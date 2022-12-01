The Obsession With Chris Mara

is both absurd and really tiresome. Does someone have any information on what decisions he's made, what player(s) he demanded be signed or drafted? If he has pressured scouts to upgrade or downgrade a player evaluation? We get it, a lot of fans don't like the fact he has a job in the organization. It's not ideal and it may be a distraction. But the constant, carping about what he does or doesn't do is silly, unsubstantiated bushwa. Is Chris Mara responsible for the sorry state of the franchise? Did he make the decision to sign Glenn instead of McCoy? Did he destroy the O-line? If so, let's see the receipts. If, not please give it a rest.
Resign his position as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. Or remove him from that post.
If you don't want fans bitching about his role in team personnel decisions, then maybe it's not a great idea to give him a title that suggests he has immense influence.
Quote:
on day to day operations, but he's meeting with the new GM, what are fans supposed to say?
So are about 50 other Maras.
Yes based on today...
* he writes a few scouting reports on some college players and loads it into the player database they maintain;
* he gets to fly to the draft and sit in the war room;
* he is in-charge of logging onto the Zoom call for the GM candidate interviews
Did I miss anything?
Nope. The Venn Diagram of people who are outraged that Chris Mara is taking notes in these GM interviews, people who would be outraged if Mara/Tisch were the only ones in the room, and people who would be outraged if they promoted from within, and people who would be outraged if they hired a consultant to feed them candidates, is a perfect circle.
When the new GM and HC are hired, I hope Chris Mara introduces them both at the introductory press with John Mara not even in the building. So that the resulting collective stroke in the fanbase might cause the aggregate sanity quotient to tick back up a few points.
Having Mara family members have "beyond ownership roles" is problematic. Is it so hard to see that?
Quote:
one easy step to make this all go away. One step.
Yeah. Ok. Keep wearing this rose colored glasses.
Quote:
...the step?
Then maybe fans should hire the coaches and run the draft, too.
Quote:
In comment 15550150 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...the step?
Then maybe fans should hire the coaches and run the draft, too.
Or here’s a thought, maybe hire people who aren’t inept family members? But no, no. That’s ridiculous.
Having Mara family members have "beyond ownership roles" is problematic. Is it so hard to see that?
I honestly believe most of these people vociferously defending Chris Mara are either members of the Giants organization or recipients of nepotism in their offline life and feel personally attacked.
By that reasoning Tisch should not have a title either. He never does anything except agree with John on coaches and GMs, then goes and bangs his GF.
Quote:
I have seen it run the gamut.
Wow. I don't really keep a book on every poster here as some do, but color me surprised nonetheless that you would just take anything that John Mara says at face value. I've always seen you as more of a skeptic. Maybe you haven't come down from the UGA high :)
Quote:
for the apparent deep seated organizational problems the Giants have had the last ten years. There have been some very questionable draft and free agency decisions since Chris Mara has had the Senior VP of Player Personnel role. You have to believe he has at least some "thumb on the scale" influence; how much we'll never know. He is one constant over 4 Head Coaches and 2 General Managers. Is he 100% the problem? No. Is he likely at least a small issue and potentially a large issue? Yes.
Having Mara family members have "beyond ownership roles" is problematic. Is it so hard to see that?
I honestly believe most of these people vociferously defending Chris Mara are either members of the Giants organization or recipients of nepotism in their offline life and feel personally attacked.
He has a role in player evaluation and his is an ownership voice so it is going to be heavily influential.
And there is no evidence that he's good about it.
More likely than not, he is a significant part of the problem, and as fans we all just want our team to be good.
He seems to be exactly what needs to be spoken about.
This explains it perfectly - ( New Window )
Having Mara family members have "beyond ownership roles" is problematic. Is it so hard to see that?
So I guess Gettleman is off the hook. Btw, was Chris Mara dialed into Judge's headset demanding the QB sneak play calls as well?
Quote:
When would you say this started going downhill? Now look up when he was promoted to his current position. As Eric said, maybe he is to blame or maybe he isn't but he shouldn't be in his position.
Ridiculous comparison. Tisch actually owns a stake in the team. Chris Mara does not, other than the silver fucking spoon he has ‘earned’ by the genetic lottery. You see any Tisch’s working in the front office? Nope.
Quote:
When would you say this started going downhill? Now look up when he was promoted to his current position. As Eric said, maybe he is to blame or maybe he isn't but he shouldn't be in his position.
Quote:
for the apparent deep seated organizational problems the Giants have had the last ten years. There have been some very questionable draft and free agency decisions since Chris Mara has had the Senior VP of Player Personnel role. You have to believe he has at least some "thumb on the scale" influence; how much we'll never know. He is one constant over 4 Head Coaches and 2 General Managers. Is he 100% the problem? No. Is he likely at least a small issue and potentially a large issue? Yes.
Having Mara family members have "beyond ownership roles" is problematic. Is it so hard to see that?
So I guess Gettleman is off the hook. Btw, was Chris Mara dialed into Judge's headset demanding the QB sneak play calls as well?
Quote:
...the step?
If it was my business I If it was my business...
...some things I would want to know what fans had to say and some things I would not.
Based on the amount of information the fans have about Chris They really looks silly complaining as much as they are.
Now that assumes that "they" is more than just BBI.
Or a small fraction of BBI.
Quote:
for the apparent deep seated organizational problems the Giants have had the last ten years. There have been some very questionable draft and free agency decisions since Chris Mara has had the Senior VP of Player Personnel role. You have to believe he has at least some "thumb on the scale" influence; how much we'll never know. He is one constant over 4 Head Coaches and 2 General Managers. Is he 100% the problem? No. Is he likely at least a small issue and potentially a large issue? Yes.
Having Mara family members have "beyond ownership roles" is problematic. Is it so hard to see that?
I honestly believe most of these people vociferously defending Chris Mara are either members of the Giants organization or recipients of nepotism in their offline life and feel personally attacked.
you know why Jerry Reese got the nod for GM here? because he was director of player personnel from 04-07.
you know why DG got the Panthers job? because he was director of pro personnel from 99-12. both those men contributed to winning championships here. Chris Mara has not.
these are positions of meaning. these are the positions we're interviewing right now for our own GM job.
Chris was a "scout" in the 80s. then ran a scouting company i'm sure nfl teams hired as a favor to Wellington. dicked around in the AFL before coming back to ny as "Vice President of Player Evaluation" whatever the FUCK that means. we've been drafting like shit since he's been promoted. other teams don't have 3 player personnel guys like us and are better. wake up.
he has NO risk of being fired in a key position on the team.
Quote:
He has a voice, but not enough to royally screw shit up
DG bid against himself for KG, horrid signings like solder
totally ruined the cap in 2 yrs
hog mollies my ass
full blown love for DJ at a senior bowl practice
saquon touched by the hand of god ( he did look awesome in 2018)
JMHO
Quote:
Jonathon Tisch is treasurer of the NY Football Giants.
Quote:
And? That’s not even close to the front office operations and you know it. Sad that your thread is being shot down, I know.
Quote:
Seems like it would make you and some others happy, no one else cares. No one else thinks it’s a big deal. I’ve yet to talk to one person, not single one in the real world who cares what Chris Maras title or involvement is.
This is as “fake news” as it gets.
Quote:
So if Chris wanted to be the GM but Tisch not agreeing to it maybe John compromised and told Chris you can still be very involved but you have to carry a different title. Just a theory but I am not sure we will ever know for sure. Hopefully they start winning more soon.
Some people are desperate to not have "negativity" on the board yet poke their heads in the threads and initiate the conversations they claim to hate.
Quote:
I’ve yet to talk to one person, not single one in the real world who cares what Chris Maras title or involvement is.
This is as “fake news” as it gets.
You are posting on a fan run site dedicated to a team that has gone 22-59 over the past 5 years and 61-100 over the past 10 years and wondering why the fans are obsessed about the ownership and front office structure of that team? Seriously? Maybe the people you meet in the real world don't care b/c they are not die hard fans who punish themselves every Sunday watching this crap team.
Quote:
one easy step to make this all go away. One step.
Quote:
Quote:
At this point I don’t think you guys even know what you are complaining about anymore. Go look at any GM thread prior to yesterday. All are full of proclamations about how we are going from DG straight to Abrams and that he will be nothing more than Maras errand boy. The GM search is a ruse, just so Mara can make sure we are all faked out. Well, the complete opposite happened. So now it’s on to Chris mara and his title.
And no, plenty of people I know are die hards, they don’t care about message boards or social media.
A little thought experiment: You apply for a high level job and you’re pretty familiar with the owners. You get the interview and they give you 3 names.
You take a quick look just to confirm. One is CEO/President, one is Chairman/EVP, one is SVP over a department that sounds an awful like what you do.
You then hear through the grapevine the SVP who will be at the interview and who is an owner “has no authority and won’t be making the decisions.”
This is weird, no?
I hoped he would have intervene drafting D.Baker
Quote:
So, wow, wrong on both counts. He's an OWNER, and there are at least 2 Tisches working in the office, including the fucking treasurer.
Nobody cares about the Treasurer. People care about the guys picking the crappy players.
his exact words were that chris mara PARTICIPATES IN THE DRAFT
At this point I don’t think you guys even know what you are complaining about anymore. Go look at any GM thread prior to yesterday. All are full of proclamations about how we are going from DG straight to Abrams and that he will be nothing more than Maras errand boy. The GM search is a ruse, just so Mara can make sure we are all faked out. Well, the complete opposite happened. So now it’s on to Chris mara and his title.
And no, plenty of people I know are die hards, they don’t care about message boards or social media.
I'm guessing you recall the fake GM search that occurred in 2017 when DG was hired. And how Mara said he was going to conduct a wide search back then...Well, that was the ruse.
So with that precedence set, it wasn't out of the realm of possibilities, until they weren't, to think Mara might keep actually keep DG or promote Abrams.
The burden was on Mara to prove otherwise. And it seems like he's finally doing something that should have been done two years ago. Four years ago. Now it's time for him to put all the words he expressed today into action.
A little thought experiment: You apply for a high level job and you’re pretty familiar with the owners. You get the interview and they give you 3 names.
You take a quick look just to confirm. One is CEO/President, one is Chairman/EVP, one is SVP over a department that sounds an awful like what you do.
You then hear through the grapevine the SVP who will be at the interview and who is an owner “has no authority and won’t be making the decisions.”
This is weird, no?
What kind of dental plan are we talking about with this new outfit? That could sway the thought process one way or another...
But I have observed you, OP, talk about the Giants the Giants ownership more than you talk about much else. So perhaps it is YOU that is obsessed.
No GM can fix this with them in the mix. Can’t you see it?
DG says, “Hey Chris what do you think?
Chris Mara says, “I know John likes so-and-so, or hates so-and-so, or would never agree with this or that…”
DG to Chris Petit, Chris do you agree?
Chris Petit, “Yeah, I have to agree with Chris Mara.”
DG, “Well then, we know what to do…”
Too many Yes-men. Horrible business model.
Until this year DG never traded down…ever…. Hmmmm.
He was given the VP title in 2011. It is not a coincidence, it is fact.
He remains, coaches, GM's come and go and we continue to stink. The one constant is Chris Mara.
I don't believe what John Mara says regarding the role Chris plays. Why would John ever admit his part owner brother is part of the problem.
It's a dysfunctional ownership group leading to a dysfunctional team.
The past 10 years of failure speak to the dysfunction.
Or maybe his draft recommendations on college personnel aren’t guys they have drafted and they have done well for other teams, or he has given guys red flags but they still get taken by Reese or Getts.
Maybe Chris Mara has more hits than anybody in the org for the last decade but the GMs aren’t in aligned.
The possibilities are endless...
They fired Judge. Still not good enough.
They’ve stated clearly the new GM and HC make the decisions on personnel.
Not good enough
The Maras aren’t selling the team. So if that’s the only thing that will lead some to acknowledge progress, why are you wasting your time here?
What kind of dental plan are we talking about with this new outfit? That could sway the thought process one way or another...
No dental. You need a cleaning — Chris does it. Earning his keep.
Same. And Eric hit the nail on the head. I don’t understand how people can’t see why it’s an issue if he keeps that position with a new coach/GM on the way. Especially since Chris likely has friends in various positions too. Why risk the possibility of some internal power struggle or potentially undermining the new GM? Let him have his own crew so we can finally have a well run ship.
Who’s ready for a little goose-stepping down the streets of Berlin if their preferred GM candidate doesn’t get the job?
Yep, and that report, if faulty, could be enough to spike a really good player that we then pass on during the draft.
Problem is we don’t know., and the Giants can’t say. And worse, if it is some sort of identified problem even an outside GM may not be able to address because of CMs ownership status. Owners should OWN, and GMs run the front office and scouts should scout. Any mixture is bound to create potentially unsolvable issues.
Who’s ready for a little goose-stepping down the streets of Berlin if their preferred GM candidate doesn’t get the job?
Comparing fans to Nazis? Brutal take on paying customers.
Then again you guys are so predictable — it’s a tell.
A little thought experiment: You apply for a high level job and you’re pretty familiar with the owners. You get the interview and they give you 3 names.
You take a quick look just to confirm. One is CEO/President, one is Chairman/EVP, one is SVP over a department that sounds an awful like what you do.
You then hear through the grapevine the SVP who will be at the interview and who is an owner “has no authority and won’t be making the decisions.”
This is weird, no?
It's super weird. And honestly they are so over the top in their meddling defensiveness it's super odd. Ultimately it aligns though, I think John especially is kind of a coward and knows as long as he plays down the influence it's easier to avoid the Chris should be fired conversation.
I grabbed this quote about Tim in the other thread too
This is another odd one. For me, when you talk about someone having a close relationship with the people at the top as well as apparently gobs of respect. You'd think that would get you authority? Regardless of if it's explicit or implicit. Nobody is ever like "that guy Tim, super sharp, everyone respects him, he's the future CEO of the company. That guy has no authority."
This is the kind of thing you get with a CEO that's never had to work a real job. Nobody talks like that. Who are you trying to convince of that? Look we get it, you don't want to fire your brother or your nephew but just own that instead of trying to create these weird narratives where you very ineffectively duck the topic.
I feel like going along with statements like this is like ending the press conference and calling up Chris. "Did you catch that one, whew that was close. They ALMOST figured out that you have a big impact on the decisions here"
If Chris Mara does nothing, then who does this job??? It seems like kind of an important job. Its a position that is a stepping stone to GM - many candidates we are interviewing have a job like this.
So either Mara is doing SOMETHING or he's doing nothing and we are not getting any value from what would appear to be an important position.
Quote:
Are you doubting the fact that the plan was to move on to Abrams eventually? That is what they wanted to do?
What does it say that they wanted to put a non personnel guy in charge?
These are all valid questions to be asked and Mara’s incredulity at the mere mention of the issue was a bit much
x1000
Make it two for the price of one and throw in Timmy too.
This is one of those two things can be true at the same time scenarios:
1) The GM and coach needed to be fired and replaced by better talent
and
2) It’s weird and potentially disruptive the player personnel department is led by two members of the ownership family who may or may not have any say
This is one of those two things can be true at the same time scenarios:
1) The GM and coach needed to be fired and replaced by better talent
and
2) It’s weird and potentially disruptive the player personnel department is led by two members of the ownership family who may or may not have any say
Don’t forget that the guys who have no say are both extremely talented and well respected inside and outside the building.
Plus he won the 2004 Unsung Hero Award as the player who supported the team spiritually, emotionally and physically for the good of the team.
They fired Judge. Still not good enough.
They’ve stated clearly the new GM and HC make the decisions on personnel.
Not good enough
The Maras aren’t selling the team. So if that’s the only thing that will lead some to acknowledge progress, why are you wasting your time here?
But I have observed you, OP, talk about the Giants the Giants ownership more than you talk about much else. So perhaps it is YOU that is obsessed.
Don't think this is accurate but whatever.
The burden is on those who say he should keep his job. Any other organization the director of personnel would be out. Why should it be different here?
If Chris Mara does nothing, then who does this job??? It seems like kind of an important job. Its a position that is a stepping stone to GM - many candidates we are interviewing have a job like this.
So either Mara is doing SOMETHING or he's doing nothing and we are not getting any value from what would appear to be an important position.
This is the point I’ve made in the past. There’s no positive way to spin this. Either he sucks at his job and influences decisions with his shitty evals (my opinion) or he just has a title and cashes checks, effectively eliminating the role from adding value to the organization.
When the Giants start drafting as well as those organizations, Chris Mara can appoint the family dog to an executive role with the Giants.
I'm sorry but if you buy this you're pathetic. If you think this is a non story you're fooling yourself.
Those are fair points. But, as you know, those organizations have won more lately. Which dims the light.
Plus, for Dallas, it's fairly well acknowledged that Will McClay is the Oracle of that draft room.
- be effective in navigating the very delicate balance between owner and subordinate
- be a small negative that is overcome by good talent/processes around them
To be fair Chris could be those things too. None of us are there. But his promotion coincided exactly with a massive downgrade in talent acquisition and complete failure of the team on the field.
There are so many signs that point to this being bad from so many different angles. There are literally no signs of it being good. Why are some people so enthusiastic to give these guys the benefit of the doubt??
When things start going wrong (oh my - have they gone wrong) and organizations start preachin about how they've hit rock bottom and they're gonna clean house, they're gonna get all right people in the right spots and they keep those family and friends that are loose cogs in the wheel...well...then nothing is going to change.
You mean he did not have a say in these things? At this point though it looks like he has to have learned something by now and looks to be doing the right things; interviewing GMs and firing Judge. When they trade Jones and / or barkley then I know they are for real.
You mean he did not have a say in these things? At this point though it looks like he has to have learned something by now and looks to be doing the right things; interviewing GMs and firing Judge. When they trade Jones and / or barkley then I know they are for real.
Of course he did.
There was literally zero difference between the end of Reece's tenure and DG's tenure as GM when it comes to evaluating college and professional talent. Nor was there any difference between the end of McAdoo, Shurmer and Judge tenures as HC.
You tell me what the common denominator is since it's not the GM and/or coaches.
Bradshaw played for the Colts for 3 seasons and his production didn't fall off until his last year. And Jacobs was always just jacobs. The 2 of them together is what made them very effective. It didn't show up on a stat sheet as they were ranked like 30th in the NFL rushing, but they brought an attitude to this team that really helped this team win big games.
OK Whatever. Maybe not the best examples but, I think the point is made that they either replaced players or needed to replace players and Mara was most certainly involved in this process that really laid this team low back then. His subsequent coaching hires and drafts were not helpful.
Eric has said in the past that be doesn't think Chris Mara is a problem and even he realizes it would just be easier to take the title away.
Correlation isn't causation but the timeline is when Mara took over as Sr VP, our team entered the Dark Ages
Eric has said in the past that be doesn't think Chris Mara is a problem and even he realizes it would just be easier to take the title away.
Correlation isn't causation but the timeline is when Mara took over as Sr VP, our team entered the Dark Ages
I actually don't think i'm defending Chris Mara. I'm simply wondering how everyone is so sure he's the mastermind behind all of our losing. I typically try not to make assumptions in life and if I do, I try not to vehemently state them and disallow all opposing views.
The Giants just got rid of the 2 biggest culprits - the guy picking the talent and the guy coaching it. That likely took care of the majority of the problem. The rest we have no idea and area also not even allowing for the possibility of learning from mistake, like John Mara just displayed that he's doing.
Fair enough. I'll admit none of us KNOW what he does...I'd just rather have someone other than an "owner" doing it. Other teams have guys in the same position and have won Super Bowls. Let's try that out.
I admitted it was not the best example. You are choosing to go into detail about it and failing to see the forest for the trees. The forest is roster moves made by Mara in his new job that laid this team low. Not whether or not he got the Vic Cruz signing right. (He didn't anyway). I didn't like it and still feel there has not been as good running in 10 years wo the Bradshaw and Jacobs.
Meanwhile Bradshaw got hurt his first year with the Colts. The same argument you are giving as to why it was smart to move on from Bradhsaw is the one you are using to defend the Cruz extension.
Cruz was an undrafted guy that Eli made a star. His last year was Odells first. No one knows what Bradshaw could have been and no one knew he would have gotten hurt. You could have just drafted another big bruiser back and kept that thunder and lightning combo.