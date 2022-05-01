Stapleton: Joe Schoen best GM candidate

My favorite would be ...



I think Schoen is the most intriguing candidate on my list. He's been part of a successful front office, especially through the draft, in recent seasons. His connection to Parcells, while not an overwhelming factor, is appealing for the simple fact that the Giants know the profile. He's been praised for his ability to evaluate talent - a significant part of the qualifications, in my opinion. I like Ossenfort a lot, too, and the fact that he's aligned with Judge's past is only a small part of his value.