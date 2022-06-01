The Carpenter speaks re: Ownership/Judge

|
|Quote:
| The Carpenter ™️
@ThyCarpenter
Giants have gone radio silent. Fans awaiting news like Apollo 13 renentering the Earth’s atmosphere. The lack of chatter behind the scenes tells me more is brewing. Judge was alive & decided to drive to the cemetery. He needs a good 4 days.
Love, The Carpenter #TogetherBlue
"Give him a ride to the train station."
While I don't want a violent end to Judge and Gettleman....Please give them a ride to the train station!
He claims to have worked as a carpenter for one of the Mara's. He was right about Jones's injury, but even there we'll see if his claim that Jones will never play again is accurate. I'm just a little dubious that whichever Mara he works for would continue to give him inside dirt.
Quote:
.
He claims to have worked as a carpenter for one of the Mara's. He was right about Jones's injury, but even there we'll see if his claim that Jones will never play again is accurate. I'm just a little dubious that whichever Mara he works for would continue to give him inside dirt.
Maybe he works at the stadium and facilities.
Hard to believe he's not right again based on what has transpired.
Quote:
In comment 15532460 simgiant said:
Quote:
.
He claims to have worked as a carpenter for one of the Mara's. He was right about Jones's injury, but even there we'll see if his claim that Jones will never play again is accurate. I'm just a little dubious that whichever Mara he works for would continue to give him inside dirt.
Maybe he works at the stadium and facilities.
You may be right Tommy. My impression was that he worked at one of the Mara's homes, but I may have that wrong.
@ThyCarpenter
·
1m
The body of work isn’t good, but Mara likes Judge and wants to give him time. Judge drawing this attention onto himself with his rant is Mara’s rabbit ears on high alert.
Quote:
.
He claims to have worked as a carpenter for one of the Mara's. He was right about Jones's injury, but even there we'll see if his claim that Jones will never play again is accurate. I'm just a little dubious that whichever Mara he works for would continue to give him inside dirt.
As stupid as it sounds to determine a coaches fate on 1 game, i have a feeling the Skins game is the decider.
If the Giants lose by 20+ after Judge threw shade at WFT, i think he’s gone.
this means mara doesn't have to decide whether to fire judge or not. all he has to do is hire the best qualified GM.
Seems like this user is making stuff up or I am remembering the initial story wrong.
this means mara doesn't have to decide whether to fire judge or not. all he has to do is hire the best qualified GM.
this.... just hire the best possible GM with no stipulations and let them go to work.
Now the Verderosa, that was legitimate and had history with the team.
These other guys, I don't know.
Seems like this user is making stuff up or I am remembering the initial story wrong.
I think you have it right, either the original Twitter guy assumed the Carpenter persona after all the attention or the actual carpenter set up an account.
Schwartz made that comment about Chris is busy with his horses and drops in a meeting or two with a couple of evaluations.....ok. Then you have Tim and someone made a comment he is trying to position for more power.
Not sure I have ever seen how Wellington left the franchise. Might be possible that if John strong arms things maybe there is a family vote that can oust him. Who knows.
Of course this is going to strain things internally. Has it hit hard enough to knock ownership off their plan, no one knows.
Quote:
I thought the original Twitter handle for the Jones news wasn't the carpenter? I thought it was a different user saying that he heard from a friend who is a carpenter for the Maras that Jones was out.
Seems like this user is making stuff up or I am remembering the initial story wrong.
I think you have it right, either the original Twitter guy assumed the Carpenter persona after all the attention or the actual carpenter set up an account.
Or someone from BBI started it to just sound vague and factual enough to have us believe they are someone worth listening to.
Of course this is going to strain things internally. Has it hit hard enough to knock ownership off their plan, no one knows.
Required reading. +1
He didn't have one.
If The Carpenter is truly dialed in here, and let's assume so, it would be beyond absurd to decide Judge's fate based on today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The evidence is already in. Judge needs to go back somewhere else, take a lesser role, and work on his craft for a possible second crack at being HC.
Mara said that he needed to see improvement this year. He's seen none. And much of that should be on Judge.
Quote:
.
He claims to have worked as a carpenter for one of the Mara's. He was right about Jones's injury, but even there we'll see if his claim that Jones will never play again is accurate. I'm just a little dubious that whichever Mara he works for would continue to give him inside dirt.
Exactly. We know Hanlon has someone check this site. If he was a carpenter that worked for a Mara, the Maras would know by now that their carpenter was sharing info. Not to mention, how many of you have an outside worker come into your business/workspace and talk about key strategy matters in front of them? Then again, we are talking about the Maras.
Also, it wasn't hard to guess Jones was done for the year. Many here said the same thing. There was no reason to rush to get him back in a lost year behind this O line. You don't mess with neck injuries.
Of course this is going to strain things internally. Has it hit hard enough to knock ownership off their plan, no one knows.
A great post. And it’s why I do somewhat sympathize with Mara here. Easy for fans with the pitchforks to demand firings, but Judge did look VERY promising as recently as last August.
I believe JJ wants out and is Meyering.
Another possibility I’ve only recently thought about is he wants GM -coach, or along those lines wants ‘his’ GM . He has gone about it the very wrong way.
The upside is hopefully he says ‘ ownership needs to stay out of the way and let the next GM do things his way’. If they show him the door, welcome to the
Dark Era , Part Deux.
He didn't have one.
If The Carpenter is truly dialed in here, and let's assume so, it would be beyond absurd to decide Judge's fate based on today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The evidence is already in. Judge needs to go back somewhere else, take a lesser role, and work on his craft for a possible second crack at being HC.
Mara said that he needed to see improvement this year. He's seen none. And much of that should be on Judge.
Agreed, but we know Mara is the type to judge a season based on a weekend.
Lmao, well played.
If you don't want him back unless he wins this game, he shouldn't be back.
I'm not even focusing on the off-field, press conference remarks. It's the on field football.
The Skins suck and Judge has shown to be incompetent. Who cares if they randomly win a game, now?
How sickening it would be, if winning this game actually bought him another year....
the carpenter isn't a bbi poster.
He is on twitter
A great post. And it’s why I do somewhat sympathize with Mara here. Easy for fans with the pitchforks to demand firings, but Judge did look VERY promising as recently as last August.
In retrospect, and I was buying what Judge was selling, Judge [b]sounded/b] promising. That's it. As interesting as 2020 seemed to me, we were still 6-10 in arguably the worst division in NFL history.
And keep this in mind in 2020. We were 5-7 heading into Arizona, Cleveland, and Baltimore. And had basically controlled our fate. But we limped home and got rolled in all three games. And it would have been four losses in a row if Dak was healthy for a depleted Dallas team.
In other words, 2020 was a mirage...
Quote:
In comment 15532460 simgiant said:
Quote:
.
He claims to have worked as a carpenter for one of the Mara's. He was right about Jones's injury, but even there we'll see if his claim that Jones will never play again is accurate. I'm just a little dubious that whichever Mara he works for would continue to give him inside dirt.
Exactly. We know Hanlon has someone check this site. If he was a carpenter that worked for a Mara, the Maras would know by now that their carpenter was sharing info. Not to mention, how many of you have an outside worker come into your business/workspace and talk about key strategy matters in front of them? Then again, we are talking about the Maras.
Also, it wasn't hard to guess Jones was done for the year. Many here said the same thing. There was no reason to rush to get him back in a lost year behind this O line. You don't mess with neck injuries.
The original tweet about Jones being out for the year dropped before the Fromm signing and subsequent announcement of an injury.
Easy to guess after the fact, much harder before. However I'm not sure how the Carpenter Twitter relates to the original account, who was friends with 'the carpenter' and not the Carpenter himself
Of course this is going to strain things internally. Has it hit hard enough to knock ownership off their plan, no one knows.
This EXACTLY.
And now everybody is hurt? Can't evaluate players if they don't play right? I know I like a good conspiracy theory, but something just doesn't seem right. I suppose it's my mistrust of Gettleman. He seems like a snake. Propaganda machine along with Hanlon.
All the bad PR can be explained away too easily by Mara IMO. Bitter ex scouts and players, an impassioned HC who rants and raves but the players love, and injuries.
Yes, I suppose I can see it all rolling back without DG that is. Shame.
The only thing that makes sense is that as he's seeing things unfold, he's realizing he needs to make a bigger change that he really doesn't want to make. The Carpenter may know a little bit more than just drywall...
Quote:
.
He claims to have worked as a carpenter for one of the Mara's. He was right about Jones's injury, but even there we'll see if his claim that Jones will never play again is accurate. I'm just a little dubious that whichever Mara he works for would continue to give him inside dirt.
Thanks!
I think Uber’s explanation is right. Mara had a plan - a stupid one - and he was holding to it even in November. But the situation is deteriorating. Now the schedule is screwed up, and they are scrambling.
Time for Eric to break out the Hindenburg pic again.
The only thing that makes sense is that as he's seeing things unfold, he's realizing he needs to make a bigger change that he really doesn't want to make. The Carpenter may know a little bit more than just drywall...
It's an interesting thought. I have been kind of wondering myself why there has not been any legit reporting on DG/Judge. I know we have heard Gettlemans gone, and he will be, but aren't there more rumblings from the Glazers, Rappaport, etc of the world around this time? Outside of the beat reporters guesses, things seem almost oddly quiet. Maybe I'm just over thinking it.
Quote:
take much stock in anonymous Twitter accounts with cartoon character avatars, but I've been asking myself why Mara has been waiting to make an announcement on Gettleman and start the GM search, specifically since he didn't wait to fire Reese.
The only thing that makes sense is that as he's seeing things unfold, he's realizing he needs to make a bigger change that he really doesn't want to make. The Carpenter may know a little bit more than just drywall...
It's an interesting thought. I have been kind of wondering myself why there has not been any legit reporting on DG/Judge. I know we have heard Gettlemans gone, and he will be, but aren't there more rumblings from the Glazers, Rappaport, etc of the world around this time? Outside of the beat reporters guesses, things seem almost oddly quiet. Maybe I'm just over thinking it.
Now remember, I said that via the assumption its what makes sense. Unfortunately this organization has really done much that makes sense as of late...
Quote:
A great post. And it’s why I do somewhat sympathize with Mara here. Easy for fans with the pitchforks to demand firings, but Judge did look VERY promising as recently as last August.
In retrospect, and I was buying what Judge was selling, Judge [b]sounded/b] promising. That's it. As interesting as 2020 seemed to me, we were still 6-10 in arguably the worst division in NFL history.
And keep this in mind in 2020. We were 5-7 heading into Arizona, Cleveland, and Baltimore. And had basically controlled our fate. But we limped home and got rolled in all three games. And it would have been four losses in a row if Dak was healthy for a depleted Dallas team.
In other words, 2020 was a mirage...
Pretty well on point. Even the little winning streak they got on in the second half of 2020 was against a handful of losing teams and/or backup QB types. The Seattle win was really the only quality one.
Ironically, the decent Giant teams of the past often (and inexpicably) struggled against backup QBs. But really for the last several years now, it has become the only games when we typically put up a W...
The Gettleman and Reese situations are totally different.
The fans were up in arms over the Eli benching and Mara was fearful that with a home game coming up that the fans would show their displeasure. So he fired Reese and McAdoo hoping to stave off a fan revolt.
If the Eli benching hadn't happened Mara likely would have waited to fire Ben and Jerry until at least the end of the season.
"Give him a ride to the train station."
While I don't want a violent end to Judge and Gettleman....Please give them a ride to the train station!
I heard you paint houses?
He didn't have one.
If The Carpenter is truly dialed in here, and let's assume so, it would be beyond absurd to decide Judge's fate based on today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The evidence is already in. Judge needs to go back somewhere else, take a lesser role, and work on his craft for a possible second crack at being HC.
Mara said that he needed to see improvement this year. He's seen none. And much of that should be on Judge.
It has to be on Judge, since he hasn't relieved DG of his errors yet.
It's MUCH worse than an expansion team; expansion teams aren't capped out.
We'll soon see if The Empirical Strikes Back
Did he though? I think many here were buying fool's gold. Sure, we were still alive for a division title in week 17, for the worst division in the Super Bowl era. That's a looooong time folks.
6-10, with 5 wins over backup QB's. Yet fans, and worse, the Mara's, bought into "the arrow is pointing up BS". Because it was BS. Any team that did the least bit of self scouting would have pumped the breaks a bit before pouring good money after bad into the FA market.
Judge has been an abject failure. Keeping him another year is only extending the agony for everyone involved. I don't feel sorry for John Mara having to make this decision, this is what he signed up for.
Quote:
take much stock in anonymous Twitter accounts with cartoon character avatars, but I've been asking myself why Mara has been waiting to make an announcement on Gettleman and start the GM search, specifically since he didn't wait to fire Reese.
The Gettleman and Reese situations are totally different.
The fans were up in arms over the Eli benching and Mara was fearful that with a home game coming up that the fans would show their displeasure. So he fired Reese and McAdoo hoping to stave off a fan revolt.
If the Eli benching hadn't happened Mara likely would have waited to fire Ben and Jerry until at least the end of the season.
I'll give you the fact that the Eli benching was a heavy influence but don't discount how aggressively up in arms the fans are right now. These anonymous twitter sources, insider dumping on the front office and post game pressers are shining a ton of negative light on Mara's organization.
If you think about, it's a helluva task to take this GM job.
-- You have to deal with the "Giants Way" virus.
-- You have a HC who is one the ledge.
-- You don't have a franchise QB.
-- You have an unfavorable cap situation.
-- You have ownership dedicated to cronyism.
-- You have ownership more focused on loyalty over merit.
-- You have ownership who prefers Pepsi over Coke products.
JFC. NFL Chernobyl.
It's a fact that they totally flopped to close out the year.
Let's not forget now that the popular outlook for 2021 was "if things line up they could be a playoff team".
They didn't even come close. Despite all the spending, nothing was fixed on offense and the defense was mediocre.
Things get intentionally more vague and fortune cookie-esque so they can hedge against being wrong. Then they eventually dig their heels in over something and get discredited entirely.
He's gone off the deep end. All you need to do is re-visit his pressers on December 13 and January 2.
Quote:
He can decide whether to twist of stick with Joe Judge.
If you think about, it's a helluva task to take this GM job.
-- You have to deal with the "Giants Way" virus.
-- You have a HC who is one the ledge.
-- You don't have a franchise QB.
-- You have an unfavorable cap situation.
-- You have ownership dedicated to cronyism.
-- You have ownership more focused on loyalty over merit.
-- You have ownership who prefers Pepsi over Coke products.
JFC. NFL Chernobyl.
1. The Giants Way was pretty damned good in the oughts. I think you overestimate its virulence.
2. You can change the HC pretty easily.
3. You have draft picks to maneuver and picked your preferred kid.
4. The cap turns over after a couple seasons. Not a long term problem.
5-7. Bidness is bidness.
Also, it’s far past time that the Giants hire the first HC of color. There’s plenty of great and fully qualified candidates to chose from. LFG Mara! Do the right thing.
Well there was none. Literally none. In fact most things went backwards and are now trending in the wrong direction.
So unless this is a meaningless statement that he just randomly says every offseason, then there should be no hard choice. They all failed at his number 1 request which should result in a wipe out firing.
He's gone off the deep end. All you need to do is re-visit his pressers on December 13 and January 2.
Eric do you think he is gone? or do you expect Mara to retain.
Don't relent and settle for appeasement and strongly worded letters or statements.
oh that's right some guy said so on the webs. must be true
I really don't think John Mara even knows. I get the sense firing Judge is on the table, where it really was not just a few weeks ago.
1. Rookie HC with decent resume for an assitant under Belicheck and Saban.
2. Took over a crappy roster assembled by the incumbent GM who is an utter clown.
3. Did not have normal off season practice and camp due to COVID.
4. Had a terrible OC in Jason Garret forced on him that wanted to run a HS level offensive scheme.
5. Lost his star RB in first year and got the ghost of his star RB in his 2nd year.
6. Watched as incompetent GM signed free agents plagued by injuries at important positions to monster contracts only to watch them get injured.
7. Stuck with a buffoonish QB that the owner treats like a long lost son.
The one bright spot for the past 2 years has been the play of the Defense and Judge's partnership with Patrick Graham which made me willing to disregard his "running laps" antics and lack of in-game decision making.
But watching Judge's 11 minute rambling discourse on culture in response to a simple question showed me that he is devoid of any character traits necessary to be a leader and his unwillingness to accept accountability for the crap product on the field was the last straw. This man can't be the head coach of the Giants going forward.
Mara should have thanked Joe for taking the time to come to the interview, wish him well and then sent him to Newark for the next plane to Mississippi State.
oh that's right some guy said so on the webs. must be true
I agree with you so much on this!
His fate should have been sealed weeks ago.
-- You have ownership who prefers Pepsi over Coke products.
JFC. NFL Chernobyl.
LOL. Well, that does it. I’m becoming a Jets fan.
Quote:
In comment 15532883 Gruber said:
Quote:
He can decide whether to twist of stick with Joe Judge.
If you think about, it's a helluva task to take this GM job.
-- You have to deal with the "Giants Way" virus.
-- You have a HC who is one the ledge.
-- You don't have a franchise QB.
-- You have an unfavorable cap situation.
-- You have ownership dedicated to cronyism.
-- You have ownership more focused on loyalty over merit.
-- You have ownership who prefers Pepsi over Coke products.
JFC. NFL Chernobyl.
1. The Giants Way was pretty damned good in the oughts. I think you overestimate its virulence.
2. You can change the HC pretty easily.
3. You have draft picks to maneuver and picked your preferred kid.
4. The cap turns over after a couple seasons. Not a long term problem.
5-7. Bidness is bidness.