John Mara to speak to media at 1:15

I don’t really have a problem with anything Mara said. He was NOT going to throw Dave under the bus, he doesn’t do that. He really wanted Judge to work out? No shot Sherlock, we ALL did. His brother is an owner AND a dept head. He should have questions in that regard for candidates. If he is recognizing the mistakes that have been made and is trying to do things the right way now, that’s progress amd a better direction.
you have acknowledged that Chris Marra spends most of his time on player evaluations. Why would he do that if they didn't think he would have some input??? Confirms everything a bunch of us were worried about. You think one of the new potential GM candidates wants to hear that??? The new GM needs to have final say with input from the coach the GM has selected. John needs to get Chris the heck out of the player personnel department. If he has no final say...as John Marra says why is he spending so much time on player evaluations????? This is the Marras wanting to play with their toy. This part has to get fixed as well. In fact, long term it is the most important part to get fixed because if it is not fixed who the GM is won't matter we will be stuck with more crappy drafts, rinse, repeat.
What kind of Giants fan doesn't know how to spell "Mara"?
Thank you Gatorade. That isn't a typo. That's how you separate the fans from the trolls.
With letting the GM lead the coaching search and letting the GM/Coach make the decision on Jones and personnel then I could live with the weird media/broadcast rules and him getting defensive about the nepotism. We'll see.
There is no issue here other than if you want to call John a flat out liar and back it up with proof.
Jimmy
There have been disagreements here as to whether Chris Mara has any impact at all on the players who are brought in here.
None of us know the real answer. However, anyone with the ability to do some mental math can come to this conclusion.
First, Chris Mara has been tied to scouting to some degree for decades
Second, the organization has been accused of allowing family (specifically Chris) to make player personnel decisions when they should leave that to professionals.
Third, John Mara refuses to at least give Chris Mara some other job in the organization. Something that would distract the fans from looking in this direction.
Fourth, why does Chris Mara continue to hold his title? They could make him director of marketing while he continues to analyze players with his office door closed.
WHY DOES HE STILL HAVE THE JOB TITLE despite so much pressure from the fan base? The answer is simple... HE IS a contributor to the decisions that are being made. There are interviews with Chris Mara going way back where he specifically says he was pushing for specific players in the draft room.
He is not just sitting at home collecting a pay check
So true.
John Mara has done everything asked of him so far in the first 3 days of this offseason, complete with a who's who list of top GM candidates from organizations all across the current playoff spectrum and some of you are still acting crazy.
A badd onne
If Chris has a nothing function with a fancy title
The big take I got out of it was that Mara recognizes that they have to essentially have to blow it up again without saying it. I think he sees as I did and many others that it would be impossible to keep Judge seeing how much they have to address roster wise.
He said "He thinks there is a good HC still inside Joe." Like him as a person and it heart wrenching to John having to make that long walk down the hall to move on from someone.
He is acknowledging things have been bad for quite a few years. I think this is a great step in the recovery. We'll see how it plays out and who gets the chance.
✔
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
I don't see the BFD in allowing a 70 yr old to "retire". I'm pretty sure plenty of retirement aged guys have "retired" in similar circumstances (i.e., vs. being fired). We have bigger things to be concerned about, including getting the new GM right.
If you're not going to stream it live, don't announce to your fans it will take place by Zoom at 1:15 and have us hanging on pins and needles to watch it during the middle of our work day and look around for outlets to carry it, only to be told by the press after it began that it was not to be aired live. Weak sauce cowardly stuff.
They screwed up in the past on coach and GM hirings. Now is the time to get it right finally. He needs to get the GM hiring right and let his new GM structure the personnel, scouting and coaching depts. as he sees fit.
I feel a lot better about JM today than I did several days ago. He could of continued the BS Giants Way but he knew the organization hit rock bottom and needed to clean house.
He needs to rebuild trust with the fan base and this is a good start IMHO.
Jimmy
No. John just remarked how he doesn't really have any influence and just does some college player evaluations. Evaluations that probably the GM/Coaches made not even rely upon as they are the one making the player decisions anyway.
I wouldn't give him a title if it were me, but at some point you all are going to have to think clearly about how meaningless Alf, excuse me...Chris Mara and his role is in the overall scheme of roster building decisions for the Giants.
The GM drives the bus...
This must have been a really tough press conference to do
He stood up there, took tough questions and had to admit it is the most embarrassed he's ever been, admitted to mistakes in the last GM search, and had to defend the role his brother plays. That's pretty tough and I salute him for that.
That doesn't mean that he will hire the right GM or that the organizational problems will be fixed, but facing up to a VERY hostile public is a necessary first step
Oh so he’s responsible for evaluating college prospects? How has that gone since he’s stepped into the role? Do you think he’s proven he deserves to keep that job?
How the fuck would we know if he's proven he deserves to keep the job? We don't get to see his evaluations. Maybe they were spot on, but got ignored. What is this obsession with Chris Mara? Are people simply jealous of him?
The big take I got out of it was that Mara recognizes that they have to essentially have to blow it up again without saying it. I think he sees as I did and many others that it would be impossible to keep Judge seeing how much they have to address roster wise.
He said "He thinks there is a good HC still inside Joe." Like him as a person and it heart wrenching to John having to make that long walk down the hall to move on from someone.
He is acknowledging things have been bad for quite a few years. I think this is a great step in the recovery. We'll see how it plays out and who gets the chance.
He actually did use the term “blow it up” which is a good thing 👍
According to John, himself, Chris spends most of his time in player evaluations. He is the head of the personnel department. So what does that mean? My assumption is that the people working UNDER Chris do all the scouting, based on criteria handed to them by Chris. I assume Chris has ultimate say in which scouts are hired and fired. I assume Chris has subjective input and oversight into what each evaluation ends up looking like. And then these evaluations get passed up to the GM and become the primary basis for how the Giants' draft board ends up looking. I don't know how much personal evaluation was done by our past GMs or will be done by our future one. Do they really have the time for large scale independent evaluations? My guess is that for the most part they are guided by the documents that they get from Chris. So whether or not Chris makes decisions in the draft room, he has had substantial input into those decisions. As they say GI/GO
The big take I got out of it was that Mara recognizes that they have to essentially have to blow it up again without saying it. I think he sees as I did and many others that it would be impossible to keep Judge seeing how much they have to address roster wise.
He said "He thinks there is a good HC still inside Joe." Like him as a person and it heart wrenching to John having to make that long walk down the hall to move on from someone.
He is acknowledging things have been bad for quite a few years. I think this is a great step in the recovery. We'll see how it plays out and who gets the chance.
He actually did use the term “blow it up” which is a good thing 👍
But the potentially bad thing is that John thinks that firing the GM and coach constitutes blowing it up, and that nothing else needs to be done. He apparently thinks, at least out loud, that the family is not something that needs to be fixed.
Clearly the McCaskey debacle in Chicago spooked them
Way too many leaps in this.
We know Getts turned over scouting, changed internal player eval processes. John Mara also said Chris' college player evals get loaded into their system with the rest of of them. He never said his become the primary source to create a Draft Board, picking the players or quite frankly even used.
Oh so he’s responsible for evaluating college prospects? How has that gone since he’s stepped into the role? Do you think he’s proven he deserves to keep that job?
How the fuck would we know if he's proven he deserves to keep the job? We don't get to see his evaluations. Maybe they were spot on, but got ignored. What is this obsession with Chris Mara? Are people simply jealous of him?
According to the information under "Team Administration", he is "Senior Vice President of Player Personnel" Do you think the team has done a good job with player personnel? Do you think he would keep the job if his name was not Mara?
Jawn danced around a bit with this one. He said he has no authority which would indicate that he sits in his office and plays the ponies. Then he said he has "input" and does "evaluations of college players" where we also haven't exactly been stellar, but the GM and HC make the call.
Ok, that begs the question as to whether when an owner and Senior VP of Player Personnel says "Joe Blow's scouting report has red flags because of a, b, and c" or "Joe Blow has a great scouting report because of x, y and z", do the GM and HC just ignore it? Go to Jawn so he decides? Go along? Given the issues in acquiring players, these are legitimate questions
We really need Fmic to come back to the site as this
In comment 15549403 M.S. said:
[quote]
decent man. And he did graduate Fordham Law School so he's probably no academic slouch.
But it is HIS organization and the Giants record since the start of the 2017 season is worse than abysmal.
THAT'S on John Mara.
At this stage, I'll take a little less decency and a little less academic prowess for a team that can make us feel proud again!
Don't be so kind. Its been since 2013 with one season where everything went well and still that playoff game was horrible. Hopefully this is the end of the meddling. But it starts with the SB Clock, WCO and continued thereafter. If Mara finally recognizes it has been mostly a talent issue then we are in good shape if he is hiring someone to correct that long standing issue.
at some point you all are going to have to think clearly about how meaningless Alf, excuse me...Chris Mara and his role is in the overall scheme of roster building decisions for the Giants.
The GM drives the bus...
Again... why wont they just announce Chris is no longer involved in the player personnel department? They can remove doubt in everyone's minds by doing so. The fact that they will not do that meant that he is a contributor AND he does not want to stop contributing.
If Alf is meaningless to the whole scheme then why will they not move him into a different role? Nobody is answering that.
RE: I guess the Giants saw what happened in Chicago yesterday
at some point you all are going to have to think clearly about how meaningless Alf, excuse me...Chris Mara and his role is in the overall scheme of roster building decisions for the Giants.
The GM drives the bus...
Again... why wont they just announce Chris is no longer involved in the player personnel department? They can remove doubt in everyone's minds by doing so. The fact that they will not do that meant that he is a contributor AND he does not want to stop contributing.
If Alf is meaningless to the whole scheme then why will they not move him into a different role? Nobody is answering that.
Well, maybe you're right but Alf's contributions are helpful from time to time. So no harm in reading his college player evals, even if not always relied upon.
But many are still going to complain.
At the end of the day I root for the Giants, John Mara has undoubtedly made some terrible decisions but I have no personal disdain for the guy.
I don't need more questions to continually rehash where we're at b/c we all know where the Giants are. Rock bottom.
As Cowherd said today, just let go of the past (good & bad) and focus on the future.
Today, 1/12, I am excited for the future. But also not naïve, the personnel department needs to be overhauled. Words are words, actions are actions. Hire a qualified GM and let him mold football ops.
Good post
yep, spot on...
if Gettleman and Judge took Chris Maras advice or went against it, you have zero idea but of course it is Chris Maras fault..
The brother of the boss and a part-owner would carry a lot of weight even if he does not know anything about players.
You realize Chris Mara actually has worked as a scout for a long time right? so it was ok during their superbowl years but not now because they are losing?
Lol why aren't Frank Mara and Jon Tisch there too?
Because it's not a Senate Oversight Committee hearing with 25+ people...its an interview.
I actually think it’s great Chris is there. He’s an owner and he advises on college prospects. He’s involved tangentially in football. John and Steve value his opinion.
The other owners are not, so they are not involved.
WTF is that so hard for Mara to say?
He said some of it.
And maybe Chris's opinion isn't really all that valued or he didn't want to make a remark as to involvement of other owners. Not sure these couple of words are mission critical, are they?
Pat Leonard is still a bitch. And the degree to which some of you are foaming at the mouth to see Chris Mara sentenced to no less than public execution is mind numbing.
Gettleman’s gone. Judge is gone. Let’s see if they can get the new GM hire right this time
In comment 15549235 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
It was probably "okay" then because they had an adult in the room in Tom Coughlin.
Inmates have been running the asylum since.
two years trashing Pat Leonard but now he's Bob Woodward to the same people...
Pat Leonard is still a bitch. And the degree to which some of you are foaming at the mouth to see Chris Mara sentenced to no less than public execution is mind numbing.
Gettleman’s gone. Judge is gone. Let’s see if they can get the new GM hire right this time
Yep, that's the mission critical piece...
And maybe Chris's opinion isn't really all that valued or he didn't want to make a remark as to involvement of other owners. Not sure these couple of words are mission critical, are they?
I’m just being sarcastic about the other owners being there. We all know why they aren’t, they have nothing to do with football.
If they don’t value Chris’s opinion, he has no authority, and he’s not making the decision — might as well invite Alf.
the good side is it makes for less to do as I can read far less here and use my time more efficiently.
So, is this plato's retreat?
"Everything went haywire this year.”
If the Eagles didn’t intentionally lose that game last year we’d still be stuck with Dave and Joe.
Jimmy
He said some of it.
And maybe Chris's opinion isn't really all that valued or he didn't want to make a remark as to involvement of other owners. Not sure these couple of words are mission critical, are they?
I’m just being sarcastic about the other owners being there. We all know why they aren’t, they have nothing to do with football.
If they don’t value Chris’s opinion, he has no authority, and he’s not making the decision — might as well invite Alf.
Ha...my guess is they would get more horsepower out of Alf than Chris anyway!
So true.
John Mara has done everything asked of him so far in the first 3 days of this offseason, complete with a who's who list of top GM candidates from organizations all across the current playoff spectrum and some of you are still acting crazy.
But now actions need to speak louder than words.
And they need to decide what kind of a football team they are, going forward.
He said "He thinks there is a good HC still inside Joe." Like him as a person and it heart wrenching to John having to make that long walk down the hall to move on from someone.
He is acknowledging things have been bad for quite a few years. I think this is a great step in the recovery. We'll see how it plays out and who gets the chance.
I don't see the BFD in allowing a 70 yr old to "retire". I'm pretty sure plenty of retirement aged guys have "retired" in similar circumstances (i.e., vs. being fired). We have bigger things to be concerned about, including getting the new GM right.
I feel a lot better about JM today than I did several days ago. He could of continued the BS Giants Way but he knew the organization hit rock bottom and needed to clean house.
He needs to rebuild trust with the fan base and this is a good start IMHO.
Jimmy
That doesn't mean that he will hire the right GM or that the organizational problems will be fixed, but facing up to a VERY hostile public is a necessary first step
and will continue to do so…unless John is stepping down giving Chris the reigns due to health reasons.
He said "He thinks there is a good HC still inside Joe." Like him as a person and it heart wrenching to John having to make that long walk down the hall to move on from someone.
He is acknowledging things have been bad for quite a few years. I think this is a great step in the recovery. We'll see how it plays out and who gets the chance.
He actually did use the term “blow it up” which is a good thing 👍
In comment 15549180 Chris L. said:
Quote:
and will continue to do so…unless John is stepping down giving Chris the reigns due to health reasons.
Oh well...then you better hope Chris gets better at determining who are good players going forward.
Their PR needs an overhaul completely going back to the Gettleman hiring.
decent man. And he did graduate Fordham Law School so he's probably no academic slouch.
But it is HIS organization and the Giants record since the start of the 2017 season is worse than abysmal.
THAT'S on John Mara.
At this stage, I'll take a little less decency and a little less academic prowess for a team that can make us feel proud again!
Way too many leaps in this.
We know Getts turned over scouting, changed internal player eval processes. John Mara also said Chris' college player evals get loaded into their system with the rest of of them. He never said his become the primary source to create a Draft Board, picking the players or quite frankly even used.
Oh so he's responsible for evaluating college prospects? How has that gone since he's stepped into the role? Do you think he's proven he deserves to keep that job?
How the fuck would we know if he's proven he deserves to keep the job? We don't get to see his evaluations. Maybe they were spot on, but got ignored. What is this obsession with Chris Mara? Are people simply jealous of him?
Jawn danced around a bit with this one. He said he has no authority which would indicate that he sits in his office and plays the ponies. Then he said he has "input" and does "evaluations of college players" where we also haven't exactly been stellar, but the GM and HC make the call.
Ok, that begs the question as to whether when an owner and Senior VP of Player Personnel says "Joe Blow's scouting report has red flags because of a, b, and c" or "Joe Blow has a great scouting report because of x, y and z", do the GM and HC just ignore it? Go to Jawn so he decides? Go along? Given the issues in acquiring players, these are legitimate questions
:-)
decent man. And he did graduate Fordham Law School so he's probably no academic slouch.
But it is HIS organization and the Giants record since the start of the 2017 season is worse than abysmal.
THAT'S on John Mara.
At this stage, I'll take a little less decency and a little less academic prowess for a team that can make us feel proud again!
Don't be so kind. Its been since 2013 with one season where everything went well and still that playoff game was horrible. Hopefully this is the end of the meddling. But it starts with the SB Clock, WCO and continued thereafter. If Mara finally recognizes it has been mostly a talent issue then we are in good shape if he is hiring someone to correct that long standing issue.
The GM drives the bus...
Again... why wont they just announce Chris is no longer involved in the player personnel department? They can remove doubt in everyone's minds by doing so. The fact that they will not do that meant that he is a contributor AND he does not want to stop contributing.
If Alf is meaningless to the whole scheme then why will they not move him into a different role? Nobody is answering that.
A salesman.
They all fucking lie.
That's the job.
Results.
Show a me a team that has winning record at any point in the season.
at some point you all are going to have to think clearly about how meaningless Alf, excuse me...Chris Mara and his role is in the overall scheme of roster building decisions for the Giants.
The GM drives the bus...
Again... why wont they just announce Chris is no longer involved in the player personnel department? They can remove doubt in everyone's minds by doing so. The fact that they will not do that meant that he is a contributor AND he does not want to stop contributing.
If Alf is meaningless to the whole scheme then why will they not move him into a different role? Nobody is answering that.
Well, maybe you're right but Alf's contributions are helpful from time to time. So no harm in reading his college player evals, even if not always relied upon.