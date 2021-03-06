Garafolo on GM search: has to have shared vision with Judge

I’ve said not to really listen to anything until this guy speaks. He’s reporting that the GM search will be a mix of guys Judge knows and has ties with, and then veteran talent evaluators as well. What is interesting is that he specifically mentions Bills assistant Joe Schoen by name. I think based on this clip that it would appear Garafolo doesn’t think it will be Abrams, but he doesn’t say that specifically.
However - it is fairly clear that NYG think Judge is their guy based on this reporting, and that Judge and the next GM will be aligned - it will not be the type of thing where the new GM comes in and fires Judge after next season and then gets to automatically stay and pick his guy. Garafolo on GM search
If the above is the case and the pool of desirable GM candidates is significantly reduced, another “Epic Fail” by Mara and his inner circle.
Anyway, with that out of the way, if this report is true, and I have no doubt that it is despite my personal distaste for Garofolo, this is just sad. Sharing a vision with a 10-21 coach? Really. What a joke
Garafolo states that he doesn’t necessarily have to have Judge “ties” but that the GM and Judge have to have a shared vision for the team. So whether that be a candidate Judge knows or someone he hasn’t worked with, it doesn’t matter in the end as long as they are in lock step.
That was the sense I got from Schefter on the Ranaan podcast.
And to suggest JJ has any say in this decision shows you how inept the Mara's are on how to run this franchise. The only small sample size he has as a coach is losing. What happens next year if he wins 4-5 games with a GM with a shared vision? Does he get a 4th year to turn it around again? No coach gets 4 years to turn around franchise nor should they.
If the Giants fired Joe Judge this year, I would bet a lot of money, he never sniffed an NFL HC job again, forget even now. The Giants were the only ones who would have hired him in the first place and are still the only ones who would hire him. And, as I said, probably ever will hire him for an NFL position.
It's so disappointing the Giants never aim higher for the HC and GM. They clearly don't want someone powerful or high profile. Just look at the recent clowns they have hired/ interviewed.
It would take John Mara a few phone calls to identify the top GM and HC candidates. Infuriating they won't do this.
That is my prediction too. Although weird that Garafolo didn’t mention him but mentioned Schoen. I would think those are the two top guys as of right now.
If you want the fanbase to believe that and have credibility, you have to give us evidence that Judge and Gettleman were not on the same page, That the failure of this team is solely on Gettleman. What I see is a bunch of poorly developing players, who are not coached well. What player has grown that much in the last two years? Thomas? He is a top talent. The rest of the offensive line regresses or stinks. Who else has progressed? Slayton has absolutely regressed. Golladay isn't productive here and has been in other places. Dexter Lawrence is misused. At that press conference, Mara is going to have to be specific if he wants to peddle this argument.
Which is a cause for concern for me. This year has been a train wreck, and while injuries have been a factor they don’t excuse away my concerns with Judge’s ability to lead this team to prominence. This is why I am in favor of the new GM being the decision maker on the HC moving forward. The inability to get anything respectable going on offense these past two seasons is very alarming…especially in a league that is heavily favored to that side of the ball. With that massive coaching staff, I don’t see much progress from that unit nor any individual progression from the players.
Nevertheless at this point I’m just hoping Getts does indeed retire and we have a new GM (from the outside) calling the shots.
That makes a ton of sense!
judge has given giants fans some of the dullest, barely watchable football in recent memory.
mara ought to bite the bullet and hire a consulting company to steer this ship. every decision he's made since 2015 has been terrible.
coughlin won 2 superbowls and was fired after two 6-10 seasons. judge has done nothing and will be retained after going 6-10 and 5-12 his first two seasons.
Is John just a dolt?
To me, it sounded like MG was giving his opinion on what would happen. Could it be based on what he's hearing, of course. But sounded more like speculation than anything.
It is crazy to me that the Eagles have hired Andy Reid, Chip Kelly (say what you want to say but he had two 10-6 seasons there), Pederson (who won a Super Bowl), and now Sirianni (who is in the coach of the year discussions).
Our last three coaches have been disasters.
We are more WFT in our ownership than most would care to admit.
Well that is quite a reversal.
Quote:
"OK but that’s a hypothetical and I don’t think they’re going to run into that. I haven’t heard that at all. In fact, some of the prospective candidates I’ve talked to (I didn’t mention them above; will save that for when things become more concrete) are jumping at the job."
Not really sure how to copy the thread from my phone. But it was in response to someone saying the best candidates will not want to work with Judge.
And they seem to want to, through media mouthpieces. Downplay the extent they’ve made up their minds. Which is a scary though in their own rights. At best, they bring in someone who has been strongly pressured to keep Judge. And when hiring a GM, having that as the best case scenario, is exactly why they’ve ended up where they are. Because they care more about things like how well liked someone is by them vs. more objective measures like how well they have performed
Clean slate for Judge. 2020 and 2021 are written off as Gettleman disasters. Get rid of Barkley, get rid of Jones (I'm sure Judge would be happy to say goodbye to both), and start on a completely new project in which Judge and GM sink or swim together.
All oars rowing in the same direction for once.
It's actually in response to TV reviewer, Alan Sepinwall, perhaps best known here for his Sopranos episode reviews.
Yea I saw he had a verified account. Did not know who it was. As a Sopranos fan, I'll have to check him out.
That is the right question. And the answer is nothing.
Oh, sure. Judge wants the fans to be "proud of the team" because the fan base is "blue collar and tough" and he wants to "change to culture to a winning culture"...and on and on and on and f-ckin on...
+2. It's the definition of insanity, namely doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
The best GM candidates will want their own coach. They certainly at a minimum will not want to be expected to share the "vision" of a coach who is 10-21.
Insisting that the next GM share Judge's "vision" is just more meddling by the Maras.
The answer to that question is a resounding "no."
I’ve said this countless times — he’s the most mature guy in the building and that’s ridiculous. He’s a novice head coach.
Is Joe the answer for the future? Ownership seems to think so if all we are hearing is true.
Let's hope they get it right this time.
If you(any fan) are not hoping they get it right no matter how the go about getting a new GM maybe you should look into a different team to root for.
I missed that thread, what was spilled?
Clean slate for Judge. 2020 and 2021 are written off as Gettleman disasters. Get rid of Barkley, get rid of Jones (I'm sure Judge would be happy to say goodbye to both), and start on a completely new project in which Judge and GM sink or swim together.
All oars rowing in the same direction for once.
Of course we want them to make the right decision. We're questioning rather poor, consistently disjointed thinking by leadership along the way.
There's no reason the new GM getting along and working with Judge precludes that GM from being able to move on from Judge if/when Judge gets canned in a year or two.
I don’t know the answer for sure but I would think no.
I do know that the fastest way to become and stay a franchise like what the Jags, Lions, Jets, etc. have been is to keep cycling through head coaches every 2 years.
I don’t know the answer for sure but I would think no.
I do know that the fastest way to become and stay a franchise like what the Jags, Lions, Jets, etc. have been is to keep cycling through head coaches every 2 years.
The problem with Judge is not just his performance. It’s that he preaches accountability and says the right things. Then whines about the headsets and blames the NFL for problems that he himself said had been issues the Giants had for a while (that seemingly don’t exist with other teams dealing with the same tech)
For someone that preaches accountability to lay that at the feet of the NFL is troublesome on its own. The fact that he doesn’t have better systems for a persistent problem that don’t include using timeouts is a MAJOR problem
of his and what you could generously call a management style. Then the additional problems of not being able to hire the right tech people to fix the problem. Then going a bit larger and his discussion of going for it on 4th down as something you’d look at “spreadsheets” for and you may be inclined to say he may have no idea how to win in today’s NFL much like the organization he works for.
And to this I keep asking myself a guy that looks this far in over his head, and talks like an insecure person who shouldn’t be in the position he’s in. Why on earth would it be a good idea to bring in one of “his guys” to me “his guys” would align too much with what is there already which clearly isn’t the right stuff. Whatever it is the Mara’s think they see in him. But I’d love to hear from someone what specifically he’s shown
Not certain how much he was involved in some of the free agent decisions or draft this year but assume it was more than his first year. He has some developing of his own to work on.
Wasn't there also a report that Ossenfort would NOT consider the Giants GM job because or all the in-fighting? (I read it on a BBI thread, just not sure which one.)
What coach would be winning with Glennon at quarterback and this offensive line? Not to mention our lack of healthy wide receivers.
Cut me a break.
Coaching may be an issue but the talent procurement for the past 10 years has been horrific.
Who has been responsible for the past 10 years of shitty player evaluation both at the pro and college level.
That is where we need to clean house. Constantly changing coaches is not the answer.
It means they have to agree on what style of ball they want to play and the kinds of players who can deliver that.
I think DG and JJ are probably "aligned" just fine. But the scouts CANNOT ID NFL talent, plus they draft a lot of guys who are always hurt.
When Parcells got to his 3rd season (after two crappy ones), he said "If I'm gonna get fired anyway, I'm gonna do this my way." Meaning, if he was going to do things his way, go out swinging, and let the chips fall.
Regardless of what you thing of Judge at this point in his career, I DO think he has been saddled with a lot of shit he didn't want -- like Garrett and his offense, Colombo, and an inept scouting department. THAT SHIT MUST STOP.
If Mara respects Judge so damn much, he should get the fuck out of his way and let Judge sink or swim without training wheels and restrictions.
Uh, most? If they're driven to succeed. Kinda like signing up to captain the Titanic.
"Well, Mr. Owener, what would my responsibilities be?"
"You'll run the team . . . make draft and free agent selections, and select the front office and coaching staffs."
"You mean I'll have complete autonomy?"
"Sort of, you'll do it in consultation."
"So I can get rid of the current HC?"
"We'll see."
"And high draft picks who haven't worked out?"
"May need more time"
"And front office personnel who can't cut it?"
"What's their last name?"
Keep in mind Jon — Giants will pick ~36 on round two and have an extra 3 and 4.
Getting into the 20s if one of the QBs falls is viable.
thats the "Giants Way"
Lol. So true. Judge thinks you win by punting 80% of the time, running the ball (albeit terribly) punting (also terribly) playing defense and winning games 13-10
I still don't like the QBs.
And if you’re not in the playoffs after year three you send everyone to the moon.
I guess my rebuttal would be what evidence have Judge given Mara that he is the right guy? JJ has really no coordinator history that he can stand on that he was really good at his job. He has sucked the first two years.
Even if he had confidence in Judge for whatever unknown reason. Bringing in a GM with ties to Judge basically gives Judge 2-3 more years. Because the GM will get a few years to figure it out if DG got 5 years of awfulness...how can give Judge that kind of power.
Maybe I could see giving that kind of power to a Coach with a winning track record and with cache but what has Judge dont other then I guess impress in his interview to be given that kind of pull in the org.
Clean slate for Judge. 2020 and 2021 are written off as Gettleman disasters. Get rid of Barkley, get rid of Jones (I'm sure Judge would be happy to say goodbye to both), and start on a completely new project in which Judge and GM sink or swim together.
All oars rowing in the same direction for once.
I don’t know how you can write off Judges titanic season as Gettlemans doing. Sure- the roster was very bad and injury riddled. But Judge seems so far over his head. Clock management, lack of any sort of aggressiveness and total lack of feel for the game are glaring
Getting into the 20s if one of the QBs falls is viable.
I still don't like the QBs.
I think this is a value play. If Pickett costs you a 2 & 3 and comes on a 4/13M contract, that’s a lottery ticket I’m interested.
Loyalty - the "Giants Way" - trumps merit with this now fly-by-night organization...
Clean slate for Judge. 2020 and 2021 are written off as Gettleman disasters. Get rid of Barkley, get rid of Jones (I'm sure Judge would be happy to say goodbye to both), and start on a completely new project in which Judge and GM sink or swim together.
All oars rowing in the same direction for once.
Whats the new vision look like?
Burning TO's on defense because they continue to have communication problems and being unpreparied.
Not having the balls to go for it on 4th down and always punting in situations that call for going for it.
Watching more tape after we continue to get embarrassed on the field.
And offense that can't score touchdowns (I don't want to hear backup QB stuff)...teams score with backup QB's all the time.
Judge is overwhelmed by this Job because he didn't have the credentials to get the job in the first place. He just woo'd Mara by knowing both Belichick and Saban...not by his actual coaching resume.
And if you’re not in the playoffs after year three you send everyone to the moon.
I agree, but I think it's at least four years.
One more year of DJ, and then if that fails, three more years.
What coach would be winning with Glennon at quarterback and this offensive line? Not to mention our lack of healthy wide receivers.
Cut me a break.
Coaching may be an issue but the talent procurement for the past 10 years has been horrific.
Who has been responsible for the past 10 years of shitty player evaluation both at the pro and college level.
That is where we need to clean house. Constantly changing coaches is not the answer.
Now you go through the rounds and jettison coaches unless you see some improvement. The only thing keeping Judge around and in the conversation is Mara is to embarrassed to admit he fucked up- again.
It would be bad enough for ownership to anoint a totally unproven commodity (such as Judge pre 2020 season kickoff) as the driver for one of the team's most important front office hires in a decade.
However, the circus that is Giant ownership appears set to trump such a decision. They are going to anoint a HC who has shown no ability whatsoever to improve the product on the field after nearly 2 complete seasons (Joe Judge 2021) as the driver for one of the team's most important front office hires in a decade.
It's incomprehensible how an NFL franchise could be run in a worse manner.
Jones is done. Six year scholarship for a coach is nuts. Five is nuts, but that’s the only way this scenario works out.
Uh, most? If they're driven to succeed. Kinda like signing up to captain the Titanic.
"Well, Mr. Owener, what would my responsibilities be?"
"You'll run the team . . . make draft and free agent selections, and select the front office and coaching staffs."
"You mean I'll have complete autonomy?"
"Sort of, you'll do it in consultation."
"So I can get rid of the current HC?"
"We'll see."
"And high draft picks who haven't worked out?"
"May need more time"
"And front office personnel who can't cut it?"
"What's their last name?"
Garafolo did say the opposite to this, regarding potential GM candidates in his follow up tweet.
If Jones is physically done, OK.
Otherwise, he's the QB next year.
And if Giants draft a QB in '23, don't really see them moving on from the HC and GM after two years.
We’ve known this was how things were going to go down for a while, like it or hate it, its what we’re stuck with.
I’m really interested in Schoen and particularly I’d hope he pushed for Ken Doresy to come as OC. He’s mentored under Daboll, Judge’s first choice, and is in that “riser” category. I actually think he’ll eventually be a HC.
Wouldn’t shock me if Judge wanted to add a young QB and in a sense it might help buy him a 4th year with new personnel man in charge too.
I can see the job calculus at play possibly here going forward.
I agree, would rather trade a pick for a coach them a QB in the draft.
Given how Mara has operated these last 10 years, he will then opt to look for a new coach that aligns with this GM. And on and on. There is no plan.
Here is a nice video about Schoen that covers a little bit of his background.
Link - ( New Window )
I guarantee there is no bigger Parcells fan on this board than me. Loved the guy.
But this more of the same - connecting with a Giants alumnus for guidance.
We already got Trojan horsed by Belichick with Judge. Maybe Parcells wants to settle an old score, too... ;)
thanks for the Breer reference on Ossenfort; was hoping maybe there was personal insight from one of best posters here.
I don’t know the answer for sure but I would think no.
I do know that the fastest way to become and stay a franchise like what the Jags, Lions, Jets, etc. have been is to keep cycling through head coaches every 2 years.
I dont know that anyone has said he'll never be good.
Also, the lions and Jets don't cycle coaches every year.
Schwartz coached the lions for 5 years. Caldwell got 4. Patriciangot two and absolutely deserved to be fired.
The Jets?
Rex got 6 years, Bowles got 4 years. Gase absolutely deserved to be fired.
Jags? Marrone got 4 seasons Bradley got 3 seasons.
The example doesn't hold up.
Since 2000 the Jets have 2 coaches who didn’t get 3 years, Groh who quit to go to Virginia and Gase.
Since 2000 the Jags have had 2 coaches who didn’t get 3 years, Meyers who was fired this year and Mularkey.
Since 2000 the Lions have had 1 Mornhenwig in 2002.
If anything these teams hang on on to losers for too long.
The incestuous Giants way continues!
& no offense to Parcells-he was a great Giant-but the dude is like 80. I'm not sure if he's keeping daily track on what's going on in the league/how it is changing.
Quote:
Is starting out with basic assumption that at the root this team has it right. Based on what we are seeing, we need hard honest assessment. And that doesn’t sound like it to me.
As one who is as disillusioned, disgusted, and despairing as any here, just not as vocal, I don't get your premise. JJ has been horrid in terms of much HC decision making, but the question must be: does JJ align with the FO in all it thinks it has done right? I don't think there is enough evidence, one way or the other.
Why the fuck are we hiring a GM? Just make Joe the GM and coach.
I just cannot believe how far this franchise has fallen. I am fairly confident that we could get a group of people from this website who could have made decisions over the past 4 years that would have netted better results than what we have seen.
If Judge actually had a professional GM who was his superior and supervisor and recruits an offensive coordinator, say like Bill O’Brien, he can be salvaged.
I believe OBJ had a sit down with Mara pre contact, how did that work out?
If Judge actually had a professional GM who was his superior and supervisor and recruits an offensive coordinator, say like Bill O’Brien, he can be salvaged.
This is how I feel.
Quote:
The only benefit of the doubt I give Judge now is he didn’t pick Jones, he didn’t pick Barkley, and the general management he worked under was a disaster.
If Judge actually had a professional GM who was his superior and supervisor and recruits an offensive coordinator, say like Bill O’Brien, he can be salvaged.
This is how I feel.
The drafts do seem to have improved since here got here.