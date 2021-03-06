for display only
Report/rumor: Gettleman will retire Monday

Vin_Cuccs : 9:43 am
Nothing we didn’t already assume, but here is a scoop.

The source is a bit of an unknown….Chris Moore, a CBS Sports Network/WFAN personality.

Quote:
I can confirm what has widely been speculated regarding Dave Gettleman, he will retire on Monday.


Link via Twitter below.

I can delete if this is too repetitive.
A great day for Giants fans.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:44 am : link
As expected  
Tuckrule : 9:44 am : link
Goodbye dave. Thanks for being apart of 2 Super Bowls
Doesn't deserve to retire.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:44 am : link
His ass deserves to be fired.
RE: As expected  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:44 am : link
In comment 15533806 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
Goodbye dave. Thanks for being apart of 2 Super Bowls


And a historic awful four years!
RE: Doesn't deserve to retire.  
mphbullet36 : 9:46 am : link
In comment 15533808 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
His ass deserves to be fired.


agreed but whatever, the important part is he's gone.
......  
BrettNYG10 : 9:47 am : link
That will make Monday the best day for Giants fans since Gettleman was hired.
_________  
I am Ninja : 9:47 am : link
I hope he speaks and I hope the media doesnt let him get off easy because hes out. If hes "retiring" he should have to answer for it all. If hes fired, fine, you pack your shit and its peace out. But he shouldnt be able to have it both ways. But realistically, I doubt he gives a fuck.
RE: Doesn't deserve to retire.  
Section331 : 9:47 am : link
In comment 15533808 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
His ass deserves to be fired.


Maybe, but it doesn't matter at this point. As bad as he's been as GM, he has a solid history with the franchise. Give him his gold watch and say goodbye.
A given that he’d be gone  
jeff57 : 9:47 am : link
The question is Judge. He needs to go too.
fuck off Dave  
Enzo : 9:47 am : link
This is the  
BigBlueJ : 9:48 am : link
fucking least this franchise can do. The very fucking least. Give us more!
...  
Jimmy Googs : 9:48 am : link


RE: This is the  
Dinger : 9:50 am : link
In comment 15533820 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
fucking least this franchise can do. The very fucking least. Give us more!

No the LEAST they could do was give out SMALL Pepsi's to their loyal fan base as a reward....As always they went above and beyond with the medium;)
Yeah  
rocco8112 : 9:50 am : link
he failed. Is the team even worse now than when he took over?
RE: _________  
FranknWeezer : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15533816 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
I hope he speaks and I hope the media doesnt let him get off easy because hes out. If hes "retiring" he should have to answer for it all. If hes fired, fine, you pack your shit and its peace out. But he shouldnt be able to have it both ways. But realistically, I doubt he gives a fuck.


Totally agree.
What an Arrogant POS  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 9:52 am : link
FK off!
What happened to the crucifixion?  
adamg : 9:52 am : link
Letting him off easy
RE: _________  
ron mexico : 9:52 am : link
In comment 15533816 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
I hope he speaks and I hope the media doesnt let him get off easy because hes out. If hes "retiring" he should have to answer for it all. If hes fired, fine, you pack your shit and its peace out. But he shouldnt be able to have it both ways. But realistically, I doubt he gives a fuck.


what would you expect to get out the interview?
it still annoys me that he's allowed to retire rather than getting  
Greg from LI : 9:53 am : link
fired
The only think I can think of is age/health  
Sean : 9:54 am : link
For why he gets to retire.
The Giants obviously have known this  
jvm52106 : 9:55 am : link
for a while and as a classy organization have allowed him to head off into retirement vs being fired. I don't see the need to blast him, attack him or the Mara's personally as we have all pretty much known/figured this is what was happening.

The true piece to watch now is has the original plan changed (ie internal promotion was probably plan A) and who are we looking at bringing in?

I will once again put my bet on Scott Pioli.
Take the high road, dudes  
JonC : 9:55 am : link
pound of flesh coming, and hopefully there's more.
His parting words will be  
jeff57 : 9:56 am : link
Don’t sleep on ‘Pio.
Should have retired after Carolina  
GFAN52 : 9:57 am : link
RE: Take the high road, dudes  
UberAlias : 10:00 am : link
In comment 15533847 JonC said:
Quote:
pound of flesh coming, and hopefully there's more.
Hearing whispers or wishful thinking?
I'm trying ...  
thedogfather : 10:01 am : link
to be a mature adult and understand this is an older gentleman who battled cancer but it just feels kind of weak and wrong that Gettleman isn't getting fired and is being allowed to retire.

Guess it doesn't matter as long as he's gone.
Uber  
JonC : 10:03 am : link
pound meaning DG for a start.
It doesn't matter how DG leaves the organization  
UberAlias : 10:04 am : link
What matters is that they replace him with a strong voice from outside the organization.
RE: Uber  
GF1080 : 10:04 am : link
In comment 15533868 JonC said:
Quote:
pound meaning DG for a start.


Retiring is not a pound of flesh. He should have been walked out by security.
It doesn't matter  
JonC : 10:04 am : link
the man played a longtime role in a successful era for NYG, and then as a leader he struggled. Nothing gained by being mean or working purposely to embarrass him.
RE: Doesn't deserve to retire.  
djm : 10:04 am : link
In comment 15533808 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
His ass deserves to be fired.


Punishment doesn’t fix anything. He’s been disgraced for weeks in the public eye. What difference does it make at this point?
RE: RE: This is the  
BigBlueJ : 10:05 am : link
In comment 15533826 Dinger said:
Quote:
In comment 15533820 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


fucking least this franchise can do. The very fucking least. Give us more!


No the LEAST they could do was give out SMALL Pepsi's to their loyal fan base as a reward....As always they went above and beyond with the medium;)


Touche
RE: Take the high road, dudes  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 10:05 am : link
In comment 15533847 JonC said:
Quote:
pound of flesh coming, and hopefully there's more.


If he had a scintilla of humility it would be so much easier. This isn't personal, professionally he did an awful job.
The  
Toth029 : 10:05 am : link
Puppet is gone.

Now do something with all the power the Mara family has.
There is no way they will make him take media questions  
Mike from Ohio : 10:07 am : link
While he is technically retiring, there is no doubt he would not be welcomed back if he did want to stay. That is enough. The goal is not to humiliate those who were part of this disaster, just to get them out.

If Dave is no longer involved with the organization going forward that should be enough.
Bavaro  
JonC : 10:07 am : link
I understand, but bigger picture is the Giants need to keep their powder dry, repair how they're viewed outside the Timex Center, or they will continue to not draw better talent for the next era.
Tar and feather DG  
JonC : 10:08 am : link
will have opposite the desired effect.
Ron Mexico:  
I am Ninja : 10:09 am : link
Fair point. Probably shouldnt "expect" much in terms of responses that enlighten us or make us feel good. But hes walking away and we're going to feel the pain of his failings for years to come. And HE is the one that gets to walk away without a black mark? Thats just offensive. He should be subject to cross examination. He should be called on the carpet and asked to justify this mess. Hes gotta feel some pain too. Not just a pat on the back and thanks for his "work" for the organization these past 4 years. But yes, youre not off base in that we'll get anything. Other than a pound of flesh if the media does their jobs. Which is, of course, not guaranteed either.
OK so Gettleman is gone, but the Mara's are still ultimately in  
Giants61 : 10:10 am : link
charge. I'm fearful we will not see a drastic change in the draft/FA/coaching that we have seen in the last 10 years
He’s “retiring”  
Les in TO : 10:10 am : link
The same way Coughlin “retired” after the 2015 season. He gets a little bit of face saving but we all know the deal. Now if only Mara retired too as President and hired an external executive recruiting firm to find a replacement
No need to pile on  
DC Gmen Fan : 10:11 am : link
Enjoy retirement Dave.
RE: Tar and feather DG  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 10:12 am : link
In comment 15533885 JonC said:
Quote:
will have opposite the desired effect.


Yeah, but at the same time it reeks of the same lack of accountability they've had for a while.
Hey, they can roll him out there for a presser  
JonC : 10:14 am : link
I'm referring more to the angry calls to humiliate him.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:16 am : link
big part of his awful tenure as GM will be whether Jones becomes the guy and leads Giants to playoff wins. If he actually does, then history might be somewhat kind to him. If not, yikes.
RE: Bavaro  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 10:16 am : link
In comment 15533882 JonC said:
Quote:
I understand, but bigger picture is the Giants need to keep their powder dry, repair how they're viewed outside the Timex Center, or they will continue to not draw better talent for the next era.


Fundamentally, I agree with everything you're saying.

Be nice if he had to answer some tough questions out the door and be a man!
RE: Hey, they can roll him out there for a presser  
Go Terps : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15533899 JonC said:
Quote:
I'm referring more to the angry calls to humiliate him.


He's already done a good enough job of that himself.

I want to say a lot worse, but I'll land on "Thanks for nothing."
I wouldn't expect much  
JonC : 10:22 am : link
even if he sits for questions, given the lack of self-awareness and self-scouting they've become infamous for. Bad football program top to bottom, bad leaders, tends to equal exit interviews that are equally frustrating.
There’s this thing called ‘The Peter Principle’...  
Spider56 : 10:23 am : link
The Giants have been a living example of its truth for far too long.
Can JJ and staff  
Joe Beckwith : 10:23 am : link
Retire too?
Please!!
I’ll start a gofundme.
Some of you..  
Chris in Philly : 10:24 am : link
are insufferable children.
I think a lot of the vitriol directed at DG  
Mike from Ohio : 10:24 am : link
Is not just because of the poor decisions with high draft picks and free agency, but the arrogant way he spoke down to people in his press conferences. You can be arrogant when you are right, but he was very rarely right.

“It’s good to see arrogance humbled” I think is the best way to describe how many are feeling. But I agree with JonC that that is counterproductive to getting good people in the door.
_________  
I am Ninja : 10:26 am : link
Eh. Reading the more measured responses, guys here advocating for no pitchforks are probably right.
I don't think he have a presser.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10:27 am : link
He'll write a statement and then he'll slink off.

Retiring also saves face for Mara don't forget. Around and around we go...They'll keep Judge since they're still paying Shurmur. That's the worst part.

If you never admit your mistakes, do you make them? That's the Giants' way.
RE: Some of you..  
Go Terps : 10:30 am : link
In comment 15533918 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
are insufferable children.


Great post!
RE: _________  
rsjem1979 : 10:30 am : link
In comment 15533816 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
I hope he speaks and I hope the media doesnt let him get off easy because hes out. If hes "retiring" he should have to answer for it all. If hes fired, fine, you pack your shit and its peace out. But he shouldnt be able to have it both ways. But realistically, I doubt he gives a fuck.


Couldn't have said it better myself. If he was just a failure I'd be happy to let him walk away, but given how condescending he's been while being a failure - he should be fucking skewered.
While ultimately great news, I am pissed it went this far  
Matt M. : 10:32 am : link
He has done nothing here that warrants the dignity of being allowed to retire. He should have been fired weeks ago.
Whatever, as long as he’s gone  
Ben in Tampa : 10:33 am : link
Seems like he's been pushed out by now and this is just a formality  
PatersonPlank : 10:36 am : link
Haven't heard peep from him in a long time
retire vs fire  
pjcas18 : 10:37 am : link
makes 0 difference to me.

I see no benefit to me personally, any other fans, or the franchise by firing him vs him retiring.

some free armchair psych advice: if you get some personal satisfaction of seeing someone I guess humiliated publicly then find your blood lust filled somewhere else or get a hobby, it's you, not Gettleman, you need to worry about.
RE: Some of you..  
Chris684 : 10:38 am : link
In comment 15533918 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
are insufferable children.


Isn't it amazing?

And these people showing up on thread to thread hyperventilating over the revenge porn they seek against a man who has done nothing more than be a really bad GM for their team. And many of them think it speaks to their greater football knowledge.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:42 am : link
He has not only been a terrible GM, but an insufferable prick so good fucking riddance.
RE: retire vs fire  
UConn4523 : 10:42 am : link
In comment 15533959 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
makes 0 difference to me.

I see no benefit to me personally, any other fans, or the franchise by firing him vs him retiring.

some free armchair psych advice: if you get some personal satisfaction of seeing someone I guess humiliated publicly then find your blood lust filled somewhere else or get a hobby, it's you, not Gettleman, you need to worry about.


Yup, I don't get it. DG's is being lumped in with the real dregs of society - those are the ones that deserve it. This guy did a bad job, its not life or death.
RE: Doesn't deserve to retire.  
Optimus-NY : 10:43 am : link
In comment 15533808 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
His ass deserves to be fired.


This, but since his contract is up the Giants probably gave him a choice: announce your retirement from th game OR we'll announce your firing. Nobody else will want to hire his ass after this debacle, so he went for the former. His health and history with the organization gave him some cache with ownership too, so it is what it is. However, if he had another year left on his contract, then his ass would have been swept into the dustbin. Eff him either way. The man was a disaster.
Just glad that he will be gone  
Rick in Dallas : 10:43 am : link
Honestly he is a terrible talent evaluator. Dark 4 years in the history of the Giants.
Correction:  
Optimus-NY : 10:45 am : link
The Giants couldn't announce his firing since his contract was up of course (they just would have said he wouldn't be renewed). My fingers got ahead of my brain. Getts won't work in the league ever again.
RE: It doesn't matter  
Pete from Woodstock : 10:46 am : link
In comment 15533875 JonC said:
Quote:
the man played a longtime role in a successful era for NYG, and then as a leader he struggled. Nothing gained by being mean or working purposely to embarrass him.


I agree JonC. When I brought my son up to camp in Albany (my son has a heart condition) along with a friend who played for Dave in high school, Dave knew my son's name, asked him how he was doing and was very gracious to us. I can't say anything bad about him. I just wish things would have worked out better.
RE: I don't think he have a presser.  
Mdgiantsfan : 10:47 am : link
In comment 15533925 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
He'll write a statement and then he'll slink off.

Retiring also saves face for Mara don't forget. Around and around we go...They'll keep Judge since they're still paying Shurmur. That's the worst part.

If you never admit your mistakes, do you make them? That's the Giants' way.


Wow they are still paying Shurm? Not something I've thought about it and quite frankly I'd be hesitant to be paying 2 Head Coaches and then paying a new hire. While I want them to be paying a new HC next season, if I'm writing the checks that would be a reason for me to give JJ one more year.
RE: The  
Optimus-NY : 10:48 am : link
In comment 15533879 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Puppet is gone.

Now do something with all the power the Mara family has.


BINGO
We coulda been a contender  
GeofromNJ : 10:48 am : link
But no, we had this asshole making the draft decisions.
JonC  
Pascal4554 : 10:48 am : link
The high road makes sense, but Gettleman's arrogance and lack of humility really bothers me. He thought he was smarter than everyone else. I have more sympathy for Judge than anyone in the front office. I'll try to take the high road.
RE: .  
Chris684 : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15533971 Go Terps said:
Quote:


Cool graphic!

Maybe if you try hard enough you and your revenge porn friends can come up with Gettleman's number and order a bunch of pizzas to his house. Only then will you be satisfied with his dismissal!
RE: RE: Some of you..  
Chris in Philly : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15533937 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15533918 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


are insufferable children.



Great post!


I know, thank you.
He  
AcidTest : 10:50 am : link
was a disaster, but there's no value in firing him now. Let him retire. Staying classy helps us attract better GM candidates.
RE: He  
UberAlias : 10:50 am : link
In comment 15534010 AcidTest said:
Quote:
was a disaster, but there's no value in firing him now. Let him retire. Staying classy helps us attract better GM candidates.
This
He was an arrogant, condescending blowhard  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:53 am : link
I don't have much motivation to take the high road.
RE: No need to pile on  
River Mike : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15533894 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
Enjoy retirement Dave.


Yeah, the over the top vitriol is stunning. The guy didn't molest little kids or violate women, he wasn't good at his job, that's all. Let him go, why the need for some sort of vengence? Say he sucked and let's move on.
Didn't he say "a-holes need not apply" to his staff?  
Optimus-NY : 10:57 am : link
The anonymous scout on Twitter had nothing good to say about him.
RE: He was an arrogant, condescending blowhard  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15534022 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
I don't have much motivation to take the high road.


Some people's motivation is telling other people to take the high road.

To each there own.
RE: Some of you..  
Rjanyg : 10:59 am : link
In comment 15533918 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
are insufferable children.


Yup.
Dave in Hoboken : 11:00 am : link
Thanks for the memories DG  
FranknWeezer : 11:02 am : link
Feel free to take the wahdrobe with ya.
RE: It doesn't matter how DG leaves the organization  
Dinger : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15533873 UberAlias said:
Quote:
What matters is that they replace him with a strong voice from outside the organization.

Bingo!
I have no interest in hearing any garbage from him or about him. We have to move on. We've had to for a while now.
RE: He was an arrogant, condescending blowhard  
Go Terps : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15534022 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
I don't have much motivation to take the high road.


Don't forget sexist.

I don't imagine he'll be missed by many. As a reminder here is the Giants' pathetic puff piece planted in December 2019 to depict him as something other than an asshole before announcing he would be brought back.
Link - ( New Window )
when it's a player that represents the brand poorly  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:05 am : link
No one really cares about taking the high road. It's open season. Not sure why this would be any different.

Evan Engram isn't bad human being either, and nobody is saying calm down on the vitriol. And he's been a model citizen and great teammate.

DG got paid a ton of money and had a full 4 year contract to pile drive the football department to ruin. Great.
RE: retire vs fire  
HomerJones45 : 11:08 am : link
In comment 15533959 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
makes 0 difference to me.

I see no benefit to me personally, any other fans, or the franchise by firing him vs him retiring.

some free armchair psych advice: if you get some personal satisfaction of seeing someone I guess humiliated publicly then find your blood lust filled somewhere else or get a hobby, it's you, not Gettleman, you need to worry about.
+1
This is why  
BeckShepEli : 11:08 am : link
JJ wont be fired. Mara should have fired DG, instead he gets the glory to retire. Embarrassing. The giants way is here to stay
I do not know the guy.....I had hoped for better results  
George from PA : 11:08 am : link
He had a good run as an underling ....but was a disaster as the boss.

As part of the successful years, I am not going to wish him anything but a good retirement

With that.....it was time to go
RE: It doesn't matter  
RDJR : 11:14 am : link
In comment 15533875 JonC said:
Quote:
the man played a longtime role in a successful era for NYG, and then as a leader he struggled. Nothing gained by being mean or working purposely to embarrass him.


Agreed.
RE: This is why  
Chris in Philly : 11:15 am : link
In comment 15534055 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
JJ wont be fired. Mara should have fired DG, instead he gets the glory to retire. Embarrassing. The giants way is here to stay


The glory? This is delusional.
Many of you forget what JonC mentioned  
GiantGrit : 11:20 am : link
He failed as the GM but was also important to our success when he was the head of pro personnel. I don't see the big deal of letting him retire instead of firing him.

The guy won a lot in this league. Maybe it was ego, time, both ...it didn't work out (at all) as a GM here. Which sucks. I'm sure it eats away more at him than most of us.

Lets see if ownership has learned and adapted from this or if nothing really changes. I lean the latter.
As long as its not  
Biteymax22 : 11:21 am : link
Announced with a Abrams promotion....
RE: RE: This is why  
BeckShepEli : 11:21 am : link
In comment 15534074 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 15534055 BeckShepEli said:


Quote:


JJ wont be fired. Mara should have fired DG, instead he gets the glory to retire. Embarrassing. The giants way is here to stay



The glory? This is delusional.


Chris do you ever note whine about something, yes its glory. People retire from a job when they have done the job at a high level. I am not going into stats/back and forth why DG is a bad GM. He doesn't deserve to retire, you're on crack if you think he does.
Probably mean a final end to the  
Jimmy Googs : 11:21 am : link
Dave Gettleman Fan Club as well.

They had a good run here on BBI over the last four years.

Will try to pull up some of the better DG threads I can find in the archives when I get a chance...



I think this is  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:23 am : link
a very special franchise to him and under his leadership he made it worse and that is how he will mostly be remembered. Retire or fire he leaves with plenty of misery. If if makes you feel better than pile on. I wish and a happy and healthy retirement.
Giants  
Sammo85 : 11:27 am : link
are not paying Shurmur after this season ends. He was on a 4 yr deal.

I think the DG hate is going a little too far now. He failed. I'm sure he sees it and feels it.


RE: Giants  
Sean : 11:28 am : link
In comment 15534110 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
are not paying Shurmur after this season ends. He was on a 4 yr deal.

I think the DG hate is going a little too far now. He failed. I'm sure he sees it and feels it.

Shurmur got a 5 year contract.
The personal vendetta  
mittenedman : 11:29 am : link
people have against Gettleman is very strange. He isn't the primary decision maker.

I get not liking the job he did, but people want this guy publicly humiliated. Have some class.
I just hope his key card is revoked and  
NoGainDayne : 11:31 am : link
he isn't helping to hire the next GM...

I have no love for the guy and think he was a terrible higher and an arrogant jerk. But I don't really care if he's fired or not, the performance speaks for itself. Let's focus our complaining energy on terrible decisions not yet made yet like promoting Abrams or keeping on Judge. Point your vitriol there...
My issue is this  
Sean : 11:31 am : link
Outside  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 11:31 am : link
of a few deserving names, I havent seen vitriol on this thread.

All most are really clamoring for is accountability.
RE: My issue is this  
Go Terps : 11:35 am : link
In comment 15534129 Sean said:
Quote:


Yup. Wonder what that's about...
Judge should be next.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:36 am : link
RE: Some of you..  
Rory : 11:39 am : link
In comment 15533918 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
are insufferable children.


here here CIP.

BBI is not what it used to be.
RE: RE: My issue is this  
Chris in Philly : 11:39 am : link
In comment 15534141 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15534129 Sean said:


Quote:






Yup. Wonder what that's about...


Why don't you tell us...
RE: No need to pile on  
Regular Coffee : 11:39 am : link
In comment 15533894 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
Enjoy retirement Dave.


YES, there is a need to pile on. The idiot made millions of dollars destroying the institution he was hired to save.
Go Terps : 11:40 am : link
I also don't recall the clamor for the high road with Reese, who besides being far more competent than Gettleman also comported himself like an actual professional.
Sean  
cosmicj : 11:44 am : link
Exactly. It’s unfair. But I’ll quote my father: “Life isn’t fair.”
RE: .  
Chris in Philly : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15534154 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I also don't recall the clamor for the high road with Reese, who besides being far more competent than Gettleman also comported himself like an actual professional.


There was not this embarrassing level of vitriol when Reese was let go. But definitely keep trying to talk around what you apparently don't have the balls to say...
RE: The personal vendetta  
Jimmy Googs : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15534120 mittenedman said:
Quote:
people have against Gettleman is very strange. He isn't the primary decision maker.


Right, DG was just along for the ride on Solder, Barkley, Jones, Williams, Bradberry and other big deals...
RE: RE: RE: My issue is this  
Go Terps : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15534150 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 15534141 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15534129 Sean said:


Quote:






Yup. Wonder what that's about...



Why don't you tell us...


I don't know what it's about, that's why I'm wondering.

It doesn't make sense. One was good at his job and carried himself with class, yet was fired. The other guy made Ray Handley look like Bill Walsh and was a complete jerk, and yet was allowed to retire.

Doesn't add up.
RE: Doesn't deserve to retire.  
santacruzom : 11:49 am : link
In comment 15533808 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
His ass deserves to be fired.


I just don't really care at this point. Unless his disappearance financially costs me personally somehow, he can go any which way he can.
Fuck off DG  
Jints in Carolina : 11:49 am : link
should of canned his ass earlier.
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15534164 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 15534154 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I also don't recall the clamor for the high road with Reese, who besides being far more competent than Gettleman also comported himself like an actual professional.



There was not this embarrassing level of vitriol when Reese was let go. But definitely keep trying to talk around what you apparently don't have the balls to say...


Oh with posters and fans I'm sure racism is a factor. With ownership I suspect it may be (We heard recently that Chris Mara may have made a pretty bad comment about Lamar Jackson), but can't say for sure.
RE: RE: Hey, they can roll him out there for a presser  
santacruzom : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15533904 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15533899 JonC said:


Quote:


I'm referring more to the angry calls to humiliate him.



He's already done a good enough job of that himself.

I want to say a lot worse, but I'll land on "Thanks for nothing."


If only it were just nothing! What he did was somehow WORSE than nothing.
Mara won't embarrass  
GiantsRage2007 : 11:52 am : link
Him cause he did his bidding.

Mara wanted to win one more time with Eli and hired Dave to do it. It failed miserably and pivoting to a rebuild failed just as bad.

As stated in numerous threads, this is holistic not just DG.
...  
BrettNYG10 : 11:55 am : link
Here's the thread from when Reese was fired.
BBI - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: .  
Chris684 : 11:57 am : link
In comment 15534176 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15534164 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


In comment 15534154 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I also don't recall the clamor for the high road with Reese, who besides being far more competent than Gettleman also comported himself like an actual professional.



There was not this embarrassing level of vitriol when Reese was let go. But definitely keep trying to talk around what you apparently don't have the balls to say...



Oh with posters and fans I'm sure racism is a factor. With ownership I suspect it may be (We heard recently that Chris Mara may have made a pretty bad comment about Lamar Jackson), but can't say for sure.


Why are you here?

You suspect the franchise has racist figures.

You openly root for them to lose.

You think nothing good if the New York Giants (beyond just football) and yet you are on the most popular Giants fan message board daily just to complain about it all.

It would be so nice if you would just pick up the Ravens full time.
That Reese firing thread makes me think:  
cosmicj : 11:59 am : link
“It can always get worse.”

One Man Thrill Ride’s post holds up - respekt
The guy  
Jerry in_DC : 11:59 am : link
Is a an arrogant, incompetent, ignorant asshole who ran our team into the ground for 4 years and left us in arguably the worst position in the NFL. Made millions of dollars along the way.

Fuck him. Fuck his retirement. Let him be remembered as one of the worst, most destructive, most disgraceful figures in the long history of the franchise. Fuck him.
I thought Gettleman had a 4 year contract  
Bill in UT : 12:01 pm : link
that is expiring. They don't have to fire him, he's gone as long as they don't sign a new contract.
RE: RE: RE: RE: My issue is this  
BigBlueShock : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15534167 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15534150 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


In comment 15534141 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15534129 Sean said:


Quote:






Yup. Wonder what that's about...



Why don't you tell us...



I don't know what it's about, that's why I'm wondering.

It doesn't make sense. One was good at his job and carried himself with class, yet was fired. The other guy made Ray Handley look like Bill Walsh and was a complete jerk, and yet was allowed to retire.

Doesn't add up.

Maybe Reese wasn’t ready to retire?
RE: RE: The personal vendetta  
japanhead : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15534166 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15534120 mittenedman said:


Quote:


people have against Gettleman is very strange. He isn't the primary decision maker.




Right, DG was just along for the ride on Solder, Barkley, Jones, Williams, Bradberry and other big deals...


We know DG was along for the ride with Thomas (Garrett) and Baker (Shurmur). It stands to reason he was along for the ride in various other personnel decisions as well. Like Bettcher pushing for crappy ex-Cardinal players.

This is the problem many have been pointing out. The Giants have a "collaborative" structure and it muddies the waters re: accountability. Not sure about Barkley but Pettit pushing hard for him, and I seriously doubt Dave decided all by himself to select Daniel Jones. Rather, he was influenced by Shurmur (he had said as much) and Mara's insistence to get someone Eli-like who could come in and "learn under Eli" for a year.

I am no Gettleman fan, and I have little doubt he is directly responsible for Jonathan Stewart and Mike Shula and various other shitty decisions.

But the problems with the Giants started long before Gettleman got the GM job. Yes, the problems obviously spiraled under his GMship. But the problems are likely to continue if the Giants keep hiring long-tenured front office yes-men like Abrams, or terrible coaches like McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge.
RE: The guy  
Go Terps : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15534197 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
Is a an arrogant, incompetent, ignorant asshole who ran our team into the ground for 4 years and left us in arguably the worst position in the NFL. Made millions of dollars along the way.

Fuck him. Fuck his retirement. Let him be remembered as one of the worst, most destructive, most disgraceful figures in the long history of the franchise. Fuck him.


Reese had a lot of class  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:16 pm : link
Throwing his two time Super Bowl under the bus with his "skittish" remarks because of his horrific drafting.

Then when TC took the fall and the reporters were grilling him on all the poor talent he gave TC at his farewell press conference he responded by being defensive and dismissive.

You know what class would have been. "I take responsibility and need to be better at my job. I failed a two time SB coach."

Let's hope...  
bw in dc : 12:19 pm : link
WFT sends Gettleman and Judge out with a big blowout over NYG.

Thanks for the memories, Resume...

RE: RE: Giants  
Sammo85 : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15534114 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15534110 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


are not paying Shurmur after this season ends. He was on a 4 yr deal.

I think the DG hate is going a little too far now. He failed. I'm sure he sees it and feels it.




Shurmur got a 5 year contract.


My error. Even more disgusting how big these coach contracts have been and how terrible the choices are magnified. Almost 6m per year for this garbage to each coach going on 5 years?
RE: RE: RE: Giants  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15534243 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15534114 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15534110 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


are not paying Shurmur after this season ends. He was on a 4 yr deal.

I think the DG hate is going a little too far now. He failed. I'm sure he sees it and feels it.




Shurmur got a 5 year contract.



My error. Even more disgusting how big these coach contracts have been and how terrible the choices are magnified. Almost 6m per year for this garbage to each coach going on 5 years?


I think Mara hates both the dollars and years but this is what the market is. I never liked the guaranteed contracts especially since the players don't get them.
