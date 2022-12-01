The Obsession With Chris Mara clatterbuck : 1/12/2022 7:38 pm

is both absurd and really tiresome. Does someone have any information on what decisions he's made, what player(s) he demanded be signed or drafted? If he has pressured scouts to upgrade or downgrade a player evaluation? We get it, a lot of fans don't like the fact he has a job in the organization. It's not ideal and it may be a distraction. But the constant, carping about what he does or doesn't do is silly, unsubstantiated bushwa. Is Chris Mara responsible for the sorry state of the franchise? Did he make the decision to sign Glenn instead of McCoy? Did he destroy the O-line? If so, let's see the receipts. If, not please give it a rest.