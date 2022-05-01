for display only
Judge dodging DC Media

Blue The Dog : 1/5/2022 8:51 am
From a tweet linked below:

Quote:
So almost every week opposing NFL coaches do a conference call with local beat reporters. Been going on for decades. And on the week he takes shots at the Washington Football Team, Giants HC Joe Judge has declined the conference call with DC media.


Judge acts like a tough guy, takes multiple shots at WFT and their coaches, and now doesn't want to answer to WFT local media, who would definitely call him out.

Eli would only do post game pressers after losses so that he would take most of the heat. Judge runs away when he might get called out.
Link - ( New Window )
Not a good look  
rsjem1979 : 1/5/2022 8:52 am : link
Have we considered the possibility that he's trying to get fired?
He wants no part of their questions  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/5/2022 8:54 am : link
I'm sorry, you have to own that coach.
This guy is a complete clown  
Ned In Atlanta : 1/5/2022 8:56 am : link
and a terrible football coach.
This guy is a complete  
Silver Spoon : 1/5/2022 8:56 am : link
putz. Is he busy working on another fruitless game plan? Or better yet, he's too tied up with the culture issue.
Sunday may be a must win for his job  
US1 Giants : 1/5/2022 8:58 am : link
Meanwhile one of the best college/NFL coaches of the  
cosmicj : 1/5/2022 8:58 am : link
Last two decades is expressing interest in the Giants through back channels. Who cares what Judge does? Heck, he can coach the special teams for Harbaugh.
classless and cowardly  
japanhead : 1/5/2022 8:59 am : link
RE: Sunday may be a must win for his job  
bigbluehoya : 1/5/2022 9:00 am : link
In comment 15530724 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Winning this game would be the fireable offense.

(not to say that the body of work isn't already fireable...)
Feels like Judge is done here  
Sean : 1/5/2022 9:01 am : link
And I’m not so sure he doesn’t want it to be done either.

Mike Lombardi made a good point a few weeks ago - Judge was supposed to go to Mississippi St to learn how to be a head coach, then the Giants came calling. Just feels he is in over his head.
He's a loser  
BeckShepEli : 1/5/2022 9:02 am : link
simple as that. I didnt care if he came back next year but in the past 72 hours he has demonstrated that he is over his head. Mara has to make that tough decision and clean house again. It sucks and people will mock you for it but this guy just isnt it
RE: Feels like Judge is done here  
BigBlueShock : 1/5/2022 9:04 am : link
In comment 15530733 Sean said:
Quote:
And I’m not so sure he doesn’t want it to be done either.

Mike Lombardi made a good point a few weeks ago - Judge was supposed to go to Mississippi St to learn how to be a head coach, then the Giants came calling. Just feels he is in over his head.

It honestly does feel like he knows his fate and has checked out.
Joe Judge is a tough guy to like  
Mike from Ohio : 1/5/2022 9:07 am : link
He is becoming an embarrassment to the organization not only for the incompetence he puts on the field, but for a complete lack of character.

I doubt he is truly a chickenshit person, but this job seems to be crushing him. He is not ready to be an NFL head coach.
Beat writers  
BigBlueJ : 1/5/2022 9:15 am : link
break Saquon's balls over ducking the media, lets see if they go after Joe Judge
What a clown  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 9:17 am : link
RE: Beat writers  
BigBlueShock : 1/5/2022 9:35 am : link
In comment 15530762 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
break Saquon's balls over ducking the media, lets see if they go after Joe Judge

Not a chance. This was either directed by the team or at minimum has their blessing. The beats will fall in line
Yikes  
Sammo85 : 1/5/2022 9:39 am : link
That is bad.

I'd like to see what Rivera has to say in his, I'm sure he'll take high road.
this is embarassing  
Greg from LI : 1/5/2022 9:41 am : link
And I say that as someone who generally hates sportswriters and thinks that players and coaches should tell them to go pound sand most of the time. However, if you're gonna run your mouth the way Judge did, it's really weak to then go run and hide to avoid being questioned about it.
This has gotten beyond embarrassing.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 9:43 am : link
How can this dude be retained?
Give him a break  
Jerry in_DC : 1/5/2022 9:45 am : link
He got an anonymous tip that there were golf clubs in the building. He and the staff spent all night searching for them, so they're a bit worn out today.
Not a clown show though  
ajr2456 : 1/5/2022 10:01 am : link
Didn't McVay do the same thing with NY media  
bigblue5611 : 1/5/2022 10:06 am : link
before the Rams/NYG game?
Judge feels like a guy who should be coaching the Jets  
Mike from Ohio : 1/5/2022 11:19 am : link
Running his mouth despite having no pelts on the wall, and then hiding from it.

He is a less repulsive, less successful version of Rex Ryan.
Rex at least got his team to the AFC championship twice  
Greg from LI : 1/5/2022 11:20 am : link
Judge can't even win a weak NFC East.
Only call  
bronxct1 : 1/5/2022 12:25 pm : link
This is the only call he’s declined all year. Plenty of coaches have declined talking to the Giants media this year so it’s kind of pointless.
By the time you come out and actually say  
Beezer : 1/5/2022 12:27 pm : link
that your team/organization is no a clown show ...

It is.
RE: Only call  
Beezer : 1/5/2022 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15531138 bronxct1 said:
Quote:
This is the only call he’s declined all year. Plenty of coaches have declined talking to the Giants media this year so it’s kind of pointless.


Disagree completely. He needs to face the music, so to speak.
I thought it was part of the job  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/5/2022 12:54 pm : link
Are we sure that they can be declined without a fine or something?

With the heat intensifying on Judge its a really poor look imv.
What a gutless  
JohninSC : 1/5/2022 12:54 pm : link
coward. He can go.
He did speak with the local media  
ghost718 : 1/5/2022 1:08 pm : link
and claimed he wasn't talking about Washington
Link - ( New Window )
Maybe he’s meeting behind closed doors?  
trueblueinpw : 1/5/2022 1:13 pm : link
Apparently Joe Judge does his best work behind closed doors and in places and ways that the fans can’t see. So, kind of like Nixon’s secret plan for peace I guess?

The other possibility is Joe Judge is THINKING about meeting with the press. The hardest thing to change in an organization the way people THINK. I’m sure Joe has a process in place for meeting with the media.
Gotta wonder if it was a directive from on high  
j_rud : 1/5/2022 1:29 pm : link
to prevent another 11 minute tailspin.
RE: He did speak with the local media  
ron mexico : 1/5/2022 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15531240 ghost718 said:
Quote:
and claimed he wasn't talking about Washington Link - ( New Window )


Shwartz isn't DC media
RE: Gotta wonder if it was a directive from on high  
Sammo85 : 1/5/2022 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15531270 j_rud said:
Quote:
to prevent another 11 minute tailspin.


BINGO! The winner.

No doubt they are circling the wagons now.
Judge lacks what the Ancient Romans  
Spiciest Memelord : 1/5/2022 4:15 pm : link
called Virtus. Manliness, courage and excellence in his spirit and make up.
Such a bad look for the entire organization.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/5/2022 4:16 pm : link
Kay has been in Judge's  
Scooter185 : 1/5/2022 4:21 pm : link
Corner, at least to some extent, and the last few days now have him calling Judge a clown
RE: What a gutless  
JohnF : 1/5/2022 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15531204 JohninSC said:
Quote:
coward.


Cowardice runs through this organization AND the NY press media (and if you press guys are reading this, yeah that means you!) The Owner and his family stooges hide behind the GM, the GM hides behind the Coach, and the Coach won't take any responsibility for the product.

Passing the buck seems to be the best thing the Giants do. The last guy representing the organization with any guts was Eli, he took the heat like the champion he is.
RE: Judge lacks what the Ancient Romans  
HomerJones45 : 1/5/2022 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15531580 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
called Virtus. Manliness, courage and excellence in his spirit and make up.
Who says BBI isn't educational. I had to look Virtus up. Damned if the Memelord isn't right. Well done.
What in the hell is Judge doing...has he lost his mind?  
Jimmy Googs : 1/5/2022 4:36 pm : link
He gives that ridiculous dissertation after the game. He is exaggerating, if not flat out lying, about former players that are calling him wishing to come back. He is taking pot-shots at other coaches that are still in the NFL and they are taking the high-road in responding to his nonsense. And now he is ignoring the media who will only go after him hard.

He's losing it...
RE: Judge lacks what the Ancient Romans  
bceagle05 : 1/5/2022 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15531580 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
called Virtus. Manliness, courage and excellence in his spirit and make up.

Reminds me of a birthday toast from The Sopranos:
"What do you say about a guy like this? The Ancient Romans had a word for him.....asshole."
So much...  
bw in dc : 1/5/2022 4:46 pm : link
for the accountability Judge preaches.

JFC, do your job and face the music.
RE: So much...  
Jimmy Googs : 1/5/2022 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15531639 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for the accountability Judge preaches.

JFC, do your job and face the music.


On the other hand maybe he is busy putting in a new play for the game on Sunday. It's referred to as...

the completed forward pass to a WR.
RE: RE: So much...  
Section331 : 1/5/2022 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15531651 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:


On the other hand maybe he is busy putting in a new play for the game on Sunday. It's referred to as...

the completed forward pass to a WR.


Let's not get carried away. Rome wasn't built in a day, dahlin'!
He may have been a brilliant ST coach  
CV36 : 1/5/2022 6:28 pm : link
when surrounded by other great coaches and players but he’s in over his head. His cocky demeanor gives people false hope in his ability. We all knew it would take a little time to see if he had it in him to be great head coach but he’s trending down not up. At some point you have to shut the fuck up and deliver results. I’m not sure he can do either.
