What a terrific fail that we weren't able to make this work long term.
I get that Odell could be a head case but there are tons of headcases in the NFL and teams make concessions to make it work.
Sorry not sorry - but watching him tonight makes me sad for the Giants and happy for him. You go OBJ!
There are more assholes then headcases in the NFL
He got into the LA highlife during off-season training and decided it’s where he wanted to be.
I don't know if its regret as much as disappointment that we couldn't keep him and show him his due or replace him with another electric player. Is there anyone on the roster on either side of the ball that deserves the excitement he generated? Barkley did for a minute - but he's still not back.
Toney might if he can stay healthy. I really want someone who is exceptional in Giants blue and we just don't have anyone.
It's all pretty depressing to think about what could have been.
Easily 30 WRs I'll take before OBJ. He's clearly lost that tantalizing 1st step he had with us
Just does not have the same burst as when he came into the league
I am cheering for him tonight.
Don’t think this 100% true. If the Giants were winning the comments he made in the Lil Wayne interview never happen.
I’ll take a roster full of head cases if it means we’re watching playoff games
And now have regrets? How about 10 weeks ago? Or last year?
I don't know if its regret as much as disappointment that we couldn't keep him and show him his due or replace him with another electric player. Is there anyone on the roster on either side of the ball that deserves the excitement he generated? Barkley did for a minute - but he's still not back.
Toney might if he can stay healthy. I really want someone who is exceptional in Giants blue and we just don't have anyone.
way to back step from your original post. Also you acknowledged him as a headcase, but then are like "but why" still...
I think you know the answers to all the questions you're asking. You just don't like them
Bottom line a player like OBJ is not someone you have on a team that is rebuilding or do you build around. His trade was a great trade because it shed salary.
Also he was younger then, he seems a bit more humbled now.
I loved watching him with the Giants, but he is a nice player as part of a team. He cannot carry a team like he did for the Giants in some games.
Yes, he clearly took his craft very seriously.
Really hard to believe how sideways things went.
He has 1000 yards year 1, then was hurt last year. He’s been much better without Baker.
He's still a great player and I wouldn't be surprised if he blows up for big numbers next year. His bugaboo has been health.
But he definitely didn't want to be on the Giants or in Cleveland.
That doesn't mean he isn't a really good football player. And I do think he's top 15 in the NFL.
He was right... Neither team has looked good.
The highlight of his career according to him, is when he made a great catch in a game we lost to the Cowboys. Not so sure winning was his top priority.
Now he accepts that because he can only muster 40 catches due to physical ability.
Does having his head up ass make him a head case or an asshole?
Still better than Kenny Goofoday
Your kidding right
did you just crawl out from under a rock or were you in a coma when he was tweeting just weeks after he signed that contract?
Now he accepts that because he can only muster 40 catches due to physical ability.
This simply isn’t true. I mean first of all we won 10 games once with him and when in 2016 did he give any indication he wanted out?
He wanted to win
Yes, he clearly took his craft very seriously.
I see what you did there
Where’s this narrative coming from? He signed a huge contract here and always stated he wanted to retire a Giant and be like LT.
did you just crawl out from under a rock or were you in a coma when he was tweeting just weeks after he signed that contract?
What are you talking about?
Where’s this narrative coming from? He signed a huge contract here and always stated he wanted to retire a Giant and be like LT.
did you just crawl out from under a rock or were you in a coma when he was tweeting just weeks after he signed that contract?
What are you talking about?
In comment 15558785 monstercoo said:
Quote:
Where’s this narrative coming from? He signed a huge contract here and always stated he wanted to retire a Giant and be like LT.
did you just crawl out from under a rock or were you in a coma when he was tweeting just weeks after he signed that contract?
What are you talking about?
This is BBI, darlin'. Don't fight emotions with logic. How dare you!
He didn’t want to be here.
and he took the money and looked like shit for how long in Cleveland? They finally couldn't take it any longer and cut him. Just how long do you expect this "bliss"to last in LA?
Plus he is just a shadow of what he once was.
And they build a team that talent doesn't want to leave.
Talk about revisionist history. He should have been traded but when exactly did he mail it in on the field? During the the year he had 77-1050-6 plus 2 passing TDS in 12 games? Or the 3 years he averaged 96-1374-12?
He should have been traded because the Giants weren’t in a situation to afford a contract that big at WR plus the distractions weren’t worth it for a bad team, but we don’t have to make stuff about his on the field performance
Good riddance
All the talent and ability in the world and 2 cent brain
I’m a Beckham fan, I like watching him play, but at that point he wasn’t going to work here anymore.
Thank you. Perfectly put. You knew a stupid thread like this would start the first time he actually did something.
I do always wonder what OBJ & Jones would have been like, though.
You'd think he was having the season Cooper Kupp was, the way people slobber all over him for the smallest things.
Hopefully, he finds success in LA.
He always liked the West Coast more
Biggest mistake was DG giving him the extension and then possibly not getting maximum value for him in the trade.
You are correct. He never said he wanted out. Does he prefer the nightlife of South Beach or LA more than NYC? Absolutely. But this preference has no bearing on where he plays football during the season. Coughlin failed to discipline him and his antics worsened. Then his injuries limited him. DG's error was not drafting a quarterback to replace Eli in 2018. He could have had Josh Allen. Allen and OBJ would have gone well together. Too bad for our side.
This. Hard to look at what Beckum has done since leaving the Giants and have regrets about the trade.
Not surprised, though Giants deserve to be ripped, even if it means using examples that make no sense.
Having said that, the Giants made the right move to trade him.
We'll see how long he lasts in LA.
Where’s this narrative coming from? He signed a huge contract here and always stated he wanted to retire a Giant and be like LT.
You are correct. He never said he wanted out. Does he prefer the nightlife of South Beach or LA more than NYC? Absolutely. But this preference has no bearing on where he plays football during the season. Coughlin failed to discipline him and his antics worsened. Then his injuries limited him. DG's error was not drafting a quarterback to replace Eli in 2018. He could have had Josh Allen. Allen and OBJ would have gone well together. Too bad for our side.
He never said "I want out" of NY but he did literally say he wasn't happy and couldnt do it anymore, which is essentially the same thing. Then he got traded to Cleveland and didn't want to play there either. He's where he always wanted to be and we'll see how long his happiness lasts this time. If I were a betting man, I'd put money on him wanting out of LA as well if they start losing consistently.
Probably the most honest thing OBJ has ever said is that he thinks is just "all about happiness." Because the minute he's not happy anymore, he throws tantrums
* They paid OBJ a bundle instead of coming to that realization first and trading him before the new contract.
* Then they gave up and traded him for assets that really haven't worked out too well. What a shocker with the quality GM we had.
* And then decided to replace OBJ at WR with an overpaid aged free agent in Golden Tate who became another expensive pain in the ass.
* And then replaced Tate with another first round ding-dong WR in Kadarius Toney.
nice job all-around here...
He’s a self absorbed assholes who is a front runner. He’s on a great team with an excellent QB. So he’s front running. Wonderful.
If he wasn’t? He would be a complete asshole making videos under his dads instagram account or ripping his teammates through an interview with a rapper.
Let it go people. We were shit with him, and are shit without him.
It's all pretty depressing to think about what could have been.
Maybe Jerry says it better then I did. All I said is that watching him last night made me wish it could have worked.
The giants got more production out of the players acquired in the obj trade than Cleveland got out of obj. The browns wound up releasing him and got nothing for the headache.
Knowing Reese and Gettleman, we would let Donald walk in free agency (i.e. Linval Joseph, Dalvin Tomlinson).
You'd think he was having the season Cooper Kupp was, the way people slobber all over him for the smallest things.
They only threw the ball 17 times. If you can’t acknowledge the impact he had on the field last night you’re just being a biased bitter ex.
see fit in dealing with that? They went down this well-thought out path:
Have they? Odell had 1000 yards his first year, Peppers has been a JAG and Lawrence has been average. I’d say the production has been about even
I still don’t buy that the Giants couldn’t have made it work with his attitude, being that they immediately replaced him with another cancer in Tate - so how much did the antics really bother them?
see fit in dealing with that? They went down this well-thought out path:
Just does not have the same burst as when he came into the league
A fractured ankle and an ACL will do that.
see fit in dealing with that? They went down this well-thought out path:
The net result was really that neither team was improved by the trade even though you could argue the Giants got better value. Giving OBJ the big deal was the big take away(mistake) and Shurmur is to blame for that by telling DG that all was well between he and OBJ and they will be fine going forward.
Time to stop dwelling on OBJ.
is getting healthy- though may have lost the HOF burst he had.
irrespective, he impacts the game, and was a major factor in winning a playoff game last night.
2) He is/was a headcase/asshole/whatever
3) The Giants organization has problems in a variety of ways
To elaborate on #3, after Gettleman cam in, the organization started leaking that a bunch of guys were locker room problems - Snacks, Collins, JPP, Pugh, etc. Some people ate it up. Odell can be a locker room problem, for sure. Janoris, I'd buy it even though he was a good player. But these other guys? The sure seem like hard-working competitive guys.
When you have that many guys - seemingly hard-working guys - who are "locker room problems", then the problem isn't the guys. It's the locker room. Coaching, front office, culture...whatever it is. A good locker room / culture can sometimes bring guys like Odell into line. A bad one, and it's going to be a problem.
None of this absolves Odell's role in this. It's not that hard to work hard, act normal, do a good job. He wouldn't do it. Ultimately it's just a bunch of factors coming together that turned a potential hall of fame legend into Dexter Lawrence. To me, it's just a sad situation all-around.
but have spent a lot of money on it.......
Why does this matter, we stink. And Golladay was good in Detroit and had a horrid season so what makes you think Beckham would even be good here?
But he’d be the best WR here. It’s been 4 years and they haven’t improved the position even a little
Why does this matter, we stink. And Golladay was good in Detroit and had a horrid season so what makes you think Beckham would even be good here?
It definitely matters that we haven’t been able to improve the WR position. And speaking of mailing it in, are we running Golladay out of town for his week 18 lack of effort?
To elaborate on #3, after Gettleman cam in, the organization started leaking that a bunch of guys were locker room problems - Snacks, Collins, JPP, Pugh, etc. Some people ate it up. Odell can be a locker room problem, for sure. Janoris, I'd buy it even though he was a good player. But these other guys? The sure seem like hard-working competitive guys.
When you have that many guys - seemingly hard-working guys - who are "locker room problems", then the problem isn't the guys. It's the locker room. Coaching, front office, culture...whatever it is. A good locker room / culture can sometimes bring guys like Odell into line. A bad one, and it's going to be a problem.
This x 1000. People bought into the bullshit that Gettleman sold about getting rid of the cancers. They may not have been perfect, but they weren’t the cause of our problems.
It’s why the talk of culture is nonsense. There’s one culture: winning.
Congrats to Beckham for finally figuring that out and also shame on him for helping to piss away the last decent chance this franchise had to win anything.
So many of you are outraged that this franchise has sucked, while at the same time still wanting to defend and rationalize the destructive behavior of one of the last great players to be here.
see fit in dealing with that? They went down this well-thought out path:
As already mentioned, I don't take solace in what OBJ did in Cleveland and them ultimately cutting him. That has nothing to do with the Giants.
I am only commenting on the value the Giants lost before they dealt him in the huge bonus hit, the value they didn't create with the assets they were given for him and the value they continue to piss away in failing to replace him adequately at WR.
disaster all-around...
Tuckrule spot on as usual.
You’re not getting the point. It has nothing to do with whether Beckham is on the current team - but if you’re going to move on from a premier talent you better be able to replace the production. And the Giants haven’t come close in 4 years.
sorry but he didnt want to be here. He acted like a child after he left. He then defended his new org only to not want to be there either after a couple of years.
be gone.
Odell was a great player his first few years. He isn't that anymore. He had a nice game last night which is an outlier since he left the Giants.
No ill will towards the guy, but we don't need the drama he brings for the very average to below average receiver he has become.
It definitely matters that we haven’t been able to improve the WR position. And speaking of mailing it in, are we running Golladay out of town for his week 18 lack of effort?
It doesn't at all though. Beckham didn't want to play here anymore - I know that because he actions told me so. He did it again in Cleveland, I know that because I watched it happen. So what does it matter if he'd be our best WR? He can't handle being on a bad team and he's no longer good enough to warrant dealing with the off field stuff.
You’re not getting the point. It has nothing to do with whether Beckham is on the current team - but if you’re going to move on from a premier talent you better be able to replace the production. And the Giants haven’t come close in 4 years.
That's correct. Nothing wrong with not wanting OBJ because you thought he was checked out or in decline or just a pain, but still need a solution at WR then. And they haven't been competent enough to solve for it...
But I do need to find a Giants player to replace the life size fathead of him in my basement..
I have Eli and OBJ.. got it when it seemed like he would dominate the NFL for a decade and ultimately join Eli in HOF... alas, need another Giant to step up and prove worthy of being on the wall with Eli...
If Mets win WS this year and Jake gets another Cy Young maybe I can just go that route...
Odell was a great player his first few years. He isn't that anymore. He had a nice game last night which is an outlier since he left the Giants.
No ill will towards the guy, but we don't need the drama he brings for the very average to below average receiver he has become.
His 2019 season is better than any season a Giant WR has had since he left, so not sure outlier is the right word. He hasn’t been the same player he was his first three years, but we don’t have to make stuff up.
In hindsight, Donald or Martin were the correct picks, the front office failed a basic football IQ test.
We correctly traded him (too late is up for debate but i don't think so, we extended him and failed building out the rest of the team). Losing teams with high priced players should look to deal said players regardless of having an equally talented player in the pipeline.
OBJ was the problem in hindsight.
In hindsight, Donald or Martin were the correct picks, the front office failed a basic football IQ test.
There was nothing wrong in drafting OBJ. He gave Eli a deadly weapon. I would say that at the time it was a good pick. That Donald and Martin have had stellar careers ex-post facto is hindsight.
Oh, and I wanted Martin.
OBJ was the problem in hindsight.
Trading OBJ wasn’t wrong. Hiring Gettleman to make the decisions in 2018 was the major fuck up.
as much as I liked Beckham, he mailed it in here and gave us no choice but to trade him. And we weren't good enough to play hardball. Trading him was the only option.
Talk about revisionist history. He should have been traded but when exactly did he mail it in on the field? During the the year he had 77-1050-6 plus 2 passing TDS in 12 games? Or the 3 years he averaged 96-1374-12?
He should have been traded because the Giants weren’t in a situation to afford a contract that big at WR plus the distractions weren’t worth it for a bad team, but we don’t have to make stuff about his on the field performance
if that were me saying omsehting like that he would have been on my but like white on rice with some smug condescending remark for stuff that happened 17 years ago in some instances
Lawrence Taylor is also an asshole. And LT might be the greatest football player who ever lived.
The obsession with choir boys is silly. I'll take OBJ over Toney ten times out of ten (and Toney is possibly going to be the same sort of asshole, combined with a Carl Pavano-esque fear of playing).
It's so morbidly enjoyable watching a poster reveal themselves to be more like Sloth than Chunk.
as much as I liked Beckham, he mailed it in here and gave us no choice but to trade him. And we weren't good enough to play hardball. Trading him was the only option.
And now have regrets? How about 10 weeks ago? Or last year?
I don't know if its regret as much as disappointment that we couldn't keep him and show him his due or replace him with another electric player. Is there anyone on the roster on either side of the ball that deserves the excitement he generated? Barkley did for a minute - but he's still not back.
Toney might if he can stay healthy. I really want someone who is exceptional in Giants blue and we just don't have anyone.
I've seen the most pedestrian WR end a game with a stat line like that.
You'd think he was having the season Cooper Kupp was, the way people slobber all over him for the smallest things.
They only threw the ball 17 times. If you can’t acknowledge the impact he had on the field last night you’re just being a biased bitter ex.
Oh are we're taking jabs? and I have to choose between being the bitter ex and the Odell-worshipping acolyte, I'll take the bitter ex.
he's an asshole
Lawrence Taylor is also an asshole. And LT might be the greatest football player who ever lived.
LT was the ultimate team player.
Ever see LT run on the field and hoist a offensive player who did well? I did. Lots of times.
OBJ is a "me" type guy - regardless of what he says - who will eventually self destruct and either alienate his teammates or hurt the team actually on the field.
Give it time, it will happen again.
I really enjoyed Beckham the player. Wish it worked out and he was still a Giant - watching him was must see TV and he's the only reason (on offense) we got to the playoffs in 2016. But then he got injured and coupled with the off field stuff it just wasn't working anymore. Lots to blame in that scenario but ultimately Beckham need only to look in the mirror.
His time in Cleveland should have convinced you of who he has if you weren't already (I wasn't at first). When the going gets tough he's not going to look at himself first. He's now on team 3 and he's no longer the best player on the field so there's nothing he can do other than fall in line. Good for the Rams taking advantage of it, but I definitely don't long for him to be a Giant, he'd stink here in 2021/22.
I really enjoyed Beckham the player. Wish it worked out and he was still a Giant - watching him was must see TV and he's the only reason (on offense) we got to the playoffs in 2016. But then he got injured and coupled with the off field stuff it just wasn't working anymore. Lots to blame in that scenario but ultimately Beckham need only to look in the mirror.
His time in Cleveland should have convinced you of who he has if you weren't already (I wasn't at first). When the going gets tough he's not going to look at himself first. He's now on team 3 and he's no longer the best player on the field so there's nothing he can do other than fall in line. Good for the Rams taking advantage of it, but I definitely don't long for him to be a Giant, he'd stink here in 2021/22.
Notably he got himself released and signed with a contending team.
Now he's happy. Now he's focused.
Of course he is! LOL
Happiness will evaporate though....give it time.
as much as I liked Beckham, he mailed it in here and gave us no choice but to trade him. And we weren't good enough to play hardball. Trading him was the only option.
If the shoe fits and just on cue you didn't disappoint.
I recently brought up good point on the vic cruz extension which I suspect had Mara fingerprints all over it considering he said he was making room for this contract of freakin TV by jettisoning key players. And Ahmad Bradshaaw to name one. Cruz was never the same after that signing and neither were the Giants. This also concided with Mara's new job promotion.
Further I suggested giving some vet a shot rather than watch a 4th string QB who we all know was not NFL material.
Or how the Victor Cruz signing was really good? you are just like every other poster on here -- every player like OBJ is not that good. But every player who there is one modicum of doubt about is going to be the next LT or myth QB ( I don;t even want to give a name because there is no player who is good on here )
he's an asshole
He had a 1000 yards in 2019, abd has 6 touchdowns in 8 games with the rams. Dude can still play
he's an asshole
Lawrence Taylor is also an asshole. And LT might be the greatest football player who ever lived.
The obsession with choir boys is silly. I'll take OBJ over Toney ten times out of ten (and Toney is possibly going to be the same sort of asshole, combined with a Carl Pavano-esque fear of playing).
LT was an asshole. 100% agree. However LT was never an asshole to the team or organization to which Beckham was. LT ever shit on Simms or Parcells? LT ever run and cry in an interview that he didn’t get his way?
Everyone seems to forget not only was Beckham an asshole but he was already in severe decline when we traded him. And the fact OBJ bitched his way off another team shows how he was as a teammate.
Or how the Victor Cruz signing was really good? you are just like every other poster on here -- every player like OBJ is not that good. But every player who there is one modicum of doubt about is going to be the next LT or myth QB ( I don;t even want to give a name because there is no player who is good on here )
Please stop. I don’t agree with UConn on everything but he seems like a good dude who you can talk too.
You shit on posters during the 49ers game cause we didn’t like Jimmy G. You were an absolute fool on the game thread Sunday and pretty much all year. You’re a whiner, complainer and know it all wrapped into one. Never speak down on anyone.
What happened in Cleveland? Only work he did was posting on his dads instagram.
he's an asshole
Or how the Victor Cruz signing was really good? you are just like every other poster on here -- every player like OBJ is not that good. But every player who there is one modicum of doubt about is going to be the next LT or myth QB ( I don;t even want to give a name because there is no player who is good on here )
Lets get the facts here.
Your point on Victor Cruz stunk. Jacobs had 60 carries in his career after 2011 (you said we got rid of him too quick) and Bradshaw had 1 more productive season with the Giants but was injured that year a bit and then constantly injured afterwards. Not re-signing Jacobs and Bradshaw was the right move, there's absolutely no other way to look at it. Neither of them should have been signed over Cruz. You want to hate on paying WR's, go nuts, but it had nothing to do with Jacobs/Bradshaw, like you tried to make it.
And I stated why the 49er/Cowboys game stunk already. Entertaining? Sure, but not a good game. In fact, it was shit. Really bad coaching, really bad QB play and what, 20+ flags? Sloppy, unprepared, crap product that happened to be fun to watch because of the drama that existed.
Separately, we still can't get our offense together. The 2 don't really relate anymore because Beckham wouldn't help us now, he'd be an awful Giant with his current skillset and attitude.
do you bring uconn? That the Dallas vs $9ers game was not really a good game? Wow that is great stuff right there.
Or how the Victor Cruz signing was really good? you are just like every other poster on here -- every player like OBJ is not that good. But every player who there is one modicum of doubt about is going to be the next LT or myth QB ( I don;t even want to give a name because there is no player who is good on here )
Please stop. I don’t agree with UConn on everything but he seems like a good dude who you can talk too.
You shit on posters during the 49ers game cause we didn’t like Jimmy G. You were an absolute fool on the game thread Sunday and pretty much all year. You’re a whiner, complainer and know it all wrapped into one. Never speak down on anyone.
you and this hard on for me about Jimmy G in the 9ers game thread.
What did I say that was wrong?
Jimmy G made a nice sideline pass in the 1st half of the game? OK what is wrong with that?
He is a possible FA ? Yes?
No one here wants him despite the fact this place has a total unrealistic view of this team and the Giants going to have a tough time attracting Free Agents since Gettleman made such a mess here? No?
So what is wrong with what i said?
This talk about the Giants being a hard sell is complete nonsense. You are letting your hatred for all thing Gettelman/Jones cloud reality. Sounds like there's major interest from the top GM candidates to come here, and I'm guessing HC's as well (already rumored interest from several). We also haven't had a problem getting players here in FA - going after the correct ones is a whole other argument.
But this is what you do. Instead of talking to the topic at hand you add in all this other Giants stuff that his fringe relation at best. Then you call everyone all sorts of names for calling you out on it. I'm curious what you'll call me in response to this.
This talk about the Giants being a hard sell is complete nonsense. You are letting your hatred for all thing Gettelman/Jones cloud reality. Sounds like there's major interest from the top GM candidates to come here, and I'm guessing HC's as well (already rumored interest from several). We also haven't had a problem getting players here in FA - going after the correct ones is a whole other argument.
But this is what you do. Instead of talking to the topic at hand you add in all this other Giants stuff that his fringe relation at best. Then you call everyone all sorts of names for calling you out on it. I'm curious what you'll call me in response to this.
Still waiting for someone to tell me where I was wrong.
And let's not mix things -- coming here as a coach or a GM with what appears to be Mara finally admitting this team needs a reset is an attractive proposition . Coming here as a player that has to deal with the ramifications of that exercise is a whole other matter.
he's an asshole
That is your position ?
If Jimmy G is a back up what is Kyler Murray? What is Danny Dimes? top 10 QBs?
he's an asshole
Nice sideline throw can’t believe bbi does not want him. You wish you could get him
Speaking down on posters is your thing. And when everyone told you he is not good and makes passes that cost your team - you ran and hide.
More example of you propping Jimmy G and shitting on posters and for whatever reason Daniel Jones
Amateur mistake by Jimmy G not throwing the ball away.
That’s good Monday QBs ing right there he had no where to go except throw across his body deep and get intercepted; so fucking what he lost a few yards he got some back and they kicked a FG
If it were Danny “dines” he woukda threw it to the defensive end on the cowboys
That is your position ?
If Jimmy G is a back up what is Kyler Murray? What is Danny Dimes? top 10 QBs?
No that isn't my position. I said that if he wants to start again he should have the Giants at the top of his list, not be deterred by us sucking. What already good team wants him as their starting QB?
Garoppolo, unless he takes down the Packers and changes a lot of minds, has 2 options. 1, sign a short term prove it deal to start for a crappy team or become a career backup which I don't think is his first choice, but one he will be forced into whether he likes it or not.
All it takes is 1 team to think he's the long term solution and pay him accordingly, but that seems like such a long shot at this point.
he's an asshole
I don’t really know what that means but I didn’t have one? What was yours?
Seems like a fun game.
OB wanted out, every word and action backed it up. Giants obliged and then he wondered why. He has ONE game where shows up and you're right back to pining? C'mon, move on.
Jerry with a gem of a post.