Joe Judge Speaks

guitarguybs12 : 1/13/2022 7:47 pm
Quote:
"As I reflect on my tenure with the Giants, I want to express how truly grateful I am for the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants. Thank you to the Mara and Tisch families, to the organization and incredible support staff and to the fans -- proud, loyal fans who rival any fanbase in sports with their passion and devotion. It was a privilege to represent these people during the past two years. Thank you for showing up week-in and week-out to support our team.

"I also want to express my appreciation to the coaching staff. They put in long nights and early mornings to help the players be successful. Their work is often behind the scenes, but the dedication and love they invest into these players and team is the foundation for anything that happens on the field. I am proud to have worked with the group of men we had and grateful for each and every one of them.

"Finally, to the players -- both present and former -- thank you. To the alumni players who helped invest in our program, thank you for believing in and helping develop these young men. You set the Giants standard and you continue to lead the way.

"To the current Giants players, thank you most of all. When I became the head coach, I said that we would ask you to come in and give everything you had every day. And you did. I am so proud of you, grateful for you, and I believe in you.

"On behalf of me and my family, we leave New York with the utmost gratitude for the community, the organization, the people and the team. Thank you."

NJ.com
Never got  
Keaton028 : 1/13/2022 8:13 pm : link
to pick his own OC, his own QB, nor work with a GM he could trust. All things were going against him here. We had to move on because we can’t handcuff a new GM to Judge, but again, he totally got screwed here.
Good luck Coach  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/13/2022 8:14 pm : link
The process didn’t work this time. Critique hard, acknowledge and press forward with adjustments.

Next time win the box along the lines first. Everything gets easier afterwards.
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/13/2022 8:16 pm : link
He walked into a fucked up situation no doubt. But he didn't do himself any favors the last month or so. If he had just STFU, he'd probably still be employed.

I hate seeing anyone fired in any line of business, but JJ had to go. And it isn't like he'll be hurting for $.
Wish him well.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/13/2022 8:18 pm : link
However, he just was not ready to be a NFL head coach IMO.

Try again in the college ranks somewhere. Learn from his mistakes. I believe his style would be better in college than pros right now.
I don’t think anyone  
Keaton028 : 1/13/2022 8:21 pm : link
can accurately assess whether he was ready to be a HC or whether he deserves another HC opportunity. He had a shit roster here and was constantly butting heads with assistant coaches foisted on him.
He got screwed  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/13/2022 8:25 pm : link
by the situation. Not to say he's perfect. But I can't imagine a worse situation to be in to start your head coaching career.
RE: ...  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/13/2022 8:25 pm : link
I don't ever see him getting another NFL HC job, but I think he'd do well in college. In hindsight, it would have been better for both parties-him & us-if he took the Mississippi State job.


What Mississippi State job
I hope if he gets another chance  
David B. : 1/13/2022 8:28 pm : link
he's dealt a better hand than he got in NY, and does well. Not Belichick in New England well, but well.
I think he should have taken that Mississippi job  
JohnB : 1/13/2022 8:28 pm : link
He would have been better served by it and he could have learned outside of such a strong spotlight as the NY market.
He’s being paid 15m  
Sammo85 : 1/13/2022 8:28 pm : link
Wish him and family well.
RE: RE: ...  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/13/2022 8:30 pm : link
I don't ever see him getting another NFL HC job, but I think he'd do well in college. In hindsight, it would have been better for both parties-him & us-if he took the Mississippi State job.



What Mississippi State job


Nevermind. Read this wrong.
RE: He’s being paid 15m  
Keaton028 : 1/13/2022 8:31 pm : link
Wish him and family well.


What does it matter what he’s being paid? The guy is obviously passionate about the game, and may have gotten screwed in his one HC chance.
He did the right thing with that goodbye message  
Optimus-NY : 1/13/2022 8:31 pm : link
Wish him well. He made his share of mistakes that he'll hopefully learn from, but the situation he walked into wasn't ideal either. He's made a lot of money and has the right connections. He'll be fine.
Well said Coach  
mfsd : 1/13/2022 8:32 pm : link
He definitely looked bad down the stretch, but even if he did everything right, the right move was to clean house and go into GM interviews with a clean slate.

Last few weeks were embarrassing, but I wish him well

RE: ...  
upnyg : 1/13/2022 8:32 pm : link
I don't ever see him getting another NFL HC job, but I think he'd do well in college. In hindsight, it would have been better for both parties-him & us-if he took the Mississippi State job.
I think he coaches college, gets HC experieince. Then comes back into the NFL. Either way, he'll be fine.
I kinda liked the pizza and beer -  
Del Shofner : 1/13/2022 8:34 pm : link
regular dude. I did enjoy his videos analyzing plays in Giants games. He might make a very good color commentator.
Nice words by Judge...  
bw in dc : 1/13/2022 8:37 pm : link
I think it's always important to mention the coaching staff. This impacts a lot more lives than just the HC.

While I think Judge needed to go, he certainly wasn't surrounded by the best and the brightest.
RE: RE: He’s being paid 15m  
Sammo85 : 1/13/2022 8:39 pm : link
What does it matter what he's being paid? The guy is obviously passionate about the game, and may have gotten screwed in his one HC chance.


He’s got 15m coming to him. He’s financially set. Let’s not act like he’s been wrongly sentenced to prison or that he’s got a terminal illness here. He was a contributor to his own downfall. His life isn’t over and he will be able to coach somewhere. He frankly never should have gotten this job. Both he and the Giants, especially John Mara should take lessons from it and move forward.
It's is better to be a good man  
larryflower37 : 1/13/2022 8:45 pm : link
Than a good coach.
Wish him well and hopefully he lands on his feet
RE: Sean.  
Sean : 1/13/2022 8:47 pm : link
He walked into a fucked up situation no doubt. But he didn't do himself any favors the last month or so. If he had just STFU, he'd probably still be employed.

I hate seeing anyone fired in any line of business, but JJ had to go. And it isn't like he'll be hurting for $.

I don’t remember McAdoo & Shurmur getting mocked by the fans like Judge did.
RE: RE: Sean.  
Sammo85 : 1/13/2022 8:50 pm : link
He walked into a fucked up situation no doubt. But he didn't do himself any favors the last month or so. If he had just STFU, he'd probably still be employed.

I hate seeing anyone fired in any line of business, but JJ had to go. And it isn't like he'll be hurting for $.


I don't remember McAdoo & Shurmur getting mocked by the fans like Judge did.


McAdoo got absolutely crucified his last season here. To be honest I’d say one could argue McAdoo got more of raw deal than Judge if one were to suggest there’s raw deals to be had.
that's a canned statement you can download off the internet  
MartyNJ1969 : 1/13/2022 8:55 pm : link
and fill in the blanks.
RE: He inherited  
HomerJones45 : 1/13/2022 8:57 pm : link
Circumstances beyond his control that made success very difficult. I agree with the above, good coach, wrong place, wrong time
Not his fault he was given responsibilities for which he was obviously unprepared. I don’t think he’s a particularly good coach either. He has a lot to learn. Hopefully he is smart enough to take some lessons from this experience and make himself better
Listen to what  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/13/2022 8:58 pm : link
Jordan Raanan says on his podcast. He says that he has never seen someone so misunderstood by the fan base. Says that he is a great guy and superintelligent. I suspect he will learn from this and he will rebuild.
RE: Listen to what  
PepperJ52 : 1/13/2022 9:03 pm : link
Jordan Raanan says on his podcast. He says that he has never seen someone so misunderstood by the fan base. Says that he is a great guy and superintelligent. I suspect he will learn from this and he will rebuild.

That was a good listen today. After that week two loss to WFT, I just knew it was 2003 all over again. I won’t be shocked to see Joe Judge come back with another team - and beat the Giants - sometime down the road. But the rant after the Chicago loss sealed his fate.
Thank you Coach Judge  
Brandon Walsh : 1/13/2022 9:09 pm : link
You are a class act and I will be rooting for you. A change was needed but sorry you got stuck with Gettleman’s garbage roster.

Best of Luck
Good Luck Coach Judge  
ChathamMark : 1/13/2022 9:22 pm : link
We all wanted you to succeed.
Was Judge Being Serious With These Statements  
Trainmaster : 1/13/2022 9:35 pm : link
or just clowning around?

:-)
The thing is...  
Giantfan in skinland : 1/13/2022 9:35 pm : link
What reason is there to think he goes on to success?

What unit got better under him? Sure, he got dealt a shitty situation, but did he even get the most he could out of what we had? I never felt that way.

I think he comes across as a good motivator and intelligent guy. But I can't remember once in the past 2 years watching this team and thinking..."that was really smart what they just did" or "that was really interesting.". Just never exhibited any special traits from a football perspective and also never really demonstrated strong game management skills. Heck...never even demonstrated strong special teams coaching skills here.

Seems like a good dude...but I don't get the level of respect he still seems to get as a coach.
I think he is one of those guys...  
EricJ : 1/13/2022 9:46 pm : link
who would just be a solid position coach or coordinator. There is nothing wrong with that.
He want to be successful and valued the opportunity  
larryflower37 : 1/13/2022 9:48 pm : link
Was he capable obviously not but his heart was in it and he fought to the end
Learn from it and fight on.
Poor Ownership  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 1/13/2022 9:52 pm : link
Will always put capable coaches in bad situations. The GM stunk and JJ frankly had a shitty roster. He made some rookie coaching mistakes, but in my view, this is more indicative of a holistic franchise failure.
Judge  
Archer : 1/13/2022 9:55 pm : link
I believe that Judge is a good guy. We fans do not see the real person we see the public persona.

Judge treated all well and with respect.

Players have come out in support of Judge with a common theme that he had their backs and he treated them as family.

While cleaning out lockers one day after the season ended, 10 players stopped by the podium, looked into a Zoom camera at reporters and offered support Monday for the embattled Judge.



I read that he had many of the players and staff to his house.
He had pizzas and beer and that it lasted into the night

He graciously welcomed the coaches and their families to take care of the people who dedicated their last two years to both him and the Giants, moving to New Jersey from all over the country to try and make it work.



Judge raised money for Christmas Gifts for employees
In total, head coach Joe Judge and Giants players pooled together $300,000 in bonuses — a franchise record for these bonuses — and then distributed them to the surprised employees. "To see Coach Judge walking into the kitchen, everyone was like, 'Oh, what's going on?'

Link
He's a decent man who was dealt a shitty hand of cards  
montanagiant : 1/13/2022 9:56 pm : link
Dealt by a weak ownership group and a GM that failed in virtually everything. He had an OC forced on him that is stuck in the'90s and had no clue how to adjust to the talent he had.

I wish him nothing but the best and anyone taking potshots at the guy are assholes
He was over his head  
larryflower37 : 1/13/2022 9:56 pm : link
But you don't turn down the opportunity. You go for it and do your best.
he gets 15 million dollars......  
thrunthrublue : 1/13/2022 9:56 pm : link
for not much. hopefully, a place holder for the return of greatness......lets go 2022 giants!
I can see Judge  
Tony in Tampa : 1/13/2022 10:04 pm : link
taking the same path as Pete Carol back to the NFL.
They should have played better then  
HomerJones45 : 1/13/2022 10:14 pm : link
Players have come out in support of Judge with a common theme that he had their backs and he treated them as family.


He had their backs until he showed them up as assholes with his qb sneaks.

He hit the lottery when the lucky sperm recipient made him the HC. He failed in spectacular fashion. He’s not the victim here
I really wanted him to be the guy  
exiled : 1/13/2022 10:16 pm : link
What a bad bunch of players he had. I’d love to see him succeed as a coach at some point.
I said it before. ...  
Manny in CA : 1/13/2022 10:25 pm : link
I like him.

What he did right - played no favorites, inspired the players to play hard, even when they were out-manned.

What he did wrong - Come game-time, he showed he was more scared to lose and not confident that he could win. That destroyed the team's confidence.

Best Giants game I've ever seen - I was lucky to see that NFC Championship game in San Francisco (Jan 2012). The 49ers were way better than the Giants; but Tom Coughlin & Eli wanted more. There's two terms in our Hispanic culture that apply here; "cajones"- balls & "ganas" - desire.

I hope our new GM & Coach have a full portion of both.
Classy exit  
mattlawson : 1/13/2022 10:31 pm : link
Hope he catches on somewhere else in a better situation for him
I fully expect he'll be in Tuscaloosa soon.  
BigBlueBuff : 1/13/2022 10:47 pm : link
He'll join Nick Saban's staff as an off-field assistant like every other failed head coach. Saban uses the Bama's bottomless pit of money to hire an army of analysts to gain a competitive advantage and Joe Judge fits the profile.
Very  
AcidTest : 1/13/2022 10:48 pm : link
classy. Good luck coach Judge. I'm sorry it didn't work out here, but all the best to you and your family.
You can't help but wonder how things would have turned  
lawguy9801 : 1/13/2022 11:00 pm : link
out had we had a halfway decent GM and scouting staff that didn't hand him a bottom-of-the-barrel roster.
RE: You can't help but wonder how things would have turned  
rsjem1979 : 1/13/2022 11:16 pm : link
out had we had a halfway decent GM and scouting staff that didn't hand him a bottom-of-the-barrel roster.


If the Giants had done things properly in 2019, the new GM would have been responsible for the coaching hire and it wouldn't have been Joe Judge.

That's obviously not his fault, and he had virtually no chance to succeed given the circumstances.
RE: I said it before. ...  
bluewave : 1/13/2022 11:17 pm : link
I like him.

What he did right - played no favorites, inspired the players to play hard, even when they were out-manned.

What he did wrong - Come game-time, he showed he was more scared to lose and not confident that he could win. That destroyed the team's confidence.

Best Giants game I've ever seen - I was lucky to see that NFC Championship game in San Francisco (Jan 2012). The 49ers were way better than the Giants; but Tom Coughlin & Eli wanted more. There's two terms in our Hispanic culture that apply here; "cajones"- balls & "ganas" - desire.

I hope our new GM & Coach have a full portion of both.


As far as things he did wrong, I'll add not standing up to Mara and should have rejected Garrett as OC. I do understand his position though... You have a chance to be head coach of the New York Giants and all you have to do is accept Garrett as your OC?
________________  
I am Ninja : 1/13/2022 11:23 pm : link
Wish him well.

Hey, he made a deal with the devil. He was a barely 38 year old dude walking into a pile of shit with little reason to believe the existing infrastructure would do any better by him than it had for the last two guys. But he went to bed one night a ST coordinator and woke up the next day the head coach of an NFL team. He wasnt given the keys to a Cadillac by any means. It was a beater at best, and the mechanic fashioned repairs in duct tape. If he could pull it off, he'd be set in the business for life. The flip side being, obviously, if he couldnt pull a rabbit out of his hat, he'd be carried off on his shield.

I think what we saw, both in words and actions, was frustration boiling over giving rise to clouded judgment. The words were a mistake. I think he thought he was saying the right things. Defending his guys and his organization, contrasting his operation against some of the crazy stuff that once went on here and that goes on other places. He failed to consider that in drawing these comparisons, he was, necessarily, taking shots at men who, while not perfect, are respected. The actions, namely, the back to back sneaks, werent strategic. They were a message: fuck-you-back. In either case, you just cant.

My biggest regret for him, and what I think his biggest mistake was during his entire tenure, was not that he was fundamentally "too conservative." It was that he failed to take advantage of having nothing to lose. His roster was not good to begin with, then injury depleted. His record was bad from week 1 both seasons. He literally had nothing to lose. That's exactly the situation where no one, not ownership, not players, not media, not fans, are going to give you shit for saying, fuck it, taking the governor off and going balls out to make something happen. No one was going to criticize him for being reckless. Like they say about an animal backed into a corner is most dangerous, he was backed into a corner from games 2-16/17 both years and instead of bowing up and throwing haymakers, he shrunk. He put his gloves to his head and prayed for the bell. What a wasted opportunity.
RE: Well said..  
Mike from Ohio : 1/13/2022 11:37 pm : link
A shame a bunch of Giant fans piled on this guy. He needed to go, but most fans didn't seem to realize the pile of shit he walked into.


You think most fans believe he inherited a good situation and solid roster?
RE: ________________  
CT Charlie : 1/13/2022 11:54 pm : link
Wish him well.

Hey, he made a deal with the devil. He was a barely 38 year old dude walking into a pile of shit with little reason to believe the existing infrastructure would do any better by him than it had for the last two guys. But he went to bed one night a ST coordinator and woke up the next day the head coach of an NFL team. He wasnt given the keys to a Cadillac by any means. It was a beater at best, and the mechanic fashioned repairs in duct tape. If he could pull it off, he'd be set in the business for life. The flip side being, obviously, if he couldnt pull a rabbit out of his hat, he'd be carried off on his shield.

I think what we saw, both in words and actions, was frustration boiling over giving rise to clouded judgment. The words were a mistake. I think he thought he was saying the right things. Defending his guys and his organization, contrasting his operation against some of the crazy stuff that once went on here and that goes on other places. He failed to consider that in drawing these comparisons, he was, necessarily, taking shots at men who, while not perfect, are respected. The actions, namely, the back to back sneaks, werent strategic. They were a message: fuck-you-back. In either case, you just cant.

My biggest regret for him, and what I think his biggest mistake was during his entire tenure, was not that he was fundamentally "too conservative." It was that he failed to take advantage of having nothing to lose. His roster was not good to begin with, then injury depleted. His record was bad from week 1 both seasons. He literally had nothing to lose. That's exactly the situation where no one, not ownership, not players, not media, not fans, are going to give you shit for saying, fuck it, taking the governor off and going balls out to make something happen. No one was going to criticize him for being reckless. Like they say about an animal backed into a corner is most dangerous, he was backed into a corner from games 2-16/17 both years and instead of bowing up and throwing haymakers, he shrunk. He put his gloves to his head and prayed for the bell. What a wasted opportunity.


Nice summary, Ninja. For a 38-year-old first time coach to have inherited this team, it would have taken a miracle worker to succeed – a prodigy and/or a genius. I look forward to learning how the players actually felt about him, but I suspect they felt as good as any team would feel towards a new, young coach when they've lost so many games. (It's only natural that they'd feel frustration, anger, and resentment because he hasn't been able to turn things around.) I predict he'll return to the NFL in 5-10 years and have a solid career as a head coach. I think he's fundamentally better suited to being a HC than Shurmur or McAdoo, so I agree with Mara that the timing was bad. I wish him well, and I predict he'll end up as the HC of the Eagles somewhere down the road.
Wonder if he’ll wind up on TV?  
trueblueinpw : 12:17 am : link
People were always spluging all over themselves with the way he broke down film on his weekly telecast. Maybe that’s his true calling? He certainly has the gift of the gab.

Good luck Coach!
