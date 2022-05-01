Judge dodging DC Media

From a tweet linked below:
|So almost every week opposing NFL coaches do a conference call with local beat reporters. Been going on for decades. And on the week he takes shots at the Washington Football Team, Giants HC Joe Judge has declined the conference call with DC media.
Judge acts like a tough guy, takes multiple shots at WFT and their coaches, and now doesn't want to answer to WFT local media, who would definitely call him out.
Eli would only do post game pressers after losses so that he would take most of the heat. Judge runs away when he might get called out. Link
- ( New Window
)
Winning this game would be the fireable offense.
(not to say that the body of work isn't already fireable...)
Mike Lombardi made a good point a few weeks ago - Judge was supposed to go to Mississippi St to learn how to be a head coach, then the Giants came calling. Just feels he is in over his head.
Mike Lombardi made a good point a few weeks ago - Judge was supposed to go to Mississippi St to learn how to be a head coach, then the Giants came calling. Just feels he is in over his head.
It honestly does feel like he knows his fate and has checked out.
I doubt he is truly a chickenshit person, but this job seems to be crushing him. He is not ready to be an NFL head coach.
Not a chance. This was either directed by the team or at minimum has their blessing. The beats will fall in line
I'd like to see what Rivera has to say in his, I'm sure he'll take high road.
He is a less repulsive, less successful version of Rex Ryan.
It is.
Disagree completely. He needs to face the music, so to speak.
With the heat intensifying on Judge its a really poor look imv.
Link - ( New Window )
The other possibility is Joe Judge is THINKING about meeting with the press. The hardest thing to change in an organization the way people THINK. I’m sure Joe has a process in place for meeting with the media.
Shwartz isn't DC media
BINGO! The winner.
No doubt they are circling the wagons now.
Cowardice runs through this organization AND the NY press media (and if you press guys are reading this, yeah that means you!) The Owner and his family stooges hide behind the GM, the GM hides behind the Coach, and the Coach won't take any responsibility for the product.
Passing the buck seems to be the best thing the Giants do. The last guy representing the organization with any guts was Eli, he took the heat like the champion he is.
He's losing it...
Reminds me of a birthday toast from The Sopranos:
"What do you say about a guy like this? The Ancient Romans had a word for him.....asshole."
JFC, do your job and face the music.
JFC, do your job and face the music.
On the other hand maybe he is busy putting in a new play for the game on Sunday. It's referred to as...
the completed forward pass to a WR.
On the other hand maybe he is busy putting in a new play for the game on Sunday. It's referred to as...
the completed forward pass to a WR.
Let's not get carried away. Rome wasn't built in a day, dahlin'!