Garafolo on GM search: has to have shared vision with Judge

I've said not to really listen to anything until this guy speaks. He's reporting that the GM search will be a mix of guys Judge knows and has ties with, and then veteran talent evaluators as well. What is interesting is that he specifically mentions Bills assistant Joe Schoen by name. I think based on this clip that it would appear Garafolo doesn't think it will be Abrams, but he doesn't say that specifically.However - it is fairly clear that NYG think Judge is their guy based on this reporting, and that Judge and the next GM will be aligned - it will not be the type of thing where the new GM comes in and fires Judge after next season and then gets to automatically stay and pick his guy.