for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Pat Shurmur responds to Joe Judge

shadow_spinner0 : 1/5/2022 1:53 pm
Pat Shurmur on Joe Judge's comments that he was told of Shurmur’s 2019 Giants that "everybody quit,” and “everybody tapped” and “stopped showing up to captain’s meetings.”


Quote:
"I obviously – that’s not an accurate assessment. But beyond that, I have no comment.”

Link - ( New Window )
So no  
jvm52106 : 1/5/2022 1:55 pm : link
Comment
Let's be honest...  
BleedingBlue2 : 1/5/2022 1:55 pm : link
we will never know the truth. Not like Shurmer is going to come out and say "Yup, everyone quit on me"
Hopefully Mara has seen enough  
Mike from Ohio : 1/5/2022 1:56 pm : link
in regards to what he is doing to the reputation of the team in front of the media to get rid of him.

You can be bad at your job and not get fired, but once you start embarrassing the franchise you need to go. Judge is becoming an embarrassment.
Shurmur's Giants were actually better.  
FStubbs : 1/5/2022 1:57 pm : link
They could score points at least.
The Giants finished that year 2-1  
Sean : 1/5/2022 1:57 pm : link
No one quit. Was a BS comment from Judge.
Congratulations  
AcidTest : 1/5/2022 1:57 pm : link
to Shurmur for not responding.

Beyond the fact that I think Judge is an ineffective coach, comments like this and his recent 11 minute rant are additional reasons he should be fired.
How would Judge even know  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/5/2022 1:58 pm : link
what happened in Shurmur's locker room? Just an inane, dumbass comment.
Shurmur's Giants played harder than Judge's Giants have this year  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/5/2022 1:58 pm : link
It's inevitable that we're going to learn that Judge is a compulsive liar.
so much of the early goodwill  
Enzo : 1/5/2022 1:59 pm : link
surrounding Judge came from his press conferences. Ironic that a press conference may be the final nail in the coffin for him.
Shurmur handled it well  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/5/2022 2:00 pm : link
He may not have won as a HC but he is a professional.

Judge keeps looking worse and worse. Mara must be kicking a lot of cans this week as it looks he will have to do some things he was not prepared to.
i have never seen a coach obliquely call out and criticize  
japanhead : 1/5/2022 2:01 pm : link
or throw sade at other coaches the way judge has, and they've all been unforced errors. from pederson last year, to rivera and shurmur this year.

what does he think he's accomplishing with this. or is he just rambling aimlessly and this shit just comes out?

he's overseeing another historically terrible giants team and his offense has mailed it in, can't complete a forward pass, and he's calling out former coaches and criticizing other clubs?

amateur hour, and classless to boot.
Would much rather have Shurmur here than Judge  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/5/2022 2:01 pm : link
I can't believe I'm writing that.
Judge is showing what an asshole he is.  
Hammer : 1/5/2022 2:02 pm : link
He is failing and, in an attempt to save his own ass, is throwing as much crap at other people in order to deflect from his own incompetence.

Joe Judge pathetic.
I can't believe I am writing  
djm : 1/5/2022 2:03 pm : link
that the 2017 Giants actually played better down the stretch than this team did.

And that 2017 team was worse than the 2003 team.

Mind boggling to me that Judge would do more than fart in the PCs. I'd be hiding under the podium never mind talking shit about the NFL world.

More 20+ point losses under Judge than shurmur  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/5/2022 2:03 pm : link
.
Judge was foolish to bring up  
bdre992 : 1/5/2022 2:04 pm : link
Things that have nothing to do with his current team. He embarrassed the franchise with these comments.
I don't know what Judge is trying to accomplish  
Blue92 : 1/5/2022 2:04 pm : link
but he's on the path to being blacklisted in the NFL for all of these unsolicited comments.
Where is the NY media scrutiny?  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/5/2022 2:04 pm : link
Rannan, Leonard, etc?...They're all playing way too nice during all of this IMO.
RE: Would much rather have Shurmur here than Judge  
AcidTest : 1/5/2022 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15531330 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
I can't believe I'm writing that.


As somebody said, at least his teams scored touchdowns. We don't get any, except occasionally in garbage time. And even that isn't a given.
I never learn  
djm : 1/5/2022 2:07 pm : link
I have always said never trust someone who can talk his or her way in and out of trouble or someone who possesses a sort of velvet delivery or cadence. Judge comes along and has us all eating out of the palm of his hands, myself included.

Not that a quick delivery or quick wit is always indicative that the person is a failure in waiting, but you need to do more than talk to coach at the NFL level.

HAHAHAH  
BigBlueJ : 1/5/2022 2:08 pm : link
LOVE IT!!! YOU GO BOY!
RE: More 20+ point losses under Judge than shurmur  
djm : 1/5/2022 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15531336 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


That's the one thing I would have bet my life against happening prior to week 1. I truly felt this team would be decent or even just average at the very least. And if everything went badly, they'd be 7-10 or 6-11 but show fight throughout the season, it would just end badly sort of like it did under Coughlin 2014-2015.

No one has to say I told you so. We've heard it enough the last 2-3 months.
To be fair though  
Sean : 1/5/2022 2:11 pm : link
Gettleman & Shurmur were not shy to bring up “culture” when trying to deflect off the 2018 season. Culture of excuses.
When Joe said that  
TheBlueprintNC : 1/5/2022 2:11 pm : link
Hes done.. He wants out and i cant blame him. Take a college job and build the resume.. The Giants are pathetic, he had no chance from day 1 here talent wise. The organization was shell of itself he rebuilt some fortitude but the talent level and injuries and covid sapped any possible potential. The cap is shitshow. A new GM will need to start all over and rebuild this team from the ground up -see you in 3 yrs thats how long it will take.

If Mara is smart he hires Dorsey -he would be the one to turn it around the fastest bc he doesnt fuk around and wont waste time..

If Mara is not he goes with a newbie or NE linked Guy.

Judge is an absolute  
Silver Spoon : 1/5/2022 2:13 pm : link
dickbag. Why even mention the previous regime when you're two years in to your own? What a piece of horseshit.
That press conference will go down  
Ben in Tampa : 1/5/2022 2:14 pm : link
As one of the worst acts of self sabotage in the history of the NFL
his response was as uninspiring as he was lol  
Platos : 1/5/2022 2:14 pm : link
and everyone talking about scoring, yea well we could "score" but couldn't stop a nose bleed.

and if you believe the scout talk he also banged the table for Deandre Baker
RE: Shurmur handled it well  
Victor in CT : 1/5/2022 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15531326 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
He may not have won as a HC but he is a professional.

Judge keeps looking worse and worse. Mara must be kicking a lot of cans this week as it looks he will have to do some things he was not prepared to.



Exactly right. Shurmur is the classic good OC/bad HC but no question he is a gentleman and a professional.
RE: That press conference will go down  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/5/2022 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15531364 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
As one of the worst acts of self sabotage in the history of the NFL

But it won't actually end up as self-sabotage.

Mara will keep Judge, under the public-facing auspices of believing that he's another Belichick, he'll keep having Hanlon trot out the shill brigade to provide air cover, and we'll suffer through another year of ineptitude.

Meanwhile, anyone who's actually keeping track could have seen this coming. Mara's still on the hook for one more year of Shurmur's salary, and he's not going to pay for three HCs at the same time.
They finished 2-1 and really should have beat the eagles in the first  
Banks : 1/5/2022 2:18 pm : link
game. Even in the final game was tied at 17 in the 4th until Jones fumbled. What a dick for disparaging another coaching staff
RE: That press conference will go down  
Mike from SI : 1/5/2022 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15531364 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
As one of the worst acts of self sabotage in the history of the NFL


Yupppp. As it should. It was disgraceful.
I find this Judge wanting out a interesting  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/5/2022 2:24 pm : link
take some have as a reason for some of his comments.
 
christian : 1/5/2022 2:25 pm : link
It’s pretty clear to me culture is the consolation prize coaches and GMs cling to when winning was too hard.

When culture starts getting bandied about, it’s time to get worried.
RE: his response was as uninspiring as he was lol  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/5/2022 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15531369 Platos said:
Quote:
and everyone talking about scoring, yea well we could "score" but couldn't stop a nose bleed.

and if you believe the scout talk he also banged the table for Deandre Baker


Everyone knows how poor the defensive performance was. Maybe they should have given the DC more talent or gotten a new DC. They forced Coughlin to change coordinators.

RE: …  
Sean : 1/5/2022 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15531387 christian said:
Quote:
It’s pretty clear to me culture is the consolation prize coaches and GMs cling to when winning was too hard.

When culture starts getting bandied about, it’s time to get worried.

This exactly. Meanwhile in Judge’s intro presser he said the only culture that matters is a “winning culture”.

I think Judge is toast. The comments from Shurmur & Rivera today cement it. He’s now putting the organization in a bad light.
All of this is BS  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 1/5/2022 2:28 pm : link
Both coaches stink, which is the owner's fault for making bad choices. Shurmur should have NEVER been hired in the first place.
Chuck Pagano  
Scott in Montreal : 1/5/2022 2:34 pm : link
just chimed in on the whole Judge post game diatribe (his words) on the Pat McAfee show.

I don't have the link because it is still on live.

Basically he said. Having himself been in a similar spot before losing his job. You just don't do that. Nobody cares about all those things that Judge was talking about. Those are things that should only be spoken internally. Not to the press. It always comes down to wins and loses. That's it.

McAfee added giving a 3000 word comment to the New York media who will pick it apart was not smart.
RE: The Giants finished that year 2-1  
Toth029 : 1/5/2022 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15531319 Sean said:
Quote:
No one quit. Was a BS comment from Judge.


Beckham did in 2018. Which I can't fault Shurmur for. That was the nail in the coffin for Odell's time in NY.

It isn't about, "you going to dump a premier talent like Beckham because he pissed off a below-average coach?". The answer is clearly no, and that isn't the point. Beckham showed the team, Eli, and his coach no respect doing what he did/had done. He was only thinking of himself.

Case in point, his last career play as a Giant? Business decision not recovering an onside kick vs. Bears.
Where's the "That's not fair to Joe Judge" crowd?  
widmerseyebrow : 1/5/2022 2:38 pm : link
.
Shurmur acted like  
johnnyb : 1/5/2022 2:38 pm : link
the adult.
RE: Let's be honest...  
Section331 : 1/5/2022 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15531313 BleedingBlue2 said:
Quote:
we will never know the truth. Not like Shurmer is going to come out and say "Yup, everyone quit on me"


How would Judge even know? It was a bush league statement by a bush league coach. FTR, Shurmur's Giants won 2 of its last 3, which is more than this clown can say.
RE: I never learn  
Mayo2JZ : 1/5/2022 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15531344 djm said:
Quote:
I have always said never trust someone who can talk his or her way in and out of trouble or someone who possesses a sort of velvet delivery or cadence. Judge comes along and has us all eating out of the palm of his hands, myself included.

Not that a quick delivery or quick wit is always indicative that the person is a failure in waiting, but you need to do more than talk to coach at the NFL level.


Wholeheartedly agree brother. JJ always takes the high road when referring to his players during PC's but does the opposite with other HC's. Praise in public and criticize in private.
RE: Shurmur acted like  
Sean : 1/5/2022 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15531407 johnnyb said:
Quote:
the adult.

Well, that is why they hired him!
RE: Chuck Pagano  
TheBlueprintNC : 1/5/2022 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15531396 Scott in Montreal said:
Quote:
just chimed in on the whole Judge post game diatribe (his words) on the Pat McAfee show.

I don't have the link because it is still on live.

Basically he said. Having himself been in a similar spot before losing his job. You just don't do that. Nobody cares about all those things that Judge was talking about. Those are things that should only be spoken internally. Not to the press. It always comes down to wins and loses. That's it.

McAfee added giving a 3000 word comment to the New York media who will pick it apart was not smart.


Judge is smart, very saavy and thats his fuck this moment. Deep down -He knew what he was doing.

Remember Coughlin walking past Mara -Same message.
RE: When Joe said that  
mittenedman : 1/5/2022 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15531357 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
Hes done.. He wants out and i cant blame him. Take a college job and build the resume.. The Giants are pathetic, he had no chance from day 1 here talent wise. The organization was shell of itself he rebuilt some fortitude but the talent level and injuries and covid sapped any possible potential. The cap is shitshow. A new GM will need to start all over and rebuild this team from the ground up -see you in 3 yrs thats how long it will take.

If Mara is smart he hires Dorsey -he would be the one to turn it around the fastest bc he doesnt fuk around and wont waste time..

If Mara is not he goes with a newbie or NE linked Guy.


Bullshit on a shingle. They don't have the talent to win the Super Bowl, and injuries probably cost them a chance at the Playoffs too. But the talent is no where near as bad as the results. This isn't a scab team - the Giants have experienced NFL players on the field at every position - guys that have been with the team most of the year - and they can't even attempt forward passes.

Look at their OLine last week:

LT - Thomas
LG - Martin
C - Skura
RG - Hernandez
RT - Solder

That's 3/5's of your planned starting OL in place. + Skura has started several NFL games at C and Martin's been in the league for years.

Your starting RB, WR's and TE's are all on the field.

Glennon's started lots of games.

And you can't throw forward passes? The level of incompetence you're seeing goes way beyond personnel.
Judge  
GF1080 : 1/5/2022 2:43 pm : link
If they keep Judge he will need to start off red hot next year. The fans will be up his ass from the get go and if they start 1-3 you're going to have fans looking for blood and waste yet another entire season. I don't see any positives to keep him around because he's not starting next yr 5-0 or anything like that.
It may just be stress  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/5/2022 2:43 pm : link
HC in the NFL is a pressure cooker. Who knows if his family is dealing with some of the fallout.

It is a heck of a jump going from a SC coordinator to being a HC in the biggest market. The losing, no uptick after dumping JG, injuries and the cherry on top clown picture may have broke him.
Nice to see Shurmur taking the high road...  
bw in dc : 1/5/2022 2:43 pm : link
At least there is one adult in this mess created by Judge.

I'll never forget the look on Shurmur's face when Gettleman infamously mocked analytics. His stoic impression saying exactly what most people were thinking - "JFC, what a pompous ass this guy is. How the hell did he get this job??"
RE: Judge  
Sean : 1/5/2022 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15531414 GF1080 said:
Quote:
If they keep Judge he will need to start off red hot next year. The fans will be up his ass from the get go and if they start 1-3 you're going to have fans looking for blood and waste yet another entire season. I don't see any positives to keep him around because he's not starting next yr 5-0 or anything like that.

If Judge is retained imagine all the laps talk in July?
.  
Spiciest Memelord : 1/5/2022 2:44 pm : link
RE: More 20+ point losses under Judge than shurmur  
FStubbs : 1/5/2022 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15531336 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


More than Shurmur, McAdoo, and the last year of Coughlin combined IIRC.
The next to last game of 2019 was that come from behind  
cosmicj : 1/5/2022 2:45 pm : link
Win over Washington, the “Chase Young” Bowl, when the Giants scored 41 points. That was not quitting.

If Judge meant the last games of the 2017 season, he needed to come out and say that.
RE: RE: When Joe said that  
TheBlueprintNC : 1/5/2022 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15531413 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15531357 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


Hes done.. He wants out and i cant blame him. Take a college job and build the resume.. The Giants are pathetic, he had no chance from day 1 here talent wise. The organization was shell of itself he rebuilt some fortitude but the talent level and injuries and covid sapped any possible potential. The cap is shitshow. A new GM will need to start all over and rebuild this team from the ground up -see you in 3 yrs thats how long it will take.

If Mara is smart he hires Dorsey -he would be the one to turn it around the fastest bc he doesnt fuk around and wont waste time..

If Mara is not he goes with a newbie or NE linked Guy.




Bullshit on a shingle. They don't have the talent to win the Super Bowl, and injuries probably cost them a chance at the Playoffs too. But the talent is no where near as bad as the results. This isn't a scab team - the Giants have experienced NFL players on the field at every position - guys that have been with the team most of the year - and they can't even attempt forward passes.

Look at their OLine last week:

LT - Thomas
LG - Martin
C - Skura
RG - Hernandez
RT - Solder

That's 3/5's of your planned starting OL in place. + Skura has started several NFL games at C and Martin's been in the league for years.

Your starting RB, WR's and TE's are all on the field.

Glennon's started lots of games.

And you can't throw forward passes? The level of incompetence you're seeing goes way beyond personnel.


Yes its a great line -that cant run block or Pass block and if there is time no WRs to throw too. but do go on
RE: RE: When Joe said that  
TheBlueprintNC : 1/5/2022 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15531413 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15531357 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


Hes done.. He wants out and i cant blame him. Take a college job and build the resume.. The Giants are pathetic, he had no chance from day 1 here talent wise. The organization was shell of itself he rebuilt some fortitude but the talent level and injuries and covid sapped any possible potential. The cap is shitshow. A new GM will need to start all over and rebuild this team from the ground up -see you in 3 yrs thats how long it will take.

If Mara is smart he hires Dorsey -he would be the one to turn it around the fastest bc he doesnt fuk around and wont waste time..

If Mara is not he goes with a newbie or NE linked Guy.




Bullshit on a shingle. They don't have the talent to win the Super Bowl, and injuries probably cost them a chance at the Playoffs too. But the talent is no where near as bad as the results. This isn't a scab team - the Giants have experienced NFL players on the field at every position - guys that have been with the team most of the year - and they can't even attempt forward passes.

Look at their OLine last week:

LT - Thomas
LG - Martin
C - Skura
RG - Hernandez
RT - Solder

That's 3/5's of your planned starting OL in place. + Skura has started several NFL games at C and Martin's been in the league for years.

Your starting RB, WR's and TE's are all on the field.

Glennon's started lots of games.

And you can't throw forward passes? The level of incompetence you're seeing goes way beyond personnel.


Also I guess Freddie Kitchens forgot how to call an Offense -since Bakers Best season ever.
RE: RE: Chuck Pagano  
FStubbs : 1/5/2022 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15531411 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15531396 Scott in Montreal said:


Quote:


just chimed in on the whole Judge post game diatribe (his words) on the Pat McAfee show.

I don't have the link because it is still on live.

Basically he said. Having himself been in a similar spot before losing his job. You just don't do that. Nobody cares about all those things that Judge was talking about. Those are things that should only be spoken internally. Not to the press. It always comes down to wins and loses. That's it.

McAfee added giving a 3000 word comment to the New York media who will pick it apart was not smart.



Judge is smart, very saavy and thats his fuck this moment. Deep down -He knew what he was doing.

Remember Coughlin walking past Mara -Same message.


You don't do that if you want to land somewhere else after you get canned; you play the high road.

He'll be lucky if Missisippi State would want him now. Maybe he can land at a Div III school.
RE: RE: The Giants finished that year 2-1  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/5/2022 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15531399 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15531319 Sean said:


Quote:


No one quit. Was a BS comment from Judge.



Beckham did in 2018. Which I can't fault Shurmur for. That was the nail in the coffin for Odell's time in NY.

It isn't about, "you going to dump a premier talent like Beckham because he pissed off a below-average coach?". The answer is clearly no, and that isn't the point. Beckham showed the team, Eli, and his coach no respect doing what he did/had done. He was only thinking of himself.

Case in point, his last career play as a Giant? Business decision not recovering an onside kick vs. Bears.


He caught and passed for a TD in that bears game they won by 3 points.

Really quit on his team. But way to miller a thread off course.
RE: The next to last game of 2019 was that come from behind  
FStubbs : 1/5/2022 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15531421 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Win over Washington, the “Chase Young” Bowl, when the Giants scored 41 points. That was not quitting.

If Judge meant the last games of the 2017 season, he needed to come out and say that.


Let's the clear. The Giants the day McAdoo and Reese were fired would utterly destroy this Joe Judge team.
Judge is a used car salesman.  
Gmen88 : 1/5/2022 2:48 pm : link
He is a liar and anyone that still believes in him has been getting taken advantage of by sales people their whole life.
I’m sure  
Joe Beckwith : 1/5/2022 2:49 pm : link
the general passive Shurmur wanted to make some very nasty comments in retaliation, but showed he was ‘ the adult in the room’, even if JJ was correct.
Good for PS.
Let JJ hang from the gallows he built.
RG - Hernandez RT - Solder  
arniefez : 1/5/2022 2:51 pm : link
I dare anyone to find to two OL players on any teams OL that started one of the 16 games last week that are worse players than those two.

That excuses none of what went on in Chicago but save the 3 out 5 starters thing. Hernandez is one of the very worst guards in the NFL and Solder has one game left in his career and running on fumes would be kind to describe him.
Well Gettleman was right...  
EricJ : 1/5/2022 2:51 pm : link
it seems Shurmur was the adult in the room this time.
Twice now  
ghost718 : 1/5/2022 2:57 pm : link
Where you've seen the Giants go back and trash Shurmur. First Dottino and now the head clown.When what they're putting out on the field doesn't even qualify as football,let alone Giants football.
RE: Judge is a used car salesman.  
TheBlueprintNC : 1/5/2022 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15531427 Gmen88 said:
Quote:
He is a liar and anyone that still believes in him has been getting taken advantage of by sales people their whole life.


This is just a dumb take... Belichek and Saban love the guy.. Was he in over his head maybe yes -Rookies need to learn- add on non stop Injuries Covid and lousy talent finding GM and very little practice time for starters.. Cmon man
RE: RG - Hernandez RT - Solder  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/5/2022 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15531430 arniefez said:
Quote:
I dare anyone to find to two OL players on any teams OL that started one of the 16 games last week that are worse players than those two.

That excuses none of what went on in Chicago but save the 3 out 5 starters thing. Hernandez is one of the very worst guards in the NFL and Solder has one game left in his career and running on fumes would be kind to describe him.

Do you want to go through the handful of NFL teams that also have dogshit on half of their OL and somehow make it work?

I'm pretty sure everyone here knows you don't watch any other teams besides the Giants, but you could be a little bit more humble about it.
RE: RE: Judge is a used car salesman.  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/5/2022 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15531444 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15531427 Gmen88 said:


Quote:


He is a liar and anyone that still believes in him has been getting taken advantage of by sales people their whole life.



This is just a dumb take... Belichek and Saban love the guy.. Was he in over his head maybe yes -Rookies need to learn- add on non stop Injuries Covid and lousy talent finding GM and very little practice time for starters.. Cmon man

^ _Mustanglover
And the clown show continues  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 3:08 pm : link
!
Pat Shurmur sucked  
JohninSC : 1/5/2022 3:09 pm : link
but he coaches circles around this clown Judge.
RE: RE: RG - Hernandez RT - Solder  
TheBlueprintNC : 1/5/2022 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15531445 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15531430 arniefez said:


Quote:


I dare anyone to find to two OL players on any teams OL that started one of the 16 games last week that are worse players than those two.

That excuses none of what went on in Chicago but save the 3 out 5 starters thing. Hernandez is one of the very worst guards in the NFL and Solder has one game left in his career and running on fumes would be kind to describe him.


Do you want to go through the handful of NFL teams that also have dogshit on half of their OL and somehow make it work?

I'm pretty sure everyone here knows you don't watch any other teams besides the Giants, but you could be a little bit more humble about it.


Sure lets go - Bengals oh wait they got a TE and RB and a running game bc Ds cant load the box with the 3 Awesome Wrs they have - next?
RE: RE: RE: Judge is a used car salesman.  
Scooter185 : 1/5/2022 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15531446 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15531444 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


In comment 15531427 Gmen88 said:


Quote:


He is a liar and anyone that still believes in him has been getting taken advantage of by sales people their whole life.



This is just a dumb take... Belichek and Saban love the guy.. Was he in over his head maybe yes -Rookies need to learn- add on non stop Injuries Covid and lousy talent finding GM and very little practice time for starters.. Cmon man


^ _Mustanglover


Nah, had a someone defending judge in the "bbi is being unfair" thread, and it was his only active post. That's our Mustang lover lol
RE: And the clown show continues  
Sean : 1/5/2022 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15531462 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
!

There is no more defending it. I wanted to like Judge, and in a lot of ways I think the front office/QB is still more to blame, but this is absurd.

This is getting to Costanza dragging the World Series trophy in the parking lot.
Time to get rid of this kindergarten cop  
Sec 103 : 1/5/2022 3:22 pm : link
and bring in a real coach
I haven't paid close attention to all the stuff Judge has been saying,  
Mad Mike : 1/5/2022 3:28 pm : link
but calling out the prior coach and saying you're not as bad as he was is pretty lame. Own up to your performance, no need to try to drag other people into it.
Link of Pagano on the  
Scott in Montreal : 1/5/2022 3:31 pm : link
McAfee show today.

Hope this works. It is about 5 minutes long.

Some NSFW language.
Pagano on Judge - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Chuck Pagano  
nyfootballfan : 1/5/2022 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15531411 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:



Judge is smart, very saavy and thats his fuck this moment. Deep down -He knew what he was doing.

Remember Coughlin walking past Mara -Same message.


Yeah Tom was walking past Mara carrying his two Lombardis home. Current occupant spouting gibberish thats his message.
I don't care who you have playing QB,  
Section331 : 1/5/2022 3:44 pm : link
there is no excuse for being completely noncompetitive. The Lions have Tim Freaking Boyle playing QB - TIM FREAKING BOYLE! I suggest you look up his college career, cause it's a doozy! 3 years at UConn, completed less than 50% of his passes, with 1 TD and 13 INT's. Yet they competed with an ATL team fighting for a playoff bid.

Even last week, they got throttled by SEA, but still put up 29 points. I get it that Judge is hamstrung by a bad roster (some of his own doing), but getting blown out week after week is simply bad coaching.
RE: Link of Pagano on the  
ZogZerg : 1/5/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15531507 Scott in Montreal said:
Quote:
McAfee show today.

Hope this works. It is about 5 minutes long.

Some NSFW language. Pagano on Judge - ( New Window )


Great interview by Pagano.
He is spot on.
RE: Would much rather have Shurmur here than Judge  
Dinger : 1/5/2022 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15531330 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
I can't believe I'm writing that.


I Don't know BR, I recall some pretty brutal Press Conferences with Shurmur. I wont deny he put a better offense on the field and he seemed to help develop DJ better but beyond that they both suck. I recall Shurmur as being a sensitive prick in press conferences and Judge seems to be the opposite. Too much to say. Neither of them were/are successful. I don't want either of them......
Every other coach making JJ look like and idiot  
PatersonPlank : 1/5/2022 4:03 pm : link
Rivera took the mature approach also.

JJ is a joke
With the last two coaches  
lax counsel : 1/5/2022 4:04 pm : link
You could at least say something positive:

Mcadoo won 11 games and recognized that Manning was done before anyone, despite being a terrible coach.

PS at least fielded a league average offense and got the most out of a bottom of the league starter like Jones, much like he did with Keenum and Foles.

Not sure what good you could say about Judge at the moment...he had a good opening press conference?
Shurmer and Macadoo's  
BigBlueJ : 1/5/2022 4:23 pm : link
press conferences were brutal, let us not revise history, I will agree. But JJ is more nefarious and unhinged, just a different type of cat. Some one I do not trust with my billion dollar franchise to say the least.
RE: RG - Hernandez RT - Solder  
mittenedman : 1/5/2022 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15531430 arniefez said:
Quote:
I dare anyone to find to two OL players on any teams OL that started one of the 16 games last week that are worse players than those two.

That excuses none of what went on in Chicago but save the 3 out 5 starters thing. Hernandez is one of the very worst guards in the NFL and Solder has one game left in his career and running on fumes would be kind to describe him.


And those were their planned starters going into the season. And they still can't throw a forward pass in week 17. You don't see a problem with that? No one's saying their the 95 Cowboys. They can't throw a forward f#cking pass. With most of their planned starting offense on the field.
RE: How would Judge even know  
81_Great_Dane : 1/5/2022 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15531321 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
what happened in Shurmur's locker room? Just an inane, dumbass comment.
It really was an aggressively stupid thing to say. He should apologize publicly to Shurmur, no excuses, and stand in front of the media to take questions about it for as long as anyone has any. Maybe someone told him that, maybe it's even true, but it's still something he should STFU about.

Talk is cheap — until it gets expensive.
neither coach can hold his head higher than the other  
santacruzom : 1/5/2022 6:13 pm : link
After all, the Giants have not had a winning record for a single week in the past 5 years... the only NFL franchise who can say that.
Hey Dunk  
arniefez : 1/5/2022 7:15 pm : link
Yes I want you to show me any team in the NFL that has started two worse OLs all season than Hernandez and Solder.
RE: RE: Judge is a used car salesman.  
Gmen88 : 1/5/2022 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15531444 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15531427 Gmen88 said:


Quote:


He is a liar and anyone that still believes in him has been getting taken advantage of by sales people their whole life.



This is just a dumb take... Belichek and Saban love the guy.. Was he in over his head maybe yes -Rookies need to learn- add on non stop Injuries Covid and lousy talent finding GM and very little practice time for starters.. Cmon man


I wonder who's burner this is.
Who cares if they like him as a person?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/5/2022 8:03 pm : link
Plenty of head coaches are lousy to be around and good at what they do.
this has to be the final straw with judge  
GiantsFan84 : 1/5/2022 8:52 pm : link
between talking shit about previous regimes publicly and not even being accurate about it

talking shit about ron rivera's team when his team is a laughing stock

not only did judge probably run his mouth enough to get fired, but he will never be employed in the NFL again. these coaches won't forget what he did.
RE: RE: When Joe said that  
GruningsOnTheHill : 3:38 am : link
In comment 15531413 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15531357 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


Hes done.. He wants out and i cant blame him. Take a college job and build the resume.. The Giants are pathetic, he had no chance from day 1 here talent wise. The organization was shell of itself he rebuilt some fortitude but the talent level and injuries and covid sapped any possible potential. The cap is shitshow. A new GM will need to start all over and rebuild this team from the ground up -see you in 3 yrs thats how long it will take.

If Mara is smart he hires Dorsey -he would be the one to turn it around the fastest bc he doesnt fuk around and wont waste time..

If Mara is not he goes with a newbie or NE linked Guy.




Bullshit on a shingle. They don't have the talent to win the Super Bowl, and injuries probably cost them a chance at the Playoffs too. But the talent is no where near as bad as the results. This isn't a scab team - the Giants have experienced NFL players on the field at every position - guys that have been with the team most of the year - and they can't even attempt forward passes.

Look at their OLine last week:

LT - Thomas
LG - Martin
C - Skura
RG - Hernandez
RT - Solder

That's 3/5's of your planned starting OL in place. + Skura has started several NFL games at C and Martin's been in the league for years.

Your starting RB, WR's and TE's are all on the field.

Glennon's started lots of games.

And you can't throw forward passes? The level of incompetence you're seeing goes way beyond personnel.


Excellent point, and this is what is so frustrating. Every team has injuries, and over the course of a season, you sometimes see a second-string QB getting into the mix. He may not put up Joe Montana numbers, but compiling -18 passing yards against the 5-10 Bears shows a seriously flawed organization.
RE: RE: And the clown show continues  
Thunderstruck27 : 7:45 am : link
In comment 15531474 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15531462 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


!


There is no more defending it. I wanted to like Judge, and in a lot of ways I think the front office/QB is still more to blame, but this is absurd.

This is getting to Costanza dragging the World Series trophy in the parking lot.


QB? Jones? How many wins do we have without him?
RE: RE: RE: And the clown show continues  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:32 am : link
In comment 15532122 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15531474 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15531462 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


!


There is no more defending it. I wanted to like Judge, and in a lot of ways I think the front office/QB is still more to blame, but this is absurd.

This is getting to Costanza dragging the World Series trophy in the parking lot.



QB? Jones? How many wins do we have without him?


Almost as many as with him tbh.
RE: RE: RE: And the clown show continues  
Jimmy Googs : 8:35 am : link
In comment 15532122 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15531474 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15531462 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


!


There is no more defending it. I wanted to like Judge, and in a lot of ways I think the front office/QB is still more to blame, but this is absurd.

This is getting to Costanza dragging the World Series trophy in the parking lot.



QB? Jones? How many wins do we have without him?


early candidate for Post of the Day...
Mittendam  
cosmicj : 8:55 am : link
You 2:42 post should be stickied.
Shurmur  
TyreeHelmet : 9:33 am : link
Is not a good head but is significantly better than Judge. It's not close.
RE: RE: RG - Hernandez RT - Solder  
Giants73 : 9:50 am : link
In comment 15531445 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15531430 arniefez said:


Quote:


I dare anyone to find to two OL players on any teams OL that started one of the 16 games last week that are worse players than those two.

That excuses none of what went on in Chicago but save the 3 out 5 starters thing. Hernandez is one of the very worst guards in the NFL and Solder has one game left in his career and running on fumes would be kind to describe him.


Do you want to go through the handful of NFL teams that also have dogshit on half of their OL and somehow make it work?

I'm pretty sure everyone here knows you don't watch any other teams besides the Giants, but you could be a little bit more humble about it.

New England managed to win two Super Bowls with Nate Solder, and in one his line mates were Bryan Stork, Ryan Wendell, Sebastian volmer and dan Connolly. He is still younger than several other starting tackles in the league. So someone can win with him.
RE: Mittendam  
markky : 9:53 am : link
In comment 15532198 cosmicj said:
Quote:
You 2:42 post should be stickied.


deserves its own stickied thread. sure, the right side of the line sucks. but most of the team we expected going into the season was on the field.

the fact that we couldn't do anything shows that:
1. the players suck, this is on DG
2. no way they individually suck so bad that we can't generate 100 yards of passing against the Bears. JJ has not prepared the team this year, starting in the preseason. this is on him.

the org is broken. completely broken.
RE: RE: When Joe said that  
speedywheels : 10:32 am : link
In comment 15531413 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15531357 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


Hes done.. He wants out and i cant blame him. Take a college job and build the resume.. The Giants are pathetic, he had no chance from day 1 here talent wise. The organization was shell of itself he rebuilt some fortitude but the talent level and injuries and covid sapped any possible potential. The cap is shitshow. A new GM will need to start all over and rebuild this team from the ground up -see you in 3 yrs thats how long it will take.

If Mara is smart he hires Dorsey -he would be the one to turn it around the fastest bc he doesnt fuk around and wont waste time..

If Mara is not he goes with a newbie or NE linked Guy.




Bullshit on a shingle. They don't have the talent to win the Super Bowl, and injuries probably cost them a chance at the Playoffs too. But the talent is no where near as bad as the results. This isn't a scab team - the Giants have experienced NFL players on the field at every position - guys that have been with the team most of the year - and they can't even attempt forward passes.

Look at their OLine last week:

LT - Thomas
LG - Martin
C - Skura
RG - Hernandez
RT - Solder

That's 3/5's of your planned starting OL in place. + Skura has started several NFL games at C and Martin's been in the league for years.

Your starting RB, WR's and TE's are all on the field.

Glennon's started lots of games.

And you can't throw forward passes? The level of incompetence you're seeing goes way beyond personnel.


Just because some of the players are experienced, it doesn't make them any good. Or even NFL material. And they had ONE WR - the rest wouldn't be starting/playing if they didn't have so many others out.

When talking about a truly awful team, there are always a few people who say "this team sucks so bad I bet Alabama can beat them". Normally, I say that's complete bullshit - no matter how bad a team is, they are still full grown adults playing against 18-22 year olds, the bad team would win by 40+ points.

Well, the product the Giants put in the field on Sunday gives me pause. NYG probably still wins, but I'd guess it'd be a lot closer than people expect.

Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 