2nd interview for Poles  

but I hope this is a legit shot and not a move to satisfy the Rooney Rule.
This is a second interview. Would all Rooney rule obligations not have been met by interviewing the numerous minority candidates they did in the first round?
They may be interviewing him for Asst GM.
That is very unlikely. The Asst. GM should be chosen by the GM, and there isn't one right now.
Yes, technically true, but I have to believe that if he interviews well for GM, he'll be recommended to the GM as a possible asst gm. My point was, that even if he is a long-shot to get GM, the Giants may want him in to kick the tires.
Poles is a legit candidate. He had a huge hand in the Chiefs OL rebuild (was a former OL at BC himself)
Chiefs OL has done a complete 180 with additions like Brown and Thunder, and absolutely nailing 2 draft picks last year (Humphrey and Trey Smith)
Also, Poles has ties to Flores from his time at BC so I wonder if that would be his coach of choice. I’m not big on Bienemy because his role in Chiefs offense is overstated- Reid is running that show. That’s a big reason why EB has not gotten a HC gig yet. You look at Chiefs before every key play/drive, it’s Reid that is talking to Mahomes and EB is nowhere to be found. Doesn’t even call the plays...
I agree that if things break right we could hire two of the 9, with one being an ass't GM, although obviously the GM would have to decide. Some of the candidates have outstanding personnel experience but not necessarily the management experience. I noticed almost none of the candidates have VP titles, so a role as VP/ass't GM with focus on personnel could be a really good role for some of these people.
What worries me about Poles or the lesser weight candidates is that will the Maras pick him because they know they can keep their personnel influence. Kinda how Mets fans were worried that if they had chosen the younger first time managers that it would just be the front office running things again.
Schoen and Hortiz have bigger resumes and can call their shot - ie tell the Maras how they want it to be and decline the job for another gig where they get what they want. I have doubts Poles can/will do that
Good, I give him a legit shot to beat Schoen out. Have a feeling he’s focusing heavy on scouting and player selection
I have a feeling that it's Schoen unless something improper emerges between now and tomorrow.
Poles is either genuinely the second choice or he's satisfying the obligation before they hire Schoen. There's no other reason to not have Hortiz in sooner since the Ravens are out of the playoffs anyway.
What worries me about Poles or the lesser weight candidates is that will the Maras pick him because they know they can keep their personnel influence. Kinda how Mets fans were worried that if they had chosen the younger first time managers that it would just be the front office running things again.
Schoen and Hortiz have bigger resumes and can call their shot - ie tell the Maras how they want it to be and decline the job for another gig where they get what they want. I have doubts Poles can/will do that
while there maybe some truth to that...poles seems like a rising star in the industry. I doubt he is going to blow his one chance on a job with restrictions on it. I doubt the Mara's are thinking of it like this
Schoen & Hortiz full control
Poles less control.
Probably all 3 will pitch there idea of building this franchise back up.
age of Poles is my primary concern. This front office needs to be re-shaped from the bottom up and does Poles have enough experience in all faucets to do that? Sounds to me like he has a HEAVY involvement in the Chiefs draft which is great, but can he manage all the other aspects of the organization that he has relatively no experience in.
That type of thing concerns me most, especially when we have a guy in the building who by all accords could have been the general manager of many teams if he wanted to; but just that he would rather attend horse races.
age of Poles is my primary concern. This front office needs to be re-shaped from the bottom up and does Poles have enough experience in all faucets to do that? Sounds to me like he has a HEAVY involvement in the Chiefs draft which is great, but can he manage all the other aspects of the organization that he has relatively no experience in.
That type of thing concerns me most, especially when we have a guy in the building who by all accords could have been the general manager of many teams if he wanted to; but just that he would rather attend horse races.
ultimately why I think Schoen is the front runner. He seems like he played a major role in transforming everything in the Bills org. Touched a lot of different departments which is key.
Obviously scouting and drafting is the most important but everything the Giants do needs and overhaul.
age of Poles is my primary concern. This front office needs to be re-shaped from the bottom up and does Poles have enough experience in all faucets to do that? Sounds to me like he has a HEAVY involvement in the Chiefs draft which is great, but can he manage all the other aspects of the organization that he has relatively no experience in.
That type of thing concerns me most, especially when we have a guy in the building who by all accords could have been the general manager of many teams if he wanted to; but just that he would rather attend horse races.
I'm with you on this. It seems Schoen has had more experience in more areas of the operation (analytics, drafting, communications, etc). Poles hasn't had all of that experience yet. Plus, Andy Reid is the guy who calls the shots there and they have Mahomes who makes a lot of people look good. So, I am just not sold I want a KC person yet. I wouldn't be upset if he was hired, but I don't think he brings what Schoen brings at this point based on resume.
RE: Ok ... In 2003 Poles was a redshirt OG at BC when Brian Flores was a
preface it by saying I have no idea anymore what makes a good NFL Head Coach, considering so many guys I wouldn't have touched with a 10 ft pole as a Head Coach over the last 3 years have been successful (Mike Vrabel, Zach Taylor, Brandon Staley, Nick Sirianni) and the guys who I thought would be (Matt Ruhle) have been terrible; but it amazes me how much more I like the pool of GM's that we are interviewing than I do the supposed pool of Head Coach targets that are out there. I don't think I will actually be "excited" by a single head coaching option that is out there in this group; but at the very least many of these GM's they are bringing in actually do excite me.
I know you view Schoen as “Giants Way”, but Poles has BC connections and is close friends with Chris Snee. Just about every candidate may have some sort of NYG link if you look hard enough.
I don't want to give the impression I don't think Schoen isn't qualified. He is. I'm just trying to find the most qualified outsider with the fewest ties administratively to Jints Central. Poles isn't that.
could also be seen as a positive - with the way the college game is now and these kids coming into the league at 20/21 years old with everything that’s put on their shoulders perhaps he’s the best character witness to that
Chris Mara could not and can not be a GM on another NFL team and IMO the interest of another team hiring him is greatly exaggerated. He owns the Giants. It wouldn't be allowed. He'd have to sell his piece if he's even allowed to and even then the rest of the league might not allow it.
Think about it, now that Woody is back if another team hired Chris Johnson to be their GM and then that team traded with the Jets how would that look?
Chris Mara could not and can not be a GM on another NFL team and IMO the interest of another team hiring him is greatly exaggerated. He owns the Giants. It wouldn't be allowed. He'd have to sell his piece if he's even allowed to and even then the rest of the league might not allow it.
Think about it, now that Woody is back if another team hired Chris Johnson to be their GM and then that team traded with the Jets how would that look?
I don’t know many things, i do know for a fact Chris Mara was offered a GM job a few years back. One of the beats reported he had the ability to take a GM job and i’ve heard thats true. Ultimately preferred staying with the Giants.
Chris Mara could not and can not be a GM on another NFL team and IMO the interest of another team hiring him is greatly exaggerated. He owns the Giants. It wouldn't be allowed. He'd have to sell his piece if he's even allowed to and even then the rest of the league might not allow it.
Think about it, now that Woody is back if another team hired Chris Johnson to be their GM and then that team traded with the Jets how would that look?
I don’t know many things, i do know for a fact Chris Mara was offered a GM job a few years back. One of the beats reported he had the ability to take a GM job and i’ve heard thats true. Ultimately preferred staying with the Giants.
My understanding of it is that he CAN be a GM elsewhere if he sells his stake in the Giants. I could certainly be dead wrong on that
If they are interviewing 1 candidate per day. Hypothetically speaking, this happens. The Bears as I’ve heard on ESPN radio have been hit after Schoen and Daboll. They easily can call up and once they interview(not sure if it happened yet) can try and pry both of them ASAP. If Schoen is who they want, I think they’d be better off going 2 interviews tomorrow if possible.
I would guess 3 since each will likely have their own day and they probably want a decision by end of the week.
I think it will be 3.
I just don't buy peters moving his family to the East Coast with the great job in San Fran or taking another job on the WC.
My guess
Schoen
Poles
Hortiz
Schoen today
Poles tomorrow
Hortiz thursday
Decision maybe on friday?
Do it.
Do it.
Ugh. Flores is reason enough to eliminate Poles from consideration.
I have a feeling that it's Schoen unless something improper emerges between now and tomorrow.
Poles is either genuinely the second choice or he's satisfying the obligation before they hire Schoen. There's no other reason to not have Hortiz in sooner since the Ravens are out of the playoffs anyway.
ultimately why I think Schoen is the front runner. He seems like he played a major role in transforming everything in the Bills org. Touched a lot of different departments which is key.
Obviously scouting and drafting is the most important but everything the Giants do needs and overhaul.
I've changed my preference so many times. Right now Peters is the guy I hope gets it. With Schoen and Hortiz as 2 and 3.
I am hesitant on Poles as I agree with many here but will be excited if he's the hire.
I'm with you on this. It seems Schoen has had more experience in more areas of the operation (analytics, drafting, communications, etc). Poles hasn't had all of that experience yet. Plus, Andy Reid is the guy who calls the shots there and they have Mahomes who makes a lot of people look good. So, I am just not sold I want a KC person yet. I wouldn't be upset if he was hired, but I don't think he brings what Schoen brings at this point based on resume.
Do it.
I think a Poles/Pederson pairing would be more likely
Do it.
I think a Poles/Pederson pairing would be more likely
I want Pederson
Maybe he's not in the pole position.
I just want the candidate to be the best within the filter the Giants will always have in place no matter what we say or do.
Of course I have no idea how this will play out but IMO Poles is a very serious candidate not satisfying the Rooney Rule.
I've been waiting to hear Horitz's name. I'm curious if we don't if it's possible that a certain college head coach's name was brought up in the initial interview.
When Hortiz and Peters, the guys from the most modern organizations we interviewed are not on the chosen list yet.
I REALLY hope it's not because those two didn't like what THEY heard in the interview
When Hortiz and Peters, the guys from the most modern organizations we interviewed are not on the chosen list yet.
I REALLY hope it's not because those two didn't like what THEY heard in the interview
Those are two valid points.