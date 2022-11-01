Giants to Interview Joe Horitz

until JJ was out? Think that could be a possibility...
I think generally all the top candidates signaled they wanted nothing to do with Judge.
Yeah but the others scheduled the interviews, the fact that this is announced after the rest of them AND right after Judge would seem to me that he made even coming into the building a non-starter with JJ there.
is we may end up getting to pick our GM over Chicago if we are interviewing the same candidates because we have two first round picks this year and them 0.
I also think the new GM eventually getting to pick the QB helps. In Chicago, Fields is locked in.
The Fields factor could be a hinderance. I just don’t see it with him (he’s an athlete playing QB) and they are likely locked into playing him in year 2 unless they pull off a Rosen type trade. That’s a lot to have to go right right out of the gate. And there isn’t a Kyler Murray in this draft that you are guaranteed to land.
Very good front office (Baltimore) and I think the only potential candidate who could deal with Harbaugh if the Giants were interested in him due to Ravens' front office dealing with Jim Harbaugh's brother John as HC for so long
I didn't know until I read that article but apparently for the Bears
there is that one McCaskey who is president. Who I learned from the article his Mommy helped him keep his job lol. It definitely made me happy we had John Mara TBH. George H. McCaskey makes John Mara look like a Nobel laureate.
Then two more McCaskey's as VPs and one as an "administrator"
It's honestly amazing. Football seems to be a bastion of nepotism. You can't pull this shit in Baseball lol.
RE: RE: Wonder if he wouldn't schedule the interview
trained under Newsome in Ravens organization.JM needs to give him the power to make the appropriate changes in personnel,scouting and coaching depts.
If this happens then the 4 and 13 season we just endured was well worth the agony.
With rotations and exposure to all aspects of the operation and Hortiz went through the program and rose to the AGM position. He’ll know everything about what a leading personnel dept looks like and does.
That’s why I’m supportive. I am quite open to some of the other candidates but Hortiz has to be the front runner from my perspective.
injuries this year (understandably so), but Baltimore was also devastated by injuries, and they were in the playoff mix into the last weekend. They lost their last 6, but 3 were by a single point, and a 4th by 3. They built depth, which is one of the big things I look for in a candidate.
A lot of folks here poo-pooed the concern with trading picks, oh it's only a 3rd rounder, or 5th rounder, but those picks are how you build depth. I'd prioritize candidates from franchises like Baltimore, Tenn, GB, that have built good depth and can withstand waves of injuries.
1. Excellent football mind coming from a great organization
2. He's available immediately because they are out of it so we wouldn't have to wait till they are eliminated to start in earnest on the HC hunt.
Hortiz is my pick just because I respect Baltimore so much
1. Excellent football mind coming from a great organization
2. He's available immediately because they are out of it so we wouldn't have to wait till they are eliminated to start in earnest on the HC hunt.
Good points but I would add another. He has worked with two strong HC candidates in Martindale and Roman for years.
This offseason would be off to a great start if the Giants land either Schoen, Horitz, Peters, or Poles as GM. Since Reese was fired I have wanted the Giants to acquire their GM from a strong organization such as Baltimore, KC, Pittsburgh, or SF. I've admired the scouting and FA acquisitions Baltimore has made for years. They find great talent outside of the 1st round plus they value the TE position.
The timing is very suggestive.
Idk whose putting together this list but kudos to them. I’m feeling optimistic for once.
Probably.
Just a personal thing, I feel like i'm not as big of fan of the coaches hes been linked to vs. some out there.
I'm also a big fan of letting a football mind mold this organization back to relevancy so i wont complain.
is we may end up getting to pick our GM over Chicago if we are interviewing the same candidates because we have two first round picks this year and them 0.
is we may end up getting to pick our GM over Chicago if we are interviewing the same candidates because we have two first round picks this year and them 0.
I also think the new GM eventually getting to pick the QB helps. In Chicago, Fields is locked in.
Yeah I don't see Fields as nearly as good as picking your own guy. He didn't show enough this year IMO. I also think that not having the QB of the future in place buys you more patience with the team
I watched that yesterday. What a train wreck that was.
Giants interviewed Martindale in 2019. Guy is highly touted across the league. Giants defense also needs a philosophy change on top of a non-existent offense.
Whatever created this epiphany, and you could be right, it's a watershed for this organization.
I watched that yesterday. What a train wreck that was.
It actually made Judge’s post Bears game rambling look totally innocuous.
But Hortiz works too.
I m thinking you’re correct
I watched that yesterday. What a train wreck that was.
It actually made Judge’s post Bears game rambling look totally innocuous.
Yup. A friend of mine who was a Bears fan texted me with hyperlink of the video, saying "Hold My Beer"! on our football chat string.
Bears need new ownership.
Does Chicago have family in the personnel department?
It's honestly amazing. Football seems to be a bastion of nepotism. You can't pull this shit in Baseball lol.
until JJ was out? Think that could be a possibility...
I think generally all the top candidates signaled they wanted nothing to do with Judge.
Yes
Have to think he would consider Martindale or Roman as his HC.
Giants interviewed Martindale in 2019. Guy is highly touted across the league. Giants defense also needs a philosophy change on top of a non-existent offense.
Exactly why this whole package needs to come together asap
If this happens then the 4 and 13 season we just endured was well worth the agony.
The Ravens have been one of the most consistent teams in the league. Not always dominant, but the true valleys are few and far between in their history.
Their faceplant this year was due to losing Lamar, mostly...but they have been even more injury plagued then we were. They had all kinds of practice squad scrubs in their secondary this year.
A lot of folks here poo-pooed the concern with trading picks, oh it's only a 3rd rounder, or 5th rounder, but those picks are how you build depth. I'd prioritize candidates from franchises like Baltimore, Tenn, GB, that have built good depth and can withstand waves of injuries.
Good points but I would add another. He has worked with two strong HC candidates in Martindale and Roman for years.
This offseason would be off to a great start if the Giants land either Schoen, Horitz, Peters, or Poles as GM. Since Reese was fired I have wanted the Giants to acquire their GM from a strong organization such as Baltimore, KC, Pittsburgh, or SF. I've admired the scouting and FA acquisitions Baltimore has made for years. They find great talent outside of the 1st round plus they value the TE position.