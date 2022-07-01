Does Kenny Golladay Have Top 5 Potential?

But when you sign guys in free agency, you are not signing them where they fall on the spectrum of NFL WRs. You are signing them based on the most recent contracts signed for similar players. It is not very common that the 10 best players at any position are the 10 highest paid.
Golladay can be a useful receiver, but with a poor line and poor QB his production will be limited.
In the right scheme with the right QB, he can be very good, when healthy (and motivated). The Giants overpaid because he was the best WR in a bad FA class. That is acceptable if he's the missing piece for a playoff contender, not for a bottom feeder.
Golloday would need to get about 150 targets to reach those stats and the Giants offense would need to be a lot more efficient to generate that type of opportunity. I would bet against top 5 and put his ceiling more in the top 15-20 range with the current roster.
WRs - how is that working out?
Odell was overpaid, Robinson from Chicago is over paid. How did brown workout for Raiders? Julio Jones worth the draft capitol and money?
That's the problem when you don't draft well. You overpay for guys that should be a #1.
It's all over the league. Not just Giants.
And when some of these guys get paid they turn into major divas.
Thomas is hurt, and it's hard to say that NO didn't draft well when they drafted him. Then it comes down to do you pay a guy on his second contract? NO would have been vilified for letting Thomas go, and rightly so.
No way…it would be nice if he could crack the top 25
I never realized how limited he is as a WR. I didn’t watch too many Lions games.
He gets absolutely no separation on any pass routes.
What bothers me about his FA signing with the Giants is that DG bid against himself in contract negotiations.
And he still has the ability to reach that height again. He needs a QB who knows how to get him the ball. He needs a QB who isn't always see it, throw it, and can throw with anticipation. One who isn't chronically late with his throws.
he doesn't need separation to be effective. But the ball can't arrive late. He needs a QB who isn't afraid that he appears covered, and can throw to the side that is open, and throw it early.
DG repeatedly negotiated against himself. Philly offered Adoree Jackson 3/27? Here's 3/39!
That said, KG was never a separation guy, but he has the size and athleticism to go up to get the ball. A lot of WR's have had a lot of success doing that, but it requires a QB who can make throws with anticipation. We haven't seen that from Jones yet.
Getting separation isn't a big deal to a guy like him. Neither did Plaxico. They're big guys who use their immense leaping ability to scale over DB's to secure the ball.
He was THE top contested catch king in his time in DET. That's not opinion. That's a fact. He's in a shitty situation in NY where QB is set in a equally shitty scheme that doesn't take off routes downfield. Jones made Slayton look good in 2019 doing this. He made big passes downfield to Tate. Garrett was dreadful in his scheme, philosophy. I don't know how some can't grasp that.
Whoever the next QB is, they need to allow the guy throw downfield. That's how a guy like Golladay excels. And this isn't a Stafford thing. The guy freaking balled out with David Blough.
Just saying the overhead plays Jones could make to Slayton are much easier throws than the back shoulder stuff you have to give to Golladay, when he seems covered but really isn't. Degree of difficulty on those throws is quite a bit higher.
Kupp
Jefferson
Chase
Metcalf
AJ Brown
Hopkins
A. Cooper
McClaurin
Lamb
Samuels
I can keep going but at this point I'm just going to have to go with no. Unless something drastically changes I don't see him making the 3rd year of his contract, especially with the GM that made the deal retiring Monday.
Let me keep going for you...
Adams
Hill
Diggs
Godwin
Evans
Thielen
Allen
Waddle
In 2019, Stafford played in only 8 games but his performance was Canton worthy.
8.6 YPA 19/5 TD/INT ratio. His yardage extrapolated to a hair under 5,000 for the full season.
In fact, when the Rams traded for Stafford, my assumption was that this was based on the 2019 season. McVay thought this was the new normal for Stafford, and in fact his 2021 has been close, so it was an astute guess.
So the answer is that Galloday benefitted from very high echelon QB play in 2019. Then the next year he barely played. Then the dumb side of the Stafford/Golladay split stepped in, misevaluated who was responsible for what and gave KG a monster contract.
And here we are.
Again, I don't think anyone would ever mistake our QB situation with Stafford. But, in the other 8 games that Stafford missed in 2019, David Blough, and Jeff Driskel were his QBs, and he went 30-550-4 TDs. That show's that Golladay can still be an effective weapon, even with brutal QB play. Again, in 13 games this year he's at 34-499-0. He's never going to be the 10 catch a game guy, he's going to be the guy that gauges you for 15-20 yards a catch, and someone you should be able to throw the ball in 1 on 1 scenarios. I do believe a lot has to do with very poor scheming on the offensive coaching side. How many times did we complain about Garrett's short WR routes across the board? That's not Kenny's strength.
I don't think he has top 5 potential, but I do think he can get to that top 15-20 WR status with an offense that utilizes him correctly.
Awful contract, which I've talked about before. When he's playing well maybe he's in the 12-15 range. But, he's really only put one strong season up, the rest has been disappearing for stretches, injuries, and feuding with his first team. NYG was bidding against themselves for his services.
As many stated, just no. I dont think that was the expectation. When Godwin was tagged I was deflated. I like Robinson, but that dude has taken many hits. Playing with a string of incompetent passers his whole career will do that. Anyhow, bears tagged him.
Golladay was the only option left and he got paid because of that. Hes better than his numbers, but he's in a terrible situation. His best qb looks below average and his OL gives him no time on his routes. Throw in poor coaching and you get the shitty production he has. If Judge and Jones are back I expect more of the same.
KG has been hurt. Thomas has been more than hurt after signing his big deal. Of course NO drafted very well with Thomas, just like the Giants did with OBJ. Both turned out to be disasters after getting paid. Folks always forget that football is a team game. Just because a player does great doesn't mean he will on another team. Coaching and supporting staff are key. The Giants coaching sucks.
That's the risk teams pay by not drafting well and over paying FAs. Look at what Seattle paid to get the Jets safety. What a huge fail that trade was. Just because FAs are paid big money - top 5 - doesn't mean they are top 5. Wait till after this off season. There are a number of WRs that will make more than KG and be in the top 5 paid, who aren't actually top 5.
BTW, how much does Rogers make? Pretty sure he is not top 5, but is working on his 2nd MVP in a row.
Any list of top WR's has to have Devonte Adams on it. I get that he has Rodgers throwing to him, but he is special. I'd add AJ Green too.
Christian but I’m not sure about this one for a few reasons:
1.) Player salaries rise every year so this “top 5” salary for KG is very short lived.
2.) The Giants offensive line is absolute trash. Golladay is a deep threat 50/50 ball type receiver. He’s not a slot guy who is going to catch a bunch of WR screens and have huge YAC numbers. He needs a line to give him more than 2 seconds to get downfield.
3.) QB play is clearly an issue. With a competent QB in Detroit Golladay was a terrific player.
It’s fun to dump on players that have had a down season for some I guess, but I’m not going to crap on Golladay for this season. I remember him saying this offense is going to get off to a slow start before week 1. I honestly don’t think I have heard a player joining a new team say that as adamantly as Golladay did. And this was before the Lemieux and Gates injuries. I found that pretty telling. He clearly knew that our line was garbage and probably felt the same way about Jones. Not to mention Garrett’s playbook.
Eric, I wasn’t intending on knocking Golladay. Before this year I could probably count on one hand the number of times I’d seen him play. When rumors started swirling last year the Giants were interested, I was surprised to see how well he had performed in 2019.
The market will certainly add a few more 20M guys each year, but it’s still a pretty small group. And when you look at the other guys in that band, I’m not sure Golladay fits.
blew my mind when they signed him, considering we already had guys that got minimal separation. It's no less baffling now than it was then.
He can be a valuable part of a diverse passing game - which we do not have.
Just like Plax was.
Plax was never a top 5 in the NFL.
The Giants have played 16 games. Golladay is at 34/499/0.
That is stupefying.
For fun, the Golladay signing thread is below.
Golladay might be a Nicks like guy whose wear and tear slows him down as he ages.
But he plays too often like he doesn't want to be out there. Just kind of going thru the motions.
And it's not like it has happened once...
Is he good enough to line up against any corner and be dominant one on one running any route? It doesn't look like it. Who is though?
And he still has the ability to reach that height again. He needs a QB who knows how to get him the ball. He needs a QB who isn't always see it, throw it, and can throw with anticipation. One who isn't chronically late with his throws.
he doesn't need separation to be effective. But the ball can't arrive late. He needs a QB who isn't afraid that he appears covered, and can throw to the side that is open, and throw it early.
DG repeatedly negotiated against himself. Philly offered Adoree Jackson 3/27? Here's 3/39!
That said, KG was never a separation guy, but he has the size and athleticism to go up to get the ball. A lot of WR's have had a lot of success doing that, but it requires a QB who can make throws with anticipation. We haven't seen that from Jones yet.
Just saying the overhead plays Jones could make to Slayton are much easier throws than the back shoulder stuff you have to give to Golladay, when he seems covered but really isn't. Degree of difficulty on those throws is quite a bit higher.
Unfortunately, Golladay has not even been a B. He’s been an F.
I think best case scenario is Golladay bounces back next year and returns to the level he played in 2018-2019. That would be a top 15-20 WR which is likely what the Giants hoped they’d get.
If not, looking at the way the deal is structured, there is a chance he won’t be here past 2022. (They can save over 10mil by cutting him though they’d take a decent hit in dead cap)
The Giants have played 16 games. Golladay is at 34/499/0.
That is stupefying.
That was a fun read. Lots of interesting real estate covered there.
I'd think you'd have to try hard first before becoming a top 5 NFL WR.
One game left to see if Jones gets to 30 TD passes on the season...
Hoping for a better 2022 but if they blow up the roster he should probably be a part of it.
Let me keep going for you...
Adams
Hill
Diggs
Godwin
Evans
Thielen
Allen
Waddle
Health aside, what’s so improbable that he can match his 2019 season? It’s not an eternity ago.
Golladay might be a Nicks like guy whose wear and tear slows him down as he ages.
Except he wasn't close to the player Nicks was.
Maybe he can be a top 5 receiver on a team. Thats the only top 5 he will be sniffing.
$23.6 million dead cap hit if we cut him after this season, which is not happening. That number goes down to $10.2 million if we cut him after next season, which is much more realistic.
And here we are.
2018 and 2019. Most yards secured in contested catches. Also one of the very best in catch percentage.
Again, I don't think anyone would ever mistake our QB situation with Stafford. But, in the other 8 games that Stafford missed in 2019, David Blough, and Jeff Driskel were his QBs, and he went 30-550-4 TDs. That show's that Golladay can still be an effective weapon, even with brutal QB play. Again, in 13 games this year he's at 34-499-0. He's never going to be the 10 catch a game guy, he's going to be the guy that gauges you for 15-20 yards a catch, and someone you should be able to throw the ball in 1 on 1 scenarios. I do believe a lot has to do with very poor scheming on the offensive coaching side. How many times did we complain about Garrett's short WR routes across the board? That's not Kenny's strength.
I don't think he has top 5 potential, but I do think he can get to that top 15-20 WR status with an offense that utilizes him correctly.
The guy shows no ball skills whatsoever, and that has nothing to do with the QB.
2018 and 2019. Most yards secured in contested catches. Also one of the very best in catch percentage.
I guess injuries washed him up.
Go back to week 1 against Denver in the red zone. The pathetic out that Jones threw to Golladay was a major warning sign.
Just another colossal failure that Gettleman can take with him as he slouches out the door.
Case closed.
With Stafford: 35 catches, 640 yards, 7 TD's
With Driskell/Blough: 30 catches, 550 yards, 4 TD's
Also reminder. His yards per intended target in DET was 9.9, 8.9, 10.3, and 10.6.
Now? It's 7.0. That's completely unacceptable and on COACHING.
After that injury, Golladay had 1 game over 72 yards. In that 1 game, he caught a 75 yard TD pass. The rest of those post-Stafford games were unremarkable.
In 2020, he did have two big games - against the Allergic-to-defense Falcons and the Jags in the middle of a 15-game winning streak.
I’m not saying Golladay sucks. He is a competent WR who had a break out year playing with an outstanding vet QB just hitting his stride. The Giants then paid him like a star.
The Giants have played 16 games. Golladay is at 34/499/0.
That is stupefying.
Always enjoy going down memory lane on BBI. This may be my favorite post in that Golladay signing thread...
Brown_Hornet : 3/20/2021 3:54 pm : link
... The combination of Dave Gettleman and Joe judge appears to be outstanding.
Haters gonna hate...
... but the facts are what they are.
Get him a definite OC who isn't a dipshit and QB's who can throw, and we'll see.
Golladay was the only option left and he got paid because of that. Hes better than his numbers, but he's in a terrible situation. His best qb looks below average and his OL gives him no time on his routes. Throw in poor coaching and you get the shitty production he has. If Judge and Jones are back I expect more of the same.
Staying awake at night worrying about his contract is folly. He's here. He's going to get another shot and should be a viable WR if the offense can remove head from ass.
Yeah ok.
IT's actually the other way around.
Yeah ok.
IT's actually the other way around.
You are 100% correct.
My bad :)
KG has been hurt. Thomas has been more than hurt after signing his big deal. Of course NO drafted very well with Thomas, just like the Giants did with OBJ. Both turned out to be disasters after getting paid. Folks always forget that football is a team game. Just because a player does great doesn't mean he will on another team. Coaching and supporting staff are key. The Giants coaching sucks.
That's the risk teams pay by not drafting well and over paying FAs. Look at what Seattle paid to get the Jets safety. What a huge fail that trade was. Just because FAs are paid big money - top 5 - doesn't mean they are top 5. Wait till after this off season. There are a number of WRs that will make more than KG and be in the top 5 paid, who aren't actually top 5.
BTW, how much does Rogers make? Pretty sure he is not top 5, but is working on his 2nd MVP in a row.
And I'm not some master of breaking down film, but you can see him checking out on plays early.
And if I can see it, guys who actually get paid to do it certainly can.
And I'm not some master of breaking down film, but you can see him checking out on plays early.
And if I can see it, guys who actually get paid to do it certainly can.
He checked out in Detroit in 2020. Apparently the people paid to see it couldn't see it.
Is he good enough to line up against any corner and be dominant one on one running any route? It doesn't look like it. Who is though?
I think it's important to realize what a top-5 WR looks like in today's NFL.
One of the things that tends to be an issue for Giants fans, particularly those who don't watch other teams, is that the way the game is evolving vs. the nostalgia of prior championship eras.
The recipe has changed. Full stop.
I believe, too, our great HC came in to close the deal on Golladay. Judge was all in. Just another reminder of how "multiple" Judge is...
I believe, too, our great HC came in to close the deal on Golladay. Judge was all in. Just another reminder of how "multiple" Judge is...
Both knew Gettleman was flashing his highbeams looking for action and their pimps charged full price.
I believe, too, our great HC came in to close the deal on Golladay. Judge was all in. Just another reminder of how "multiple" Judge is...
Williams deserves every penny. Also, you and many others continuously ignore how teams in the NY/NJ area usually have to overpay FAs because cost of living and all that crap.
DG sucks. I don't care. But this is old.
Any list of top WR's has to have Devonte Adams on it. I get that he has Rodgers throwing to him, but he is special. I'd add AJ Green too.
He checked out in Detroit in 2020. Apparently the people paid to see it couldn't see it.
Especially when the Detroit coaches weren't very subtle about it. They basically called him a quitter.
as LW's? Because both did a great job of taking Gettleman to the cleaners.
I believe, too, our great HC came in to close the deal on Golladay. Judge was all in. Just another reminder of how "multiple" Judge is...
Williams deserves every penny. Also, you and many others continuously ignore how teams in the NY/NJ area usually have to overpay FAs because cost of living and all that crap.
DG sucks. I don't care. But this is old.
Cost of living adjustment?
That is what Gettleman and Team Williams couldn't come eye-to-eye on from Nov 2019 until March 2021?
oh, how I do love some of your posts...
Switch him with D Adams or Diggs or Hopkins - he'd put up real good #s even if might not be as good as some of them
Might as well keep KG around so the next QB has a big target.
1.) Player salaries rise every year so this “top 5” salary for KG is very short lived.
2.) The Giants offensive line is absolute trash. Golladay is a deep threat 50/50 ball type receiver. He’s not a slot guy who is going to catch a bunch of WR screens and have huge YAC numbers. He needs a line to give him more than 2 seconds to get downfield.
3.) QB play is clearly an issue. With a competent QB in Detroit Golladay was a terrific player.
It’s fun to dump on players that have had a down season for some I guess, but I’m not going to crap on Golladay for this season. I remember him saying this offense is going to get off to a slow start before week 1. I honestly don’t think I have heard a player joining a new team say that as adamantly as Golladay did. And this was before the Lemieux and Gates injuries. I found that pretty telling. He clearly knew that our line was garbage and probably felt the same way about Jones. Not to mention Garrett’s playbook.
The market will certainly add a few more 20M guys each year, but it’s still a pretty small group. And when you look at the other guys in that band, I’m not sure Golladay fits.