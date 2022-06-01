for display only
The Carpenter speaks re: Ownership/Judge

Sean : 1/6/2022 11:25 am
Could be bullshit is the needed disclaimer.
Quote:
The Carpenter ™️
@ThyCarpenter
Giants have gone radio silent. Fans awaiting news like Apollo 13 renentering the Earth’s atmosphere. The lack of chatter behind the scenes tells me more is brewing. Judge was alive & decided to drive to the cemetery. He needs a good 4 days.

Love, The Carpenter #TogetherBlue
who the fuck is he?  
simgiant : 1/6/2022 11:27 am : link
.
On the Paramount Hit "Yellowstone", they had an interesting code  
GiantBlue : 1/6/2022 11:29 am : link
for either killing a person or dumping a body in a secluded spot in the next state:

"Give him a ride to the train station."

While I don't want a violent end to Judge and Gettleman....Please give them a ride to the train station!
RE: who the fuck is he?  
Section331 : 1/6/2022 11:29 am : link
In comment 15532460 simgiant said:
Quote:
.


He claims to have worked as a carpenter for one of the Mara's. He was right about Jones's injury, but even there we'll see if his claim that Jones will never play again is accurate. I'm just a little dubious that whichever Mara he works for would continue to give him inside dirt.
RE: RE: who the fuck is he?  
TommyWiseau : 1/6/2022 11:32 am : link
In comment 15532466 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15532460 simgiant said:


Quote:


.



He claims to have worked as a carpenter for one of the Mara's. He was right about Jones's injury, but even there we'll see if his claim that Jones will never play again is accurate. I'm just a little dubious that whichever Mara he works for would continue to give him inside dirt.


Maybe he works at the stadium and facilities.
Lol  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/6/2022 11:32 am : link
"Judge was alive and decided to drive to the cemetery" is a great line.
This guys is awesome...  
Dnew15 : 1/6/2022 11:32 am : link
and was right once before.

Hard to believe he's not right again based on what has transpired.
RE: RE: RE: who the fuck is he?  
Section331 : 1/6/2022 11:34 am : link
In comment 15532472 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 15532466 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 15532460 simgiant said:


Quote:


.



He claims to have worked as a carpenter for one of the Mara's. He was right about Jones's injury, but even there we'll see if his claim that Jones will never play again is accurate. I'm just a little dubious that whichever Mara he works for would continue to give him inside dirt.



Maybe he works at the stadium and facilities.


You may be right Tommy. My impression was that he worked at one of the Mara's homes, but I may have that wrong.
.  
Jints in Carolina : 1/6/2022 11:34 am : link
The Carpenter Trade mark sign
@ThyCarpenter
·
1m
The body of work isn’t good, but Mara likes Judge and wants to give him time. Judge drawing this attention onto himself with his rant is Mara’s rabbit ears on high alert.
RE: RE: who the fuck is he?  
HomerJones45 : 1/6/2022 11:34 am : link
In comment 15532466 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15532460 simgiant said:


Quote:


.



He claims to have worked as a carpenter for one of the Mara's. He was right about Jones's injury, but even there we'll see if his claim that Jones will never play again is accurate. I'm just a little dubious that whichever Mara he works for would continue to give him inside dirt.
Who knows. It's a large family, and I doubt they all agree. There may be family members who don't like what is going on. Probably like the Borgias.
I’ve been saying it for months now.  
PetesHereNow : 1/6/2022 11:34 am : link
We need a total enema. Just a complete system reboot. Mara’s not selling the team but with the possible exception of 10 players, everyone can go to the cemetery.
This guy is killin it  
Dnew15 : 1/6/2022 11:35 am : link
I think he's 100% on it.
Makes Sense  
GiantGrit : 1/6/2022 11:35 am : link
There is no way Mara liked Judge’s comments on Shurmur & Rivera. We know optics and public perception are important to the Giants, Judge embarrassed the organization and therefore John Mara with his quotes the last week.

As stupid as it sounds to determine a coaches fate on 1 game, i have a feeling the Skins game is the decider.

If the Giants lose by 20+ after Judge threw shade at WFT, i think he’s gone.
the move is straightforward.  
japanhead : 1/6/2022 11:37 am : link
bring in GM candidates, tell them they have complete control to do whatever they want and give them a 5 year window to restore the franchise to its former glory. hire the best one. get out of their way. let the new GM decide what to do with judge.

this means mara doesn't have to decide whether to fire judge or not. all he has to do is hire the best qualified GM.

Carpenter  
GF1080 : 1/6/2022 11:38 am : link
I thought the original Twitter handle for the Jones news wasn't the carpenter? I thought it was a different user saying that he heard from a friend who is a carpenter for the Maras that Jones was out.

Seems like this user is making stuff up or I am remembering the initial story wrong.
Bringin up the sins of the past  
Dnew15 : 1/6/2022 11:38 am : link
along with admitting to violating league tampering rules are two good ways to get yourself in hot water quick.
I am going to start a twitter account called The Grim Reaper..  
EricJ : 1/6/2022 11:39 am : link
and only talk about firings in the NFL and players getting cut.... or out for the year with a horrific compound fracture
saying Jones will never play again...  
EricJ : 1/6/2022 11:41 am : link
is like being right or wrong about whether it will rain next week. you have a 50% shot at being right.
RE: the move is straightforward.  
Bergen346 : 1/6/2022 11:42 am : link
In comment 15532489 japanhead said:
Quote:
bring in GM candidates, tell them they have complete control to do whatever they want and give them a 5 year window to restore the franchise to its former glory. hire the best one. get out of their way. let the new GM decide what to do with judge.

this means mara doesn't have to decide whether to fire judge or not. all he has to do is hire the best qualified GM.


this.... just hire the best possible GM with no stipulations and let them go to work.
This  
Toth029 : 1/6/2022 11:50 am : link
Is the same account who broke Jones's neck story? I don't recall, however I don't believe the particular individual had an open account already. Sketchy.

Now the Verderosa, that was legitimate and had history with the team.

These other guys, I don't know.
RE: Carpenter  
ron mexico : 1/6/2022 11:54 am : link
In comment 15532495 GF1080 said:
Quote:
I thought the original Twitter handle for the Jones news wasn't the carpenter? I thought it was a different user saying that he heard from a friend who is a carpenter for the Maras that Jones was out.

Seems like this user is making stuff up or I am remembering the initial story wrong.


I think you have it right, either the original Twitter guy assumed the Carpenter persona after all the attention or the actual carpenter set up an account.
Not sure John  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/6/2022 11:56 am : link
has the power to hand it over to a GM and give him control. I think that is the big issue at play here.

Schwartz made that comment about Chris is busy with his horses and drops in a meeting or two with a couple of evaluations.....ok. Then you have Tim and someone made a comment he is trying to position for more power.

Not sure I have ever seen how Wellington left the franchise. Might be possible that if John strong arms things maybe there is a family vote that can oust him. Who knows.
Anyone can read the situation  
UberAlias : 1/6/2022 11:59 am : link
The plan was for Judge and Gettleman to rebuild the program in the model of NE as things were transitioned to Abrams. Prior to the season they had high degree of confidence that things were progressing in right direction as referenced by the offseason spending. But as the season played out, they greatly overestimated the oline, were ravished by injuries including the QB in a critical developmental year, Judge couldn't fix the issues even after changing offensive coordinators showed dreadfully poor game day management and failed the press conferences.

Of course this is going to strain things internally. Has it hit hard enough to knock ownership off their plan, no one knows.
RE: RE: Carpenter  
GF1080 : 1/6/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15532537 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15532495 GF1080 said:


Quote:


I thought the original Twitter handle for the Jones news wasn't the carpenter? I thought it was a different user saying that he heard from a friend who is a carpenter for the Maras that Jones was out.

Seems like this user is making stuff up or I am remembering the initial story wrong.



I think you have it right, either the original Twitter guy assumed the Carpenter persona after all the attention or the actual carpenter set up an account.


Or someone from BBI started it to just sound vague and factual enough to have us believe they are someone worth listening to.
thats certanly possible  
ron mexico : 1/6/2022 12:05 pm : link
too (doesn't have to be a BBI guy though)
RE: Anyone can read the situation  
cosmicj : 1/6/2022 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15532546 UberAlias said:
Quote:
The plan was for Judge and Gettleman to rebuild the program in the model of NE as things were transitioned to Abrams. Prior to the season they had high degree of confidence that things were progressing in right direction as referenced by the offseason spending. But as the season played out, they greatly overestimated the oline, were ravished by injuries including the QB in a critical developmental year, Judge couldn't fix the issues even after changing offensive coordinators showed dreadfully poor game day management and failed the press conferences.

Of course this is going to strain things internally. Has it hit hard enough to knock ownership off their plan, no one knows.


Required reading. +1
"He needs four good days."  
bw in dc : 1/6/2022 12:23 pm : link
No. Judge needed four good months - September, October, November and December.

He didn't have one.

If The Carpenter is truly dialed in here, and let's assume so, it would be beyond absurd to decide Judge's fate based on today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The evidence is already in. Judge needs to go back somewhere else, take a lesser role, and work on his craft for a possible second crack at being HC.

Mara said that he needed to see improvement this year. He's seen none. And much of that should be on Judge.
RE: RE: who the fuck is he?  
k2tampa : 1/6/2022 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15532466 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15532460 simgiant said:


Quote:


.



He claims to have worked as a carpenter for one of the Mara's. He was right about Jones's injury, but even there we'll see if his claim that Jones will never play again is accurate. I'm just a little dubious that whichever Mara he works for would continue to give him inside dirt.


Exactly. We know Hanlon has someone check this site. If he was a carpenter that worked for a Mara, the Maras would know by now that their carpenter was sharing info. Not to mention, how many of you have an outside worker come into your business/workspace and talk about key strategy matters in front of them? Then again, we are talking about the Maras.

Also, it wasn't hard to guess Jones was done for the year. Many here said the same thing. There was no reason to rush to get him back in a lost year behind this O line. You don't mess with neck injuries.
RE: Anyone can read the situation  
Sean : 1/6/2022 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15532546 UberAlias said:
Quote:
The plan was for Judge and Gettleman to rebuild the program in the model of NE as things were transitioned to Abrams. Prior to the season they had high degree of confidence that things were progressing in right direction as referenced by the offseason spending. But as the season played out, they greatly overestimated the oline, were ravished by injuries including the QB in a critical developmental year, Judge couldn't fix the issues even after changing offensive coordinators showed dreadfully poor game day management and failed the press conferences.

Of course this is going to strain things internally. Has it hit hard enough to knock ownership off their plan, no one knows.

A great post. And it’s why I do somewhat sympathize with Mara here. Easy for fans with the pitchforks to demand firings, but Judge did look VERY promising as recently as last August.
I’ll repeat  
Joe Beckwith : 1/6/2022 12:27 pm : link
what I’ve said a few times already:
I believe JJ wants out and is Meyering.

Another possibility I’ve only recently thought about is he wants GM -coach, or along those lines wants ‘his’ GM . He has gone about it the very wrong way.

The upside is hopefully he says ‘ ownership needs to stay out of the way and let the next GM do things his way’. If they show him the door, welcome to the
Dark Era , Part Deux.
RE:  
Go Terps : 1/6/2022 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15532593 bw in dc said:
Quote:
No. Judge needed four good months - September, October, November and December.

He didn't have one.

If The Carpenter is truly dialed in here, and let's assume so, it would be beyond absurd to decide Judge's fate based on today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The evidence is already in. Judge needs to go back somewhere else, take a lesser role, and work on his craft for a possible second crack at being HC.

Mara said that he needed to see improvement this year. He's seen none. And much of that should be on Judge.


Agreed, but we know Mara is the type to judge a season based on a weekend.
He said something "BBI" agrees with so he's probably tuned in  
adamg : 1/6/2022 12:28 pm : link
.
Last year, like many here,  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/6/2022 12:29 pm : link
I was very encouraged by what I saw with Judge. I didn't think anything could really happen this season that would change that, but this was just way too disasterous of a season and Judge has gotten worse in every single aspect of being a head coach this year. There are no positives to take from this year for Judge. Literally not one.
We'll come to find out all these twitter accounts are Sean  
adamg : 1/6/2022 12:29 pm : link
well done, if so.
RE: We'll come to find out all these twitter accounts are Sean  
Sean : 1/6/2022 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15532615 adamg said:
Quote:
well done, if so.

Lmao, well played.
it seems bbi is collecting “attention hounds. The so called “Carpenter  
plato : 1/6/2022 12:33 pm : link
is just one more individual seeking attention. His information will stand the test of empirical verification.
I hate the idea  
mittenedman : 1/6/2022 12:35 pm : link
that this final game could save Judge's job.

If you don't want him back unless he wins this game, he shouldn't be back.

I'm not even focusing on the off-field, press conference remarks. It's the on field football.

The Skins suck and Judge has shown to be incompetent. Who cares if they randomly win a game, now?

How sickening it would be, if winning this game actually bought him another year....
RE: it seems bbi is collecting “attention hounds. The so called “Carpenter  
ron mexico : 1/6/2022 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15532625 plato said:
Quote:
is just one more individual seeking attention. His information will stand the test of empirical verification.


the carpenter isn't a bbi poster.

He is on twitter
RE: RE: Anyone can read the situation  
bw in dc : 1/6/2022 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15532600 Sean said:
Quote:


A great post. And it’s why I do somewhat sympathize with Mara here. Easy for fans with the pitchforks to demand firings, but Judge did look VERY promising as recently as last August.


In retrospect, and I was buying what Judge was selling, Judge [b]sounded/b] promising. That's it. As interesting as 2020 seemed to me, we were still 6-10 in arguably the worst division in NFL history.

And keep this in mind in 2020. We were 5-7 heading into Arizona, Cleveland, and Baltimore. And had basically controlled our fate. But we limped home and got rolled in all three games. And it would have been four losses in a row if Dak was healthy for a depleted Dallas team.

In other words, 2020 was a mirage...
John Mara needs to be introduced to the concept of  
cosmicj : 1/6/2022 12:37 pm : link
“Recency bias”
RE: RE: RE: who the fuck is he?  
Scooter185 : 1/6/2022 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15532597 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15532466 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 15532460 simgiant said:


Quote:


.



He claims to have worked as a carpenter for one of the Mara's. He was right about Jones's injury, but even there we'll see if his claim that Jones will never play again is accurate. I'm just a little dubious that whichever Mara he works for would continue to give him inside dirt.



Exactly. We know Hanlon has someone check this site. If he was a carpenter that worked for a Mara, the Maras would know by now that their carpenter was sharing info. Not to mention, how many of you have an outside worker come into your business/workspace and talk about key strategy matters in front of them? Then again, we are talking about the Maras.

Also, it wasn't hard to guess Jones was done for the year. Many here said the same thing. There was no reason to rush to get him back in a lost year behind this O line. You don't mess with neck injuries.


The original tweet about Jones being out for the year dropped before the Fromm signing and subsequent announcement of an injury.

Easy to guess after the fact, much harder before. However I'm not sure how the Carpenter Twitter relates to the original account, who was friends with 'the carpenter' and not the Carpenter himself
RE: Anyone can read the situation  
blueblood : 1/6/2022 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15532546 UberAlias said:
Quote:
The plan was for Judge and Gettleman to rebuild the program in the model of NE as things were transitioned to Abrams. Prior to the season they had high degree of confidence that things were progressing in right direction as referenced by the offseason spending. But as the season played out, they greatly overestimated the oline, were ravished by injuries including the QB in a critical developmental year, Judge couldn't fix the issues even after changing offensive coordinators showed dreadfully poor game day management and failed the press conferences.

Of course this is going to strain things internally. Has it hit hard enough to knock ownership off their plan, no one knows.



This EXACTLY.
It was a strange season from the get go.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/6/2022 12:48 pm : link
Pre-season was one of the weirdest I can remember. Injuries with no real prognosis or timeline of return, the whole Toney covid/shoe thing, the flat out embarrassing dress rehearsal pregame.

And now everybody is hurt? Can't evaluate players if they don't play right? I know I like a good conspiracy theory, but something just doesn't seem right. I suppose it's my mistrust of Gettleman. He seems like a snake. Propaganda machine along with Hanlon.

All the bad PR can be explained away too easily by Mara IMO. Bitter ex scouts and players, an impassioned HC who rants and raves but the players love, and injuries.

Yes, I suppose I can see it all rolling back without DG that is. Shame.
I tend to not  
Biteymax22 : 1/6/2022 12:49 pm : link
take much stock in anonymous Twitter accounts with cartoon character avatars, but I've been asking myself why Mara has been waiting to make an announcement on Gettleman and start the GM search, specifically since he didn't wait to fire Reese.

The only thing that makes sense is that as he's seeing things unfold, he's realizing he needs to make a bigger change that he really doesn't want to make. The Carpenter may know a little bit more than just drywall...
RE: RE: who the fuck is he?  
simgiant : 1/6/2022 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15532466 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15532460 simgiant said:


Quote:


.



He claims to have worked as a carpenter for one of the Mara's. He was right about Jones's injury, but even there we'll see if his claim that Jones will never play again is accurate. I'm just a little dubious that whichever Mara he works for would continue to give him inside dirt.


Thanks!
Bitey  
cosmicj : 1/6/2022 12:55 pm : link
Yes, I’ve been baffled by the schedule. Why hasn’t a GM shortlist bern publicized? Gettleman is retiring - it doesn’t show him any disrespect to name a list.

I think Uber’s explanation is right. Mara had a plan - a stupid one - and he was holding to it even in November. But the situation is deteriorating. Now the schedule is screwed up, and they are scrambling.

Time for Eric to break out the Hindenburg pic again.
4 days  
AcesUp : 1/6/2022 12:55 pm : link
in a meaningless extra week are critical when evaluating a coach's body of work.
RE: I tend to not  
bleedgiantsblue : 1/6/2022 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15532665 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
take much stock in anonymous Twitter accounts with cartoon character avatars, but I've been asking myself why Mara has been waiting to make an announcement on Gettleman and start the GM search, specifically since he didn't wait to fire Reese.

The only thing that makes sense is that as he's seeing things unfold, he's realizing he needs to make a bigger change that he really doesn't want to make. The Carpenter may know a little bit more than just drywall...


It's an interesting thought. I have been kind of wondering myself why there has not been any legit reporting on DG/Judge. I know we have heard Gettlemans gone, and he will be, but aren't there more rumblings from the Glazers, Rappaport, etc of the world around this time? Outside of the beat reporters guesses, things seem almost oddly quiet. Maybe I'm just over thinking it.
RE: RE: I tend to not  
Biteymax22 : 1/6/2022 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15532687 bleedgiantsblue said:
Quote:
In comment 15532665 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


take much stock in anonymous Twitter accounts with cartoon character avatars, but I've been asking myself why Mara has been waiting to make an announcement on Gettleman and start the GM search, specifically since he didn't wait to fire Reese.

The only thing that makes sense is that as he's seeing things unfold, he's realizing he needs to make a bigger change that he really doesn't want to make. The Carpenter may know a little bit more than just drywall...



It's an interesting thought. I have been kind of wondering myself why there has not been any legit reporting on DG/Judge. I know we have heard Gettlemans gone, and he will be, but aren't there more rumblings from the Glazers, Rappaport, etc of the world around this time? Outside of the beat reporters guesses, things seem almost oddly quiet. Maybe I'm just over thinking it.


Now remember, I said that via the assumption its what makes sense. Unfortunately this organization has really done much that makes sense as of late...
Cowherd just said NYG has by far the worst situation in the NFL  
Sean : 1/6/2022 1:54 pm : link
He’s right. This is essentially an expansion team. Start over completely. Hire smart people.
RE: RE: RE: Anyone can read the situation  
Jimmy Googs : 1/6/2022 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15532629 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15532600 Sean said:


Quote:




A great post. And it’s why I do somewhat sympathize with Mara here. Easy for fans with the pitchforks to demand firings, but Judge did look VERY promising as recently as last August.



In retrospect, and I was buying what Judge was selling, Judge [b]sounded/b] promising. That's it. As interesting as 2020 seemed to me, we were still 6-10 in arguably the worst division in NFL history.

And keep this in mind in 2020. We were 5-7 heading into Arizona, Cleveland, and Baltimore. And had basically controlled our fate. But we limped home and got rolled in all three games. And it would have been four losses in a row if Dak was healthy for a depleted Dallas team.

In other words, 2020 was a mirage...


Pretty well on point. Even the little winning streak they got on in the second half of 2020 was against a handful of losing teams and/or backup QB types. The Seattle win was really the only quality one.

Ironically, the decent Giant teams of the past often (and inexpicably) struggled against backup QBs. But really for the last several years now, it has become the only games when we typically put up a W...
RE: I tend to not  
Jim in Tampa : 1/6/2022 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15532665 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
take much stock in anonymous Twitter accounts with cartoon character avatars, but I've been asking myself why Mara has been waiting to make an announcement on Gettleman and start the GM search, specifically since he didn't wait to fire Reese.

The Gettleman and Reese situations are totally different.

The fans were up in arms over the Eli benching and Mara was fearful that with a home game coming up that the fans would show their displeasure. So he fired Reese and McAdoo hoping to stave off a fan revolt.

If the Eli benching hadn't happened Mara likely would have waited to fire Ben and Jerry until at least the end of the season.
RE: On the Paramount Hit  
McNally's_Nuts : 1/6/2022 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15532464 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
for either killing a person or dumping a body in a secluded spot in the next state:

"Give him a ride to the train station."

While I don't want a violent end to Judge and Gettleman....Please give them a ride to the train station!


I heard you paint houses?
Get me a GM who is excellent at evaluating draft talent.  
Gruber : 1/6/2022 2:38 pm : link
He can decide whether to twist of stick with Joe Judge.
RE:  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/6/2022 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15532593 bw in dc said:
Quote:
No. Judge needed four good months - September, October, November and December.

He didn't have one.

If The Carpenter is truly dialed in here, and let's assume so, it would be beyond absurd to decide Judge's fate based on today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The evidence is already in. Judge needs to go back somewhere else, take a lesser role, and work on his craft for a possible second crack at being HC.

Mara said that he needed to see improvement this year. He's seen none. And much of that should be on Judge.

It has to be on Judge, since he hasn't relieved DG of his errors yet.
RE: Cowherd just said NYG has by far the worst situation in the NFL  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/6/2022 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15532804 Sean said:
Quote:
He’s right. This is essentially an expansion team. Start over completely. Hire smart people.

It's MUCH worse than an expansion team; expansion teams aren't capped out.
RE: it seems bbi is collecting “attention hounds. The so called “Carpenter  
Bill in UT : 1/6/2022 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15532625 plato said:
Quote:
is just one more individual seeking attention. His information will stand the test of empirical verification.


We'll soon see if The Empirical Strikes Back
RE: RE: Anyone can read the situation  
Section331 : 1/6/2022 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15532600 Sean said:
Quote:
... Judge did look VERY promising as recently as last August.


Did he though? I think many here were buying fool's gold. Sure, we were still alive for a division title in week 17, for the worst division in the Super Bowl era. That's a looooong time folks.

6-10, with 5 wins over backup QB's. Yet fans, and worse, the Mara's, bought into "the arrow is pointing up BS". Because it was BS. Any team that did the least bit of self scouting would have pumped the breaks a bit before pouring good money after bad into the FA market.

Judge has been an abject failure. Keeping him another year is only extending the agony for everyone involved. I don't feel sorry for John Mara having to make this decision, this is what he signed up for.
RE: RE: I tend to not  
Biteymax22 : 1/6/2022 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15532828 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15532665 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


take much stock in anonymous Twitter accounts with cartoon character avatars, but I've been asking myself why Mara has been waiting to make an announcement on Gettleman and start the GM search, specifically since he didn't wait to fire Reese.


The Gettleman and Reese situations are totally different.

The fans were up in arms over the Eli benching and Mara was fearful that with a home game coming up that the fans would show their displeasure. So he fired Reese and McAdoo hoping to stave off a fan revolt.

If the Eli benching hadn't happened Mara likely would have waited to fire Ben and Jerry until at least the end of the season.


I'll give you the fact that the Eli benching was a heavy influence but don't discount how aggressively up in arms the fans are right now. These anonymous twitter sources, insider dumping on the front office and post game pressers are shining a ton of negative light on Mara's organization.
RE: Get me a GM who is excellent at evaluating draft talent.  
bw in dc : 1/6/2022 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15532883 Gruber said:
Quote:
He can decide whether to twist of stick with Joe Judge.


If you think about, it's a helluva task to take this GM job.

-- You have to deal with the "Giants Way" virus.
-- You have a HC who is one the ledge.
-- You don't have a franchise QB.
-- You have an unfavorable cap situation.
-- You have ownership dedicated to cronyism.
-- You have ownership more focused on loyalty over merit.
-- You have ownership who prefers Pepsi over Coke products.

JFC. NFL Chernobyl.
He was promising because he spoke well  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/6/2022 3:22 pm : link
And they notched wins in a year with zero expectations.

It's a fact that they totally flopped to close out the year.

Let's not forget now that the popular outlook for 2021 was "if things line up they could be a playoff team".

They didn't even come close. Despite all the spending, nothing was fixed on offense and the defense was mediocre.
This is why asshats are called asshats.  
an_idol_mind : 1/6/2022 3:23 pm : link
Someone hears a thing that turns out to be reliable, they like the attention, and then they start doling out more information that is often guessing or baseless.

Things get intentionally more vague and fortune cookie-esque so they can hedge against being wrong. Then they eventually dig their heels in over something and get discredited entirely.
I don't doubt the OP at all  
arniefez : 1/6/2022 3:24 pm : link
Judge was totally safe and then talked himself out of a job. Unless he wants to be fired the bulletin board material for Ron Rivera might not have been a good idea. I expect a repeat of the Bears game now.
I can't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/6/2022 3:31 pm : link
believe ANYONE is defending Judge at this point.

He's gone off the deep end. All you need to do is re-visit his pressers on December 13 and January 2.
RE: RE: Get me a GM who is excellent at evaluating draft talent.  
adamg : 1/6/2022 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15532932 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15532883 Gruber said:


Quote:


He can decide whether to twist of stick with Joe Judge.



If you think about, it's a helluva task to take this GM job.

-- You have to deal with the "Giants Way" virus.
-- You have a HC who is one the ledge.
-- You don't have a franchise QB.
-- You have an unfavorable cap situation.
-- You have ownership dedicated to cronyism.
-- You have ownership more focused on loyalty over merit.
-- You have ownership who prefers Pepsi over Coke products.

JFC. NFL Chernobyl.


1. The Giants Way was pretty damned good in the oughts. I think you overestimate its virulence.
2. You can change the HC pretty easily.
3. You have draft picks to maneuver and picked your preferred kid.
4. The cap turns over after a couple seasons. Not a long term problem.
5-7. Bidness is bidness.
Judge needs to go  
trueblueinpw : 1/6/2022 3:39 pm : link
I don’t see why this is a hard call for anyone. He’s had two years and all the kvetching about roster and injuries aside, not one single thing has gotten better and that includes culture. If you ask me the culture at the Giants appears to be a lot of people being okay with losing. Maybe they work hard, maybe they show up on time, but so the heck what? The Giants are a collection of losers and that’s Judges fault.

Also, it’s far past time that the Giants hire the first HC of color. There’s plenty of great and fully qualified candidates to chose from. LFG Mara! Do the right thing.
Mara said at the end of last season  
moespree : 1/6/2022 3:44 pm : link
What he says every offseason .... "I need to see progress."

Well there was none. Literally none. In fact most things went backwards and are now trending in the wrong direction.

So unless this is a meaningless statement that he just randomly says every offseason, then there should be no hard choice. They all failed at his number 1 request which should result in a wipe out firing.
RE: I can't  
BeckShepEli : 1/6/2022 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15532968 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
believe ANYONE is defending Judge at this point.

He's gone off the deep end. All you need to do is re-visit his pressers on December 13 and January 2.


Eric do you think he is gone? or do you expect Mara to retain.
BeckShepEli  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/6/2022 3:52 pm : link
I will address in my game preview tomorrow.
LMAO  
Jints in Carolina : 1/6/2022 4:13 pm : link
Quote:
You have ownership who prefers Pepsi over Coke products.


Keep the pressure  
BigBlueCane : 1/6/2022 4:48 pm : link
up on Mara, and Judge.

Don't relent and settle for appeasement and strongly worded letters or statements.
lol  
djm : 1/6/2022 4:54 pm : link
if you truly believe THIS game coming up will determine Judge's place here.....



oh that's right some guy said so on the webs. must be true
with that said  
djm : 1/6/2022 4:56 pm : link
I have no clue wtf MAra has up his sleeves in regards to Judge. Gun to my head, i'd close my eyes and say he's fired on black monday, but I would be worried my head is about to be blown off.
RE: with that said  
bleedgiantsblue : 1/6/2022 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15533104 djm said:
Quote:
I have no clue wtf MAra has up his sleeves in regards to Judge. Gun to my head, i'd close my eyes and say he's fired on black monday, but I would be worried my head is about to be blown off.


I really don't think John Mara even knows. I get the sense firing Judge is on the table, where it really was not just a few weeks ago.
I was willing to consider Judge coming back next year  
kdog77 : 1/6/2022 5:31 pm : link
for a few reasons:

1. Rookie HC with decent resume for an assitant under Belicheck and Saban.

2. Took over a crappy roster assembled by the incumbent GM who is an utter clown.

3. Did not have normal off season practice and camp due to COVID.

4. Had a terrible OC in Jason Garret forced on him that wanted to run a HS level offensive scheme.

5. Lost his star RB in first year and got the ghost of his star RB in his 2nd year.

6. Watched as incompetent GM signed free agents plagued by injuries at important positions to monster contracts only to watch them get injured.

7. Stuck with a buffoonish QB that the owner treats like a long lost son.

The one bright spot for the past 2 years has been the play of the Defense and Judge's partnership with Patrick Graham which made me willing to disregard his "running laps" antics and lack of in-game decision making.

But watching Judge's 11 minute rambling discourse on culture in response to a simple question showed me that he is devoid of any character traits necessary to be a leader and his unwillingness to accept accountability for the crap product on the field was the last straw. This man can't be the head coach of the Giants going forward.

Mara should have thanked Joe for taking the time to come to the interview, wish him well and then sent him to Newark for the next plane to Mississippi State.
RE: lol  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/6/2022 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15533099 djm said:
Quote:
if you truly believe THIS game coming up will determine Judge's place here.....



oh that's right some guy said so on the webs. must be true

I agree with you so much on this!

His fate should have been sealed weeks ago.
RE: RE: Get me a GM who is excellent at evaluating draft talent.  
cosmicj : 1/6/2022 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15532932 bw in dc said:
Quote:

-- You have ownership who prefers Pepsi over Coke products.

JFC. NFL Chernobyl.


LOL. Well, that does it. I’m becoming a Jets fan.
RE: RE: RE: Get me a GM who is excellent at evaluating draft talent.  
HomerJones45 : 1/6/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15532970 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 15532932 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15532883 Gruber said:


Quote:


He can decide whether to twist of stick with Joe Judge.



If you think about, it's a helluva task to take this GM job.

-- You have to deal with the "Giants Way" virus.
-- You have a HC who is one the ledge.
-- You don't have a franchise QB.
-- You have an unfavorable cap situation.
-- You have ownership dedicated to cronyism.
-- You have ownership more focused on loyalty over merit.
-- You have ownership who prefers Pepsi over Coke products.

JFC. NFL Chernobyl.



1. The Giants Way was pretty damned good in the oughts. I think you overestimate its virulence.
2. You can change the HC pretty easily.
3. You have draft picks to maneuver and picked your preferred kid.
4. The cap turns over after a couple seasons. Not a long term problem.
5-7. Bidness is bidness.
You are a long way from the "oughts" and if that was the "Giant Way", they are a long way from that also. Young ran the football operations, Parcells did the coaching and the owners kept out of the way. That was the Rozelle deal. What they are pulling now is about as far removed from that as the moon.
