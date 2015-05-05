Sirius now- Weis is PISSED about the Schwartz(BBI Mentioned) jvm52106 : 10:13 am

article on Giants Nepotism.



Talking about being hired with Giants years ago, his dream job. Mara and Tisch families are good people.



Last 6 years have been crappy- all deserve blame.



Talking about Chris Mara and Tim McConnell. Weis says those two are the two best people in that organization. Says Chris Mara isn't GM only because of his name! They don't want their family being viewed that way.



Weis hired Tim MCConnell who Weis said he was one of the most valuable guys at the University (ND) and was kept on after Weis left. Mara's have a rule you can't start working with Giants you must go elsewhere first.



Papa and Weis (BBI was just mentioned specifically by Papa) and Papa is sick of arguing with people about Chris Mara. The league has offered him jobs elsewhere but doesn't because he is an owner of this team. Weis again talks about how Chris Mara is one of the BEST there is but fans think they know more than they do.