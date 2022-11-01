for display only
Giants to Interview Joe Horitz

cokeduplt : 1/11/2022 6:54 pm
Of Baltimore!!!
Twitter - ( New Window )
Fuck  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 6:54 pm : link
Yes.
Wonder if he wouldn't schedule the interview  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 6:55 pm : link
until JJ was out? Think that could be a possibility...
Yesssss!!!!  
cosmicj : 1/11/2022 6:55 pm : link
.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/11/2022 6:56 pm : link
Now I need a new pair of shorts.
me likee  
Producer : 1/11/2022 6:56 pm : link
.
RE: Wonder if he wouldn't schedule the interview  
cosmicj : 1/11/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15547125 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
until JJ was out? Think that could be a possibility...


The timing is very suggestive.
RE: Wonder if he wouldn't schedule the interview  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 1/11/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15547125 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
until JJ was out? Think that could be a possibility...


I think generally all the top candidates signaled they wanted nothing to do with Judge.
Hortiz  
Sammo85 : 1/11/2022 6:57 pm : link
Have to think he would consider Martindale or Roman as his HC.
love it  
mfsd : 1/11/2022 6:57 pm : link
Giants looking far and wide and at the best run orgs in the league
Would be  
cokeduplt : 1/11/2022 6:58 pm : link
Real excited if they could bring him in.
This is one of the better names  
ghost718 : 1/11/2022 6:58 pm : link
.
Is this real life?  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/11/2022 6:58 pm : link
.
Yes!  
mikeinbloomfield : 1/11/2022 6:58 pm : link
This is great news, Ravens are consistently in the hunt.
Wow  
Jay on the Island : 1/11/2022 7:00 pm : link
I have wanted to poach front office execs from Baltimore for years. If we come out of this mess with either Schoen or Horitz as GM I will be very happy.
Good read if anyone is unfamiliar  
j_rud : 1/11/2022 7:00 pm : link
.
Joe Horitz deep dive - ( New Window )
RE: Is this real life?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/11/2022 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15547151 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


Is this Heaven?
No, it's Giants Central.
RE: RE: Wonder if he wouldn't schedule the interview  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15547139 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
In comment 15547125 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


until JJ was out? Think that could be a possibility...



I think generally all the top candidates signaled they wanted nothing to do with Judge.


Yeah but the others scheduled the interviews, the fact that this is announced after the rest of them AND right after Judge would seem to me that he made even coming into the building a non-starter with JJ there.
This is most exciting candidate  
Breeze_94 : 1/11/2022 7:04 pm : link
Along with Schoen

Idk whose putting together this list but kudos to them. I’m feeling optimistic for once.
---  
Peppers : 1/11/2022 7:05 pm : link
Joe will tell anyone who will listen of his ambitions to be a GM but he's solid.
One thing that could be interesting here  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 7:06 pm : link
is we may end up getting to pick our GM over Chicago if we are interviewing the same candidates because we have two first round picks this year and them 0.

I wonder if Mara kept hearing  
Mike from Ohio : 1/11/2022 7:06 pm : link
"Will I have freedom to hire my own coach?" from everyone they approached to interview for GM and saw the writing on the wall.
RE: Hortiz  
jeff57 : 1/11/2022 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15547141 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Have to think he would consider Martindale or Roman as his HC.


Probably.
RE: One thing that could be interesting here  
Sean : 1/11/2022 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15547202 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
is we may end up getting to pick our GM over Chicago if we are interviewing the same candidates because we have two first round picks this year and them 0.

I also think the new GM eventually getting to pick the QB helps. In Chicago, Fields is locked in.
I'm assuming  
The Dude : 1/11/2022 7:08 pm : link
he was one of the better "names" out there for GM, possibly the best.


Just a personal thing, I feel like i'm not as big of fan of the coaches hes been linked to vs. some out there.

I'm also a big fan of letting a football mind mold this organization back to relevancy so i wont complain.
RE: RE: One thing that could be interesting here  
UConn4523 : 1/11/2022 7:12 pm : link
In comment 15547214 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15547202 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


is we may end up getting to pick our GM over Chicago if we are interviewing the same candidates because we have two first round picks this year and them 0.



I also think the new GM eventually getting to pick the QB helps. In Chicago, Fields is locked in.


The Fields factor could be a hinderance. I just don’t see it with him (he’s an athlete playing QB) and they are likely locked into playing him in year 2 unless they pull off a Rosen type trade. That’s a lot to have to go right right out of the gate. And there isn’t a Kyler Murray in this draft that you are guaranteed to land.
Now we're talking  
widmerseyebrow : 1/11/2022 7:13 pm : link
.
RE: RE: One thing that could be interesting here  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15547214 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15547202 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


is we may end up getting to pick our GM over Chicago if we are interviewing the same candidates because we have two first round picks this year and them 0.



I also think the new GM eventually getting to pick the QB helps. In Chicago, Fields is locked in.


Yeah I don't see Fields as nearly as good as picking your own guy. He didn't show enough this year IMO. I also think that not having the QB of the future in place buys you more patience with the team
The Chicago postseason press conference  
cosmicj : 1/11/2022 7:40 pm : link
.
Bears - ( New Window )
RE: The Chicago postseason press conference  
bw in dc : 1/11/2022 8:06 pm : link
In comment 15547383 cosmicj said:
Quote:
. Bears - ( New Window )


I watched that yesterday. What a train wreck that was.
This goes right to the top for me  
Doubledeuce22 : 1/11/2022 8:07 pm : link
Worked under Newsome for his whole career basically. I’d put this with with Ryan Peters as 1a and 1b
RE: Hortiz  
Costy16 : 1/11/2022 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15547141 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Have to think he would consider Martindale or Roman as his HC.


Giants interviewed Martindale in 2019. Guy is highly touted across the league. Giants defense also needs a philosophy change on top of a non-existent offense.
RE: I wonder if Mara kept hearing  
bw in dc : 1/11/2022 8:11 pm : link
In comment 15547205 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
"Will I have freedom to hire my own coach?" from everyone they approached to interview for GM and saw the writing on the wall.


Whatever created this epiphany, and you could be right, it's a watershed for this organization.
RE: RE: The Chicago postseason press conference  
cosmicj : 1/11/2022 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15547466 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15547383 cosmicj said:


Quote:


. Bears - ( New Window )



I watched that yesterday. What a train wreck that was.


It actually made Judge’s post Bears game rambling look totally innocuous.
I was not aware of that bears thing  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 8:24 pm : link
that's some really unimpressive stuff lol
At first I thought he was a  
JesseS : 1/11/2022 8:26 pm : link
Member of the tribe.

But Hortiz works too.
RE: I wonder if Mara kept hearing  
joeinpa : 1/11/2022 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15547205 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
"Will I have freedom to hire my own coach?" from everyone they approached to interview for GM and saw the writing on the wall.


I m thinking you’re correct
Yes  
Jerry in_DC : 1/11/2022 8:48 pm : link
I like this guy a lot
RE: RE: RE: The Chicago postseason press conference  
Sammo85 : 1/11/2022 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15547507 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15547466 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15547383 cosmicj said:


Quote:


. Bears - ( New Window )



I watched that yesterday. What a train wreck that was.



It actually made Judge’s post Bears game rambling look totally innocuous.


Yup. A friend of mine who was a Bears fan texted me with hyperlink of the video, saying "Hold My Beer"! on our football chat string.

Bears need new ownership.
I think it's a mistake  
whozzat : 1/11/2022 10:31 pm : link
they're actually interviewing Joe Besser and Moses Horowitz.
RE: One thing that could be interesting here  
FStubbs : 1/11/2022 10:34 pm : link
In comment 15547202 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
is we may end up getting to pick our GM over Chicago if we are interviewing the same candidates because we have two first round picks this year and them 0.


Does Chicago have family in the personnel department?
Hortiz is interesting  
dpinzow : 1/11/2022 10:42 pm : link
Very good front office (Baltimore) and I think the only potential candidate who could deal with Harbaugh if the Giants were interested in him due to Ravens' front office dealing with Jim Harbaugh's brother John as HC for so long
I didn't know until I read that article but apparently for the Bears  
NoGainDayne : 1/11/2022 10:44 pm : link
there is that one McCaskey who is president. Who I learned from the article his Mommy helped him keep his job lol. It definitely made me happy we had John Mara TBH. George H. McCaskey makes John Mara look like a Nobel laureate.

Then two more McCaskey's as VPs and one as an "administrator"

It's honestly amazing. Football seems to be a bastion of nepotism. You can't pull this shit in Baseball lol.
RE: RE: Wonder if he wouldn't schedule the interview  
Optimus-NY : 1/11/2022 11:22 pm : link
In comment 15547139 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
In comment 15547125 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


until JJ was out? Think that could be a possibility...



I think generally all the top candidates signaled they wanted nothing to do with Judge.


Yes
Hortiz would be a get.  
Optimus-NY : 1/11/2022 11:53 pm : link
His pedigree is amazing. The Ravens' front office is arguably the best in the league. This is a sign now that things are looking up.
RE: RE: Hortiz  
OC2.0 : 3:05 am : link
In comment 15547468 Costy16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15547141 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


Have to think he would consider Martindale or Roman as his HC.



Giants interviewed Martindale in 2019. Guy is highly touted across the league. Giants defense also needs a philosophy change on top of a non-existent offense.

Exactly why this whole package needs to come together asap
Hortiz is the guy to get for our GM  
Rick in Dallas : 8:08 am : link
trained under Newsome in Ravens organization.JM needs to give him the power to make the appropriate changes in personnel,scouting and coaching depts.
If this happens then the 4 and 13 season we just endured was well worth the agony.
Hortiz is a guy I would trust to find  
Gruber : 8:35 am : link
a quarterback. And then see to it that he's properly developed into an NFL quarterback.
RE: Hortiz would be a get.  
islander1 : 8:40 am : link
In comment 15547958 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
His pedigree is amazing. The Ravens' front office is arguably the best in the league. This is a sign now that things are looking up.


The Ravens have been one of the most consistent teams in the league. Not always dominant, but the true valleys are few and far between in their history.

Their faceplant this year was due to losing Lamar, mostly...but they have been even more injury plagued then we were. They had all kinds of practice squad scrubs in their secondary this year.
The Ravens have a full personnel management training program  
cosmicj : 8:52 am : link
With rotations and exposure to all aspects of the operation and Hortiz went through the program and rose to the AGM position. He’ll know everything about what a leading personnel dept looks like and does.

That’s why I’m supportive. I am quite open to some of the other candidates but Hortiz has to be the front runner from my perspective.
here is a half hour interview on a podcast  
ron mexico : 8:59 am : link
prior to the 2020 draft
Link - ( New Window )
We like to complain about all of the  
Section331 : 9:05 am : link
injuries this year (understandably so), but Baltimore was also devastated by injuries, and they were in the playoff mix into the last weekend. They lost their last 6, but 3 were by a single point, and a 4th by 3. They built depth, which is one of the big things I look for in a candidate.

A lot of folks here poo-pooed the concern with trading picks, oh it's only a 3rd rounder, or 5th rounder, but those picks are how you build depth. I'd prioritize candidates from franchises like Baltimore, Tenn, GB, that have built good depth and can withstand waves of injuries.
Ironic thing if Giants hire Hortiz  
dpinzow : 9:05 am : link
George Young also came from Baltimore (Colts) to NYG to turn things around in the old wilderness days
.  
Danny Kanell : 9:10 am : link
I think he's at the top of my wishlist.
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:24 am : link
based on drafting, I think Peters might be a better talent evaluator than Hortiz. I think Peters might be a better talent evaluator than Schoen as well
The good news is they are sniffing around in all the right places.  
The_Boss : 9:27 am : link
This is probably the guy I hope gets the job, though.
Horitz would be great on 2 levels  
Stu11 : 9:41 am : link
1. Excellent football mind coming from a great organization
2. He's available immediately because they are out of it so we wouldn't have to wait till they are eliminated to start in earnest on the HC hunt.
Hortiz is my pick just because I respect Baltimore so much  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:47 am : link
.
RE: Horitz would be great on 2 levels  
Jay on the Island : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15548337 Stu11 said:
Quote:
1. Excellent football mind coming from a great organization
2. He's available immediately because they are out of it so we wouldn't have to wait till they are eliminated to start in earnest on the HC hunt.

Good points but I would add another. He has worked with two strong HC candidates in Martindale and Roman for years.

This offseason would be off to a great start if the Giants land either Schoen, Horitz, Peters, or Poles as GM. Since Reese was fired I have wanted the Giants to acquire their GM from a strong organization such as Baltimore, KC, Pittsburgh, or SF. I've admired the scouting and FA acquisitions Baltimore has made for years. They find great talent outside of the 1st round plus they value the TE position.
