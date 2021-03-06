for display only
Garafolo on GM search: has to have shared vision with Judge

ryanmkeane : 2:34 pm
I’ve said not to really listen to anything until this guy speaks. He’s reporting that the GM search will be a mix of guys Judge knows and has ties with, and then veteran talent evaluators as well. What is interesting is that he specifically mentions Bills assistant Joe Schoen by name. I think based on this clip that it would appear Garafolo doesn’t think it will be Abrams, but he doesn’t say that specifically.

However - it is fairly clear that NYG think Judge is their guy based on this reporting, and that Judge and the next GM will be aligned - it will not be the type of thing where the new GM comes in and fires Judge after next season and then gets to automatically stay and pick his guy.
Garafolo on GM search - ( New Window )
I like this  
AROCK1000 : 2:39 pm : link
At least we will have some consistency going forward
He did mention  
bleedgiantsblue : 2:39 pm : link
Joe Schoen specifically as well.
Shared vision  
BigBlueJ : 2:40 pm : link
of a loser head coach. I hope any fan co-signing this gets 5 more years of losing. You deserve it.
Thanks For The MG Info  
Trainmaster : 2:40 pm : link
Judge (and Jones) need to be non factors in the GM search. Unfortunately, it sounds like not only will Judge be virtually guaranteed to return, but a GM with ties to Judge might be a requirement.

If the above is the case and the pool of desirable GM candidates is significantly reduced, another “Epic Fail” by Mara and his inner circle.

Garafalo:  
Chris in Philly : 2:43 pm : link
“Well, the question is what winds up defining the “tie?” A guy he knows or somebody he doesn’t who expresses a shared vision? Like I said in the clip, I expect a mix of guys he already knows and veteran personnel guys he doesn’t. He’ll have input but it’s not his hire.”
Didn't Adam schefter say that he doesn't think this  
Festina Lente : 2:46 pm : link
Will be how the gm search will be conducted. He implied strongly that the Giants will TRY to pick who they think is best for the job irrespective of any ties to JJ.
Mike Garofolo is the most overrated reporter on this site  
Essex : 2:47 pm : link
he is an Eagles shill, whose twitter account is basically a PR account for the Eagles front office. I realize that he was the "best" Giants beat reporter long ago, but that really is not high praise and his style is basically to curry favor with front offices for scoops.

Anyway, with that out of the way, if this report is true, and I have no doubt that it is despite my personal distaste for Garofolo, this is just sad. Sharing a vision with a 10-21 coach? Really. What a joke
RE: Didn't Adam schefter say that he doesn't think this  
ryanmkeane : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15522926 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
Will be how the gm search will be conducted. He implied strongly that the Giants will TRY to pick who they think is best for the job irrespective of any ties to JJ.

Garafolo states that he doesn’t necessarily have to have Judge “ties” but that the GM and Judge have to have a shared vision for the team. So whether that be a candidate Judge knows or someone he hasn’t worked with, it doesn’t matter in the end as long as they are in lock step.
RE: Didn't Adam schefter say that he doesn't think this  
bleedgiantsblue : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15522926 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
Will be how the gm search will be conducted. He implied strongly that the Giants will TRY to pick who they think is best for the job irrespective of any ties to JJ.


That was the sense I got from Schefter on the Ranaan podcast.
Such a dumb, shortsighted approach.  
robbieballs2003 : 2:48 pm : link
And if it doesn't work next year then what? Are we firing the GM after 1 year? No. Are we then letting this new GM run the show after Judge since he was hired because he shared similar views as Judge?
Self evaluation is simple  
mphbullet36 : 2:49 pm : link
Ask yourself if JJ or Abrams would be able to land another HC or GM judge next year if they Giants didn't offer them one? If tthe answer to that question is no then you dont have the right guys in the building.

And to suggest JJ has any say in this decision shows you how inept the Mara's are on how to run this franchise. The only small sample size he has as a coach is losing. What happens next year if he wins 4-5 games with a GM with a shared vision? Does he get a 4th year to turn it around again? No coach gets 4 years to turn around franchise nor should they.

What do you prefer...  
AROCK1000 : 2:49 pm : link
Another first timer or a potential OC or DC on the rise?
Essex  
ryanmkeane : 2:50 pm : link
I disagree, Garafolo is probably the most trusted NYG reporter in the mainstream media
My gut says Monti Ossenfort  
Sean : 2:50 pm : link
We’ll see.
RE: Self evaluation is simple  
Essex : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15522934 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
Ask yourself if JJ or Abrams would be able to land another HC or GM judge next year if they Giants didn't offer them one? If tthe answer to that question is no then you dont have the right guys in the building.

And to suggest JJ has any say in this decision shows you how inept the Mara's are on how to run this franchise. The only small sample size he has as a coach is losing. What happens next year if he wins 4-5 games with a GM with a shared vision? Does he get a 4th year to turn it around again? No coach gets 4 years to turn around franchise nor should they.


If the Giants fired Joe Judge this year, I would bet a lot of money, he never sniffed an NFL HC job again, forget even now. The Giants were the only ones who would have hired him in the first place and are still the only ones who would hire him. And, as I said, probably ever will hire him for an NFL position.
Shares Judge's vision?  
BigBlueDent : 2:51 pm : link
So no meaningful Giants football by Columbus day yet again. Fantastic...
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:52 pm : link
WTF has Joe Judge done to warrant such a status that the next GM needs to have thinking that aligns with Joe? I am @ a loss.
What is judges vision?  
ron mexico : 2:52 pm : link
Other than the ambiguous platitudes stated in his intro presser?
mph  
ryanmkeane : 2:52 pm : link
well - a scenario that a lot of people are failing to recognize is Mara thinks he got it right with Judge and wrong with DG.
This is the problem with the Giants not the solution  
NoGainDayne : 2:55 pm : link
they love a guy with objectively poor results. It’s the wrong evaluation systems, it’s the wrong reward systems.
Complete insanity  
TyreeHelmet : 2:56 pm : link
Its one thing to give this guy another season to prove it ( I don't agree with it- he should be fired). But to base the GM search all around the connections of a former special teams coordinator is completely insane.

It's so disappointing the Giants never aim higher for the HC and GM. They clearly don't want someone powerful or high profile. Just look at the recent clowns they have hired/ interviewed.

It would take John Mara a few phone calls to identify the top GM and HC candidates. Infuriating they won't do this.
Reminder...  
moespree : 2:57 pm : link
Joe Judge has to win 11 straight games just be a .500 head coach in the NFL.
RE: My gut says Monti Ossenfort  
ryanmkeane : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15522938 Sean said:
Quote:
We’ll see.

That is my prediction too. Although weird that Garafolo didn’t mention him but mentioned Schoen. I would think those are the two top guys as of right now.
RE: mph  
Essex : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15522946 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
well - a scenario that a lot of people are failing to recognize is Mara thinks he got it right with Judge and wrong with DG.


If you want the fanbase to believe that and have credibility, you have to give us evidence that Judge and Gettleman were not on the same page, That the failure of this team is solely on Gettleman. What I see is a bunch of poorly developing players, who are not coached well. What player has grown that much in the last two years? Thomas? He is a top talent. The rest of the offensive line regresses or stinks. Who else has progressed? Slayton has absolutely regressed. Golladay isn't productive here and has been in other places. Dexter Lawrence is misused. At that press conference, Mara is going to have to be specific if he wants to peddle this argument.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:00 pm : link
Then again, Johnny thinks JJ is the next Parcells or BB so, ya know...
RE: mph  
Mdgiantsfan : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15522946 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
well - a scenario that a lot of people are failing to recognize is Mara thinks he got it right with Judge and wrong with DG.


Which is a cause for concern for me. This year has been a train wreck, and while injuries have been a factor they don’t excuse away my concerns with Judge’s ability to lead this team to prominence. This is why I am in favor of the new GM being the decision maker on the HC moving forward. The inability to get anything respectable going on offense these past two seasons is very alarming…especially in a league that is heavily favored to that side of the ball. With that massive coaching staff, I don’t see much progress from that unit nor any individual progression from the players.

Nevertheless at this point I’m just hoping Getts does indeed retire and we have a new GM (from the outside) calling the shots.
So  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:03 pm : link
we're going to give a HC who has been a disaster a huge say in who the next GM is?

That makes a ton of sense!
RE: So  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15522965 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
we're going to give a HC who has been a disaster a huge say in who the next GM is?

That makes a ton of sense!


The clown show must go on!
if true it shows how clueless mara remains.  
japanhead : 3:04 pm : link
trying to fix a mistake he believes he made in firing ben mcadoo too soon in 2017, but now doubling down on joe judge in 2022 regardless of results.

judge has given giants fans some of the dullest, barely watchable football in recent memory.

mara ought to bite the bullet and hire a consulting company to steer this ship. every decision he's made since 2015 has been terrible.

coughlin won 2 superbowls and was fired after two 6-10 seasons. judge has done nothing and will be retained after going 6-10 and 5-12 his first two seasons.

you almost have to laugh.
Is it me or is that worded to sound specific without being.  
CV36 : 3:04 pm : link
Its says a lot to say nothing. It could be anything from JJ is their future to they like the vision JJ has even if he cant execute it. I dont think any of these guys have a clue what's going to happen. Regardless of my personal feelings abut Judge as a coach, it can be a good thing to have a GM and coach on the same page. Whatever the outcome of this offseason I would be happy to see a decent product on the field next season.
For the life of me...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:07 pm : link
Mara's love of JJ is...

Is John just a dolt?
RE: Is it me or is that worded to sound specific without being.  
bleedgiantsblue : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15522969 CV36 said:
Quote:
Its says a lot to say nothing. It could be anything from JJ is their future to they like the vision JJ has even if he cant execute it. I dont think any of these guys have a clue what's going to happen. Regardless of my personal feelings abut Judge as a coach, it can be a good thing to have a GM and coach on the same page. Whatever the outcome of this offseason I would be happy to see a decent product on the field next season.


To me, it sounded like MG was giving his opinion on what would happen. Could it be based on what he's hearing, of course. But sounded more like speculation than anything.
Mara's last three selections  
Essex : 3:08 pm : link
McAdoo, Shurmur, and Judge will never get a chance to coach again in this league and this is a league that gives lots of second chances. Just shows you how bad his hiring has been. 3 disasters in a row. And, now the guy born on third base, wants to double down on it. Maybe he should just delegate this responsibility to someone who has a bit better judgment than him.

It is crazy to me that the Eagles have hired Andy Reid, Chip Kelly (say what you want to say but he had two 10-6 seasons there), Pederson (who won a Super Bowl), and now Sirianni (who is in the coach of the year discussions).

Our last three coaches have been disasters.

We are more WFT in our ownership than most would care to admit.
A shared vision of bad game plans  
sb from NYT Forum : 3:09 pm : link
…and unprepared coaching and players?
Garafolo tweet in the comments  
bleedgiantsblue : 3:11 pm : link
"OK but that’s a hypothetical and I don’t think they’re going to run into that. I haven’t heard that at all. In fact, some of the prospective candidates I’ve talked to (I didn’t mention them above; will save that for when things become more concrete) are jumping at the job."
RE: Garafolo tweet in the comments  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15522976 bleedgiantsblue said:
Quote:
"OK but that’s a hypothetical and I don’t think they’re going to run into that. I haven’t heard that at all. In fact, some of the prospective candidates I’ve talked to (I didn’t mention them above; will save that for when things become more concrete) are jumping at the job."


Well that is quite a reversal.
What shared vision?  
Simms11 : 3:13 pm : link
What’s his vision? Improve the trenches? Find good players? I mean really?! What would it be that would be a discriminator?
Essex  
ryanmkeane : 3:13 pm : link
for what it’s worth, Shurmur had already been a head coach previously in Cleveland so he did get his second chance with NYG. McAdoo turned himself in a caricature so - that was just a weird thing but he was in fact a good coach in his first season. Mara caved to the fan outrage, the team didn’t respect McAdoo after the Eli thing and the way he went about his business in year two, it was such a weird thing. Shurmur was awful in Cleveland so I’m really not sure what Mara and DG saw in him other than he’s good with QBs.
RE: RE: Garafolo tweet in the comments  
bleedgiantsblue : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15522977 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15522976 bleedgiantsblue said:


Quote:


"OK but that’s a hypothetical and I don’t think they’re going to run into that. I haven’t heard that at all. In fact, some of the prospective candidates I’ve talked to (I didn’t mention them above; will save that for when things become more concrete) are jumping at the job."



Well that is quite a reversal.


Not really sure how to copy the thread from my phone. But it was in response to someone saying the best candidates will not want to work with Judge.
The other issue at play here is that  
NoGainDayne : 3:13 pm : link
they very clearly do have their mind made up that Judge isn’t the problem (based on what I have no idea)

And they seem to want to, through media mouthpieces. Downplay the extent they’ve made up their minds. Which is a scary though in their own rights. At best, they bring in someone who has been strongly pressured to keep Judge. And when hiring a GM, having that as the best case scenario, is exactly why they’ve ended up where they are. Because they care more about things like how well liked someone is by them vs. more objective measures like how well they have performed
Shared vision  
Giants73 : 3:13 pm : link
So a GM that wants to play coward ball. Guess Giants will be first team to take a kicker/punter in the top 10 of a draft.
Fingers crossed  
Go Terps : 3:14 pm : link
It's fair to question whether Judge is the guy based on his terrible 2021 performance, but having a GM and head coach aligned on a vision is a good thing.

Clean slate for Judge. 2020 and 2021 are written off as Gettleman disasters. Get rid of Barkley, get rid of Jones (I'm sure Judge would be happy to say goodbye to both), and start on a completely new project in which Judge and GM sink or swim together.

All oars rowing in the same direction for once.
..  
Sean : 3:14 pm : link
Quote:
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
Replying to
@sepinwall
and
@gmfb
Well, the question is what winds up defining the “tie?” A guy he knows or somebody he doesn’t who expresses a shared vision? Like I said in the clip, I expect a mix of guys he already knows and veteran personnel guys he doesn’t. He’ll have input but it’s not his hire.
RE: RE: RE: Garafolo tweet in the comments  
JonC : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15522981 bleedgiantsblue said:
Quote:
In comment 15522977 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15522976 bleedgiantsblue said:


Quote:


"OK but that’s a hypothetical and I don’t think they’re going to run into that. I haven’t heard that at all. In fact, some of the prospective candidates I’ve talked to (I didn’t mention them above; will save that for when things become more concrete) are jumping at the job."



Well that is quite a reversal.



Not really sure how to copy the thread from my phone. But it was in response to someone saying the best candidates will not want to work with Judge.


It's actually in response to TV reviewer, Alan Sepinwall, perhaps best known here for his Sopranos episode reviews.
SFG  
ryanmkeane : 3:16 pm : link
I don’t think it’s a reversal at all. Judge is a young head coach. He’s been given a lot of rope by ownership to do his process the long way. What young GM who hasn’t been given an opportunity wouldn’t want this job? Gettleman out of the way, two top 10 picks in the draft, you can go QB if you want, you can take best player available and see if Jones can turn it around. You have a ton of options. You have a coach who looked the part in 2020 with a pretty bad roster. Things have obviously gone south this year but I really don’t think any possible GMs give a shit about that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Garafolo tweet in the comments  
bleedgiantsblue : 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15522989 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15522981 bleedgiantsblue said:


Quote:


In comment 15522977 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15522976 bleedgiantsblue said:


Quote:


"OK but that’s a hypothetical and I don’t think they’re going to run into that. I haven’t heard that at all. In fact, some of the prospective candidates I’ve talked to (I didn’t mention them above; will save that for when things become more concrete) are jumping at the job."



Well that is quite a reversal.



Not really sure how to copy the thread from my phone. But it was in response to someone saying the best candidates will not want to work with Judge.



It's actually in response to TV reviewer, Alan Sepinwall, perhaps best known here for his Sopranos episode reviews.


Yea I saw he had a verified account. Did not know who it was. As a Sopranos fan, I'll have to check him out.
 
ryanmkeane : 3:19 pm : link
I have zero information but can almost guarantee that someone like Ossenfort, who wants to be a GM, is set up with good draft capital, and knows the HC extremely well and is aligned with the Patriots process for building, would kill for this job.
The bigger question and concern is  
JonC : 3:21 pm : link
would that GM tied to Judge be the best outcome for the Giants future. Given Judge's cv so far, it's a rather resounding risk to continue.
RUBBISH, Mike G.!  
TC : 3:21 pm : link
It would be nuts to make the selection of a GM dependent on the new GM being simpatico with an unproven HC with a lousy record who he might have to fire the next season, if not sooner.
Would also be  
ryanmkeane : 3:21 pm : link
essentially a guarantee that Schoen would take this job in a heartbeat.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15522943 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
WTF has Joe Judge done to warrant such a status that the next GM needs to have thinking that aligns with Joe? I am @ a loss.


That is the right question. And the answer is nothing.

Oh, sure. Judge wants the fans to be "proud of the team" because the fan base is "blue collar and tough" and he wants to "change to culture to a winning culture"...and on and on and on and f-ckin on...

BFD.

RE: RE: So  
AcidTest : 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15522967 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15522965 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


we're going to give a HC who has been a disaster a huge say in who the next GM is?

That makes a ton of sense!



The clown show must go on!


+2. It's the definition of insanity, namely doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

The best GM candidates will want their own coach. They certainly at a minimum will not want to be expected to share the "vision" of a coach who is 10-21.

Insisting that the next GM share Judge's "vision" is just more meddling by the Maras.
RE: The bigger question and concern is  
AcidTest : 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15522996 JonC said:
Quote:
would that GM tied to Judge be the best outcome for the Giants future. Given Judge's cv so far, it's a rather resounding risk to continue.


The answer to that question is a resounding "no."
The silver lining for me  
Spider43 : 3:26 pm : link
Is if that asshat tidbit about Judge wanting a QB in this draft is true, then I'm happy. Other than that, I expect Judge to be fired in a year. But keep it classy, guys, no need to get personal with ownership. /sarcasm font
 
christian : 3:29 pm : link
Judge needs a very good, pro GM. Someone who can lead him too.

I’ve said this countless times — he’s the most mature guy in the building and that’s ridiculous. He’s a novice head coach.
The problem with taking a QB is  
JonC : 3:29 pm : link
they could make another reactionary decision to pick a QB early, and I don't see that QB in '22, Pickett included.
The ONLY positive  
Dave on the UWS : 3:30 pm : link
is this would represent A plan ( at least in Mara’s mind). I can’t see it succeeding because Judge isn’t the answer. But they’ve been band aiding for quite awhile. I would rather they have a plan and fail then continue to hodge lodge it
RE: My gut says Monti Ossenfort  
ColHowPepper : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15522938 Sean said:
Quote:
We’ll see.
Sean, flesh that gut out a bit? What tea leaves make him more than just a possibility, in your head space?
I also think  
Boatie Warrant : 3:34 pm : link
In theory, that having GM and Coach with the same vision is what you are supposed to want.

Is Joe the answer for the future? Ownership seems to think so if all we are hearing is true.

Let's hope they get it right this time.

If you(any fan) are not hoping they get it right no matter how the go about getting a new GM maybe you should look into a different team to root for.
I might actually be out of outrage…  
trueblueinpw : 3:35 pm : link
🤷🏽‍♂️
RE: The silver lining for me  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15523012 Spider43 said:
Quote:
Is if that asshat tidbit about Judge wanting a QB in this draft is true, then I'm happy. Other than that, I expect Judge to be fired in a year. But keep it classy, guys, no need to get personal with ownership. /sarcasm font


I missed that thread, what was spilled?
RE: Fingers crossed  
Del Shofner : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15522986 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's fair to question whether Judge is the guy based on his terrible 2021 performance, but having a GM and head coach aligned on a vision is a good thing.

Clean slate for Judge. 2020 and 2021 are written off as Gettleman disasters. Get rid of Barkley, get rid of Jones (I'm sure Judge would be happy to say goodbye to both), and start on a completely new project in which Judge and GM sink or swim together.

All oars rowing in the same direction for once.


Let's hope so.
RE: I might actually be out of outrage…  
JonC : 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15523023 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
🤷🏽‍♂️


Me too, for now. Reap what you sow.

Of course we want them to make the right decision. We're questioning rather poor, consistently disjointed thinking by leadership along the way.
Since Judge learned his trait  
Silver Spoon : 3:41 pm : link
by the book “How to Coach Like a Pussy”, will the GM need to read “How to GM Like a Pussy?”
a good GM  
fkap : 3:54 pm : link
should be able to work with a variety of systems/coaches.

There's no reason the new GM getting along and working with Judge precludes that GM from being able to move on from Judge if/when Judge gets canned in a year or two.
Is 2 years enough to know a head coach sucks  
Chris684 : 3:55 pm : link
and will NEVER be any good?

I don’t know the answer for sure but I would think no.

I do know that the fastest way to become and stay a franchise like what the Jags, Lions, Jets, etc. have been is to keep cycling through head coaches every 2 years.
Judge  
TyreeHelmet : 3:56 pm : link
Based on what I’ve seen from Judge, the last thing I want from a new GM is a shared vision with Joe Judge.
Great  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:01 pm : link
we get two people who want to build a team that represents the area.
He’s just giving his opinion  
jeff57 : 4:03 pm : link
Not source based.
RE: Is 2 years enough to know a head coach sucks  
NoGainDayne : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15523050 Chris684 said:
Quote:
and will NEVER be any good?

I don’t know the answer for sure but I would think no.

I do know that the fastest way to become and stay a franchise like what the Jags, Lions, Jets, etc. have been is to keep cycling through head coaches every 2 years.


The problem with Judge is not just his performance. It’s that he preaches accountability and says the right things. Then whines about the headsets and blames the NFL for problems that he himself said had been issues the Giants had for a while (that seemingly don’t exist with other teams dealing with the same tech)

For someone that preaches accountability to lay that at the feet of the NFL is troublesome on its own. The fact that he doesn’t have better systems for a persistent problem that don’t include using timeouts is a MAJOR problem
of his and what you could generously call a management style. Then the additional problems of not being able to hire the right tech people to fix the problem. Then going a bit larger and his discussion of going for it on 4th down as something you’d look at “spreadsheets” for and you may be inclined to say he may have no idea how to win in today’s NFL much like the organization he works for.

And to this I keep asking myself a guy that looks this far in over his head, and talks like an insecure person who shouldn’t be in the position he’s in. Why on earth would it be a good idea to bring in one of “his guys” to me “his guys” would align too much with what is there already which clearly isn’t the right stuff. Whatever it is the Mara’s think they see in him. But I’d love to hear from someone what specifically he’s shown
This comment above that Judge looks like this job is over his head  
chick310 : 4:10 pm : link
was on the mark. I am not sure I felt that way looking at the games last season, but pretty clear from the outset this year.

Not certain how much he was involved in some of the free agent decisions or draft this year but assume it was more than his first year. He has some developing of his own to work on.
RE: RE: My gut says Monti Ossenfort  
Sean : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15523019 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15522938 Sean said:

Quote:


We’ll see.

Sean, flesh that gut out a bit? What tea leaves make him more than just a possibility, in your head space?

Just based on the fact that the Giants may look to align the GM with Judge. Albert Breer mentioned in his GM article that Judge & Ossenfort are close.
Face it  
Producer : 4:18 pm : link
The New York Giants are the Keystone Cops of the NFL. We can see every dopey move coming a mile away. And it's not changing anytime soon
RE: Shares Judge's vision?  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15522942 BigBlueDent said:
Quote:
So no meaningful Giants football by Columbus day yet again. Fantastic...


And an offense run like it’s 1992.

Word is JJ wants to bring back the big-ass shoulder pads.
RE: RE: RE: My gut says Monti Ossenfort  
Jim in Tampa : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15523081 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15523019 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 15522938 Sean said:

Quote:


We’ll see.

Sean, flesh that gut out a bit? What tea leaves make him more than just a possibility, in your head space?


Just based on the fact that the Giants may look to align the GM with Judge. Albert Breer mentioned in his GM article that Judge & Ossenfort are close.

Wasn't there also a report that Ossenfort would NOT consider the Giants GM job because or all the in-fighting? (I read it on a BBI thread, just not sure which one.)
Jim  
Sean : 4:30 pm : link
That was Dodds.
Judge  
kelly : 4:32 pm : link
So going with a 5th coach will somehow turn a chickenshit roster into a playoff contender.

What coach would be winning with Glennon at quarterback and this offensive line? Not to mention our lack of healthy wide receivers.

Cut me a break.

Coaching may be an issue but the talent procurement for the past 10 years has been horrific.

Who has been responsible for the past 10 years of shitty player evaluation both at the pro and college level.

That is where we need to clean house. Constantly changing coaches is not the answer.
A shared vision just means  
David B. : 4:33 pm : link
you can't have what they had when George Young and Dan Reeves were GM and HC. GY drafting players DR doesn't want, and won't play.

It means they have to agree on what style of ball they want to play and the kinds of players who can deliver that.

I think DG and JJ are probably "aligned" just fine. But the scouts CANNOT ID NFL talent, plus they draft a lot of guys who are always hurt.

When Parcells got to his 3rd season (after two crappy ones), he said "If I'm gonna get fired anyway, I'm gonna do this my way." Meaning, if he was going to do things his way, go out swinging, and let the chips fall.

Regardless of what you thing of Judge at this point in his career, I DO think he has been saddled with a lot of shit he didn't want -- like Garrett and his offense, Colombo, and an inept scouting department. THAT SHIT MUST STOP.

If Mara respects Judge so damn much, he should get the fuck out of his way and let Judge sink or swim without training wheels and restrictions.


When did this Owner Become Such a Buffoon?  
Jeffrey : 4:33 pm : link
Is he really more concerned with the appearance of firing another mistake than with getting someone in there who might not need 3 or more years to learn how to put together a staff and build a team? Always loved the Giants and will do so forever probably, but this is the first year in 4 decades of rooting for this team that I have skipped watching Giant games on a regular basis to watch other teams. Now regularly follow the Chargers, Raiders, Bengals and Dolphins who are much more interesting. Time for change and this time it must not be some cosmetic makeover but a real change in direction.
Would any of you fire Judge for McDaniels?  
Sean : 4:35 pm : link
What if one of these NE guys wants to bring McDaniels with him?
This is the type of decision making that got Custer in trouble  
ghost718 : 4:36 pm : link
.
RE: SFG  
TC : 4:37 pm : link
"In comment 15522990 ryanmkeane said: What young GM who hasn’t been given an opportunity wouldn’t want this job?"

Uh, most? If they're driven to succeed. Kinda like signing up to captain the Titanic.

"Well, Mr. Owener, what would my responsibilities be?"

"You'll run the team . . . make draft and free agent selections, and select the front office and coaching staffs."

"You mean I'll have complete autonomy?"

"Sort of, you'll do it in consultation."

"So I can get rid of the current HC?"

"We'll see."

"And high draft picks who haven't worked out?"

"May need more time"

"And front office personnel who can't cut it?"

"What's their last name?"





RE: The problem with taking a QB is  
christian : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15523016 JonC said:
Quote:
they could make another reactionary decision to pick a QB early, and I don't see that QB in '22, Pickett included.
m

Keep in mind Jon — Giants will pick ~36 on round two and have an extra 3 and 4.

Getting into the 20s if one of the QBs falls is viable.
RE: So  
mphbullet36 : 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15522965 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
we're going to give a HC who has been a disaster a huge say in who the next GM is?

That makes a ton of sense!


thats the "Giants Way"
This shit is so depressing  
Ned In Atlanta : 4:42 pm : link
Judge is awful. Penalties, putrid offense, sloppy football. And then we have to listen to his delusional rah rah post game pressers and listen to the team shills sell us on “culture and not quitting.” Judge being able to lead the GM search is worse than them just giving the job to Chris Mara
RE: RE: Shares Judge's vision?  
Ned In Atlanta : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15523088 DisgruntledNYGfan said:
Quote:
In comment 15522942 BigBlueDent said:


Quote:


So no meaningful Giants football by Columbus day yet again. Fantastic...



And an offense run like it’s 1992.

Word is JJ wants to bring back the big-ass shoulder pads.



Lol. So true. Judge thinks you win by punting 80% of the time, running the ball (albeit terribly) punting (also terribly) playing defense and winning games 13-10
RE: RE: The problem with taking a QB is  
JonC : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15523115 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15523016 JonC said:


Quote:


they could make another reactionary decision to pick a QB early, and I don't see that QB in '22, Pickett included.

m

Keep in mind Jon — Giants will pick ~36 on round two and have an extra 3 and 4.

Getting into the 20s if one of the QBs falls is viable.


I still don't like the QBs.
 
christian : 4:45 pm : link
If you go this route — you have to give Judge + GM full autonomy and three years to get this right.

And if you’re not in the playoffs after year three you send everyone to the moon.
Lol but of course  
HomerJones45 : 4:46 pm : link
They’ve been dead wrong about everything else.
RE: mph  
mphbullet36 : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15522946 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
well - a scenario that a lot of people are failing to recognize is Mara thinks he got it right with Judge and wrong with DG.


I guess my rebuttal would be what evidence have Judge given Mara that he is the right guy? JJ has really no coordinator history that he can stand on that he was really good at his job. He has sucked the first two years.

Even if he had confidence in Judge for whatever unknown reason. Bringing in a GM with ties to Judge basically gives Judge 2-3 more years. Because the GM will get a few years to figure it out if DG got 5 years of awfulness...how can give Judge that kind of power.

Maybe I could see giving that kind of power to a Coach with a winning track record and with cache but what has Judge dont other then I guess impress in his interview to be given that kind of pull in the org.
RE: Fingers crossed  
Ned In Atlanta : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15522986 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's fair to question whether Judge is the guy based on his terrible 2021 performance, but having a GM and head coach aligned on a vision is a good thing.

Clean slate for Judge. 2020 and 2021 are written off as Gettleman disasters. Get rid of Barkley, get rid of Jones (I'm sure Judge would be happy to say goodbye to both), and start on a completely new project in which Judge and GM sink or swim together.

All oars rowing in the same direction for once.



I don’t know how you can write off Judges titanic season as Gettlemans doing. Sure- the roster was very bad and injury riddled. But Judge seems so far over his head. Clock management, lack of any sort of aggressiveness and total lack of feel for the game are glaring
RE: RE: RE: The problem with taking a QB is  
christian : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15523127 JonC said:
Quote:
Keep in mind Jon — Giants will pick ~36 on round two and have an extra 3 and 4.

Getting into the 20s if one of the QBs falls is viable.

I still don't like the QBs.


I think this is a value play. If Pickett costs you a 2 & 3 and comes on a 4/13M contract, that’s a lottery ticket I’m interested.
RE: RE: So  
bw in dc : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15523122 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15522965 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


we're going to give a HC who has been a disaster a huge say in who the next GM is?

That makes a ton of sense!



thats the "Giants Way"


Loyalty - the "Giants Way" - trumps merit with this now fly-by-night organization...
RE: Fingers crossed  
mphbullet36 : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15522986 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's fair to question whether Judge is the guy based on his terrible 2021 performance, but having a GM and head coach aligned on a vision is a good thing.

Clean slate for Judge. 2020 and 2021 are written off as Gettleman disasters. Get rid of Barkley, get rid of Jones (I'm sure Judge would be happy to say goodbye to both), and start on a completely new project in which Judge and GM sink or swim together.

All oars rowing in the same direction for once.


Whats the new vision look like?

Burning TO's on defense because they continue to have communication problems and being unpreparied.

Not having the balls to go for it on 4th down and always punting in situations that call for going for it.

Watching more tape after we continue to get embarrassed on the field.

And offense that can't score touchdowns (I don't want to hear backup QB stuff)...teams score with backup QB's all the time.

Judge is overwhelmed by this Job because he didn't have the credentials to get the job in the first place. He just woo'd Mara by knowing both Belichick and Saban...not by his actual coaching resume.
RE: …  
PakistanPete : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15523131 christian said:
Quote:
If you go this route — you have to give Judge + GM full autonomy and three years to get this right.

And if you’re not in the playoffs after year three you send everyone to the moon.


I agree, but I think it's at least four years.

One more year of DJ, and then if that fails, three more years.

RE: Judge  
HomerJones45 : 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15523101 kelly said:
Quote:
So going with a 5th coach will somehow turn a chickenshit roster into a playoff contender.

What coach would be winning with Glennon at quarterback and this offensive line? Not to mention our lack of healthy wide receivers.

Cut me a break.

Coaching may be an issue but the talent procurement for the past 10 years has been horrific.

Who has been responsible for the past 10 years of shitty player evaluation both at the pro and college level.

That is where we need to clean house. Constantly changing coaches is not the answer.
this is why you don’t do the completely stupid and throw the guy out who proved he could get hardware. Which is why the talk of the Rooneys getting rid of Tomlin was silly. The Rooneys aren’t a pack of idiots.

Now you go through the rounds and jettison coaches unless you see some improvement. The only thing keeping Judge around and in the conversation is Mara is to embarrassed to admit he fucked up- again.
Well Stated BW  
BlueVinnie : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15523004 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15522943 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


WTF has Joe Judge done to warrant such a status that the next GM needs to have thinking that aligns with Joe? I am @ a loss.



That is the right question. And the answer is nothing.

Oh, sure. Judge wants the fans to be "proud of the team" because the fan base is "blue collar and tough" and he wants to "change to culture to a winning culture"...and on and on and on and f-ckin on...

BFD.


+1
It would be bad enough for ownership to anoint a totally unproven commodity (such as Judge pre 2020 season kickoff) as the driver for one of the team's most important front office hires in a decade.

However, the circus that is Giant ownership appears set to trump such a decision. They are going to anoint a HC who has shown no ability whatsoever to improve the product on the field after nearly 2 complete seasons (Joe Judge 2021) as the driver for one of the team's most important front office hires in a decade.

It's incomprehensible how an NFL franchise could be run in a worse manner.
HomerJones45  
Sean : 4:55 pm : link
If the Giants move on from Judge, I’d like to be aggressive and go for someone big. Someone like Tomlin or Payton. I’m tired of coordinator roulette with this coaches.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15523149 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
In comment 15523131 christian said:


Quote:


If you go this route — you have to give Judge + GM full autonomy and three years to get this right.

And if you’re not in the playoffs after year three you send everyone to the moon.



I agree, but I think it's at least four years.

One more year of DJ, and then if that fails, three more years.


Jones is done. Six year scholarship for a coach is nuts. Five is nuts, but that’s the only way this scenario works out.
RE: RE: SFG  
bleedgiantsblue : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15523112 TC said:
Quote:
"In comment 15522990 ryanmkeane said: What young GM who hasn’t been given an opportunity wouldn’t want this job?"

Uh, most? If they're driven to succeed. Kinda like signing up to captain the Titanic.

"Well, Mr. Owener, what would my responsibilities be?"

"You'll run the team . . . make draft and free agent selections, and select the front office and coaching staffs."

"You mean I'll have complete autonomy?"

"Sort of, you'll do it in consultation."

"So I can get rid of the current HC?"

"We'll see."

"And high draft picks who haven't worked out?"

"May need more time"

"And front office personnel who can't cut it?"

"What's their last name?"


Garafolo did say the opposite to this, regarding potential GM candidates in his follow up tweet.
RE: RE: RE: …  
PakistanPete : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15523158 christian said:
Quote:
Jones is done. Six year scholarship for a coach is nuts. Five is nuts, but that’s the only way this scenario works out.


If Jones is physically done, OK.

Otherwise, he's the QB next year.

And if Giants draft a QB in '23, don't really see them moving on from the HC and GM after two years.
I pray that this is untrue.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 5:06 pm : link
I’m not even passionately arguing to fire Judge, but he can’t be a consideration in any long term move the team makes. He should be lucky to survive the year.
So the GM needs to be salesman with verbal diarrhea  
Mike from Ohio : 5:14 pm : link
who is cripplingly conservative?

Wonderful.
Everyone running with this report  
Sean : 5:16 pm : link
Garafolo said that there will be non Judge candidates interviewed as well. Seems Joe Schoen is one of the candidates.
Late to this party  
Biteymax22 : 5:17 pm : link
So apologies if this has been said and I missed it:

We’ve known this was how things were going to go down for a while, like it or hate it, its what we’re stuck with.

I’m really interested in Schoen and particularly I’d hope he pushed for Ken Doresy to come as OC. He’s mentored under Daboll, Judge’s first choice, and is in that “riser” category. I actually think he’ll eventually be a HC.
The rumor  
Sammo85 : 5:18 pm : link
Of Judge possibly wanting a new QB isn’t without merit since there’s been drips about Schuplinski raving about Mac Jones in pre draft process, rumors of a Pickett love by Judge and a split even from scouts towards Gettleman being all in on Daniel Jones.

Wouldn’t shock me if Judge wanted to add a young QB and in a sense it might help buy him a 4th year with new personnel man in charge too.

I can see the job calculus at play possibly here going forward.
Schoen will come with a recommendation from Parcells  
Sean : 5:18 pm : link
That will matter a lot to Mara.
RE: HomerJones45  
upnyg : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15523154 Sean said:
Quote:
If the Giants move on from Judge, I’d like to be aggressive and go for someone big. Someone like Tomlin or Payton. I’m tired of coordinator roulette with this coaches.

I agree, would rather trade a pick for a coach them a QB in the draft.
RE: Such a dumb, shortsighted approach.  
widmerseyebrow : 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15522933 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
And if it doesn't work next year then what? Are we firing the GM after 1 year? No. Are we then letting this new GM run the show after Judge since he was hired because he shared similar views as Judge?


Given how Mara has operated these last 10 years, he will then opt to look for a new coach that aligns with this GM. And on and on. There is no plan.
Huge mistake limiting options due to Judge  
UberAlias : 5:34 pm : link
Probably means other dead weight in the org going to get a feee pass as well. Simply pathetic. This team can’t handle the truth and or is in denial.
For anyone who would rather learn about Schoen  
Chris684 : 5:35 pm : link
rather than piss and moan like a 2 year old left in the sandbox with no toys.

Here is a nice video about Schoen that covers a little bit of his background.
Link - ( New Window )
Chris  
UberAlias : 5:41 pm : link
I don’t care if they keep Judge. But forcing him, or anyone else in the under performing organization, on a GM with an outside view is a mistake. It’s far to important a decision to cross potentially strong candidates off your list on behalf of a coach who have delivered nothing.
RE: Schoen will come with a recommendation from Parcells  
bw in dc : 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15523205 Sean said:
Quote:
That will matter a lot to Mara.


I guarantee there is no bigger Parcells fan on this board than me. Loved the guy.

But this more of the same - connecting with a Giants alumnus for guidance.

We already got Trojan horsed by Belichick with Judge. Maybe Parcells wants to settle an old score, too... ;)
RE: Would any of you fire Judge for McDaniels?  
ColHowPepper : 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15523106 Sean said:
Quote:
What if one of these NE guys wants to bring McDaniels with him?
Good question. We've seen with the Belichek coaching 'tree' that with BB the whole is always greater than the sum of its parts. McD has done a solid job with a rookie QB w/o a ton of elite athleticism and he seems to have a good handle on game planning/calling: BB seems to trust him outright with that, so, yeah. It's just that with the Giants' deficits on the offensive side of the ball, how long, how many drafts, before McDaniels can function from a level playing field.

thanks for the Breer reference on Ossenfort; was hoping maybe there was personal insight from one of best posters here.
RE: Is 2 years enough to know a head coach sucks  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15523050 Chris684 said:
Quote:
and will NEVER be any good?

I don’t know the answer for sure but I would think no.

I do know that the fastest way to become and stay a franchise like what the Jags, Lions, Jets, etc. have been is to keep cycling through head coaches every 2 years.


I dont know that anyone has said he'll never be good.

Also, the lions and Jets don't cycle coaches every year.

Schwartz coached the lions for 5 years. Caldwell got 4. Patriciangot two and absolutely deserved to be fired.

The Jets?
Rex got 6 years, Bowles got 4 years. Gase absolutely deserved to be fired.

Jags? Marrone got 4 seasons Bradley got 3 seasons.


The example doesn't hold up.
RE: Is 2 years enough to know a head coach sucks  
christian : 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15523050 Chris684 said:
Quote:
I do know that the fastest way to become and stay a franchise like what the Jags, Lions, Jets, etc. have been is to keep cycling through head coaches every 2 years.


Since 2000 the Jets have 2 coaches who didn’t get 3 years, Groh who quit to go to Virginia and Gase.

Since 2000 the Jags have had 2 coaches who didn’t get 3 years, Meyers who was fired this year and Mularkey.

Since 2000 the Lions have had 1 Mornhenwig in 2002.

If anything these teams hang on on to losers for too long.
It’s not the issue of has Judge gotten enough time  
UberAlias : 5:56 pm : link
It’s an issue of, we need to nail this GM selection. Absolutely must. Limiting our options on the idea that Judge who has not produced anything might get better is big mistake. We need the best man period and if it costs us Judge, so be it.
A d someone who aligns with Judge vision  
UberAlias : 5:59 pm : link
Is starting out with basic assumption that at the root this team has it right. Based on what we are seeing, we need hard honest assessment. And that doesn’t sound like it to me.
RE: Schoen will come with a recommendation from Parcells  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15523205 Sean said:
Quote:
That will matter a lot to Mara.


The incestuous Giants way continues!

& no offense to Parcells-he was a great Giant-but the dude is like 80. I'm not sure if he's keeping daily track on what's going on in the league/how it is changing.
RE: A d someone who aligns with Judge vision  
ColHowPepper : 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15523254 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Is starting out with basic assumption that at the root this team has it right. Based on what we are seeing, we need hard honest assessment. And that doesn’t sound like it to me.
As one who is as disillusioned, disgusted, and despairing as any here, just not as vocal, I don't get your premise. JJ has been horrid in terms of much HC decision making, but the question must be: does JJ align with the FO in all it thinks it has done right? I don't think there is enough evidence, one way or the other.
How does the timeline work?  
WillVAB : 6:13 pm : link
Does this buy Judge another 3 years of shitty football before they both get canned?
RE: RE: A d someone who aligns with Judge vision  
UberAlias : 6:13 pm : link
In comment 15523267 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15523254 UberAlias said:

Quote:


Is starting out with basic assumption that at the root this team has it right. Based on what we are seeing, we need hard honest assessment. And that doesn’t sound like it to me.

As one who is as disillusioned, disgusted, and despairing as any here, just not as vocal, I don't get your premise. JJ has been horrid in terms of much HC decision making, but the question must be: does JJ align with the FO in all it thinks it has done right? I don't think there is enough evidence, one way or the other.
Garafalo is saying that GM candidate must align with Joe Judge vision. Why? If the best man out there has diffferent view than your losing head coach or dysfunctional FO, you are going to dismiss it? This team needs honest self inspection, not more of this telling us what they want to hear. They did that with DG and that’s how we ended up wasting #2 overall pick on a RB trying to win with QB only to realize it was a mistake and blow it up a year too late. If Judge has another mess again next year, are we going to feel good that we hired a man on the basis of his sharing Judge vision?
I dont even want to read the article...  
EricJ : 6:17 pm : link
If John Mara is going to hire a GM who is forced to keep Judge AND also agree with Joe's vision, then this team is destined to be in the basement for a very long time.

Why the fuck are we hiring a GM? Just make Joe the GM and coach.

I just cannot believe how far this franchise has fallen. I am fairly confident that we could get a group of people from this website who could have made decisions over the past 4 years that would have netted better results than what we have seen.
EricJ.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:22 pm : link
I think I could pick 5 random hammered BBI members this morning @ 12:01 who I'd have more confidence in directing this organization than the clowns we got now running the show.
RE: EricJ.  
EricJ : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15523285 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think I could pick 5 random hammered BBI members this morning @ 12:01 who I'd have more confidence in directing this organization than the clowns we got now running the show.


exactly my point...
 
christian : 6:23 pm : link
The only benefit of the doubt I give Judge now is he didn’t pick Jones, he didn’t pick Barkley, and the general management he worked under was a disaster.

If Judge actually had a professional GM who was his superior and supervisor and recruits an offensive coordinator, say like Bill O’Brien, he can be salvaged.
RE: RE: RE: A d someone who aligns with Judge vision  
ColHowPepper : 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15523276 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Garafalo is saying that GM candidate must align with Joe Judge vision. Why? If the best man out there has diffferent view than your losing head coach or dysfunctional FO, you are going to dismiss it? This team needs honest self inspection, not more of this telling us what they want to hear. They did that with DG and that’s how we ended up wasting #2 overall pick on a RB trying to win with QB only to realize it was a mistake and blow it up a year too late. If Judge has another mess again next year, are we going to feel good that we hired a man on the basis of his sharing Judge vision?
UA, I don't disagree with anything you say in the slightest degree. But if Garafalo is positing--he may be right or not--that Mara Tech wants to hinge a GM hire being 'aligned' with JJ, that still does not stipulate, to me, that JJ has been on the same page with FO, that is all. Has he been 'aligned' MaraTech, or unwilling victim? Do you have enough to go on? What does give me add'l pause, beyond what you say, is all the att'n given to STs and they suck in terms of performance and resource allocation.
It definitely seems Mara is easily snowed  
ron mexico : 6:37 pm : link
People can tell him what he wants to hear and he will go that way.

I believe OBJ had a sit down with Mara pre contact, how did that work out?
RE: …  
Sean : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15523287 christian said:
Quote:
The only benefit of the doubt I give Judge now is he didn’t pick Jones, he didn’t pick Barkley, and the general management he worked under was a disaster.

If Judge actually had a professional GM who was his superior and supervisor and recruits an offensive coordinator, say like Bill O’Brien, he can be salvaged.

This is how I feel.
RE: RE: …  
ron mexico : 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15523318 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15523287 christian said:


Quote:


The only benefit of the doubt I give Judge now is he didn’t pick Jones, he didn’t pick Barkley, and the general management he worked under was a disaster.

If Judge actually had a professional GM who was his superior and supervisor and recruits an offensive coordinator, say like Bill O’Brien, he can be salvaged.


This is how I feel.


The drafts do seem to have improved since here got here.
