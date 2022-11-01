for display only
Rannan: Judge out

ajr2456 : 1/11/2022 5:29 pm
Per his sources
ajr2456 : 1/11/2022 5:30 pm : link
Judge - ( New Window )
and the roller coaster goes down another hill  
Greg from LI : 1/11/2022 5:30 pm : link
Pop the champagne  
BigBlueDent : 1/11/2022 5:30 pm : link
This is great news
Holy Shit!  
Ben in Tampa : 1/11/2022 5:31 pm : link
Shocked
I was a Judge supporter  
myquealer : 1/11/2022 5:31 pm : link
until the last few weeks when he went completely off the rails.

A fresh start was needed.
lawguy9801 : 1/11/2022 5:31 pm : link
wow  
bigbluehoya : 1/11/2022 5:31 pm : link
we are getting the tear-down. Exciting.

Never thought they'd have the balls.
HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAH  
mikeinbloomfield : 1/11/2022 5:31 pm : link
So, leaving the decisions to the "football guy" don't include who the HC is. I am both delighted and a little annoyed.
Let's hope this is true...  
bw in dc : 1/11/2022 5:31 pm : link
and a HUGE step in the right direction.
Great  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/11/2022 5:31 pm : link
Now let’s right this ship with a solid leader and coach
Appreciation thread ? Ring of Honor ??  
averagejoe : 1/11/2022 5:32 pm : link
So long Timmy Tuffnuts - don't let that door hit ya......loozer.....
LETS GO  
aGiantGuy : 1/11/2022 5:32 pm : link
YES
They had to eject  
JonC : 1/11/2022 5:32 pm : link
2021 was a disaster across the board including JJ.
Needed to happen..  
Sean : 1/11/2022 5:32 pm : link
But sad it ended this way. I had high hopes.
RE: Let's hope this is true...  
BigBlueShock : 1/11/2022 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15546472 bw in dc said:
Quote:
and a HUGE step in the right direction.

It’s true
WOW  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 1/11/2022 5:32 pm : link
That must've been some discussion.

Clean slate - let's go.
Rapaport also  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/11/2022 5:32 pm : link
Confirmed by Rapoport  
FranknWeezer : 1/11/2022 5:32 pm : link
Quote:
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
· 3m
Source: The #Giants fired Joe Judge.
Wow.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/11/2022 5:32 pm : link
Too early for a beer?
The great news continues.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/11/2022 5:33 pm : link
YES!!!!!!  
BlueVinnie : 1/11/2022 5:33 pm : link
Maybe, just maybe, Mara will be staying out of the way and letting the football people make football decsions.
of course it took them two  
Enzo : 1/11/2022 5:33 pm : link
days to figure out they had to make this move, lol.
Let’s Go  
Giants73 : 1/11/2022 5:33 pm : link
Now they can build the franchise back. Let’s get a good GM in now
RE: HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAH  
nygiants16 : 1/11/2022 5:33 pm : link
In comment 15546471 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
So, leaving the decisions to the "football guy" don't include who the HC is. I am both delighted and a little annoyed.


i must if missed the part where they hired a new coach
Had to be done  
Kyle in NY : 1/11/2022 5:33 pm : link
A pretty stunning fall from grace
Excellent  
AcesUp : 1/11/2022 5:33 pm : link
Unexpected but I think a lot of us have become jaded over the years. There was no coming back from the last couple of weeks.
Fired  
jeff57 : 1/11/2022 5:33 pm : link
Link - ( New Window )
Halle-fucking-lujah!  
kdog77 : 1/11/2022 5:33 pm : link
I give Eric all the credit.
Opportunity  
Don Said : 1/11/2022 5:33 pm : link
I wonder if conversations with a potential GM have swung this decision.

Either way, let’s hope the Giants take this opportunity to do things properly.

Bring in the best candidate. Let him hire his man.

Time to build.
I Wish I Has Some Champagne In The House!  
BlueVinnie : 1/11/2022 5:34 pm : link
Interesting......  
Kev in Cali : 1/11/2022 5:34 pm : link
Why the extra day of drama?
You guys have no patience  
Larry in Pencilvania : 1/11/2022 5:34 pm : link
This is the first time in decades that the Giants start with a clean slate. 1978?
Hope Bill O'Brien didn't get his hopes too far up  
Mad Mike : 1/11/2022 5:34 pm : link
Outstanding!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!  
JohnB : 1/11/2022 5:34 pm : link
Glazer  
Mike from SI : 1/11/2022 5:34 pm : link
also confirming.
RE: They had to eject  
bw in dc : 1/11/2022 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15546476 JonC said:
Quote:
2021 was a disaster across the board including JJ.


Now the critical part - a GM with real power to hire HIS, HC, total control of football operations, and final say on personnel.
I thought he would be here ten years  
Shirk130 : 1/11/2022 5:35 pm : link
but he's a con man. Talked a great game, did nothing to back it up.
It's the right decision but I'm really disappointed in this  
j_rud : 1/11/2022 5:35 pm : link
I really thought they had a 10 year coach here. I bought in 100%. Sad day, both for Judge and the hopes of a fan base who desperately need some indication that this thing is moving in the right direction.
I wonder what happened between  
Mike from Ohio : 1/11/2022 5:35 pm : link
yesterday's meeting with Mara and Tisch and today to make this happen? All eight GM candidates said "I am only talking to you if firing Judge is on the table?"
 
christian : 1/11/2022 5:35 pm : link
Fool me once with these announcements.

But if true Judge will go to Saban rehab, and get an SEC HC gig soon enough.

He’s a smart dude, and with some development will be a fine coach when all is said and done.
Now official  
jeff57 : 1/11/2022 5:35 pm : link
Link - ( New Window )
Grain of salt  
ajr2456 : 1/11/2022 5:35 pm : link
But an agent for a number of NFL coaches said Scoen pressured this else he wouldn’t have taken the interview.
I feel cleansed  
jc in c-ville : 1/11/2022 5:35 pm : link
Time for a cold beer!!!
I wonder if Judge tried to make a power play  
Section331 : 1/11/2022 5:35 pm : link
and force ownership to commit to him or fire him? Kind of an odd about-face, unless the beats were wrong about the Mara's leaving the decision to the new GM.
RE: Halle-fucking-lujah!  
Jim in Tampa : 1/11/2022 5:35 pm : link
In comment 15546494 kdog77 said:
Quote:
I give Eric all the credit.

Be real.
If it quiets the negative bitching in this fanbase, Id support it  
NoPeanutz : 1/11/2022 5:35 pm : link
10000%. Unfortunately, I have a feeling that the bitching is just getting started.
I'm mildly surprised.  
81_Great_Dane : 1/11/2022 5:35 pm : link
Why wait until 5:00 today? Right decision, though, I think.
Probably for the best to just  
Bill in UT : 1/11/2022 5:35 pm : link
tear the band-aid off. The easy half is now done. The tough half is getting the family out of football ops. If that doesn't happen, the easy half was probably meaningless.
Had to be done  
five5 : 1/11/2022 5:36 pm : link
Before interview process. Would have impacted alot of potential candidates
11 days  
mittenedman : 1/11/2022 5:36 pm : link
It was one of the quickest falls from grace I've ever seen.

A New York minute.
I never in a million years thought Ownership  
montanagiant : 1/11/2022 5:37 pm : link
Had the balls to do this
He couldn't 11 minute rant outta this one  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/11/2022 5:37 pm : link
Done and done.  
johnnyb : 1/11/2022 5:37 pm : link
Maybe Mara has been reading BBI.
Mara confirms in a statement  
nygiants16 : 1/11/2022 5:37 pm : link
the new GM will lead the search for a new HC
YES!  
HMunster : 1/11/2022 5:38 pm : link
Now Jints Central...  
bw in dc : 1/11/2022 5:38 pm : link
needs to pull all-nighters to narrow this GM search, find the right GM, and then let said GM start his HC search ASAP.

Time is critical.

Mara had no choice  
dpinzow : 1/11/2022 5:38 pm : link
Judge embarrassed both the organization and the NFL with the back to back QB sneaks on Sunday. He further embarrassed the organization with that 11 minute rant after the Bears loss when he was talking about the team quitting under Shurmur (golf clubs in locker room) and "Vegas paying out early" on Giants games
RE: RE: HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAH  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/11/2022 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15546490 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15546471 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


So, leaving the decisions to the "football guy" don't include who the HC is. I am both delighted and a little annoyed.



i must if missed the part where they hired a new coach

You also missed your shift key and learning "must HAVE" not "must if" but there's room for improvement.
Aaron Rodgers  
sphinx : 1/11/2022 5:38 pm : link
"You play to win the game.. nobody wants to be part of kneeling the shit out to take a tie. You know what would make me lose my mind almost as much as that.. goal line personnel & a QB sneak on 3rd & 9 on the -5"

I wonder if that put Mara over the edge

RE: Had to be done  
jeff57 : 1/11/2022 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15546520 five5 said:
Quote:
Before interview process. Would have impacted alot of potential candidates


Exactly. Couldn’t leave things in limbo and still appeal to a lot of GM candidates.
The team's performance speaks for itself  
Mark from Jersey : 1/11/2022 5:38 pm : link
the assessment, or lack thereof, of the team's talent also speaks for itself.

Team showed some heart least year and I thought they would have improved given the additions made. Hard to stick with the leadership that got us to where we are today regardless of injuries. 2021 was two steps back after a half step forward in 2020.
RE: Had to be done  
montanagiant : 1/11/2022 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15546520 five5 said:
Quote:
Before interview process. Would have impacted alot of potential candidates

I think they've already talked to a few candidates and had to of been told this had to happen but I never thought they would do it
for what it's worth  
bigbluehoya : 1/11/2022 5:38 pm : link
I know some people (who I trust) who know Judge personally, and by those accounts he's a tremendously good dude.

I won't dance on his grave, but I think this parting of ways was warranted.

I wish him luck. He stepped into a really dysfunctional situation here with a terrible GM. I think he can become a quality HC.
Had to be done  
Essex : 1/11/2022 5:39 pm : link
Thinking of Joe Judge. made me so angry
I'm ashamed to admit  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/11/2022 5:39 pm : link

that someone losing their job just instantly put me in a good mood. Fuck, I was deflated yesterday. Let's wipe the slate. Redesign, Rebuild and Reclaim what was once Giants Pride.
I'll bet a few GM candidates made it clear that they didn't want him  
PatersonPlank : 1/11/2022 5:40 pm : link
Official tweet from the Giants  
Mad Mike : 1/11/2022 5:40 pm : link
link - ( New Window )
Hooray!  
Knineteen : 1/11/2022 5:40 pm : link
Now we have a shit team and shit owners with no GM and no HC! Progress, I suppose.
Some people can be terrific individuals  
JonC : 1/11/2022 5:40 pm : link
and also do what they must in order to be successful, no matter how ugly.
RE: for what it's worth  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/11/2022 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15546543 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
I know some people (who I trust) who know Judge personally, and by those accounts he's a tremendously good dude.

I won't dance on his grave, but I think this parting of ways was warranted.

I wish him luck. He stepped into a really dysfunctional situation here with a terrible GM. I think he can become a quality HC.


He just wasn't ready. Hes definitely a coach at some level.
Yes!!  
GF1080 : 1/11/2022 5:41 pm : link
Yes!!!!!
Judge imploded 2 weeks ago  
Rick in Dallas : 1/11/2022 5:41 pm : link
He embarrassed the Giant organization.
So happy that we can move forward now.
I pray that JM allows the new GM to restructure the Giants football operations top to bottom.
Maybe we can retain him  
Bill in UT : 1/11/2022 5:41 pm : link
as OC. I loved the offense this year
Coward til the end  
ajr2456 : 1/11/2022 5:41 pm : link
Quote:
I'm told Joe Judge's assistant sent a text to his coaches tonight relaying the news saying, "I'm sorry to send this text, but Joe called me and he was let go. If you are around tomorrow, be in the office at 9am and he will meet with his staff."
One Day (Or Maybe One Week) Too Late  
Trainmaster : 1/11/2022 5:41 pm : link
but I'll take it!

Buh Bye Bozo Joe !!!
RE: for what it's worth  
Section331 : 1/11/2022 5:41 pm : link
In comment 15546543 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
I know some people (who I trust) who know Judge personally, and by those accounts he's a tremendously good dude.

I won't dance on his grave, but I think this parting of ways was warranted.

I wish him luck. He stepped into a really dysfunctional situation here with a terrible GM. I think he can become a quality HC.


Thanks for sharing that. I have no ill will towards him, it just didn't work out.
by far...by far this is the best news ive heard all year.  
bluetothegrave : 1/11/2022 5:42 pm : link
Ive had a decent start to the year. My kids are healthy, I have a date with a new smoking 37 year old hottie at borgata for 3 days 2 nights coming up. Got a decent raise and bonus, I am busy leasing stores. gettlemen was fired...this...this is the best news yet! We had to clean house and it didn't even count if we still had Judge. Now it's really underway and maybe...just maybe we can start from scratch and rebuild. The GM job becomes so much more coveted now and our head coach will be so much better than Judge simply because no one was worse. good times boys!
RE: Some people can be terrific individuals  
bigbluehoya : 1/11/2022 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15546553 JonC said:
Quote:
and also do what they must in order to be successful, no matter how ugly.


agree completely. I don't lament the firing. I just cringe at some of the grave-dancing that goes on a lot of the time.

(and yeah, I do get it. message board, enthused fans, etc)

But i try to stay tethered to the earth on these types of things.
Sad how quick it all fell to pieces  
JB_in_DC : 1/11/2022 5:42 pm : link
The Seahawks win was a little over 13 months ago and I think a lot of us felt like that signaled Judge had a promising future.

But the head coach is responsible for the offense, and that was as bad a two season run of offense you'll ever see.
RE: of course it took them two  
dpinzow : 1/11/2022 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15546488 Enzo said:
Quote:
days to figure out they had to make this move, lol.


One day versus two days doesn't really make much of a difference when the same thing happened in the end...

Most likely none of the GM candidates wanted to work with Judge so Mara had no choice
RE: for what it's worth  
bw in dc : 1/11/2022 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15546543 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
I know some people (who I trust) who know Judge personally, and by those accounts he's a tremendously good dude.

I won't dance on his grave, but I think this parting of ways was warranted.

I wish him luck. He stepped into a really dysfunctional situation here with a terrible GM. I think he can become a quality HC.


I agree. In retrospect, despite the majority of the board being on board with the hire, Judge was the wrong hire and way over his skis in this dreadful situation.

Hopefully he gets a crack to coach a college program where I think he may be better suited.
Giants.com story up  
FranknWeezer : 1/11/2022 5:43 pm : link
This wasn't just thrown together 5 minutes ago...

Quote:
Joe Judge has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the New York Giants, the team announced today.

"Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction," said team president John Mara. "We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe's efforts on behalf of the organization.

"I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.

"We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach."

On Monday, senior vice president and general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement following a 35-year career in the National Football League.

Mara and Tisch have already started the search for a general manager. Candidates will be announced after each interview is completed.

"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," said Mara upon Gettleman's retirement. "We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching."

Added Tisch, "It is an understatement to say John and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field. We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect."

Link - ( New Window )
RE: Grain of salt  
Rave7 : 1/11/2022 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15546512 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But an agent for a number of NFL coaches said Scoen pressured this else he wouldn’t have taken the interview.

So schoen has to be the front runner otherwise Mara would never fire Judge.
Power play begins.
Thank you  
PaulN : 1/11/2022 5:43 pm : link
Impossible to move forward with that misfit.
RE: I wonder if Judge tried to make a power play  
Scuzzlebutt : 1/11/2022 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15546515 Section331 said:
Quote:
and force ownership to commit to him or fire him? Kind of an odd about-face, unless the beats were wrong about the Mara's leaving the decision to the new GM.


What leverage would Judge have? He was under contract for 3 more years and clearly didn’t do anything in his first 2 to earn more control.
I feel bad for Judge  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/11/2022 5:44 pm : link
in the sense that a LOT of the problems with this organization predated him and go all the way back to the Coughlin era. A lot of the problems also have the last name Mara and Tisch.

I was one of the few people who HATED the hire, but I must admit I was fully on board after last season. Judge simply did a horrendous job this season in the things he’s fully in control of. Then he began this pattern of excuse making (e.g. headsets) and blame deflecting was was antithetical to the man I thought he was. Ultimately, the product on the field was unacceptable. The two QB sneaks were one of the lowest points in franchise history. He HAD to go after that embarrassment.

I hope for his sake that he gets another shot. He’s a young man. Best of luck to him.
RE: for what it's worth  
Mdgiantsfan : 1/11/2022 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15546543 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
I know some people (who I trust) who know Judge personally, and by those accounts he's a tremendously good dude.

I won't dance on his grave, but I think this parting of ways was warranted.

I wish him luck. He stepped into a really dysfunctional situation here with a terrible GM. I think he can become a quality HC.


Agreed! While I wanted the change, I feel bad for Judge and I think he could be successful if given another chance. It just wasn't in the cards this go round.
Sticky This Baby!  
Trainmaster : 1/11/2022 5:45 pm : link
RE: RE: Grain of salt  
ajr2456 : 1/11/2022 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15546578 Rave7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15546512 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But an agent for a number of NFL coaches said Scoen pressured this else he wouldn’t have taken the interview.


So schoen has to be the front runner otherwise Mara would never fire Judge.
Power play begins.


They’ve been in back channel talks with Schoen for weeks.
Here is to  
Nick in LA : 1/11/2022 5:45 pm : link
No more punts on 4th and short from the opposite 40. Or QB snaeks on 3rd and 9! What a pussy he was.
RE: I'll bet a few GM candidates made it clear that they didn't want him  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/11/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15546548 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.


I wonder if they want to get in on the Brian Flores sweepstakes.
Firing him was the easy move.....  
George from PA : 1/11/2022 5:46 pm : link
Curious what happened between yesterday and this afternoon?

Did Judge mandate involvement in GM decision or some kind of powerplay?

Or massive negative feedback?

Why not wait for GM after yesterday....something happened

Ok bring on Schoen,  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 1/11/2022 5:46 pm : link
With Daboll and Dorsey.
Go Terps : 1/11/2022 5:46 pm : link
He should have taken the Mississippi State job instead of walking into Gettleman's burning building. Probably better suited for college.

Not seeing any of Gettleman's white knights riding into this thread telling people how unclassy they're being. Strange.
RE: RE: RE: Grain of salt  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/11/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15546589 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15546578 Rave7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15546512 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But an agent for a number of NFL coaches said Scoen pressured this else he wouldn’t have taken the interview.


So schoen has to be the front runner otherwise Mara would never fire Judge.
Power play begins.



They’ve been in back channel talks with Schoen for weeks.


Interesting. Where did you hear that from??
I live within a couple of miles  
johnnyb : 1/11/2022 5:46 pm : link
of both Judge and Gettleman. Two houses up for sale in sellers’ market.
RE: RE: for what it's worth  
Mark from Jersey : 1/11/2022 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15546564 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15546543 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


I know some people (who I trust) who know Judge personally, and by those accounts he's a tremendously good dude.

I won't dance on his grave, but I think this parting of ways was warranted.

I wish him luck. He stepped into a really dysfunctional situation here with a terrible GM. I think he can become a quality HC.



Thanks for sharing that. I have no ill will towards him, it just didn't work out.
I feel the same way. No ill will.
Wow!  
madeinstars : 1/11/2022 5:47 pm : link
Best I've felt about the team in a while
Woohoo!  
Gmen703 : 1/11/2022 5:48 pm : link
Cracking open a 6-pack of Pepsi for this one.
RE: .  
jeff57 : 1/11/2022 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15546598 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He should have taken the Mississippi State job instead of walking into Gettleman's burning building. Probably better suited for college.

Not seeing any of Gettleman's white knights riding into this thread telling people how unclassy they're being. Strange.


And Giants shouldn’t have hired someone not ready to be an NFL head coach.
RE: .  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/11/2022 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15546598 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He should have taken the Mississippi State job instead of walking into Gettleman's burning building. Probably better suited for college.

Not seeing any of Gettleman's white knights riding into this thread telling people how unclassy they're being. Strange.


He reminds me of a Greg Schiano. I think he'd do well in college.
Who the hell  
Ron Johnson : 1/11/2022 5:48 pm : link
Would take this job?. You get 2 years, and you have one of the bottom 5 rosters in the league.

Well someone will take it, just not any of the highly regarded candidates.
RE: RE: for what it's worth  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/11/2022 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15546554 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15546543 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


I know some people (who I trust) who know Judge personally, and by those accounts he's a tremendously good dude.

I won't dance on his grave, but I think this parting of ways was warranted.

I wish him luck. He stepped into a really dysfunctional situation here with a terrible GM. I think he can become a quality HC.



He just wasn't ready. Hes definitely a coach at some level.

He'd probably turn Paramus Catholic into a powerhouse.
RE: .  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/11/2022 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15546598 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He should have taken the Mississippi State job instead of walking into Gettleman's burning building. Probably better suited for college.

Not seeing any of Gettleman's white knights riding into this thread telling people how unclassy they're being. Strange.


He should’ve taken the Giants job untethered to a terrible coordinator like Jason Garrett. He got to choose his DC and made a solid hire. He should’ve told Mara that he needed to sink or swim with his own people.
RE: .  
section125 : 1/11/2022 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15546598 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He should have taken the Mississippi State job instead of walking into Gettleman's burning building. Probably better suited for college.

Not seeing any of Gettleman's white knights riding into this thread telling people how unclassy they're being. Strange.


Narcissist...
Sorry to see it end this way  
bceagle05 : 1/11/2022 5:48 pm : link
but we all know a clean sweep was needed. Hopefully brighter days are ahead.
RE: I was a Judge supporter  
mfsd : 1/11/2022 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15546467 myquealer said:
Quote:
until the last few weeks when he went completely off the rails.

A fresh start was needed.


Me too. But how a potential leader handles losing and adversity is pretty revealing. He failed the test
Clown show comments will forever be with him.  
CaLLaHaN : 1/11/2022 5:49 pm : link
Good Riddance
I was mildly optimistic about the hire at the time  
Greg from LI : 1/11/2022 5:49 pm : link
And even his first season was okay enough, given the weakness of the roster. However, this season was an unmitigated disaster.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Grain of salt  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/11/2022 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15546600 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15546589 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15546578 Rave7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15546512 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But an agent for a number of NFL coaches said Scoen pressured this else he wouldn’t have taken the interview.


So schoen has to be the front runner otherwise Mara would never fire Judge.
Power play begins.



They’ve been in back channel talks with Schoen for weeks.



Interesting. Where did you hear that from??

It's been reported pretty widely at this point.
RE: .  
RCPhoenix : 1/11/2022 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15546598 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He should have taken the Mississippi State job instead of walking into Gettleman's burning building. Probably better suited for college.

Not seeing any of Gettleman's white knights riding into this thread telling people how unclassy they're being. Strange.


Gettleman didn't force him to throw gasoline on the building, Judge did that all himself.

Judge did not demonstrate anything that he can be a head coach at any level.
Necessary  
adamg : 1/11/2022 5:50 pm : link
No lame duck seasons. We can turn this around in a year in today's NFL.
RE: Ok bring on Schoen,  
bw in dc : 1/11/2022 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15546597 Tittle 9 20 64 said:
Quote:
With Daboll and Dorsey.


I am very intrigued with Dorsey. The unsung hero with Josh Allen's development.
RE: Giants.com story up  
k2tampa : 1/11/2022 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15546576 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
This wasn't just thrown together 5 minutes ago...



Quote:


Joe Judge has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the New York Giants, the team announced today.

"Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction," said team president John Mara. "We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe's efforts on behalf of the organization.

"I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.

"We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach."

On Monday, senior vice president and general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement following a 35-year career in the National Football League.

Mara and Tisch have already started the search for a general manager. Candidates will be announced after each interview is completed.

"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," said Mara upon Gettleman's retirement. "We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching."

Added Tisch, "It is an understatement to say John and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field. We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect."

Link - ( New Window )


As someone who wrote news stories for a living, that could easily be done in five minutes. The last two thirds came from press releases yesterday.
WE'RE SMOKING THAT JOE JUDGE PACK TONIGHT  
OdellBeckhamJr : 1/11/2022 5:51 pm : link
Was hoping he would workout here  
Boatie Warrant : 1/11/2022 5:51 pm : link
Oh well, on to the next guy. Good luck Joe!
Sign me right the hell up for Schoen/Daboll  
Greg from LI : 1/11/2022 5:51 pm : link
RE: Necessary  
bw in dc : 1/11/2022 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15546639 adamg said:
Quote:
No lame duck seasons. We can turn this around in a year in today's NFL.


We have a chance to expedite the turnaround with new GM, new HC, and new QB.
I think Joe Judge is a college coach, not an NFL coach  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 5:52 pm : link
I think he'd do well with recruiting and coaching younger people and his X's and O's knowledge could be put to better use.

For all of his knowledge of the game he seems to lack skills in strategy and being a tactician that he needs to either lesson the competition for or have coordinators that are both excellent in that regard.

He could probably be an NFL defensive coordinator too. Or like an assistant QC coach.

The only way he could succeed as an NFL head coach IMO is in a really good situation with a strong front office with excellent systems that could also convince him to drop his ego and play to his strengths.
Maybe  
cjac : 1/11/2022 5:52 pm : link
Mara isn't the nutless spineless Casper milquetoast soy boy beta cuck that we thought he was.
Shoen and Flores would be great  
PatersonPlank : 1/11/2022 5:52 pm : link
feeling a little optimistic at the moment.  
Producer : 1/11/2022 5:52 pm : link
good news.
Greg hopefully he doesn't leave the building tomorrow  
gtt350 : 1/11/2022 5:52 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: Grain of salt  
Rave7 : 1/11/2022 5:53 pm : link
In comment 15546589 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15546578 Rave7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15546512 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But an agent for a number of NFL coaches said Scoen pressured this else he wouldn’t have taken the interview.


So schoen has to be the front runner otherwise Mara would never fire Judge.
Power play begins.



They’ve been in back channel talks with Schoen for weeks.

Oh good. I’m fine with Schoen if he’s good GM material but I hope he doesn’t bring Dabol or Frazier as our HC. They are good coordinators but I don’t know they are good HC.
Can see Judge being Alabama’s  
jeff57 : 1/11/2022 5:53 pm : link
Special teams coach next season.
Banks wants Pioli and McDaniels  
ajr2456 : 1/11/2022 5:53 pm : link
No thanks. Lol
I've never seen a coach write his own exit like Judge just did  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/11/2022 5:54 pm : link
its quite astonishing really. I think he was coming back. Then the PC. Then the pathetic game effort. Then the 2 QB sneaks. Dude really went off the rails.
RE: Greg hopefully he doesn't leave the building tomorrow  
JB_in_DC : 1/11/2022 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15546660 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.


He won't be leaving the building, or entering it. Its a Zoom interview.
RE: Banks wants Pioli and McDaniels  
Enzo : 1/11/2022 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15546666 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
No thanks. Lol

Banks has probably never even heard of half the guys we're interviewing.
RE: I feel bad for Judge  
Giants73 : 1/11/2022 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15546585 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
in the sense that a LOT of the problems with this organization predated him and go all the way back to the Coughlin era. A lot of the problems also have the last name Mara and Tisch.

I was one of the few people who HATED the hire, but I must admit I was fully on board after last season. Judge simply did a horrendous job this season in the things he’s fully in control of. Then he began this pattern of excuse making (e.g. headsets) and blame deflecting was was antithetical to the man I thought he was. Ultimately, the product on the field was unacceptable. The two QB sneaks were one of the lowest points in franchise history. He HAD to go after that embarrassment.

I hope for his sake that he gets another shot. He’s a young man. Best of luck to him.


Feel bad for a guy who did nothing and is walking away with millions. Any one on this board could have just as well.
I didn’t have  
Costy16 : 1/11/2022 5:55 pm : link
The disdain for Judge that I had for Shurmur. I loathed Shurmur.

Now they can go get the right GM and let him get his coach.
Also put me in the camp of people  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 5:55 pm : link
that think based on timing this looks very much like GM candidates didn't want any part of JJ
ya did the right thing  
BillKo : 1/11/2022 5:55 pm : link
:)
I think this is what  
Mayo2JZ : 1/11/2022 5:55 pm : link
everyone wanted. Let the new GM pick the coach and staff. At least it looks like the arrow is pointing up. Now hopefully we get a regime builder.
Confirmed by Giants.com  
David B. : 1/11/2022 5:55 pm : link
So there. It's done.
RE: RE: Greg hopefully he doesn't leave the building tomorrow  
gtt350 : 1/11/2022 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15546670 JB_in_DC said:
[quote] In comment 15546660 gtt350 said:


Quote:


.



He won't be leaving the building, or entering it. Its a Zoom interview.

zoom this you know what i meant
RE: feeling a little optimistic at the moment.  
bw in dc : 1/11/2022 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15546659 Producer said:
Quote:
good news.


Feels like the right momentum for sure.

Need to accelerate this GM search.
RE: RE: for what it's worth  
LS : 1/11/2022 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15546571 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15546543 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


I know some people (who I trust) who know Judge personally, and by those accounts he's a tremendously good dude.

I won't dance on his grave, but I think this parting of ways was warranted.

I wish him luck. He stepped into a really dysfunctional situation here with a terrible GM. I think he can become a quality HC.



I agree. In retrospect, despite the majority of the board being on board with the hire, Judge was the wrong hire and way over his skis in this dreadful situation.

Hopefully he gets a crack to coach a college program where I think he may be better suited.


+1 I think a college head coach would be the way to go for him.
RE: RE: Necessary  
adamg : 1/11/2022 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15546654 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15546639 adamg said:


Quote:


No lame duck seasons. We can turn this around in a year in today's NFL.



We have a chance to expedite the turnaround with new GM, new HC, and new QB.


Indeed!
A day late  
Les in TO : 1/11/2022 5:58 pm : link
But the right move.
RE: Who the hell  
Rory : 1/11/2022 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15546617 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
Would take this job?. You get 2 years, and you have one of the bottom 5 rosters in the league.

Well someone will take it, just not any of the highly regarded candidates.


Bingo
Good thing he called O'Brien about the open OC job yesterday  
PatersonPlank : 1/11/2022 5:58 pm : link
Banks  
five5 : 1/11/2022 5:59 pm : link
Doesn’t know anyone else. Great LB but clueless as analyst
RE: Banks wants Pioli and McDaniels  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/11/2022 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15546666 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
No thanks. Lol


I respect banks but he is another Giants figure trapped in connections to Belichick
Tough profession  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/11/2022 5:59 pm : link
Almost impossible at this level without enough good talent.

Hopefully he takes some time and evaluates lessons learned. At 40 he has ample time to rebound. Good luck Coach.

RE: RE: Who the hell  
UConn4523 : 1/11/2022 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15546692 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15546617 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


Would take this job?. You get 2 years, and you have one of the bottom 5 rosters in the league.

Well someone will take it, just not any of the highly regarded candidates.



Bingo


Guess we should all pack it in then.

Good lord are you guys some big fucking babies.
RE: HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAH  
Mayo2JZ : 1/11/2022 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15546471 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
So, leaving the decisions to the "football guy" don't include who the HC is. I am both delighted and a little annoyed.


Technically they did. They simply removed an obstacle to allow the new GM to hit the ground running. Does it really matter if the new GM fired or retained JJ? It's done now let's move onto more important decisions.
He embarrassed the organization the last couple of months  
cosmicj : 1/11/2022 5:59 pm : link
And I thought made a critical mistake by firing Garrett mid season, a mistake both for football and political reasons.

I’d stress the human side of this. He wasn’t sufficiently qualified, walked into an awful and highly politicized situation, and gradually came unraveled. I’m sure it’s been incredibly painful for him. Hope he gets back on his feet and starts the next phase of his career soon.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/11/2022 6:00 pm : link
Schoen/Daboll
Got  
AcidTest : 1/11/2022 6:00 pm : link
to admit, I didn't think they'd do it. I thought at most they'd leave it to the next GM, and that they would be inclined to hire one who would at least agree to keep Judge for another year. I was wrong.

This means we will at least be able to interview the best GM candidates. We also have two top 10 picks.

I also agree that the Maras and their family members must renounce any involvement in football decisions. We have to hope that their willingness to fire Judge means they will do so.
Sounds like they have a GM lined up.  
Giant John : 1/11/2022 6:00 pm : link
But insisted he pick his coach?
RE: I was a Judge supporter  
GruningsOnTheHill : 1/11/2022 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15546467 myquealer said:
Quote:
until the last few weeks when he went completely off the rails.

A fresh start was needed.

+ infinity

I was a supporter until the cowardly taking-a-knee in the second quarter.

This guy should never again coach in the NFL.
The mob wins  
V.I.G. : 1/11/2022 6:01 pm : link
let's hope the new GM and HC don't reach for a QB
let's hope for the best
You know what, I'll give this to him  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 6:01 pm : link
I've never had the thought about a coach before along the lines of.

I'd love to see an exit press conference where he had even less to lose than late in the season.
I love it when I’m right  
djm : 1/11/2022 6:01 pm : link
Told you (most) these writers don’t know shit.
Hire Flores  
RicFlair : 1/11/2022 6:01 pm : link
Get him.
If he didn't do the QB sneaks  
Jalapeno : 1/11/2022 6:01 pm : link
would he still have a job here?

Best of luck to him and his future.
ultimately this is irrelevant but  
Enzo : 1/11/2022 6:02 pm : link
letting him meet with the players yesterday as if it was business as usual was certainly an interesting way to handle things.
RE: They had to eject  
djm : 1/11/2022 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15546476 JonC said:
Quote:
2021 was a disaster across the board including JJ.


It was even worse than 2003 and 2017. Mind boggling to even think that.
RE: Tough profession  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/11/2022 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15546704 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Almost impossible at this level without enough good talent.

Hopefully he takes some time and evaluates lessons learned. At 40 he has ample time to rebound. Good luck Coach.



There's a story to be told about how he could manage 2020 so well and utterly fall apart in 2021
RE: Got  
bw in dc : 1/11/2022 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15546717 AcidTest said:
Quote:
to admit, I didn't think they'd do it. I thought at most they'd leave it to the next GM, and that they would be inclined to hire one who would at least agree to keep Judge for another year. I was wrong.


I'm right there with you. I'm a bit stunned. Wonder what the turning point was in this saga.
New BBI Homepage Photo  
Trainmaster : 1/11/2022 6:03 pm : link
Giants had to do this.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/11/2022 6:03 pm : link
Had to. There was no way JJ could survive.
RE: RE: I feel bad for Judge  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/11/2022 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15546672 Giants73 said:
Quote:



Feel bad for a guy who did nothing and is walking away with millions. Any one on this board could have just as well.


Money is irrelevant to this conversation. People need to be put in position to succeed by their superiors. The organization has now failed four consecutive coaches after saddling them with many of the exact same problems. Judge needed to go, but he was swimming against the current the entire time.
This is some Boss level shit:  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:03 pm : link
"I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision."

John Mara
Gotta wonder if this is Schoen related  
Sean : 1/11/2022 6:03 pm : link
Given the Bears just requested to interview him.
Can we please get a coach  
give66 : 1/11/2022 6:04 pm : link
That knows when the f to take timeouts?
RE: The mob wins  
BigBlueShock : 1/11/2022 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15546725 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
let's hope the new GM and HC don't reach for a QB
let's hope for the best

If the mob is responsible for this then you should be thanking the mob and never letting them buy a beer for themselves for the rest of their lives
RE: Maybe  
FStubbs : 1/11/2022 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15546657 cjac said:
Quote:
Mara isn't the nutless spineless Casper milquetoast soy boy beta cuck that we thought he was.


Or probably literally every candidate they've had preliminary discussions with have recommended Judge be fired, so Mara realized he had to do it.
Breaking on ESPN right now  
markky : 1/11/2022 6:04 pm : link
Long segment.
RE: I was mildly optimistic about the hire at the time  
Victor in CT : 1/11/2022 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15546627 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
And even his first season was okay enough, given the weakness of the roster. However, this season was an unmitigated disaster.


I feel the same way. The last few weeks just showed he was cracking. I hope he finds something more suitable to him.
Or Maybe This  
Trainmaster : 1/11/2022 6:04 pm : link
They just brought a whole lot  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/11/2022 6:05 pm : link
of fans back!!

Great day!! To a new start everyone!

Cheers!
RE: Gotta wonder if this is Schoen related  
ajr2456 : 1/11/2022 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15546749 Sean said:
Quote:
Given the Bears just requested to interview him.


It is. He wasn’t coming tomorrow without Judge out the picture
RE: If he didn't do the QB sneaks  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/11/2022 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15546733 Jalapeno said:
Quote:
would he still have a job here?

Best of luck to him and his future.


It happened and he can’t take that loser shit back. There was just no way he could come back.
RE: This is some Boss level shit:  
FStubbs : 1/11/2022 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15546746 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
"I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision."

John Mara


So if Judge had acted like a professional the last week or so and won the game with Fromm, he'd be coming back next year?
RE: RE: They had to eject  
Enzo : 1/11/2022 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15546736 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15546476 JonC said:


Quote:


2021 was a disaster across the board including JJ.



It was even worse than 2003 and 2017. Mind boggling to even think that.

I dunno. 2003 was pretty rough.
I admit that I bought in to Judge  
Matt in SGS : 1/11/2022 6:06 pm : link
I really thought he was going to be the right guy. He said all the right things. Had the mentorship. I didn't even mind the special teams coach thing and thought that could be a positive. But similar to Handley and McAdoo, he never read the room. There is a way to deal with the team and the press and the way the team had injuries, but he came apart late in the season. The culture nonsense. Calling out a respected coach like Ron Rivera. All these things snowballed on him. Now, it's not all his fault, but he didn't help himself.

Last night on my BigBlueVCR account, posted the Ray Handley fight with Russ Salzberg. Russ said that Judge wasn't Handley, but the point was mainly was that incident happened midway in 1991. He came back in 1992 and it was a shitshow of Ray Must Go all season. It would have been Joe Must Go every game. He lost the fans, he lost the media, and it sounded like he was losing his team.

I'm 100% ok with the Giants just stripping it all down in 2022 and start it all over next year to build towards 2023 with a new coach and GM ,and likely a new QB.

This was needed, it sucks but years of half measures caught up with them. This is a good day for the NY future.
Don't like firing coaches every 2 years  
bluepepper : 1/11/2022 6:06 pm : link
but probably the best move with a new GM coming in. We should have fired DG with Shurmur as it was obvious he didn't know how to build a team in today's NFL. I guess they weren't ready to clean house. Now, hopefully they bring in an outsider, let him pick the coach and transform the front office. And yes, they have to give the new guy time. Fans need to show some patience as well.
RE: of course it took them two  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15546488 Enzo said:
Quote:
days to figure out they had to make this move, lol.
This is a business. Season ended Sunday. They met with judge Monday. Owners met and discussed today, and met again and fired him this afternoon. It's all good, dude, don't make more of it than it is.
The last 6 games made it almost impossible for Mara/Tisch  
M.S. : 1/11/2022 6:07 pm : link

to bring back Joe Judge for another season.

I wish Joe Judge all the best of luck in the future.
RE: RE: This is some Boss level shit:  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/11/2022 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15546771 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15546746 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


"I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision."

John Mara



So if Judge had acted like a professional the last week or so and won the game with Fromm, he'd be coming back next year?


It's not the losing that did him in, it's the embarrassment. They would have pinned the losses on injuries. The embarrassment was impossible to dismiss.
I think the story is one of an abundance of false confidence  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 6:08 pm : link
IMO the headset thing was both the first crack in his composure as well as an accelerant.

The more the heat turned up on him the more he turtled up on the field. And overcompensated for that turtling off the field. As it is he was too big of a turtle. The solution to having a struggling offense is not to be incredibly conservative, not unless your defense is WAY better than the one he had.
RE: If it quiets the negative bitching in this fanbase, Id support it  
japanhead : 1/11/2022 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15546517 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
10000%. Unfortunately, I have a feeling that the bitching is just getting started.


"negative bitching"?? have you seen this team over the last six years?

the only thing worse than "negative bitching" are those who bitch about negative bitching
I wonder if John Mara  
Mayo2JZ : 1/11/2022 6:11 pm : link
ever called BB and said "Bill, WTF?!!"
Well for posterity  
HewlettGiant : 1/11/2022 6:11 pm : link
I have to contribute to this thread.

Not disappointing at all.
RE: Who the hell would take this job?  
David B. : 1/11/2022 6:11 pm : link
Who the hell would sign Antonio Brown?

The next fucking team that does. And one will. Because everyone thinks they can make a shit situation work even though others have failed.

TONS of people would take the Giants jobs. Whether they're any good is a different matter. But it's a prestige job. And everyone thinks they can make a shit situation work even though others have failed.
RE: Interesting......  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15546500 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
Why the extra day of drama?
The owners had to meet and discuss, as they do AFTER the end of EVERY season, and they had those discussions AFTER they heard from judge at HIS year end meeting. Don't look for shit just for the sake of finding shit.
RE: The last 6 games made it almost impossible for Mara/Tisch  
AcidTest : 1/11/2022 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15546788 M.S. said:
Quote:

to bring back Joe Judge for another season.

I wish Joe Judge all the best of luck in the future.


^This.
RE: HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAH  
Leg of Theismann : 1/11/2022 6:13 pm : link
In comment 15546471 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
So, leaving the decisions to the "football guy" don't include who the HC is. I am both delighted and a little annoyed.


I don’t get what you mean by this? They removed Judge to send the signal to all GM candidates that they will not be forcing Judge onto the next GM, I.e. it will be up to the next GM who the coach is. By leaving Judge in it likely was limiting the pool of candidates willing to take the job.

Hey if the next GM comes in and says “actually Judge should be the coach” I bet Joe will be happy to come on back. But I doubt that will happen.
RE: Hire Flores  
Simms11 : 1/11/2022 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15546732 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Get him.


I think he’d have to be one of the guys that’ll get an interview in a few weeks. He’s from the area too and I’ve seen comments that he’d love to Coach here, but I take those supposed comments with a grain of salt.
RE: RE: Gotta wonder if this is Schoen related  
AcidTest : 1/11/2022 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15546766 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15546749 Sean said:


Quote:


Given the Bears just requested to interview him.



It is. He wasn’t coming tomorrow without Judge out the picture


Not surprised. Mara was likely told by nearly every GM candidate that they wouldn't interview for the job unless Judge was fired first.
Mara is not that cheap  
Arkbach : 1/11/2022 6:14 pm : link
after all.
RE: RE: RE: Gotta wonder if this is Schoen related  
Simms11 : 1/11/2022 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15546834 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15546766 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15546749 Sean said:


Quote:


Given the Bears just requested to interview him.



It is. He wasn’t coming tomorrow without Judge out the picture



Not surprised. Mara was likely told by nearly every GM candidate that they wouldn't interview for the job unless Judge was fired first.


Could be very true.
RE: I wonder what happened between  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15546508 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
yesterday's meeting with Mara and Tisch and today to make this happen? All eight GM candidates said "I am only talking to you if firing Judge is on the table?"
What happened was Mara and Tisch had their own meeting today after they spoke to judge yesterday, just like they are supposed to. Or did you think they should have had the discussion with Judge in the room?
Great News Two Days in a Row  
giantstock : 1/11/2022 6:15 pm : link
Gettlemen and Judge did everything they could to insult the fans while the losing kept mounting.

Good riddance to them and their arrogance.
RE: RE: of course it took them two  
Enzo : 1/11/2022 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15546781 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15546488 Enzo said:


Quote:


days to figure out they had to make this move, lol.

This is a business. Season ended Sunday. They met with judge Monday. Owners met and discussed today, and met again and fired him this afternoon. It's all good, dude, don't make more of it than it is.

thanks for pointing out when the season ended, lol. I wonder how the teams that managed to fire their coaches before lunch yesterday managed to pull off such a difficult trick!
RE: Mara is not that cheap  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/11/2022 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15546841 Arkbach said:
Quote:
after all.


If a bowl cut moron like Mark Davis has 100 million to throw around for a coach, then Mara and Tisch should be just fine.
RE: RE: RE: HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAH  
Leg of Theismann : 1/11/2022 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15546535 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15546490 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


In comment 15546471 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


So, leaving the decisions to the "football guy" don't include who the HC is. I am both delighted and a little annoyed.



i must if missed the part where they hired a new coach


You also missed your shift key and learning "must HAVE" not "must if" but there's room for improvement.


You’re really going to knock someone for using “i” instead of “I” on an Internet forum? … To what end?
RE: Grain of salt  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15546512 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But an agent for a number of NFL coaches said Scoen pressured this else he wouldn’t have taken the interview.
That's fine.
RE: Gotta wonder if this is Schoen related  
Gruber : 1/11/2022 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15546749 Sean said:
Quote:
Given the Bears just requested to interview him.


All the people saying hire Flores, I say hiring your first choice GM is the priority - my choice is Schoen - and then let him find a coach. I'm not sure about Brian Flores.
widmerseyebrow : 1/11/2022 6:17 pm : link
Now let’s see if we can get Martindale from Baltimore  
The_Boss : 1/11/2022 6:18 pm : link
I’m willing to give him a shot.
pretty surprised they did it this quickly after not doing it yesterday  
Eric on Li : 1/11/2022 6:20 pm : link
have to think that means initial feedback they got around the league was that he was an impediment.

like others I was a Judge fan until the last couple weeks. He started making excuses and virtue signaling in a way that felt counterproductive. Losing habits.

Unlike McAdoo/Shurmur I actually think Judge should eventually get another chance and think he has the chance to be a good head coach. He has raw leadership ability just didn't have the experience to make enough good decisions (though he did make some).
RE: Great News Two Days in a Row  
Trainmaster : 1/11/2022 6:21 pm : link
Should we hope for the Trifecta:

"After long discussions within the Mara family, we've decided to sell our share of the Giants to a management group headed by the Manning family."

Has anyone told O’Brien?  
CV36 : 1/11/2022 6:21 pm : link
I'm biased (BC man)  
bceagle05 : 1/11/2022 6:21 pm : link
but I'd be all over Flores. Rising star in the coaching ranks, from New York - would do all the things Judge said he was gonna do.
RE: RE: RE: They had to eject  
djm : 1/11/2022 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15546776 Enzo said:
Quote:
In comment 15546736 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 15546476 JonC said:


Quote:


2021 was a disaster across the board including JJ.



It was even worse than 2003 and 2017. Mind boggling to even think that.


I dunno. 2003 was pretty rough.


Yea it’s a steel cage match. Two shitty years enter one shitty year leaves.
Finally(hopefully), sanity has returned to the building.......  
TheMick7 : 1/11/2022 6:22 pm : link
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/11/2022 6:23 pm : link
This 'We can't keep firing coaches after 2 seasons' narrative is so fucking dumb. If the coach sucks, cut bait. No one gives AF once you get the right guy that the dudes before him were fired after 2 years.
After 10 years or so and of half measures  
mikeinbloomfield : 1/11/2022 6:24 pm : link
This feels like the house cleaning we’ve needed.
RE: RE: Great News Two Days in a Row  
cosmicj : 1/11/2022 6:24 pm : link
In comment 15546895 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Should we hope for the Trifecta:

"After long discussions within the Mara family, we've decided to sell our share of the Giants to a management group headed by the Manning family."
LOL
RE: Firing him was the easy move.....  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:24 pm : link
In comment 15546595 George from PA said:
Quote:
Curious what happened between yesterday and this afternoon?

Did Judge mandate involvement in GM decision or some kind of powerplay?

Or massive negative feedback?

Why not wait for GM after yesterday....something happened
Yeah, they met with him, he gave his accounting, presented his plan, presumably, and Mara and Tisch didn't buy what he was selling.
I think one of their  
MotownGIANTS : 1/11/2022 6:24 pm : link
hot candidates probablly let it leak no way they want any part of Judge ... and thus the axe fell
I like Flores a lot  
GiantGrit : 1/11/2022 6:25 pm : link
especially after hearing he wanted Herbert.

He is similar to Judge persona wise, typically the Giants hire a different personality than the previous HC.

Judge can be a good HC, probably on the college level first. Needs to make adjustments. He was in over his head.

I also like Schoen / Daboll.

That band aid is starting to rip...
RE: RE: Tough profession  
Southern Man : 1/11/2022 6:25 pm : link
I know! I completely thought we had the right guy at the end of last season. Was okay (not excited) to keep him for next year, until the press conference and the cumulative impact of his play calling. He coached as if he had no confidence in the team.

The ultimate irony is that many on the outside will misread his tenure. They'll think he failed for being an ultra hard-ass, but, in fact, he was a players coach to the point of being too soft.

I wish Joe Judge the best. I do think he's really smart and that he will use this as a learning experience. I was very excited by his promise, and I do think he worked at it very hard, but he was not yet ready to be a head coach in the NFL.

In comment 15546740 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15546704 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Almost impossible at this level without enough good talent.

Hopefully he takes some time and evaluates lessons learned. At 40 he has ample time to rebound. Good luck Coach.





There's a story to be told about how he could manage 2020 so well and utterly fall apart in 2021
Vesti la G-Men  
Great Fredrickson's Ghost : 1/11/2022 6:26 pm : link
A musical tribute.
Ridi Pagliaccio - ( New Window )
I think there’s a lot more  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 1/11/2022 6:27 pm : link
behind the Flores firing than we’re hearing about.
RE: RE: .  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:27 pm : link
In comment 15546619 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15546598 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He should have taken the Mississippi State job instead of walking into Gettleman's burning building. Probably better suited for college.

Not seeing any of Gettleman's white knights riding into this thread telling people how unclassy they're being. Strange.



He should’ve taken the Giants job untethered to a terrible coordinator like Jason Garrett. He got to choose his DC and made a solid hire. He should’ve told Mara that he needed to sink or swim with his own people.
He had no guy, the one he wanted got hired elsewhere...
RE: Appreciation thread ? Ring of Honor ??  
Joe Beckwith : 1/11/2022 6:27 pm : link
In comment 15546474 averagejoe said:
Quote:
So long Timmy Tuffnuts - don't let that door hit ya......loozer.....


Thank you JJ.
You possibly got La Familia Mara to operate a pro football organization like a pro football business.
If that ends up being true, your hiring was worth it.
RE: I wonder what happened between  
Ivan15 : 1/11/2022 6:27 pm : link
In comment 15546508 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
yesterday's meeting with Mara and Tisch and today to make this happen? All eight GM candidates said "I am only talking to you if firing Judge is on the table?"


They listened to his plan, thought about it overnight and decided they didn’t like what he was shoveling.
RE: RE: I wonder what happened between  
jpetuch : 1/11/2022 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15546845 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15546508 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


yesterday's meeting with Mara and Tisch and today to make this happen? All eight GM candidates said "I am only talking to you if firing Judge is on the table?"

Phones blew up with season ticket cancellations plus media coverage. The franchise was everybody’s dart board. I’ve never heard the phrase “clown show” used so much. Ever

What happened was Mara and Tisch had their own meeting today after they spoke to judge yesterday, just like they are supposed to. Or did you think they should have had the discussion with Judge in the room?
It's a load of horse shit that Gettleman was allowed to retire  
j_rud : 1/11/2022 6:28 pm : link
Judge dug his own grave the past month but it's not hard to make the argument that he was hamstrung by Gettlemans spectacularly craptastic roster.
RE: RE: I wonder what happened between  
jpetuch : 1/11/2022 6:29 pm : link
In comment 15546845 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15546508 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


yesterday's meeting with Mara and Tisch and today to make this happen? All eight GM candidates said "I am only talking to you if firing Judge is on the table?"


What happened was Mara and Tisch had their own meeting today after they spoke to judge yesterday, just like they are supposed to. Or did you think they should have had the discussion with Judge in the room?



Phones blew up with season ticket cancellations plus media coverage. The franchise was everybody’s dart board. I’ve never heard the phrase “clown show” used so much. Ever
Guy was handed a bag of shit.  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/11/2022 6:29 pm : link
Hopefully, he regroups and learns from the experience. The dancing on his grave here is a bit much.
RE: I'll bet a few GM candidates made it clear that they didn't want him  
HomerJones45 : 1/11/2022 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15546548 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.
Ya think?
RE: I think Joe Judge is a college coach, not an NFL coach  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15546656 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
I think he'd do well with recruiting and coaching younger people and his X's and O's knowledge could be put to better use.

For all of his knowledge of the game he seems to lack skills in strategy and being a tactician that he needs to either lesson the competition for or have coordinators that are both excellent in that regard.

He could probably be an NFL defensive coordinator too. Or like an assistant QC coach.

The only way he could succeed as an NFL head coach IMO is in a really good situation with a strong front office with excellent systems that could also convince him to drop his ego and play to his strengths.
He didn't know how to make war. Football is a wargame.
RE: Maybe  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15546657 cjac said:
Quote:
Mara isn't the nutless spineless Casper milquetoast soy boy beta cuck that we thought he was.
CEO doing CEO things
RE: I've never seen a coach write his own exit like Judge just did  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15546669 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
its quite astonishing really. I think he was coming back. Then the PC. Then the pathetic game effort. Then the 2 QB sneaks. Dude really went off the rails.
Don't leave out that at the after season meeting he told Mara he wanted to pick the GM, just in case he thought Mara had missed the point, I guess. Judge went out of his way to piss on Mara.
This is exactly the housecleaning we needed  
GiantBlue : 1/11/2022 6:34 pm : link
Mara learned something from the medium Pepsi debacle.

Let’s hope we get the smart football management folks in that can safely send John back to his parlor where he can enjoy his glass of brandy and cigar again.
RE: for what it's worth  
clatterbuck : 1/11/2022 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15546543 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
I know some people (who I trust) who know Judge personally, and by those accounts he's a tremendously good dude.

I won't dance on his grave, but I think this parting of ways was warranted.

I wish him luck. He stepped into a really dysfunctional situation here with a terrible GM. I think he can become a quality HC.


Agree. The personal vilification is uncalled for and reflects poorly on the fanbase and some of the individuals on this site. I just don't understand why some resort to that kind of juvenile behavior.
RE: The last 6 games made it almost impossible for Mara/Tisch  
bluewave : 1/11/2022 6:35 pm : link
In comment 15546788 M.S. said:
Quote:

to bring back Joe Judge for another season.

I wish Joe Judge all the best of luck in the future.


I was a big Joe Judge supporter but I agree with you completely. Those last 6 games were EXTREMELY ugly!
RE: RE: Got  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:38 pm : link
In comment 15546742 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15546717 AcidTest said:


Quote:


to admit, I didn't think they'd do it. I thought at most they'd leave it to the next GM, and that they would be inclined to hire one who would at least agree to keep Judge for another year. I was wrong.





I'm right there with you. I'm a bit stunned. Wonder what the turning point was in this saga.
Ultimately, management didn't address the O-line, the pittance it was got injured, and Judge never had an answer for it.
RE: RE: HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAH  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15546707 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
In comment 15546471 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


So, leaving the decisions to the "football guy" don't include who the HC is. I am both delighted and a little annoyed.



Technically they did. They simply removed an obstacle to allow the new GM to hit the ground running. Does it really matter if the new GM fired or retained JJ? It's done now let's move onto more important decisions.
It matter because Mara did his job instead of passing the buck.
I hate to be happy someone is getting fired  
mattnyg05 : 1/11/2022 6:39 pm : link
But I am glad the Giants made this move obviously. This is the best thing for the franchise going forward for sure.

What this team and Judge in particular displayed in the last 6 weeks made me question whether he had any idea what he was doing at all. He seemed completely clueless on the field and that press conference sealed it.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/11/2022 6:40 pm : link

Ralph Vacchiano

Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY

It's stunning how quickly things unravelled for Joe Judge. About 2 1/2 months ago John Mara said publicly he fully supported his coach. Less than a month ago, he seemed to fully back him, according to those inside the Giants building ..

... The tide against Judge really turned, I'm told, over the last two weeks. The team and coach had become a punchline and that was unacceptable.

Still, as of this morning, it appeared to many inside that the Giants would at least wait until a GM was in place to make a move ...
RE: RE: Banks wants Pioli and McDaniels  
clatterbuck : 1/11/2022 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15546702 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15546666 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


No thanks. Lol
Charlie Weis has also been talking up Pioli. Maybe it's NFL radio Group Think.



I respect banks but he is another Giants figure trapped in connections to Belichick
Maybe a new Head Coach can bring Judge back  
Jimmy Googs : 1/11/2022 6:40 pm : link
to coach Special Teams?
RE: I think there’s a lot more  
GiantGrit : 1/11/2022 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15546946 Tittle 9 20 64 said:
Quote:
behind the Flores firing than we’re hearing about.


He is a hard ass. The owner wanted Tua, the GM sided with the owner, Flores wasn't very secretive with his belief Tua is not the guy. Actually similar to Judge he also had a lot of staff turnover and there was concern about that moving forward. The power struggle was going to get worse.

Apparently Flores pushed for Watson as well and the owner said no.

That said, two winning seasons in a row with the Dolphins is impressive. I think he's better off leaving now.

The NE style is tough to pull off w/o consistent winning...even then the act can wear thin.
RE: RE: This is some Boss level shit:  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15546771 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15546746 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


"I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision."

John Mara



So if Judge had acted like a professional the last week or so and won the game with Fromm, he'd be coming back next year?
I have no opinion on that.

I do take Mara at his word, though. He said he needed to feel good about the direction they were heading after the last game, and he didn't.

Feel free to point out John Mara's many shortcomings and inadequacies. But do not take away from a man what is his. Whatever his reasons, this was him doing his job, and making the right call.
He had to go  
Giantophile : 1/11/2022 6:44 pm : link
Plain and simple. There was no alternative. I bought in hook line and sinker like many others, but he was a dreadful NFL HC.
Announced here on Giants.com  
EricJ : 1/11/2022 6:46 pm : link
....plus a statement from John Mara
Announcement - ( New Window )
RE: ...  
Blue21 : 1/11/2022 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15547040 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Ralph Vacchiano

Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY

It's stunning how quickly things unravelled for Joe Judge. About 2 1/2 months ago John Mara said publicly he fully supported his coach. Less than a month ago, he seemed to fully back him, according to those inside the Giants building ..

... The tide against Judge really turned, I'm told, over the last two weeks. The team and coach had become a punchline and that was unacceptable.

Still, as of this morning, it appeared to many inside that the Giants would at least wait until a GM was in place to make a move ...


Maybe the meetings he was suppose to have today with Mara didn't go well or they've been talking to potential GM candidates who have already exclaimed their preference.
RE: RE: for what it's worth  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15547003 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 15546543 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


I know some people (who I trust) who know Judge personally, and by those accounts he's a tremendously good dude.

I won't dance on his grave, but I think this parting of ways was warranted.

I wish him luck. He stepped into a really dysfunctional situation here with a terrible GM. I think he can become a quality HC.



Agree. The personal vilification is uncalled for and reflects poorly on the fanbase and some of the individuals on this site. I just don't understand why some resort to that kind of juvenile behavior.


I don't understand this whole personal vilification BS he's in the public spotlight and acted like an idiot. When celebrities act like idiots everyone is cool with it. Because he's a football coach we shouldn't say he's acting dumb? Give me a break. He acts like he's so tough, he of all people should be able to hear that he's acting like an idiot
RE: RE: RE: This is some Boss level shit:  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15546790 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15546771 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15546746 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


"I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision."

John Mara



So if Judge had acted like a professional the last week or so and won the game with Fromm, he'd be coming back next year?



It's not the losing that did him in, it's the embarrassment. They would have pinned the losses on injuries. The embarrassment was impossible to dismiss.
Right.It was untenable, for a number of reasons, the embarrasment is what made John Mara able to do it, even if he had to do it for other reasons. He just couldn't stay, right or wrong, deserved or undeserved. He had to go. The clown meme market was through the roof, no sign of slowing down either.
RE: RE: I think there’s a lot more  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 1/11/2022 6:52 pm : link
In comment 15547059 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 15546946 Tittle 9 20 64 said:


Quote:


behind the Flores firing than we’re hearing about.



He is a hard ass. The owner wanted Tua, the GM sided with the owner, Flores wasn't very secretive with his belief Tua is not the guy. Actually similar to Judge he also had a lot of staff turnover and there was concern about that moving forward. The power struggle was going to get worse.

Apparently Flores pushed for Watson as well and the owner said no.

That said, two winning seasons in a row with the Dolphins is impressive. I think he's better off leaving now.

The NE style is tough to pull off w/o consistent winning...even then the act can wear thin.


Not only that but really treated his players badly, wouldn’t even say hello to them when they passed in hallways.

Pat Kerwin believes he was warned about this several times, but did whatever the fuck he wanted.
I do feel a bit bad for Judge  
Steve in Greenwich : 1/11/2022 6:54 pm : link
at the end of the day he wanted Daboll as his OC, but he couldn't get him. As a young 1st time head coach management foists Garrett on him. He should have pulled the plug on Garrett going into the season but he gave him a 2nd year and by the time he did can him he had effectively 1 game with an NFL caliber QB and they won. Then Jones is out for the rest of the year and the team hits the lowest low I have ever witnessed. Before he gets a chance to replace Garrett he's out as head coach and everyone is clamoring for his 1st choice as OC as the new Head Coach. I get it, but that doesn't mean I cant feel bad for him.
RE: ...  
Sammo85 : 1/11/2022 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15547040 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Ralph Vacchiano

Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY

It's stunning how quickly things unravelled for Joe Judge. About 2 1/2 months ago John Mara said publicly he fully supported his coach. Less than a month ago, he seemed to fully back him, according to those inside the Giants building ..

... The tide against Judge really turned, I'm told, over the last two weeks. The team and coach had become a punchline and that was unacceptable.

Still, as of this morning, it appeared to many inside that the Giants would at least wait until a GM was in place to make a move ...


That clown show picture, it broke him.
RE: Banks wants Pioli and McDaniels  
Mike from Ohio : 1/11/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15546666 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
No thanks. Lol


I have nightmares about this. It would feel like hiring two guys with big fake moustaches named Domingo Gettlemanez and Jose Judgio.
RE: RE: RE: of course it took them two  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15546847 Enzo said:
Quote:
In comment 15546781 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


In comment 15546488 Enzo said:


Quote:


days to figure out they had to make this move, lol.

This is a business. Season ended Sunday. They met with judge Monday. Owners met and discussed today, and met again and fired him this afternoon. It's all good, dude, don't make more of it than it is.


thanks for pointing out when the season ended, lol. I wonder how the teams that managed to fire their coaches before lunch yesterday managed to pull off such a difficult trick!
I don't. They probably decided quite some time ago, wouldn't you think?

Further, an I mistaken, or does John Mara not say, every year, that they meet at the end of the year, discuss, and then make their decision as to what they do next? Not only that, Tisch says it as well. For my part, I assumed their standard procedure that they've followed for years was common knowledge. Hope I was able to help.
RE: I do feel a bit bad for Judge  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/11/2022 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15547121 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
at the end of the day he wanted Daboll as his OC, but he couldn't get him. As a young 1st time head coach management foists Garrett on him. He should have pulled the plug on Garrett going into the season but he gave him a 2nd year and by the time he did can him he had effectively 1 game with an NFL caliber QB and they won. Then Jones is out for the rest of the year and the team hits the lowest low I have ever witnessed. Before he gets a chance to replace Garrett he's out as head coach and everyone is clamoring for his 1st choice as OC as the new Head Coach. I get it, but that doesn't mean I cant feel bad for him.


He really controlled his own destiny here. I think the pressure got to him and made him act so abberrant. It's the talking that did him in. He was like a drowning man out there.
---  
Peppers : 1/11/2022 7:01 pm : link
Congrats everyone. Too good of a fanbase to have a coach like that.
RE: RE: Banks wants Pioli and McDaniels  
mfsd : 1/11/2022 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15547133 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15546666 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


No thanks. Lol



I have nightmares about this. It would feel like hiring two guys with big fake moustaches named Domingo Gettlemanez and Jose Judgio.


Haha well done

Big no on Pioli for me too. Out of the league almost a decade. Yeah I'm sure he's kept in touch with friends in the business, but that's not the same as a candidate with hands on experience helping run a team in the modern age of analytics and scouting
RE: ---  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15547167 Peppers said:
Quote:
Congrats everyone. Too good of a fanbase to have a coach like that.


Can you confirm that it was pressure from GM candidates that pushed this over the edge?
RE: RE: RE: I wonder what happened between  
Red Right Hand : 1/11/2022 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15546969 jpetuch said:
Quote:
In comment 15546845 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


In comment 15546508 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


yesterday's meeting with Mara and Tisch and today to make this happen? All eight GM candidates said "I am only talking to you if firing Judge is on the table?"


What happened was Mara and Tisch had their own meeting today after they spoke to judge yesterday, just like they are supposed to. Or did you think they should have had the discussion with Judge in the room?




Phones blew up with season ticket cancellations plus media coverage. The franchise was everybody’s dart board. I’ve never heard the phrase “clown show” used so much. Ever
That too. I bet judge pitching he wanted input on the next GM didn't help either. Or the fact Schoen wasn't stepping in the building with that hassle sitting there.
Either way, if they liked what he said and thought he was the guy, he'd still be here. Ultimately they lost faith in him.
Judge’s tenure here was odder  
SomeFan : 1/11/2022 7:03 pm : link
than Ray Handley’s HCing stint. Just weird. Seemed like he was going to be a really good young coach and then wheels slowly came of the wagon; the wagon veered off the road, got out of control, and tumbled down a steep embankment.
This song just keeps playing in my ear  
M.S. : 1/11/2022 7:05 pm : link

over and over again.

Another One Bites The Dust - ( New Window )
Kim Jones is filling in on WFAN, starting right at 7pm.  
bceagle05 : 1/11/2022 7:05 pm : link
I'm sure she'll have some good info.
RE: Maybe a new Head Coach can bring Judge back  
widmerseyebrow : 1/11/2022 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15547043 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
to coach Special Teams?


::Tom Quinn grabs manilla envelope with photographs out of his safe::
Sad day...  
Stev7 : 1/11/2022 7:06 pm : link
I really liked Joe Judge. Had very high hopes for him and for the Giants when he was hired.
RE: Sad day...  
Tyeson : 1/11/2022 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15547207 Stev7 said:
Quote:
I really liked Joe Judge. Had very high hopes for him and for the Giants when he was hired.


Hi hopes for Judge
Hi hopes for Shurmur
Hi hopes for McAdoo

Rinse repeat ….hope not !!!
RE: Sad day...  
M.S. : 1/11/2022 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15547207 Stev7 said:
Quote:
I really liked Joe Judge. Had very high hopes for him and for the Giants when he was hired.

Well, said.
RE: RE: Banks wants Pioli and McDaniels  
Matt in SGS : 1/11/2022 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15547133 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15546666 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


No thanks. Lol



I have nightmares about this. It would feel like hiring two guys with big fake moustaches named Domingo Gettlemanez and Jose Judgio.


So Senor Speilbergo...

Joe Judge gave it his best shot  
Ike#88 : 1/11/2022 7:11 pm : link
He was hamstrung with a terrible GM and a flawed QB. Then he was overwhelmed by the pressure to win and sabotaged himself the last 6 games. The only coach I have seen who canned himself this badly was Bob Diaco at UConn. Joe had to go to attract GM candidates who want to start with a clean slate. Imagine if next season started out 0-4 or 0-5 again? Then what would we have done? This will be better for all involved. management, players and fans. Good luck Joe Judge.
Sobering  
MauiYankee : 1/11/2022 7:16 pm : link
Win more than 4 in 24!

Come alive in 25!

Abysmal lack of talent.
Abysmal lack of coaching.
I feel hopeful again  
Anakim : 1/11/2022 7:26 pm : link
Thank you, God
RE: I was mildly optimistic about the hire at the time  
Scooter185 : 1/11/2022 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15546627 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
And even his first season was okay enough, given the weakness of the roster. However, this season was an unmitigated disaster.


when his name first appeared as a candidate I pegged him as the dark horse, and was really happy when he got the job. This year, especially the last month, went so far off the rails I couldn't support him anymore.
And there was much rejoicing  
Giantgator : 1/11/2022 7:28 pm : link
!
RE: Sad how quick it all fell to pieces  
Payasdaddy : 1/11/2022 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15546569 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
The Seahawks win was a little over 13 months ago and I think a lot of us felt like that signaled Judge had a promising future.

But the head coach is responsible for the offense, and that was as bad a two season run of offense you'll ever see.


Agreed. I thought that was a turning point. Boy, I was wrong
RE: RE: ---  
Peppers : 1/11/2022 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15547172 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15547167 Peppers said:


Quote:


Congrats everyone. Too good of a fanbase to have a coach like that.



Can you confirm that it was pressure from GM candidates that pushed this over the edge?


I've been busy but I'll ask around about the current list. I know many who dream of this opportunity already have their list of guys in mind. It would severely limit the pool of candidates and even the quality of candidates if ownership tried to force a coach who is clearly in over his head.

But you guys have to understand it's not just the coach. They want their own guys in the personnel department as well. Like-minded guys they know and trust.
Good luck coach  
holmancomedown : 1/11/2022 7:34 pm : link
I think the quarterback sneaks sealed his fate. But I still can't get over that scumbag Gettleman getting to ride off into the sunset ! He should have been publicly fired ! FUCK HIM AND HIS FUCKING SHITTY BOSTON ACCENT! Hope the GMEN finally get this thing rite !
Is Dottino still defending Judge as Coach?  
MartyNJ1969 : 1/11/2022 7:35 pm : link
what is Dottino opinion now?
John Mara  
gtt350 : 1/11/2022 7:38 pm : link
" well I didn't think you had it in ya"
Johnny Ringo
Thanks Peppers  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 7:40 pm : link
appreciate the insight
RE: Is Dottino still defending Judge as Coach?  
BigBlueJ : 1/11/2022 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15547362 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
what is Dottino opinion now?


Yes he is...
RE: and the roller coaster goes down another hill  
Rolyrock : 1/11/2022 7:48 pm : link
In Perfect. Letts see what happens.. comment 15546460 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.
Too much “Schadenfreude”. It has a tendency to turn around and bite  
plato : 1/11/2022 7:51 pm : link
You on your ass. Giants have a long way to go. DJ may benefit.
It's a sad day ...  
Manny in CA : 1/11/2022 7:57 pm : link

I really like him and his enthusiasm. He just wasn't ready for prime-time. In a lot of ways he reminds me of Spags.

He ran into a perfect storm of ineptness starting in the Front Office (a GM who had lost his "mojo"), a nervous Nelly owner, incompetent coaching staff (and not-to-mention a ton of injuries).

So, instead of a John-Paul-Jones "hell with the torpedos, full speed ahead", he retreated into "let's just not lose"mentality - THAT is what (despite the players' loyalty, destroyed their belief they could win).

I just hope the next GM-combo doesn't take a wrecking ball to the place, the cupboard's not bare.

Thanks Peppers  
Toth029 : 1/11/2022 7:58 pm : link
Hopefully guys like Pettit are gone too. How much power Chris Mara has too...
RE: It's a sad day ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/11/2022 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15547444 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

I really like him and his enthusiasm. He just wasn't ready for prime-time. In a lot of ways he reminds me of Spags.

He ran into a perfect storm of ineptness starting in the Front Office (a GM who had lost his "mojo"), a nervous Nelly owner, incompetent coaching staff (and not-to-mention a ton of injuries).

So, instead of a John-Paul-Jones "hell with the torpedos, full speed ahead", he retreated into "let's just not lose"mentality - THAT is what (despite the players' loyalty, destroyed their belief they could win).

I just hope the next GM-combo doesn't take a wrecking ball to the place, the cupboard's not bare.


He had a major say in all personnel decisions. Almost his entire coaching staff was hand-picked by him, mostly SEC coaches.

But yeah, he's the victim here.
I just can't  
mittenedman : 1/11/2022 8:08 pm : link
believe a coach could have such a nothing offense. Matched with a prevent D.

I'm relieved. I legitimately couldn't watch another year of a Judge-coached team. His style is an insult to the NFL.
RE: I just can't  
Mike from SI : 1/11/2022 8:10 pm : link
In comment 15547472 mittenedman said:
Quote:
believe a coach could have such a nothing offense. Matched with a prevent D.

I'm relieved. I legitimately couldn't watch another year of a Judge-coached team. His style is an insult to the NFL.


Insult is a good word. By the end he was insulting the fans (whether on purpose or inadvertently) and completely embarrassing the franchize. He needed to go.
I may be the dumbest poster on this message board  
aimrocky : 1/11/2022 8:11 pm : link
But I think Joe Judge will be a Head Coach again and will succeed. It’s going out on a limb, but I did see some positives to go along with his passion, or gift of gab.

1. He chose the right Defensive Coordinater
2. The team played hard for him all of last year
3. Watching his weekly YouTube show, you could see how detail oriented he was and was very clear in his teaching.

I think he was torpedoed by a few things.

1. Gentleman and this atrocity of a roster
2. Garrett and his archaic offense

Mara said he’s a young coach who will need time to succeed. His game management should have been further along in year 2. That’s my biggest issue…. The immaturity shown with the press these final 6 weeks was him buckling under the immense pressure of a crumbling franchise.

With all of that being said this had to happen in order to get all facets of the organization on the same page. Unfortunately Judge was working with the biggest dopes in football.
With a toilet-full ...  
Manny in CA : 1/11/2022 8:16 pm : link
Of you-know-whats floating in the water, it just couldn't end well.
The assistants bailing and Judges argument/fight  
George from PA : 1/11/2022 8:19 pm : link
With The OL coach.....could have been the last straw
RE: I may be the dumbest poster on this message board  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/11/2022 8:20 pm : link
In comment 15547484 aimrocky said:
Quote:
But I think Joe Judge will be a Head Coach again and will succeed. It’s going out on a limb, but I did see some positives to go along with his passion, or gift of gab.

1. He chose the right Defensive Coordinater
2. The team played hard for him all of last year
3. Watching his weekly YouTube show, you could see how detail oriented he was and was very clear in his teaching.

I think he was torpedoed by a few things.

1. Gentleman and this atrocity of a roster
2. Garrett and his archaic offense

Mara said he’s a young coach who will need time to succeed. His game management should have been further along in year 2. That’s my biggest issue…. The immaturity shown with the press these final 6 weeks was him buckling under the immense pressure of a crumbling franchise.

With all of that being said this had to happen in order to get all facets of the organization on the same page. Unfortunately Judge was working with the biggest dopes in football.


Judge was over his head. If you can't see it...
RE: RE: I may be the dumbest poster on this message board  
aimrocky : 1/11/2022 8:22 pm : link
In comment 15547532 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15547484 aimrocky said:


Quote:


But I think Joe Judge will be a Head Coach again and will succeed. It’s going out on a limb, but I did see some positives to go along with his passion, or gift of gab.

1. He chose the right Defensive Coordinater
2. The team played hard for him all of last year
3. Watching his weekly YouTube show, you could see how detail oriented he was and was very clear in his teaching.

I think he was torpedoed by a few things.

1. Gentleman and this atrocity of a roster
2. Garrett and his archaic offense

Mara said he’s a young coach who will need time to succeed. His game management should have been further along in year 2. That’s my biggest issue…. The immaturity shown with the press these final 6 weeks was him buckling under the immense pressure of a crumbling franchise.

With all of that being said this had to happen in order to get all facets of the organization on the same page. Unfortunately Judge was working with the biggest dopes in football.



Judge was over his head. If you can't see it...


Oh, I saw it. But I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a second Head Coaching shot and succeeds.
Joe Judge may very well get another HC job  
Anakim : 1/11/2022 8:23 pm : link
But it won't be anytime soon. He's young, he's an expert bullshitter and he knows the right things to say.


He's not our problem anymore
I suspect  
Torn Tendon : 1/11/2022 8:26 pm : link
Judge was out all along. Mara delayed so Gettleman could save some face and retire rather than being fired. And delayed Judge firing as a lame move to separate the two events.
Adios, Timmy Toughnuts!  
islander1 : 1/11/2022 8:26 pm : link
.
Hes going to get paid millions of dollars for 2-3 years  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/11/2022 8:26 pm : link
And he's well connected to belichick and Saban.

He doesn't need tears.
RE: Hes going to get paid millions of dollars for 2-3 years  
bw in dc : 1/11/2022 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15547572 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
And he's well connected to belichick and Saban.

He doesn't need tears.


Totally agree. The way Saban's staff turns over, and with pro coaches welcome, I suspect Judge will have an opportunity in Tuscaloosa anytime he wants.
Judge  
Sammo85 : 1/11/2022 8:43 pm : link
will never be an NFL head coach again. Take it to the bank.
RE: Joe Judge may very well get another HC job  
Sammo85 : 1/11/2022 8:46 pm : link
In comment 15547549 Anakim said:
Quote:
But it won't be anytime soon. He's young, he's an expert bullshitter and he knows the right things to say.


He's not our problem anymore


No chance. He killed that the last month and a half and especially the last few weeks. He wasn't even a strong candidate to begin with. He was a rogue hire because he talked tough and told people what they want to hear in an interview, but didn't know how to achieve any of it.

Even now, I'd argue he's worsened as a coach because of this tenure. He needs a few years of rehab down at the college level as an assistant and maybe he can get a Division II job somewhere.

I don't think Belichick would even take him right now. He's got some radioactivity to him.
I don’t think  
Les in TO : 1/11/2022 8:50 pm : link
He’ll get another shot at an NFL job in the next five years. He has to rebuild both his CV and the perception of his throwing other coaches under the bud.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/11/2022 8:54 pm : link
Judge reminds me of Marty Mornhinweg. He wins coin toss in OT & results to kick off the ball. Lions never get ball back & lose to Chicago. That was a national story.

I bet JJ ends up on some staff somewhere, but I doubt he ever gets a shot @ HC again in the NFL.
IDK, guys  
Anakim : 1/11/2022 9:00 pm : link
He's an expert bullshitter. Fast forward 10 years from now, Judge will still be young, he'll still have the gift of gab and he'll have some bullshit "I learned from my experience with the Giants."

I could see him getting another HC job. It just won't be anytime soon.
RE: I may be the dumbest poster on this message board  
dancing blue bear : 1/11/2022 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15547484 aimrocky said:
Quote:
But I think Joe Judge will be a Head Coach again and will succeed. It’s going out on a limb, but I did see some positives to go along with his passion, or gift of gab.

1. He chose the right Defensive Coordinater
2. The team played hard for him all of last year
3. Watching his weekly YouTube show, you could see how detail oriented he was and was very clear in his teaching.

I think he was torpedoed by a few things.

1. Gentleman and this atrocity of a roster
2. Garrett and his archaic offense

Mara said he’s a young coach who will need time to succeed. His game management should have been further along in year 2. That’s my biggest issue…. The immaturity shown with the press these final 6 weeks was him buckling under the immense pressure of a crumbling franchise.

With all of that being said this had to happen in order to get all facets of the organization on the same page. Unfortunately Judge was working with the biggest dopes in football.


Very much agree. Particularly with the buckling at the end. Once it was clear gettlemen was done they turned on him and it was too much. It’s been a feeding frenzy for 2 months. Absolutely an organizational failure.

Well hope springs eternal
RE: RE: I may be the dumbest poster on this message board  
Tom in NY : 1/11/2022 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15547532 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15547484 aimrocky said:


Quote:


But I think Joe Judge will be a Head Coach again and will succeed. It’s going out on a limb, but I did see some positives to go along with his passion, or gift of gab.

1. He chose the right Defensive Coordinater
2. The team played hard for him all of last year
3. Watching his weekly YouTube show, you could see how detail oriented he was and was very clear in his teaching.

I think he was torpedoed by a few things.

1. Gentleman and this atrocity of a roster
2. Garrett and his archaic offense

Mara said he’s a young coach who will need time to succeed. His game management should have been further along in year 2. That’s my biggest issue…. The immaturity shown with the press these final 6 weeks was him buckling under the immense pressure of a crumbling franchise.

With all of that being said this had to happen in order to get all facets of the organization on the same page. Unfortunately Judge was working with the biggest dopes in football.



Judge was over his head. If you can't see it...


When you get sent out in the Atlantic ocean in a row boat, it's easy to look "in over your head."
Judge has many things to work on, clearly (e.g. time mgt, more aggressive offensive approach, better use of the pre-season, etc), but he was hired as a 38 year old HC and the owner stated that they needed to show patience with him. They paired him with THE WORST GM in the NFL, and 10 years worth of bad decisions. They "encouraged" Judge to hire Garrett as his OC. This is an organizational failure and it consumed a young coach that had some potential.
RE: RE: Joe Judge may very well get another HC job  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/11/2022 9:04 pm : link
In comment 15547639 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15547549 Anakim said:


Quote:


But it won't be anytime soon. He's young, he's an expert bullshitter and he knows the right things to say.


He's not our problem anymore



No chance. He killed that the last month and a half and especially the last few weeks. He wasn't even a strong candidate to begin with. He was a rogue hire because he talked tough and told people what they want to hear in an interview, but didn't know how to achieve any of it.

Even now, I'd argue he's worsened as a coach because of this tenure. He needs a few years of rehab down at the college level as an assistant and maybe he can get a Division II job somewhere.

I don't think Belichick would even take him right now. He's got some radioactivity to him.


What part of Belichick or saban makes you think he cares about whether a coach is liked or not in the media?

Steve Sarkesian was fired for being a drunk on the job as a head football coach and Saban rehabbed his career and got him another HC job.
After working for Bill an for all those years  
capone : 1/11/2022 9:08 pm : link
He didn’t learn bills first rule answer questions as briefly as possible he literally ran his mouth more on one question than Belichick has in the entire history of his career put together
RE: RE: RE: Joe Judge may very well get another HC job  
FStubbs : 1/11/2022 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15547685 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15547639 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 15547549 Anakim said:


Quote:


But it won't be anytime soon. He's young, he's an expert bullshitter and he knows the right things to say.


He's not our problem anymore



No chance. He killed that the last month and a half and especially the last few weeks. He wasn't even a strong candidate to begin with. He was a rogue hire because he talked tough and told people what they want to hear in an interview, but didn't know how to achieve any of it.

Even now, I'd argue he's worsened as a coach because of this tenure. He needs a few years of rehab down at the college level as an assistant and maybe he can get a Division II job somewhere.

I don't think Belichick would even take him right now. He's got some radioactivity to him.



What part of Belichick or saban makes you think he cares about whether a coach is liked or not in the media?

Steve Sarkesian was fired for being a drunk on the job as a head football coach and Saban rehabbed his career and got him another HC job.


In the eyes of guys like Belichick and Saban, Judge was fired for a much worse reason - for sucking.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Joe Judge may very well get another HC job  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/11/2022 9:18 pm : link
In comment 15547700 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15547685 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15547639 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 15547549 Anakim said:


Quote:


But it won't be anytime soon. He's young, he's an expert bullshitter and he knows the right things to say.


He's not our problem anymore



No chance. He killed that the last month and a half and especially the last few weeks. He wasn't even a strong candidate to begin with. He was a rogue hire because he talked tough and told people what they want to hear in an interview, but didn't know how to achieve any of it.

Even now, I'd argue he's worsened as a coach because of this tenure. He needs a few years of rehab down at the college level as an assistant and maybe he can get a Division II job somewhere.

I don't think Belichick would even take him right now. He's got some radioactivity to him.



What part of Belichick or saban makes you think he cares about whether a coach is liked or not in the media?

Steve Sarkesian was fired for being a drunk on the job as a head football coach and Saban rehabbed his career and got him another HC job.



In the eyes of guys like Belichick and Saban, Judge was fired for a much worse reason - for sucking.


He did the same for Lane Kiffin, another notorious loser until the Saban Jedi Training.
The  
thomasa510 : 1/11/2022 9:42 pm : link
The key for me was that I truly believe there were three + games that he put us at significantly worse odds to win. Sure he was dealt a tough season with injuries and limited talent, but a good coach shouldn’t cost you a few games.

Hope he learns, has success in college, and get back to the NFL one day.
Just listened to the Giant Insider podcast  
aimrocky : 1/11/2022 9:43 pm : link
Bisignano said:

Judge really wore out his welcome inside the building over the last 4-6 weeks.

He lost some players with the two QB sneaks inside the 5.

It sounds like he demanded heavy personnel influence for next season.

Tisch was furious and had a major influence into this decision.

After Judge was let go he followed up with people in organization close to the situation. The reaction was “We’ll be fine. Time to move on”.
RE: RE: It's a sad day ...  
SMitch-56 : 1/11/2022 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15547451 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15547444 Manny in CA said:


Quote:



I really like him and his enthusiasm. He just wasn't ready for prime-time. In a lot of ways he reminds me of Spags.

He ran into a perfect storm of ineptness starting in the Front Office (a GM who had lost his "mojo"), a nervous Nelly owner, incompetent coaching staff (and not-to-mention a ton of injuries).

So, instead of a John-Paul-Jones "hell with the torpedos, full speed ahead", he retreated into "let's just not lose"mentality - THAT is what (despite the players' loyalty, destroyed their belief they could win).

I just hope the next GM-combo doesn't take a wrecking ball to the place, the cupboard's not bare.




He had a major say in all personnel decisions. Almost his entire coaching staff was hand-picked by him, mostly SEC coaches.

But yeah, he's the victim here.


+1

Last year the lack of accountability for EEngram left me concerned about both how genuine JJ’s tough disciplinarian talk was and also his ability to assess football talent. The timeout issues, unforced penalties, and overly cautious in-game decisions also left me concerned about his strategic sense and organization skills. After Seattle, I chalked it up to 1st year young coach issues, COVID affecting training and a bad backup QB situation.. It only grew worse this year — and that was to start the season when most everything he wanted was in place, Wasn’t a confidence builder. What transpired the last 6 weeks and the 79-0 at the half was just about the worst I’ve ever seen. Utterly indefensible. His deflection, lobbying and obvious spin was a bad look — and maybe revealed a bit of his true character. The fact there was even a chance of him coming back had me reassessing any belief in ownership’s competence.

With DG/JJ going and if the Giants hire a GM from a successful outside Org with a revamp of personnel/scouting, then maybe this is a true reset with ownership/family stepping out of personnel and football operations. It would provide a real chance for a turnaround. If so, then we can at least feel good that the owners are capable of substantial and meaningful change. I’m interested to see how this plays out.
RE: Just listened to the Giant Insider podcast  
bw in dc : 1/11/2022 9:50 pm : link
In comment 15547775 aimrocky said:
Quote:
Bisignano said:

Judge really wore out his welcome inside the building over the last 4-6 weeks.

He lost some players with the two QB sneaks inside the 5.

It sounds like he demanded heavy personnel influence for next season.

Tisch was furious and had a major influence into this decision.

After Judge was let go he followed up with people in organization close to the situation. The reaction was “We’ll be fine. Time to move on”.


Thanks for that summary.
RE: Just listened to the Giant Insider podcast  
mphbullet36 : 1/11/2022 9:52 pm : link
In comment 15547775 aimrocky said:
Quote:
Bisignano said:

Judge really wore out his welcome inside the building over the last 4-6 weeks.

He lost some players with the two QB sneaks inside the 5.

It sounds like he demanded heavy personnel influence for next season.

Tisch was furious and had a major influence into this decision.

After Judge was let go he followed up with people in organization close to the situation. The reaction was “We’ll be fine. Time to move on”.


Like I said yesterday! Tisch to save the day!!
Judge will call himself later  
moespree : 1/11/2022 10:07 pm : link
And tell himself how much he wants to be back on the Giants.
He got dealt a pretty shitty hand…  
Jim in Fairfax : 1/11/2022 10:12 pm : link
..that would severely handicap any rookie head coach. That’s not to excuse his significant mistakes and failings. But given the circumstances, in a vacuum it wouldn’t be crazy to give him another year. Some coaches who went on to great careers had bad starts in better circumstances.

But you can’t saddle a new GM with Judge. Any GM worth his salt wants a clean slate. Many would be accepting of an incumbent HC who was well regarded, but that’s obviously not the case. Judge isn’t owed anything beyond his salary, and team had to make this move to get the best GM they can.
RE: Judge will call himself later  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/11/2022 10:25 pm : link
In comment 15547817 moespree said:
Quote:
And tell himself how much he wants to be back on the Giants.


LOL!

Although $15 mil for not not working...
I mean to the "he got dealt a shitty hand" people  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 10:27 pm : link
I am 100% confident he would still have a job if he didn't

1) Throw other coaches under the bus

2) QB sneak in victory formation twice in a row

There were a number of other things I personally would have fired him for. But IMO he would still have his job were it not for these two things. He could have had a 10:30 rant that just omitted the part where he broke unwritten football rules and he'd still have a job.

He had tough circumstances. He made them harder on himself. That's why he doesn't have a job.

Some people I'm sad to see leave the front office of my team. Most I'm fairly neutral towards as I wish them the best but do not want them associated with the teams I root for.

There are only 3 people ever for teams that I've rooted for that I was more than happy to see go:

1) DG
2) JJ
3) Isiah Thomas

That's the list. And the fact that the Giants employed two of the most unsuccessful yet arrogant SOBs I've ever seen as team leaders of any franchise is a bit terrifying TBH. But I'm trying to be hopeful that they want to fix this.

I can understand getting your hopes up for JJ, not as much DG lol. But he was such a fraud, I don't understand any pity for the guy. Him calling after being fired to check if he was missed? I guess? is just so in line with everything that was wrong with him. I am fairly confident I'll never again see such an insecure person as a leader of a team, ever again.
It seems  
AdamBrag : 1/11/2022 10:43 pm : link
like Judge never faced adversity and really didn't know how to handle it.

He's been very slow to fix any mistakes and he's quick to blame others for his mistakes.

These are all signs of inexperience. He actually might be a good coach down the road, but he wasn't close to ready now.
RE: RE: RE: I may be the dumbest poster on this message board  
GiantTuff1 : 1/11/2022 10:44 pm : link
In comment 15547681 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15547532 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15547484 aimrocky said:


Quote:


But I think Joe Judge will be a Head Coach again and will succeed. It’s going out on a limb, but I did see some positives to go along with his passion, or gift of gab.

1. He chose the right Defensive Coordinater
2. The team played hard for him all of last year
3. Watching his weekly YouTube show, you could see how detail oriented he was and was very clear in his teaching.

I think he was torpedoed by a few things.

1. Gentleman and this atrocity of a roster
2. Garrett and his archaic offense

Mara said he’s a young coach who will need time to succeed. His game management should have been further along in year 2. That’s my biggest issue…. The immaturity shown with the press these final 6 weeks was him buckling under the immense pressure of a crumbling franchise.

With all of that being said this had to happen in order to get all facets of the organization on the same page. Unfortunately Judge was working with the biggest dopes in football.



Judge was over his head. If you can't see it...



When you get sent out in the Atlantic ocean in a row boat, it's easy to look "in over your head."
Judge has many things to work on, clearly (e.g. time mgt, more aggressive offensive approach, better use of the pre-season, etc), but he was hired as a 38 year old HC and the owner stated that they needed to show patience with him. They paired him with THE WORST GM in the NFL, and 10 years worth of bad decisions. They "encouraged" Judge to hire Garrett as his OC. This is an organizational failure and it consumed a young coach that had some potential.


+100
The Giant Insider podcast on this is a must listen and it's free.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/11/2022 10:48 pm : link
Please check it out.
His epic rant probably cost him the job  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/11/2022 11:00 pm : link
One thing I’m glad about is that the Mara’s and Giants FO as a whole clearly care about their reputation/perception among the fans. The Giants becoming a national joke thanks to Judge and the “fan confidence rating” in the organization at a 40 year low, the Maras felt the pressure and made the move that needed to be made.

Getting a new GM from outside the organization is the most important thing. Hopefully that leads to a HC that finally delivers after 3 straight losers leading the team.
RE: I mean to the  
DonQuixote : 1/11/2022 11:03 pm : link
In comment 15547852 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
I am 100% confident he would still have a job if he didn't

1) Throw other coaches under the bus

2) QB sneak in victory formation twice in a row

There were a number of other things I personally would have fired him for. But IMO he would still have his job were it not for these two things. He could have had a 10:30 rant that just omitted the part where he broke unwritten football rules and he'd still have a job.

He had tough circumstances. He made them harder on himself. That's why he doesn't have a job.

Some people I'm sad to see leave the front office of my team. Most I'm fairly neutral towards as I wish them the best but do not want them associated with the teams I root for.

There are only 3 people ever for teams that I've rooted for that I was more than happy to see go:

1) DG
2) JJ
3) Isiah Thomas

That's the list. And the fact that the Giants employed two of the most unsuccessful yet arrogant SOBs I've ever seen as team leaders of any franchise is a bit terrifying TBH. But I'm trying to be hopeful that they want to fix this.

I can understand getting your hopes up for JJ, not as much DG lol. But he was such a fraud, I don't understand any pity for the guy. Him calling after being fired to check if he was missed? I guess? is just so in line with everything that was wrong with him. I am fairly confident I'll never again see such an insecure person as a leader of a team, ever again.


Good post right there...
Let me be the online detective  
1st and 10 : 1/11/2022 11:17 pm : link
This is a long shot but the rumors yesterday were that Shoun and the Giants have had offline discussions since November. With a request by the fins to interview Daboll, could this be Shoen asking the Giants to fire Judge to confirm to Daboll he is the choice for HC?
RE: Just listened to the Giant Insider podcast  
shyster : 1/11/2022 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15547775 aimrocky said:
Quote:
Bisignano said:


It sounds like he demanded heavy personnel influence for next season.


I was living in the SF Bay Area for Hue Jackson's one season as Raiders' HC.

Raiders got off to a 7-4 start and HJ was in his glory. Then they lost 4 of their last 5, including a Week 17 home loss that knocked them out of a playoff spot.

HJ gave a meltdown post-game PC, saying how sick he was at the result, and how he wouldn't be feeling that way at this time next season because he would be taking control of personnel decisions.

I thought: that is really not a wise thing to say.

He was fired shortly afterwards and it took five years for him to get another HC shot with the Browns.

Judge will be lucky to get that outcome.
RE: Probably for the best to just  
Optimus-NY : 12:01 am : link
In comment 15546519 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
tear the band-aid off. The easy half is now done. The tough half is getting the family out of football ops. If that doesn't happen, the easy half was probably meaningless.


Bingo
Just feels right.  
TC : 12:04 am : link
.
Video - ( New Window )
In my 50 years I have never actively disliked a Giants  
BigBlueBuff : 12:04 am : link
official or coach. I have criticized coaches and executives but it's never been personal until Judge. He is just a jerk and completely disingenuous, constantly pushing off the blame on players an subordinates instead of accepting responsibility and fixing it. Good riddance to him.
Guess . . . .  
TC : 12:13 am : link
Steve Tisch had enough and finally just had to kick John Mara in the balls in order to dislodge his head.
Let it never be said again that we have no power over ownership  
.McL. : 1:06 am : link
If there had not bee a fan revolt, had we all gone along with this crap as silent sheep, does anybody think we would be in a situation with DG and JJ out, and Abrams not in the running.

There is no doubt in my mind that all negative chatter on here, twitter, call ins to radio shows, direct letters, and even the petition. The more things we can do, the more pressure we as fans can bring does have an effect on this ownership.

The comments that suggest anything we say and do will not matter are dead and should be buried forever!
RE: He embarrassed the organization the last couple of months  
allstarjim : 1:10 am : link
In comment 15546708 cosmicj said:
Quote:
And I thought made a critical mistake by firing Garrett mid season, a mistake both for football and political reasons.

I’d stress the human side of this. He wasn’t sufficiently qualified, walked into an awful and highly politicized situation, and gradually came unraveled. I’m sure it’s been incredibly painful for him. Hope he gets back on his feet and starts the next phase of his career soon.


Did he embarrass the org? Or was thee org already an embarrassment thrust upon him? Psst? It was the latter.

Judge got fucked over by DG and this leadership. And while everyone is rah fucking rah, just remember that there have been other teams that have cycled head coaches every couple years and never seem to have success...and they have historically been the bottom feeders of the league. The Giants didn't fail bc of JJ. They failed Judge in ever giving him a chance at success, and good luck to the next poor schlub, hopefully he'll get a realistic shot at building something here.
RE: RE: I mean to the  
PatersonPlank : 1:16 am : link
In comment 15547916 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
In comment 15547852 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


I am 100% confident he would still have a job if he didn't

1) Throw other coaches under the bus

2) QB sneak in victory formation twice in a row

There were a number of other things I personally would have fired him for. But IMO he would still have his job were it not for these two things. He could have had a 10:30 rant that just omitted the part where he broke unwritten football rules and he'd still have a job.

He had tough circumstances. He made them harder on himself. That's why he doesn't have a job.

Some people I'm sad to see leave the front office of my team. Most I'm fairly neutral towards as I wish them the best but do not want them associated with the teams I root for.

There are only 3 people ever for teams that I've rooted for that I was more than happy to see go:

1) DG
2) JJ
3) Isiah Thomas

That's the list. And the fact that the Giants employed two of the most unsuccessful yet arrogant SOBs I've ever seen as team leaders of any franchise is a bit terrifying TBH. But I'm trying to be hopeful that they want to fix this.

I can understand getting your hopes up for JJ, not as much DG lol. But he was such a fraud, I don't understand any pity for the guy. Him calling after being fired to check if he was missed? I guess? is just so in line with everything that was wrong with him. I am fairly confident I'll never again see such an insecure person as a leader of a team, ever again.



Good post right there...


I think he also lost the locker room and other people in the Giants org. If the players don't want you its over, and in any organization you need to create relationships and not burn internal bridges. Judge did neither. I'm convinced if the players were playing hard, and had told management that they supported Judge, he'd still be here.
I will say, this has shocked me  
.McL. : 1:18 am : link
I really did not expect that this ownership would really do this. I didn't think they had it in them.

I am pleasantly surprised, and I feel more optimistic than I have in a decade. There is no guarantee that they finally pick the right people, but at least there is a chance. I feel like weight has been lifted. Hopefully the team now goes on the right trajectory.
RE: RE: RE: I mean to the  
.McL. : 1:22 am : link
In comment 15548009 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:


I think he also lost the locker room and other people in the Giants org. If the players don't want you its over, and in any organization you need to create relationships and not burn internal bridges. Judge did neither. I'm convinced if the players were playing hard, and had told management that they supported Judge, he'd still be here.

I don't know whether he did or did not lose the locker room. Even if he did, that was not the determining factor.

His rant where he threw everybody but himself under the bus started the avalanche. Starting yesterday, he needed to the mea culpa, and present to ownership how he was going to change himself. Instead he went in brash, defiant, and arrogant which is how he always is. I am sure he was still throwing others under the bus... It stopped working.

That is what got him fired.
RE: RE: Maybe a new Head Coach can bring Judge back  
Optimus-NY : 1:43 am : link
In comment 15547203 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 15547043 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


to coach Special Teams?



::Tom Quinn grabs manilla envelope with photographs out of his safe::


lmfao!!!
The public statement that the Giants issued was  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5:51 am : link
Very un-Giant like. I feel like he must have made demands or something that really pissed off Mara. There was more there than just losing with a broken roster.
Later  
JohninSC : 6:19 am : link
Joey Bag Of Donuts
Judge  
stretch234 : 7:09 am : link
Looking back, it was so much of the Giants need to think outside the box for their next coach, need to get with modern times, outside the organization. That was Joe Judge

While he had some positives, you absolutely can’t start over at the top with a new GM and keep the HC who has that 2 year record, despite all he was up against.

You start over and go complete from GM to HC. Has to be this way, as they are directly tied to each other
RE: Judge  
NoGainDayne : 8:12 am : link
In comment 15548069 stretch234 said:
Quote:
Looking back, it was so much of the Giants need to think outside the box for their next coach, need to get with modern times, outside the organization. That was Joe Judge

While he had some positives, you absolutely can’t start over at the top with a new GM and keep the HC who has that 2 year record, despite all he was up against.

You start over and go complete from GM to HC. Has to be this way, as they are directly tied to each other


Judge was a risky choice but not a modern coach. He claimed to run “multiples” but his offense was as vanilla as they come and defense was fairly vanilla both extremely conservative.

He was authoritarian style which is by no means modern.

The Mara’s played up the pats thing and sold him as modern but he wasn’t at all
I think Joe Judge  
Bleedblue10 : 8:17 am : link
was a complete fraud. He got this job off a Great interview. That was his resume. He was the best interview Mara said he ever had. Hindsight shows just how ridiculous that is when you really think about it. He was set up poorly nobody can deny that but this organization, this team, basically everything was too big for him. He was learning on the fly in the NY market. Maybe that would've worked in Houston or Cleveland but not here. It swallowed him up and unfortunately everyone should've seen this coming when he was hired.
He was set up poorly  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:52 am : link
All the Coaches have been set up poorly going back almost a decade. That is the result of almost a decade of terrible drafting.

He also had a chance to assess the roster after his first year. I believe he had major input in that. Compare the 2005 offseason to 2021. Perhaps you can argue some bad luck but TC had a much better understanding of what his team needed and it was addressed with results. 2021 very little. To me that doomed Judge more than the rants.

Imperative that a first time HC makes progress from year 1 to 2. History is not kind to those who don't. You can not like his rants but I was more concerned with how he viewed
He wasn't even authoritarian  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:54 am : link
It was all fluff.
viewed  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:01 am : link
the roster.
So it’s clear  
ajr2456 : 9:31 am : link
That GM candidates weren’t going to take the job if they got stuck with Judge, despite the usual suspect saying “we don’t know that, let’s see”
Joe Judge will be hired by the Eagles in some capacity  
MartyNJ1969 : 9:42 am : link
in the future: Book it!!
RE: So it’s clear  
Scooter185 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15548307 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
That GM candidates weren’t going to take the job if they got stuck with Judge, despite the usual suspect saying “we don’t know that, let’s see”


"Let the new GM decide!"

Sounds like all of them did before they even interviewed
RE: The Giant Insider podcast on this is a must listen and it's free.  
ajr2456 : 10:00 am : link
In comment 15547883 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Please check it out.


Hard pass on listening to anything that loser Giant Insider says. Spent four years berating and blocking people who said the team was headed in the wrong direction
RE: RE: The Giant Insider podcast on this is a must listen and it's free.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15548407 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15547883 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Please check it out.



Hard pass on listening to anything that loser Giant Insider says. Spent four years berating and blocking people who said the team was headed in the wrong direction


Did he? This is the first one I've listened to.
RE: RE: RE: The Giant Insider podcast on this is a must listen and it's free.  
ajr2456 : 10:11 am : link
In comment 15548416 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15548407 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15547883 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Please check it out.



Hard pass on listening to anything that loser Giant Insider says. Spent four years berating and blocking people who said the team was headed in the wrong direction



Did he? This is the first one I've listened to.


He was basically the Twitter version of FMIC
Had to be done  
thedogfather : 10:13 am : link
I don't like celebrating anyone losing their job, even though Judge is not your average Joe who files for unemployment but still. I had really high hopes for him and was fired up after his introductory press conference. He was exactly what I wanted - a young, tough sob who would restore Giant pride. I bought into everything he was promising and was honestly satisfied with how his first season went last year. The team fought hard and was in games and although Judge had his issues with the Xs and Os, he showed promise. But, I was fooled. We all were. Judge was fugazy. The tough guy character he played in front of cameras was not the same guy in real life and he did not coach that way either. Of course we don't know him in real life but just seeing how he coached scared and indecisive told you everything you needed to know about who is in real life. That being said, he would still be here if wasn't for his big mouth. The excuses were lined up perfectly for him this season. Injuries, covid, no QB, no OL, Gettleman, ect. Yet that 11 minute wannabe WWE promo and going for the QB sneaks were his own undoing. You cannot do that without a resume and a track record. He made himself really unlikeable, fake and taking shots at other coaches is a big no no. Maybe one day this guy can redeem himself and coach again but he needs to look in the mirror and stfu.
RE: He wasn't even authoritarian  
NoGainDayne : 10:15 am : link
In comment 15548201 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
It was all fluff.


The laps?
the offense scored 250 pts this year  
djm : 10:21 am : link
BYE BYE Joe. He also embarrassed more and more with every passing week. This wasn't death by 1000 cuts more like death by bleeding out due to 2-3 critical blows. He didn't stand a chance.

The only saving grace was Mara is loyal to a fault sometimes but I think John was pretty convinced by the end.
RE: RE: He wasn't even authoritarian  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:30 am : link
In comment 15548455 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15548201 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


It was all fluff.



The laps?


That's not authoritarian. No one except tv people cared about that. Sterling Shepard was quoted as laughing about it and saying practices at Oklahoma were tougher.

Based on the timing and weird sort of timeline...  
jamison884 : 10:45 am : link
From a business management standpoint, I'm guessing the ownership was conflicted on Monday morning, and gave Judge an ultimatum to submit a formal review of the season, including overall player evaluations of the current roster, who he would keep and continue to work out, what amount of cap space this resulted in for them to play with, and his recommended direction for personnel decisions given Gettleman's retirement and the search for a new GM.

I'm guessing, again, all speculation, but the end of the business day yesterday was the deadline to complete and present the evaluation, and ownership wasn't impressed.

That's how I'd approach it if I were on the fence internally. If he thinks players 1-20 are keepers and worth the contract, but ownership felt many of them were overcompensated or underperformed, and/or the proposed cap room after this evaluation resulted ina n untenable 2022 roster, then he was gone.

Given the performance of the roster, the team, and our cap situation, I'm sure most HC's in the league would be fired in this specific position and this gave ownership the confidence needed to pull the plug for a reset.

I'm really curious to know if this is in anyway accurate; a fun little game for me to guess and see if anything was right.

PS: I didn't read all ~8 or 9 pages of comments to see if there was an in-depth news report on the process leading to the firing, so apologies if my post is pure BS speculation hah. :)

Excited for a chance to see SOMETHING NEW at least. Even if it's a shitty team, it still gives us hope for another 1.5 years or so that we may have gotten the next few major decisions right, just like we were sort of confident for 1.5 years of Judge before the fan base collectively had enough.
. . . .  
jeff57 : 10:55 am : link
Quote:
oe Judge had no business being an NFL head coach for two years. It was a gross miscalculation on ownership's part, a panic, knee-jerk reaction, and they should know better than to let Bill Belichick steer them. Shame on them. And, better late than never for Giants fans, by the time they spent a few more hours with Judge this week, exploring his vision for the team after his egregious in-game malpractice and ridiculous press conference pablum, they came to the only reasonable decision, which was to terminate his contract.

Getting a reasonably accomplished general manager candidate to take the job while having to stick with Judge would have always been silly. And trying to sell him to your fanbase with season ticket renewals going out and a half-year offseason set to begin would have been backwards. History would indicate that John Mara won't get this latest reboot right, either, but at this point anything would be better than keeping this cursed experiment going.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: Maybe  
Dr. D : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15546657 cjac said:
Quote:
Mara isn't the nutless spineless Casper milquetoast soy boy beta cuck that we thought he was.

Exactly what I was thinking!
RE: Judge’s tenure here was odder  
Dr. D : 11:07 am : link
In comment 15547179 SomeFan said:
Quote:
than Ray Handley’s HCing stint. Just weird. Seemed like he was going to be a really good young coach and then wheels slowly came of the wagon; the wagon veered off the road, got out of control, and tumbled down a steep embankment.

That's funny and true!

.. and it reminds me of a time back in college..
I'm not a fan of the writer of the article linked just above  
arniefez : 11:32 am : link
I disagree with his article and disagree with most of you. I like Joe Judge. I still think he could have been a successful HC. I think Belichick was correct he was better than the last two guys John Mara hired.

What would have happened if Joe Judge came to the Giants with a different GM than Dave Gettleman, what if John Mara had hired one of the people he's interviewing now when Judge was hired? What would have happened if a different OC than Jason Garrett ran the offense?

IMO the Giants would have won more than 10 games. The OL would have looked very different. There would be edge rushers on the roster. There wouldn't be two fullbacks and another handful of special teams first players on the roster, that was Judge's fault but a smart GM would not have allowed it. And then there's the QB play. Would a different GM have kept Daniel Jones on scholarship?

HC in the NFL is a skill set that seems to be pretty rare. It also seems to be very difficult to identify. How many good ones are there? A dozen? 15? I think under better circumstances Judge would have had a shot to be one of them.

Having said all of that I think the job of trying to remake the Giants organizational dysfunction by himself into something that could win the NFL broke him. He melted down and had to go after the way the 2nd half of the season played out on and off the field.

Hopefully he saved his money and has a good financial advisor. He's going to be paid 25 million dollars for his 33 games as HC NYG. He's a young guy but IMO he's going to go to the very back of the line for another job, and I'm not talking an HC job in the NFL.

What if anything is he going to be offered? Back to a ST coach? A college HC job? Take a year off? But sometimes when you take a year off you never get a chance to get back on the coaching carousel. I wish him well and wish it would have worked out better for him and for us.
"He's better than Shurmur or McAdoo" is not ringing praise  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:39 am : link
The exact words were "he's better than the last guy you had", but it doesn't mean much.
arnie - great post  
Sean : 11:39 am : link
You ended up being correct in your post from the Mara presser after 2019. Impossible task.
arnie  
NoGainDayne : 11:41 am : link
what exactly did he have that was the right stuff in your view?

To me, seeing someone devolve under pressure as he did. Throw people under the bus, lie, etc. Shows he was made up of the wrong stuff.
arnie  
HomerJones45 : 11:48 am : link
he has some growing up to do. Yeah, Gettlemen was terrible, but Judge did nothing to help himself and in the end, throwing temper tantrums from frustration speaks to immaturity.
There are many really good Giants podcasts  
arniefez : 11:52 am : link
I think they're a great way to follow the team. I listen to a lot them. The Giants Insider is what it is. Passionate fans with an internet "beat" writer who is a little more objective than Paul Dittino. But I think there's lots of good info and entertainment in each episode. IMO like most things media and entertainment there is some some bias and some agenda, pro Giants in this case. I think they are dependent on access to the 1925 Giants Way for their revenue stream so it makes sense to me.

The Giants podcast I highly recommend everyone listening to is The Giants Guys episode 63 with Leonard Marshall. I sports love Leonard. He's great in this interview IMO. I thought that some of what he says about the current NFL and guys the Giants should trade for (teams would never trade those players) isn't realistic or completely dialed in but the conversation on the his Giant history and Giants history in general are great and his take on the current team is pretty good too. After the dust settles on a new GM and coach I want some help here pushing him for the Giants Ring of Honor.
I like the hire and his  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:57 am : link
first season. I think coaching is really, really hard. You need a lot of things to go right.

Not sure I am seeing this right stuff comments. Giants were very undermanned at the end. Everyone saw that. He buckled under that pressure. Not sure that element ever leaves him wherever he coaches but again I wish him well. It is a heck of a hurdle to overcome.
RE:  
FStubbs : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15548735 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
The exact words were "he's better than the last guy you had", but it doesn't mean much.


And even that was not true.
RE: arnie  
bw in dc : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15548743 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
what exactly did he have that was the right stuff in your view?



Exactly. Judge was the definition of style (his talk) over substance (his product).

Look, we all got fooled. I can see why Mara took was drawn in with Judge getting endorsed by BB and Saban.

But, as you know, interviewing is a process. And if executed correctly you should be able to narrow down the right people and get very close to the best hire. Hopefully the Giants are thinking about this for this opportunity and won't make the same mistakes again.
RE:  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15548735 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
The exact words were "he's better than the last guy you had", but it doesn't mean much.


I would sum this up by saying "he had one more win with one more game; big fucking deal"
