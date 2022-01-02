Giants Bears Postgame Discussion

no way that Judge actually wants to get fired. There's no way he gets a second chance at HC after these 2 seasons in NY.
He'd be extremely lucky to get another coordinator job after this. His only chance is to stick around another year and hope for a miracle.
As I said in the pre game discussion.
I thoroughly enjoyed watching the NY Rangers shut down the defending Stanley Cup Champ Lightning.
Much better than watching Judges Jesters.
Wonder what embarrassing tweets on Mara's Minions will come out this week. Hopefully Patty Boy Hanlon enjoyed a few drinks on Rush street last night before the todays beat down.
What a joke.
I have been a Giants fan since 1956. Not as knowledgeable as many of you (and I appreciate those educated insights), but for the first time in decades, I've stopped watching. Box scores are horrendous enough.
At least Tucker Barkley had a break out performance.
A division III team at best.
Hang in their Maui, we have to hope for the best. But I don't blame you at all.
Judge is now the same as Handley to me. And if you think he really coached specials in New England and not Bill B there is a bridge in Brooklyn for sale
How could Mara sit there and watch another blowout and want to keep this coaching staff? They were not competitive today and many are playing for their jobs
Bears coach may be fired after two playoff appearances in 4 years but Judge keeps his job? It Makes no sense to bring in a new GM and handcuff him to this guy
J Smith looked football fast to me which is more important and relevant than 40 times in shorts- made some good plays
Olajari should never come off the field on third down. But he did today.
Engram needs a fresh start somewhere. Anywhere
Thomas is just a flat out good football player you build around and he is just a kid
Jay Feeley is quite good as a color guy. Insightful and doesn’t over talk and did his research- he knows the players and the people around the league interesting to hear his take on the Bears DC
but even with expecting a blowout never did I think the offense would look that bad. Glennon should never wear a Giants uniform again. I am curious to know if that was Kitchens' call or Judge's call on the start. Obviously he should have been pulled in the first quarter. It sucks for the other players knowing that Glennon gives you no chance - anyone who has played knows that futile feeling.
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants
LOL. LOL. LOL. I AM CRYING.
RE: Giants have lost 9 games by double digits in three seasons
Except his team......He talks about the foundation pieces they have in place....but every team has some pieces in place....please tell me who is that foundational piece on the offense aside from AT?????
Could be full of shit. There’s no way to know for sure. He could say Jessica Alba has been emailing him looking to get pounded on the 50 yard line in Met Life and there’s no way of verifying it..
RE: RE: Giants have lost 9 games by double digits in three seasons
This season couldn't possibly go any worse for Mara's plans and narratives. Let's see if he plows forward with the Judge + neutered GM strategy.
i don't see how he can and look himself in the mirror.
Hey John, if you want to be loyal, be loyal to US, the fans, who've sufferred through this bullshit, hoping against hope you'll do the right thing. Judge just isn't the guy, Mr Mara, and we all need to move on.
because I wanted to watch a decent team, the New York Rangers.
Now, I haven't been in the fire Judge camp, but I will admit that I have soured a bit on him. And, no, nothing he can say will make be de-sour (I definitely will not sweeten). But, when I saw that Glennon was 1-2 for 4 yards in the first half and they are down 22-3, my first reaction is whoever devised that game plan needs to be fired right away.
Judge has always harped on playing to win. They didn't play to win. They played try to keep the other team's score down. He and all of his assistants need to go now. Why wait?
Says the culture is great in the locker room. Gotta trust the process.
Okay - yeah - that works for me. As long as the guys are having fun in the locker room. Maybe they could broadcast the locker room instead of the lousy games?
Saquon's a loser.
Yeah, you know 102 yards running against 9 in the box and run blitzing is a loser with a QB that throws 2 INTs and fumbles 4 time.
He has not had a good year, but today is not the day to shit on him.
Not even halfway through the first quarter
Remember, socks that go on the left foot on the left side of the drawer, and socks that go on the right foot on the right side!
It's impossible to even play a normal game with this guy at QB. WTF were they thinking?
No, I can't even do it.
Thanks for your input, Mr. Mara
Lol. Perfect
It's impossible to even play a normal game with this guy at QB. WTF were they thinking?
And you see Glennon in camp and Minshew come on the trade market with reasonable terms - and you do nothing.
Fromme is only a 2 turnover guaranty
I like how you see the upside.
Barkley could well be the best RB Blocker in NFL history
NOTTTTTTTTT!!!!
He is beyond horrible, he runs away from the rushing opponents
Touche buddy
How does this team keep lowering the bar?
A S T O U N D I N G
What a coward. Constantly.
Jalen hurts back even though he’s not a starting nfl QBs himself and last year they left him on the bench when he was healthy in favor of Glennon
You are such a buffoon. For the umpteenth time, Minshew wasn’t benched by Jax, he got hurt. And your butt buddy Glennon wasn’t even the first choice to replace him, the immortal Jake Luton was.
What a coward. Constantly.
WTF was that? On the Chicago side of the 50, down 15-0, you’re freaking 4-11!
I’ve been noncommittal on firing Judge, but this is a fireable offense. He has no clue what he is doing.
Quote:
He sucks. Every time he plays they bring another an in. Two teams now.
Ass wipe . Jake is a rookie . He played on a 1-15 team. Like you idiots calling for fourth string Fromme to start to see what they had ; a 1-15 team wanted to see what they had.
Luton got benched for Glennon. Minshew came back from injuries but still did not play
Quote:
In comment 15524268 Debaser said:
Quote:
Ass wipe . Jake is a rookie . He played on a 1-15 team. Like you idiots calling for fourth string Fromme to start to see what they had ; a 1-15 team wanted to see what they had.
Luton got benched for Glennon. Minshew came back from injuries but still did not play
They were 1-7 when Minshew got hurt, and I hate to break it to you, but Minshew did come back and made 2 starts, but reinsured himself. Who’s the asswipe?
It was not like you make it sound that when healthy it was automatically understood he was starting
The problem for the Giants now is that they missed the one year warranty period to fix the water leaks.
This year he's demonstrated that he's every bit as awful as the talent. I've never witnessed such poor game-day management.
The guy can talk like one of the best, but his results are just awful. He's got to go.
It would be worth laughing about if it wasn’t so tragic.
I second this statement.
The '70's was not as bad asa this offensively.
Not even close.
Marty, do you really want to hurt Judge?
It’s his escape plan so he can go back to being a coordinator for Saban or Belichick.
I happen to agree with you.
Quote:
Judge wants this to happen
It’s his escape plan so he can go back to being a coordinator for Saban or Belichick.
Or we get top-5 picks for the next 10 years and we'll become competitive in 2032 and THEN we can overcome Judge's shitty coaching.
This pudding is hogwash!
I think Judfe probably does want to get fired…..he’s had enough of this sorry team.
He'd be extremely lucky to get another coordinator job after this. His only chance is to stick around another year and hope for a miracle.
It doesn't even matter if Mara doesn't care what the fans want. Keeping Judge by any objective measure is BAD FOOTBALL BUSINESS.
There is no way you can tell me the Giants have ANY intention of winning this game
Where'd you go?
Took a ride to the Jersey Shore for a boardwalk slice. I live about an hour north.
Well done, DJ5150.
Me too. LOL.
NYG: 3 points
Awesome
QB keeper from 4th and 2
I thoroughly enjoyed watching the NY Rangers shut down the defending Stanley Cup Champ Lightning.
I'm SHOCKED!
Quote:
Went for it
Tampa predictably wins it
Will be picking 5th in the Draft!
WTF!!!
John Mara puts too much weight on things that do not translate into wins.
Will be picking 5th in the Draft!
There should be a rule change. I’m not even joking.
Today we were denied a higher draft pick because Salah flagrantly tanked his game in the 4th quarter.
It occurs to me now because I'm feeling the same emotion I did last year. I wonder if Judge can make another rousing speech.
I've seen Giants offenses in the late 70's and they were actually more functional then this, which is incredible considering how bad they were.
I can't possibly see this getting better next year. There's absolutely no way and so why keep Judge around?
What is the point of keeping judge when the roster needs complete reconstruction anyway
It’s gotta be difficult for him to say this shit with a straight face.
At least Tucker Barkley had a break out performance.
He lives in an alternate reality. He truly is the worst media personality in New York, and that is saying something.
Quote:
Surpasses any of the 1970's ineptitude having seen them both.
Agreed!!! Putrid product on the field.
I second this statement.
At least Tucker Barkley had a break out performance.
Hang in their Maui, we have to hope for the best. But I don't blame you at all.
Quote:
Saying this was a significant game for Barkley. Holy cow, this guy really is Baghdad Bob. Just a complete joke.
Why, I thought Barkley played good. He was the best guy we had by a long shot. 100+ yds, 5 yards per carry
And the Bengal's Oline is putrid. We cannot forget the most important position in sports is still the QB.
Dottino is a clown.
Quote:
In comment 15525221 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Saying this was a significant game for Barkley. Holy cow, this guy really is Baghdad Bob. Just a complete joke.
Why, I thought Barkley played good. He was the best guy we had by a long shot. 100+ yds, 5 yards per carry
Not disagreeing about the nice game he had, but that is like watching your house burn down and being proud of the wall paper you hung up the night before.
How could Mara sit there and watch another blowout and want to keep this coaching staff? They were not competitive today and many are playing for their jobs
Bears coach may be fired after two playoff appearances in 4 years but Judge keeps his job? It Makes no sense to bring in a new GM and handcuff him to this guy
J Smith looked football fast to me which is more important and relevant than 40 times in shorts- made some good plays
Olajari should never come off the field on third down. But he did today.
Engram needs a fresh start somewhere. Anywhere
Thomas is just a flat out good football player you build around and he is just a kid
Jay Feeley is quite good as a color guy. Insightful and doesn’t over talk and did his research- he knows the players and the people around the league interesting to hear his take on the Bears DC
I think so
You wonder how bad teams stay bad? Every mistake leads to another.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, darling
By They, I mean Washington. They could mail it in while judge has the guys playing like it’s a playoff game..
Quote:
I’m very concerned we get a meaningless W next week. What sort of effort are they gonna give?
By They, I mean Washington. They could mail it in while judge has the guys playing like it’s a playoff game..
Are you nuts... We threw for - yards today, do not worry my friend. Do not worry.
Does it matter? Have you seen the product we put out there the last few weeks? We could not beat a top college team right now.
Quote:
The Bengals win the division two years after picking 1st in the draft behind their stud young Qb. But let’s run it back with Judge/Jones.
And the Bengal's Oline is putrid. We cannot forget the most important position in sports is still the QB.
No!!! No QB can play well without a stellar Oline. Any QB in the league would look like Daniel Jones behind our line.
You don’t read BBI enough.
What a clown.
Quote:
Run the ball, stop the run, prevent kick returns. Plan was to run the ball as much as they did, to not pass the ball.
Winning was not a goal but that was obvious.
So none of today’s goals involved being a competitive football team?
I guess if you can be successful while still losing by almost 30, you are…something?
If the Seahawks and Panthers can win today it’s not going to matter. The Giants will be locked in no worse than 5 so root for those two teams
Quote:
Saying this was a significant game for Barkley. Holy cow, this guy really is Baghdad Bob. Just a complete joke.////
and
Glennon will not throw it and when he does either INT or fumble.
Heard that.
^This.
Expansion teams are loveable... the Giants are not!
And why don’t the beats ask him, “what are you getting better at”?
Just crazy ranting now. He doesn’t make any sense. Talking again about guys looking in his eyes.
What? The. Fork!
YES, NEGATIVE TEN.
Quote:
Glennon scared them to the point where they barely passed the ball. Why come out empty in first play of the game if the plan was to run heavy in the game?
lol whatever worked in the game, he planned it like that.... what a asshole.
I can't think of any reason why he should stay.
You can blame the personel but reality is that he was very involved in key decisions..he even went to bat to upgrade the backup QB position and landed us on Mike Fucking Glennon.
The offense has been abysmal under him. No matter who is calling plays or who is in/out of the game.
Today was the first Giants game in 20 years that I have not watched (Or at least recorded if I could not watch live). And I feel better for it.
He didn't actually say that did he?
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Joe Judge said if you “look internally” that there are “a lot of things going in the right direction.”
He didn't actually say that did he?
He did
Tell me he didn't say that?
Not a clown show organization. Toughest thing to change is the way people think. Trust the process.
Nuts… not between the legs. But nuts in the head.
This is almost Denny Greenesq caliber delusion!
I'm so proud that these meaningless goals were set and met. Screw the actual game of football, THIS is what the fans want to see.
2003: Fassel was fired end of season
1980
Was he referring to being closer to a top 5 pick? It’s the only explanation I can think of
The Bears are about to fire their coach. They've lost 10 games and could lose an 11th next week
LOL. LOL. LOL. I AM CRYING.
Interestingly enough, 1980 was Ray Perkins second year.
Could be full of shit. There’s no way to know for sure. He could say Jessica Alba has been emailing him looking to get pounded on the 50 yard line in Met Life and there’s no way of verifying it..
Quote:
2017: McAdoo was fired midseason
2003: Fassel was fired end of season
1980
Interestingly enough, 1980 was Ray Perkins second year.
Phil Simms and LT aren't walking through that door
Okay - yeah - that works for me. As long as the guys are having fun in the locker room. Maybe they could broadcast the locker room instead of the lousy games?
What process?
If my employer paid me and guaranteed me employment. regardless of how poorly I performed, I imagine I’d be pretty happy also.
The NFL is a results oriented business, unless you work for the Giants. For them it is all about intangibles and having fun.
It’s Judge is running some kind of summer skills camp.
Hey John, if you want to be loyal, be loyal to US, the fans, who've sufferred through this bullshit, hoping against hope you'll do the right thing. Judge just isn't the guy, Mr Mara, and we all need to move on.
We do?
That would certainly solve our backup QB problem. He is much better than Glennon. Just need a starter then.
Saquon's a loser.
Jesus Christ
LOL. LOL. LOL. Someone give Jeff a drug test!
Jesus Christ
He did also say that bringing Jones back should not prevent you from brining in competition, he did not earn anything.
yes, yes, yes
Now, I haven't been in the fire Judge camp, but I will admit that I have soured a bit on him. And, no, nothing he can say will make be de-sour (I definitely will not sweeten). But, when I saw that Glennon was 1-2 for 4 yards in the first half and they are down 22-3, my first reaction is whoever devised that game plan needs to be fired right away.
Judge has always harped on playing to win. They didn't play to win. They played try to keep the other team's score down. He and all of his assistants need to go now. Why wait?
Find a GM who is ok with that
Cannot blame Jones for a fumbled KO return and Interception which led to a 14 pt deficit right out of the gate.
SB looked good today and we will go as far as he takes us,he needs to take a discount,for us to keep him but he is the future....like it or not
Find a GM who is ok with that
Cannot blame Jones for a fumbled KO return and Interception which led to a 14 pt deficit right out of the gate.
SB looked good today and we will go as far as he takes us,he needs to take a discount,for us to keep him but he is the future....like it or not
Hmmm. I'll go with Joe Judge's son
Quote:
Says the culture is great in the locker room. Gotta trust the process.
Yeah, you know 102 yards running against 9 in the box and run blitzing is a loser with a QB that throws 2 INTs and fumbles 4 time.
He has not had a good year, but today is not the day to shit on him.