New York Giants GM Interview Schedule

Albert Breer ✔ @AlbertBreer
Giants kick off GM interviews today ...
• Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen interviews this morning; Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson is this afternoon.
• Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris and Chiefs dir. of player personnel Ryan Poles interview tomorrow.
The rush isn't there at the moment if we take a guy from a playoff team as he will most likely be taking coaches from said team. What we can't do is drag this out for 3-4 weeks though as other teams will be looking at the same GM pool we are.
I expect Giants brass will travel to them if they have another game.
Probably finish up the rest on Friday and over the weekend.
We could have our man by early next week.
Can get all 9 interviews done by Saturday night. Ideally bring in who they want Monday for Final interview in person, announce monday or tuesday night. They know that they need to get moving on a HC search
They need to move fast - other teams aren't going to wait on them to start hiring HCs.
GMs and Assist GMs may help with travel arrangements and accommodations. But compared with coaching staff, it is probably minimal.
That timeline makes sense. 2-3 virtuals a day to run through the 9 candidates should be done by Friday. And then the in-person interviews early-mid next week, I would imagine 2-3 advance to that round unless one guy knocks their socks off and they feel the need to close quick.
I would love it. Hope he has a good person in mind for the defense.
These young coordinators really worry me with the stage of the game we're at, but I'd agree of the young coordinator names he's one that's very interesting along with Moore and Leftwich.
This is my best case scenario as well. Fortunately they are bringing in several good GM candidates so I feel good the odds of getting this one right are much higher than 4 years ago.
I never understood why teams wait until the last moment
The draft is a mere 4 months away - there is much to be accomplished!!!!
Schoen with Daboll and Poles with Bienemy are merely speculation. Poles has been with KC since 2009 so he has overlapped with Pederson, Nagy, and others. Schoen came up under Bill Parcells and then in Carolina so his connections might run deeper than Buffalo's current staff.
I imagine they still need to stay on top of what players are available in case any of theirs get injured in the playoffs. There is the draft as well. I would guess they use any pockets of time to get up to speed on that as one's work there is never done.
Can you only hire during a certain part of the season?
Who says they did?
I've rooted for this team since the mid 60's and this could be seminal moment in Giants history. The only time the Giants have hired a GM from outside their football family it was forced on them. If the Giants make a GM hire who picks a coach, who leads this team to a Super Bowl win down the road, those people will wind up in the NFL Hall of Fame and be a permanent part of NFL history for as long as it exists.
If you think I'm exaggerating go to Canton OH and check out the busts of George Young and Bill Parcells.
Obviously they are different jobs held by diff people, but generally speaking, which translate better to being a GM?
They really can't afford not to
It would seem that way. Apparently they’ve been eyeing him since November.
If one of these guys are the one they really want then why wait till next week?
I think Daboll would be good for Jones assuming he is back next year
Obviously they are different jobs held by diff people, but generally speaking, which translate better to being a GM?
It's a good question but I don't think there's a 'correct' answer. One can assume an assistant GM has more exposure to all aspects of the head job. DPP is more focused in one area.
I might expect a GM by mid to late next week. Then on to HC search.
If one of these guys are the one they really want then why wait till next week?
I think they’re trying to conduct interviews completely this go around and so they should talk with all prospective candidates and get their feedback before proceeding, unless of course one of their finalists become a finalist of another teams search.
Yes, if you want to hire someone who is currently employed by another NFL team.
The reason the Giants were able to conduct and complete their entire GM search process during the regular season in 2017 when they hired DG is that none of the candidates were so employed.
At the December 2021 owners' meeting,a rule change was approved to allow teams to request interviews of employed GM and HC candidates in the last two weeks of the regular season.
Even then, the employing team is free to deny the requests and the rule change was on a trial basis, for one year only.
theres more than 2 black candidates would all have to be interviewed in person?
Everything smells nicer when you hit on a QB in the draft.
Their roster is also strong. Just goes to show how important the position is. If you ruled out a GM for missing on a QB you wouldn't have enough GMs to fill the NFL.
They missed on Rosen, but rather than putz around for 4 years trying to make it work they identified the problem and fixed it. That's forward thinking.
Keep in mind Wilson or Poles will need to be interviewed in person per Rooney rule.
theres more than 2 black candidates would all have to be interviewed in person?
They are required to interview two external minority candidates, and at lease one has to be in-person.
I believe the minority candidates right now are Poles, Wilson, and Harris.
If they are talking to all three over Zoom today, one of them will get an in-person.
Schoen spoke with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara this morning by videoconference. The initial interviews with candidates are being conducted remotely.
The Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager, Schoen has 20 years of scouting and executive experience in the NFL, including the last five in Upstate New York. He joined the Bills in 2017 after spending most of the previous decade in the Miami Dolphins’ front office, including the last four as the team’s director of player personnel.
Schoen’s first year in Miami was 2008 when he began a five-year stint as one of the Dolphins’ national scouts before spending the 2013 season as their assistant director of college scouting.
Schoen, 42, led Miami’s preparation, assessment and acquisition of potential professional and collegiate free agents. He was heavily involved in Miami’s NFL draft preparations, including evaluation and draft board construction while also serving as a key liaison between the coaching staff and personnel staff.
Schoen’s first NFL job was as a ticket office intern with the Carolina Panthers in 2000. He then spent seven seasons (2001-07) working for the Panthers under current Bills general manager Brandon Beane, first as a scouting assistant and then as a southeast and southwest scout.
A native of Elkhart, Indiana, Schoen graduated from DePauw University in 2001 with a communications degree. He was a quarterback as a freshman and wide receiver his final three years, serving as a captain during his senior season.