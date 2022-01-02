for display only
Giants Bears Postgame Discussion

DJ5150 : 1:09 pm
Over on very first play… That is worse than anything I have ever seen by this team.
LOL  
Ben in Tampa : 1:14 pm : link
You’re right though
Yeah. It is  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:15 pm : link
Over.
I dont have it in me to root against the Giants  
LG in NYC : 1:18 pm : link
but since they are likely to lose, the more embarrassing the better since that is likely the only shot we have of this owner doing something significant.
14  
cjac : 1:19 pm : link
Zero

Not even halfway through the first quarter
Game was over in the lockeroom  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1:19 pm : link
Lol
Great game  
Beer Man : 1:20 pm : link
Time to go sort the sock drawer. Happy New Year!
Fire everyone  
Mike in NY : 1:20 pm : link
Let the next coach/GM get 2 players to fit their scheme
Lol Giants  
NoGainDayne : 1:20 pm : link
What a well coached team lol
Hysterical  
Rick in Dallas : 1:21 pm : link
We just set the record for fastest post game discussion thread. Building a foundation for the future
RE: Great game  
AnishPatel : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15524083 Beer Man said:
Quote:
Time to go sort the sock drawer. Happy New Year!


Remember, socks that go on the left foot on the left side of the drawer, and socks that go on the right foot on the right side!
It’s really sad  
Mayo2JZ : 1:21 pm : link
because your only other option is to put in Fromm
LOL  
GiantsFan84 : 1:24 pm : link
well done OP
I just don't understand  
Jerry in_DC : 1:25 pm : link
how you go into a season with Glennon as the backup QB. The team was trying to win this year. And as bad as we are, it's not inconceivable that we could've been in the wild card hunt.

It's impossible to even play a normal game with this guy at QB. WTF were they thinking?
How  
Shady Lurker : 1:27 pm : link
dare you? These are real people putting their bodies on the line for your entertainment. True professionals.

No, I can't even do it.
Let me add this too  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1:27 pm : link
Judge: “I saw some good things”
RE: How  
lawguy9801 : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15524154 Shady Lurker said:
Quote:
dare you? These are real people putting their bodies on the line for your entertainment. True professionals.

No, I can't even do it.


Thanks for your input, Mr. Mara
RE: Let me add this too  
TXRabbit : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15524156 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Judge: “I saw some good things”


Lol. Perfect
Building a foundation  
rocco8112 : 1:31 pm : link
.
RE: I just don't understand  
cosmicj : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15524137 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
how you go into a season with Glennon as the backup QB. The team was trying to win this year. And as bad as we are, it's not inconceivable that we could've been in the wild card hunt.

It's impossible to even play a normal game with this guy at QB. WTF were they thinking?


And you see Glennon in camp and Minshew come on the trade market with reasonable terms - and you do nothing.
Stickied.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:32 pm : link
Classic.
I think Glennon is far worse than Fromme  
gidiefor : Mod : 1:33 pm : link
he's a guaranty of 5 turnovers

Fromme is only a 2 turnover guaranty
RE: I think Glennon is far worse than Fromme  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15524192 gidiefor said:
Quote:
he's a guaranty of 5 turnovers

Fromme is only a 2 turnover guaranty


I like how you see the upside.
Barkley's BLOCKING  
Batenhorst7 : 1:36 pm : link
Is making me forget about about Clinton Portis

Barkley could well be the best RB Blocker in NFL history

NOTTTTTTTTT!!!!

He is beyond horrible, he runs away from the rushing opponents
We lost because of the incompetent referee.  
Big Al : 1:37 pm : link
Hochuli. Too much nepotism on NFL.
Half time  
Chocco : 1:39 pm : link
At least they didn't give up a TD in the last 2 min if the first half again this week
nice shovel pass by Glennon  
Batenhorst7 : 1:40 pm : link
you have to give credit where credit is due

Touche buddy
How do the bears get away to the hit to the facemask on  
Blue21 : 1:40 pm : link
Glennon?
Compared to the other Giants teams of last 5 years, this team  
I Love Clams Casino : 1:41 pm : link
Is the worst of all of them, the absolute worst

How does this team keep lowering the bar?

A S T O U N D I N G


I’m looking forward to hearing Banks and company  
Ned In Atlanta : 1:41 pm : link
Dance around blaming Judge for this shit show
What the hell happened  
Debaser : 1:42 pm : link
I tuned in 15 min late and no one is giving a recap
PUSSY  
GiantsRage2007 : 1:43 pm : link
Judge punts inside the 50 down 14-0.

What a coward. Constantly.
MInshew minshew minshew  
Debaser : 1:45 pm : link
He sucks. Every time he plays they bring another an in. Two teams now.

Jalen hurts back even though he’s not a starting nfl QBs himself and last year they left him on the bench when he was healthy in favor of Glennon
RE: MInshew minshew minshew  
Section331 : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15524268 Debaser said:
Quote:
He sucks. Every time he plays they bring another an in. Two teams now.

Jalen hurts back even though he’s not a starting nfl QBs himself and last year they left him on the bench when he was healthy in favor of Glennon


You are such a buffoon. For the umpteenth time, Minshew wasn’t benched by Jax, he got hurt. And your butt buddy Glennon wasn’t even the first choice to replace him, the immortal Jake Luton was.
RE: PUSSY  
Section331 : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15524255 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Judge punts inside the 50 down 14-0.

What a coward. Constantly.


WTF was that? On the Chicago side of the 50, down 15-0, you’re freaking 4-11!

I’ve been noncommittal on firing Judge, but this is a fireable offense. He has no clue what he is doing.
Minshew is a demonstrably better player than Glennon  
cosmicj : 1:50 pm : link
In fact, he’s probably better than Jones, and is a young player still developing.
RE: RE: MInshew minshew minshew  
Debaser : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15524282 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15524268 Debaser said:


Quote:


He sucks. Every time he plays they bring another an in. Two teams now.

Jalen hurts back even though he’s not a starting nfl QBs himself and last year they left him on the bench when he was healthy in favor of Glennon



You are such a buffoon. For the umpteenth time, Minshew wasn’t benched by Jax, he got hurt. And your butt buddy Glennon wasn’t even the first choice to replace him, the immortal Jake Luton was.


Ass wipe . Jake is a rookie . He played on a 1-15 team. Like you idiots calling for fourth string Fromme to start to see what they had ; a 1-15 team wanted to see what they had.

Luton got benched for Glennon. Minshew came back from injuries but still did not play
RE: RE: RE: MInshew minshew minshew  
Section331 : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15524306 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15524282 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 15524268 Debaser said:


Quote:


He sucks. Every time he plays they bring another an in. Two teams now.

Jalen hurts back even though he’s not a starting nfl QBs himself and last year they left him on the bench when he was healthy in favor of Glennon



You are such a buffoon. For the umpteenth time, Minshew wasn’t benched by Jax, he got hurt. And your butt buddy Glennon wasn’t even the first choice to replace him, the immortal Jake Luton was.



Ass wipe . Jake is a rookie . He played on a 1-15 team. Like you idiots calling for fourth string Fromme to start to see what they had ; a 1-15 team wanted to see what they had.

Luton got benched for Glennon. Minshew came back from injuries but still did not play


They were 1-7 when Minshew got hurt, and I hate to break it to you, but Minshew did come back and made 2 starts, but reinsured himself. Who’s the asswipe?
YOure really going to pick knits  
Debaser : 2:03 pm : link
Are be a prick . The point is even when he was healthy he was not this immediate go to option for starter. They opted for Glennon.

It was not like you make it sound that when healthy it was automatically understood he was starting
RE: Building a foundation  
eric2425ny : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15524180 rocco8112 said:
Quote:
.


The problem for the Giants now is that they missed the one year warranty period to fix the water leaks.
How is Joey judge co coming back  
Debaser : 2:16 pm : link
He’s worse than anything
Rangers winning 4-0  
Rick in Dallas : 2:20 pm : link
Zibby with a hat trick
I really  
Shady Lurker : 2:21 pm : link
thought last year he was coaching well but the talent was awful.

This year he's demonstrated that he's every bit as awful as the talent. I've never witnessed such poor game-day management.

The guy can talk like one of the best, but his results are just awful. He's got to go.
-16 yards for Glennon  
90.Cal : 2:23 pm : link
.
Play Fromm in second half  
Rick in Dallas : 2:27 pm : link
Seen enough of Glennon for a lifetime
This offense  
JINTin Adirondacks : 2:30 pm : link
Surpasses any of the 1970's ineptitude having seen them both.
I find it hilarious that the Giants have ran the ball  
Bramton1 : 2:32 pm : link
23 times and passed twice. Not because their rushing game is on fire, but because their passing game is so incredibly bad.
Mara has found his Parcells and Belichick  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 2:33 pm : link
The future is looking up!
Last 5 games reminds me of 1966  
Rick in Dallas : 2:34 pm : link
Tom Kennedy is better than Glennon
RE: Mara has found his Parcells and Belichick  
BuryMeInBlue : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15524590 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
The future is looking up!


It would be worth laughing about if it wasn’t so tragic.
I Ike what  
bluesince56 : 2:35 pm : link
I see out there.
If Mara brings Judge back  
bluesince56 : 2:36 pm : link
It will prove beyond any doubt he doesn’t really care what the fans feel
RE: This offense  
Hammer : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15524565 JINTin Adirondacks said:
Quote:
Surpasses any of the 1970's ineptitude having seen them both.


I second this statement.

The '70's was not as bad asa this offensively.

Not even close.
What will some reporter ask Mike Glennon  
HewlettGiant : 2:37 pm : link
After the game........
It’s the fans fault the team is this bad  
lax counsel : 2:38 pm : link
You’re all too mean to Gettleman and Judge. Dottino will login into his burner account soon to admonish all of you.
Beyond putrid. Mara has to clean house  
MartyNJ1969 : 2:38 pm : link
Get outside help from commish. Worse than a Culture Club concert
RE: Beyond putrid. Mara has to clean house  
eric2425ny : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15524627 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
Get outside help from commish. Worse than a Culture Club concert


Marty, do you really want to hurt Judge?
Worst than the 70's  
kelly : 2:43 pm : link
The talent on offense is horrendous can't remember a worse offense.
This is all part of the master plan  
Anakim : 2:46 pm : link
Judge wants this to happen
RE: This is all part of the master plan  
eric2425ny : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15524667 Anakim said:
Quote:
Judge wants this to happen


It’s his escape plan so he can go back to being a coordinator for Saban or Belichick.
eric, that was funny touche!! Nice pun  
MartyNJ1969 : 2:47 pm : link
I think Judge is doing all the hurting himself. I feel bad for him
RE: This is all part of the master plan  
bluesince56 : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15524667 Anakim said:
Quote:
Judge wants this to happen


I happen to agree with you.
RE: RE: This is all part of the master plan  
Anakim : 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15524670 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15524667 Anakim said:


Quote:


Judge wants this to happen



It’s his escape plan so he can go back to being a coordinator for Saban or Belichick.



Or we get top-5 picks for the next 10 years and we'll become competitive in 2032 and THEN we can overcome Judge's shitty coaching.
The proof is in the pudding.  
NYRiese : 2:54 pm : link
and

This pudding is hogwash!
Team has turned Judge  
bluesince56 : 2:55 pm : link
off.
Its crazy  
OBJRoyal : 2:58 pm : link
How bad this team really is
Down by 20  
5BowlsSoon : 3:02 pm : link
And we still only have 2 pass plays. What does that tell you?

I think Judfe probably does want to get fired…..he’s had enough of this sorry team.
There's  
Shady Lurker : 3:10 pm : link
no way that Judge actually wants to get fired. There's no way he gets a second chance at HC after these 2 seasons in NY.
He'd be extremely lucky to get another coordinator job after this. His only chance is to stick around another year and hope for a miracle.
RE: If Mara brings Judge back  
sb from NYT Forum : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15524611 bluesince56 said:
Quote:
It will prove beyond any doubt he doesn’t really care what the fans feel


It doesn't even matter if Mara doesn't care what the fans want. Keeping Judge by any objective measure is BAD FOOTBALL BUSINESS.
Checking in. This is hilarious.  
widmerseyebrow : 3:12 pm : link
This season couldn't possibly go any worse for Mara's plans and narratives. Let's see if he plows forward with the Judge + neutered GM strategy.
Not sure I’ve ever seen a team  
Breeze_94 : 3:14 pm : link
Continuously run the ball up the middle while down 3 scores early in the 3rd quarter. But then again, every time they drop back, disaster strikes.

There is no way you can tell me the Giants have ANY intention of winning this game
Don’t get how folks could be surprised by this performance  
BillT : 3:17 pm : link
You had to know the Giants weren’t going to score more than 10 and even 10 would have been a surprise. Two TO was also a minimum. This is all as expected.
I drove an hour for a slice of pizza  
bceagle05 : 3:26 pm : link
just to avoid watching most of this game.
Hang On Jets  
WillVAB : 3:28 pm : link
.
RE: I drove an hour for a slice of pizza  
Anakim : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15524906 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
just to avoid watching most of this game.


Where'd you go?
RE: I drove an hour for a slice of pizza  
bceagle05 : 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15524906 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
just to avoid watching most of this game.

Took a ride to the Jersey Shore for a boardwalk slice. I live about an hour north.
Nice pocket,  
CT Charlie : 3:38 pm : link
team.
JFC...  
bw in dc : 3:41 pm : link
I just saw the time this thread was created. Absolutely brilliant.

Well done, DJ5150.
RE: JFC...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15525033 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I just saw the time this thread was created. Absolutely brilliant.

Well done, DJ5150.


Me too. LOL.
Jets rolling against TB, late in the 4th.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3:47 pm : link
We’re movin’ on up(movin’ on up)…
Called it!  
The_Boss : 3:47 pm : link
Glennon 4 turnovers
NYG: 3 points

Awesome
If Mike Glennon is the starting QB next week,  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:49 pm : link
then the 17 people who show up might burn the stadium down.
Glennon  
youngd1974 : 3:49 pm : link
laughing all the way to the bank. Thanks DG!
Fucking jets  
V.I.G. : 3:51 pm : link
Went for it
If Judge says he saw some good things today  
US1 Giants : 3:52 pm : link
I'm going to lose it.
RE: Fucking jets  
The_Boss : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15525096 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
Went for it


QB keeper from 4th and 2
LGR!!!!!!!!!!  
Devour the Day : 3:56 pm : link
As I said in the pre game discussion.
I thoroughly enjoyed watching the NY Rangers shut down the defending Stanley Cup Champ Lightning.
Much better than watching Judges Jesters.
Wonder what embarrassing tweets on Mara's Minions will come out this week. Hopefully Patty Boy Hanlon enjoyed a few drinks on Rush street last night before the todays beat down.
What a joke.
Surprise surprise  
Anakim : 3:57 pm : link
The Jets screwed the pooch like the Seahawks did last week


I'm SHOCKED!
RE: RE: Fucking jets  
The_Boss : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15525117 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15525096 V.I.G. said:


Quote:


Went for it



QB keeper from 4th and 2


Tampa predictably wins it
How's the culture?  
SimpleMan : 3:59 pm : link
Get a clue Mara
As you can see nothing is going to go the Giants way  
NY-Fan : 4:01 pm : link
Not one thing in the football universe is aligned for them these days!
Hard to believe a team that sucks as badly as the Giants  
M.S. : 4:01 pm : link

Will be picking 5th in the Draft!

WTF!!!
RE: How's the culture?  
EricJ : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15525176 SimpleMan said:
Quote:
Get a clue Mara


John Mara puts too much weight on things that do not translate into wins.
RE: Hard to believe a team that sucks as badly as the Giants  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15525198 M.S. said:
Quote:

Will be picking 5th in the Draft!

WTF!!!


There should be a rule change. I’m not even joking.
I see a symmetry between this year and last.  
Ron from Ninerland : 4:03 pm : link
Last year we were denied a playoff berth because Philly's coach flagrantly tanked his game in the 4th quarter.

Today we were denied a higher draft pick because Salah flagrantly tanked his game in the 4th quarter.

It occurs to me now because I'm feeling the same emotion I did last year. I wonder if Judge can make another rousing speech.
Worst  
AcidTest : 4:05 pm : link
offense I have ever seen.
P Dot on the fan…  
trueblueinpw : 4:06 pm : link
Saying this was a significant game for Barkley. Holy cow, this guy really is Baghdad Bob. Just a complete joke.
RE: Worst  
Simms11 : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15525220 AcidTest said:
Quote:
offense I have ever seen.


I've seen Giants offenses in the late 70's and they were actually more functional then this, which is incredible considering how bad they were.

I can't possibly see this getting better next year. There's absolutely no way and so why keep Judge around?
….  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 4:07 pm : link
This is such a disastrous roster

What is the point of keeping judge when the roster needs complete reconstruction anyway
JETS  
GiantSteps : 4:09 pm : link
finding new ways to make me hate them
RE: P Dot on the fan…  
The_Boss : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15525221 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Saying this was a significant game for Barkley. Holy cow, this guy really is Baghdad Bob. Just a complete joke.


It’s gotta be difficult for him to say this shit with a straight face.
Lurking  
MauiYankee : 4:11 pm : link
I have been a Giants fan since 1956. Not as knowledgeable as many of you (and I appreciate those educated insights), but for the first time in decades, I've stopped watching. Box scores are horrendous enough.
At least Tucker Barkley had a break out performance.
A division III team at best.
RE: P Dot on the fan…  
BigBlueJ : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15525221 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Saying this was a significant game for Barkley. Holy cow, this guy really is Baghdad Bob. Just a complete joke.


He lives in an alternate reality. He truly is the worst media personality in New York, and that is saying something.
I think we just have to see how it plays  
ajr2456 : 4:12 pm : link
Out with Judge next year. None of us really knows anything and the next guy could be worse.
RE: RE: This offense  
MauiYankee : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15524613 Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15524565 JINTin Adirondacks said:


Quote:


Surpasses any of the 1970's ineptitude having seen them both.

Agreed!!! Putrid product on the field.


I second this statement.

The '70's was not as bad asa this offensively.

Not even close.
Meanwhile  
lax counsel : 4:12 pm : link
The Bengals win the division two years after picking 1st in the draft behind their stud young Qb. But let’s run it back with Judge/Jones.
RE: Lurking  
BigBlueJ : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15525242 MauiYankee said:
Quote:
I have been a Giants fan since 1956. Not as knowledgeable as many of you (and I appreciate those educated insights), but for the first time in decades, I've stopped watching. Box scores are horrendous enough.
At least Tucker Barkley had a break out performance.
A division III team at best.


Hang in their Maui, we have to hope for the best. But I don't blame you at all.
RE: RE: P Dot on the fan…  
PatersonPlank : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15525238 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15525221 trueblueinpw said:


Quote:


Saying this was a significant game for Barkley. Holy cow, this guy really is Baghdad Bob. Just a complete joke.



It’s gotta be difficult for him to say this shit with a straight face.


Why, I thought Barkley played good. He was the best guy we had by a long shot. 100+ yds, 5 yards per carry
Third game since 12.3 without scoring a TD  
The_Boss : 4:13 pm : link
This is 2021-2022 in the NFL.
RE: Meanwhile  
BigBlueJ : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15525250 lax counsel said:
Quote:
The Bengals win the division two years after picking 1st in the draft behind their stud young Qb. But let’s run it back with Judge/Jones.


And the Bengal's Oline is putrid. We cannot forget the most important position in sports is still the QB.
RE: P Dot on the fan…  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15525221 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Saying this was a significant game for Barkley. Holy cow, this guy really is Baghdad Bob. Just a complete joke.


Dottino is a clown.
I think Judge coached himself out a job today  
Ben in Tampa : 4:14 pm : link
Mara's ego won't allow him to defend this shit in front of the cameras
RE: RE: RE: P Dot on the fan…  
BigBlueJ : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15525252 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15525238 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 15525221 trueblueinpw said:


Quote:


Saying this was a significant game for Barkley. Holy cow, this guy really is Baghdad Bob. Just a complete joke.



It’s gotta be difficult for him to say this shit with a straight face.



Why, I thought Barkley played good. He was the best guy we had by a long shot. 100+ yds, 5 yards per carry


Not disagreeing about the nice game he had, but that is like watching your house burn down and being proud of the wall paper you hung up the night before.
Some observations just my opiniond  
greatgrandpa : 4:15 pm : link
Judge is now the same as Handley to me. And if you think he really coached specials in New England and not Bill B there is a bridge in Brooklyn for sale
How could Mara sit there and watch another blowout and want to keep this coaching staff? They were not competitive today and many are playing for their jobs
Bears coach may be fired after two playoff appearances in 4 years but Judge keeps his job? It Makes no sense to bring in a new GM and handcuff him to this guy
J Smith looked football fast to me which is more important and relevant than 40 times in shorts- made some good plays
Olajari should never come off the field on third down. But he did today.
Engram needs a fresh start somewhere. Anywhere
Thomas is just a flat out good football player you build around and he is just a kid
Jay Feeley is quite good as a color guy. Insightful and doesn’t over talk and did his research- he knows the players and the people around the league interesting to hear his take on the Bears DC
If the Texans win, do we move up to 4?  
Simms11 : 4:17 pm : link
.
RE: If the Texans win, do we move up to 4?  
The_Boss : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15525282 Simms11 said:
Quote:
.


I think so
who won?  
BillKo : 4:19 pm : link
.....
I read how bad they’ve crippled this team.  
UberAlias : 4:20 pm : link
All those blown picks and missed opportunities from DG. Committing to JJ and letting him influence and limit options at GM with no success to justify that influence.

You wonder how bad teams stay bad? Every mistake leads to another.
Redskins eliminated  
The_Boss : 4:21 pm : link
I’m very concerned we get a meaningless W next week. What sort of effort are they gonna give?
RE: Meanwhile  
Ned In Atlanta : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15525250 lax counsel said:
Quote:
The Bengals win the division two years after picking 1st in the draft behind their stud young Qb. But let’s run it back with Judge/Jones.


Rome wasn’t built in a day, darling
I thought we were going to get blown out  
OlyWABigBlue : 4:23 pm : link
but even with expecting a blowout never did I think the offense would look that bad. Glennon should never wear a Giants uniform again. I am curious to know if that was Kitchens' call or Judge's call on the start. Obviously he should have been pulled in the first quarter. It sucks for the other players knowing that Glennon gives you no chance - anyone who has played knows that futile feeling.
RE: Redskins eliminated  
The_Boss : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15525304 The_Boss said:
Quote:
I’m very concerned we get a meaningless W next week. What sort of effort are they gonna give?


By They, I mean Washington. They could mail it in while judge has the guys playing like it’s a playoff game..
Bears still with 8th pick  
jeff57 : 4:25 pm : link
Washington 9th.
RE: RE: Redskins eliminated  
BigBlueJ : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15525322 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15525304 The_Boss said:


Quote:


I’m very concerned we get a meaningless W next week. What sort of effort are they gonna give?



By They, I mean Washington. They could mail it in while judge has the guys playing like it’s a playoff game..


Are you nuts... We threw for - yards today, do not worry my friend. Do not worry.
RE: Redskins eliminated  
Jacobs_27 : 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15525304 The_Boss said:
Quote:
I’m very concerned we get a meaningless W next week. What sort of effort are they gonna give?


Does it matter? Have you seen the product we put out there the last few weeks? We could not beat a top college team right now.
Same shit from Judge  
The_Boss : 4:30 pm : link
Proud of the fight, practiced hard, played hard. We were productive in the run game.
When Joe Judge said this team was going to  
mikeinbloomfield : 4:30 pm : link
Punch you in the nose for 60 minutes I didn’t think he meant the fans.
Judge saying there was only three goals today  
D HOS : 4:30 pm : link
Run the ball, stop the run, prevent kick returns. Plan was to run the ball as much as they did, to not pass the ball.
RE: Judge saying there was only three goals today  
Big Al : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15525366 D HOS said:
Quote:
Run the ball, stop the run, prevent kick returns. Plan was to run the ball as much as they did, to not pass the ball.
Winning was not a goal but that was obvious.
RE: RE: Meanwhile  
Mike from Ohio : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15525255 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15525250 lax counsel said:


Quote:


The Bengals win the division two years after picking 1st in the draft behind their stud young Qb. But let’s run it back with Judge/Jones.



And the Bengal's Oline is putrid. We cannot forget the most important position in sports is still the QB.


No!!! No QB can play well without a stellar Oline. Any QB in the league would look like Daniel Jones behind our line.

You don’t read BBI enough.
Judge full of shit  
The_Boss : 4:33 pm : link
Glennon scared them to the point where they barely passed the ball. Why come out empty in first play of the game if the plan was to run heavy in the game?
Such a shitshow!  
Simms11 : 4:34 pm : link
....Horrendous
RE: Same shit from Judge  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15525362 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Proud of the fight, practiced hard, played hard. We were productive in the run game.


What a clown.
RE: RE: Judge saying there was only three goals today  
Mike from Ohio : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15525375 Big Al said:
Quote:
In comment 15525366 D HOS said:


Quote:


Run the ball, stop the run, prevent kick returns. Plan was to run the ball as much as they did, to not pass the ball.

Winning was not a goal but that was obvious.


So none of today’s goals involved being a competitive football team?

I guess if you can be successful while still losing by almost 30, you are…something?
RE: Redskins eliminated  
BigBlueShock : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15525304 The_Boss said:
Quote:
I’m very concerned we get a meaningless W next week. What sort of effort are they gonna give?

If the Seahawks and Panthers can win today it’s not going to matter. The Giants will be locked in no worse than 5 so root for those two teams
Post game  
ajr2456 : 4:37 pm : link
Joe Judge said if you “look internally” that there are “a lot of things going in the right direction.”
RE: Post game  
Big Al : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15525402 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Joe Judge said if you “look internally” that there are “a lot of things going in the right direction.”
i think he needs a compass.
RE: RE: P Dot on the fan…  
ColHowPepper : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15525238 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15525221 trueblueinpw said:

Quote:
Saying this was a significant game for Barkley. Holy cow, this guy really is Baghdad Bob. Just a complete joke.////

It’s gotta be difficult for him to say this shit with a straight face.
Those Mara dollars are really good for BOTOX
RE: Post game  
ColHowPepper : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15525402 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Joe Judge said if you “look internally” that there are “a lot of things going in the right direction.”
ajr, he really said that?
Giants dilemma  
section125 : 4:39 pm : link
Fromm cannot throw it

and

Glennon will not throw it and when he does either INT or fumble.
They are basically an expansion team  
Jimmy Googs : 4:40 pm : link
.
RE: Post game  
The_Boss : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15525402 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Joe Judge said if you “look internally” that there are “a lot of things going in the right direction.”


Heard that.
RE: Judge full of shit  
AcidTest : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15525378 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Glennon scared them to the point where they barely passed the ball. Why come out empty in first play of the game if the plan was to run heavy in the game?


^This.
RE: They are basically an expansion team  
section125 : 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15525414 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
.


Expansion teams are loveable... the Giants are not!
Judge is delusional…  
trueblueinpw : 4:41 pm : link
He’s talking about progress and “direct targets” and getting better. What the fork is he talking about? What are the Giants getting better at week over week?

And why don’t the beats ask him, “what are you getting better at”?

Just crazy ranting now. He doesn’t make any sense. Talking again about guys looking in his eyes.

What? The. Fork!
I can't view the team stats for the game on nfl.com.  
Big Blue Blogger : 4:41 pm : link
Is it my browser, or did the -10 net passing yards crash the site?

YES, NEGATIVE TEN.
RE: RE: Judge full of shit  
BigBlueJ : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15525419 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15525378 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Glennon scared them to the point where they barely passed the ball. Why come out empty in first play of the game if the plan was to run heavy in the game?



^This.


lol whatever worked in the game, he planned it like that.... what a asshole.
Joe Judge  
Breeze_94 : 4:42 pm : link
needs to go.

I can't think of any reason why he should stay.

You can blame the personel but reality is that he was very involved in key decisions..he even went to bat to upgrade the backup QB position and landed us on Mike Fucking Glennon.

The offense has been abysmal under him. No matter who is calling plays or who is in/out of the game.

Today was the first Giants game in 20 years that I have not watched (Or at least recorded if I could not watch live). And I feel better for it.



RE: They are basically an expansion team  
ColHowPepper : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15525414 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
.
Googs, highly insulting to the 6-team expansion of the NHL in the late 60s, the Seattle Kracken, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Canes, TBL, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, etc., etc.
I miss  
CromartiesKid21 : 4:43 pm : link
Dave Brown
More  
ajr2456 : 4:44 pm : link
Joe Judge via MSG postgame: Calls Bears "a good team, they're well-coached. I can say there's really not much we saw today that we weren't directly prepared for."
RE: Post game  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15525402 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Joe Judge said if you “look internally” that there are “a lot of things going in the right direction.”


He didn't actually say that did he?
.  
ajr2456 : 4:45 pm : link
Judge: "We're a whole lot closer to where we're going than we are farther away."
Judge  
HewlettGiant : 4:45 pm : link
Going nuts in the post game
NY Post article  
Simms11 : 4:45 pm : link
from P Schwartz
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Post game  
ajr2456 : 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15525441 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15525402 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Joe Judge said if you “look internally” that there are “a lot of things going in the right direction.”



He didn't actually say that did he?


He did
OMG  
HewlettGiant : 4:45 pm : link
Judge is losing it
RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15525444 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Judge: "We're a whole lot closer to where we're going than we are farther away."


Tell me he didn't say that?
Epic 20 minute answer…  
trueblueinpw : 4:46 pm : link
This guy is seriously nuts. I think he’s around the bend. Talking about Vegas paying people out. 4th down stops. What?

Not a clown show organization. Toughest thing to change is the way people think. Trust the process.

Nuts… not between the legs. But nuts in the head.
man judge is super heated about defending the inner workings today  
guitarguybs12 : 4:46 pm : link
all the tweets from the scout the past few days have DEFINITELY circulated in the organization
Judge  
Maggot Brain : 4:46 pm : link
has officially lost it. Off his nut totally. He's celebrating the energy of the team. Celebrating a couple of fourth down stops by the D when the games were over. Trust the process. Fire his ass.
Can one beat guy ask...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:47 pm : link
'Joe. What the fuck are you talking about?'
If the Giants lose by double digits next week  
dpinzow : 4:47 pm : link
it will be the first time in franchise history they've lost 10 games or more by double digits
RE: More  
Simms11 : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15525437 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Joe Judge via MSG postgame: Calls Bears "a good team, they're well-coached. I can say there's really not much we saw today that we weren't directly prepared for."


This is almost Denny Greenesq caliber delusion!
RE: Judge saying there was only three goals today  
KerrysFlask : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15525366 D HOS said:
Quote:
Run the ball, stop the run, prevent kick returns. Plan was to run the ball as much as they did, to not pass the ball.


I'm so proud that these meaningless goals were set and met. Screw the actual game of football, THIS is what the fans want to see.
-10 yards passing  
redwhiteandbigblue : 4:47 pm : link
would break the NFL record for lowest total. Old record held by Titans from 2009 was -7.
I have never heard anything like this  
HewlettGiant : 4:47 pm : link
He is totally losing git
Giants have lost 9 games by double digits in three seasons  
dpinzow : 4:47 pm : link
2017: McAdoo was fired midseason
2003: Fassel was fired end of season
1980
RE: .  
BigBlueShock : 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15525444 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Judge: "We're a whole lot closer to where we're going than we are farther away."

Was he referring to being closer to a top 5 pick? It’s the only explanation I can think of
RE: More  
dpinzow : 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15525437 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Joe Judge via MSG postgame: Calls Bears "a good team, they're well-coached. I can say there's really not much we saw today that we weren't directly prepared for."


The Bears are about to fire their coach. They've lost 10 games and could lose an 11th next week
.  
ajr2456 : 4:49 pm : link
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants
Judge talking like a guy who has been told  
The_Boss : 4:49 pm : link
He’s coming back
RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15525478 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants


LOL. LOL. LOL. I AM CRYING.
RE: Giants have lost 9 games by double digits in three seasons  
BillKo : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15525468 dpinzow said:
Quote:
2017: McAdoo was fired midseason
2003: Fassel was fired end of season
1980


Interestingly enough, 1980 was Ray Perkins second year.
He sounded pissed at everything  
HewlettGiant : 4:51 pm : link
Except his team......He talks about the foundation pieces they have in place....but every team has some pieces in place....please tell me who is that foundational piece on the offense aside from AT?????
RE: .  
The_Boss : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15525478 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants


Could be full of shit. There’s no way to know for sure. He could say Jessica Alba has been emailing him looking to get pounded on the 50 yard line in Met Life and there’s no way of verifying it..
RE: RE: Giants have lost 9 games by double digits in three seasons  
dpinzow : 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15525496 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15525468 dpinzow said:


Quote:


2017: McAdoo was fired midseason
2003: Fassel was fired end of season
1980



Interestingly enough, 1980 was Ray Perkins second year.


Phil Simms and LT aren't walking through that door
What that Joe Judge presser on TV?  
trueblueinpw : 4:53 pm : link
Holy cow. That was ducking epic.
Going make for good sports radio.  
LeftHook : 4:54 pm : link
......... Shitshow
Saquon talking now  
trueblueinpw : 4:56 pm : link
Says the culture is great in the locker room. Gotta trust the process.

Okay - yeah - that works for me. As long as the guys are having fun in the locker room. Maybe they could broadcast the locker room instead of the lousy games?
RE: Going make for good sports radio.  
Optimus-NY : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15525524 LeftHook said:
Quote:
......... Shitshow


RE: Saquon talking now  
Jimmy Googs : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15525531 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Says the culture is great in the locker room. Gotta trust the process.

Okay - yeah - that works for me. As long as the guys are having fun in the locker room. Maybe they could broadcast the locker room instead of the lousy games?


What process?
This team  
steve in maryland : 5:06 pm : link
couldn't beat ohio st or alabama...I even question if they could beat Maryland.
That line about the organization ...  
FStubbs : 5:12 pm : link
... I'm sure he was told to throw that in if they lost.
The players like being Giants  
Mike from Ohio : 5:14 pm : link
Because there are no expectations or pressure on them. They can play poorly week after week, and get lauded by the coach and have the owner stay the course.

If my employer paid me and guaranteed me employment. regardless of how poorly I performed, I imagine I’d be pretty happy also.

The NFL is a results oriented business, unless you work for the Giants. For them it is all about intangibles and having fun.
We need a fit and healthy  
giantBCP : 5:15 pm : link
Jones back in 2022.
RE: The players like being Giants  
trueblueinpw : 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15525642 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Because there are no expectations or pressure on them. They can play poorly week after week, and get lauded by the coach and have the owner stay the course.

If my employer paid me and guaranteed me employment. regardless of how poorly I performed, I imagine I’d be pretty happy also.

The NFL is a results oriented business, unless you work for the Giants. For them it is all about intangibles and having fun.


It’s Judge is running some kind of summer skills camp.
RE: Checking in. This is hilarious.  
Red Right Hand : 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15524816 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
This season couldn't possibly go any worse for Mara's plans and narratives. Let's see if he plows forward with the Judge + neutered GM strategy.
i don't see how he can and look himself in the mirror.

Hey John, if you want to be loyal, be loyal to US, the fans, who've sufferred through this bullshit, hoping against hope you'll do the right thing. Judge just isn't the guy, Mr Mara, and we all need to move on.
RE: We need a fit and healthy  
RDJR : 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15525647 giantBCP said:
Quote:
Jones back in 2022.


We do?
RE: We need a fit and healthy  
Mike from Ohio : 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15525647 giantBCP said:
Quote:
Jones back in 2022.


That would certainly solve our backup QB problem. He is much better than Glennon. Just need a starter then.
Georgia or Alabama  
BrianLeonard23 : 5:52 pm : link
would have destroyed the Giants today. Pathetic.
RE: Saquon talking now  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15525531 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Says the culture is great in the locker room. Gotta trust the process.

Okay - yeah - that works for me. As long as the guys are having fun in the locker room. Maybe they could broadcast the locker room instead of the lousy games?


Saquon's a loser.
Feagals:  
The_Boss : 5:55 pm : link
Jones is a good QB. He’ll be back next year. If they don’t extend him in may, and has a great year, they’ll franchise him in 2023.

Jesus Christ
RE: Feagals:  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15525838 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Jones is a good QB. He’ll be back next year. If they don’t extend him in may, and has a great year, they’ll franchise him in 2023.

Jesus Christ


LOL. LOL. LOL. Someone give Jeff a drug test!
We should sign Antonio Brown.  
Crispino : 5:58 pm : link
He might at least provide some entertainment value.
RE: Feagals:  
BigBlueJ : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15525838 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Jones is a good QB. He’ll be back next year. If they don’t extend him in may, and has a great year, they’ll franchise him in 2023.

Jesus Christ


He did also say that bringing Jones back should not prevent you from brining in competition, he did not earn anything.
RE: We should sign Antonio Brown.  
littlejoe46 : 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15525851 Crispino said:
Quote:
He might at least provide some entertainment value.



yes, yes, yes
Didn't watch most of the game  
Gman11 : 6:10 pm : link
because I wanted to watch a decent team, the New York Rangers.

Now, I haven't been in the fire Judge camp, but I will admit that I have soured a bit on him. And, no, nothing he can say will make be de-sour (I definitely will not sweeten). But, when I saw that Glennon was 1-2 for 4 yards in the first half and they are down 22-3, my first reaction is whoever devised that game plan needs to be fired right away.

Judge has always harped on playing to win. They didn't play to win. They played try to keep the other team's score down. He and all of his assistants need to go now. Why wait?
Judge and Jones stay  
AROCK1000 : 6:20 pm : link
For 1 more year
Find a GM who is ok with that
Cannot blame Jones for a fumbled KO return and Interception which led to a 14 pt deficit right out of the gate.

SB looked good today and we will go as far as he takes us,he needs to take a discount,for us to keep him but he is the future....like it or not
RE: Judge and Jones stay  
Anakim : 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15525956 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
For 1 more year
Find a GM who is ok with that
Cannot blame Jones for a fumbled KO return and Interception which led to a 14 pt deficit right out of the gate.

SB looked good today and we will go as far as he takes us,he needs to take a discount,for us to keep him but he is the future....like it or not



Hmmm. I'll go with Joe Judge's son
RE: RE: Saquon talking now  
section125 : 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15525831 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15525531 trueblueinpw said:


Quote:


Says the culture is great in the locker room. Gotta trust the process.

Okay - yeah - that works for me. As long as the guys are having fun in the locker room. Maybe they could broadcast the locker room instead of the lousy games?



Saquon's a loser.


Yeah, you know 102 yards running against 9 in the box and run blitzing is a loser with a QB that throws 2 INTs and fumbles 4 time.
He has not had a good year, but today is not the day to shit on him.
