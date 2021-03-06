Report/rumor: Gettleman will retire Monday

Nothing we didn’t already assume, but here is a scoop.
The source is a bit of an unknown….Chris Moore, a CBS Sports Network/WFAN personality.
|I can confirm what has widely been speculated regarding Dave Gettleman, he will retire on Monday.
Link via Twitter below.
I can delete if this is too repetitive. Link
- ( New Window
)
And a historic awful four years!
agreed but whatever, the important part is he's gone.
Maybe, but it doesn't matter at this point. As bad as he's been as GM, he has a solid history with the franchise. Give him his gold watch and say goodbye.
No the LEAST they could do was give out SMALL Pepsi's to their loyal fan base as a reward....As always they went above and beyond with the medium;)
Totally agree.
what would you expect to get out the interview?
The true piece to watch now is has the original plan changed (ie internal promotion was probably plan A) and who are we looking at bringing in?
I will once again put my bet on Scott Pioli.
Guess it doesn't matter as long as he's gone.
Retiring is not a pound of flesh. He should have been walked out by security.
Punishment doesn’t fix anything. He’s been disgraced for weeks in the public eye. What difference does it make at this point?
Quote:
fucking least this franchise can do. The very fucking least. Give us more!
No the LEAST they could do was give out SMALL Pepsi's to their loyal fan base as a reward....As always they went above and beyond with the medium;)
Touche
If he had a scintilla of humility it would be so much easier. This isn't personal, professionally he did an awful job.
Now do something with all the power the Mara family has.
If Dave is no longer involved with the organization going forward that should be enough.
Yeah, but at the same time it reeks of the same lack of accountability they've had for a while.
Fundamentally, I agree with everything you're saying.
Be nice if he had to answer some tough questions out the door and be a man!
He's already done a good enough job of that himself.
I want to say a lot worse, but I'll land on "Thanks for nothing."
Please!!
I’ll start a gofundme.
“It’s good to see arrogance humbled” I think is the best way to describe how many are feeling. But I agree with JonC that that is counterproductive to getting good people in the door.
Retiring also saves face for Mara don't forget. Around and around we go...They'll keep Judge since they're still paying Shurmur. That's the worst part.
If you never admit your mistakes, do you make them? That's the Giants' way.
Great post!
Couldn't have said it better myself. If he was just a failure I'd be happy to let him walk away, but given how condescending he's been while being a failure - he should be fucking skewered.
I see no benefit to me personally, any other fans, or the franchise by firing him vs him retiring.
some free armchair psych advice: if you get some personal satisfaction of seeing someone I guess humiliated publicly then find your blood lust filled somewhere else or get a hobby, it's you, not Gettleman, you need to worry about.
Isn't it amazing?
And these people showing up on thread to thread hyperventilating over the revenge porn they seek against a man who has done nothing more than be a really bad GM for their team. And many of them think it speaks to their greater football knowledge.
I see no benefit to me personally, any other fans, or the franchise by firing him vs him retiring.
some free armchair psych advice: if you get some personal satisfaction of seeing someone I guess humiliated publicly then find your blood lust filled somewhere else or get a hobby, it's you, not Gettleman, you need to worry about.
Yup, I don't get it. DG's is being lumped in with the real dregs of society - those are the ones that deserve it. This guy did a bad job, its not life or death.
This, but since his contract is up the Giants probably gave him a choice: announce your retirement from th game OR we'll announce your firing. Nobody else will want to hire his ass after this debacle, so he went for the former. His health and history with the organization gave him some cache with ownership too, so it is what it is. However, if he had another year left on his contract, then his ass would have been swept into the dustbin. Eff him either way. The man was a disaster.
I agree JonC. When I brought my son up to camp in Albany (my son has a heart condition) along with a friend who played for Dave in high school, Dave knew my son's name, asked him how he was doing and was very gracious to us. I can't say anything bad about him. I just wish things would have worked out better.
Retiring also saves face for Mara don't forget. Around and around we go...They'll keep Judge since they're still paying Shurmur. That's the worst part.
If you never admit your mistakes, do you make them? That's the Giants' way.
Wow they are still paying Shurm? Not something I've thought about it and quite frankly I'd be hesitant to be paying 2 Head Coaches and then paying a new hire. While I want them to be paying a new HC next season, if I'm writing the checks that would be a reason for me to give JJ one more year.
Now do something with all the power the Mara family has.
BINGO
Cool graphic!
Maybe if you try hard enough you and your revenge porn friends can come up with Gettleman's number and order a bunch of pizzas to his house. Only then will you be satisfied with his dismissal!
Quote:
are insufferable children.
Great post!
I know, thank you.
Yeah, the over the top vitriol is stunning. The guy didn't molest little kids or violate women, he wasn't good at his job, that's all. Let him go, why the need for some sort of vengence? Say he sucked and let's move on.
Some people's motivation is telling other people to take the high road.
To each there own.
Yup.
Bingo!
I have no interest in hearing any garbage from him or about him. We have to move on. We've had to for a while now.
Don't forget sexist.
I don't imagine he'll be missed by many. As a reminder here is the Giants' pathetic puff piece planted in December 2019 to depict him as something other than an asshole before announcing he would be brought back.
Link - ( New Window )
Evan Engram isn't bad human being either, and nobody is saying calm down on the vitriol. And he's been a model citizen and great teammate.
DG got paid a ton of money and had a full 4 year contract to pile drive the football department to ruin. Great.
I see no benefit to me personally, any other fans, or the franchise by firing him vs him retiring.
some free armchair psych advice: if you get some personal satisfaction of seeing someone I guess humiliated publicly then find your blood lust filled somewhere else or get a hobby, it's you, not Gettleman, you need to worry about.
As part of the successful years, I am not going to wish him anything but a good retirement
With that.....it was time to go
Agreed.
The glory? This is delusional.
The guy won a lot in this league. Maybe it was ego, time, both ...it didn't work out (at all) as a GM here. Which sucks. I'm sure it eats away more at him than most of us.
Lets see if ownership has learned and adapted from this or if nothing really changes. I lean the latter.
Quote:
JJ wont be fired. Mara should have fired DG, instead he gets the glory to retire. Embarrassing. The giants way is here to stay
The glory? This is delusional.
Chris do you ever note whine about something, yes its glory. People retire from a job when they have done the job at a high level. I am not going into stats/back and forth why DG is a bad GM. He doesn't deserve to retire, you're on crack if you think he does.
They had a good run here on BBI over the last four years.
Will try to pull up some of the better DG threads I can find in the archives when I get a chance...
I think the DG hate is going a little too far now. He failed. I'm sure he sees it and feels it.
I think the DG hate is going a little too far now. He failed. I'm sure he sees it and feels it.
Shurmur got a 5 year contract.
I get not liking the job he did, but people want this guy publicly humiliated. Have some class.
I have no love for the guy and think he was a terrible higher and an arrogant jerk. But I don't really care if he's fired or not, the performance speaks for itself. Let's focus our complaining energy on terrible decisions not yet made yet like promoting Abrams or keeping on Judge. Point your vitriol there...
All most are really clamoring for is accountability.
Yup. Wonder what that's about...
here here CIP.
BBI is not what it used to be.
Quote:
Yup. Wonder what that's about...
Why don't you tell us...
YES, there is a need to pile on. The idiot made millions of dollars destroying the institution he was hired to save.
There was not this embarrassing level of vitriol when Reese was let go. But definitely keep trying to talk around what you apparently don't have the balls to say...
Right, DG was just along for the ride on Solder, Barkley, Jones, Williams, Bradberry and other big deals...
Quote:
In comment 15534129 Sean said:
Quote:
Yup. Wonder what that's about...
Why don't you tell us...
I don't know what it's about, that's why I'm wondering.
It doesn't make sense. One was good at his job and carried himself with class, yet was fired. The other guy made Ray Handley look like Bill Walsh and was a complete jerk, and yet was allowed to retire.
Doesn't add up.
I just don't really care at this point. Unless his disappearance financially costs me personally somehow, he can go any which way he can.
Quote:
I also don't recall the clamor for the high road with Reese, who besides being far more competent than Gettleman also comported himself like an actual professional.
There was not this embarrassing level of vitriol when Reese was let go. But definitely keep trying to talk around what you apparently don't have the balls to say...
Oh with posters and fans I'm sure racism is a factor. With ownership I suspect it may be (We heard recently that Chris Mara may have made a pretty bad comment about Lamar Jackson), but can't say for sure.
Quote:
I'm referring more to the angry calls to humiliate him.
He's already done a good enough job of that himself.
I want to say a lot worse, but I'll land on "Thanks for nothing."
If only it were just nothing! What he did was somehow WORSE than nothing.
Mara wanted to win one more time with Eli and hired Dave to do it. It failed miserably and pivoting to a rebuild failed just as bad.
As stated in numerous threads, this is holistic not just DG.
BBI - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15534154 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I also don't recall the clamor for the high road with Reese, who besides being far more competent than Gettleman also comported himself like an actual professional.
There was not this embarrassing level of vitriol when Reese was let go. But definitely keep trying to talk around what you apparently don't have the balls to say...
Oh with posters and fans I'm sure racism is a factor. With ownership I suspect it may be (We heard recently that Chris Mara may have made a pretty bad comment about Lamar Jackson), but can't say for sure.
Why are you here?
You suspect the franchise has racist figures.
You openly root for them to lose.
You think nothing good if the New York Giants (beyond just football) and yet you are on the most popular Giants fan message board daily just to complain about it all.
It would be so nice if you would just pick up the Ravens full time.
One Man Thrill Ride’s post holds up - respekt
Fuck him. Fuck his retirement. Let him be remembered as one of the worst, most destructive, most disgraceful figures in the long history of the franchise. Fuck him.
Quote:
In comment 15534141 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15534129 Sean said:
Quote:
Yup. Wonder what that's about...
Why don't you tell us...
I don't know what it's about, that's why I'm wondering.
It doesn't make sense. One was good at his job and carried himself with class, yet was fired. The other guy made Ray Handley look like Bill Walsh and was a complete jerk, and yet was allowed to retire.
Doesn't add up.
Maybe Reese wasn’t ready to retire?
Quote:
people have against Gettleman is very strange. He isn't the primary decision maker.
Right, DG was just along for the ride on Solder, Barkley, Jones, Williams, Bradberry and other big deals...
We know DG was along for the ride with Thomas (Garrett) and Baker (Shurmur). It stands to reason he was along for the ride in various other personnel decisions as well. Like Bettcher pushing for crappy ex-Cardinal players.
This is the problem many have been pointing out. The Giants have a "collaborative" structure and it muddies the waters re: accountability. Not sure about Barkley but Pettit pushing hard for him, and I seriously doubt Dave decided all by himself to select Daniel Jones. Rather, he was influenced by Shurmur (he had said as much) and Mara's insistence to get someone Eli-like who could come in and "learn under Eli" for a year.
I am no Gettleman fan, and I have little doubt he is directly responsible for Jonathan Stewart and Mike Shula and various other shitty decisions.
But the problems with the Giants started long before Gettleman got the GM job. Yes, the problems obviously spiraled under his GMship. But the problems are likely to continue if the Giants keep hiring long-tenured front office yes-men like Abrams, or terrible coaches like McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge.
Fuck him. Fuck his retirement. Let him be remembered as one of the worst, most destructive, most disgraceful figures in the long history of the franchise. Fuck him.
Then when TC took the fall and the reporters were grilling him on all the poor talent he gave TC at his farewell press conference he responded by being defensive and dismissive.
You know what class would have been. "I take responsibility and need to be better at my job. I failed a two time SB coach."
Thanks for the memories, Resume...
Quote:
are not paying Shurmur after this season ends. He was on a 4 yr deal.
I think the DG hate is going a little too far now. He failed. I'm sure he sees it and feels it.
Shurmur got a 5 year contract.
My error. Even more disgusting how big these coach contracts have been and how terrible the choices are magnified. Almost 6m per year for this garbage to each coach going on 5 years?
Quote:
In comment 15534110 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
are not paying Shurmur after this season ends. He was on a 4 yr deal.
I think the DG hate is going a little too far now. He failed. I'm sure he sees it and feels it.
Shurmur got a 5 year contract.
My error. Even more disgusting how big these coach contracts have been and how terrible the choices are magnified. Almost 6m per year for this garbage to each coach going on 5 years?
I think Mara hates both the dollars and years but this is what the market is. I never liked the guaranteed contracts especially since the players don't get them.