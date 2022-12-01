for display only
Duggan: Judge & Gettleman did not have a good relationship

Sean : 1/12/2022 6:27 pm
I can’t say I’m surprised. This is from the article Duggan just posted to The Athletic.
Quote:
Of the many miscalculations Mara has made in recent years, his belief that Gettleman and Judge were on the same page after the team’s 5-3 finish to last season was one of his worst. If Mara had the necessary tough conversations, he would have learned that the relationship started to deteriorate last season and had only gotten worse, according to a source.
This can't be true  
Bill in UT : 1/12/2022 6:29 pm : link
It's not what we were told
Another  
darren in pdx : 1/12/2022 6:30 pm : link
failing on John's part if true. Had no pulse on his own organization and probably bought into whatever he was told about the 'progress' being made. Hope he's starting to wake up and makes better decisions, next week or two is very important.
I’m sure Judge thought he had additional leverage after finishing  
Ivan15 : 1/12/2022 6:30 pm : link
Strong. Judge should have known that wasn’t “the Giants Way”.
That was obvious from jump  
Go Terps : 1/12/2022 6:30 pm : link
Christ Gettleman was such a fucking schmuck.
They seem like such agreeable guys though  
NoGainDayne : 1/12/2022 6:31 pm : link
shocked that they weren't able to really take in each others perspectives.

The funny thing is they were probably both trying to shovel bullshit into each others mouths that neither of them were buying
Did he say why  
jeff57 : 1/12/2022 6:31 pm : link
?
There did seem to be some tension...  
bw in dc : 1/12/2022 6:32 pm : link
at this year's draft per that video where DG walks away from Judge looking very annoyed.
RE: There did seem to be some tension...  
Sean : 1/12/2022 6:33 pm : link
In comment 15549966 bw in dc said:
Quote:
at this year's draft per that video where DG walks away from Judge looking very annoyed.

Link below.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: That was obvious from jump  
bw in dc : 1/12/2022 6:33 pm : link
In comment 15549963 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Christ Gettleman was such a fucking schmuck.


DG should have been fired with Shurmur. That was THE mistake. Then Mara could done what he says he wants to do now...
How Gettleman lasted 4 years...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/12/2022 6:36 pm : link
I will never understand.
I guess it ultimately doesn't matter  
j_rud : 1/12/2022 6:37 pm : link
but it bugs me that Gettleman was allowed to ride off into the sunset while Judge got canned. At the end of the day Judge coached himself out of a job the last month but I don't think an inside sabotage job by a Jerry Jones plant could've fucked Judge worse than Gettleman did.
Have you ever been in a room  
Jerry in_DC : 1/12/2022 6:38 pm : link
with two morons who never stop talking?
RE: RE: That was obvious from jump  
Jimmy Googs : 1/12/2022 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15549973 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15549963 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Christ Gettleman was such a fucking schmuck.



DG should have been fired with Shurmur. That was THE mistake. Then Mara could done what he says he wants to do now...


Yep.

Remember earlier this year how all the DG defenders were converting themselves into Judge advocates. And used the concept that these two were collaborating so well and the player acquisitions were improving so let's just keep going with Gettleman as GM. Classic...
RE: I guess it ultimately doesn't matter  
Go Terps : 1/12/2022 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15549988 j_rud said:
Quote:
but it bugs me that Gettleman was allowed to ride off into the sunset while Judge got canned. At the end of the day Judge coached himself out of a job the last month but I don't think an inside sabotage job by a Jerry Jones plant could've fucked Judge worse than Gettleman did.


It bothers me too. At least I would have liked more questions directed at Mara on the Gettleman topic.

We could have used a random number generator at every major decision and done better than Gettleman did. I can't say enough bad things about this asshole.
RE: RE: That was obvious from jump  
Justlurking : 1/12/2022 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15549973 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15549963 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Christ Gettleman was such a fucking schmuck.



DG should have been fired with Shurmur. That was THE mistake. Then Mara could done what he says he wants to do now...


yup, was so fucking obvious to everyone but mara. at least he looks really pained by this.
I believe that  
McNally's_Nuts : 1/12/2022 6:43 pm : link
it was whatever that went wrong was DG’s fault and everything that went well (like the draft day trades) were all Judge.

I was in that group, myself
Mara is a liar or Judge  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/12/2022 6:43 pm : link
is a puss. He is the HC. If he did not like something then he should have went to Mara and presented the problems and proposed a solution in a professional manner.

I do not know Duggan's credibility so for now I won't question the article.
why  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/12/2022 6:43 pm : link
should the President and CEO of the franchise know that his GM and HC were not on the same page?


(This is getting worse by the day).
the draft day footage has been on my mind all week  
Platos : 1/12/2022 6:44 pm : link
what about trading down and grabbing Ojulari had DG looking so stressed?

everyone thought that was a great move for the most part. but who knows maybe ojulari was going to be one of those guys that drops further. we dont know. quincy roche was supposed to be a 2nd/3rd rounder and he went in the 6th.
RE: RE: There did seem to be some tension...  
Jimmy Googs : 1/12/2022 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15549972 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15549966 bw in dc said:


Quote:


at this year's draft per that video where DG walks away from Judge looking very annoyed.


Link below. Link - ( New Window )


Trying to recall...wasn't that during Rd 2 about the time they traded back for the second time in draft?

I am just guessing but I think Getts wanted to stay and pick and then lost his targeted guy before they got to their new lower pick...
RE: why  
NoGainDayne : 1/12/2022 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15550007 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
should the President and CEO of the franchise know that his GM and HC were not on the same page?


(This is getting worse by the day).


ESPECIALLY when your brother and nephew are around those people on an everyday basis. It's mind boggling
NoGainDayne  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/12/2022 6:47 pm : link
I don't think it has fully registered with two-thirds of the fan base just how dysfunctional this team has become.

If the GM isn't allowed to clean house, I suspect we're going to be in the same spot years from now.
But hey  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/12/2022 6:48 pm : link
at least John Mara seemed "sad" today.
It has been 0 days since stupid shit happened  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/12/2022 6:49 pm : link
at 1925 Giants Drive.
RE: I guess it ultimately doesn't matter  
bw in dc : 1/12/2022 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15549988 j_rud said:
Quote:
but it bugs me that Gettleman was allowed to ride off into the sunset while Judge got canned. At the end of the day Judge coached himself out of a job the last month but I don't think an inside sabotage job by a Jerry Jones plant could've fucked Judge worse than Gettleman did.


The cancer situation, I believe, played a huge role in Mara having a super-light touch with Gettleman.
Eh.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/12/2022 6:50 pm : link
I'm sure a lot of GMs and HCs aren't going out for a beer after work. At the end of the day, DG was an abject disaster who didn't give JJ a lot to work with. And JJ was completely in over his head.
And guess What?  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 1/12/2022 6:50 pm : link
John lets DG exit side left while the media rips Judge. Why does DG deserve a free pass and not have to answer any tough questions? He's way more culpable for the team's ineptitude.

Judge had his issues but the fact DG gets a free pass and is not accountable is pretty disgusting. We all have to answer for our professional mistakes at the most basic level, and JJ wont ever likely be a HC again. Pretty crappy for an owner!
RE: It has been 0 days since stupid shit happened  
bw in dc : 1/12/2022 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15550017 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
at 1925 Giants Drive.


That was very funny...
RE: But hey  
Bill in UT : 1/12/2022 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15550016 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
at least John Mara seemed "sad" today.


Sad as is unhappy, or sad as in pathetic?
things get dysfunctional when you have wrong people in leadership  
Eric on Li : 1/12/2022 6:52 pm : link
it's as simple as that. isn't the fact that things were more dysfunctional than realized a sign that ownership is actual truthful in describing their intent to give the football ops autonomy?

The organization has not made a single good hire since Coughlin/Reese. When that changes the dysfunction will stop. if they make bad hires the dysfunction will continue. It's as simple as that.
RE: RE: I guess it ultimately doesn't matter  
Bill in UT : 1/12/2022 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15550018 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15549988 j_rud said:


Quote:


but it bugs me that Gettleman was allowed to ride off into the sunset while Judge got canned. At the end of the day Judge coached himself out of a job the last month but I don't think an inside sabotage job by a Jerry Jones plant could've fucked Judge worse than Gettleman did.



The cancer situation, I believe, played a huge role in Mara having a super-light touch with Gettleman.


And the deathbed situation has kept Ronnie Barnes here. The man is nothing if not an empath
The other example I recall of them not being on the same page  
Jimmy Googs : 1/12/2022 6:53 pm : link
was with the whole Kelvin Benjamin debacle during beginning of camp.

I think Judge was pissed at the crappy players Getts was pulling in the door and throwing at him, even the "shots in the dark" like a Benjamin who didn't have any financial guarantees but were complete wastes of his coaching time.

And it ended with Judge throwing him away before the first practice ever took place and Getts standing there trying to play good cop since he was responsible for Benjamin being there...

RE: RE: But hey  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/12/2022 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15550024 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15550016 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


at least John Mara seemed "sad" today.



Sad as is unhappy, or sad as in pathetic?


I'm told by some that I should believe John Mara has changed his ways because he seemed embarrassed today. This time it's different. Feelings and such.

RE: RE: There did seem to be some tension...  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 1/12/2022 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15549972 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15549966 bw in dc said:


Quote:


at this year's draft per that video where DG walks away from Judge looking very annoyed.


Link below. Link - ( New Window )


What's with DG and his volitional hand movements? Strange fella, all the away around.
RE: how dysfunctional this team has become  
Trainmaster : 1/12/2022 6:55 pm : link
I know the Chris Mara stuff may be a little over the top, but in my experience, you aren't successful due to a good organization, but you definitely can be unsuccessful due to a bad org.

Clear lines of responsibility and authority need to be drawn. It appears (whether it's Chris Mara alone or others) that the Giants have some blurred authority at least.

Again, GM needs to be President of Football Operations with the authority and responsibility for all football related matters. That would go a long way to reducing or eliminating this dysfunction.


RE: There did seem to be some tension...  
BigBlueWC : 1/12/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15549966 bw in dc said:
Quote:
at this year's draft per that video where DG walks away from Judge looking very annoyed.


Yes, I remember posting the video on this board and calling it out at the time. I was told I was crazy!
RE: RE: There did seem to be some tension...  
bw in dc : 1/12/2022 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15549972 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15549966 bw in dc said:


Quote:


at this year's draft per that video where DG walks away from Judge looking very annoyed.


Link below. Link - ( New Window )


I can watch that all day. It's a video worth a thousand words with all of the central characters.

Judge's snicker/laugh at the end towards DG was sensational. May have been the last time I applauded something JJ did.

RE: things get dysfunctional when you have wrong people in leadership  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/12/2022 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15550026 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
it's as simple as that. isn't the fact that things were more dysfunctional than realized a sign that ownership is actual truthful in describing their intent to give the football ops autonomy?

The organization has not made a single good hire since Coughlin/Reese. When that changes the dysfunction will stop. if they make bad hires the dysfunction will continue. It's as simple as that.



I guess expecting the owner/president of football ops to have an understanding that his HC and GM are at odds or there's a scout in the front office that's making an ass of himself is too much to ask.

Mara himself is no leader. That's how you get infected by the cancer of tough guy a-holes.
It’s no mystery why  
Daniel in MI : 1/12/2022 6:59 pm : link
They didn’t fire DG. (Though they probably did, in essence, if he wasn’t originally planning to retire.) He’s a guy with a long relationship to the team and thus owners, he was part of 2 SBs in the past, he was going anyway, they prefer not to fire mid season, they didn’t see it as an impediment to talking to the people they want to talk to.

If you have a long, mostly good relationship with someone you don’t generally inflict pain/embarrassment for little to no reason if you have any class, even if things didn’t work out. It’s a bad look to intentionally be a dick to a guy headed out the door, too.

Judge was different in that they wanted to keep him initially so let it play out, and then he wasn’t leaving without being terminated. I think they got the message real quick they’d have to clean the slate to get GM candidates to seriously consider coming. Plus I think they realized half measures only kept more questions and fan anger coming so it was better to just move on. I think they cared that cutting JJ now is going to hurt his career, too. They brought him into a bad situation but I think the last few weeks made it untenable to keep him given the Presser, etc. So overall it became clear it was in their best interests for the team to clean the slate.
RE: RE: I guess it ultimately doesn't matter  
j_rud : 1/12/2022 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15550018 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15549988 j_rud said:


Quote:


but it bugs me that Gettleman was allowed to ride off into the sunset while Judge got canned. At the end of the day Judge coached himself out of a job the last month but I don't think an inside sabotage job by a Jerry Jones plant could've fucked Judge worse than Gettleman did.



The cancer situation, I believe, played a huge role in Mara having a super-light touch with Gettleman.


That was 3 years ago. If it's insensitive so be it but that's weak.
Trainmaster  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/12/2022 6:59 pm : link
I agree. After reading the transcript it is easy to see how things can get quite blurry quickly. I see the HC/GM disagreeing (probably often) and then the "consensus team" steps in.
RE: And guess What?  
Scooter185 : 1/12/2022 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15550020 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:
Quote:
John lets DG exit side left while the media rips Judge. Why does DG deserve a free pass and not have to answer any tough questions? He's way more culpable for the team's ineptitude.

Judge had his issues but the fact DG gets a free pass and is not accountable is pretty disgusting. We all have to answer for our professional mistakes at the most basic level, and JJ wont ever likely be a HC again. Pretty crappy for an owner!


DG only got a pass in name only. His contract was expiring, he still left a disgrace on everyone's eyes.
I think those QB sneaks were an "eff you" to DG.  
bceagle05 : 1/12/2022 7:01 pm : link
I think I said it on the game thread. Couldn't think of any other logical explanation for it.
RE: RE: RE: There did seem to be some tension...  
BigBlueShock : 1/12/2022 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15550040 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15549972 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15549966 bw in dc said:


Quote:


at this year's draft per that video where DG walks away from Judge looking very annoyed.


Link below. Link - ( New Window )



I can watch that all day. It's a video worth a thousand words with all of the central characters.

Judge's snicker/laugh at the end towards DG was sensational. May have been the last time I applauded something JJ did.

Haha! The snicker and grin at the very end was my favorite part. I also think it’s the only times I ever seen Judge crack a smile in two years
RE: RE: That was obvious from jump  
j_rud : 1/12/2022 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15549973 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15549963 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Christ Gettleman was such a fucking schmuck.



DG should have been fired with Shurmur. That was THE mistake. Then Mara could done what he says he wants to do now...


Not only a mistake, but a mistake they were repeating from the Reese/Coughlin era.
I am not sure that  
section125 : 1/12/2022 7:03 pm : link
this is true. Several times Judge has said they worked well together. Hard to believe if there was a problem, that nobody saw it or that Judge would not say something to Mara.

RE: It’s no mystery why  
Giantophile : 1/12/2022 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15550044 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
They didn’t fire DG. (Though they probably did, in essence, if he wasn’t originally planning to retire.) He’s a guy with a long relationship to the team and thus owners, he was part of 2 SBs in the past, he was going anyway, they prefer not to fire mid season, they didn’t see it as an impediment to talking to the people they want to talk to.

If you have a long, mostly good relationship with someone you don’t generally inflict pain/embarrassment for little to no reason if you have any class, even if things didn’t work out. It’s a bad look to intentionally be a dick to a guy headed out the door, too.

Judge was different in that they wanted to keep him initially so let it play out, and then he wasn’t leaving without being terminated. I think they got the message real quick they’d have to clean the slate to get GM candidates to seriously consider coming. Plus I think they realized half measures only kept more questions and fan anger coming so it was better to just move on. I think they cared that cutting JJ now is going to hurt his career, too. They brought him into a bad situation but I think the last few weeks made it untenable to keep him given the Presser, etc. So overall it became clear it was in their best interests for the team to clean the slate.


Good post. I've agreed with the BBI sentiment most of the way but I don't understand all the hemming and hawing about Gettleman 'getting' to retire instead of being fired. What matters is he is gone. He should have been gone sooner, or better yet never hired at all but he was. He was shown the door, the semantics is all just sour grapes.
I know we all want to point the arrow at Gettleman here...  
EricJ : 1/12/2022 7:03 pm : link
and he deserves all of it. However, what is starting to be revealed here is that Joe Judge apparently did not get along with anyone. We are going to hear more stories as the days go by.
Gettleman  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/12/2022 7:04 pm : link
Should of been fired after the 2019 season with Shurmur. That was by far Mara’s biggest mistake. Judge really got a raw deal here, working with a GM he didn’t like and an Offensive Cordinator he didn’t want. I honestly feel real bad for the guy.
The video  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 1/12/2022 7:05 pm : link
If I had to deduce what's happening, it's right after the 2nd rd pick, which was Azeez Ojulari.

DG doesnt look on board, so surprisingly, this was a better pick.

Is that Chris across from JJ?
RE: I think those QB sneaks were an  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/12/2022 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15550049 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
I think I said it on the game thread. Couldn't think of any other logical explanation for it.


For him to do that I think we would need to know exactly what Judge's involvement was (I think strong) and what direction he have gone with personnel wise imv. I still think he reached a point where he short circuited from the stress of the overall situation and made some poor decisions.
RE: Gettleman  
bw in dc : 1/12/2022 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15550057 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Should of been fired after the 2019 season with Shurmur. That was by far Mara’s biggest mistake. Judge really got a raw deal here, working with a GM he didn’t like and an Offensive Cordinator he didn’t want. I honestly feel real bad for the guy.


I get your POV on Judge. He wasn't dealt the best hand. But you still have to play the hand. And he played it horribly this year.

Judge isn't riding off destitute. So I wouldn't feel too bad for too long.
RE: RE: It’s no mystery why  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/12/2022 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15550053 Giantophile said:
Quote:
In comment 15550044 Daniel in MI said:


Quote:


They didn’t fire DG. (Though they probably did, in essence, if he wasn’t originally planning to retire.) He’s a guy with a long relationship to the team and thus owners, he was part of 2 SBs in the past, he was going anyway, they prefer not to fire mid season, they didn’t see it as an impediment to talking to the people they want to talk to.

If you have a long, mostly good relationship with someone you don’t generally inflict pain/embarrassment for little to no reason if you have any class, even if things didn’t work out. It’s a bad look to intentionally be a dick to a guy headed out the door, too.

Judge was different in that they wanted to keep him initially so let it play out, and then he wasn’t leaving without being terminated. I think they got the message real quick they’d have to clean the slate to get GM candidates to seriously consider coming. Plus I think they realized half measures only kept more questions and fan anger coming so it was better to just move on. I think they cared that cutting JJ now is going to hurt his career, too. They brought him into a bad situation but I think the last few weeks made it untenable to keep him given the Presser, etc. So overall it became clear it was in their best interests for the team to clean the slate.



Good post. I've agreed with the BBI sentiment most of the way but I don't understand all the hemming and hawing about Gettleman 'getting' to retire instead of being fired. What matters is he is gone. He should have been gone sooner, or better yet never hired at all but he was. He was shown the door, the semantics is all just sour grapes.


Whether he was fired or not isn't really the point that's making people react.

It's the decision making process that led to this season. He should have been let go a year ago. Lame duck GMs and coaches do things like spend irresponsibly and jam up the salary cap.

Keeping DG a year too long when he didnt even earn it means the Giant now need to spend 2022 paying for their mistakes.

And Dave being gone doesn't mean the Giants are going to learn from the mistake.
Is this whole claim about Judge and DG  
montanagiant : 1/12/2022 7:11 pm : link
Based on that 20 second Twitter post?
Anyone have video or a still shot of Gettleman  
Chris684 : 1/12/2022 7:11 pm : link
in the draft war room last year when he was obviously pissed over the move they had just made?

It was either after the trade down in the 1st, the Toney pick or the Ojulari pick.

I’m blanking.
RE: Anyone have video or a still shot of Gettleman  
bw in dc : 1/12/2022 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15550076 Chris684 said:
Quote:
in the draft war room last year when he was obviously pissed over the move they had just made?

It was either after the trade down in the 1st, the Toney pick or the Ojulari pick.

I’m blanking.


Uh - it's posted above by Sean...?
Glass Joe didn't want any of this  
ghost718 : 1/12/2022 7:17 pm : link
RE: I know we all want to point the arrow at Gettleman here...  
Eric on Li : 1/12/2022 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15550054 EricJ said:
Quote:
and he deserves all of it. However, what is starting to be revealed here is that Joe Judge apparently did not get along with anyone. We are going to hear more stories as the days go by.


this is imo the most interesting revelation in the last couple weeks. it's also an interesting reflection of the reality that John Mara has been indiscriminately wrong on hiring decisions wrong whether they were popular (judge) or unpopular (gettleman).

i think many are overcomplicating their read on the state of the franchise when "Mara has made shitty hires" explains it.

there's really nothing anyone can do except hope he finally gets one right. the next competent person they hire to management will be the first since Coughlin left.
Gettleman and his scouting department/grading system  
David B. : 1/12/2022 7:31 pm : link
utterly FAILED whoever the HC might have been. It just happened to be JJ. If I was Judge, I'd hate and resent Gettleman. He just cost Judge many years of his career. It could be a couple of years before he's a position coach or coordinator again.
RE: Gettleman and his scouting department/grading system  
Eric on Li : 1/12/2022 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15550129 David B. said:
Quote:
utterly FAILED whoever the HC might have been. It just happened to be JJ. If I was Judge, I'd hate and resent Gettleman. He just cost Judge many years of his career. It could be a couple of years before he's a position coach or coordinator again.


there's blame to go around. the offense went off a cliff in judge year 1 despite essentially the same personnel (and better personnel year 2).

seeing as judge/his staff had fingerprints on almost every draft pick and free agent signed blameshifting the roster makeup is a hollow excuse. it's the same qb sneak that got him fired.
RE: why  
jvm52106 : 1/12/2022 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15550007 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
should the President and CEO of the franchise know that his GM and HC were not on the same page?


(This is getting worse by the day).


Is it? Funny how stories come out after both are gone. Perhaps they did know this season and knew DG was on his way out. Why is this any more effecting than the other stuff? They are both gone.. BTW if you think Mara should have known then you are saying that Mara was more hands off than what all here are saying he is. Can't be both too involved and too hands off
No fucking shit lady  
Mark from Jersey : 1/12/2022 8:05 pm : link
do I sound like I am ordering a pizza?
You absolutely can be involved and oblivious.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/12/2022 8:17 pm : link
.
There were people close to the team  
arniefez : 1/12/2022 8:31 pm : link
sort of fringe beat reporters on podcasts that were saying that Gettleman and Judge do not have a good relationship well before Jones got hurt. It wasn't a secret but none of the main beat reporters no better than to report that because they'll get serious heat from the Giants and it will be denied.

I too feel bad for Judge. He did get screwed. He trusted Belichick and he trusted Mara but he fired himself. He wasn't ready for the job and it broke him after Jones got hurt.
Some thoughts/questions  
SLIM_ : 1/12/2022 8:34 pm : link
This is NOT in defense of Gettleman.

- Gettleman with both coaching staffs brought in a LOT of players that the staffs were familiar with. A good portion was on defense. Bechter's picks were mostly absolute slugs where Graham/Judge's connections were a lot better.

There were offensive players brought in to a lesser extent. A little more tied to Garrett. I still think the season could've looked a LOT different even if someone like Looney (tied to Garrett) didn't retire. Maybe Gates doesn't get hurt. Maybe we don't trade for Price (and have more of an inside pass rush with B.J. Hill). Maybe we have Looney at left guard with Price at center. Maybe with that Skura can push Hernandez out.

- My guess is that you don't spend the money on Golladay unless both people were absolutely comfortable. I still would love to understand what happened with there. Was he a malcontent - he may lose his job anyway but the guy we brought in from Detroit should have known. Was it more like Hakeem Nicks who just went down physically due to wear and tear? Who in our medical staff signed off? Or was it just really bad luck and he can recover.

- If I remember correctly, the video of Gettleman looking like a lost pup was that Gettleman was disappointed about losing out on a couple lineman he liked.

Mara like his old man seems to be loyal to a fault. There are worst traits to have as a person. As a head of a business, it could be a big problem as tough decisions usually can't be based on loyalty.


I'm thinking back to Parcells's first year. It is crazy to think how he rebounded off of that with everything that went wrong - it's been awhile but if my memory is right he lost both parents and a coach that year.
RE: There did seem to be some tension...  
Red Right Hand : 1/12/2022 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15549966 bw in dc said:
Quote:
at this year's draft per that video where DG walks away from Judge looking very annoyed.
He didn't look annoyed, he looked flumoxxed, like he didn't understand what had just happened, and Judge had this vicious prick look of satisfaction as if he had just jammed something up Gettlemans ass and had enjoyed the process. That was actually the moment I started to realize the guy was a hump, and the other guy had been passed by...
Eric, you were right…  
STLGiant : 1/12/2022 9:15 pm : link
It could and has gotten worse…

John’s only real choice is to move Chris and Petit elsewhere in the organization, out of Player Personnel.

Find another cap specialist than Abrams who may just be yet another Fox in the henhouse…

Yikes!

+1 Eric. Did you use the 8-ball when you thought it could get worse?
RE: RE: RE: RE: There did seem to be some tension...  
Red Right Hand : 1/12/2022 9:23 pm : link
In comment 15550050 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15550040 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15549972 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15549966 bw in dc said:


Quote:


at this year's draft per that video where DG walks away from Judge looking very annoyed.


Link below. Link - ( New Window )



I can watch that all day. It's a video worth a thousand words with all of the central characters.

Judge's snicker/laugh at the end towards DG was sensational. May have been the last time I applauded something JJ did.



Haha! The snicker and grin at the very end was my favorite part. I also think it’s the only times I ever seen Judge crack a smile in two years
I saw it and lost any respect i had for judge, and knew him after for a nasty little prick
Being owner doesn't mean being a douche  
MeanBunny : 10:57 am : link
Attracting talent requires respecting employees. Mara doesn't want to be the hands on screaming owner because you cannot attract people to work for you if you are not trustworthy as employer. Giants can still attract good people but obviously Mara needs to pick the right talent. We had chances to hire better coaches and GMs all along. Reese really wasn't that bad.
Chris Mara should be talked about 1% of the amount that he is  
bigbluehoya : 11:06 am : link
and that 99% should all be concentrated on what absolute garbage Gettleman was as a GM and a leader. Complete trash at his job, worsened by zero redeeming qualities in personality.
RE: Did he say why  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:19 am : link
In comment 15549965 jeff57 said:
Quote:
?

I'm going out on a limb here, but it might have been because Gettleman is an abrasive asshole.
RE: Some thoughts/questions  
Section331 : 11:24 am : link
In comment 15550263 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
This is NOT in defense of Gettleman.

- Gettleman with both coaching staffs brought in a LOT of players that the staffs were familiar with. A good portion was on defense. Bechter's picks were mostly absolute slugs where Graham/Judge's connections were a lot better.

There were offensive players brought in to a lesser extent. A little more tied to Garrett. I still think the season could've looked a LOT different even if someone like Looney (tied to Garrett) didn't retire. Maybe Gates doesn't get hurt. Maybe we don't trade for Price (and have more of an inside pass rush with B.J. Hill). Maybe we have Looney at left guard with Price at center. Maybe with that Skura can push Hernandez out.

- My guess is that you don't spend the money on Golladay unless both people were absolutely comfortable. I still would love to understand what happened with there. Was he a malcontent - he may lose his job anyway but the guy we brought in from Detroit should have known. Was it more like Hakeem Nicks who just went down physically due to wear and tear? Who in our medical staff signed off? Or was it just really bad luck and he can recover.

- If I remember correctly, the video of Gettleman looking like a lost pup was that Gettleman was disappointed about losing out on a couple lineman he liked.

Mara like his old man seems to be loyal to a fault. There are worst traits to have as a person. As a head of a business, it could be a big problem as tough decisions usually can't be based on loyalty.


I'm thinking back to Parcells's first year. It is crazy to think how he rebounded off of that with everything that went wrong - it's been awhile but if my memory is right he lost both parents and a coach that year.


I'm sure Judge signed off on a lot of the players signed over the past 2 years, but he's not the one putting contracts in front of them. Golladay was one who had an injury history, AND had been bad-mouthed by Lions coaches for shutting it down when he could have played. You want to take a chance on him, fine, but paying him that kind of money?

And then there is Adoree Jackson, I'm sure both Judge and Graham wanted him, but when word got out that Philly had offered 3/27, does DG offer 3/30? No, he goes to 3/39! That kind of crap is on him, he was bidding against himself and couldn't see it.
