what NYG fan is gonna have these takes right now? He’s still tweeting as someone that’s personally attached to the situation. Also what regular person threatens defamation lawsuits on Twitter?


ryanmkeane would certainly fit the bill
Maybe it isn’t Pettit, but it’s someone in the building  
Sean : 11:28 am : link
The fact they are aware of this is good news.

Danny Kanell said it best, this organization isn’t only incompetent, they are arrogantly incompetent.
Re: the Lamar Jackson tweet  
Sean : 11:29 am : link
Quote:
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
Lol. This is ridiculous . ‘Anonymous’ accounts creating a frenzy for fans to latch onto. Lamar was very high on the Giants board and this allegation is lunacy.
RE: RE: RE: Did his burner have a BBI account?  
Scooter185 : 11:32 am : link
In comment 15521368 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15521361 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15521347 Section331 said:


Quote:


?



There are a couple of posters that I suspect are either Giant front office or Mara family accounts.



There was something fishy about the 2 random threads started just to complain about Eric’s clown picture


I made this my Twitter banner lol
RE: Maybe it isn’t Pettit, but it’s someone in the building  
Sammo85 : 11:32 am : link
In comment 15521415 Sean said:
Quote:
The fact they are aware of this is good news.

Danny Kanell said it best, this organization isn’t only incompetent, they are arrogantly incompetent.


They are also scared. They are being called out and worried if losing their jobs. The lull or veil of excuses and missteps has reached its end game.
The most entertained  
bleedgiantsblue : 11:33 am : link
I have been by the Giants in years. Fake or not.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:34 am : link
This feels like everything is coming down. The walls are collapsing.
Please, somebody here makes a Mara burner account.  
Jim in Hoboken : 11:36 am : link
Let’s entertain each other, the team sure as hell ain’t.
RE: I don’t think it’s a giants employee  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:36 am : link
In comment 15521387 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
I think it’s Bobby Skinner. He broke the internet two days ago with dubbing over the Barkley video. This person is being too idiotic to be a giants employee.


That would kind of annihilate his credibility to me. I'd be done with his content.
Out of all this nonsense these,things that stood out to me  
Shecky : 11:36 am : link
Petit keeps insinuating “variables” and Dave was undercut. And changes have been made. Is he insulting its Garret? Because as far as I know, there have been no other changes around Giants stadium. And if so, shame on the front office for not catching it sooner and letting it go into this season. If that’s the “variable” it’s as much on the FO for letting it get there as it would be on Garret. Unless there is another change I’m not thinking of?

What really bothered me, is the admission of PROBLEMS. Now,I’m not insinuating anything, you make your own judgements on what’s being accused. But Petit is CLEARLY saying ‘yeah we have issues, but don’t talk because we will release all of the skeletons in your closet too” HOLY FUCK, that’s some dysfunctional shit. Yeah, yeah, I get it. That’s how the real world and corporate America work. Buttttttttt
Hard to believe anyone remains a fan of this team anymore  
UberAlias : 11:37 am : link
By account of reading the threads. Situation is sad, in so many levels.
RE: ...  
FStubbs : 11:37 am : link
In comment 15521425 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
This feels like everything is coming down. The walls are collapsing.


Good, tear it all down. This is as hopeful as I've been in a long time as I see this play out.

We just need the major media to start running with it so the "class" image is ripped away for good. That would force Mara's hand.
RE: RE: I don’t think it’s a giants employee  
BigBlueJ : 11:39 am : link
In comment 15521430 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15521387 BeckShepEli said:


Quote:


I think it’s Bobby Skinner. He broke the internet two days ago with dubbing over the Barkley video. This person is being too idiotic to be a giants employee.



That would kind of annihilate his credibility to me. I'd be done with his content.


I highly doubt Bobby Skinner would be this stupid, he just inked a nice deal to be a credible NYG analyst. This would crater his credibility.
RE: Out of all this nonsense these,things that stood out to me  
FStubbs : 11:39 am : link
In comment 15521431 Shecky said:
Quote:
Petit keeps insinuating “variables” and Dave was undercut. And changes have been made. Is he insulting its Garret? Because as far as I know, there have been no other changes around Giants stadium. And if so, shame on the front office for not catching it sooner and letting it go into this season. If that’s the “variable” it’s as much on the FO for letting it get there as it would be on Garret. Unless there is another change I’m not thinking of?

What really bothered me, is the admission of PROBLEMS. Now,I’m not insinuating anything, you make your own judgements on what’s being accused. But Petit is CLEARLY saying ‘yeah we have issues, but don’t talk because we will release all of the skeletons in your closet too” HOLY FUCK, that’s some dysfunctional shit. Yeah, yeah, I get it. That’s how the real world and corporate America work. Buttttttttt


If the blame is Garrett they're scapegoating. We had these problems before Garrett stepped into the building.

The thing that stood out to me is that this Steve V guy was a known terrible scout and the team kept him for 30 years anyway.
Shit Show  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 11:41 am : link
Our scouting department is in a twitter food fight. What a fking disconnect from the top down!
RE: RE: ...  
UberAlias : 11:43 am : link
In comment 15521434 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15521425 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


This feels like everything is coming down. The walls are collapsing.



Good, tear it all down. This is as hopeful as I've been in a long time as I see this play out.

We just need the major media to start running with it so the "class" image is ripped away for good. That would force Mara's hand.
I’m inclined to agree with you, but it’s undoubtedly going to leave a stain. Most important is to hire strong GM, which may not be possible at this point. Who knows what’s real and what’s fake on all this Twitter garbage, but it’s not helping the cause for getting true adult in the house to pick up the pieces.
RE: RE: RE: I don’t think it’s a giants employee  
ajr2456 : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15521437 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15521430 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15521387 BeckShepEli said:


Quote:


I think it’s Bobby Skinner. He broke the internet two days ago with dubbing over the Barkley video. This person is being too idiotic to be a giants employee.



That would kind of annihilate his credibility to me. I'd be done with his content.



I highly doubt Bobby Skinner would be this stupid, he just inked a nice deal to be a credible NYG analyst. This would crater his credibility.


What deal did he ink?
RE: Re: the Lamar Jackson tweet  
Go Terps : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15521416 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
Lol. This is ridiculous . ‘Anonymous’ accounts creating a frenzy for fans to latch onto. Lamar was very high on the Giants board and this allegation is lunacy.


I'd bet my fucking house Lamar Jackson was not high on their board.
I flat out don't believe any suggestion of DG being undercut  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:52 am : link
He had all the power from '18-20 and was a disaster. He had to be reined in.
RE: RE: ...  
beatrixkiddo : 11:53 am : link
In comment 15521434 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15521425 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


This feels like everything is coming down. The walls are collapsing.



Good, tear it all down. This is as hopeful as I've been in a long time as I see this play out.

We just need the major media to start running with it so the "class" image is ripped away for good. That would force Mara's hand.


Yes! This needs to gain more traction, I feel its the only way we will ever see significant changes made within the FO. Mara needs to can everyone including all family from their positions with managing this organization. This is dysfunction at its best, we are in late Al Davis management territory.
I’m with Terps  
ajr2456 : 11:56 am : link
No chance Lamar was high on their board for some of the reasons I mentioned above but also they would have never risked Eli’s scholarship by having a dynamic player like Jackson on the roster when they already committed to trying to win with Eli.

Jackson would have beat Eli out in camp. But Lamar, Saqoun and Odell might put us in a different position today
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don’t think it’s a giants employee  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:56 am : link
In comment 15521452 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15521437 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15521430 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15521387 BeckShepEli said:


Quote:


I think it’s Bobby Skinner. He broke the internet two days ago with dubbing over the Barkley video. This person is being too idiotic to be a giants employee.



That would kind of annihilate his credibility to me. I'd be done with his content.



I highly doubt Bobby Skinner would be this stupid, he just inked a nice deal to be a credible NYG analyst. This would crater his credibility.



What deal did he ink?

I think he just renewed with Jomboy but with a sizable raise.
RE: I’m with Terps  
GoDeep13 : 11:58 am : link
In comment 15521461 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
No chance Lamar was high on their board for some of the reasons I mentioned above but also they would have never risked Eli’s scholarship by having a dynamic player like Jackson on the roster when they already committed to trying to win with Eli.

Jackson would have beat Eli out in camp. But Lamar, Saqoun and Odell might put us in a different position today
I BADLY wanted them to trade back into the 1st for Lamar.

Could you imagine a backfield of Lamar and Saquon running RPOs? Filthy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don’t think it’s a giants employee  
GoDeep13 : 11:59 am : link
In comment 15521462 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15521452 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15521437 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15521430 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15521387 BeckShepEli said:


Quote:


I think it’s Bobby Skinner. He broke the internet two days ago with dubbing over the Barkley video. This person is being too idiotic to be a giants employee.



That would kind of annihilate his credibility to me. I'd be done with his content.



I highly doubt Bobby Skinner would be this stupid, he just inked a nice deal to be a credible NYG analyst. This would crater his credibility.



What deal did he ink?


I think he just renewed with Jomboy but with a sizable raise.
he keeps alluding too it being around 500k
There are three Chris Pettits on Twitter  
cosmicj : 12:00 pm : link
One in the Uk, one in LA and another in CT, who posts relentlessly about the Miami Dolphins, coincidentally. None of these is a burner and they are different from the Giants’ guy.
500k?  
ajr2456 : 12:02 pm : link
Anyone want to start a podcast?
RE: 500k?  
Keaton028 : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15521468 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Anyone want to start a podcast?


Haha definitely thinking about it now!
Not for nothing but  
ryanmkeane : 12:08 pm : link
I don’t trust anything Allbright says
Giants Insider podcast a joke, this just confirms it  
Sean : 12:08 pm : link
Shills.

Quote:
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
Rob needs to learn how to speak. Joe has had to play damage control more times then he should, Chris. Absolutely ridiculous how unprofessional it is to speak about a player publicly. And people wonder why Marc was thrown out of the building on his butt

In response to one of the Giant Insider guys ripping Rob Sale for his Wilson comments.
If that $ figure is correct, Eric will have a colossal meltdown  
cosmicj : 12:08 pm : link
.
RE: .  
ryanmkeane : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15521401 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I can't believe people this stupid made their way to these jobs.

And I can’t believe you actually think this guy is Chris Petit
RE: Not for nothing but  
ajr2456 : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15521473 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I don’t trust anything Allbright says


Because?
RE: RE: RE: Doesn't feel like to me that he is hiding  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15521412 DCPollaro said:
Quote:
In comment 15521410 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


In comment 15521397 rasbutant said:


Quote:


Thread title is misleading.

How is this a burner account?

He went private for a couple hours. Now he took privacy off. If he disappears now it looks too suspicious. If he keeps going and adjusts his tweets, he can potentially pass it off as “some fan.”

My question to you would be what NYG fan is gonna have these takes right now? He’s still tweeting as someone that’s personally attached to the situation. Also what regular person threatens defamation lawsuits on Twitter?



ryanmkeane would certainly fit the bill


Ding ding ding.
RE: Not for nothing but  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15521473 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I don’t trust anything Allbright says


What's your issue with Rosenblatt and Allbright?
Yeah guys it me  
ryanmkeane : 12:12 pm : link
you solved it
Responding to Duggan tweet on OL  
Sean : 12:12 pm : link
Quote:
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
Starters aren’t the issue. Injuries and lack of development have continued to be. Shane and Nick are thought of extremely highly and the rumors of Nick being ‘done for good’ are just the latest media garbage . Be better Dan
Thinking extremely highly of players who haven't done a damn thing  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:13 pm : link
is how we got into this mess.
RE: RE: .  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15521476 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15521401 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I can't believe people this stupid made their way to these jobs.


And I can’t believe you actually think this guy is Chris Petit

Let's just wait and see if it's Chris Pettit.
 
ryanmkeane : 12:14 pm : link
Rosenblatt is like Lombardo - guys clinging to stories and click bait because they don’t have actual sources.

And Allbright constantly float things and pretends to be in the know - and when everything turns out to be nothing - he never comes out and apologies or says anything because he knows there is zero accountability in this business they are in - their job is to get clicks and “report” on things and pretend to have “sources” in the building.

I’m not saying I have “issues” with them - they just aren’t respectable.
Love that all this is happening.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:15 pm : link
A gift for any true Giants fan that wants to see the franchise get truly fixed.
Rosenblatts story was very well done  
ajr2456 : 12:15 pm : link
And not click bait. Allbrights a good reporter and been right on a lot.

It seems you don’t respect people who dare say bad things about your favorite team.
….  
ryanmkeane : 12:15 pm : link
When you hear something from Garafolo, then it’s real.
Those guys have been proven more right  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:16 pm : link
than the posters that no longer post here anymore and the one that is still here that STILL gets everything wrong.

So, there is that.
 
ryanmkeane : 12:17 pm : link
Dave - honestly - your obsession with me is getting weird at this point. Ya gotta just shut the fuck up about it already. Be an adult.

You guys are like vultures right now waiting for your pound of flesh. Let’s just get past this season, hire someone, and get to the draft so we don’t have to put up with all of this bullshit on a daily basis
RE: …  
BigBlueJ : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15521489 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Rosenblatt is like Lombardo - guys clinging to stories and click bait because they don’t have actual sources.

And Allbright constantly float things and pretends to be in the know - and when everything turns out to be nothing - he never comes out and apologies or says anything because he knows there is zero accountability in this business they are in - their job is to get clicks and “report” on things and pretend to have “sources” in the building.

I’m not saying I have “issues” with them - they just aren’t respectable.


who are you really?
 
ryanmkeane : 12:19 pm : link
Twitter is a great comparison to what BBI has turned into. A bunch of people offering opinions and calling each other clowns.

Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.
RE: RE: …  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15521500 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15521489 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Rosenblatt is like Lombardo - guys clinging to stories and click bait because they don’t have actual sources.

And Allbright constantly float things and pretends to be in the know - and when everything turns out to be nothing - he never comes out and apologies or says anything because he knows there is zero accountability in this business they are in - their job is to get clicks and “report” on things and pretend to have “sources” in the building.

I’m not saying I have “issues” with them - they just aren’t respectable.



who are you really?


Seriously. If he's not getting paid for this he's an even bigger loser than he portrays.
RE: RE: 500k?  
regulator : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15521472 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15521468 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Anyone want to start a podcast?



Haha definitely thinking about it now!


Maybe over a 5y deal? No way 500k annually, the TG footprint just isn't large enough for that kind of scratch.
RE: …  
Keaton028 : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15521499 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Dave - honestly - your obsession with me is getting weird at this point. Ya gotta just shut the fuck up about it already. Be an adult.

You guys are like vultures right now waiting for your pound of flesh. Let’s just get past this season, hire someone, and get to the draft so we don’t have to put up with all of this bullshit on a daily basis


You call out people for having an obsession with you, yet I distinctly remember you following Go Terps around on every thread for months awhile back, trying to refute anything he said. Your willingness to call others out for their viewpoints while crying when you get the same back in return is a bad look.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15521505 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Twitter is a great comparison to what BBI has turned into. A bunch of people offering opinions and calling each other clowns.

Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.


You don’t like having the actual discussions about the team either.
RE: …  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15521505 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Twitter is a great comparison to what BBI has turned into. A bunch of people offering opinions and calling each other clowns.

Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.


We've been having discussions for a decade, and nothing has changed, except the franchise is WORSE than it was a decade ago. You're the only one who can't see that thus you get destroyed on here.
RE: …  
Keaton028 : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15521505 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Twitter is a great comparison to what BBI has turned into. A bunch of people offering opinions and calling each other clowns.

Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.



So maybe go find another message board that suits your own preferences? You dont have to be here. You aren’t a martyr for the Giants.
RE: …  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15521499 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Dave - honestly - your obsession with me is getting weird at this point. Ya gotta just shut the fuck up about it already. Be an adult.

You guys are like vultures right now waiting for your pound of flesh. Let’s just get past this season, hire someone, and get to the draft so we don’t have to put up with all of this bullshit on a daily basis

You don't have to put up with anything. No one is coercing you under duress to sign on here every day.
This may be my favorite part...  
bw in dc : 12:26 pm : link
Quote:
John sees all of this and it will be fixed.


Indeed. In John Mara We Trust.





RE: This may be my favorite part...  
BigBlueJ : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15521514 bw in dc said:
Quote:


Quote:


John sees all of this and it will be fixed.



Indeed. In John Mara We Trust.


Jerry Reese... I am sooooo sooorrryyy for everything I EVER SAID!!!
I think most of this is fake but  
Mike from SI : 12:38 pm : link
as someone else said, certainly more entertaining than the actual product on the field! If we're not going to root for a competent football team I guess we can watch the NFL version of Succession play out.
Where do you imagine Garofalo gets his info from  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:38 pm : link
Because there's no chance Garafolo would speak on these issues in any detail. It would jeopardize his access. Garafolo is well connected to things at the management level.Just because he doesn't report on every story shouldn't be an endorsement that nothing is happening.
Here's NFLVeteranScout's take on this fake account  
montanagiant : 12:54 pm : link
Quote:

NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
·
14h
Been away and was told some account just created this month is defending Petit and only Petit. Has no real details of anything to back up why he isn’t bad. Petit is likely behind the account or has one of his cronies behind it. It’s really desperate.
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
·
14h
I won’t mention the account name because it would attract gain them followers. I told someone in DM yesterday that I expect an anonymous account just created this week to try and back him up. It’s what Petit would do.
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
·
14h
What is funny is that sense this started someone within the Giants building DMed me and gave evidence to prove they work there. I think I know them but promised I wouldn’t out them. They said the office is buzzing and cages have been rattled. It was interesting.
NFLScoutVeteran
@NotSoAngryScout
·
16h
Interesting to see all the NFL personnel names following now. Many with the generic profile photo and their real names. Makes me wonder how many total if you include those not going by their name.
Even if this isn't true  
Jerry in_DC : 12:55 pm : link
and it's a troll job, its still good. More chaos, more pushback, more spotlight on incompetence. The more of this stuff, the better for the fans and the future of the team.
Petitt seems like an insecure tool.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:56 pm : link
Along with a football idiot.
RE: …  
Scooter185 : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15521505 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Twitter is a great comparison to what BBI has turned into. A bunch of people offering opinions and calling each other clowns.

Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.


You mean like this?

@rykeane: @ZackBlatt Yeah cause that’s what he teaches. You’re a clown.
I think the only option  
Keaton028 : 1:00 pm : link
Mara really has in saving some grace among the fan base is to hire a real football guy from the outside, and let him work. Let him make decisions regarding the scouting department, let him make decisions regarding the HC & QB. Give him total autonomy, and get out of the way. Someone like Dorsey, or Dodds, or Wolfe, or McClay. Get out of their way and let them sink or swim with the responsibility. This is the only right move.

It’s also the move I doubt Mara makes.
RE: Even if this isn't true  
montanagiant : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15521547 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
and it's a troll job, its still good. More chaos, more pushback, more spotlight on incompetence. The more of this stuff, the better for the fans and the future of the team.

100% correct. This is what has been needed
RE: RE: …  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15521555 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15521505 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Twitter is a great comparison to what BBI has turned into. A bunch of people offering opinions and calling each other clowns.

Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.



You mean like this?

@rykeane: @ZackBlatt Yeah cause that’s what he teaches. You’re a clown.


Lmao
RE: RE: …  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15521555 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15521505 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Twitter is a great comparison to what BBI has turned into. A bunch of people offering opinions and calling each other clowns.

Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.



You mean like this?

@rykeane: @ZackBlatt Yeah cause that’s what he teaches. You’re a clown.


Haha. Good Lord.
RE: RE: This may be my favorite part...  
widmerseyebrow : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15521516 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
Jerry Reese... I am sooooo sooorrryyy for everything I EVER SAID!!!


Why? He was comfortably entrenched in this shit show with the same folks. He just ran out of excuses and the fan base was ready to revolt.
RE: RE: …  
widmerseyebrow : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15521555 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15521505 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Twitter is a great comparison to what BBI has turned into. A bunch of people offering opinions and calling each other clowns.

Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.



You mean like this?

@rykeane: @ZackBlatt Yeah cause that’s what he teaches. You’re a clown.


LOL
 
ryanmkeane : 1:09 pm : link
Rosenblatt is a click bait hack artist, I’ll leave it at that
Scooter  
ryanmkeane : 1:09 pm : link
thanks for stalking my Twitter. Weirdo.

Man I can’t wait until the Giants are good again and you guys have nothing to do.
The nonstop tweets  
ajr2456 : 1:11 pm : link
At Connor Hughes about Mike White even on Knicks tweets
RE: Scooter  
ajr2456 : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15521586 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Man I can’t wait until the Giants are good again and you guys have nothing to do.


Pretty sure we’ll all be talking about the team is good, playoff position and maybe going to the super bowl.

I know you don’t believe it, but everyone wants the Giants to be good again.
RE: The nonstop tweets  
ryanmkeane : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15521592 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
At Connor Hughes about Mike White even on Knicks tweets

Dude, what are you doing?
ajr  
ryanmkeane : 1:15 pm : link
man, you really got me there. Why don’t you just look at my Twitter and post everything I’ve ever said? You’re fucking nuts dude.
RE: This may be my favorite part...  
FStubbs : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15521514 bw in dc said:
Quote:


Quote:


John sees all of this and it will be fixed.



Indeed. In John Mara We Trust.


Scary as it is, he's actually the hope here. One thing I think we can all agree on is that John Mara actually does take pride in the Giants being seen a "classy, tentpole" franchise. The losing is one thing, but the stuff coming out now has to be bothering him at night as the franchise now looks more like a clown show than teams like WTF, Houston - and possibly even more importantly - the Jets.
This is why good  
ryanmkeane : 1:17 pm : link
and respectable posters have left this website.
I’ve got no issues with Ryan  
Sean : 1:17 pm : link
He’s is optimistic, but he doesn’t disappear when times are tough like others do.
RE: ajr  
ajr2456 : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15521599 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
man, you really got me there. Why don’t you just look at my Twitter and post everything I’ve ever said? You’re fucking nuts dude.


I’m nuts for looking at what the Rosenblatt response was about, says the guy badgering Connor Hughes about Mike white on Twitter.
 
ryanmkeane : 1:18 pm : link
Hey Scooter - now that you’ve shared my Twitter handle with everyone on the message board - you want to share yours?
ajr  
ryanmkeane : 1:20 pm : link
you are such a dramatic asshole. “Badgering” on Twitter - no - it’s called responding to dumb tweets - which everyone on Twitter tends to do when they see something ridiculous. Connor Hudges went nuts for Mike White over a 2 week span, even said he should be starting over Wilson when Wilson returns. So yeah, I told him, on Twitter, that he was being absolutely ridiculous about it.

Jesus man. What is your problem?
RE: …  
Scooter185 : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15521609 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Hey Scooter - now that you’ve shared my Twitter handle with everyone on the message board - you want to share yours?


@TheTriplePlay
I’m not shocked you don’t see the irony  
ajr2456 : 1:21 pm : link
In throwing a hissy fit on here when people badger you for your wrong opinions while doing the same thing on Twitter. Your Twitter persona is the exact thing you complain about here.
 
ryanmkeane : 1:21 pm : link
Scooter - again I ask - what is your Twitter handle? You should delete your post that mentioned my handle. Utterly absurd bullshit from you.
ryanm I actually think you’ve done a good job just staying optimistic  
NoGainDayne : 1:22 pm : link
didn’t really see the Terps following but you don’t need to do shit like that. Just stick to your guns, I actually respected that about you.

I think you are missing something here. Some people think the only way we get better is if management is sufficiently shamed. This is something I have believed for a long time. I think you are losing the perspective that there is a point to this we aren’t just getting our jollies from putting down “good people.” Which id challenge the idea of. They are desecrating a proud franchise to puff up their egos and pal around with their friends and family. They deserve to be publicly shamed for that.

You don’t have to hate them. It would help if you would see people’s perspective here. If we went to the playoffs I think most people here would be very happy. I certainly would and I’m as critical as anyone. I have no grudge against the Mara’s but the way them comport themselves, I have BIG problems with. The second they start putting the team performance first over their personal preferences that’s over and done with for me
RE: RE: …  
santacruzom : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15521555 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15521505 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Twitter is a great comparison to what BBI has turned into. A bunch of people offering opinions and calling each other clowns.

Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.



You mean like this?

@rykeane: @ZackBlatt Yeah cause that’s what he teaches. You’re a clown.


Ryan has always had this tendency to dismiss Giants skeptics as drama queens who freak out, as if he is the calm and measured adult in the room, while usually being among the first to go personal or start swearing.
RE: RE: …  
Scooter185 : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15521614 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15521609 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Hey Scooter - now that you’ve shared my Twitter handle with everyone on the message board - you want to share yours?



@TheTriplePlay


Also

u/8270kid
Spanky185 on NYYFansForums and Hockey Futures
Thewinner14 on GameFAQs
RAMRACER on AOL

Any other handles I should share?
ajr  
ryanmkeane : 1:24 pm : link
and you’re the person who continues to act like a moron because you now say I’ll throwing a “hissy fit.” Ah, got it. So now I’m the one throwing a hissy fit when a poster posts my Twitter handle, and everyone else here is freaking out about this Petit nonsense, when I’ve basically said I don’t trust anything anyone ever says on Twitter that claim to have “sources” or that they are “in the know.”

You guys fall for it every time like the vultures you are.
Ryan accuses others of here of being "stalkers and creeps"  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:29 pm : link
yet he was just outed as doing the same, if not worse, to multiple folks on Twitter just doing their job.

Fucking scumbag.
NoGain  
ryanmkeane : 1:29 pm : link
as I’ve always said, I respect everyone’s opinion here. I really do. But the website has turned into a “burn the franchise into the ground” type of website, and not one that actually offers any practical solutions.

John Mara is not going to sell the team. He has made mistakes with GM and head coaches over the past 6 years.

For some reason, everyone thinks that because Mara is the owner, the Giants will somehow never be good again. And yet, he’s the owner of two Super Bowls, and thinks he’s hired a good head coach and won’t run from it and react to fan hysteria like the last two (although Shurmur definitely deserved to be fired.)

Everyone thinks that once the Giants strip everything down to bare bones, they will somehow magically rise again and be good, but only AFTER they’ve had some type of colonoscopy with the entire franchise.

Meanwhile, this is a team with talent that needs help at OL, DL, and better QB play.

But - if you don’t scream as loud as you can that Mara is a clown, Judge is a clown, every single employee at the organization is a clown, then somehow you aren’t seeing things clearly.
RE: Ryan accuses others of here of being  
ryanmkeane : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15521627 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
yet he was just outed as doing the same, if not worse, to multiple folks on Twitter just doing their job.

Fucking scumbag.

Dave - you don’t know how Twitter works. Just shut the fuck up honestly. You’re an embarrassing person.
RE: ajr  
ajr2456 : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15521623 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
and you’re the person who continues to act like a moron because you now say I’ll throwing a “hissy fit.” Ah, got it. So now I’m the one throwing a hissy fit when a poster posts my Twitter handle, and everyone else here is freaking out about this Petit nonsense, when I’ve basically said I don’t trust anything anyone ever says on Twitter that claim to have “sources” or that they are “in the know.”

You guys fall for it every time like the vultures you are.


I said you throw a hissy about people calling out your wrong opinions. Nothing about your Twitter handle.

You can call me whatever names you want it doesn’t affect me.
RE: RE: Ryan accuses others of here of being  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15521629 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15521627 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


yet he was just outed as doing the same, if not worse, to multiple folks on Twitter just doing their job.

Fucking scumbag.


Dave - you don’t know how Twitter works. Just shut the fuck up honestly. You’re an embarrassing person.


Says the guy who stalks and creeps on the beat writers of all of his favorite teams on Twitter.

No, man. You're the embarrassing person...and creep....and stalker...and everything else you accuse all of us of being.

Just eat shit already.
ajr  
ryanmkeane : 1:33 pm : link
did you just say “wrong opinions” ?? Do you know what an opinion is?

Everyone was making fun of Andrew Thomas after his first season. Did they end up being a “wrong opinion?” Or was it just there opinion, at that time, which ended up being misguided?

People like you make this message board impossible, because you actually don’t fully understand how someone could have a different opinion about the team or about Jones than you do, because you think your football knowledge is somehow better or higher than others. It’s not.
Dave  
ryanmkeane : 1:34 pm : link
you really need to relax dude. Seriously, you’re scaring everyone here.
RE: Dave  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15521638 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you really need to relax dude. Seriously, you’re scaring everyone here.


Ryan, no one cares what you say anymore. Your credibility on here was killed ions ago.
Again  
ryanmkeane : 1:35 pm : link
main reason that a lot of good respectable posters have left this message board is because of people like you. But I’m not gonna stop posting about the team because you guys haven’t gotten your pound of flesh from me about the Maras or the Giants.
I only  
Scooter185 : 1:36 pm : link
Came upon Ryan's Twitter because Sy happened to reply to him the day I looked Sy up on Twitter. Sherlock Holmes level sleuthing wasn't exactly required to put those pieces together.
"good posters"  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:37 pm : link
LOL. Someone add Ryan to that clown picture. Ryan is all kinds of butthurt. Absolutely fantastic that all of this has come out.
ryan I was open minded about Judge  
NoGainDayne : 1:38 pm : link
his decision making on the field has been awful this year and his choices in press conferences either incredibly insecure or downright stupid.

I am embarrassed to watch him represent the team I like. And I’m sorry the way the Mara’s meddle in football operations needs to be changed. I’m not calling for them to sell, I get that it’s unrealistic. But they need to separate themselves.

If that is unrealistic it’s because they don’t really care about the best results and they deserve every piece of criticism they get for that. It’s really that simple.

The choices for who they employ are quite clearly not made with winning in mind but comfort. I’m sorry they are clowns. I started criticizing the team harshly in DGs first season. I was at a saints game early in the year that was close but not hey chose to sit on 3 timeouts towards the end of the first half on a 1st and goal for the saints. They stupidly let the saints kill the clock. They’ve ruined my enjoyment of watching this team with their closed mindedness and general idiocy. If you think that gets solved without pressure from the fans you are wrong. Because the losing clearly isn’t enough for them sadly. The on and off the field embarrassment isn’t enough. They clearly need to be publicly dragged too. And I’ve known this and have been saying this for years. So as one of the people here that saw this further decline written all over the walls I can say even more confidently now if we don’t call them clowns and force them to change we will not see this turn around. I’m quite certain of this
Dave  
ryanmkeane : 1:38 pm : link
and that’s your problem. You think that posters here have “credibility.” They don’t. The only ones that do are the ones that have actual information about the team, which are a few here and there.

The others, like me, just offer their opinion about the state of the team. You think it somehow hurts my feelings that you think I don’t have “credibility.”

I remember about 99% of the board was screaming to the mountain tops to fire Tom Coughlin and get rid of Eli Manning. All of those posters are still here, doing the same thing again. That doesn’t mean they do or don’t have “credibility” - it just means they are fans. Who know nothing about the way football organizations are run, but probably all think they can do it better than the Giants can. And that’s fine. It’s an opinion. If you don’t like what I have to say, you don’t have to respond to me.
Yea people were wrong on their opinions  
ajr2456 : 1:38 pm : link
On Thomas, me included. So?

I respect other peoples opinions, when they’re grounded in logic and backed up with evidence. You’re the one on here always getting agitated and calling people names. I’m not on here to impress anyone so I really don’t care what you think about my football knowledge, but I know it’s higher than yours
RE: I only  
ryanmkeane : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15521641 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
Came upon Ryan's Twitter because Sy happened to reply to him the day I looked Sy up on Twitter. Sherlock Holmes level sleuthing wasn't exactly required to put those pieces together.

Yeah, real great job you’ve done putting the pieces together on that one.
RE: Yea people were wrong on their opinions  
ryanmkeane : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15521646 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
On Thomas, me included. So?

I respect other peoples opinions, when they’re grounded in logic and backed up with evidence. You’re the one on here always getting agitated and calling people names. I’m not on here to impress anyone so I really don’t care what you think about my football knowledge, but I know it’s higher than yours

Ajr, you just proved my point. No need to discuss anything further.
Ryan, fair enough.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:41 pm : link
But the posters that don't post here anymore that you label as "good posters' had NO problem labeling posters here shit posters or bad posters because they weren't right all the time.

That's where the hypocrisy comes.
Dave  
ryanmkeane : 1:42 pm : link
there’s a difference between being an asshole and being a bad poster. You aren’t a bad poster. I just think you’re a dick.
RE: Dave  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15521654 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
there’s a difference between being an asshole and being a bad poster. You aren’t a bad poster. I just think you’re a dick.


So be it. When I see my favorite team in all of sports be AWFUL FOR A DECADE and there is someone here actually defending it, it's absolutely ridiculous.

Thankfully, I'm far from the only person who sees it or is calling it out.

I'm trying to be as nice as possible here when I say you are making yourself look like an idiot with the incessant defending of this team. I know you're going to say you don't care, but clearly you do.
RE: RE: RE: …  
BrettNYG10 : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15521621 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15521614 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15521609 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Hey Scooter - now that you’ve shared my Twitter handle with everyone on the message board - you want to share yours?



@TheTriplePlay



Also

u/8270kid
Spanky185 on NYYFansForums and Hockey Futures
Thewinner14 on GameFAQs
RAMRACER on AOL

Any other handles I should share?


What's your OnlyFans?
Ryan  
Sean : 1:48 pm : link
55-97 since Sandy hit. Fans are tired of the incompetence and losing. This front office is 19-44. It’s enough already.
RE: RE: Yea people were wrong on their opinions  
ajr2456 : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15521652 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15521646 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


On Thomas, me included. So?

I respect other peoples opinions, when they’re grounded in logic and backed up with evidence. You’re the one on here always getting agitated and calling people names. I’m not on here to impress anyone so I really don’t care what you think about my football knowledge, but I know it’s higher than yours


Ajr, you just proved my point. No need to discuss anything further.


You had no point.
RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
Scooter185 : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15521658 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15521621 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15521614 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15521609 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Hey Scooter - now that you’ve shared my Twitter handle with everyone on the message board - you want to share yours?



@TheTriplePlay



Also

u/8270kid
Spanky185 on NYYFansForums and Hockey Futures
Thewinner14 on GameFAQs
RAMRACER on AOL

Any other handles I should share?



What's your OnlyFans?


😂
I'm glad to see my tweet produced  
KSIXI : 1:53 pm : link
A nice little discussion.

https://twitter.com/KSIXI/status/1476725610592579605?t=VdnNK3EhanjboDDwQKhtXQ&s=19

I will say, I have no idea if this is Pettit. Adding another piece to all this is Unnamed Scout actually having front office people and media following them. I think this may be NYG Mark Koncz as I pointed out in this tweet.
RE: Honestly  
Jimmy Googs : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15521305 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
I don’t see where he is wrong in those comments. Injuries have been an major problem and the effect on the team has been massive. I do not understand how people don’t see that.


Yep, injuries that last a whole decade.

Another late entry for post of the year...
RE: Yea people were wrong on their opinions  
santacruzom : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15521646 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
On Thomas, me included. So?

I respect other peoples opinions, when they’re grounded in logic and backed up with evidence. You’re the one on here always getting agitated and calling people names. I’m not on here to impress anyone so I really don’t care what you think about my football knowledge, but I know it’s higher than yours


Jesus, is he still patting himself on the back over that one?

What I remember is, a few people being concerned about Thomas after preseason. Maybe a few people prematurely and definitively declared him a bust. And I'm sure Ryan applied his "let's see how it all plays out" thing.

But shit, Thomas is just one guy. What exactly does a 4th overall pick playing well in his second season despite some skepticism prove that people aren't already aware of?
RE: This is why good  
Jimmy Googs : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15521605 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
and respectable posters have left this website.


Who are we missing?
RE: RE: This is why good  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15521673 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15521605 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


and respectable posters have left this website.



Who are we missing?


He's probably referring to FMiC. You know, the "good and respectable" poster who called anyone a cunt who disagreed with him.

Another thoughtful post from ryan. Woof.
RE: ryanm I actually think you’ve done a good job just staying optimistic  
Mike from SI : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15521618 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
didn’t really see the Terps following but you don’t need to do shit like that. Just stick to your guns, I actually respected that about you.

I think you are missing something here. Some people think the only way we get better is if management is sufficiently shamed. This is something I have believed for a long time. I think you are losing the perspective that there is a point to this we aren’t just getting our jollies from putting down “good people.” Which id challenge the idea of. They are desecrating a proud franchise to puff up their egos and pal around with their friends and family. They deserve to be publicly shamed for that.

You don’t have to hate them. It would help if you would see people’s perspective here. If we went to the playoffs I think most people here would be very happy. I certainly would and I’m as critical as anyone. I have no grudge against the Mara’s but the way them comport themselves, I have BIG problems with. The second they start putting the team performance first over their personal preferences that’s over and done with for me


I disagree with this. No reason to shame people "just because." Gettleman deserves all the scorn he gets because on top of being the most incompetent GM in football the last 4 years, he's also been an insufferable, condescending prick to the media. But not sure it's necessary to fire him on the way out just to send a message.
RE: RE: …  
MyNameIsMyName : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15521555 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15521505 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Twitter is a great comparison to what BBI has turned into. A bunch of people offering opinions and calling each other clowns.

Instead of having actual discussions about the team you guys resort to clown like behavior. It’s pathetic.



You mean like this?

@rykeane: @ZackBlatt Yeah cause that’s what he teaches. You’re a clown.


Lmaooo
The Back & Forth’s on Here  
GiantGrit : 2:20 pm : link
Get weirdly personal. Seems like people have pent up anger and it manifests on a Giants fan message board.

What is so bad about Ryan’s posts? Its like some of you guys are set on trying to drive him off BBI. Posting his tweets while you stay anonymous is fucking cheesy.

Thanks for the laughs on day I had to be at work  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:28 pm : link
This is almost as funny as a pat Hanlon drunk tweet night.
RE: The Back & Forth’s on Here  
Scooter185 : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15521708 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Get weirdly personal. Seems like people have pent up anger and it manifests on a Giants fan message board.

What is so bad about Ryan’s posts? Its like some of you guys are set on trying to drive him off BBI. Posting his tweets while you stay anonymous is fucking cheesy.


Twitter isn't some super secret website and his profile is public. Also, I posted my handle, if someone wants to comb through 12.5 years of my tweets feel free.
Everyone needs to chill out on their perceived vendettas  
montanagiant : 2:55 pm : link
There is no need to get this personal and nasty on a message board dealing with football, it's really ridiculous and not a good look at all.
RE: I'm glad to see my tweet produced  
cosmicj : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15521669 KSIXI said:
Quote:
A nice little discussion.

https://twitter.com/KSIXI/status/1476725610592579605?t=VdnNK3EhanjboDDwQKhtXQ&s=19

I will say, I have no idea if this is Pettit. Adding another piece to all this is Unnamed Scout actually having front office people and media following them. I think this may be NYG Mark Koncz as I pointed out in this tweet.


Are you saying Koncz may be NotSoAngryScout? Thought he didn’t work for the Giants. Can you clarify what you meant?
RE: RE: I'm glad to see my tweet produced  
KSIXI : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15521765 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15521669 KSIXI said:


Quote:


A nice little discussion.

https://twitter.com/KSIXI/status/1476725610592579605?t=VdnNK3EhanjboDDwQKhtXQ&s=19

I will say, I have no idea if this is Pettit. Adding another piece to all this is Unnamed Scout actually having front office people and media following them. I think this may be NYG Mark Koncz as I pointed out in this tweet.



Are you saying Koncz may be NotSoAngryScout? Thought he didn’t work for the Giants. Can you clarify what you meant?


Apologies, no, that members of the nyg front office are keeping tabs on him
