New York Giants - Washington Football Team Post-Game Discussion

Have been a Gmen fan for sixty years. Had the honor of a lifetime to serve as a ballboy during a portion of Tarkenton era. I have seen just about everything the Giants have done during that time.
I don’t believe in bashing too many players as I saw up front and personal what they go through to play NFL football. Coaching as well is demanding and all consuming to the ultra successful. I did and have learned the difference between success vs. mediocrity. It clearly involves the right personnel, meticulous coaching, ultimate dedication, developing and demanding an excellent team attitude and yes good luck. The Gmen are obviously not in success mode. As a businessman, I know the keys to success reside in the pocket of the top dog. I am no scout and do not pretend to have the answers needed to turn things around. I can assure all that winning will not happen without the right attitude and that comes from leadership. The team must revamp its leadership, talent evaluation, coaching and training routines. The coach is right about one thing; success comes from the right culture. Without culture change from top to bottom, mediocrity is the only space this team will occupy for the foreseeable future.
Asked how close the Giants are to contending, Joe Judge referred to his 11-minute answer last week and said again "I know that we're closer than we are further away."
but it's really, really, really hard to win with Glennon/Fromm. It completely destroys the ability to conduct any semblance of an offense.
I don't want to throw out excuses, or imply I want Judge back, but one has to accept the effect from losing DJ down the stretch.
Ok, I get that, but how about be competitive? When a 6-10 team comes to town and plays you like they are a 10-6 team just trying to eke out a win and ends up winning by 15. Detroit won today and the Packers played their starters for a half. Jacksonville showed up and may end up keeping the Colts out of the playoffs. The Texans with the immortal Davis Mills put up 25 or so against the Titans.
We aren't just talking about winning; it's 6 embarrassing non-competitive losses in a row with lots of the players looking like they don't care.
RE: RE: Giants somehow avoid finishing last in the NFL in points scored
he needs to be sent packing along with Gettleman, Petit and any scion of the Mara family tree.
another baseless comment. you can say Judge is not effective and is not a good coach. But he quit? Do you know how many hours he put into the game plan at the facility this week?
The offensive game plan was non-competitive. You see other teams bring in backup QBs and move the ball and score points. This offense could barely execute a forward pass. It was a complete fucking joke.
If Judge spent many hours putting together this offense then its a wonder he's even employed.
Asked how close the Giants are to contending, Joe Judge referred to his 11-minute answer last week and said again "I know that we're closer than we are further away."
😆😆
Just heard that. Which NFC playoff team are they “close” to??
We're closer to the moon than we are the sun. But it's still 240 thousand miles away.
Jacksonville finished dead last with 253. They had a rookie QB ..
We had people here saying we should "tank for Trevor"
You're looking at that stat and the first thing that comes to mind about Jacksonville is that Trevor Lawrence isn't good?
No, I never said he was not good. In fact, you need to look at it like he MAY be good but he is not in a good situation. People thought drafting the kid was the answer to our problems. If he was our starting QB this year, we would likely have the same number of wins.
Joe Judge said he ran those two QB sneaks deep in their own territory because he wanted to create space for when they punted it on fourth down. #Giants
OK, so he wasn't playing to win the game. I want to hear Doug Pederson's thoughts, because he was fired for something similar (and Pederson won a Super Bowl)
Pederson wasn't fired for throwing a game. Management in all likelihood signed off on it if it wasn't their idea outright. He was fired because he was being given directives on his staff and he responded with an ultimatum.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants somehow avoid finishing last in the NFL in points scored
Well sure, but that's an oversimplification. Eli Manning didn't solve the Giants' problems as a rookie either.
Having a QB that you can be confident in going forward is a big part of fixing it. Same as when people felt good about Jones in 2018.
Each of the Giants' opponents in the last 6 games scored at least 20 points, a number which has been a barrier for the Giants' offense with Jones as QB. Even if Jones had not gotten hurt they likely still finish 4-13.
RE: Judge is talking like he feels like he is going to be back
These 6 losses have been shockingly poor, and so has his behavior.
It's enough to make him think about it. Before now it was probably not happening.
Agree with this. The rant last week combined with how uncompetitive the team has been has almost forced him to seriously consider it.
Even if you don’t fire him you have to at least say “we’ll bring in a new GM and then make a decision on Judge.” You can’t build your team around this clown.
Worse than the record over the last 6 weeks, the way Judge has carried himself should be enough. The best I would give him would be hire a new GM and give that person a week or so to decide on the coach. Let them make the decision to keep Judge or not, with no input whatsoever from ownership. I'm pretty sure just about any GM worth anything would take less than the allotted time to let him go.
Ok, I get that, but how about be competitive? When a 6-10 team comes to town and plays you like they are a 10-6 team just trying to eke out a win and ends up winning by 15. Detroit won today and the Packers played their starters for a half. Jacksonville showed up and may end up keeping the Colts out of the playoffs. The Texans with the immortal Davis Mills put up 25 or so against the Titans.
We aren't just talking about winning; it's 6 embarrassing non-competitive losses in a row with lots of the players looking like they don't care.
Glenn, Fromm, and everyone who played on the offensive line not named Andrew Thomas. The decisions that put those players on the field determined this course after Jones went down.
What is it, last 2 minutes heading into the half, something like 79-0? That right there should be full-stop fireable. It has to be some kind of horrid record and it just cannot in any way shape or form be defended.
The Giants disrespect their own players like they did today running 2 straight QB sneaks inside their own 5 yard line today.
Total embarrassment to a once proud football organization.
Worse than anything I saw in 1966.
this loss happened almost exactly how I wanted. I think the only way Judge had a chance to go would be if he did something wacky and embarrassing and the QB sneaks might have been it. And the stadium was half empty. I just wished Washington scored one more TD and we didn't get that Fromm to Slay fluke TD.
There were several plays in this 22-7 loss where Giants players weren't trying
Joe Judge said he expects to meet with John Mara for a usual end of season meeting at some point this week. Judge won’t discuss his job security with us. #Giants
Oh. My. God.
I don't want to throw out excuses, or imply I want Judge back, but one has to accept the effect from losing DJ down the stretch.
We aren't just talking about winning; it's 6 embarrassing non-competitive losses in a row with lots of the players looking like they don't care.
They finished 31st with 258
Jacksonville finished dead last with 253. They had a rookie QB ..
We had people here saying we should "tank for Trevor"
You're looking at that stat and the first thing that comes to mind about Jacksonville is that Trevor Lawrence isn't good?
he needs to be sent packing along with Gettleman, Petit and any scion of the Mara family tree.
another baseless comment. you can say Judge is not effective and is not a good coach. But he quit? Do you know how many hours he put into the game plan at the facility this week?
The offensive game plan was non-competitive. You see other teams bring in backup QBs and move the ball and score points. This offense could barely execute a forward pass. It was a complete fucking joke.
If Judge spent many hours putting together this offense then its a wonder he's even employed.
JJ: I think I've learned more of what NOT to do...
😆😆
Just heard that. Which NFC playoff team are they “close” to??
Joe Judge said he ran those two QB sneaks deep in their own territory because he wanted to create space for when they punted it on fourth down. #Giants
OK, so he wasn't playing to win the game. I want to hear Doug Pederson's thoughts, because he was fired for something similar (and Pederson won a Super Bowl)
Oh. My. God.
How?!?!? HOW?!?!?!
Holy fuck. I can't stand this guy.
...And that's the most damning part, that after all the talk, the sermons and diatribes, it was HE who quit.
Joe Judge said he ran those two QB sneaks deep in their own territory because he wanted to create space for when they punted it on fourth down. #Giants
JFC. He's worried about punting on second down instead of trying to get a first down in a lost season.
That answer alone should seal his fate.
Today's game was an EXHIBITION GAME to try different things because they game DID NOT MATTER.
I don't want to throw out excuses, or imply I want Judge back, but one has to accept the effect from losing DJ down the stretch.
Judge was all on board with signing Glennon and letting McCoy walk.
Jacksonville finished dead last with 253. They had a rookie QB and Urban Meyer as their coach most of the season
Giants would have finished dead last if Jacksonville had fired Meyer sooner.
He's delusional
Wouldn’t had Jones not gotten hurt.
Stop..Jones sucks. Maybe they average 3-6 points more per game had he stayed healthy? Who fucking cares?
I don't want to throw out excuses, or imply I want Judge back, but one has to accept the effect from losing DJ down the stretch.
Each of the Giants' opponents in the last 6 games scored at least 20 points, a number which has been a barrier for the Giants' offense with Jones as QB. Even if Jones had not gotten hurt they likely still finish 4-13.
Because Mara is even more of a clown than JJ.
It's enough to make him think about it. Before now it was probably not happening.
It's enough to make him think about it. Before now it was probably not happening.
Agree with this. The rant last week combined with how uncompetitive the team has been has almost forced him to seriously consider it.
Even if you don’t fire him you have to at least say “we’ll bring in a new GM and then make a decision on Judge.” You can’t build your team around this clown.
Jones sucks. Why was this team an offensive juggernaut with jones? He had 1 TDs in the year.
The fact he wasn’t on the field is all his fault anyway.
Here we are again. New GM, new head coach, new quarterback.
Four years just thrown away.
Total embarrassment to a once proud football organization.
Worse than anything I saw in 1966.
Mediocre O-line.
Maybe:
Wait til next decade?
But I'm mentally drained. This season broke me.
Mara’s playing a perpetual game of “pick two.”
You always gotta have continuity. Always.
Here we are again. New GM, new head coach, new quarterback.
Four years just thrown away.
Missing on a QB pick sets your team back 5 years as they say.