The Obsession With Chris Mara

clatterbuck : 1/12/2022 7:38 pm
is both absurd and really tiresome. Does someone have any information on what decisions he's made, what player(s) he demanded be signed or drafted? If he has pressured scouts to upgrade or downgrade a player evaluation? We get it, a lot of fans don't like the fact he has a job in the organization. It's not ideal and it may be a distraction. But the constant, carping about what he does or doesn't do is silly, unsubstantiated bushwa. Is Chris Mara responsible for the sorry state of the franchise? Did he make the decision to sign Glenn instead of McCoy? Did he destroy the O-line? If so, let's see the receipts. If, not please give it a rest.
it's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/12/2022 7:39 pm : link
one easy step to make this all go away. One step.
Does ANYONE really know his role?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/12/2022 7:41 pm : link
I have seen it run the gamut.
What's...  
Brown_Hornet : 1/12/2022 7:42 pm : link
...the step?
The  
Straw Hat : 1/12/2022 7:42 pm : link
Whining over this guy is ridiculous. We’ll never know either way what kind of role he really has. Best to move on.
When the organization says it's a title with no real effect  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/12/2022 7:43 pm : link
on day to day operations, but he's meeting with the new GM, what are fans supposed to say?
RE: When the organization says it's a title with no real effect  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/12/2022 7:45 pm : link
Ten Ton Hammer said:

on day to day operations, but he's meeting with the new GM, what are fans supposed to say?


He is also a co owner.
RE: What's...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/12/2022 7:45 pm : link
Brown_Hornet said:

...the step?


Resign his position as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. Or remove him from that post.

If you don't want fans bitching about his role in team personnel decisions, then maybe it's not a great idea to give him a title that suggests he has immense influence.
RE: RE: When the organization says it's a title with no real effect  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/12/2022 7:46 pm : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

Ten Ton Hammer said:





on day to day operations, but he's meeting with the new GM, what are fans supposed to say?



He is also a co owner.


So are about 50 other Maras.
RE: Does ANYONE really know his role?  
Jimmy Googs : 1/12/2022 7:46 pm : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

I have seen it run the gamut.


Yes based on today...

* he writes a few scouting reports on some college players and loads it into the player database they maintain;
* he gets to fly to the draft and sit in the war room;
* he is in-charge of logging onto the Zoom call for the GM candidate interviews

Did I miss anything?
RE: it's  
BlackLight : 1/12/2022 7:47 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

one easy step to make this all go away. One step.


Nope. The Venn Diagram of people who are outraged that Chris Mara is taking notes in these GM interviews, people who would be outraged if Mara/Tisch were the only ones in the room, and people who would be outraged if they promoted from within, and people who would be outraged if they hired a consultant to feed them candidates, is a perfect circle.

When the new GM and HC are hired, I hope Chris Mara introduces them both at the introductory press with John Mara not even in the building. So that the resulting collective stroke in the fanbase might cause the aggregate sanity quotient to tick back up a few points.
I'll ask one question.  
robbieballs2003 : 1/12/2022 7:51 pm : link
When would you say this started going downhill? Now look up when he was promoted to his current position. As Eric said, maybe he is to blame or maybe he isn't but he shouldn't be in his position.
Chris Mara Is The Whipping Boy  
Trainmaster : 1/12/2022 7:52 pm : link
for the apparent deep seated organizational problems the Giants have had the last ten years. There have been some very questionable draft and free agency decisions since Chris Mara has had the Senior VP of Player Personnel role. You have to believe he has at least some "thumb on the scale" influence; how much we'll never know. He is one constant over 4 Head Coaches and 2 General Managers. Is he 100% the problem? No. Is he likely at least a small issue and potentially a large issue? Yes.

Having Mara family members have "beyond ownership roles" is problematic. Is it so hard to see that?

RE: RE: it's  
bwitz : 1/12/2022 7:53 pm : link
BlackLight said:

Eric from BBI said:





one easy step to make this all go away. One step.



Nope. The Venn Diagram of people who are outraged that Chris Mara is taking notes in these GM interviews, people who would be outraged if Mara/Tisch were the only ones in the room, and people who would be outraged if they promoted from within, and people who would be outraged if they hired a consultant to feed them candidates, is a perfect circle.

When the new GM and HC are hired, I hope Chris Mara introduces them both at the introductory press with John Mara not even in the building. So that the resulting collective stroke in the fanbase might cause the aggregate sanity quotient to tick back up a few points.


Yeah. Ok. Keep wearing this rose colored glasses.
Or If You Want Chris Mara To Have His Fancy  
Trainmaster : 1/12/2022 7:53 pm : link
Senior VP of Player Personnel title, make sure the new GM has the President of Football Operations title and ensure that the GM has the authority.

RE: RE: What's...  
clatterbuck : 1/12/2022 7:53 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

Brown_Hornet said:





...the step?



Resign his position as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. Or remove him from that post.

If you don't want fans bitching about his role in team personnel decisions, then maybe it's not a great idea to give him a title that suggests he has immense influence.


Then maybe fans should hire the coaches and run the draft, too.
RE: RE: RE: What's...  
bwitz : 1/12/2022 7:55 pm : link
clatterbuck said:

Eric from BBI said:





Brown_Hornet said:





...the step?



Resign his position as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. Or remove him from that post.

If you don't want fans bitching about his role in team personnel decisions, then maybe it's not a great idea to give him a title that suggests he has immense influence.



Then maybe fans should hire the coaches and run the draft, too.


Or here’s a thought, maybe hire people who aren’t inept family members? But no, no. That’s ridiculous.
RE: Chris Mara Is The Whipping Boy  
FStubbs : 1/12/2022 7:55 pm : link
Trainmaster said:

for the apparent deep seated organizational problems the Giants have had the last ten years. There have been some very questionable draft and free agency decisions since Chris Mara has had the Senior VP of Player Personnel role. You have to believe he has at least some "thumb on the scale" influence; how much we'll never know. He is one constant over 4 Head Coaches and 2 General Managers. Is he 100% the problem? No. Is he likely at least a small issue and potentially a large issue? Yes.

Having Mara family members have "beyond ownership roles" is problematic. Is it so hard to see that?


I honestly believe most of these people vociferously defending Chris Mara are either members of the Giants organization or recipients of nepotism in their offline life and feel personally attacked.
RE: I'll ask one question.  
section125 : 1/12/2022 7:55 pm : link
robbieballs2003 said:

When would you say this started going downhill? Now look up when he was promoted to his current position. As Eric said, maybe he is to blame or maybe he isn't but he shouldn't be in his position.


By that reasoning Tisch should not have a title either. He never does anything except agree with John on coaches and GMs, then goes and bangs his GF.
RE: RE: Does ANYONE really know his role?  
Bill in UT : 1/12/2022 7:55 pm : link
Jimmy Googs said:

SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





I have seen it run the gamut.



Yes based on today...

* he writes a few scouting reports on some college players and loads it into the player database they maintain;
* he gets to fly to the draft and sit in the war room;
* he is in-charge of logging onto the Zoom call for the GM candidate interviews

Did I miss anything?


Wow. I don't really keep a book on every poster here as some do, but color me surprised nonetheless that you would just take anything that John Mara says at face value. I've always seen you as more of a skeptic. Maybe you haven't come down from the UGA high :)
RE: RE: Chris Mara Is The Whipping Boy  
section125 : 1/12/2022 7:56 pm : link
FStubbs said:

Trainmaster said:





for the apparent deep seated organizational problems the Giants have had the last ten years. There have been some very questionable draft and free agency decisions since Chris Mara has had the Senior VP of Player Personnel role. You have to believe he has at least some "thumb on the scale" influence; how much we'll never know. He is one constant over 4 Head Coaches and 2 General Managers. Is he 100% the problem? No. Is he likely at least a small issue and potentially a large issue? Yes.

Having Mara family members have "beyond ownership roles" is problematic. Is it so hard to see that?




I honestly believe most of these people vociferously defending Chris Mara are either members of the Giants organization or recipients of nepotism in their offline life and feel personally attacked.


WTF?
I'm sorry people are upset about "the obsession"  
cpgiants : 1/12/2022 7:57 pm : link
But the circumstantial evidence is that he is the problematic link throughout our darkest times in terms of player procurement.

He has a role in player evaluation and his is an ownership voice so it is going to be heavily influential.

And there is no evidence that he's good about it.

More likely than not, he is a significant part of the problem, and as fans we all just want our team to be good.

He seems to be exactly what needs to be spoken about.
Read the article  
David_Upstate : 1/12/2022 7:58 pm : link
Maybe this....
This explains it perfectly - ( New Window )
RE: Chris Mara Is The Whipping Boy  
clatterbuck : 1/12/2022 7:58 pm : link
Trainmaster said:

for the apparent deep seated organizational problems the Giants have had the last ten years. There have been some very questionable draft and free agency decisions since Chris Mara has had the Senior VP of Player Personnel role. You have to believe he has at least some "thumb on the scale" influence; how much we'll never know. He is one constant over 4 Head Coaches and 2 General Managers. Is he 100% the problem? No. Is he likely at least a small issue and potentially a large issue? Yes.

Having Mara family members have "beyond ownership roles" is problematic. Is it so hard to see that?


So I guess Gettleman is off the hook. Btw, was Chris Mara dialed into Judge's headset demanding the QB sneak play calls as well?
RE: RE: I'll ask one question.  
bwitz : 1/12/2022 7:59 pm : link
section125 said:

robbieballs2003 said:





When would you say this started going downhill? Now look up when he was promoted to his current position. As Eric said, maybe he is to blame or maybe he isn't but he shouldn't be in his position.



By that reasoning Tisch should not have a title either. He never does anything except agree with John on coaches and GMs, then goes and bangs his GF.


Ridiculous comparison. Tisch actually owns a stake in the team. Chris Mara does not, other than the silver fucking spoon he has ‘earned’ by the genetic lottery. You see any Tisch’s working in the front office? Nope.
RE: RE: I'll ask one question.  
robbieballs2003 : 1/12/2022 7:59 pm : link
section125 said:

robbieballs2003 said:





When would you say this started going downhill? Now look up when he was promoted to his current position. As Eric said, maybe he is to blame or maybe he isn't but he shouldn't be in his position.



By that reasoning Tisch should not have a title either. He never does anything except agree with John on coaches and GMs, then goes and bangs his GF.


Dude, what are you talking about?
RE: RE: Chris Mara Is The Whipping Boy  
bwitz : 1/12/2022 8:00 pm : link
clatterbuck said:

Trainmaster said:





for the apparent deep seated organizational problems the Giants have had the last ten years. There have been some very questionable draft and free agency decisions since Chris Mara has had the Senior VP of Player Personnel role. You have to believe he has at least some "thumb on the scale" influence; how much we'll never know. He is one constant over 4 Head Coaches and 2 General Managers. Is he 100% the problem? No. Is he likely at least a small issue and potentially a large issue? Yes.

Having Mara family members have "beyond ownership roles" is problematic. Is it so hard to see that?




So I guess Gettleman is off the hook. Btw, was Chris Mara dialed into Judge's headset demanding the QB sneak play calls as well?


Clueless
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/12/2022 8:02 pm : link
I don't doubt Chris has some sway. But I don't think he is some shadow GM.
RE: RE: What's...  
Brown_Hornet : 1/12/2022 8:02 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

Brown_Hornet said:





...the step?



Resign his position as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. Or remove him from that post.

If you don't want fans bitching about his role in team personnel decisions, then maybe it's not a great idea to give him a title that suggests he has immense influence.

If it was my business I If it was my business...
...some things I would want to know what fans had to say and some things I would not.

Based on the amount of information the fans have about Chris They really looks silly complaining as much as they are.
Now that assumes that "they" is more than just BBI.
Or a small fraction of BBI.
I can't fathom why people have a problem  
j_rud : 1/12/2022 8:03 pm : link
with the heat being directed at him. It's really strange to me.
RE: RE: Chris Mara Is The Whipping Boy  
clatterbuck : 1/12/2022 8:04 pm : link
FStubbs said:

Trainmaster said:





for the apparent deep seated organizational problems the Giants have had the last ten years. There have been some very questionable draft and free agency decisions since Chris Mara has had the Senior VP of Player Personnel role. You have to believe he has at least some "thumb on the scale" influence; how much we'll never know. He is one constant over 4 Head Coaches and 2 General Managers. Is he 100% the problem? No. Is he likely at least a small issue and potentially a large issue? Yes.

Having Mara family members have "beyond ownership roles" is problematic. Is it so hard to see that?




I honestly believe most of these people vociferously defending Chris Mara are either members of the Giants organization or recipients of nepotism in their offline life and feel personally attacked.


Oh wow, you got me man. I'm an under-assistant west coast promotion man for Jints Central and I got the job from my third cousin's brother-in-law... What a smug and frankly stupid comment.
how can anyone defend that our GMS all having the same DPP in C. Mara  
Platos : 1/12/2022 8:04 pm : link
and act like its not a big deal????

you know why Jerry Reese got the nod for GM here? because he was director of player personnel from 04-07.

you know why DG got the Panthers job? because he was director of pro personnel from 99-12. both those men contributed to winning championships here. Chris Mara has not.

these are positions of meaning. these are the positions we're interviewing right now for our own GM job.

Chris was a "scout" in the 80s. then ran a scouting company i'm sure nfl teams hired as a favor to Wellington. dicked around in the AFL before coming back to ny as "Vice President of Player Evaluation" whatever the FUCK that means. we've been drafting like shit since he's been promoted. other teams don't have 3 player personnel guys like us and are better. wake up.

he has NO risk of being fired in a key position on the team.
As Eric says  
Bill in UT : 1/12/2022 8:06 pm : link
Just let him resign as head of personnel. Then, whatever title John has as operating officer, make him the assistant. He can keep drawing his salary and stay in his office. And Tim can be assistant to the assistant.
RE: RE: RE: Chris Mara Is The Whipping Boy  
bwitz : 1/12/2022 8:06 pm : link
bwitz said:

FStubbs said:





Trainmaster said:





for the apparent deep seated organizational problems the Giants have had the last ten years. There have been some very questionable draft and free agency decisions since Chris Mara has had the Senior VP of Player Personnel role. You have to believe he has at least some "thumb on the scale" influence; how much we'll never know. He is one constant over 4 Head Coaches and 2 General Managers. Is he 100% the problem? No. Is he likely at least a small issue and potentially a large issue? Yes.

Having Mara family members have "beyond ownership roles" is problematic. Is it so hard to see that?




I honestly believe most of these people vociferously defending Chris Mara are either members of the Giants organization or recipients of nepotism in their offline life and feel personally attacked.



Oh wow, you got me man. I'm an under-assistant west coast promotion man for Jints Central and I got the job from my third cousin's brother-in-law... What a smug and frankly stupid comment.


LMFAO. Says the clueless moron who started this thread.
Most of this is on DG, some on JJ  
Payasdaddy : 1/12/2022 8:07 pm : link
C Mara has some influence but I dont see him as the one ruining things
He has a voice, but not enough to royally screw shit up
DG bid against himself for KG, horrid signings like solder
totally ruined the cap in 2 yrs
hog mollies my ass
full blown love for DJ at a senior bowl practice
saquon touched by the hand of god ( he did look awesome in 2018)
JMHO
RE: RE: RE: I'll ask one question.  
clatterbuck : 1/12/2022 8:09 pm : link
bwitz said:

section125 said:





robbieballs2003 said:





When would you say this started going downhill? Now look up when he was promoted to his current position. As Eric said, maybe he is to blame or maybe he isn't but he shouldn't be in his position.



By that reasoning Tisch should not have a title either. He never does anything except agree with John on coaches and GMs, then goes and bangs his GF.



Ridiculous comparison. Tisch actually owns a stake in the team. Chris Mara does not, other than the silver fucking spoon he has ‘earned’ by the genetic lottery. You see any Tisch’s working in the front office? Nope.


Jonathon Tisch is treasurer of the NY Football Giants.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'll ask one question.  
bwitz : 1/12/2022 8:10 pm : link
clatterbuck said:

bwitz said:





section125 said:





robbieballs2003 said:





When would you say this started going downhill? Now look up when he was promoted to his current position. As Eric said, maybe he is to blame or maybe he isn't but he shouldn't be in his position.



By that reasoning Tisch should not have a title either. He never does anything except agree with John on coaches and GMs, then goes and bangs his GF.



Ridiculous comparison. Tisch actually owns a stake in the team. Chris Mara does not, other than the silver fucking spoon he has ‘earned’ by the genetic lottery. You see any Tisch’s working in the front office? Nope.



Jonathon Tisch is treasurer of the NY Football Giants.


And? That’s not even close to the front office operations and you know it. Sad that your thread is being shot down, I know.
RE: RE: What's...  
UConn4523 : 1/12/2022 8:10 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

Brown_Hornet said:





...the step?



Resign his position as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. Or remove him from that post.

If you don't want fans bitching about his role in team personnel decisions, then maybe it's not a great idea to give him a title that suggests he has immense influence.


Seems like it would make you and some others happy, no one else cares. No one else thinks it’s a big deal. I’ve yet to talk to one person, not single one in the real world who cares what Chris Maras title or involvement is.

This is as “fake news” as it gets.
As for the nephew...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/12/2022 8:14 pm : link
No clue. But Chris Bisignano-no shill-spoke pretty highly of him recently.
RE: RE: What's...  
Red Right Hand : 1/12/2022 8:14 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

Brown_Hornet said:





...the step?



Resign his position as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. Or remove him from that post.

If you don't want fans bitching about his role in team personnel decisions, then maybe it's not a great idea to give him a title that suggests he has immense influence.
you're not wrong.
As others noted it was his promotion  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/12/2022 8:17 pm : link
Now the Giants did win that Super Bowl in 2011 but the cracks existed and they were wide open by 2013. Draft went way downhill starting in 2009 other than a couple very high end players. Later round picks almost non existent that had a impact.

So if Chris wanted to be the GM but Tisch not agreeing to it maybe John compromised and told Chris you can still be very involved but you have to carry a different title. Just a theory but I am not sure we will ever know for sure. Hopefully they start winning more soon.
RE: I can't fathom why people have a problem  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/12/2022 8:19 pm : link
j_rud said:

with the heat being directed at him. It's really strange to me.


Some people are desperate to not have "negativity" on the board yet poke their heads in the threads and initiate the conversations they claim to hate.
RE: RE: RE: What's...  
kdog77 : 1/12/2022 8:21 pm : link
UConn4523 said:

Eric from BBI said:


Quote:

I’ve yet to talk to one person, not single one in the real world who cares what Chris Maras title or involvement is.

This is as “fake news” as it gets.


You are posting on a fan run site dedicated to a team that has gone 22-59 over the past 5 years and 61-100 over the past 10 years and wondering why the fans are obsessed about the ownership and front office structure of that team? Seriously? Maybe the people you meet in the real world don't care b/c they are not die hard fans who punish themselves every Sunday watching this crap team.
RE: RE: it's  
Red Right Hand : 1/12/2022 8:23 pm : link
BlackLight said:

Eric from BBI said:





one easy step to make this all go away. One step.



Nope. The Venn Diagram of people who are outraged that Chris Mara is taking notes in these GM interviews, people who would be outraged if Mara/Tisch were the only ones in the room, and people who would be outraged if they promoted from within, and people who would be outraged if they hired a consultant to feed them candidates, is a perfect circle.

When the new GM and HC are hired, I hope Chris Mara introduces them both at the introductory press with John Mara not even in the building. So that the resulting collective stroke in the fanbase might cause the aggregate sanity quotient to tick back up a few points.
That would be awesome.
RE: RE: RE: I'll ask one question.  
Red Right Hand : 1/12/2022 8:26 pm : link
bwitz said:

section125 said:





robbieballs2003 said:





When would you say this started going downhill? Now look up when he was promoted to his current position. As Eric said, maybe he is to blame or maybe he isn't but he shouldn't be in his position.



By that reasoning Tisch should not have a title either. He never does anything except agree with John on coaches and GMs, then goes and bangs his GF.



Ridiculous comparison. Tisch actually owns a stake in the team. Chris Mara does not, other than the silver fucking spoon he has ‘earned’ by the genetic lottery. You see any Tisch’s working in the front office? Nope.
So, wow, wrong on both counts. He's an OWNER, and there are at least 2 Tisches working in the office, including the fucking treasurer.
RE: RE: RE: RE: What's...  
UConn4523 : 1/12/2022 8:28 pm : link
kdog77 said:

UConn4523 said:





Eric from BBI said:




I’ve yet to talk to one person, not single one in the real world who cares what Chris Maras title or involvement is.

This is as “fake news” as it gets.



You are posting on a fan run site dedicated to a team that has gone 22-59 over the past 5 years and 61-100 over the past 10 years and wondering why the fans are obsessed about the ownership and front office structure of that team? Seriously? Maybe the people you meet in the real world don't care b/c they are not die hard fans who punish themselves every Sunday watching this crap team.


At this point I don’t think you guys even know what you are complaining about anymore. Go look at any GM thread prior to yesterday. All are full of proclamations about how we are going from DG straight to Abrams and that he will be nothing more than Maras errand boy. The GM search is a ruse, just so Mara can make sure we are all faked out. Well, the complete opposite happened. So now it’s on to Chris mara and his title.

And no, plenty of people I know are die hards, they don’t care about message boards or social media.
 
christian : 1/12/2022 8:38 pm : link
As far as I know we’re all real people on this site — if anyone has evidence to the contrary that would be killer.

A little thought experiment: You apply for a high level job and you’re pretty familiar with the owners. You get the interview and they give you 3 names.

You take a quick look just to confirm. One is CEO/President, one is Chairman/EVP, one is SVP over a department that sounds an awful like what you do.

You then hear through the grapevine the SVP who will be at the interview and who is an owner “has no authority and won’t be making the decisions.”

This is weird, no?
I view this as comical  
George from PA : 1/12/2022 8:41 pm : link
I will start being concern if I hear....he squashed drafting Parsons.

I hoped he would have intervene drafting D.Baker
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'll ask one question.  
FStubbs : 1/12/2022 8:50 pm : link
Red Right Hand said:

bwitz said:





section125 said:





robbieballs2003 said:





When would you say this started going downhill? Now look up when he was promoted to his current position. As Eric said, maybe he is to blame or maybe he isn't but he shouldn't be in his position.



By that reasoning Tisch should not have a title either. He never does anything except agree with John on coaches and GMs, then goes and bangs his GF.



Ridiculous comparison. Tisch actually owns a stake in the team. Chris Mara does not, other than the silver fucking spoon he has ‘earned’ by the genetic lottery. You see any Tisch’s working in the front office? Nope.

So, wow, wrong on both counts. He's an OWNER, and there are at least 2 Tisches working in the office, including the fucking treasurer.


Nobody cares about the Treasurer. People care about the guys picking the crappy players.
They own the team… if you can’t accept that…  
DJ5150 : 1/12/2022 8:56 pm : link
…. You will have to find another team to follow….. I do t care if there are 15 scouts and evaluators…. If they put Maras opinion in the basket … so be it.
Good to see  
Shock-Man : 1/12/2022 8:57 pm : link
Chris Mara's family and friends are posting on BBI now
SFGFNCGiantsFan  
arniefez : 1/12/2022 9:00 pm : link
Chris Bisignano said Tim McDonnell "has some Mara connections" which would be funny if it wasn't so sad and then he went into a glowing review. That was his description of Susan Mara's son, who is in next in line to be the CEO of Giants. After that ridiculous comment it's impossible for me to take anything he says about the Giants seriously.
john mara directly said that one of the things chris mara does is  
japanhead : 1/12/2022 9:11 pm : link
participate in the draft. in addition to evaluating college players. what the fuck do you think mara means by that? how can it be any clearer?

his exact words were that chris mara PARTICIPATES IN THE DRAFT
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What's...  
bw in dc : 1/12/2022 9:11 pm : link
UConn4523 said:



At this point I don’t think you guys even know what you are complaining about anymore. Go look at any GM thread prior to yesterday. All are full of proclamations about how we are going from DG straight to Abrams and that he will be nothing more than Maras errand boy. The GM search is a ruse, just so Mara can make sure we are all faked out. Well, the complete opposite happened. So now it’s on to Chris mara and his title.

And no, plenty of people I know are die hards, they don’t care about message boards or social media.


I'm guessing you recall the fake GM search that occurred in 2017 when DG was hired. And how Mara said he was going to conduct a wide search back then...Well, that was the ruse.

So with that precedence set, it wasn't out of the realm of possibilities, until they weren't, to think Mara might keep actually keep DG or promote Abrams.

The burden was on Mara to prove otherwise. And it seems like he's finally doing something that should have been done two years ago. Four years ago. Now it's time for him to put all the words he expressed today into action.
RE: Good to see  
Jimmy Googs : 1/12/2022 9:12 pm : link
Shock-Man said:

Chris Mara's family and friends are posting on BBI now


Well done
RE: …  
Jimmy Googs : 1/12/2022 9:14 pm : link
christian said:

As far as I know we’re all real people on this site — if anyone has evidence to the contrary that would be killer.

A little thought experiment: You apply for a high level job and you’re pretty familiar with the owners. You get the interview and they give you 3 names.

You take a quick look just to confirm. One is CEO/President, one is Chairman/EVP, one is SVP over a department that sounds an awful like what you do.

You then hear through the grapevine the SVP who will be at the interview and who is an owner “has no authority and won’t be making the decisions.”

This is weird, no?


What kind of dental plan are we talking about with this new outfit? That could sway the thought process one way or another...
It's odd that you talk about obession  
NoGainDayne : 1/12/2022 9:16 pm : link
I wouldn't say the people here talk about him any more than the rest of the key people on the Giants.

But I have observed you, OP, talk about the Giants the Giants ownership more than you talk about much else. So perhaps it is YOU that is obsessed.
As far as Chris Mara is concerned,  
Angel Eyes : 1/12/2022 9:26 pm : link
how much of a coincidence is it that the Giants haven't done well in acquiring personnel after he got his current job in 2011?
If Chris Mara and Perot’s roles are nothing  
STLGiant : 1/12/2022 9:29 pm : link
Let John Mara say that. It looks, feels and smells rotten. There are lots of areas they could be in. Player Personnel should not be one of them, if you want to blow it all up and rebuild it. Don’t stop there.

No GM can fix this with them in the mix. Can’t you see it?

DG says, “Hey Chris what do you think?
Chris Mara says, “I know John likes so-and-so, or hates so-and-so, or would never agree with this or that…”

DG to Chris Petit, Chris do you agree?
Chris Petit, “Yeah, I have to agree with Chris Mara.”

DG, “Well then, we know what to do…”

Too many Yes-men. Horrible business model.

Until this year DG never traded down…ever…. Hmmmm.
Chris Mara is part of the problem  
kelly : 1/12/2022 9:37 pm : link
Our personnel decisions since 2011 stink.

He was given the VP title in 2011. It is not a coincidence, it is fact.

He remains, coaches, GM's come and go and we continue to stink. The one constant is Chris Mara.

I don't believe what John Mara says regarding the role Chris plays. Why would John ever admit his part owner brother is part of the problem.

It's a dysfunctional ownership group leading to a dysfunctional team.

The past 10 years of failure speak to the dysfunction.

.
RE: As far as Chris Mara is concerned,  
Jimmy Googs : 1/12/2022 9:41 pm : link
Angel Eyes said:

how much of a coincidence is it that the Giants haven't done well in acquiring personnel after he got his current job in 2011?


Or maybe his draft recommendations on college personnel aren’t guys they have drafted and they have done well for other teams, or he has given guys red flags but they still get taken by Reese or Getts.

Maybe Chris Mara has more hits than anybody in the org for the last decade but the GMs aren’t in aligned.

The possibilities are endless...
Chris came up with the medium Pepsi idea...  
EricJ : 1/12/2022 9:42 pm : link
...
They fired Gettlemen  
UberAlias : 1/12/2022 9:51 pm : link
It wasn’t good enough.
They fired Judge. Still not good enough.
They’ve stated clearly the new GM and HC make the decisions on personnel.
Not good enough
The Maras aren’t selling the team. So if that’s the only thing that will lead some to acknowledge progress, why are you wasting your time here?
RE: RE: …  
christian : 1/12/2022 9:52 pm : link
Jimmy Googs said:

This is weird, no?

What kind of dental plan are we talking about with this new outfit? That could sway the thought process one way or another...


No dental. You need a cleaning — Chris does it. Earning his keep.
RE: I can't fathom why people have a problem  
illmatic : 1/12/2022 9:54 pm : link
j_rud said:

with the heat being directed at him. It's really strange to me.


Same. And Eric hit the nail on the head. I don’t understand how people can’t see why it’s an issue if he keeps that position with a new coach/GM on the way. Especially since Chris likely has friends in various positions too. Why risk the possibility of some internal power struggle or potentially undermining the new GM? Let him have his own crew so we can finally have a well run ship.
Welcome to the internet  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/12/2022 9:56 pm : link
Having no idea what the fuck they are talking about doesn't stop people from loudly voicing their uninformed opinions.
I haven’t seen such a flow of extremist views and propaganda  
Jimmy Googs : 1/12/2022 10:08 pm : link
filled messages against an establishment since watching Rise of The Nazis on PBS a few years ago.

Who’s ready for a little goose-stepping down the streets of Berlin if their preferred GM candidate doesn’t get the job?







RE: RE: Does ANYONE really know his role?  
SMitch-56 : 1/12/2022 10:08 pm : link
Jimmy Googs said:

SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





I have seen it run the gamut.



Yes based on today...

* he writes a few scouting reports on some college players and loads it into the player database they maintain;
* he gets to fly to the draft and sit in the war room;
* he is in-charge of logging onto the Zoom call for the GM candidate interviews

Did I miss anything?


Yep, and that report, if faulty, could be enough to spike a really good player that we then pass on during the draft.

Problem is we don’t know., and the Giants can’t say. And worse, if it is some sort of identified problem even an outside GM may not be able to address because of CMs ownership status. Owners should OWN, and GMs run the front office and scouts should scout. Any mixture is bound to create potentially unsolvable issues.
RE: I haven’t seen such a flow of extremist views and propaganda  
SMitch-56 : 1/12/2022 10:14 pm : link
Jimmy Googs said:

filled messages against an establishment since watching Rise of The Nazis on PBS a few years ago.

Who’s ready for a little goose-stepping down the streets of Berlin if their preferred GM candidate doesn’t get the job?

Comparing fans to Nazis? Brutal take on paying customers.
Then again you guys are so predictable — it’s a tell.
RE: …  
NoGainDayne : 1/12/2022 10:19 pm : link
christian said:

As far as I know we’re all real people on this site — if anyone has evidence to the contrary that would be killer.

A little thought experiment: You apply for a high level job and you’re pretty familiar with the owners. You get the interview and they give you 3 names.

You take a quick look just to confirm. One is CEO/President, one is Chairman/EVP, one is SVP over a department that sounds an awful like what you do.

You then hear through the grapevine the SVP who will be at the interview and who is an owner “has no authority and won’t be making the decisions.”

This is weird, no?


It's super weird. And honestly they are so over the top in their meddling defensiveness it's super odd. Ultimately it aligns though, I think John especially is kind of a coward and knows as long as he plays down the influence it's easier to avoid the Chris should be fired conversation.

I grabbed this quote about Tim in the other thread too


Tim (McDonnell) is probably the most respected guy we have in this building. The coaches, front office staff, the general manager go to him and ask his advice on players because he is a good evaluator. He’s worked his way up from the bottom and he’s earned his stripes. He does not have any authority here.


This is another odd one. For me, when you talk about someone having a close relationship with the people at the top as well as apparently gobs of respect. You'd think that would get you authority? Regardless of if it's explicit or implicit. Nobody is ever like "that guy Tim, super sharp, everyone respects him, he's the future CEO of the company. That guy has no authority."

This is the kind of thing you get with a CEO that's never had to work a real job. Nobody talks like that. Who are you trying to convince of that? Look we get it, you don't want to fire your brother or your nephew but just own that instead of trying to create these weird narratives where you very ineffectively duck the topic.

I feel like going along with statements like this is like ending the press conference and calling up Chris. "Did you catch that one, whew that was close. They ALMOST figured out that you have a big impact on the decisions here"
Chris Mara, according to his job description,  
Jerry in_DC : 1/12/2022 10:40 pm : link
is responsible for player personnel. This is a real position in NFL front offices. Its the position that Joe Horvitz has, for example.

If Chris Mara does nothing, then who does this job??? It seems like kind of an important job. Its a position that is a stepping stone to GM - many candidates we are interviewing have a job like this.

So either Mara is doing SOMETHING or he's doing nothing and we are not getting any value from what would appear to be an important position.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What's...  
ron mexico : 1/12/2022 10:49 pm : link
UConn4523 said:

kdog77 said:





UConn4523 said:





Eric from BBI said:




I’ve yet to talk to one person, not single one in the real world who cares what Chris Maras title or involvement is.

This is as “fake news” as it gets.



You are posting on a fan run site dedicated to a team that has gone 22-59 over the past 5 years and 61-100 over the past 10 years and wondering why the fans are obsessed about the ownership and front office structure of that team? Seriously? Maybe the people you meet in the real world don't care b/c they are not die hard fans who punish themselves every Sunday watching this crap team.



At this point I don’t think you guys even know what you are complaining about anymore. Go look at any GM thread prior to yesterday. All are full of proclamations about how we are going from DG straight to Abrams and that he will be nothing more than Maras errand boy. The GM search is a ruse, just so Mara can make sure we are all faked out. Well, the complete opposite happened. So now it’s on to Chris mara and his title.

And no, plenty of people I know are die hards, they don’t care about message boards or social media.


Are you doubting the fact that the plan was to move on to Abrams eventually? That is what they wanted to do?

What does it say that they wanted to put a non personnel guy in charge?

These are all valid questions to be asked and Mara’s incredulity at the mere mention of the issue was a bit much

RE: it's  
GiantTuff1 : 1/12/2022 10:55 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:

one easy step to make this all go away. One step.


x1000

Make it two for the price of one and throw in Timmy too.
There is another way  
ron mexico : 1/12/2022 10:57 pm : link
Start winning some fucking games
 
christian : 1/12/2022 10:58 pm : link
The Giants have been no good for 10 years. A lot has to be wrong to be this bad for this long.

This is one of those two things can be true at the same time scenarios:

1) The GM and coach needed to be fired and replaced by better talent

and

2) It’s weird and potentially disruptive the player personnel department is led by two members of the ownership family who may or may not have any say
RE: …  
ron mexico : 1/12/2022 11:05 pm : link
christian said:

The Giants have been no good for 10 years. A lot has to be wrong to be this bad for this long.

This is one of those two things can be true at the same time scenarios:

1) The GM and coach needed to be fired and replaced by better talent

and

2) It’s weird and potentially disruptive the player personnel department is led by two members of the ownership family who may or may not have any say


Don’t forget that the guys who have no say are both extremely talented and well respected inside and outside the building.
 
christian : 1/12/2022 11:20 pm : link
And the little one advises on all personnel decisions and strategic planning.

Plus he won the 2004 Unsung Hero Award as the player who supported the team spiritually, emotionally and physically for the good of the team.
RE: They fired Gettlemen  
Brown_Hornet : 1/12/2022 11:36 pm : link
UberAlias said:

It wasn’t good enough.
They fired Judge. Still not good enough.
They’ve stated clearly the new GM and HC make the decisions on personnel.
Not good enough
The Maras aren’t selling the team. So if that’s the only thing that will lead some to acknowledge progress, why are you wasting your time here?
Ding...
...thread killer!
RE: It's odd that you talk about obession  
clatterbuck : 1/12/2022 11:40 pm : link
NoGainDayne said:

I wouldn't say the people here talk about him any more than the rest of the key people on the Giants.

But I have observed you, OP, talk about the Giants the Giants ownership more than you talk about much else. So perhaps it is YOU that is obsessed.


Don't think this is accurate but whatever.
RE: Most of this is on DG, some on JJ  
Breaker : 1/12/2022 11:45 pm : link
Cleaning house means everyone. Whoever has been involved in the draft board or college evaluations and pro personnel evaluations should have a hard time keeping their job. Why wouldnt you clean house after the draft and pro personnel decision making process over last ten years.
The burden is on those who say he should keep his job. Any other organization the director of personnel would be out. Why should it be different here?
FWIW, Stephen Jones Has been in Cowboys'  
clatterbuck : 12:12 am : link
front office since his daddy bought the team in 1989. He's now COO, SR VP/Director of Player Personnel. Art Rooney Jr. is Steelers vice president. His father, Art Rooney, is president. Dan Rooney Jr. is Player Personnel Coordinator. There may be other examples of family members playing senior roles in NFL franchises which are family-owned businesses, Packers being the exception.
RE: Chris Mara, according to his job description,  
WillVAB : 12:18 am : link
Jerry in_DC said:

is responsible for player personnel. This is a real position in NFL front offices. Its the position that Joe Horvitz has, for example.

If Chris Mara does nothing, then who does this job??? It seems like kind of an important job. Its a position that is a stepping stone to GM - many candidates we are interviewing have a job like this.

So either Mara is doing SOMETHING or he's doing nothing and we are not getting any value from what would appear to be an important position.


This is the point I’ve made in the past. There’s no positive way to spin this. Either he sucks at his job and influences decisions with his shitty evals (my opinion) or he just has a title and cashes checks, effectively eliminating the role from adding value to the organization.
RE: FWIW, Stephen Jones Has been in Cowboys'  
WillVAB : 12:21 am : link
clatterbuck said:

front office since his daddy bought the team in 1989. He's now COO, SR VP/Director of Player Personnel. Art Rooney Jr. is Steelers vice president. His father, Art Rooney, is president. Dan Rooney Jr. is Player Personnel Coordinator. There may be other examples of family members playing senior roles in NFL franchises which are family-owned businesses, Packers being the exception.


When the Giants start drafting as well as those organizations, Chris Mara can appoint the family dog to an executive role with the Giants.
Is anyone else noticing  
Mike from Ohio : 12:21 am : link
how many Chris Mara threads are being started by people who hate that he is being talked about?
Defending nepotism, I've seen it all.  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 5:18 am : link
This franchise is possibly at the lowest point in a CENTURY mostly due to a terrible roster and there are fans defending john Mara for saying the two top guys who evaluate pro and college players for us are the best he can get and just happen to be family.

I'm sorry but if you buy this you're pathetic. If you think this is a non story you're fooling yourself.
RE: FWIW, Stephen Jones Has been in Cowboys'  
bw in dc : 7:20 am : link
clatterbuck said:

front office since his daddy bought the team in 1989. He's now COO, SR VP/Director of Player Personnel. Art Rooney Jr. is Steelers vice president. His father, Art Rooney, is president. Dan Rooney Jr. is Player Personnel Coordinator. There may be other examples of family members playing senior roles in NFL franchises which are family-owned businesses, Packers being the exception.


Those are fair points. But, as you know, those organizations have won more lately. Which dims the light.

Plus, for Dallas, it's fairly well acknowledged that Will McClay is the Oracle of that draft room.
Ok, Chris  
jeff57 : 7:24 am : link
.
The family guys in other organizations could  
Jerry in_DC : 7:29 am : link
- actually be good at their jobs
- be effective in navigating the very delicate balance between owner and subordinate
- be a small negative that is overcome by good talent/processes around them

To be fair Chris could be those things too. None of us are there. But his promotion coincided exactly with a massive downgrade in talent acquisition and complete failure of the team on the field.

There are so many signs that point to this being bad from so many different angles. There are literally no signs of it being good. Why are some people so enthusiastic to give these guys the benefit of the doubt??
RE: RE: it's  
Mayo2JZ : 7:37 am : link
BlackLight said:

Eric from BBI said:





one easy step to make this all go away. One step.



Nope. The Venn Diagram of people who are outraged that Chris Mara is taking notes in these GM interviews, people who would be outraged if Mara/Tisch were the only ones in the room, and people who would be outraged if they promoted from within, and people who would be outraged if they hired a consultant to feed them candidates, is a perfect circle.

When the new GM and HC are hired, I hope Chris Mara introduces them both at the introductory press with John Mara not even in the building. So that the resulting collective stroke in the fanbase might cause the aggregate sanity quotient to tick back up a few points.


Ha ha ha. Brother that is the best post of the day!
When you win..  
Dnew15 : 7:37 am : link
you can do whatever you want. Owners can meddle, hire family and friends, have loose cogs in the wheel - no one cares.

When things start going wrong (oh my - have they gone wrong) and organizations start preachin about how they've hit rock bottom and they're gonna clean house, they're gonna get all right people in the right spots and they keep those family and friends that are loose cogs in the wheel...well...then nothing is going to change.
I think this team lost its way  
Debaser : 9:26 am : link
when Mara decided Victor Cruz was going to be the guy and jettisoned some great players like Bradshaw and Jacobs to do it.And that does in fact coincide with his promotion in 2011.He also said Webb was the best QB in his draft class. Which I guess could be forgiven. I do not believe for a minute he didn't have a say in hiring dipsh*t Mcaddoo who was a disaster and brought this franchies really low and it never recovered. It was not that Mcadoo was a bad coach either (he was) it is just how obtuse pairing him with a still fairly young Eli with a guy who was west coast offense short opassing coach with someone like Eli who wants to throw deep like every play if he could. Shurmur was equally bad so was judge. And so was drafting Danny "Dimes" and barkley.

You mean he did not have a say in these things? At this point though it looks like he has to have learned something by now and looks to be doing the right things; interviewing GMs and firing Judge. When they trade Jones and / or barkley then I know they are for real.
what are you talking about?  
UConn4523 : 9:31 am : link
Jacobs was finished as a player in 2011 - hurt and largely ineffective in 2011. Bradshaw was good through 2012 (where he was a Giant) and his health took a nosedive, we made the right decision there too.
RE: I think this team lost its way  
Dnew15 : 9:32 am : link
Debaser said:

when Mara decided Victor Cruz was going to be the guy and jettisoned some great players like Bradshaw and Jacobs to do it.And that does in fact coincide with his promotion in 2011.He also said Webb was the best QB in his draft class. Which I guess could be forgiven. I do not believe for a minute he didn't have a say in hiring dipsh*t Mcaddoo who was a disaster and brought this franchies really low and it never recovered. It was not that Mcadoo was a bad coach either (he was) it is just how obtuse pairing him with a still fairly young Eli with a guy who was west coast offense short opassing coach with someone like Eli who wants to throw deep like every play if he could. Shurmur was equally bad so was judge. And so was drafting Danny "Dimes" and barkley.

You mean he did not have a say in these things? At this point though it looks like he has to have learned something by now and looks to be doing the right things; interviewing GMs and firing Judge. When they trade Jones and / or barkley then I know they are for real.


Of course he did.

There was literally zero difference between the end of Reece's tenure and DG's tenure as GM when it comes to evaluating college and professional talent. Nor was there any difference between the end of McAdoo, Shurmer and Judge tenures as HC.

You tell me what the common denominator is since it's not the GM and/or coaches.
RE: what are you talking about?  
Debaser : 9:54 am : link
UConn4523 said:

Jacobs was finished as a player in 2011 - hurt and largely ineffective in 2011. Bradshaw was good through 2012 (where he was a Giant) and his health took a nosedive, we made the right decision there too.


Bradshaw played for the Colts for 3 seasons and his production didn't fall off until his last year. And Jacobs was always just jacobs. The 2 of them together is what made them very effective. It didn't show up on a stat sheet as they were ranked like 30th in the NFL rushing, but they brought an attitude to this team that really helped this team win big games.
You are delusional  
UConn4523 : 10:13 am : link
Jacobs was finished in 2011. And Bradshaw had 160 carries with he colts in 3 seasons, he was done too.
RE: You are delusional  
Debaser : 10:18 am : link
Debaser said:

Jacobs was finished in 2011. And Bradshaw had 160 carries with he colts in 3 seasons, he was done too.


OK Whatever. Maybe not the best examples but, I think the point is made that they either replaced players or needed to replace players and Mara was most certainly involved in this process that really laid this team low back then. His subsequent coaching hires and drafts were not helpful.
you are trying to fit everything in a timeline and match it to Mara  
UConn4523 : 10:32 am : link
and you cherrypicked an example that actually isn't what you are claiming it is. And I didn't even touch Cruz who actually was exactly what you are trying to say Jacobs/Bradshaw was - a lightening rod that absolutely rocked the stadium. Him getting an extension instead of Bradshaw and Jacbos was 100% the correct move only it had an unfortunate ending out of anyone's control or foresight. It's like trying to say Hakeem Nicks was a wasted pick because he got injured, it doesn't compute.
Why defend him?  
Thunderstruck27 : 10:40 am : link
If he is good at his job, it sure didnt reflect on the field.
Eric has said in the past that be doesn't think Chris Mara is a problem and even he realizes it would just be easier to take the title away.
Correlation isn't causation but the timeline is when Mara took over as Sr VP, our team entered the Dark Ages
RE: Why defend him?  
UConn4523 : 10:45 am : link
Thunderstruck27 said:

If he is good at his job, it sure didnt reflect on the field.
Eric has said in the past that be doesn't think Chris Mara is a problem and even he realizes it would just be easier to take the title away.
Correlation isn't causation but the timeline is when Mara took over as Sr VP, our team entered the Dark Ages


I actually don't think i'm defending Chris Mara. I'm simply wondering how everyone is so sure he's the mastermind behind all of our losing. I typically try not to make assumptions in life and if I do, I try not to vehemently state them and disallow all opposing views.

The Giants just got rid of the 2 biggest culprits - the guy picking the talent and the guy coaching it. That likely took care of the majority of the problem. The rest we have no idea and area also not even allowing for the possibility of learning from mistake, like John Mara just displayed that he's doing.
RE: RE: Why defend him?  
Thunderstruck27 : 10:48 am : link
UConn4523 said:

Thunderstruck27 said:





If he is good at his job, it sure didnt reflect on the field.
Eric has said in the past that be doesn't think Chris Mara is a problem and even he realizes it would just be easier to take the title away.
Correlation isn't causation but the timeline is when Mara took over as Sr VP, our team entered the Dark Ages



I actually don't think i'm defending Chris Mara. I'm simply wondering how everyone is so sure he's the mastermind behind all of our losing. I typically try not to make assumptions in life and if I do, I try not to vehemently state them and disallow all opposing views.

The Giants just got rid of the 2 biggest culprits - the guy picking the talent and the guy coaching it. That likely took care of the majority of the problem. The rest we have no idea and area also not even allowing for the possibility of learning from mistake, like John Mara just displayed that he's doing.


Fair enough. I'll admit none of us KNOW what he does...I'd just rather have someone other than an "owner" doing it. Other teams have guys in the same position and have won Super Bowls. Let's try that out.
RE: you are trying to fit everything in a timeline and match it to Mara  
Debaser : 10:48 am : link
UConn4523 said:

and you cherrypicked an example that actually isn't what you are claiming it is. And I didn't even touch Cruz who actually was exactly what you are trying to say Jacobs/Bradshaw was - a lightening rod that absolutely rocked the stadium. Him getting an extension instead of Bradshaw and Jacbos was 100% the correct move only it had an unfortunate ending out of anyone's control or foresight. It's like trying to say Hakeem Nicks was a wasted pick because he got injured, it doesn't compute.


I admitted it was not the best example. You are choosing to go into detail about it and failing to see the forest for the trees. The forest is roster moves made by Mara in his new job that laid this team low. Not whether or not he got the Vic Cruz signing right. (He didn't anyway). I didn't like it and still feel there has not been as good running in 10 years wo the Bradshaw and Jacobs.
i'm responding to the 3 examples you gave  
UConn4523 : 10:55 am : link
don't get mad at me for that, you brought it up.
RE: i'm responding to the 3 examples you gave  
Debaser : 11:28 am : link
Debaser said:

don't get mad at me for that, you brought it up.


Meanwhile Bradshaw got hurt his first year with the Colts. The same argument you are giving as to why it was smart to move on from Bradhsaw is the one you are using to defend the Cruz extension.

Cruz was an undrafted guy that Eli made a star. His last year was Odells first. No one knows what Bradshaw could have been and no one knew he would have gotten hurt. You could have just drafted another big bruiser back and kept that thunder and lightning combo.
