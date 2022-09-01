NYG to pick 5 and 7

But you have to figure they move down with one of those picks, question is which one will return greater value. Can make an argument that any t am in front of us would be looking to sell, of course this cost will be greater so maybe the 5 slot is the perfect place for a team that likes a QB to jump ahead of Carolina to get one. WhT could we reasonably return? A 1st this year and next and a day 2 pick this year? If so I would 100% do that. Especially if we are going to miss out on the blue chip Edge players. Gives us more ammo to grab quality depth for the OL later on. Just have to hope they have the right guy in here and get the FO cleaned up, if not trade both picks back for the future when you have a better plan in place. Right now, the Giants are a hot mess and no draft pick unless LT is cloned and enters is changing the outcome for this team.
in the Draft at Pick #5. The Jaguars could pick Evan Neal first overall (they need OL help and they need to protect their franchise QB) and the Jets' O-Line is as bad as ours (and they need to protect their franchise QB). They could opt for either Ickey or Charles Cross at fourth overall, leaving the remainder of those two for the Football Giants at 5.
Just spitballing' (assuming no trades:)
Jaguars - Evan Neal
Lions - Hutchinson
Texans - Thibodeaux
Jets - Ickey or Cross
Giants - Ickey or Cross
Panthers - maybe a QB? Kenny Pickett?
Giants - here I would take either Derek Stingley Jr. or Kyle Hamilton, depending on their health
Who is Ickey?
RE: Will be interesting to see what the new GM decides
Carolina didn't trade a 2, 4 in this draft and 6 last year for Darnold to give up on him this fast. Offensive line is the glaring need in Carolina. Trade down from 7 if you are going to trade down.
and then trade down with the 7th, to grab another lineman.
Hamilton and Stingley are luxuries we cannot afford. All the secondary talent in the world won't matter if we can't get to the QB. Coming into the season, the secondary was lauded as the most talented in a long while, well, they struggled except for maybe Xavier McKinley because the front seven were so poor.
All the talent we had on offense produced zilch because we couldn't block.
Cross or Ekwonu at 5 (Neal is probably unavailable) and Linderbaum with the Bears pick, or trade the Bears pick down and see if you can get an OL and pass rusher with two more premium picks
would net something like Karlaftis/Ekwana and one of Green/Linderbaum. If they don't make a quality move via FA, I would forfeit the 2 3s for the OLine quality at 16-20. Will see how the OLine targets in the 3rd round shakes out leading up to the draft. Gotta get 2 quality OLine in the off season (minimum).
I don't think you can trade two 3rd round picks (67 and 80) to get back in the first round. The draft values on those two picks equal a mid-2nd round pick. We'd have to trade the 2nd round pick (37) and 80 to get a third 1st round pick
I was inferring that you have to forfeit 67 and 80 to move the 36 pick up to the 16-20 range.
It's also possible that the three top OL are so evenly graded that getting the third one off the board is no worse than getting the first one.
Could be, sure. But any GM would like his pick of the litter.
I think you give him a shot next year at either guard spot. Baltimore is usually very solid on drafting interior OL and had a glut as you can only keep so many OL on the roster. He was a 4th rd pick 2 years ago
Anything is better than the tandem of Skura/Hernandez as the G
Its been a while since he saw the field but I remember him being at least serviceable when he was in there...cannot say that about pretty much anyone else on the OL not named Thomas
you could do alot of damage with 5, 7, and 21 (along with 80).
You could also do a lot of damage by trading both picks back.
At the very least before 80 you get
1-- A Starting OT.
2-- A Starting Guard
3-- A Starting Edge.
4-- A Starting ILB
5-- A Starting TE.
6-- A Starting WR.
If msrtinez comes back healthy and we retain smith we are fine at ILB.
Wr we are good eith golladay toney andbmaybe we bring back slayton for cheap. Shep gone.
Te, OL and edge
We need 5 new starters. 3 on OL, te and edge
We need 5 new starters. 3 on OL, te and edge [/quote]
1—ILB I hope you are right about Smith but there still is question how good he is. Just because he is better than what we have doesn't mean he is any good.
2a—ILB The Giants are in rebuild. Where does Blake Martinez fit in?
2b—ILB How effective will Blake be after his injury? Again just because he is better than what we currently have doesn't mean Giants should have him beyond 2022.
3a—WR Toney is always hurt. Slayton is a number 4 WR not a starter.
3b—WR Golladay was hurt last year and he was hurt this year. Even today it looked like one of his catches he came up gimpy a bit. He can't be reoiled upon to be 100%.
Considering 3A and 3B - our two top receivers have shown to be injury prone so far at Slayton is at best a bottom tier number 3 WR but actually he is a 4.
The Giants could use a WR that could limit the impact for injuries on a given Sunday for Golladay and Toney. Right now when one is out, the opposing team either has an elite corner that will minimize one or they can double the one whenever the other is hurt. Which so far has been often.
Another top flight WR alleviated this concern drastically and allows Slayton to be more effective at a more suitable number 4 WR. .
RE: No one picking before us should want a QB top 5
Depth for the OL? We need 4 new starters for the OL. 70% of our problems on offense is the OL. They suck. Injuries to WRs and DJs struggles make up the rest. We cannot go into this draft thinking anything but STARTING OL. Plug and play. Go top shelf with the two first rounders and finally start locking-in a 10 year OL.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants.
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Trade down if need be.
Agree
And if the Bears had not won two of their last six on last play field goals the Giants would be picking 4 and 5.
Who is Ickey?
Carolina didn't trade a 2, 4 in this draft and 6 last year for Darnold to give up on him this fast. Offensive line is the glaring need in Carolina. Trade down from 7 if you are going to trade down.
You had to remind us!
the foundation for the 2022 Draft Board?
Who is Ickey?
Ikem Ekwonu, G, NC State 6'4" 320
Much thanks!
You start building by picking good players.
They have plenty of picks they do t need to trade premium picks for crap.
And there's no QB worth either pick
cost us a #4.
You had to remind us!
More of a whatever. Bredeson isn’t all that worse than any of our other Guards.
Giants should go sign a middle priced free agent Guard and then have him compete with Bredeson and Lemieux next season for the starting jobs and relegate the other to be the swing Guard.
I don't think you can trade two 3rd round picks (67 and 80) to get back in the first round. The draft values on those two picks equal a mid-2nd round pick. We'd have to trade the 2nd round pick (37) and 80 to get a third 1st round pick
I was inferring that you have to forfeit 67 and 80 to move the 36 pick up to the 16-20 range.
Hahaha
Could be, sure. But any GM would like his pick of the litter.
the foundation for the 2022 Draft Board?
Yes it is.
But I'd have to think you can still run a draft with a new FO and also use other sources for evaluating players.
Hell, just call Sy!
And look how well we've used those top-10 picks! Flowers, Apple, Saquon, DJ...
The only good one was Andrew Thomas
I see zero market for Barkley.
Jones could bring some value and I think a new GM will entertain just about anything. Only a handful of players you'd really want to keep around that have real trade value.
You could also do a lot of damage by trading both picks back.
At the very least before 80 you get
1-- A Starting OT.
2-- A Starting Guard
3-- A Starting Edge.
4-- A Starting ILB
5-- A Starting TE.
6-- A Starting WR.
Consider in the DG era we've spent a #2,4,6, and 20 overall on offense, and our offense is a disaster.
If msrtinez comes back healthy and we retain smith we are fine at ILB.
Wr we are good eith golladay toney andbmaybe we bring back slayton for cheap. Shep gone.
Te, OL and edge
We need 5 new starters. 3 on OL, te and edge
We need 5 new starters. 3 on OL, te and edge [/quote]
1—ILB I hope you are right about Smith but there still is question how good he is. Just because he is better than what we have doesn't mean he is any good.
2a—ILB The Giants are in rebuild. Where does Blake Martinez fit in?
2b—ILB How effective will Blake be after his injury? Again just because he is better than what we currently have doesn't mean Giants should have him beyond 2022.
3a—WR Toney is always hurt. Slayton is a number 4 WR not a starter.
3b—WR Golladay was hurt last year and he was hurt this year. Even today it looked like one of his catches he came up gimpy a bit. He can't be reoiled upon to be 100%.
Considering 3A and 3B - our two top receivers have shown to be injury prone so far at Slayton is at best a bottom tier number 3 WR but actually he is a 4.
The Giants could use a WR that could limit the impact for injuries on a given Sunday for Golladay and Toney. Right now when one is out, the opposing team either has an elite corner that will minimize one or they can double the one whenever the other is hurt. Which so far has been often.
Another top flight WR alleviated this concern drastically and allows Slayton to be more effective at a more suitable number 4 WR. .
Very rral possibility. That said, Davis Mills has earned himself a chance to at least compete.
I really believe the Giants are going to love Karlaftis. Him and Ekwonu or Cross makes a lot of sense.
I think Hutch, Neal, Thibodeaux, Stingily are your top 4 unless someone moves up for Corral.
Texas maybe?
If that’s the top 4, I’m taking Hamilton at 5 and one of those two OL at 7. I also wouldn’t hate it if we took Dean at 7 if we got an OL in FA, and then some more OL help in our next three picks.
B) Jets #4 & #10
C) Eagles #15, #16, #21
Choice and why?
1. JAC
2. DET
3. HOU
4. NYJ
5. NYG
6. CAR
7. NYG
8. ATL
9. DEN
10. NYJ
11. WAS
12. MIN
13. CLE
14. BAL
15. PHI
16. PHI
17. LAC
18. NO
B) Jets #4 & #10
C) Eagles #15, #16, #21
Choice and why?
PHI can't be 21. They can be 19, 25, 29, 31 or 32
B) Jets #4 & #10
C) Eagles #15, #16, #21
Choice and why?
But still a fun question...
Trade down if need be.
Absolutely agree.
