for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Why Giants should go Rd 1 QB...if the value is there

csb : 1/5/2022 1:24 pm
Despite the horrific last 10 years of Giants football and the sad state of the franchise, I do think this draft is a huge opportunity for this franchise to get back on the right path. While the offense is a mess across the board, the defense has some solid pieces and with the right draft picks I think it is closer to being a top 10 defense than it is to being a bottom 10 defense in the league. 

My initial hope for the draft was to use the top 2 picks to draft a defensive game wrecker (EDGE, LB, maybe even Hamilton if he's top of your board) & the top OL available. The more I think about it I would like to see a QB chosen; this is assuming that the value is there after player evaluations are complete and the player isn't a reach. Here's why...

There are arguments on both sides as to whether DJ has the capability to be the guy; the one fact is that he hasn't proven to anyone that he is 100% THE GUY. He's had an atrocious supporting cast and a terrible offensive scheme to contend with; he's shown flashes but has been far too inconsistent for a guy in his 3rd year. Performance/potential aside, DJ has not proven to be durable which has to be a focus in evaluating his future. If the offensive pieces are fixed he may have a terrific 2022, or maybe not. The Giants can't go into 2023 with more uncertainty at the QB position and nobody can say for sure which DJ we'll see next year. 

Drafting a QB in the 1st round gives the Giants a few things immediately
*Competition for DJ in year 1
*A plan if the Giants need to move on from DJ in 2023
*A competent backup for '22

Best case scenario: DJ has a great 2023 and the QB 1st rounder develops well enough to start in 2023. This gives the Giants multiple options; trading 1st round QB for multiple picks (next year or year after); franchising Jones (assuming 5th year option isn't exercised) and bringing back the 1st rounder, franchising Jones and trading him for picks. Any of those options results in the Giants having their expected franchise QB for the next 7-10 years with the ability to flip the other for draft capital.

Worst Case Scenario: Well let's just say you can look at most NFL teams who miss on top 10 QB's and it ain't pretty. It will set them back another 5 years and may even lead to the end of BBI.

Finding a franchise QB is the toughest thing in the NFL - if the Giants can hedge their bet on Jones and improve their odds of solidifying the QB position by drafting one in the first round I think you have to make that move. 
the If is the problem  
JonC : 1/5/2022 1:28 pm : link
.
For the value to match up  
j_rud : 1/5/2022 1:31 pm : link
I think there'd have to be a trade down.
there isn't a qb worth taking in the top 10-15 this year IMO  
mphbullet36 : 1/5/2022 1:34 pm : link
so it doesn't make sense to force that pick. The QB class is loaded next year and we will be bad so just fix the o-line and d-line and have a foundation built to them bring in the right QB the following year.
First order of business is  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/5/2022 1:44 pm : link
hiring a GM that has control of the draft and roster. .
Then you evaluate all the QB's. I don't see it with this group but they are the professionals.

The Giants have stunk for a long time. Stinking again might land them a really good QB in 2023. I know how I would treat next year but not sure the Giants go that route. I'd basically gut the team other than pieces I liked and draft two impact defensive guys in round 1 and multiple OL thereafter staying with BPA.

Corral and Pickett are worth top ten picks  
Go Terps : 1/5/2022 1:45 pm : link
If we sit and wait for an Andrew Luck prospect we might be waiting a decade.

The concept of drafting a franchise QB needs to be rethought. Rather than waiting for the perfect QB prospect to fall in the Giants' laps they'd be better served to take shots with guys who aren't "generational" (whatever that means) AND be open to drafting a QB even if they feel they're set at the position (like they should have with Herbert).

The importance of the QB position is obvious and indisputable - so why not take as many shots at it as is practical?

Take one of Corral or Pickett. Play the guy you draft immediately. Be open to drafting another QB in 2023 if an attractive prospect falls to them regardless of how the 2022 pick performs.

The draft isn't there to plug holes, it's a talent pipeline. Take the long view here.
RE: Corral and Pickett are worth top ten picks  
FStubbs : 1/5/2022 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15531291 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If we sit and wait for an Andrew Luck prospect we might be waiting a decade.

The concept of drafting a franchise QB needs to be rethought. Rather than waiting for the perfect QB prospect to fall in the Giants' laps they'd be better served to take shots with guys who aren't "generational" (whatever that means) AND be open to drafting a QB even if they feel they're set at the position (like they should have with Herbert).

The importance of the QB position is obvious and indisputable - so why not take as many shots at it as is practical?

Take one of Corral or Pickett. Play the guy you draft immediately. Be open to drafting another QB in 2023 if an attractive prospect falls to them regardless of how the 2022 pick performs.

The draft isn't there to plug holes, it's a talent pipeline. Take the long view here.


Terps, I wouldn't spent a top 10 pick on such a strategy. That sounds more like a 2nd-3rd round strategy.
I would prefer fixing the online first  
DonnieD89 : 1/5/2022 1:47 pm : link
Team is already experiencing OLINE problems for Daniel Jones. Why destroy another quarterback? Fix the line and get a quarterback in 2023. I can almost guarantee that the Giants will be a top five draft pick for next year.
DJ isn't the problem  
Spiciest Memelord : 1/5/2022 1:47 pm : link
we win 6 games this year if he is healthy. Glennon wins 0. He's basically a 6 game difference QB, not Peyton Manning 10 game difference, but not bad.
The guy I am very interested to see go through  
Chris L. : 1/5/2022 1:56 pm : link
the pre draft process is Malik Willis. From a baseline physical attributes standpoint the guy is elite. He is 6'1" 215 so he is solidly built to take the riggers of today's NFL. He runs in the 4.4 range for the 40 yard dash and has an absolute cannon for an arm. When I watch him play he reminds me a bit of Michael Vick. Very interested to see where he is projected after all of the testing and interviewing is complete.
I agree with Terps' strategy  
Mike from Ohio : 1/5/2022 2:01 pm : link
Although I don't know enough about the QBs in this draft to say whether any of them are worth where we are picking.

You need to get QB right. If you have a conviction on a guy you take him. That is true this year and next year and every year after. Draft the best prospect available at your pick.

If Corral or Pickett is worth #5 overall in your evaluation you take him. If you are picking #7 next year and a QB you love is there you take him. Teams should not be afraid of competition, or trading a guy later on.

You have to get QB right. You can't pick a year and pick a guy and wait 4 years to find out you got it wrong.
RE: DJ isn't the problem  
Mike from Ohio : 1/5/2022 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15531296 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
we win 6 games this year if he is healthy. Glennon wins 0. He's basically a 6 game difference QB, not Peyton Manning 10 game difference, but not bad.


He is not the only problem, but he is absolutely part of the problem.
Also if you wait until next year  
rasbutant : 1/5/2022 2:02 pm : link
You may win too many games and be out of position to get the top guys.

A bird in hand is worth two in the bush.
i don't love this years crop  
GiantsFan84 : 1/5/2022 2:07 pm : link
generally speaking i agree with terps about be willing to draft the position again and again until you have a franchise qb

i do not think these guys are that and think the resources this year would better be served fixing the OL with the early picks and adding to the skill position group this year with some middle to late round picks. if i felt like these qbs this year were big time guys i'd say yea draft one regardless of the other talent on this team, but i don't believe they are

at some point too, you need to have an environment to allow a young qb to thrive. this team doesn't have weapons or an o-line. herbert last year had a bad line which he was able to overcome, but he had ekeler, keenan allen, and mike williams. a young qb simply can't be expected to come in and win with this team around them, so pass on these guys who i'm not in full bloom love with and build the foundation
The value is not there  
GMen72 : 1/5/2022 2:10 pm : link
Unless the Giants trade down, there's not a QB in this draft that has the talent to be a top 10 pick. Doesn't mean it won't happen, because teams are desperate for QBs, but the talent isn't there.

Giants fans and front office are just so desperate for wins, they always want to take shortcuts. The Giants are going to suck in 2022 regardless of Jones/no Jones. What will kill this franchise is reaching for another non deserving top 10 QB, and then watching him suck for 3-4 more years. Take the BPA this year, take your lumps next year, tank, and get the Bama QB. That's the winning formula...but the Giants aren't smart enough to make solid long term decisions.
Also  
rasbutant : 1/5/2022 2:10 pm : link
It's OK for Carolina to take Pickett at 6 and Washington to take Corral at 9. But the Giants taking one at 5 is a reach?

I'm not all in on taking a QB this year, but I'm not against it either. But man the stupid comments people make about a QB being a reach is through the roof. Another point... Sam Howell was talking about in 2020 as being the next great thing and now he is projected to go in the 2nd round. Tank for Tua. Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, etc...
This is exactly what the Giants  
Dnew15 : 1/5/2022 2:12 pm : link
did when they drafted Jones.

They believed the value was there.

I'm pretty sure most NFL teams go this route if they are in need of a QB.

Not sure there's anything new or exciting here in that approach.
The Giants should draft Lawrence Taylor  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/5/2022 2:13 pm : link
If they can get him to be 20 years younger.

The "IF" makes the entire premise silly.
RE: This is exactly what the Giants  
GiantsFan84 : 1/5/2022 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15531359 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
did when they drafted Jones.

They believed the value was there.

I'm pretty sure most NFL teams go this route if they are in need of a QB.

Not sure there's anything new or exciting here in that approach.


to be fair, the jones problem was 2 fold. first it was panic drafting jones. second it was not drafting over jones when a superior talent was available the next year
you could have saved a lot of keystrokes  
djm : 1/5/2022 2:14 pm : link
and just said:

THe Giants should go QB in RD 1 if the value is there.

Full stop.
Sure,  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/5/2022 2:15 pm : link
if the player is there. I'd rather tank for Young/Stroud but if they see a real player at QB Im fine with it. My non scout fan perspective doesn't see that guy but let see what the new GM does. Just trade Jones.
RE: Sure,  
GiantsFan84 : 1/5/2022 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15531371 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
if the player is there. I'd rather tank for Young/Stroud but if they see a real player at QB Im fine with it. My non scout fan perspective doesn't see that guy but let see what the new GM does. Just trade Jones.


trading jones depends on the market for me. if you can get something of value sure, but i don't know what he'd fetch. i'd also argue jones might be better than the alternatives out there and jones is basically on a reasonable 1 year deal and can simply be viewed as a placeholder, who maybe will surprise with improved talent around him. and i'm not a jones fan
This is such a talent draft  
rasbutant : 1/5/2022 2:26 pm : link
Even though I'm not against drafting a QB this year, it's not what I would do. There is too much Candy in the store that it's already paralyzing trying to figure out what you want to pick.

Bring Jones back and sign Mariota, healthy, I mean best man plays.
RE: RE: Sure,  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/5/2022 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15531386 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 15531371 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


if the player is there. I'd rather tank for Young/Stroud but if they see a real player at QB Im fine with it. My non scout fan perspective doesn't see that guy but let see what the new GM does. Just trade Jones.



trading jones depends on the market for me. if you can get something of value sure, but i don't know what he'd fetch. i'd also argue jones might be better than the alternatives out there and jones is basically on a reasonable 1 year deal and can simply be viewed as a placeholder, who maybe will surprise with improved talent around him. and i'm not a jones fan


I really think Jones deserves a shot with a different team. He will fail here next year thats guaranteed, the team is just piss poor. But Jones has shown that the team will be somewhat competitive with him at the helm. That works against us. Draft whoever you are going to draft and trade Jones.

I disagree with those who say there wont be a market for him, there will be.
RE: RE: Corral and Pickett are worth top ten picks  
Mike in NY : 1/5/2022 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15531292 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15531291 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If we sit and wait for an Andrew Luck prospect we might be waiting a decade.

The concept of drafting a franchise QB needs to be rethought. Rather than waiting for the perfect QB prospect to fall in the Giants' laps they'd be better served to take shots with guys who aren't "generational" (whatever that means) AND be open to drafting a QB even if they feel they're set at the position (like they should have with Herbert).

The importance of the QB position is obvious and indisputable - so why not take as many shots at it as is practical?

Take one of Corral or Pickett. Play the guy you draft immediately. Be open to drafting another QB in 2023 if an attractive prospect falls to them regardless of how the 2022 pick performs.

The draft isn't there to plug holes, it's a talent pipeline. Take the long view here.



Terps, I wouldn't spent a top 10 pick on such a strategy. That sounds more like a 2nd-3rd round strategy.


I agree. Any rookie QB is going to get killed behind our OL so you are basically wasting a 1st Round pick on a one year QB. That is not how you manage a franchise. Josh Rosen got killed his rookie year and Arizona got nowhere near what they paid for him in return. Sam Darnold got killed for multiple years and did not net a 3rd overall pick type of return. You draft guys in 1st round because you expect them to be worth a 2nd contract. If they are not that caliber they should not be on your draft board as Round 1 talent.
Disagree  
David B. : 1/5/2022 2:35 pm : link
Until you fix the OL, no QB will succeed. Not Russell Wilson, and certainly not a rookie.

What? You think the Giants won't have a high pick in 2023? Of course they will.

You know how much luck, and philosophical change they'd need to make -- [/i]and get right[/i] -- to save this sinking ship? In just ONE offseason?

Odds are they'll have a top 5 pick next year, too.
Fix the OL this year. Let Jones take the lumps until they do. Don't be in a rush to ruin some rookie QB.
I wouldn’t waste the pick this year as there’s  
Simms11 : 1/5/2022 2:36 pm : link
No QB worth a top 10 pick in this draft. Solidify the lines O and D and look for your QB after next season. Use the draft capital this year to improve the team in front of and around a QB.
Young and Stroud can't enter the calculation for this draft  
Go Terps : 1/5/2022 2:41 pm : link
A year is an eternity in football. A year ago Spencer Rattler was the next big thing. Now he's transferred to South Carolina.

Rather than planning the current draft around future drafts we should be forgetting previous drafts at the current draft.

Personally I think Corral and Pickett rate being picked in the top ten. I think they're worthy prospects. If they're both gone by our pick I wouldn't advocate picking Ridder or Willis there.

Either way this organization needs to rethink its QB policies.
Herbert/Burrow/Tua can't enter the calculation for this draft  
widmerseyebrow : 1/5/2022 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15531412 Go Terps said:
Quote:
A year is an eternity in football.


With the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, The New York Giants select Daniel Jones.
RE: RE: RE: Sure,  
GMen72 : 1/5/2022 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15531393 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 15531386 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


In comment 15531371 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


if the player is there. I'd rather tank for Young/Stroud but if they see a real player at QB Im fine with it. My non scout fan perspective doesn't see that guy but let see what the new GM does. Just trade Jones.



trading jones depends on the market for me. if you can get something of value sure, but i don't know what he'd fetch. i'd also argue jones might be better than the alternatives out there and jones is basically on a reasonable 1 year deal and can simply be viewed as a placeholder, who maybe will surprise with improved talent around him. and i'm not a jones fan



I really think Jones deserves a shot with a different team. He will fail here next year thats guaranteed, the team is just piss poor. But Jones has shown that the team will be somewhat competitive with him at the helm. That works against us. Draft whoever you are going to draft and trade Jones.

I disagree with those who say there wont be a market for him, there will be.


The Giants wouldn't get more than a 5th round pick for Jones. His numbers suck and there are questions surrounding his health.
There are good QB prospects *almost* every year  
widmerseyebrow : 1/5/2022 2:55 pm : link
If taking a QB at #6 makes your skin crawl even after all of the usual QB inflation, then you've got a Daniel Jones.
RE: Young and Stroud can't enter the calculation for this draft  
Mike in NY : 1/5/2022 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15531412 Go Terps said:
Quote:
A year is an eternity in football. A year ago Spencer Rattler was the next big thing. Now he's transferred to South Carolina.

Rather than planning the current draft around future drafts we should be forgetting previous drafts at the current draft.

Personally I think Corral and Pickett rate being picked in the top ten. I think they're worthy prospects. If they're both gone by our pick I wouldn't advocate picking Ridder or Willis there.

Either way this organization needs to rethink its QB policies.


What have you seen out of Pickett to be worth a Top 10 pick? Prior to this year his numbers were Daniel Jones level. He has one great year when he is by far more experienced than his competition and that suddenly justifies a change?
RE: Young and Stroud can't enter the calculation for this draft  
GMen72 : 1/5/2022 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15531412 Go Terps said:
Quote:
A year is an eternity in football. A year ago Spencer Rattler was the next big thing. Now he's transferred to South Carolina.

Rather than planning the current draft around future drafts we should be forgetting previous drafts at the current draft.

Personally I think Corral and Pickett rate being picked in the top ten. I think they're worthy prospects. If they're both gone by our pick I wouldn't advocate picking Ridder or Willis there.

Either way this organization needs to rethink its QB policies.


This theory would set the Giants back even further. Drafting average QBs in the first round every year will give you a QB room full of expensive average QBs. Not to mention the draft capital you wasted and didn't improve the OLine, ERs, or all the other needs this roster has.

Corral is tiny, doesn't have Murray or Jackson speed, and is a better runner than thrower. There is no way in hell Corral is a top 20 pick. He's an injury waiting to happen, with no real upside, in the NFL.
RE: Herbert/Burrow/Tua can't enter the calculation for this draft  
Go Terps : 1/5/2022 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15531438 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 15531412 Go Terps said:


Quote:


A year is an eternity in football.



With the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, The New York Giants select Daniel Jones.


They shouldn't have drafted Jones because he wasn't all that good in college, not because of who was available the following year.

Drafting Jones shouldn't have prevented them from drafting Herbert. Drafting a QB in this draft should prevent them from drafting another in 2023 if the prospect is there.
RE: Corral and Pickett are worth top ten picks  
armstead98 : 1/5/2022 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15531291 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If we sit and wait for an Andrew Luck prospect we might be waiting a decade.

The concept of drafting a franchise QB needs to be rethought. Rather than waiting for the perfect QB prospect to fall in the Giants' laps they'd be better served to take shots with guys who aren't "generational" (whatever that means) AND be open to drafting a QB even if they feel they're set at the position (like they should have with Herbert).

The importance of the QB position is obvious and indisputable - so why not take as many shots at it as is practical?

Take one of Corral or Pickett. Play the guy you draft immediately. Be open to drafting another QB in 2023 if an attractive prospect falls to them regardless of how the 2022 pick performs.

The draft isn't there to plug holes, it's a talent pipeline. Take the long view here.


If both are worthy of top 10 picks, why not draft both and then trade the worse of the two?
Just because you're good in college doesn't  
Dnew15 : 1/5/2022 3:19 pm : link
necessarily mean you're destined for great things in the NFL.

There are countless examples of that throughout the history of the NFL.

Pickett  
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2022 3:22 pm : link
would be the guy I would take if NYG wanted a QB in this year’s draft.

But I really don’t think he’s going to end up being a better pro QB than Daniel Jones will end up being. Just my opinion based on his skill set.
You can make the case to go just  
pjcas18 : 1/5/2022 3:24 pm : link
about any position "if the value is there"
….  
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2022 3:24 pm : link
If they don’t really like any of the QBs, in my opinion they should take a blue/purple type defender. Hell - even if it’s two defenders in the top 10.

Take the highest graded players. Make the roster better. Don’t force the pick like we’ve done in the past.

And no - I don’t think Pickett or Corral are top 10 prospects.
HOnestly...  
Dnew15 : 1/5/2022 3:24 pm : link
statically and historically speaking...it would be hard to be worse.

Even with a mediocre season next year he will go down with some of the worst passing/team stats in the history of the NFL.
RE: RE: Corral and Pickett are worth top ten picks  
Go Terps : 1/5/2022 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15531467 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15531291 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If we sit and wait for an Andrew Luck prospect we might be waiting a decade.

The concept of drafting a franchise QB needs to be rethought. Rather than waiting for the perfect QB prospect to fall in the Giants' laps they'd be better served to take shots with guys who aren't "generational" (whatever that means) AND be open to drafting a QB even if they feel they're set at the position (like they should have with Herbert).

The importance of the QB position is obvious and indisputable - so why not take as many shots at it as is practical?

Take one of Corral or Pickett. Play the guy you draft immediately. Be open to drafting another QB in 2023 if an attractive prospect falls to them regardless of how the 2022 pick performs.

The draft isn't there to plug holes, it's a talent pipeline. Take the long view here.



If both are worthy of top 10 picks, why not draft both and then trade the worse of the two?


I'm not completely opposed; the only issue is that it will be tough to get a good look (and let possible trade partners get a good look) at both of them. Not completely against it though.

Academic exercise obviously; Pickett has long hair and Corral has a visible tattoo. They're probably both off the board.
fuck 'value'  
fkap : 1/5/2022 3:31 pm : link
you need a QB that can be a big factor in winning.
Usually, those prospects are ones you are drooling over. They go high. The lower the position you pick a QB, the more you're just taking a flier on him. IF I trade down, I'm not taking a QB in round 1. No fliers.

We all know we need a new QB, but we shouldn't pick one out of desperation. Everyone always puts the "IF the team is convinced, take him" cop out. Duh. That goes for any top draft picks. Just look rationally at the quality of the prospect. Don't apply a fudge factor/grade on a curve just because we need a QB.

Go Terps is right that you shouldn't be afraid to draft a QB 2 years in a row. But you don't draft the first one thinking you might need to draft another. A top ten QB has to be one you think is going to be Mr Right, not Mr Right for now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Sure,  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/5/2022 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15531440 GMen72 said:
Quote:


The Giants wouldn't get more than a 5th round pick for Jones. His numbers suck and there are questions surrounding his health.


I mean I disagree but we'll likely never know. Jones was fine with Shurmur and a working Barkley. His first pre season game, he showed he could play. Then they lost Shurmur and got this crap coaching staff. Here's a fact. Judge's coaches and staff kill QBs. Jones went downhill. Glennon played the worst game ever by a QB.

I think Jones has value, so many here say stuff like "He's a one read guy", I dont think they know what the fuck they are talking about. They dont watch all 22, just talking out of their ass. Get Jones with a good coach and a decent OL. Let's see what he can do. That aint the Giants though.
These QBs aren't worth it  
ZogZerg : 1/5/2022 3:37 pm : link
.
RE: Young and Stroud can't enter the calculation for this draft  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/5/2022 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15531412 Go Terps said:
Quote:
A year is an eternity in football. A year ago Spencer Rattler was the next big thing. Now he's transferred to South Carolina.



Using Rattler is a straw man. There are plenty of QBs that show excellence and continue it down the line. Like our very own Eli Manning.

And I dont think we're waiting for Luck, another straw man, We need a very good QB, one that can take a good team to the next level. Josh Allen, Herbert, they are out there. From what I've seen from Young and Stroud, both were successful in HS and now as FR are playing extremely well. You are all about being good in HS, college, etc, well these two are doing it, no?

I'm not opposed to taking a QB in 2022 but the new GM just needs that conviction that this is a plus player. Not Andrew Luck. You say its Corral and Pickett, although you said Willis awhile ago and that changed quick. Now its Pickett. Let's see what happens.

RE: RE: Young and Stroud can't enter the calculation for this draft  
Go Terps : 1/5/2022 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15531523 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 15531412 Go Terps said:


Quote:


A year is an eternity in football. A year ago Spencer Rattler was the next big thing. Now he's transferred to South Carolina.





Using Rattler is a straw man. There are plenty of QBs that show excellence and continue it down the line. Like our very own Eli Manning.

And I dont think we're waiting for Luck, another straw man, We need a very good QB, one that can take a good team to the next level. Josh Allen, Herbert, they are out there. From what I've seen from Young and Stroud, both were successful in HS and now as FR are playing extremely well. You are all about being good in HS, college, etc, well these two are doing it, no?

I'm not opposed to taking a QB in 2022 but the new GM just needs that conviction that this is a plus player. Not Andrew Luck. You say its Corral and Pickett, although you said Willis awhile ago and that changed quick. Now its Pickett. Let's see what happens.


And what if Stroud and/or Young (who doesn't impress me) aren't available when we draft next year? What if they get hurt? What if they regress? There are a million what ifs that could arise between now and the 2023 draft. You don't draw up plans under such uncertainty.
all this talk that this isn't a good QB draft  
Shirk130 : 1/5/2022 3:46 pm : link
ignores the possibility of someone having a great Senior Bowl.
RE: RE: RE: Young and Stroud can't enter the calculation for this draft  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/5/2022 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15531528 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15531523 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


In comment 15531412 Go Terps said:


Quote:


A year is an eternity in football. A year ago Spencer Rattler was the next big thing. Now he's transferred to South Carolina.





Using Rattler is a straw man. There are plenty of QBs that show excellence and continue it down the line. Like our very own Eli Manning.

And I dont think we're waiting for Luck, another straw man, We need a very good QB, one that can take a good team to the next level. Josh Allen, Herbert, they are out there. From what I've seen from Young and Stroud, both were successful in HS and now as FR are playing extremely well. You are all about being good in HS, college, etc, well these two are doing it, no?

I'm not opposed to taking a QB in 2022 but the new GM just needs that conviction that this is a plus player. Not Andrew Luck. You say its Corral and Pickett, although you said Willis awhile ago and that changed quick. Now its Pickett. Let's see what happens.




And what if Stroud and/or Young (who doesn't impress me) aren't available when we draft next year? What if they get hurt? What if they regress? There are a million what ifs that could arise between now and the 2023 draft. You don't draw up plans under such uncertainty.


To be real with you Terps, I don't think the Giants will play it my way (tank for Young), I think they bring back Jones and he wins them enough so they are bad but not top 2 draft bad.

As far as strategy, I (as a fan) trust what I see on the field (At some point thats what its about, you trust what you see in COrral and Pickett). I'm higher on Young than Stroud but both are terrific prospects. I think they are the top 2 picks next year based on team strength and what I've seen on the field. There is a small % of regression and catastrophic injury but thats everywhere. There is no perfect strategy.
Typical BBI...  
bw in dc : 1/5/2022 3:56 pm : link
Many want a "sure thing" or else at QB.

Of course, there is no "sure thing" at any position. When the BPA advocates talk about taking BPA over Need they act like that's easier because - seemingly - the BPA is more of "sure thing". Which is asinine.

But I digress.

I'm assuming this conversation is all for naught because my guess is Jones is locked in for 2022. And Mara et al are going to ride Jones until it's even more clear Jones is not a franchise QB. They are going down with the Jones ship...

On this specific ask by the OP, there are at least five QBs in this draft more talented than Jones. So, by that criteria alone we should be looking to upgrade. I would trade one of those top ten picks and move down for other picks; and get into a draft slot more suitable for this class of QBs - say 15-30.
I'm interested to see  
Biteymax22 : 1/5/2022 3:59 pm : link
If Sy' has a first round grade on a QB when his reports come out.....

If we're going to talk about taking one and letting him sit behind Jones, the better discussion is do you use a 2nd round pick on Willis if he's still sitting there?
I don't think this years crop has the value to use a Rd 1 pick  
PatersonPlank : 1/5/2022 4:02 pm : link
Yes we need an upgrade at QB, but that doesn't mean we blindly pick a QB every draft until we get one. Thats how we got Jones, and we can't just use every high pick every year on a QB (which i know is what some want to do).

Take what the draft gives us quality wise, and try to fix the rest through FA.

Now I do think in the 2nd Rd the value and quality would be better. I could absolutely see taking Pickett, Corral, or Strong in the 2nd. That would be a dream draft, pick 2 top OL players in Rd 1 and get one of these guys in Rd 2
Todd McShay grades out today  
JB_in_DC : 1/5/2022 4:02 pm : link
He has Pickett and Corral as 90 grades, tied with popular picks for NYG Ekwonu and Karlaftis. Linderbaum at 91. Not suggesting McShay is be all end all, but you'd think these media guys are building these boards based on some league sourced intel, no?
Quote:

Aiden Hutchinson 94
Kayvon Thinodeaux 94
Evan Neal 94
Derrick Stingley 94
Kyle Hamilton 94
Jameson Williams 94
Demarvin Leal 93
Nakobe Dean 93
Garrett Wilson 92
Charles Cross 92
David Ojabo 92
Drake London 92
Tyler Linderbaum 91
Travon Walker 91
Ahmad Gardner 91
Kenny Pickett 90
Matt Corral 90
Devin Lloyd 90
George Karlaftis 90
Roger McCreary 90
Ikem Ekwonu 90
Chris Olave 90
Andrew Booth 90
Jahan Dotson 90
Kaiir Elam 90
Jordan Davis 90
Malik Willis 89
Trevor Penning 89
Treylon Burks 89
Trey McBribe 89
Cameron Thomas 88
Nicholas Petit-Frere 88
value is not there  
xtian : 1/5/2022 7:00 pm : link
so, no
RE: RE: Herbert/Burrow/Tua can't enter the calculation for this draft  
section125 : 1/5/2022 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15531453 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15531438 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


In comment 15531412 Go Terps said:


Quote:


A year is an eternity in football.



With the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, The New York Giants select Daniel Jones.



They shouldn't have drafted Jones because he wasn't all that good in college, not because of who was available the following year.

Drafting Jones shouldn't have prevented them from drafting Herbert. Drafting a QB in this draft should prevent them from drafting another in 2023 if the prospect is there.


Haven't seen Pickett, but there is only moderate buzz about him - I have read both good and not so good. Only saw Corral once and meh. Willis I did like, I would spend a 2nd on him. Not sure he makes it to he 2nd round, though.
The obvious comp for Willis is Josh Allen  
Go Terps : 1/5/2022 8:18 pm : link
Huge physical ability, but very raw. Can the Giants tease that talent out of him the way Buffalo has with Allen? Seems doubtful.
RE: The obvious comp for Willis is Josh Allen  
Mike in NY : 1/5/2022 9:28 pm : link
In comment 15531913 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Huge physical ability, but very raw. Can the Giants tease that talent out of him the way Buffalo has with Allen? Seems doubtful.


The obvious comp for Willis is Jordan Love
What does Value mean to the OP?  
giantstock : 1/5/2022 10:31 pm : link
I hate the OP's idea. His 3rd reason says it all (*A competent backup for '22 he states) and frankly imo it's way off.

We're drafting a QB in rd 1 with the acceptance that he could be a good backup QB in 2022 while many good QB's will become available in 2023?

Drafting a backup QB in round 1 for a rebuilding team is acceptable?

If you in re build and drafting a QB in round 1 it has ot be with conviction that he will be a star.
RE: The obvious comp for Willis is Josh Allen  
ryanmkeane : 7:24 am : link
In comment 15531913 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Huge physical ability, but very raw. Can the Giants tease that talent out of him the way Buffalo has with Allen? Seems doubtful.

Willis is 6’1, 225.

Allen is 6’5, 240.
RE: RE: The obvious comp for Willis is Josh Allen  
bw in dc : 7:31 am : link
In comment 15532115 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15531913 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Huge physical ability, but very raw. Can the Giants tease that talent out of him the way Buffalo has with Allen? Seems doubtful.


Willis is 6’1, 225.

Allen is 6’5, 240.


I think Terps might mean by arm strength and the way Willis runs. Willis has a howitzer on his shoulder. And he runs hard and is not afraid of contact. In fact, he seems to relish contact.

But size wise, Allen is a much bigger for sure.
RE: What does Value mean to the OP?  
santacruzom : 7:44 am : link
In comment 15532016 giantstock said:
Quote:

We're drafting a QB in rd 1 with the acceptance that he could be a good backup QB in 2022 while many good QB's will become available in 2023?

Drafting a backup QB in round 1 for a rebuilding team is acceptable?
.


Drafting a QB in round one who winds up becoming a backup isn't acceptable, but it is often a reality. Maybe more often than not.

I feel like a team should draft a QB if they evaluate him to be worth it. If the results on the field prove that their evaluation was wrong, they draft or acquire another one.

What they shouldn't do is say, "We need a QB, and we have the ability to pick him, but I like the QB who may or may not be in next year's draft better."
Lots of QB prospects end up not being good  
Jerry in_DC : 8:00 am : link
Jones is not good. Many other QBs drafted in the past few years are not good. And our next drafted QB might not be good.

Nobody is particularly good accurate at guessing which QBs are going to be good in the NFL. Not fans, not media, not GMs. There is so much evidence of this. Look at the QBs in any draft. Look at the pre-draft assessments and rankings. Look at who the top 10 QBs in the league are. People are TERRIBLE at predicting which QBs will be good/bad.

There are only 10-15 QBs in the world at any given time who are "good enough". It's crucial to have one of these QBs. A good QB is worth 5-10 times a good player at another position.

Given the value of the QB position and the uncertainty of QB success, the correct approach is to draft QBs until you get one who is good. Draft. Try them out for 2-3 years. Then either keep or draft again.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 