Judge: “This isn’t a clown show organization”

Sean : 4:47 pm
That picture made waves over at 1925 Giants Drive.
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Judge is still going strong. Think it’s been close to 10 minutes. Now he’s talking about how hard the defense keeps playing at the end of games.

“This isn’t a team having fights on the sidelines. This isn’t a clown show organization.” #Giants
BigBlueJ : 4:48 pm : link
I guess he is not going to get a Christmas card from Coach Rivera.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:49 pm : link
Says a clown himself.
Stan in LA : 4:49 pm : link
Joe seems to have lost it.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:49 pm : link
This is a real quote?  
GiantGrit : 4:49 pm : link
Brutal look. He’s begging to not get the axe.
Did Judge Actually Make A Clown Show Reference ???  
Trainmaster : 4:50 pm : link
Judge clearly doesn’t know what a clown show is  
bubba0825 : 4:50 pm : link
Cause this franchise is
Now if they start fighting each other on the sidelines  
Larry in Pencilvania : 4:50 pm : link
I might watch the games again
sure is  
GiantsFan84 : 4:50 pm : link
says the 4-12 team to the 6-10 team....
No, just worst run organization in the NFL  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 4:50 pm : link
He saw the front page pic.  
bceagle05 : 4:50 pm : link
Maybe he was one of the posters whining about it.
Wow  
Essex : 4:51 pm : link
If I saw that and didn’t know this used car salesman better, I would think it’s from the onion

Wow Shit  
BigBlueJ : 4:51 pm : link
you guys should hear the rest of this rant. It is bonkers.. This should be the end of him.
Sean : 4:51 pm : link
Quote:
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants

No way this is true.
Oh just shut the fuck up Joe  
j_rud : 4:51 pm : link
RE: He saw the front page pic.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15525491 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Maybe he was one of the posters whining about it.


I think a lot of people in the organization saw it. A lot.
Judge could be the first coach in Giants history  
dpinzow : 4:51 pm : link
to lose 10 or more games in a season by double digits
I think  
Les in TO : 4:51 pm : link
The clown pic touched a nerve and got a lot of eyeballs on Twitter. It seems that some Jints Central dupes started threads here about how offended they were.
Beging like a dog to keep his job.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:51 pm : link
What an asshole.  
Section331 : 4:52 pm : link
Meanwhile, the team and coach he continually disparages put up a fight against a team that throttled Judge’s clown show just last week. Not only is he a shitty coach, he has no class.
RE: ..  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15525495 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants


No way this is true.


LOL. LOL. LOL.
Sean...  
bw in dc : 4:52 pm : link
You are having a GREAT week starting threads.

This is more gold!
Judge has cracked  
Ben in Tampa : 4:52 pm : link
under the weight of his own failure
Can JJ be fired  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:53 pm : link
Tonight?
Wow.....this is amazing  
Greg from LI : 4:53 pm : link
This organization has hit rock bottom
RE: Wow Shit  
Mike from SI : 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15525494 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
you guys should hear the rest of this rant. It is bonkers.. This should be the end of him.
RE: Wow.....this is amazing  
Section331 : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15525514 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
This organization has hit rock bottom


Don’t be so sure.
RE: Wow Shit  
Mike from SI : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15525494 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
you guys should hear the rest of this rant. It is bonkers.. This should be the end of him.


I'd appreciate if you or someone else can post the full transcript.
Eric  
BigBlueJ : 4:54 pm : link
Your daughter might have just saved this 100 year old franchise!!!
RE: Judge has cracked  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15525509 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
under the weight of his own failure


Couldn’t have said it better.
Looks Like  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 4:55 pm : link
Somebody didnt like his make up.
Saquon talking about culture too.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:55 pm : link
LOL. LOL. LOL.
RE: RE: Wow Shit  
BigBlueJ : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15525520 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
In comment 15525494 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


you guys should hear the rest of this rant. It is bonkers.. This should be the end of him.



I'd appreciate if you or someone else can post the full transcript.


snippets are out on twitter but I am sure by Tuesday you will be sick of listening to it.
RE: ..  
Costy16 : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15525495 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants


No way this is true.


LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO what!!!!!
Grab the post-game transcript and videos before  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:57 pm : link
PR edits them again
lol they definitely saw the picture  
moespree : 4:57 pm : link
Not only are they a poorly run, inept, loser franchise but now it appears they have become incredibly thin skinned as well.

What a great combo.
Hey any Giants employees reading this...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:58 pm : link
You're all bozos.
Ben McAdoo was fired midseason  
dpinzow : 4:59 pm : link
for less than this
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:59 pm : link
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
Joe Judge went on quite a 10+ minute rant answering a question about state of Giants. Talked about how fans can boo his ass next week if they don’t play well. Knows team in better spot despite on-field results. Guys aren’t “planning vacations” + have golf clubs out like past.
Tom Brady himself called Judge to say  
adamg : 5:00 pm : link
how much he wishes he was on the 4-11 Giants.
Bwahaha  
noro9 : 5:00 pm : link
Hahahah
This clown continues  
BigBlueJ : 5:00 pm : link
to throw another organization under the bus. Also taking a shot at Golden Tate because last year I guess he had his golf clubs packed or something?
Ah, but the strawberries  
shyster : 5:01 pm : link
That's where I had them.
RE: ..  
Shecky : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15525495 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants


No way this is true.


Only player off the top of my head that’s left for money is Tomlinson, right? Is that who he is talking about? Doubt it.

Sounds like he’s taking a shot at the Front Office, one soon to be former FO guy. Who let McCoy go. That’s the only logical way this strange comment makes sense. The
At McCoy didn’t want to leave, and look at what his replacement is doing for us…
I've never worked in a circus  
Mike from SI : 5:02 pm : link
but I've attended one (as like a 6 year old), and it would seem to me they are very prepared and efficiently run. Nothing went wrong. Everything seemed to go according to plan. So maybe clown shows are better run than this team?
This post-game presser thread is going to be a classic  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5:03 pm : link
I’m gonna get the popcorn ready for that one.

Can’t wait to read every single word of his. It will be more entertaining than any Giants game this year.
RE: RE: ..  
BigBlueJ : 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15525561 Shecky said:
Quote:
In comment 15525495 Sean said:


Quote:




Quote:


Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants


No way this is true.



Only player off the top of my head that’s left for money is Tomlinson, right? Is that who he is talking about? Doubt it.

Sounds like he’s taking a shot at the Front Office, one soon to be former FO guy. Who let McCoy go. That’s the only logical way this strange comment makes sense. The
At McCoy didn’t want to leave, and look at what his replacement is doing for us…


He is throwing everyone under the bus that is not associated with him. What a fucking creep. And we are to believe a self respecting top candidate would walk into this organization having to deal with this snake.
We need a pic of Judge as  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:04 pm : link
Baghdad Bob.
That’s classic Judge acknowledged that clown pic  
Jimmy Googs : 5:04 pm : link
Now I want him gone as well...
Only reason I see, he might be safe  
George from PA : 5:05 pm : link
Mara takes responsibility for Garrett and the offense. Mara forced Garrett on Judge...as rumors had it.

Followed by Jones getting hurt...

Both special teams and defense have not excelled....but current disaster is on the offense.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:05 pm : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
A few highlights:

• Judge referenced no “golf clubs in the locker room” as a sign of a team that hasn’t checked out. Golden Tate’s gold bag was notably in front of his locker late in the 2019 season.

• Judge said they’re not having fistfights on the sideline (WFT).

• Judge said impending free agents have been in his office begging to return.

• Judge said he gets calls twice a week from players who signed elsewhere for more money wishing they were still in NY.

• Judge said he’s not going to publicly blast players like a “coward.”
RE: We need a pic of Judge as  
Mike from SI : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15525580 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Baghdad Bob.


Yes, please.
Haven’t seen any video  
bceagle05 : 5:05 pm : link
but this has Clark Griswold/Jelly of the Month Club vibes.
RE: RE: Judge has cracked  
AcidTest : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15525523 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
In comment 15525509 Ben in Tampa said:


Quote:


under the weight of his own failure



Couldn’t have said it better.


+2.
Should we start  
darren in pdx : 5:07 pm : link
preparing potential head coaching candidates along with GM candidates?
RE: ...  
Scooter185 : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15525588 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
A few highlights:

• Judge referenced no “golf clubs in the locker room” as a sign of a team that hasn’t checked out. Golden Tate’s gold bag was notably in front of his locker late in the 2019 season.

• Judge said they’re not having fistfights on the sideline (WFT).

• Judge said impending free agents have been in his office begging to return.

• Judge said he gets calls twice a week from players who signed elsewhere for more money wishing they were still in NY.

• Judge said he’s not going to publicly blast players like a “coward.”


Wowowowow

Absolutely cracked
did  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:07 pm : link
my daughter break Joe Judge?
RE: I've never worked in a circus  
AcidTest : 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15525565 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
but I've attended one (as like a 6 year old), and it would seem to me they are very prepared and efficiently run. Nothing went wrong. Everything seemed to go according to plan. So maybe clown shows are better run than this team?


Excellent point. We are definitely not a clown show. They are well run operations.
RE: did  
NoGainDayne : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15525602 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
my daughter break Joe Judge?


I think she broke the whole organization. If things really change she’s the hero here
RE: ...  
BigBlueJ : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15525588 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
A few highlights:

• Judge referenced no “golf clubs in the locker room” as a sign of a team that hasn’t checked out. Golden Tate’s gold bag was notably in front of his locker late in the 2019 season.

• Judge said they’re not having fistfights on the sideline (WFT).

• Judge said impending free agents have been in his office begging to return.

• Judge said he gets calls twice a week from players who signed elsewhere for more money wishing they were still in NY.

• Judge said he’s not going to publicly blast players like a “coward.”


Eric, this is bonkers, right?
Haha, it's a really bad look for him to get so defensive...  
Jim in Hoboken : 5:09 pm : link
He's fighting for his job, rightfully. It's up to Mara to do the right thing.
If Judge actually had to say something like  
dpinzow : 5:09 pm : link
"no golf clubs in the locker room" to defend his team's performance, I bet there are players in that locker room who've made business decisions the last few weeks. Losing 29-3 to the lowly Bears is a sign of this
For those following  
Scooter185 : 5:10 pm : link
The Twitter drama, and if you believe this account is legit

@gints86life: The @mustanglover_ account is actually shared by a few members of the giants front office and yes, joe judge.
RE: did  
AcidTest : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15525602 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
my daughter break Joe Judge?


Looks that way.
Judge's Post Game Press Conference  
Trainmaster : 5:10 pm : link
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:10 pm : link
Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.
RE: ..  
BrettNYG10 : 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15525495 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants


No way this is true.


Hahahaha
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:11 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Joe Judge's final answer went 11 minutes, 10 seconds, and it was the first time since he's been head coach of the Giants that I felt as though he was fighting publicly for the job he has + even more so the job he's done here to this point.

Question: why should fans have faith?
Judge  
SJGiant : 5:12 pm : link
Should realize who they are playing next week. This is ammo for the WFT. 55-3 next week
RE: ..  
short lease : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15525495 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants


No way this is true.



Where is the rest of the 10 minutes lol ... I want to read it all.
I wonder  
Des51 : 5:13 pm : link
If Joe Judge is related to Crazy Eddie, it's INSANE!
Send this loser to college already.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:13 pm : link
What a week it has been  
Sean : 5:13 pm : link
Quote:
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
Joe’s getting a ridiculous amount of ‘external’ heat right now! Completely undeserved for a 2nd year coach that’s had to navigate the amount of injuries the Giants have endured. He’s the guy. I understand fans frustration but as
@giantswfan
has shared, there’s more to a season .
Somebody  
SJGiant : 5:14 pm : link
Should graphically have judge pictured as Antonio Briwn leaving the Meadowlands
 
christian : 5:14 pm : link
Judge bringing up convos with previous players is such a punk move. We can all take a guess who that is, and that does them no favors with their current team.
BrettNYG10 : 5:14 pm : link
Judge constantly throwing shade at another organization is hilarious to me. Defense mechanism to avoid the facts of how bad they are.
Dear Jints Central...  
bw in dc : 5:14 pm : link
Thank you for taking him off our hands.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs
RE: …  
BrettNYG10 : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15525644 christian said:
Quote:
Judge bringing up convos with previous players is such a punk move. We can all take a guess who that is, and that does them no favors with their current team.


I also doubt it's true.
RE: Somebody  
Scooter185 : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15525641 SJGiant said:
Quote:
Should graphically have judge pictured as Antonio Briwn leaving the Meadowlands


Save that for his presser next Sunday after WFT destroys them
RE: Ah, but the strawberries  
give66 : 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15525557 shyster said:
Quote:
That's where I had them.


With geometric logic!

Just perfect Shyster
RE: did  
Optimus-NY : 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15525602 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
my daughter break Joe Judge?


Yes! Now we need a pic of Judge's face on Baghdad Bob's body! Make it so Eric!
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:18 pm : link
'Judge said he gets calls twice a week from players who signed elsewhere for more money wishing they were still in NY.'

TOTAL HORSESHIT. TOTAL HORSESHIT.

FIRE THIS MAN RIGHT NOW.
RE: ...  
short lease : 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15525588 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
A few highlights:

• Judge referenced no “golf clubs in the locker room” as a sign of a team that hasn’t checked out. Golden Tate’s gold bag was notably in front of his locker late in the 2019 season.

• Judge said they’re not having fistfights on the sideline (WFT).

• Judge said impending free agents have been in his office begging to return.

• Judge said he gets calls twice a week from players who signed elsewhere for more money wishing they were still in NY.

• Judge said he’s not going to publicly blast players like a “coward.”



If they are calling wishing they were still here it is because he (Judge) is a "players" coach who is friendly with the team. Those "players" probably have a disciplinarian for a coach of their current team who makes them work for their paycheck.

If Judge is a Players coach ... it is no surprise the team is 4-12. You can't be a friend and a boss - it doesn't work in sports. To many alpha males ....
If you have to say you’re not a clown show organization  
Heisenberg : 5:19 pm : link
Then you definitely are a clown show organization
RE: ...  
ron mexico : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15525621 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.


Vegas paying out late? WTF does that mean?
Probably not a widely shared sentiment  
OlyWABigBlue : 5:20 pm : link
Quote:
• Judge said he’s not going to publicly blast players like a “coward.”


But I agree with him n this topic. Keep it in house and the currency to deal with this is a roster spot or playing time. It's one thing to be hung to dry in the film room - where it should happen, but airing laundry in the media is a great way to kill a team.
RE: ...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15525625 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Joe Judge's final answer went 11 minutes, 10 seconds, and it was the first time since he's been head coach of the Giants that I felt as though he was fighting publicly for the job he has + even more so the job he's done here to this point.

Question: why should fans have faith?


I think there is a chance he is done in the NFL. Lot of insecurity with his remarks. Did he not learn anything from BB. “We have to play better. Coach better”. Talking about other teams. Former players. Busk league imv.
The Great Bill Belichick Revenge...  
bw in dc : 5:23 pm : link
Really though,  
darren in pdx : 5:23 pm : link
after McAdoo and Shurmur..Judge falling apart like this is kind of mind-blowing.

Everything. Has. To. Be. Blown. Up.

If there is not an entire reboot of the front office in the next couple of weeks there is absolutely no hope for the team to improve. This is insanity.
RE: ...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15525671 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
'Judge said he gets calls twice a week from players who signed elsewhere for more money wishing they were still in NY.'

TOTAL HORSESHIT. TOTAL HORSESHIT.

FIRE THIS MAN RIGHT NOW.


Reminiscent of Brian Cashman saying that Aaron Boone would’ve been the most highly sought available manager if the Yankees hadn’t brought him back. Just complete & utter nonsense.

It really does seem like he’s trying to pull a Constanza.
RE: What a week it has been  
mfsd : 5:25 pm : link
In comment 15525639 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
Joe’s getting a ridiculous amount of ‘external’ heat right now! Completely undeserved for a 2nd year coach that’s had to navigate the amount of injuries the Giants have endured. He’s the guy. I understand fans frustration but as
@giantswfan
has shared, there’s more to a season .


There’s more to a season? I thought the goal was to win football games?

It’s cringeworthy that Jints Central thinks mysterious comments about stuff being cleaned up internally has some appeal to fans.
 
christian : 5:25 pm : link
In comment 15525648 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I also doubt it's true.


Even if there isn’t a nugget of truth to it, if you’re Dalvin Tomlinson, someone is asking you about it during the week.
RE: RE: ...  
BigBlueJ : 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15525683 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15525621 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.



Vegas paying out late? WTF does that mean?


Yeah what does that mean about vegas?
RE: The Great Bill Belichick Revenge...  
christian : 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15525699 bw in dc said:
Quote:
”He’s better than the last two guys you hired.”
RE: ...  
mfsd : 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15525621 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.


I don’t get the “Vegas paying out late” comment.

Is Judge somehow implying guys were fixing games?
Danny Kanell : 5:31 pm : link
They can’t keep him after all of this.

This has been a great week fellow Giants fans.
RE: .  
Sean : 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15525745 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
They can’t keep him after all of this.

This has been a great week fellow Giants fans.

+1, organization needed this.
RE: RE: ...  
ron mexico : 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15525737 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15525621 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.



I don’t get the “Vegas paying out late” comment.

Is Judge somehow implying guys were fixing games?


thats the only thing I could think of
But of course it totally is..  
Producer : 5:32 pm : link
a clown show organization
Next week can we skip the actual game and go straight to the post game  
Jim in Hoboken : 5:34 pm : link
conference?
RE: RE: ...  
RDJR : 5:35 pm : link
In comment 15525737 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15525621 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.



I don’t get the “Vegas paying out late” comment.

Is Judge somehow implying guys were fixing games?


I think the quote means that Vegas was paying out late because the Giants always seemed to have a chance. Hence, paying out late instead of early. What Judge think is a clever way of saying we were in games. My best guess anyway.
The one defense of Judge  
Sean : 5:35 pm : link
Quote:
NotAngryScout
@NotSoAngryScout
A player coming out publicly saying what I have said. Someone might call me a fraud and think they know me but they don’t. I know what has gone on. Gettleman, Petit and a few others in front office need to go. Judge deserves a shot with competent leaders in personnel.
To get destroyed by the Bears like that today,  
Dave in Hoboken : 5:39 pm : link
you simply cannot sell the fans on bringing Judge back next year. He has nothing to offer as a coach.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
mfsd : 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15525757 RDJR said:
Quote:
In comment 15525737 mfsd said:


Quote:


In comment 15525621 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.



I don’t get the “Vegas paying out late” comment.

Is Judge somehow implying guys were fixing games?



I think the quote means that Vegas was paying out late because the Giants always seemed to have a chance. Hence, paying out late instead of early. What Judge think is a clever way of saying we were in games. My best guess anyway.


Could be right, I just can’t imagine a professional coach thinking that’s a comment that fans of a losing team would be comforted by

I know we lose 10+ games every season, but this year Vegas isn’t expecting us to lose by as much as we are. Progress!
RE: RE: RE: ...  
ron mexico : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 15525757 RDJR said:
Quote:
In comment 15525737 mfsd said:


Quote:


In comment 15525621 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.



I don’t get the “Vegas paying out late” comment.

Is Judge somehow implying guys were fixing games?



I think the quote means that Vegas was paying out late because the Giants always seemed to have a chance. Hence, paying out late instead of early. What Judge think is a clever way of saying we were in games. My best guess anyway.


??? is vegas known for paying before the game is over?
So are clowns running the organization..  
kelly : 5:41 pm : link
Or are the people running the organization a bunch of clowns...

I guess it really doesn't matter

Very sad.
Its pays to be liked.  
GiantGrit : 5:45 pm : link
Joe Judge is universally disliked in that organization. I wonder who leaked to the press the Christmas bonus story - it wasn’t the Giants.

He’s had an unfair shake in a lot of ways but the guy seems totally lost on the sideline.

Let the new GM decide.
RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15525745 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
They can’t keep him after all of this.

This has been a great week fellow Giants fans.


But DK...he's the next BB or Parcells!
Judge is a Used Car salesman  
Dave on the UWS : 5:53 pm : link
He lies and lies and when he’s not lying he makes shot up. Of course, the only person who needs to buy his crap is Mara and he’s gone in hook line and sinker.
One thing we found out Eric, your daughter got their attention and we know how John is. It’s about public perception.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:54 pm : link
I gotta read the transcript went it comes out. Judge has lost it.
RE: To get destroyed by the Bears like that today,  
Producer : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15525773 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
you simply cannot sell the fans on bringing Judge back next year. He has nothing to offer as a coach.


That's it pretty much in a nutshell. The Bears are baaad. And they just ate our lunch.
RE: ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15525834 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I gotta read the transcript went it comes out. Judge has lost it.


They edited the videos. Might censor the transcripts.
You know what they say:  
Stu11 : 6:22 pm : link
When you have to say "we're not a clown show" Chance are... you're a clown show.
What the bloody hell?  
Anakim : 6:24 pm : link
Yeah, I can see it now:

Colt McCoy: Hey Coach, this is Colt McCoy. Just wanted to say I miss you and I miss the Giants. Arizona sucks. I'm actually going to have to go to games in January even though I'd rather be golfing.
