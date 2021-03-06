for display only
Schoen getting 2nd interview

Blue The Dog : 11:18 am
Per Schwartz
For the sake of BBI  
Sammo85 : 11:34 am : link
It might be best for somebody with an easy last name to get the job, qualifications or ideas be damned.

Folks seem to struggle with vowels, consonants, and well pretty much anything alphabetical or algebraic for that matter.


Giants  
JonC : 11:34 am : link
are not going after Watson, stop it.

Don't think it will be Flores either.
No clue how valid this person is  
bigblue5611 : 11:37 am : link
and they have 1100 followers, but they're saying Schoen, Hortiz, Ossenfort, Poles and Peters will fly in for in person meetings/interviews.
Agree with your thinking  
redwhiteandbigblue : 11:39 am : link
Troy.....I would much prefer an existing GM, someone exposed to all sides of the equation.
He's  
HoodieGelo : 11:40 am : link
from Elkhart, In. Midwestern guy who probably grew up a Bears fan. I know there's a lot more to it but if you're considering going to your hometown team vs. any other it obviously plays a part.

Just some food for thought
RE: Giants  
Pete44 : 11:40 am : link
In comment 15559167 JonC said:
Quote:
are not going after Watson, stop it.

Don't think it will be Flores either.



If they hire Peters, it could be Flores, otherwise, I don't see it either.
I said in previous threads I want  
jvm52106 : 11:45 am : link
Peters and McDaniel and will stick with that. BUt, these are all good candidates though and we should be happy with any one of them.
RE: RE: Good.  
Mike from Ohio : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15559143 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15559122 JohninSC said:


Quote:


As expected. Hoping Horwitz does as well.



Hortiz. Gotta get used to that…and it’s not ideal that the autocorrect is “Horrid”


The correct spelling is "whore tits."
RE: danke  
shocktheworld : 11:48 am : link
In comment 15559138 JonC said:
Quote:
schoen!


He shoots, he scores! Haha. All net buddy
Good one.  
Jerry K : 11:52 am : link
Schoen Connery.
RE: RE: Good.  
Dr. D : 11:53 am : link
In comment 15559143 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15559122 JohninSC said:


Quote:


As expected. Hoping Horwitz does as well.



Hortiz. Gotta get used to that…and it’s not ideal that the autocorrect is “Horrid”


At least it's not Hortitz.

RE: Maybe this should be a separate thread.....But  
japanhead : 11:54 am : link
In comment 15559153 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
Does it seem odd that Abrams hasn't had any interest around the league for a possible GM position.

Is he safe? Will he be fired?

What is the status of Abrams if/when we hire a GM sch as Schoen or Hortiz?


not odd at all.

abrams is assistant GM and capologist for one of the losingest and most poorly constructed teams in the league, and one whose cap situation is a bad joke.

abrams should be run out as soon as a new GM is in place.
That’s good news  
illmatic : 11:54 am : link
Probably can’t go wrong with any one of Schoen/Hortiz/Peters but I’m personally hoping Peters gets the job.
RE: RE: RE: Good.  
shocktheworld : 11:55 am : link
In comment 15559189 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15559143 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15559122 JohninSC said:


Quote:


As expected. Hoping Horwitz does as well.



Hortiz. Gotta get used to that…and it’s not ideal that the autocorrect is “Horrid”



The correct spelling is "whore tits."


Hahahahaha. Exactly, let’s get his name straight already! Lol
RE: RE: RE: Good.  
NYDCBlue : 11:57 am : link
In comment 15559189 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15559143 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15559122 JohninSC said:


Quote:


As expected. Hoping Horwitz does as well.



Hortiz. Gotta get used to that…and it’s not ideal that the autocorrect is “Horrid”



The correct spelling is "whore tits."


+1 if no one else tells you your post is appreciated.
RE: Comeback, Schoen!  
Sec 103 : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15559125 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:

Excellent sir
Really, is Whore Tits any worse than  
Bill in UT : 12:00 pm : link
Peters?
Garafolo said  
bleedgiantsblue : 12:06 pm : link
Interview this morning.
Hopefully Hortiz is next  
The_Boss : 12:11 pm : link
Interviewing  
cokeduplt : 12:11 pm : link
Right now according to Schwartz
Wonder if a deal gets finalized today  
Sean : 12:22 pm : link
RE: Wonder if a deal gets finalized today  
cokeduplt : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15559258 Sean said:
Quote:
.



Doubtful, they have to do atleast two more Rooney rule interviews.
Tough to argue  
ryanmkeane : 12:24 pm : link
with hiring Schoen, just hoping he has an eye for talent
Schoen was instrumental in building the current Buffalo franchise  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12:25 pm : link
they had to start over with almost everything (scouting, analytics etc). He is the guy I want without knowing enough about any of the candidates.
2nd Schoen Interview Happening Now,  
clatterbuck : 12:33 pm : link
according to Stapleton.
Pelissaro reporting  
Steve in Greenwich : 12:36 pm : link
that Poles is getting a 2nd interview as well
Nice  
UberAlias : 12:38 pm : link
RE: Good one.  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15559197 Jerry K said:
Quote:
Schoen Connery.


When it Shoens, it Poles.
RE: RE: Wonder if a deal gets finalized today  
Sammo85 : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15559262 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
In comment 15559258 Sean said:


Quote:


.




Doubtful, they have to do atleast two more Rooney rule interviews.


Nope. Just one is required to be in person if conducting initial interviews virtually (they technically had four meeting the initial virtual rule requirement).
RE: Interviewing  
TroyArchersGhost : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15559246 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
Right now according to Schwartz


Moving fast. Probably worried about another team stealing him away.
I’m on  
GiantSteps : 12:55 pm : link
The Schoen Train
Schoen to target Daboll if hired?  
JB_in_DC : 12:56 pm : link
Quote:
@BThomps81
Report: If hired by the #Giants for the GM position, Joe Schoen’s number one target will be Brian Daboll to become the HC per source.


Only 5000 followers, so can't vouch for this source.
RE: Schoen to target Daboll if hired?  
mphbullet36 : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15559324 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:


Quote:


@BThomps81
Report: If hired by the #Giants for the GM position, Joe Schoen’s number one target will be Brian Daboll to become the HC per source.



Only 5000 followers, so can't vouch for this source. Link - ( New Window )


I mean that is just someone that seems to be connecting the obvious dots.
RE: Pelissaro reporting  
AcesUp : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15559275 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
that Poles is getting a 2nd interview as well


And Schwartz saying it will likely be 1 in-person interview per day. I would guess 3 in this round today through Thursday and a decision Friday.
RE: danke  
Heisenberg : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15559138 JonC said:
Quote:
schoen!


Bitteschoen.
Re: I want Poles... & Flores... & Deshaun Watson  
Trainmaster : 1:11 pm : link
Double yuck on Flores & Watson. Maybe a triple yuck as Poles means we didn't offers to or get an acceptance from Schoen, Hortiz, Peters etc.

RE: Comeback, Schoen!  
Stufftherun : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15559125 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:


Bravo and yes, please!
would anyone be shocked if Schoen declines  
japanhead : 1:46 pm : link
an offer from NYG due to the messiness in the front office as described in the Duggan article? Or Hortiz? Or any other desirable candidate with multiple offers?

Granted I've been beaten down these past four years but am half expecting this exact thing to happen.
RE: would anyone be shocked if Schoen declines  
bleedgiantsblue : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15559425 japanhead said:
Quote:
an offer from NYG due to the messiness in the front office as described in the Duggan article? Or Hortiz? Or any other desirable candidate with multiple offers?

Granted I've been beaten down these past four years but am half expecting this exact thing to happen.


Do you think he flies to New Jersey this morning for a final interview just to turn the job down?
RE: would anyone be shocked if Schoen declines  
Mike from Ohio : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15559425 japanhead said:
Quote:
an offer from NYG due to the messiness in the front office as described in the Duggan article? Or Hortiz? Or any other desirable candidate with multiple offers?

Granted I've been beaten down these past four years but am half expecting this exact thing to happen.


I would think that if they were that concerned with the dynamic, they would not be back for a second interview.
RE: RE: RE: Good.  
JFIB : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15559189 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15559143 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15559122 JohninSC said:


Quote:


As expected. Hoping Horwitz does as well.



Hortiz. Gotta get used to that…and it’s not ideal that the autocorrect is “Horrid”



The correct spelling is "whore tits."


Is it too early to start discussing the nicknames of some of these candidates? You know we need to have some in the chamber for when they inevitably screw up and we begin to eviscerate them in every post.
Do the Giants have to wait  
BlackLight : 2:15 pm : link
for the candidate's team's season to end before they can officially offer the job or announce the hiring?
I like Schoen  
Breeze_94 : 2:29 pm : link
A lot based on everything I’ve read.

While I don’t hate Daboll as his HC pairing, I don’t think he’d be top of my list. He’d be a first time HC and while he’s done a great job with Allen, his tenures in Cleveland, Miami and KC left something to be desired. I believe he had a bottom 5 offense in 3 of 4 years combined.

Would hope Schoen considers guys like Flores and Harbaugh before automatically picking Daboll (assuming the rumors are true)
Habaugh probably would want…  
morrison40 : 2:46 pm : link
A weak GM ie Gruden with Raiders. Haven’t heard of ANY interest on the part of the Giants, anyway.
RE: I want Poles...  
bwitz : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15559148 90.Cal said:
Quote:
& Flores...

& Deshaun Watson...


Thankfully, that’s never going to happen.
RE: RE: I want Poles...  
japanhead : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15559538 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 15559148 90.Cal said:


Quote:


& Flores...

& Deshaun Watson...



Thankfully, that’s never going to happen.


if watson has the sex charges in the rearview mirror i would absolutely be on board. remember the giants are a team that stood idly by when their punter beat his wife.

what watson is accused of is much less serious.

i like poles from what i know of him and i liked what flores did in miami even though he was purportedly a hard ass
RE: RE: would anyone be shocked if Schoen declines  
japanhead : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15559427 bleedgiantsblue said:
Quote:
In comment 15559425 japanhead said:


Quote:


an offer from NYG due to the messiness in the front office as described in the Duggan article? Or Hortiz? Or any other desirable candidate with multiple offers?

Granted I've been beaten down these past four years but am half expecting this exact thing to happen.



Do you think he flies to New Jersey this morning for a final interview just to turn the job down?


there are tons of industries where interviewing often is a norm.

i would think interviewing for a GM position would be invaluable experience-- both over zoom and in-person.

who knows what was exactly discussed in round one. its possible the family dynamic issue wasnt broached over zoom, or if it was that he isn't concerned about it.

but round one interviews are more brief and general so would think the chris/timm thing would be more appropriate to discuss in-person.
Schoen terrifies me  
NoGainDayne : 3:22 pm : link
because unlike someone like Hortiz we will not have a read on if his hire means the Giants intend to really change or if it is a bid to maintain their systems vs. overhaul them.

The Schoen connection being a DG --> Beane disciple looks a little bit too much like their old process of hiring to not sound alarm bells. Throw in all the Parcells stuff on that note too.

Schoen is a smart guy clearly but so was DG, smart enough to get a GM job of his own too. Clearly just being smart isn't enough to heal whatever festering wounds we have inside that building.

And you have to consider the more someone might feel like a fit for the Mara's the less they feel like they will have to change what they are doing, the more afraid we should be of that candidate...
Schoen going to be the guy  
UberAlias : 3:34 pm : link
Unless someone pries him away.
RE: Schoen terrifies me  
Brandon Walsh : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15559587 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
because unlike someone like Hortiz we will not have a read on if his hire means the Giants intend to really change or if it is a bid to maintain their systems vs. overhaul them.

The Schoen connection being a DG --> Beane disciple looks a little bit too much like their old process of hiring to not sound alarm bells. Throw in all the Parcells stuff on that note too.

Schoen is a smart guy clearly but so was DG, smart enough to get a GM job of his own too. Clearly just being smart isn't enough to heal whatever festering wounds we have inside that building.

And you have to consider the more someone might feel like a fit for the Mara's the less they feel like they will have to change what they are doing, the more afraid we should be of that candidate...


I know you bash everything front office related and for the most part rightfully so but this take is just overboard.

Schoen and Gettleman never crossed paths in Carolina.

Gettleman inherited Beane from the Hurney regime.

It's pretty obvious from Beane's work in Buffalo- he has nothing in common with Gettleman.
