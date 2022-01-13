Joe Judge Speaks

|
|"As I reflect on my tenure with the Giants, I want to express how truly grateful I am for the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants. Thank you to the Mara and Tisch families, to the organization and incredible support staff and to the fans -- proud, loyal fans who rival any fanbase in sports with their passion and devotion. It was a privilege to represent these people during the past two years. Thank you for showing up week-in and week-out to support our team.
"I also want to express my appreciation to the coaching staff. They put in long nights and early mornings to help the players be successful. Their work is often behind the scenes, but the dedication and love they invest into these players and team is the foundation for anything that happens on the field. I am proud to have worked with the group of men we had and grateful for each and every one of them.
"Finally, to the players -- both present and former -- thank you. To the alumni players who helped invest in our program, thank you for believing in and helping develop these young men. You set the Giants standard and you continue to lead the way.
"To the current Giants players, thank you most of all. When I became the head coach, I said that we would ask you to come in and give everything you had every day. And you did. I am so proud of you, grateful for you, and I believe in you.
"On behalf of me and my family, we leave New York with the utmost gratitude for the community, the organization, the people and the team. Thank you."
Next time win the box along the lines first. Everything gets easier afterwards.
I hate seeing anyone fired in any line of business, but JJ had to go. And it isn't like he'll be hurting for $.
Try again in the college ranks somewhere. Learn from his mistakes. I believe his style would be better in college than pros right now.
What Mississippi State job
I don't ever see him getting another NFL HC job, but I think he'd do well in college. In hindsight, it would have been better for both parties-him & us-if he took the Mississippi State job.
What does it matter what he’s being paid? The guy is obviously passionate about the game, and may have gotten screwed in his one HC chance.
Last few weeks were embarrassing, but I wish him well
While I think Judge needed to go, he certainly wasn't surrounded by the best and the brightest.
Wish him and family well.
Wish him well and hopefully he lands on his feet
He walked into a fucked up situation no doubt. But he didn't do himself any favors the last month or so. If he had just STFU, he'd probably still be employed.
That was a good listen today. After that week two loss to WFT, I just knew it was 2003 all over again. I won’t be shocked to see Joe Judge come back with another team - and beat the Giants - sometime down the road. But the rant after the Chicago loss sealed his fate.
Best of Luck
:-)
What unit got better under him? Sure, he got dealt a shitty situation, but did he even get the most he could out of what we had? I never felt that way.
I think he comes across as a good motivator and intelligent guy. But I can't remember once in the past 2 years watching this team and thinking..."that was really smart what they just did" or "that was really interesting.". Just never exhibited any special traits from a football perspective and also never really demonstrated strong game management skills. Heck...never even demonstrated strong special teams coaching skills here.
Seems like a good dude...but I don't get the level of respect he still seems to get as a coach.
Learn from it and fight on.
Judge treated all well and with respect.
Players have come out in support of Judge with a common theme that he had their backs and he treated them as family.
While cleaning out lockers one day after the season ended, 10 players stopped by the podium, looked into a Zoom camera at reporters and offered support Monday for the embattled Judge.
I read that he had many of the players and staff to his house.
He had pizzas and beer and that it lasted into the night
He graciously welcomed the coaches and their families to take care of the people who dedicated their last two years to both him and the Giants, moving to New Jersey from all over the country to try and make it work.
Judge raised money for Christmas Gifts for employees
In total, head coach Joe Judge and Giants players pooled together $300,000 in bonuses — a franchise record for these bonuses — and then distributed them to the surprised employees. “To see Coach Judge walking into the kitchen, everyone was like, 'Oh, what's going on?'
Link - ( New Window )
I wish him nothing but the best and anyone taking potshots at the guy are assholes
He had their backs until he showed them up as assholes with his qb sneaks.
He hit the lottery when the lucky sperm recipient made him the HC. He failed in spectacular fashion. He’s not the victim here
What he did right - played no favorites, inspired the players to play hard, even when they were out-manned.
What he did wrong - Come game-time, he showed he was more scared to lose and not confident that he could win. That destroyed the team's confidence.
Best Giants game I've ever seen - I was lucky to see that NFC Championship game in San Francisco (Jan 2012). The 49ers were way better than the Giants; but Tom Coughlin & Eli wanted more. There's two terms in our Hispanic culture that apply here; "cajones"- balls & "ganas" - desire.
I hope our new GM & Coach have a full portion of both.
If the Giants had done things properly in 2019, the new GM would have been responsible for the coaching hire and it wouldn't have been Joe Judge.
That's obviously not his fault, and he had virtually no chance to succeed given the circumstances.
As far as things he did wrong, I'll add not standing up to Mara and should have rejected Garrett as OC. I do understand his position though... You have a chance to be head coach of the New York Giants and all you have to do is accept Garrett as your OC?
Hey, he made a deal with the devil. He was a barely 38 year old dude walking into a pile of shit with little reason to believe the existing infrastructure would do any better by him than it had for the last two guys. But he went to bed one night a ST coordinator and woke up the next day the head coach of an NFL team. He wasnt given the keys to a Cadillac by any means. It was a beater at best, and the mechanic fashioned repairs in duct tape. If he could pull it off, he'd be set in the business for life. The flip side being, obviously, if he couldnt pull a rabbit out of his hat, he'd be carried off on his shield.
I think what we saw, both in words and actions, was frustration boiling over giving rise to clouded judgment. The words were a mistake. I think he thought he was saying the right things. Defending his guys and his organization, contrasting his operation against some of the crazy stuff that once went on here and that goes on other places. He failed to consider that in drawing these comparisons, he was, necessarily, taking shots at men who, while not perfect, are respected. The actions, namely, the back to back sneaks, werent strategic. They were a message: fuck-you-back. In either case, you just cant.
My biggest regret for him, and what I think his biggest mistake was during his entire tenure, was not that he was fundamentally "too conservative." It was that he failed to take advantage of having nothing to lose. His roster was not good to begin with, then injury depleted. His record was bad from week 1 both seasons. He literally had nothing to lose. That's exactly the situation where no one, not ownership, not players, not media, not fans, are going to give you shit for saying, fuck it, taking the governor off and going balls out to make something happen. No one was going to criticize him for being reckless. Like they say about an animal backed into a corner is most dangerous, he was backed into a corner from games 2-16/17 both years and instead of bowing up and throwing haymakers, he shrunk. He put his gloves to his head and prayed for the bell. What a wasted opportunity.
You think most fans believe he inherited a good situation and solid roster?
Nice summary, Ninja. For a 38-year-old first time coach to have inherited this team, it would have taken a miracle worker to succeed – a prodigy and/or a genius. I look forward to learning how the players actually felt about him, but I suspect they felt as good as any team would feel towards a new, young coach when they've lost so many games. (It's only natural that they'd feel frustration, anger, and resentment because he hasn't been able to turn things around.) I predict he'll return to the NFL in 5-10 years and have a solid career as a head coach. I think he's fundamentally better suited to being a HC than Shurmur or McAdoo, so I agree with Mara that the timing was bad. I wish him well, and I predict he'll end up as the HC of the Eagles somewhere down the road.
Good luck Coach!