Schoen getting 2nd interview

Hortiz. Gotta get used to that…and it’s not ideal that the autocorrect is “Horrid”
The correct spelling is "whore tits."
Is it too early to start discussing the nicknames of some of these candidates? You know we need to have some in the chamber for when they inevitably screw up and we begin to eviscerate them in every post.
While I don’t hate Daboll as his HC pairing, I don’t think he’d be top of my list. He’d be a first time HC and while he’s done a great job with Allen, his tenures in Cleveland, Miami and KC left something to be desired. I believe he had a bottom 5 offense in 3 of 4 years combined.
Would hope Schoen considers guys like Flores and Harbaugh before automatically picking Daboll (assuming the rumors are true)
Folks seem to struggle with vowels, consonants, and well pretty much anything alphabetical or algebraic for that matter.
Don't think it will be Flores either.
Just some food for thought
Don't think it will be Flores either.
If they hire Peters, it could be Flores, otherwise, I don't see it either.
Quote:
As expected. Hoping Horwitz does as well.
He shoots, he scores! Haha. All net buddy
Quote:
As expected. Hoping Horwitz does as well.
At least it's not Hortitz.
Is he safe? Will he be fired?
What is the status of Abrams if/when we hire a GM sch as Schoen or Hortiz?
not odd at all.
abrams is assistant GM and capologist for one of the losingest and most poorly constructed teams in the league, and one whose cap situation is a bad joke.
abrams should be run out as soon as a new GM is in place.
Quote:
In comment 15559122 JohninSC said:
Quote:
As expected. Hoping Horwitz does as well.
Hahahahaha. Exactly, let’s get his name straight already! Lol
Quote:
In comment 15559122 JohninSC said:
Quote:
As expected. Hoping Horwitz does as well.
+1 if no one else tells you your post is appreciated.
Excellent sir
Doubtful, they have to do atleast two more Rooney rule interviews.
When it Shoens, it Poles.
Quote:
Doubtful, they have to do atleast two more Rooney rule interviews.
Nope. Just one is required to be in person if conducting initial interviews virtually (they technically had four meeting the initial virtual rule requirement).
Moving fast. Probably worried about another team stealing him away.
Report: If hired by the #Giants for the GM position, Joe Schoen’s number one target will be Brian Daboll to become the HC per source.
Only 5000 followers, so can't vouch for this source.
Quote:
@BThomps81
Report: If hired by the #Giants for the GM position, Joe Schoen’s number one target will be Brian Daboll to become the HC per source.
Only 5000 followers, so can't vouch for this source. Link - ( New Window )
I mean that is just someone that seems to be connecting the obvious dots.
And Schwartz saying it will likely be 1 in-person interview per day. I would guess 3 in this round today through Thursday and a decision Friday.
Bitteschoen.
Bravo and yes, please!
Granted I've been beaten down these past four years but am half expecting this exact thing to happen.
Do you think he flies to New Jersey this morning for a final interview just to turn the job down?
I would think that if they were that concerned with the dynamic, they would not be back for a second interview.
Quote:
In comment 15559122 JohninSC said:
Quote:
As expected. Hoping Horwitz does as well.
Is it too early to start discussing the nicknames of some of these candidates? You know we need to have some in the chamber for when they inevitably screw up and we begin to eviscerate them in every post.
While I don’t hate Daboll as his HC pairing, I don’t think he’d be top of my list. He’d be a first time HC and while he’s done a great job with Allen, his tenures in Cleveland, Miami and KC left something to be desired. I believe he had a bottom 5 offense in 3 of 4 years combined.
Would hope Schoen considers guys like Flores and Harbaugh before automatically picking Daboll (assuming the rumors are true)
& Deshaun Watson...
Thankfully, that’s never going to happen.
Quote:
& Flores...
& Deshaun Watson...
if watson has the sex charges in the rearview mirror i would absolutely be on board. remember the giants are a team that stood idly by when their punter beat his wife.
what watson is accused of is much less serious.
i like poles from what i know of him and i liked what flores did in miami even though he was purportedly a hard ass
Quote:
an offer from NYG due to the messiness in the front office as described in the Duggan article? Or Hortiz? Or any other desirable candidate with multiple offers?
Do you think he flies to New Jersey this morning for a final interview just to turn the job down?
there are tons of industries where interviewing often is a norm.
i would think interviewing for a GM position would be invaluable experience-- both over zoom and in-person.
who knows what was exactly discussed in round one. its possible the family dynamic issue wasnt broached over zoom, or if it was that he isn't concerned about it.
but round one interviews are more brief and general so would think the chris/timm thing would be more appropriate to discuss in-person.
The Schoen connection being a DG --> Beane disciple looks a little bit too much like their old process of hiring to not sound alarm bells. Throw in all the Parcells stuff on that note too.
Schoen is a smart guy clearly but so was DG, smart enough to get a GM job of his own too. Clearly just being smart isn't enough to heal whatever festering wounds we have inside that building.
And you have to consider the more someone might feel like a fit for the Mara's the less they feel like they will have to change what they are doing, the more afraid we should be of that candidate...
I know you bash everything front office related and for the most part rightfully so but this take is just overboard.
Schoen and Gettleman never crossed paths in Carolina.
Gettleman inherited Beane from the Hurney regime.
It's pretty obvious from Beane's work in Buffalo- he has nothing in common with Gettleman.