Giants request to interview Adrian Wilson for GM

Sean : 1/10/2022 7:50 pm
per Schrager
He’s done  
Joe Beckwith : 1/10/2022 7:51 pm : link
A nice job recently.
..  
Sean : 1/10/2022 7:52 pm : link
Quote:
Peter Schrager
@PSchrags
The Giants have requested permission to speak with former Arizona Cardinals safety and current Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson for their vacant GM position, per sources.
@gmfb

@NFLonFOX
......  
sphinx : 1/10/2022 7:52 pm : link
Peter Schrager
@PSchrags
The Giants have requested permission to speak with former Arizona Cardinals safety and current Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson for their vacant GM position, per sources.
Wilson - Rooney Rule compliance?  
Bill in TN : 1/10/2022 7:54 pm : link
Along with Poles.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/10/2022 7:54 pm : link
Fine by me. Cast a wide net. Hell, even if you have zeroed in on something, no harm in talking to people, getting different POV about the organization at large.

Has Mara had a Come to Jesus moment? Crossing fingers.
......  
sphinx : 1/10/2022 7:54 pm : link
Tom Rock @TomRock_Newsday

Last time the Giants poached a safety from Arizona they won a Super Bowl because of it @antrelrolle26
Ugh  
NJBlueTuna : 1/10/2022 7:54 pm : link
Might as well bring in Adrian White for an interview.
That's an interesting name.  
bleedgiantsblue : 1/10/2022 7:55 pm : link
So far, I'm...impressed? Just for the simple fact we are not hearing Abrams, Pioli, etc. Watch Pioli be the next one they request to interview haha.
RE: ...  
lawguy9801 : 1/10/2022 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15544281 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Fine by me. Cast a wide net. Hell, even if you have zeroed in on something, no harm in talking to people, getting different POV about the organization at large.

Has Mara had a Come to Jesus moment? Crossing fingers.


He's more like Judas to the fan base right now.
Wow this guy  
Breeze_94 : 1/10/2022 7:59 pm : link
played not too long ago. Quite an impressive rise through the ranks on his way to being an executive.
I just realized most on this board don’t even know…  
NJBlueTuna : 1/10/2022 7:59 pm : link
Who Adrian White is.
RE: Wow this guy  
NJBlueTuna : 1/10/2022 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15544301 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
played not too long ago. Quite an impressive rise through the ranks on his way to being an executive.


Yes it as impressive as Joe Judge’s rise.
Benjamin Allbright says Wilson wants to work with Leftwich  
Sean : 1/10/2022 8:01 pm : link
.
Don't know much about the candidates personally  
Bill in TN : 1/10/2022 8:02 pm : link
so I just go by their teams' success.
Schoen - Buffalo has turned around successfully
Titans' guys - Used 88 players this year and got #1 seed
Poles - Chiefs have been one of the best in recent years
All these guys seem capable. Let's get one.
RE: Benjamin Allbright says Wilson wants to work with Leftwich  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/10/2022 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15544309 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Leftwich is going to be a HC before too long.
Not Quite Tom Rock  
SLIM_ : 1/10/2022 8:06 pm : link
Last time the Giants poached a safety from Arizona they won a Super Bowl because of it @antrelrolle26

Antoine Bethea was a disastrous poach 2 years ago.
I would be find with Wilson/Leftwich  
larryflower37 : 1/10/2022 8:06 pm : link
He brings a modern offense.
 
christian : 1/10/2022 8:12 pm : link
Wilson and Poles are both legitimate candidates and I won’t the surprised if both are GMs this year.
Wilson was a hell of a safety  
Chris684 : 1/10/2022 8:16 pm : link
I would think most would be happy with these candidates.

All coming from currently successful orgs. All coming from different professional backgrounds. Some former scouts, some former players. Some diversity. Hardly any ties to NYG past. There is something for everyone in this pool of candidates.
RE: I just realized most on this board don’t even know…  
cosmicj : 1/10/2022 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15544302 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
Who Adrian White is.

Oh, I know who White is. Terrific player.
RE: Wilson - Rooney Rule compliance?  
Keaton028 : 1/10/2022 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15544280 Bill in TN said:
Quote:
Along with Poles.


Why can’t it be because he has made an impression of doing good work with Arizona?
RE: ...  
santacruzom : 1/10/2022 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15544281 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Fine by me. Cast a wide net. Hell, even if you have zeroed in on something, no harm in talking to people, getting different POV about the organization at large.

Has Mara had a Come to Jesus moment? Crossing fingers.


He's planning to interview people, but I'd be shocked if he's implementing enough changes to actually make the position appealing to them.
RE: RE: Benjamin Allbright says Wilson wants to work with Leftwich  
j_rud : 1/10/2022 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15544309 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15544309 Sean said:


Quote:


.



Leftwich is going to be a HC before too long.


Could be real soon if he impresses in this interview
We're less than 24 hours in  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/10/2022 8:19 pm : link
and this GM search has already been a helluva more impressive than the one from 4 years ago. Nice to see.
RE: RE: Wilson - Rooney Rule compliance?  
Bill in UT : 1/10/2022 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15544280 Bill in TN said:
Quote:
In comment 15544280 Bill in TN said:


Quote:


Along with Poles.



Why can’t it be because he has made an impression of doing good work with Arizona?


Because that's the world we live in.
RE: I just realized most on this board don’t even know…  
PepperJ52 : 1/10/2022 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15544302 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
Who Adrian White is.


I recalled his name but that was about it. Learned more listening to Tiki and Tierney today. They’re high on him for NYG GM
RE: We're less than 24 hours in  
Bill in UT : 1/10/2022 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15544360 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
and this GM search has already been a helluva more impressive than the one from 4 years ago. Nice to see.


Let's see how many of these guys actually agree to interviews. That will truly tell us where we're at as a franchise
The more Non-Giants connected candidates the better  
Jay on the Island : 1/10/2022 8:27 pm : link
Hopefully this is a sign that Mara has learned from his past mistakes.
RE: RE: We're less than 24 hours in  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/10/2022 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15544360 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15544360 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


and this GM search has already been a helluva more impressive than the one from 4 years ago. Nice to see.



Let's see how many of these guys actually agree to interviews. That will truly tell us where we're at as a franchise


What I meant is the fact that they're going outside of their inner circle is a good sign. That didn't happen with the last "GM Search."
RE: Wilson - Rooney Rule compliance?  
jvm52106 : 1/10/2022 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15544280 Bill in TN said:
Quote:
Along with Poles.


WTH? Why is every person of color considered meeting the rule? I hate hearing that. Maybe they actually are interested in him..
RE: I just realized most on this board don’t even know…  
jvm52106 : 1/10/2022 8:31 pm : link
In comment 15544302 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
Who Adrian White is.


A horrible 2nd Rd choice...
NJ Blue Tuna  
Jerry K : 1/10/2022 8:32 pm : link
You’re right. Most don’t know who Adrian White was. Giants safety, broke a teammate’s jaw, I believe.
RE: NJ Blue Tuna  
jvm52106 : 1/10/2022 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15544403 Jerry K said:
Quote:
You’re right. Most don’t know who Adrian White was. Giants safety, broke a teammate’s jaw, I believe.


He sucked. He couldn't cover a book.
Wait I was confusing White and Wilson  
cosmicj : 1/10/2022 8:38 pm : link
Guess you were right.
RE: RE: I just realized most on this board don’t even know…  
NJBlueTuna : 1/10/2022 8:39 pm : link
In comment 15544302 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
In comment 15544302 NJBlueTuna said:


Quote:


Who Adrian White is.


Oh, I know who White is. Terrific player.


But you wouldn’t want him as your GM lol
RE: RE: I just realized most on this board don’t even know…  
NJBlueTuna : 1/10/2022 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15544302 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
In comment 15544302 NJBlueTuna said:


Quote:


Who Adrian White is.



I recalled his name but that was about it. Learned more listening to Tiki and Tierney today. They’re high on him for NYG GM


Then he must be excellent. Get it done Mara
RE: NJ Blue Tuna  
NJBlueTuna : 1/10/2022 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15544403 Jerry K said:
Quote:
You’re right. Most don’t know who Adrian White was. Giants safety, broke a teammate’s jaw, I believe.


Lol. Thank you
If Wilson is allowed to bring his own coach  
shadow_spinner0 : 1/10/2022 8:42 pm : link
Byron Leftwich would be the Giants head coach if Wilson is hired
RE: RE: NJ Blue Tuna  
Matt in SGS : 1/10/2022 8:45 pm : link
In comment 15544403 Jerry K said:
Quote:
In comment 15544403 Jerry K said:


Quote:


You’re right. Most don’t know who Adrian White was. Giants safety, broke a teammate’s jaw, I believe.



Lol. Thank you


Yup, I know who Adrian White was as well. He became a boxer after leaving football. He tore his ACL in the 1990 pre season game vs the Oilers which gave the starting safety spot to Greg Jackson who paired with Myron Guyton. White never got a shot again to start.
RE: RE: RE: NJ Blue Tuna  
NJBlueTuna : 1/10/2022 9:04 pm : link
In comment 15544428 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
In comment 15544428 NJBlueTuna said:


Quote:


In comment 15544403 Jerry K said:


Quote:


You’re right. Most don’t know who Adrian White was. Giants safety, broke a teammate’s jaw, I believe.



Lol. Thank you



Yup, I know who Adrian White was as well. He became a boxer after leaving football. He tore his ACL in the 1990 pre season game vs the Oilers which gave the starting safety spot to Greg Jackson who paired with Myron Guyton. White never got a shot again to start.


Psssst, this wasn’t a quiz lol
RE: Benjamin Allbright says Wilson wants to work with Leftwich  
Toth029 : 1/10/2022 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15544309 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Ah yes. A vertical offense with a shit tier OL. That will be nice.
RE: RE: RE: NJ Blue Tuna  
compton : 1/10/2022 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15544428 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
In comment 15544428 NJBlueTuna said:


Quote:


In comment 15544403 Jerry K said:


Quote:


You’re right. Most don’t know who Adrian White was. Giants safety, broke a teammate’s jaw, I believe.



Lol. Thank you



Yup, I know who Adrian White was as well. He became a boxer after leaving football. He tore his ACL in the 1990 pre season game vs the Oilers which gave the starting safety spot to Greg Jackson who paired with Myron Guyton. White never got a shot again to start.


He was an aggressive tackler and a hard hitter but was inconsistent.
RE: If Wilson is allowed to bring his own coach  
Chocco : 1/10/2022 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15544429 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
Byron Leftwich would be the Giants head coach if Wilson is hired

Leftwich may be in Jacksonville before Wilson is hired.
RE: I would be find with Wilson/Leftwich  
BlueHurricane : 1/10/2022 9:25 pm : link
In comment 15544329 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
He brings a modern offense.


Does he bring Tom Brady too?
RE: RE: I would be find with Wilson/Leftwich  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 1/10/2022 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15544329 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
In comment 15544329 larryflower37 said:


Quote:


He brings a modern offense.



Does he bring Tom Brady too?


How about AB instead? 🤣
RE: I just realized most on this board don’t even know…  
Giants86 : 1/10/2022 10:29 pm : link
In comment 15544302 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
Who Adrian White is.



I do
RE: RE: We're less than 24 hours in  
FStubbs : 1/10/2022 10:37 pm : link
In comment 15544360 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15544360 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


and this GM search has already been a helluva more impressive than the one from 4 years ago. Nice to see.



Let's see how many of these guys actually agree to interviews. That will truly tell us where we're at as a franchise


It will be interesting, especially with the known front office situation and "committee".

Might be why they're casting a wide net.
RE: The more Non-Giants connected candidates the better  
OC2.0 : 2:32 am : link
In comment 15544384 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Hopefully this is a sign that Mara has learned from his past mistakes.

You'd fkg think so after 5 straight 10+ losing seasons. But there is that insanity thing.
I like the Idea of  
JFIB : 8:04 am : link
Wilson coming in and bringing Leftwich. Players respond well to ex-player coaches and he has a great offensive mind. Build some draft capital this year and select CJ Stroud next year. Let Leftwich work him into an NFL QB and we're back in business!
RE: RE: RE: Wilson - Rooney Rule compliance?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:12 am : link
In comment 15544354 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15544354 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


In comment 15544280 Bill in TN said:


Quote:


Along with Poles.



Why can’t it be because he has made an impression of doing good work with Arizona?



Because that's the world we live in.


We could change that by not having the first thought/post on the subject be 'Rooney Rule'.
The unfortunate thing  
River Mike : 8:35 am : link
is that the Rooney Rule was a necessary requirement. Since it's a rule, it's not outlandish that someone will point out when the rule is met ... unfortunate and hopefully the issue will disappear from lack of need someday. It's a needed rule, but it comes with the downside of a perceived stigma. It would be nice if this thread were the last time it's mentioned in this search.
