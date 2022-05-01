Why Giants should go Rd 1 QB...if the value is there csb : 1/5/2022 1:24 pm

Despite the horrific last 10 years of Giants football and the sad state of the franchise, I do think this draft is a huge opportunity for this franchise to get back on the right path. While the offense is a mess across the board, the defense has some solid pieces and with the right draft picks I think it is closer to being a top 10 defense than it is to being a bottom 10 defense in the league.



My initial hope for the draft was to use the top 2 picks to draft a defensive game wrecker (EDGE, LB, maybe even Hamilton if he's top of your board) & the top OL available. The more I think about it I would like to see a QB chosen; this is assuming that the value is there after player evaluations are complete and the player isn't a reach. Here's why...



There are arguments on both sides as to whether DJ has the capability to be the guy; the one fact is that he hasn't proven to anyone that he is 100% THE GUY. He's had an atrocious supporting cast and a terrible offensive scheme to contend with; he's shown flashes but has been far too inconsistent for a guy in his 3rd year. Performance/potential aside, DJ has not proven to be durable which has to be a focus in evaluating his future. If the offensive pieces are fixed he may have a terrific 2022, or maybe not. The Giants can't go into 2023 with more uncertainty at the QB position and nobody can say for sure which DJ we'll see next year.



Drafting a QB in the 1st round gives the Giants a few things immediately

*Competition for DJ in year 1

*A plan if the Giants need to move on from DJ in 2023

*A competent backup for '22



Best case scenario: DJ has a great 2023 and the QB 1st rounder develops well enough to start in 2023. This gives the Giants multiple options; trading 1st round QB for multiple picks (next year or year after); franchising Jones (assuming 5th year option isn't exercised) and bringing back the 1st rounder, franchising Jones and trading him for picks. Any of those options results in the Giants having their expected franchise QB for the next 7-10 years with the ability to flip the other for draft capital.



Worst Case Scenario: Well let's just say you can look at most NFL teams who miss on top 10 QB's and it ain't pretty. It will set them back another 5 years and may even lead to the end of BBI.



Finding a franchise QB is the toughest thing in the NFL - if the Giants can hedge their bet on Jones and improve their odds of solidifying the QB position by drafting one in the first round I think you have to make that move.