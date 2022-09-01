Glazer 8pm update on Judge:

not understand probability and the different approaches to arriving at probable conclusions. He and he has compatriots on the tube are one of the reasons i have been losing my interest in sports.
Didn't you write this a few days ago:
Quote:
Many of you have turned BBI, a great example of sports private enterprise, into a foul, gutter reading fan form. Just try to raise the level a bit, act like true giant fans who criticize without stooping into the gutter to do so.
Comments like this don't really add anything to the discussion or raise the level of discussion.
Handley was 14-18 so there is no comparison. Went to my first game in1976 McVay was coach for the next couple of years Who was very bad and he went 14-23 and I thought it could never get worse!!?
Hand**y went 14-18 with a team that went 13-3 the year before he took over, and 11-5 the year after. Both years winning the division. He was the worst. He had good talent and just killed the team. That is much worse than starting with crap and not being able to make it better
RE: RE: jay glazer is a loud mouth, fat, ugly, bad dressing ignoramus who does
not understand probability and the different approaches to arriving at probable conclusions. He and he has compatriots on the tube are one of the reasons i have been losing my interest in sports.
Didn't you write this a few days ago:
Quote:
Many of you have turned BBI, a great example of sports private enterprise, into a foul, gutter reading fan form. Just try to raise the level a bit, act like true giant fans who criticize without stooping into the gutter to do so.
Comments like this don't really add anything to the discussion or raise the level of discussion.
not understand probability and the different approaches to arriving at probable conclusions. He and he has compatriots on the tube are one of the reasons i have been losing my interest in sports.
Didn't you write this a few days ago:
Quote:
Many of you have turned BBI, a great example of sports private enterprise, into a foul, gutter reading fan form. Just try to raise the level a bit, act like true giant fans who criticize without stooping into the gutter to do so.
Comments like this don't really add anything to the discussion or raise the level of discussion.
Nice...
RE: Owner's have shown their feelings wax and wane each week
Is Ownership is getting some good advice that retaining Joe would incredibly limit his GM search.
Except that doesn’t matter since it has been debated here that Chris and Tim are the ones in house running most of the show anyway. In fact, John Mara wants a limited GM search...
Chris is busy with his horses according to Schwartz. Drops in a couple meetings a year and does a couple player evaluations!
Not according to numerous posters I have been discussing this topic with for weeks. Some think he is intimately involved and overrules GM decisions. Others have suggested the past decade of decline neatly aligns with his presence in the front office,
He started the season with a loss against a lower tier team with a healthy Giants team that we all expected to compete for a playoff spot. Remember all the talk about how good the defense was? Remember all the weapons that Jones was gonna have?
The team never got any better. It’s probably something that most of us have forgotten but the Giants were out of the plays after 4 games. Did anyone think this team was going to the playoffs the week before Halloween? The Giants were a bad football team all season.
The offense was horrible. Bob Papa had some stats on the post game that were unbelievably horrific. The offense just got worse as the season went on.
And remember, Judge fired Jason Garrett. And the offense got worse. I mean, what the heck has Judge done well? Nothing.
Don’t give me this culture horse hockey. The Giants are a poorly prepared team of losers. They’re soft too. I was watching the Rams and Niners on delay just now. Either one of those teams would knock the snot out of Judges Giants. Joe Judge coached like a wussy. He team played like a bunch of wussies. Soft, poorly prepared losers. Fire him tomorrow.
He started the season with a loss against a lower tier team with a healthy Giants team that we all expected to compete for a playoff spot. Remember all the talk about how good the defense was? Remember all the weapons that Jones was gonna have?
The team never got any better. It’s probably something that most of us have forgotten but the Giants were out of the plays after 4 games. Did anyone think this team was going to the playoffs the week before Halloween? The Giants were a bad football team all season.
The offense was horrible. Bob Papa had some stats on the post game that were unbelievably horrific. The offense just got worse as the season went on.
And remember, Judge fired Jason Garrett. And the offense got worse. I mean, what the heck has Judge done well? Nothing.
Don’t give me this culture horse hockey. The Giants are a poorly prepared team of losers. They’re soft too. I was watching the Rams and Niners on delay just now. Either one of those teams would knock the snot out of Judges Giants. Joe Judge coached like a wussy. He team played like a bunch of wussies. Soft, poorly prepared losers. Fire him tomorrow.
Jay Glazer
@JayGlazer
I believe Giants brass is torn on what to do w Joe Judge bc of revolving door of coaches they’ve had in recent years. Have hesitation to move on bc they’d add to that revolving door. At same time I have heard a ton of frustration inside that locker room. Not a little, a lot
11:00 PM · Jan 9, 2022·Twitter for iPhone
Jay Glazer
@JayGlazer
I believe Giants brass is torn on what to do w Joe Judge bc of revolving door of coaches they’ve had in recent years. Have hesitation to move on bc they’d add to that revolving door. At same time I have heard a ton of frustration inside that locker room. Not a little, a lot
11:00 PM · Jan 9, 2022·Twitter for iPhone
glazer twitter - ( New Window )
Awful logic by Mara. Judge signed sealed and delivered his firing with the 0-6 performances.
Jay Glazer
@JayGlazer
I believe Giants brass is torn on what to do w Joe Judge bc of revolving door of coaches they’ve had in recent years. Have hesitation to move on bc they’d add to that revolving door. At same time I have heard a ton of frustration inside that locker room. Not a little, a lot
11:00 PM · Jan 9, 2022·Twitter for iPhone
So does this locker room frustration mean that Judge has been trying to blow smoke when talking about the great culture he's been building the last two years?
glazer twitter - ( New Window )
I think the press conference last week was the tipping point
He was basically pleading for his job, claiming that player character under his guidance counts for more than the won-lost record. His pleading made him seem weak and desperate - and players do not respond to weak coaches. Mara and others gauged player reaction and made their decision.
for a second and concentrate on the product that has been on the field the last 2 years? It's awful. The playcalling, the "teaching", all of the stuff he talked about. He didn't deliver on any of it. He may have good ideas, but he has no idea how to achieve them.
for a second and concentrate on the product that has been on the field the last 2 years? It's awful. The playcalling, the "teaching", all of the stuff he talked about. He didn't deliver on any of it. He may have good ideas, but he has no idea how to achieve them.
I'm ready for a new head coach.
I'm with you brother. We absolutely suck at acquiring talent. PERIOD! Last SB we had talent on the field. Scored points, stopped the run and wasn't Mara the owner back then? What has happened in the last 10 years? Why were we "successful" back then? Everyone, me included, wants to blame someone but it's never just ONE person. Like Eric said we just don't know what's going on. Two GMs and FOUR coaches later we are still in the same boat. I was watching the Chiefs game Saturday evening and when Hunt when down who replaces him? Another clone! Where do they find these players and why can't we do the same? I am actually scared about having two #1 draft picks because I fear we will just pick the wrong players.
RE: I think the press conference last week was the tipping point
He was basically pleading for his job, claiming that player character under his guidance counts for more than the won-lost record. His pleading made him seem weak and desperate - and players do not respond to weak coaches. Mara and others gauged player reaction and made their decision.
let that paralyze your thinking. I don't see how Judge and staff or the Front office survive this. I lived through the '70s and this is worse. There is nothing this team does well. At least in the '70s you could root for the D and Dave Jennings, Doug Kotar on offense.
QB plunge on 3rd and 9 at your own 4?? Really?? Completely inept.
RE: RE: I think the press conference last week was the tipping point
He was basically pleading for his job, claiming that player character under his guidance counts for more than the won-lost record. His pleading made him seem weak and desperate - and players do not respond to weak coaches. Mara and others gauged player reaction and made their decision.
Pleading you say?
Jon Snow Beheads Janos Slynt Game of Thrones - ( New Window )
Kinda gruesome. I once read that after a beheading the head lives for some period of time before finally dying. Not pleasant.
for a second and concentrate on the product that has been on the field the last 2 years? It's awful. The playcalling, the "teaching", all of the stuff he talked about. He didn't deliver on any of it. He may have good ideas, but he has no idea how to achieve them.
I'm ready for a new head coach.
I'm with you brother. We absolutely suck at acquiring talent. PERIOD! Last SB we had talent on the field. Scored points, stopped the run and wasn't Mara the owner back then? What has happened in the last 10 years? Why were we "successful" back then? Everyone, me included, wants to blame someone but it's never just ONE person. Like Eric said we just don't know what's going on. Two GMs and FOUR coaches later we are still in the same boat. I was watching the Chiefs game Saturday evening and when Hunt when down who replaces him? Another clone! Where do they find these players and why can't we do the same? I am actually scared about having two #1 draft picks because I fear we will just pick the wrong players.
this is the problem.
from 2015 - 2017, the "3 e's" erick flowers, eli apple, evan engram: no difference makers.
2018 we take a running back
2019 3 first round picks, no real difference makers. Jones was a gamble but it doesn't look like it paid off.
2020 we take AT. this is the first real difference maker.
2021 we take KT, can't stay on the field. we do get a first in 2022, but if we don't do something with it what difference does that make?
so from 2015-2021 we use 9 first round picks and have (as of today) only 1 person on the roster that we can call a difference maker.
so have 2 picks this year doesn't give me great comfort. but it is exciting to think about the possibilities from now until when they actually get on the field.
Alas, mercifully another Giants season is in the books.
We can look forward to some of the favorite pastimes on BBI,
will the GM go, will the HC go...where are the Giants situated in the draft, this is all we got around here
with this ongoing shitshow of an organization.
OH yeah, Judge needs to go too!
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Bring someone from the outside
+100
Quote:
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Joe Judge could get fired tomorrow and the man most responsible will get to walk away with the facade of a "retirement."
I don't get why anyone gives a shit about the semantics. He's gone, that's all that matters. Now show Judge the door and let's start to rebuild in earnest.
Didn't you write this a few days ago:
Comments like this don't really add anything to the discussion or raise the level of discussion.
Quote:
He is worse than Ray Handley.
Handley was 14-18 so there is no comparison. Went to my first game in1976 McVay was coach for the next couple of years Who was very bad and he went 14-23 and I thought it could never get worse!!?
Hand**y went 14-18 with a team that went 13-3 the year before he took over, and 11-5 the year after. Both years winning the division. He was the worst. He had good talent and just killed the team. That is much worse than starting with crap and not being able to make it better
Quote:
not understand probability and the different approaches to arriving at probable conclusions. He and he has compatriots on the tube are one of the reasons i have been losing my interest in sports.
Didn't you write this a few days ago:
Quote:
Many of you have turned BBI, a great example of sports private enterprise, into a foul, gutter reading fan form. Just try to raise the level a bit, act like true giant fans who criticize without stooping into the gutter to do so.
Comments like this don't really add anything to the discussion or raise the level of discussion.
Nice...
Except that doesn’t matter since it has been debated here that Chris and Tim are the ones in house running most of the show anyway. In fact, John Mara wants a limited GM search...
McDaniels got turfed and joined them for the 2011 playoff run
LOL, that would be funny.
Quote:
Is Ownership is getting some good advice that retaining Joe would incredibly limit his GM search.
Except that doesn’t matter since it has been debated here that Chris and Tim are the ones in house running most of the show anyway. In fact, John Mara wants a limited GM search...
Chris is busy with his horses according to Schwartz. Drops in a couple meetings a year and does a couple player evaluations!
Quote:
In comment 15539985 plato said:
Quote:
not understand probability and the different approaches to arriving at probable conclusions. He and he has compatriots on the tube are one of the reasons i have been losing my interest in sports.
Didn't you write this a few days ago:
Quote:
Many of you have turned BBI, a great example of sports private enterprise, into a foul, gutter reading fan form. Just try to raise the level a bit, act like true giant fans who criticize without stooping into the gutter to do so.
Comments like this don't really add anything to the discussion or raise the level of discussion.
Nice...
Exactly. Firing Judge bc they’re embarrassed by the last couple weeks (which they should be) on its own does very little to change the long term structural issues with the org
Quote:
In comment 15540022 RAIN said:
Quote:
Is Ownership is getting some good advice that retaining Joe would incredibly limit his GM search.
Except that doesn’t matter since it has been debated here that Chris and Tim are the ones in house running most of the show anyway. In fact, John Mara wants a limited GM search...
Chris is busy with his horses according to Schwartz. Drops in a couple meetings a year and does a couple player evaluations!
Not according to numerous posters I have been discussing this topic with for weeks. Some think he is intimately involved and overrules GM decisions. Others have suggested the past decade of decline neatly aligns with his presence in the front office,
This is all so confusing. Or is it...
Guys...where are you?
The team never got any better. It’s probably something that most of us have forgotten but the Giants were out of the plays after 4 games. Did anyone think this team was going to the playoffs the week before Halloween? The Giants were a bad football team all season.
The offense was horrible. Bob Papa had some stats on the post game that were unbelievably horrific. The offense just got worse as the season went on.
And remember, Judge fired Jason Garrett. And the offense got worse. I mean, what the heck has Judge done well? Nothing.
Don’t give me this culture horse hockey. The Giants are a poorly prepared team of losers. They’re soft too. I was watching the Rams and Niners on delay just now. Either one of those teams would knock the snot out of Judges Giants. Joe Judge coached like a wussy. He team played like a bunch of wussies. Soft, poorly prepared losers. Fire him tomorrow.
Maybe Judge got wind and that is why he is trying to get the Giants to keep Abrams
Can you imagine Bill Parcells ever making such a call.
Quote:
Never saw that from the Giants before. Just curl up and die like that.
Can you imagine Bill Parcells ever making such a call.
Plus, I'm sure he's not thrilled that he'll have to pay all these coaches (Shurmur, Judge, the new HC...are we still on the hook for McAdoodoo?)
Quote:
In comment 15540223 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
Never saw that from the Giants before. Just curl up and die like that.
Can you imagine Bill Parcells ever making such a call.
I would have like to heard what Madden would have said about that call.
Why not just hand off to Barkley? And based on that answer you should have the reason why he doesn’t get a second contract...
“Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose”
Quote:
are Judge is not well liked amongst his own staff either.
That's hard to believe. Didn't he hand-pick the entire staff from his prior relationships?
Not hard to believe at all. He could be a totally different guy to work for and have as your boss vs the guy he was when you were on the same level.
@BThomps81
Report: the feeling around the #Giants organization is that HC Joe Judge will be fired
6:20 PM · Jan 9, 2022·Twitter for iPhone
435
Retweets
299
Quote Tweets
2,997
Likes
There ya go. Mara only has to pay for 3.
“Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose”
Just a weird dude. Or maybe he is too weird for NYC. Either way I hope he is gone and finds success somewhere else. He is a perfect college coach to be honest, control freak megalomaniac.
Just because they were his personal connections doesnt mean hes a not a complete dick to work for.
The great thing about being raised in NY, you are taught early, to believe what you see.
He seems destined for the Saban school of rehab, and then a replacement for Leach when that guy inevitably does something stupid.
n comment 15540196 trueblueinpw said:
The team never got any better. It’s probably something that most of us have forgotten but the Giants were out of the plays after 4 games. Did anyone think this team was going to the playoffs the week before Halloween? The Giants were a bad football team all season.
The offense was horrible. Bob Papa had some stats on the post game that were unbelievably horrific. The offense just got worse as the season went on.
And remember, Judge fired Jason Garrett. And the offense got worse. I mean, what the heck has Judge done well? Nothing.
Don’t give me this culture horse hockey. The Giants are a poorly prepared team of losers. They’re soft too. I was watching the Rams and Niners on delay just now. Either one of those teams would knock the snot out of Judges Giants. Joe Judge coached like a wussy. He team played like a bunch of wussies. Soft, poorly prepared losers. Fire him tomorrow.
Jay Glazer
@JayGlazer
I believe Giants brass is torn on what to do w Joe Judge bc of revolving door of coaches they’ve had in recent years. Have hesitation to move on bc they’d add to that revolving door. At same time I have heard a ton of frustration inside that locker room. Not a little, a lot
11:00 PM · Jan 9, 2022·Twitter for iPhone
glazer twitter - ( New Window )
Jay Glazer
@JayGlazer
I believe Giants brass is torn on what to do w Joe Judge bc of revolving door of coaches they’ve had in recent years. Have hesitation to move on bc they’d add to that revolving door. At same time I have heard a ton of frustration inside that locker room. Not a little, a lot
11:00 PM · Jan 9, 2022·Twitter for iPhone
glazer twitter - ( New Window )
Awful logic by Mara. Judge signed sealed and delivered his firing with the 0-6 performances.
Jay Glazer
@JayGlazer
I believe Giants brass is torn on what to do w Joe Judge bc of revolving door of coaches they’ve had in recent years. Have hesitation to move on bc they’d add to that revolving door. At same time I have heard a ton of frustration inside that locker room. Not a little, a lot
11:00 PM · Jan 9, 2022·Twitter for iPhone
So does this locker room frustration mean that Judge has been trying to blow smoke when talking about the great culture he's been building the last two years?
glazer twitter - ( New Window )
I'm ready for a new head coach.
I'm ready for a new head coach.
I'm with you brother. We absolutely suck at acquiring talent. PERIOD! Last SB we had talent on the field. Scored points, stopped the run and wasn't Mara the owner back then? What has happened in the last 10 years? Why were we "successful" back then? Everyone, me included, wants to blame someone but it's never just ONE person. Like Eric said we just don't know what's going on. Two GMs and FOUR coaches later we are still in the same boat. I was watching the Chiefs game Saturday evening and when Hunt when down who replaces him? Another clone! Where do they find these players and why can't we do the same? I am actually scared about having two #1 draft picks because I fear we will just pick the wrong players.
Pleading you say?
Jon Snow Beheads Janos Slynt Game of Thrones - ( New Window )
It means Mara's are incompetent. Changing GM and coach won't fix Giants as long as Mara's stay involved. Quote:
Giants issues are far deeper than the HC. Been canning HC’s and GM’s for six years. Don’t let ownership off the hook.
What does this even mean?
QB plunge on 3rd and 9 at your own 4?? Really?? Completely inept.
Quote:
He was basically pleading for his job, claiming that player character under his guidance counts for more than the won-lost record. His pleading made him seem weak and desperate - and players do not respond to weak coaches. Mara and others gauged player reaction and made their decision.
Pleading you say?
Jon Snow Beheads Janos Slynt Game of Thrones - ( New Window )
Kinda gruesome. I once read that after a beheading the head lives for some period of time before finally dying. Not pleasant.
Quote:
for a second and concentrate on the product that has been on the field the last 2 years? It's awful. The playcalling, the "teaching", all of the stuff he talked about. He didn't deliver on any of it. He may have good ideas, but he has no idea how to achieve them.
I'm ready for a new head coach.
I'm with you brother. We absolutely suck at acquiring talent. PERIOD! Last SB we had talent on the field. Scored points, stopped the run and wasn't Mara the owner back then? What has happened in the last 10 years? Why were we "successful" back then? Everyone, me included, wants to blame someone but it's never just ONE person. Like Eric said we just don't know what's going on. Two GMs and FOUR coaches later we are still in the same boat. I was watching the Chiefs game Saturday evening and when Hunt when down who replaces him? Another clone! Where do they find these players and why can't we do the same? I am actually scared about having two #1 draft picks because I fear we will just pick the wrong players.
this is the problem.
from 2015 - 2017, the "3 e's" erick flowers, eli apple, evan engram: no difference makers.
2018 we take a running back
2019 3 first round picks, no real difference makers. Jones was a gamble but it doesn't look like it paid off.
2020 we take AT. this is the first real difference maker.
2021 we take KT, can't stay on the field. we do get a first in 2022, but if we don't do something with it what difference does that make?
so from 2015-2021 we use 9 first round picks and have (as of today) only 1 person on the roster that we can call a difference maker.
so have 2 picks this year doesn't give me great comfort. but it is exciting to think about the possibilities from now until when they actually get on the field.
We can look forward to some of the favorite pastimes on BBI,
will the GM go, will the HC go...where are the Giants situated in the draft, this is all we got around here
with this ongoing shitshow of an organization.
OH yeah, Judge needs to go too!