Giants to interview Schoen

Josh in the City : 2:52 pm
@AdamSchefter

Giants requesting an interview with the Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager Joe Schoen for their GM job, per source.
Jesus I hope Daboll.....  
BillKo : 3:00 pm : link
....has a good tailor. Please.
Help us  
Scooter185 : 3:00 pm : link
Joebi-wan Schoenobi you're our only hope
RE: That's a good sign,  
AcidTest : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15543008 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
but as Mets fans would know, "requesting" is not the same as "interviewing".


^This. Why would he come here?
Because he is under contract we have to formally request to interview  
Mike in NY : 3:01 pm : link
That being said, since he has a background with Parcells (who obviously has ties to BB and Saban) and Daboll and Judge are friendly (I believe Daboll was Judge's first choice for OC but Buffalo wouldn't grant permission for him to leave) I could see Schoen being the most credible guy without Patriots ties that would at least give Judge 2022 season.
RE: Help us  
AcidTest : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15543055 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
Joebi-wan Schoenobi you're our only hope


OK. You win the thread. Very funny.
I would be happy with this hire  
AnnapolisMike : 3:02 pm : link
Something Positive  
Arkbach : 3:02 pm : link
at last.
Let's go  
JonC : 3:02 pm : link
RE: Every GM candidate's  
Scooter185 : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15543049 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
Interview begins
GM Candidate: "Thanks for the interview, but I have to first ask, do you really want to keep Joe Judge"?
Mara: "Yes, thats non-negotiable"
GM Candidate: "Ok well thanks for the meeting, do you validate parking"?


Mara: ues yes, I'm sure you did a fine job parking (jeez guy can't even park right? Glad he declined)
Hopefully he says yes, lol  
Heisenberg : 3:03 pm : link
That's a forward thinking football org.
If the job is CLEAR career advancement ...  
Manny in CA : 3:04 pm : link
Can an NFL team block this interview ? It seems that the spirit of the process is violated, if this happens.
Yes please  
Biteymax22 : 3:05 pm : link
And if Judge is staying Scheon he should bring Ken Dorsey to be the OC. Or just Daboll as HC if Judge isn't...
Hell yes. "Outsider" candidate and that Buffalo roster  
mikeinbloomfield : 3:06 pm : link
is stacked. Top 10 defense and offense.

Him and Hortiz were my top two from those lists going around, but WTF do I know.

Brooklyn - can I add one line?  
mittenedman : 3:06 pm : link
GM Candidate: "Thanks for the interview, but I have to first ask, do you really want to keep Joe Judge"?
Mara: "Yes, thats non-negotiable"
GM Candidate: "Ok well thanks for the meeting, do you validate parking"?
Mara: No.
Dependant on him  
CromartiesKid21 : 3:08 pm : link
Being ok with John & Chris Mara calling the shots and power hungry Tim McDonnell breathing down his back?
RE: He's the guy  
ryanmkeane : 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15543043 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Garafalo mentioned by name. Gotta be considered the front runner IMO.

yep, I assumed Ossenfort may be the favorite but Garafolo has been on the money, as he always is
If we lose out on dudes like this because of  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:11 pm : link
Judge...
I'll amend that third line  
ij_reilly : 3:11 pm : link
Interviewee: Do you validate parking.
Mara: No. But every interviewee is given a free medium Pepsi.
RE: I'll amend that third line  
Br00klyn : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15543134 ij_reilly said:
Quote:
Interviewee: Do you validate parking.
Mara: No. But every interviewee is given a free medium Pepsi.


ahhh you beat me to it. Only i was going with the small pepsi
"So Joe...  
Mike from Ohio : 3:16 pm : link
what is your opinion of Kevin Abrams as our next GM?"
There’s only 32 of these jobs in this league  
Simms11 : 3:16 pm : link
and he’d have an opportunity at turning this organization around. Those that like challenges would gladly accept an interview. Why not interview, even if not hired. This organization can only go up. I think showing any progress at this point is success. Even if the guy came in here and only improved the Oline, he’d have a step up on his predecessor already!
Well they valued taking a 1st round LB  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:16 pm : link
in Buffalo. So maybe.....
I can only hope  
Matt in SGS : 3:18 pm : link
I'd like him here. He's been part of some good turn arounds.
Go Terps : 3:22 pm : link
New GM
New head coach
New QB

Please.
Puff piece, but here he is on a scouting trip  
mikeinbloomfield : 3:22 pm : link
I also read he's interviewing with the Panthers? Don't let him leave the building!
Life on the sidelines with Joe Schoen - ( New Window )
I'm for giving  
darren in pdx : 3:22 pm : link
him a shot but I feel bad that he'll have to deal with a lame duck coach and QB.
Judge meeting with Mara this afternoon per Schwartz  
Sean : 3:25 pm : link
RE: .  
BleedBlue : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15543186 Go Terps said:
Quote:
New GM
New head coach
New QB

Please.


i think youre getting 2 of 3.

Whats your plan at QB? How about a guy like ridder in rd 2? maybe 3 if he falls during process.

Handing him the keys  
j_rud : 3:27 pm : link
would be the first step in restoring some faith. I'd gonna far to suspend my animus over Judge's retention if Schoen wanted to keep him around. Briefly, anyway.
I think some of us are ASSuming that Schoen or any other GM  
Dinger : 3:28 pm : link
would HAVE to keep Judge....and we know what happens when you ass u me....but I digress(i thought it was appropop as we are the bad news Giants). What some OTHERS of us are HOPING (I think most if not all of us) is that Mara et al, are leaving it to the 'New' GM to retain or fire Judge and everyone else in the areas they mentioned in there PR about Gettleman. It'd be nice for a guy like Schoen to come in here and do something smart like say, only hold on to Judge because the guy he wants isn't available...yet. Or he comes in, interviews Judge and says thanks for your time, there's the door. Anyway, a fan can dream cant he?
And Ryan Poles  
jeff57 : 3:28 pm : link
Link - ( New Window )
RE: I'm for giving  
Toth029 : 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15543189 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
him a shot but I feel bad that he'll have to deal with a lame duck coach and QB.


If he wants Judge, that's fine. But Mara shouldn't force decisions on GMs. Then we get stuck with Abrams.
RE: Puff piece, but here he is on a scouting trip  
JB_in_DC : 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15543187 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
I also read he's interviewing with the Panthers? Don't let him leave the building! Life on the sidelines with Joe Schoen - ( New Window )


He interviewed with Panthers in January of last year but they hired Scott Fitterer.
Take the job  
JonC : 3:32 pm : link
2022 is about beginning to take your medicine to clear the cap and build through the draft, fire JJ in a year at most.
For the record  
dancing blue bear : 3:33 pm : link
His current Boss was mentored by Gettlemen. It's a small community and a reason to treat people with respect, even on the way out.

Besides being the right way to act as a human being.
Maybe this is a naive take...  
Jim in Tampa : 3:33 pm : link
but my guess is that Mara has already informally reached out to Bills ownership and Schoen and the Giants would not formally make this request unless Schoen was actually interested.
Bills  
Sammo85 : 3:39 pm : link
cannot block.
Judge is here until he's not  
gtt350 : 3:39 pm : link
he could be gone as soon as a GM is hired
RE: Maybe this is a naive take...  
dancing blue bear : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15543244 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
but my guess is that Mara has already informally reached out to Bills ownership and Schoen and the Giants would not formally make this request unless Schoen was actually interested.


agree. I think/ hope they have been doing alot of this behind the scenes. The seem to be moving quickly with these initial interviews with names we have heard. I consider that a good sign
Which other teams need GMs?  
JB_in_DC : 3:47 pm : link
Is it just us Vikings and Bears? Each job has its issues. Vikings have a big decision to make with aging roster - do you cut bait and try and make it work. Bears have no first and the GM has already had the QB pick made for him.
RE: Which other teams need GMs?  
dancing blue bear : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15543304 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
Is it just us Vikings and Bears? Each job has its issues. Vikings have a big decision to make with aging roster - do you cut bait and try and make it work. Bears have no first and the GM has already had the QB pick made for him.


true. the bears are a notoriously cheap org, and the Wilfs are viewed as indifferent (and do not live there/ apart of community)

Every teams fanbase in our position thinks no GM/ coach would want to come there.
Re "Why Would He Want to Come Here...?"  
clatterbuck : 4:24 pm : link
Why did Schoen's boss, Brandon Beane, say yes to Buffalo, another program mired in losing with a history of management and coaching turmoil? How about an opportunity to run an NFL program, engineer a turn-around, and build a winner for a passionate fan base.
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15543205 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15543186 Go Terps said:


Quote:


New GM
New head coach
New QB

Please.



i think youre getting 2 of 3.

Whats your plan at QB? How about a guy like ridder in rd 2? maybe 3 if he falls during process.


I'm fine with any of:

1) Corral or Pickett in round 1
2) Willis or Ridder in round 2
3) If we can't draft one of those guys, sign a low cost FA (Mariota is the popular example but there are others)

Whichever occurs, Jones has to be traded. Paying him $8M to play poorly and walk at the end of the year makes no sense.
I want Joe Schoen  
Gruber : 4:25 pm : link
And he has to be given the power to keep or let go of Joe Judge.
And then decide whether or not to pursue Brian Flores.
RE: For the record  
clatterbuck : 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15543241 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
His current Boss was mentored by Gettlemen. It's a small community and a reason to treat people with respect, even on the way out.

Besides being the right way to act as a human being.


+1
RE: Brooklyn - can I add one line?  
Dave : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15543105 mittenedman said:
Quote:
GM Candidate: "Thanks for the interview, but I have to first ask, do you really want to keep Joe Judge"?
Mara: "Yes, thats non-negotiable"
GM Candidate: "Ok well thanks for the meeting, do you validate parking"?
Mara: No.

Mara: But I can have my secretary provide you with a free medium pepsi voucher if you're thirsty
RE: Brooklyn - can I add one line?  
DonnieD89 : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15543105 mittenedman said:
Quote:
GM Candidate: "Thanks for the interview, but I have to first ask, do you really want to keep Joe Judge"?
Mara: "Yes, thats non-negotiable"
GM Candidate: "Ok well thanks for the meeting, do you validate parking"?
Mara: No.


Mara: But, I could give you a free medium sized Pepsi.
RE: Maybe this is a naive take...  
Blue21 : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15543244 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
but my guess is that Mara has already informally reached out to Bills ownership and Schoen and the Giants would not formally make this request unless Schoen was actually interested.


I agree with this and was going to post the same. I'll bet the Giants have already played footsie under the table with all these guys agents before they formally asked.
Maybe we have back channel comms  
Jerry in_DC : 5:03 pm : link
But we all thought we had a deal with Leonard Williams after that trade and our genius FO couldn't think that far ahead.
RE: Maybe we have back channel comms  
AcesUp : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15543675 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
But we all thought we had a deal with Leonard Williams after that trade and our genius FO couldn't think that far ahead.


I was not only dumb enough to think they had a handshake deal on a contract with Lawrence but had feelers out to flip DT or Hill. He drafted Lawrence at 17 the next year.
