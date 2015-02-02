Judge to stay as HC

I am starting to wonder why I even bother dedicating so much time and thought to this team.
You put a pathetic display out there and marched a coach out there who talks like he has owned the league and is the master of all while displaying nothing but contempt for those who ask him questions and complete obliviousness to his repeated failings.
1) The team will have to hire a GM that will commit to Judge
2) Abrams will be retained
3) The Giants will have no cap room in 2022, hence the team will be as bad or worst than this year
4) After a horrendous start, Judge will be fired mid season
Don't expect to be competitive until 2027 or so.
More embarrassing than the last few weeks?
This team is going to go 0-17 next year at this rate. And maybe they need to.
in media to hold the Giants to account for the dysfunctional, insulting mess they are.
Giants are laughingstock of the league and it's been that way through the Beckham outbursts under Coughlin at the end, historically bad defenses, Eli debacle with McAdoo, now historically bad offenses and wacky head coach.
i'll save more money in 2022 and not even think of going to a game. I will watch every week, probably bleed most weeks until the season's luster of hope washes away and be done with them for good by late October. Like every other year.
Don't go to games. Forget sending a message to Mara, and just save some money and spend it on something more meaningful.
Agreed. Ive been chirping at the beats all weekend and Ralph and Art have been pretty damn defensive. They are afraid of upsetting the Maras.
Haven't both Mike G and Art said the mtg hasn't happned yet
you aren't alone... people will call me a fair weather fan for not investing much time into following the Giants over the past few years, but it's not worth the emotional and time investment
And anyone (not you Bill) that's abandoning this organization can feel free to take a walk... You are not a fan of this franchise... For christ's sake we've had 4 super bowl wins in 36 years - that's more than half of the franchises in this league!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
RE: All they are doing here is deferring the decision
We all know this team is going to suck again next season. The only exciting aspect for us fans to look forward to is the draft and a new GM. Any GM they hire will have complete say over Judge after next season. If Judge does well (8 win season) they look smart, if he does bad (5 wins or less) he is their sacrificial lamb for next year.
Their biggest worry is going out there with having to make two huge decisions on hiring at the same time and blowing them yet again. This way they take the heat in slices instead of chuncks
Let’s trade the 5 to Carolina for McCaffrey and their 2nd round and the 7 to Denver for Bridgewater and their second, because he beat us, and cluster draft OL in a deep OL draft, then we can run the ball with SB and CM.
But the way things are trending, this crew is ALL in on Jones.
I'm holding out hope they hire a new GM who isn't a Judge guy, and he boots Judge.
I don't see it happening right away. Paton was hired in Denver and waited a year to fire Fangio.
They're going to suck anyway, and with no answer at QB from the 2022 draft apparent, they could punt these decisions another year. But, if they elevate Abrams or hire one of Judge's fookin buddies for GM ...
They will let the next GM make the decision. If you want the Mara's out of football operations, then this move actually makes some sense.
Oh please. The next GM is only getting the job if he says he can work with Judge.
The same reason Gettleman got the job. Because he said he can work with Eli.
It's a fucking sham.
So on one hand we want Mara out of football operations, but then we criticize him for not making a decision about football operations. All this is today is sharks circling in the water waiting for blood.
The only glimmer of hope I'm clinging to is it was Josina breaking the news. We all know her "ins" are mainly with players and Judge had the noon call with the team scheduled. Maybe it could be as simple as whoever she spoke to just assumed Judge is coming back because the meeting was called.
The discussion became heated, and the two decided to submit the issue to arbitration, so they approached the lion.
As they approached the lion on his throne, the donkey started screaming: ′′Your Highness, isn't it true that the grass is blue?"
The lion replied: "If you believe it is true, the grass is blue."
The donkey rushed forward and continued: ′′The tiger disagrees with me, contradicts me and annoys me. Please punish him."
The king then declared: ′′The tiger will be punished with 3 days of silence."
The donkey jumped with joy and went on his way, content and repeating ′′The grass is blue, the grass is blue..."
The tiger asked the lion, "Your Majesty, why have you punished me, after all, the grass is green?"
The lion replied, ′′You've known and seen the grass is green."
The tiger asked, ′′So why do you punish me?"
The lion replied, "That has nothing to do with the question of whether the grass is blue or green. The punishment is because it is degrading for a brave, intelligent creature like you to waste time arguing with an ass, and on top of that, you came and bothered me with that question just to validate something you already knew was true!"
The biggest waste of time is arguing with the fool and fanatic who doesn't care about truth or reality, but only the victory of his beliefs and illusions. Never waste time on discussions that make no sense. There are people who, for all the evidence presented to them, do not have the ability to understand. Others who are blinded by ego, hatred and resentment, and the only thing that they want is to be right even if they aren’t.
But if he’s not…ready to accept it and root like hell.
Look at it this way - do or die for him next year. New GM this year, rebuild starts. New coach and new QB after next year if team doesn’t compete.
Fully expecting another losing season with Judge… but I am a fan for life. Still sucks though, just don’t see him turning things around
That's great. We are 3 years away but let's go all in to make sure our coach can continue in his job. And what self-respecting GM would agree to work with a coach who can't do his job and then embarrasses himself and the team in almost every press conference. Not going to work! I have never been more done with this team.
my #1 choice for GM is to just promote Abrams. Make this duo prove it or lose it before bringing in an outside GM.
And when an outside GM is needed next season, it's the long needed full cleaning of house, and do it in the correct order. Fire them all. Hire a GM. GM hire coach. GM and coach draft (or elsewhere find) your QB.
Cannot stand this fraud of a coach. He is a snake oil salesman with a huge ego that does all possible to convince even the brightest of fans that results are those things you can't see and quantify! The Jester of the Mara Clown Court!
It took several days for confirmation of Coughlin coming back in 2006 after meeting with owners for several days and him laying out the plans for the future, hiring a new DC, relating to players better, etc. They also promoted Reese to GM that year as well.
Not saying these situations are one in the same or that Judge will be the next Coughlin after getting better OC, or whoever else in here. But it's a good point that the situation is probably fluid and nothing is set in stone just yet.
The product is unwatchable, and it’s been like this for going on 10 years now. You want a cookie or something?
But Tom Coughlin deserved that. He took Jacksonville, an expansion team, to a couple of AFC Championship games. He had a 14-2 regular season on his CV there. He was 11-5 and won a division title in 2005 with the Giants
Judge cannot call plays for shit. Mara needs to tell him to have the offensive coaching gutted(I mean Freddie Kitchens did not sign up for this, he is only TE coach) and then needs to not stomp on the decision making. Honestly Garrett was not great but not the problem-it's JJ being a dickhead
RE: RE: One good point that MG made a few moments ago...
I get what you're saying and I'm not trying to make a direct comparison between Coughlin and Judge, or their respective resumes in 2006 (Coughlin) and now (Judge), just that I think MG makes a good point in that a decision/confirmation may not be forthcoming today and that it could take several days for things to materialize. Maybe they hear him (Judge out on his plans), get interviews for GM's lined up and in the process learn who may or may not want to work with Judge and therefore let the new GM make the decision.
Who the hell knows. My hope is that they get the best candidates for GM in for interviews and whoever they hire, let that person make the decision.
Mike G's note that Judge has not yet met with the owners etc is still a lever for Mara to pull and give him the boot.
Doubt it. Bringing up 2006 is to show that they took their time and really weighed the choice, but ultimately the coach was back then, and will be again. A conditioning exercise.
If Mara is bringing back Judge, he has to show the fans that it was a struggle and there were very good reasons (Judge's presented plan) for bringing him back.
Otherwise if Judge was announced as back yesterday or today it might make the owners look even more foolish because they know they are going against the blood lust majority and need to at least pretend they care.
If this news is getting out there I would lean that Judge is back.
Mara has not shown by any measure that he can make a good decision. The guy is a fucking joke! A joke!
100% Agreed. Mgmt. in this organization now is a disgrace - look to Philly last year when we were all screams at the Eagles for giving up, they proceeded to fire their coach - and we're just going to sit on our hands. Damn joke!
Play it out in your mind: Judge stays Giants suck, but near infinite excuses why; new GM, new position coaches, have to wait for new roster to learn 'The Giants Way," etc. He's good until late in the year, maybe '23. Then gets shit canned. New coach working with old, or ANOTHER new GM = chaos. Ever continuing roster rebuild as focus keeps shifting.
Yup, do it all now, or write off at least the next five years.
The letter to STH did not mention Judge: a bad sign for him in my opinion. Second, it does mention that the GM will be in charge of hiring the coaching.
Why would you go either way (fire or keep) with Judge until you've made a GM hire? If you want to keep Judge, fine -- the new GM has to accept that. If you're really giving the GM the ability to hire coaching, then you have to wait until after they get here to do that.
The new GM will have the coaches report to him. In this situation, why should the owners fire Judge? If they do, who is conducting the HC search?
I don’t get why everyone is so upset.
You want the Giants to operate like a competent business? This is how a competent business functions.
Exactly. And Judge has to pretend he's going to ace the interview for this job. So, he's acting like he's going to be the coach. It all makes sense, but I don't trust this organization at all. Let's see what happens.
The only problem is NFL commissioners today are just the owners' lap dogs. The days of strong commissioners like Rozelle are long gone.
If the Giants truly do keep Judge; and hire a Judge puppet as GM; the owners are setting themselves up for pretty ugly crowds at the games. If they get off to a 0-3 or 1-4 start, I can see fans going after Mara hard. He didn't like to get booed at Eli Day, wait until fans come to the stadium and and hang Mara in effigy.
One playoff appearance in 10 years is bottom of the league ineptitude. The ownership does not know how to improve things so here we are. Judge was in the room when Glennon was signed as the backup and Toney was chosen. Judge is an anchor on this team going forward.
Maybe you're missing the point here. There is no disagreement about how pissed off, disappointed, fed up we are with the team and want Judge gone. Fine. What he's saying is that he's a fan and will continue to root like hell for the team, as will I. The regime does suck and I will criticize the heck out of them, but on Sunday I will still be a Giants fan and root like hell for them. Tha's all.
the locker room stuff seems like absolute garbage to me
Yup I smell a rat on that stuff. I’m sure he does rub several players wrong, and for example if it’s the likes of Golladay bc he calls him out for not playing hard, or Will Hernandez bc he still hasn’t figured out how to pick up a stunt, then I’m good with it
Our problem is Judge hasn’t delivered results to back up his attitude. Much like most former Belichick assistants
That's the problem. I think Judge's honeymoon ended pretty quickly this year. Losing can make things more rotten inside than they appear outside in the kind of parity-driven high octane league we are seeing now.
Heck, some spoiled Pats fans and some of their own players were whining about Belichick 2 years after a SB win!
Really?
You find it hard to believe that the players secretly don't like the NFL coach that treats the NYG like a high school team?
The ex-NFL players that are now talking heads talked a lot about his act doesn't play...and you think that it's made up...or coming from two guys....
Judge seems to inject himself into their plans anyway. Why not just have Judge be the OC, DC, and ST coordinator
.
They better have told him to make some serious changes on that coaching staff.
People like Freddie Kitchens to start.
They can use a new ST coordinator as well. They can keep
Graham around if they want, he's not part of the problem.
Let the new OC call the damn plays.
and let's see what happens and let a new GM give him the thumbs up or down.
It's not like the Super Bowl is calling our name in 2022 anyway...
Hell, why not give Gettleman another year? These 4-win seasons are great!
Hey Eric, put that picture up again and keep it at the top of the page until JJ is fired
Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama. The ER
(Although I fully expect this result)
Truly insane to watch this season and bring back that coach. The coaches fired today are light years better than this clown.
Another lost decade.
FUCK
OUT
OF
HERE.
John Mara is a fucking loser.
My only hope is that Judge can somehow revert to what we saw last year where there was definite promise being showed along with a dynamic OC coming in...
You put a pathetic display out there and marched a coach out there who talks like he has owned the league and is the master of all while displaying nothing but contempt for those who ask him questions and complete obliviousness to his repeated failings.
Good for you! I’m sure you’re one of many.
And what becomes of the PSL money you had to spend?
Yup. He's planning a 2 year insurance policy.
He'll con the Maras with a softer schedule next year, win 6 or 7 games, get 2023 too.
I'm old enough, I've seen the novel here before.
Judge quit on his team, and Mara quit on his fans.
Terrible time to be a Giants fan.
A year from now? I guarantee that he’s fired before mid season after they start 0-5.
I absolutely loathe this organization
Agreed. This is a shit show. Let Judge and Abrams run it off a cliff next year, MAYBE that would spur Mara to make real changes. They might as well bring DG back next year.
Good for you.
Are we sure these items are accurate?
Right, so we'll waste one of those 1st rounders drafting another Daniel Jones.
This team has lost the plot. They aren't interested in winning.
Judge quit on his team, and Mara quit on his fans.
Terrible time to be a Giants fan.
+1. This whole organization can get fucked. Its not worth it any longer.
We could see this a 1000 miles away. I’ll be absolutely floored if Abrams isn’t the GM. In fact, I bet Gettleman is on the staff for a few more months.
Allowing Gettleman to retire to save face, keeping Judge as HC and probably promoting Abrams as GM.
Goodbye.
Can't argue with the on-field results. They've been stellar.
I think you're 100% correct. If you've seen how John operates, you'd have to be a fool to not push for that if you're Joe Judge.
Quote:
Remember today when they for Judge a year from now.
We could see this a 1000 miles away. I’ll be absolutely floored if Abrams isn’t the GM. In fact, I bet Gettleman is on the staff for a few more months.
"Well you see Getts has led all the scouting throughout the year so while Kevin will be running the draft David and Chris will be there as a resource for Kevin to use..."
Quote:
Quote:
my season tickets. Just sent the email to my account manager. Just not worth the financial beating anymore
And what becomes of the PSL money you had to spend?
Huge loss, but its just not worth the time and investment for 5 months
Mediocrity would be an improvement.
They're currently non-competitive and on their way to irrelevant.
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Sense I get is Judge will proceed and move forward as if he were coming back as head coach for 3rd season. Still may happen.
But a big part of this is a meeting with ownership, which I'm told has not happened officially as of yet, and the recommendation of new GM will matter.
I must agree. This would be a sign that Mara would rather have his fingers in the ingredients than let an outsider do the job without family interference.
i'll save more money in 2022 and not even think of going to a game. I will watch every week, probably bleed most weeks until the season's luster of hope washes away and be done with them for good by late October. Like every other year.
Don't go to games. Forget sending a message to Mara, and just save some money and spend it on something more meaningful.
DON'T. GO. TO. THE. GAMES.
Oh please. The next GM is only getting the job if he says he can work with Judge.
The same reason Gettleman got the job. Because he said he can work with Eli.
It's a fucking sham.
God bless, man. You are a great read.
But the way things are trending, this crew is ALL in on Jones.
Allowing Gettleman to retire to save face, keeping Judge as HC and probably promoting Abrams as GM.
Goodbye.
i'm at this point as well. the franchise is dead
If you're going to leave up to the new GM that sort of makes sense, but doesn't really feel like how Mara does business.
A GM isn't firing the HC later this month. So Judge is here for 2022 season, wasting another season and off-season.
Exactly. I think the new GM will have say. Don’t think Judge is safe.
They could’ve been interviewing people this entire time. Why were they wasting time before letting Gettleman “retire”??
You put a pathetic display out there and marched a coach out there who talks like he has owned the league and is the master of all while displaying nothing but contempt for those who ask him questions and complete obliviousness to his repeated failings.
you aren't alone... people will call me a fair weather fan for not investing much time into following the Giants over the past few years, but it's not worth the emotional and time investment
Mara will always choose avoiding a difficult conversation to doing what is right.
It looks like this team has not yet hit rock bottom. That is what we have to look forward to in 2022.
Quote:
.
God bless, man. You are a great read.
But the way things are trending, this crew is ALL in on Jones.
I'm holding out hope they hire a new GM who isn't a Judge guy, and he boots Judge.
@RVacchianoSNY
·
18m
I don't get the sense that much has changed since I wrote this Friday, except that a lot more people seem unsure about whether John Mara will fire Joe Judge.
Some of that may just be conjecture. Mara, who met with Judge this morning, is the only one who knows for sure.
Quote:
If you're going to leave up to the new GM that sort of makes sense, but doesn't really feel like how Mara does business.
That my last remaining hope…that they’ll still give new GM full autonomy to make a change at HC if he sees fit. But not optimistic they will
Quote:
In comment 15541920 JonC said:
Quote:
.
God bless, man. You are a great read.
But the way things are trending, this crew is ALL in on Jones.
I'm holding out hope they hire a new GM who isn't a Judge guy, and he boots Judge.
I don't see it happening right away. Paton was hired in Denver and waited a year to fire Fangio.
Quote:
They will let the next GM make the decision. If you want the Mara's out of football operations, then this move actually makes some sense.
A GM isn't firing the HC later this month. So Judge is here for 2022 season, wasting another season and off-season.
Why not?
When did Pederson get fired from the Eagles?
It was not immediately after the season.
100% correct
I hope you are right
Their biggest worry is going out there with having to make two huge decisions on hiring at the same time and blowing them yet again. This way they take the heat in slices instead of chuncks
It's kind of funny.
I care more about my fantasy team than the Giants at this juncture.
When they play smart, I'll start caring more.
If the owners don't care about this team, why should I? I'm out.
But the writing is on the wall. If Judge was truly fired, we'd know by now.
Me too.
Quote:
They will let the next GM make the decision. If you want the Mara's out of football operations, then this move actually makes some sense.
I hope you are right
it makes sense
If the owners don't care about this team, why should I? I'm out.
If they promote Abrams then I will be joining you.
- GM ________ Mara.
Doesn’t matter which Mara.
Quote:
In comment 15541983 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15541920 JonC said:
Quote:
.
God bless, man. You are a great read.
But the way things are trending, this crew is ALL in on Jones.
I'm holding out hope they hire a new GM who isn't a Judge guy, and he boots Judge.
I don't see it happening right away. Paton was hired in Denver and waited a year to fire Fangio.
They're going to suck anyway, and with no answer at QB from the 2022 draft apparent, they could punt these decisions another year. But, if they elevate Abrams or hire one of Judge's fookin buddies for GM ...
we only know that he hasn't been fired; not that he has been retained for sure.
Quote:
In comment 15541970 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
They will let the next GM make the decision. If you want the Mara's out of football operations, then this move actually makes some sense.
I hope you are right
it makes sense
The more I think about it, yes. Fans want Mara out of decisions. He hires a new GM and backs off.
58s
One correction to this: John Mara and Joe Judge have not had their meeting yet, I'm told. That is expected to happen this afternoon.
So the bottom line: Joe Judge is proceeding as if he'll be back as Giants coach, but that decision isn't necessarily final yet.
Quote:
They will let the next GM make the decision. If you want the Mara's out of football operations, then this move actually makes some sense.
Oh please. The next GM is only getting the job if he says he can work with Judge.
The same reason Gettleman got the job. Because he said he can work with Eli.
It's a fucking sham.
So on one hand we want Mara out of football operations, but then we criticize him for not making a decision about football operations. All this is today is sharks circling in the water waiting for blood.
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1m
One correction to this: John Mara and Joe Judge have not had their meeting yet, I'm told. That is expected to happen this afternoon.
So the bottom line: Joe Judge is proceeding as if he'll be back as Giants coach, but that decision isn't necessarily final yet. Down pointing backhand index
My favorite so far is the draft picks have played better.
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1m
One correction to this: John Mara and Joe Judge have not had their meeting yet, I'm told. That is expected to happen this afternoon.
So the bottom line: Joe Judge is proceeding as if he'll be back as Giants coach, but that decision isn't necessarily final yet. Down pointing backhand index
What kind of sense does this make? This meeting should have happened at 8am.
Yup, there will be a fan boycott, and deservedly so, if Judge is retained, after he embarrassed both the Giants and the NFL yesterday
My favorite so far is the draft picks have played better.
It's all about continuity. This will give the young players a chance to continue to grow in the same system. That is the most important things. stability and continuity!
Look at it this way - do or die for him next year. New GM this year, rebuild starts. New coach and new QB after next year if team doesn’t compete.
Fully expecting another losing season with Judge… but I am a fan for life. Still sucks though, just don’t see him turning things around
* was not fired
they have resigned themselves to mediocrity and to be the laughing stock of the NFL.. congratulations..
Yup, Pickett at 5 - bet the house on it. Mentioned this in one of the (many) other threads.
They'll blame the neck as to why DJ never plays again. Not the fact that he kinda stinks and the Giants fugged up the draft pick.
When there is this much fire and brimstone, and their backs against the wall, the Giants usually find a way to perform better than expectations. Guess we'll see.
Someone save this thread.
Let's go Giants!
Aren't Josina Anderson's sources usually players? Hence she probably got texts about the players mtg? As far as I know she had no sources in the org other than Odell and JackRabbit.
Quote:
....lots of conflicting reports, no?
100% correct
Who is the ass, the tiger and the lion??
Maybe this is Don ‘Hanlon’ Draper’s genius PR ploy to see how fans would react?
@nflrums
The New York Giants are expected to retain Joe Judge and request staff changes and help with the GM hire per a league source. #TogetherBlue
Congrats! Don't look back.
Quote:
fire JJ.
Aren't Josina Anderson's sources usually players? Hence she probably got texts about the players mtg? As far as I know she had no sources in the org other than Odell and JackRabbit.
It seems she often sources players, but I don't know on this one. But, not meeting with Mara yet suggests to me she's possibly jumped the gun.
Just take it slow, you'll have your chance at him with all the derogatory comments lol
Link - ( New Window )
This team is far more entertaining off the field.
Look at it this way - do or die for him next year. New GM this year, rebuild starts. New coach and new QB after next year if team doesn’t compete.
Fully expecting another losing season with Judge… but I am a fan for life. Still sucks though, just don’t see him turning things around
That's great. We are 3 years away but let's go all in to make sure our coach can continue in his job. And what self-respecting GM would agree to work with a coach who can't do his job and then embarrasses himself and the team in almost every press conference. Not going to work! I have never been more done with this team.
@nflrums
The New York Giants are expected to retain Joe Judge and request staff changes and help with the GM hire per a league source. #TogetherBlue
WTF does that even mean?
Quote:
.
Maybe this is Don ‘Hanlon’ Draper’s genius PR ploy to see how fans would react?
That's what I was thinking but I mean if I was a player and they pulled this shit, I would be asking to get out ASAP.
You're fucking with the talent that fuels the product, albeit a shitty product.
I know we are in a shit place in the organization when JonC and J_Rud are this jaded. How far we've fallen since 2011.
When there is this much fire and brimstone, and their backs against the wall, the Giants usually find a way to perform better than expectations. Guess we'll see.
Someone save this thread.
Let's go Giants!
whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Coughlin and Parcells shouldnt even be mentioned seriously in the same breath as joe judge
Except Tom Coughlin was a proven successful NFL head coach in 2006. Judge's best season as an NFL coach is 6-10
And when an outside GM is needed next season, it's the long needed full cleaning of house, and do it in the correct order. Fire them all. Hire a GM. GM hire coach. GM and coach draft (or elsewhere find) your QB.
What’s worse than disaster?
Cannot stand this fraud of a coach. He is a snake oil salesman with a huge ego that does all possible to convince even the brightest of fans that results are those things you can't see and quantify! The Jester of the Mara Clown Court!
Until a GM not named Kevin Abrams makes one.
Either that or he's out.
Not saying these situations are one in the same or that Judge will be the next Coughlin after getting better OC, or whoever else in here. But it's a good point that the situation is probably fluid and nothing is set in stone just yet.
expect total war.
Quote:
.
What’s worse than disaster?
Catastrophe?
Quote:
In comment 15542001 BillKo said:
Quote:
....lots of conflicting reports, no?
The product is unwatchable, and it’s been like this for going on 10 years now. You want a cookie or something?
Holy F
Not saying these situations are one in the same or that Judge will be the next Coughlin after getting better OC, or whoever else in here. But it's a good point that the situation is probably fluid and nothing is set in stone just yet.
But Tom Coughlin deserved that. He took Jacksonville, an expansion team, to a couple of AFC Championship games. He had a 14-2 regular season on his CV there. He was 11-5 and won a division title in 2005 with the Giants
Even the beats are tripping over themselves.
Quote:
I get what you're saying and I'm not trying to make a direct comparison between Coughlin and Judge, or their respective resumes in 2006 (Coughlin) and now (Judge), just that I think MG makes a good point in that a decision/confirmation may not be forthcoming today and that it could take several days for things to materialize. Maybe they hear him (Judge out on his plans), get interviews for GM's lined up and in the process learn who may or may not want to work with Judge and therefore let the new GM make the decision.
Who the hell knows. My hope is that they get the best candidates for GM in for interviews and whoever they hire, let that person make the decision.
Giants can speedrun through a replay of all the bad decisions of the past four years in one offseason
Thank GOD. Judge is a joke.
Even the beats are tripping over themselves.
Josina Anderson is not a spoof account. How do you not know this?
This thought has occurred to me as well. One can only hope.
Doubt it. Bringing up 2006 is to show that they took their time and really weighed the choice, but ultimately the coach was back then, and will be again. A conditioning exercise.
If Mara is bringing back Judge, he has to show the fans that it was a struggle and there were very good reasons (Judge's presented plan) for bringing him back.
Otherwise if Judge was announced as back yesterday or today it might make the owners look even more foolish because they know they are going against the blood lust majority and need to at least pretend they care.
If this news is getting out there I would lean that Judge is back.
The gist of it is that Judge is not liked at all in multiple levels of the day to day staff of organization (not just players, but some of his own coaches, staff).
The current status seems to be confusion.
And FUBAR.
Quote:
have to stop posting these stupid Twitter spoof accounts which have no validation whatsoever.
Even the beats are tripping over themselves.
Josina Anderson is not a spoof account. How do you not know this?
Eric - my mention was to someone who posted something from NFLrumors hashtag.
The gist of it is that Judge is not liked at all in multiple levels of the day to day staff of organization (not just players, but some of his own coaches, staff).
If he is disliked this widely in the organization… why is he still here?
Quote:
just said on the FAN, that he connected with Glazer on his stories yesterday.
The gist of it is that Judge is not liked at all in multiple levels of the day to day staff of organization (not just players, but some of his own coaches, staff).
If he is disliked this widely in the organization… why is he still here?
because Mara doesnt want to pay 3 coaches and has no balls
Quote:
Remember today when they for Judge a year from now.
2027?, That's when we draft Arch Manning!! Awesome
A year from now? I guarantee that he’s fired before mid season after they start 0-5.
This might be the lowest point in recent memory. That's in Mara.
2022 is not going to be a good one for the team in terms of wins and losses, so it is not the end of the world for Joe Judge to still be here as the SS NYG settles onto the ocean floor.
Then a new coach at the end of next season can be brought in to begin the long-awaited salvage job.
not only the sneak, he admitted they were setting up to punt on 2nd down!...he played to punt unbelievable
2022 is not going to be a good one for the team in terms of wins and losses, so it is not the end of the world for Joe Judge to still be here as the SS NYG settles onto the ocean floor.
Then a new coach at the end of next season can be brought in to begin the long-awaited salvage job.
If we're lucky, we might be competitive in 2025.
2022 is not going to be a good one for the team in terms of wins and losses, so it is not the end of the world for Joe Judge to still be here as the SS NYG settles onto the ocean floor.
Then a new coach at the end of next season can be brought in to begin the long-awaited salvage job.
Abrams will find just the right guy with BC/Notre Dame and Parcells/Belichick connections.
Am I being too optimistic?
Yup, do it all now, or write off at least the next five years.
This might be the lowest point in recent memory. That's in Mara.
Might be? Look at the last month or so between the product on thr field, Judge's behavior, leaks from he building and Hanlon's response...They're the laughingstock of the NFL.
Why would you go either way (fire or keep) with Judge until you've made a GM hire? If you want to keep Judge, fine -- the new GM has to accept that. If you're really giving the GM the ability to hire coaching, then you have to wait until after they get here to do that.
Denial is a river in Egypt. Judge is coming back if Josina is tweeting that
I don’t get why everyone is so upset.
You want the Giants to operate like a competent business? This is how a competent business functions.
Even if GM gets rid of Judge in the future the next coach will still be chosen by the Mara's.
I don’t get why everyone is so upset.
You want the Giants to operate like a competent business? This is how a competent business functions.
Exactly. And Judge has to pretend he's going to ace the interview for this job. So, he's acting like he's going to be the coach. It all makes sense, but I don't trust this organization at all. Let's see what happens.
If the Giants truly do keep Judge; and hire a Judge puppet as GM; the owners are setting themselves up for pretty ugly crowds at the games. If they get off to a 0-3 or 1-4 start, I can see fans going after Mara hard. He didn't like to get booed at Eli Day, wait until fans come to the stadium and and hang Mara in effigy.
I don’t get why everyone is so upset.
You want the Giants to operate like a competent business? This is how a competent business functions.
Have you ran a competent business before? The well is poisoned.
The gist of it is that Judge is not liked at all in multiple levels of the day to day staff of organization (not just players, but some of his own coaches, staff).
I don’t want Judge back either, but that’s rich coming from a RB who retired a year before we won the Super Bowl then complained publicly about how the coach was so hard on him
Things are getting worse.
Quote:
Maybe you're missing the point here. There is no disagreement about how pissed off, disappointed, fed up we are with the team and want Judge gone. Fine. What he's saying is that he's a fan and will continue to root like hell for the team, as will I. The regime does suck and I will criticize the heck out of them, but on Sunday I will still be a Giants fan and root like hell for them. Tha's all.
You’d have to go to the retread of the retread list… guys who suck and want back in a building any way possible.
Quote:
just said on the FAN, that he connected with Glazer on his stories yesterday.
The gist of it is that Judge is not liked at all in multiple levels of the day to day staff of organization (not just players, but some of his own coaches, staff).
I don’t want Judge back either, but that’s rich coming from a RB who retired a year before we won the Super Bowl then complained publicly about how the coach was so hard on him
It wasn't Barber per se, it was Glazer who reported that. Barber mentioned as a former player he was a little surprised and asked Glazer to confirm what was meant by the tweets.
Yup I smell a rat on that stuff. I’m sure he does rub several players wrong, and for example if it’s the likes of Golladay bc he calls him out for not playing hard, or Will Hernandez bc he still hasn’t figured out how to pick up a stunt, then I’m good with it
Our problem is Judge hasn’t delivered results to back up his attitude. Much like most former Belichick assistants
Copy that, appreciate you sharing the info
Quote:
the locker room stuff seems like absolute garbage to me
Yup I smell a rat on that stuff. I’m sure he does rub several players wrong, and for example if it’s the likes of Golladay bc he calls him out for not playing hard, or Will Hernandez bc he still hasn’t figured out how to pick up a stunt, then I’m good with it
Our problem is Judge hasn’t delivered results to back up his attitude. Much like most former Belichick assistants
That's the problem. I think Judge's honeymoon ended pretty quickly this year. Losing can make things more rotten inside than they appear outside in the kind of parity-driven high octane league we are seeing now.
Heck, some spoiled Pats fans and some of their own players were whining about Belichick 2 years after a SB win!
Really?
You find it hard to believe that the players secretly don't like the NFL coach that treats the NYG like a high school team?
The ex-NFL players that are now talking heads talked a lot about his act doesn't play...and you think that it's made up...or coming from two guys....
It's not like the Super Bowl is calling our name in 2022 anyway...
It's not like the Super Bowl is calling our name in 2022 anyway...
Really? I figured you'd want him gone as well as DG.
They better have told him to make some serious changes on that coaching staff.
People like Freddie Kitchens to start.
They can use a new ST coordinator as well. They can keep
Graham around if they want, he's not part of the problem.
Let the new OC call the damn plays.
It's not like the Super Bowl is calling our name in 2022 anyway...
UGA's success have you going soft lol? Good luck tn Googs.
Think so.
Retaining Judge pretty much cripples our ability to get a good GM.
This is a dreadful decision by the Maras. Gutless.
Quite possibly, which is flat out crazy.
It's not like the Super Bowl is calling our name in 2022 anyway...
Hell, why not give Gettleman another year? These 4-win seasons are great!