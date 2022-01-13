Could Daniel Jones have had a worse scenario since drafted? NJBlueTuna : 1/13/2022 8:24 pm

How many different head coaches and OCs and poor OL can a rookie QB take? Despite your thoughts on his performance or ceiling, this kid has been crushed. And for those truly familiar with his OL and WRs at Duke, the giants OL and talent is like all-pro level.



Just a thought for the masses.