Possible Giants insider tweet re: GM search

Sean : 1/5/2022 6:42 pm
This account was correct about Jones injury ahead of the beat reporters.
@gints86life
There’s been an about face in the org. Mara knows he cannot retain judge and promote Abrams, although he wants to. Instead he’ll hire an outside Gm, retain judge, and retain Abrams (who’ll be allowed to look for a GM job elsewhere if he pleases). Mara feels the heat from fans.
Mara had better feel it  
Daniel in Kentucky : 1/5/2022 6:43 pm : link
We need a definite change
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 6:43 pm : link
'although he wants to.' Of course he does because the Giants are an incestuous organization who care more about loyalty than winning.

Bunch of clowns.
Go Terps : 1/5/2022 6:44 pm : link
Fucking half measures  
Go Terps : 1/5/2022 6:45 pm : link
Tired of all the lifers in that building  
Keaton028 : 1/5/2022 6:46 pm : link
It’s no longer about who is best for the job, it’s who is in the family. Bobby Skinner alluded to guys like Chris Petit possibly being forced on a new GM because he’s family. New GM needs complete autonomy, don’t force ANYONE on him!
What is it about keeping guys that can't merit  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/5/2022 6:46 pm : link
Getting a job with another team. Let Abrams go if he can get a job.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 6:47 pm : link
I guess the silver lining is that it'll be a voice outside of the organization & that '22 is a make or break it season for JJ so he falls flat on his face-as I expect-the next GM won't be saddled with JJ for just one season. Spoiler alert: I think we're going to suck next fall regardless.

Please just don't ask EA to lead the new GM search.
Bite your tongue on Chris Pettit!  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 6:48 pm : link
Read his bio on Giants.com. The man is a whiz!
Means very little  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/5/2022 6:49 pm : link
If true. Could simply mean a outside guy who will play nice and work within the structure.

Mara may not take heat in the media but his fan base is plenty disgusted and he knows that. Most want to hear the Mara’s are out of the football side and so and so is taking over. He is not fooling anyone and the last decade proves it.
None of these guys deserve a thing  
Keaton028 : 1/5/2022 6:50 pm : link
They’ve been so miscalculated and wrong for YEARS about EVERYTHING and now they’re all trying to convince us that behind the scenes they’ve got it together and it’ll be much better going forward. Pathetic.

It’s insulting how much they view us all as gullible dumbasses.
Retain Abrams to do what? A new GM isn't going to want him  
Jimmy Googs : 1/5/2022 6:50 pm : link
other than for clerical work...
Sean : 1/5/2022 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15531775 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
I guess the silver lining is that it'll be a voice outside of the organization & that '22 is a make or break it season for JJ so he falls flat on his face-as I expect-the next GM won't be saddled with JJ for just one season. Spoiler alert: I think we're going to suck next fall regardless.

Please just don't ask EA to lead the new GM search.

Agreed completely.
Keaton028 : 1/5/2022 6:52 pm : link
In comment 15531779 Jimmy Googs said:
other than for clerical work...


Idk. Maybe even GM’s need fall guys while they’re out on the town.
'Mara feels the heat from fans.'  
Jimmy Googs : 1/5/2022 6:52 pm : link
I guess the free Pepsi thing didn't garner the reaction they had hoped...
And there he is...  
bw in dc : 1/5/2022 6:52 pm : link
John "Half Ass" Mara, Esquire.

What a great plan.
I'm not sure Mara understands why the fans are pissed  
Go Terps : 1/5/2022 6:53 pm : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 6:53 pm : link
It is concerning that-if not for a fan revolt-Mara would likely just promote Abrams to the top job. Like dude...no one @ 1925 Giants Way should be promoted after this last decade, unless it is the guy who gives out the free medium sodas.

The Maras seem like good people, but they don't strike me as the best & the brightest either.
GFAN52 : 1/5/2022 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15531780 Sean said:
In comment 15531775 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


I guess the silver lining is that it'll be a voice outside of the organization & that '22 is a make or break it season for JJ so he falls flat on his face-as I expect-the next GM won't be saddled with JJ for just one season. Spoiler alert: I think we're going to suck next fall regardless.

Please just don't ask EA to lead the new GM search.


Agreed completely.


I don't want Ernie A. and his toupee anywhere near the next GM search.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15531785 Go Terps said:
.


I've never met the man, but I don't think he's the sharpest tool in the shed.
Keaton028 : 1/5/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15531785 Go Terps said:
.


“Chris, are the plebes in a frenzy again? Let them have more Pepsi. Medium size.”
Feeling the heat from the fans?  
GFAN52 : 1/5/2022 6:58 pm : link
my choice would be for them to clean house  
Shirk130 : 1/5/2022 7:00 pm : link
but if Mara truly believe Abrams is the guy he should grow a pair and do it even if it makes the fans unhappy.
bw in dc : 1/5/2022 7:01 pm : link
What happened to the "Mara will listen if the new GM wants a new HC" rumor?

I knew that was garbage - if this latest post from Sean is now true...
The "search" for a new GM  
Ike#88 : 1/5/2022 7:04 pm : link
is sabotaged if the new GM has to keep Abrams. Who would sign up to be undermined or monitored by a holdover running to the owner tattling? Judge has not distinguished himself either and should be canned. A fresh start is warranted except Mara is counting coins while his franchise is a laughingstock.
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/5/2022 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15531795 Shirk130 said:
but if Mara truly believe Abrams is the guy he should grow a pair and do it even if it makes the fans unhappy.


Hes a garbage can kicking weenie.

I would almost respect the commitment to the gimmick if he just named Abrams. At least we could just conclude he's a bad owner and move forward.

The only thing worse than good or bad is half measures.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 7:05 pm : link
It pisses me off Gettleman-from all accounts-is going to be allowed to 'retire'. What a fucking joke.
I actually think it’s more important to fire Pettit than Abrams  
Sean : 1/5/2022 7:07 pm : link
The scouting department needs to be overhauled.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 7:08 pm : link
I will pushback on this thought that Mara only cares about money. I think he wants to win. But there's 2 problems...1) he's a football idiot, much like his old man. He believes he knows football when he doesn't know shit. If I was lucky enough to become an owner tomorrow, I'd hire people who knew more than me because I've never played/been involved in football personnel. 2) the 'Giants family' loyalty....it is nauseating. It's almost as if you get a gig with the Giants, you're there for life, regardless of your performance. UFB.
The real GM is John/Chris  
Go Terps : 1/5/2022 7:08 pm : link
Best we can reasonably hope for is that Gettleman's chimp cage in the decision-making Politburo is replaced by an actual smart person in a seat.
Given what’s happening with Judge’s public appearances  
cosmicj : 1/5/2022 7:09 pm : link
I wonder if his status is in flux, too.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15531807 Sean said:
The scouting department needs to be overhauled.


Read Pettit's bio on Giants.com if you want a laugh. They make him out to be Gil Brandt.
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/5/2022 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15531810 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
It's almost as if you get a gig with the Giants, you're there for life, regardless of your performance. UFB.


That's exactly it. Pat Hanlon, a VP, said Verderosa sucked at his job for years and he'd been there for 3 decades. And thought nothing of telling the world that bit of fact.
cosmicj : 1/5/2022 7:13 pm : link
“There’s been an about face” implies that up until recently Mara intended to promote Abrams.
Sean : 1/5/2022 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15531817 cosmicj said:
“There’s been an about face” implies that up until recently Mara intended to promote Abrams.

This account has been reporting that Abrams will be the GM previously.
Full disclosure, this account also says Jones career is done  
Sean : 1/5/2022 7:18 pm : link
So it would be new GM + Judge + new QB

I have my doubts Judge is returning though.
So, the new GM  
Silver Spoon : 1/5/2022 7:18 pm : link
will be saddled with a coach, a shitty QB, and the moron negotiating awful contracts to bad players. Sounds like another exhaustive search conducted by the spineless owner.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 7:19 pm : link
Of course I believe Mara wanted to promote Abrams, but won't because of fan backlash. It fits everything we know about the man. He is an idiot.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 7:20 pm : link
John Mara might be the worst owner in NY sports. And that is saying something.
Chris in LA : 1/5/2022 7:20 pm : link
"Trust the process...." LOL
The combination of a head coach on the hot seat,  
cosmicj : 1/5/2022 7:20 pm : link
A mediocre and injured QB, organizational chaos and the managing owner being a fool really has the potential to be disastrous.

Like Eric says, “it can always get worse.”

I think I may need to flip my mental switch, from

Sports Fandom

To

Dark Humor Fan

When I follow the Giants.
Mara probably had a meeting  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/5/2022 7:21 pm : link
With Chris and Tim

Guys we are halfway to that 18 year stretch my Dad had so we have some time to correct. I’ll hire someone who goes along as “GM” but Chris you have to nail the next draft. Tim, any FA’s out of ND? Talk to Rudolph and see if he can help. We’ll pay them well. In case it does not work out with Judge I have a couple hot candidates I’ve been monitoring. The fans are are figuring it out so we have to make progress pretty soon. The beats articles aren’t having the desired impact.
This is Joe Judges organization  
GiantsFan42 : 1/5/2022 7:21 pm : link
Mara will hire the GM Joe Judge tells him to .
While this may be what ultimately happens  
bleedgiantsblue : 1/5/2022 7:22 pm : link
I'm not so sure this is the Twitter account to believe.

As Sean mentioned, he also is "reporting" Jones will never play again.
GT - of course John understands  
Dave on the UWS : 1/5/2022 7:23 pm : link
the fans anger, he just doesn’t process it. Just like his father, he’s stubborn, pig headed and a fool. I’m sure he wants to keep the status quo. He’s convinced himself he’s right everyone else is wrong and it’s all the injuries fault.
Making statements  
section125 : 1/5/2022 7:23 pm : link
on a rumor....ok then
I do think it was going to be Abrams until this  
NoGainDayne : 1/5/2022 7:23 pm : link
I don't think they have the guts to put him in.

I'm thinking they are now doing what they did with Abrams before floating this plan to gauge fan outrage. Hopefully it goes equally poorly.

Honestly the only thing I can hope for at this point that I would find realistic is if they pick a GM that is clear intends to innovate. Brings in someone other than Ty Siam, etc.

It seems like where they are at is they are so uninterested in change even the change they are asking themselves. What's the bare minimum we can get away with while still getting to maintain complete control and a semblance of a normal fan base? They are going to undershoot until they have a full fan mutiny I think
NGD.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 7:25 pm : link
I don't think I've ever seen Giants fans-& I'm talking about people on BBI, Twitter, fellow Giants fans I personally know-this disgusted with what is going on. It is REALLY bad.
AcidTest : 1/5/2022 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15531772 Go Terps said:
.


+1. Fire them all.

Retaining Judge at a minimum guarantees that the best GMs will pass on the Giants. We desperately need the best talent evaluator we can get after 10 years of mostly horrendous player personnel decisions.
AcidTest : 1/5/2022 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15531807 Sean said:
The scouting department needs to be overhauled.


I'd fire him too. Clean slate for the new GM.
Go Terps : 1/5/2022 7:28 pm : link
The thing is, it's been a Politburo for years - well before Gettleman slouched his way into the GM office.

Whomever the GM is is going to be one voice in a committee.
Instead of Ernie maybe have this guy run the search  
fuzzy : 1/5/2022 7:29 pm : link
I wondered if the NFL world was too small and unique to have attention from professional search firms. I googled and found out it is not. The interview subject is still at Korn Ferry. Using an outside firm guarantees ownership looks beyond its current insular view.
2015 interview regarding headhunter searches - ( New Window )
BrettNYG10 : 1/5/2022 7:30 pm : link
The case for retaining Shurmur was much stronger than retaining Judge. At least with Shurmur he had experience getting the most out of QBs, developing a good offense, etc.

Fire Judge. The guy's a buffoon.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/5/2022 7:33 pm : link
Y'all giving JJ heat...remember Mara thinks he's the next Parcells or BB, ya know...he's going to be one of the best coaches in NFL history.
UberAlias : 1/5/2022 7:35 pm : link
New GM with Judge = nothing new  
PatersonPlank : 1/5/2022 7:37 pm : link
Judge has to go
FStubbs : 1/5/2022 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15531777 Lines of Scrimmage said:
If true. Could simply mean a outside guy who will play nice and work within the structure.

Mara may not take heat in the media but his fan base is plenty disgusted and he knows that. Most want to hear the Mara’s are out of the football side and so and so is taking over. He is not fooling anyone and the last decade proves it.


It'll be a fake outsider like Scott Pioli then.
maybe Mara is not counting coins  
Ike#88 : 1/5/2022 7:39 pm : link
I said Maybe as paying another 2 year coach is a serious waste of $ but think about this. We won 2 SB's with Eli and then we draft an Eli lookalike from the Cutcliffe coached Duke team. The talent was not there but he looked the part. Everything was going to be as it was. Mara is a pollyanna no one can dispute that.
FStubbs : 1/5/2022 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15531854 BrettNYG10 said:
The case for retaining Shurmur was much stronger than retaining Judge. At least with Shurmur he had experience getting the most out of QBs, developing a good offense, etc.

Fire Judge. The guy's a buffoon.


And Jones had a rookie season that could have been built on.
shocktheworld : 1/5/2022 7:46 pm : link
In comment 15531785 Go Terps said:
.


He’s hedging his bet that there are more dumb ass fans than knowledgeable fans. As long as there are more dumb ones…. He will do half measures and band aid this gaping wound…

That’s why no one should go to this last game. Don’t sell your ticket… just leave an empty seat. That will get Maras attention
Ike  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/5/2022 7:49 pm : link
I think financial is a part of it. It could cost tens of millions to make some of the changes we want. The franchise is worth 4.3 billion but they have half and there’s 11 Mara’s. Plus they laid out a lot of money this past offseason.
Well his sucks  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/5/2022 7:58 pm : link
Retaining Abrams and retaining Judge. Chris Mara retained… Pettit too I’m sure. We have an awful owner and a garbage staff.
I can see why Mara is having a tough time with Judge  
Sean : 1/5/2022 7:59 pm : link
It’s easy for us fans to say tear it down, but he’s committed a lot to Judge:

-The day he was introduced, he calls out that it was the most impressive interview he’s been a part of.
-He says the day he was introduced, he has the responsibility to be more patient this time around.
-The general consensus around Judge was VERY optimistic after the first year despite being 6-10. Fans mostly loved him. Go back to BBI last winter/spring - the talk was giving Judge MORE influence.
-I don’t doubt that he had influence in the draft room when it came to trading down multiple times.
-Mara allowed Judge to go over budget for his staff.
-It was just last July he was on the coaches podcast with Sean McVay and he was thought highly of.

Fast forward to January 2022 and everyone wants him fired. I get that this is a tough call for Mara, he has to be floored it has turned out this way. Most of BBI would be too.
GFAN52 : 1/5/2022 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15531832 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
John Mara might be the worst owner in NY sports. And that is saying something.


Daniel Snyder says hi.
Keep applying heat  
BigBlueCane : 1/5/2022 8:11 pm : link
and make certain that Mara knows Half ass measures won't be tolerated by the fans/paying customers.
Sean  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/5/2022 8:11 pm : link
I agree with a lot of your thoughts but things change sometimes and you have to respond. The wrong decisions now can still have a impact years down the road. It’s also a dangerous message you send to the players and others in the organization regarding accountability.

What would make me feel better is knowing his thoughts on DJ, SB to start. What draft selections was he in favor of. What was his involvement in FA. What his plan for staff adjustments on offense? Mara would know these answers and that should be considered.

The biggest issue I see it is very rare to have two years with negative results trending the wrong way and recovering to big success. Vermeil is the only one I can think of.
Depends on what "retain Judge" means  
Bill in UT : 1/5/2022 8:14 pm : link
Is he telling the new GM that Judge stays regardless, or is Judge staying until the new GM decides if he wants him and dthe GM has the authority to fire him if he sees fit?
The new GM  
WillVAB : 1/5/2022 8:21 pm : link
Doesn’t have to be beholden to the Mara’s or some organizational deep state. If the new GM is smart he can tell everyone to go fuck themselves and build the team the way he wants to. Ultimately, it will be the GM’s head on the chopping block in 3-4 years if it doesn’t work out, not the Mara’s.
LoS  
cosmicj : 1/5/2022 8:24 pm : link
You’re right about Vermeil. What’s funny is he did it twice, with the Eagles in the 70s and the Rams in the 90s. Pretty remarkable.

But I don’t see how the 22 Giants will fit the script and allow Judge to gain some momentum. Especially because he looks like he’s melting down. I think Sean is right about Matt Patricia being the right comp.
I'm confused,  
darren in pdx : 1/5/2022 8:24 pm : link
was there a typo? It says Mara knows he can't retain Judge and promote Abrahams and then goes on to say he'll retain Judge and Abrahams..?
RE: The new GM  
Sean : 1/5/2022 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15531917 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Doesn’t have to be beholden to the Mara’s or some organizational deep state. If the new GM is smart he can tell everyone to go fuck themselves and build the team the way he wants to. Ultimately, it will be the GM’s head on the chopping block in 3-4 years if it doesn’t work out, not the Mara’s.

I tend to agree with this. I also think Gettleman was making the calls in 2018 & 2019 primarily, and he probably has lost power recently.
Sean - if Judge  
Dave on the UWS : 1/5/2022 8:28 pm : link
Gad just kept his mouth shut during the season, we would have accepted a third year from him, despite the inadequacies and ineptness we’ve seen.
But the man seems genuinely unstable and à certifiable liar. He embarrasses himself and the organization every time he opens his mouth. Not acceptable
This  
Shady Lurker : 1/5/2022 8:28 pm : link
would suck. They've all got to go.
RE: Sean - if Judge  
Sean : 1/5/2022 8:31 pm : link
In comment 15531922 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
Gad just kept his mouth shut during the season, we would have accepted a third year from him, despite the inadequacies and ineptness we’ve seen.
But the man seems genuinely unstable and à certifiable liar. He embarrasses himself and the organization every time he opens his mouth. Not acceptable

Oh I agree. I just have to think Mara has to be absolutely stunned with these developments.
When the Schwartz article  
GiantGrit : 1/5/2022 8:36 pm : link
Came out exonerating Abrams, I knew that meant he was Teflon Don.

I really have no hope for this franchise right now.
Cosmic  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/5/2022 8:36 pm : link
I was just pointing out how rare it is and I am not in favor of retention. Vermeil had also won a Rose Bowl at UCLA so at least he had a body of work and accomplishment as HC.

Sean made good points of what Mara may be thinking. I was pointing out how difficult it is from a historical perspective and some other considerations.

Why  
cokeduplt : 1/5/2022 8:37 pm : link
Are we listening to some random Twitter account?
Why would a new GM sign on with those restrictions?  
US1 Giants : 1/5/2022 8:40 pm : link
Having to keep Judge and Abrams.
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/5/2022 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15531930 cokeduplt said:
Are we listening to some random Twitter account?


Evidently trial balloons are being launched all over. So get on board and start hammering away.
RE: Why would a new GM sign on with those restrictions?  
bw in dc : 1/5/2022 8:45 pm : link
In comment 15531932 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Having to keep Judge and Abrams.


I would edit your statement by one word - remove "new" add "quality".
Surprised....  
Ryan : 1/5/2022 8:49 pm : link
...people have been quoting this guy yet haven't scrolled through his tweets and run with the very first one.
compton : 1/5/2022 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15531788 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
In comment 15531785 Go Terps said:


.



I've never met the man, but I don't think he's the sharpest tool in the shed.





He is a smart man who fell victim to groupthink. And the worst part is he doesn't know that he is part of a groupthink.
What’s being  
Les in TO : 1/5/2022 8:54 pm : link
Proposed in that tweet is more incremental, reactivity that will likely lead to further clown-show results. What is needed is organizational transformation - keep the Mara family out of the draft war room and lock the door - give the GM powers over coaching, personnel managers and scouts. Weed out the long tenured, under performing cronies.
compton : 1/5/2022 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15531919 darren in pdx said:
was there a typo? It says Mara knows he can't retain Judge and promote Abrahams and then goes on to say he'll retain Judge and Abrahams..?


No typo. Mara wants to keep Judge and promote Abrams to the GM position but he can't do the latter. So Judge stays, Abrams remain in the same position and an outside GM is hired.
bleedgiantsblue : 1/5/2022 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15531941 Ryan said:
...people have been quoting this guy yet haven't scrolled through his tweets and run with the very first one.


Lol. Figured his first tweet would be bigger news.
Giants are a Garbage Dump.  
kelly : 1/5/2022 9:04 pm : link
Changing HC and GM and not cleaning house is the definition of insanity.

Something really wrong with the minds of the owners. They must be delusional if they believe the fans have not figured out they are the problem.
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/5/2022 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15531922 Dave on the UWS said:
Gad just kept his mouth shut during the season, we would have accepted a third year from him, despite the inadequacies and ineptness we’ve seen.
But the man seems genuinely unstable and à certifiable liar. He embarrasses himself and the organization every time he opens his mouth. Not acceptable


IDK. The on field product is worse than what McAdoo (before his mid season firing) or Shurmur was producing at this point. While that rant was really problematic, it’s the results that are the issue. Even if I grant the excuse that Gettleman’s roster is the biggest problem, Judge has done an abominable job in the things he’s completely in control of.

As for Mara, he seems to want to correct old mistakes by making a new mistake. I don’t think retaining Judge for one year is quite the hindrance to finding a new GM that others do, but why make any decisions before starting the process? It reeks of not learning any lessons from this entire debacle.

I think Mara like Judge ...  
Manny in CA : 1/5/2022 9:09 pm : link
Gettleman's gone; Abrams's on shaky ground; he'll hire a new GM from the outside.

He'll tell the new guy how he feels, but give him the authority to do anything the new hire wants.
bleedgiantsblue : 1/5/2022 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15531961 Manny in CA said:
Gettleman's gone; Abrams's on shaky ground; he'll hire a new GM from the outside.

He'll tell the new guy how he feels, but give him the authority to do anything the new hire wants.


I tend to agree, or at least hope this is how it plays out. Schefter essentially said the same thing on Ranaans podcast.

Vacchiano mentioned how it may be difficult to hire a new GM and then try to hire a new HC after that, just due to the logistics of it. Which some others have mentioned here.
This is all you need to know about John Mara...  
EricJ : 1/5/2022 9:30 pm : link
he wants to make bad choices, but the fans are forcing him to make good decisions.

Then, compound his mistake by telling the next GM ..

"hey, I want you to come in here and run things, BUT you need to keep the coach. Dont worry, if the team does not improve, we will keep you beyond your expiration date because it was our decision to select your coach for you."
Justlurking : 1/5/2022 9:47 pm : link
In comment 15531854 BrettNYG10 said:
The case for retaining Shurmur was much stronger than retaining Judge. At least with Shurmur he had experience getting the most out of QBs, developing a good offense, etc.

Fire Judge. The guy's a buffoon.


agreed. he's horrific. just talk with no actual plan or identity. just a horrible phony bullshit lying loser. Shurmur's team won 2 of 3 to end season and Jones looked like a top 10 QB. His regression is squarely on Judge and his pathetic staff.
If he goes outside  
Joe Beckwith : 1/5/2022 9:53 pm : link
But the new GM works with Judge, it’s another 1/2 measure for the Mara clan to maintain control.
And a threat to outdo 64-80.

I could be wrong.
Nah!
“ Abrams (who’ll be allowed to look for a GM job elsewhere”  
give66 : 1/5/2022 10:16 pm : link
Lol. Who is going to hire this salary cap expert as a GM. Our cap situation is horrendous. Maybe Enron needs a new CFO.
26 coaches on the staff  
yalebowl : 1/5/2022 10:35 pm : link
That’s insane. 1 coach for two players.

The 1970 Giants had maybe 6-7 coaches.
Abrams in a GM interview…  
NoGainDayne : 1/5/2022 10:49 pm : link
What would you say your biggest strengths

“Well the standard ones you want in a GM. Bootlicking, rubber stamping, vague expertise without much demonstrated results. Willingness to be scape goated or steamrolled completely. I’m the total package.”

Yeah well… We are looking for skills like scouting, technology systems.

“People tell me I’m smart and the head of innovation that works for me is way above average at overseeing physical abuse of other employees”

Is this really how you were evaluated at your last job?

“Culture is everything for us. We are a classy, no excuses bunch. We’d have had the most wins in the NFL while I was assistant GM if it wasn’t for COVID, Y2K, 9/11 was really hard on everyone. Our fans were the meanest. Our players were always getting injured. I was never really given a chance to spread my wings and fly but you know, sometimes that happens when your surrounded by brilliant, nice, spectacular and beautiful Eagles. Soaring to glory, always.”

You are aware you were the only team in the last 4 years to never have a winning record?

***Abrams now rocking back and forth muttering to himself*** “So smart, so smart and glorious. All the players call me and tell me how smart we are… and classy, smart and classy. You can do this Kevin, John told you this might happen. Just stick to your guns. ***He now pulls out his finger guns*** Pew… Pew… Pew… …”
I don't think the scouting dept is the problem,  
GeofromNJ : 1/5/2022 10:53 pm : link
I think Gettleman's judgment (stupidity) is the problem. Not to say better scouts won't be turned away, just saying Gettleman's free agent signings and draft decisions were for the most part disastrous.
don't worry about the horses being blind.....  
thrunthrublue : 1/5/2022 11:16 pm : link
just load the buggy......the great John madden had this wisdom.......nyg need a franchise saving GM to clean house....with extreme prejudice. its a full on, juggernaut of a shit show that needs a relentless power wash.
santacruzom : 1/5/2022 11:18 pm : link
In comment 15531770 Go Terps said:
"Heh heh heh heh, clowns are funny."
I know this sounds entirely plausible  
santacruzom : 1/5/2022 11:23 pm : link
But let's keep in mind that it could be, you know, total bullshit.
Go Terps : 1/5/2022 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15532056 santacruzom said:
But let's keep in mind that it could be, you know, total bullshit.


Of course  
JonC : 1/5/2022 11:55 pm : link
his plan was to promote Abrams. Hopefully it's true and the heat is being felt to the extent wider changes are made.
What quality GM candidate is going to want to come  
jeff57 : 7:35 am : link
Here under those conditions. Not being able to choose the coach, having the guy the owner wanted look over your shoulder,
while I want Mara to see the light  
fkap : 7:50 am : link
and go into full revamp mode, including having the Maras step away from the football, I don't like the idea of having a CEO walk away from his convictions. That's how half measures happen.

the Maras think they know football. They're going to keep on meddling. By only going halfway, in an effort to placate the fans, not only are things going to be half ass, they'll continue to think that if they could have things their way, success will happen. That by caving to the fans, they undercut their ability to achieve success. They can keep on living their fantasy.

Or, the flip side. They may actually have a good plan, but they're screwing it up by backing away from it.

Go full ass, or not at all.

Fans matter, but not nearly as much as in other businesses. I want a CEO to run the company, not the fans. I also want a new CEO, but that's not happening any time soon.
How many teams gut the entire  
section125 : 7:58 am : link
FO when they change GMs? I have never heard of teams just changing everyone. I probably wouldn't pay attention to any other team except maybe the Jets because the papers would cover it. But unless the new GM feels the staff would undermine him or some people were incompetent, would he trash the staff?
Show of hands...  
Jimmy Googs : 8:04 am : link
who really thinks that the Mara's meddling in football operations actually caused Gettleman to not be able to rebuild this team properly?
Sean : 8:21 am : link
In comment 15532126 fkap said:
and go into full revamp mode, including having the Maras step away from the football, I don't like the idea of having a CEO walk away from his convictions. That's how half measures happen.

the Maras think they know football. They're going to keep on meddling. By only going halfway, in an effort to placate the fans, not only are things going to be half ass, they'll continue to think that if they could have things their way, success will happen. That by caving to the fans, they undercut their ability to achieve success. They can keep on living their fantasy.

Or, the flip side. They may actually have a good plan, but they're screwing it up by backing away from it.

Go full ass, or not at all.

Fans matter, but not nearly as much as in other businesses. I want a CEO to run the company, not the fans. I also want a new CEO, but that's not happening any time soon.

This is a great post. And I’d argue Mara has listened to the fans already too much.
Sean : 8:22 am : link
In comment 15532137 Jimmy Googs said:
who really thinks that the Mara's meddling in football operations actually caused Gettleman to not be able to rebuild this team properly?

I don’t. I think it’s overplayed. Gettleman was running the show (especially in 2018 & 2019) and he failed.

Also, the moves clearly cater to the coaching/scheme which show the coaches have input too.
section125 : 8:28 am : link
In comment 15532137 Jimmy Googs said:
who really thinks that the Mara's meddling in football operations actually caused Gettleman to not be able to rebuild this team properly?


not me...they worked hand in hand
No organization is run by one person  
adamg : 8:33 am : link
Gettleman seems out of touch though. More so than a manager should be.

Mara definitely has a say, but I don't see how that makes us any different from the Cowboys or the Redskins. If anything Mara seems more hands off than other owners.
cosmicj : 8:50 am : link
In comment 15532137 Jimmy Googs said:
who really thinks that the Mara's meddling in football operations actually caused Gettleman to not be able to rebuild this team properly?


I don’t. Hypothetically, if DG was an excellent GM, he would have rebuilt the team well. But every Mara involvement as rumored has been negative. They are a handicap.
UberAlias : 8:51 am : link
In comment 15532137 Jimmy Googs said:
who really thinks that the Mara's meddling in football operations actually caused Gettleman to not be able to rebuild this team properly?
Absolutely not. DG shared the same failed vision in 2018 when he was hired. There is no doubt the Jones pick has Mara's finger prints all over but I highly doubt DG wasn't also on board. Outside of that, the rest is all DG. Mara is not sitting there outmuscling his GM on 3rd round picks. Th franchise altering decisions, yes, but even then after building consensus.

You are going to see less involvement from ownership once the ship is steered back on course, if that ever happens. But when you're talking decisions like top 5 picks and the team's franchise QB, there is not an owner in the league who would not at least be close to such decisions. Point is, DG has well earned the criticism, despite the follies of ownership.
UberAlias : 8:52 am : link
In comment 15532137 Jimmy Googs said:
who really thinks that the Mara's meddling in football operations actually caused Gettleman to not be able to rebuild this team properly?
Absolutely not. DG shared the same failed vision in 2018 when he was hired. There is no doubt the Jones pick has Mara's finger prints all over but I highly doubt DG wasn't also on board. Outside of that, the rest is all DG. Mara is not sitting there outmuscling his GM on 3rd round picks. Th franchise altering decisions, yes, but even then after building consensus.

You are going to see less involvement from ownership once the ship is steered back on course, if that ever happens. But when you're talking decisions like top 5 picks and the team's franchise QB, there is not an owner in the league who would not at least be close to such decisions. Point is, DG has well earned the criticism, despite ownership's contributions.
What’s emerged from the latest round of tweets, posts and rumors  
cosmicj : 8:52 am : link
Is that Bettcher looks to have been an absolute disaster in terms of roster acquisitions. Disaster.
If Mara is feeling the heat from fans...  
.McL. : 8:55 am : link
Then we need to keep applying as much heat as possible.

Keep pushing for a full house cleaning in the FO and HC. Scrub away Gettleman, Abrams, Petit, Siam, family members from football personnel positions. Review the performance of Scouts and wash away the ones who have performed poorly.

We should keep posting this here and on twitter. Call in to shows. Create a petition out of Eric's open letter, sign it and send it to the team.

Anything we can think of, just keep turning up the heat.
Great post Uber  
Sean : 8:55 am : link
Jimmy Googs : 9:03 am : link
In comment 15532192 UberAlias said:
In comment 15532137 Jimmy Googs said:


who really thinks that the Mara's meddling in football operations actually caused Gettleman to not be able to rebuild this team properly?

Absolutely not. DG shared the same failed vision in 2018 when he was hired. There is no doubt the Jones pick has Mara's finger prints all over but I highly doubt DG wasn't also on board. Outside of that, the rest is all DG. Mara is not sitting there outmuscling his GM on 3rd round picks. Th franchise altering decisions, yes, but even then after building consensus.

You are going to see less involvement from ownership once the ship is steered back on course, if that ever happens. But when you're talking decisions like top 5 picks and the team's franchise QB, there is not an owner in the league who would not at least be close to such decisions. Point is, DG has well earned the criticism, despite ownership's contributions.


Spot on. Wouldn't change a word...
adamg : 9:09 am : link
In comment 15532193 cosmicj said:
Is that Bettcher looks to have been an absolute disaster in terms of roster acquisitions. Disaster.


Did I miss something? What's this about?
ron mexico : 9:10 am : link
In comment 15532137 Jimmy Googs said:
who really thinks that the Mara's meddling in football operations actually caused Gettleman to not be able to rebuild this team properly?


Let’s also ask the question for Reese.

Then we can ask the question for the next GM if he fails as well.
ron mexico : 9:13 am : link
In comment 15532220 adamg said:
In comment 15532193 cosmicj said:


Is that Bettcher looks to have been an absolute disaster in terms of roster acquisitions. Disaster.



Did I miss something? What's this about?


DG signing all the “Betcher boys” . Former cardinal defenders.
Jimmy Googs : 9:14 am : link
In comment 15532222 ron mexico said:
In comment 15532137 Jimmy Googs said:


who really thinks that the Mara's meddling in football operations actually caused Gettleman to not be able to rebuild this team properly?



Let’s also ask the question for Reese.

Then we can ask the question for the next GM if he fails as well.


Ron, put aside looking at every piece to the NYG puzzle as we can go back and forth for days (like we already have).

I asked a simple question...what say you?
Forcing the HC on a new GM is bad enough,  
Section331 : 9:15 am : link
but forcing Abrams on him too? That is bound to give any number of candidates pause. It is a ludicrous request, and it makes me wonder if Mara hopes candidates turn the job down so he can give it to Abrams.
ron mexico : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15532222 ron mexico said:
In comment 15532137 Jimmy Googs said:


who really thinks that the Mara's meddling in football operations actually caused Gettleman to not be able to rebuild this team properly?



Let’s also ask the question for Reese.

Then we can ask the question for the next GM if he fails as well.


But to answer your question, no the Mara boys probably aren’t the reason we are one of the worst teams in the league

But in a game of inches (to quote coach Pacino) in a super competitive environment, ever little advantage is needed and every little hindrance hurts.
adamg : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15532229 ron mexico said:
In comment 15532220 adamg said:


In comment 15532193 cosmicj said:


Is that Bettcher looks to have been an absolute disaster in terms of roster acquisitions. Disaster.



Did I miss something? What's this about?



DG signing all the “Betcher boys” . Former cardinal defenders.


Was there anything else to that post though? Didn't we already know that? What tweets and rumors emerging?
On one hand, I hope this is true. On the other, the fact that  
Heisenberg : 9:21 am : link
the Giants are being run by a fan revolt and not ownership with a solid plan is exactly the kind of leadership that got us here.

Fucked either way.
Bill in UT : 9:32 am : link
In comment 15532229 ron mexico said:
In comment 15532220 adamg said:


In comment 15532193 cosmicj said:


Is that Bettcher looks to have been an absolute disaster in terms of roster acquisitions. Disaster.



Did I miss something? What's this about?



DG signing all the “Betcher boys” . Former cardinal defenders.


Markus Golden was ok for us, and he's playing pretty well back in AZ. The rest of them sucked, as did Betcher.
Googs can I ask you a question  
ron mexico : 9:51 am : link
It’s clear Mara wanted to promote Abrams to the GM spot

Is that because he is a great football mind, a leader of men, a man with a clear vision for the team?


Or is it most likely because he will continue to work in the “giants way” , hand in hand with Chris and Tim?
You've got a CEO with a poor recent track record of hires  
JonC : 9:57 am : link
hiring an older GM who absolutely performed poorly here, after a turbulent short GM tenure in CAR, both on his own, and as part of the NYG collective. It sure looks like his scouting department hires are also poor. Say what you will about internet anonymity, I suspect it is some of his guys trying to run some damage control on their own.

Poor decisions and hires at all levels, created and implemented more bad decisions at QB, many draft picks, UFA signings, you name it. No plan, no design, but a ton of reactionary thinking and personnel moves. A collective layer cake of shite.
adamg  
cosmicj : 10:10 am : link
Besides the poor 2018 signings which you know about, it emerged that Shurmur strongly pushed for DeAndre Baker and got DG to move up and draft him, despite apparently solid reporting by the scouts on Baker’s off-the-field concerns.

So I am inferring that Shurmur was exerting this pressure on behalf of his DC.
Jimmy Googs : 10:15 am : link
In comment 15532273 ron mexico said:
It’s clear Mara wanted to promote Abrams to the GM spot

Is that because he is a great football mind, a leader of men, a man with a clear vision for the team?


Or is it most likely because he will continue to work in the “giants way” , hand in hand with Chris and Tim?


While I don't doubt Mara "wanted" to promote Abrams to GM I always thought that decision was going to subject to the team performing to a better standard this year (playoffs or close to it) and allowing him to retire Gettleman gracefully with a somewhat stable and improving core and passing the baton onto Abrams. However, logic to me doesn't ever suggest it was a slam dunk no matter what happened in 2022.

John Mara is clearly not a great football mind although I know you were being sarcastic with that line. I am sure a lot of what John Mara sees in terms of guys working well together tends to cloud his judgment. He seemingly wants to put that ahead of sustainable results from time to time, and even tends to quote that sentiment at times.

To me, John Mara simply isn't all that good at deciphering through who are the best choices (or conversely who are the wrong ones) to run his football team...from QB all the way up to GM. Chris and Tim are "whatevers" in the overall scheme of things in the front office. They probably don't add much value to what a GM's team is already doing but they also don't put it in harm's way either. Gettleman's decisions are what's keeping this thing at 4-5 wins per year, not the family.

imv...
ron mexico : 10:18 am : link
Is the great football mind with a vision for the team
Jimmy Googs : 10:27 am : link
In comment 15532318 ron mexico said:
Is the great football mind with a vision for the team


Oh. But really makes no difference as this is the key line..

John Mara simply isn't all that good at deciphering through who are the best choices (or conversely who are the wrong ones) to run his football team...from QB all the way up to GM.
