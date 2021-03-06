for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants GM Interview Schedule

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:24 am
Albert Breer ✔ @AlbertBreer

Giants kick off GM interviews today ...

• Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen interviews this morning; Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson is this afternoon.

• Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris and Chiefs dir. of player personnel Ryan Poles interview tomorrow.


I'd expect a decision by  
jeff57 : 9:26 am : link
The beginning of next week. Think they'll move fast.
Maybe not beginning of next week  
jvm52106 : 9:29 am : link
but certainly within two weeks.

The rush isn't there at the moment if we take a guy from a playoff team as he will most likely be taking coaches from said team. What we can't do is drag this out for 3-4 weeks though as other teams will be looking at the same GM pool we are.
Really good list of candidates so far  
Heisenberg : 9:30 am : link
I'm happy they are casting a wide net and looking outside.
 
christian : 9:32 am : link
Keep in mind Wilson or Poles will need to be interviewed in person per Rooney rule.

I expect Giants brass will travel to them if they have another game.
No way this is dragged out  
johnnyb : 9:32 am : link
for 3-4 weeks, judging by the quick turnaround time to asking permission and scheduling interviews. I would assume by end of next week a GM is in place.
I like this  
Chris684 : 9:33 am : link
just about half the candidate interviews will be wrapped up in the next 2 days.

Probably finish up the rest on Friday and over the weekend.

We could have our man by early next week.
I think  
BeckShepEli : 9:35 am : link
the giants are locked in who they want.

Can get all 9 interviews done by Saturday night. Ideally bring in who they want Monday for Final interview in person, announce monday or tuesday night. They know that they need to get moving on a HC search
RE: I'd expect a decision by  
Greg from LI : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15548287 jeff57 said:
Quote:
The beginning of next week. Think they'll move fast.


They need to move fast - other teams aren't going to wait on them to start hiring HCs.
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:36 am : link
Schoen, Peters, Poles...i think is my preference, in that order
Really appreciate  
Highlander : 9:36 am : link
the approach Mr. Mara and Mr. Tisch are taking this time around. There is reason to have some optimism about the future of this franchise.
I get the feeling that Schoen is their favorite.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:37 am : link
We shall see.
What do front office people do during playoffs  
WillieYoung : 9:37 am : link
besides get tickets for family and friends? Don't think it will prevent anyone from interviewing for GM jobs nor cause to travel to them. Coaches are a whole different thing.
Gut feeling says it’s Schoen  
Sean : 9:40 am : link
And they’ll move fast with Daboll following as HC.
RE: What do front office people do during playoffs  
section125 : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15548330 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
besides get tickets for family and friends? Don't think it will prevent anyone from interviewing for GM jobs nor cause to travel to them. Coaches are a whole different thing.


GMs and Assist GMs may help with travel arrangements and accommodations. But compared with coaching staff, it is probably minimal.
RE: No way this is dragged out  
AcesUp : 9:43 am : link
In comment 15548313 johnnyb said:
Quote:
for 3-4 weeks, judging by the quick turnaround time to asking permission and scheduling interviews. I would assume by end of next week a GM is in place.


That timeline makes sense. 2-3 virtuals a day to run through the 9 candidates should be done by Friday. And then the in-person interviews early-mid next week, I would imagine 2-3 advance to that round unless one guy knocks their socks off and they feel the need to close quick.
RE: Gut feeling says it’s Schoen  
brandozilla : 9:43 am : link
In comment 15548335 Sean said:
Quote:
And they’ll move fast with Daboll following as HC.


I would love it. Hope he has a good person in mind for the defense.
I’d have to think the second round will begin Monday and so  
Simms11 : 9:43 am : link
I might expect a GM by mid to late next week. Then on to HC search.
RE: Gut feeling says it’s Schoen  
Chris684 : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15548335 Sean said:
Quote:
And they’ll move fast with Daboll following as HC.


These young coordinators really worry me with the stage of the game we're at, but I'd agree of the young coordinator names he's one that's very interesting along with Moore and Leftwich.
almost all the coaches they  
Steve in Greenwich : 9:49 am : link
are supposedly looking at are in the playoffs, so that at least buys them the week to sort out the GM spot and not have to worry about losing a coaching candidate, but come Monday hopefully they have a good idea of who they are going to hire as a GM so a coaching candidate they like isn't plucked before they can talk to them.
RE: Gut feeling says it’s Schoen  
Mike from Ohio : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15548335 Sean said:
Quote:
And they’ll move fast with Daboll following as HC.


This is my best case scenario as well. Fortunately they are bringing in several good GM candidates so I feel good the odds of getting this one right are much higher than 4 years ago.
If it's Schoen  
jeff57 : 9:58 am : link
I wouldn't mind Leslie Frazier as coach. A mature, experienced hand as HC, with younger coordinators, might be what they need at this point.
Surprised Ed Dodds or Scott Pioli Are Not On Their List Of Candidates  
LTIsTheGreatest : 10:01 am : link
Anyone know if the Giants contacted either of them to gauge their interest?
Question  
MotownGIANTS : 10:01 am : link
When didn't do the search weeks ago and get ahead of the game .....

I never understood why teams wait until the last moment
have to imagine these GM's  
Andy in Boston : 10:18 am : link
have already teed it up with their coaches...ex: Schoen with Daboll, Poles with Bienemy, etc.
LET'S GOOOOO!!!!  
Dnew15 : 10:21 am : link
good to see that ownership is in a hurry to get the new regime started.

The draft is a mere 4 months away - there is much to be accomplished!!!!
RE: have to imagine these GM's  
Mike in NY : 10:23 am : link
In comment 15548471 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
have already teed it up with their coaches...ex: Schoen with Daboll, Poles with Bienemy, etc.


Schoen with Daboll and Poles with Bienemy are merely speculation. Poles has been with KC since 2009 so he has overlapped with Pederson, Nagy, and others. Schoen came up under Bill Parcells and then in Carolina so his connections might run deeper than Buffalo's current staff.
RE: What do front office people do during playoffs  
Blue92 : 10:31 am : link
In comment 15548330 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
besides get tickets for family and friends? Don't think it will prevent anyone from interviewing for GM jobs nor cause to travel to them. Coaches are a whole different thing.

I imagine they still need to stay on top of what players are available in case any of theirs get injured in the playoffs. There is the draft as well. I would guess they use any pockets of time to get up to speed on that as one's work there is never done.
If we wanted to hire  
Bones : 10:33 am : link
Schoen for example, would Buffalo demand that we wait until after they are eliminated from the playoffs? If so conceivably, it could be February before we have our GM.
Question  
MotownGIANTS : 10:34 am : link
Why didn't they do the search weeks ago and get ahead of the game .....

I never understood why teams wait until the last moment


Can you only hire during a certain part of the season?
RE: Question  
jvm52106 : 10:44 am : link
In comment 15548537 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
Why didn't they do the search weeks ago and get ahead of the game .....

I never understood why teams wait until the last moment


Can you only hire during a certain part of the season?


Who says they did?
As usual no inside information from me just opinion  
arniefez : 10:49 am : link
but I believe based on the list of candidates and the speed this is coming together someone in the Giants organization (or possibly someone they hired) has been working on this search for at least a month if not more.

I've rooted for this team since the mid 60's and this could be seminal moment in Giants history. The only time the Giants have hired a GM from outside their football family it was forced on them. If the Giants make a GM hire who picks a coach, who leads this team to a Super Bowl win down the road, those people will wind up in the NFL Hall of Fame and be a permanent part of NFL history for as long as it exists.

If you think I'm exaggerating go to Canton OH and check out the busts of George Young and Bill Parcells.
Even if they hire Shoen  
NoGainDayne : 10:51 am : link
I really hope they at least speak to Hortiz.
QUESTION  
LG in NYC : 10:52 am : link
I see we are interviewing both asst GMs and Dir of Pro Personnel from the same teams.

Obviously they are different jobs held by diff people, but generally speaking, which translate better to being a GM?
The Rooney rule is obsolete and insulting  
gtt350 : 10:52 am : link
.
Re Poles  
cosmicj : 10:53 am : link
This would be a two step promotion for him. He may be more of a candidate for a VP or AGM spot.
RE: I'd expect a decision by  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:57 am : link
In comment 15548287 jeff57 said:
Quote:
The beginning of next week. Think they'll move fast.


They really can't afford not to
RE: I get the feeling that Schoen is their favorite.  
Breeze_94 : 10:59 am : link
In comment 15548329 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
We shall see.


It would seem that way. Apparently they’ve been eyeing him since November.
RE: I’d have to think the second round will begin Monday and so  
eli4life : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15548347 Simms11 said:
Quote:
I might expect a GM by mid to late next week. Then on to HC search.


If one of these guys are the one they really want then why wait till next week?
RE: Gut feeling says it’s Schoen  
Breeze_94 : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15548335 Sean said:
Quote:
And they’ll move fast with Daboll following as HC.


I think Daboll would be good for Jones assuming he is back next year
RE: QUESTION  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:06 am : link
In comment 15548591 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
I see we are interviewing both asst GMs and Dir of Pro Personnel from the same teams.

Obviously they are different jobs held by diff people, but generally speaking, which translate better to being a GM?


It's a good question but I don't think there's a 'correct' answer. One can assume an assistant GM has more exposure to all aspects of the head job. DPP is more focused in one area.
RE: RE: I’d have to think the second round will begin Monday and so  
Simms11 : 11:19 am : link
In comment 15548617 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 15548347 Simms11 said:


Quote:


I might expect a GM by mid to late next week. Then on to HC search.



If one of these guys are the one they really want then why wait till next week?


I think they’re trying to conduct interviews completely this go around and so they should talk with all prospective candidates and get their feedback before proceeding, unless of course one of their finalists become a finalist of another teams search.
RE: Question  
shyster : 11:43 am : link
In comment 15548537 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
Why didn't they do the search weeks ago and get ahead of the game .....

I never understood why teams wait until the last moment


Can you only hire during a certain part of the season?


Yes, if you want to hire someone who is currently employed by another NFL team.

The reason the Giants were able to conduct and complete their entire GM search process during the regular season in 2017 when they hired DG is that none of the candidates were so employed.

At the December 2021 owners' meeting,a rule change was approved to allow teams to request interviews of employed GM and HC candidates in the last two weeks of the regular season.

Even then, the employing team is free to deny the requests and the rule change was on a trial basis, for one year only.
RE: …  
Platos : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15548311 christian said:
Quote:
Keep in mind Wilson or Poles will need to be interviewed in person per Rooney rule.

I expect Giants brass will travel to them if they have another game.


theres more than 2 black candidates would all have to be interviewed in person?
2 Cardinals guys the first 2 days  
Bill in UT : 11:47 am : link
Their drafts have gotten better the past couple of years, but it's not long ago they drafted Rosen and Nkemdiche in the 1st, and Troy Niklas in the 2nd. The fans were calling for Keim's head not very long ago. What they have been great at is picking up FA's/trades- Hopkins, Watt, Chandler Jones, Conner, AJ Green. Yes, even Markus Golden
Bill in UT  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:08 pm : link
Good point about the trades. Hopkins has made a huge impact and it seemed they have struggled without him.
RE: 2 Cardinals guys the first 2 days  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15548762 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
Their drafts have gotten better the past couple of years, but it's not long ago they drafted Rosen and Nkemdiche in the 1st, and Troy Niklas in the 2nd. The fans were calling for Keim's head not very long ago. What they have been great at is picking up FA's/trades- Hopkins, Watt, Chandler Jones, Conner, AJ Green. Yes, even Markus Golden


Everything smells nicer when you hit on a QB in the draft.

Their roster is also strong. Just goes to show how important the position is. If you ruled out a GM for missing on a QB you wouldn't have enough GMs to fill the NFL.

They missed on Rosen, but rather than putz around for 4 years trying to make it work they identified the problem and fixed it. That's forward thinking.
Are the Giants looking at candidates from  
I Love Clams Casino : 1:03 pm : link
the Front Office in Philadelphia?

RE: RE: …  
christian : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15548760 Platos said:
Quote:
In comment 15548311 christian said:


Quote:


Keep in mind Wilson or Poles will need to be interviewed in person per Rooney rule.

I expect Giants brass will travel to them if they have another game.



theres more than 2 black candidates would all have to be interviewed in person?


They are required to interview two external minority candidates, and at lease one has to be in-person.

I believe the minority candidates right now are Poles, Wilson, and Harris.

If they are talking to all three over Zoom today, one of them will get an in-person.
Giants email re: Schoen  
BH28 : 2:47 pm : link
Quote:
Joe Schoen today became the first candidate to interview for the Giants’ vacant general manager position.
Schoen spoke with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara this morning by videoconference. The initial interviews with candidates are being conducted remotely.

The Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager, Schoen has 20 years of scouting and executive experience in the NFL, including the last five in Upstate New York. He joined the Bills in 2017 after spending most of the previous decade in the Miami Dolphins’ front office, including the last four as the team’s director of player personnel.

Schoen’s first year in Miami was 2008 when he began a five-year stint as one of the Dolphins’ national scouts before spending the 2013 season as their assistant director of college scouting.

Schoen, 42, led Miami’s preparation, assessment and acquisition of potential professional and collegiate free agents. He was heavily involved in Miami’s NFL draft preparations, including evaluation and draft board construction while also serving as a key liaison between the coaching staff and personnel staff.

Schoen’s first NFL job was as a ticket office intern with the Carolina Panthers in 2000. He then spent seven seasons (2001-07) working for the Panthers under current Bills general manager Brandon Beane, first as a scouting assistant and then as a southeast and southwest scout.

A native of Elkhart, Indiana, Schoen graduated from DePauw University in 2001 with a communications degree. He was a quarterback as a freshman and wide receiver his final three years, serving as a captain during his senior season.
Schoen  
JFIB : 3:01 pm : link
Spent several years in Miami during which time they were practically non-competitive. Why are we so convinced that Schoen is such a great candidate? Yes, Buffalo is turning things around but It's mostly because of Josh Allen.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 