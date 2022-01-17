for display only
OBJ

Gmanfandan : 1/17/2022 10:23 pm
What a terrific fail that we weren't able to make this work long term.

I get that Odell could be a head case but there are tons of headcases in the NFL and teams make concessions to make it work.

Sorry not sorry - but watching him tonight makes me sad for the Giants and happy for him. You go OBJ!
Another gettleman  
Josh in the City : 1/17/2022 10:24 pm : link
Present to this organization.
He made it clear  
cjac : 1/17/2022 10:26 pm : link
He didn’t want to be here.

He did the same thing in Cleveland

What are you gonna do? At least the Giant got something

Cleveland was forced to cut him
He’s not a headcase  
Ron Johnson : 1/17/2022 10:27 pm : link
he’s an asshole
He wanted out.  
John In CO : 1/17/2022 10:28 pm : link
He always wanted to be in LA. He is there, I assume he is happy. He will play well there.
RE: He’s not a headcase  
Gmanfandan : 1/17/2022 10:29 pm : link
In comment 15558664 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
he’s an asshole

There are more assholes then headcases in the NFL
He was a headcase  
Joe Beckwith : 1/17/2022 10:31 pm : link
In part because we were losing, and he wasn’t getting the ball enough, and he wanted out, so he acted up.
He got into the LA highlife during off-season training and decided it’s where he wanted to be.
Lol. So you guys watch one game  
fanoftheteam : 1/17/2022 10:31 pm : link
And now have regrets? How about 10 weeks ago? Or last year?
Well that settles it  
Jay on the Island : 1/17/2022 10:35 pm : link
The Giants clearly made a mistake based on one game. Thanks for the brilliant analysis.
Kupp  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/17/2022 10:38 pm : link
Is the lead receiver there. He’s the guy the defense is playing tabs on. OBJ isn’t a top 15 receiver anymore.
RE: Lol. So you guys watch one game  
Gmanfandan : 1/17/2022 10:42 pm : link
In comment 15558675 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
And now have regrets? How about 10 weeks ago? Or last year?

I don't know if its regret as much as disappointment that we couldn't keep him and show him his due or replace him with another electric player. Is there anyone on the roster on either side of the ball that deserves the excitement he generated? Barkley did for a minute - but he's still not back.
Toney might if he can stay healthy. I really want someone who is exceptional in Giants blue and we just don't have anyone.
He was never the same after the injury  
Jerry in_DC : 1/17/2022 10:43 pm : link
But the whole thing is a shame. He was the most exciting Giants player in a long time and was on a HOF trajectory. He made the Giants worth watching for a few years on an otherwise very boring team.

It's all pretty depressing to think about what could have been.
RE: Kupp  
CromartiesKid21 : 1/17/2022 10:47 pm : link
In comment 15558682 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is the lead receiver there. He’s the guy the defense is playing tabs on. OBJ isn’t a top 15 receiver anymore.


Easily 30 WRs I'll take before OBJ. He's clearly lost that tantalizing 1st step he had with us
Agree: Odell is not the same player  
Vanzetti : 1/17/2022 10:48 pm : link
44 catches on the season

Just does not have the same burst as when he came into the league
Maybe he skipped the boat cruise this time....?  
Spirit of '86 : 1/17/2022 10:56 pm : link
Goodbye OBJ. I do not miss you.
sorry  
RasputinPrime : 1/17/2022 11:02 pm : link
it didn't work out but it didn't work out.

I am cheering for him tonight.
I miss Odell  
Paulie Walnuts : 1/17/2022 11:09 pm : link
He wanted to win
It would have never worked  
mdthedream : 1/17/2022 11:10 pm : link
We have sucked so badly he would have flipped out.
RE: He wanted out.  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2022 11:20 pm : link
In comment 15558668 John In CO said:
Quote:
He always wanted to be in LA. He is there, I assume he is happy. He will play well there.


Don’t think this 100% true. If the Giants were winning the comments he made in the Lil Wayne interview never happen.
keep in mind  
RasputinPrime : 1/17/2022 11:21 pm : link
the number of hot-head shitstains that rolled through the Patriots over the years. Great organizations can absorb just about anything.
RE: keep in mind  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2022 11:23 pm : link
In comment 15558725 RasputinPrime said:
Quote:
the number of hot-head shitstains that rolled through the Patriots over the years. Great organizations can absorb just about anything.


I’ll take a roster full of head cases if it means we’re watching playoff games
RE: RE: Lol. So you guys watch one game  
Rory : 1/17/2022 11:25 pm : link
In comment 15558685 Gmanfandan said:
Quote:
In comment 15558675 fanoftheteam said:


Quote:


And now have regrets? How about 10 weeks ago? Or last year?


I don't know if its regret as much as disappointment that we couldn't keep him and show him his due or replace him with another electric player. Is there anyone on the roster on either side of the ball that deserves the excitement he generated? Barkley did for a minute - but he's still not back.
Toney might if he can stay healthy. I really want someone who is exceptional in Giants blue and we just don't have anyone.


way to back step from your original post. Also you acknowledged him as a headcase, but then are like "but why" still...

I think you know the answers to all the questions you're asking. You just don't like them

Bottom line a player like OBJ is not someone you have on a team that is rebuilding or do you build around. His trade was a great trade because it shed salary.

Also he was younger then, he seems a bit more humbled now.
Beckham is not even  
Giantimistic : 1/17/2022 11:26 pm : link
a #1 receiver anymore.

I loved watching him with the Giants, but he is a nice player as part of a team. He cannot carry a team like he did for the Giants in some games.
RE: I miss Odell  
Chris in Philly : 1/17/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15558711 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
He wanted to win


Yes, he clearly took his craft very seriously.
_________  
I am Ninja : 1/17/2022 11:28 pm : link
Lots of former Giants had nice weekends. Its cool. We will be back.
He sucked for all the years he was in Cleveland  
PatersonPlank : 1/17/2022 11:31 pm : link
We got serviceable players. DG sucks, but he was right on this
OBJ was the most gifted WR...  
bw in dc : 1/17/2022 11:31 pm : link
I had seen since Jerry Rice. He was electric.

Really hard to believe how sideways things went.
RE: He sucked for all the years he was in Cleveland  
ajr2456 : 1/17/2022 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15558739 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
We got serviceable players. DG sucks, but he was right on this


He has 1000 yards year 1, then was hurt last year. He’s been much better without Baker.
Biggest Mistake  
Maineline : 1/17/2022 11:34 pm : link
The biggest mistake with OBJ was drafting him with Aaron Donald being picked next by the Rams.
Fuck him.  
smshmth8690 : 1/17/2022 11:41 pm : link
I wish him no harm, but I could care less if he ever catches another pass in his career.
The mistake was passing  
LauderdaleMatty : 1/17/2022 11:47 pm : link
On Donald or Martin. And it's not hind sight. How's the OL? Donald might have be a slight risk but this was another Reese gift that keeps
On giving

OBJ has 6 TDs  
allstarjim : 1/17/2022 11:56 pm : link
In 9 games since he's beem traded. He's scoring, making big plays, has turned into a huge red zone threat for the Rams.

He's still a great player and I wouldn't be surprised if he blows up for big numbers next year. His bugaboo has been health.

But he definitely didn't want to be on the Giants or in Cleveland.

That doesn't mean he isn't a really good football player. And I do think he's top 15 in the NFL.
......  
Route 9 : 1/17/2022 11:59 pm : link
Just so glad we have Kenny "the little bitch" Galloday.
RE: He made it clear  
gfinop : 1/17/2022 11:59 pm : link
In comment 15558661 cjac said:
Quote:
He didn’t want to be here.

He did the same thing in Cleveland

What are you gonna do? At least the Giant got something

Cleveland was forced to cut him


He was right... Neither team has looked good.
We got Peppers!  
GMen72 : 12:19 am : link
Stop complaining!
RE: I miss Odell  
Scuzzlebutt : 12:30 am : link
In comment 15558711 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
He wanted to win


The highlight of his career according to him, is when he made a great catch in a game we lost to the Cowboys. Not so sure winning was his top priority.
the day obj pulled his stunt of acting like a dog urinating on the  
plato : 1:54 am : link
goal line he was gone. The Maras were going to get rid of him and i was proud to be a Giant fan when we got rid of him. there are ass holes and there are ass holes. he embarrassed the franchise and its fans perhaps ts just a sad. commentary of our. times. that so many fans didn’t feel this way and would try and compromise with a tool like OBJ, talented though he may be.
Sure, he “wanted to win”  
mattnyg05 : 2:30 am : link
but only his way. If you won 10 games and he had 40 catches, it would be a disaster.

Now he accepts that because he can only muster 40 catches due to physical ability.
RE: He’s not a headcase  
OC2.0 : 2:31 am : link
In comment 15558664 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
he’s an asshole

Does having his head up ass make him a head case or an asshole?
I hear a lot of whining about OBJ here  
Producer : 2:38 am : link
The team was shit with a shit QB and he didn't want to play here. He's a bitch, but he wasn't wrong.
He  
Toth029 : 2:59 am : link
Averaged 40ish yards a game with Browns and Rams. He's a #2 WR now and not worth top billing. Don't think no one has said he's an incapable player. Still is. But he also wanted out and Giants had no other choice. Browns were in the same predicament.
RE: He  
Route 9 : 3:27 am : link
In comment 15558782 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Averaged 40ish yards a game with Browns and Rams. He's a #2 WR now and not worth top billing. Don't think no one has said he's an incapable player. Still is. But he also wanted out and Giants had no other choice. Browns were in the same predicament.


Still better than Kenny Goofoday
Where’s the “he wanted out” narrative coming from?  
monstercoo : 3:52 am : link
Where’s this narrative coming from? He signed a huge contract here and always stated he wanted to retire a Giant and be like LT.
I’m glad he’s having some success with the Rams  
Giant John : 4:44 am : link
But as far as this thread goes OBJ is 100% responsible for not being a Giant today. Good riddance.
He was gone the second he got paid  
Tuckrule : 5:40 am : link
And then went on sports center with lil Wayne calling out his HOF and 2x super bowl mvp QB. He was a terrible teammate. Terrible locker room guy and he’s gone to 2 places and basically has done the same thing. Now he’s on a team that’s been rolling so he’s semi falling in line. It’s a matter of time until it goes south. He can’t control himself.
RE: Where’s the “he wanted out” narrative coming from?  
Tuckrule : 5:41 am : link
In comment 15558785 monstercoo said:
Quote:
Where’s this narrative coming from? He signed a huge contract here and always stated he wanted to retire a Giant and be like LT.


Your kidding right
RE: Where’s the “he wanted out” narrative coming from?  
EricJ : 6:13 am : link
In comment 15558785 monstercoo said:
Quote:
Where’s this narrative coming from? He signed a huge contract here and always stated he wanted to retire a Giant and be like LT.


did you just crawl out from under a rock or were you in a coma when he was tweeting just weeks after he signed that contract?

RE: Sure, he “wanted to win”  
ajr2456 : 6:25 am : link
In comment 15558777 mattnyg05 said:
Quote:
but only his way. If you won 10 games and he had 40 catches, it would be a disaster.

Now he accepts that because he can only muster 40 catches due to physical ability.


This simply isn’t true. I mean first of all we won 10 games once with him and when in 2016 did he give any indication he wanted out?
RE: RE: I miss Odell  
Big Blue '56 : 6:34 am : link
In comment 15558731 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 15558711 Paulie Walnuts said:


Quote:


He wanted to win



Yes, he clearly took his craft very seriously.


I see what you did there
We were losing while he was here  
giantBCP : 6:36 am : link
and we'd still be losing if he was in the building.
RE: RE: Where’s the “he wanted out” narrative coming from?  
monstercoo : 6:47 am : link
In comment 15558791 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15558785 monstercoo said:


Quote:


Where’s this narrative coming from? He signed a huge contract here and always stated he wanted to retire a Giant and be like LT.



did you just crawl out from under a rock or were you in a coma when he was tweeting just weeks after he signed that contract?


What are you talking about?
RE: RE: Where’s the “he wanted out” narrative coming from?  
monstercoo : 6:48 am : link
In comment 15558791 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15558785 monstercoo said:


Quote:


Where’s this narrative coming from? He signed a huge contract here and always stated he wanted to retire a Giant and be like LT.



did you just crawl out from under a rock or were you in a coma when he was tweeting just weeks after he signed that contract?


What are you talking about?
Revisionist history here is more than a little off  
UConn4523 : 7:08 am : link
as much as I liked Beckham, he mailed it in here and gave us no choice but to trade him. And we weren’t good enough to play hardball. Trading him was the only option.
RE: RE: RE: Where’s the “he wanted out” narrative coming from?  
Gmen703 : 7:14 am : link
In comment 15558798 monstercoo said:
Quote:
In comment 15558791 EricJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15558785 monstercoo said:


Quote:


Where’s this narrative coming from? He signed a huge contract here and always stated he wanted to retire a Giant and be like LT.



did you just crawl out from under a rock or were you in a coma when he was tweeting just weeks after he signed that contract?




What are you talking about?


This is BBI, darlin'. Don't fight emotions with logic. How dare you!
RE: RE: He made it clear  
nochance : 7:17 am : link
In comment 15558758 gfinop said:
Quote:
In comment 15558661 cjac said:


Quote:


He didn’t want to be here.

He did the same thing in Cleveland

What are you gonna do? At least the Giant got something

Cleveland was forced to cut him



He was right... Neither team has looked good.



and he took the money and looked like shit for how long in Cleveland? They finally couldn't take it any longer and cut him. Just how long do you expect this "bliss"to last in LA?
Plus he is just a shadow of what he once was.
From the obj saga  
ron mexico : 7:19 am : link
I hope the org gets better at managing “personalities”. Probably gonna need it with Toney

And they build a team that talent doesn't want to leave.
RE: Revisionist history here is more than a little off  
ajr2456 : 7:20 am : link
In comment 15558801 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
as much as I liked Beckham, he mailed it in here and gave us no choice but to trade him. And we weren’t good enough to play hardball. Trading him was the only option.


Talk about revisionist history. He should have been traded but when exactly did he mail it in on the field? During the the year he had 77-1050-6 plus 2 passing TDS in 12 games? Or the 3 years he averaged 96-1374-12?

He should have been traded because the Giants weren’t in a situation to afford a contract that big at WR plus the distractions weren’t worth it for a bad team, but we don’t have to make stuff about his on the field performance
Obj finally shows  
TrueBlue56 : 7:23 am : link
up for one game and the revisionists show up in force. The urinating pantomime in the end zone, walking off the sideline into the tunnel many times during the game. The lack of effort or care on an onside kick. The interviews he did, the media circus he was, the injuries and oh by the way he was invisible in Cleveland before forcing himself off of yet another team.

Good riddance

All the talent and ability in the world and 2 cent brain
Ajr  
UConn4523 : 7:38 am : link
he mailed it in after he got paid. Doesn’t mean every single play or game but more his behavior, and overall respect for the franchise that just paid him after being hurt.

I’m a Beckham fan, I like watching him play, but at that point he wasn’t going to work here anymore.
RE: He’s not a headcase  
Victor in CT : 7:39 am : link
In comment 15558664 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
he’s an asshole


Thank you. Perfectly put. You knew a stupid thread like this would start the first time he actually did something.
God riddance  
Sec 103 : 7:45 am : link
to bad rubbish
This place is so predictable. As soon as Beckham made the catch  
Dinger : 7:49 am : link
I knew some yoyo would miss him or blame Gettleman for getting rid of him. But then again, I guess I'm an idiot for posting on this thread. What I miss most about him is how he showed up big time in that Green Bay playoff game. No wait, its how he was such a great team player and had nothing but good things to say about his teammates and coaches. No, no...it was how he kept his composure in tense situations and never had any sideline issues or cost his team anything. On a cute sidenote, he did have the best endzone celebrations. /s
With his health/performance issues and that huge contract  
Ben in Tampa : 7:56 am : link
They would have dumped him by now anyways

I do always wonder what OBJ & Jones would have been like, though.
He had 54 yards receiving and a goal line TD.  
Brown Recluse : 7:57 am : link
I've seen the most pedestrian WR end a game with a stat line like that.

You'd think he was having the season Cooper Kupp was, the way people slobber all over him for the smallest things.

The "Dallas catch " ruined him for us....  
George from PA : 7:59 am : link
He needed to humble journey out of NY...through Cleveland.


Hopefully, he finds success in LA.

He always liked the West Coast more
His off the field stuff when he was in NY  
arniefez : 8:03 am : link
bordered on mental illness or worse. He's no longer the elite player he was. But he's still very talented and he seems to have been humbled by his exile to Cleveland. We'll see how things are going in at his next stop or if he signs in LA. Robert Woods is under contract for next year. Cooper Cupp isn't going anywhere and the Rams are right up against the cap. But the cap can always be maneuvered. I think the Rams are just a stop over for him.
Odell was never going to work out here  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8:07 am : link
Once he became a phenomenon from the catch, it was over. He wanted to go to LA.

Biggest mistake was DG giving him the extension and then possibly not getting maximum value for him in the trade.
RE: Where’s the “he wanted out” narrative coming from?  
GeofromNJ : 8:08 am : link
In comment 15558785 monstercoo said:
Quote:
Where’s this narrative coming from? He signed a huge contract here and always stated he wanted to retire a Giant and be like LT.

You are correct. He never said he wanted out. Does he prefer the nightlife of South Beach or LA more than NYC? Absolutely. But this preference has no bearing on where he plays football during the season. Coughlin failed to discipline him and his antics worsened. Then his injuries limited him. DG's error was not drafting a quarterback to replace Eli in 2018. He could have had Josh Allen. Allen and OBJ would have gone well together. Too bad for our side.
RE: Lol. So you guys watch one game  
joeinpa : 8:09 am : link
In comment 15558675 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
And now have regrets? How about 10 weeks ago? Or last year?


This. Hard to look at what Beckum has done since leaving the Giants and have regrets about the trade.

Not surprised, though Giants deserve to be ripped, even if it means using examples that make no sense.
I will be forever  
Dnew15 : 8:14 am : link
thankful to OBJ b/c he's the reason my son (age 14) is a Giants fan - Lord knows it's not because of all the winning they've done his is lifetime (at least lifetime he can remember).

Having said that, the Giants made the right move to trade him.

We'll see how long he lasts in LA.
RE: RE: Where’s the “he wanted out” narrative coming from?  
Brown Recluse : 8:15 am : link
In comment 15558827 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15558785 monstercoo said:


Quote:


Where’s this narrative coming from? He signed a huge contract here and always stated he wanted to retire a Giant and be like LT.


You are correct. He never said he wanted out. Does he prefer the nightlife of South Beach or LA more than NYC? Absolutely. But this preference has no bearing on where he plays football during the season. Coughlin failed to discipline him and his antics worsened. Then his injuries limited him. DG's error was not drafting a quarterback to replace Eli in 2018. He could have had Josh Allen. Allen and OBJ would have gone well together. Too bad for our side.


He never said "I want out" of NY but he did literally say he wasn't happy and couldnt do it anymore, which is essentially the same thing. Then he got traded to Cleveland and didn't want to play there either. He's where he always wanted to be and we'll see how long his happiness lasts this time. If I were a betting man, I'd put money on him wanting out of LA as well if they start losing consistently.

Probably the most honest thing OBJ has ever said is that he thinks is just "all about happiness." Because the minute he's not happy anymore, he throws tantrums
So OBJ was a headcase/asshole. And just how did the Giants  
Jimmy Googs : 8:15 am : link
see fit in dealing with that? They went down this well-thought out path:

* They paid OBJ a bundle instead of coming to that realization first and trading him before the new contract.
* Then they gave up and traded him for assets that really haven't worked out too well. What a shocker with the quality GM we had.
* And then decided to replace OBJ at WR with an overpaid aged free agent in Golden Tate who became another expensive pain in the ass.
* And then replaced Tate with another first round ding-dong WR in Kadarius Toney.

nice job all-around here...

Yeah I’m sure OBJ  
GNewGiants : 8:19 am : link
Would be a true leader behind this shit team the last 3 years.

He’s a self absorbed assholes who is a front runner. He’s on a great team with an excellent QB. So he’s front running. Wonderful.

If he wasn’t? He would be a complete asshole making videos under his dads instagram account or ripping his teammates through an interview with a rapper.

Let it go people. We were shit with him, and are shit without him.
RE: He was never the same after the injury  
Gmanfandan : 8:24 am : link
In comment 15558686 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
But the whole thing is a shame. He was the most exciting Giants player in a long time and was on a HOF trajectory. He made the Giants worth watching for a few years on an otherwise very boring team.

It's all pretty depressing to think about what could have been.

Maybe Jerry says it better then I did. All I said is that watching him last night made me wish it could have worked.
what happens if OBJ hoist SB Trophy?  
MartyNJ1969 : 8:31 am : link
How will you feel then?
RE: So OBJ was a headcase/asshole. And just how did the Giants  
TrueBlue56 : 8:37 am : link
In comment 15558836 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
see fit in dealing with that? They went down this well-thought out path:

* They paid OBJ a bundle instead of coming to that realization first and trading him before the new contract.
* Then they gave up and traded him for assets that really haven't worked out too well. What a shocker with the quality GM we had.
* And then decided to replace OBJ at WR with an overpaid aged free agent in Golden Tate who became another expensive pain in the ass.
* And then replaced Tate with another first round ding-dong WR in Kadarius Toney.

nice job all-around here...


The giants got more production out of the players acquired in the obj trade than Cleveland got out of obj. The browns wound up releasing him and got nothing for the headache.
I was happy the day we traded him away. Getting rid of his attitude  
BLUATHRT : 8:41 am : link
and salary was at the time a good move, while picking up draft capital . The problem is we had an incompetent GM otherwise, who could have actually utilized what he got back more productively. I'm still glad he's not on this team. It's been enough of a shitshow without him.
He's been traded away  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8:42 am : link
twice. That should tell you a lot about him.
RE: The mistake was passing  
Bramton1 : 8:44 am : link
In comment 15558751 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
On Donald or Martin. And it's not hind sight. How's the OL? Donald might have be a slight risk but this was another Reese gift that keeps
On giving


Knowing Reese and Gettleman, we would let Donald walk in free agency (i.e. Linval Joseph, Dalvin Tomlinson).
RE: He had 54 yards receiving and a goal line TD.  
ajr2456 : 8:47 am : link
In comment 15558818 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
I've seen the most pedestrian WR end a game with a stat line like that.

You'd think he was having the season Cooper Kupp was, the way people slobber all over him for the smallest things.


They only threw the ball 17 times. If you can’t acknowledge the impact he had on the field last night you’re just being a biased bitter ex.
RE: RE: So OBJ was a headcase/asshole. And just how did the Giants  
ajr2456 : 8:48 am : link
In comment 15558848 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15558836 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


see fit in dealing with that? They went down this well-thought out path:

* They paid OBJ a bundle instead of coming to that realization first and trading him before the new contract.
* Then they gave up and traded him for assets that really haven't worked out too well. What a shocker with the quality GM we had.
* And then decided to replace OBJ at WR with an overpaid aged free agent in Golden Tate who became another expensive pain in the ass.
* And then replaced Tate with another first round ding-dong WR in Kadarius Toney.

nice job all-around here...




The giants got more production out of the players acquired in the obj trade than Cleveland got out of obj. The browns wound up releasing him and got nothing for the headache.


Have they? Odell had 1000 yards his first year, Peppers has been a JAG and Lawrence has been average. I’d say the production has been about even
RE: I was happy the day we traded him away. Getting rid of his attitude  
ajr2456 : 8:49 am : link
In comment 15558853 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
and salary was at the time a good move, while picking up draft capital . The problem is we had an incompetent GM otherwise, who could have actually utilized what he got back more productively. I'm still glad he's not on this team. It's been enough of a shitshow without him.


I still don’t buy that the Giants couldn’t have made it work with his attitude, being that they immediately replaced him with another cancer in Tate - so how much did the antics really bother them?
He's the number 2 option with the best WR in the league as the #1  
weeg in the bronx : 8:50 am : link
He might be the third option behind Higbee. Good for OBJ that he fills a hole in thier line up.
RE: RE: So OBJ was a headcase/asshole. And just how did the Giants  
Jimmy Googs : 8:51 am : link
In comment 15558848 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15558836 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


see fit in dealing with that? They went down this well-thought out path:

* They paid OBJ a bundle instead of coming to that realization first and trading him before the new contract.
* Then they gave up and traded him for assets that really haven't worked out too well. What a shocker with the quality GM we had.
* And then decided to replace OBJ at WR with an overpaid aged free agent in Golden Tate who became another expensive pain in the ass.
* And then replaced Tate with another first round ding-dong WR in Kadarius Toney.

nice job all-around here...




The giants got more production out of the players acquired in the obj trade than Cleveland got out of obj. The browns wound up releasing him and got nothing for the headache.


Agreed, but Cleveland's takeaways from the OBJ deal doesn't really mitigate the above direct/indirect bad results noted above for the Giants.

Are you really pleased how the Giants "won" this one?
Based on his subsequent production,  
shadow_spinner0 : 8:55 am : link
it was a good trade. The problem (as always) is what Gettleman did with the 1st/3rd he got. Giants got Peppers but he is nothing special and won't be on the team next year. Drafted Lawrence who is okay but not worthy of the 17th pick, drafted Ximines who gets more hype than he deserves, he's a nothing player. In hindsight no one won the trade, we got zero value (due to how we took advantage of the deal). In real time, the issue people had with the trade was that they thought OBJ was a pro bowl guy. He clearly isn’t even now. We however have never replaced his production in any form. So why trade him if what it did was make our offense worse for the next 3 years?
RE: Agree: Odell is not the same player  
Costy16 : 8:56 am : link
In comment 15558691 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
44 catches on the season

Just does not have the same burst as when he came into the league


A fractured ankle and an ACL will do that.
RE: RE: RE: So OBJ was a headcase/asshole. And just how did the Giants  
section125 : 8:57 am : link
In comment 15558868 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15558848 TrueBlue56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558836 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


see fit in dealing with that? They went down this well-thought out path:

* They paid OBJ a bundle instead of coming to that realization first and trading him before the new contract.
* Then they gave up and traded him for assets that really haven't worked out too well. What a shocker with the quality GM we had.
* And then decided to replace OBJ at WR with an overpaid aged free agent in Golden Tate who became another expensive pain in the ass.
* And then replaced Tate with another first round ding-dong WR in Kadarius Toney.

nice job all-around here...




The giants got more production out of the players acquired in the obj trade than Cleveland got out of obj. The browns wound up releasing him and got nothing for the headache.



Agreed, but Cleveland's takeaways from the OBJ deal doesn't really mitigate the above direct/indirect bad results noted above for the Giants.

Are you really pleased how the Giants "won" this one?


The net result was really that neither team was improved by the trade even though you could argue the Giants got better value. Giving OBJ the big deal was the big take away(mistake) and Shurmur is to blame for that by telling DG that all was well between he and OBJ and they will be fine going forward.

Time to stop dwelling on OBJ.
the guy has been hurt  
hitdog42 : 8:59 am : link
since preseason 2017.
is getting healthy- though may have lost the HOF burst he had.
irrespective, he impacts the game, and was a major factor in winning a playoff game last night.

He may be the third option in LA  
ajr2456 : 9:04 am : link
But he’d be the best WR here. It’s been 4 years and they haven’t improved the position even a little
All of these things can be true  
Jerry in_DC : 9:04 am : link
1) He got hurt and was never the same. Guy is just not as explosive as he used to be and not nearly as good

2) He is/was a headcase/asshole/whatever

3) The Giants organization has problems in a variety of ways

To elaborate on #3, after Gettleman cam in, the organization started leaking that a bunch of guys were locker room problems - Snacks, Collins, JPP, Pugh, etc. Some people ate it up. Odell can be a locker room problem, for sure. Janoris, I'd buy it even though he was a good player. But these other guys? The sure seem like hard-working competitive guys.

When you have that many guys - seemingly hard-working guys - who are "locker room problems", then the problem isn't the guys. It's the locker room. Coaching, front office, culture...whatever it is. A good locker room / culture can sometimes bring guys like Odell into line. A bad one, and it's going to be a problem.

None of this absolves Odell's role in this. It's not that hard to work hard, act normal, do a good job. He wouldn't do it. Ultimately it's just a bunch of factors coming together that turned a potential hall of fame legend into Dexter Lawrence. To me, it's just a sad situation all-around.
RE: He may be the third option in LA  
hitdog42 : 9:05 am : link
In comment 15558891 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But he’d be the best WR here. It’s been 4 years and they haven’t improved the position even a little


but have spent a lot of money on it.......
Fail, how so?  
Beer Man : 9:05 am : link
He never lived up to his potential for the Browns, where he spent significant time on the DL, and he became a bigger distraction than he was with the G-Men; the Browns couldn't wait to get rid of him. 3 seasons later he has a few decent games for the Rams, and we want call it a DG fail? Please.
RE: He may be the third option in LA  
UConn4523 : 9:07 am : link
In comment 15558891 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But he’d be the best WR here. It’s been 4 years and they haven’t improved the position even a little


Why does this matter, we stink. And Golladay was good in Detroit and had a horrid season so what makes you think Beckham would even be good here?
RE: RE: He may be the third option in LA  
ajr2456 : 9:09 am : link
In comment 15558897 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15558891 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But he’d be the best WR here. It’s been 4 years and they haven’t improved the position even a little



Why does this matter, we stink. And Golladay was good in Detroit and had a horrid season so what makes you think Beckham would even be good here?


It definitely matters that we haven’t been able to improve the WR position. And speaking of mailing it in, are we running Golladay out of town for his week 18 lack of effort?
RE: All of these things can be true  
ajr2456 : 9:12 am : link
In comment 15558892 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
1)
To elaborate on #3, after Gettleman cam in, the organization started leaking that a bunch of guys were locker room problems - Snacks, Collins, JPP, Pugh, etc. Some people ate it up. Odell can be a locker room problem, for sure. Janoris, I'd buy it even though he was a good player. But these other guys? The sure seem like hard-working competitive guys.

When you have that many guys - seemingly hard-working guys - who are "locker room problems", then the problem isn't the guys. It's the locker room. Coaching, front office, culture...whatever it is. A good locker room / culture can sometimes bring guys like Odell into line. A bad one, and it's going to be a problem.


This x 1000. People bought into the bullshit that Gettleman sold about getting rid of the cancers. They may not have been perfect, but they weren’t the cause of our problems.

It’s why the talk of culture is nonsense. There’s one culture: winning.
Last night is what happens  
Chris684 : 9:15 am : link
when you don't go down to Miami the same week of your playoff game and "party" with the likes of Justin Bieber. Which is why many of us were outraged at the time.

Congrats to Beckham for finally figuring that out and also shame on him for helping to piss away the last decent chance this franchise had to win anything.

So many of you are outraged that this franchise has sucked, while at the same time still wanting to defend and rationalize the destructive behavior of one of the last great players to be here.
RE: RE: RE: RE: So OBJ was a headcase/asshole. And just how did the Giants  
Jimmy Googs : 9:19 am : link
In comment 15558879 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15558868 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15558848 TrueBlue56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558836 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


see fit in dealing with that? They went down this well-thought out path:

* They paid OBJ a bundle instead of coming to that realization first and trading him before the new contract.
* Then they gave up and traded him for assets that really haven't worked out too well. What a shocker with the quality GM we had.
* And then decided to replace OBJ at WR with an overpaid aged free agent in Golden Tate who became another expensive pain in the ass.
* And then replaced Tate with another first round ding-dong WR in Kadarius Toney.

nice job all-around here...




The giants got more production out of the players acquired in the obj trade than Cleveland got out of obj. The browns wound up releasing him and got nothing for the headache.



Agreed, but Cleveland's takeaways from the OBJ deal doesn't really mitigate the above direct/indirect bad results noted above for the Giants.

Are you really pleased how the Giants "won" this one?



The net result was really that neither team was improved by the trade even though you could argue the Giants got better value. Giving OBJ the big deal was the big take away(mistake) and Shurmur is to blame for that by telling DG that all was well between he and OBJ and they will be fine going forward.


As already mentioned, I don't take solace in what OBJ did in Cleveland and them ultimately cutting him. That has nothing to do with the Giants.

I am only commenting on the value the Giants lost before they dealt him in the huge bonus hit, the value they didn't create with the assets they were given for him and the value they continue to piss away in failing to replace him adequately at WR.

disaster all-around...
RE: RE: RE: He may be the third option in LA  
UConn4523 : 9:25 am : link
In comment 15558899 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15558897 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558891 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But he’d be the best WR here. It’s been 4 years and they haven’t improved the position even a little



Why does this matter, we stink. And Golladay was good in Detroit and had a horrid season so what makes you think Beckham would even be good here?



It definitely matters that we haven’t been able to improve the WR position. And speaking of mailing it in, are we running Golladay out of town for his week 18 lack of effort?


It doesn't at all though. Beckham didn't want to play here anymore - I know that because he actions told me so. He did it again in Cleveland, I know that because I watched it happen. So what does it matter if he'd be our best WR? He can't handle being on a bad team and he's no longer good enough to warrant dealing with the off field stuff.
RE: He was gone the second he got paid  
GiantGrit : 9:39 am : link
In comment 15558789 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
And then went on sports center with lil Wayne calling out his HOF and 2x super bowl mvp QB. He was a terrible teammate. Terrible locker room guy and he’s gone to 2 places and basically has done the same thing. Now he’s on a team that’s been rolling so he’s semi falling in line. It’s a matter of time until it goes south. He can’t control himself.


Tuckrule spot on as usual.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He may be the third option in LA  
ajr2456 : 9:40 am : link
In comment 15558920 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15558899 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558897 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558891 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But he’d be the best WR here. It’s been 4 years and they haven’t improved the position even a little



Why does this matter, we stink. And Golladay was good in Detroit and had a horrid season so what makes you think Beckham would even be good here?



It definitely matters that we haven’t been able to improve the WR position. And speaking of mailing it in, are we running Golladay out of town for his week 18 lack of effort?



It doesn't at all though. Beckham didn't want to play here anymore - I know that because he actions told me so. He did it again in Cleveland, I know that because I watched it happen. So what does it matter if he'd be our best WR? He can't handle being on a bad team and he's no longer good enough to warrant dealing with the off field stuff.


You’re not getting the point. It has nothing to do with whether Beckham is on the current team - but if you’re going to move on from a premier talent you better be able to replace the production. And the Giants haven’t come close in 4 years.
he is the definition of entitled POS  
GMAN4LIFE : 9:42 am : link
my opinion. he didnt want to be here. He is on a team that has a bunch of great players right now. But put him on a team with a good qb and a shitty team and i doubt he will be playing awesome.

sorry but he didnt want to be here. He acted like a child after he left. He then defended his new org only to not want to be there either after a couple of years.

be gone.
Did you have these regrets week after week  
Mike from Ohio : 9:50 am : link
when he played for Cleveland and was a complete non-factor?

Odell was a great player his first few years. He isn't that anymore. He had a nice game last night which is an outlier since he left the Giants.

No ill will towards the guy, but we don't need the drama he brings for the very average to below average receiver he has become.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He may be the third option in LA  
Jimmy Googs : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15558944 ajr2456 said:
Quote:


It definitely matters that we haven’t been able to improve the WR position. And speaking of mailing it in, are we running Golladay out of town for his week 18 lack of effort?



It doesn't at all though. Beckham didn't want to play here anymore - I know that because he actions told me so. He did it again in Cleveland, I know that because I watched it happen. So what does it matter if he'd be our best WR? He can't handle being on a bad team and he's no longer good enough to warrant dealing with the off field stuff.



You’re not getting the point. It has nothing to do with whether Beckham is on the current team - but if you’re going to move on from a premier talent you better be able to replace the production. And the Giants haven’t come close in 4 years.


That's correct. Nothing wrong with not wanting OBJ because you thought he was checked out or in decline or just a pain, but still need a solution at WR then. And they haven't been competent enough to solve for it...
Love OBJ  
moze1021 : 9:57 am : link
Will always be a fan.. glad to see him succeed.

But I do need to find a Giants player to replace the life size fathead of him in my basement..

I have Eli and OBJ.. got it when it seemed like he would dominate the NFL for a decade and ultimately join Eli in HOF... alas, need another Giant to step up and prove worthy of being on the wall with Eli...

If Mets win WS this year and Jake gets another Cy Young maybe I can just go that route...
RE: Did you have these regrets week after week  
ajr2456 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15558974 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
when he played for Cleveland and was a complete non-factor?

Odell was a great player his first few years. He isn't that anymore. He had a nice game last night which is an outlier since he left the Giants.

No ill will towards the guy, but we don't need the drama he brings for the very average to below average receiver he has become.


His 2019 season is better than any season a Giant WR has had since he left, so not sure outlier is the right word. He hasn’t been the same player he was his first three years, but we don’t have to make stuff up.
Drafting  
Slowasski : 10:02 am : link
OBJ was the problem in hindsight.
RE: Drafting  
FStubbs : 10:13 am : link
In comment 15559000 Slowasski said:
Quote:
OBJ was the problem in hindsight.


In hindsight, Donald or Martin were the correct picks, the front office failed a basic football IQ test.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He may be the third option in LA  
UConn4523 : 10:16 am : link
In comment 15558944 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15558920 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558899 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558897 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558891 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But he’d be the best WR here. It’s been 4 years and they haven’t improved the position even a little



Why does this matter, we stink. And Golladay was good in Detroit and had a horrid season so what makes you think Beckham would even be good here?



It definitely matters that we haven’t been able to improve the WR position. And speaking of mailing it in, are we running Golladay out of town for his week 18 lack of effort?



It doesn't at all though. Beckham didn't want to play here anymore - I know that because he actions told me so. He did it again in Cleveland, I know that because I watched it happen. So what does it matter if he'd be our best WR? He can't handle being on a bad team and he's no longer good enough to warrant dealing with the off field stuff.



You’re not getting the point. It has nothing to do with whether Beckham is on the current team - but if you’re going to move on from a premier talent you better be able to replace the production. And the Giants haven’t come close in 4 years.


You aren't getting my point. His talent was no longer outweighing the off field stuff (and even on field if you think he quit in games). You don't need to have a backup plan to ship off a guy who doesn't want to be here anymore. Maybe that is your expectation but I don't find it very realistic especially when we had countless other issues as well.

We correctly traded him (too late is up for debate but i don't think so, we extended him and failed building out the rest of the team). Losing teams with high priced players should look to deal said players regardless of having an equally talented player in the pipeline.
OBJ was a premier talent when he left?  
GNewGiants : 10:19 am : link
Might be the over statement of the year. He was injured and in decline. The Beckham from 2014-2016 was awesome. The end of 2018 version was not the same player or close to it.
RE: RE: Drafting  
section125 : 10:24 am : link
In comment 15559019 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15559000 Slowasski said:


Quote:


OBJ was the problem in hindsight.



In hindsight, Donald or Martin were the correct picks, the front office failed a basic football IQ test.


There was nothing wrong in drafting OBJ. He gave Eli a deadly weapon. I would say that at the time it was a good pick. That Donald and Martin have had stellar careers ex-post facto is hindsight.
Oh, and I wanted Martin.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He may be the third option in LA  
ajr2456 : 10:28 am : link
In comment 15559032 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15558944 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558920 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558899 ajr2456 said:


Quote:




You aren't getting my point. His talent was no longer outweighing the off field stuff (and even on field if you think he quit in games). You don't need to have a backup plan to ship off a guy who doesn't want to be here anymore. Maybe that is your expectation but I don't find it very realistic especially when we had countless other issues as well.

We correctly traded him (too late is up for debate but i don't think so, we extended him and failed building out the rest of the team). Losing teams with high priced players should look to deal said players regardless of having an equally talented player in the pipeline.


Who said anything about a back up plan to ship the guy off? I’m talking about four years later and they still haven’t improved the position.

They shouldn’t not have traded him because they didn’t have backup options in 2019. But it’s 2022 and there should be some improvement.
RE: RE: RE: Drafting  
Slowasski : 10:30 am : link
In comment 15559044 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15559019 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15559000 Slowasski said:


Quote:


OBJ was the problem in hindsight.



In hindsight, Donald or Martin were the correct picks, the front office failed a basic football IQ test.



There was nothing wrong in drafting OBJ. He gave Eli a deadly weapon. I would say that at the time it was a good pick. That Donald and Martin have had stellar careers ex-post facto is hindsight.
Oh, and I wanted Martin.


Teams miss on players, it happens. The Giants missed on Odell. Physically skills are only part of the equation.

Yes it is all hindsight, but the real problem was not extending or trading Beckham. The problem was acquiring him.
Keeping someone who doesn’t want  
GNewGiants : 10:32 am : link
To be there isn’t an option. Especially one as vocal as him. You don’t need a back up option. You needed a plan. We had a GM who fucked up evrrythng from signing Tate and then basically everything he did as GM.

Trading OBJ wasn’t wrong. Hiring Gettleman to make the decisions in 2018 was the major fuck up.
If he is going to win a SB Ring,  
Simms11 : 10:44 am : link
this will most likely be his year. He’s clearly got talent still. Maybe he’s matured a bit, as well.
My only input  
jc in c-ville : 10:47 am : link
Is that with the confidence building with Stafford he could be a major positive with that O. Believe Rams go into Tampa and win with OBJ contributing.
Water under the bridge.  
Section331 : 10:48 am : link
I have no ill will towards Odell, I hope he wins a ring, but his time here was done, and any effort to soft shoe that is revisionist history. Trading him and the package received in return were far from DG's worst transgressions, but it does point out his utter incompetence. John Lynch was basically begging DG to trade Odell to SF, and DG doesn't even call him for an offer? Malpractice.
Are we pretending the last…  
Chris in Philly : 10:48 am : link
Three years of him being an insolent shithead that quit on the browns didn’t happen because he finally had a good game? I’m not surprised, but I’m just checking.

RE: RE: Revisionist history here is more than a little off  
Debaser : 11:21 am : link
In comment 15558807 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15558801 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


as much as I liked Beckham, he mailed it in here and gave us no choice but to trade him. And we weren’t good enough to play hardball. Trading him was the only option.



Talk about revisionist history. He should have been traded but when exactly did he mail it in on the field? During the the year he had 77-1050-6 plus 2 passing TDS in 12 games? Or the 3 years he averaged 96-1374-12?

He should have been traded because the Giants weren’t in a situation to afford a contract that big at WR plus the distractions weren’t worth it for a bad team, but we don’t have to make stuff about his on the field performance


if that were me saying omsehting like that he would have been on my but like white on rice with some smug condescending remark for stuff that happened 17 years ago in some instances
This is  
Giants : 11:22 am : link
how bad its gotten for the Odell supporters. Guy had 4 catches for 54 yards. His highlight is he did score a TD. The fact that he has been traded twice. The fact that the defense had schemed to stop Kupp not Odell means nothing to them.
You guys are out of your minds  
Debaser : 11:24 am : link
if you think some shithead like Gettleman is going to come in here, hire some loser coach, jettison superstar talent because they are superstar athletes and want to win ; and somehow that is going to work out and you are winning a super bowl with someone like Daniel jones because he is easy to root for because he doesn't celebrate after a TD or whatever or didn't play like you did in Al Bundy's high school footbal team.
OBJ looks back to me  
djm : 11:27 am : link
or at least close enough where he should be starting for a good offensive team. He still has great hands and runs great routes. Health is key as usual but I wouldn't be shocked in the least to see Beckham embark on an awesome second half run. If he has a QB that can make all the reads and throws he will produce. He's too talented not to, even if he's lost some explosion.
Bill James once tweeted…  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:29 am : link
(I’m paraphrasing) I’ll never understand why fans of bad teams are constantly complaining about the best players on their favorite teams instead of focusing on the fact that they don’t have enough good players.
RE: He’s not a headcase  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:30 am : link
In comment 15558664 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
he’s an asshole

Lawrence Taylor is also an asshole. And LT might be the greatest football player who ever lived.

The obsession with choir boys is silly. I'll take OBJ over Toney ten times out of ten (and Toney is possibly going to be the same sort of asshole, combined with a Carl Pavano-esque fear of playing).
RE: Lol. So you guys watch one game  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:31 am : link
In comment 15558675 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
And now have regrets? How about 10 weeks ago? Or last year?

It's so morbidly enjoyable watching a poster reveal themselves to be more like Sloth than Chunk.
Oh come on  
Dave in PA : 11:34 am : link
I’m sure OBJ would have been just peachy around here the last 3 years. The only thing that went wrong with the Cleveland trade was that the giants didn’t net anybody if consequence.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He may be the third option in LA  
UConn4523 : 11:43 am : link
In comment 15559054 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15559032 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558944 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558920 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558899 ajr2456 said:


Quote:




You aren't getting my point. His talent was no longer outweighing the off field stuff (and even on field if you think he quit in games). You don't need to have a backup plan to ship off a guy who doesn't want to be here anymore. Maybe that is your expectation but I don't find it very realistic especially when we had countless other issues as well.

We correctly traded him (too late is up for debate but i don't think so, we extended him and failed building out the rest of the team). Losing teams with high priced players should look to deal said players regardless of having an equally talented player in the pipeline.



Who said anything about a back up plan to ship the guy off? I’m talking about four years later and they still haven’t improved the position.

They shouldn’t not have traded him because they didn’t have backup options in 2019. But it’s 2022 and there should be some improvement.


That’s a separate issue, which is why I said what we’ve done since has nothing to do with OBJ. I’m not following your issues with that I said. OBJ ordeal sucked and we had to trade him. Since then we’ve also failed at putting a good offense on the field.
RE: RE: RE: Revisionist history here is more than a little off  
UConn4523 : 11:44 am : link
In comment 15559132 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15558807 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558801 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


as much as I liked Beckham, he mailed it in here and gave us no choice but to trade him. And we weren’t good enough to play hardball. Trading him was the only option.



Talk about revisionist history. He should have been traded but when exactly did he mail it in on the field? During the the year he had 77-1050-6 plus 2 passing TDS in 12 games? Or the 3 years he averaged 96-1374-12?

He should have been traded because the Giants weren’t in a situation to afford a contract that big at WR plus the distractions weren’t worth it for a bad team, but we don’t have to make stuff about his on the field performance



if that were me saying omsehting like that he would have been on my but like white on rice with some smug condescending remark for stuff that happened 17 years ago in some instances


Do you know any other words besides “smug” and “condescending”? You are a stain to this site. Still waiting for the first good point you make on any topic at all.
RE: RE: Lol. So you guys watch one game  
Matt M. : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15558685 Gmanfandan said:
Quote:
In comment 15558675 fanoftheteam said:


Quote:


And now have regrets? How about 10 weeks ago? Or last year?


I don't know if its regret as much as disappointment that we couldn't keep him and show him his due or replace him with another electric player. Is there anyone on the roster on either side of the ball that deserves the excitement he generated? Barkley did for a minute - but he's still not back.
Toney might if he can stay healthy. I really want someone who is exceptional in Giants blue and we just don't have anyone.
Show him his due? They gave him a big contract. Immediately after signing he began talking about playing elsewhere.
RE: RE: He had 54 yards receiving and a goal line TD.  
Brown Recluse : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15558864 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15558818 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


I've seen the most pedestrian WR end a game with a stat line like that.

You'd think he was having the season Cooper Kupp was, the way people slobber all over him for the smallest things.




They only threw the ball 17 times. If you can’t acknowledge the impact he had on the field last night you’re just being a biased bitter ex.


Oh are we're taking jabs? and I have to choose between being the bitter ex and the Odell-worshipping acolyte, I'll take the bitter ex.
RE: RE: He’s not a headcase  
BillKo : 11:55 am : link
In comment 15559155 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15558664 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


he’s an asshole


Lawrence Taylor is also an asshole. And LT might be the greatest football player who ever lived.


LT was the ultimate team player.

Ever see LT run on the field and hoist a offensive player who did well? I did. Lots of times.

OBJ is a "me" type guy - regardless of what he says - who will eventually self destruct and either alienate his teammates or hurt the team actually on the field.

Give it time, it will happen again.
these comments are typical BBI  
UConn4523 : 11:59 am : link
be all in on something or completely against it. Why?

I really enjoyed Beckham the player. Wish it worked out and he was still a Giant - watching him was must see TV and he's the only reason (on offense) we got to the playoffs in 2016. But then he got injured and coupled with the off field stuff it just wasn't working anymore. Lots to blame in that scenario but ultimately Beckham need only to look in the mirror.

His time in Cleveland should have convinced you of who he has if you weren't already (I wasn't at first). When the going gets tough he's not going to look at himself first. He's now on team 3 and he's no longer the best player on the field so there's nothing he can do other than fall in line. Good for the Rams taking advantage of it, but I definitely don't long for him to be a Giant, he'd stink here in 2021/22.
RE: these comments are typical BBI  
BillKo : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15559213 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
be all in on something or completely against it. Why?

I really enjoyed Beckham the player. Wish it worked out and he was still a Giant - watching him was must see TV and he's the only reason (on offense) we got to the playoffs in 2016. But then he got injured and coupled with the off field stuff it just wasn't working anymore. Lots to blame in that scenario but ultimately Beckham need only to look in the mirror.

His time in Cleveland should have convinced you of who he has if you weren't already (I wasn't at first). When the going gets tough he's not going to look at himself first. He's now on team 3 and he's no longer the best player on the field so there's nothing he can do other than fall in line. Good for the Rams taking advantage of it, but I definitely don't long for him to be a Giant, he'd stink here in 2021/22.


Notably he got himself released and signed with a contending team.

Now he's happy. Now he's focused.

Of course he is! LOL

Happiness will evaporate though....give it time.
OBJ is helping the Rams at this time, but am guessing whether they  
Jimmy Googs : 12:03 pm : link
keep advancing or not, OBJ isn't part of their roster plans next season. Just a guess...
He should  
jestersdead : 12:07 pm : link
have scored 2 TDs last night but pulled up at the 2 yard line and went out of bounds to protect himself. Rams still scored a TD but if they kicked an FG and that decision resulted in a loss, he'd be getting roasted. Its the playoffs and early in a game you dive for the end zone
RE: RE: RE: RE: Revisionist history here is more than a little off  
Debaser : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15559182 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15559132 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15558807 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558801 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


as much as I liked Beckham, he mailed it in here and gave us no choice but to trade him. And we weren’t good enough to play hardball. Trading him was the only option.



Talk about revisionist history. He should have been traded but when exactly did he mail it in on the field? During the the year he had 77-1050-6 plus 2 passing TDS in 12 games? Or the 3 years he averaged 96-1374-12?

He should have been traded because the Giants weren’t in a situation to afford a contract that big at WR plus the distractions weren’t worth it for a bad team, but we don’t have to make stuff about his on the field performance



if that were me saying omsehting like that he would have been on my but like white on rice with some smug condescending remark for stuff that happened 17 years ago in some instances



Do you know any other words besides “smug” and “condescending”? You are a stain to this site. Still waiting for the first good point you make on any topic at all.


If the shoe fits and just on cue you didn't disappoint.

I recently brought up good point on the vic cruz extension which I suspect had Mara fingerprints all over it considering he said he was making room for this contract of freakin TV by jettisoning key players. And Ahmad Bradshaaw to name one. Cruz was never the same after that signing and neither were the Giants. This also concided with Mara's new job promotion.

Further I suggested giving some vet a shot rather than watch a 4th string QB who we all know was not NFL material.
And what interesting perspectives  
Debaser : 12:23 pm : link
do you bring uconn? That the Dallas vs $9ers game was not really a good game? Wow that is great stuff right there.

Or how the Victor Cruz signing was really good? you are just like every other poster on here -- every player like OBJ is not that good. But every player who there is one modicum of doubt about is going to be the next LT or myth QB ( I don;t even want to give a name because there is no player who is good on here )
RE: RE: RE: He’s not a headcase  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15559210 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15559155 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15558664 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


he’s an asshole


Lawrence Taylor is also an asshole. And LT might be the greatest football player who ever lived.



LT was the ultimate team player.

Ever see LT run on the field and hoist a offensive player who did well? I did. Lots of times.

OBJ is a "me" type guy - regardless of what he says - who will eventually self destruct and either alienate his teammates or hurt the team actually on the field.

Give it time, it will happen again.

Lawrence Taylor is a legend. A hero. An all-time great.

And he also played some games high on drugs, some games hung over, and he caused the 1988 team to miss the playoffs entirely because of his drug test suspension.

Spare me the "ultimate team player" bullshit.

LT was just the best football player to ever wear a Giants uniform. And I loved every second of his career.

But I also recognize that he was an asshole, because I don't suffer from cognitive dissonance.
RE: Fail, how so?  
Jesse B : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15558895 Beer Man said:
Quote:
He never lived up to his potential for the Browns, where he spent significant time on the DL, and he became a bigger distraction than he was with the G-Men; the Browns couldn't wait to get rid of him. 3 seasons later he has a few decent games for the Rams, and we want call it a DG fail? Please.



He had a 1000 yards in 2019, abd has 6 touchdowns in 8 games with the rams. Dude can still play
RE: RE: He’s not a headcase  
GNewGiants : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15559155 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15558664 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


he’s an asshole


Lawrence Taylor is also an asshole. And LT might be the greatest football player who ever lived.

The obsession with choir boys is silly. I'll take OBJ over Toney ten times out of ten (and Toney is possibly going to be the same sort of asshole, combined with a Carl Pavano-esque fear of playing).


LT was an asshole. 100% agree. However LT was never an asshole to the team or organization to which Beckham was. LT ever shit on Simms or Parcells? LT ever run and cry in an interview that he didn’t get his way?

Everyone seems to forget not only was Beckham an asshole but he was already in severe decline when we traded him. And the fact OBJ bitched his way off another team shows how he was as a teammate.
RE: And what interesting perspectives  
GNewGiants : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15559260 Debaser said:
Quote:
do you bring uconn? That the Dallas vs $9ers game was not really a good game? Wow that is great stuff right there.

Or how the Victor Cruz signing was really good? you are just like every other poster on here -- every player like OBJ is not that good. But every player who there is one modicum of doubt about is going to be the next LT or myth QB ( I don;t even want to give a name because there is no player who is good on here )


Please stop. I don’t agree with UConn on everything but he seems like a good dude who you can talk too.

You shit on posters during the 49ers game cause we didn’t like Jimmy G. You were an absolute fool on the game thread Sunday and pretty much all year. You’re a whiner, complainer and know it all wrapped into one. Never speak down on anyone.
Another example  
Les in TO : 1:05 pm : link
Of DG’s epic failure. Culture is important but so is talent. Odell may have been immature but he worked his ass off.
RE: Another example  
GNewGiants : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15559344 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Of DG’s epic failure. Culture is important but so is talent. Odell may have been immature but he worked his ass off.


What happened in Cleveland? Only work he did was posting on his dads instagram.
RE: RE: RE: He’s not a headcase  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15559337 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15559155 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15558664 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


he’s an asshole


Lawrence Taylor is also an asshole. And LT might be the greatest football player who ever lived.

The obsession with choir boys is silly. I'll take OBJ over Toney ten times out of ten (and Toney is possibly going to be the same sort of asshole, combined with a Carl Pavano-esque fear of playing).



LT was an asshole. 100% agree. However LT was never an asshole to the team or organization to which Beckham was. LT ever shit on Simms or Parcells? LT ever run and cry in an interview that he didn’t get his way?

Everyone seems to forget not only was Beckham an asshole but he was already in severe decline when we traded him. And the fact OBJ bitched his way off another team shows how he was as a teammate.

LT's drug suspension in 1988 cost the team a shot at the playoffs when they opened the season 2-3.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He may be the third option in LA  
ajr2456 : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15559179 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15559054 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15559032 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558944 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558920 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15558899 ajr2456 said:


Quote:




You aren't getting my point. His talent was no longer outweighing the off field stuff (and even on field if you think he quit in games). You don't need to have a backup plan to ship off a guy who doesn't want to be here anymore. Maybe that is your expectation but I don't find it very realistic especially when we had countless other issues as well.

We correctly traded him (too late is up for debate but i don't think so, we extended him and failed building out the rest of the team). Losing teams with high priced players should look to deal said players regardless of having an equally talented player in the pipeline.



Who said anything about a back up plan to ship the guy off? I’m talking about four years later and they still haven’t improved the position.

They shouldn’t not have traded him because they didn’t have backup options in 2019. But it’s 2022 and there should be some improvement.



That’s a separate issue, which is why I said what we’ve done since has nothing to do with OBJ. I’m not following your issues with that I said. OBJ ordeal sucked and we had to trade him. Since then we’ve also failed at putting a good offense on the field.


You took issue with a statement first about how we still haven’t improved the WR position that had nothing to do with saying Odell should still be on the team
RE: And what interesting perspectives  
UConn4523 : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15559260 Debaser said:
Quote:
do you bring uconn? That the Dallas vs $9ers game was not really a good game? Wow that is great stuff right there.

Or how the Victor Cruz signing was really good? you are just like every other poster on here -- every player like OBJ is not that good. But every player who there is one modicum of doubt about is going to be the next LT or myth QB ( I don;t even want to give a name because there is no player who is good on here )


Lets get the facts here.

Your point on Victor Cruz stunk. Jacobs had 60 carries in his career after 2011 (you said we got rid of him too quick) and Bradshaw had 1 more productive season with the Giants but was injured that year a bit and then constantly injured afterwards. Not re-signing Jacobs and Bradshaw was the right move, there's absolutely no other way to look at it. Neither of them should have been signed over Cruz. You want to hate on paying WR's, go nuts, but it had nothing to do with Jacobs/Bradshaw, like you tried to make it.

And I stated why the 49er/Cowboys game stunk already. Entertaining? Sure, but not a good game. In fact, it was shit. Really bad coaching, really bad QB play and what, 20+ flags? Sloppy, unprepared, crap product that happened to be fun to watch because of the drama that existed.
ajr I don't follow but does it even matter?  
UConn4523 : 1:26 pm : link
my stance in my last post on Beckham is how I feel. Really liked him as a Giant but he dug his own grave. And instead of focusing on being better (and sticking it to the Giants) he washed out of Cleveland too. Now he's 3rd fiddle at best in the passing game but he'll suck that up because they may win a title.

Separately, we still can't get our offense together. The 2 don't really relate anymore because Beckham wouldn't help us now, he'd be an awful Giant with his current skillset and attitude.
Should've taken Aaron Donald  
ghost718 : 1:48 pm : link
or CJ Mosley
RE: RE: And what interesting perspectives  
Debaser : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15559342 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15559260 Debaser said:


Quote:


do you bring uconn? That the Dallas vs $9ers game was not really a good game? Wow that is great stuff right there.

Or how the Victor Cruz signing was really good? you are just like every other poster on here -- every player like OBJ is not that good. But every player who there is one modicum of doubt about is going to be the next LT or myth QB ( I don;t even want to give a name because there is no player who is good on here )



Please stop. I don’t agree with UConn on everything but he seems like a good dude who you can talk too.

You shit on posters during the 49ers game cause we didn’t like Jimmy G. You were an absolute fool on the game thread Sunday and pretty much all year. You’re a whiner, complainer and know it all wrapped into one. Never speak down on anyone.


you and this hard on for me about Jimmy G in the 9ers game thread.

What did I say that was wrong?

Jimmy G made a nice sideline pass in the 1st half of the game? OK what is wrong with that?

He is a possible FA ? Yes?

No one here wants him despite the fact this place has a total unrealistic view of this team and the Giants going to have a tough time attracting Free Agents since Gettleman made such a mess here? No?

So what is wrong with what i said?
in regards to Garoppolo, you likely have it backwards  
UConn4523 : 2:47 pm : link
if he wants to start, NYG would likely be on his short list of landing spots. If he's fine being a backup (which is what he is) then sure, take less to get to a better team.

This talk about the Giants being a hard sell is complete nonsense. You are letting your hatred for all thing Gettelman/Jones cloud reality. Sounds like there's major interest from the top GM candidates to come here, and I'm guessing HC's as well (already rumored interest from several). We also haven't had a problem getting players here in FA - going after the correct ones is a whole other argument.

But this is what you do. Instead of talking to the topic at hand you add in all this other Giants stuff that his fringe relation at best. Then you call everyone all sorts of names for calling you out on it. I'm curious what you'll call me in response to this.
RE: in regards to Garoppolo, you likely have it backwards  
Debaser : 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15559521 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
if he wants to start, NYG would likely be on his short list of landing spots. If he's fine being a backup (which is what he is) then sure, take less to get to a better team.

This talk about the Giants being a hard sell is complete nonsense. You are letting your hatred for all thing Gettelman/Jones cloud reality. Sounds like there's major interest from the top GM candidates to come here, and I'm guessing HC's as well (already rumored interest from several). We also haven't had a problem getting players here in FA - going after the correct ones is a whole other argument.

But this is what you do. Instead of talking to the topic at hand you add in all this other Giants stuff that his fringe relation at best. Then you call everyone all sorts of names for calling you out on it. I'm curious what you'll call me in response to this.


Still waiting for someone to tell me where I was wrong.

And let's not mix things -- coming here as a coach or a GM with what appears to be Mara finally admitting this team needs a reset is an attractive proposition . Coming here as a player that has to deal with the ramifications of that exercise is a whole other matter.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s not a headcase  
BillKo : 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15559315 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15559210 BillKo said:


Quote:


In comment 15559155 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15558664 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


he’s an asshole


Lawrence Taylor is also an asshole. And LT might be the greatest football player who ever lived.



LT was the ultimate team player.

Ever see LT run on the field and hoist a offensive player who did well? I did. Lots of times.

OBJ is a "me" type guy - regardless of what he says - who will eventually self destruct and either alienate his teammates or hurt the team actually on the field.

Give it time, it will happen again.


Lawrence Taylor is a legend. A hero. An all-time great.

And he also played some games high on drugs, some games hung over, and he caused the 1988 team to miss the playoffs entirely because of his drug test suspension.

Spare me the "ultimate team player" bullshit.

LT was just the best football player to ever wear a Giants uniform. And I loved every second of his career.

But I also recognize that he was an asshole, because I don't suffer from cognitive dissonance.


Why don't you blame him for 1985 too, since he underperformed.

You miss the point entirely about the comparison of LT who would run thru a wall on game day and OBJ...who gets into a fight with a f'ing kicking net LOL

Phil Simms, his words "LT came thru, just like he always did".

Sounds like a damn good teammate to me.

No one will say that about OBJ, guaranteed.

And Jimmy G  
Debaser : 3:09 pm : link
is going to come here as a back up, and back up Danny "Dimes"?

That is your position ?

If Jimmy G is a back up what is Kyler Murray? What is Danny Dimes? top 10 QBs?
RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s not a headcase  
BillKo : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15559361 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15559337 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 15559155 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15558664 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


he’s an asshole


Lawrence Taylor is also an asshole. And LT might be the greatest football player who ever lived.

The obsession with choir boys is silly. I'll take OBJ over Toney ten times out of ten (and Toney is possibly going to be the same sort of asshole, combined with a Carl Pavano-esque fear of playing).



LT was an asshole. 100% agree. However LT was never an asshole to the team or organization to which Beckham was. LT ever shit on Simms or Parcells? LT ever run and cry in an interview that he didn’t get his way?

Everyone seems to forget not only was Beckham an asshole but he was already in severe decline when we traded him. And the fact OBJ bitched his way off another team shows how he was as a teammate.


LT's drug suspension in 1988 cost the team a shot at the playoffs when they opened the season 2-3.


And just for the record, they opened 2-2 without LT.
This is your exact quote  
GNewGiants : 3:17 pm : link
Quote:
JIMMY g
Debaser : 1/16/2022 4:58 pm : link : reply
Nice sideline throw can’t believe bbi does not want him. You wish you could get him


Speaking down on posters is your thing. And when everyone told you he is not good and makes passes that cost your team - you ran and hide.

More example of you propping Jimmy G and shitting on posters and for whatever reason Daniel Jones

Quote:
RE: RE: So useless, stupid
Debaser : 1/16/2022 5:20 pm : link.

Amateur mistake by Jimmy G not throwing the ball away.


That’s good Monday QBs ing right there he had no where to go except throw across his body deep and get intercepted; so fucking what he lost a few yards he got some back and they kicked a FG

If it were Danny “dines” he woukda threw it to the defensive end on the cowboys


Does any adult refer to Jones as “Danny dines”?

Oh good a mom joke

Quote:
RE: RE: JIMMY g
Debaser : 1/16/2022 5:28 pm : link : reply
In comment 15556000 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15555995 Debaser said:


Quote:


Nice sideline throw can’t believe bbi does not want him. You wish you could get him



Can we watch without the useless rooting.


Can your mother watch without the useless rooting whatever that is


And this isn’t even the obnoxious whining about cowboys fans in NY. Who the fuck cares. I’m sure there’s giants fans in Philly, SF, Dallas and we know we have a big base in TB.

Fans are everywhere. Who cares?
RE: And Jimmy G  
UConn4523 : 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15559561 Debaser said:
Quote:
is going to come here as a back up, and back up Danny "Dimes"?

That is your position ?

If Jimmy G is a back up what is Kyler Murray? What is Danny Dimes? top 10 QBs?


No that isn't my position. I said that if he wants to start again he should have the Giants at the top of his list, not be deterred by us sucking. What already good team wants him as their starting QB?

Garoppolo, unless he takes down the Packers and changes a lot of minds, has 2 options. 1, sign a short term prove it deal to start for a crappy team or become a career backup which I don't think is his first choice, but one he will be forced into whether he likes it or not.

All it takes is 1 team to think he's the long term solution and pay him accordingly, but that seems like such a long shot at this point.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s not a headcase  
BillKo : 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15559361 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15559337 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 15559155 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15558664 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


he’s an asshole


Lawrence Taylor is also an asshole. And LT might be the greatest football player who ever lived.

The obsession with choir boys is silly. I'll take OBJ over Toney ten times out of ten (and Toney is possibly going to be the same sort of asshole, combined with a Carl Pavano-esque fear of playing).



LT was an asshole. 100% agree. However LT was never an asshole to the team or organization to which Beckham was. LT ever shit on Simms or Parcells? LT ever run and cry in an interview that he didn’t get his way?

Everyone seems to forget not only was Beckham an asshole but he was already in severe decline when we traded him. And the fact OBJ bitched his way off another team shows how he was as a teammate.


LT's drug suspension in 1988 cost the team a shot at the playoffs when they opened the season 2-3.


Also, anyone who knows anything about 1988 knows LT wasn't the reason they missed the playoffs.

The team, as a whole, dramatically underperformed with the core they had.
So GnewGiants  
Debaser : 3:27 pm : link
What was your previous handle?
RE: So GnewGiants  
GNewGiants : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15559595 Debaser said:
Quote:
What was your previous handle?


I don’t really know what that means but I didn’t have one? What was yours?

Seems like a fun game.
RE: RE: So GnewGiants  
Debaser : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15559613 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15559595 Debaser said:


Quote:


What was your previous handle?



I don’t really know what that means but I didn’t have one? What was yours?

Seems like a fun game.


You just got here in August of 2021 and you have a problem with how I talk to other posters? Right.

You have a problem with the fact that I am Giants fan ; hate the Cowboys ; and hate being ina bar with other obnoxious Cowboys fans? Like i am the only one who thinks that is unpleasant?

And sorry but this whole Jones double standard is annoying. I ahve seen Jones throw bone headed , game costing interceptions in the 9 ers game with like 40 seconds to go in the half on his side of the 50. I have seen him throw to a Buccaneers defensive end just sitting their minding his business. But Jimmy G throws a check down for a small loss on the run ; which he got the yards back the next play and they kick a FG ; and he is like this shit QB now? Sorry but that kind of double standard irritates me.

If I shouldn't care about that then why do you care ?
JFC  
JonC : 3:57 pm : link
it's no wonder women are taking over.

OB wanted out, every word and action backed it up. Giants obliged and then he wondered why. He has ONE game where shows up and you're right back to pining? C'mon, move on.

Jerry with a gem of a post.
