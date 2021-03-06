for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:27 am
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 19 20 21 <<Prev | Show All |
good thing we're punting  
Del Shofner : 3:36 pm : link
down two scores with 4 minutes left
RE: Wonder if Rivera is going to take  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15538524 Tittle 9 20 64 said:
Quote:
the high road and shake Judge’s hand after the game?


He will. No sense in kicking a man when he’s down.

Another week, another special teams penalty.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:37 pm : link

Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan

Dave Gettleman declined to say anything when asked for a comment as he left the press box and headed downstairs with about five minutes remaining. His record in 4 years as GM will be 19-46. #Giants
RE: Wonder if Rivera is going to take  
BillKo : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15538524 Tittle 9 20 64 said:
Quote:
the high road and shake Judge’s hand after the game?


Rivera definitely will shake.
More  
Big Al : 3:37 pm : link
Special team excellence.
Undisciplined Giants team....  
GFAN52 : 3:37 pm : link
.
Pick 6 Vikings  
jeff57 : 3:38 pm : link
!
RE: RE: Wonder if Rivera is going to take  
Simms11 : 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15538543 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15538524 Tittle 9 20 64 said:


Quote:


the high road and shake Judge’s hand after the game?



Rivera definitely will shake.


He’s a gentleman
and Vikings winning!!!  
BillKo : 3:38 pm : link
...
Just  
AcidTest : 3:38 pm : link
end it.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 3:38 pm : link
Another week, another basic special teams blown play
RE: RE: ...  
BillKo : 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15538536 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15538525 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Dave Gettleman just walked past a group of reporters on his way to the locker room. Gettleman didn’t break stride when asked if he had anything to say.



Scumbag is getting off easy.


yeah, he's a scumbag. Nice
Does anyone really want to hear what Gettleman has to say?  
j_rud : 3:39 pm : link
Or expect him to ever talk to the media again?
RE: Pick 6 Vikings  
jeff57 : 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15538549 jeff57 said:
Quote:
!


Up 14 with less than 5 to go.
RE: Wow,  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15538531 jpkmets said:
Quote:
Empty stadium on that punt view


Would you stick around?

I went to week 1 against Denver and 98% of the fans still there with 4 minutes left were Broncos fans.
Vikings doing us a solid  
Giantfan21 : 3:39 pm : link
Making sure Giants have 2 top 8 picks
RE: Does anyone really want to hear what Gettleman has to say?  
GFAN52 : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15538557 j_rud said:
Quote:
Or expect him to ever talk to the media again?


He'll go into hiding like Ray Handley.
RE: good thing we're punting  
sharp315 : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15538538 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
down two scores with 4 minutes left

Can't let this man come back for year 3. He's a bigger loser than McAdoo and Shurmur combined.
RE: Does anyone really want to hear what Gettleman has to say?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15538557 j_rud said:
Quote:
Or expect him to ever talk to the media again?


Why not? He sure wanted to be in front of the camera the first two years to tell people how much he knew.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Go Terps : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15538556 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15538536 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15538525 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Dave Gettleman just walked past a group of reporters on his way to the locker room. Gettleman didn’t break stride when asked if he had anything to say.



Scumbag is getting off easy.



yeah, he's a scumbag. Nice


Yeah, he is.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
j_rud : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15538556 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15538536 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15538525 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Dave Gettleman just walked past a group of reporters on his way to the locker room. Gettleman didn’t break stride when asked if he had anything to say.



Scumbag is getting off easy.



yeah, he's a scumbag. Nice


He's been smug and condescending despite repeated and unparalleled failure over the past 5 years. Does it surprise you that people are being hard on him? He's a fucking buffoon.
RE: RE: Pick 6 Vikings  
k2tampa : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15538558 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15538549 jeff57 said:


Quote:


!



Up 14 with less than 5 to go.


Yes.

Unfortunately Titans just got 7.
why the timeouts?  
Red Right Hand : 3:41 pm : link
I don't get it.
RE: RE: Does anyone really want to hear what Gettleman has to say?  
j_rud : 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15538568 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15538557 j_rud said:


Quote:


Or expect him to ever talk to the media again?



Why not? He sure wanted to be in front of the camera the first two years to tell people how much he knew.


If I never hear him talk again it'll be too soon. I'm just happy to have him gone. Smug jackass.
How nice of Danny Shelton to show up  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:41 pm : link
….
RE: RE: RE: Pick 6 Vikings  
jeff57 : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15538572 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15538558 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 15538549 jeff57 said:


Quote:


!



Up 14 with less than 5 to go.



Yes.

Unfortunately Titans just got 7.


Yeah that’s probably it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
BillKo : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15538570 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15538556 BillKo said:


Quote:


In comment 15538536 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15538525 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Dave Gettleman just walked past a group of reporters on his way to the locker room. Gettleman didn’t break stride when asked if he had anything to say.



Scumbag is getting off easy.



yeah, he's a scumbag. Nice



He's been smug and condescending despite repeated and unparalleled failure over the past 5 years. Does it surprise you that people are being hard on him? He's a fucking buffoon.


Buffoon seems so much more appropriate to be honest.
Vikings now up by 14.....  
Simms11 : 3:42 pm : link
Hmmmmm
Another INT for Vikes  
jeff57 : 3:43 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
sharp315 : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15538586 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15538570 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 15538556 BillKo said:


Quote:


In comment 15538536 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15538525 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Dave Gettleman just walked past a group of reporters on his way to the locker room. Gettleman didn’t break stride when asked if he had anything to say.



Scumbag is getting off easy.



yeah, he's a scumbag. Nice



He's been smug and condescending despite repeated and unparalleled failure over the past 5 years. Does it surprise you that people are being hard on him? He's a fucking buffoon.



Buffoon seems so much more appropriate to be honest.

If you start considering what he's done to the careers of Barkley, DJ, Sterling, Pep, etc scumbag becomes more fitting.
Not intentional  
cjac : 3:43 pm : link
Grounding?
WFT played their ass off today.....  
Simms11 : 3:44 pm : link
two teams going in opposite directions.
WFT  
Sammo85 : 3:46 pm : link
Needs a QB but they have some players on offense in Gibson and McLaurin. Need another receiver if Samuel can’t stay healthy or TE and a good corner but they aren’t far away if they get a QB.

Engram is telegraphing is routes..  
EricJ : 3:48 pm : link
...
Fromm  
Del Shofner : 3:50 pm : link
our leading rusher
TD Texans  
j_rud : 3:50 pm : link
Down 3 with 4 to go
Houston cuts it to 3 again  
jeff57 : 3:51 pm : link
Davis Mills has come on.
WE LOVE YOU JAKE FROMM  
sharp315 : 3:52 pm : link
Nice wheels
Rivera better not let us  
markky : 3:52 pm : link
win at the last minute.
RE: Rivera better not let us  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15538639 markky said:
Quote:
win at the last minute.


Don’t have to worry about that.
a fitting end!  
Del Shofner : 3:52 pm : link
.
The End  
jeff57 : 3:53 pm : link
.
I  
AcidTest : 3:53 pm : link
ask you, what end could be more fitting?
RE: ...  
sb from NYT Forum : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15538525 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Dave Gettleman just walked past a group of reporters on his way to the locker room. Gettleman didn’t break stride when asked if he had anything to say.


Fucking douche
RE: WE LOVE YOU JAKE FROMM  
sharp315 : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15538638 sharp315 said:
Quote:
Nice wheels

Shoulda ran it there
thank god  
Allen in CNJ : 3:54 pm : link
it's over
Gettleman & Judge  
gmoney11 : 3:55 pm : link
Don’t let the door hit you too hard on the way OUT!
Pathetic Losers..
Take a bow NYG  
UberAlias : 3:55 pm : link
If that didn’t convince Mara to do what’s needed, nothing will.
I feel like the old man in waterworld  
Red Right Hand : 3:57 pm : link
when he thanks god as the ship explodes and he's engulfed by the fireball.
Coaches: what are the worst NYG starting  
NYPanos : 4:11 pm : link
Seriously. Looking back.
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 19 20 21 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 