The “Offensive” line must be the focus to improve the “O” plato : 1/6/2022 12:44 pm

in 2022 by a logarithmic function. If we had a decent IOL Jones would have more time, hits on him would be less, and he would have to run for his life less.



This would decrease Jones fumbles, his injuries, and interceptions. dj has not had a fair trial with a makeshift OL. In addition a steady O line would improve running game and stop RBs from being hit behind the LOS. An improved running game would not only help Giants win by having a ground game, it would ease burden on DJ and improve passing game.



Giants must first load up on offensive lineman in draft and then go for depth with BPA. You don’t need a total demolition to do this.