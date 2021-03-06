New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team Discussion

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
He will. No sense in kicking a man when he’s down.
Another week, another special teams penalty.
Jordan Raanan
✔
@JordanRaanan
Dave Gettleman declined to say anything when asked for a comment as he left the press box and headed downstairs with about five minutes remaining. His record in 4 years as GM will be 19-46. #Giants
Rivera definitely will shake.
Quote:
the high road and shake Judge’s hand after the game?
Rivera definitely will shake.
He’s a gentleman
Quote:
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Dave Gettleman just walked past a group of reporters on his way to the locker room. Gettleman didn’t break stride when asked if he had anything to say.
Scumbag is getting off easy.
yeah, he's a scumbag. Nice
Up 14 with less than 5 to go.
Would you stick around?
I went to week 1 against Denver and 98% of the fans still there with 4 minutes left were Broncos fans.
He'll go into hiding like Ray Handley.
Can't let this man come back for year 3. He's a bigger loser than McAdoo and Shurmur combined.
Why not? He sure wanted to be in front of the camera the first two years to tell people how much he knew.
Quote:
In comment 15538525 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Dave Gettleman just walked past a group of reporters on his way to the locker room. Gettleman didn’t break stride when asked if he had anything to say.
Scumbag is getting off easy.
yeah, he's a scumbag. Nice
Yeah, he is.
Quote:
In comment 15538525 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Dave Gettleman just walked past a group of reporters on his way to the locker room. Gettleman didn’t break stride when asked if he had anything to say.
Scumbag is getting off easy.
yeah, he's a scumbag. Nice
He's been smug and condescending despite repeated and unparalleled failure over the past 5 years. Does it surprise you that people are being hard on him? He's a fucking buffoon.
Quote:
!
Up 14 with less than 5 to go.
Yes.
Unfortunately Titans just got 7.
Quote:
Or expect him to ever talk to the media again?
Why not? He sure wanted to be in front of the camera the first two years to tell people how much he knew.
If I never hear him talk again it'll be too soon. I'm just happy to have him gone. Smug jackass.
Quote:
In comment 15538549 jeff57 said:
Quote:
!
Up 14 with less than 5 to go.
Yes.
Unfortunately Titans just got 7.
Yeah that’s probably it.
Quote:
In comment 15538536 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15538525 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Dave Gettleman just walked past a group of reporters on his way to the locker room. Gettleman didn’t break stride when asked if he had anything to say.
Scumbag is getting off easy.
yeah, he's a scumbag. Nice
He's been smug and condescending despite repeated and unparalleled failure over the past 5 years. Does it surprise you that people are being hard on him? He's a fucking buffoon.
Buffoon seems so much more appropriate to be honest.
Quote:
In comment 15538556 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15538536 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15538525 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Dave Gettleman just walked past a group of reporters on his way to the locker room. Gettleman didn’t break stride when asked if he had anything to say.
Scumbag is getting off easy.
yeah, he's a scumbag. Nice
He's been smug and condescending despite repeated and unparalleled failure over the past 5 years. Does it surprise you that people are being hard on him? He's a fucking buffoon.
Buffoon seems so much more appropriate to be honest.
If you start considering what he's done to the careers of Barkley, DJ, Sterling, Pep, etc scumbag becomes more fitting.
Don’t have to worry about that.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Dave Gettleman just walked past a group of reporters on his way to the locker room. Gettleman didn’t break stride when asked if he had anything to say.
Fucking douche
Shoulda ran it there
Pathetic Losers..