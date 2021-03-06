for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants at Chicago Bears Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:12 am
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 17 18 19 <<Prev | Show All |
That pass was a wobbly piece of shit..  
EricJ : 3:48 pm : link
..
Mike Glennon  
SimpleMan : 3:48 pm : link
should walk home from Chicago. What a turd. This is comical.
Glennon  
AcidTest : 3:48 pm : link
throws another pick. Wow. LOL.
Hopefully Jets beating Tampa  
Mike in NY : 3:49 pm : link
Will get Mara off his butt and fire everyone
If someone told me that Mike Glennon never played QB before  
Anakim : 3:49 pm : link
I'd believe it
And Fromme isn't playing because?  
Blue21 : 3:49 pm : link
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:50 pm : link

@ZackBlatt
Mike Glennon has made more than $30 million in his NFL career. Good for him.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:50 pm : link
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
This is a joke. Mike Glennon has 4 turnovers, 24 yards passing. The Giants legitimately can't throw a pass.
How many teams in arena league?  
Fast Eddie : 3:50 pm : link
That’s how many teams that Glennon couldn’t make….ugh
Odell just caught a TD to put the Rams  
cosmicj : 3:50 pm : link
Up.
RE: If someone told me that Mike Glennon never played QB before  
AcidTest : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15525085 Anakim said:
Quote:
I'd believe it


At least half of BBI would have been more productive than Glennon today.
RE: ...  
Anakim : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15525089 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

@ZackBlatt
Mike Glennon has made more than $30 million in his NFL career. Good for him.


Chase Daniel would be proud
RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15525091 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
This is a joke. Mike Glennon has 4 turnovers, 24 yards passing. The Giants legitimately can't throw a pass.


LOL.
How does Judge justify keeping Glennon in the game  
Rick in Dallas : 3:52 pm : link
Seriously
RE: And Fromme isn't playing because?  
AcidTest : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15525088 Blue21 said:
Quote:
.


Stubbornness.
RE: Mike Glennon  
Adirondack GMen : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15525080 SimpleMan said:
Quote:
should walk home from Chicago. What a turd. This is comical.


Hand in hand with Judge.
If Glennon comes out again I’m done until Judge is gone.
Jets fail to convert on a fourth down at the Tampa 5  
jeff57 : 3:52 pm : link
..
RE: If someone told me that Mike Glennon never played QB before  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15525085 Anakim said:
Quote:
I'd believe it


Mike Glennon is doing a bad job of hiding the exact same thing Tim Donaghy did.

It’s the only plausible explanation.
RE: 106 yards on offense...  
Simms11 : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15525035 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
105 more than I thought.


I'm so glad I missed wasting my time watching this shitshow today!

Unbelievable how far this team has fallen. I don't believe Judge is the guy to start to turn this around. I can't believe owners would have confidence in him coming back and building something here
Take that trick play  
Jersey Heel : 3:53 pm : link
And stick it up your ass, Nagy.
Tae!  
trueblueinpw : 3:53 pm : link
Nice pick! And no celebration.
Bears just fucking with them now.  
larryflower37 : 3:53 pm : link
The Bears are laughing on the sidelines after throwing a pick.
RE: How does Judge justify keeping Glennon in the game  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15525108 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Seriously


My only answer is Jake Fromme was probably as bad in practice as he was in the game and the Giants hoped for the best once, but won’t do it again.
What  
AcidTest : 3:54 pm : link
the hell are the Bears doing with that play? Just take a knee. Stupid.
Nice play by the Jets DB there.  
trueblueinpw : 3:54 pm : link
Let’s go Gang Green!
RE: Take that trick play  
HomerJones45 : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15525123 Jersey Heel said:
Quote:
And stick it up your ass, Nagy.
yea, that sure showed them!
The emptiest 100 yard game for a RB ever.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:55 pm : link
.
RE: What  
EricJ : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15525134 AcidTest said:
Quote:
the hell are the Bears doing with that play? Just take a knee. Stupid.


does it even matter? They would not lose even with a pick 6
Glennon is the fall guy  
Thunderstruck27 : 3:55 pm : link
For an inept group of coaches, WRs, and Oline. Broken offense.
And yes, Glennon sucks...but he didn't look like the worst QB of all time until he suited up for this shit show.
Barkley with 100 yards  
US1 Giants : 3:55 pm : link
Whoopee
Lol  
madeinstars : 3:55 pm : link
Spags keeps leaving Jamar Chase 1 on 1 and they are getting ROASTED
Big game by Saquon!  
trueblueinpw : 3:55 pm : link
Think this game plan might go with him to Canton?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:56 pm : link
'Saw a lot of good things out there today.'-Judge momentarily.
Rams win  
jeff57 : 3:56 pm : link
20-19
Are you kidding me Jets?  
trueblueinpw : 3:57 pm : link
Wow.
finally  
OlyWABigBlue : 3:57 pm : link
its over
LOLJets.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:57 pm : link
Fucking little brother losers for life.
Brady throws a TD  
jeff57 : 3:57 pm : link
With 15 seconds left
RE: Glennon is the fall guy  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15525144 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
For an inept group of coaches, WRs, and Oline. Broken offense.
And yes, Glennon sucks...but he didn't look like the worst QB of all time until he suited up for this shit show.


Mike Glennon was so bad today that I truly thought he must have money on the Bears.
Fucking Jets  
M.S. : 3:57 pm : link

Fucking Giants
In other news,  
AnishPatel : 3:58 pm : link
Ramsey punched his teammate and Antonio Brown tossed his shit in the crowd and ran off the field.
Tom Brady Greatest of all  
M.S. : 3:58 pm : link

Time.

And the comeback king.
NY football is BAD  
GiantGrit : 3:58 pm : link
Jets ran a qb sneak on 4th and 2 out of a TO in the Pats RZ and just proceeded to let TB go right down the field. Totally blew it
Brady fucking owes the Jets  
trueblueinpw : 3:58 pm : link
The Jets fans must hate him so much.
Raiders win  
jeff57 : 3:58 pm : link
Over Colts
RE: LOLJets.  
GiantGrit : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15525160 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Fucking little brother losers for life.


Did we not want them to win for a better pick?
Jets lost on purpose, chose to go for 2 points instead of the FG  
shadow_spinner0 : 3:59 pm : link
then played soft defense and let Brady pass down the field at ease. They keep their draft pick and we still can't get out of 5th.
RE: And Fromme isn't playing because?  
Lurts : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15525088 Blue21 said:
Quote:
.


They are hiding him so they can sneak him onto the practice squad next season.
RE: Jets lost on purpose, chose to go for 2 points instead of the FG  
GiantGrit : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15525181 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
then played soft defense and let Brady pass down the field at ease. They keep their draft pick and we still can't get out of 5th.


You know what? I believe this. The 4th down playcall was so bad it makes sense they wanted to turn it over
Hard to believe a team that sucks as badly as the Giants  
M.S. : 4:04 pm : link

Will be picking 5th in the Draft!

WTF
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 17 18 19 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 