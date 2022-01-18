If you want DJ gone next year, who's your replacement? shadow_spinner0 : 1/18/2022 7:21 pm

Seeing way too many post that people want DJ gone. That next year doesn't make a difference for him and he should be gone. That we'll save money on a salary hit. Looking at FA, guys like Trubisky, Bridgwater, Winston, Marriota, Brissett are available. Do we have the money to sign any of them?



Do you feel comfortable in drafting any of the QB'S? Pickett, Corrall, Willis, Howell ect.. Personally I prefer Corrall out of the top group coming out this year.



Do you think they should just ride out DJ for 1 more year then draft another QB in 2023?