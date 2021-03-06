Judge: “This isn’t a clown show organization”

|
|Quote:
| Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Judge is still going strong. Think it’s been close to 10 minutes. Now he’s talking about how hard the defense keeps playing at the end of games.
“This isn’t a team having fights on the sidelines. This isn’t a clown show organization.” #Giants
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants
No way this is true.
I think a lot of people in the organization saw it. A lot.
Quote:
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants
No way this is true.
LOL. LOL. LOL.
This is more gold!
Don’t be so sure.
I'd appreciate if you or someone else can post the full transcript.
Couldn’t have said it better.
Quote:
you guys should hear the rest of this rant. It is bonkers.. This should be the end of him.
I'd appreciate if you or someone else can post the full transcript.
snippets are out on twitter but I am sure by Tuesday you will be sick of listening to it.
Quote:
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants
No way this is true.
LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO what!!!!!
What a great combo.
✔
@JordanRaanan
Joe Judge went on quite a 10+ minute rant answering a question about state of Giants. Talked about how fans can boo his ass next week if they don’t play well. Knows team in better spot despite on-field results. Guys aren’t “planning vacations” + have golf clubs out like past.
Quote:
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants
No way this is true.
Only player off the top of my head that’s left for money is Tomlinson, right? Is that who he is talking about? Doubt it.
Sounds like he’s taking a shot at the Front Office, one soon to be former FO guy. Who let McCoy go. That’s the only logical way this strange comment makes sense. The
At McCoy didn’t want to leave, and look at what his replacement is doing for us…
Can’t wait to read every single word of his. It will be more entertaining than any Giants game this year.
Quote:
Quote:
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants
No way this is true.
Only player off the top of my head that’s left for money is Tomlinson, right? Is that who he is talking about? Doubt it.
Sounds like he’s taking a shot at the Front Office, one soon to be former FO guy. Who let McCoy go. That’s the only logical way this strange comment makes sense. The
At McCoy didn’t want to leave, and look at what his replacement is doing for us…
He is throwing everyone under the bus that is not associated with him. What a fucking creep. And we are to believe a self respecting top candidate would walk into this organization having to deal with this snake.
Followed by Jones getting hurt...
Both special teams and defense have not excelled....but current disaster is on the offense.
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
A few highlights:
• Judge referenced no “golf clubs in the locker room” as a sign of a team that hasn’t checked out. Golden Tate’s gold bag was notably in front of his locker late in the 2019 season.
• Judge said they’re not having fistfights on the sideline (WFT).
• Judge said impending free agents have been in his office begging to return.
• Judge said he gets calls twice a week from players who signed elsewhere for more money wishing they were still in NY.
• Judge said he’s not going to publicly blast players like a “coward.”
Yes, please.
Quote:
under the weight of his own failure
Couldn’t have said it better.
+2.
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
A few highlights:
• Judge referenced no “golf clubs in the locker room” as a sign of a team that hasn’t checked out. Golden Tate’s gold bag was notably in front of his locker late in the 2019 season.
• Judge said they’re not having fistfights on the sideline (WFT).
• Judge said impending free agents have been in his office begging to return.
• Judge said he gets calls twice a week from players who signed elsewhere for more money wishing they were still in NY.
• Judge said he’s not going to publicly blast players like a “coward.”
Wowowowow
Absolutely cracked
Excellent point. We are definitely not a clown show. They are well run operations.
I think she broke the whole organization. If things really change she’s the hero here
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
A few highlights:
• Judge referenced no “golf clubs in the locker room” as a sign of a team that hasn’t checked out. Golden Tate’s gold bag was notably in front of his locker late in the 2019 season.
• Judge said they’re not having fistfights on the sideline (WFT).
• Judge said impending free agents have been in his office begging to return.
• Judge said he gets calls twice a week from players who signed elsewhere for more money wishing they were still in NY.
• Judge said he’s not going to publicly blast players like a “coward.”
Eric, this is bonkers, right?
@gints86life: The @mustanglover_ account is actually shared by a few members of the giants front office and yes, joe judge.
Looks that way.
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.
Quote:
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants
No way this is true.
Hahahaha
✔
@art_stapleton
Joe Judge's final answer went 11 minutes, 10 seconds, and it was the first time since he's been head coach of the Giants that I felt as though he was fighting publicly for the job he has + even more so the job he's done here to this point.
Question: why should fans have faith?
Quote:
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants
No way this is true.
Where is the rest of the 10 minutes lol ... I want to read it all.
@Mustanglover_
Joe’s getting a ridiculous amount of ‘external’ heat right now! Completely undeserved for a 2nd year coach that’s had to navigate the amount of injuries the Giants have endured. He’s the guy. I understand fans frustration but as
@giantswfan
has shared, there’s more to a season .
The Mississippi State Bulldogs
I also doubt it's true.
Save that for his presser next Sunday after WFT destroys them
With geometric logic!
Just perfect Shyster
Yes! Now we need a pic of Judge's face on Baghdad Bob's body! Make it so Eric!
TOTAL HORSESHIT. TOTAL HORSESHIT.
FIRE THIS MAN RIGHT NOW.
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
A few highlights:
• Judge referenced no “golf clubs in the locker room” as a sign of a team that hasn’t checked out. Golden Tate’s gold bag was notably in front of his locker late in the 2019 season.
• Judge said they’re not having fistfights on the sideline (WFT).
• Judge said impending free agents have been in his office begging to return.
• Judge said he gets calls twice a week from players who signed elsewhere for more money wishing they were still in NY.
• Judge said he’s not going to publicly blast players like a “coward.”
If they are calling wishing they were still here it is because he (Judge) is a "players" coach who is friendly with the team. Those "players" probably have a disciplinarian for a coach of their current team who makes them work for their paycheck.
If Judge is a Players coach ... it is no surprise the team is 4-12. You can't be a friend and a boss - it doesn't work in sports. To many alpha males ....
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.
Vegas paying out late? WTF does that mean?
But I agree with him n this topic. Keep it in house and the currency to deal with this is a roster spot or playing time. It's one thing to be hung to dry in the film room - where it should happen, but airing laundry in the media is a great way to kill a team.
✔
@art_stapleton
Joe Judge's final answer went 11 minutes, 10 seconds, and it was the first time since he's been head coach of the Giants that I felt as though he was fighting publicly for the job he has + even more so the job he's done here to this point.
Question: why should fans have faith?
I think there is a chance he is done in the NFL. Lot of insecurity with his remarks. Did he not learn anything from BB. “We have to play better. Coach better”. Talking about other teams. Former players. Busk league imv.
Everything. Has. To. Be. Blown. Up.
If there is not an entire reboot of the front office in the next couple of weeks there is absolutely no hope for the team to improve. This is insanity.
TOTAL HORSESHIT. TOTAL HORSESHIT.
FIRE THIS MAN RIGHT NOW.
Reminiscent of Brian Cashman saying that Aaron Boone would’ve been the most highly sought available manager if the Yankees hadn’t brought him back. Just complete & utter nonsense.
It really does seem like he’s trying to pull a Constanza.
Quote:
ScoutingGems
@Mustanglover_
Joe’s getting a ridiculous amount of ‘external’ heat right now! Completely undeserved for a 2nd year coach that’s had to navigate the amount of injuries the Giants have endured. He’s the guy. I understand fans frustration but as
@giantswfan
has shared, there’s more to a season .
There’s more to a season? I thought the goal was to win football games?
It’s cringeworthy that Jints Central thinks mysterious comments about stuff being cleaned up internally has some appeal to fans.
Even if there isn’t a nugget of truth to it, if you’re Dalvin Tomlinson, someone is asking you about it during the week.
Quote:
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.
Vegas paying out late? WTF does that mean?
Yeah what does that mean about vegas?
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.
I don’t get the “Vegas paying out late” comment.
Is Judge somehow implying guys were fixing games?
This has been a great week fellow Giants fans.
This has been a great week fellow Giants fans.
+1, organization needed this.
Quote:
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.
I don’t get the “Vegas paying out late” comment.
Is Judge somehow implying guys were fixing games?
thats the only thing I could think of
Quote:
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.
I don’t get the “Vegas paying out late” comment.
Is Judge somehow implying guys were fixing games?
I think the quote means that Vegas was paying out late because the Giants always seemed to have a chance. Hence, paying out late instead of early. What Judge think is a clever way of saying we were in games. My best guess anyway.
@NotSoAngryScout
A player coming out publicly saying what I have said. Someone might call me a fraud and think they know me but they don’t. I know what has gone on. Gettleman, Petit and a few others in front office need to go. Judge deserves a shot with competent leaders in personnel.
Quote:
In comment 15525621 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.
I don’t get the “Vegas paying out late” comment.
Is Judge somehow implying guys were fixing games?
I think the quote means that Vegas was paying out late because the Giants always seemed to have a chance. Hence, paying out late instead of early. What Judge think is a clever way of saying we were in games. My best guess anyway.
Could be right, I just can’t imagine a professional coach thinking that’s a comment that fans of a losing team would be comforted by
I know we lose 10+ games every season, but this year Vegas isn’t expecting us to lose by as much as we are. Progress!
Quote:
In comment 15525621 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Some of the topics Joe Judge touched on during his soliloquy: Golf clubs, finger-pointing, clownshows, fans booing his ass out of the stadium, cowardly coaches who rip players in pressers, the lack of captains, Vegas paying out late in lopsided Giants games.
I don’t get the “Vegas paying out late” comment.
Is Judge somehow implying guys were fixing games?
I think the quote means that Vegas was paying out late because the Giants always seemed to have a chance. Hence, paying out late instead of early. What Judge think is a clever way of saying we were in games. My best guess anyway.
??? is vegas known for paying before the game is over?
I guess it really doesn't matter
Very sad.
He’s had an unfair shake in a lot of ways but the guy seems totally lost on the sideline.
Let the new GM decide.
This has been a great week fellow Giants fans.
But DK...he's the next BB or Parcells!
One thing we found out Eric, your daughter got their attention and we know how John is. It’s about public perception.
That's it pretty much in a nutshell. The Bears are baaad. And they just ate our lunch.
They edited the videos. Might censor the transcripts.
Colt McCoy: Hey Coach, this is Colt McCoy. Just wanted to say I miss you and I miss the Giants. Arizona sucks. I'm actually going to have to go to games in January even though I'd rather be golfing.