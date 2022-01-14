Did the Eli/McAdoo cause the mess the Giants have now?  

Nobody wants to admit it but this all started with the Eli/McAdoo fiasco back in 2017. There was a big QB draft coming up, Eli was clearly done, they had to decide decide what to do, McAdoo wanted to evaluate the entire QB system and see who was worth keeping and who could stay on as a back up. People got way too sentimental over keeping the Eli Manning streak going at a point where it didn't matter in the season and the overall health of the team should have been prioritized over the QB. Giants fans chanted for Eli and said "He's our QB" week 17 against the Dolphins despite leading them to a 3-13 year and a bad offense. The Giants backpedaled from bad press and totally overcorrected by claiming they were going all in and building around Eli.
They drafted Barkley and made a bunch of other dumb decisions and ran Barkley into the ground. Later they were forced to admit that Eli was actually done and had been for awhile. But by that point they spent another two years deluding themselves. By the time they were finally ready to accept that they were in a bad QB year and were stuck with Daniel Jones as the best option and they were stuck seeing if he could pan out and missed out on grabbing someone like Herbert the year after. Team building wise they've been stuck trying to correct the mistake of building for a window closing with Eli instead of a more comprehensive rebuild from the trenches up and made splashy desperation moves for guys like Solder that didn't pan out. Coaching wise they have been a bit of mess, not that it really matters because as bad as some of those coaches have been, the team sucks and would lose anyways regardless because of where they were at.
Now it's the 2022 season coming up and Giants have no coach, they aren't very talented, there is a tough decision to make with Barkley, they don't have a legit QB of the future and it's another bad QB draft, their GM is gone so even though he sucked they have zero continuity at all anymore. So now 5 years later they are pretty much at square one and look like one of the worst situations in the league and are will have to start a rebuild that should have started 4 years ago. Instead it would start with little money.
It would have been painful and bad PR, but moving on from Eli a year early would have been the best plan for the long term health of the Giants.
IMO it was darnold or barkley for DG and the giants....
are we much better off rn with darnold? i dont think so...
All I know is I feel a lot more positive about them today than I did Monday morning.
This! The "Giants way" was archaic, and to be honest, total bullshit. Mara held out hope that he could continue to do things his way, hopefully he sees the errors of his ways. It happened to Jerry Jones and he gave up draft responsibilities, and the Cowgirls are much better for it.
Let's hope this works or Abrams is the GM in a few years!
Look at the 2011 Super Bowl. Eli carried that team on his back, the offensive line was on fumes, and the defensive line was aging. We had a massive need to retools the line with the 2012-2014 drafts. That didn't happen.
The Giants have had 10 years of lousy offensive lines, and no real rushers. Imagine if we had drafted Aaron Donald instead of OBJ, and Quenton Nelson (as part of a trade down with the Jets) instead of Barkley. That's the way the FO needed to go, and they didn't.
The problem wasn't Eli, the problem was trying to do a quick fix FOR Eli, instead of a rebuild AROUND Eli! Because we didn't fix the lines after 2011, Eli's prime years were wasted. What Gettelman SHOULD have done was to have Eli as a caretaker QB, and do what he said he was going to do (rebuild the lines).
Even if you replaced Eli in 2017 or 2018, nothing would have worked, because the real problems weren't addressed. The same situation happened this year, when the Giants went on a spending spree to validate Jones. We got offensive weapons instead of keeping the DT we lost, and getting offensive line depth. Failure to fix the lines guaranteed a losing season.
Gettleman's announced plan wasn't wrong, nor was Judge's plan that he gave his first press conference. The problem was that neither followed through. The new GM needs to solve this problem.
Yes drafting darnold in 2018 and putting him behind Eric flowers would have a brilliant idea.
Everyone needs to stfu about Eli and mcadoo. Where is QBs evaluation savant coaching again? Nowhere . Delete thread an never mention Eli being cooked again unless you actually have nfl scouting experience and speak intelligently on the subject.
Agreed. There were "red flag" games in 2012 with Atlanta and Baltimore at the end of the year, but when they were getting hammered out 38-0 to Carolina and starting out 0-6 that year, it was beyond time to panic. Not good.
Can't believe they're still stuck in that same fucking rut.
The Big Boys allows you to compete
Do you think the lousy personnel decisions are just a coincidence?
Mara's want to deflect attention to the GM and coaches. But the one constant is Chris Mara.
But Chris Mara has been a lifer with the Giants before and after Ross
In 2018, when Eli Manning was 'done' we scored the most points in the cdivision while also gaiving pu the mmost points i
TThe bad decisions under Reese were compouneded by more under Gettleman, not just Barkley but Solder Omameh and others . JIts rarely talked about on BBI, but a team with no pass rush maybe should not have traded away JPP
Pretty interesting about the lines as I was not living through that time. Then they bring in GY/RP who commit to the building with winning the lines and physical battle first. We can only hope the next GM/HC commit to this very simple concept. So many seem to want the "new style" of football but many of the teams still going to the playoffs have this element even if they have a little more "flash" to them.
Too boot, they invested a ton of FA capital on the offensive line as well and were just as ineffective.
If they had hit on the draft picks and at least 50% of the FA acquisitions things would have been much different.
The issue was not Manning. The issue was the front office failure to effectively evaluated the players they brought in.
But it's not the reason we are where we are now.
I agree with the others that it's all about not being able to replace the Diehl/Snee/McKenzie anchored lines...
They needed to reboot. Probably super hard to see that after winning 2 SBs
The dan graziano 2013 article helped me realize that.
Foundational rot eats away at Giants - ( New Window )
A dysfunctional front office which was unable to identify talent and you end up here 3 head coaches later. Everyone wants to blame the GM, headcoach or QB. But the reality is the front office was a disaster and unless the Giants change how the front office operates, it is not going to get better.
Regardless of who the quarterback is, they need to have an offensive line and people to throw it to. Despite coming in saying that he was going to fix the line, Gettleman actually made it worse year after year. He removed talented skill players from the roster without replacing them. The only weapon he really acquired in four years here was Barkley, and he spent a #2 overall pick for the NFL position with the shortest career span...and, predictably, the running back got injured.
Maybe if Mara wasn't trying to build around Eli, Gettleman never comes here. But the GM search included Gettleman, two people from inside the failing organization, and one guy who was out of the NFL. The other alternative is that maybe he keeps Reese and draws the problems out for longer.
The organization has shot itself in the foot dating back to the Coughlin firing. The Eli benching has no effect on the fact that it should have done a complete reset years ago.
Neither was the case with Manning. If the team was in decent shape, he could have and would have been just fine. His contract was up, the team was not in decent shape, and he got out with all his marbles and his body intact- he's a smart guy.
I do kind of wonder what would have happened if Coughlin had decided to ride off into the sunset after winning the second Super Bowl. I'm curious as to how the coaching search would have gone after that. Then again, we probably wind up with Perry Fewell as head coach and wind up in the same situation we're in now.
Quote:
He was still a high level player that was let down by his team and management, much like we’re currently seeing with Daniel Jones.
This. There are two reasons championship qb's are forced to retire- their arms go (See Roethlisberger, Unitas and Rivers) or they start getting hurt and missing games (See Montana, Bradshaw) or some combination of the two. Otherwise, these guys can keep playing at a high level for a long time (See Rodgers who just turned 38 and Brady).
Neither was the case with Manning. If the team was in decent shape, he could have and would have been just fine. His contract was up, the team was not in decent shape, and he got out with all his marbles and his body intact- he's a smart guy.
I have a hard time buying the "Eli was done" argument because he was playing at a very high level during Coughlin's last year and only dropped off immensely when McAdoo took over the team. While some players do just lose it overnight, it's a little too convenient that he suddenly looked done once the guy running one of the worst offensive systems in history took over.
Plus some equally poor free agent choices have reinforced that.
They needed to reboot. Probably super hard to see that after winning 2 SBs
The dan graziano 2013 article helped me realize that.
Foundational rot eats away at Giants - ( New Window )
I do kind of wonder what would have happened if Coughlin had decided to ride off into the sunset after winning the second Super Bowl. I'm curious as to how the coaching search would have gone after that. Then again, we probably wind up with Perry Fewell as head coach and wind up in the same situation we're in now.
We had the worst rushing team in the nfl and won the SB. the writing was on the wall with that OL.
We can argue about drafting Barkley at #2, but based on his first season under the new HC and OC, he looked like a great first round pick. At the time or in hindsight, was there a QB worthy of the same pick?
Was Jones picked too early? Sure, but how far down down to do you want to trade back to still get your QB? Or maybe they get him with their 2nd pick or maybe they pick Haskins.
As it has turned out for the past 40 years (since LT), the Giants would have been better off trading down or out of the 1st round than with the pick they took. In fact, they probably would be better off if they trade their first round pick for two or three 2nd round picks every year.
And what was the point anyway if you are putting in Geno Smith? At least put Webb in since he was an unknown. Geno's ability was already established.
But the whole Eli saga was misrepresented by the media and fans bought into it. And now we have revisionist history. McAdoo did not try to end Eli's starting streak. In fact, if it hadn't been for the streak, McAdoo likely would have told Eli they were going to start Webb (after Smith started the road game). But McAdoo wanted Eli to start and play the first half of all of the remaining games. It was Eli who chose not to do that and benched himself.
Eli was and is as much to blame for that mess as McAdoo, who was trying to do what was best for the future of the organization. I am a big fan of Eli, but in that instance he took his ball and went home rather than do what was best for the Giants.
Even the fiasco itself was caused by the inability of the owners to make difficult decisions. McAdoo got approval from both Reese and Mara to bench Eli, but when fans revolted, Mara got cold feet, and threw McAdoo and Reese under a moving bus.
Then, after having agreed to bench Eli, Mara doubled down and decided to ride Eli to a return to glory, an idea so foolish, it should be highlighted in business books. Again, this is an indication of the owners' suite not having a concrete plan, which would have led to the situation we are in, whether the Eli kerfuffle happened or not.
We can only hope that Mara has learned, and/or that Steve Tisch has decided to take a more prominent role in the direction of the franchise. I like the moves they've made since the season has ended, but I'm wary of a return to normal.
Eli had one of his best seasons ever statistically with McAdoo as OC though.
But the whole Eli saga was misrepresented by the media and fans bought into it. And now we have revisionist history. McAdoo did not try to end Eli's starting streak. In fact, if it hadn't been for the streak, McAdoo likely would have told Eli they were going to start Webb (after Smith started the road game). But McAdoo wanted Eli to start and play the first half of all of the remaining games. It was Eli who chose not to do that and benched himself.
Eli was and is as much to blame for that mess as McAdoo, who was trying to do what was best for the future of the organization. I am a big fan of Eli, but in that instance he took his ball and went home rather than do what was best for the Giants.
And they still stink lol
That was the moment to reset the coaching staff - instead, we got a series of half measures
1) Coughlin forced to hire Macadoo
2) Coughlin fired, Macadoo promoted, but with Coughlin's staff
3) With ownership's blessing, Macadoo enacts plan to move on from eli - ownership folds due to fan pressure
4) Both Reese and Macadoo fired - opportunity to reset. Instead of doing due diligence, go with Ernie Accorsi's suggestion of Gettlemen - who gets the job the job telling owners exactly what they want to hear: we can win with Eli, just needs more at the skill positions.
5) Hire and fire Shurmur. Hire and fire Judge, Gettlemen gone.
6) Do we repeat ourselves? The GM search feels different now, which is encouraging.
Keeping Eli too long/trying to build around him did require a better OL. But that did NOT logically necessitate Nate Solder being drastically overpaid. That was a compounding error not part of the same error. We could have chose a different option.
That didn’t require us to draft an RB in the 2nd round (and I loved SB but never liked a RB that high). Again, independent compounding error.
Wanting to movie on from Eli did not necessitate drafting DJ at 6. (And I still hold out hope for this kid.) But we had other options.
Wanting a WR didn’t mean we had to break the bank for Golladay. We could have gone another, cheaper direction.
So yes, the MacAdoo/Eli fiasco may have been the start of the slide, but there have been many places we steered right into this skid.
Let's be real. This team stinks and there are very few players on the current roster would start for another team, let alone be worth keeping for the long term. The OL is a mess, the QB is a question mark, the RB is a ghost of his former self, the WRs are constantly injured, the TEs are underwhelming, the DL can't stop the run or rush the passer, the LBs are slow and the DBs are overpaid. The Giants are not a few players away from competing.
The next GM needs to have long term plan and be able to tell the Maras uncomfortable truths about the roster that they don't want to hear. I hope they are willing to let the GM make ruthless decisions when it comes to the roster construction b/c we are going nowhere with the current players. I expect this to be a very painful offseason and a rough 2022, but if they move with conviction then 2023 team might be much better position to compete.
This is a great comment, and it's what happened. Here's how I see it:
1. The Giants roster peaked in 2007/08. At that point, they had a great group and were just waiting for the QB play to improve. It did.
2. Over the next few years, the roster started to get worse, and simultaneously, Manning raised his level of play. So it looked as if the Giants were a consistently solid team, but the source of success changed from a "well rounded group with OK QB play" to a "QB carries team" situation.
3. By 2011, it was a pretty mediocre roster with a very bad offensive line, all things considered. But Manning was playing at his best. By the playoffs, Manning was the best QB in football, or at least on par with Rodgers and Brady. He carried a mediocre group to that Super Bowl. It was a remarkable performance. That SF game was unlike any performance I've ever seen.
4. Then Manning's long decline phase began in earnest, perhaps accelerated by bad offensive line play. It being goodwas a fairly gentle slope for a few years, but the team around him continued to get worse because of poor drafting, injuries, and general aging.
5. The 2016 group made the playoffs in spite of bad offensive line play because all of Reese's free agent pickups hit that year, and Beckham did enough to paper over the glaring flaws on the offense.
6. But in 2017, the free agent group got older, Beckham got hurt, Manning got a little worse, and the overall rot was made clear.
Given how poor the roster was at the end of 2017, "blow it up" was the correct solution. They needed to stockpile draft picks and start rebuilding the lines. What the Colts ended up doing was exactly right. "Adding a top notch RB" was basically the *least* useful thing that could be done given the circumstances. But that's what they did, and they're still paying for the miscalculation now.
It would have been painful and bad PR, but moving on from Eli a year early would have been the best plan for the long term health of the Giants.
I'll also further that by stating that at some point Eli's contract was an albatross. I would say even at the end of Reese's tenure, they were limited fiancially because Eli wasn't playing as well as his contract indicated he should be. He had a contract that said he was a player who would erase deficiency around him and he didn't.
The Giants also had Eli and kept pushing to stay competitive while they rebuilt and never actually rebuilt.
Eli got to walk out of here with his head held high as maybe the greatest Giants in organization history when you take into account on field production and off field representation of the organization, but his end definitely set them back.
And that's ok, but Now it's been too long for that to be an excuse anymore.
It would have been painful and bad PR, but moving on from Eli a year early would have been the best plan for the long term health of the Giants.
Agree, but I get it. I was really upset when they moved on from Simms after an 11-5 season.
Still believe if that receiver they had acquired from Denver. (Jackson)? had not dropped that pass in finale against Dallas for division title, Giants with a bye and home field make some noise in the playoffs.
For many here Eli is their Simms, totally get it.
Eli had one of his best seasons ever statistically with McAdoo as OC though.
He did, and there were DEFINITELY things McAdoo did that made Eli a better QB, primarily his footwork. McAdoo made that a priority and it paid off.
That said I think a lot of the offensive success was due to TC's input. We saw what happened to McAdoo's offense when left to his own devices. Now you can point to Eli's decline, but I have a hard time believing he declined that quickly from 2015 to 2016.
And aside from offensive production, just look at the formations and plays they ran. With TC, McAdoo's offense was far more diverse in the number of formations they used, personnel packages, and moving WR's around the formation.
Now they’ve spent 3 years trying to “evaluate” Jones instead of having focus on the lines.
Hopefully a new GM can get the organization’s head out of its collective asses and focus on foundation. It’s necessary
I'd go back even further. Despite having an OL that had aged in dog years, Reese drafts David Wilson with Mitchell Schwartz and Cordy Glenn on the board.
Quote:
The problem goes way back to Jerry Reese and the FO. All the way back to 2012.
The Giants inability to hit on the OL they have drafted is the single biggest contributor to the downfall of the franchise since 2012, IMO...
The next is inability to continue to draft edge rushers..
The owners, GM, front office, coaching all became warped that they had that special something it took to keep winning Super Bowls. And they didn't, and a whole lot of teams started passing them by in evaluating players, roster building, and how you win in the NFL.
Even when they have seen their issues and mistakes in the the years since, they seem to kind of panic and want to just desperately fix the hole in front of them versus think strategically and make the better decision for the longer term.
The Giants have become near irrelevant.
I really enjoyed that last Super Bowl season though...
Reese was the scapegoat for the embarrassing uproar, but honestly deserved to go at the same time as Coughlin beause he failed to restock the OL and general talent after the SB. McAdoo was fired, above all else, for being a douchebag.
I also don't think it was a fundamental problem to try to build with Eli. I think the problem was making that decision but never fixing the OL. The last few seasons, including his 2 years with McAdoo as OC, he played behind some of the worst OLs not just in the league, but in my experience of 40 years as a fan of the game. The one constant throught the last decade has been TERRIBLE, like historically bad, OL play.
The ame timeline coincides with thinking drafting Barkley would salvage Eli's last run. But, again, they did so without an OL to speak of. And, if it's at all possible, the OL is worse now than 4 years ago, even if all healthy.
So, yes, I think the problems in this organization pre-date Gettleman and Judge. But, I think they also pre-date McAdoo. Now, none of our HC selections post-Coughlin did much to improve things. But, they are not sole culprits.
When they got up 23-0 on Dallas and only won because Dez Bryant's hand landed out of bounds in the endzone my concern started.
It really became obvious when they played Cincinnati in Week 11 and Eli was under siege all game and Andy Dalton torched the Giants defense and they lost 31-13
our line needed serious rebuilding in 2012 and we never put the right investments into it.
3rd - 7th 2012-2017: mccant mosely herman hart bisnowaty
1st and 2nd 2012-2017: westburg pugh flowers
teams swing and miss all the time but WTF. we obviously don't know how to scout OL. not 1 2nd contract to either of these guys.
Next I also blame the fans who freaked out over Eli's benching and the stupid meaningless streak. The over reaction and backlash freaked out John Mara. He actually said "we did not think the fans would be so emotional". So, this shaped some of the decisions for the next two years.
If John Mara was a better leader, he would have made the right decision. Moving on from Eli was the right move but they went about it the wrong way.
Finally, hiring Gettleman was the nail in the coffin.
Did anyone want to see why we had in Glennon after week 3 of no TDs from Jones or few TD? Did anyone want to see jones benched even after he got his bell rung in the cowboys game? Instead he cleared protocol on day before, but when it comes to benching Eli macado was seen as as this awesome thing to play a Jets retread.