If you want DJ gone next year, who's your replacement?

shadow_spinner0 : 1/18/2022 7:21 pm
Seeing way too many post that people want DJ gone. That next year doesn't make a difference for him and he should be gone. That we'll save money on a salary hit. Looking at FA, guys like Trubisky, Bridgwater, Winston, Marriota, Brissett are available. Do we have the money to sign any of them?

Do you feel comfortable in drafting any of the QB'S? Pickett, Corrall, Willis, Howell ect.. Personally I prefer Corrall out of the top group coming out this year.

Do you think they should just ride out DJ for 1 more year then draft another QB in 2023?
Considering he's under contract for next year...  
bluewave : 1/18/2022 7:23 pm : link
Makes no sense. I want to see the kid play under a competent offense with a rebuilt OL.
2022  
shocktheworld : 1/18/2022 7:29 pm : link
is going to be a hellish cap year for the Jints..they almost have no choice BUT to start Jones and hope the new coaching staff has a plan for him. The kid has talent, so we can always hope a Daboll or someone like him can unlock the puzzle..

If Daboll is hired  
hd9009 : 1/18/2022 7:29 pm : link
Why can’t he make something of DJ like he did Allan?
RE: If Daboll is hired  
BleedBlue : 1/18/2022 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15560063 hd9009 said:
Quote:
Why can’t he make something of DJ like he did Allan?


wouldnt hold my breathe but its possible...

imagine terps head if jones turns it around under daboll. LOL
.  
Go Terps : 1/18/2022 7:31 pm : link
Option 1: Draft one of Corral or Pickett
Option 2: Draft one of Ridder, Willis, Strong, Howell in round 2 or 3
Option 3: Draft one of Zappe, McKee, or another late prospect

Combine the pick with signing one or two FAs. If the rookie is up to it, start him. If not, go with one of the FAs.

Lots of viable optios available.
Matt Corral is the selection at #5  
M.S. : 1/18/2022 7:31 pm : link

IMO.
RE: If Daboll is hired  
j_rud : 1/18/2022 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15560063 hd9009 said:
Quote:
Why can’t he make something of DJ like he did Allan?


Because he's a football coach and not a physioneurogenetic reanimator.
RE: If Daboll is hired  
Adirondack GMen : 1/18/2022 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15560063 hd9009 said:
Quote:
Why can’t he make something of DJ like he did Allan?


He’s a head coach not Rumpelstiltskin!
RE: If Daboll is hired  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/18/2022 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15560063 hd9009 said:
Quote:
Why can’t he make something of DJ like he did Allan?


Because DJ isn't in the same league as Allen. The 'Daniel Jones is a top flight QB' is quite the hill to die on.
i'd take Mariota  
Scooter185 : 1/18/2022 7:34 pm : link
on a 1 yr deal and trade Jones.

I don't see DJ surviving the departure of 2 HCs (and even his best year couldn't save PS) and a GM, especially with the new GM not being KA.

With DJ on the roster, the pressure to develop/fix him is going to weigh on the new staff, a pressure that won't exist with a journeyman stop-gap.
RE: .  
Spider56 : 1/18/2022 7:35 pm : link
In comment 15560072 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Option 1: Draft one of Corral or Pickett
Option 2: Draft one of Ridder, Willis, Strong, Howell in round 2 or 3
Option 3: Draft one of Zappe, McKee, or another late prospect

Combine the pick with signing one or two FAs. If the rookie is up to it, start him. If not, go with one of the FAs.

Lots of viable optios available.


I’m thinking the OP meant smart options, that would actually help the team.
Willis on day 2 of the draft  
adamg : 1/18/2022 7:39 pm : link
Marriota in FA

Trade Jones for a pick.
Michael Glennon  
eric2425ny : 1/18/2022 7:39 pm : link
he’s got a strong arm.
Jones played well as a rookie for schumer  
kelly : 1/18/2022 7:39 pm : link
I think Jones would do best on a team that emphasizes play action pass.

Of course this will require an overhaul of the OL.

I think there are quarterback needy teams that would give up at least a 2nd for Jones.

Put Jones on a good offensive team and he is a top 15 quarterback. Better than Mayfield for example.

There just aren't many great quarterbacks out there. Good luck finding one.
On the Jones side...  
bw in dc : 1/18/2022 7:40 pm : link
I look for a trading partner and basically take anything the market forks over. We instantly save $8M in cap costs. If no partner is found, we cut Jones and accelerate the cap hit. After three years, the Jones experiment has largely failed.

I have NO problem drafting Pickett, Willis or Ridder. Each at different places in the draft. Probably from pick 15/RD1 and down. I would very likely sit him YR1.

I then would consider a 1-year lease with an option to buy with Derek Carr if we could trade for him. At best, a second-round pick compensation and pay the last year of his contract - $20M. If he works, maybe give him another one-year deal. But I would hope the QB I drafted in 2022, is ready to go in 2023.

RE: 2022  
eric2425ny : 1/18/2022 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15560062 shocktheworld said:
Quote:
is going to be a hellish cap year for the Jints..they almost have no choice BUT to start Jones and hope the new coaching staff has a plan for him. The kid has talent, so we can always hope a Daboll or someone like him can unlock the puzzle..


Lol, unfortunately the puzzle is more like a Rubik’s cube with Jones.
Daniel any new could go to the Rams  
CV36 : 1/18/2022 7:47 pm : link
And he wouldnt be a top 25 QB
RE: DJ could go to the Rams  
CV36 : 1/18/2022 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15560115 CV36 said:
Quote:
And he wouldnt be a top 25 QB
RE: RE: If Daboll is hired  
Keaton028 : 1/18/2022 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15560077 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15560063 hd9009 said:


Quote:


Why can’t he make something of DJ like he did Allan?



Because he's a football coach and not a physioneurogenetic reanimator.


LOL!
RE: Daniel any new could go to the Rams  
Strahan91 : 1/18/2022 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15560115 CV36 said:
Quote:
And he wouldnt be a top 25 QB

McVay went to the SB with Goff as his qb. Surely he could get Ryan Tannehill-esque play from Jones
RE: RE: Daniel any new could go to the Rams  
PakistanPete : 1/18/2022 8:04 pm : link
In comment 15560138 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
McVay went to the SB with Goff as his qb. Surely he could get Ryan Tannehill-esque play from Jones


Yeah. I don't think any sensible fans doubts this.
I’m not in DJ’s camp, AT ALL  
Saos1n : 1/18/2022 8:04 pm : link
But finding his replacement is imperative in 2022. Let him play and look towards the following year if he doesn’t show he can be the guy

Just because some of us don’t believe in him long term, doesn’t mean we have to move on immediately.
The same guy I wanted to replace Eli  
ron mexico : 1/18/2022 8:08 pm : link
Fitzmagic.

Seriously though, we should bring in one of a half dozen available vets if we don’t love a guy in the draft.
Draft your favorite prospect in rounds 1 or 2  
UConn4523 : 1/18/2022 8:09 pm : link
and sign an experienced vet who can actually play if needed. Not going to lock myself into stating which prospect I want, don’t really care, not my job to know which guy is the best.
The Jones debate  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/18/2022 8:12 pm : link
is moot at this point. I dont think there is any chance that a new regime is going to hitch their wagon to Jones even for a season.

A vet will likely be signed and/or they will draft a QB.

I don't expect Jones will even be on the team.
Would wait to see what experienced vets are going to  
Jimmy Googs : 1/18/2022 8:20 pm : link
shake loose. Would be very interested in something as high as a Derek Carr to as low as Gardner Minshew but I would make sure that I put somebody on the roster that has PLAYED AND WON a few NFL games in the last few years on the roster.

We have sucked at Starting QB for years but do we really need to be the poster child for worst backup QBs too?

Then would be ready to trade back into back half of Rd 1 or hold out until second round and possibly grab another QB in the draft based on what happens first above in Free Agency.

Jones can be traded for a pick or held back as the backup based on the options taken above...
RE: I’m not in DJ’s camp, AT ALL  
Saos1n : 1/18/2022 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15560145 Saos1n said:
Quote:
But finding his replacement is imperative in 2022. Let him play and look towards the following year if he doesn’t show he can be the guy

Just because some of us don’t believe in him long term, doesn’t mean we have to move on immediately.


* isn’t imperative
Count me in the keep him around  
BigBlueBuff : 1/18/2022 8:43 pm : link
because he's cheap group of posters. I really don't want the Giants wasting resources on a retread quarterback. They need to focus on fixing the lines and keeping their powder dry for 2023.
RE: Count me in the keep him around  
bw in dc : 1/18/2022 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15560193 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:
because he's cheap group of posters. I really don't want the Giants wasting resources on a retread quarterback. They need to focus on fixing the lines and keeping their powder dry for 2023.


What's so special about 2023?
It all depends  
Jay on the Island : 1/18/2022 8:51 pm : link
on what the Giants do in the draft and who their new HC is. Let's assume Schoen is hired as GM with Daboll coming aboard to be the new HC.

If the Giants draft a QB in round 1, Pickett or Willis, then I would look to trade Jones and then sign Mitchell Trubisky to a 1 year deal as a stopgap. If Willis is the pick I would also sign Colt McCoy to serve as Trubisky's backup which would allow Willis to sit the entire season if needed while also being an excellent mentor for Willis.

If the Giants do not want any of the QB's in the draft then I would sign Mariota to compete with Jones for the starting job. If Jones isn't able to play next season because of his neck then I would also sign Trubisky to compete with Mariota for the starting job.
RE: Jones played well as a rookie for schumer  
EricJ : 1/18/2022 9:00 pm : link
In comment 15560097 kelly said:
Quote:
??


Amy or Chuck?
RE: Jones played well as a rookie for schumer  
Producer : 1/18/2022 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15560097 kelly said:
Quote:
I think Jones would do best on a team that emphasizes play action pass.

Of course this will require an overhaul of the OL.

I think there are quarterback needy teams that would give up at least a 2nd for Jones.

Put Jones on a good offensive team and he is a top 15 quarterback. Better than Mayfield for example.

There just aren't many great quarterbacks out there. Good luck finding one.


Jones a top 15 qb?
Jones better than Mayfield?

Both dubious propositions.
I’m ok with Jones  
cjac : 1/18/2022 9:02 pm : link
Being the 2022 QB

Then draft his replacement in 2023
RE: If Daboll is hired  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/18/2022 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15560063 hd9009 said:
Quote:
Why can’t he make something of DJ like he did Allan?


Because Allen has talent. Doesn't grow on trees.
I cant believe what I'm reading  
mattlawson : 1/18/2022 9:19 pm : link
about drafting a QB this year at 5. Holy fucking shit.

Did you all forget what happened this year? Have you seen the OL try to play football? That DJ was able to do ANYTHING this year and win some games was a miracle. If the pick order isn't OL and Edge this will be a catastrophically bad opportunity missed
RE: I cant believe what I'm reading  
Producer : 1/18/2022 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15560229 mattlawson said:
Quote:
about drafting a QB this year at 5. Holy fucking shit.

Did you all forget what happened this year? Have you seen the OL try to play football? That DJ was able to do ANYTHING this year and win some games was a miracle. If the pick order isn't OL and Edge this will be a catastrophically bad opportunity missed


Jones isn't good. That's the main reason he can't do anything.
What team  
Pork Chop : 1/18/2022 9:23 pm : link
would trade anything for Jones? I'm for keeping him for 2022 because there are bigger holes in the boat than QB. But given performance and injuries, what team would give up anything north of a 6th rounder for him before next summer?
RE: RE: I cant believe what I'm reading  
eric2425ny : 1/18/2022 9:41 pm : link
In comment 15560230 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15560229 mattlawson said:


Quote:


about drafting a QB this year at 5. Holy fucking shit.

Did you all forget what happened this year? Have you seen the OL try to play football? That DJ was able to do ANYTHING this year and win some games was a miracle. If the pick order isn't OL and Edge this will be a catastrophically bad opportunity missed



Jones isn't good. That's the main reason he can't do anything.


It’s honestly a combination. Jones is not good, but you can’t expect a promising young QB that they draft this year or next to function behind a crappy line either so I get Matt’s point.

I’ve been beating this drum for weeks now, but I still think the best approach is to play Jones in 2022, go line heavy in this draft, let that line gel in 2022. In 2023 we draft our next QB and he has a competent line to play behind. Think back when Eli came in and our line was almost intact. We then went out in 2005 FA and got McKenzie and the rest is history.
I like Marcus Mariota  
CardinalX : 1/18/2022 9:45 pm : link
He was on a 3.5 million contract this year with the Raiders.

I honestly had more confidence in him than either Fromm or Glennon and maybe even DJ.

We have to realistically look at we have NO QB options at this point. DJ may never play another down again.
Carson strong from Nevada, This guy is going to shoot  
MartyNJ1969 : 1/18/2022 9:45 pm : link
up draft board. Very smart and has a strong accurate arm
Trade for DeShaun Watson....  
riceneggs : 1/18/2022 9:50 pm : link
I'd give the Texans a (1) and a (3) this year, plus a (1) next year for DeShaun Watson

I'd keep DJ next for next year since he'll have to start the 1st 4-6 games while Watson is suspended

Then we'd have a top 7 QB plus a decent backup

After next year, DJ can resign as a backup or try his luck elsewhere
You cannot force a QB pick  
jvm52106 : 1/18/2022 9:52 pm : link
Just because you hate Jones. I believe Jones is done too but I do not see a QB worth picking in top 10 or even 15 of the draft.

First things first- the cap and FA then go from there.
fix the offensive line, get a serviceable TE and  
Rory : 1/18/2022 9:52 pm : link
then evaluate Jones and make that decision next season.

But make sure you get a legitimate backup
RE: Considering he's under contract for next year...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/18/2022 9:59 pm : link
In comment 15560049 bluewave said:
Quote:
Makes no sense. I want to see the kid play under a competent offense with a rebuilt OL.


They're not going to rebuild the OL in one year. Even the most wildly optimistic of us can agree that would be deeply challenging.
RE: I like Marcus Mariota  
Payasdaddy : 1/18/2022 10:02 pm : link
In comment 15560253 CardinalX said:
Quote:
He was on a 3.5 million contract this year with the Raiders.

I honestly had more confidence in him than either Fromm or Glennon and maybe even DJ.

We have to realistically look at we have NO QB options at this point. DJ may never play another down again.


I dont see how MM is any better than DJ most his plays were runs this yr DJ can be competent for 2022 with some better players around him
Keep him one last season  
US1 Giants : 1/18/2022 10:06 pm : link
to complete his contract. Draft a QB in 2023.
RE: If you want DJ gone next year, who's your replacement?  
JohnF : 1/18/2022 10:24 pm : link
#1) For all the people who say "Trade Jones for a draft choice", imagine if Jones was on another team, had two lousy years previous, with the last one having a neck injury that kept him out of the end of the season. What draft choice would you give that team for him?

Yeah, I thought so. Jones is untradeable until he's proved he's 100% recovered from his neck injury, and can play. So forget that. Even if Jones was healthy, you're not going to get a high draft choice for him.

#2) Forget Watson. The Texans aren't going to give Watson up for less that THREE #1's and a few #2's (or high level players). Plus we would have to strip the team to fit him into the cap (thanks for nothing, DG).

#3) I think Wilson is a possibility, but you'd have to give up a 2022 #1 (Fifth), #2 and a 2023 #1 to get him. If you trust your GM to fix the line in 2 years with lower round draft picks, it could work...but there are still too many holes to make this a competitive team before 2025 going this route.

#4) Any good backup coming in (Trubisky, Mariotta, etc) is going to command a lot more than $3.5 million. Other teams in better cap situations will be able to outbid the Giants, unless we kick the cap down the road to affect future years. That strategy simply won't work, it hasn't worked for 10 years, I don't see it working now.

#5) The Giants need a FULL REBUILD. Take the bullet in 2022, trade or cut as many under performing or constantly injured high price players as the cap allows, and stay with Jones to "caretake" QB. Play the 2022 rookies as a priority, get them game experience. Then draft a QB in 2023, and use the cap money to fill out the holes in both lines and other priority areas.

Yes, doing this will make 2022 a suck year to watch games. But thinking that short term "reloads" or "quick fixes" is how the Giants got into this mess.

It's going to take time...remember, even with a great GM like George Young, the Giants took three years just to get to the playoffs, and weren't a serious threat until 1985.
And yes  
JohnF : 1/18/2022 10:29 pm : link
I know people will say "Young picked a QB for his first draft in 1979".

George didn't do Phil Simms any favors there. The offensive line in 1979 helped contribute to Simms getting injured, to the point where fans were calling Simms a "wasted draft choice who couldn't stay healthy". Even Parcells started Brunner over Simms because of that. You got to fix the offensive line first!
I  
AcidTest : 1/18/2022 10:35 pm : link
don't think Jones has any trade value right now. He said himself that he can't have any contact until August. So why would anyone trade for him? The more likely scenario is that he has to retire.

I would otherwise prefer to bring him back, not pick up his fifth year option, and look for his replacement on day two or more likely, next year. In the interim, I'd clear some cap space to sign a veteran to compete with Jones.
RE: And yes  
Scooter185 : 1/18/2022 10:38 pm : link
In comment 15560310 JohnF said:
Quote:
I know people will say "Young picked a QB for his first draft in 1979".

George didn't do Phil Simms any favors there. The offensive line in 1979 helped contribute to Simms getting injured, to the point where fans were calling Simms a "wasted draft choice who couldn't stay healthy". Even Parcells started Brunner over Simms because of that. You got to fix the offensive line first!


Cincinnati is really kicking themselves for not fixing every other problem before drafting a QB
RE: .  
uconngiant : 1/18/2022 10:54 pm : link
In comment 15560072 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Option 1: Draft one of Corral or Pickett
Option 2: Draft one of Ridder, Willis, Strong, Howell in round 2 or 3
Option 3: Draft one of Zappe, McKee, or another late prospect

Combine the pick with signing one or two FAs. If the rookie is up to it, start him. If not, go with one of the FAs.

Lots of viable optios available.
I like  
uconngiant : 1/18/2022 10:55 pm : link
Zappe or McKee later on to back up Jones
RE: RE: .  
dancing blue bear : 1/18/2022 11:21 pm : link
In comment 15560332 uconngiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15560072 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Option 1: Draft one of Corral or Pickett
Option 2: Draft one of Ridder, Willis, Strong, Howell in round 2 or 3
Option 3: Draft one of Zappe, McKee, or another late prospect

Combine the pick with signing one or two FAs. If the rookie is up to it, start him. If not, go with one of the FAs.

Lots of viable optios available.



Which one is burrow in this draft? Baby hands or slender body?

Oh. That’s right. Easier to select a franchise qb when they are actually available.

Or should we draft a 1st round qb every year until we land mahommes part2
Willis  
ajr2456 : 1/18/2022 11:22 pm : link
Would be intriguing with Daboll if that’s the hire
If you want DJ gone next year, who's your replacement?  
David B. : 1/18/2022 11:31 pm : link
Bea Arthur

You can't force a new QB  
Breeze_94 : 1/18/2022 11:33 pm : link
in the draft. Corral, Pickett and all of the others are not worth a top 7 pick, just like Jones was not worth #6.

If the new GM is thinking about a bridge QB, isn't Jones the ideal option? He still has upside, has the physical tools and at least has upside.

You put DJ with a competent offensive staff (like he had under Shumur) and he can get the job done. This is the same Qb who threw 24 td's and had a 2:1 TD/INT ratio as a rookie, and thats despite the team playing games with Jon Hillman at RB, Latimer & Fowler at WR, and having an OL that was almost as bad as this years version.

My answer for QB is running it back with Jones, and signing a vet backup like Trubisky/Mariota who can at the very least step in and be competent if DJ is injured again.

If Jones sucks/gets injured, then the Giants will likely be in great position in the 2023 draft to draft his replacement.
Literally Anyone...  
GMen72 : 12:42 am : link
Just a new face...
RE: You can't force a new QB  
Rjanyg : 7:17 am : link
In comment 15560354 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
in the draft. Corral, Pickett and all of the others are not worth a top 7 pick, just like Jones was not worth #6.

If the new GM is thinking about a bridge QB, isn't Jones the ideal option? He still has upside, has the physical tools and at least has upside.

You put DJ with a competent offensive staff (like he had under Shumur) and he can get the job done. This is the same Qb who threw 24 td's and had a 2:1 TD/INT ratio as a rookie, and thats despite the team playing games with Jon Hillman at RB, Latimer & Fowler at WR, and having an OL that was almost as bad as this years version.

My answer for QB is running it back with Jones, and signing a vet backup like Trubisky/Mariota who can at the very least step in and be competent if DJ is injured again.

If Jones sucks/gets injured, then the Giants will likely be in great position in the 2023 draft to draft his replacement.


Great post and I agree. Jones is under contract. I like Marriotta over Trubisky. I’m even ok with drafting Sam Howell in round 2 and bring in some young talent to the QB room.

The first round needs to net OL and ER because the need an value meet.
Replacing Jones is the problem  
Gman11 : 7:27 am : link
They need to spend their top draft picks on OL and Edge. Drafting a QB later gets you the Webb and Lauletta type guys. Signing a FA QB gets you a guy that isn't any better than Jones. Trading for an established QB (Carr, Watson, Wilson, etc) comes with a cap hit that's astronomical.

I got off the Jones train a while ago. He does some good things, but to me he just doesn't have it when it's needed most. However, his contract is relatively cheap and if they can reconstruct the OL to be at least functional he can hand off to Barkley and Booker all game.
I think Watson and Wilson  
Bleedblue10 : 8:39 am : link
are more in play than people think. Mara listens to the negative press and it factors into his decisions whether we like it or not. The Giants fanbase has completely turned on the organization and I think he sees that and is going to try to do something to give the fans some hope.
RE: I think Watson and Wilson  
UConn4523 : 8:42 am : link
In comment 15560463 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
are more in play than people think. Mara listens to the negative press and it factors into his decisions whether we like it or not. The Giants fanbase has completely turned on the organization and I think he sees that and is going to try to do something to give the fans some hope.


Watson I can't see, too much downside to bringing him in unless his pricetag plummets (which I don't see). Wilson I can see - he's apparently "weighing his options" which translates to "hey opposing GM's, start calling". Wilson is the better player without the baggage and technically should be cheaper.
When it comes to drafting a QB  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:52 am : link
I think you identify someone who you feel can lead a team to a SB on his first contract which is the best chance a franchise will have. The better all around team you have around him when he is drafted the more chances you will have.

Evaluate this draft. If you do not see that type of QB then you push it to 2023 where I think you have more higher caliber QB's coming out.

Not interested in a higher tier vet. 8-9 wins with very limited potential to go further only hurts drafting position for 2023. Rather gut the roster, take the pain and build correctly through the draft. Giant fans will be patient if they see some key signs of winning football emerging with the first priority being to start winning the lines again. Just about all the current Vets on the team will not be part of the next Giants good team imv.
The Giants  
Dnew15 : 8:52 am : link
QB and OL situations moving forward are the worst in the NFL.

What a disaster.

They need to get moving on this GM/HC situation b/c they have a lot of work to do!
I want them to draft a QB somewhere in the draft and play him.  
cosmicj : 8:55 am : link
If the guy is a 5th rounder, fine, put him out there. NFL starts are a valuable asset and we can’t waste any more of them on Jones.

If that drafted QB sucks fine. This team isn’t going anywhere in 22. It’s a rebuilding season.
The goal should not be to "move on"  
UberAlias : 8:55 am : link
The goal should be to get an elite class guy to lead this team to multiple championships but those guys aren't exactly sitting on waiver wire waiting to be picked up. The issue with QBs is that usually once you make your move you're committed to a guy for a handful of years so you need to make your move on the right guy, not just A GUY.
RE: .  
cosmicj : 8:56 am : link
In comment 15560072 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Option 1: Draft one of Corral or Pickett
Option 2: Draft one of Ridder, Willis, Strong, Howell in round 2 or 3
Option 3: Draft one of Zappe, McKee, or another late prospect

Combine the pick with signing one or two FAs. If the rookie is up to it, start him. If not, go with one of the FAs.

Lots of viable optios available.


+1. I’d say even if the rookie is shaky, start him.
I'm fine with bringing him back  
ron mexico : 8:59 am : link
as long as there is legitimate competition / back up

Personally I would sign a Tribusky / Mariotta type and focus the draft on fixing the OL
What conceivable purpose is there in playing Jones  
cosmicj : 9:00 am : link
Or a retread vet in 2022? To win 7 instead of 4 games?

Serious question: what is the objective?
RE: What conceivable purpose is there in playing Jones  
ron mexico : 9:04 am : link
In comment 15560494 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Or a retread vet in 2022? To win 7 instead of 4 games?

Serious question: what is the objective?


To be able to allocate more resources to get the OL situation fixed

And to not force the QB pick if you are not in full bloom love with any of the prospects
RE: What conceivable purpose is there in playing Jones  
UberAlias : 9:06 am : link
In comment 15560494 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Or a retread vet in 2022? To win 7 instead of 4 games?

Serious question: what is the objective?
Bridge QB. I'm not so much a fan of retread veteran, I'd be more in favor of using a day 3 pick to compete and see if you can develop him. But the bottom like is you can force opportunity and sometimes when it comes to your franchise QB you have to be patient. If we were a little more patient last time around we might have Herbert instead of looking for the next guy.
Daniel was fine when he played this year  
AnnapolisMike : 9:09 am : link
Go check out the game reviews which Sy'56 did. In almost every case Jones was serviceable or better. The lone exception being the Rams game when he was 7 days out from a concussion and probably should not have been in there anyways.
The issue with Jones is availability as he appears to be injury prone.

Is he the long term answer moving forward...who knows. Will a new coach and GM want him? Probably not. But his value is next to nothing due to the injury. Your not saving anything by cutting him, so you might as well keep him around for competition. You can always trade him during camp if he looks decent and you have someone else in camp that can play.
RE: What conceivable purpose is there in playing Jones  
Jerry in_DC : 9:12 am : link
In comment 15560494 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Or a retread vet in 2022? To win 7 instead of 4 games?

Serious question: what is the objective?


I generally agree with your perspective and I don't place any value on wins in a lost season. But I think you need some level of competence at the QB position on the roster. I don't think it's a good idea to play 17 games that are like our end of season run (maybe that's coaching, OL, whatever - but you need to be able to pass the ball).

In football I think you need some semblance of a "real team" to evaluate guys, help guys improve, and keep guys engaged. If you go into camp hopeless, it's a long, long season. And it's not like basketball where there are more games than practices and guys can work on getting their own stats. Practices suuuck when you know you have a hopeless team with no chance to win.

Long-term, and in a vacuum, full-blown experimentation makes sense. If we did it, I wouldn't complain. But I don't know how realistic it is.
christ...  
djm : 9:23 am : link
here's how it works:

-Jones as of now is the best QB on the team
-We don't know what NY will think of the draft class
-assuming they don't love anyone at 5 or 7 they can't force a QB pick in round 1
-with the above in mind, maybe they pick a QB in round 2
-with the above in mind, even if they picked a QB in round 1 they need a QB that can play and spell the rookie and Jones is a viable option

This isn't a referendum. Jones is here for now because he's the best QB on the team. If the Giants go out and sign or trade for star FA QB things change in a hurry, but if they draft a kid, they might still be inclined to keep Jones for 2022 because again, he's the best QB on the roster and can push/spell the rookie.

We don't have to do anything with Jones until we do.
It does not seem to make any sense  
eugibs : 9:35 am : link
to move on from Jones at this point. He's under contract and there is a good chance that he is the best available quarterback to start opening day next season. They should bring in a veteran or a rookie (or both) to compete with him for the starting job, but it seems like giving Jones one more chance is a no lose situation for the team right now and cutting or trading him seems like cutting off our nose to spite our face.

The guy who needs to be exorcised from the roster no matter what is Barkley. He is a replacement or below-replacement level player who is the living breathing symbol of the Gettleman horror show and his continued presence on the roster is an insult to the fans.
A new General Manager with any brains should be able to see  
chick310 : 9:43 am : link
that the NY Giants Offense is a disaster and has no chance to be right-sized in one offseason. As such, the team will be losing quite frequently this season and ultimately be picking fairly high again in the 2023 Draft.

If he keeps his wits about him, a new GM can't just "like" a QB prospect at #5 (or #7), he has to see Franchise QB to make that type of draft commitment. Otherwise, pursue other options for a stop-gap QB or keep Jones in the saddle another season. Use the picks to build a new core until the QB sightlines become clearer.

I guess it's fair to suggest to picking a QB in maybe a Rd2. You could give him a go sometime in 2022 and see how does, and maybe that delays your decision to pursue a Franchise QB in 2023.

At some point though, you have to think about winning. And that is going to be very difficult without a strong QB as there are no other All-Pro types to rely upon with this roster.

RE: .  
Greg from LI : 9:48 am : link
In comment 15560072 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Option 1: Draft one of Corral or Pickett
Option 2: Draft one of Ridder, Willis, Strong, Howell in round 2 or 3
Option 3: Draft one of Zappe, McKee, or another late prospect

Combine the pick with signing one or two FAs. If the rookie is up to it, start him. If not, go with one of the FAs.

Lots of viable optios available.


I'm kind of intrigued by the idea of drafting Willis in 2/3 and signing Mariota to caddy for him. Willis won't be a guy who you can just plug into the lineup from day one, but his pure talent is undeniable, and from what I've read he's considered to be a real gamer and a true leader. Big risk, but big potential rewards.
RE: RE: .  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:50 am : link
In comment 15560582 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15560072 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Option 1: Draft one of Corral or Pickett
Option 2: Draft one of Ridder, Willis, Strong, Howell in round 2 or 3
Option 3: Draft one of Zappe, McKee, or another late prospect

Combine the pick with signing one or two FAs. If the rookie is up to it, start him. If not, go with one of the FAs.

Lots of viable optios available.



I'm kind of intrigued by the idea of drafting Willis in 2/3 and signing Mariota to caddy for him. Willis won't be a guy who you can just plug into the lineup from day one, but his pure talent is undeniable, and from what I've read he's considered to be a real gamer and a true leader. Big risk, but big potential rewards.


+1 I like this plan.
It's cute  
Slowasski : 9:50 am : link
that the new GM will have their own ideas about roster construction. Must make sure those ideas are agreed upon with Chris M.
If the new FO likes one of the QB's,  
Section331 : 9:58 am : link
draft him, and let he and Jones battle it out. If not, I'd look at Mariotta, tell him he'll get a legitimate shot at the starting job.
Funny part is  
lax counsel : 10:05 am : link
If Jones was the QB of any other NFCE team, BBI would have a good laugh at that teams expense.
RE: Funny part is  
Scooter185 : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15560622 lax counsel said:
Quote:
If Jones was the QB of any other NFCE team, BBI would have a good laugh at that teams expense.


If you put Jones on PHI BBI would talk about him the same way as Hurts
I'm amazed at how many  
Dnew15 : 10:18 am : link
people still have faith in Daniel Jones as a viable starter.

No one - I mean no one - in the modern NFL era comes back with the same franchise from the losing has been a part of - no one.
RE: .  
PatersonPlank : 10:19 am : link
In comment 15560072 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Option 1: Draft one of Corral or Pickett
Option 2: Draft one of Ridder, Willis, Strong, Howell in round 2 or 3
Option 3: Draft one of Zappe, McKee, or another late prospect

Combine the pick with signing one or two FAs. If the rookie is up to it, start him. If not, go with one of the FAs.

Lots of viable optios available.


I think there is every chance in the world that the guys you have listed in RD 2/3 turn out better than Corral and Pickett. There is no consensus top pick (or two) this year IMO. I have no issue taking the "best available QB" left in Rd 2, with out high pick its almost a 1st rounder anyway, but not in Rd 1. I also want to get something for Jones. He is worth something from someone, and we did use a #1 on him.

If we can't what is wrong with keeping him another year, and bringing the new kid along in parallel? He will perform jsut as well as Mariotta, and if Jones performs better then we can sell him for more in a trade? Or, and I know this is impossible to some here, what if he turns it around? Then we have a lot of options with 2 QBs. Giving Jones away for nothing just doesn't strike me as smart, or the right thing to do.
Tyrod Taylor  
nyg_jf : 10:20 am : link
Haven't seen his name floated around enough.

Ideal type of vet to bring in and push DJ in camp/ start if needed. Experience with Daboll as well.

Don't see him as a downgrade to Mariota, who will cost more.

2 yrs/8M sign me up
Paterson  
Go Terps : 12:24 pm : link
Jones is a sunk cost. We shouldn't have used a first rounder for him, and after we did we should have identified the issues with his game and traded him after his rookie season. These are mistakes the Giants did to themselves, and can't be taken back - in that type of situation the best thing to do is move on.

Jones isn't part of the future - the biggest priority is to find a QB who is.

If Jones and Ridder are on the roster, every snap Jones gets is wasted on one that could have been used to get Ridder a rep.

Jones won't turn it around because the ability just isn't there. Trade him - the Giants made the mistake of thinking he has the ability; maybe someone else will too.
I would go  
The Jake : 12:38 pm : link
QB1 - Winston, Bridgewater, or Mariota
QB2 - someone drafted in rounds 1-3
QB3 - Daniel Jones (pray he never sees the field)

If we're lucky enough to trade DJ for any kind of capital, then QB3 can become any viable pro-level QB not named Mike Glennon.
We are a cash strapped team  
Now Mike in MD : 12:38 pm : link
that is going to struggle next year. Why pay a vet and potentially hinder our cap flexibility for next year on a QB that gives us the mere possibility of being 6 or 7 wins. At best. No one o the FA market is the QB if the future for this team. Start Jones. If he turns it around, great. We hit the lottery. If he doesn't, oh well. It helps build for 2023 by giving us better draft position.
RE: Paterson  
figgy2989 : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15560924 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Jones is a sunk cost. We shouldn't have used a first rounder for him, and after we did we should have identified the issues with his game and traded him after his rookie season. These are mistakes the Giants did to themselves, and can't be taken back - in that type of situation the best thing to do is move on.

Jones isn't part of the future - the biggest priority is to find a QB who is.

If Jones and Ridder are on the roster, every snap Jones gets is wasted on one that could have been used to get Ridder a rep.

Jones won't turn it around because the ability just isn't there. Trade him - the Giants made the mistake of thinking he has the ability; maybe someone else will too.


Come on man. That is revisionist theory to a tee. Jones did show flashes his rookie year which gave you hope. There is no GM in the league that would have traded Jones after his rookie year after that GM just drafted him.
I would try to trade Jones first  
JonC : 12:44 pm : link
and sign a UFA to replace him as a bridge, while considering the draft prospects as well. From where I sit, I don't see the next NYG QB from the 2022 crop, and 2022 will be about collecting talent and trying to take some pain in order to start clearing cap space. I suspect Jones stays put this year anyway, don't foresee an outright release mainly due to the cap hit.
Terps - I don't think Jones will turn this around, but I also don't  
PatersonPlank : 12:50 pm : link
see the upside of giving him away now for nothing, which is what some are suggesting. Bring in a QB, have them compete, if Jones wins let him play. So the scenarios are :

- The new QB (FA or draft) wins and starts. Jones is backup.
- Jones wins and plays bad. We haven't lost anything because the new QB wasn't ready, and we couldn't get anything for Jones now anyway (likely a drafted QB scenario)
- Jones wins and plays ok. Good scenario because we can trade him, and have been bringing the new QB along (likely a draftee)
- Super lucky scenario - Jones steps it up and plays like a top draft choice. Once again this is good for us.

I just don't see a downside here.
RE: RE: Paterson  
Go Terps : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15560940 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
In comment 15560924 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Jones is a sunk cost. We shouldn't have used a first rounder for him, and after we did we should have identified the issues with his game and traded him after his rookie season. These are mistakes the Giants did to themselves, and can't be taken back - in that type of situation the best thing to do is move on.

Jones isn't part of the future - the biggest priority is to find a QB who is.

If Jones and Ridder are on the roster, every snap Jones gets is wasted on one that could have been used to get Ridder a rep.

Jones won't turn it around because the ability just isn't there. Trade him - the Giants made the mistake of thinking he has the ability; maybe someone else will too.



Come on man. That is revisionist theory to a tee. Jones did show flashes his rookie year which gave you hope. There is no GM in the league that would have traded Jones after his rookie year after that GM just drafted him.


Not revisionist. I said it before the 2019 season was over.
RE: RE: RE: Paterson  
figgy2989 : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15560958 Go Terps said:
Quote:


Not revisionist. I said it before the 2019 season was over.


Just because you were right, does not mean it isn't revisionist theory. As I said, a GM who drafted Jones in the first round (right, wrong or indifferent), was not going to trade him after his rookie season. This was not a Josh Rosen situation. He did show promise which gave us Giants fans hope that he would become a possible franchise QB. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

Let me ask you a question, what if Jones ended up being the franchise QB. Three years later, would you point back to 2019 and admit how wrong you were? I mean, I know he is no Nick Mullens, but to spend all day and night on the same subject must be exhausting for you.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Paterson  
Go Terps : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15560978 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
In comment 15560958 Go Terps said:


Quote:




Not revisionist. I said it before the 2019 season was over.



Just because you were right, does not mean it isn't revisionist theory. As I said, a GM who drafted Jones in the first round (right, wrong or indifferent), was not going to trade him after his rookie season. This was not a Josh Rosen situation. He did show promise which gave us Giants fans hope that he would become a possible franchise QB. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

Let me ask you a question, what if Jones ended up being the franchise QB. Three years later, would you point back to 2019 and admit how wrong you were? I mean, I know he is no Nick Mullens, but to spend all day and night on the same subject must be exhausting for you.


I would point out how wrong I was if Jones worked out. I have no problem doing that. But he didn't.

Where are the people admitting that they were wrong on him? I've seen a few, but not many.
No one is trading for Jones  
Rudy5757 : 1:08 pm : link
so you can cross that option off the list. He has an injury and combined with the lack of production and cost its not going to happen in my opinion.

I think the Giants have knowledge of the seriousness of the injury and will probably hold onto him for this upcoming season. the Dead cap is $8,180,000. Combine that with any QB you have to sign and we just dont have the cap space to vring in a starting vet QB. Jones sa;ary for next year is only $965,000. Youre not going to find a better option for the price if he is healthy.

If hes not healthy then you need to find an option. We need a backup either way. I think the options in the draft do not fit where we pick. Unless we trade down a 1st round QB doesnt seem to fit the value. Its early and maybe a QB will emerge for the draft.

So for me I would roll the dice one more season with DJ, draft a prospect QB and sign a vet backup that has more upside than Glennon. Get the cap under control and see where we are next season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Paterson  
figgy2989 : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15560982 Go Terps said:
Quote:

I would point out how wrong I was if Jones worked out. I have no problem doing that. But he didn't.

Where are the people admitting that they were wrong on him? I've seen a few, but not many.


Terps, there are plenty on here (myself included), who have admitted they were wrong on Jones. I think the majority of us were just so used to having #10 back there, we wanted so bad to Jones to be that 14-15 year signal caller we didn't have to worry about. It didn't work out.

I didn't realize there was a scoreboard on BBI that is keeping count of being right or wrong. Is there a reason you want so desperately for people to admit they were wrong? I don't know man, that is pretty strange, but you do you.
figgy  
Go Terps : 1:17 pm : link
You're the one that asked about me admitting I was wrong. Apparently it does matter to you.
RE: RE: What conceivable purpose is there in playing Jones  
cosmicj : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15560514 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
In comment 15560494 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Or a retread vet in 2022? To win 7 instead of 4 games?

Serious question: what is the objective?



I generally agree with your perspective and I don't place any value on wins in a lost season. But I think you need some level of competence at the QB position on the roster. I don't think it's a good idea to play 17 games that are like our end of season run (maybe that's coaching, OL, whatever - but you need to be able to pass the ball).

In football I think you need some semblance of a "real team" to evaluate guys, help guys improve, and keep guys engaged. If you go into camp hopeless, it's a long, long season. And it's not like basketball where there are more games than practices and guys can work on getting their own stats. Practices suuuck when you know you have a hopeless team with no chance to win.

Long-term, and in a vacuum, full-blown experimentation makes sense. If we did it, I wouldn't complain. But I don't know how realistic it is.


Ok, Jerry, you convinced me. Mariota would be a suitable signing.
RE: figgy  
figgy2989 : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15560991 Go Terps said:
Quote:
You're the one that asked about me admitting I was wrong. Apparently it does matter to you.


Not really. Keep fighting that good fight, wish you all the best in searching for your BBI glory.

I would love to at least explore a trade with Philly  
Matt M. : 1:25 pm : link
for Minshew. He is better than all the names being mentioned .
Matt  
cosmicj : 1:30 pm : link
That’s an excellent idea to pursue if the Eagles draft a QB high, which I think is looking more likely after the playoff debacle.

Minshew has a cap hit of $1mm, so you acquire him, deal Jones for whatever you can get and you’ve saved cap space and upgraded the position.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Paterson  
Scooter185 : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15560990 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
In comment 15560982 Go Terps said:


Quote:



I would point out how wrong I was if Jones worked out. I have no problem doing that. But he didn't.

Where are the people admitting that they were wrong on him? I've seen a few, but not many.



Terps, there are plenty on here (myself included), who have admitted they were wrong on Jones. I think the majority of us were just so used to having #10 back there, we wanted so bad to Jones to be that 14-15 year signal caller we didn't have to worry about. It didn't work out.

I didn't realize there was a scoreboard on BBI that is keeping count of being right or wrong. Is there a reason you want so desperately for people to admit they were wrong? I don't know man, that is pretty strange, but you do you.


Terps has taken a lot of crap over the last few years. He been often, and sometimes vehemently, called wrong. And now that Gettleman's chickens have come home to roost, which Terps called in real time, few want to admit they were wrong in all the crap they tossed his way
RE: Paterson  
Johnny5 : 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15561046 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15560990 figgy2989 said:


Quote:


In comment 15560982 Go Terps said:


Quote:



I would point out how wrong I was if Jones worked out. I have no problem doing that. But he didn't.

Where are the people admitting that they were wrong on him? I've seen a few, but not many.



Terps, there are plenty on here (myself included), who have admitted they were wrong on Jones. I think the majority of us were just so used to having #10 back there, we wanted so bad to Jones to be that 14-15 year signal caller we didn't have to worry about. It didn't work out.

I didn't realize there was a scoreboard on BBI that is keeping count of being right or wrong. Is there a reason you want so desperately for people to admit they were wrong? I don't know man, that is pretty strange, but you do you.



Terps has taken a lot of crap over the last few years. He been often, and sometimes vehemently, called wrong. And now that Gettleman's chickens have come home to roost, which Terps called in real time, few want to admit they were wrong in all the crap they tossed his way

lol. I like Terps except for the negative shit on every other thread (and to be fair some of the arrogance with which he posts it), but the dude is just a fan just like anyone else on BBI. We all get some right and some wrong. If he was that fucking prophetic as you seem to believe he would be working in the NFL in a front office.

Jones will be here next year IMO. For good, bad, or ugly nothing else makes any sense. If the GM LOVES a QB draft him. I don't see it, I think we go OL 1st 2 picks (I sure fucking hope so anyway) and bring in a vet (NOT Trubisky) to compete with Jones.
Well, if Peters is our GM  
5BowlsSoon : 3:43 pm : link
Then we have to wait to see who our HC will be.

Whoever those two guys want, I want.

Of course, if Schoen is our GM, same thing applies here….whoever he chooses to be our HC, and whoever he wants…..I want!

No offense to all you guys, but I couldn’t care less who you want or who I want…I only care about who our top 2 guys want. That will be my guy!
RE: I would love to at least explore a trade with Philly  
bw in dc : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15561001 Matt M. said:
Quote:
for Minshew. He is better than all the names being mentioned .


With a divisional opponent, I think that would come at a premium that would be too steep. Which would be a smart play. But I think they really like him. And they should because the cost-benefit is very much on the right side for Philly.
RE: I would love to at least explore a trade with Philly  
Jimmy Googs : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15561001 Matt M. said:
Quote:
for Minshew. He is better than all the names being mentioned .


It was a good idea...back in August.

Wish we had thought of it...

;-)
