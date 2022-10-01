Giants request to interview Adrian Wilson for GM

Peter Schrager
The Giants have requested permission to speak with former Arizona Cardinals safety and current Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson for their vacant GM position, per sources.
so I just go by their teams' success.
Schoen - Buffalo has turned around successfully
Titans' guys - Used 88 players this year and got #1 seed
Poles - Chiefs have been one of the best in recent years
All these guys seem capable. Let's get one.
RE: Benjamin Allbright says Wilson wants to work with Leftwich
I would think most would be happy with these candidates.
All coming from currently successful orgs. All coming from different professional backgrounds. Some former scouts, some former players. Some diversity. Hardly any ties to NYG past. There is something for everyone in this pool of candidates.
RE: I just realized most on this board don’t even know…
You’re right. Most don’t know who Adrian White was. Giants safety, broke a teammate’s jaw, I believe.
Lol. Thank you
Yup, I know who Adrian White was as well. He became a boxer after leaving football. He tore his ACL in the 1990 pre season game vs the Oilers which gave the starting safety spot to Greg Jackson who paired with Myron Guyton. White never got a shot again to start.
Psssst, this wasn’t a quiz lol
RE: Benjamin Allbright says Wilson wants to work with Leftwich
He was an aggressive tackler and a hard hitter but was inconsistent.
Wilson coming in and bringing Leftwich. Players respond well to ex-player coaches and he has a great offensive mind. Build some draft capital this year and select CJ Stroud next year. Let Leftwich work him into an NFL QB and we're back in business!
is that the Rooney Rule was a necessary requirement. Since it's a rule, it's not outlandish that someone will point out when the rule is met ... unfortunate and hopefully the issue will disappear from lack of need someday. It's a needed rule, but it comes with the downside of a perceived stigma. It would be nice if this thread were the last time it's mentioned in this search.
Has Mara had a Come to Jesus moment? Crossing fingers.
Last time the Giants poached a safety from Arizona they won a Super Bowl because of it @antrelrolle26
Has Mara had a Come to Jesus moment? Crossing fingers.
He's more like Judas to the fan base right now.
Yes it as impressive as Joe Judge’s rise.
Schoen - Buffalo has turned around successfully
Titans' guys - Used 88 players this year and got #1 seed
Poles - Chiefs have been one of the best in recent years
All these guys seem capable. Let's get one.
Leftwich is going to be a HC before too long.
Antoine Bethea was a disastrous poach 2 years ago.
All coming from currently successful orgs. All coming from different professional backgrounds. Some former scouts, some former players. Some diversity. Hardly any ties to NYG past. There is something for everyone in this pool of candidates.
Oh, I know who White is. Terrific player.
Why can’t it be because he has made an impression of doing good work with Arizona?
Has Mara had a Come to Jesus moment? Crossing fingers.
He's planning to interview people, but I'd be shocked if he's implementing enough changes to actually make the position appealing to them.
Leftwich is going to be a HC before too long.
Could be real soon if he impresses in this interview
Why can’t it be because he has made an impression of doing good work with Arizona?
Because that's the world we live in.
I recalled his name but that was about it. Learned more listening to Tiki and Tierney today. They’re high on him for NYG GM
Let's see how many of these guys actually agree to interviews. That will truly tell us where we're at as a franchise
Let's see how many of these guys actually agree to interviews. That will truly tell us where we're at as a franchise
What I meant is the fact that they're going outside of their inner circle is a good sign. That didn't happen with the last "GM Search."
WTH? Why is every person of color considered meeting the rule? I hate hearing that. Maybe they actually are interested in him..
A horrible 2nd Rd choice...
He sucked. He couldn't cover a book.
Oh, I know who White is. Terrific player.
But you wouldn’t want him as your GM lol
I recalled his name but that was about it. Learned more listening to Tiki and Tierney today. They’re high on him for NYG GM
Then he must be excellent. Get it done Mara
Lol. Thank you
Ah yes. A vertical offense with a shit tier OL. That will be nice.
Leftwich may be in Jacksonville before Wilson is hired.
Does he bring Tom Brady too?
Does he bring Tom Brady too?
How about AB instead? 🤣
I do
Let's see how many of these guys actually agree to interviews. That will truly tell us where we're at as a franchise
It will be interesting, especially with the known front office situation and "committee".
Might be why they're casting a wide net.
You'd fkg think so after 5 straight 10+ losing seasons. But there is that insanity thing.
We could change that by not having the first thought/post on the subject be 'Rooney Rule'.