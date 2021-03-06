Giants to interview Schoen

That being said, since he has a background with Parcells (who obviously has ties to BB and Saban) and Daboll and Judge are friendly (I believe Daboll was Judge's first choice for OC but Buffalo wouldn't grant permission for him to leave) I could see Schoen being the most credible guy without Patriots ties that would at least give Judge 2022 season.
Interview begins
GM Candidate: "Thanks for the interview, but I have to first ask, do you really want to keep Joe Judge"?
Mara: "Yes, thats non-negotiable"
GM Candidate: "Ok well thanks for the meeting, do you validate parking"?
Mara: ues yes, I'm sure you did a fine job parking (jeez guy can't even park right? Glad he declined)
and he’d have an opportunity at turning this organization around. Those that like challenges would gladly accept an interview. Why not interview, even if not hired. This organization can only go up. I think showing any progress at this point is success. Even if the guy came in here and only improved the Oline, he’d have a step up on his predecessor already!
would HAVE to keep Judge....and we know what happens when you ass u me....but I digress(i thought it was appropop as we are the bad news Giants). What some OTHERS of us are HOPING (I think most if not all of us) is that Mara et al, are leaving it to the 'New' GM to retain or fire Judge and everyone else in the areas they mentioned in there PR about Gettleman. It'd be nice for a guy like Schoen to come in here and do something smart like say, only hold on to Judge because the guy he wants isn't available...yet. Or he comes in, interviews Judge and says thanks for your time, there's the door. Anyway, a fan can dream cant he?
Is it just us Vikings and Bears? Each job has its issues. Vikings have a big decision to make with aging roster - do you cut bait and try and make it work. Bears have no first and the GM has already had the QB pick made for him.
Is it just us Vikings and Bears? Each job has its issues. Vikings have a big decision to make with aging roster - do you cut bait and try and make it work. Bears have no first and the GM has already had the QB pick made for him.
true. the bears are a notoriously cheap org, and the Wilfs are viewed as indifferent (and do not live there/ apart of community)
Every teams fanbase in our position thinks no GM/ coach would want to come there.
Why did Schoen's boss, Brandon Beane, say yes to Buffalo, another program mired in losing with a history of management and coaching turmoil? How about an opportunity to run an NFL program, engineer a turn-around, and build a winner for a passionate fan base.
^This. Why would he come here?
OK. You win the thread. Very funny.
Him and Hortiz were my top two from those lists going around, but WTF do I know.
yep, I assumed Ossenfort may be the favorite but Garafolo has been on the money, as he always is
New head coach
New QB
Please.
Life on the sidelines with Joe Schoen - ( New Window )
New head coach
New QB
Please.
i think youre getting 2 of 3.
Whats your plan at QB? How about a guy like ridder in rd 2? maybe 3 if he falls during process.
Link - ( New Window )
If he wants Judge, that's fine. But Mara shouldn't force decisions on GMs. Then we get stuck with Abrams.
He interviewed with Panthers in January of last year but they hired Scott Fitterer.
Besides being the right way to act as a human being.
agree. I think/ hope they have been doing alot of this behind the scenes. The seem to be moving quickly with these initial interviews with names we have heard. I consider that a good sign
true. the bears are a notoriously cheap org, and the Wilfs are viewed as indifferent (and do not live there/ apart of community)
Every teams fanbase in our position thinks no GM/ coach would want to come there.
Quote:
New GM
New head coach
New QB
Please.
i think youre getting 2 of 3.
Whats your plan at QB? How about a guy like ridder in rd 2? maybe 3 if he falls during process.
I'm fine with any of:
1) Corral or Pickett in round 1
2) Willis or Ridder in round 2
3) If we can't draft one of those guys, sign a low cost FA (Mariota is the popular example but there are others)
Whichever occurs, Jones has to be traded. Paying him $8M to play poorly and walk at the end of the year makes no sense.
And then decide whether or not to pursue Brian Flores.
Besides being the right way to act as a human being.
+1
I agree with this and was going to post the same. I'll bet the Giants have already played footsie under the table with all these guys agents before they formally asked.
I was not only dumb enough to think they had a handshake deal on a contract with Lawrence but had feelers out to flip DT or Hill. He drafted Lawrence at 17 the next year.