for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Judge to stay as HC

Josh in the City : 12:06 pm
Again per Josina...

@JosinaAnderson
I'm told #Giants HC Joe Judge "is staying," per league source.
LMAO  
Allen in CNJ : 12:06 pm : link
LOL
Hahahahaha.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:06 pm : link
What a joke.
Insanity,  
Silver Spoon : 12:06 pm : link
total insanity.
Clown show  
NoGainDayne : 12:07 pm : link
A complete and utter clown show.
I hope she's wrong.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:07 pm : link
.
Absolutely disgraceful.  
Anakim : 12:07 pm : link
Cronyism all the way through. Competence? Nah. Fans? Who gives a shit? National embarrassment? No, it's the Giants Way.
At least we will have our pick of the 2023 QB Class!  
Azul Grande : 12:07 pm : link
#1 overall here we come!
Meet you guys back here in a year  
bceagle05 : 12:07 pm : link
for the "Joe Judge Fired" thread?
I hate this team  
lawguy9801 : 12:07 pm : link
hate it. The fucking worst ownership in professional sports. Fuck these people with a rusty 10-foot pole.
Clown show  
Scooter185 : 12:07 pm : link
Franchise gonna clown show.

Hey Eric, put that picture up again and keep it at the top of the page until JJ is fired
RE: At least we will have our pick of the 2023 QB Class!  
Anakim : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15541861 Azul Grande said:
Quote:
#1 overall here we come!


Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama. The ER
Fuck John Mara.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:07 pm : link
Fuck you John.
 
christian : 12:07 pm : link
I know logic dictates changes should be made, but all the evidence told us Judge was staying.
I'm going to have to really assess  
Mike in Long Beach : 12:07 pm : link
giving this team any of my time moving forward.
Unbelievable.  
truebluelarry : 12:07 pm : link
I'm already looking forward to Black Monday 2023.
Since Josina just realized  
Section331 : 12:08 pm : link
DG is retiring, I'm gonna wait to hear from other sources on this, thank you very much.

(Although I fully expect this result)
It's wrong non-move move  
Sammo85 : 12:08 pm : link
We're headed for a lost decade.
I really wish the fans would boycott next year  
Br00klyn : 12:08 pm : link
and send a message, but that will never happen
Disgraceful  
j_rud : 12:08 pm : link
.
So much for getting the beat GM out there  
Keyser : 12:08 pm : link
What GM in their right mind wants to come here and be saddled with Judge? At this point, might as well make Abrams the GM in title and Judge the de facto GM.
0-17……  
thrunthrublue : 12:08 pm : link
Very possible.
Fuck this i am done  
nygiants16 : 12:08 pm : link
team is an embarrassment and this dog shit owner doesnt have the balls to fire him
Fuck this  
bigblue18 : 12:08 pm : link
team!
0-17. Here we come!  
TheEvilLurker : 12:08 pm : link
Enjoy a medium Pepsi!
Pathetic  
TyreeHelmet : 12:08 pm : link
Franchise has become a complete joke. Embarrassing. Time to take a break as a fan. Don’t give a shit about the draft picks with these clowns still running the show.

Truly insane to watch this season and bring back that coach. The coaches fired today are light years better than this clown.
#injuries  
JonC : 12:08 pm : link
#joneswillrise #olwillbe fixed
It's official  
State Your Name : 12:08 pm : link
He's entered Adam Gase territory.
RE: It's wrong non-move move  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15541873 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
We're headed for a lost decade.


Another lost decade.
Cancelling  
BeckShepEli : 12:09 pm : link
my season tickets. Just sent the email to my account manager. Just not worth the financial beating anymore
Now he's gonna push to draft a QB  
bceagle05 : 12:09 pm : link
to buy himself some more time.
good lord  
Larry from WV : 12:09 pm : link
have we not seen enough? He isn't aggressive enough to win in today's NFL
real bad decision....  
BillKo : 12:09 pm : link
....I guess the only hope is a new GM has carte blanche.

Figure Abrams to be the GM  
Go Terps : 12:09 pm : link
Remember today when they for Judge a year from now.
Que the Carney Music  
beatrixkiddo : 12:09 pm : link
Maggot laced Hotdogs and “Free” Medium Pepsi’s, it’s going to be a hell of a clown show
Worth noting  
Biteymax22 : 12:09 pm : link
That Garafolo mentioned people inside the building think he's safe, but he also mentioned he Judge hasn't met with ownership yet, so who knows right now?
Get  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:09 pm : link
THE
FUCK
OUT
OF
HERE.


John Mara is a fucking loser.
I would have preferred they got the new GM in  
bigblue5611 : 12:09 pm : link
preferably from outside the organization, and let that new GM make the call... Almost have Judge re-interview for the job after going over the previous two seasons with that new GM.

My only hope is that Judge can somehow revert to what we saw last year where there was definite promise being showed along with a dynamic OC coming in...
Fan boycott incoming  
dpinzow : 12:09 pm : link
and it'll be deserved. Judge embarrassed not only the Giants, but the NFL yesterday and he's being retained?
Mara  
Costy16 : 12:09 pm : link
Can go get fucked
At least my fall Sundays will be free next fall  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:09 pm : link
.
First time in my life  
jvm52106 : 12:09 pm : link
I am starting to wonder why I even bother dedicating so much time and thought to this team.

You put a pathetic display out there and marched a coach out there who talks like he has owned the league and is the master of all while displaying nothing but contempt for those who ask him questions and complete obliviousness to his repeated failings.
Sure, I'm 10-23...  
bw in dc : 12:10 pm : link
but culture matters...

Fuck  
darren in pdx : 12:10 pm : link
this. Incoming announcement of Abrahams as GM. Maybe the Giants will be relevant by around 2030.
RE: Cancelling  
Costy16 : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15541891 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
my season tickets. Just sent the email to my account manager. Just not worth the financial beating anymore


Good for you! I’m sure you’re one of many.
I overreacted.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:10 pm : link
I hope her information is incorrect.
RE: Cancelling  
BlueHurricane : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15541891 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
my season tickets. Just sent the email to my account manager. Just not worth the financial beating anymore


And what becomes of the PSL money you had to spend?
RE: Now he's gonna push to draft a QB  
Sammo85 : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15541892 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
to buy himself some more time.


Yup. He's planning a 2 year insurance policy.

He'll con the Maras with a softer schedule next year, win 6 or 7 games, get 2023 too.

I'm old enough, I've seen the novel here before.
Don't care what he says in his end of year press conference  
Mike from Ohio : 12:10 pm : link
John Mara is not interested in putting a winning team on the field.

Judge quit on his team, and Mara quit on his fans.

Terrible time to be a Giants fan.
I hope the press is as upset with this  
US1 Giants : 12:11 pm : link
as I am. Another year of Judge. Why should I watch and care about this team?

#pickett@5  
JonC : 12:11 pm : link
.
RE: Figure Abrams to be the GM  
Jay on the Island : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15541896 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Remember today when they for Judge a year from now.

A year from now? I guarantee that he’s fired before mid season after they start 0-5.
So  
JohnF : 12:11 pm : link
1) The team will have to hire a GM that will commit to Judge
2) Abrams will be retained
3) The Giants will have no cap room in 2022, hence the team will be as bad or worst than this year
4) After a horrendous start, Judge will be fired mid season

Don't expect to be competitive until 2027 or so.
RE: #pickett@5  
Anakim : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15541920 JonC said:
Quote:
.


I absolutely loathe this organization
Clown  
Les in TO : 12:11 pm : link
Show.
I don't get this at all  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12:11 pm : link
Need Mara's PC
First question to Judge  
Br00klyn : 12:12 pm : link
in the press conference should be, "what do you say to the entire giants fanbase that hates you and thinks you are a terrible coach"?
RE: So much for getting the beat GM out there  
Section331 : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15541877 Keyser said:
Quote:
What GM in their right mind wants to come here and be saddled with Judge? At this point, might as well make Abrams the GM in title and Judge the de facto GM.


Agreed. This is a shit show. Let Judge and Abrams run it off a cliff next year, MAYBE that would spur Mara to make real changes. They might as well bring DG back next year.
The definition of insanity  
gameday555 : 12:12 pm : link
Is repeating the same thing and expecting different results. And we as fans were insane for ever thinking that ownership was going to do anything other than this.
RE: Cancelling  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15541891 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
my season tickets. Just sent the email to my account manager. Just not worth the financial beating anymore


Good for you.
there's another thread..  
BillKo : 12:12 pm : link
...stating he hasn't met yet w. ownership.

Are we sure these items are accurate?
RE: Now he's gonna push to draft a QB  
FStubbs : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15541892 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
to buy himself some more time.


Right, so we'll waste one of those 1st rounders drafting another Daniel Jones.

This team has lost the plot. They aren't interested in winning.
RE: Don't care what he says in his end of year press conference  
Justlurking : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15541918 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
John Mara is not interested in putting a winning team on the field.

Judge quit on his team, and Mara quit on his fans.

Terrible time to be a Giants fan.


+1. This whole organization can get fucked. Its not worth it any longer.
RE: Figure Abrams to be the GM  
christian : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15541896 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Remember today when they for Judge a year from now.


We could see this a 1000 miles away. I’ll be absolutely floored if Abrams isn’t the GM. In fact, I bet Gettleman is on the staff for a few more months.
This will rule out the best GM candidates  
US1 Giants : 12:12 pm : link
Mara will hire a Yes Man.
January 10th 2022,  
HoodieGelo : 12:12 pm : link
the day I no longer support the New York Football Giants.

Allowing Gettleman to retire to save face, keeping Judge as HC and probably promoting Abrams as GM.

Goodbye.
Probably  
pjcas18 : 12:12 pm : link
just waiting for things to become embarrassing and to maybe hit rock bottom.

Can't argue with the on-field results. They've been stellar.
This franchise is doomed to mediocrity  
blueblood : 12:13 pm : link
I wont waste my time with the franchise any longer
RE: Now he's gonna push to draft a QB  
widmerseyebrow : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15541892 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
to buy himself some more time.


I think you're 100% correct. If you've seen how John operates, you'd have to be a fool to not push for that if you're Joe Judge.
RE: So  
Section331 : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15541924 JohnF said:
Quote:
1) The team will have to hire a GM that will commit to Judge
2) Abrams will be retained
3) The Giants will have no cap room in 2022, hence the team will be as bad or worst than this year
4) After a horrendous start, Judge will be fired mid season

Don't expect to be competitive until 2027 or so.


All correct, except they won't fire Judge midseason, unless he does something really embarrassing.
There are no words  
Pete44 : 12:13 pm : link
John Mara is a joke!
So no way we will be able to hire a competent GM now  
PatersonPlank : 12:14 pm : link
so its Abrams by default
RE: RE: Figure Abrams to be the GM  
bigbluescot : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15541940 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15541896 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Remember today when they for Judge a year from now.



We could see this a 1000 miles away. I’ll be absolutely floored if Abrams isn’t the GM. In fact, I bet Gettleman is on the staff for a few more months.


"Well you see Getts has led all the scouting throughout the year so while Kevin will be running the draft David and Chris will be there as a resource for Kevin to use..."
RE: RE: So  
FStubbs : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15541953 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15541924 JohnF said:


Quote:


1) The team will have to hire a GM that will commit to Judge
2) Abrams will be retained
3) The Giants will have no cap room in 2022, hence the team will be as bad or worst than this year
4) After a horrendous start, Judge will be fired mid season

Don't expect to be competitive until 2027 or so.



All correct, except they won't fire Judge midseason, unless he does something really embarrassing.


More embarrassing than the last few weeks?

This team is going to go 0-17 next year at this rate. And maybe they need to.
Where are the homers to defend this?  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:14 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Cancelling  
BeckShepEli : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15541915 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
In comment 15541891 BeckShepEli said:


Quote:


my season tickets. Just sent the email to my account manager. Just not worth the financial beating anymore



And what becomes of the PSL money you had to spend?


Huge loss, but its just not worth the time and investment for 5 months
Done  
Thegratefulhead : 12:14 pm : link
I stopped watching this year and will not watch again until they win. Mara is banking on Judge, I could be wrong but I will not be a sucker. I have my own personal win mandate
RE: This franchise is doomed to mediocrity  
truebluelarry : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15541947 blueblood said:
Quote:
I wont waste my time with the franchise any longer


Mediocrity would be an improvement.
They're currently non-competitive and on their way to irrelevant.
Good luck  
Josh in the City : 12:14 pm : link
finding a GM or OC to join this mess of an organization. Joke!!!!
Stapleton  
jvm52106 : 12:14 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Sense I get is Judge will proceed and move forward as if he were coming back as head coach for 3rd season. Still may happen.

But a big part of this is a meeting with ownership, which I'm told has not happened officially as of yet, and the recommendation of new GM will matter.
No faith  
Sammo85 : 12:14 pm : link
in media to hold the Giants to account for the dysfunctional, insulting mess they are.

Giants are laughingstock of the league and it's been that way through the Beckham outbursts under Coughlin at the end, historically bad defenses, Eli debacle with McAdoo, now historically bad offenses and wacky head coach.
How does this square with the other report  
HomerJones45 : 12:14 pm : link
that Judge hasn't met with the owners yet?
So disappointing  
larryflower37 : 12:15 pm : link
I was really hopeful that Mara would get the message that everyone is screaming around him.
All they are doing here is deferring the decision  
AnnapolisMike : 12:15 pm : link
They will let the next GM make the decision. If you want the Mara's out of football operations, then this move actually makes some sense.
Bryce Young or CJ Stroud  
Breeze_94 : 12:15 pm : link
At #1 overall next year? Maybe keeping JJ and promoting Abrams is best for long term outlook of this team
RE: This will rule out the best GM candidates  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15541942 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Mara will hire a Yes Man.


I must agree. This would be a sign that Mara would rather have his fingers in the ingredients than let an outsider do the job without family interference.
RE: I'm going to have to really assess  
djm : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15541869 Mike in Long Beach said:
Quote:
giving this team any of my time moving forward.



i'll save more money in 2022 and not even think of going to a game. I will watch every week, probably bleed most weeks until the season's luster of hope washes away and be done with them for good by late October. Like every other year.

Don't go to games. Forget sending a message to Mara, and just save some money and spend it on something more meaningful.

DON'T. GO. TO. THE. GAMES.
I really hope the seats  
Br00klyn : 12:15 pm : link
in Metlife are empty from week 1 next year, that would be such a great fuck you to Mara and Judge
RE: No faith  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15541965 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
in media to hold the Giants to account for the dysfunctional, insulting mess they are.

Giants are laughingstock of the league and it's been that way through the Beckham outbursts under Coughlin at the end, historically bad defenses, Eli debacle with McAdoo, now historically bad offenses and wacky head coach.


Agreed. Ive been chirping at the beats all weekend and Ralph and Art have been pretty damn defensive. They are afraid of upsetting the Maras.
Haven't both Mike G and Art said the mtg hasn't happned yet  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12:15 pm : link
?
If they don't make major changes after this year  
j_rud : 12:16 pm : link
They're never going to. That's the worst part about this.
Seems like new GM will have some say  
Sean : 12:16 pm : link
Certainly isn’t much of a show of confidence.
Absolutely  
Giantophile : 12:16 pm : link
ridiculous. How is this even possible?
RE: All they are doing here is deferring the decision  
Danny Kanell : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15541970 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
They will let the next GM make the decision. If you want the Mara's out of football operations, then this move actually makes some sense.


Oh please. The next GM is only getting the job if he says he can work with Judge.

The same reason Gettleman got the job. Because he said he can work with Eli.

It's a fucking sham.
RE: #pickett@5  
bw in dc : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15541920 JonC said:
Quote:
.


God bless, man. You are a great read.

But the way things are trending, this crew is ALL in on Jones.
RE: January 10th 2022,  
Justlurking : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15541943 HoodieGelo said:
Quote:
the day I no longer support the New York Football Giants.

Allowing Gettleman to retire to save face, keeping Judge as HC and probably promoting Abrams as GM.

Goodbye.


i'm at this point as well. the franchise is dead
RE: Stapleton  
bigbluescot : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15541963 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Sense I get is Judge will proceed and move forward as if he were coming back as head coach for 3rd season. Still may happen.

But a big part of this is a meeting with ownership, which I'm told has not happened officially as of yet, and the recommendation of new GM will matter.


If you're going to leave up to the new GM that sort of makes sense, but doesn't really feel like how Mara does business.
The idea that Judge is going to have a say in 5 and 7  
NoGainDayne : 12:16 pm : link
🤢🤮
RE: All they are doing here is deferring the decision  
Sammo85 : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15541970 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
They will let the next GM make the decision. If you want the Mara's out of football operations, then this move actually makes some sense.


A GM isn't firing the HC later this month. So Judge is here for 2022 season, wasting another season and off-season.
Mara with a big  
jeff57 : 12:16 pm : link
Middle finger to the fan base
RE: How does this square with the other report  
Sean : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15541966 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
that Judge hasn't met with the owners yet?

Exactly. I think the new GM will have say. Don’t think Judge is safe.
RE: Stapleton  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15541963 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Sense I get is Judge will proceed and move forward as if he were coming back as head coach for 3rd season. Still may happen.

But a big part of this is a meeting with ownership, which I'm told has not happened officially as of yet, and the recommendation of new GM will matter.


They could’ve been interviewing people this entire time. Why were they wasting time before letting Gettleman “retire”??
RE: First time in my life  
J : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15541906 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
I am starting to wonder why I even bother dedicating so much time and thought to this team.

You put a pathetic display out there and marched a coach out there who talks like he has owned the league and is the master of all while displaying nothing but contempt for those who ask him questions and complete obliviousness to his repeated failings.


you aren't alone... people will call me a fair weather fan for not investing much time into following the Giants over the past few years, but it's not worth the emotional and time investment
A lion doesn't  
Beef Wellington : 12:17 pm : link
concern himself with the opinion of sheep!
RE: Stapleton  
HomerJones45 : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15541963 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Sense I get is Judge will proceed and move forward as if he were coming back as head coach for 3rd season. Still may happen.

But a big part of this is a meeting with ownership, which I'm told has not happened officially as of yet, and the recommendation of new GM will matter.
Makes sense. He does need to proceed as business as usual. Is Tisch on the west coast?
I have loved this team since I could crawl.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:17 pm : link
I am nearing a divorce.
think we are jumping the gun here...  
BillKo : 12:17 pm : link
....lots of conflicting reports, no?
If true, I have lost all faith  
BuryMeInBlue : 12:17 pm : link
in this franchise and its ownership. Time to move on. I think I'm done with the New York Football Giants.
Well....  
Giantfan in skinland : 12:17 pm : link
At least he gave us permission to boo him.
So the new GM will immediately  
Mike from Ohio : 12:17 pm : link
be working at cross purposes with the coach. GM needs to rebuild a roster in shambles, but the coach needs to win games immediately.

Mara will always choose avoiding a difficult conversation to doing what is right.

It looks like this team has not yet hit rock bottom. That is what we have to look forward to in 2022.
RE: RE: #pickett@5  
JonC : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15541983 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15541920 JonC said:


Quote:


.



God bless, man. You are a great read.

But the way things are trending, this crew is ALL in on Jones.


I'm holding out hope they hire a new GM who isn't a Judge guy, and he boots Judge.
So dumb  
AcesUp : 12:18 pm : link
Just a dumb organization, top to bottom.
Ralph V says meeting DID happen  
jvm52106 : 12:18 pm : link
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
18m
I don't get the sense that much has changed since I wrote this Friday, except that a lot more people seem unsure about whether John Mara will fire Joe Judge.

Some of that may just be conjecture. Mara, who met with Judge this morning, is the only one who knows for sure.
Yeah look  
ghost718 : 12:18 pm : link
I'm not watching a minute of this team if this idiot is brought back
BTW, whatever GM that wants to keep Joe Judge around  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:18 pm : link
I don’t want that motherfucker.
This is the equivalent of  
dpinzow : 12:18 pm : link
the Giants keeping John McVay after the 1978 season, if it happens
RE: RE: Stapleton  
mfsd : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15541986 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
In comment 15541963 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Sense I get is Judge will proceed and move forward as if he were coming back as head coach for 3rd season. Still may happen.

But a big part of this is a meeting with ownership, which I'm told has not happened officially as of yet, and the recommendation of new GM will matter.



If you're going to leave up to the new GM that sort of makes sense, but doesn't really feel like how Mara does business.


That my last remaining hope…that they’ll still give new GM full autonomy to make a change at HC if he sees fit. But not optimistic they will
RE: RE: RE: #pickett@5  
Sammo85 : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15542012 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15541983 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15541920 JonC said:


Quote:


.



God bless, man. You are a great read.

But the way things are trending, this crew is ALL in on Jones.



I'm holding out hope they hire a new GM who isn't a Judge guy, and he boots Judge.


I don't see it happening right away. Paton was hired in Denver and waited a year to fire Fangio.

The Giants brain trust has met and it's been decided  
Greg from LI : 12:19 pm : link
RE: RE: All they are doing here is deferring the decision  
BillKo : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15541988 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15541970 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


They will let the next GM make the decision. If you want the Mara's out of football operations, then this move actually makes some sense.



A GM isn't firing the HC later this month. So Judge is here for 2022 season, wasting another season and off-season.


Why not?

When did Pederson get fired from the Eagles?

It was not immediately after the season.
RE: think we are jumping the gun here...  
Allen in CNJ : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15542001 BillKo said:
Quote:
....lots of conflicting reports, no?


100% correct

And anyone (not you Bill) that's abandoning this organization can feel free to take a walk... You are not a fan of this franchise... For christ's sake we've had 4 super bowl wins in 36 years - that's more than half of the franchises in this league!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
RE: All they are doing here is deferring the decision  
uther99 : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15541970 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
They will let the next GM make the decision. If you want the Mara's out of football operations, then this move actually makes some sense.


I hope you are right
He's going to be used as a chip for the hiring of the next GM  
montanagiant : 12:19 pm : link
We all know this team is going to suck again next season. The only exciting aspect for us fans to look forward to is the draft and a new GM. Any GM they hire will have complete say over Judge after next season. If Judge does well (8 win season) they look smart, if he does bad (5 wins or less) he is their sacrificial lamb for next year.

Their biggest worry is going out there with having to make two huge decisions on hiring at the same time and blowing them yet again. This way they take the heat in slices instead of chuncks
I'm too old and jaded to take this emotionally  
Producer : 12:19 pm : link
but this is just a dum dum organization.

It's kind of funny.

I care more about my fantasy team than the Giants at this juncture.

When they play smart, I'll start caring more.

I'm done boys.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12:19 pm : link

If the owners don't care about this team, why should I? I'm out.
Well, now that 2022 is a push...  
VinegarPeppers : 12:19 pm : link
Crap
These beats  
Sammo85 : 12:20 pm : link
are all over themselves with conjecture.

But the writing is on the wall. If Judge was truly fired, we'd know by now.
RE: I have loved this team since I could crawl.  
Danny Kanell : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15542000 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I am nearing a divorce.


Me too.
I’m done  
MtDizzle : 12:20 pm : link
Fuck this team. Fuck this ownership. Fuck everything.
RE: RE: All they are doing here is deferring the decision  
bluefin : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15542030 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 15541970 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


They will let the next GM make the decision. If you want the Mara's out of football operations, then this move actually makes some sense.



I hope you are right


it makes sense
RE: I'm done boys.  
Jay on the Island : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15542033 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

If the owners don't care about this team, why should I? I'm out.

If they promote Abrams then I will be joining you.
well...  
Brown_Hornet : 12:21 pm : link
...if the plan is to tank for a 2023 QB...?
Now  
Joe Beckwith : 12:21 pm : link
Let’s trade the 5 to Carolina for McCaffrey and their 2nd round and the 7 to Denver for Bridgewater and their second, because he beat us, and cluster draft OL in a deep OL draft, then we can run the ball with SB and CM.

- GM ________ Mara.
Doesn’t matter which Mara.
RE: RE: RE: RE: #pickett@5  
JonC : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15542026 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15542012 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15541983 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15541920 JonC said:


Quote:


.



God bless, man. You are a great read.

But the way things are trending, this crew is ALL in on Jones.



I'm holding out hope they hire a new GM who isn't a Judge guy, and he boots Judge.



I don't see it happening right away. Paton was hired in Denver and waited a year to fire Fangio.


They're going to suck anyway, and with no answer at QB from the 2022 draft apparent, they could punt these decisions another year. But, if they elevate Abrams or hire one of Judge's fookin buddies for GM ...
so this report is NOT  
LG in NYC : 12:21 pm : link
entirely accurate?

we only know that he hasn't been fired; not that he has been retained for sure.
Mara kicking the decision to the GM  
hocuspocus : 12:21 pm : link
would be gutless if he was actually going to hire someone from outside of the organization because he thinks he won't be held responsible. But we all know he is going to hire Abrams...
RE: RE: RE: All they are doing here is deferring the decision  
uther99 : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15542046 bluefin said:
Quote:
In comment 15542030 uther99 said:


Quote:


In comment 15541970 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


They will let the next GM make the decision. If you want the Mara's out of football operations, then this move actually makes some sense.



I hope you are right



it makes sense


The more I think about it, yes. Fans want Mara out of decisions. He hires a new GM and backs off.
I think he would have been fired at this point  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:23 pm : link
if he is having meetings with the players. Bad look showing the team indecisiveness from ownership but it is the Giants.
decision isn't necessarily final  
sphinx : 12:23 pm : link
Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY
58s
One correction to this: John Mara and Joe Judge have not had their meeting yet, I'm told. That is expected to happen this afternoon.

So the bottom line: Joe Judge is proceeding as if he'll be back as Giants coach, but that decision isn't necessarily final yet.
RE: RE: All they are doing here is deferring the decision  
AnnapolisMike : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15541982 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 15541970 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


They will let the next GM make the decision. If you want the Mara's out of football operations, then this move actually makes some sense.



Oh please. The next GM is only getting the job if he says he can work with Judge.

The same reason Gettleman got the job. Because he said he can work with Eli.

It's a fucking sham.


So on one hand we want Mara out of football operations, but then we criticize him for not making a decision about football operations. All this is today is sharks circling in the water waiting for blood.
V corrects himself, meeting did NOT happen yet  
jvm52106 : 12:23 pm : link
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1m
One correction to this: John Mara and Joe Judge have not had their meeting yet, I'm told. That is expected to happen this afternoon.

So the bottom line: Joe Judge is proceeding as if he'll be back as Giants coach, but that decision isn't necessarily final yet. Down pointing backhand index
 
christian : 12:23 pm : link
I’m excited to see what creative ways some of our more loyal BBIers will defend these moves.

My favorite so far is the draft picks have played better.
Now the only GM that will be willing to take this job  
.McL. : 12:23 pm : link
will be Abrams (assuming this is correct that Judge is being kept)
sorry  
KDubbs : 12:23 pm : link
but im out! there is being a fan and having loyalty but this is beyond that. the owner is telling 99.5% of his fanbase to go f yourselves.
Looks like the petition  
DJ5150 : 12:24 pm : link
Didn’t help….Mara is a coward
I'm Done  
TroutMan : 12:24 pm : link
if this is true. Life long Giants fan. Screw Mara if he's going to keep this shitty clown show going.
I don’t think he’s safe  
Sean : 12:24 pm : link
.
RE: V corrects himself, meeting did NOT happen yet  
Silver Spoon : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15542071 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1m
One correction to this: John Mara and Joe Judge have not had their meeting yet, I'm told. That is expected to happen this afternoon.

So the bottom line: Joe Judge is proceeding as if he'll be back as Giants coach, but that decision isn't necessarily final yet. Down pointing backhand index


What kind of sense does this make? This meeting should have happened at 8am.
If Mara  
Scooter185 : 12:25 pm : link
Thought the backlash to Eli getting benched was bad, he better batten down the hatches
RE: sorry  
dpinzow : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15542077 KDubbs said:
Quote:
but im out! there is being a fan and having loyalty but this is beyond that. the owner is telling 99.5% of his fanbase to go f yourselves.


Yup, there will be a fan boycott, and deservedly so, if Judge is retained, after he embarrassed both the Giants and the NFL yesterday
RE: …  
.McL. : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15542074 christian said:
Quote:
I’m excited to see what creative ways some of our more loyal BBIers will defend these moves.

My favorite so far is the draft picks have played better.

It's all about continuity. This will give the young players a chance to continue to grow in the same system. That is the most important things. stability and continuity!
RV's correction makes sense  
JonC : 12:25 pm : link
fire JJ.
Judge  
TyreeHelmet : 12:25 pm : link
The simple fact that this guy was fired first thing this morning speaks volumes about this franchise. I don’t want to hear about letting the new GM decide. There is zero reason to let this guy stay.
I want Judge gone  
gary_from_chester : 12:25 pm : link
But if he’s not…ready to accept it and root like hell.

Look at it this way - do or die for him next year. New GM this year, rebuild starts. New coach and new QB after next year if team doesn’t compete.

Fully expecting another losing season with Judge… but I am a fan for life. Still sucks though, just don’t see him turning things around
RE: Judge  
TyreeHelmet : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15542095 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
The simple fact that this guy was fired first thing this morning speaks volumes about this franchise. I don’t want to hear about letting the new GM decide. There is zero reason to let this guy stay.


* was not fired
I have never been more disappointed in Giants football as I have today  
blueblood : 12:26 pm : link
they have managed to defy the laws of physics.. they have managed to BOTH suck and blow at the same time..

they have resigned themselves to mediocrity and to be the laughing stock of the NFL.. congratulations..
RE: #pickett@5  
KerrysFlask : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15541920 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Yup, Pickett at 5 - bet the house on it. Mentioned this in one of the (many) other threads.

They'll blame the neck as to why DJ never plays again. Not the fact that he kinda stinks and the Giants fugged up the draft pick.
SHIT SHOW  
ZogZerg : 12:27 pm : link
I'm OUT!
It's not definite he's back  
UberAlias : 12:27 pm : link
I believe he's gone. Will see.
This is great entertainment  
GiantTuff1 : 12:27 pm : link
I hope Judge rebounds in some amazing fashion and shoves it up everyone's ass a la Parcells after 83' and Coughlin after 06'

When there is this much fire and brimstone, and their backs against the wall, the Giants usually find a way to perform better than expectations. Guess we'll see.

Someone save this thread.

Let's go Giants!
.  
Danny Kanell : 12:27 pm : link
The only glimmer of hope I'm clinging to is it was Josina breaking the news. We all know her "ins" are mainly with players and Judge had the noon call with the team scheduled. Maybe it could be as simple as whoever she spoke to just assumed Judge is coming back because the meeting was called.
RE: RV's correction makes sense  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15542094 JonC said:
Quote:
fire JJ.


Aren't Josina Anderson's sources usually players? Hence she probably got texts about the players mtg? As far as I know she had no sources in the org other than Odell and JackRabbit.
RE: RE: think we are jumping the gun here...  
BillKo : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15542029 Allen in CNJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15542001 BillKo said:


Quote:


....lots of conflicting reports, no?



100% correct

And anyone (not you Bill) that's abandoning this organization can feel free to take a walk... You are not a fan of this franchise... For christ's sake we've had 4 super bowl wins in 36 years - that's more than half of the franchises in this league!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


They'll all be back when the team starts winning.

How when that is......not sure lol

You just stop caring as much for awhile, until it's time to start caring again.
Seems appropriate…  
STLGiant : 12:27 pm : link
The donkey told the tiger, "The grass is blue."

The tiger replied, "No, the grass is green ."

The discussion became heated, and the two decided to submit the issue to arbitration, so they approached the lion.

As they approached the lion on his throne, the donkey started screaming: ′′Your Highness, isn't it true that the grass is blue?"

The lion replied: "If you believe it is true, the grass is blue."

The donkey rushed forward and continued: ′′The tiger disagrees with me, contradicts me and annoys me. Please punish him."

The king then declared: ′′The tiger will be punished with 3 days of silence."

The donkey jumped with joy and went on his way, content and repeating ′′The grass is blue, the grass is blue..."

The tiger asked the lion, "Your Majesty, why have you punished me, after all, the grass is green?"

The lion replied, ′′You've known and seen the grass is green."

The tiger asked, ′′So why do you punish me?"

The lion replied, "That has nothing to do with the question of whether the grass is blue or green. The punishment is because it is degrading for a brave, intelligent creature like you to waste time arguing with an ass, and on top of that, you came and bothered me with that question just to validate something you already knew was true!"

The biggest waste of time is arguing with the fool and fanatic who doesn't care about truth or reality, but only the victory of his beliefs and illusions. Never waste time on discussions that make no sense. There are people who, for all the evidence presented to them, do not have the ability to understand. Others who are blinded by ego, hatred and resentment, and the only thing that they want is to be right even if they aren’t.

When IGNORANCE SCREAMS, intelligence moves on.

Who is the ass, the tiger and the lion??
RE: I don’t think he’s safe  
christian : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15542081 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Maybe this is Don ‘Hanlon’ Draper’s genius PR ploy to see how fans would react?
More confirmation...  
Josh in the City : 12:28 pm : link
...

@nflrums
The New York Giants are expected to retain Joe Judge and request staff changes and help with the GM hire per a league source. #TogetherBlue
RE: Cancelling  
noro9 : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15541891 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
my season tickets. Just sent the email to my account manager. Just not worth the financial beating anymore

Congrats! Don't look back.
This is a sad day for sure, but not surprising  
GiantBlue : 12:29 pm : link
Mara has not shown by any measure that he can make a good decision. The guy is a fucking joke! A joke!
RE: RE: RV's correction makes sense  
JonC : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15542113 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
In comment 15542094 JonC said:


Quote:


fire JJ.



Aren't Josina Anderson's sources usually players? Hence she probably got texts about the players mtg? As far as I know she had no sources in the org other than Odell and JackRabbit.


It seems she often sources players, but I don't know on this one. But, not meeting with Mara yet suggests to me she's possibly jumped the gun.
I think JJ is gone too...  
BillKo : 12:29 pm : link
...in this age of Twitter you guys want blood, and WANT IT NOW.

Just take it slow, you'll have your chance at him with all the derogatory comments lol
Garafolo with video  
Sean : 12:29 pm : link
Similar to 2006 - Judge still needs to convince ownership.
Link - ( New Window )
I racked my brain looking for an example where a team or organization  
Heisenberg : 12:30 pm : link
turned it around from a low point like this without some kind of major regime change. I can't think of one. It would be absolutely unprecedented if this actually worked out for the Giants.
cosmicj...  
bw in dc : 12:30 pm : link
nailed it.

This team is far more entertaining off the field.
RE: I want Judge gone  
Kanavis : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15542099 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
But if he’s not…ready to accept it and root like hell.

Look at it this way - do or die for him next year. New GM this year, rebuild starts. New coach and new QB after next year if team doesn’t compete.

Fully expecting another losing season with Judge… but I am a fan for life. Still sucks though, just don’t see him turning things around


That's great. We are 3 years away but let's go all in to make sure our coach can continue in his job. And what self-respecting GM would agree to work with a coach who can't do his job and then embarrasses himself and the team in almost every press conference. Not going to work! I have never been more done with this team.
RE: More confirmation...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15542120 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
...

@nflrums
The New York Giants are expected to retain Joe Judge and request staff changes and help with the GM hire per a league source. #TogetherBlue


WTF does that even mean?
RE: RE: I don’t think he’s safe  
Eli2020 : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15542117 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15542081 Sean said:


Quote:


.



Maybe this is Don ‘Hanlon’ Draper’s genius PR ploy to see how fans would react?



That's what I was thinking but I mean if I was a player and they pulled this shit, I would be asking to get out ASAP.

You're fucking with the talent that fuels the product, albeit a shitty product.
This thread should not have a sticky  
AnnapolisMike : 12:30 pm : link
It is becoming obvious that NO decision has been announced/decided regarding Judge staying or going.
RE: RV's correction makes sense  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15542094 JonC said:
Quote:
fire JJ.


I know we are in a shit place in the organization when JonC and J_Rud are this jaded. How far we've fallen since 2011.
RE: This is great entertainment  
KDubbs : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15542110 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
I hope Judge rebounds in some amazing fashion and shoves it up everyone's ass a la Parcells after 83' and Coughlin after 06'

When there is this much fire and brimstone, and their backs against the wall, the Giants usually find a way to perform better than expectations. Guess we'll see.

Someone save this thread.

Let's go Giants!


whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Coughlin and Parcells shouldnt even be mentioned seriously in the same breath as joe judge
RE: Garafolo with video  
dpinzow : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15542127 Sean said:
Quote:
Similar to 2006 - Judge still needs to convince ownership. Link - ( New Window )


Except Tom Coughlin was a proven successful NFL head coach in 2006. Judge's best season as an NFL coach is 6-10
with this now an apparent given  
bigbluehoya : 12:31 pm : link
my #1 choice for GM is to just promote Abrams. Make this duo prove it or lose it before bringing in an outside GM.

And when an outside GM is needed next season, it's the long needed full cleaning of house, and do it in the correct order. Fire them all. Hire a GM. GM hire coach. GM and coach draft (or elsewhere find) your QB.
Mara doesnt know how to pick a GM  
DCPollaro : 12:31 pm : link
so probably wants Judge around for that
RE: #pickett@5  
ajr2456 : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15541920 JonC said:
Quote:
.


What’s worse than disaster?
I'm holding out hope  
JonC : 12:32 pm : link
Mike G's note that Judge has not yet met with the owners etc is still a lever for Mara to pull and give him the boot.
My response to JA's Tweet.  
jvm52106 : 12:32 pm : link

Cannot stand this fraud of a coach. He is a snake oil salesman with a huge ego that does all possible to convince even the brightest of fans that results are those things you can't see and quantify! The Jester of the Mara Clown Court!
I feel sorry for the morons who bought my  
Bubba : 12:32 pm : link
PSLs at face value 4 years ago.
None of this makes any sense...  
Chris684 : 12:32 pm : link
but I think the best Judge is going to get today is a decision that there is no decision...yet.

Until a GM not named Kevin Abrams makes one.

Either that or he's out.
Silver lining  
cjac : 12:33 pm : link
we will either get Bryce Young or CJ Stroud in the 2023 draft
One good point that MG made a few moments ago...  
bigblue5611 : 12:33 pm : link
It took several days for confirmation of Coughlin coming back in 2006 after meeting with owners for several days and him laying out the plans for the future, hiring a new DC, relating to players better, etc. They also promoted Reese to GM that year as well.

Not saying these situations are one in the same or that Judge will be the next Coughlin after getting better OC, or whoever else in here. But it's a good point that the situation is probably fluid and nothing is set in stone just yet.
this is mara's vengeance  
bluefin : 12:33 pm : link
against eric for the clown world picture.

expect total war.
RE: RE: #pickett@5  
bwitz : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15542153 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15541920 JonC said:


Quote:


.



What’s worse than disaster?


Catastrophe?
RE: RE: RE: think we are jumping the gun here...  
Costy16 : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15542115 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15542029 Allen in CNJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15542001 BillKo said:


Quote:


....lots of conflicting reports, no?



100% correct

And anyone (not you Bill) that's abandoning this organization can feel free to take a walk... You are not a fan of this franchise... For christ's sake we've had 4 super bowl wins in 36 years - that's more than half of the franchises in this league!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



They'll all be back when the team starts winning.

How when that is......not sure lol

You just stop caring as much for awhile, until it's time to start caring again.


The product is unwatchable, and it’s been like this for going on 10 years now. You want a cookie or something?
So let the coach with a 10-23 record  
GiantsRage2007 : 12:35 pm : link
Pick the GM

Holy F
RE: One good point that MG made a few moments ago...  
dpinzow : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15542166 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
It took several days for confirmation of Coughlin coming back in 2006 after meeting with owners for several days and him laying out the plans for the future, hiring a new DC, relating to players better, etc. They also promoted Reese to GM that year as well.

Not saying these situations are one in the same or that Judge will be the next Coughlin after getting better OC, or whoever else in here. But it's a good point that the situation is probably fluid and nothing is set in stone just yet.


But Tom Coughlin deserved that. He took Jacksonville, an expansion team, to a couple of AFC Championship games. He had a 14-2 regular season on his CV there. He was 11-5 and won a division title in 2005 with the Giants
Folks  
Sammo85 : 12:35 pm : link
have to stop posting these stupid Twitter spoof accounts which have no validation whatsoever.

Even the beats are tripping over themselves.
Ralph  
BleedBlue : 12:36 pm : link
Tweeting meeting didnt happen yet.
Judge needs a real offensive coordinator if this is the case  
MeanBunny : 12:37 pm : link
Judge cannot call plays for shit. Mara needs to tell him to have the offensive coaching gutted(I mean Freddie Kitchens did not sign up for this, he is only TE coach) and then needs to not stomp on the decision making. Honestly Garrett was not great but not the problem-it's JJ being a dickhead
RE: RE: One good point that MG made a few moments ago...  
bigblue5611 : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15542182 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 15542166 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


It took several days for confirmation of Coughlin coming back in 2006 after meeting with owners for several days and him laying out the plans for the future, hiring a new DC, relating to players better, etc. They also promoted Reese to GM that year as well.

Not saying these situations are one in the same or that Judge will be the next Coughlin after getting better OC, or whoever else in here. But it's a good point that the situation is probably fluid and nothing is set in stone just yet.



But Tom Coughlin deserved that. He took Jacksonville, an expansion team, to a couple of AFC Championship games. He had a 14-2 regular season on his CV there. He was 11-5 and won a division title in 2005 with the Giants


I get what you're saying and I'm not trying to make a direct comparison between Coughlin and Judge, or their respective resumes in 2006 (Coughlin) and now (Judge), just that I think MG makes a good point in that a decision/confirmation may not be forthcoming today and that it could take several days for things to materialize. Maybe they hear him (Judge out on his plans), get interviews for GM's lined up and in the process learn who may or may not want to work with Judge and therefore let the new GM make the decision.

Who the hell knows. My hope is that they get the best candidates for GM in for interviews and whoever they hire, let that person make the decision.
This reminds me of how  
CromartiesKid21 : 12:39 pm : link
Bill O'Brien got all the power with the Texans
lines up with what  
ryanmkeane : 12:39 pm : link
Garafolo reported before Judge's rant and WFT game - that new GM will be aligned with him
RE: #pickett@5  
JB_in_DC : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15541920 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Giants can speedrun through a replay of all the bad decisions of the past four years in one offseason
So, the Dolphins fire Flores  
Matt M. : 12:40 pm : link
after 2 straight winning seasons, and we think it's a good idea to keep Judge.
It doesn't matter who are Judge's coordinators  
PatersonPlank : 12:40 pm : link
Judge seems to inject himself into their plans anyway. Why not just have Judge be the OC, DC, and ST coordinator
..  
Heisenberg : 12:40 pm : link
RE: Ralph  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15542186 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
Tweeting meeting didnt happen yet.


Thank GOD. Judge is a joke.
This makes no sense  
cjac : 12:40 pm : link
unless you give the new GM the power to fire him in a few weeks
RE: Folks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15542183 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
have to stop posting these stupid Twitter spoof accounts which have no validation whatsoever.

Even the beats are tripping over themselves.


Josina Anderson is not a spoof account. How do you not know this?
RE: This makes no sense  
Bubba : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15542211 cjac said:
Quote:
unless you give the new GM the power to fire him in a few weeks


This thought has occurred to me as well. One can only hope.
RE: I'm holding out hope  
GiantTuff1 : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15542154 JonC said:
Quote:
Mike G's note that Judge has not yet met with the owners etc is still a lever for Mara to pull and give him the boot.


Doubt it. Bringing up 2006 is to show that they took their time and really weighed the choice, but ultimately the coach was back then, and will be again. A conditioning exercise.

If Mara is bringing back Judge, he has to show the fans that it was a struggle and there were very good reasons (Judge's presented plan) for bringing him back.

Otherwise if Judge was announced as back yesterday or today it might make the owners look even more foolish because they know they are going against the blood lust majority and need to at least pretend they care.

If this news is getting out there I would lean that Judge is back.
Tiki Barber  
Sammo85 : 12:42 pm : link
just said on the FAN, that he connected with Glazer on his stories yesterday.

The gist of it is that Judge is not liked at all in multiple levels of the day to day staff of organization (not just players, but some of his own coaches, staff).
Nothing on this from Schefter or Glazer  
ij_reilly : 12:44 pm : link
My understanding is that Anderson is reliable yet I would certainly like to see her tweet verified by another reliable source.

The current status seems to be confusion.

And FUBAR.
The Giants are a train wreck  
greatgrandpa : 12:44 pm : link
And now Mara may keep the guy who left the car on the tracks, and, after falling for his excuses, tell us all with determination that Judge will clean everything up “the Giants way”
RE: RE: Folks  
Sammo85 : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15542217 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15542183 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


have to stop posting these stupid Twitter spoof accounts which have no validation whatsoever.

Even the beats are tripping over themselves.



Josina Anderson is not a spoof account. How do you not know this?



Eric - my mention was to someone who posted something from NFLrumors hashtag.
RE: This is a sad day for sure, but not surprising  
DandrMar : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15542122 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
Mara has not shown by any measure that he can make a good decision. The guy is a fucking joke! A joke!
100% Agreed. Mgmt. in this organization now is a disgrace - look to Philly last year when we were all screams at the Eagles for giving up, they proceeded to fire their coach - and we're just going to sit on our hands. Damn joke!
RE: Tiki Barber  
Angel Eyes : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15542227 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
just said on the FAN, that he connected with Glazer on his stories yesterday.

The gist of it is that Judge is not liked at all in multiple levels of the day to day staff of organization (not just players, but some of his own coaches, staff).

If he is disliked this widely in the organization… why is he still here?
we have officially become the joke organization  
GMAN4LIFE : 12:45 pm : link
that 3rd and 9 qb sneak should have been the nail in the coffin. this org is a joke and the team is fucked.
RE: RE: Tiki Barber  
nygiants16 : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15542244 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15542227 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


just said on the FAN, that he connected with Glazer on his stories yesterday.

The gist of it is that Judge is not liked at all in multiple levels of the day to day staff of organization (not just players, but some of his own coaches, staff).


If he is disliked this widely in the organization… why is he still here?


because Mara doesnt want to pay 3 coaches and has no balls
RE: RE: Figure Abrams to be the GM  
MartyNJ1969 : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15541921 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15541896 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Remember today when they for Judge a year from now.

2027?, That's when we draft Arch Manning!! Awesome


A year from now? I guarantee that he’s fired before mid season after they start 0-5.
As Eric has said 'It can always get worse'  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 12:47 pm : link
With Judge being retained despite two years of abject failure, it has gotten way, way worse.

This might be the lowest point in recent memory. That's in Mara.
Folks  
M.S. : 12:47 pm : link

2022 is not going to be a good one for the team in terms of wins and losses, so it is not the end of the world for Joe Judge to still be here as the SS NYG settles onto the ocean floor.

Then a new coach at the end of next season can be brought in to begin the long-awaited salvage job.
Welp,  
Photoguy : 12:47 pm : link
for better or worse, here we are.
RE: we have officially become the joke organization  
nygiants16 : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15542246 GMAN4LIFE said:
Quote:
that 3rd and 9 qb sneak should have been the nail in the coffin. this org is a joke and the team is fucked.


not only the sneak, he admitted they were setting up to punt on 2nd down!...he played to punt unbelievable
RE: Folks  
Sammo85 : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15542268 M.S. said:
Quote:

2022 is not going to be a good one for the team in terms of wins and losses, so it is not the end of the world for Joe Judge to still be here as the SS NYG settles onto the ocean floor.

Then a new coach at the end of next season can be brought in to begin the long-awaited salvage job.


If we're lucky, we might be competitive in 2025.
RE: Folks  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15542268 M.S. said:
Quote:

2022 is not going to be a good one for the team in terms of wins and losses, so it is not the end of the world for Joe Judge to still be here as the SS NYG settles onto the ocean floor.

Then a new coach at the end of next season can be brought in to begin the long-awaited salvage job.


Abrams will find just the right guy with BC/Notre Dame and Parcells/Belichick connections.
Sounds like they may be letting the new GM decide  
bleedgiantsblue : 12:49 pm : link
While I have my doubts, maybe that is the feedback they received from potential candidates?

Am I being too optimistic?
Retain Judge and most of the rest of decade is shot in the ass!  
TC : 12:50 pm : link
Play it out in your mind: Judge stays Giants suck, but near infinite excuses why; new GM, new position coaches, have to wait for new roster to learn 'The Giants Way," etc. He's good until late in the year, maybe '23. Then gets shit canned. New coach working with old, or ANOTHER new GM = chaos. Ever continuing roster rebuild as focus keeps shifting.

Yup, do it all now, or write off at least the next five years.
Good luck  
Sammo85 : 12:51 pm : link
finding a decent OC for next year........
I guess Mara like Fetal Position Football . Wow who knew  
MartyNJ1969 : 12:51 pm : link
I can't see how Season Ticket holders are just goona fork out thousands of dollars to see this next year. What a nightmare.
John, Brian Flores is now available ... do it.  
Spider56 : 12:51 pm : link
Now ...
RE: As Eric has said 'It can always get worse'  
j_rud : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15542265 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
With Judge being retained despite two years of abject failure, it has gotten way, way worse.

This might be the lowest point in recent memory. That's in Mara.


Might be? Look at the last month or so between the product on thr field, Judge's behavior, leaks from he building and Hanlon's response...They're the laughingstock of the NFL.
I really hope (and think) that this means "for now."  
mikeinbloomfield : 12:52 pm : link
The letter to STH did not mention Judge: a bad sign for him in my opinion. Second, it does mention that the GM will be in charge of hiring the coaching.

Why would you go either way (fire or keep) with Judge until you've made a GM hire? If you want to keep Judge, fine -- the new GM has to accept that. If you're really giving the GM the ability to hire coaching, then you have to wait until after they get here to do that.
RE: It's not definite he's back  
MartyNJ1969 : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15542109 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I believe he's gone. Will see.


Denial is a river in Egypt. Judge is coming back if Josina is tweeting that
We don’t have a GM  
cosmicj : 12:54 pm : link
The new GM will have the coaches report to him. In this situation, why should the owners fire Judge? If they do, who is conducting the HC search?

I don’t get why everyone is so upset.

You want the Giants to operate like a competent business? This is how a competent business functions.
.  
Banks : 12:54 pm : link
black monday indeed... for the fans
Judge is back  
kelly : 12:54 pm : link
Means Abram next GM. No qualified GM will want this job when the HC is picked by the Mara's.

Even if GM gets rid of Judge in the future the next coach will still be chosen by the Mara's.
The shit show is here  
Grizz99 : 12:55 pm : link
Never heard so much gas and mutterings over something that hasn't happened, so much energy spent speculating.....old ladies gossiping...
.  
HMunster : 12:56 pm : link
RE: We don’t have a GM  
mikeinbloomfield : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15542320 cosmicj said:
Quote:
The new GM will have the coaches report to him. In this situation, why should the owners fire Judge? If they do, who is conducting the HC search?

I don’t get why everyone is so upset.

You want the Giants to operate like a competent business? This is how a competent business functions.


Exactly. And Judge has to pretend he's going to ace the interview for this job. So, he's acting like he's going to be the coach. It all makes sense, but I don't trust this organization at all. Let's see what happens.
it truly is amazing how history repeats itself  
PhilSimms15 : 12:56 pm : link
The only problem is NFL commissioners today are just the owners' lap dogs. The days of strong commissioners like Rozelle are long gone.

If the Giants truly do keep Judge; and hire a Judge puppet as GM; the owners are setting themselves up for pretty ugly crowds at the games. If they get off to a 0-3 or 1-4 start, I can see fans going after Mara hard. He didn't like to get booed at Eli Day, wait until fans come to the stadium and and hang Mara in effigy.
RE: We don’t have a GM  
BigBlueJ : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15542320 cosmicj said:
Quote:
The new GM will have the coaches report to him. In this situation, why should the owners fire Judge? If they do, who is conducting the HC search?

I don’t get why everyone is so upset.

You want the Giants to operate like a competent business? This is how a competent business functions.


Have you ran a competent business before? The well is poisoned.
Oh Snap, let the BBI meltdown begin  
Beer Man : 12:57 pm : link
RE: Tiki Barber  
mfsd : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15542227 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
just said on the FAN, that he connected with Glazer on his stories yesterday.

The gist of it is that Judge is not liked at all in multiple levels of the day to day staff of organization (not just players, but some of his own coaches, staff).


I don’t want Judge back either, but that’s rich coming from a RB who retired a year before we won the Super Bowl then complained publicly about how the coach was so hard on him



...  
ryanmkeane : 12:59 pm : link
the locker room stuff seems like absolute garbage to me
"the last few seasons have been disapointing"  
Ike#88 : 1:01 pm : link
One playoff appearance in 10 years is bottom of the league ineptitude. The ownership does not know how to improve things so here we are. Judge was in the room when Glennon was signed as the backup and Toney was chosen. Judge is an anchor on this team going forward.
The three stooges  
kelly : 1:01 pm : link
John, Chris, Tim running the clown show.

Things are getting worse.
RE: RE: I want Judge gone  
River Mike : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15542134 Kanavis said:
Quote:
In comment 15542099 gary_from_chester said:


Quote:


But if he’s not…ready to accept it and root like hell.

Look at it this way - do or die for him next year. New GM this year, rebuild starts. New coach and new QB after next year if team doesn’t compete.

Fully expecting another losing season with Judge… but I am a fan for life. Still sucks though, just don’t see him turning things around



That's great. We are 3 years away but let's go all in to make sure our coach can continue in his job. And what self-respecting GM would agree to work with a coach who can't do his job and then embarrasses himself and the team in almost every press conference. Not going to work! I have never been more done with this team.


Maybe you're missing the point here. There is no disagreement about how pissed off, disappointed, fed up we are with the team and want Judge gone. Fine. What he's saying is that he's a fan and will continue to root like hell for the team, as will I. The regime does suck and I will criticize the heck out of them, but on Sunday I will still be a Giants fan and root like hell for them. Tha's all.
RE: Good luck  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15542297 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
finding a decent OC for next year........


You’d have to go to the retread of the retread list… guys who suck and want back in a building any way possible.
RE: RE: Tiki Barber  
Sammo85 : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15542356 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15542227 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


just said on the FAN, that he connected with Glazer on his stories yesterday.

The gist of it is that Judge is not liked at all in multiple levels of the day to day staff of organization (not just players, but some of his own coaches, staff).



I don’t want Judge back either, but that’s rich coming from a RB who retired a year before we won the Super Bowl then complained publicly about how the coach was so hard on him


It wasn't Barber per se, it was Glazer who reported that. Barber mentioned as a former player he was a little surprised and asked Glazer to confirm what was meant by the tweets.
RE: ...  
mfsd : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15542366 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
the locker room stuff seems like absolute garbage to me


Yup I smell a rat on that stuff. I’m sure he does rub several players wrong, and for example if it’s the likes of Golladay bc he calls him out for not playing hard, or Will Hernandez bc he still hasn’t figured out how to pick up a stunt, then I’m good with it

Our problem is Judge hasn’t delivered results to back up his attitude. Much like most former Belichick assistants
RE: RE: RE: Tiki Barber  
mfsd : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15542398 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15542356 mfsd said:


Quote:


In comment 15542227 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


just said on the FAN, that he connected with Glazer on his stories yesterday.

The gist of it is that Judge is not liked at all in multiple levels of the day to day staff of organization (not just players, but some of his own coaches, staff).



I don’t want Judge back either, but that’s rich coming from a RB who retired a year before we won the Super Bowl then complained publicly about how the coach was so hard on him






It wasn't Barber per se, it was Glazer who reported that. Barber mentioned as a former player he was a little surprised and asked Glazer to confirm what was meant by the tweets.


Copy that, appreciate you sharing the info
RE: RE: ...  
Sammo85 : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15542411 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15542366 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


the locker room stuff seems like absolute garbage to me



Yup I smell a rat on that stuff. I’m sure he does rub several players wrong, and for example if it’s the likes of Golladay bc he calls him out for not playing hard, or Will Hernandez bc he still hasn’t figured out how to pick up a stunt, then I’m good with it

Our problem is Judge hasn’t delivered results to back up his attitude. Much like most former Belichick assistants


That's the problem. I think Judge's honeymoon ended pretty quickly this year. Losing can make things more rotten inside than they appear outside in the kind of parity-driven high octane league we are seeing now.

Heck, some spoiled Pats fans and some of their own players were whining about Belichick 2 years after a SB win!

RE: RE: ...  
Dnew15 : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15542411 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15542366 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


the locker room stuff seems like absolute garbage to me



Yup I smell a rat on that stuff. I’m sure he does rub several players wrong, and for example if it’s the likes of Golladay bc he calls him out for not playing hard, or Will Hernandez bc he still hasn’t figured out how to pick up a stunt, then I’m good with it

Our problem is Judge hasn’t delivered results to back up his attitude. Much like most former Belichick assistants


Really?
You find it hard to believe that the players secretly don't like the NFL coach that treats the NYG like a high school team?

The ex-NFL players that are now talking heads talked a lot about his act doesn't play...and you think that it's made up...or coming from two guys....
RE: ...  
HomerJones45 : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15542366 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
the locker room stuff seems like absolute garbage to me
really? Have you watched this team play?
I am okay with Judge for another year  
Jimmy Googs : 1:17 pm : link
and let's see what happens and let a new GM give him the thumbs up or down.

It's not like the Super Bowl is calling our name in 2022 anyway...

RE: I am okay with Judge for another year  
JohninSC : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15542472 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
and let's see what happens and let a new GM give him the thumbs up or down.

It's not like the Super Bowl is calling our name in 2022 anyway...


Really? I figured you'd want him gone as well as DG.
RE: It doesn't matter who are Judge's coordinators  
Carson53 : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15542206 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Judge seems to inject himself into their plans anyway. Why not just have Judge be the OC, DC, and ST coordinator
.

They better have told him to make some serious changes on that coaching staff.
People like Freddie Kitchens to start.
They can use a new ST coordinator as well. They can keep
Graham around if they want, he's not part of the problem.
Let the new OC call the damn plays.
RE: I am okay with Judge for another year  
JB_in_DC : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15542472 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
and let's see what happens and let a new GM give him the thumbs up or down.

It's not like the Super Bowl is calling our name in 2022 anyway...


UGA's success have you going soft lol? Good luck tn Googs.
RE: Now he's gonna push to draft a QB  
AcidTest : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15541892 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
to buy himself some more time.


Think so.

Retaining Judge pretty much cripples our ability to get a good GM.

This is a dreadful decision by the Maras. Gutless.
RE: #pickett@5  
AcidTest : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15541920 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Quite possibly, which is flat out crazy.
RE: I am okay with Judge for another year  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15542472 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
and let's see what happens and let a new GM give him the thumbs up or down.

It's not like the Super Bowl is calling our name in 2022 anyway...


Hell, why not give Gettleman another year? These 4-win seasons are great!
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 