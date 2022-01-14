Did the Eli/McAdoo cause the mess the Giants have now? shadow_spinner0 : 1/14/2022 12:13 am

Nobody wants to admit it but this all started with the Eli/McAdoo fiasco back in 2017. There was a big QB draft coming up, Eli was clearly done, they had to decide decide what to do, McAdoo wanted to evaluate the entire QB system and see who was worth keeping and who could stay on as a back up. People got way too sentimental over keeping the Eli Manning streak going at a point where it didn't matter in the season and the overall health of the team should have been prioritized over the QB. Giants fans chanted for Eli and said "He's our QB" week 17 against the Dolphins despite leading them to a 3-13 year and a bad offense. The Giants backpedaled from bad press and totally overcorrected by claiming they were going all in and building around Eli.



They drafted Barkley and made a bunch of other dumb decisions and ran Barkley into the ground. Later they were forced to admit that Eli was actually done and had been for awhile. But by that point they spent another two years deluding themselves. By the time they were finally ready to accept that they were in a bad QB year and were stuck with Daniel Jones as the best option and they were stuck seeing if he could pan out and missed out on grabbing someone like Herbert the year after. Team building wise they've been stuck trying to correct the mistake of building for a window closing with Eli instead of a more comprehensive rebuild from the trenches up and made splashy desperation moves for guys like Solder that didn't pan out. Coaching wise they have been a bit of mess, not that it really matters because as bad as some of those coaches have been, the team sucks and would lose anyways regardless because of where they were at.



Now it's the 2022 season coming up and Giants have no coach, they aren't very talented, there is a tough decision to make with Barkley, they don't have a legit QB of the future and it's another bad QB draft, their GM is gone so even though he sucked they have zero continuity at all anymore. So now 5 years later they are pretty much at square one and look like one of the worst situations in the league and are will have to start a rebuild that should have started 4 years ago. Instead it would start with little money.